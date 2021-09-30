Graphics in DoEasy library (Part 82): Library objects refactoring and collection of graphical objects

Contents

Concept

In the previous article, I started integrating graphics handling with library objects. Each of the library objects is to have its own instance of the object for handling graphical objects allowing it to construct appropriate graphical objects (both standard and CCanvas-based ones).

In order to integrate graphics into library objects, I started refining the bar object in the previous article. In particular, I implemented the graphics management class. After debugging, I am going to add the newly created and debugged chart handling mechanism to other objects.

Now it is time to improve all library objects. Each object should have its unique ID — Type() allowing us to define that object. Each library object should be able to create graphical objects, while the graphical object should "know" who created it. After a graphical object is created using any library object, the graphical object should know who created it, as well as have the pointer to its parent, while the parent should know its generated graphical objects and also have pointers to them.

At the same time, when creating a graphical object, we need to enter it into a single collection list of graphical objects. All graphical objects need a new property — object affiliation. It allows us to determine how the graphical object is created — by a program or manually in the terminal. The objects created from a program using the library are added to the list immediately upon their creation. The graphics created by the terminal (various graphical objects added to the chart manually) should be tracked by the collection class of graphical objects and added to the list/removed from it. Separate program objects of the graphical object class should be created for them so that the program is able to manage them as well.

To do this, we need to implement tracking the status of all open chart windows in the terminal in the collection class of graphical objects, namely occurrence of standard graphical objects, creating library objects and adding them to the collection list. The same goes for deleting standard graphical objects.

Thus, our library is eventually able to take control of all standard graphical objects present on open charts and handle them as if they were its own objects while considering that they are created manually.

This is the groundwork for several articles ahead.

Here I am going to improve all library objects by assigning types to them, as well as work on graphical objects collection class, namely arrange tracking new/removing existing graphical objects on open charts in the terminal.



Improving library classes

Let's add new macro substitutions and enumerations in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh. We need to add the types of all library objects to set the values in the object "type" property immediately upon its creation.

But first, let's add macro substitutions for specifying the parameters of the graphical object collection timer to the end of the list of timer parameters of the already existing collections:

#define COLLECTION_CHARTS_PAUSE ( 500 ) #define COLLECTION_CHARTS_COUNTER_STEP ( 16 ) #define COLLECTION_CHARTS_COUNTER_ID ( 9 ) #define COLLECTION_GRAPH_OBJ_PAUSE ( 250 ) #define COLLECTION_GRAPH_OBJ_COUNTER_STEP ( 16 ) #define COLLECTION_GRAPH_OBJ_COUNTER_ID ( 10 )





The file already features the collection list IDs.

It would be reasonable to continue the list for object type IDs. Since I will continue adding new object collections and the list of their IDs is to be expanded, we should add a label to be used as a starting point for object type values:

#define COLLECTION_HISTORY_ID ( 0x777A ) #define COLLECTION_MARKET_ID ( 0x777B ) #define COLLECTION_EVENTS_ID ( 0x777C ) #define COLLECTION_ACCOUNT_ID ( 0x777D ) #define COLLECTION_SYMBOLS_ID ( 0x777E ) #define COLLECTION_SERIES_ID ( 0x777F ) #define COLLECTION_BUFFERS_ID ( 0x7780 ) #define COLLECTION_INDICATORS_ID ( 0x7781 ) #define COLLECTION_INDICATORS_DATA_ID ( 0x7782 ) #define COLLECTION_TICKSERIES_ID ( 0x7783 ) #define COLLECTION_MBOOKSERIES_ID ( 0x7784 ) #define COLLECTION_MQL5_SIGNALS_ID ( 0x7785 ) #define COLLECTION_CHARTS_ID ( 0x7786 ) #define COLLECTION_CHART_WND_ID ( 0x7787 ) #define COLLECTION_GRAPH_OBJ_ID ( 0x7788 ) #define COLLECTION_ID_LIST_END (COLLECTION_GRAPH_OBJ_ID)

The label value + 1 is to be the value for the first constant of the library object types enumeration we are to add now:

#define PAUSE_FOR_CANV_UPDATE ( 16 ) #define NULL_COLOR ( 0x00FFFFFF ) #define OUTER_AREA_SIZE ( 16 ) enum ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE { OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GBASE = COLLECTION_ID_LIST_END+ 1 , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFORM, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSHADOW, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFRAME, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFRAME_TEXT, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFRAME_QUAD, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFRAME_GEOMETRY, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GANIMATIONS, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_VLINE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_VLINE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_HLINE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_HLINE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_TREND = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_TREND , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_TRENDBYANGLE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_CYCLES = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_CYCLES , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROWED_LINE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_ARROWED_LINE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_CHANNEL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_CHANNEL , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_STDDEVCHANNEL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_REGRESSION = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_REGRESSION , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_PITCHFORK = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_PITCHFORK , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_GANNLINE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_GANNLINE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_GANNFAN = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_GANNFAN , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_GANNGRID = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_GANNGRID , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBO = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_FIBO , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBOTIMES = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_FIBOTIMES , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBOFAN = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_FIBOFAN , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBOARC = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_FIBOARC , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBOCHANNEL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_FIBOCHANNEL , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_EXPANSION = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_EXPANSION , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ELLIOTWAVE5 = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE5 , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ELLIOTWAVE3 = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE3 , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_RECTANGLE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_RECTANGLE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_TRIANGLE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_TRIANGLE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ELLIPSE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_ELLIPSE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_THUMB_UP = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_UP , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_UP = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_ARROW_UP , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_DOWN = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_ARROW_DOWN , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_STOP = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_ARROW_STOP , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_CHECK = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_ARROW_CHECK , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_BUY = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_ARROW_BUY , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_SELL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_ARROW_SELL , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_ARROW , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_TEXT = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_TEXT , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_LABEL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_LABEL , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_BUTTON = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_BUTTON , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_CHART = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_CHART , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_BITMAP = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_BITMAP , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_BITMAP_LABEL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_EDIT = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_EDIT , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_EVENT = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_EVENT , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_RECTANGLE_LABEL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL+ 1 + OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BASE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_RECTANGLE_LABEL+ 1 , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BASE_EXT, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_ACCOUNT, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BOOK_ORDER, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BOOK_BUY, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BOOK_BUY_MARKET, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BOOK_SELL, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BOOK_SELL_MARKET, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BOOK_SNAPSHOT, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BOOK_SERIES, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_CHART, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_CHART_WND, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_CHART_WND_IND, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_EVENT, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_EVENT_BALANCE, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_EVENT_MODIFY, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_EVENT_ORDER_PLASED, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_EVENT_ORDER_REMOVED, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSE, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_EVENT_POSITION_OPEN, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BUFFER, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BUFFER_ARROW, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BUFFER_BAR, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BUFFER_CALCULATE, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BUFFER_CANDLE, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BUFFER_FILLING, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BUFFER_HISTOGRAMM, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BUFFER_HISTOGRAMM2, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BUFFER_LINE, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BUFFER_SECTION, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BUFFER_ZIGZAG, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_INDICATOR, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_DATA, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_DATA_LIST, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_AC, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_AD, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_ADX, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_ADXW, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_ALLIGATOR, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_AMA, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_AO, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_ATR, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BANDS, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BEARS, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BULLS, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_BWMFI, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_CCI, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_CHAIKIN, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_CUSTOM, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_DEMA, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_DEMARKER, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_ENVELOPES, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_FORCE, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_FRACTALS, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_FRAMA, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_GATOR, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_ICHIMOKU, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_MA, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_MACD, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_MFI, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_MOMENTUM, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_OBV, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_OSMA, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_RSI, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_RVI, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_SAR, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_STDEV, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_STOCH, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_TEMA, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_TRIX, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_VIDYA, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_VOLUMES, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_IND_WPR, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_MQL5_SIGNAL, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_ORDER_DEAL_POSITION, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_HISTORY_BALANCE, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_HISTORY_DEAL, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_HISTORY_ORDER_MARKET, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_HISTORY_ORDER_PENDING, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_MARKET_ORDER, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_MARKET_PENDING, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_MARKET_POSITION, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_PENDING_REQUEST, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_PENDING_REQUEST_POSITION_OPEN, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_PENDING_REQUEST_POSITION_CLOSE, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_PENDING_REQUEST_POSITION_SLTP, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_PENDING_REQUEST_ORDER_PLACE, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_PENDING_REQUEST_ORDER_REMOVE, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_PENDING_REQUEST_ORDER_MODIFY, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SERIES_BAR, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SERIES_PERIOD, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SERIES_SYMBOL, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_BONDS, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_CFD, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_COLLATERAL, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_COMMODITY, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_COMMON, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_CRYPTO, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_CUSTOM, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_EXCHANGE, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_FUTURES, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_FX, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_FX_EXOTIC, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_FX_MAJOR, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_FX_MINOR, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_FX_RUB, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_INDEX, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_INDICATIVE, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_METALL, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_OPTION, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SYMBOL_STOCKS, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_TICK, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_NEW_TICK, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_TICKSERIES, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_TRADE, };

