Graphics in DoEasy library (Part 79): "Animation frame" object class and its descendant objects

Contents

Concept

In the previous article, I have created the class for saving and subsequent restoring of a part of a background located under a drawn shape. Here I will resume working on the concept and create several classes based on it: the base class of a single animation frame and its descendants — the text animation frame and the rectangle animation frame classes.

The base class is to contain a common set of properties for a single animation frame, while its descendants are to have their own inherent methods for drawing shapes. The text animation class is to allow working with texts, while the rectangle animation frame is to allow creating a single animation frame and drawing various shapes in it using drawing methods based on such CCanvas class methods.

Each created form object is to have a set of methods for drawing on a custom canvas, which allows us to quickly create and manage new images on the form. To be able to conveniently use drawing tools in each form, I will create a common class to feature the lists of all created text and shape images on the form. Later, I will add new animation methods, and their lists will also be placed to the common class. Such a concept allows us to dynamically create new images and save them to the appropriate lists. Next, it will be possible to quickly retrieve them from the form object and display on its background. In this case, such objects will automatically save the background of the form under them. In case the objects are deleted, changed or moved, the saved background is restored.



Thus, in the current article, I will slightly revise drawing frames created in the previous articles, develop the class of the basic animation frame object and develop two classes of its descendants — the text animation frame and the rectangle animation frame classes. Let's create the class for storing the lists of these frame objects and provide the ability to work with them from the form object.







Improving library classes

First of all, let's improve the previously created library classes. In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh, add the list of animation frames and the list of drawn shape types in the rectangle animation frame class:

enum ENUM_ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE { ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_TEXT, ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD, }; enum ENUM_FIGURE_TYPE { FIGURE_TYPE_PIXEL, FIGURE_TYPE_PIXEL_AA, FIGURE_TYPE_LINE_VERTICAL, FIGURE_TYPE_LINE_VERTICAL_THICK, FIGURE_TYPE_LINE_HORIZONTAL, FIGURE_TYPE_LINE_HORIZONTAL_THICK, FIGURE_TYPE_LINE, FIGURE_TYPE_LINE_AA, FIGURE_TYPE_LINE_WU, FIGURE_TYPE_LINE_THICK, FIGURE_TYPE_POLYLINE, FIGURE_TYPE_POLYLINE_AA, FIGURE_TYPE_POLYLINE_WU, FIGURE_TYPE_POLYLINE_SMOOTH, FIGURE_TYPE_POLYLINE_THICK, FIGURE_TYPE_POLYGON, FIGURE_TYPE_POLYGON_FILL, FIGURE_TYPE_POLYGON_AA, FIGURE_TYPE_POLYGON_WU, FIGURE_TYPE_POLYGON_SMOOTH, FIGURE_TYPE_POLYGON_THICK, FIGURE_TYPE_RECTANGLE, FIGURE_TYPE_RECTANGLE_FILL, FIGURE_TYPE_CIRCLE, FIGURE_TYPE_CIRCLE_FILL, FIGURE_TYPE_CIRCLE_AA, FIGURE_TYPE_CIRCLE_WU, FIGURE_TYPE_TRIANGLE, FIGURE_TYPE_TRIANGLE_FILL, FIGURE_TYPE_TRIANGLE_AA, FIGURE_TYPE_TRIANGLE_WU, FIGURE_TYPE_ELLIPSE, FIGURE_TYPE_ELLIPSE_FILL, FIGURE_TYPE_ELLIPSE_AA, FIGURE_TYPE_ELLIPSE_WU, FIGURE_TYPE_ARC, FIGURE_TYPE_PIE, };

I will use animation frame types to identify animation frame objects (be it a text, a drawn shape or any other animation frame type I will introduce in the following articles. Types of drawn shapes will indicate what exactly is drawn in a single rectangle animation frame. These types correspond to existing drawing methods in the CCanvas class ("Data access", "Draws primitives", "Draws filled primitives" and "Draws primitives with antialiasing" sections in the table of class methods).

In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh, add new message indices:

MSG_FORM_OBJECT_TEXT_NO_SHADOW_OBJ_FIRST_CREATE_IT, MSG_FORM_OBJECT_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_SHADOW_OBJ, MSG_FORM_OBJECT_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_PC_OBJ, MSG_FORM_OBJECT_PC_OBJ_ALREADY_IN_LIST, MSG_FORM_OBJECT_PC_OBJ_NOT_EXIST_LIST, MSG_FORM_OBJECT_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_FRAME, MSG_FORM_OBJECT_FRAME_ALREADY_IN_LIST, MSG_FORM_OBJECT_FRAME_NOT_EXIST_LIST, MSG_SHADOW_OBJ_IMG_SMALL_BLUR_LARGE,

and message texts corresponding to newly added indices:

{ "Отсутствует объект тени. Необходимо сначала его создать при помощи метода CreateShadowObj()" , "There is no shadow object. You must first create it using the CreateShadowObj () method" }, { "Не удалось создать новый объект для тени" , "Failed to create new object for shadow" }, { "Не удалось создать новый объект-копировщик пикселей" , "Failed to create new pixel copier object" }, { "В списке уже есть объект-копировщик пикселей с идентификатором " , "There is already a pixel copier object in the list with ID " }, { "В списке нет объекта-копировщика пикселей с идентификатором " , "No pixel copier object with ID " }, { "Не удалось создать новый объект-кадр анимации" , "Failed to create new animation frame object" }, { "В списке уже есть объект-кадр анимации с идентификатором " , "The list already contains an animation frame object with an ID " }, { "В списке нет объекта-кадра анимации с идентификатором " , "No animation frame object with ID " }, { "Ошибка! Размер изображения очень маленький или очень большое размытие" , "Error! Image size is very small or very large blur" },





In the file of the library service functions \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\DELib.mqh, add the functions returning the maximum and minimum values in the array:

template < typename T> bool ArrayMaximumValue( const string source, const T &array[],T &max_value) { if ( ArraySize (array)== 0 ) { CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_ERR_EMPTY_ARRAY); return false ; } max_value= 0 ; int index= ArrayMaximum (array); if (index== WRONG_VALUE ) return false ; max_value=array[index]; return true ; } template < typename T> bool ArrayMinimumValue( const string source, const T &array[],T &min_value) { if ( ArraySize (array)== 0 ) { CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_ERR_EMPTY_ARRAY); return false ; } min_value= 0 ; int index= ArrayMinimum (array); if (index== WRONG_VALUE ) return false ; min_value=array[index]; return true ; }

The functions return the maximum or minimum value located in the array passed to them via a link. They are of bool type since any returned value from the function may be located in the array cells as an "invalid" one. For example, if -1 is returned upon receiving data from the array (like it is done in many functions), such a value can be one of those set in the array. When returning a valid value (-1), our program assumes that this is an error. This is incorrect. Therefore, we will return false in case of an error, while the found maximum or minimum value in the array will be set to the variable passed to the function via a link. If the function returns true, the variable stores the desired value. The source variable receives the name of the method the function was called from. In case of an error, this allows us to see the name of the method the function has been called from, as well as the error message.



The variable also receives the function returning the description of the drawn shape type:

string FigureTypeDescription( const ENUM_FIGURE_TYPE figure_type) { return ( StringSubstr ( EnumToString (figure_type), 12 )); }

Here, the type passed to the function in the enumeration format is converted into the string description. The substring from the position of the 12th symbol is retrieved from the type text representation for cropping an unnecessary text. For example, FIGURE_TYPE_TRIANGLE figure type is converted into "FIGURE_TYPE_TRIANGLE", and the necessary substring starting from the 12th symbol "FIGURE_TYPE_TRIANGLE" is retrieved from this text. The "TRIANGLE" string is returned as a result.



In the previous article, when creating the methods for copying a part of the background to the array, I defined the size and coordinates of the copied background rectangle by a text size displayed on the form. Here I will display images as well. Their size will no longer be defined by a text size. Therefore, we need to create a method defining the coordinates and the size of the copied rectangle of the background part.

In the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GCnvElement.mqh file of the graphical element class, rename the method

void TextGetShiftXY ( const string text, const ENUM_TEXT_ANCHOR anchor, int &shift_x, int &shift_y);

Now the method is called GetShiftXYbyText(). Let's declare a new method returning the coordinates and the size of the copied part of the image by the specified size relative to the object anchor point:

void GetShiftXYbyText( const string text, const ENUM_TEXT_ANCHOR anchor, int &shift_x, int &shift_y); void GetShiftXYbySize ( const int width, const int height, const ENUM_TEXT_ANCHOR anchor, int &shift_x, int &shift_y);

Implement them in the end of the class listing.

