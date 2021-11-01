DoEasyライブラリのグラフィックス(第84部): 抽象標準グラフィカルオブジェクトの子孫クラス

MetaTrader 5 / 例
Artyom Trishkin
Artyom Trishkin

内容


概念

前回の記事で、ターミナル標準グラフィカルオブジェクトの抽象クラスを作成しました。クラスオブジェクトでは、すべてのグラフィカルオブジェクトに共通のプロパティを記述します。つまり、それは単にある種のグラフィカルオブジェクトです。実際のグラフィカルオブジェクトとの関係を明確にするには、この特定のグラフィカルオブジェクトに固有のプロパティを子孫オブジェクトクラスに設定する必要があります。反対に、他のいくつかのプロパティへのアクセスは、この特定のグラフィカルオブジェクトのパラメータではなく、抽象オブジェクトプロパティのセットに存在するため、制限する必要があります。

オブジェクトを構築するというこの概念は、ほとんどすべてのライブラリオブジェクトで受け入れられています。グラフィカルオブジェクトクラスも例外ではありません。
グラフィカルオブジェクトのグループとのオブジェクトの所属を指定するには、ターミナルから標準のグラフィカルオブジェクトグループのセットを使用し、新しいプロパティを抽象グラフィカルオブジェクトに追加します。これは、子孫クラスによって記述されたグラフィカルオブジェクトが属するグループです。


現在の記事では、Lines、Channels、Gann、Fibo、Elliottグループに属するオブジェクトクラスを作成します。残りのオブジェクトグループは、次の記事で紹介します。その背後にある理由は、これらのオブジェクトのすべてのプロパティが既存の抽象的なグラフィカルオブジェクト機能を使用して記述できるわけではないということです。したがって、ここでは、前の記事で作成したクラスの機能を使用して実装します。次の記事では、すべてのオブジェクトプロパティを読み書きする機能を追加し、残りのグラフィカルオブジェクトグループのクラスを実装します。

たとえば、グラフィカルオブジェクトのアンカーポイントが含まれます。抽象グラフィカルオブジェクトに格納されているプロパティは、オブジェクトプロパティ配列に格納されます。各配列フィールドは、時間などの単一のプロパティを記述します。デフォルトでは、時間はグラフィカルオブジェクトの最初のアンカーポイントから取得されます。他のすべてのアンカーポイントは、プロパティ修飾子を使用して必要なポイントのインデックスを指定することにより、 ObjectGetInteger()関数から取得できます。私が現在検討しているクラスは、1つの値しか保存できません。たとえば、同じタイプのプロパティの配列を作成し、プロパティ修飾子を使用する場合と同じ方法で必要なプロパティにアクセスする必要があります。
記事が限られているので、開発をいくつかの段階に分けます。


ライブラリクラスの改善

\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqhに、標準のグラフィカルオブジェクトグループの列挙を追加します

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| The list of graphical element types                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
enum ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE
  {
   GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDART,                       // Standard graphical object
   GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT,                        // Element
   GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ,                     // Shadow object
   GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM,                           // Form
   GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW,                         // Window
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Graphical object group                                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
enum ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP
  {
   GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_LINES,                             // Lines
   GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_CHANNELS,                          // Channels
   GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_GANN,                              // Gann
   GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_FIBO,                              // Fibo
   GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_ELLIOTT,                           // Elliott
   GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_SHAPES,                            // Shapes
   GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_ARROWS,                            // Arrows
   GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_GRAPHICAL,                         // Graphical objects
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Integer properties of a standard graphical object                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

オブジェクトの整数プロパティのリストに新しいプロパティを追加し、整数プロパティの数を1つ増やします(51から52)

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Integer properties of a standard graphical object                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
enum ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER
  {
   //--- Additional properties
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID = 0,                             // Object ID
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE,                               // Graphical object type (ENUM_OBJECT)
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE,                       // Graphical element type (ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE)
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP,                              // Graphical object group (ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP)
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG,                             // Graphical object affiliation
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID,                           // Chart ID
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM,                            // Chart subwindow index
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM,                                // Object index in the list
   //--- Common properties of all graphical objects
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME,                         // Object creation time
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES,                         // Object visibility on timeframes
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK,                               // Background object
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER,                             // Priority of a graphical object for receiving the event of clicking on a chart
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN,                             // Disable displaying the name of a graphical object in the terminal object list
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED,                           // Object selection
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE,                         // Object availability
//--- Properties belonging to different graphical objects
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME,                               // Time coordinate
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR,                              // Color
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE,                              // Style
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH,                              // Line width
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL,                               // Object color filling
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY,                           // Ability to edit text in the Edit object
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS,                             // Number of levels
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR,                         // Level line color
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE,                         // Level line style
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH,                         // Level line width
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN,                              // Horizontal text alignment in the Edit object (OBJ_EDIT)
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE,                           // Font size
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT,                           // Ray goes to the left
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT,                          // Ray goes to the right
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY,                                // Vertical line goes through all windows of a chart
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE,                            // Display the full ellipse of the Fibonacci Arc object
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE,                          // Arrow code for the "Arrow" object
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR,                             // Position of the binding point of the graphical object
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE,                          // Distance from the base corner along the X axis in pixels
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE,                          // Distance from the base corner along the Y axis in pixels
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION,                          // Gann object trend
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE,                             // Elliott wave marking level
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES,                          // Display lines for Elliott wave marking
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE,                              // Button state (pressed/released)
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_OBJ_CHART_ID,                       // Chart object ID (OBJ_CHART).
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD,                   // Chart object period
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE,               // Time scale display flag for the Chart object
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE,              // Price scale display flag for the Chart object
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE,              // Chart object scale
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE,                              // Object width along the X axis in pixels.
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE,                              // Object height along the Y axis in pixels.
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET,                            // X coordinate of the upper-left corner of the visibility area.
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET,                            // Y coordinate of the upper-left corner of the visibility area.
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR,                            // Background color for OBJ_EDIT, OBJ_BUTTON, OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER,                             // Chart corner for binding a graphical object
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE,                        // Border type for "Rectangle border"
   GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR,                       // Border color for OBJ_EDIT and OBJ_BUTTON
  };
#define GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL (52)             // Total number of integer properties
#define GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP  (0)              // Number of integer properties not used in sorting
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


新しいプロパティによる並べ替えを可能なグラフィカルオブジェクトの並べ替え基準のリストに追加します。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Possible sorting criteria of graphical objects                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#define FIRST_GRAPH_OBJ_DBL_PROP  (GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP)
#define FIRST_GRAPH_OBJ_STR_PROP  (GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP)
enum ENUM_SORT_GRAPH_OBJ_MODE
  {
//--- Sort by integer properties
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ID = 0,                             // Sort by object ID
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_TYPE,                               // Sort by object type
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ELEMENT_TYPE,                       // Sort by graphical element type
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP,                              // Sort by a graphical object group
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG,                             //  Sort by a graphical element affiliation
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHART_ID,                           // Sort by chart ID
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_WND_NUM,                            // Sort by chart subwindow index
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_NUM,                                // Sort by object index in the list
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CREATETIME,                         // Sort by object creation time
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_TIMEFRAMES,                         // Sort by object visibility on timeframes
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BACK,                               // Sort by the "Background object" property
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ZORDER,                             // Sort by the priority of a graphical object for receiving the event of clicking on a chart
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_HIDDEN,                             // Sort by a disabling display of the name of a graphical object in the terminal object list
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_SELECTED,                           // Sort by the "Object selection" property
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_SELECTABLE,                         // Sort by the "Object availability" property
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_TIME,                               // Sort by time coordinate
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_COLOR,                              // Sort by color
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_STYLE,                              // Sort by style
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_WIDTH,                              // Sort by line width
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_FILL,                               // Sort by the "Object color filling" property
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_READONLY,                           // Sort by the ability to edit text in the Edit object
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_LEVELS,                             // Sort by number of levels
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_LEVELCOLOR,                         // Sort by line level color
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_LEVELSTYLE,                         // Sort by line level style
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_LEVELWIDTH,                         // Sort by line level width
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ALIGN,                              // Sort by the "Horizontal text alignment in the Entry field" property
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_FONTSIZE,                           // Sort by font size
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_RAY_LEFT,                           // Sort by "Ray goes to the left" property
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_RAY_RIGHT,                          // Sort by "Ray goes to the right" property
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_RAY,                                // Sort by the "Vertical line goes through all windows of a chart" property
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ELLIPSE,                            // Sort by the "Display the full ellipse of the Fibonacci Arc object" property
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ARROWCODE,                          // Sort by an arrow code for the Arrow object
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ANCHOR,                             // Sort by the position of a binding point of a graphical object
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_XDISTANCE,                          // Sort by a distance from the base corner along the X axis in pixels
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_YDISTANCE,                          // Sort by a distance from the base corner along the Y axis in pixels
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_DIRECTION,                          // Sort by the "Gann object trend" property
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_DEGREE,                             // Sort by the "Elliott wave marking level" property
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_DRAWLINES,                          // Sort by the "Display lines for Elliott wave marking" property
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_STATE,                              // Sort by button state (pressed/released)
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_OBJ_CHART_ID,                       // Sort by Chart object ID.
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD,                   // Sort by Chart object period
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE,               // Sort by time scale display flag for the Chart object
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE,              // Sort by price scale display flag for the Chart object
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE,              // Sort by Chart object scale
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_XSIZE,                              // Sort by Object width along the X axis in pixels
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_YSIZE,                              // Sort by object height along the Y axis in pixels
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_XOFFSET,                            // Sort by X coordinate of the upper-left corner of the visibility area
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_YOFFSET,                            // Sort by Y coordinate of the upper-left corner of the visibility area
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BGCOLOR,                            // Sort by background color for OBJ_EDIT, OBJ_BUTTON and OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CORNER,                             // Sort by chart corner for binding a graphical object
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BORDER_TYPE,                        // Sort by border type for the "Rectangle border" object
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BORDER_COLOR,                       // Sort by frame color for the OBJ_EDIT and OBJ_BUTTON objects
//--- Sort by real properties
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_PRICE = FIRST_GRAPH_OBJ_DBL_PROP,   // Sort by price coordinate
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_LEVELVALUE,                         // Sort by level value
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_SCALE,                              // Sort by scale (property of Gann objects and Fibonacci Arcs objects)
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ANGLE,                              // Sort by angle
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_DEVIATION,                          // Sort by a deviation of the standard deviation channel
//--- Sort by string properties
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_NAME = FIRST_GRAPH_OBJ_STR_PROP,    // Sort by object name
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT,                               // Sort by object description
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_TOOLTIP,                            // Sort by tooltip text
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_LEVELTEXT,                          // Sort by level description
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_FONT,                               // Sort by font
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BMPFILE,                            // Sort by BMP file name for the "Bitmap Level" object
   SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHART_OBJ_SYMBOL,                   // Sort by Chart object period symbol
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqhに、ライブラリの新しいメッセージインデックスを追加します

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| List of the library's text message indices                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
enum ENUM_MESSAGES_LIB
  {
   MSG_LIB_PARAMS_LIST_BEG=ERR_USER_ERROR_FIRST,      // Beginning of the parameter list
   MSG_LIB_PARAMS_LIST_END,                           // End of the parameter list
   MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED,                        // Property not supported
   MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MQL4,                   // Property not supported in MQL4
   MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MT5_LESS_2155,          // Property not supported in MetaTrader 5 versions lower than 2155
   MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_POSITION,               // Property not supported for position
   MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_PENDING,                // Property not supported for pending order
   MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MARKET,                 // Property not supported for market order
   MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MARKET_HIST,            // Property not supported for historical market order
   MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SET,                              // Value not set
   MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY,                                // Not set
   MSG_LIB_PROP_AUTO,                                 // Formed by the terminal
   MSG_LIB_PROP_AS_IN_ORDER,                          // According to the order expiration mode

...

   MSG_LIB_TEXT_FAILED_ADD_TO_LIST,                   // failed to add to list
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_TIME_UNTIL_THE_END_DAY,               // Order lifetime till the end of the current day to be used
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_OBJ_NO_PERIODS,                       // Not shown on any timeframe
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_OBJ_ALL_PERIODS,                      // Drawn on all timeframes
   
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_JANUARY,                              // January
   MSG_LIB_TEXT_FEBRUARY,                             // February

...

   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM,                      // Graphical object belongs to a program
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,                   // Graphical object does not belong to a program
//---
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ANY,                             // Abstract graphical object
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_VLINE,                           // Vertical line
   MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_HLINE,                           // Horizontal line

...

   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE,                        // BMP file name for the "Bitmap Level" object
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SYMBOL,                         // Chart object symbol
   
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP,                          // Graphical object group
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP_LINES,                    // Lines
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP_CHANNELS,                 // Channels
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP_GANN,                     // Gann
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP_FIBO,                     // Fibo
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP_ELLIOTT,                  // Elliott
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP_SHAPES,                   // Shapes
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP_ARROWS,                   // Arrows
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP_GRAPHICAL,                // Graphical objects
   
   MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_CLICK_COORD,                    // (Chart click coordinate)
   
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

また、新しく追加されたインデックスに対応するテキストも追加します。

string messages_library[][TOTAL_LANG]=
  {
   {"Начало списка параметров","The beginning of the parameter list"},
   {"Конец списка параметров","End of parameter list"},
   {"Свойство не поддерживается","Property not supported"},
   {"Свойство не поддерживается в MQL4","Property not supported in MQL4"},
   {"Свойство не поддерживается в MetaTrader5 версии ниже 2155","The property is not supported in MetaTrader5, build lower than 2155"},
   {"Свойство не поддерживается у позиции","Property not supported for position"},
   {"Свойство не поддерживается у отложенного ордера","The property is not supported for a pending order"},
   {"Свойство не поддерживается у маркет-ордера","The property is not supported for a market-order"},
   {"Свойство не поддерживается у исторического маркет-ордера","The property is not supported for a history market-order"},
   {"Значение не задано","Value not set"},
   {"Отсутствует","Not set"},
   {"Формируется терминалом","Formed by the terminal"},
   {"В соответствии с режимом истечения ордера","In accordance with the order expiration mode"},

...

   {"не удалось добавить в список","failed to add to list"},
   {"Будет использоваться время действия ордера до конца текущего дня","Order validity time until the end of the current day will be used"},
   {"Не показывается ни на одном таймфрейме","Not shown on any timeframe"},
   {"Рисуется на всех таймфреймах","Drawn on all timeframes"},

   {"Январь","January"},
   {"Февраль","February"},

...

