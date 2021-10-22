Grafiken in der Bibliothek DoEasy (Teil 84): Abgeleitete Klassen des abstrakten grafischen Standardobjekts

Inhalt

Konzept

Im vorigen Artikel habe ich die Klasse des abstrakten grafischen Standardobjekts Terminal erstellt. Das Klassenobjekt beschreibt die Eigenschaften, die allen grafischen Objekten gemeinsam sind. Es ist also einfach eine Art grafisches Objekt. Um seine Zugehörigkeit zu einem realen grafischen Objekt zu verdeutlichen, müssen wir die Eigenschaften, die diesem speziellen grafischen Objekt eigen sind, in der Klasse des Nachfolgeobjekts festlegen. Im Gegenteil, der Zugriff auf einige andere Eigenschaften sollte eingeschränkt werden, da sie nicht zu den Parametern dieses speziellen grafischen Objekts gehören, sondern in der Menge der abstrakten Objekteigenschaften enthalten sind.

Dieses Konzept der Objektbildung wird für fast alle Bibliotheksobjekte akzeptiert. Die grafischen Objektklassen bilden da keine Ausnahme.

Um die Zugehörigkeit des Objekts zu einer Gruppe von grafischen Objekten zu spezifizieren, verwenden wir eine Reihe von Standardgruppen für grafische Objekte aus dem Terminal und fügen dem abstrakten grafischen Objekt eine neue Eigenschaft hinzu — die Gruppe, zu der das grafische Objekt gehört, das durch die Nachfolgeklasse beschrieben wird:





In diesem Artikel werde ich Objektklassen erstellen, die zu den Gruppen Linien, Kanäle, Gann, Fibo und Elliott gehören. Die übrigen Objektgruppen werden im nächsten Artikel vorgestellt. Der Grund dafür ist, dass nicht alle Eigenschaften dieser Objekte mit der bestehenden abstrakten grafischen Objektfunktionalität beschrieben werden können. Daher werde ich hier die Funktionalität der im vorherigen Artikel erstellten Klasse verwenden. Im nächsten Artikel werde ich die Möglichkeit hinzufügen, alle Objekteigenschaften zu lesen und zu schreiben, sowie die Klassen der übrigen grafischen Objektgruppen implementieren.

Dazu gehören zum Beispiel die Ankerpunkte der grafischen Objekte. Die im abstrakten grafischen Objekt gespeicherten Eigenschaften werden in den Arrays der Objekteigenschaften gespeichert, wobei jedes Array-Feld eine einzelne Eigenschaft beschreibt, zum Beispiel die Zeit. Standardmäßig wird die Zeit dem ersten Ankerpunkt des grafischen Objekts entnommen. Alle anderen Ankerpunkte können über die Funktion ObjectGetInteger() abgerufen werden, indem der Index des erforderlichen Punktes über den Eigenschaftsmodifikator angegeben wird. Die Klasse, die ich derzeit in Betracht ziehe, kann nur einen Wert speichern. So sollten wir ein Array gleichartiger Eigenschaften erstellen und auf die erforderlichen Eigenschaften auf die gleiche Weise zugreifen, wie wenn wir einen Eigenschaftsmodifikator verwenden.

Da der Artikel begrenzt ist, werde ich die Entwicklung in mehrere Phasen unterteilen.







Verbesserung der Klassenbibliothek

In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh fügen wir die Enumeration der grafischen Standardobjektgruppen hinzu:

enum ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE { GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDART, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW, }; enum ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP { GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_LINES, GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_CHANNELS, GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_GANN, GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_FIBO, GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_ELLIOTT, GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_SHAPES, GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_ARROWS, GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_GRAPHICAL, };

Fügen wir eine neue Eigenschaft zur Liste der ganzzahligen Objekteigenschaften hinzu und erhöhen die Anzahl der ganzzahligen Eigenschaften um 1 (von 51 auf 52):

enum ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER { GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID = 0 , GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_OBJ_CHART_ID, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE, GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR, }; #define GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 52 ) #define GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 0 )





Hinzufügen der Sortierung nach einer neuen Eigenschaft in die Liste der möglichen Sortierkriterien für grafische Objekte:

#define FIRST_GRAPH_OBJ_DBL_PROP (GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_GRAPH_OBJ_STR_PROP (GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_GRAPH_OBJ_MODE { SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ID = 0 , SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_TYPE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ELEMENT_TYPE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHART_ID, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_WND_NUM, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_NUM, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CREATETIME, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_TIMEFRAMES, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BACK, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ZORDER, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_HIDDEN, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_SELECTED, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_SELECTABLE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_TIME, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_COLOR, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_STYLE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_WIDTH, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_FILL, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_READONLY, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_LEVELS, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_LEVELCOLOR, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_LEVELSTYLE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_LEVELWIDTH, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ALIGN, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_FONTSIZE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_RAY_LEFT, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_RAY_RIGHT, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_RAY, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ELLIPSE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ARROWCODE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ANCHOR, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_XDISTANCE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_YDISTANCE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_DIRECTION, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_DEGREE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_DRAWLINES, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_STATE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_OBJ_CHART_ID, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_XSIZE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_YSIZE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_XOFFSET, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_YOFFSET, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BGCOLOR, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CORNER, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BORDER_TYPE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BORDER_COLOR, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_PRICE = FIRST_GRAPH_OBJ_DBL_PROP, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_LEVELVALUE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_SCALE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ANGLE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_DEVIATION, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_NAME = FIRST_GRAPH_OBJ_STR_PROP, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_TOOLTIP, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_LEVELTEXT, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_FONT, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BMPFILE, SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHART_OBJ_SYMBOL, };





In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh ergänzen wir die Indices der neuen Nachrichten:

enum ENUM_MESSAGES_LIB { MSG_LIB_PARAMS_LIST_BEG= ERR_USER_ERROR_FIRST , MSG_LIB_PARAMS_LIST_END, MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED, MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MQL4, MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MT5_LESS_2155, MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_POSITION, MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_PENDING, MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MARKET, MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MARKET_HIST, MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SET, MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY, MSG_LIB_PROP_AUTO, MSG_LIB_PROP_AS_IN_ORDER,

MSG_LIB_TEXT_FAILED_ADD_TO_LIST, MSG_LIB_TEXT_TIME_UNTIL_THE_END_DAY, MSG_LIB_TEXT_OBJ_NO_PERIODS, MSG_LIB_TEXT_OBJ_ALL_PERIODS, MSG_LIB_TEXT_JANUARY, MSG_LIB_TEXT_FEBRUARY,

MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ANY, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_VLINE, MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_HLINE,

MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SYMBOL, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP_LINES, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP_CHANNELS, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP_GANN, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP_FIBO, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP_ELLIOTT, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP_SHAPES, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP_ARROWS, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP_GRAPHICAL, MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_CLICK_COORD, };

und die Textnachrichten, die den neu hinzugefügten Indizes entsprechen:

string messages_library[][TOTAL_LANG]= { {"Начало списка параметров","The beginning of the parameter list"}, {"Конец списка параметров","End of parameter list"}, {"Свойство не поддерживается","Property not supported"}, {"Свойство не поддерживается в MQL4","Property not supported in MQL4"}, {"Свойство не поддерживается в MetaTrader5 версии ниже 2155 ","The property is not supported in MetaTrader5, build lower than 2155 "}, {"Свойство не поддерживается у позиции","Property not supported for position"}, {"Свойство не поддерживается у отложенного ордера","The property is not supported for a pending order"}, {"Свойство не поддерживается у маркет-ордера","The property is not supported for a market-order"}, {"Свойство не поддерживается у исторического маркет-ордера","The property is not supported for a history market-order"}, {"Значение не задано","Value not set"}, {"Отсутствует","Not set"}, {"Формируется терминалом","Formed by the terminal" } , {"В соответствии с режимом истечения ордера","In accordance with the order expiration mode"},