The method returning coordinate offsets relative to the rectangle anchor point by size:

void CGCnvElement::GetShiftXYbySize( const int width, const int height, const ENUM_TEXT_ANCHOR anchor, int &shift_x, int &shift_y) { switch (anchor) { case TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP : shift_x= 0 ; shift_y= 0 ; break ; case TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_CENTER : shift_x= 0 ; shift_y=-height/ 2 ; break ; case TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_BOTTOM : shift_x= 0 ; shift_y=-height; break ; case TEXT_ANCHOR_CENTER_TOP : shift_x=-width/ 2 ; shift_y= 0 ; break ; case TEXT_ANCHOR_CENTER : shift_x=-width/ 2 ; shift_y=-height/ 2 ; break ; case TEXT_ANCHOR_CENTER_BOTTOM : shift_x=-width/ 2 ; shift_y=-height; break ; case TEXT_ANCHOR_RIGHT_TOP : shift_x=-width; shift_y= 0 ; break ; case TEXT_ANCHOR_RIGHT_CENTER : shift_x=-width; shift_y=-height/ 2 ; break ; case TEXT_ANCHOR_RIGHT_BOTTOM : shift_x=-width; shift_y=-height; break ; default : shift_x= 0 ; shift_y= 0 ; break ; } }

Here, depending on the width and height of the copied area, as well as on the anchor point passed to the method, calculate coordinate offsets relative to the anchor point and write them to the variables passed to the method via a link.

The method returning coordinate offsets relative to the text anchor point:

void CGCnvElement::GetShiftXYbyText( const string text , const ENUM_TEXT_ANCHOR anchor, int &shift_x, int &shift_y) { int tw= 0 ,th= 0 ; this .TextSize( text ,tw,th); this .GetShiftXYbySize(tw,th,anchor,shift_x,shift_y); }

Here we first define the size of the text passed to the method and call the method considered above for defining the coordinate offset of the saved form background image area.



In the previous article, I developed the class for copying a part of the form background image and its subsequent restoration from the array. The class was set in the form object class file. Now I am going to remove the class from the form object class file relocating it to the new file of a new created frame object class (once again I find out that it is better to write and store classes in separate files).

So, let's create a base class for a single animation frame. The class is to contain the properties that are common for all of its descendants.



"Animation frame" object class

In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\, create the new Animations\ folder with the new Frame.mqh file of the CFrame class.



The file of the graphical element object class should be included to the class file:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\GCnvElement.mqh"

Next, place the pixel copier object class removed from the form object class file (considered in the previous article):



#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\GCnvElement.mqh" class CPixelCopier : public CObject { protected : CGCnvElement *m_element; uint m_array[]; int m_id; int m_x; int m_y; int m_w; int m_h; int m_wr; int m_hr; public : virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { const CPixelCopier *obj_compared=node; return (mode== 0 ? ( this .ID()>obj_compared.ID() ? 1 : this .ID()<obj_compared.ID() ? - 1 : 0 ) : WRONG_VALUE ); } void SetElement(CGCnvElement *element) { this .m_element=element; } void SetID( const int id) { this .m_id=id; } void SetCoordX( const int value) { this .m_x=value; } void SetCoordY( const int value) { this .m_y=value; } void SetWidth( const int value) { this .m_w=value; } void SetHeight( const int value) { this .m_h=value; } int ID( void ) const { return this .m_id; } int CoordX( void ) const { return this .m_x; } int CoordY( void ) const { return this .m_y; } int Width( void ) const { return this .m_w; } int Height( void ) const { return this .m_h; } int WidthReal( void ) const { return this .m_wr; } int HeightReal( void ) const { return this .m_hr; } bool CopyImgDataToArray( const uint x_coord, const uint y_coord, uint width, uint height); bool CopyImgDataToCanvas( const int x_coord, const int y_coord); CPixelCopier ( void ){;} CPixelCopier ( const int id, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, CGCnvElement *element) : m_id(id), m_x(x),m_y(y),m_w(w),m_wr(w),m_h(h),m_hr(h) { this .m_element=element; } ~CPixelCopier ( void ){;} }; bool CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( const uint x_coord, const uint y_coord, uint width, uint height) { int x1=( int )x_coord; int y1=( int )y_coord; if (x1> this .m_element.Width()- 1 || y1> this .m_element.Height()- 1 ) return false ; this .m_wr= int (width== 0 ? this .m_element.Width() : width); this .m_hr= int (height== 0 ? this .m_element.Height() : height); int x2= int (x1+ this .m_wr- 1 ); int y2= int (y1+ this .m_hr- 1 ); if (x2>= this .m_element.Width()- 1 ) x2= this .m_element.Width()- 1 ; if (y2>= this .m_element.Height()- 1 ) y2= this .m_element.Height()- 1 ; this .m_wr=x2-x1+ 1 ; this .m_hr=y2-y1+ 1 ; int size= this .m_wr* this .m_hr; if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_array,size)!=size) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ARRAY_RESIZE, true ); return false ; } int n= 0 ; for ( int y=y1;y<y1+ this .m_hr;y++) { for ( int x=x1;x<x1+ this .m_wr;x++) { this .m_array[n]= this .m_element.GetCanvasObj().PixelGet(x,y); n++; } } return true ; } bool CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( const int x_coord, const int y_coord) { int size=:: ArraySize ( this .m_array); if (size== 0 ) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_ERR_EMPTY_ARRAY, true ); return false ; } int n= 0 ; for ( int y=y_coord;y<y_coord+ this .m_hr;y++) { for ( int x=x_coord;x<x_coord+ this .m_wr;x++) { this .m_element.GetCanvasObj().PixelSet(x,y, this .m_array[n]); n++; } } return true ; }

The only thing that has been (temporarily) changed here is the fact that I have commented out the code strings that should copy the entire form image saved previously. The error has been made here causing the background to be copied directly from the graphical resource rather than from the form object array. The graphical resource contains all the changes applied to the form background image. To fix this, I will need to save the form appearance to a separate array featuring the copy of the original form image. I already have such an array but I still need to create the methods for saving the original form appearance right after its creation. Till then, I have commented out these strings. The background with the size of the entire form (rather than of its part) will be restored in the loop of restoring the part of the form background (i.e. not by copying one array to another but rather by filling the form background element by element from the array storing the saved copy of the part of the form background image).



Next, after the pixel copier class listing, write the body of the animation frame object class:

class CFrame : public CPixelCopier { protected : ENUM_ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE m_frame_figure_type; ENUM_TEXT_ANCHOR m_anchor_last; double m_x_last; double m_y_last; int m_shift_x_prev; int m_shift_y_prev; public : ENUM_TEXT_ANCHOR LastAnchor( void ) const { return this .m_anchor_last; } double LastX( void ) const { return this .m_x_last; } double LastY( void ) const { return this .m_y_last; } int LastShiftX( void ) const { return this .m_shift_x_prev; } int LastShiftY( void ) const { return this .m_shift_y_prev; } ENUM_ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE FrameFigureType( void ) const { return this .m_frame_figure_type; } CFrame(); protected : CFrame( const int id, const int x, const int y, const string text, CGCnvElement *element); CFrame( const int id, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, CGCnvElement *element); };

The class is derived from the pixel copier object class, so, in fact, it IS the pixel copier object class.



All variables and methods declared in the class are described in the comments. Since the class is basic for other animation frame classes, all properties and methods common to the descendants are set here.

The variables and methods returning the last coordinates, offsets and anchor points are necessary so that we are able to define the coordinates of the previous saved part of the image when restoring it. These coordinates are to be used for placing the saved background that has been erased by the image drawn over it.

The class features three constructors:

default public constructor, protected text frame object constructor, protected rectangle frame object constructor.



Let's consider the implementation of protected constructors.

Constructor of rectangle frames:

CFrame::CFrame( const int id, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h,CGCnvElement *element) : CPixelCopier(id,x,y,w,h,element) { this .m_frame_figure_type=ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD; this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last=x; this .m_y_last=y; this .m_shift_x_prev= 0 ; this .m_shift_y_prev= 0 ; }

The constructor receives the ID of the created rectangle frame object, its X and Y coordinates, frame width and height, as well as the pointer to the graphical element object the new object is created of. Since the class is a descendant of the pixel copier object, pass all the necessary parameters to the base class constructor in the constructor initialization list. These parameters are all the properties passed to the constructor arguments.

Set the default parameters to all class member variables in the class body.