   {"Графический объект принадлежит программе","The graphic object belongs to the program"},
   {"Графический объект не принадлежит программе","The graphic object does not belong to the program"},
   
   {"Абстрактный графический объект","Abstract graphic object"},
   {"Вертикальная линия","Vertical Line"},
   {"Горизонтальная линия","Horizontal Line"},

...

   {"Имя BMP-файла","BMP-file name"},
   {"Символ графика","Chart Symbol"},
   
   {"Группа графического объекта","Graphic object group"},
   {"Линии","Lines"},
   {"Каналы","Channels"},
   {"Ганн","Gann"},
   {"Фибоначчи","Fibonacci"},
   {"Эллиотт","Elliott"},
   {"Фигуры","Shapes"},
   {"Стрелки","Arrows"},
   {"Графические объекты","Graphical"},
   
   {"(Координата щелчка по графику)","(Chart click coordinate)"},

  };
//+---------------------------------------------------------------------+


グラフィカルオブジェクトはOBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES整数プロパティを備えており、任意の時間枠でオブジェクト画像を設定および受信できます。オブジェクトが表示されるチャートの時間枠は、オブジェクトの可視性フラグ組み合わせで定義または設定できます。

グラフィカルオブジェクトに設定された可視性フラグの説明を表示するには、サービス関数のファイル(\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\DELib.mqh)に、要求された時間枠の有効/無効フラグステータスを返す関数を追加します。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the flag of displaying the graphical                      |
//| object on a specified chart timeframe                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool IsVisibleOnTimeframe(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const int flags)
  {
   if(flags==OBJ_ALL_PERIODS)
      return true;
   if(flags==OBJ_NO_PERIODS)
      return false;
   int flag=0;
   switch((int)timeframe)
     {
      case PERIOD_M1    :  flag=0x00000001;  break;
      case PERIOD_M2    :  flag=0x00000002;  break;
      case PERIOD_M3    :  flag=0x00000004;  break;
      case PERIOD_M4    :  flag=0x00000008;  break;
      case PERIOD_M5    :  flag=0x00000010;  break;
      case PERIOD_M6    :  flag=0x00000020;  break;
      case PERIOD_M10   :  flag=0x00000040;  break;
      case PERIOD_M12   :  flag=0x00000080;  break;
      case PERIOD_M15   :  flag=0x00000100;  break;
      case PERIOD_M20   :  flag=0x00000200;  break;
      case PERIOD_M30   :  flag=0x00000400;  break;
      case PERIOD_H1    :  flag=0x00000800;  break;
      case PERIOD_H2    :  flag=0x00001000;  break;
      case PERIOD_H3    :  flag=0x00002000;  break;
      case PERIOD_H4    :  flag=0x00004000;  break;
      case PERIOD_H6    :  flag=0x00008000;  break;
      case PERIOD_H8    :  flag=0x00010000;  break;
      case PERIOD_H12   :  flag=0x00020000;  break;
      case PERIOD_D1    :  flag=0x00040000;  break;
      case PERIOD_W1    :  flag=0x00080000;  break;
      case PERIOD_MN1   :  flag=0x00100000;  break;
      default:
        break;
     }
   return((flags & flag)==flag);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

関数に渡された値にすべての時間枠のフラグ(OBJ_ALL_PERIODS)が含まれている場合、オブジェクトはすべての時間枠で明確に表示され、フラグをチェックせずにすぐにtrue を返します
すべての時間枠のすべてのフラグが無効になっている場合(OBJ_NO_PERIODS)、オブジェクトはすべての時間枠で完全に非表示になります。すぐにfalseを返します
次に、関数に渡される時間枠の値に応じて、flags変数のビットを比較するflag変数に適切な値を割り当てます 。ビットマスクを受け取った後、その値をflags変数にビットマスクを課したときに得られた値と比較し、このビット単位の比較の結果を返します。この関数は、 flags変数がマスクによってチェックされたビットを特徴とする場合にのみtrueを返します。

グラフィカルオブジェクトのグループを定義しました。次に、この新しい値をグラフィカルオブジェクトのプロパティに追加しましょう。

すべてのライブラリグラフィカルオブジェクトの基本オブジェクトのファイル\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GBaseObj.mqhのprotectedセクション内で、グラフィカルオブジェクトグループを格納するための変数を宣言します

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Class of the base object of the library graphical objects        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CGBaseObj : public CObject
  {
private:

protected:
   ENUM_OBJECT       m_type_graph_obj;                   // Graphical object type
   ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE m_type_element;               // Graphical element type
   ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG m_belong;                       // Program affiliation
   ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP m_group;                         // Graphical object group
   string            m_name_prefix;                      // Object name prefix
   string            m_name;                             // Object name
   long              m_chart_id;                         // Object chart ID
   long              m_object_id;                        // Object ID
   long              m_zorder;                           // Priority of a graphical object for receiving the mouse click event
   int               m_subwindow;                        // Subwindow index
   int               m_shift_y;                          // Subwindow Y coordinate shift
   int               m_type;                             // Object type
   int               m_timeframes_visible;               // Visibility of an object on timeframes (a set of flags)
   int               m_digits;                           // Number of decimal places in a quote
   bool              m_visible;                          // Object visibility
   bool              m_back;                             // "Background object" flag
   bool              m_selected;                         // "Object selection" flag
   bool              m_selectable;                       // "Object availability" flag
   bool              m_hidden;                           // "Disable displaying the name of a graphical object in the terminal object list" flag
   datetime          m_create_time;                      // Object creation time

クラスのpublicセクションで、グラフィカルオブジェクトグループを設定するためのメソッドを設定します

public:
//--- Set the values of the class variables
   void              SetObjectID(const long value)             { this.m_object_id=value;           }
   void              SetBelong(const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong){ this.m_belong=belong;          }
   void              SetTypeGraphObject(const ENUM_OBJECT obj) { this.m_type_graph_obj=obj;        }
   void              SetTypeElement(const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type) { this.m_type_element=type;}
   void              SetGroup(const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP group){ this.m_group=group;               }
   void              SetName(const string name)                { this.m_name=name;                 }
   void              SetChartID(const long chart_id)           { this.m_chart_id=chart_id;         }
   void              SetDigits(const int value)                { this.m_digits=value;              }

およびグループを返すメソッドを設定します。

//--- Return the values of class variables
   ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE TypeGraphElement(void)        const { return this.m_type_element;       }
   ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG   Belong(void)                  const { return this.m_belong;             }
   ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP    Group(void)                   const { return this.m_group;              }
   ENUM_OBJECT       TypeGraphObject(void)               const { return this.m_type_graph_obj;     }
   datetime          TimeCreate(void)                    const { return this.m_create_time;        }
   string            Name(void)                          const { return this.m_name;               }
   long              ChartID(void)                       const { return this.m_chart_id;           }
   long              ObjectID(void)                      const { return this.m_object_id;          }
   long              Zorder(void)                        const { return this.m_zorder;             }
   int               SubWindow(void)                     const { return this.m_subwindow;          }
   int               ShiftY(void)                        const { return this.m_shift_y;            }
   int               VisibleOnTimeframes(void)           const { return this.m_timeframes_visible; }
   int               Digits(void)                        const { return this.m_digits;             }
   bool              IsBack(void)                        const { return this.m_back;               }
   bool              IsSelected(void)                    const { return this.m_selected;           }
   bool              IsSelectable(void)                  const { return this.m_selectable;         }
   bool              IsHidden(void)                      const { return this.m_hidden;             }
   bool              IsVisible(void)                     const { return this.m_visible;            }

指定された時間枠でオブジェクトの可視性フラグを返す以前に実装されたメソッドは、クラスのpublicセクションから削除されます

//--- Return the object visibility flag on a specified timeframe
   bool              IsVisibleOnTimeframe(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) const
                       { return((this.m_timeframes_visible & timeframe)==timeframe);               }
//--- Return the graphical object type (ENUM_OBJECT) calculated from the object type (ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE) passed to the method
   ENUM_OBJECT       GraphObjectType(const ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type) const
                       { 
                        return ENUM_OBJECT(obj_type-OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ-1);
                       }

これは最適ではありませんし、私はすでに上記で実装したサービス関数が同じことをします。

次に、グラフィカルオブジェクトグループの説明を返すメソッドを宣言します

//--- Return the graphical object type (ENUM_OBJECT) calculated from the object type (ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE) passed to the method
   ENUM_OBJECT       GraphObjectType(const ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type) const
                       { 
                        return ENUM_OBJECT(obj_type-OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ-1);
                       }
   
//--- Return the description of the type of the graphical object (1) type, (2) element, (3) affiliation and (4) group
string               TypeGraphObjectDescription(void);
string               TypeElementDescription(void);
string               BelongDescription(void);
string               GroupDescription(void);

//--- The virtual method returning the object type
   virtual int       Type(void)                          const { return this.m_type;               }

//--- Constructor/destructor
                     CGBaseObj();
                    ~CGBaseObj(){;}
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

クラス本体の外側で実装しましょう。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the description of the graphical object group             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string CGBaseObj::GroupDescription(void)
  {
   return
     (
      this.Group()==GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_LINES    ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP_LINES)     :
      this.Group()==GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_CHANNELS ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP_CHANNELS)  :
      this.Group()==GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_GANN     ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP_GANN)      :
      this.Group()==GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_FIBO     ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP_FIBO)      :
      this.Group()==GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_ELLIOTT  ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP_ELLIOTT)   :
      this.Group()==GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_SHAPES   ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP_SHAPES)    :
      this.Group()==GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_ARROWS   ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP_ARROWS)    :
      this.Group()==GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_GRAPHICAL?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP_GRAPHICAL) :
      "Unknown"
     );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

ここではすべてが簡単です。m_groupで設定され、Group()メソッドによって返される値に応じて、適切なテキストメッセージを返します。

\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdGraphObj.mqhの抽象グラフィカルオブジェクトクラスを改善しましょう。

一部のオブジェクトプロパティはオブジェクトごとに異なるため、これらのプロパティを返すメソッドの実装も異なる必要があります。このようなプロパティには、抽象グラフィカルオブジェクトクラスに共通の実装を持つ仮想メソッドが必要です。子孫オブジェクトの場合、この実装は子孫クラスで再定義されます。

クラスのpublicセクションで、3つの仮想メソッドを追加して、グラフィカルオブジェクトタイプの説明と、オブジェクトの最初のアンカーポイントの価格と時刻を返します。

//--- Display the description of the object properties in the journal (full_prop=true - all properties, false - supported ones only - implemented in descendant classes)
   virtual void      Print(const bool full_prop=false,const bool dash=false);
//--- Display a short description of the object in the journal
   virtual void      PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false);
//--- Return the object short name
   virtual string    Header(const bool symbol=false);
//--- Return the description of the graphical object (1) type (ENUM_OBJECT), price coordinate (2) and (3) time
   virtual string    TypeDescription(void)                                    const { return CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ANY);          }
   virtual string    PriceDescription(void)  const { return ::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE),this.m_digits); }
   virtual string    TimeDescription(void)   const { return ::TimeToString(this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME),TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES);    }
   
//--- Compare CGStdGraphObj objects by a specified property (to sort the list by an object property)
   virtual int       Compare(const CObject *node,const int mode=0) const;
//--- Compare CGStdGraphObj objects with each other by all properties (to search for equal objects)
   bool              IsEqual(CGStdGraphObj* compared_req) const;
   
//--- Default constructor

子孫オブジェクトによって記述された特定のグラフィカルオブジェクトにデータを表示するために、子孫オブジェクトのメソッドを再定義します。

protectedパラメトリッククラスコンストラクタで、新しい仮パラメータを追加します(標準のグラフィカルオブジェクトグループ)。デフォルトのコンストラクタはすぐにグループ値-1を受け取ります

//--- Default constructor
                     CGStdGraphObj(){ this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ; m_group=WRONG_VALUE; }
protected:

//--- Protected parametric constructor
                     CGStdGraphObj(const ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type,
                                   const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong,
                                   const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP group,
                                   const long chart_id, const string name);
                     
public:
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
//|Methods of simplified access and setting graphical object properties|
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------+


クラスプロパティへの簡単なアクセスのためのメソッドのリストの最後に、指定された時間枠でオブジェクトの可視性フラグを返すメソッドを追加します。各時間枠には、独自のメソッドがあります。すべての時間枠でのオブジェクトの可視性の説明を返すメソッドを宣言します

//--- Symbol for the Chart object 
   string            Symbol(void)                  const { return this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_SYMBOL);                      }
   void              SetChartObjSymbol(const string symbol)
                       {
                        if(::ObjectSetString(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_SYMBOL,symbol))
                           this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_SYMBOL,symbol);
                       }
//--- Return the flags indicating object visibility on timeframes
   bool              IsVisibleOnTimeframeM1(void)  const { return IsVisibleOnTimeframe(PERIOD_M1, (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES)); }
   bool              IsVisibleOnTimeframeM2(void)  const { return IsVisibleOnTimeframe(PERIOD_M2, (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES)); }
   bool              IsVisibleOnTimeframeM3(void)  const { return IsVisibleOnTimeframe(PERIOD_M3, (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES)); }
   bool              IsVisibleOnTimeframeM4(void)  const { return IsVisibleOnTimeframe(PERIOD_M4, (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES)); }
   bool              IsVisibleOnTimeframeM5(void)  const { return IsVisibleOnTimeframe(PERIOD_M5, (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES)); }
   bool              IsVisibleOnTimeframeM6(void)  const { return IsVisibleOnTimeframe(PERIOD_M6, (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES)); }
   bool              IsVisibleOnTimeframeM10(void) const { return IsVisibleOnTimeframe(PERIOD_M10,(int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES)); }
   bool              IsVisibleOnTimeframeM12(void) const { return IsVisibleOnTimeframe(PERIOD_M12,(int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES)); }
   bool              IsVisibleOnTimeframeM15(void) const { return IsVisibleOnTimeframe(PERIOD_M15,(int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES)); }
   bool              IsVisibleOnTimeframeM20(void) const { return IsVisibleOnTimeframe(PERIOD_M20,(int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES)); }
   bool              IsVisibleOnTimeframeM30(void) const { return IsVisibleOnTimeframe(PERIOD_M30,(int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES)); }
   bool              IsVisibleOnTimeframeH1(void)  const { return IsVisibleOnTimeframe(PERIOD_H1, (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES)); }
   bool              IsVisibleOnTimeframeH2(void)  const { return IsVisibleOnTimeframe(PERIOD_H2, (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES)); }
   bool              IsVisibleOnTimeframeH3(void)  const { return IsVisibleOnTimeframe(PERIOD_H3, (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES)); }
   bool              IsVisibleOnTimeframeH4(void)  const { return IsVisibleOnTimeframe(PERIOD_H4, (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES)); }
   bool              IsVisibleOnTimeframeH6(void)  const { return IsVisibleOnTimeframe(PERIOD_H6, (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES)); }
   bool              IsVisibleOnTimeframeH8(void)  const { return IsVisibleOnTimeframe(PERIOD_H8, (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES)); }
   bool              IsVisibleOnTimeframeH12(void) const { return IsVisibleOnTimeframe(PERIOD_H12,(int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES)); }
   bool              IsVisibleOnTimeframeD1(void)  const { return IsVisibleOnTimeframe(PERIOD_D1, (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES)); }
   bool              IsVisibleOnTimeframeW1(void)  const { return IsVisibleOnTimeframe(PERIOD_W1, (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES)); }
   bool              IsVisibleOnTimeframeMN1(void) const { return IsVisibleOnTimeframe(PERIOD_MN1,(int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES)); }
//--- Return the description of the object visibility on timeframes
   string            VisibleOnTimeframeDescription(void);
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


