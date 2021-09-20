Graphics in DoEasy library (Part 81): Integrating graphics into library objects

Contents

Concept

This time I am not going to implement any new graphical constructions or improvements. Instead, I will start integrating the already created graphical element classes into library objects. This enables further development and improvement of graphical elements. Later, I will need to implement moving objects along a chart to control the validity of composite graphical objects. To achieve this, it is necessary to think over the integration of these objects into the library objects beforehand so that we are able to create the class for managing graphical objects, as well as their collection class.

The graphical object management class is to contain methods for creating forms and subsequent graphical objects that are to return the pointer to the created graphical object so that it is possible to work with it later. We will need the graphical element collection class later to create the lists of all built graphical objects related to different library objects so that it is possible to crate methods of their interaction with each other and with the program users.



In the current article, I will integrate graphical objects only into one of the library objects — the bar object. I will need some time to debug the created concept. Then I will add it to the remaining library objects with the help of the developed and debugged mechanism. After that, I am going to get back to the development of library graphical objects.

The current concept is as follows:

We have the graphical element object with different drawing methods;



we have the bar object which knows nothing about graphical objects yet;

we need to create the graphical object management class allowing us to create them and return the pointer to the created object;

we need to make this management class one of the bar object components.

These four steps allow us to get any previously created library object (currently, this is the bar object). The object for managing graphical objects enables us to create a necessary object and get the pointer to it so that it is possible to further work with it as with a usual library graphical object I considered in the previous articles.

After debugging the concept, I will implement everything I am currently doing to the bar object here to all library objects in order to integrate the graphical component of the library. All objects will get a new "visual" dimension, while we will get a new tool for interacting with the library.







Improving library classes

Each graphical object created by a library object should be aware of it. Of course, if we have a single object able to create graphical objects for itself (currently, this is a bar object), then the newly created graphical object does not need to know, which object created it. But if each library object is able to create graphical objects for itself, then all created graphical objects should know inside which object they are created so that it is possible to refer to the object that created that graphical object and get data from it. This can be useful for displaying the data on the graphical object or for achieving more complex relationships between different objects.

Of course, it is impossible to do all that within a single article. I will start from the simplest things. We need to know the description of the type of the object the graphical object has been created from. To achieve this, let's use the object collection ID (the ID of the collection corresponding to an object type is set for each object). The ID allows us to define the object type the library object (from which the graphical object has been created) belongs to. Of course, this is insufficient for the accurate indication of a specific object. But as I have already said, I am starting with simple things.

Besides, we will need the methods for displaying object descriptions of the same type for all previously created library objects. These are Print() and PrintShort() methods displaying the full and short descriptions of the object properties. Let's make these methods virtual and declare them in the parent class of all CBaseObj library objects. For the virtualization to work, we need to make the arguments of these methods exactly the same in all classes. At the moment, we have different parameters for these methods in different classes. It is necessary to bring them to a single form and correct the method calls in accordance with the changed parameters in the method arguments.

In the CBaseObj class in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\BaseObj.mqh, declare the two virtual methods with the necessary parameters:

virtual int Type( void ) const { return this .m_type; } virtual void Print ( const bool full_prop= false , const bool dash= false ) { return ; } virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ){ return ; }

The parameters in the method arguments are selected so that they can be used in all the methods I have previously implemented in the derived classes.

For example, the COrder class (the base class of the entire order system of the library) features the following changes:

string DirectionDescription( void ) const ; virtual void Print ( const bool full_prop= false , const bool dash= false ); virtual void PrintShort ( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ); };

Here I have added yet another argument to the Print() method and declared the PrintShort() method.