The constructor of text frames:



CFrame::CFrame( const int id, const int x, const int y, const string text, CGCnvElement *element) { int w= 0 ,h= 0 ; this .m_element=element; this .m_element.GetCanvasObj().TextSize(text,w,h); this .m_anchor_last= this .m_element.TextAnchor(); this .m_frame_figure_type=ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_TEXT; this .m_x_last=x; this .m_y_last=y; this .m_shift_x_prev= 0 ; this .m_shift_y_prev= 0 ; CPixelCopier::SetID(id); CPixelCopier::SetCoordX(x); CPixelCopier::SetCoordY(y); CPixelCopier::SetWidth(w); CPixelCopier::SetHeight(h); }

The constructor receives the ID of the created text frame object, its X and Y coordinates, the text and the pointer to the graphical element object the new object is created of.

In the class body, first define the text size, then set the default values of class member variables and set the ID of the created object, its coordinates and text size to the parent pixel copier object.



Create the classes of objects of animation frame object class descendants.



Text animation frame class

In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Animations\, create the new file FrameText.mqh of the CFrameText class.

The file of the animation frame class should be included into the file, while the class itself should be its descendant:



#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "Frame.mqh" class CFrameText : public CFrame { private : public : bool TextOnBG( const string text, const int x, const int y, const ENUM_TEXT_ANCHOR anchor, const color clr, const uchar opacity, bool redraw= false ); CFrameText() {;} CFrameText( const int id,CGCnvElement *element) : CFrame(id, 0 , 0 , "" ,element) {} };

Here we can see one public method for drawing the text on the background of the form object and two constructors — default and parametric ones.



The parametric constructor receives the ID of the created text animation frame object and the pointer to the graphical element the object is created of. In the initialization list, the parent class receives the ID passed in the constructor arguments, default values for coordinates and a text, as well as the pointer to the graphical element also passed in the constructor arguments.

The method displaying a text on the background, while saving and restoring the background:

bool CFrameText::TextOnBG( const string text, const int x, const int y, const ENUM_TEXT_ANCHOR anchor, const color clr, const uchar opacity, bool redraw= false ) { int w= 0 ,h= 0 ; this .m_element.TextSize(text,w,h); int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize(w,h,anchor,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray(x+shift_x,y+shift_y,w,h)) return false ; this .m_element.Text(x,y,text,clr,opacity,anchor); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=anchor; this .m_x_last=x; this .m_y_last=y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; }

The method logic is described in detail in the code comments. I have already considered it in the previous article during the test (a similar logic was set in the OnChartEvent() handler of the test EA), so, I believe, all is clear here. After the text has been drawn on the form, its anchor points, X and Y coordinates, as well as offset values relative to the anchor point are set in the variables of the parent class. Their values will be used to restore the form image background overwritten by the text.

Now let's create the second descendant class of the animation frame object.



Rectangle animation frame class

In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Animations\, create the new file FrameQuad.mqh of the CFrameQuad class.

The parent class file should be included into (and derived from) the class file:



#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "Frame.mqh" class CFrameQuad : public CFrame { private : double m_quad_x; double m_quad_y; uint m_quad_width; uint m_quad_height; public : CFrameQuad() {;} CFrameQuad( const int id,CGCnvElement *element) : CFrame(id, 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 ,element) { this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; }

In the private section of the class, declare the class member variables storing coordinates and size of the rectangle enclosing the drawn shape — these are the coordinates and size of the saved background part image area overwritten by the drawn shape.



The parametric constructor receives the ID of the created object and the pointer to the graphical element the object is created of. The ID passed in the method arguments, default coordinate and frame size parameters and the pointer to the graphical element are passed to the parent class constructor in the constructor initialization list. In the constructor body, set the anchor point of the drawn figure as "top left". This is necessary to calculate the offset of the copied area. With this value, the anchor points of X and Y coordinate offsets are equal to zero.

Since we have plenty of drawing methods in the CCanvas class, all appropriate methods for drawing shapes on the background of the form object are declared in the public section of the class followed by restoring the background:

public : CFrameQuad() {;} CFrameQuad( const int id,CGCnvElement *element) : CFrame(id, 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 ,element) { this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; } bool SetPixelOnBG( const int x, const int y, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawLineVerticalOnBG( const int x, const int y1, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawLineHorizontalOnBG( const int x1, const int x2, const int y, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawLineOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawPolylineOnBG( int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawPolygonOnBG( int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawRectangleOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawCircleOnBG( const int x, const int y, const int r, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawTriangleOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawEllipseOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawArcOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const int x4, const int y4, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawPieOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const int x4, const int y4, const color clr, const color fill_clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ); bool FillOnBG( const int x, const int y, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const uint threshould= 0 , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawRectangleFillOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawCircleFillOnBG( const int x, const int y, const int r, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawTriangleFillOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawPolygonFillOnBG( int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawEllipseFillOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ); bool SetPixelAAOnBG( const double x, const double y, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawLineAAOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ); bool DrawLineWuOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ); bool DrawLineThickOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND); bool DrawLineThickVerticalOnBG( const int x, const int y1, const int y2, const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , const ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND); bool DrawLineThickHorizontalOnBG( const int x1, const int x2, const int y, const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , const ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND); bool DrawPolylineAAOnBG( int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ); bool DrawPolylineWuOnBG( int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ); bool DrawPolylineSmoothOnBG( const int &array_x[], const int &array_y[], const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const double tension= 0.5 , const double step= 10 , const bool redraw= false , const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style= STYLE_SOLID , const ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND); bool DrawPolylineThickOnBG( const int &array_x[], const int &array_y[], const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND); bool DrawPolygonAAOnBG( int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ); bool DrawPolygonWuOnBG( int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ); bool DrawPolygonSmoothOnBG( int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const double tension= 0.5 , const double step= 10 , const bool redraw= false , const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style= STYLE_SOLID , const ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND); bool DrawPolygonThickOnBG( const int &array_x[], const int &array_y[], const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND); bool DrawTriangleAAOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ); bool DrawTriangleWuOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ); bool DrawCircleAAOnBG( const int x, const int y, const double r, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ); bool DrawCircleWuOnBG( const int x, const int y, const double r, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ); bool DrawEllipseAAOnBG( const double x1, const double y1, const double x2, const double y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ); bool DrawEllipseWuOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ); };

Implementation of each of these methods is similar to the implementation of similar drawing methods. However, almost all of them have their nuances inherent in its drawing method (the size of the saved area of two similar drawing methods may be different due to individual features of each of them).

Let's have a look at the implementation of these methods.



The method setting the color of the point with specified coordinates:

bool CFrameQuad::SetPixelOnBG( const int x, const int y, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_quad_x=x; this .m_quad_y=y; this .m_quad_width= 1 ; this .m_quad_height= 1 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.SetPixel(x,y,clr,opacity); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; }

The logic of the method is commented in sufficient detail in the code. Let's consider this more thoroughly. Here we first set X and Y coordinates of the upper left edge of the background rectangle area to be saved in the array for subsequent background restoration under the drawn point. Since this is only a dot (one pixel image), the coordinates of the saved area match the coordinates of the drawn dot and the size matches the size of a single pixel, i.e. 1 x 1.

Next we check whether the background has been previously saved (by the non-zero array size the background is saved into). If yes, restore the previously saved form object background (the coordinates and the size of the restored area are already set in the class variables). After the background is successfully restored, save the form background with the dot new coordinates and draw the dot. Save the new coordinates, as well as the size of the saved area and the shift, in the class variables for subsequent restoration of the background erased by the newly drawn dot.



The method drawing a segment of a vertical line:

bool CFrameQuad::DrawLineVerticalOnBG( const int x, const int y1, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_quad_x=x; this .m_quad_y=:: fmin (y1,y2); this .m_quad_width= 1 ; this .m_quad_height=:: fabs (y2-y1)+ 1 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawLineVertical(x,y1,y2,clr,opacity); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; }

Here the calculation of the coordinates and the size of the rectangle outlining the shape are different from the calculation in the previous method. This is natural since we draw a vertical line with the width of one pixel. The height of the line should be calculated as a difference between the maximum and minimum values of two Y coordinates of the line. The Y coordinate of the saved area should correspond to the minimum value of the two Y coordinates (the upper point of the drawn line).



The method drawing a segment of a horizontal line:

bool CFrameQuad::DrawLineHorizontalOnBG( const int x1, const int x2, const int y, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_quad_x=:: fmin (x1,x2); this .m_quad_y=y; this .m_quad_width=:: fabs (x2-x1)+ 1 ; this .m_quad_height= 1 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawLineHorizontal(x1,x2,y,clr,opacity); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; }

Here the calculation of the coordinates and the size of the saved area are similar to the same calculation in the previous method, except that this is a horizontal line and the height here is equal to one pixel, while the width and the X coordinate of the saved area should be calculated.