If we study the enumeration constants carefully, we will see that the types of objects corresponding to standard graphical objects use the value of the previous constant of the library object enumeration + 1 + standard enumeration value for the corresponding graphical object. After completing the enumeration of the lists of standard graphical objects, I continue the enumeration of the list of library object types starting from the constant value of the last graphical object + 1:

OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_VLINE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_VLINE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_HLINE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_HLINE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_TREND = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_TREND , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_TRENDBYANGLE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_CYCLES = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_CYCLES , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROWED_LINE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_ARROWED_LINE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_CHANNEL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_CHANNEL , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_STDDEVCHANNEL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_REGRESSION = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_REGRESSION , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_PITCHFORK = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_PITCHFORK , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_GANNLINE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_GANNLINE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_GANNFAN = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_GANNFAN , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_GANNGRID = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_GANNGRID , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBO = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_FIBO , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBOTIMES = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_FIBOTIMES , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBOFAN = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_FIBOFAN , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBOARC = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_FIBOARC , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBOCHANNEL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_FIBOCHANNEL , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_EXPANSION = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_EXPANSION , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ELLIOTWAVE5 = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE5 , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ELLIOTWAVE3 = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE3 , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_RECTANGLE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_RECTANGLE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_TRIANGLE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_TRIANGLE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ELLIPSE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_ELLIPSE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_THUMB_UP = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_UP , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_UP = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_ARROW_UP , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_DOWN = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_ARROW_DOWN , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_STOP = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_ARROW_STOP , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_CHECK = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_ARROW_CHECK , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_BUY = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_ARROW_BUY , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW_SELL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_ARROW_SELL , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROW = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_ARROW , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_TEXT = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_TEXT , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_LABEL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_LABEL , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_BUTTON = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_BUTTON , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_CHART = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_CHART , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_BITMAP = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_BITMAP , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_BITMAP_LABEL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_EDIT = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_EDIT , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_EVENT = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_EVENT , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_RECTANGLE_LABEL = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL + 1 + OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BASE = OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_RECTANGLE_LABEL+ 1 ,

Thus, graphical library objects based on standard graphical objects has a type value corresponding to the standard graphical object type. This type can be easily calculated, while subsequent types continue to get values above the constant of the last standard graphical object and do not cause any collisions between the values of the enumeration constants.



Next, we need to slightly improve the lists of graphical object properties. Namely, we should add the enumeration of the object affiliation with a program or terminal (creation method — programmatical or manual) and add this property to the enumeration of the graphical object integer properties:

enum ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG { GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM, GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_TERMINAL, }; enum ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE { GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW, }; enum ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER { CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID = 0 , CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BELONG, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WND_NUM, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_X, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WIDTH, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_HEIGHT, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_RIGHT, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOTTOM, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_X, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_Y, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_RIGHT, CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM, }; #define CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 22 ) #define CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 0 )

Since the new property has been added, we need to increase the total number of these properties (from 21 to 22). Besides, we should also add sorting by the property to the enumeration of possible graphical objects sorting criteria:

#define FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_DBL_PROP (CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_STR_PROP (CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_CANV_ELEMENT_MODE { SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ID = 0 , SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_TYPE, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BELONG, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_NUM, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_CHART_ID, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_WND_NUM, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_COORD_X, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_COORD_Y, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_WIDTH, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_HEIGHT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_RIGHT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_BOTTOM, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_SHIFT_TOP, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_MOVABLE, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACTIVE, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_COORD_ACT_X, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_COORD_ACT_Y, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_RIGHT, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ACT_BOTTOM, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_NAME_OBJ = FIRST_CANV_ELEMENT_STR_PROP, SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_NAME_RES, };





In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh, add the new message indices for the graphical object collection:

MSG_SHADOW_OBJ_IMG_SMALL_BLUR_LARGE, MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLLECTION_ERR_OBJ_ALREADY_EXISTS, MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLLECTION_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CTRL_OBJ, };

and message texts corresponding to newly added indices:

{ "Ошибка! Размер изображения очень маленький или очень большое размытие" , "Error! Image size is very small or very large blur" }, { "Ошибка. Уже существует объект управления чартами с идентификатором чарта " , "Error. A chart control object already exists with chart id " } , { "Не удалось создать объект управления чартами с идентификатором чарта " , "Failed to create chart control object with chart id " } , };





Now we need to specify the type of each significant (not auxiliary) library object at the moment of its creation. Auxiliary objects are the ones that are necessary for the operation of the main one. There is no need to assign the types to such objects since they are not collection objects. Instead, they are used only to arrange work and simplify calculations in the main library objects.

Many library objects are derived from the base object of all library objects. It already features the m_type variable storing the object type value and the Type() virtual method returning the object type set to the variable. Accordingly, it will be sufficient to specify the value of the m_type variable corresponding to the object type in the constructors of its descendants.