{ "не удалось добавить в список" , "failed to add to list" }, { "Будет использоваться время действия ордера до конца текущего дня" , "Order validity time until the end of the current day will be used" }, { "Не показывается ни на одном таймфрейме" , "Not shown on any timeframe" }, { "Рисуется на всех таймфреймах" , "Drawn on all timeframes" }, { "Январь" , "January" }, { "Февраль" , "February" },

{ "Графический объект принадлежит программе" , "The graphic object belongs to the program" }, { "Графический объект не принадлежит программе" , "The graphic object does not belong to the program" }, { "Абстрактный графический объект" , "Abstract graphic object" }, { "Вертикальная линия" , "Vertical Line" }, { "Горизонтальная линия" , "Horizontal Line" },

{ "Имя BMP-файла" , "BMP-file name" }, { "Символ графика" , "Chart Symbol" }, { "Группа графического объекта" , "Graphic object group" }, { "Линии" , "Lines" }, { "Каналы" , "Channels" }, { "Ганн" , "Gann" }, { "Фибоначчи" , "Fibonacci" }, { "Эллиотт" , "Elliott" }, { "Фигуры" , "Shapes" }, { "Стрелки" , "Arrows" }, { "Графические объекты" , "Graphical" }, { "(Координата щелчка по графику)" , "(Chart click coordinate)" } , };





Das grafische Objekt verfügt über die Integer-Eigenschaft OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES, die es uns ermöglicht, das Objektbild in beliebigen Zeitrahmen zu setzen und zu empfangen. Die Zeitrahmen, in denen das Objekt angezeigt wird, können durch eine Kombination von Objektsichtbarkeitsflags definiert oder gesetzt werden.



Um die Beschreibung der für das grafische Objekt gesetzten Sichtbarkeitsflags anzuzeigen, fügen wir in der Datei der Servicefunktionen \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\DELib.mqh die Funktion hinzu, die den Status des aktivierten/deaktivierten Flags für einen angeforderten Zeitrahmen zurückgibt:

bool IsVisibleOnTimeframe( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int flags ) { if (flags== OBJ_ALL_PERIODS ) return true ; if (flags== OBJ_NO_PERIODS ) return false ; int flag= 0 ; switch (( int )timeframe) { case PERIOD_M1 : flag= 0x00000001 ; break ; case PERIOD_M2 : flag= 0x00000002 ; break ; case PERIOD_M3 : flag= 0x00000004 ; break ; case PERIOD_M4 : flag= 0x00000008 ; break ; case PERIOD_M5 : flag= 0x00000010 ; break ; case PERIOD_M6 : flag= 0x00000020 ; break ; case PERIOD_M10 : flag= 0x00000040 ; break ; case PERIOD_M12 : flag= 0x00000080 ; break ; case PERIOD_M15 : flag= 0x00000100 ; break ; case PERIOD_M20 : flag= 0x00000200 ; break ; case PERIOD_M30 : flag= 0x00000400 ; break ; case PERIOD_H1 : flag= 0x00000800 ; break ; case PERIOD_H2 : flag= 0x00001000 ; break ; case PERIOD_H3 : flag= 0x00002000 ; break ; case PERIOD_H4 : flag= 0x00004000 ; break ; case PERIOD_H6 : flag= 0x00008000 ; break ; case PERIOD_H8 : flag= 0x00010000 ; break ; case PERIOD_H12 : flag= 0x00020000 ; break ; case PERIOD_D1 : flag= 0x00040000 ; break ; case PERIOD_W1 : flag= 0x00080000 ; break ; case PERIOD_MN1 : flag= 0x00100000 ; break ; default : break ; } return ((flags & flag)==flag); }

Wenn der an die Funktion übergebene Wert die Flags aller Zeitrahmen enthält (OBJ_ALL_PERIODS), ist das Objekt auf allen Timeframes deutlich sichtbar und wir geben sofort true ohne Überprüfung der Flags zurück.

Wenn alle Flags aller Zeitrahmen deaktiviert sind (OBJ_NO_PERIODS), wird das Objekt in allen Timeframes komplett ausgeblendet. Es wird sofort false zurückgegeben.

Als Nächstes wird der Variablen Flag je nach dem an die Funktion übergebenen Zeitrahmenwert ein entsprechender Wert zugewiesen, mit dem die Bits der Variable flags verglichen werden sollen. Nach Erhalt einer Bitmaske wird ihr Wert mit dem Wert verglichen, den man erhält, wenn man der Variablen 'flags' eine Bitmaske auferlegt und das Ergebnis dieses bitweisen Vergleichs zurückgibt. Die Funktion gibt nur dann wahr zurück, wenn die Variable 'flags' das von der Maske geprüfte Bit enthält.



Ich habe die Gruppen von grafischen Objekten definiert. Fügen wir nun diesen neuen Wert zu den Eigenschaften der grafischen Objekte hinzu.

In der Datei des Basisobjekts aller grafischen Objekte der Bibliothek \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GBaseObj.mqh (in ihrem geschützten Abschnitt), deklarieren wir die Variable zum Speichern der grafischen Objektgruppe:

class CGBaseObj : public CObject { private : protected : ENUM_OBJECT m_type_graph_obj; ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE m_type_element; ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG m_belong; ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP m_group; string m_name_prefix; string m_name; long m_chart_id; long m_object_id; long m_zorder; int m_subwindow; int m_shift_y; int m_type; int m_timeframes_visible; int m_digits; bool m_visible; bool m_back; bool m_selected; bool m_selectable; bool m_hidden; datetime m_create_time;

Wir setzen im öffentlichen Teil der Klasse die Methode zum Setzen der grafischen Objektgruppe:

public : void SetObjectID( const long value ) { this .m_object_id= value ; } void SetBelong( const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong){ this .m_belong=belong; } void SetTypeGraphObject( const ENUM_OBJECT obj) { this .m_type_graph_obj=obj; } void SetTypeElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type) { this .m_type_element=type;} void SetGroup( const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP group ){ this .m_group= group ; } void SetName( const string name) { this .m_name=name; } void SetChartID( const long chart_id) { this .m_chart_id=chart_id; } void SetDigits( const int value ) { this .m_digits= value ; }

und die Methode zur Rückgabe der Gruppe:

ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE TypeGraphElement( void ) const { return this .m_type_element; } ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG Belong( void ) const { return this .m_belong; } ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP Group( void ) const { return this .m_group; } ENUM_OBJECT TypeGraphObject( void ) const { return this .m_type_graph_obj; } datetime TimeCreate( void ) const { return this .m_create_time; } string Name( void ) const { return this .m_name; } long ChartID ( void ) const { return this .m_chart_id; } long ObjectID( void ) const { return this .m_object_id; } long Zorder( void ) const { return this .m_zorder; } int SubWindow( void ) const { return this .m_subwindow; } int ShiftY( void ) const { return this .m_shift_y; } int VisibleOnTimeframes( void ) const { return this .m_timeframes_visible; } int Digits ( void ) const { return this .m_digits; } bool IsBack( void ) const { return this .m_back; } bool IsSelected( void ) const { return this .m_selected; } bool IsSelectable( void ) const { return this .m_selectable; } bool IsHidden( void ) const { return this .m_hidden; } bool IsVisible( void ) const { return this .m_visible; }

Die zuvor implementierte Methode, die das Sichtbarkeitskennzeichen des Objekts für den angegebenen Zeitrahmen zurückgibt, wurde aus dem öffentlichen Klassenteil entfernt:

bool IsVisibleOnTimeframe( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) const { return (( this .m_timeframes_visible & timeframe)==timeframe); } ENUM_OBJECT GraphObjectType( const ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type) const { return ENUM_OBJECT (obj_type-OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ- 1 ); }

Erstens ist es nicht optimal. Zweitens habe ich bereits die obige Dienstfunktion implementiert, die das Gleiche tut.