保護されたパラメトリックコンストラクタの実装コードで、グラフィカルオブジェクトが属するグループのパラメータに渡される値を設定する機能を追加します

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Protected parametric constructor                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CGStdGraphObj::CGStdGraphObj(const ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type,
                             const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong,
                             const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP group,
                             const long chart_id,const string name)
  {
//--- Set the object (1) type, type of graphical (2) object, (3) element, (4) subwindow affiliation and (5) index, as well as (6) chart symbol Digits
   this.m_type=obj_type;
   CGBaseObj::SetChartID(chart_id);
   CGBaseObj::SetTypeGraphObject(CGBaseObj::GraphObjectType(obj_type));
   CGBaseObj::SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDART);
   CGBaseObj::SetBelong(belong);
   CGBaseObj::SetGroup(group);
   CGBaseObj::SetSubwindow(chart_id,name);
   CGBaseObj::SetDigits((int)::SymbolInfoInteger(::ChartSymbol(chart_id),SYMBOL_DIGITS));
   
//--- Save integer properties
   //--- properties inherent in all graphical objects but not present in a graphical object
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID]    = CGBaseObj::ChartID();          // Chart ID
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM]     = CGBaseObj::SubWindow();        // Chart subwindow index
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE]        = CGBaseObj::TypeGraphObject();  // Graphical object type (ENUM_OBJECT)
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE]= CGBaseObj::TypeGraphElement(); // Graphical element type (ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE)
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG]      = CGBaseObj::Belong();           // Graphical object affiliation
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP]       = CGBaseObj::Group();            // Graphical object group
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID]          = 0;                             // Object ID
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM]         = 0;                             // Object index in the list
   //--- Properties inherent in all graphical objects and present in a graphical object
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME]  = ::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_CREATETIME);  // Object creation time
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES]  = ::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES);  // Object visibility on timeframes
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK]        = ::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_BACK);        // Background object
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER]      = ::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_ZORDER);      // Priority of a graphical object for receiving the event of clicking on a chart
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN]      = ::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_HIDDEN);      // Disable displaying the name of a graphical object in the terminal object list
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED]    = ::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_SELECTED);    // Object selection
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE]  = ::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE);  // Object availability
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME]        = ::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_TIME);        // First point time coordinate
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR]       = ::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_COLOR);       // Color
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE]       = ::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_STYLE);       // Style
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH]       = ::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_WIDTH);       // Line width
   //--- Properties belonging to different graphical objects
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL]                          = 0;  // Object color filling
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY]                      = 0;  // Ability to edit text in the Edit object
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS]                        = 0;  // Number of levels
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR]                    = 0;  // Level line color
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE]                    = 0;  // Level line style
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH]                    = 0;  // Level line width
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN]                         = 0;  // Horizontal text alignment in the Edit object (OBJ_EDIT)
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE]                      = 0;  // Font size
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT]                      = 0;  // Ray goes to the left
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT]                     = 0;  // Ray goes to the right
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY]                           = 0;  // Vertical line goes through all windows of a chart
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE]                       = 0;  // Display the full ellipse of the Fibonacci Arc object
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE]                     = 0;  // Arrow code for the "Arrow" object
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR]                        = 0;  // Position of the binding point of the graphical object
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE]                     = 0;  // Distance from the base corner along the X axis in pixels
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE]                     = 0;  // Distance from the base corner along the Y axis in pixels
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION]                     = 0;  // Gann object trend
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE]                        = 0;  // Elliott wave marking level
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES]                     = 0;  // Display lines for Elliott wave marking
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE]                         = 0;  // Button state (pressed/released)
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_OBJ_CHART_ID]                  = 0;  // Chart object ID (OBJ_CHART).
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD]              = 0;  // Chart object period<
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE]          = 0;  // Time scale display flag for the Chart object
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE]         = 0;  // Price scale display flag for the Chart object
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE]         = 0;  // Chart object scale
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE]                         = 0;  // Object width along the X axis in pixels.
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE]                         = 0;  // Object height along the Y axis in pixels.
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET]                       = 0;  // X coordinate of the upper-left corner of the visibility area.
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET]                       = 0;  // Y coordinate of the upper-left corner of the visibility area.
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR]                       = 0;  // Background color for OBJ_EDIT, OBJ_BUTTON, OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER]                        = 0;  // Chart corner for binding a graphical object
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE]                   = 0;  // Border type for "Rectangle border"
   this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR]                  = 0;  // Border color for OBJ_EDIT and OBJ_BUTTON
   
//--- Save real properties
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE)]       = ::ObjectGetDouble(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_PRICE);  // Price coordinate
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE)]  = 0;                                               // Level value
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE)]       = 0;                                               // Scale (property of Gann objects and Fibonacci Arcs objects)
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANGLE)]       = 0;                                               // Angle
   this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEVIATION)]   = 0;                                               // Deviation of the standard deviation channel
   
//--- Save string properties
   this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME)]        = name;                                            // Object name
   this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT)]        = ::ObjectGetString(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_TEXT);   // Object description (the text contained in the object)
   this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP)]     = ::ObjectGetString(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_TOOLTIP);// Tooltip text
   this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT)]   = "";                                              // Level description
   this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONT)]        = "";                                              // Font
   this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE)]     = "";                                              // BMP file name for the "Bitmap Level" object
   this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_SYMBOL)]= "";                                          // Chart object symbol 
   
//--- Save basic properties in the parent object
   this.m_create_time=(datetime)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME);
   this.m_back=(bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK);
   this.m_selected=(bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED);
   this.m_selectable=(bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE);
   this.m_hidden=(bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN);
   this.m_name=this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME);
   
  }
//+-------------------------------------------------------------------+


まず、操作ログに短いオブジェクトの説明を表示するメソッドで、これが標準のグラフィカルオブジェクトであることを通知します

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Display a short description of the object in the journal         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CGStdGraphObj::PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false)
  {
   ::Print
     (
      CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDART),": ",
      " \"",CGBaseObj::Name(),"\": ID ",(string)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID),
      " ",::TimeToString(CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(),TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS)
     );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


オブジェクト整数プロパティの説明を返すメソッドの場合、オブジェクトが属するグループの説明の表示を追加し、そのために作成されたメソッドを呼び出すことで一部のプロパティの表示を置き換えます 

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return description of object's integer property                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string CGStdGraphObj::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property)
  {
   return
     (
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID         ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE       ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+this.TypeDescription()
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE  ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)    ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+CGBaseObj::TypeElementDescription()
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP  ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)    ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+CGBaseObj::GroupDescription()
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG     ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+CGBaseObj::BelongDescription()
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID   ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM    ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME   ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)    ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+::TimeToString(this.GetProperty(property),TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+this.VisibleOnTimeframeDescription()
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK       ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(this.IsBack() ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO))
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER     ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN     ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(this.IsHidden() ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO))
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED   ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(this.IsSelected() ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO))
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(this.IsSelectable() ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO))
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM        ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME       ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+this.TimeDescription()
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR      ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+::ColorToString((color)this.GetProperty(property),true)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE      ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+LineStyleDescription((ENUM_LINE_STYLE)this.GetProperty(property))
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH     ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)    ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL       ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(this.GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO))
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY   ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(this.GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO))
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS     ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+::ColorToString((color)this.GetProperty(property),true)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+LineStyleDescription((ENUM_LINE_STYLE)this.GetProperty(property))
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN      ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+AlignModeDescription((ENUM_ALIGN_MODE)this.GetProperty(property))
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE   ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT   ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(this.GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO))
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT  ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(this.GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO))
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY        ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(this.GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO))
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE    ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(this.GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO))
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE  ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR     ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+this.AnchorDescription()
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE  ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE  ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION  ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+GannDirectDescription((ENUM_GANN_DIRECTION)this.GetProperty(property))
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE     ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+ElliotWaveDegreeDescription((ENUM_ELLIOT_WAVE_DEGREE)this.GetProperty(property))
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES  ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(this.GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO))
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE      ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(this.GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUTTON_STATE_PRESSED) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUTTON_STATE_DEPRESSED))
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_OBJ_CHART_ID  ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_ID)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)    ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)       ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+TimeframeDescription((ENUM_TIMEFRAMES)this.GetProperty(property))
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE   ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)             ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(this.GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO))
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE  ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)             ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(this.GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO))
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE  ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)             ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE      ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE      ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET    ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET    ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR    ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+::ColorToString((color)this.GetProperty(property),true)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER     ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+BaseCornerDescription((ENUM_BASE_CORNER)this.GetProperty(property))
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE   ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)    ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+BorderTypeDescription((ENUM_BORDER_TYPE)this.GetProperty(property))
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR  ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property)    ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+::ColorToString((color)this.GetProperty(property),true)
         )  :
      ""
     );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


オブジェクトの実数プロパティ説明を返すメソッドの場合も、アンカーポイントの説明の表示をメソッドの呼び出しに置き換えます

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return description of object's real property                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string CGStdGraphObj::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property)
  {
   int dg=(this.m_digits>0 ? this.m_digits : 1);
   return
     (
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE      ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+this.PriceDescription()
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dg)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE      ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),2)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANGLE      ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANGLE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),2)
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEVIATION  ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEVIATION)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),2)
         )  :
      ""
     );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


オブジェクト文字列プロパティの説明を返すメソッドの場合、表示された文字列プロパティを囲む引用符の表示を追加します。ツールチップを説明するには、ツールチップが設定されておらず、ツールチップを無効にする「\n」制御記号でない場合、ツールチップがターミナルによって自動的に形成されるというメッセージを表示します。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return description of object's string property                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string CGStdGraphObj::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property)
  {
   return
     (
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME       ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+"\""+this.GetProperty(property)+"\""
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT       ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(this.GetProperty(property)=="" ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY) : "\""+this.GetProperty(property)+"\"")
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP    ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+(this.GetProperty(property)=="" ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_AUTO) : 
                this.GetProperty(property)=="\n" ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY) :
                "\""+this.GetProperty(property)+"\"")
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT  ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+"\""+this.GetProperty(property)+"\""
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONT       ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONT)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+"\""+this.GetProperty(property)+"\""
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE    ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+"\""+this.GetProperty(property)+"\""
         )  :
      property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_SYMBOL ?  CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SYMBOL)+
         (!this.SupportProperty(property) ?  ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) :
          ": "+this.GetProperty(property)
         )  :
      ""
     );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


以下は、時間枠でのオブジェクトの可視性の説明を返すメソッドです。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the description of the object visibility on timeframes    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string CGStdGraphObj::VisibleOnTimeframeDescription(void)
  {
   string res="";
   int flags=(int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES);
   if(flags==OBJ_NO_PERIODS)
      return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_OBJ_NO_PERIODS);
   if(flags==OBJ_ALL_PERIODS)
      return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_OBJ_ALL_PERIODS);
   for(int i=1;i<=21;i++)
     {
      ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe=TimeframeByEnumIndex((uchar)i);
      if(!IsVisibleOnTimeframe(timeframe,flags))
         continue;
      res+=TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+", ";
     }
   ::StringSetCharacter(res,::StringLen(res)-2,' ');
   ::StringTrimRight(res);
   return res;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

ここでは、オブジェクトプロパティから時間枠でのオブジェクトの可視性のビットフラグを取得します。
フラグが設定されていない場合は、オブジェクトがすべての時間枠で非表示になっていることを通知するメッセージを返します
逆に、すべての時間枠のすべてのフラグが設定されている場合は、オブジェクトがすべての時間枠で表示されるというメッセージを返します
一部のフラグのみが設定されている場合、1から21までのループで、私はずっと前に実装してサービス関数ファイルに配置したTimeframeByEnumIndex()サービス関数を使用して、インデックスで時間枠を取得します。
受信した時間枠でオブジェクトが表示されない場合は、次の反復に進みます次の時間枠を取得します。
オブジェクトが表示されたら、その簡単な説明をres変数値に追加し、最後にカンマとスペースを追加します
ループが完了すると、結果の文字列の末尾のコンマをスペースに置き換え、文字列の右側にあるすべてのスペースと制御記号を削除します。結果の文字列がメソッドから返されます。

これで、クラスの改善はすべて終了しました。次に、抽象グラフィカルオブジェクトクラスの子孫クラスを作成します。


抽象グラフィカルオブジェクトの子孫オブジェクト

現在の記事では、Lines、Channels、Gann、Fibo、Elliottグループに属するオブジェクトクラスを作成します。

\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standart\に、StdHLineObj水平線クラスの新しいファイル GStdHLineObj.mqhを作成します。
クラスは抽象グラフィカルオブジェクトから派生する必要がありますが、親クラスファイル自体は作成されたクラスに接続されている必要があります

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                 GStdHLineObj.mqh |
//|                                  Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                             https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70"
#property link      "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70"
#property version   "1.00"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Include files                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#include "GStdGraphObj.mqh"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| "Horizontal line" graphical object                               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CGStdHLineObj : public CGStdGraphObj
  {
  }


クラスのpublicセクションで、コンストラクタを追加し、オブジェクトでサポートされているプロパティのフラグを返す3つのメソッドと、オブジェクトの説明とプロパティを表示するメソッドを宣言します。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| "Horizontal line" graphical object                               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CGStdHLineObj : public CGStdGraphObj
  {
private:

public:
   //--- Constructor
                     CGStdHLineObj(const long chart_id,const string name) :
                        CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_HLINE,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_LINES,chart_id,name) {}
                        