Since I have introduced the object affiliation concept, the affiliation is to be defined by the presence of the program name in the graphical object name. To achieve this, the base object of all library objects in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\BaseObj.mqh should feature a new variable in the protected class section for storing the program name:

class CBaseObj : public CObject { protected : CGraphElmControl m_graph_elm; ENUM_LOG_LEVEL m_log_level; ENUM_PROGRAM_TYPE m_program; bool m_first_start; bool m_use_sound; bool m_available; int m_global_error; long m_chart_id_main; long m_chart_id; string m_name_program; string m_name; string m_folder_name; string m_sound_name; int m_type; public :

In the class constructor, specify the program name and the object type as the base object:

CBaseObj() : m_program(( ENUM_PROGRAM_TYPE ):: MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_PROGRAM_TYPE )), m_name_program(:: MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME )) , m_global_error( ERR_SUCCESS ), m_log_level(LOG_LEVEL_ERROR_MSG), m_chart_id_main(:: ChartID ()), m_chart_id(:: ChartID ()), m_folder_name(DIRECTORY), m_sound_name( "" ), m_name( __FUNCTION__ ), m_type(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BASE) , m_use_sound( false ), m_available( true ), m_first_start( true ) {} };

Apart from the base object class, the file also contains the extended base object class for all library objects. Specify the object type as base-extended in its constructor:

CBaseObjExt::CBaseObjExt() : m_hash_sum( 0 ),m_hash_sum_prev( 0 ), m_is_event( false ),m_event_code( WRONG_VALUE ), m_long_prop_total( 0 ), m_double_prop_total( 0 ) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BASE_EXT ; :: ArrayResize ( this .m_long_prop_event, 0 , 100 ); :: ArrayResize ( this .m_double_prop_event, 0 , 100 ); :: ArrayResize ( this .m_long_prop_event_prev, 0 , 100 ); :: ArrayResize ( this .m_double_prop_event_prev, 0 , 100 ); :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_tick); this .m_digits_currency=( #ifdef __MQL5__ ( int ):: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_CURRENCY_DIGITS ) #else 2 #endif); this .m_list_events.Clear(); this .m_list_events.Sort(); this .m_list_events_base.Clear(); this .m_list_events_base.Sort(); }

In case of all library objects that are descendants of these two classes (base and base-extended), it is sufficient to specify an object type in the m_type variable of their constructors.



For the account object in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Accounts\Account.mqh, this will look as follows (the entire constructor):

CAccount::CAccount( void ) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_ACCOUNT; this .SetControlDataArraySizeLong(ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL); this .SetControlDataArraySizeDouble(ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL); this .ResetChangesParams(); this .ResetControlsParams(); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_LOGIN] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_LOGIN ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_MODE] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_LEVERAGE] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_LEVERAGE ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_LIMIT_ORDERS] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_LIMIT_ORDERS ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_MODE] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_MODE ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_ALLOWED] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_TRADE_ALLOWED ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_EXPERT] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_TRADE_EXPERT ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MODE] = #ifdef __MQL5__ :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE ) #else ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING #endif ; this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_CURRENCY_DIGITS] = #ifdef __MQL5__ :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_CURRENCY_DIGITS ) #else 2 #endif ; this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_SERVER_TYPE] = (:: TerminalInfoString ( TERMINAL_NAME )== "MetaTrader 5" ? 5 : 4 ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_FIFO_CLOSE] = ( #ifdef __MQL5__ :: TerminalInfoInteger ( TERMINAL_BUILD )< 2155 ? false : :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_FIFO_CLOSE ) #else false #endif ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_BALANCE)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_BALANCE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_CREDIT)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_CREDIT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_PROFIT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_EQUITY)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_EQUITY ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_FREE)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_FREE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_LEVEL)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_LEVEL ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_CALL)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_CALL ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_SO)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_SO ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_INITIAL ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE)]=:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_ASSETS)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_ASSETS ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_LIABILITIES)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_LIABILITIES ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_COMMISSION_BLOCKED)]=:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_COMMISSION_BLOCKED ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_NAME)] = :: AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_NAME ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_SERVER)] = :: AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_SERVER ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_CURRENCY)] = :: AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_CURRENCY ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_COMPANY)] = :: AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_COMPANY ); this .m_name=CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_ACCOUNT)+ " " +( string ) this .Login()+ ": " + this .Name()+ " (" + this .Company()+ ")" ; this .m_type=COLLECTION_ACCOUNT_ID; this .m_type_server=(:: TerminalInfoString ( TERMINAL_NAME )== "MetaTrader 5" ? 5 : 4 ); for ( int i= 0 ;i<ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL;i++) this .m_long_prop_event[i][ 3 ]= this .m_long_prop[i]; for ( int i= 0 ;i<ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL;i++) this .m_double_prop_event[i][ 3 ]= this .m_double_prop[i]; CBaseObjExt::Refresh(); }

As you see, we should only set a necessary object type for the m_type variable. In this case, it is the "account" type. Writing a new object type value declared in the base object class redefines the object type from "base" to "account". Now the virtual Type() method, returning the m_type variable value and also implemented in the base object, will also return the variable value redefined in the account object class constructor.



The class of the market depth abstract order in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Book\MarketBookOrd.mqh features two constructors — default and parametric ones. Set the object type in both constructors.

The default constructor:

bool IsEqual(CMarketBookOrd* compared_req) const ; CMarketBookOrd(){ this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BOOK_ORDER; } protected : CMarketBookOrd( const ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_STATUS status, const MqlBookInfo &book_info, const string symbol); public :

and in the parametric one:

CMarketBookOrd::CMarketBookOrd( const ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_STATUS status, const MqlBookInfo &book_info, const string symbol) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BOOK_ORDER; this .m_digits=( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger (symbol, SYMBOL_DIGITS ); this .SetProperty(MBOOK_ORD_PROP_STATUS,status); this .SetProperty(MBOOK_ORD_PROP_TYPE,book_info.type); this .SetProperty(MBOOK_ORD_PROP_VOLUME,book_info.volume); this .SetProperty(MBOOK_ORD_PROP_PRICE,book_info.price); this .SetProperty(MBOOK_ORD_PROP_VOLUME_REAL,book_info.volume_real); this .SetProperty(MBOOK_ORD_PROP_SYMBOL,(symbol== NULL || symbol== "" ? :: Symbol () : symbol)); this .SetProperty(MBOOK_ORD_PROP_TIME_MSC, 0 ); }

In the descendants of the market depth abstract order, add the appropriate object types.

Market depth buy order in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Book\MarketBookBuy.mqh:

class CMarketBookBuy : public CMarketBookOrd { private : public : CMarketBookBuy( const string symbol, const MqlBookInfo &book_info) : CMarketBookOrd(MBOOK_ORD_STATUS_BUY,book_info,symbol) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BOOK_BUY; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual string Header( const bool symbol= false ); virtual string TypeDescription( void ); };

Market depth buy order at market price in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Book\MarketBookBuyMarket.mqh:

class CMarketBookBuyMarket : public CMarketBookOrd { private : public : CMarketBookBuyMarket( const string symbol, const MqlBookInfo &book_info) : CMarketBookOrd(MBOOK_ORD_STATUS_BUY,book_info,symbol) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BOOK_BUY_MARKET; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual string Header( const bool symbol= false ); virtual string TypeDescription( void ); };

Market depth sell order in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Book\MarketBookSell.mqh:

class CMarketBookSell : public CMarketBookOrd { private : public : CMarketBookSell( const string symbol, const MqlBookInfo &book_info) : CMarketBookOrd(MBOOK_ORD_STATUS_SELL,book_info,symbol) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BOOK_SELL; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual string Header( const bool symbol= false ); virtual string TypeDescription( void ); };

Market depth sell order at market price in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Book\MarketBookSellMarket.mqh:

class CMarketBookSellMarket : public CMarketBookOrd { private : public : CMarketBookSellMarket( const string symbol, const MqlBookInfo &book_info) : CMarketBookOrd(MBOOK_ORD_STATUS_SELL,book_info,symbol) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BOOK_SELL_MARKET; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_MBOOK_ORD_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual string Header( const bool symbol= false ); virtual string TypeDescription( void ); };

"Market depth snapshot" class in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Book\MarketBookSnapshot.mqh has two constructors — default and parametric ones. Here we need to specify an object type in both constructors.

The default constructor:

string Header( void ); virtual void Print ( const bool full_prop= false , const bool dash= false ); virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ); CMBookSnapshot(){ this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BOOK_SNAPSHOT; } CMBookSnapshot( const string symbol, const long time, MqlBookInfo &book_array[]);

and in the parametric one:

CMBookSnapshot::CMBookSnapshot( const string symbol, const long time, MqlBookInfo &book_array[]) : m_time(time) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BOOK_SNAPSHOT; this .SetSymbol(symbol); this .m_list.Clear(); int total=:: ArraySize (book_array); this .m_volume_buy= this .m_volume_sell= 0 ; this .m_volume_buy_real= this .m_volume_sell_real= 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CMarketBookOrd *mbook_ord= NULL ; switch (book_array[i].type) { case BOOK_TYPE_BUY : mbook_ord= new CMarketBookBuy( this .m_symbol,book_array[i]); break ; case BOOK_TYPE_SELL : mbook_ord= new CMarketBookSell( this .m_symbol,book_array[i]); break ; case BOOK_TYPE_BUY_MARKET : mbook_ord= new CMarketBookBuyMarket( this .m_symbol,book_array[i]); break ; case BOOK_TYPE_SELL_MARKET : mbook_ord= new CMarketBookSellMarket( this .m_symbol,book_array[i]); break ; default : break ; } if (mbook_ord== NULL ) continue ; mbook_ord.SetTime( this .m_time); this .m_list.Sort(SORT_BY_MBOOK_ORD_PRICE); if (! this .m_list.InsertSort(mbook_ord)) delete mbook_ord; else { switch (mbook_ord.TypeOrd()) { case BOOK_TYPE_BUY : this .m_volume_buy+=mbook_ord.Volume(); this .m_volume_buy_real+=mbook_ord.VolumeReal(); break ; case BOOK_TYPE_SELL : this .m_volume_sell+=mbook_ord.Volume(); this .m_volume_sell_real+=mbook_ord.VolumeReal(); break ; case BOOK_TYPE_BUY_MARKET : this .m_volume_buy+=mbook_ord.Volume(); this .m_volume_buy_real+=mbook_ord.VolumeReal(); break ; case BOOK_TYPE_SELL_MARKET : this .m_volume_buy+=mbook_ord.Volume(); this .m_volume_buy_real+=mbook_ord.VolumeReal(); break ; default : break ; } } } }

The "market depth snapshot series" class also has two constructors. Let's set the object type in both.

Default:

virtual void Print ( const bool full_prop= false , const bool dash= false ); virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ); CMBookSeries(){ this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BOOK_SERIES; } CMBookSeries( const string symbol, const uint required= 0 );

and in the parametric one:

CMBookSeries::CMBookSeries( const string symbol, const uint required= 0 ) : m_symbol(symbol) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_BOOK_SERIES; this .m_list.Clear(); this .m_list.Sort(SORT_BY_MBOOK_ORD_TIME_MSC); this .SetRequiredUsedDays(required); }





Abstract event class in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Events\Event.mqh is not a descendant of either a base object, or an extended base object of all library objects. Accordingly, it has no m_type variable and no virtual Type() method returning the variable value (such a method is present in the CObject base object the class is inherited from but it returns 0 and should be redefined in the descendants). This means we need to add the variable and the method and set the necessary type in the class constructors for the created variable:

class CEvent : public CObject { private : int m_event_code; int IndexProp(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return ( int )property-EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; } int IndexProp(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property) const { return ( int )property-EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; } protected : ENUM_TRADE_EVENT m_trade_event; bool m_is_hedge; long m_chart_id_main; int m_type; int m_digits; int m_digits_acc; long m_long_prop[EVENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop[EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; string m_string_prop[EVENT_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; bool IsPresentEventFlag( const int event_code) const { return ( this .m_event_code & event_code)==event_code; } ushort GetMagicID( void ) const { return ushort ( this .Magic() & 0xFFFF ); } uchar GetGroupID1( void ) const { return uchar( this .Magic()>> 16 ) & 0x0F ; } uchar GetGroupID2( void ) const { return uchar(( this .Magic()>> 16 ) & 0xF0 )>> 4 ; } uchar GetPendReqID( void ) const { return uchar( this .Magic()>> 24 ) & 0xFF ; } CEvent( const ENUM_EVENT_STATUS event_status, const int event_code, const ulong ticket); public : CEvent( void ){ this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_EVENT; } void SetProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ) { this .m_long_prop[property]= value ; } void SetProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ){ this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]= value ; } void SetProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property, string value ){ this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]= value ; } long GetProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this .m_long_prop[property]; } double GetProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } string GetProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property) const { return this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property) { return true ; } virtual int Type( void ) const { return this .m_type;} void SetTypeEvent( void ); ENUM_TRADE_EVENT TradeEvent( void ) const { return this .m_trade_event; } virtual void SendEvent( void ) {;} virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; bool IsEqual(CEvent* compared_event); CEvent::CEvent( const ENUM_EVENT_STATUS event_status, const int event_code, const ulong ticket) : m_event_code(event_code),m_digits( 0 ) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_EVENT; this .m_long_prop[EVENT_PROP_STATUS_EVENT] = event_status; this .m_long_prop[EVENT_PROP_TICKET_ORDER_EVENT] = ( long )ticket; this .m_is_hedge= #ifdef __MQL4__ true #else bool (:: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE )== ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING ) #endif; this .m_digits_acc= #ifdef __MQL4__ 2 #else ( int ):: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_CURRENCY_DIGITS ) #endif; this .m_chart_id_main=:: ChartID (); }

In the descendants of the abstract event class object, we need to specify the necessary object type in their constructors.

The class of the balance operation event in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Events\EventBalanceOperation.mqh:

class CEventBalanceOperation : public CEvent { public : CEventBalanceOperation( const int event_code, const ulong ticket= 0 ) : CEvent(EVENT_STATUS_BALANCE,event_code,ticket) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_EVENT_BALANCE; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_STRING property); virtual void PrintShort( void ); virtual void SendEvent( void ); };

The pending order or position modification event class in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Events\EventModify.mqh:

class CEventModify : public CEvent { private : double m_price; string EventsMessage( void ); public : CEventModify( const int event_code, const ulong ticket= 0 ) : CEvent(EVENT_STATUS_MODIFY,event_code,ticket),m_price( 0 ) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_EVENT_MODIFY; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual void PrintShort( void ); virtual void SendEvent( void ); };

The class of the pending order placing event in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Events\EventOrderPlaced.mqh:



class CEventOrderPlased : public CEvent { public : CEventOrderPlased( const int event_code, const ulong ticket= 0 ) : CEvent(EVENT_STATUS_MARKET_PENDING,event_code,ticket) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_EVENT_ORDER_PLASED; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual void PrintShort( void ); virtual void SendEvent( void ); };

The class of the pending order removal event in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Events\EventOrderRemoved.mqh:



class CEventOrderRemoved : public CEvent { public : CEventOrderRemoved( const int event_code, const ulong ticket= 0 ) : CEvent(EVENT_STATUS_HISTORY_PENDING,event_code,ticket) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_EVENT_ORDER_REMOVED; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual void PrintShort( void ); virtual void SendEvent( void ); };

The class of the position closure event in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Events\EventPositionClose.mqh:



class CEventPositionClose : public CEvent { private : string EventsMessage( void ); public : CEventPositionClose( const int event_code, const ulong ticket= 0 ) : CEvent(EVENT_STATUS_HISTORY_POSITION,event_code,ticket) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSE; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual void PrintShort( void ); virtual void SendEvent( void ); };

The class of the position opening event in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Events\EventPositionOpen.mqh:



class CEventPositionOpen : public CEvent { private : string EventsMessage( void ); public : CEventPositionOpen( const int event_code, const ulong ticket= 0 ) : CEvent(EVENT_STATUS_MARKET_POSITION,event_code,ticket) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_EVENT_POSITION_OPEN; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_EVENT_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual void PrintShort( void ); virtual void SendEvent( void ); };





As we can see, all actions aimed at improving the classes of the previously created objects boil down to the following:

If an object is derived from the base or extended base object of all library objects, specify the object type from the ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE enumeration, created in Defines.mqh, in its constructors (default and parametric ones).

Otherwise, add the m_type variable in the protected section of the class. The variable is to store the object type. In the public section, add the virtual Type() method returning the m_type variable value. In the class constructors (default and parametric ones), specify the object type from the ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE enumeration.



All the changes have already been made in the files of library object classes. There is no point in describing similar actions.

Here is the list of improved classes in the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects library directory:

Chart folder: ChartObj.mqh and ChartWnd.mqh;

folder: ChartObj.mqh and ChartWnd.mqh; Indicators folder: Buffer.mqh, BufferArrow.mqh, BufferBars.mqh, BufferCalculate.mqh, BufferCandles.mqh, BufferFilling.mqh, BufferHistogram.mqh, BufferHistogram2.mqh, BufferLine.mqh, BufferSection.mqh, BufferZigZag.mqh, DataInd.mqh, IndicatorDE.mqh and SeriesDataInd.mqh;

Standart folder: IndAC.mqh, IndAD.mqh, IndADX.mqh, IndADXW.mqh, IndAlligator.mqh, IndAMA.mqh, IndAO.mqh, IndATR.mqh, IndBands.mqh, IndBears.mqh, IndBulls.mqh, IndBWMFI.mqh, IndCCI.mqh, IndChaikin.mqh, IndCustom.mqh, IndDEMA.mqh, IndDeMarker.mqh, IndEnvelopes.mqh, IndForce.mqh, IndFractals.mqh, IndFRAMA.mqh, IndGator.mqh, IndIchimoku.mqh, IndMA.mqh, IndMACD.mqh, IndMFI.mqh, IndMomentum.mqh, IndOBV.mqh, IndOsMA.mqh, IndRSI.mqh, IndRVI.mqh, IndSAR.mqh, IndStDev.mqh, IndStoch.mqh, IndTEMA.mqh, IndTRIX.mqh, IndVIDYA.mqh, IndVolumes.mqh and IndWPR.mqh;



folder: Buffer.mqh, BufferArrow.mqh, BufferBars.mqh, BufferCalculate.mqh, BufferCandles.mqh, BufferFilling.mqh, BufferHistogram.mqh, BufferHistogram2.mqh, BufferLine.mqh, BufferSection.mqh, BufferZigZag.mqh, DataInd.mqh, IndicatorDE.mqh and SeriesDataInd.mqh; folder: IndAC.mqh, IndAD.mqh, IndADX.mqh, IndADXW.mqh, IndAlligator.mqh, IndAMA.mqh, IndAO.mqh, IndATR.mqh, IndBands.mqh, IndBears.mqh, IndBulls.mqh, IndBWMFI.mqh, IndCCI.mqh, IndChaikin.mqh, IndCustom.mqh, IndDEMA.mqh, IndDeMarker.mqh, IndEnvelopes.mqh, IndForce.mqh, IndFractals.mqh, IndFRAMA.mqh, IndGator.mqh, IndIchimoku.mqh, IndMA.mqh, IndMACD.mqh, IndMFI.mqh, IndMomentum.mqh, IndOBV.mqh, IndOsMA.mqh, IndRSI.mqh, IndRVI.mqh, IndSAR.mqh, IndStDev.mqh, IndStoch.mqh, IndTEMA.mqh, IndTRIX.mqh, IndVIDYA.mqh, IndVolumes.mqh and IndWPR.mqh; MQLSignalBase folder: MQLSignal.mqh;



folder: MQLSignal.mqh; Orders folder: HistoryBalance.mqh, HistoryDeal.mqh, HistoryOrder.mqh, HistoryPending.mqh, MarketOrder.mqh, MarketPending.mqh, MarketPosition.mqh and Order.mqh;



folder: HistoryBalance.mqh, HistoryDeal.mqh, HistoryOrder.mqh, HistoryPending.mqh, MarketOrder.mqh, MarketPending.mqh, MarketPosition.mqh and Order.mqh; PendRequest folder: PendReqClose.mqh, PendReqModify.mqh, PendReqOpen.mqh, PendReqPlace.mqh, PendReqRemove.mqh, PendReqSLTP.mqh and PendRequest.mqh;



folder: PendReqClose.mqh, PendReqModify.mqh, PendReqOpen.mqh, PendReqPlace.mqh, PendReqRemove.mqh, PendReqSLTP.mqh and PendRequest.mqh; Series folder: Bar.mqh, SeriesDE.mqh and TimeSeriesDE.mqh;



folder: Bar.mqh, SeriesDE.mqh and TimeSeriesDE.mqh; Symbols folder: Symbol.mqh, SymbolBonds.mqh, SymbolCFD.mqh, SymbolCollateral.mqh, SymbolCommodity.mqh, SymbolCommon.mqh, SymbolCrypto.mqh, SymbolCustom.mqh, SymbolExchange.mqh, SymbolFutures.mqh, SymbolFX.mqh, SymbolFXExotic.mqh, SymbolFXMajor.mqh, SymbolFXMinor.mqh, SymbolFXRub.mqh, SymbolIndex.mqh, SymbolIndicative.mqh, SymbolMetall.mqh, SymbolOption.mqh and SymbolStocks.mqh;



folder: Symbol.mqh, SymbolBonds.mqh, SymbolCFD.mqh, SymbolCollateral.mqh, SymbolCommodity.mqh, SymbolCommon.mqh, SymbolCrypto.mqh, SymbolCustom.mqh, SymbolExchange.mqh, SymbolFutures.mqh, SymbolFX.mqh, SymbolFXExotic.mqh, SymbolFXMajor.mqh, SymbolFXMinor.mqh, SymbolFXRub.mqh, SymbolIndex.mqh, SymbolIndicative.mqh, SymbolMetall.mqh, SymbolOption.mqh and SymbolStocks.mqh; Ticks folder: DataTick.mqh, NewTickObj.mqh and TickSeries.mqh;



folder: DataTick.mqh, NewTickObj.mqh and TickSeries.mqh; Trade folder: TradeObj.mqh;



folder: TradeObj.mqh; Graph folder: Form.mqh, GCnvElement.mqh, GraphElmControl.mqh and ShadowObj.mqh;

Animations folder: Animations.mqh, Frame.mqh, FrameGeometry.mqh, FrameQuad.mqh and FrameText.mqh;



All these files are attached below.

Also, let's do not forget the base object class of all library graphical objects in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GBaseObj.mqh. Apart from specifying the object type, it also features "Program/terminal affiliation" property allowing us to define which graphical object has been created by a library-managed program and which one was added to the chart manually in the terminal:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\..\Services\DELib.mqh" #include <Graphics\Graphic.mqh> class CGBaseObj : public CObject { private : protected : string m_name_prefix; string m_name; long m_chart_id; int m_subwindow; int m_shift_y; int m_type; bool m_visible; ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG m_belong; virtual bool ObjectToStruct( void ) { return true ; } virtual void StructToObject( void ){;} public : string Name( void ) const { return this .m_name; } long ChartID ( void ) const { return this .m_chart_id; } int SubWindow( void ) const { return this .m_subwindow; } ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG Belong( void ) const { return this .m_belong; } void SetVisible( const bool flag) { long value=(flag ? OBJ_ALL_PERIODS : 0 ); if (:: ObjectSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name, OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES ,value)) this .m_visible=flag; } bool IsVisible( void ) const { return this .m_visible; } virtual int Type( void ) const { return this .m_type; } void SetBelong( const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong){ this .m_belong=belong; } CGBaseObj(); ~CGBaseObj(); }; CGBaseObj::CGBaseObj() : m_shift_y( 0 ),m_visible( false ), m_name_prefix(:: MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME )+ "_" ),m_belong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GBASE; } CGBaseObj::~CGBaseObj() { }





Improvements similar to the ones implemented in the library object class files have been implemented to the files of library object collection classes in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\.



Below is the list of files of improved object collection classes:

AccountsCollection.mqh, BookSeriesCollection.mqh, BuffersCollection.mqh, ChartObjCollection.mqh, EventsCollection.mqh, HistoryCollection.mqh, IndicatorsCollection.mqh, MarketCollection.mqh, MQLSignalsCollection.mqh, ResourceCollection.mqh, SymbolsCollection.mqh, TickSeriesCollection.mqh, TimeSeriesCollection.mqh.



All these files are attached below.



This concludes the improvement of the library classes.







Collection class of graphical objects

In the previous article, I have made a work piece of the library graphical objects collection class (\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\GraphElementsCollection.mqh). In this article, I will continue its development.

When creating any graphical object on any of the charts opened in the terminal, the library should be able to define what kind of object it is, whether it was added or removed, and how it was created — programmatically from the library or manually. Programmatically added objects should not be automatically added to the collection of the library graphical objects — they will be added to the collection list when they are created (I will do this in subsequent articles). In case of manually added graphical objects, the library should identify them, create the graphical object (element) for them and add them to the collection list. When deleting graphical objects from the chart, the library should do the same — program objects will be removed from the list during deletion. In case of the ones removed manually, the library should track them and remove the element matching the removed graphical object from the collection list.

Since the functionality exceeds the volume of a single article, I will do everything sequentially. In the current article, I will implement tracking the emergence of any graphical object on any of the terminal charts in the collection class of graphical objects. Programmatic or manual nature of the graphical object is of no importance. The collection class will track its emergence and removal from the chart, and send the result to the journal (the amount of graphical objects added/removed from certain terminal charts).

To obtain the number of graphical objects on the chart, we can use the ObjectsTotal() function returning the number of graphical objects of the specified type in the specified chart and subwindow. To obtain the number of graphical objects of any type on a specified chart in any of its subwindows (including the main window), we need to pass the necessary chart ID to the function, while the remaining parameters are left at default values (-1). This will allow us to get the number of all chart objects, including subwindows.

To define the number of currently added objects, we need to know their previous and current numbers. The difference between these two values is the number of added objects. This requires two variables — the current number of graphical objects on the chart and their number during the previous check. If the number has changed, define what kind of object has been added to the chart/removed from it.

At this point, we run into the issue of calculating this value correctly. If we get back to the ObjectsTotal() function description, it becomes clear that it returns the number of objects for a single chart only, rather than for all charts at once. Thus, each chart should have its own variables for storing the current and previous numbers of graphical objects. The simplest thing we can do is creating a small class for managing graphical objects. Each of the open charts should have its own instance of the class. In this case, we can easily track changes in the number of objects regardless of other charts.

Let's implement such a class directly in the file of the collection class of graphical objects \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\GraphElementsCollection.mqh:



#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "ListObj.mqh" #include "..\Services\Select.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Form.mqh" class CChartObjectsControl : public CObject { private : ENUM_TIMEFRAMES m_chart_timeframe; long m_chart_id; string m_chart_symbol; bool m_is_graph_obj_event; int m_total_objects; int m_last_objects; int m_index_object; int m_delta_graph_obj; public : ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe( void ) const { return this .m_chart_timeframe; } long ChartID ( void ) const { return this .m_chart_id; } string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .m_chart_symbol; } bool IsEvent( void ) const { return this .m_is_graph_obj_event; } int TotalObjects( void ) const { return this .m_total_objects; } int Delta( void ) const { return this .m_delta_graph_obj; } void Refresh( void ); CChartObjectsControl( void ) { this .m_chart_id=:: ChartID (); this .m_chart_timeframe=( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ):: ChartPeriod ( this .m_chart_id); this .m_chart_symbol=:: ChartSymbol ( this .m_chart_id); this .m_is_graph_obj_event= false ; this .m_total_objects= 0 ; this .m_last_objects= 0 ; this .m_index_object= 0 ; this .m_delta_graph_obj= 0 ; } CChartObjectsControl( const long chart_id) { this .m_chart_id=chart_id; this .m_chart_timeframe=( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ):: ChartPeriod ( this .m_chart_id); this .m_chart_symbol=:: ChartSymbol ( this .m_chart_id); this .m_is_graph_obj_event= false ; this .m_total_objects= 0 ; this .m_last_objects= 0 ; this .m_index_object= 0 ; this .m_delta_graph_obj= 0 ; } virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { const CChartObjectsControl *obj_compared=node; return ( this . ChartID ()>obj_compared. ChartID () ? 1 : this . ChartID ()<obj_compared. ChartID () ? - 1 : 0 ); } }; void CChartObjectsControl::Refresh( void ) { this .m_total_objects=:: ObjectsTotal ( this . ChartID ()); int i= this .m_index_object; int delta= this .m_total_objects- this .m_last_objects; if (delta!= 0 ) { string txt= ", " +(delta> 0 ? "Added: " : "Deleted: " )+( string ) fabs (delta)+ " obj" ; Print (DFUN, "ChartID=" , this . ChartID (), ", " , this . Symbol (), ", " ,TimeframeDescription( this .Timeframe()),txt); } this .m_delta_graph_obj=i- this .m_index_object; this .m_index_object=i; this .m_last_objects= this .m_total_objects; this .m_is_graph_obj_event=( bool ) this .m_delta_graph_obj; }

Generally, everything should be clear here: there are the variables for storing the amount of graphical objects "now" and during the previous check. The variable for storing the current loop index value: to avoid constantly running the loop from the start, we remember the current index value and, next time, start the loop not from the start but from the saved value. This is how the orders, deals and positions management loops work. It is the same here. There are two constructors. The first one creates the object for the current chart, while the second one does the same for the specified chart by its ID. The Compare() method compares two objects by the chart ID. It allows us to define that such an object already exists for the chart with a specified ID.

In the Refresh() method, simply check the number of objects now and during the last check. If the number has changed, display a journal entry. Next, loop through the objects starting from the loop index saved in the m_index_object variable to track all new objects and create an event object. At the moment, the loop index is already saved in the variable for the subsequent start of the loop for a resource-saving calculation. This is a groundwork for future use.



Now if we create such objects for each of the open charts in the terminal in the collection class, we will be able to track the changes in the number of objects for each chart independently of each other.

Add new variables and methods to the previously created CGraphElementsCollection class.

In the private section of the class, declare the list of pointers to chart management objects, event flag variable for adding/removing the graphical object on the chart, the variable for storing the number of objects on all open charts and the variable for storing the total number of added/removed objects on all open terminal charts:

class CGraphElementsCollection : public CBaseObj { private : CArrayObj m_list_charts_control; CListObj m_list_all_graph_obj; bool m_is_graph_obj_event; int m_total_objects; int m_delta_graph_obj; bool IsPresentGraphElmInList( const int id, const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type_obj);

In the same section, declare the method returning the pointer to the object for managing objects of the specified chart, the method for creating a new object for managing graphical objects of a specified chart and adding it to the list and the method updating the list of graphical objects by the chart ID:



bool IsPresentGraphElmInList( const int id, const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type_obj); CChartObjectsControl *GetChartObjectCtrlObj( const long chart_id); CChartObjectsControl *CreateChartObjectCtrlObj( const long chart_id); void RefreshByChartID( const long chart_id); public :

In the public section, add the method returning the flag of an occurred change in the list of graphical objects, declare the method creating the list of chart management objects and the two methods updating the lists of graphical objects on the terminal charts:

public : CGraphElementsCollection *GetObject( void ) { return & this ; } CArrayObj *GetList( void ) { return & this .m_list_all_graph_obj; } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty( this .GetList(),property, value ,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty( this .GetList(),property, value ,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING property, string value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByGraphCanvElementProperty( this .GetList(),property, value ,mode); } int NewObjects( void ) const { return this .m_delta_graph_obj; } bool IsEvent( void ) const { return this .m_is_graph_obj_event; } CGraphElementsCollection(); virtual void Print( const bool full_prop= false , const bool dash= false ); virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ); int CreateChartControlList( void ); void Refresh( void ); void Refresh( const long chart_id); };

In the class constructor, assign an appropriate type to an object, set the sorted list flag for the list of pointers to chart management objects and clear the list, set the total number of objects on all charts to zero and reset the event flag of the graphical object collection:

CGraphElementsCollection::CGraphElementsCollection() { this .m_type=COLLECTION_GRAPH_OBJ_ID; :: ChartSetInteger (:: ChartID (), CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE , true ); :: ChartSetInteger (:: ChartID (), CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL , true ); this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Type(COLLECTION_GRAPH_OBJ_ID); this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Sort(SORT_BY_CANV_ELEMENT_ID); this .m_list_all_graph_obj.Clear(); this .m_list_charts_control.Sort(); this .m_list_charts_control.Clear(); this .m_total_objects= 0 ; this .m_is_graph_obj_event= false ; }

Let's consider the implementation of the declared methods.

The method creating a new object of managing graphical objects of a specified chart and adding it to the list:

CChartObjectsControl *CGraphElementsCollection::CreateChartObjectCtrlObj( const long chart_id) { CChartObjectsControl *obj= new CChartObjectsControl(chart_id); if (obj== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLLECTION_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CTRL_OBJ),( string )chart_id); return NULL ; } if (! this .m_list_charts_control.Add(obj)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); delete obj; return NULL ; } return obj; }

The method returning the pointer to the object of managing objects of the specified chart:

CChartObjectsControl *CGraphElementsCollection::GetChartObjectCtrlObj( const long chart_id) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list_charts_control.Total();i++) { CChartObjectsControl *obj= this .m_list_charts_control.At(i); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; if (obj. ChartID ()==chart_id) return obj; } return NULL ; }

The method creating the list of chart management objects:

int CGraphElementsCollection::CreateChartControlList( void ) { this .m_list_charts_control.Clear(); this .m_list_charts_control.Sort(); long chart_id= 0 ; int i= 0 ; while (i< CHARTS_MAX ) { chart_id=:: ChartNext (chart_id); if (chart_id< 0 ) break ; CChartObjectsControl *chart_control= new CChartObjectsControl(chart_id); if (chart_control== NULL ) continue ; if ( this .m_list_charts_control.Search(chart_control)> WRONG_VALUE ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_COLLECTION_ERR_OBJ_ALREADY_EXISTS),( string )chart_id); delete chart_control; continue ; } if (! this .m_list_charts_control.Add(chart_control)) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN_ERR_LINE,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST); delete chart_control; continue ; } i++; } return this .m_list_charts_control.Total(); }

The method updating the list of graphical objects by a chart ID:

void CGraphElementsCollection::RefreshByChartID( const long chart_id) { CChartObjectsControl *obj=GetChartObjectCtrlObj(chart_id); if (obj== NULL ) obj= this .CreateChartObjectCtrlObj(chart_id); if (obj!= NULL ) obj.Refresh(); }

The method updating the list of graphical objects on a specified chart:

void CGraphElementsCollection::Refresh( const long chart_id) { CChartObjectsControl *obj=GetChartObjectCtrlObj(chart_id); if (obj== NULL ) return ; obj.Refresh(); }

The method updating the list of all graphical objects on all open terminal charts:



void CGraphElementsCollection::Refresh( void ) { long chart_id= 0 ; int i= 0 ; while (i< CHARTS_MAX ) { chart_id=:: ChartNext (chart_id); if (chart_id< 0 ) break ; this .RefreshByChartID(chart_id); i++; } }

The logic of each of the provided methods is described in detail in the appropriate code comments. If you have any questions, feel free to ask them in the comments section.

Now we need to include the newly created collection of graphical objects to the main object of the CEngine library so that we are able to access the collection functionality from our programs.

In the private section of the class in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Engine.mqh, declare the instance of the graphical object collection class and the event flag variable in the list of graphical objects, and declare the method for managing graphical object events:



class CEngine { private : CHistoryCollection m_history; CMarketCollection m_market; CEventsCollection m_events; CAccountsCollection m_accounts; CSymbolsCollection m_symbols; CTimeSeriesCollection m_time_series; CBuffersCollection m_buffers; CIndicatorsCollection m_indicators; CTickSeriesCollection m_tick_series; CMBookSeriesCollection m_book_series; CMQLSignalsCollection m_signals_mql5; CChartObjCollection m_charts; CGraphElementsCollection m_graph_objects; CResourceCollection m_resource; CTradingControl m_trading; CPause m_pause; CArrayObj m_list_counters; int m_global_error; bool m_first_start; bool m_is_hedge; bool m_is_tester; bool m_is_market_trade_event; bool m_is_history_trade_event; bool m_is_account_event; bool m_is_symbol_event; bool m_is_graph_obj_event; ENUM_TRADE_EVENT m_last_trade_event; int m_last_account_event; int m_last_symbol_event; ENUM_PROGRAM_TYPE m_program; string m_name; int CounterIndex( const int id) const ; bool IsFirstStart( void ); void TradeEventsControl( void ); void AccountEventsControl( void ); void GraphObjEventsControl( void ); void SymbolEventsControl( void ); void MarketWatchEventsControl( void ); COrder *GetLastMarketPending( void ); COrder *GetLastMarketOrder( void ); COrder *GetLastPosition( void ); COrder *GetPosition( const ulong ticket); COrder *GetLastHistoryPending( void ); COrder *GetLastHistoryOrder( void ); COrder *GetHistoryOrder( const ulong ticket); COrder *GetFirstOrderPosition( const ulong position_id); COrder *GetLastOrderPosition( const ulong position_id); COrder *GetLastDeal( void ); ushort LongToUshortFromByte( const long source_value, const uchar index) const ; public :

In the class constructor, create the counter of the graphical object collection:

CEngine::CEngine() : m_first_start( true ), m_last_trade_event(TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT), m_last_account_event( WRONG_VALUE ), m_last_symbol_event( WRONG_VALUE ), m_global_error( ERR_SUCCESS ) { this .m_is_hedge= #ifdef __MQL4__ true #else bool (:: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE )== ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING ) #endif; this .m_is_tester=:: MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER ); this .m_program=( ENUM_PROGRAM_TYPE ):: MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_PROGRAM_TYPE ); this .m_name=:: MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME ); this .m_list_counters.Sort(); this .m_list_counters.Clear(); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_ORD_PAUSE); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_ACC_PAUSE); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID1,COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_STEP1,COLLECTION_SYM_PAUSE1); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID2,COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_STEP2,COLLECTION_SYM_PAUSE2); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_REQ_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_REQ_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_REQ_PAUSE); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_TS_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_TS_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_TS_PAUSE); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_IND_TS_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_IND_TS_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_IND_TS_PAUSE); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_TICKS_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_TICKS_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_TICKS_PAUSE); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_CHARTS_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_CHARTS_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_CHARTS_PAUSE); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_GRAPH_OBJ_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_GRAPH_OBJ_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_GRAPH_OBJ_PAUSE); :: ResetLastError (); #ifdef __MQL5__ if (!:: EventSetMillisecondTimer (TIMER_FREQUENCY)) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_TIMER),( string ):: GetLastError ()); this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); } #else if (! this .IsTester() && !:: EventSetMillisecondTimer (TIMER_FREQUENCY)) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_TIMER),( string ):: GetLastError ()); this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); } #endif }

In the class timer, add handling the timer of the graphical object collection:



void CEngine:: OnTimer (SDataCalculate &data_calculate) { if (! this .IsTester()) { int index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_ID); CTimerCounter* cnt1= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt1!= NULL ) { if (cnt1.IsTimeDone()) this .TradeEventsControl(); } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_ID); CTimerCounter* cnt2= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt2!= NULL ) { if (cnt2.IsTimeDone()) this .AccountEventsControl(); } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID1); CTimerCounter* cnt3= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt3!= NULL ) { if (cnt3.IsTimeDone()) this .m_symbols.RefreshRates(); } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID2); CTimerCounter* cnt4= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt4!= NULL ) { if (cnt4.IsTimeDone()) { this .SymbolEventsControl(); if ( this .m_symbols.ModeSymbolsList()==SYMBOLS_MODE_MARKET_WATCH) this .MarketWatchEventsControl(); } } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_REQ_COUNTER_ID); CTimerCounter* cnt5= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt5!= NULL ) { if (cnt5.IsTimeDone()) this .m_trading. OnTimer (); } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_TS_COUNTER_ID); CTimerCounter* cnt6= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt6!= NULL ) { if (cnt6.IsTimeDone()) this .SeriesRefreshAllExceptCurrent(data_calculate); } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_IND_TS_COUNTER_ID); CTimerCounter* cnt7= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt7!= NULL ) { if (cnt7.IsTimeDone()) this .IndicatorSeriesRefreshAll(); } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_TICKS_COUNTER_ID); CTimerCounter* cnt8= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt8!= NULL ) { if (cnt8.IsTimeDone()) this .TickSeriesRefreshAllExceptCurrent(); } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_CHARTS_COUNTER_ID); CTimerCounter* cnt9= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt9!= NULL ) { if (cnt9.IsTimeDone()) this .ChartsRefreshAll(); } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_GRAPH_OBJ_COUNTER_ID); CTimerCounter* cnt10= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (cnt10!= NULL ) { if (cnt10.IsTimeDone()) this .GraphObjEventsControl(); } } else { this .TradeEventsControl(); this .AccountEventsControl(); this .m_symbols.RefreshRates(); this .SymbolEventsControl(); this .m_trading. OnTimer (); this .SeriesRefresh(data_calculate); this .IndicatorSeriesRefreshAll(); this .TickSeriesRefreshAll(); this .GraphObjEventsControl(); } }

Beyond the class body, implement the method of checking graphical object events:

void CEngine::GraphObjEventsControl( void ) { this .m_graph_objects.Refresh(); this .m_is_graph_obj_event= this .m_graph_objects.IsEvent(); if ( this .m_is_graph_obj_event) { Print (DFUN, "Graph obj is event. NewObjects: " ,m_graph_objects.NewObjects()); } }

Here we simply call the method of updating all open terminal charts in case of any changes in the number of graphical objects in them.



All subsequent method strings after the highlighted one are not handled yet. The appropriate functionality will be implemented in the coming articles. In the meantime, the Refresh() method of the graphical object collection class will alternately call the methods of searching all chart events by calling the appropriate Refresh() methods of graphical object management objects considered above. This method (a unique one for each open chart) informs of changing the number of graphical objects on the appropriate chart via the journal entries. Let's test this behavior.







Test

To perform the test, let's use the EA from the previous article and save it in \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part82\ as TestDoEasyPart82.mq5.



Here we need to make some slight changes.



Add the OnTimer() handler calling the library timer in case the work is performed outside the tester:



void OnTick () { } void OnTimer () { if (! MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) engine. OnTimer (rates_data); }

In the OnChartEvent() handler, add a ban on calling the context menu by using the right mouse button in case Ctrl is pressed, since in this case we create graphical elements from the bar object with the description of the bar type (this was done in the previous article) and slightly increase the width of a created object, so that it fits the lengthy bar description ("Candle with zero body"):

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) return ; if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE ) { CForm *form= NULL ; datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int wnd= 0 ; if (!IsCtrlKeyPressed()) { list_forms.Clear(); ChartSetInteger ( ChartID (), CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , true ); ChartSetInteger ( ChartID (), CHART_CONTEXT_MENU , true ); return ; } if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,wnd,time,price)) { int index= iBarShift ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,time); if (index== WRONG_VALUE ) return ; CBar *bar=engine.SeriesGetBar( Symbol (), Period (),index); if (bar== NULL ) return ; int x=( int )lparam,y=( int )dparam; if (! ChartTimePriceToXY ( ChartID (), 0 ,bar.Time(),(bar.Open()+bar.Close())/ 2.0 ,x,y)) return ; ChartSetInteger ( ChartID (), CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , false ); ChartSetInteger ( ChartID (), CHART_CONTEXT_MENU , false ); string name= "FormBar_" +( string )index; HideFormAllExceptOne(name); if (!IsPresentForm(name)) { form=bar.CreateForm(index,name,x,y, 114 , 16 ); if (form== NULL ) return ; form.SetActive( true ); form.SetMovable( false ); form.SetOpacity( 200 ); form.SetColorBackground(array_clr[ 0 ]); form.SetColorFrame( C'47,70,59' ); form.SetShadow( true ); color clrS=form.ChangeColorSaturation(form.ColorBackground(),- 100 ); color clr=(InpUseColorBG ? form.ChangeColorLightness(clrS,- 20 ) : InpColorForm3); form.DrawShadow( 2 , 2 ,clr, 200 , 3 ); form.Erase(array_clr,form.Opacity()); form.DrawRectangle( 0 , 0 ,form.Width()- 1 ,form.Height()- 1 ,form.ColorFrame(),form.Opacity()); if (!list_forms.Add(form)) { delete form; return ; } form.Done(); } if (form!= NULL ) { form.TextOnBG( 0 ,bar.BodyTypeDescription(),form.Width()/ 2 ,form.Height()/ 2 - 1 ,FRAME_ANCHOR_CENTER, C'7,28,21' ); form.Show(); } ChartRedraw (); } } }

These are all the EA improvements.

Launch it on a symbol chart (there should be more than one open chart) and add graphical objects to each of the charts — the journal will display the appropriate messages. Next, click Delete on each chart to delete all highlighted graphical objects. The appropriate messages are displayed in the journal again:









What's next?

In the next article, I will continue the refinement of graphical object collection.



Not all graphical objects are ready. This makes creating the graphical object collection even more reasonable since we will have to store pointers to the objects in the collection list for their further development. I will implement the pointers right after dealing with the collection.

All files of the current version of the library are attached below together with the test EA file for MQL5 for you to test and download.

Leave your questions and suggestions in the comments.