Als Nächstes deklarieren wir die Methode, die die Beschreibung der grafischen Objektgruppe zurückgibt:

ENUM_OBJECT GraphObjectType( const ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type) const { return ENUM_OBJECT (obj_type-OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ- 1 ); } string TypeGraphObjectDescription( void ); string TypeElementDescription( void ); string BelongDescription( void ); string GroupDescription( void ); virtual int Type( void ) const { return this .m_type; } CGBaseObj(); ~CGBaseObj(){;} };

Schreiben wir seine Implementierung außerhalb des Klassenkörpers:

string CGBaseObj::GroupDescription( void ) { return ( this .Group()==GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_LINES ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP_LINES) : this .Group()==GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_CHANNELS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP_CHANNELS) : this .Group()==GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_GANN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP_GANN) : this .Group()==GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_FIBO ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP_FIBO) : this .Group()==GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_ELLIOTT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP_ELLIOTT) : this .Group()==GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_SHAPES ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP_SHAPES) : this .Group()==GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_ARROWS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP_ARROWS) : this .Group()==GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_GRAPHICAL? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP_GRAPHICAL) : "Unknown" ); }

Hier ist alles einfach. Je nach dem in m_group eingestellten und von der Methode Group() zurückgegebenen Wert wird die entsprechende Textmeldung zurückgegeben.



Verbessern wir die abstrakte grafische Objektklasse in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdGraphObj.mqh.



Da einige Objekteigenschaften für verschiedene Objekte unterschiedlich sind, sollte auch die Implementierung der Methoden, die diese Eigenschaften zurückgeben, unterschiedlich sein. Solche Eigenschaften sollten virtuelle Methoden mit einer gemeinsamen Implementierung in der abstrakten grafischen Objektklasse haben. Für Nachfolgeobjekte wird diese Implementierung in der Nachfolgeklasse neu definiert.

Fügen Sie im öffentlichen Teil der Klasse drei virtuelle Methoden hinzu, die die Beschreibungen des grafischen Objekttyps sowie den Preis und die Zeit des ersten Ankerpunkts des Objekts zurückgeben:



virtual void Print ( const bool full_prop= false , const bool dash= false ); virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ); virtual string Header( const bool symbol= false ); virtual string TypeDescription( void ) const { return CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ANY); } virtual string PriceDescription( void ) const { return :: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE), this .m_digits); } virtual string TimeDescription( void ) const { return :: TimeToString ( this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES ); } virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; bool IsEqual(CGStdGraphObj* compared_req) const ;

Redefinieren wir die Methoden in den Nachfolgeobjekten zur Anzeige von Daten auf einem bestimmten grafischen Objekt, das durch das Nachfolgeobjekt beschrieben wird.

Im Konstruktor der geschützten parametrischen Klasse fügen wir einen neuen formalen Parameter hinzu — die Gruppe des grafischen Standardobjekts, während der Standardkonstruktor sofort den Gruppenwert -1 erhält:

CGStdGraphObj(){ this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ; m_group=WRONG_VALUE; } protected : CGStdGraphObj( const ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP group , const long chart_id, const string name); public :





Ganz am Ende der Liste der Methoden für einen vereinfachten Zugriff auf die Klasseneigenschaften fügen wir die Methoden hinzu, die die Sichtbarkeitsflags des Objekts für einen bestimmten Zeitrahmen zurückgeben. Jeder Zeitrahmen soll seine eigene Methode haben. Deklaration der Methode, die die Beschreibung der Objektsichtbarkeit für alle Zeitrahmen zurückgibt:



string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_SYMBOL); } void SetChartObjSymbol( const string symbol) { if (:: ObjectSetString (CGBaseObj:: ChartID (),CGBaseObj::Name(), OBJPROP_SYMBOL ,symbol)) this .SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_SYMBOL,symbol); } bool IsVisibleOnTimeframeM1( void ) const { return IsVisibleOnTimeframe( PERIOD_M1 , ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES)); } bool IsVisibleOnTimeframeM2( void ) const { return IsVisibleOnTimeframe( PERIOD_M2 , ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES)); } bool IsVisibleOnTimeframeM3( void ) const { return IsVisibleOnTimeframe( PERIOD_M3 , ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES)); } bool IsVisibleOnTimeframeM4( void ) const { return IsVisibleOnTimeframe( PERIOD_M4 , ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES)); } bool IsVisibleOnTimeframeM5( void ) const { return IsVisibleOnTimeframe( PERIOD_M5 , ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES)); } bool IsVisibleOnTimeframeM6( void ) const { return IsVisibleOnTimeframe( PERIOD_M6 , ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES)); } bool IsVisibleOnTimeframeM10( void ) const { return IsVisibleOnTimeframe( PERIOD_M10 ,( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES)); } bool IsVisibleOnTimeframeM12( void ) const { return IsVisibleOnTimeframe( PERIOD_M12 ,( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES)); } bool IsVisibleOnTimeframeM15( void ) const { return IsVisibleOnTimeframe( PERIOD_M15 ,( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES)); } bool IsVisibleOnTimeframeM20( void ) const { return IsVisibleOnTimeframe( PERIOD_M20 ,( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES)); } bool IsVisibleOnTimeframeM30( void ) const { return IsVisibleOnTimeframe( PERIOD_M30 ,( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES)); } bool IsVisibleOnTimeframeH1( void ) const { return IsVisibleOnTimeframe( PERIOD_H1 , ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES)); } bool IsVisibleOnTimeframeH2( void ) const { return IsVisibleOnTimeframe( PERIOD_H2 , ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES)); } bool IsVisibleOnTimeframeH3( void ) const { return IsVisibleOnTimeframe( PERIOD_H3 , ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES)); } bool IsVisibleOnTimeframeH4( void ) const { return IsVisibleOnTimeframe( PERIOD_H4 , ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES)); } bool IsVisibleOnTimeframeH6( void ) const { return IsVisibleOnTimeframe( PERIOD_H6 , ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES)); } bool IsVisibleOnTimeframeH8( void ) const { return IsVisibleOnTimeframe( PERIOD_H8 , ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES)); } bool IsVisibleOnTimeframeH12( void ) const { return IsVisibleOnTimeframe( PERIOD_H12 ,( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES)); } bool IsVisibleOnTimeframeD1( void ) const { return IsVisibleOnTimeframe( PERIOD_D1 , ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES)); } bool IsVisibleOnTimeframeW1( void ) const { return IsVisibleOnTimeframe( PERIOD_W1 , ( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES)); } bool IsVisibleOnTimeframeMN1( void ) const { return IsVisibleOnTimeframe( PERIOD_MN1 ,( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES)); } string VisibleOnTimeframeDescription( void ); };





Im Implementierungscode des geschützten parametrischen Konstruktors fügen wir die Möglichkeit hinzu, den Wert zu setzen, der den Parametern der Gruppe übergeben wird, zu der das grafische Objekt gehört:

CGStdGraphObj::CGStdGraphObj( const ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP group, const long chart_id, const string name) { this .m_type=obj_type; CGBaseObj::SetChartID(chart_id); CGBaseObj::SetTypeGraphObject(CGBaseObj::GraphObjectType(obj_type)); CGBaseObj::SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDART); CGBaseObj::SetBelong(belong); CGBaseObj::SetGroup(group); CGBaseObj::SetSubwindow(chart_id,name); CGBaseObj::SetDigits(( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger (:: ChartSymbol (chart_id), SYMBOL_DIGITS )); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID] = CGBaseObj:: ChartID (); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM] = CGBaseObj::SubWindow(); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE] = CGBaseObj::TypeGraphObject(); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE]= CGBaseObj::TypeGraphElement(); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG] = CGBaseObj::Belong(); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP] = CGBaseObj::Group(); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME] = :: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_CREATETIME ); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES] = :: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES ); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK] = :: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_BACK ); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER] = :: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_ZORDER ); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN] = :: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_HIDDEN ); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED] = :: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_SELECTED ); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE] = :: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE ); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME] = :: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_TIME ); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR] = :: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_COLOR ); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE] = :: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_STYLE ); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH] = :: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_WIDTH ); this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_OBJ_CHART_ID] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE] = 0 ; this .m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR] = 0 ; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE)] = :: ObjectGetDouble (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_PRICE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE)] = 0 ; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE)] = 0 ; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANGLE)] = 0 ; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEVIATION)] = 0 ; this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME)] = name; this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT)] = :: ObjectGetString (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_TEXT ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP)] = :: ObjectGetString (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_TOOLTIP ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT)] = "" ; this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONT)] = "" ; this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE)] = "" ; this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_SYMBOL)]= "" ; this .m_create_time=( datetime ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME); this .m_back=( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK); this .m_selected=( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED); this .m_selectable=( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE); this .m_hidden=( bool ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN); this .m_name= this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME); }