While implementing the method outside the class body, I have also added the additional method argument:

void COrder:: Print ( const bool full_prop= false , const bool dash= false ) { :: Print ( "============= " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PARAMS_LIST_BEG), ": \"" , this .StatusDescription(), "\" =============" ); int beg= 0 , end=ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_ORDER_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_ORDER_PROP_INTEGER)i; if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; :: Print ( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } :: Print ( "------" ); beg=end; end+=ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE)i; if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; :: Print ( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } :: Print ( "------" ); beg=end; end+=ORDER_PROP_STRING_TOTAL; for ( int i=beg; i<end; i++) { ENUM_ORDER_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_ORDER_PROP_STRING)i; if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; :: Print ( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } :: Print ( "================== " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PARAMS_LIST_END), ": \"" , this .StatusDescription(), "\" ==================

" ); }

Below is an example of improving method calls with the parameters implemented in the arguments:

void CMBookSeriesCollection:: Print ( const bool full_prop= false , const bool dash= false ) { :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_MB_COLLECTION_TEXT_MBCOLLECTION), ":" ); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list.Total();i++) { CMBookSeries *bookseries= this .m_list.At(i); if (bookseries== NULL ) continue ; bookseries. Print ( false , true ); } } void CMBookSeriesCollection::PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ) { :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_MB_COLLECTION_TEXT_MBCOLLECTION), ":" ); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list.Total();i++) { CMBookSeries *bookseries= this .m_list.At(i); if (bookseries== NULL ) continue ; bookseries.PrintShort( true ); } }

There was a single parameter here previously and the method was called as bookseries.Print(true); Now, the Print() method of the CMBookSeries class features yet another parameter before the necessary one. Therefore, first we pass false for the added parameter, and then we pass true for the necessary one (the one previously present when calling the method).



Similar changes have affected almost all previously written classes of the library objects, and they have already been implemented into all classes that contain these methods and the ones inherited from the base object of all library objects:

BookSeriesCollection.mqh, ChartObjCollection.mqh, MQLSignalsCollection.mqh, TickSeriesCollection.mqh, TimeSeriesCollection.mqh. Account.mqh, MarketBookOrd.mqh, MarketBookSnapshot.mqh, MBookSeries.mqh, ChartObj.mqh, ChartWnd.mqh, MQLSignal.mqh, Order.mqh.

Buffer.mqh, BufferArrow.mqh, BufferBars.mqh, BufferCalculate.mqh, BufferCandles.mqh, BufferFilling.mqh, BufferHistogram.mqh, BufferHistogram2.mqh, BufferLine.mqh, BufferSection.mqh, BufferZigZag.mqh, DataInd.mqh, IndicatorDE.mqh. PendReqClose.mqh, PendReqModify.mqh, PendReqOpen.mqh, PendReqPlace.mqh, PendReqRemove.mqh, PendReqSLTP.mqh, PendRequest.mqh. Bar.mqh, SeriesDE.mqh, TimeSeriesDE.mqh, DataTick.mqh, TickSeries.mqh. Symbol.mqh, SymbolBonds.mqh, SymbolCFD.mqh, SymbolCollateral.mqh, SymbolCommodity.mqh, SymbolCommon.mqh, SymbolCrypto.mqh, SymbolCustom.mqh, SymbolExchange.mqh, SymbolFutures.mqh, SymbolFX.mqh, SymbolFXExotic.mqh, SymbolFXMajor.mqh, SymbolFXMinor.mqh, SymbolFXRub.mqh, SymbolIndex.mqh, SymbolIndicative.mqh, SymbolMetall.mqh, SymbolOption.mqh, SymbolStocks.mqh

BaseObj.mqh.



In some classes of the library, messages have been replaced by the standard Print() function with displaying messages using the ToLog() method of the CMessage class like, for example, in the following method of the event collection class:

CArrayObj* CEventsCollection::GetListMarketPendings(CArrayObj* list) { if (list.Type()!=COLLECTION_MARKET_ID) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_NOT_MARKET_LIST); return NULL ; } CArrayObj* list_orders=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list,ORDER_PROP_STATUS,ORDER_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING,EQUAL); return list_orders; }

The following string was previously used to display a message:

Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_NOT_MARKET_LIST));

The list of files featuring such edits:

EventsCollection.mqh, HistoryCollection.mqh, TimeSeriesCollection.mqh.