The method drawing a segment of a freehand line:



bool CFrameQuad::DrawLineOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_quad_x=:: fmin (x1,x2); this .m_quad_y=:: fmin (y1,y2); this .m_quad_width=:: fabs (x2-x1)+ 1 ; this .m_quad_height=:: fabs (y2-y1)+ 1 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawLine(x1,y1,x2,y2,clr,opacity); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; }

Here the coordinates and the size of the saved area are calculated based on the coordinates of the drawn line.



The method drawing a polyline:



bool CFrameQuad::DrawPolylineOnBG( int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ) { int x= 0 ,y= 0 ; if (!ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_x,x) || !ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_y,y)) return false ; this .m_quad_x=x; this .m_quad_y=y; int max_x_value= 0 ,min_x_value= 0 ; if (!ArrayMaximumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_x,max_x_value) || !ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_x,min_x_value)) return false ; int max_y_value= 0 ,min_y_value= 0 ; if (!ArrayMaximumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_y,max_y_value) || !ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_y,min_y_value)) return false ; this .m_quad_width=(max_x_value-min_x_value)+ 1 ; this .m_quad_height=(max_y_value-min_y_value)+ 1 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawPolyline(array_x,array_y,clr,opacity); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; }

Here the idea behind the calculation of the coordinates and the size of the saved area is the same as the one behind the methods considered above. However, the execution is different since in case of a polyline (as well as many other shapes), the coordinates are passed in arrays rather than in the form of variables as it is impossible to know the number of line bends or the number of coordinates to be passed in the method arguments beforehand. This is why before calling the method, we should fill in two arrays with X coordinates and the appropriate Y coordinates of each line bend dot.

In the method, we receive the maximum and minimum values from the arrays using the previously considered function returning the minimum or maximum value from the array passed to the function. The obtained values are used for calculating the coordinates and the size of the saved form background area.



The remaining shape drawing methods without smoothing (just pay attention to the calculation of the coordinates and the size of the saved area):

bool CFrameQuad::DrawPolygonOnBG( int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ) { int x= 0 ,y= 0 ; if (!ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_x,x) || !ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_y,y)) return false ; this .m_quad_x=x; this .m_quad_y=y; int max_x_value= 0 ,min_x_value= 0 ; if (!ArrayMaximumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_x,max_x_value) || !ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_x,min_x_value)) return false ; int max_y_value= 0 ,min_y_value= 0 ; if (!ArrayMaximumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_y,max_y_value) || !ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_y,min_y_value)) return false ; this .m_quad_width=(max_x_value-min_x_value)+ 1 ; if ( this .m_quad_width== 0 ) this .m_quad_width= 1 ; this .m_quad_height=(max_y_value-min_y_value)+ 1 ; if ( this .m_quad_height== 0 ) this .m_quad_height= 1 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawPolygon(array_x,array_y,clr,opacity); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; } bool CFrameQuad::DrawRectangleOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_quad_x=:: fmin (x1,x2); this .m_quad_y=:: fmin (y1,y2); this .m_quad_width=:: fabs (x2-x1)+ 1 ; this .m_quad_height=:: fabs (y2-y1)+ 1 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawRectangle(x1,y1,x2,y2,clr,opacity); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; } bool CFrameQuad::DrawCircleOnBG( const int x, const int y, const int r, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ) { int rd=(r> 0 ? r : 1 ); this .m_quad_x=x-rd; this .m_quad_y=y-rd; double x2=x+rd; double y2=y+rd; if ( this .m_quad_x< 0 ) this .m_quad_x= 0 ; if ( this .m_quad_y< 0 ) this .m_quad_y= 0 ; this .m_quad_width= int (:: ceil (x2- this .m_quad_x)+ 1 ); this .m_quad_height= int (:: ceil (y2- this .m_quad_y)+ 1 ); int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawCircle(x,y,rd,clr,opacity); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_CENTER; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; } bool CFrameQuad::DrawTriangleOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_quad_x=:: fmin (:: fmin (x1,x2),x3); this .m_quad_y=:: fmin (:: fmin (y1,y2),y3); int max_x=:: fmax (:: fmax (x1,x2),x3); int max_y=:: fmax (:: fmax (y1,y2),y3); this .m_quad_width= int (max_x- this .m_quad_x)+ 1 ; this .m_quad_height= int (max_y- this .m_quad_y)+ 1 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawTriangle(x1,y1,x2,y2,x3,y3,clr,opacity); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; } bool CFrameQuad::DrawEllipseOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_quad_x=:: fmin (x1,x2); this .m_quad_y=:: fmin (y1,y2); this .m_quad_width=:: fabs (x2-x1)+ 1 ; this .m_quad_height=:: fabs (y2-y1)+ 1 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawEllipse(x1,y1,x2,y2,clr,opacity); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; } bool CFrameQuad::DrawArcOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const int x4, const int y4, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_quad_x=:: fmin (x1,x2)- 1 ; this .m_quad_y=:: fmin (y1,y2)- 1 ; this .m_quad_width=:: fabs (x2-x1)+ 2 ; this .m_quad_height=:: fabs (y2-y1)+ 2 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawArc(x1,y1,x2,y2,x3,y3,x4,y4,clr,opacity); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; } bool CFrameQuad::DrawPieOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const int x4, const int y4, const color clr, const color fill_clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_quad_x=:: fmin (x1,x2)- 1 ; this .m_quad_y=:: fmin (y1,y2)- 1 ; this .m_quad_width=:: fabs (x2-x1)+ 2 ; this .m_quad_height=:: fabs (y2-y1)+ 2 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawPie(x1,y1,x2,y2,x3,y3,x4,y4,clr,fill_clr,opacity); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; }





Let's consider the methods of drawing filled primitives without smoothing.

The method filling the area:



bool CFrameQuad::FillOnBG( const int x, const int y, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const uint threshould= 0 , const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_quad_x= 0 ; this .m_quad_y= 0 ; this .m_quad_width= 0 ; this .m_quad_height= 0 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.Fill(x,y,clr,opacity,threshould); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; }

Since the method fills in an arbitrary enclosed area, we cannot know the size of the saved area in advance. Therefore, the entire form should be saved here. To achieve this, let's set the coordinates and the size to zero. In case of these values, the method, which saves the rectangular area of the image, saves the entire form background to the array.



As for the remaining methods of drawing filled primitives, their calculation of coordinates and saved area size matches the calculation of simple non-smoothed primitives considered earlier. Let's have a look at the methods as they are:

bool CFrameQuad::DrawRectangleFillOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_quad_x=:: fmin (x1,x2); this .m_quad_y=:: fmin (y1,y2); this .m_quad_width=:: fabs (x2-x1)+ 1 ; this .m_quad_height=:: fabs (y2-y1)+ 1 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawRectangleFill(x1,y1,x2,y2,clr,opacity); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; } bool CFrameQuad::DrawCircleFillOnBG( const int x, const int y, const int r, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ) { int rd=(r> 0 ? r : 1 ); this .m_quad_x=x-rd; this .m_quad_y=y-rd; double x2=x+rd; double y2=y+rd; if ( this .m_quad_x< 0 ) this .m_quad_x= 0 ; if ( this .m_quad_y< 0 ) this .m_quad_y= 0 ; this .m_quad_width= int (:: ceil (x2- this .m_quad_x)+ 1 ); this .m_quad_height= int (:: ceil (y2- this .m_quad_y)+ 1 ); int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawCircleFill(x,y,rd,clr,opacity); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; } bool CFrameQuad::DrawTriangleFillOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_quad_x=:: fmin (:: fmin (x1,x2),x3)- 1 ; this .m_quad_y=:: fmin (:: fmin (y1,y2),y3)- 1 ; int max_x=:: fmax (:: fmax (x1,x2),x3)+ 1 ; int max_y=:: fmax (:: fmax (y1,y2),y3)+ 1 ; this .m_quad_width= int (max_x- this .m_quad_x)+ 1 ; this .m_quad_height= int (max_y- this .m_quad_y)+ 1 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawTriangleFill(x1,y1,x2,y2,x3,y3,clr,opacity); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; } bool CFrameQuad::DrawPolygonFillOnBG( int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ) { int x= 0 ,y= 0 ; if (!ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_x,x) || !ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_y,y)) return false ; this .m_quad_x=x; this .m_quad_y=y; int max_x_value= 0 ,min_x_value= 0 ; if (!ArrayMaximumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_x,max_x_value) || !ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_x,min_x_value)) return false ; int max_y_value= 0 ,min_y_value= 0 ; if (!ArrayMaximumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_y,max_y_value) || !ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_y,min_y_value)) return false ; this .m_quad_width=(max_x_value-min_x_value)+ 1 ; this .m_quad_height=(max_y_value-min_y_value)+ 1 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawPolygonFill(array_x,array_y,clr,opacity); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; } bool CFrameQuad::DrawEllipseFillOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_quad_x=:: fmin (x1,x2); this .m_quad_y=:: fmin (y1,y2); this .m_quad_width=:: fabs (x2-x1)+ 1 ; this .m_quad_height=:: fabs (y2-y1)+ 1 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawEllipseFill(x1,y1,x2,y2,clr,opacity); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; }





The methods of drawing primitives with smoothing.