Zunächst wird in der Methode, die eine kurze Objektbeschreibung im Journal anzeigt, mitgeteilt, dass es sich um ein grafisches Standardobjekt handelt:

void CGStdGraphObj::PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ) { :: Print ( CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDART), ": " , " \"" ,CGBaseObj::Name(), "\": ID " ,( string ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID), " " ,:: TimeToString (CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) ); }





Für die Methode, die die Beschreibung der Integer-Eigenschaft des Objekts zurückgibt, die Anzeige der Beschreibung einer Gruppe, zu der das Objekt gehört, hinzufügen und die Anzeige einiger Eigenschaften durch den Aufruf der dafür erstellten Methoden ersetzen:

string CGStdGraphObj::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { return ( property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .TypeDescription() ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +CGBaseObj::TypeElementDescription() ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +CGBaseObj::GroupDescription() ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +CGBaseObj::BelongDescription() ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: TimeToString ( this .GetProperty(property), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .VisibleOnTimeframeDescription() ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .IsBack() ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .IsHidden() ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .IsSelected() ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .IsSelectable() ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .TimeDescription() ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +LineStyleDescription(( ENUM_LINE_STYLE ) this .GetProperty(property)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +LineStyleDescription(( ENUM_LINE_STYLE ) this .GetProperty(property)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +AlignModeDescription(( ENUM_ALIGN_MODE ) this .GetProperty(property)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .AnchorDescription() ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +GannDirectDescription(( ENUM_GANN_DIRECTION ) this .GetProperty(property)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +ElliotWaveDegreeDescription(( ENUM_ELLIOT_WAVE_DEGREE ) this .GetProperty(property)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUTTON_STATE_PRESSED) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUTTON_STATE_DEPRESSED)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_OBJ_CHART_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_ID)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +TimeframeDescription(( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ) this .GetProperty(property)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +BaseCornerDescription(( ENUM_BASE_CORNER ) this .GetProperty(property)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +BorderTypeDescription(( ENUM_BORDER_TYPE ) this .GetProperty(property)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true ) ) : "" ); }





Für die Methode, die die Beschreibung der realen Eigenschaft des Objekts zurückgibt, ersetzen wir auch die Anzeige der Ankerpunktbeschreibung durch den Aufruf der Methode:

string CGStdGraphObj::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { int dg=( this .m_digits> 0 ? this .m_digits : 1 ); return ( property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .PriceDescription() ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property), 2 ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANGLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANGLE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property), 2 ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEVIATION ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEVIATION)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property), 2 ) ) : "" ); }





Für die Methode, die die Beschreibung der String-Eigenschaft des Objekts zurückgibt, fügen wir die Anzeige von Anführungszeichen hinzu, die die angezeigten String-Eigenschaften einschließen. Zur Beschreibung eines Tooltips eine Meldung anzeigen, dass der Tooltip vom Terminal automatisch gebildet wird, wenn er nicht gesetzt ist und nicht das "

" Steuersymbol ist, das den Tooltip deaktiviert:

string CGStdGraphObj::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { return ( property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + "\"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property)== "" ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY) : "\"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property)== "" ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_AUTO) : this .GetProperty(property)== "

" ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY) : "\"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" ) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + "\"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + "\"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + "\"" + this .GetProperty(property)+ "\"" ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_SYMBOL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SYMBOL)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetProperty(property) ) : "" ); }





Die Methode, die die Beschreibung der Objektsichtbarkeit auf Zeitrahmen zurückgibt:

string CGStdGraphObj::VisibleOnTimeframeDescription( void ) { string res= "" ; int flags=( int ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES); if (flags== OBJ_NO_PERIODS ) return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_OBJ_NO_PERIODS); if (flags== OBJ_ALL_PERIODS ) return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_OBJ_ALL_PERIODS); for ( int i= 1 ;i<= 21 ;i++) { ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe=TimeframeByEnumIndex(( uchar )i); if (!IsVisibleOnTimeframe(timeframe,flags)) continue ; res+=TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+ ", " ; } :: StringSetCharacter (res,:: StringLen (res)- 2 , ' ' ); :: StringTrimRight (res); return res; }

Hier erhalten wir die Bitflags der Objektsichtbarkeit auf Zeitrahmen aus der Objekteigenschaft.

Wenn keines der Flags gesetzt ist, wird die Meldung zurückgegeben, dass das Objekt in jedem einzelnen Zeitrahmen unsichtbar ist.

Wenn hingegen alle Flags aller Zeitrahmen gesetzt sind, wird die Meldung zurückgegeben, dass das Objekt in allen Zeitrahmen sichtbar ist.

Sind nur einige der Flags gesetzt, dann holen wir uns in der Schleife von 1 bis 21 den Zeitrahmen per Index mit der Servicefunktion TimeframeByEnumIndex(), die ich vor langer Zeit implementiert habe und die sich in der Servicefunktionsdatei befindet.

Wenn das Objekt in einem empfangenen Zeitrahmen unsichtbar ist, gehe weiter zur nächsten Iteration, um den nächsten Zeitrahmen zu erhalten.

Wenn wir das Objekt sehen können, fügen wir seine Kurzbeschreibung zum res Variablenwert hinzu, indem wir Komma und Leerzeichen am Ende hinzufügen.

Nach Abschluss der Schleife ersetzen wir das Komma am Ende der resultierenden Zeichenkette durch ein Leerzeichen und entfernen alle Leerzeichen und Steuerzeichen rechts von der Zeichenkette. Die resultierende Zeichenkette wird von der Methode zurückgegeben.



Alle Klassenverbesserungen sind abgeschlossen. Nun ist es an der Zeit, Nachfolgeklassen der abstrakten grafischen Objektklasse zu erstellen.





Abgeleitete Objekte des abstrakten grafischen Objekts

In diesem Artikel werde ich die Klassen mehrerer grafischer Objektgruppen erstellen: Linien, Kanäle, Gann, Fibo und Elliott.



In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standart\ werde ich eine neue Datei GStdHLineObj.mqh der horizontalen Linienklasse StdHLineObj erstellen.

Die Klasse soll von dem abstrakten grafischen Objekt abgeleitet werden, während die übergeordnete Klassendatei selbst mit der erstellten Klasse verbunden werden soll:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "GStdGraphObj.mqh" class CGStdHLineObj : public CGStdGraphObj { }





Im öffentlichen Abschnitt der Klasse fügen wir den Konstruktor hinzu, deklarieren drei Methoden, die die Flags der vom Objekt unterstützten Eigenschaften zurückgeben, und die Methode zur Anzeige der Objektbeschreibungen und -eigenschaften:



class CGStdHLineObj : public CGStdGraphObj { private : public : CGStdHLineObj( const long chart_id, const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_HLINE,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_LINES,chart_id,name) {} virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ); virtual string Header( const bool symbol= false ); virtual string TypeDescription( void ) const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription( OBJ_HLINE ); } virtual string TimeDescription( void ) const { return :: TimeToString ( this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES )+ " " + CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_CLICK_COORD); } };

Der Zweck der Methoden sollte aus ihren Namen ersichtlich sein. Außerdem habe ich ähnliche Methoden in anderen Klassen oft in Betracht gezogen.