Find the changes in the attached files.

If the chart features the already created form object, it can be hidden or shown by specifying the display flags on specified timeframes. We will use that for "moving" the object to the foreground above all others using the BringToTop() method.

We do not have methods for showing/hiding graphical objects.

Let's create two virtual methods in the CGCnvElement graphical element class in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GCnvElement.mqh:

void BringToTop( void ) { CGBaseObj::SetVisible( false ); CGBaseObj::SetVisible( true ); } virtual void Show( void ) { CGBaseObj::SetVisible( true ); } virtual void Hide( void ) { CGBaseObj::SetVisible( false ); }

The methods simply set the appropriate flags for displaying the object on all timeframes in the base object of the library graphical objects.



The CForm form object class is a descendant of the graphical element object, and the form object can consist of several graphical element objects. Therefore, we need a separate implementation of these methods for it.

Open \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Form.mqh and declare two virtual methods in the public section:

virtual void Show( void ); virtual void Hide( void );

Let's write their implementation outside the class body:

void CForm::Show( void ) { if ( this .m_shadow_obj!= NULL ) this .m_shadow_obj.Show(); CGCnvElement::Show(); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list_elements.Total();i++) { CGCnvElement *elment= this .m_list_elements.At(i); if (elment== NULL ) continue ; elment.Show(); } CGCnvElement::Update(); } void CForm::Hide( void ) { if ( this .m_shadow_obj!= NULL ) this .m_shadow_obj.Hide(); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list_elements.Total();i++) { CGCnvElement *elment= this .m_list_elements.At(i); if (elment== NULL ) continue ; elment.Hide(); } CGCnvElement::Hide(); CGCnvElement::Update(); }

Both methods are commented in detail in the code listing. In brief, when hiding objects, there is no much difference in the order they are hidden. When displaying objects, however, it is important to restore the entire sequence of the location of all bound objects on the main form. Therefore, the display takes place in layers — first, the lowest object is shown (the form shadow). The main form is then displayed above the shadow. All graphical elements bound to the main form are displayed afterwards. In this implementation, the display order corresponds to the order, in which they are added to the list of bound objects.

The algorithm is to be checked when creating complex (composite) form objects.

Now it is time to start the integration of graphical objects to the library objects.



Graphical object management class



So how can we endow each library object with the ability to create graphical objects for itself?

Most library objects are derived from the base object of all CBaseObj library objects. If we add an instance of the class having the ability to create all possible graphical objects (both available and planned for further development) and provide access to the pointer to the created object, then all its descendants will be able to work with graphical objects.

Since we will have a great number of different graphical objects, we need a class that "knows" of each such object and is able to create and manage them. This will be the class for managing graphical objects.

In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\, create a new file GraphElmControl.mqh of the CGraphElmControl class. The class should be derived from the base class for constructing the CObject MQL5 standard library. The class listing should include three files — the file of the class of dynamic array of pointers to CObject class instances and its descendants, the service function file and the file of the form object class:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include <Arrays\ArrayObj.mqh> #include "..\..\Services\DELib.mqh" #include "Form.mqh" class CGraphElmControl : public CObject { private : int m_type_node; public : CGraphElmControl *GetObject( void ) { return & this ; } void SetTypeNode( const int type_node) { this .m_type_node=type_node; } CForm *CreateForm( const int form_id, const long chart_id, const int wnd, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); CForm *CreateForm( const int form_id, const int wnd, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); CForm *CreateForm( const int form_id, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); CGraphElmControl(){;} CGraphElmControl( int type_node); };

The m_type_node variable is to store the type of object containing the class object. When creating a new object (currently, it is a bar object), its constructor calls the SetTypeNode() method receiving a type of the bar object set into its m_type variable (in case of a bar, it is the bar object collection ID). Thus, the object of managing graphical objects knows of the class constructing its objects. For now, I will just use the collection ID. In the future, I will consider passing the pointer to the object the graphics is constructed from.