The method drawing a point using AntiAliasing algorithm:



bool CFrameQuad::SetPixelAAOnBG( const double x, const double y, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_quad_x=x- 1 ; if ( this .m_quad_x< 0 ) this .m_quad_x= 0 ; this .m_quad_y=y- 1 ; if ( this .m_quad_y< 0 ) this .m_quad_y= 0 ; this .m_quad_width= 3 ; this .m_quad_height= 3 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.SetPixelAA(x,y,clr,opacity); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; }

Here, the calculation of saved area coordinates and size are different from the same calculation in the point drawing method without smoothing. A smoothed point can be located on three adjacent pixels (9 in total, that is 3 x 3 pixels), therefore the dimensions of the saved area should be three pixels high and three pixels wide. The X and Y coordinates, respectively, should be one pixel to the left and one pixel above the coordinates of the point itself. Thus, the saved area rectangle outlining the point will have a margin of one pixel on all sides of the drawn point in case the latter is blurred by the smoothing algorithm and drawn on more than one pixel. This will allow us to get rid of the incomplete restoration of the background erased by a drawn point with smoothing.



The method drawing a segment of a freehand line using AntiAliasing algorithm:

bool CFrameQuad::DrawLineAAOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { this .m_quad_x=:: fmin (x1,x2); this .m_quad_y=:: fmin (y1,y2); this .m_quad_width=:: fabs (x2-x1)+ 1 ; this .m_quad_height=:: fabs (y2-y1)+ 1 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawLineAA(x1,y1,x2,y2,clr,opacity,style); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; }

Testing the method revealed that the edges of the drawn line are not blurry, therefore the calculation of the saved area size matches the calculation in the line drawing method without smoothing.



The method drawing a segment of a freehand line using Wu algorithm:

bool CFrameQuad::DrawLineWuOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { this .m_quad_x=:: fmin (x1,x2); this .m_quad_y=:: fmin (y1,y2); this .m_quad_width=:: fabs (x2-x1)+ 1 ; this .m_quad_height=:: fabs (y2-y1)+ 1 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawLineWu(x1,y1,x2,y2,clr,opacity,style); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; }

Here the calculation is similar to the previous method for the same reason.



The method drawing a segment of a freehand line having a specified width using smoothing algorithm with the preliminary filtration:



bool CFrameQuad::DrawLineThickOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND) { int correct= int (:: ceil (( double )size/ 2.0 ))+ 1 ; this .m_quad_x=:: fmin (x1,x2)-correct; this .m_quad_y=:: fmin (y1,y2)-correct; this .m_quad_width=:: fabs (x2-x1)+ 1 +correct* 2 ; this .m_quad_height=:: fabs (y2-y1)+ 1 +correct* 2 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawLineThick(x1,y1,x2,y2,size,clr,opacity,style,end_style); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; }

In this method, calculation of a saved area is different from the ones considered above. Since a line with such a smoothing algorithm features an editable value and an appearance of its ends, the width of the saved area should consider the size (width) of the line and its edges (the line edges can be rounded, therefore the line size (length) increases by two rounding radii, i.e. by the value set as a line width).



The method drawing a vertical segment of a freehand line having a specified width using smoothing algorithm with the preliminary filtration:



bool CFrameQuad::DrawLineThickVerticalOnBG( const int x, const int y1, const int y2, const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , const ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND) { int correct_x=( int ):: ceil (( double )size/ 2.0 ); int correct_y=(end_style==LINE_END_BUTT ? 0 : correct_x); this .m_quad_x=x-correct_x; this .m_quad_y=:: fmin (y1,y2)-correct_y; this .m_quad_width=size; this .m_quad_height=:: fabs (y2-y1)+ 1 +correct_y* 2 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawLineThickVertical(x,y1,y2,size,clr,opacity,style,end_style); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; }

Here the calculation is the same as described for the previous method.



The remaining methods of drawing smoothed and other primitives:

bool CFrameQuad::DrawLineThickHorizontalOnBG( const int x1, const int x2, const int y, const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , const ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND) { int correct_y=( int ):: ceil (( double )size/ 2.0 ); int correct_x=(end_style==LINE_END_BUTT ? 0 : correct_y); this .m_quad_x=:: fmin (x1,x2)-correct_x; this .m_quad_y=y-correct_y; this .m_quad_width=:: fabs (x2-x1)+ 1 +correct_x* 2 ; this .m_quad_height=size; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawLineThickHorizontal(x1,x2,y,size,clr,opacity,style,end_style); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; } bool CFrameQuad::DrawPolylineAAOnBG( int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { int x= 0 ,y= 0 ; if (!ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_x,x) || !ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_y,y)) return false ; this .m_quad_x=x; this .m_quad_y=y; int max_x_value= 0 ,min_x_value= 0 ; if (!ArrayMaximumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_x,max_x_value) || !ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_x,min_x_value)) return false ; int max_y_value= 0 ,min_y_value= 0 ; if (!ArrayMaximumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_y,max_y_value) || !ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_y,min_y_value)) return false ; this .m_quad_width=(max_x_value-min_x_value)+ 1 ; this .m_quad_height=(max_y_value-min_y_value)+ 1 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawPolylineAA(array_x,array_y,clr,opacity,style); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; } bool CFrameQuad::DrawPolylineWuOnBG( int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { int x= 0 ,y= 0 ; if (!ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_x,x) || !ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_y,y)) return false ; this .m_quad_x=x; this .m_quad_y=y; int max_x_value= 0 ,min_x_value= 0 ; if (!ArrayMaximumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_x,max_x_value) || !ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_x,min_x_value)) return false ; int max_y_value= 0 ,min_y_value= 0 ; if (!ArrayMaximumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_y,max_y_value) || !ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_y,min_y_value)) return false ; this .m_quad_width=(max_x_value-min_x_value)+ 1 ; this .m_quad_height=(max_y_value-min_y_value)+ 1 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawPolylineWu(array_x,array_y,clr,opacity,style); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; } bool CFrameQuad::DrawPolylineSmoothOnBG( const int &array_x[], const int &array_y[], const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const double tension= 0.5 , const double step= 10 , const bool redraw= false , const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style= STYLE_SOLID , const ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND) { this .m_quad_x= 0 ; this .m_quad_y= 0 ; this .m_quad_width= this .m_element.Width(); this .m_quad_height= this .m_element.Height(); int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawPolylineSmooth(array_x,array_y,size,clr,opacity,tension,step,style,end_style); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; } bool CFrameQuad::DrawPolylineThickOnBG( const int &array_x[], const int &array_y[], const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND) { int correct= int (:: ceil (( double )size/ 2.0 ))+ 1 ; int x= 0 ,y= 0 ; if (!ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_x,x) || !ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_y,y)) return false ; this .m_quad_x=x-correct; this .m_quad_y=y-correct; int max_x_value= 0 ,min_x_value= 0 ; if (!ArrayMaximumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_x,max_x_value) || !ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_x,min_x_value)) return false ; int max_y_value= 0 ,min_y_value= 0 ; if (!ArrayMaximumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_y,max_y_value) || !ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_y,min_y_value)) return false ; this .m_quad_width=(max_x_value-min_x_value)+ 1 +correct* 2 ; this .m_quad_height=(max_y_value-min_y_value)+ 1 +correct* 2 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawPolylineThick(array_x,array_y,size,clr,opacity,style,end_style); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; } bool CFrameQuad::DrawPolygonAAOnBG( int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { int x= 0 ,y= 0 ; if (!ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_x,x) || !ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_y,y)) return false ; this .m_quad_x=x; this .m_quad_y=y; int max_x_value= 0 ,min_x_value= 0 ; if (!ArrayMaximumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_x,max_x_value) || !ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_x,min_x_value)) return false ; int max_y_value= 0 ,min_y_value= 0 ; if (!ArrayMaximumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_y,max_y_value) || !ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_y,min_y_value)) return false ; this .m_quad_width=(max_x_value-min_x_value)+ 1 ; if ( this .m_quad_width== 0 ) this .m_quad_width= 1 ; this .m_quad_height=(max_y_value-min_y_value)+ 1 ; if ( this .m_quad_height== 0 ) this .m_quad_height= 1 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawPolygonAA(array_x,array_y,clr,opacity,style); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; } bool CFrameQuad::DrawPolygonWuOnBG( int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { int x= 0 ,y= 0 ; if (!ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_x,x) || !ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_y,y)) return false ; this .m_quad_x=x; this .m_quad_y=y; int max_x_value= 0 ,min_x_value= 0 ; if (!ArrayMaximumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_x,max_x_value) || !ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_x,min_x_value)) return false ; int max_y_value= 0 ,min_y_value= 0 ; if (!ArrayMaximumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_y,max_y_value) || !ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_y,min_y_value)) return false ; this .m_quad_width=(max_x_value-min_x_value)+ 1 ; if ( this .m_quad_width== 0 ) this .m_quad_width= 1 ; this .m_quad_height=(max_y_value-min_y_value)+ 1 ; if ( this .m_quad_height== 0 ) this .m_quad_height= 1 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawPolygonWu(array_x,array_y,clr,opacity,style); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; } bool CFrameQuad::DrawPolygonSmoothOnBG( int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const double tension= 0.5 , const double step= 10 , const bool redraw= false , const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style= STYLE_SOLID , const ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND) { this .m_quad_x= 0 ; this .m_quad_y= 0 ; this .m_quad_width= this .m_element.Width(); this .m_quad_height= this .m_element.Height(); int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawPolygonSmooth(array_x,array_y,size,clr,opacity,tension,step,style,end_style); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; } bool CFrameQuad::DrawPolygonThickOnBG( const int &array_x[], const int &array_y[], const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND) { int correct= int (:: ceil (( double )size/ 2.0 ))+ 1 ; int x= 0 ,y= 0 ; if (!ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_x,x) || !ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_y,y)) return false ; this .m_quad_x=x-correct; this .m_quad_y=y-correct; int max_x_value= 0 ,min_x_value= 0 ; if (!ArrayMaximumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_x,max_x_value) || !ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_x,min_x_value)) return false ; int max_y_value= 0 ,min_y_value= 0 ; if (!ArrayMaximumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_y,max_y_value) || !ArrayMinimumValue(DFUN_ERR_LINE,array_y,min_y_value)) return false ; this .m_quad_width=(max_x_value-min_x_value)+ 1 +correct* 2 ; this .m_quad_height=(max_y_value-min_y_value)+ 1 +correct* 2 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawPolygonThick(array_x,array_y,size,clr,opacity,style,end_style); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; } bool CFrameQuad::DrawTriangleAAOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { this .m_quad_x=:: fmin (:: fmin (x1,x2),x3); this .m_quad_y=:: fmin (:: fmin (y1,y2),y3); int max_x=:: fmax (:: fmax (x1,x2),x3); int max_y=:: fmax (:: fmax (y1,y2),y3); this .m_quad_width= int (max_x- this .m_quad_x)+ 1 ; this .m_quad_height= int (max_y- this .m_quad_y)+ 1 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawTriangleAA(x1,y1,x2,y2,x3,y3,clr,opacity,style); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; } bool CFrameQuad::DrawTriangleWuOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { this .m_quad_x=:: fmin (:: fmin (x1,x2),x3); this .m_quad_y=:: fmin (:: fmin (y1,y2),y3); int max_x=:: fmax (:: fmax (x1,x2),x3); int max_y=:: fmax (:: fmax (y1,y2),y3); this .m_quad_width= int (max_x- this .m_quad_x)+ 1 ; this .m_quad_height= int (max_y- this .m_quad_y)+ 1 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawTriangleWu(x1,y1,x2,y2,x3,y3,clr,opacity,style); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; } bool CFrameQuad::DrawCircleAAOnBG( const int x, const int y, const double r, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { double rd=(r> 0 ? r : 1 ); this .m_quad_x=x-rd; this .m_quad_y=y-rd; double x2=x+rd; double y2=y+rd; if ( this .m_quad_x< 0 ) this .m_quad_x= 0 ; if ( this .m_quad_y< 0 ) this .m_quad_y= 0 ; this .m_quad_width= int (:: ceil (x2- this .m_quad_x)+ 1 ); this .m_quad_height= int (:: ceil (y2- this .m_quad_y)+ 1 ); int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawCircleAA(x,y,rd,clr,opacity); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; } bool CFrameQuad::DrawCircleWuOnBG( const int x, const int y, const double r, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { double rd=(r> 0 ? r : 1 ); this .m_quad_x=x-rd; this .m_quad_y=y-rd; double x2=x+rd; double y2=y+rd; if ( this .m_quad_x< 0 ) this .m_quad_x= 0 ; if ( this .m_quad_y< 0 ) this .m_quad_y= 0 ; this .m_quad_width= int (:: ceil (x2- this .m_quad_x)+ 1 ); this .m_quad_height= int (:: ceil (y2- this .m_quad_y)+ 1 ); int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawCircleWu(x,y,rd,clr,opacity); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; } bool CFrameQuad::DrawEllipseAAOnBG ( const double x1, const double y1, const double x2, const double y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { this .m_quad_x=:: fmin (x1,x2)- 1 ; this .m_quad_y=:: fmin (y1,y2)- 1 ; this .m_quad_width= int (:: ceil (:: fabs (x2-x1)))+ 1 ; this .m_quad_height= int (:: ceil (:: fabs (y2-y1)))+ 1 ; if ( this .m_quad_width< 3 ) this .m_quad_width= 3 ; if ( this .m_quad_height< 3 ) this .m_quad_height= 3 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawEllipseAA(x1,y1,x2,y2,clr,opacity,style); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; } bool CFrameQuad::DrawEllipseWuOnBG ( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { this .m_quad_x=:: fmin (x1,x2); this .m_quad_y=:: fmin (y1,y2); this .m_quad_width=:: fabs (x2-x1)+ 1 ; if ( this .m_quad_width< 3 ) this .m_quad_width= 3 ; this .m_quad_height=:: fabs (y2-y1)+ 1 ; if ( this .m_quad_height< 3 ) this .m_quad_height= 3 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.DrawEllipseWu(x1,y1,x2,y2,clr,opacity,style); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; }

Here, the saved background area calculation algorithms of all methods are approximately identical to the calculation algorithms in the methods considered above.

In the ellipse drawing methods (DrawEllipseAAOnBG and DrawEllipseWuOnBG), if the rectangle the ellipse is drawn within is less than three pixels, the shape is not drawn. Therefore, the calculations here contain the check for the size less than three pixels. I have not decided yet, whether this is my bug or a feature of the CCanvas class methods. I hope to clarify this later.



I have developed all classes of the animation frame objects that I currently need.

Now it is time to create a class to store, access and manage created animation frame objects.



The class is to contain two (for now) lists for storing created animation frame objects (text and rectangle ones), as well as to have the methods of creating and managing new objects. Subsequently, the class is to store all animation objects belonging to one form. Thus, each form is to feature its own set of animation objects that can be dynamically created and added to the list of form animations.



Form animation class

In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Animations\, create a new Animations.mqh file of the CAnimations class.



Only newly created descendant class files of the base animation frame object should be included into the class file, while the class itself should be a descendant of the base object of the CObject standard library:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "FrameText.mqh" #include "FrameQuad.mqh" class CAnimations : public CObject { }

In the private section of the class, declare the pointer to the graphical element object animation objects are to be created from, two lists for storing two types of animation frame objects and the methods for returning the flag indicating the presence of a specified object in the list, as well as the methods returning the pointer to the existing animation frame object or preliminarily creating it if it is not in the list:



class CAnimations : public CObject { private : CGCnvElement *m_element; CArrayObj m_list_frames_text; CArrayObj m_list_frames_quad; bool IsPresentFrame( const ENUM_ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE frame_type, const int id); CFrame *GetOrCreateFrame( const string soutce, const int id, const ENUM_ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE frame_type, const bool create_new); public :

All methods are considered below.