In der Initialisierungsliste des Klassenkonstruktors übergeben wir den Objekttyp — horizontale Linie an den geschlossenen parametrischen Konstruktor der Elternklasse, Zugehörigkeit — gehört nicht zum Programm, Objektgruppe — Zeilen sowie Chart-ID- und Objektnamenwerte, die an den Klassenkonstruktor übergeben werden:



CGStdHLineObj( const long chart_id, const string name) : CGStdGraphObj( OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_HLINE , GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM , GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_LINES , chart_id,name ) {}





Die virtuelle Methode TypeDescription() gibt die Beschreibung des grafischen Objekts zurück, das von der zuvor eingeführten Dienstfunktion StdGraphObjectTypeDescription() zurückgegeben wird, die den Objekttyp empfängt — horizontale Linie:

virtual string TypeDescription( void ) const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription( OBJ_HLINE ); }





Die virtuelle Methode TimeDescription(), die die Zeitbeschreibung zurückgibt, zeigt die in den Eigenschaften der horizontalen Linie eingestellte Zeit an. Da die horizontale Linie keinen Zeitbezug hat, wird die Koordinate des Mauszeigers in die Eigenschaft eingetragen, wenn man beim Platzieren des Objekts auf das Diagramm klickt. Die entsprechende Zusatzmeldung erscheint in der Zeitbeschreibung, die im Journal angezeigt wird:

virtual string TimeDescription( void ) const { return :: TimeToString ( this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES )+ " " + CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_CLICK_COORD) ; }





Die Methoden, die die Flags zurückgeben, die die Objektunterstützung für die Eigenschaften integer, real und string angeben:

bool CGStdHLineObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdHLineObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdHLineObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property ) { switch ( ( int )property ) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; }

Die Eigenschaft wird an jede Methode übergeben. Dann, wenn eine solche Eigenschaft in der Liste der unterstützten Eigenschaften ist, wird true zurückgegeben, sonst — false.



Die Listen der unterstützten Eigenschaften sind für jede Klasse unterschiedlich, da jedes grafische Objekt seinen eigenen Satz an Eigenschaften besitzt. Auch die Klassenkonstruktoren sind für jedes von dem abstrakten grafischen Objekt abstammende Objekt eindeutig.

Die Methoden für die Anzeige des kurzen Objektnamens und des Sendens der kurzen Objektbeschreibung an das Journal:



string CGStdHLineObj::Header( const bool symbol= false ) { return this .TypeDescription(); } void CGStdHLineObj::PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ) { :: Print ( this .Header(symbol), " \"" ,CGBaseObj::Name(), "\": ID " ,( string ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID), " " ,:: TimeToString (CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) ); }

Diese Methoden (1) geben eine Zeichenkette zurück, die den Typ des grafischen Objekts beschreibt, und (2) zeigen den Typ des grafischen Objekts sowie seinen Namen, die zugewiesene ID und die Erstellungszeit des Objekts im Journal an.



Alle anderen Klassen, die grafische Objekte unterschiedlichen Typs beschreiben und in verschiedenen Gruppen enthalten sind, werden im Folgenden ausführlich behandelt.

Die Objektklasse "Vertikale Linie" in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdVLineObj.mqh:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "GStdGraphObj.mqh" class CGStdVLineObj : public CGStdGraphObj { private : public : CGStdVLineObj( const long chart_id, const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_VLINE,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_LINES,chart_id,name) { CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_RAY )); } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ); virtual string Header( const bool symbol= false ); virtual string TypeDescription( void ) const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription( OBJ_VLINE ); } virtual string PriceDescription( void ) const { return :: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE), this .m_digits)+ " " + CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_CLICK_COORD); } }; bool CGStdVLineObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdVLineObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdVLineObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } string CGStdVLineObj::Header( const bool symbol= false ) { return this .TypeDescription(); } void CGStdVLineObj::PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ) { :: Print ( this .Header(symbol), " \"" ,CGBaseObj::Name(), "\": ID " ,( string ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID), " " ,:: TimeToString (CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) ); }





Die Objektklasse "Trendlinie" in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdTrendObj.mqh:



#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "GStdGraphObj.mqh" class CGStdTrendObj : public CGStdGraphObj { private : public : CGStdTrendObj( const long chart_id, const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_TREND,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_LINES,chart_id,name) { CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_RAY_LEFT )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT )); } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ); virtual string Header( const bool symbol= false ); virtual string TypeDescription( void ) const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription( OBJ_TREND ); } }; bool CGStdTrendObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdTrendObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdTrendObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } string CGStdTrendObj::Header( const bool symbol= false ) { return this .TypeDescription(); } void CGStdTrendObj::PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ) { :: Print ( this .Header(symbol), " \"" ,CGBaseObj::Name(), "\": ID " ,( string ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID), " " ,:: TimeToString (CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) ); }





Die Objektklasse "Trendlinie nach Winkel" in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdTrendByAngleObj.mqh:



#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "GStdGraphObj.mqh" class CGStdTrendByAngleObj : public CGStdGraphObj { private : public : CGStdTrendByAngleObj( const long chart_id, const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_TRENDBYANGLE,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_LINES,chart_id,name) { CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_RAY_LEFT )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANGLE,:: ObjectGetDouble (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_ANGLE )); } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ); virtual string Header( const bool symbol= false ); virtual string TypeDescription( void ) const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription( OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE ); } }; bool CGStdTrendByAngleObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdTrendByAngleObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANGLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdTrendByAngleObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } string CGStdTrendByAngleObj::Header( const bool symbol= false ) { return this .TypeDescription(); } void CGStdTrendByAngleObj::PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ) { :: Print ( this .Header(symbol), " \"" ,CGBaseObj::Name(), "\": ID " ,( string ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID), " " ,:: TimeToString (CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) ); }





Die Objektklasse "Zyklische Linien" in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdCyclesObj.mqh:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "GStdGraphObj.mqh" class CGStdCyclesObj : public CGStdGraphObj { private : public : CGStdCyclesObj( const long chart_id, const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_CYCLES,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_LINES,chart_id,name) { } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ); virtual string Header( const bool symbol= false ); virtual string TypeDescription( void ) const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription( OBJ_CYCLES ); } }; bool CGStdCyclesObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdCyclesObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdCyclesObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } string CGStdCyclesObj::Header( const bool symbol= false ) { return this .TypeDescription(); } void CGStdCyclesObj::PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ) { :: Print ( this .Header(symbol), " \"" ,CGBaseObj::Name(), "\": ID " ,( string ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID), " " ,:: TimeToString (CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) ); }





Die Objektklasse "Linie als Pfeil" in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdArrowedLineObj.mqh:



#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "GStdGraphObj.mqh" class CGStdArrowedLineObj : public CGStdGraphObj { private : public : CGStdArrowedLineObj( const long chart_id, const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROWED_LINE,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_LINES,chart_id,name) { } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ); virtual string Header( const bool symbol= false ); virtual string TypeDescription( void ) const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription( OBJ_ARROWED_LINE ); } }; bool CGStdArrowedLineObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdArrowedLineObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdArrowedLineObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } string CGStdArrowedLineObj::Header( const bool symbol= false ) { return this .TypeDescription(); } void CGStdArrowedLineObj::PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ) { :: Print ( this .Header(symbol), " \"" ,CGBaseObj::Name(), "\": ID " ,( string ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID), " " ,:: TimeToString (CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) ); }





Die Objektklasse "Äquidistanter Kanal" in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdChannelObj.mqh:



#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "GStdGraphObj.mqh" class CGStdChannelObj : public CGStdGraphObj { private : public : CGStdChannelObj( const long chart_id, const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_CHANNEL,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_CHANNELS,chart_id,name) { CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_RAY_LEFT )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_FILL )); } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ); virtual string Header( const bool symbol= false ); virtual string TypeDescription( void ) const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription( OBJ_CHANNEL ); } }; bool CGStdChannelObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdChannelObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdChannelObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } string CGStdChannelObj::Header( const bool symbol= false ) { return this .TypeDescription(); } void CGStdChannelObj::PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ) { :: Print ( this .Header(symbol), " \"" ,CGBaseObj::Name(), "\": ID " ,( string ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID), " " ,:: TimeToString (CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) ); }





Die Objektklasse "Standardabweichungskanal" in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdStdDevChannelObj.mqh:



#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "GStdGraphObj.mqh" class CGStdStdDevChannelObj : public CGStdGraphObj { private : public : CGStdStdDevChannelObj( const long chart_id, const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_STDDEVCHANNEL,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_CHANNELS,chart_id,name) { CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_RAY_LEFT )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_FILL )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEVIATION,:: ObjectGetDouble (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_DEVIATION )); } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ); virtual string Header( const bool symbol= false ); virtual string TypeDescription( void ) const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription( OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL ); } }; bool CGStdStdDevChannelObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdStdDevChannelObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEVIATION : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdStdDevChannelObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } string CGStdStdDevChannelObj::Header( const bool symbol= false ) { return this .TypeDescription(); } void CGStdStdDevChannelObj::PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ) { :: Print ( this .Header(symbol), " \"" ,CGBaseObj::Name(), "\": ID " ,( string ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID), " " ,:: TimeToString (CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) ); }





Die Objektklasse "Linearer Regressionskanal" in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdRegressionObj.mqh:



#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "GStdGraphObj.mqh" class CGStdRegressionObj : public CGStdGraphObj { private : public : CGStdRegressionObj( const long chart_id, const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_REGRESSION,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_CHANNELS,chart_id,name) { CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_RAY_LEFT )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_FILL )); } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ); virtual string Header( const bool symbol= false ); virtual string TypeDescription( void ) const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription( OBJ_REGRESSION ); } }; bool CGStdRegressionObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdRegressionObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdRegressionObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } string CGStdRegressionObj::Header( const bool symbol= false ) { return this .TypeDescription(); } void CGStdRegressionObj::PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ) { :: Print ( this .Header(symbol), " \"" ,CGBaseObj::Name(), "\": ID " ,( string ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID), " " ,:: TimeToString (CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) ); }





Die Objektklasse "Andrews' Pitchfork" in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdPitchforkObj.mqh:



#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "GStdGraphObj.mqh" class CGStdPitchforkObj : public CGStdGraphObj { private : public : CGStdPitchforkObj( const long chart_id, const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_PITCHFORK,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_CHANNELS,chart_id,name) { CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_RAY_LEFT )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_LEVELS )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_LEVELCOLOR )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_LEVELSTYLE )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_LEVELWIDTH )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT,:: ObjectGetString (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_LEVELTEXT )); } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ); virtual string Header( const bool symbol= false ); virtual string TypeDescription( void ) const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription( OBJ_PITCHFORK ); } }; bool CGStdPitchforkObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdPitchforkObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdPitchforkObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } string CGStdPitchforkObj::Header( const bool symbol= false ) { return this .TypeDescription(); } void CGStdPitchforkObj::PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ) { :: Print ( this .Header(symbol), " \"" ,CGBaseObj::Name(), "\": ID " ,( string ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID), " " ,:: TimeToString (CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) ); }





Die Objektklasse "Gann-Linie" in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdGannLineObj.mqh:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "GStdGraphObj.mqh" class CGStdGannLineObj : public CGStdGraphObj { private : public : CGStdGannLineObj( const long chart_id, const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_GANNLINE,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_GANN,chart_id,name) { CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_RAY_LEFT )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE,:: ObjectGetDouble (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_SCALE )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANGLE,:: ObjectGetDouble (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_ANGLE )); } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ); virtual string Header( const bool symbol= false ); virtual string TypeDescription( void ) const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription( OBJ_GANNLINE ); } }; bool CGStdGannLineObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdGannLineObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANGLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdGannLineObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } string CGStdGannLineObj::Header( const bool symbol= false ) { return this .TypeDescription(); } void CGStdGannLineObj::PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ) { :: Print ( this .Header(symbol), " \"" ,CGBaseObj::Name(), "\": ID " ,( string ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID), " " ,:: TimeToString (CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) ); }





Die Objektklasse "Gann-Fan" in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdGannFanObj.mqh:



#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "GStdGraphObj.mqh" class CGStdGannFanObj : public CGStdGraphObj { private : public : CGStdGannFanObj( const long chart_id, const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_GANNFAN,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_GANN,chart_id,name) { CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_DIRECTION )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE,:: ObjectGetDouble (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_SCALE )); } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ); virtual string Header( const bool symbol= false ); virtual string TypeDescription( void ) const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription( OBJ_GANNFAN ); } }; bool CGStdGannFanObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdGannFanObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdGannFanObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } string CGStdGannFanObj::Header( const bool symbol= false ) { return this .TypeDescription(); } void CGStdGannFanObj::PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ) { :: Print ( this .Header(symbol), " \"" ,CGBaseObj::Name(), "\": ID " ,( string ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID), " " ,:: TimeToString (CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) ); }





Die Objektklasse "Gann-Grid" in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdGannGridObj.mqh:



#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "GStdGraphObj.mqh" class CGStdGannGridObj : public CGStdGraphObj { private : public : CGStdGannGridObj( const long chart_id, const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_GANNGRID,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_GANN,chart_id,name) { CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_DIRECTION )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE,:: ObjectGetDouble (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_SCALE )); } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ); virtual string Header( const bool symbol= false ); virtual string TypeDescription( void ) const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription( OBJ_GANNGRID ); } }; bool CGStdGannGridObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdGannGridObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdGannGridObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } string CGStdGannGridObj::Header( const bool symbol= false ) { return this .TypeDescription(); } void CGStdGannGridObj::PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ) { :: Print ( this .Header(symbol), " \"" ,CGBaseObj::Name(), "\": ID " ,( string ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID), " " ,:: TimeToString (CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) ); }





Die Objektklasse "Fibo-Level" in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdFiboObj.mqh:



#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "GStdGraphObj.mqh" class CGStdFiboObj : public CGStdGraphObj { private : public : CGStdFiboObj( const long chart_id, const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBO,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_FIBO,chart_id,name) { CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_RAY_LEFT )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_LEVELS )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_LEVELCOLOR )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_LEVELSTYLE )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_LEVELWIDTH )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT,:: ObjectGetString (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_LEVELTEXT )); } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ); virtual string Header( const bool symbol= false ); virtual string TypeDescription( void ) const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription( OBJ_FIBO ); } }; bool CGStdFiboObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdFiboObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdFiboObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } string CGStdFiboObj::Header( const bool symbol= false ) { return this .TypeDescription(); } void CGStdFiboObj::PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ) { :: Print ( this .Header(symbol), " \"" ,CGBaseObj::Name(), "\": ID " ,( string ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID), " " ,:: TimeToString (CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) ); }





Die "Fibo-Zeitzonen" in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdFiboTimesObj.mqh:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "GStdGraphObj.mqh" class CGStdFiboTimesObj : public CGStdGraphObj { private : public : CGStdFiboTimesObj( const long chart_id, const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBOTIMES,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_FIBO,chart_id,name) { CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_LEVELS )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_LEVELCOLOR )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_LEVELSTYLE )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_LEVELWIDTH )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT,:: ObjectGetString (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_LEVELTEXT )); } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ); virtual string Header( const bool symbol= false ); virtual string TypeDescription( void ) const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription( OBJ_FIBOTIMES ); } }; bool CGStdFiboTimesObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdFiboTimesObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdFiboTimesObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } string CGStdFiboTimesObj::Header( const bool symbol= false ) { return this .TypeDescription(); } void CGStdFiboTimesObj::PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ) { :: Print ( this .Header(symbol), " \"" ,CGBaseObj::Name(), "\": ID " ,( string ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID), " " ,:: TimeToString (CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) ); }





Die Objektklasse "Fibo-Fan" in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdFiboFanObj.mqh:



#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "GStdGraphObj.mqh" class CGStdFiboFanObj : public CGStdGraphObj { private : public : CGStdFiboFanObj( const long chart_id, const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBOFAN,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_FIBO,chart_id,name) { CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_LEVELS )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_LEVELCOLOR )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_LEVELSTYLE )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_LEVELWIDTH )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT,:: ObjectGetString (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_LEVELTEXT )); } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ); virtual string Header( const bool symbol= false ); virtual string TypeDescription( void ) const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription( OBJ_FIBOFAN ); } }; bool CGStdFiboFanObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdFiboFanObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdFiboFanObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } string CGStdFiboFanObj::Header( const bool symbol= false ) { return this .TypeDescription(); } void CGStdFiboFanObj::PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ) { :: Print ( this .Header(symbol), " \"" ,CGBaseObj::Name(), "\": ID " ,( string ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID), " " ,:: TimeToString (CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) ); }





Die Objektklasse "Fibo-Bögen" in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdFiboArcObj.mqh:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "GStdGraphObj.mqh" class CGStdFiboArcObj : public CGStdGraphObj { private : public : CGStdFiboArcObj( const long chart_id, const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBOARC,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_FIBO,chart_id,name) { CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_LEVELS )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_LEVELCOLOR )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_LEVELSTYLE )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_LEVELWIDTH )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_ELLIPSE )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE,:: ObjectGetDouble (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_SCALE )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT,:: ObjectGetString (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_LEVELTEXT )); } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ); virtual string Header( const bool symbol= false ); virtual string TypeDescription( void ) const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription( OBJ_FIBOARC ); } }; bool CGStdFiboArcObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdFiboArcObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdFiboArcObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } string CGStdFiboArcObj::Header( const bool symbol= false ) { return this .TypeDescription(); } void CGStdFiboArcObj::PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ) { :: Print ( this .Header(symbol), " \"" ,CGBaseObj::Name(), "\": ID " ,( string ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID), " " ,:: TimeToString (CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) ); }





Die Objektklasse "Fibokanal" in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdFiboChannelObj.mqh:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "GStdGraphObj.mqh" class CGStdFiboChannelObj : public CGStdGraphObj { private : public : CGStdFiboChannelObj( const long chart_id, const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBOCHANNEL,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_FIBO,chart_id,name) { CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_RAY_LEFT )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_LEVELS )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_LEVELCOLOR )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_LEVELSTYLE )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_LEVELWIDTH )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT,:: ObjectGetString (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_LEVELTEXT )); } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ); virtual string Header( const bool symbol= false ); virtual string TypeDescription( void ) const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription( OBJ_FIBOCHANNEL ); } }; bool CGStdFiboChannelObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdFiboChannelObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdFiboChannelObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } string CGStdFiboChannelObj::Header( const bool symbol= false ) { return this .TypeDescription(); } void CGStdFiboChannelObj::PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ) { :: Print ( this .Header(symbol), " \"" ,CGBaseObj::Name(), "\": ID " ,( string ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID), " " ,:: TimeToString (CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) ); }





Die Objektklasse "Fibo-Erweiterung" in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdExpansionObj.mqh:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "GStdGraphObj.mqh" class CGStdExpansionObj : public CGStdGraphObj { private : public : CGStdExpansionObj( const long chart_id, const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_EXPANSION,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_FIBO,chart_id,name) { CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_RAY_LEFT )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_LEVELS )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_LEVELCOLOR )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_LEVELSTYLE )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_LEVELWIDTH )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT,:: ObjectGetString (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_LEVELTEXT )); } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ); virtual string Header( const bool symbol= false ); virtual string TypeDescription( void ) const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription( OBJ_EXPANSION ); } }; bool CGStdExpansionObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdExpansionObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdExpansionObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } string CGStdExpansionObj::Header( const bool symbol= false ) { return this .TypeDescription(); } void CGStdExpansionObj::PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ) { :: Print ( this .Header(symbol), " \"" ,CGBaseObj::Name(), "\": ID " ,( string ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID), " " ,:: TimeToString (CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) ); }





Die Objektklasse "Elliott 5 Wellen" in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdElliotWave5Obj.mqh:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "GStdGraphObj.mqh" class CGStdElliotWave5Obj : public CGStdGraphObj { private : public : CGStdElliotWave5Obj( const long chart_id, const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ELLIOTWAVE5,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_ELLIOTT,chart_id,name) { CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_DRAWLINES )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_DEGREE )); } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ); virtual string Header( const bool symbol= false ); virtual string TypeDescription( void ) const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription( OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE5 ); } }; bool CGStdElliotWave5Obj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdElliotWave5Obj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdElliotWave5Obj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } string CGStdElliotWave5Obj::Header( const bool symbol= false ) { return this .TypeDescription(); } void CGStdElliotWave5Obj::PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ) { :: Print ( this .Header(symbol), " \"" ,CGBaseObj::Name(), "\": ID " ,( string ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID), " " ,:: TimeToString (CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) ); }





Die Objektklasse "Elliott 3 Wellen" in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdElliotWave3Obj.mqh:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "GStdGraphObj.mqh" class CGStdElliotWave3Obj : public CGStdGraphObj { private : public : CGStdElliotWave3Obj( const long chart_id, const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ELLIOTWAVE3,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_ELLIOTT,chart_id,name) { CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_DRAWLINES )); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE,:: ObjectGetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_DEGREE )); } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ); virtual string Header( const bool symbol= false ); virtual string TypeDescription( void ) const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription( OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE3 ); } }; bool CGStdElliotWave3Obj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdElliotWave3Obj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } bool CGStdElliotWave3Obj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { switch (( int )property) { case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP : return true ; default : break ; } return false ; } string CGStdElliotWave3Obj::Header( const bool symbol= false ) { return this .TypeDescription(); } void CGStdElliotWave3Obj::PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ) { :: Print ( this .Header(symbol), " \"" ,CGBaseObj::Name(), "\": ID " ,( string ) this .GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID), " " ,:: TimeToString (CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) ); }

Dies sind alle Objekte der für heute geplanten abstrakten grafischen Objektnachfolgeklassen. Wie Sie sehen können, sind sie untereinander identisch, unterscheiden sich aber in den Arten der unterstützten Eigenschaften. Das bedeutet, dass jedes dieser Objekte nur die ihm innewohnenden Eigenschaften haben wird. Die Daten werden nicht nur im Journal angezeigt. Am wichtigsten ist, dass bei der Suche und Sortierung von Bibliotheksobjekten die Flaggen berücksichtigt werden, die anzeigen, dass das Objekt eine bestimmte Eigenschaft unterstützt. Wenn man also alle grafischen Objekte in der Sammlung zum Beispiel nach einem Winkel sortiert, wird die endgültige Liste keine Objekte enthalten, die keine Ecke haben, da eine solche Eigenschaft von ihnen nicht unterstützt wird.

Ich werde alle oben genannten Klassen für eine unabhängige Analyse belassen.

Nun müssen wir die Klasse für die Verwaltung von Diagrammobjekten verbessern, die sich in der Datei der Klasse für die Sammlung grafischer Objekte in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\GraphElementsCollection.mqh befindet.

Abhängig von einem grafischen Objekt, das dem Diagramm hinzugefügt wird, soll eine neue Instanz der Standard-Grafikobjektklasse aus den von mir hier erstellten erstellt werden. Nehmen wir die notwendigen Verbesserungen an der Datei vor.



Wir fügen die Dateien aller hier erstellten Klassen in die Datei der Klasse der grafischen Objektsammlung ein (anstelle der zuvor eingefügten GStdGraphObj.mqh) und deklarieren die öffentliche Methode zum Erstellen eines neuen Objekts, das das zum Diagramm hinzugefügte grafische Objekt beschreibt:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "ListObj.mqh" #include "..\Services\Select.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Form.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdVLineObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdHLineObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdTrendObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdTrendByAngleObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdCiclesObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdArrowedLineObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdChannelObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdStdDevChannelObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdRegressionObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdPitchforkObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdGannLineObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdGannFanObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdGannGridObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdFiboObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdFiboTimesObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdFiboFanObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdFiboArcObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdFiboChannelObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdExpansionObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdElliotWave5Obj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdElliotWave3Obj.mqh" class CChartObjectsControl : public CObject { private : ENUM_TIMEFRAMES m_chart_timeframe; long m_chart_id; string m_chart_symbol; bool m_is_graph_obj_event; int m_total_objects; int m_last_objects; int m_delta_graph_obj; public : ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe( void ) const { return this .m_chart_timeframe; } long ChartID ( void ) const { return this .m_chart_id; } string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .m_chart_symbol; } bool IsEvent( void ) const { return this .m_is_graph_obj_event; } int TotalObjects( void ) const { return this .m_total_objects; } int Delta( void ) const { return this .m_delta_graph_obj; } CGStdGraphObj *CreateNewGraphObj( const ENUM_OBJECT obj_type, const long chart_id, const string name); void Refresh( void ); CChartObjectsControl( void ) { this .m_chart_id=:: ChartID (); this .m_chart_timeframe=( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ):: ChartPeriod ( this .m_chart_id); this .m_chart_symbol=:: ChartSymbol ( this .m_chart_id); this .m_is_graph_obj_event= false ; this .m_total_objects= 0 ; this .m_last_objects= 0 ; this .m_delta_graph_obj= 0 ; } CChartObjectsControl( const long chart_id) { this .m_chart_id=chart_id; this .m_chart_timeframe=( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ):: ChartPeriod ( this .m_chart_id); this .m_chart_symbol=:: ChartSymbol ( this .m_chart_id); this .m_is_graph_obj_event= false ; this .m_total_objects= 0 ; this .m_last_objects= 0 ; this .m_delta_graph_obj= 0 ; } virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { const CChartObjectsControl *obj_compared=node; return ( this . ChartID ()>obj_compared. ChartID () ? 1 : this . ChartID ()<obj_compared. ChartID () ? - 1 : 0 ); } };

In der Methode zur Überprüfung der Änderungen in der Anzahl der Objekte im Diagramm der Klasse für die Verwaltung von grafischen Objekten werden Verbesserungen im Codeblock für die Erstellung eines neuen Objekts vorgenommen, das ein zum Diagramm hinzugefügtes grafisches Objekt beschreibt:

void CChartObjectsControl::Refresh( void ) { this .m_total_objects=:: ObjectsTotal ( this . ChartID ()); this .m_delta_graph_obj= this .m_total_objects- this .m_last_objects; if ( this .m_delta_graph_obj!= 0 ) { string txt= ", " +(m_delta_graph_obj> 0 ? "Added: " : "Deleted: " )+( string ) fabs (m_delta_graph_obj)+ " obj" ; Print (DFUN, "ChartID=" , this . ChartID (), ", " , this . Symbol (), ", " ,TimeframeDescription( this .Timeframe()),txt); } if ( this .m_delta_graph_obj> 0 ) { int index= 0 ; datetime time= 0 ; string name= "" ; for ( int j= 0 ;j< this .m_total_objects;j++) { name=:: ObjectName ( this . ChartID (),j); datetime tm=( datetime ):: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (),name, OBJPROP_CREATETIME ); if (tm>time) { time=tm; index=j; } } name=:: ObjectName ( this . ChartID (),index); if (name!= "" ) { ENUM_OBJECT type=( ENUM_OBJECT ):: ObjectGetInteger ( this . ChartID (),name, OBJPROP_TYPE ); ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type=ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE(type+OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+ 1 ); CGStdGraphObj *obj= this .CreateNewGraphObj(type, this . ChartID (),name); if (obj!= NULL ) { obj.SetObjectID( this .m_total_objects); obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM); obj. Print (); delete obj; } } } this .m_last_objects= this .m_total_objects; this .m_is_graph_obj_event=( bool ) this .m_delta_graph_obj; }

Ich habe bereits früher ein neues abstraktes grafisches Objekt erstellt. Jetzt ist es an der Zeit, ein Objekt eines geeigneten Typs mit Hilfe der hier entwickelten Nachfolgeklassen zu erstellen. Nachdem das Objekt erfolgreich erstellt wurde, fügen wir ihm die Eigenschaft Zugehörigkeit hinzu (gehört nicht zum Programm). Statt der Kurzbeschreibung des erstellten Objekts zeigt das Journal die vollständige Beschreibung aller seiner Eigenschaften an.

Um das zu erstellende Objekt auszuwählen, verwenden wir die Methode zum Erstellen eines neuen grafischen Standardobjekts:

CGStdGraphObj *CChartObjectsControl::CreateNewGraphObj( const ENUM_OBJECT obj_type, const long chart_id, const string name) { CGStdGraphObj *obj= NULL ; switch (( int )obj_type) { case OBJ_VLINE : return new CGStdVLineObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_HLINE : return new CGStdHLineObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_TREND : return new CGStdTrendObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE : return new CGStdTrendByAngleObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_CYCLES : return new CGStdCyclesObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_ARROWED_LINE : return new CGStdArrowedLineObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_CHANNEL : return new CGStdChannelObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL : return new CGStdStdDevChannelObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_REGRESSION : return new CGStdRegressionObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_PITCHFORK : return new CGStdPitchforkObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_GANNLINE : return new CGStdGannLineObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_GANNFAN : return new CGStdGannFanObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_GANNGRID : return new CGStdGannGridObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_FIBO : return new CGStdFiboObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_FIBOTIMES : return new CGStdFiboTimesObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_FIBOFAN : return new CGStdFiboFanObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_FIBOARC : return new CGStdFiboArcObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_FIBOCHANNEL : return new CGStdFiboChannelObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_EXPANSION : return new CGStdExpansionObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE5 : return new CGStdElliotWave5Obj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE3 : return new CGStdElliotWave3Obj(chart_id,name); default : return NULL ; } }

Hier ist alles einfach. Die Methode erhält den Typ des zu erstellenden Objekts, die ID des Diagramms, dem das grafische Objekt hinzugefügt wurde, und den Namen des neuen grafischen Objekts. Anschließend wird je nach Typ des an die Methode übergebenen grafischen Objekts mit dem new operator ein neues Objekt der entsprechenden Nachfolgeklasse des abstrakten grafischen Objekts erstellt und das Ergebnis der Erstellung eines neuen Objekts sofort zurückgegeben.

Die Methode liefert entweder einen Zeiger auf ein neu erstelltes Objekt oder NULL im Falle eines Fehlers bei der Objekterstellung. Wie wir sehen können, sind noch nicht alle Objekte erstellt worden. Die verbleibenden werden im nächsten Artikel erstellt, zusammen mit den Verbesserungen, die in den im aktuellen Artikel erstellten Klassen eingeführt werden. Wir müssen den Zugriff auf alle Eigenschaften aller Objektankerpunkte ermöglichen und nicht nur auf den allerersten.



Alles ist bereit zum Testen.



Test

Um den Test durchzuführen, verwenden wir den EA aus dem vorherigen Artikel und speichern ihn in \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part84\ als TestDoEasyPart84.mq5.



Änderungen im EA sind derzeit nicht erforderlich. Der Ordnung halber habe ich ihn aber im entsprechenden Artikel im Terminalordner gespeichert.

Kompilieren Sie den EA, starten Sie ihn im Terminal und fügen Sie einige grafische Objekte in den Chart ein.

Die vollständigen Beschreibungen aller Eigenschaften, die den Objektcharts hinzugefügt werden, sind im Journal zu finden:









Was kommt als Nächstes?

Im nächsten Artikel werde ich die Entwicklung von Nachfolgeklassen des abstrakten grafischen Objekts und der Sammelklasse von grafischen Bibliotheksobjekten fortsetzen.





Alle Dateien der aktuellen Version der Bibliothek sind unten zusammen mit der Test-EA-Datei für MQL5 zum Testen und Herunterladen angehängt. Stellen Sie Ihre Fragen, Kommentare und Vorschläge in den Kommentaren.