   //--- Supported object properties (1) real, (2) integer
   virtual bool      SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property);
   virtual bool      SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property);
   virtual bool      SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property);
//--- Display a short description of the object in the journal
   virtual void      PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false);
//--- Return the object short name
   virtual string    Header(const bool symbol=false);
//--- Return the description of the graphical object price (1) type (ENUM_OBJECT) and (2) price coordinate
   virtual string    TypeDescription(void)   const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(OBJ_HLINE); }
   virtual string    TimeDescription(void)  const
                       { 
                        return ::TimeToString(this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME),TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES)+" "+
                                 CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_CLICK_COORD);
                       }
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

メソッドの目的は、名前から明確にする必要があります。その上、私は他のクラスで同様のメソッドを何度も検討しました。

クラスコンストラクタの初期化リストで、オブジェクトタイプ(水平線)を親クラスのクローズドパラメトリックコンストラクタに渡します。所属 - プログラムに属さないオブジェクトグループ — 行チャートIDとオブジェクト名の値がクラスコンストラクタに渡されます。

CGStdHLineObj(const long chart_id,const string name) :
   CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_HLINE,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_LINES,chart_id,name) {}


TypeDescription()仮想メソッドは、以前に導入されたStdGraphObjectTypeDescription()サービス関数によって返されるグラフィカルオブジェクトの説明を返します。このサービス関数は、オブジェクトタイプ(水平線)を受け取ります。

virtual string    TypeDescription(void)   const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(OBJ_HLINE); }


TimeDescription()仮想メソッドは、時間の説明を返し、水平線のプロパティで設定された時間を表示します。水平線には時間参照がないため、オブジェクトを配置しているときにグラフをクリックすると、マウスカーソルの座標がプロパティに入力されます。適切な追加メッセージが操作ログに表示される時間の説明に表示されます。

virtual string    TimeDescription(void)  const
                       { 
                        return ::TimeToString(this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME),TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES)+" "+
                                 CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_CLICK_COORD);
                       }


以下は、integerrealstringプロパティのオブジェクトサポートを示すフラグを返すメソッドです。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed                     |
//| integer property, otherwise return 'false'                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CGStdHLineObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property)
  {
   switch((int)property)
     {
      //--- Supported properties
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID           :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE         :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : 
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP        : 
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG       :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID     :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM      :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM          :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME   :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES   :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK         :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER       :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN       :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED     :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE   :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME         :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR        :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE        :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH        : return true;
      //--- Other properties are not supported
      //--- Default is 'false'
      default: break;
     }
   return false;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed                     |
//| real property, otherwise return 'false'                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CGStdHLineObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property)
  {
   switch((int)property)
     {
      //--- Supported properties
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE        : return true;
      //--- Other properties are not supported
      //--- Default is 'false'
      default: break;
     }
   return false;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed                     |
//| string property, otherwise return 'false'                        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CGStdHLineObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property)
  {
   switch((int)property)
     {
      //--- Supported properties
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME            :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT            :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP         :  return true;
      //--- Other properties are not supported
      //--- Default is 'false'
      default: break;
     }
   return false;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

プロパティは各メソッドに渡されます。次に、そのようなプロパティがサポートされているプロパティのリストにある場合trueを返し、それ以外の場合はfalseを返します。

グラフィカルオブジェクトはそれぞれ独自のプロパティセットを備えているため、サポートされるプロパティのリストはクラスごとに異なります。クラスコンストラクタは、抽象グラフィカルオブジェクトの子孫オブジェクトごとにも一意です。

以下は、短いオブジェクト名を表示するメソッドと短いオブジェクトの説明を操作ログに送信するメソッドです。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the object short name                                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string CGStdHLineObj::Header(const bool symbol=false)
  {
   return this.TypeDescription();
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Display a short description of the object in the journal         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CGStdHLineObj::PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false)
  {
   ::Print
     (
      this.Header(symbol)," \"",CGBaseObj::Name(),"\": ID ",(string)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID),
      " ",::TimeToString(CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(),TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS)
     );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

これらのメソッドは、(1)グラフィカルオブジェクトタイプを説明する文字列を返し、(2)グラフィカルオブジェクトタイプ、その名前、割り当てられたID、オブジェクトの作成時間を操作ログに表示します。

さまざまなタイプのグラフィカルオブジェクトを記述し、さまざまなグループに含まれる他のすべてのクラスについて、以下で詳しく説明します。

以下は、\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdVLineObj.mqhにある「垂直線」オブジェクトクラスです。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                 GStdVLineObj.mqh |
//|                                  Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                             https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70"
#property version   "1.00"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Include files                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#include "GStdGraphObj.mqh"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| "Vertical line" graphical object                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CGStdVLineObj : public CGStdGraphObj
  {
private:

public:
   //--- Constructor
                     CGStdVLineObj(const long chart_id,const string name) :
                        CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_VLINE,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_LINES,chart_id,name)
                          {
                           //--- Get and save the object properties
                           CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_RAY));
                          }
   //--- Supported object properties (1) real, (2) integer
   virtual bool      SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property);
   virtual bool      SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property);
   virtual bool      SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property);
//--- Display a short description of the object in the journal
   virtual void      PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false);
//--- Return the object short name
   virtual string    Header(const bool symbol=false);
//--- Return the description of the graphical object price (1) type (ENUM_OBJECT) and (2) price coordinate
   virtual string    TypeDescription(void)   const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(OBJ_VLINE); }
   virtual string    PriceDescription(void)  const
                       { 
                        return ::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE),this.m_digits)+" "+
                                 CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_CLICK_COORD);
                       }
   
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed                     |
//| integer property, otherwise return 'false'                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CGStdVLineObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property)
  {
   switch((int)property)
     {
      //--- Supported properties
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID           :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE         :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : 
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP        : 
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG       :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID     :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM      :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM          :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME   :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES   :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK         :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER       :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN       :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED     :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE   :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME         :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR        :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE        :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH        :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY          : return true;
      //--- Other properties are not supported
      //--- Default is 'false'
      default: break;
     }
   return false;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed                     |
//| real property, otherwise return 'false'                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CGStdVLineObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property)
  {
   switch((int)property)
     {
      //--- Supported properties
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE        : return true;
      //--- Other properties are not supported
      //--- Default is 'false'
      default: break;
     }
   return false;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed                     |
//| string property, otherwise return 'false'                        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CGStdVLineObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property)
  {
   switch((int)property)
     {
      //--- Supported properties
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME            :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT            :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP         :  return true;
      //--- Other properties are not supported
      //--- Default is 'false'
      default: break;
     }
   return false;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the object short name                                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string CGStdVLineObj::Header(const bool symbol=false)
  {
   return this.TypeDescription();
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Display a short description of the object in the journal         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CGStdVLineObj::PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false)
  {
   ::Print
     (
      this.Header(symbol)," \"",CGBaseObj::Name(),"\": ID ",(string)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID),
      " ",::TimeToString(CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(),TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS)
     );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


以下は、\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdTrendObj.mqhにある「トレンドライン」オブジェクトクラスです。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                 GStdTrendObj.mqh |
//|                                  Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                             https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70"
#property version   "1.00"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Include files                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#include "GStdGraphObj.mqh"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| "Trend line" graphical object                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CGStdTrendObj : public CGStdGraphObj
  {
private:

public:
   //--- Constructor
                     CGStdTrendObj(const long chart_id,const string name) :
                        CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_TREND,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_LINES,chart_id,name)
                          {
                           //--- Get and save the object properties
                           CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_RAY_LEFT));
                           CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT));
                          }
   //--- Supported object properties (1) real, (2) integer
   virtual bool      SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property);
   virtual bool      SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property);
   virtual bool      SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property);
//--- Display a short description of the object in the journal
   virtual void      PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false);
//--- Return the object short name
   virtual string    Header(const bool symbol=false);
//--- Return the description of the graphical object price (1) type (ENUM_OBJECT) and (2) price coordinate
   virtual string    TypeDescription(void)   const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(OBJ_TREND); }
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed                     |
//| integer property, otherwise return 'false'                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CGStdTrendObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property)
  {
   switch((int)property)
     {
      //--- Supported properties
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID           :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE         :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : 
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP        : 
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG       :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID     :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM      :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM          :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME   :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES   :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK         :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER       :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN       :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED     :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE   :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME         :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR        :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE        :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH        :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT     :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT    : return true;
      //--- Other properties are not supported
      //--- Default is 'false'
      default: break;
     }
   return false;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed                     |
//| real property, otherwise return 'false'                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CGStdTrendObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property)
  {
   switch((int)property)
     {
      //--- Supported properties
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE        : return true;
      //--- Other properties are not supported
      //--- Default is 'false'
      default: break;
     }
   return false;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed                     |
//| string property, otherwise return 'false'                        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CGStdTrendObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property)
  {
   switch((int)property)
     {
      //--- Supported properties
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME            :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT            :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP         :  return true;
      //--- Other properties are not supported
      //--- Default is 'false'
      default: break;
     }
   return false;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the object short name                                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string CGStdTrendObj::Header(const bool symbol=false)
  {
   return this.TypeDescription();
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Display a short description of the object in the journal         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CGStdTrendObj::PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false)
  {
   ::Print
     (
      this.Header(symbol)," \"",CGBaseObj::Name(),"\": ID ",(string)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID),
      " ",::TimeToString(CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(),TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS)
     );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


以下は、\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdTrendByAngleObj.mqhにある「角度によるトレンドライン」オブジェクトクラスです。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                          GStdTrendByAngleObj.mqh |
//|                                  Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                             https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70"
#property version   "1.00"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Include files                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#include "GStdGraphObj.mqh"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| "Trend line by angle" graphical object                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CGStdTrendByAngleObj : public CGStdGraphObj
  {
private:

public:
   //--- Constructor
                     CGStdTrendByAngleObj(const long chart_id,const string name) :
                        CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_TRENDBYANGLE,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_LINES,chart_id,name)
                          {
                           //--- Get and save the object properties
                           CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_RAY_LEFT));
                           CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT));
                           CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANGLE,::ObjectGetDouble(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_ANGLE));
                          }
   //--- Supported object properties (1) real, (2) integer
   virtual bool      SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property);
   virtual bool      SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property);
   virtual bool      SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property);
//--- Display a short description of the object in the journal
   virtual void      PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false);
//--- Return the object short name
   virtual string    Header(const bool symbol=false);
//--- Return the description of the graphical object price (1) type (ENUM_OBJECT) and (2) price coordinate
   virtual string    TypeDescription(void)   const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE); }
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed                     |
//| integer property, otherwise return 'false'                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CGStdTrendByAngleObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property)
  {
   switch((int)property)
     {
      //--- Supported properties
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID           :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE         :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : 
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP        : 
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG       :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID     :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM      :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM          :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME   :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES   :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK         :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER       :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN       :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED     :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE   :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME         :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR        :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE        :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH        :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT     :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT    : return true;
      //--- Other properties are not supported
      //--- Default is 'false'
      default: break;
     }
   return false;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed                     |
//| real property, otherwise return 'false'                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CGStdTrendByAngleObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property)
  {
   switch((int)property)
     {
      //--- Supported properties
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANGLE        :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE        : return true;
      //--- Other properties are not supported
      //--- Default is 'false'
      default: break;
     }
   return false;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed                     |
//| string property, otherwise return 'false'                        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CGStdTrendByAngleObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property)
  {
   switch((int)property)
     {
      //--- Supported properties
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME            :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT            :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP         :  return true;
      //--- Other properties are not supported
      //--- Default is 'false'
      default: break;
     }
   return false;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the object short name                                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string CGStdTrendByAngleObj::Header(const bool symbol=false)
  {
   return this.TypeDescription();
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Display a short description of the object in the journal         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CGStdTrendByAngleObj::PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false)
  {
   ::Print
     (
      this.Header(symbol)," \"",CGBaseObj::Name(),"\": ID ",(string)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID),
      " ",::TimeToString(CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(),TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS)
     );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


以下は、\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdCyclesObj.mqhにある「循環線」オブジェクトクラスです。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                GStdCyclesObj.mqh |
//|                                  Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                             https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70"
#property version   "1.00"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Include files                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#include "GStdGraphObj.mqh"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| "Cyclic lines" graphical object                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CGStdCyclesObj : public CGStdGraphObj
  {
private:

public:
   //--- Constructor
                     CGStdCyclesObj(const long chart_id,const string name) :
                        CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_CYCLES,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_LINES,chart_id,name) { }
   //--- Supported object properties (1) real, (2) integer
   virtual bool      SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); 
   virtual bool      SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property);
   virtual bool      SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property);
//--- Display a short description of the object in the journal
   virtual void      PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false);
//--- Return the object short name
   virtual string    Header(const bool symbol=false);
//--- Return the description of the graphical object price (1) type (ENUM_OBJECT) and (2) price coordinate
   virtual string    TypeDescription(void)   const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(OBJ_CYCLES); }
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed                     |
//| integer property, otherwise return 'false'                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CGStdCyclesObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property)
  {
   switch((int)property)
     {
      //--- Supported properties
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID           :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE         :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : 
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP        : 
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG       :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID     :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM      :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM          :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME   :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES   :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK         :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER       :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN       :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED     :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE   :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME         :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR        :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE        :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH        : return true;
      //--- Other properties are not supported
      //--- Default is 'false'
      default: break;
     }
   return false;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed                     |
//| real property, otherwise return 'false'                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CGStdCyclesObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property)
  {
   switch((int)property)
     {
      //--- Supported properties
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE        : return true;
      //--- Other properties are not supported
      //--- Default is 'false'
      default: break;
     }
   return false;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed                     |
//| string property, otherwise return 'false'                        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CGStdCyclesObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property)
  {
   switch((int)property)
     {
      //--- Supported properties
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME            :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT            :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP         :  return true;
      //--- Other properties are not supported
      //--- Default is 'false'
      default: break;
     }
   return false;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the object short name                                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string CGStdCyclesObj::Header(const bool symbol=false)
  {
   return this.TypeDescription();
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Display a short description of the object in the journal         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CGStdCyclesObj::PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false)
  {
   ::Print
     (
      this.Header(symbol)," \"",CGBaseObj::Name(),"\": ID ",(string)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID),
      " ",::TimeToString(CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(),TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS)
     );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


以下は、\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdArrowedLineObj.mqhにある「矢印の付いた線」オブジェクトクラスです。 