In the public section of the class, declare the methods for creating and working with objects in the lists and the methods of drawing primitives, while saving and restoring the background:

public : CAnimations(CGCnvElement *element); CAnimations(){;} CFrame *CreateNewFrameText( const int id); CFrame *CreateNewFrameQuad( const int id); CFrame *GetFrame( const ENUM_ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE frame_type, const int id); CArrayObj *GetListFramesText( void ) { return & this .m_list_frames_text; } CArrayObj *GetListFramesQuad( void ) { return & this .m_list_frames_quad; } bool TextOnBG( const int id, const string text, const int x, const int y, const ENUM_TEXT_ANCHOR anchor, const color clr, const uchar opacity, const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ); bool SetPixelOnBG( const int id, const int x, const int y, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawLineVerticalOnBG( const int id, const int x, const int y1, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawLineHorizontalOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int x2, const int y, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawLineOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawPolylineOnBG( const int id, int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawPolygonOnBG( const int id, int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawRectangleOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawCircleOnBG( const int id, const int x, const int y, const int r, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawTriangleOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawEllipseOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawArcOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const int x4, const int y4, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawPieOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const int x4, const int y4, const color clr, const color fill_clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ); bool FillOnBG( const int id, const int x, const int y, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const uint threshould= 0 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawRectangleFillOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawCircleFillOnBG( const int id, const int x, const int y, const int r, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawTriangleFillOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawPolygonFillOnBG( const int id, int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawEllipseFillOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ); bool SetPixelAAOnBG( const int id, const double x, const double y, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawLineAAOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ); bool DrawLineWuOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ); bool DrawLineThickOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND); bool DrawLineThickVerticalOnBG( const int id, const int x, const int y1, const int y2, const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , const ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND); bool DrawLineThickHorizontalOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int x2, const int y, const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , const ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND); bool DrawPolylineAAOnBG( const int id, int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ); bool DrawPolylineWuOnBG( const int id, int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ); bool DrawPolylineSmoothOnBG( const int id, const int &array_x[], const int &array_y[], const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const double tension= 0.5 , const double step= 10 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style= STYLE_SOLID , const ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND); bool DrawPolylineThickOnBG( const int id, const int &array_x[], const int &array_y[], const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND); bool DrawPolygonAAOnBG( const int id, int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ); bool DrawPolygonWuOnBG( const int id, int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ); bool DrawPolygonSmoothOnBG( const int id, int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const double tension= 0.5 , const double step= 10 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style= STYLE_SOLID , const ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND); bool DrawPolygonThickOnBG( const int id, const int &array_x[], const int &array_y[], const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND); bool DrawTriangleAAOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ); bool DrawTriangleWuOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ); bool DrawCircleAAOnBG( const int id, const int x, const int y, const double r, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ); bool DrawCircleWuOnBG( const int id, const int x, const int y, const double r, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ); bool DrawEllipseAAOnBG( const int id, const double x1, const double y1, const double x2, const double y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ); bool DrawEllipseWuOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ); };





Let's consider the implementation of the declared methods.

The parametric constructor:

CAnimations::CAnimations(CGCnvElement *element) { this .m_element=element; }

The value of the pointer to the graphical element object passed in the arguments is set for m_element pointer.



The method returning the pointer to the animation frame object by type and ID:



CFrame *CAnimations::GetFrame( const ENUM_ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE frame_type, const int id) { CFrame *frame= NULL ; int total= ( frame_type==ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_TEXT ? this .m_list_frames_text.Total() : frame_type==ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD ? this .m_list_frames_quad.Total() : 0 ); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { switch (frame_type) { case ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_TEXT : frame= this .m_list_frames_text.At(i); break ; case ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD : frame= this .m_list_frames_quad.At(i); break ; default : break ; } if (frame== NULL ) continue ; if (frame.ID()==id) return frame; } return NULL ; }

The method logic is described in details in the code comments and requires no explanations.

The method returning the flag indicating the presence of the frame object with the specified type and ID in the list:



bool CAnimations::IsPresentFrame( const ENUM_ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE frame_type, const int id) { return ( this .GetFrame(frame_type,id)!= NULL ); }

The method returns the bool result of calling the GetFrame() method considered above. If the GetFrame() method returns a non-NULL result (the required object is present in the list), the method returns true, otherwise — false.



The method creating a new text animation frame object:



CFrame *CAnimations::CreateNewFrameText( const int id) { if ( this .IsPresentFrame(ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_TEXT,id)) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_FORM_OBJECT_FRAME_ALREADY_IN_LIST),( string )id); return NULL ; } CFrame *frame= new CFrameText(id, this .m_element); if (frame== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_FORM_OBJECT_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_FRAME)); return NULL ; } if (! this .m_list_frames_text.Add(frame)) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST), " ID: " ,id); delete frame; return NULL ; } return frame; }

The method logic is fully described in the code comments.

The method creating a new rectangle animation frame object:



CFrame *CAnimations::CreateNewFrameQuad( const int id) { if ( this .IsPresentFrame(ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,id)) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_FORM_OBJECT_FRAME_ALREADY_IN_LIST),( string )id); return NULL ; } CFrame *frame= new CFrameQuad(id, this .m_element); if (frame== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_FORM_OBJECT_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_FRAME)); return NULL ; } if (! this .m_list_frames_quad.Add(frame)) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST), " ID: " ,id); delete frame; return NULL ; } return frame; }

The method is identical to the one considered above.

The method returning the pointer or creating a new animation frame object:



CFrame *CAnimations::GetOrCreateFrame( const string source, const int id, const ENUM_ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE frame_type, const bool create_new) { CFrameQuad *frame_q= NULL ; CFrameText *frame_t= NULL ; switch (frame_type) { case ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_TEXT : frame_t= this .GetFrame(ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_TEXT,id); if (frame_t!= NULL ) return frame_t; if (!create_new) { :: Print (source,CMessage::Text(MSG_FORM_OBJECT_FRAME_NOT_EXIST_LIST),( string )id); return NULL ; } return this .CreateNewFrameText(id); case ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD : frame_q= this .GetFrame(ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,id); if (frame_q!= NULL ) return frame_q; if (!create_new) { :: Print (source,CMessage::Text(MSG_FORM_OBJECT_FRAME_NOT_EXIST_LIST),( string )id); return NULL ; } return this .CreateNewFrameQuad(id); default : return NULL ; } }

The method logic is described in the code comments. If we need to work with an animation frame, we can create it beforehand, get the pointer to it and manage the obtained object. If we need to dynamically create objects, this method allows us to first create a new object (provided that an object with a specified ID is absent) and return the pointer to it. Thus, it is possible to arrange dynamic creation of an object as appropriate, get the pointer to it right away and manage it.

The methods of working with animation frame objects.

The method displaying a text on the background, while saving and restoring the background:



bool CAnimations::TextOnBG( const int id, const string text, const int x, const int y, const ENUM_TEXT_ANCHOR anchor, const color clr, const uchar opacity, const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ) { CFrameText *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_TEXT,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.TextOnBG(text,x,y,anchor,clr,opacity,redraw); }

The method receives the object ID, displayed text parameters (the text itself, X and Y coordinates, anchor point, color and opacity), the flag indicating the need to create a new object with the specified ID, in case the object with such an ID is not present in the list, and the chart redraw flag.

Next, get the pointer to the required object (or create the object if it is absent). If failed to get the pointer, return false.

If the pointer is received, return the result of the TextOnBG() method of the obtained text animation frame object.



The method setting the color of the point with specified coordinates:

bool CAnimations::SetPixelOnBG( const int id, const int x, const int y, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.SetPixelOnBG(x,y,clr,opacity,redraw); }

The method logic is identical to the one of the method considered above. The method receives the object ID, drawn shape X and Y coordinates, its color and opacity, the flag indicating the need to create a new object with the specified ID, in case the object with such an ID is not present in the list, and the chart redraw flag.

Next, get the pointer to the required object (or create the object if it is absent). If failed to get the pointer, return false.

If the pointer is received, return the result of the SetPixelOnBG() method of the obtained animation rectangle frame object.



Other methods of drawing primitives.