Let's consider the class methods.



In the parametric constructor of the class, set the object type passed in the method arguments to the m_type_node variable:

CGraphElmControl::CGraphElmControl( int type_node) { this .m_type_node=m_type_node; }





The method creating the form object on a specified chart in a specified subwindow:

CForm *CGraphElmControl::CreateForm( const int form_id, const long chart_id, const int wnd, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) { CForm *form= new CForm(chart_id,wnd,name,x,y,w,h); if (form== NULL ) return NULL ; form.SetID(form_id); form.SetNumber( 0 ); return form; }

The method receives a unique ID of the created form object, chart ID, chart subwindow index, form object name, X/Y coordinates for creating the form, as well as the form width and height.

Next, create a new form object with the parameters passed to the method. If it is created successfully, set the form ID and the index in the object list for the object (currently, it is zero since the object contains no other bound form objects and is the main form object). Return the pointer to a newly created object.

The method creating the form object on the current chart in a specified subwindow:



CForm *CGraphElmControl::CreateForm( const int form_id, const int wnd, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) { return this .CreateForm(form_id, :: ChartID () ,wnd,name,x,y,w,h); }

The method receives a unique ID of the created form object, chart subwindow index, form object name, X/Y coordinates for creating the form, as well as the form width and height. The method returns the operation result of the above form for calling the method with an explicit indication of the current chart ID.



The method creating the form object on the current chart in the chart main window:



CForm *CGraphElmControl::CreateForm( const int form_id, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) { return this .CreateForm(form_id, :: ChartID () , 0 ,name,x,y,w,h); }

The method receives a unique ID of the created form object, form object name, X/Y coordinates for creating the form, as well as the form width and height. The method returns the operation result of the first form of calling the method with an explicit indication of the current chart ID and the chart main window index.



We do not need anything else here in order to create form objects. All the work on creating various animations on the created form object will be carried out by the pointer to the object. The pointer is returned by the methods considered above.

We are ready to start integrating graphics handling into all library objects, which are descendants of the base object of all CBaseObj library objects.



Integrating graphics into the library

So, we need each library object to "see" the classes of graphical objects and be able to create these objects for themselves. To achieve this, we need to simply declare the instance of the class for managing graphical objects within the class of the base object of all library objects. All its descendants will be immediately endowed with the ability to create graphics by working via the CGraphElmControl class instance I have just considered.

Open \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\BaseObj.mqh and include the file of the graphical object management class to it:

#property copyright "Copyright 2019, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include <Arrays\ArrayObj.mqh> #include "..\Services\DELib.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\GraphElmControl.mqh"

In the protected section of the CBaseObj class, declare an instance of the graphical object management class object:

class CBaseObj : public CObject { protected : CGraphElmControl m_graph_elm; ENUM_LOG_LEVEL m_log_level; ENUM_PROGRAM_TYPE m_program; bool m_first_start; bool m_use_sound; bool m_available; int m_global_error; long m_chart_id_main; long m_chart_id; string m_name; string m_folder_name; string m_sound_name; int m_type; public :

Write the methods for creating a form object in the public section of the class:

virtual int Type( void ) const { return this .m_type; } virtual void Print ( const bool full_prop= false , const bool dash= false ) { return ; } virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ){ return ; } CForm *CreateForm( const int form_id, const long chart_id, const int wnd, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) { return this .m_graph_elm.CreateForm(form_id,chart_id,wnd,name,x,y,w,h); } CForm *CreateForm( const int form_id, const int wnd, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) { return this .m_graph_elm.CreateForm(form_id,wnd,name,x,y,w,h); } CForm *CreateForm( const int form_id, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) { return this .m_graph_elm.CreateForm(form_id,name,x,y,w,h); }

The methods simplify the operation result of the three same-name methods of the graphical object management class considered above.



Now each of the descendant objects of the CBaseObj class is able to create a form object when calling the methods.



Today I will check handling graphical objects using the "Bar" object class.

Open the file of the class \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Series\Bar.mqh and add passing the bar object type to the class of managing graphical objects in the SetProperties() method:

void CBar::SetProperties( const MqlRates &rates) { this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_SPREAD,rates.spread); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_VOLUME_TICK,rates.tick_volume); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_VOLUME_REAL,rates.real_volume); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME,rates.time); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_YEAR, this .TimeYear()); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_MONTH, this .TimeMonth()); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_DAY_OF_YEAR, this .TimeDayOfYear()); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_DAY_OF_WEEK, this .TimeDayOfWeek()); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_DAY, this .TimeDay()); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_HOUR, this .TimeHour()); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_MINUTE, this .TimeMinute()); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_OPEN,rates.open); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_HIGH,rates.high); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_LOW,rates.low); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_CLOSE,rates.close); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_CANDLE_SIZE, this .CandleSize()); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_CANDLE_SIZE_BODY, this .BodySize()); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_CANDLE_BODY_TOP, this .BodyHigh()); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_CANDLE_BODY_BOTTOM, this .BodyLow()); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_CANDLE_SIZE_SHADOW_UP, this .ShadowUpSize()); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_CANDLE_SIZE_SHADOW_DOWN, this .ShadowDownSize()); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_TYPE, this .BodyType()); this .m_graph_elm.SetTypeNode( this .m_type); }

Almost everything is ready for testing. But there is one caveat. When I started working with graphical objects, I did not include them to the main library simply using graphical element classes "as is". Now we need to do everything right — all library objects are accessible through its main object — the CEngine class, to which the collection files of all objects are connected. But the graphical objects feature no class of their collection yet since not all objects are created. But we are able to create a preliminary class collection of graphical objects. After creating all objects, I will get back to it.

With these considerations in mind, I will create the preliminary version of the graphical object collection class. We will need to specify the ID of the graphical object collection list in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh:



#define COLLECTION_CHARTS_PAUSE ( 500 ) #define COLLECTION_CHARTS_COUNTER_STEP ( 16 ) #define COLLECTION_CHARTS_COUNTER_ID ( 9 ) #define COLLECTION_HISTORY_ID ( 0x777A ) #define COLLECTION_MARKET_ID ( 0x777B ) #define COLLECTION_EVENTS_ID ( 0x777C ) #define COLLECTION_ACCOUNT_ID ( 0x777D ) #define COLLECTION_SYMBOLS_ID ( 0x777E ) #define COLLECTION_SERIES_ID ( 0x777F ) #define COLLECTION_BUFFERS_ID ( 0x7780 ) #define COLLECTION_INDICATORS_ID ( 0x7781 ) #define COLLECTION_INDICATORS_DATA_ID ( 0x7782 ) #define COLLECTION_TICKSERIES_ID ( 0x7783 ) #define COLLECTION_MBOOKSERIES_ID ( 0x7784 ) #define COLLECTION_MQL5_SIGNALS_ID ( 0x7785 ) #define COLLECTION_CHARTS_ID ( 0x7786 ) #define COLLECTION_CHART_WND_ID ( 0x7787 ) #define COLLECTION_GRAPH_OBJ_ID ( 0x7788 )

In the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\ library folder, create a new file GraphElementsCollection.mqh of the CGraphElementsCollection class:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "ListObj.mqh" #include "..\Services\Select.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Form.mqh" class CGraphElementsCollection : public CBaseObj { private : CListObj m_list_all_graph_obj; int m_delta_graph_obj; bool IsPresentGraphElmInList( const int id, const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type_obj); public : CGraphElementsCollection *GetObject( void ) { return & this ; } CArrayObj *GetList( void ) { return & this .m_list_all_graph_obj; } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER property, long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty( this .GetList(),property,value,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty( this .GetList(),property,value,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING property, string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty( this .GetList(),property,value,mode); } int NewObjects( void ) const { return this .m_delta_graph_obj; } CGraphElementsCollection(); virtual void Print ( const bool full_prop= false , const bool dash= false ); virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ); }; CGraphElementsCollection::CGraphElementsCollection() { :: ChartSetInteger (:: ChartID (), CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE , true ); :: ChartSetInteger (:: ChartID (), CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL , true ); this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Sort(SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ID); this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Clear(); this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Type(COLLECTION_GRAPH_OBJ_ID); }

The class structure is similar to the collection class structure of other library objects. The only thing that matters here is the class constructor — all other methods match the ones in other library object collections. We will implement them later. Currently, it is important that the class contains the form object class file allowing library-based programs to see graphical objects. The class constructor for the current chart enables tracking mouse movement and mouse wheel scrolling events.



All is set. The remaining things will be handled later — after creating all library graphical objects.



It only remains to include the file of the graphical object collection class to the CEngine library main object file located in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Engine.mqh:

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "Services\TimerCounter.mqh" #include "Collections\HistoryCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\MarketCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\EventsCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\AccountsCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\SymbolsCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\ResourceCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\TimeSeriesCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\BuffersCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\IndicatorsCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\TickSeriesCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\BookSeriesCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\MQLSignalsCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\ChartObjCollection.mqh" #include "Collections\GraphElementsCollection.mqh" #include "TradingControl.mqh" class CEngine {

Now we are ready to test integrated graphical objects to the bar object class.







Test

Let's create the timeseries list for the current symbol and chart period. The list stores bar objects. These objects now feature the class for managing graphical objects, which allows creating a separate form object for each bar.

Let's do it this way: when pressing and holding Ctrl and hovering the mouse over the chart, a form object featuring a shadow and a bar type description (bullish/bearish/doji) is created for a bar the mouse cursor is located on. As soon as we press and hold Ctrl, the ability to scroll the chart with the mouse and the wheel is disabled, and the form with the bar description is displayed immediately. After Ctrl is released, the list of created form objects is cleared upon a new tick arrival or when shifting the chart since tracking the Ctrl key holding/releasing moments is not required for the test. Even clearing the list of created objects is necessary only for "hiding" some issues that arise when changing the chart scale. The previously created form objects are displayed in their old places, which means they no longer correspond to the current candle position on the changed chart scale. For the sake of a test speed, it is easier to clear the list than recalculate the object coordinates when changing the chart scale.

To perform the test, I will use the EA from the previous article and save it in \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part81\ as TestDoEasyPart81.mq5.



In the global area, instead of including files,

#include <Arrays\ArrayObj.mqh> #include <DoEasy\Services\Select.mqh> #include <DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Form.mqh>

include the file of the main library object and declare its instance:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <DoEasy\Engine.mqh> #define FORMS_TOTAL ( 4 ) #define START_X ( 4 ) #define START_Y ( 4 ) sinput bool InpMovable = true ; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpUseColorBG = INPUT_YES; sinput color InpColorForm3 = clrCadetBlue ; CEngine engine; CArrayObj list_forms; color array_clr[];

From the EA's OnInit() handler, delete the code creating form objects. We only need to specify a used symbol in the library and create the timeseries for the current symbol and period. As a result, the handler looks as follows:

int OnInit () { ChartSetInteger ( ChartID (), CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE , true ); ChartSetInteger ( ChartID (), CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL , true ); ArrayResize (array_clr, 2 ); array_clr[ 0 ]= C'246,244,244' ; array_clr[ 1 ]= C'249,251,250' ; string array[ 1 ]={ Symbol ()}; engine.SetUsedSymbols(array); engine.SeriesCreate( Symbol (), Period ()); engine.GetTimeSeriesCollection().PrintShort( false ); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Remove the FigureType() and FigureProcessing() functions from the EA. We do not need them for this test, while they take almost entire EA code volume.

Replace them with three functions.

The function returning the flag that indicates the existence of a form with a specified name:

bool IsPresentForm( const string name) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<list_forms.Total();i++) { CForm *form=list_forms.At(i); if (form== NULL ) continue ; string nm= MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME )+ "_" +name; if (form.NameObj()==nm) return true ; } return false ; }

The function hiding all forms except the one with the specified name:

void HideFormAllExceptOne( const string name) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<list_forms.Total();i++) { CForm *form=list_forms.At(i); if (form== NULL ) continue ; string nm= MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME )+ "_" +name; if (form.NameObj()==nm) form.Show(); else form.Hide(); } }

The function returning the flag of holding Ctrl:

bool IsCtrlKeyPressed( void ) { return (( TerminalInfoInteger ( TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_CONTROL )& 0x80 )!= 0 ); }

All functions are quite simple. I believe, they require no explanations.



Remove handling keystrokes and object clicks from the OnChartEvent() handler. We will need it here. Add handling mouse movements:

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE ) { CForm *form= NULL ; datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int wnd= 0 ; if (!IsCtrlKeyPressed()) { list_forms.Clear(); ChartSetInteger ( ChartID (), CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , true ); return ; } if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,wnd,time,price)) { int index= iBarShift ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,time); if (index== WRONG_VALUE ) return ; CBar *bar=engine.SeriesGetBar( Symbol (), Period (),index); if (bar== NULL ) return ; int x=( int )lparam,y=( int )dparam; if (! ChartTimePriceToXY ( ChartID (), 0 ,bar.Time(),(bar.Open()+bar.Close())/ 2.0 ,x,y)) return ; ChartSetInteger ( ChartID (), CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , false ); string name= "FormBar_" +( string )index; HideFormAllExceptOne(name); if (!IsPresentForm(name)) { form=bar.CreateForm(index,name,x,y, 76 , 16 ); if (form== NULL ) return ; form.SetActive( true ); form.SetMovable( false ); form.SetOpacity( 200 ); form.SetColorBackground(array_clr[ 0 ]); form.SetColorFrame( C'47,70,59' ); form.SetShadow( true ); color clrS=form.ChangeColorSaturation(form.ColorBackground(),- 100 ); color clr=(InpUseColorBG ? form.ChangeColorLightness(clrS,- 20 ) : InpColorForm3); form.DrawShadow( 2 , 2 ,clr, 200 , 3 ); form.Erase(array_clr,form.Opacity()); form.DrawRectangle( 0 , 0 ,form.Width()- 1 ,form.Height()- 1 ,form.ColorFrame(),form.Opacity()); if (!list_forms.Add(form)) { delete form; return ; } form.Done(); } if (form!= NULL ) { form.TextOnBG( 0 ,bar.BodyTypeDescription(),form.Width()/ 2 ,form.Height()/ 2 - 1 ,FRAME_ANCHOR_CENTER, C'7,28,21' ); form.Show(); } ChartRedraw (); } } }

The handler code features detailed comments in the listing. I hope, everything is clear there. If you have any questions, feel free to ask them in the comments.

Compile the EA and launch it on the chart. Press and hold Ctrl and move the mouse over the chart. Each bar is to have its form object containing the bar type description (bearish/bullish/doji). Releasing Ctrl removes all created objects.









What's next?

In the next article, I will continue the integration of graphical objects to the library objects.



All files of the current version of the library are attached below together with the test EA file for MQL5 for you to test and download.

Leave your questions and suggestions in the comments.

Back to contents

*Previous articles within the series:

Graphics in DoEasy library (Part 73): Form object of a graphical element

Graphics in DoEasy library (Part 74): Basic graphical element powered by the CCanvas class

Graphics in DoEasy library (Part 75): Methods of handling primitives and text in the basic graphical element

Graphics in DoEasy library (Part 76): Form object and predefined color themes

Graphics in DoEasy library (Part 77): Shadow object class

Graphics in DoEasy library (Part 78): Animation principles in the library. Image slicing

Graphics in DoEasy library (Part 79): "Animation frame" object class and its descendant objects

Graphics in DoEasy library (Part 80): "Geometric animation frame" object class