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                           GStdArrowedLineObj.mqh |
//|                                  Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                             https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70"
#property version   "1.00"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Include files                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#include "GStdGraphObj.mqh"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| "Arrowed line" graphical object                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CGStdArrowedLineObj : public CGStdGraphObj
  {
private:

public:
   //--- Constructor
                     CGStdArrowedLineObj(const long chart_id,const string name) :
                        CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROWED_LINE,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_LINES,chart_id,name) { }
   //--- Supported object properties (1) real, (2) integer
   virtual bool      SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property);
   virtual bool      SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property);
   virtual bool      SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property);
//--- Display a short description of the object in the journal
   virtual void      PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false);
//--- Return the object short name
   virtual string    Header(const bool symbol=false);
//--- Return the description of the graphical object price (1) type (ENUM_OBJECT) and (2) price coordinate
   virtual string    TypeDescription(void)   const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(OBJ_ARROWED_LINE); }
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed                     |
//| integer property, otherwise return 'false'                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CGStdArrowedLineObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property)
  {
   switch((int)property)
     {
      //--- Supported properties
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID           :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE         :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : 
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP        : 
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG       :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID     :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM      :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM          :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME   :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES   :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK         :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER       :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN       :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED     :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE   :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME         :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR        :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE        :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH        : return true;
      //--- Other properties are not supported
      //--- Default is 'false'
      default: break;
     }
   return false;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed                     |
//| real property, otherwise return 'false'                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CGStdArrowedLineObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property)
  {
   switch((int)property)
     {
      //--- Supported properties
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE        : return true;
      //--- Other properties are not supported
      //--- Default is 'false'
      default: break;
     }
   return false;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed                     |
//| string property, otherwise return 'false'                        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CGStdArrowedLineObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property)
  {
   switch((int)property)
     {
      //--- Supported properties
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME            :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT            :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP         :  return true;
      //--- Other properties are not supported
      //--- Default is 'false'
      default: break;
     }
   return false;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the object short name                                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string CGStdArrowedLineObj::Header(const bool symbol=false)
  {
   return this.TypeDescription();
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Display a short description of the object in the journal         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CGStdArrowedLineObj::PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false)
  {
   ::Print
     (
      this.Header(symbol)," \"",CGBaseObj::Name(),"\": ID ",(string)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID),
      " ",::TimeToString(CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(),TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS)
     );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


以下は、\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdChannelObj.mqh:にある「等距離チャネル」オブジェクトクラスです。 

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                               GStdChannelObj.mqh |
//|                                  Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                             https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70"
#property version   "1.00"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Include files                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#include "GStdGraphObj.mqh"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| "Equidistant channel" graphical object                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CGStdChannelObj : public CGStdGraphObj
  {
private:

public:
   //--- Constructor
                     CGStdChannelObj(const long chart_id,const string name) :
                        CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_CHANNEL,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_CHANNELS,chart_id,name)
                          {
                           //--- Get and save the object properties
                           CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_RAY_LEFT));
                           CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT));
                           CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_FILL));
                          }
   //--- Supported object properties (1) real, (2) integer
   virtual bool      SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property);
   virtual bool      SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property);
   virtual bool      SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property);
//--- Display a short description of the object in the journal
   virtual void      PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false);
//--- Return the object short name
   virtual string    Header(const bool symbol=false);
//--- Return the description of the graphical object price (1) type (ENUM_OBJECT) and (2) price coordinate
   virtual string    TypeDescription(void)   const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(OBJ_CHANNEL); }
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed                     |
//| integer property, otherwise return 'false'                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CGStdChannelObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property)
  {
   switch((int)property)
     {
      //--- Supported properties
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID           :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE         :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : 
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP        : 
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG       :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID     :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM      :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM          :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME   :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES   :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK         :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER       :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN       :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED     :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE   :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME         :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR        :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE        :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH        :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL         :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT     :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT    : return true;
      //--- Other properties are not supported
      //--- Default is 'false'
      default: break;
     }
   return false;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed                     |
//| real property, otherwise return 'false'                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CGStdChannelObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property)
  {
   switch((int)property)
     {
      //--- Supported properties
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE        : return true;
      //--- Other properties are not supported
      //--- Default is 'false'
      default: break;
     }
   return false;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed                     |
//| string property, otherwise return 'false'                        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CGStdChannelObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property)
  {
   switch((int)property)
     {
      //--- Supported properties
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME            :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT            :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP         :  return true;
      //--- Other properties are not supported
      //--- Default is 'false'
      default: break;
     }
   return false;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the object short name                                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string CGStdChannelObj::Header(const bool symbol=false)
  {
   return this.TypeDescription();
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Display a short description of the object in the journal         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CGStdChannelObj::PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false)
  {
   ::Print
     (
      this.Header(symbol)," \"",CGBaseObj::Name(),"\": ID ",(string)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID),
      " ",::TimeToString(CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(),TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS)
     );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


以下は、\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdStdDevChannelObj.mqhにある「標準偏差チャネル」オブジェクトクラスです。 

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                         GStdStdDevChannelObj.mqh |
//|                                  Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                             https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70"
#property version   "1.00"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Include files                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#include "GStdGraphObj.mqh"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| "Standard deviation channel" graphical object                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CGStdStdDevChannelObj : public CGStdGraphObj
  {
private:

public:
   //--- Constructor
                     CGStdStdDevChannelObj(const long chart_id,const string name) :
                        CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_STDDEVCHANNEL,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_CHANNELS,chart_id,name)
                          {
                           //--- Get and save the object properties
                           CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_RAY_LEFT));
                           CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT));
                           CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_FILL));
                           CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEVIATION,::ObjectGetDouble(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_DEVIATION));
                          }
   //--- Supported object properties (1) real, (2) integer
   virtual bool      SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property);
   virtual bool      SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property);
   virtual bool      SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property);
//--- Display a short description of the object in the journal
   virtual void      PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false);
//--- Return the object short name
   virtual string    Header(const bool symbol=false);
//--- Return the description of the graphical object price (1) type (ENUM_OBJECT) and (2) price coordinate
   virtual string    TypeDescription(void)   const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL); }
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed                     |
//| integer property, otherwise return 'false'                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CGStdStdDevChannelObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property)
  {
   switch((int)property)
     {
      //--- Supported properties
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID           :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE         :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : 
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP        : 
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG       :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID     :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM      :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM          :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME   :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES   :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK         :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER       :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN       :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED     :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE   :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME         :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR        :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE        :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH        :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL         :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT     :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT    : return true;
      //--- Other properties are not supported
      //--- Default is 'false'
      default: break;
     }
   return false;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed                     |
//| real property, otherwise return 'false'                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CGStdStdDevChannelObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property)
  {
   switch((int)property)
     {
      //--- Supported properties
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEVIATION    :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE        : return true;
      //--- Other properties are not supported
      //--- Default is 'false'
      default: break;
     }
   return false;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed                     |
//| string property, otherwise return 'false'                        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CGStdStdDevChannelObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property)
  {
   switch((int)property)
     {
      //--- Supported properties
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME            :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT            :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP         :  return true;
      //--- Other properties are not supported
      //--- Default is 'false'
      default: break;
     }
   return false;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the object short name                                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string CGStdStdDevChannelObj::Header(const bool symbol=false)
  {
   return this.TypeDescription();
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Display a short description of the object in the journal         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CGStdStdDevChannelObj::PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false)
  {
   ::Print
     (
      this.Header(symbol)," \"",CGBaseObj::Name(),"\": ID ",(string)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID),
      " ",::TimeToString(CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(),TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS)
     );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


以下は、\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdRegressionObj.mqhにある「線形回帰チャネル」オブジェクトクラスです。 

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                            GStdRegressionObj.mqh |
//|                                  Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                             https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70"
#property version   "1.00"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Include files                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#include "GStdGraphObj.mqh"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| "Linear regression channel" graphical object                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CGStdRegressionObj : public CGStdGraphObj
  {
private:

public:
   //--- Constructor
                     CGStdRegressionObj(const long chart_id,const string name) :
                        CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_REGRESSION,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_CHANNELS,chart_id,name)
                          {
                           //--- Get and save the object properties
                           CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_RAY_LEFT));
                           CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT));
                           CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_FILL));
                          }
   //--- Supported object properties (1) real, (2) integer
   virtual bool      SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property);
   virtual bool      SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property);
   virtual bool      SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property);
//--- Display a short description of the object in the journal
   virtual void      PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false);
//--- Return the object short name
   virtual string    Header(const bool symbol=false);
//--- Return the description of the graphical object price (1) type (ENUM_OBJECT) and (2) price coordinate
   virtual string    TypeDescription(void)   const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(OBJ_REGRESSION); }
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed                     |
//| integer property, otherwise return 'false'                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CGStdRegressionObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property)
  {
   switch((int)property)
     {
      //--- Supported properties
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID           :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE         :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : 
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP        : 
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG       :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID     :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM      :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM          :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME   :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES   :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK         :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER       :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN       :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED     :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE   :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME         :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR        :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE        :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH        :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL         :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT     :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT    : return true;
      //--- Other properties are not supported
      //--- Default is 'false'
      default: break;
     }
   return false;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed                     |
//| real property, otherwise return 'false'                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CGStdRegressionObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property)
  {
   switch((int)property)
     {
      //--- Supported properties
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE        : return true;
      //--- Other properties are not supported
      //--- Default is 'false'
      default: break;
     }
   return false;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed                     |
//| string property, otherwise return 'false'                        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CGStdRegressionObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property)
  {
   switch((int)property)
     {
      //--- Supported properties
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME            :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT            :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP         :  return true;
      //--- Other properties are not supported
      //--- Default is 'false'
      default: break;
     }
   return false;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the object short name                                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string CGStdRegressionObj::Header(const bool symbol=false)
  {
   return this.TypeDescription();
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Display a short description of the object in the journal         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CGStdRegressionObj::PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false)
  {
   ::Print
     (
      this.Header(symbol)," \"",CGBaseObj::Name(),"\": ID ",(string)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID),
      " ",::TimeToString(CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(),TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS)
     );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


以下は、\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdPitchforkObj.mqhにある「アンドリューズ・ピッチフォーク」オブジェクトクラスです。 

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                             GStdPitchforkObj.mqh |
//|                                  Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                             https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70"
#property version   "1.00"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Include files                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#include "GStdGraphObj.mqh"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| "Andrews' Pitchfork" graphical object                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CGStdPitchforkObj : public CGStdGraphObj
  {
private:

public:
   //--- Constructor
                     CGStdPitchforkObj(const long chart_id,const string name) :
                        CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_PITCHFORK,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_CHANNELS,chart_id,name)
                          {
                           //--- Get and save the object properties
                           CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_RAY_LEFT));
                           CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT));
                           CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_LEVELS));
                           CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_LEVELCOLOR));
                           CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_LEVELSTYLE));
                           CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_LEVELWIDTH));
                           CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT,::ObjectGetString(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_LEVELTEXT));
                          }
   //--- Supported object properties (1) real, (2) integer
   virtual bool      SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property);
   virtual bool      SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property);
   virtual bool      SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property);
//--- Display a short description of the object in the journal
   virtual void      PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false);
//--- Return the object short name
   virtual string    Header(const bool symbol=false);
//--- Return the description of the graphical object price (1) type (ENUM_OBJECT) and (2) price coordinate
   virtual string    TypeDescription(void)   const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(OBJ_PITCHFORK); }
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed                     |
//| integer property, otherwise return 'false'                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CGStdPitchforkObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property)
  {
   switch((int)property)
     {
      //--- Supported properties
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID           :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE         :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : 
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP        : 
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG       :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID     :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM      :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM          :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME   :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES   :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK         :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER       :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN       :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED     :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE   :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME         :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR        :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE        :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH        :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT     :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT    :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS       :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR   :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE   :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH   : return true;
      //--- Other properties are not supported
      //--- Default is 'false'
      default: break;
     }
   return false;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed                     |
//| real property, otherwise return 'false'                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CGStdPitchforkObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property)
  {
   switch((int)property)
     {
      //--- Supported properties
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE        : return true;
      //--- Other properties are not supported
      //--- Default is 'false'
      default: break;
     }
   return false;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed                     |
//| string property, otherwise return 'false'                        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CGStdPitchforkObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property)
  {
   switch((int)property)
     {
      //--- Supported properties
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME            :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT            :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP         :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT       : return true;
      //--- Other properties are not supported
      //--- Default is 'false'
      default: break;
     }
   return false;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the object short name                                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string CGStdPitchforkObj::Header(const bool symbol=false)
  {
   return this.TypeDescription();
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Display a short description of the object in the journal         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CGStdPitchforkObj::PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false)
  {
   ::Print
     (
      this.Header(symbol)," \"",CGBaseObj::Name(),"\": ID ",(string)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID),
      " ",::TimeToString(CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(),TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS)
     );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


以下は、\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdGannLineObj.mqhにある「ギャンライン」オブジェクトクラスです。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                              GStdGannLineObj.mqh |
//|                                  Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                             https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70"
#property version   "1.00"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Include files                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#include "GStdGraphObj.mqh"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| "Gann line" graphical object                                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CGStdGannLineObj : public CGStdGraphObj
  {
private:

public:
   //--- Constructor
                     CGStdGannLineObj(const long chart_id,const string name) :
                        CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_GANNLINE,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_GANN,chart_id,name)
                          {
                           //--- Get and save the object properties
                           CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_RAY_LEFT));
                           CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT));
                           CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE,::ObjectGetDouble(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_SCALE));
                           CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANGLE,::ObjectGetDouble(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_ANGLE));
                          }
   //--- Supported object properties (1) real, (2) integer
   virtual bool      SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property);
   virtual bool      SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property);
   virtual bool      SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property);
//--- Display a short description of the object in the journal
   virtual void      PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false);
//--- Return the object short name
   virtual string    Header(const bool symbol=false);
//--- Return the description of the graphical object price (1) type (ENUM_OBJECT) and (2) price coordinate
   virtual string    TypeDescription(void)   const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(OBJ_GANNLINE); }
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed                     |
//| integer property, otherwise return 'false'                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CGStdGannLineObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property)
  {
   switch((int)property)
     {
      //--- Supported properties
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID           :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE         :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : 
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP        : 
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG       :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID     :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM      :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM          :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME   :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES   :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK         :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER       :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN       :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED     :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE   :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME         :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR        :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE        :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH        :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT     :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT    : return true;
      //--- Other properties are not supported
      //--- Default is 'false'
      default: break;
     }
   return false;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed                     |
//| real property, otherwise return 'false'                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CGStdGannLineObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property)
  {
   switch((int)property)
     {
      //--- Supported properties
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANGLE        :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE        :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE        : return true;
      //--- Other properties are not supported
      //--- Default is 'false'
      default: break;
     }
   return false;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed                     |
//| string property, otherwise return 'false'                        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CGStdGannLineObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property)
  {
   switch((int)property)
     {
      //--- Supported properties
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME            :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT            :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP         :  return true;
      //--- Other properties are not supported
      //--- Default is 'false'
      default: break;
     }
   return false;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the object short name                                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string CGStdGannLineObj::Header(const bool symbol=false)
  {
   return this.TypeDescription();
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Display a short description of the object in the journal         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CGStdGannLineObj::PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false)
  {
   ::Print
     (
      this.Header(symbol)," \"",CGBaseObj::Name(),"\": ID ",(string)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID),
      " ",::TimeToString(CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(),TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS)
     );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


以下は、\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdGannFanObj.mqhにある「ギャンファン」オブジェクトクラスです。 

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                               GStdGannFanObj.mqh |
//|                                  Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                             https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70"
#property version   "1.00"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Include files                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#include "GStdGraphObj.mqh"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| "Gann fan" graphical object                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CGStdGannFanObj : public CGStdGraphObj
  {
private:

public:
   //--- Constructor
                     CGStdGannFanObj(const long chart_id,const string name) :
                        CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_GANNFAN,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_GANN,chart_id,name)
                          {
                           //--- Get and save the object properties
                           CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_DIRECTION));
                           CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE,::ObjectGetDouble(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_SCALE));
                          }
   //--- Supported object properties (1) real, (2) integer
   virtual bool      SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property);
   virtual bool      SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property);
   virtual bool      SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property);
//--- Display a short description of the object in the journal
   virtual void      PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false);
//--- Return the object short name
   virtual string    Header(const bool symbol=false);
//--- Return the description of the graphical object price (1) type (ENUM_OBJECT) and (2) price coordinate
   virtual string    TypeDescription(void)   const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(OBJ_GANNFAN); }
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed                     |
//| integer property, otherwise return 'false'                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CGStdGannFanObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property)
  {
   switch((int)property)
     {
      //--- Supported properties
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID           :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE         :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : 
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP        : 
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG       :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID     :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM      :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM          :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME   :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES   :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK         :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER       :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN       :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED     :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE   :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME         :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR        :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE        :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH        :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION    : return true;
      //--- Other properties are not supported
      //--- Default is 'false'
      default: break;
     }
   return false;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed                     |
//| real property, otherwise return 'false'                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CGStdGannFanObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property)
  {
   switch((int)property)
     {
      //--- Supported properties
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE        :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE        : return true;
      //--- Other properties are not supported
      //--- Default is 'false'
      default: break;
     }
   return false;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed                     |
//| string property, otherwise return 'false'                        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CGStdGannFanObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property)
  {
   switch((int)property)
     {
      //--- Supported properties
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME            :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT            :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP         :  return true;
      //--- Other properties are not supported
      //--- Default is 'false'
      default: break;
     }
   return false;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the object short name                                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string CGStdGannFanObj::Header(const bool symbol=false)
  {
   return this.TypeDescription();
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Display a short description of the object in the journal         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CGStdGannFanObj::PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false)
  {
   ::Print
     (
      this.Header(symbol)," \"",CGBaseObj::Name(),"\": ID ",(string)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID),
      " ",::TimeToString(CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(),TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS)
     );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


以下は、\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdGannGridObj.mqhにある「ギャングリッド」オブジェクトクラスです。 

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                              GStdGannGridObj.mqh |
//|                                  Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                             https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70"
#property version   "1.00"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Include files                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#include "GStdGraphObj.mqh"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| "Gann grid" graphical object                                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CGStdGannGridObj : public CGStdGraphObj
  {
private:

public:
   //--- Constructor
                     CGStdGannGridObj(const long chart_id,const string name) :
                        CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_GANNGRID,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_GANN,chart_id,name)
                          {
                           //--- Get and save the object properties
                           CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_DIRECTION));
                           CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE,::ObjectGetDouble(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_SCALE));
                          }
   //--- Supported object properties (1) real, (2) integer
   virtual bool      SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property);
   virtual bool      SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property);
   virtual bool      SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property);
//--- Display a short description of the object in the journal
   virtual void      PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false);
//--- Return the object short name
   virtual string    Header(const bool symbol=false);
//--- Return the description of the graphical object price (1) type (ENUM_OBJECT) and (2) price coordinate
   virtual string    TypeDescription(void)   const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(OBJ_GANNGRID); }
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed                     |
//| integer property, otherwise return 'false'                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CGStdGannGridObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property)
  {
   switch((int)property)
     {
      //--- Supported properties
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID           :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE         :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : 
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP        : 
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG       :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID     :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM      :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM          :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME   :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES   :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK         :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER       :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN       :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED     :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE   :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME         :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR        :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE        :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH        :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION    : return true;
      //--- Other properties are not supported
      //--- Default is 'false'
      default: break;
     }
   return false;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed                     |
//| real property, otherwise return 'false'                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CGStdGannGridObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property)
  {
   switch((int)property)
     {
      //--- Supported properties
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE        :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE        : return true;
      //--- Other properties are not supported
      //--- Default is 'false'
      default: break;
     }
   return false;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed                     |
//| string property, otherwise return 'false'                        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CGStdGannGridObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property)
  {
   switch((int)property)
     {
      //--- Supported properties
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME            :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT            :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP         :  return true;
      //--- Other properties are not supported
      //--- Default is 'false'
      default: break;
     }
   return false;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the object short name                                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string CGStdGannGridObj::Header(const bool symbol=false)
  {
   return this.TypeDescription();
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Display a short description of the object in the journal         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CGStdGannGridObj::PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false)
  {
   ::Print
     (
      this.Header(symbol)," \"",CGBaseObj::Name(),"\": ID ",(string)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID),
      " ",::TimeToString(CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(),TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS)
     );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


以下は、\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdFiboObj.mqhにある「フィボナッチレベル」オブジェクトクラスです。 

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                  GStdFiboObj.mqh |
//|                                  Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                             https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70"
#property version   "1.00"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Include files                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#include "GStdGraphObj.mqh"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| "Fibo levels" graphical object                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CGStdFiboObj : public CGStdGraphObj
  {
private:

public:
   //--- Constructor
                     CGStdFiboObj(const long chart_id,const string name) :
                        CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBO,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_FIBO,chart_id,name)
                          {
                           //--- Get and save the object properties
                           CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_RAY_LEFT));
                           CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT));
                           CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_LEVELS));
                           CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_LEVELCOLOR));
                           CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_LEVELSTYLE));
                           CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_LEVELWIDTH));
                           CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT,::ObjectGetString(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_LEVELTEXT));
                          }
   //--- Supported object properties (1) real, (2) integer
   virtual bool      SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property);
   virtual bool      SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property);
   virtual bool      SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property);
//--- Display a short description of the object in the journal
   virtual void      PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false);
//--- Return the object short name
   virtual string    Header(const bool symbol=false);
//--- Return the description of the graphical object price (1) type (ENUM_OBJECT) and (2) price coordinate
   virtual string    TypeDescription(void)   const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(OBJ_FIBO); }
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed                     |
//| integer property, otherwise return 'false'                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CGStdFiboObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property)
  {
   switch((int)property)
     {
      //--- Supported properties
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID           :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE         :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : 
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP        : 
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG       :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID     :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM      :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM          :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME   :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES   :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK         :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER       :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN       :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED     :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE   :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME         :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR        :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE        :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH        :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT     :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT    :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS       :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR   :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE   :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH   : return true;
      //--- Other properties are not supported
      //--- Default is 'false'
      default: break;
     }
   return false;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed                     |
//| real property, otherwise return 'false'                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CGStdFiboObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property)
  {
   switch((int)property)
     {
      //--- Supported properties
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE        : return true;
      //--- Other properties are not supported
      //--- Default is 'false'
      default: break;
     }
   return false;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed                     |
//| string property, otherwise return 'false'                        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CGStdFiboObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property)
  {
   switch((int)property)
     {
      //--- Supported properties
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME            :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT            :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP         :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT       : return true;
      //--- Other properties are not supported
      //--- Default is 'false'
      default: break;
     }
   return false;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the object short name                                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string CGStdFiboObj::Header(const bool symbol=false)
  {
   return this.TypeDescription();
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Display a short description of the object in the journal         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CGStdFiboObj::PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false)
  {
   ::Print
     (
      this.Header(symbol)," \"",CGBaseObj::Name(),"\": ID ",(string)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID),
      " ",::TimeToString(CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(),TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS)
     );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


以下は、\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdFiboTimesObj.mqhにある「フィボナッチタイムゾーン」です。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                             GStdFiboTimesObj.mqh |
//|                                  Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                             https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70"
#property version   "1.00"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Include files                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#include "GStdGraphObj.mqh"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| "Fibo Time Zones" graphical object                               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CGStdFiboTimesObj : public CGStdGraphObj
  {
private:

public:
   //--- Constructor
                     CGStdFiboTimesObj(const long chart_id,const string name) :
                        CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBOTIMES,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_FIBO,chart_id,name)
                          {
                           //--- Get and save the object properties
                           CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_LEVELS));
                           CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_LEVELCOLOR));
                           CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_LEVELSTYLE));
                           CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_LEVELWIDTH));
                           CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT,::ObjectGetString(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_LEVELTEXT));
                          }
   //--- Supported object properties (1) real, (2) integer
   virtual bool      SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property);
   virtual bool      SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property);
   virtual bool      SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property);
//--- Display a short description of the object in the journal
   virtual void      PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false);
//--- Return the object short name
   virtual string    Header(const bool symbol=false);
//--- Return the description of the graphical object price (1) type (ENUM_OBJECT) and (2) price coordinate
   virtual string    TypeDescription(void)   const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(OBJ_FIBOTIMES); }
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed                     |
//| integer property, otherwise return 'false'                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CGStdFiboTimesObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property)
  {
   switch((int)property)
     {
      //--- Supported properties
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID           :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE         :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : 
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP        : 
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG       :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID     :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM      :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM          :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME   :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES   :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK         :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER       :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN       :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED     :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE   :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME         :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR        :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE        :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH        :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS       :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR   :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE   :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH   : return true;
      //--- Other properties are not supported
      //--- Default is 'false'
      default: break;
     }
   return false;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed                     |
//| real property, otherwise return 'false'                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CGStdFiboTimesObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property)
  {
   switch((int)property)
     {
      //--- Supported properties
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE        : return true;
      //--- Other properties are not supported
      //--- Default is 'false'
      default: break;
     }
   return false;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed                     |
//| string property, otherwise return 'false'                        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CGStdFiboTimesObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property)
  {
   switch((int)property)
     {
      //--- Supported properties
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME            :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT            :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP         :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT       : return true;
      //--- Other properties are not supported
      //--- Default is 'false'
      default: break;
     }
   return false;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the object short name                                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string CGStdFiboTimesObj::Header(const bool symbol=false)
  {
   return this.TypeDescription();
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Display a short description of the object in the journal         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CGStdFiboTimesObj::PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false)
  {
   ::Print
     (
      this.Header(symbol)," \"",CGBaseObj::Name(),"\": ID ",(string)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID),
      " ",::TimeToString(CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(),TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS)
     );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


以下は、\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdFiboFanObj.mqhにある「フィボナッチファン」オブジェクトクラスです。 

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                               GStdFiboFanObj.mqh |
//|                                  Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                             https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70"
#property version   "1.00"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Include files                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#include "GStdGraphObj.mqh"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| "Fibo fan" graphical object                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CGStdFiboFanObj : public CGStdGraphObj
  {
private:

public:
   //--- Constructor
                     CGStdFiboFanObj(const long chart_id,const string name) :
                        CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBOFAN,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_FIBO,chart_id,name)
                          {
                           //--- Get and save the object properties
                           CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_LEVELS));
                           CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_LEVELCOLOR));
                           CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_LEVELSTYLE));
                           CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_LEVELWIDTH));
                           CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT,::ObjectGetString(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_LEVELTEXT));
                          }
   //--- Supported object properties (1) real, (2) integer
   virtual bool      SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property);
   virtual bool      SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property);
   virtual bool      SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property);
//--- Display a short description of the object in the journal
   virtual void      PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false);
//--- Return the object short name
   virtual string    Header(const bool symbol=false);
//--- Return the description of the graphical object price (1) type (ENUM_OBJECT) and (2) price coordinate
   virtual string    TypeDescription(void)   const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(OBJ_FIBOFAN); }
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed                     |
//| integer property, otherwise return 'false'                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CGStdFiboFanObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property)
  {
   switch((int)property)
     {
      //--- Supported properties
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID           :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE         :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : 
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP        : 
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG       :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID     :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM      :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM          :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME   :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES   :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK         :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER       :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN       :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED     :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE   :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME         :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR        :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE        :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH        :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS       :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR   :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE   :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH   : return true;
      //--- Other properties are not supported
      //--- Default is 'false'
      default: break;
     }
   return false;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed                     |
//| real property, otherwise return 'false'                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CGStdFiboFanObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property)
  {
   switch((int)property)
     {
      //--- Supported properties
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE        : return true;
      //--- Other properties are not supported
      //--- Default is 'false'
      default: break;
     }
   return false;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed                     |
//| string property, otherwise return 'false'                        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CGStdFiboFanObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property)
  {
   switch((int)property)
     {
      //--- Supported properties
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME            :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT            :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP         :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT       : return true;
      //--- Other properties are not supported
      //--- Default is 'false'
      default: break;
     }
   return false;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the object short name                                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string CGStdFiboFanObj::Header(const bool symbol=false)
  {
   return this.TypeDescription();
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Display a short description of the object in the journal         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CGStdFiboFanObj::PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false)
  {
   ::Print
     (
      this.Header(symbol)," \"",CGBaseObj::Name(),"\": ID ",(string)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID),
      " ",::TimeToString(CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(),TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS)
     );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


以下は、\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdFiboArcObj.mqhにある「フィボナッチアーク」オブジェクトクラスです。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                               GStdFiboArcObj.mqh |
//|                                  Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                             https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70"
#property version   "1.00"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Include files                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#include "GStdGraphObj.mqh"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| "Fibo arcs" graphical object                                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CGStdFiboArcObj : public CGStdGraphObj
  {
private:

public:
   //--- Constructor
                     CGStdFiboArcObj(const long chart_id,const string name) :
                        CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBOARC,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_FIBO,chart_id,name)
                          {
                           //--- Get and save the object properties
                           CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_LEVELS));
                           CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_LEVELCOLOR));
                           CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_LEVELSTYLE));
                           CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_LEVELWIDTH));
                           CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_ELLIPSE));
                           CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE,::ObjectGetDouble(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_SCALE));
                           CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT,::ObjectGetString(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_LEVELTEXT));
                          }
   //--- Supported object properties (1) real, (2) integer
   virtual bool      SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property);
   virtual bool      SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property);
   virtual bool      SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property);
//--- Display a short description of the object in the journal
   virtual void      PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false);
//--- Return the object short name
   virtual string    Header(const bool symbol=false);
//--- Return the description of the graphical object price (1) type (ENUM_OBJECT) and (2) price coordinate
   virtual string    TypeDescription(void)   const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(OBJ_FIBOARC); }
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed                     |
//| integer property, otherwise return 'false'                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CGStdFiboArcObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property)
  {
   switch((int)property)
     {
      //--- Supported properties
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID           :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE         :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : 
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP        : 
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG       :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID     :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM      :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM          :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME   :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES   :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK         :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER       :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN       :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED     :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE   :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME         :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR        :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE        :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH        :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS       :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR   :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE   :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH   :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE      : return true;
      //--- Other properties are not supported
      //--- Default is 'false'
      default: break;
     }
   return false;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed                     |
//| real property, otherwise return 'false'                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CGStdFiboArcObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property)
  {
   switch((int)property)
     {
      //--- Supported properties
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE        :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE        : return true;
      //--- Other properties are not supported
      //--- Default is 'false'
      default: break;
     }
   return false;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed                     |
//| string property, otherwise return 'false'                        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CGStdFiboArcObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property)
  {
   switch((int)property)
     {
      //--- Supported properties
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME            :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT            :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP         :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT       : return true;
      //--- Other properties are not supported
      //--- Default is 'false'
      default: break;
     }
   return false;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the object short name                                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string CGStdFiboArcObj::Header(const bool symbol=false)
  {
   return this.TypeDescription();
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Display a short description of the object in the journal         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CGStdFiboArcObj::PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false)
  {
   ::Print
     (
      this.Header(symbol)," \"",CGBaseObj::Name(),"\": ID ",(string)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID),
      " ",::TimeToString(CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(),TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS)
     );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


以下は、\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdFiboChannelObj.mqhにある「フィボナッチチャネル」オブジェクトクラスです。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                           GStdFiboChannelObj.mqh |
//|                                  Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                             https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70"
#property version   "1.00"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Include files                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#include "GStdGraphObj.mqh"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| "Fibo channel" graphical object                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CGStdFiboChannelObj : public CGStdGraphObj
  {
private:

public:
   //--- Constructor
                     CGStdFiboChannelObj(const long chart_id,const string name) :
                        CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBOCHANNEL,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_FIBO,chart_id,name)
                          {
                           //--- Get and save the object properties
                           CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_RAY_LEFT));
                           CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT));
                           CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_LEVELS));
                           CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_LEVELCOLOR));
                           CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_LEVELSTYLE));
                           CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_LEVELWIDTH));
                           CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT,::ObjectGetString(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_LEVELTEXT));
                          }
   //--- Supported object properties (1) real, (2) integer
   virtual bool      SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property);
   virtual bool      SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property);
   virtual bool      SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property);
//--- Display a short description of the object in the journal
   virtual void      PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false);
//--- Return the object short name
   virtual string    Header(const bool symbol=false);
//--- Return the description of the graphical object price (1) type (ENUM_OBJECT) and (2) price coordinate
   virtual string    TypeDescription(void)   const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(OBJ_FIBOCHANNEL); }
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed                     |
//| integer property, otherwise return 'false'                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CGStdFiboChannelObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property)
  {
   switch((int)property)
     {
      //--- Supported properties
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID           :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE         :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : 
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP        : 
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG       :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID     :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM      :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM          :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME   :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES   :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK         :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER       :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN       :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED     :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE   :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME         :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR        :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE        :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH        :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS       :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR   :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE   :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH   :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT     :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT    : return true;
      //--- Other properties are not supported
      //--- Default is 'false'
      default: break;
     }
   return false;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed                     |
//| real property, otherwise return 'false'                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CGStdFiboChannelObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property)
  {
   switch((int)property)
     {
      //--- Supported properties
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE        : return true;
      //--- Other properties are not supported
      //--- Default is 'false'
      default: break;
     }
   return false;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed                     |
//| string property, otherwise return 'false'                        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CGStdFiboChannelObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property)
  {
   switch((int)property)
     {
      //--- Supported properties
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME            :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT            :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP         :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT       : return true;
      //--- Other properties are not supported
      //--- Default is 'false'
      default: break;
     }
   return false;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the object short name                                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string CGStdFiboChannelObj::Header(const bool symbol=false)
  {
   return this.TypeDescription();
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Display a short description of the object in the journal         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CGStdFiboChannelObj::PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false)
  {
   ::Print
     (
      this.Header(symbol)," \"",CGBaseObj::Name(),"\": ID ",(string)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID),
      " ",::TimeToString(CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(),TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS)
     );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


以下は、\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdExpansionObj.mqhにある「フィボナッチリトレースメント」オブジェクトクラスです。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                             GStdExpansionObj.mqh |
//|                                  Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                             https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70"
#property version   "1.00"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Include files                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#include "GStdGraphObj.mqh"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| "Fibo extension" graphical object                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CGStdExpansionObj : public CGStdGraphObj
  {
private:

public:
   //--- Constructor
                     CGStdExpansionObj(const long chart_id,const string name) :
                        CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_EXPANSION,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_FIBO,chart_id,name)
                          {
                           //--- Get and save the object properties
                           CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_RAY_LEFT));
                           CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT));
                           CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_LEVELS));
                           CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_LEVELCOLOR));
                           CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_LEVELSTYLE));
                           CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_LEVELWIDTH));
                           CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT,::ObjectGetString(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_LEVELTEXT));
                          }
   //--- Supported object properties (1) real, (2) integer
   virtual bool      SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property);
   virtual bool      SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property);
   virtual bool      SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property);
//--- Display a short description of the object in the journal
   virtual void      PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false);
//--- Return the object short name
   virtual string    Header(const bool symbol=false);
//--- Return the description of the graphical object price (1) type (ENUM_OBJECT) and (2) price coordinate
   virtual string    TypeDescription(void)   const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(OBJ_EXPANSION); }
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed                     |
//| integer property, otherwise return 'false'                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CGStdExpansionObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property)
  {
   switch((int)property)
     {
      //--- Supported properties
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID           :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE         :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : 
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP        : 
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG       :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID     :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM      :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM          :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME   :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES   :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK         :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER       :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN       :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED     :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE   :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME         :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR        :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE        :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH        :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS       :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR   :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE   :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH   :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT     :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT    : return true;
      //--- Other properties are not supported
      //--- Default is 'false'
      default: break;
     }
   return false;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed                     |
//| real property, otherwise return 'false'                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CGStdExpansionObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property)
  {
   switch((int)property)
     {
      //--- Supported properties
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE        : return true;
      //--- Other properties are not supported
      //--- Default is 'false'
      default: break;
     }
   return false;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed                     |
//| string property, otherwise return 'false'                        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CGStdExpansionObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property)
  {
   switch((int)property)
     {
      //--- Supported properties
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME            :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT            :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP         :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT       : return true;
      //--- Other properties are not supported
      //--- Default is 'false'
      default: break;
     }
   return false;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the object short name                                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string CGStdExpansionObj::Header(const bool symbol=false)
  {
   return this.TypeDescription();
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Display a short description of the object in the journal         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CGStdExpansionObj::PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false)
  {
   ::Print
     (
      this.Header(symbol)," \"",CGBaseObj::Name(),"\": ID ",(string)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID),
      " ",::TimeToString(CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(),TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS)
     );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


以下は、\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdElliotWave5Obj.mqhにある「エリオットの波動(5)」オブジェクトクラスです。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                           GStdElliotWave5Obj.mqh |
//|                                  Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                             https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70"
#property version   "1.00"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Include files                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#include "GStdGraphObj.mqh"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| "Elliott 5 waves" graphical object                               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CGStdElliotWave5Obj : public CGStdGraphObj
  {
private:

public:
   //--- Constructor
                     CGStdElliotWave5Obj(const long chart_id,const string name) :
                        CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ELLIOTWAVE5,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_ELLIOTT,chart_id,name)
                          {
                           //--- Get and save the object properties
                           CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_DRAWLINES));
                           CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_DEGREE));
                          }
   //--- Supported object properties (1) real, (2) integer
   virtual bool      SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property);
   virtual bool      SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property);
   virtual bool      SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property);
//--- Display a short description of the object in the journal
   virtual void      PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false);
//--- Return the object short name
   virtual string    Header(const bool symbol=false);
//--- Return the description of the graphical object price (1) type (ENUM_OBJECT) and (2) price coordinate
   virtual string    TypeDescription(void)   const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE5); }
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed                     |
//| integer property, otherwise return 'false'                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CGStdElliotWave5Obj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property)
  {
   switch((int)property)
     {
      //--- Supported properties
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID           :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE         :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : 
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP        : 
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG       :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID     :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM      :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM          :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME   :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES   :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK         :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER       :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN       :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED     :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE   :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME         :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR        :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE        :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH        :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES    :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE       : return true;
      //--- Other properties are not supported
      //--- Default is 'false'
      default: break;
     }
   return false;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed                     |
//| real property, otherwise return 'false'                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CGStdElliotWave5Obj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property)
  {
   switch((int)property)
     {
      //--- Supported properties
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE        : return true;
      //--- Other properties are not supported
      //--- Default is 'false'
      default: break;
     }
   return false;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed                     |
//| string property, otherwise return 'false'                        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CGStdElliotWave5Obj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property)
  {
   switch((int)property)
     {
      //--- Supported properties
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME            :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT            :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP         :  return true;
      //--- Other properties are not supported
      //--- Default is 'false'
      default: break;
     }
   return false;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the object short name                                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string CGStdElliotWave5Obj::Header(const bool symbol=false)
  {
   return this.TypeDescription();
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Display a short description of the object in the journal         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CGStdElliotWave5Obj::PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false)
  {
   ::Print
     (
      this.Header(symbol)," \"",CGBaseObj::Name(),"\": ID ",(string)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID),
      " ",::TimeToString(CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(),TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS)
     );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


以下は、\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdElliotWave3Obj.mqhにある「エリオット波動(3)」オブジェクトクラスです。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                           GStdElliotWave3Obj.mqh |
//|                                  Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                             https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70"
#property version   "1.00"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Include files                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#include "GStdGraphObj.mqh"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| "Elliott 3 waves" graphical object                               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CGStdElliotWave3Obj : public CGStdGraphObj
  {
private:

public:
   //--- Constructor
                     CGStdElliotWave3Obj(const long chart_id,const string name) :
                        CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ELLIOTWAVE3,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_ELLIOTT,chart_id,name)
                          {
                           //--- Get and save the object properties
                           CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_DRAWLINES));
                           CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_DEGREE));
                          }
   //--- Supported object properties (1) real, (2) integer
   virtual bool      SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property);
   virtual bool      SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property);
   virtual bool      SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property);
//--- Display a short description of the object in the journal
   virtual void      PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false);
//--- Return the object short name
   virtual string    Header(const bool symbol=false);
//--- Return the description of the graphical object price (1) type (ENUM_OBJECT) and (2) price coordinate
   virtual string    TypeDescription(void)   const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE3); }
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed                     |
//| integer property, otherwise return 'false'                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CGStdElliotWave3Obj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property)
  {
   switch((int)property)
     {
      //--- Supported properties
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID           :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE         :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : 
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP        : 
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG       :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID     :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM      :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM          :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME   :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES   :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK         :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER       :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN       :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED     :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE   :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME         :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR        :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE        :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH        :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES    :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE       : return true;
      //--- Other properties are not supported
      //--- Default is 'false'
      default: break;
     }
   return false;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed                     |
//| real property, otherwise return 'false'                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CGStdElliotWave3Obj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property)
  {
   switch((int)property)
     {
      //--- Supported properties
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE        : return true;
      //--- Other properties are not supported
      //--- Default is 'false'
      default: break;
     }
   return false;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed                     |
//| string property, otherwise return 'false'                        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CGStdElliotWave3Obj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property)
  {
   switch((int)property)
     {
      //--- Supported properties
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME            :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT            :
      case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP         :  return true;
      //--- Other properties are not supported
      //--- Default is 'false'
      default: break;
     }
   return false;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the object short name                                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string CGStdElliotWave3Obj::Header(const bool symbol=false)
  {
   return this.TypeDescription();
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Display a short description of the object in the journal         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CGStdElliotWave3Obj::PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false)
  {
   ::Print
     (
      this.Header(symbol)," \"",CGBaseObj::Name(),"\": ID ",(string)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID),
      " ",::TimeToString(CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(),TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS)
     );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

今日計画されている抽象グラフィカルオブジェクトの子孫クラスのオブジェクトはこれらはすべてです。ご覧のとおり、これらは互いに同一ですが、サポートされているプロパティのタイプが異なります。つまり、各オブジェクトには固有のプロパティのみがあります。データは操作ログに表示されるだけではありません。最も重要なことは、ライブラリオブジェクトの検索と並べ替えでは、オブジェクトが特定のプロパティをサポートしていることを示すフラグが考慮されることです。したがって、コレクション内のすべてのグラフィカルオブジェクトを角度などで並べ替える場合、そのようなプロパティはサポートされていないため、最終的なリストにはコーナーのないオブジェクトは含まれません。

上記のクラスはすべて、独立した分析のために残しておきます。

次に、\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\GraphElementsCollection.mqhのグラフィカルオブジェクトコレクションクラスのファイルにあるチャートオブジェクト管理クラスを改善する必要があります。

チャートに追加されたグラフィカルオブジェクトに応じて、ここで作成したものから標準のグラフィカルオブジェクトクラスの新しいインスタンスが作成されます。ファイルに必要な改善を加えましょう。

ここで作成したすべてのクラスのファイルをグラフィカルオブジェクトコレクションクラスのファイルに含めます(以前に含めたGStdGraphObj.mqhの代わりに)チャートに追加された新しいグラフィカルオブジェクトオブジェクトを作成するためのpublicメソッドを宣言します

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                      GraphElementsCollection.mqh |
//|                                  Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                             https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70"
#property version   "1.00"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Include files                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#include "ListObj.mqh"
#include "..\Services\Select.mqh"
#include "..\Objects\Graph\Form.mqh"
#include "..\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdVLineObj.mqh"
#include "..\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdHLineObj.mqh"
#include "..\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdTrendObj.mqh"
#include "..\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdTrendByAngleObj.mqh"
#include "..\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdCiclesObj.mqh"
#include "..\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdArrowedLineObj.mqh"
#include "..\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdChannelObj.mqh"
#include "..\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdStdDevChannelObj.mqh"
#include "..\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdRegressionObj.mqh"
#include "..\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdPitchforkObj.mqh"
#include "..\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdGannLineObj.mqh"
#include "..\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdGannFanObj.mqh"
#include "..\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdGannGridObj.mqh"
#include "..\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdFiboObj.mqh"
#include "..\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdFiboTimesObj.mqh"
#include "..\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdFiboFanObj.mqh"
#include "..\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdFiboArcObj.mqh"
#include "..\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdFiboChannelObj.mqh"
#include "..\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdExpansionObj.mqh"
#include "..\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdElliotWave5Obj.mqh"
#include "..\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdElliotWave3Obj.mqh"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Chart object management class                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CChartObjectsControl : public CObject
  {
private:
   ENUM_TIMEFRAMES   m_chart_timeframe;         // Chart timeframe
   long              m_chart_id;                // Chart ID
   string            m_chart_symbol;            // Chart symbol
   bool              m_is_graph_obj_event;      // Event flag in the list of graphical objects
   int               m_total_objects;           // Number of graphical objects
   int               m_last_objects;            // Number of graphical objects during the previous check
   int               m_delta_graph_obj;         // Difference in the number of graphical objects compared to the previous check
public:
//--- Return the variable values
   ENUM_TIMEFRAMES   Timeframe(void)                           const { return this.m_chart_timeframe;    }
   long              ChartID(void)                             const { return this.m_chart_id;           }
   string            Symbol(void)                              const { return this.m_chart_symbol;       }
   bool              IsEvent(void)                             const { return this.m_is_graph_obj_event; }
   int               TotalObjects(void)                        const { return this.m_total_objects;      }
   int               Delta(void)                               const { return this.m_delta_graph_obj;    }
//--- Create a new standard graphical object
   CGStdGraphObj    *CreateNewGraphObj(const ENUM_OBJECT obj_type,const long chart_id, const string name);
//--- Check the chart objects
   void              Refresh(void);
//--- Constructors
                     CChartObjectsControl(void)
                       { 
                        this.m_chart_id=::ChartID();
                        this.m_chart_timeframe=(ENUM_TIMEFRAMES)::ChartPeriod(this.m_chart_id);
                        this.m_chart_symbol=::ChartSymbol(this.m_chart_id);
                        this.m_is_graph_obj_event=false;
                        this.m_total_objects=0;
                        this.m_last_objects=0;
                        this.m_delta_graph_obj=0;
                       }
                     CChartObjectsControl(const long chart_id)
                       {
                        this.m_chart_id=chart_id;
                        this.m_chart_timeframe=(ENUM_TIMEFRAMES)::ChartPeriod(this.m_chart_id);
                        this.m_chart_symbol=::ChartSymbol(this.m_chart_id);
                        this.m_is_graph_obj_event=false;
                        this.m_total_objects=0;
                        this.m_last_objects=0;
                        this.m_delta_graph_obj=0;
                       }
                     
//--- Compare CChartObjectsControl objects by a chart ID (for sorting the list by an object property)
   virtual int       Compare(const CObject *node,const int mode=0) const
                       {
                        const CChartObjectsControl *obj_compared=node;
                        return(this.ChartID()>obj_compared.ChartID() ? 1 : this.ChartID()<obj_compared.ChartID() ? -1 : 0);
                       }
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

このメソッドでは、グラフィカルオブジェクト管理クラスのチャート上のオブジェクト数の変化をチェックし、チャートに追加されたグラフィカルオブジェクトを説明する新しいオブジェクトを作成するためのコードブロックを改善します。 

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| CChartObjectsControl Check objects on a chart                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CChartObjectsControl::Refresh(void)
  {
//--- Graphical objects on the chart
   this.m_total_objects=::ObjectsTotal(this.ChartID());
   this.m_delta_graph_obj=this.m_total_objects-this.m_last_objects;
   
//--- If the number of objects has changed
   if(this.m_delta_graph_obj!=0)
     {
      //--- Create the string and display it in the journal with the chart ID, its symbol and timeframe
      string txt=", "+(m_delta_graph_obj>0 ? "Added: " : "Deleted: ")+(string)fabs(m_delta_graph_obj)+" obj";
      Print(DFUN,"ChartID=",this.ChartID(),", ",this.Symbol(),", ",TimeframeDescription(this.Timeframe()),txt);
     }
   //--- If an object is added to the chart
   if(this.m_delta_graph_obj>0)
     {
      int index=0;
      datetime time=0;
      string name="";
      //--- find the last added graphical object and write its index
      for(int j=0;j<this.m_total_objects;j++)
        {
         name=::ObjectName(this.ChartID(),j);
         datetime tm=(datetime)::ObjectGetInteger(this.ChartID(),name,OBJPROP_CREATETIME);
         if(tm>time)
           {
            time=tm;
            index=j;
           }
        }
      
      //--- Select the last graphical object by its index
      name=::ObjectName(this.ChartID(),index);
      if(name!="")
        {
         //--- Create the object of the graphical object class corresponding to the added graphical object type
         ENUM_OBJECT type=(ENUM_OBJECT)::ObjectGetInteger(this.ChartID(),name,OBJPROP_TYPE);
         ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type=ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE(type+OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1);
         CGStdGraphObj *obj=this.CreateNewGraphObj(type,this.ChartID(),name);
         if(obj!=NULL)
           {
            //--- Set the object index and affiliation, display its short description and remove the created object
            obj.SetObjectID(this.m_total_objects);
            obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM);
            obj.Print();
            delete obj;
           }
        }
     }
//--- save the index of the last added graphical object and the difference with the last check
   this.m_last_objects=this.m_total_objects;
   this.m_is_graph_obj_event=(bool)this.m_delta_graph_obj;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

以前に、新しい抽象グラフィカルオブジェクトを作成しました。ここで開発した子孫クラスを使用して、適切なタイプのオブジェクトを作成します。オブジェクトが正常に作成されたら、所属プロパティをオブジェクトに追加します(プログラムに属していない)。操作ログは、作成されたオブジェクトの簡単な説明を表示する代わりに、そのすべてのプロパティの完全な説明を表示します
作成するオブジェクトを選択するには、メソッドを使用して新しい標準のグラフィカルオブジェクトを作成します。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create a new standard graphical object                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CGStdGraphObj *CChartObjectsControl::CreateNewGraphObj(const ENUM_OBJECT obj_type,const long chart_id,const string name)
  {
   CGStdGraphObj *obj=NULL;
   switch((int)obj_type)
     {
      //--- Lines
      case OBJ_VLINE             : return new CGStdVLineObj(chart_id,name);
      case OBJ_HLINE             : return new CGStdHLineObj(chart_id,name);
      case OBJ_TREND             : return new CGStdTrendObj(chart_id,name);
      case OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE      : return new CGStdTrendByAngleObj(chart_id,name);
      case OBJ_CYCLES            : return new CGStdCyclesObj(chart_id,name);
      case OBJ_ARROWED_LINE      : return new CGStdArrowedLineObj(chart_id,name);
      //--- Channels
      case OBJ_CHANNEL           : return new CGStdChannelObj(chart_id,name);
      case OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL     : return new CGStdStdDevChannelObj(chart_id,name);
      case OBJ_REGRESSION        : return new CGStdRegressionObj(chart_id,name);
      case OBJ_PITCHFORK         : return new CGStdPitchforkObj(chart_id,name);
      //--- Gann
      case OBJ_GANNLINE          : return new CGStdGannLineObj(chart_id,name);
      case OBJ_GANNFAN           : return new CGStdGannFanObj(chart_id,name);
      case OBJ_GANNGRID          : return new CGStdGannGridObj(chart_id,name);
      //--- Fibo
      case OBJ_FIBO              : return new CGStdFiboObj(chart_id,name);
      case OBJ_FIBOTIMES         : return new CGStdFiboTimesObj(chart_id,name);
      case OBJ_FIBOFAN           : return new CGStdFiboFanObj(chart_id,name);
      case OBJ_FIBOARC           : return new CGStdFiboArcObj(chart_id,name);
      case OBJ_FIBOCHANNEL       : return new CGStdFiboChannelObj(chart_id,name);
      case OBJ_EXPANSION         : return new CGStdExpansionObj(chart_id,name);
      //--- Elliott
      case OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE5       : return new CGStdElliotWave5Obj(chart_id,name);
      case OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE3       : return new CGStdElliotWave3Obj(chart_id,name);
      
      /*
      //--- Shapes
      case OBJ_RECTANGLE         : return new CGStdRectangleObj(chart_id,name);
      case OBJ_TRIANGLE          : return new CGStdTriangleObj(chart_id,name);
      case OBJ_ELLIPSE           : return new CGStdEllipseObj(chart_id,name);
      //--- Arrows
      case OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_UP    : return new CGStdArrowThumbUpObj(chart_id,name);
      case OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN  : return new CGStdArrowThumbDownObj(chart_id,name);
      case OBJ_ARROW_UP          : return new CGStdArrowUpObj(chart_id,name);
      case OBJ_ARROW_DOWN        : return new CGStdArrowDownObj(chart_id,name);
      case OBJ_ARROW_STOP        : return new CGStdArrowStopObj(chart_id,name);
      case OBJ_ARROW_CHECK       : return new CGStdArrowCheckObj(chart_id,name);
      case OBJ_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE  : return new CGStdArrowLeftPriceObj(chart_id,name);
      case OBJ_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE : return new CGStdArrowRightPriceObj(chart_id,name);
      case OBJ_ARROW_BUY         : return new CGStdArrowBuyObj(chart_id,name);
      case OBJ_ARROW_SELL        : return new CGStdArrowSellObj(chart_id,name);
      case OBJ_ARROW             : return new CGStdArrowObj(chart_id,name);
      //--- Graphical objects
      case OBJ_TEXT              : return new CGStdTextObj(chart_id,name);
      case OBJ_LABEL             : return new CGStdLabelObj(chart_id,name);
      case OBJ_BUTTON            : return new CGStdButtonObj(chart_id,name);
      case OBJ_CHART             : return new CGStdChartObj(chart_id,name);
      case OBJ_BITMAP            : return new CGStdBitmapObj(chart_id,name);
      case OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL      : return new CGStdBitmapLabelObj(chart_id,name);
      case OBJ_EDIT              : return new CGStdEditObj(chart_id,name);
      case OBJ_EVENT             : return new CGStdEventObj(chart_id,name);
      case OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL   : return new CGStdRectangleLabelObj(chart_id,name);
      */
      default                    : return NULL;
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

ここではすべてが簡単です。このメソッドは、作成するオブジェクトのタイプ、グラフィカルオブジェクトが追加されたチャートのID、および新しいグラフィカルオブジェクトの名前を受け取ります。次に、メソッドに渡されるグラフィカルオブジェクトのタイプに応じて、new演算子を使用して、抽象グラフィカルオブジェクトの適切な子孫クラスの新しいオブジェクトを作成し、新しいオブジェクトの作成結果をすぐに返します。

このメソッドは、新しく作成されたオブジェクトへのポインタを返すか、オブジェクト作成エラーの場合は NULL を返します。ご覧のとおり、まだすべてのオブジェクトが作成されているわけではありません。残りのものは、現在の記事で作成されたクラスに導入された改善とともに、次の記事で作成されます。最初のオブジェクトアンカーポイントではなく、すべてのオブジェクトアンカーポイントのすべてのプロパティへのアクセスを提供する必要があります。

すべてをテストする準備ができています。

検証

テストを実行するには、前の記事のEAを使用して、\MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part84\TestDoEasyPart84.mq5として保存します。

現在、EAを変更する必要はありません。しかし、整理するのために、ターミナルフォルダの対応する記事に保存しました。

EAをコンパイルし、ターミナルで起動して、チャートにいくつかのグラフィカルオブジェクトを追加します。
オブジェクトチャートに追加されたすべてのプロパティの完全な説明は、操作ログに表示されます。



次の段階

次の記事では、抽象グラフィカルオブジェクトの子孫クラスとグラフィカルライブラリオブジェクトのコレクションクラスの開発を続けます。

ライブラリの現在のバージョンのすべてのファイルは、テストおよびダウンロードできるように、MQL5のテストEAファイルと一緒に以下に添付されています。

質問や提案はコメント欄にお願いします。

目次に戻る

**連載のこれまでの記事:

DoEasyライブラリのグラフィックス(第73部): グラフィック要素のフォームオブジェクト
DoEasyライブラリのグラフィックス(第74部): CCanvasクラスを使用した基本的グラフィック要素
DoEasyライブラリのグラフィックス(第75部): 基本的なグラフィック要素でプリミティブとテキストを処理するメソッド
DoEasyライブラリのグラフィックス(第76部): フォームオブジェクトと事前定義されたカラースキーム
DoEasyライブラリのグラフィックス(第77部): 影オブジェクトクラス
DoEasyライブラリのグラフィックス(第78部): ライブラリのアニメーションの原則イメージスライス
DoEasyライブラリのグラフィックス(第79部): 「アニメーションフレーム」オブジェクトクラスとその子孫オブジェクト
DoEasyライブラリのグラフィックス(第80部): 「幾何学的アニメーションフレーム」オブジェクトクラス
DoEasyライブラリのグラフィックス(第81部): ライブラリオブジェクトへのグラフィックの統合
DoEasyライブラリのグラフィックス(第82部): ライブラリオブジェクトのリファクタリングとグラフィカルオブジェクトのコレクション
DoEasyライブラリのグラフィックス(第83部): 抽象標準グラフィカルオブジェクトのクラス

MetaQuotes Ltdによってロシア語から翻訳されました。
元の記事: https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/9930