The logic of the remaining shape drawing methods is identical to the logic of the methods considered above. Let's have a look at their listing:

bool CAnimations::DrawLineVerticalOnBG( const int id, const int x, const int y1, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawLineVerticalOnBG(x,y1,y2,clr,opacity,redraw); } bool CAnimations::DrawLineHorizontalOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int x2, const int y, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawLineHorizontalOnBG(x1,x2,y,clr,opacity,redraw); } bool CAnimations::DrawLineOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawLineOnBG(x1,y1,x2,y2,clr,opacity,redraw); } bool CAnimations::DrawPolylineOnBG( const int id, int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawPolylineOnBG(array_x,array_y,clr,opacity,redraw); } bool CAnimations::DrawPolygonOnBG( const int id, int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawPolygonOnBG(array_x,array_y,clr,opacity,redraw); } bool CAnimations::DrawRectangleOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawRectangleOnBG(x1,y1,x2,y2,clr,opacity,redraw); } bool CAnimations::DrawCircleOnBG( const int id, const int x, const int y, const int r, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawCircleOnBG(x,y,r,clr,opacity,redraw); } bool CAnimations::DrawTriangleOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawTriangleOnBG(x1,y1,x2,y2,x3,y3,clr,opacity,redraw); } bool CAnimations::DrawEllipseOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawEllipseOnBG(x1,y1,x2,y2,clr,opacity,redraw); } bool CAnimations::DrawArcOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const int x4, const int y4, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawArcOnBG(x1,y1,x2,y2,x3,y3,x4,y4,clr,opacity,redraw); } bool CAnimations::DrawPieOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const int x4, const int y4, const color clr, const color fill_clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawPieOnBG(x1,y1,x2,y2,x3,y3,x4,y4,clr,fill_clr,opacity,redraw); } bool CAnimations::FillOnBG( const int id, const int x, const int y, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const uint threshould= 0 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.FillOnBG(x,y,clr,opacity,threshould,redraw); } bool CAnimations::DrawRectangleFillOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawRectangleFillOnBG(x1,y1,x2,y2,clr,opacity,redraw); } bool CAnimations::DrawCircleFillOnBG( const int id, const int x, const int y, const int r, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawCircleFillOnBG(x,y,r,clr,opacity,redraw); } bool CAnimations::DrawTriangleFillOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawTriangleFillOnBG(x1,y1,x2,y2,x3,y3,clr,opacity,redraw); } bool CAnimations::DrawPolygonFillOnBG( const int id, int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawPolygonFillOnBG(array_x,array_y,clr,opacity,redraw); } bool CAnimations::DrawEllipseFillOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawEllipseFillOnBG(x1,y1,x2,y2,clr,opacity,redraw); } bool CAnimations::SetPixelAAOnBG( const int id, const double x, const double y, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.SetPixelAAOnBG(x,y,clr,opacity,redraw); } bool CAnimations::DrawLineAAOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawLineAAOnBG(x1,y1,x2,y2,clr,opacity,redraw,style); } bool CAnimations::DrawLineWuOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawLineWuOnBG(x1,y1,x2,y2,clr,opacity,redraw,style); } bool CAnimations::DrawLineThickOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawLineThickOnBG(x1,y1,x2,y2,size,clr,opacity,redraw,style,end_style); } bool CAnimations::DrawLineThickVerticalOnBG( const int id, const int x, const int y1, const int y2, const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , const ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawLineThickVerticalOnBG(x,y1,y2,size,clr,opacity,redraw,style,end_style); } bool CAnimations::DrawLineThickHorizontalOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int x2, const int y, const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , const ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawLineThickHorizontalOnBG(x1,x2,y,size,clr,opacity,redraw,style,end_style); } bool CAnimations::DrawPolylineAAOnBG( const int id, int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawPolylineAAOnBG(array_x,array_y,clr,opacity,redraw,style); } bool CAnimations::DrawPolylineWuOnBG( const int id, int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawPolylineWuOnBG(array_x,array_y,clr,opacity,redraw,style); } bool CAnimations::DrawPolylineSmoothOnBG( const int id, const int &array_x[], const int &array_y[], const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const double tension= 0.5 , const double step= 10 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style= STYLE_SOLID , const ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawPolylineSmoothOnBG(array_x,array_y,size,clr,opacity,tension,step,redraw,style,end_style); } bool CAnimations::DrawPolylineThickOnBG( const int id, const int &array_x[], const int &array_y[], const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawPolylineThickOnBG(array_x,array_y,size,clr,opacity,redraw,style,end_style); } bool CAnimations::DrawPolygonAAOnBG( const int id, int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawPolygonAAOnBG(array_x,array_y,clr,opacity,redraw,style); } bool CAnimations::DrawPolygonWuOnBG( const int id, int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawPolygonWuOnBG(array_x,array_y,clr,opacity,redraw,style); } bool CAnimations::DrawPolygonSmoothOnBG( const int id, int &array_x[], int &array_y[], const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const double tension= 0.5 , const double step= 10 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style= STYLE_SOLID , const ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawPolygonSmoothOnBG(array_x,array_y,size,clr,opacity,tension,step,redraw,style,end_style); } bool CAnimations::DrawPolygonThickOnBG( const int id, const int &array_x[], const int &array_y[], const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawPolygonThickOnBG(array_x,array_y,size,clr,opacity,redraw,style,end_style); } bool CAnimations::DrawTriangleAAOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawTriangleAAOnBG(x1,y1,x2,y2,x3,y3,clr,opacity,redraw,style); } bool CAnimations::DrawTriangleWuOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const int x3, const int y3, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawTriangleWuOnBG(x1,y1,x2,y2,x3,y3,clr,opacity,redraw,style); } bool CAnimations::DrawCircleAAOnBG( const int id, const int x, const int y, const double r, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawCircleAAOnBG(x,y,r,clr,opacity,redraw,style); } bool CAnimations::DrawCircleWuOnBG( const int id, const int x, const int y, const double r, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawCircleWuOnBG(x,y,r,clr,opacity,redraw,style); } bool CAnimations::DrawEllipseAAOnBG( const int id, const double x1, const double y1, const double x2, const double y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawEllipseAAOnBG(x1,y1,x2,y2,clr,opacity,redraw,style); } bool CAnimations::DrawEllipseWuOnBG( const int id, const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { CFrameQuad *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawEllipseWuOnBG(x1,y1,x2,y2,clr,opacity,redraw,style); }





The newly created class of animation objects should be an integral part of the form object. Thus, each form is to have its own methods of creating images.



Open the file of the form object class \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Form.mqh and add the necessary improvements.



Include the file of the animation object class:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "GCnvElement.mqh" #include "ShadowObj.mqh" #include "Animations\Animations.mqh"

Remove the pixel copier object class from the listing (I have moved it to another file):

#include "GCnvElement.mqh" #include "ShadowObj.mqh" #include "Animations\Animations.mqh" class CPixelCopier : public CObject { private : ... }

In the private section of the class, instead of the pixel copier list



CArrayObj m_list_pc_obj;

declare the pointer to the animation class object:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "GCnvElement.mqh" #include "ShadowObj.mqh" #include "Animations\Animations.mqh" class CForm : public CGCnvElement { private : CArrayObj m_list_elements; CAnimations *m_animations; CShadowObj *m_shadow_obj; color m_color_frame; int m_frame_width_left; int m_frame_width_right; int m_frame_width_top; int m_frame_width_bottom; void Initialize( void ); string CreateNameDependentObject( const string base_name) const { return :: StringSubstr ( this .NameObj(),:: StringLen (:: MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME ))+ 1 )+ "_" +base_name; } CGCnvElement *CreateNewGObject( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, const int element_num, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable, const bool activity); void CreateShadowObj( const color colour, const uchar opacity); public :

Remove the declaration of the already unnecessary IsPresentPC() method from the private section, as well as its implementation from the code listing:

void CreateShadowObj( const color colour, const uchar opacity); bool IsPresentPC( const int id); public :

Remove the already unnecessary method from the public section of the class:

CForm *GetObject( void ) { return & this ; } CArrayObj *GetList( void ) { return & this .m_list_elements; } CArrayObj *GetListPC( void ) { return & this .m_list_pc_obj; } CGCnvElement *GetShadowObj( void ) { return this .m_shadow_obj; }

and add the new methods returning the pointers to the animation object and the lists of text and rectangle animation frames:



CGCnvElement *GetShadowObj( void ) { return this .m_shadow_obj; } CAnimations *GetAnimationsObj( void ) { return this .m_animations; } CArrayObj *GetListFramesText( void ) { return ( this .m_animations!= NULL ? this .m_animations.GetListFramesText() : NULL ); } CArrayObj *GetListFramesQuad( void ) { return ( this .m_animations!= NULL ? this .m_animations.GetListFramesQuad() : NULL ); }

Remove the declaration of the method for creating a new pixel copier object:



CPixelCopier *CreateNewPixelCopier( const int id, const int x_coord, const int y_coord, const int width, const int height);

The implementation of the method written outside the class body is removed as well.

In the block of methods for working with image pixels in the public section of the class, write the new methods for creating animation frame objects, returning the pointers to created objects and drawing methods that save and restore the background: