Grafiken in der Bibliothek DoEasy (Teil 84): Abgeleitete Klassen des abstrakten grafischen Standardobjekts
Inhalt
- Konzept
- Verbesserung der Klassenbibliothek
- Abgeleitete Objekte des abstrakten grafischen Objekts
- Test
- Was kommt als Nächstes?
Konzept
Im vorigen Artikel habe ich die Klasse des abstrakten grafischen Standardobjekts Terminal erstellt. Das Klassenobjekt beschreibt die Eigenschaften, die allen grafischen Objekten gemeinsam sind. Es ist also einfach eine Art grafisches Objekt. Um seine Zugehörigkeit zu einem realen grafischen Objekt zu verdeutlichen, müssen wir die Eigenschaften, die diesem speziellen grafischen Objekt eigen sind, in der Klasse des Nachfolgeobjekts festlegen. Im Gegenteil, der Zugriff auf einige andere Eigenschaften sollte eingeschränkt werden, da sie nicht zu den Parametern dieses speziellen grafischen Objekts gehören, sondern in der Menge der abstrakten Objekteigenschaften enthalten sind.
Dieses Konzept der Objektbildung wird für fast alle Bibliotheksobjekte akzeptiert. Die grafischen Objektklassen bilden da keine Ausnahme.
Um die Zugehörigkeit des Objekts zu einer Gruppe von grafischen Objekten zu spezifizieren, verwenden wir eine Reihe von Standardgruppen für grafische Objekte aus dem Terminal und fügen dem abstrakten grafischen Objekt eine neue Eigenschaft hinzu — die Gruppe, zu der das grafische Objekt gehört, das durch die Nachfolgeklasse beschrieben wird:
In diesem Artikel werde ich Objektklassen erstellen, die zu den Gruppen Linien, Kanäle, Gann, Fibo und Elliott gehören. Die übrigen Objektgruppen werden im nächsten Artikel vorgestellt. Der Grund dafür ist, dass nicht alle Eigenschaften dieser Objekte mit der bestehenden abstrakten grafischen Objektfunktionalität beschrieben werden können. Daher werde ich hier die Funktionalität der im vorherigen Artikel erstellten Klasse verwenden. Im nächsten Artikel werde ich die Möglichkeit hinzufügen, alle Objekteigenschaften zu lesen und zu schreiben, sowie die Klassen der übrigen grafischen Objektgruppen implementieren.
Dazu gehören zum Beispiel die Ankerpunkte der grafischen Objekte. Die im abstrakten grafischen Objekt gespeicherten Eigenschaften werden in den Arrays der Objekteigenschaften gespeichert, wobei jedes Array-Feld eine einzelne Eigenschaft beschreibt, zum Beispiel die Zeit. Standardmäßig wird die Zeit dem ersten Ankerpunkt des grafischen Objekts entnommen. Alle anderen Ankerpunkte können über die Funktion ObjectGetInteger() abgerufen werden, indem der Index des erforderlichen Punktes über den Eigenschaftsmodifikator angegeben wird. Die Klasse, die ich derzeit in Betracht ziehe, kann nur einen Wert speichern. So sollten wir ein Array gleichartiger Eigenschaften erstellen und auf die erforderlichen Eigenschaften auf die gleiche Weise zugreifen, wie wenn wir einen Eigenschaftsmodifikator verwenden.
Da der Artikel begrenzt ist, werde ich die Entwicklung in mehrere Phasen unterteilen.
Verbesserung der Klassenbibliothek
In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh fügen wir die Enumeration der grafischen Standardobjektgruppen hinzu:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| The list of graphical element types | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE { GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDART, // Standard graphical object GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT, // Element GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ, // Shadow object GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM, // Form GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW, // Window }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Graphical object group | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP { GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_LINES, // Lines GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_CHANNELS, // Channels GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_GANN, // Gann GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_FIBO, // Fibo GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_ELLIOTT, // Elliott GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_SHAPES, // Shapes GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_ARROWS, // Arrows GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_GRAPHICAL, // Graphical objects }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Integer properties of a standard graphical object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Fügen wir eine neue Eigenschaft zur Liste der ganzzahligen Objekteigenschaften hinzu und erhöhen die Anzahl der ganzzahligen Eigenschaften um 1 (von 51 auf 52):
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Integer properties of a standard graphical object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER { //--- Additional properties GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID = 0, // Object ID GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE, // Graphical object type (ENUM_OBJECT) GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE, // Graphical element type (ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE) GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP, // Graphical object group (ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP) GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG, // Graphical object affiliation GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID, // Chart ID GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM, // Chart subwindow index GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM, // Object index in the list //--- Common properties of all graphical objects GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME, // Object creation time GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES, // Object visibility on timeframes GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK, // Background object GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER, // Priority of a graphical object for receiving the event of clicking on a chart GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN, // Disable displaying the name of a graphical object in the terminal object list GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED, // Object selection GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE, // Object availability //--- Properties belonging to different graphical objects GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME, // Time coordinate GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR, // Color GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE, // Style GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH, // Line width GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL, // Object color filling GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY, // Ability to edit text in the Edit object GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS, // Number of levels GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR, // Level line color GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE, // Level line style GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH, // Level line width GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN, // Horizontal text alignment in the Edit object (OBJ_EDIT) GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE, // Font size GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT, // Ray goes to the left GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT, // Ray goes to the right GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY, // Vertical line goes through all windows of a chart GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE, // Display the full ellipse of the Fibonacci Arc object GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE, // Arrow code for the "Arrow" object GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR, // Position of the binding point of the graphical object GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE, // Distance from the base corner along the X axis in pixels GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE, // Distance from the base corner along the Y axis in pixels GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION, // Gann object trend GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE, // Elliott wave marking level GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES, // Display lines for Elliott wave marking GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE, // Button state (pressed/released) GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_OBJ_CHART_ID, // Chart object ID (OBJ_CHART). GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD, // Chart object period GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE, // Time scale display flag for the Chart object GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE, // Price scale display flag for the Chart object GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE, // Chart object scale GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE, // Object width along the X axis in pixels. GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE, // Object height along the Y axis in pixels. GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET, // X coordinate of the upper-left corner of the visibility area. GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET, // Y coordinate of the upper-left corner of the visibility area. GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR, // Background color for OBJ_EDIT, OBJ_BUTTON, OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER, // Chart corner for binding a graphical object GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE, // Border type for "Rectangle border" GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR, // Border color for OBJ_EDIT and OBJ_BUTTON }; #define GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL (52) // Total number of integer properties #define GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP (0) // Number of integer properties not used in sorting //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Hinzufügen der Sortierung nach einer neuen Eigenschaft in die Liste der möglichen Sortierkriterien für grafische Objekte:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Possible sorting criteria of graphical objects | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #define FIRST_GRAPH_OBJ_DBL_PROP (GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_GRAPH_OBJ_STR_PROP (GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_GRAPH_OBJ_MODE { //--- Sort by integer properties SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ID = 0, // Sort by object ID SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_TYPE, // Sort by object type SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ELEMENT_TYPE, // Sort by graphical element type SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP, // Sort by a graphical object group SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG, // Sort by a graphical element affiliation SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHART_ID, // Sort by chart ID SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_WND_NUM, // Sort by chart subwindow index SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_NUM, // Sort by object index in the list SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CREATETIME, // Sort by object creation time SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_TIMEFRAMES, // Sort by object visibility on timeframes SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BACK, // Sort by the "Background object" property SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ZORDER, // Sort by the priority of a graphical object for receiving the event of clicking on a chart SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_HIDDEN, // Sort by a disabling display of the name of a graphical object in the terminal object list SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_SELECTED, // Sort by the "Object selection" property SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_SELECTABLE, // Sort by the "Object availability" property SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_TIME, // Sort by time coordinate SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_COLOR, // Sort by color SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_STYLE, // Sort by style SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_WIDTH, // Sort by line width SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_FILL, // Sort by the "Object color filling" property SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_READONLY, // Sort by the ability to edit text in the Edit object SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_LEVELS, // Sort by number of levels SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_LEVELCOLOR, // Sort by line level color SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_LEVELSTYLE, // Sort by line level style SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_LEVELWIDTH, // Sort by line level width SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ALIGN, // Sort by the "Horizontal text alignment in the Entry field" property SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_FONTSIZE, // Sort by font size SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_RAY_LEFT, // Sort by "Ray goes to the left" property SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_RAY_RIGHT, // Sort by "Ray goes to the right" property SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_RAY, // Sort by the "Vertical line goes through all windows of a chart" property SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ELLIPSE, // Sort by the "Display the full ellipse of the Fibonacci Arc object" property SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ARROWCODE, // Sort by an arrow code for the Arrow object SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ANCHOR, // Sort by the position of a binding point of a graphical object SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_XDISTANCE, // Sort by a distance from the base corner along the X axis in pixels SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_YDISTANCE, // Sort by a distance from the base corner along the Y axis in pixels SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_DIRECTION, // Sort by the "Gann object trend" property SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_DEGREE, // Sort by the "Elliott wave marking level" property SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_DRAWLINES, // Sort by the "Display lines for Elliott wave marking" property SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_STATE, // Sort by button state (pressed/released) SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_OBJ_CHART_ID, // Sort by Chart object ID. SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD, // Sort by Chart object period SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE, // Sort by time scale display flag for the Chart object SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE, // Sort by price scale display flag for the Chart object SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE, // Sort by Chart object scale SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_XSIZE, // Sort by Object width along the X axis in pixels SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_YSIZE, // Sort by object height along the Y axis in pixels SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_XOFFSET, // Sort by X coordinate of the upper-left corner of the visibility area SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_YOFFSET, // Sort by Y coordinate of the upper-left corner of the visibility area SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BGCOLOR, // Sort by background color for OBJ_EDIT, OBJ_BUTTON and OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CORNER, // Sort by chart corner for binding a graphical object SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BORDER_TYPE, // Sort by border type for the "Rectangle border" object SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BORDER_COLOR, // Sort by frame color for the OBJ_EDIT and OBJ_BUTTON objects //--- Sort by real properties SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_PRICE = FIRST_GRAPH_OBJ_DBL_PROP, // Sort by price coordinate SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_LEVELVALUE, // Sort by level value SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_SCALE, // Sort by scale (property of Gann objects and Fibonacci Arcs objects) SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_ANGLE, // Sort by angle SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_DEVIATION, // Sort by a deviation of the standard deviation channel //--- Sort by string properties SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_NAME = FIRST_GRAPH_OBJ_STR_PROP, // Sort by object name SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT, // Sort by object description SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_TOOLTIP, // Sort by tooltip text SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_LEVELTEXT, // Sort by level description SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_FONT, // Sort by font SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_BMPFILE, // Sort by BMP file name for the "Bitmap Level" object SORT_BY_GRAPH_OBJ_CHART_OBJ_SYMBOL, // Sort by Chart object period symbol }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh ergänzen wir die Indices der neuen Nachrichten:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| List of the library's text message indices | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_MESSAGES_LIB { MSG_LIB_PARAMS_LIST_BEG=ERR_USER_ERROR_FIRST, // Beginning of the parameter list MSG_LIB_PARAMS_LIST_END, // End of the parameter list MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED, // Property not supported MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MQL4, // Property not supported in MQL4 MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MT5_LESS_2155, // Property not supported in MetaTrader 5 versions lower than 2155 MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_POSITION, // Property not supported for position MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_PENDING, // Property not supported for pending order MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MARKET, // Property not supported for market order MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MARKET_HIST, // Property not supported for historical market order MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SET, // Value not set MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY, // Not set MSG_LIB_PROP_AUTO, // Formed by the terminal MSG_LIB_PROP_AS_IN_ORDER, // According to the order expiration mode
...
MSG_LIB_TEXT_FAILED_ADD_TO_LIST, // failed to add to list MSG_LIB_TEXT_TIME_UNTIL_THE_END_DAY, // Order lifetime till the end of the current day to be used MSG_LIB_TEXT_OBJ_NO_PERIODS, // Not shown on any timeframe MSG_LIB_TEXT_OBJ_ALL_PERIODS, // Drawn on all timeframes MSG_LIB_TEXT_JANUARY, // January MSG_LIB_TEXT_FEBRUARY, // February
...
MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_PROGRAM, // Graphical object belongs to a program MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM, // Graphical object does not belong to a program //--- MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ANY, // Abstract graphical object MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_VLINE, // Vertical line MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_HLINE, // Horizontal line
...
MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE, // BMP file name for the "Bitmap Level" object MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SYMBOL, // Chart object symbol MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP, // Graphical object group MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP_LINES, // Lines MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP_CHANNELS, // Channels MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP_GANN, // Gann MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP_FIBO, // Fibo MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP_ELLIOTT, // Elliott MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP_SHAPES, // Shapes MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP_ARROWS, // Arrows MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP_GRAPHICAL, // Graphical objects MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_CLICK_COORD, // (Chart click coordinate) }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
und die Textnachrichten, die den neu hinzugefügten Indizes entsprechen:
string messages_library[][TOTAL_LANG]= { {"Начало списка параметров","The beginning of the parameter list"}, {"Конец списка параметров","End of parameter list"}, {"Свойство не поддерживается","Property not supported"}, {"Свойство не поддерживается в MQL4","Property not supported in MQL4"}, {"Свойство не поддерживается в MetaTrader5 версии ниже 2155","The property is not supported in MetaTrader5, build lower than 2155"}, {"Свойство не поддерживается у позиции","Property not supported for position"}, {"Свойство не поддерживается у отложенного ордера","The property is not supported for a pending order"}, {"Свойство не поддерживается у маркет-ордера","The property is not supported for a market-order"}, {"Свойство не поддерживается у исторического маркет-ордера","The property is not supported for a history market-order"}, {"Значение не задано","Value not set"}, {"Отсутствует","Not set"}, {"Формируется терминалом","Formed by the terminal"}, {"В соответствии с режимом истечения ордера","In accordance with the order expiration mode"},
...
{"не удалось добавить в список","failed to add to list"}, {"Будет использоваться время действия ордера до конца текущего дня","Order validity time until the end of the current day will be used"}, {"Не показывается ни на одном таймфрейме","Not shown on any timeframe"}, {"Рисуется на всех таймфреймах","Drawn on all timeframes"}, {"Январь","January"}, {"Февраль","February"},
...
{"Графический объект принадлежит программе","The graphic object belongs to the program"}, {"Графический объект не принадлежит программе","The graphic object does not belong to the program"}, {"Абстрактный графический объект","Abstract graphic object"}, {"Вертикальная линия","Vertical Line"}, {"Горизонтальная линия","Horizontal Line"},
...
{"Имя BMP-файла","BMP-file name"}, {"Символ графика","Chart Symbol"}, {"Группа графического объекта","Graphic object group"}, {"Линии","Lines"}, {"Каналы","Channels"}, {"Ганн","Gann"}, {"Фибоначчи","Fibonacci"}, {"Эллиотт","Elliott"}, {"Фигуры","Shapes"}, {"Стрелки","Arrows"}, {"Графические объекты","Graphical"}, {"(Координата щелчка по графику)","(Chart click coordinate)"}, }; //+---------------------------------------------------------------------+
Das grafische Objekt verfügt über die Integer-Eigenschaft OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES, die es uns ermöglicht, das Objektbild in beliebigen Zeitrahmen zu setzen und zu empfangen. Die Zeitrahmen, in denen das Objekt angezeigt wird, können durch eine Kombination von Objektsichtbarkeitsflags definiert oder gesetzt werden.
Um die Beschreibung der für das grafische Objekt gesetzten Sichtbarkeitsflags anzuzeigen, fügen wir in der Datei der Servicefunktionen \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\DELib.mqh die Funktion hinzu, die den Status des aktivierten/deaktivierten Flags für einen angeforderten Zeitrahmen zurückgibt:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag of displaying the graphical | //| object on a specified chart timeframe | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool IsVisibleOnTimeframe(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const int flags) { if(flags==OBJ_ALL_PERIODS) return true; if(flags==OBJ_NO_PERIODS) return false; int flag=0; switch((int)timeframe) { case PERIOD_M1 : flag=0x00000001; break; case PERIOD_M2 : flag=0x00000002; break; case PERIOD_M3 : flag=0x00000004; break; case PERIOD_M4 : flag=0x00000008; break; case PERIOD_M5 : flag=0x00000010; break; case PERIOD_M6 : flag=0x00000020; break; case PERIOD_M10 : flag=0x00000040; break; case PERIOD_M12 : flag=0x00000080; break; case PERIOD_M15 : flag=0x00000100; break; case PERIOD_M20 : flag=0x00000200; break; case PERIOD_M30 : flag=0x00000400; break; case PERIOD_H1 : flag=0x00000800; break; case PERIOD_H2 : flag=0x00001000; break; case PERIOD_H3 : flag=0x00002000; break; case PERIOD_H4 : flag=0x00004000; break; case PERIOD_H6 : flag=0x00008000; break; case PERIOD_H8 : flag=0x00010000; break; case PERIOD_H12 : flag=0x00020000; break; case PERIOD_D1 : flag=0x00040000; break; case PERIOD_W1 : flag=0x00080000; break; case PERIOD_MN1 : flag=0x00100000; break; default: break; } return((flags & flag)==flag); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Wenn der an die Funktion übergebene Wert die Flags aller Zeitrahmen enthält (OBJ_ALL_PERIODS), ist das Objekt auf allen Timeframes deutlich sichtbar und wir geben sofort true ohne Überprüfung der Flags zurück.
Wenn alle Flags aller Zeitrahmen deaktiviert sind (OBJ_NO_PERIODS), wird das Objekt in allen Timeframes komplett ausgeblendet. Es wird sofort false zurückgegeben.
Als Nächstes wird der Variablen Flag je nach dem an die Funktion übergebenen Zeitrahmenwert ein entsprechender Wert zugewiesen, mit dem die Bits der Variable flags verglichen werden sollen. Nach Erhalt einer Bitmaske wird ihr Wert mit dem Wert verglichen, den man erhält, wenn man der Variablen 'flags' eine Bitmaske auferlegt und das Ergebnis dieses bitweisen Vergleichs zurückgibt. Die Funktion gibt nur dann wahr zurück, wenn die Variable 'flags' das von der Maske geprüfte Bit enthält.
Ich habe die Gruppen von grafischen Objekten definiert. Fügen wir nun diesen neuen Wert zu den Eigenschaften der grafischen Objekte hinzu.
In der Datei des Basisobjekts aller grafischen Objekte der Bibliothek \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GBaseObj.mqh (in ihrem geschützten Abschnitt), deklarieren wir die Variable zum Speichern der grafischen Objektgruppe:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Class of the base object of the library graphical objects | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CGBaseObj : public CObject { private: protected: ENUM_OBJECT m_type_graph_obj; // Graphical object type ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE m_type_element; // Graphical element type ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG m_belong; // Program affiliation ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP m_group; // Graphical object group string m_name_prefix; // Object name prefix string m_name; // Object name long m_chart_id; // Object chart ID long m_object_id; // Object ID long m_zorder; // Priority of a graphical object for receiving the mouse click event int m_subwindow; // Subwindow index int m_shift_y; // Subwindow Y coordinate shift int m_type; // Object type int m_timeframes_visible; // Visibility of an object on timeframes (a set of flags) int m_digits; // Number of decimal places in a quote bool m_visible; // Object visibility bool m_back; // "Background object" flag bool m_selected; // "Object selection" flag bool m_selectable; // "Object availability" flag bool m_hidden; // "Disable displaying the name of a graphical object in the terminal object list" flag datetime m_create_time; // Object creation time
Wir setzen im öffentlichen Teil der Klasse die Methode zum Setzen der grafischen Objektgruppe:
public: //--- Set the values of the class variables void SetObjectID(const long value) { this.m_object_id=value; } void SetBelong(const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong){ this.m_belong=belong; } void SetTypeGraphObject(const ENUM_OBJECT obj) { this.m_type_graph_obj=obj; } void SetTypeElement(const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type) { this.m_type_element=type;} void SetGroup(const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP group){ this.m_group=group; } void SetName(const string name) { this.m_name=name; } void SetChartID(const long chart_id) { this.m_chart_id=chart_id; } void SetDigits(const int value) { this.m_digits=value; }
und die Methode zur Rückgabe der Gruppe:
//--- Return the values of class variables ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE TypeGraphElement(void) const { return this.m_type_element; } ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG Belong(void) const { return this.m_belong; } ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP Group(void) const { return this.m_group; } ENUM_OBJECT TypeGraphObject(void) const { return this.m_type_graph_obj; } datetime TimeCreate(void) const { return this.m_create_time; } string Name(void) const { return this.m_name; } long ChartID(void) const { return this.m_chart_id; } long ObjectID(void) const { return this.m_object_id; } long Zorder(void) const { return this.m_zorder; } int SubWindow(void) const { return this.m_subwindow; } int ShiftY(void) const { return this.m_shift_y; } int VisibleOnTimeframes(void) const { return this.m_timeframes_visible; } int Digits(void) const { return this.m_digits; } bool IsBack(void) const { return this.m_back; } bool IsSelected(void) const { return this.m_selected; } bool IsSelectable(void) const { return this.m_selectable; } bool IsHidden(void) const { return this.m_hidden; } bool IsVisible(void) const { return this.m_visible; }
Die zuvor implementierte Methode, die das Sichtbarkeitskennzeichen des Objekts für den angegebenen Zeitrahmen zurückgibt, wurde aus dem öffentlichen Klassenteil entfernt:
//--- Return the object visibility flag on a specified timeframe bool IsVisibleOnTimeframe(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) const { return((this.m_timeframes_visible & timeframe)==timeframe); } //--- Return the graphical object type (ENUM_OBJECT) calculated from the object type (ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE) passed to the method ENUM_OBJECT GraphObjectType(const ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type) const { return ENUM_OBJECT(obj_type-OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ-1); }
Erstens ist es nicht optimal. Zweitens habe ich bereits die obige Dienstfunktion implementiert, die das Gleiche tut.
Als Nächstes deklarieren wir die Methode, die die Beschreibung der grafischen Objektgruppe zurückgibt:
//--- Return the graphical object type (ENUM_OBJECT) calculated from the object type (ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE) passed to the method ENUM_OBJECT GraphObjectType(const ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type) const { return ENUM_OBJECT(obj_type-OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ-1); } //--- Return the description of the type of the graphical object (1) type, (2) element, (3) affiliation and (4) group string TypeGraphObjectDescription(void); string TypeElementDescription(void); string BelongDescription(void); string GroupDescription(void); //--- The virtual method returning the object type virtual int Type(void) const { return this.m_type; } //--- Constructor/destructor CGBaseObj(); ~CGBaseObj(){;} }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Schreiben wir seine Implementierung außerhalb des Klassenkörpers:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the description of the graphical object group | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CGBaseObj::GroupDescription(void) { return ( this.Group()==GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_LINES ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP_LINES) : this.Group()==GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_CHANNELS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP_CHANNELS) : this.Group()==GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_GANN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP_GANN) : this.Group()==GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_FIBO ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP_FIBO) : this.Group()==GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_ELLIOTT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP_ELLIOTT) : this.Group()==GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_SHAPES ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP_SHAPES) : this.Group()==GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_ARROWS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP_ARROWS) : this.Group()==GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_GRAPHICAL? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP_GRAPHICAL) : "Unknown" ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Hier ist alles einfach. Je nach dem in m_group eingestellten und von der Methode Group() zurückgegebenen Wert wird die entsprechende Textmeldung zurückgegeben.
Verbessern wir die abstrakte grafische Objektklasse in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdGraphObj.mqh.
Da einige Objekteigenschaften für verschiedene Objekte unterschiedlich sind, sollte auch die Implementierung der Methoden, die diese Eigenschaften zurückgeben, unterschiedlich sein. Solche Eigenschaften sollten virtuelle Methoden mit einer gemeinsamen Implementierung in der abstrakten grafischen Objektklasse haben. Für Nachfolgeobjekte wird diese Implementierung in der Nachfolgeklasse neu definiert.
Fügen Sie im öffentlichen Teil der Klasse drei virtuelle Methoden hinzu, die die Beschreibungen des grafischen Objekttyps sowie den Preis und die Zeit des ersten Ankerpunkts des Objekts zurückgeben:
//--- Display the description of the object properties in the journal (full_prop=true - all properties, false - supported ones only - implemented in descendant classes) virtual void Print(const bool full_prop=false,const bool dash=false); //--- Display a short description of the object in the journal virtual void PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false); //--- Return the object short name virtual string Header(const bool symbol=false); //--- Return the description of the graphical object (1) type (ENUM_OBJECT), price coordinate (2) and (3) time virtual string TypeDescription(void) const { return CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ANY); } virtual string PriceDescription(void) const { return ::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE),this.m_digits); } virtual string TimeDescription(void) const { return ::TimeToString(this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME),TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES); } //--- Compare CGStdGraphObj objects by a specified property (to sort the list by an object property) virtual int Compare(const CObject *node,const int mode=0) const; //--- Compare CGStdGraphObj objects with each other by all properties (to search for equal objects) bool IsEqual(CGStdGraphObj* compared_req) const; //--- Default constructor
Redefinieren wir die Methoden in den Nachfolgeobjekten zur Anzeige von Daten auf einem bestimmten grafischen Objekt, das durch das Nachfolgeobjekt beschrieben wird.
Im Konstruktor der geschützten parametrischen Klasse fügen wir einen neuen formalen Parameter hinzu — die Gruppe des grafischen Standardobjekts, während der Standardkonstruktor sofort den Gruppenwert -1 erhält:
//--- Default constructor CGStdGraphObj(){ this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ; m_group=WRONG_VALUE; } protected: //--- Protected parametric constructor CGStdGraphObj(const ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP group, const long chart_id, const string name); public: //+--------------------------------------------------------------------+ //|Methods of simplified access and setting graphical object properties| //+--------------------------------------------------------------------+
Ganz am Ende der Liste der Methoden für einen vereinfachten Zugriff auf die Klasseneigenschaften fügen wir die Methoden hinzu, die die Sichtbarkeitsflags des Objekts für einen bestimmten Zeitrahmen zurückgeben. Jeder Zeitrahmen soll seine eigene Methode haben. Deklaration der Methode, die die Beschreibung der Objektsichtbarkeit für alle Zeitrahmen zurückgibt:
//--- Symbol for the Chart object string Symbol(void) const { return this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_SYMBOL); } void SetChartObjSymbol(const string symbol) { if(::ObjectSetString(CGBaseObj::ChartID(),CGBaseObj::Name(),OBJPROP_SYMBOL,symbol)) this.SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_SYMBOL,symbol); } //--- Return the flags indicating object visibility on timeframes bool IsVisibleOnTimeframeM1(void) const { return IsVisibleOnTimeframe(PERIOD_M1, (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES)); } bool IsVisibleOnTimeframeM2(void) const { return IsVisibleOnTimeframe(PERIOD_M2, (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES)); } bool IsVisibleOnTimeframeM3(void) const { return IsVisibleOnTimeframe(PERIOD_M3, (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES)); } bool IsVisibleOnTimeframeM4(void) const { return IsVisibleOnTimeframe(PERIOD_M4, (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES)); } bool IsVisibleOnTimeframeM5(void) const { return IsVisibleOnTimeframe(PERIOD_M5, (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES)); } bool IsVisibleOnTimeframeM6(void) const { return IsVisibleOnTimeframe(PERIOD_M6, (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES)); } bool IsVisibleOnTimeframeM10(void) const { return IsVisibleOnTimeframe(PERIOD_M10,(int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES)); } bool IsVisibleOnTimeframeM12(void) const { return IsVisibleOnTimeframe(PERIOD_M12,(int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES)); } bool IsVisibleOnTimeframeM15(void) const { return IsVisibleOnTimeframe(PERIOD_M15,(int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES)); } bool IsVisibleOnTimeframeM20(void) const { return IsVisibleOnTimeframe(PERIOD_M20,(int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES)); } bool IsVisibleOnTimeframeM30(void) const { return IsVisibleOnTimeframe(PERIOD_M30,(int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES)); } bool IsVisibleOnTimeframeH1(void) const { return IsVisibleOnTimeframe(PERIOD_H1, (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES)); } bool IsVisibleOnTimeframeH2(void) const { return IsVisibleOnTimeframe(PERIOD_H2, (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES)); } bool IsVisibleOnTimeframeH3(void) const { return IsVisibleOnTimeframe(PERIOD_H3, (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES)); } bool IsVisibleOnTimeframeH4(void) const { return IsVisibleOnTimeframe(PERIOD_H4, (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES)); } bool IsVisibleOnTimeframeH6(void) const { return IsVisibleOnTimeframe(PERIOD_H6, (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES)); } bool IsVisibleOnTimeframeH8(void) const { return IsVisibleOnTimeframe(PERIOD_H8, (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES)); } bool IsVisibleOnTimeframeH12(void) const { return IsVisibleOnTimeframe(PERIOD_H12,(int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES)); } bool IsVisibleOnTimeframeD1(void) const { return IsVisibleOnTimeframe(PERIOD_D1, (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES)); } bool IsVisibleOnTimeframeW1(void) const { return IsVisibleOnTimeframe(PERIOD_W1, (int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES)); } bool IsVisibleOnTimeframeMN1(void) const { return IsVisibleOnTimeframe(PERIOD_MN1,(int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES)); } //--- Return the description of the object visibility on timeframes string VisibleOnTimeframeDescription(void); }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Im Implementierungscode des geschützten parametrischen Konstruktors fügen wir die Möglichkeit hinzu, den Wert zu setzen, der den Parametern der Gruppe übergeben wird, zu der das grafische Objekt gehört:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Protected parametric constructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CGStdGraphObj::CGStdGraphObj(const ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG belong, const ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP group, const long chart_id,const string name) { //--- Set the object (1) type, type of graphical (2) object, (3) element, (4) subwindow affiliation and (5) index, as well as (6) chart symbol Digits this.m_type=obj_type; CGBaseObj::SetChartID(chart_id); CGBaseObj::SetTypeGraphObject(CGBaseObj::GraphObjectType(obj_type)); CGBaseObj::SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDART); CGBaseObj::SetBelong(belong); CGBaseObj::SetGroup(group); CGBaseObj::SetSubwindow(chart_id,name); CGBaseObj::SetDigits((int)::SymbolInfoInteger(::ChartSymbol(chart_id),SYMBOL_DIGITS)); //--- Save integer properties //--- properties inherent in all graphical objects but not present in a graphical object this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID] = CGBaseObj::ChartID(); // Chart ID this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM] = CGBaseObj::SubWindow(); // Chart subwindow index this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE] = CGBaseObj::TypeGraphObject(); // Graphical object type (ENUM_OBJECT) this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE]= CGBaseObj::TypeGraphElement(); // Graphical element type (ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE) this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG] = CGBaseObj::Belong(); // Graphical object affiliation this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP] = CGBaseObj::Group(); // Graphical object group this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID] = 0; // Object ID this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM] = 0; // Object index in the list //--- Properties inherent in all graphical objects and present in a graphical object this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME] = ::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_CREATETIME); // Object creation time this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES] = ::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES); // Object visibility on timeframes this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK] = ::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_BACK); // Background object this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER] = ::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_ZORDER); // Priority of a graphical object for receiving the event of clicking on a chart this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN] = ::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_HIDDEN); // Disable displaying the name of a graphical object in the terminal object list this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED] = ::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_SELECTED); // Object selection this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE] = ::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE); // Object availability this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME] = ::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_TIME); // First point time coordinate this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR] = ::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_COLOR); // Color this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE] = ::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_STYLE); // Style this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH] = ::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_WIDTH); // Line width //--- Properties belonging to different graphical objects this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL] = 0; // Object color filling this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY] = 0; // Ability to edit text in the Edit object this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS] = 0; // Number of levels this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR] = 0; // Level line color this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE] = 0; // Level line style this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH] = 0; // Level line width this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN] = 0; // Horizontal text alignment in the Edit object (OBJ_EDIT) this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE] = 0; // Font size this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT] = 0; // Ray goes to the left this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT] = 0; // Ray goes to the right this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY] = 0; // Vertical line goes through all windows of a chart this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE] = 0; // Display the full ellipse of the Fibonacci Arc object this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE] = 0; // Arrow code for the "Arrow" object this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR] = 0; // Position of the binding point of the graphical object this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE] = 0; // Distance from the base corner along the X axis in pixels this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE] = 0; // Distance from the base corner along the Y axis in pixels this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION] = 0; // Gann object trend this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE] = 0; // Elliott wave marking level this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES] = 0; // Display lines for Elliott wave marking this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE] = 0; // Button state (pressed/released) this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_OBJ_CHART_ID] = 0; // Chart object ID (OBJ_CHART). this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD] = 0; // Chart object period< this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE] = 0; // Time scale display flag for the Chart object this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE] = 0; // Price scale display flag for the Chart object this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE] = 0; // Chart object scale this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE] = 0; // Object width along the X axis in pixels. this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE] = 0; // Object height along the Y axis in pixels. this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET] = 0; // X coordinate of the upper-left corner of the visibility area. this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET] = 0; // Y coordinate of the upper-left corner of the visibility area. this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR] = 0; // Background color for OBJ_EDIT, OBJ_BUTTON, OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER] = 0; // Chart corner for binding a graphical object this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE] = 0; // Border type for "Rectangle border" this.m_long_prop[GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR] = 0; // Border color for OBJ_EDIT and OBJ_BUTTON //--- Save real properties this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE)] = ::ObjectGetDouble(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_PRICE); // Price coordinate this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE)] = 0; // Level value this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE)] = 0; // Scale (property of Gann objects and Fibonacci Arcs objects) this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANGLE)] = 0; // Angle this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEVIATION)] = 0; // Deviation of the standard deviation channel //--- Save string properties this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME)] = name; // Object name this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT)] = ::ObjectGetString(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_TEXT); // Object description (the text contained in the object) this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP)] = ::ObjectGetString(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_TOOLTIP);// Tooltip text this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT)] = ""; // Level description this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONT)] = ""; // Font this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE)] = ""; // BMP file name for the "Bitmap Level" object this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_SYMBOL)]= ""; // Chart object symbol //--- Save basic properties in the parent object this.m_create_time=(datetime)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME); this.m_back=(bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK); this.m_selected=(bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED); this.m_selectable=(bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE); this.m_hidden=(bool)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN); this.m_name=this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME); } //+-------------------------------------------------------------------+
Zunächst wird in der Methode, die eine kurze Objektbeschreibung im Journal anzeigt, mitgeteilt, dass es sich um ein grafisches Standardobjekt handelt:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display a short description of the object in the journal | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CGStdGraphObj::PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false) { ::Print ( CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDART),": ", " \"",CGBaseObj::Name(),"\": ID ",(string)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID), " ",::TimeToString(CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(),TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS) ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Für die Methode, die die Beschreibung der Integer-Eigenschaft des Objekts zurückgibt, die Anzeige der Beschreibung einer Gruppe, zu der das Objekt gehört, hinzufügen und die Anzeige einiger Eigenschaften durch den Aufruf der dafür erstellten Methoden ersetzen:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return description of object's integer property | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CGStdGraphObj::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { return ( property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+this.TypeDescription() ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+CGBaseObj::TypeElementDescription() ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+CGBaseObj::GroupDescription() ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+CGBaseObj::BelongDescription() ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+::TimeToString(this.GetProperty(property),TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+this.VisibleOnTimeframeDescription() ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(this.IsBack() ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(this.IsHidden() ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(this.IsSelected() ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(this.IsSelectable() ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+this.TimeDescription() ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+::ColorToString((color)this.GetProperty(property),true) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+LineStyleDescription((ENUM_LINE_STYLE)this.GetProperty(property)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(this.GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_READONLY)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(this.GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+::ColorToString((color)this.GetProperty(property),true) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+LineStyleDescription((ENUM_LINE_STYLE)this.GetProperty(property)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ALIGN)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+AlignModeDescription((ENUM_ALIGN_MODE)this.GetProperty(property)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONTSIZE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(this.GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(this.GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(this.GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(this.GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ARROWCODE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANCHOR)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+this.AnchorDescription() ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XDISTANCE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YDISTANCE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+GannDirectDescription((ENUM_GANN_DIRECTION)this.GetProperty(property)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+ElliotWaveDegreeDescription((ENUM_ELLIOT_WAVE_DEGREE)this.GetProperty(property)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(this.GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STATE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(this.GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUTTON_STATE_PRESSED) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BUTTON_STATE_DEPRESSED)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_OBJ_CHART_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_CHART_OBJ_ID)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PERIOD)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+TimeframeDescription((ENUM_TIMEFRAMES)this.GetProperty(property)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_DATE_SCALE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(this.GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_PRICE_SCALE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(this.GetProperty(property) ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_YES) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NO)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_CHART_SCALE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XSIZE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YSIZE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_XOFFSET)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_YOFFSET)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BGCOLOR)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+::ColorToString((color)this.GetProperty(property),true) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CORNER)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+BaseCornerDescription((ENUM_BASE_CORNER)this.GetProperty(property)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_TYPE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+BorderTypeDescription((ENUM_BORDER_TYPE)this.GetProperty(property)) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BORDER_COLOR)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+::ColorToString((color)this.GetProperty(property),true) ) : "" ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Für die Methode, die die Beschreibung der realen Eigenschaft des Objekts zurückgibt, ersetzen wir auch die Anzeige der Ankerpunktbeschreibung durch den Aufruf der Methode:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return description of object's real property | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CGStdGraphObj::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { int dg=(this.m_digits>0 ? this.m_digits : 1); return ( property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+this.PriceDescription() ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELVALUE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dg) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),2) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANGLE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANGLE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),2) ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEVIATION ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEVIATION)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),2) ) : "" ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Für die Methode, die die Beschreibung der String-Eigenschaft des Objekts zurückgibt, fügen wir die Anzeige von Anführungszeichen hinzu, die die angezeigten String-Eigenschaften einschließen. Zur Beschreibung eines Tooltips eine Meldung anzeigen, dass der Tooltip vom Terminal automatisch gebildet wird, wenn er nicht gesetzt ist und nicht das "\n" Steuersymbol ist, das den Tooltip deaktiviert:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return description of object's string property | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CGStdGraphObj::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { return ( property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+"\""+this.GetProperty(property)+"\"" ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(this.GetProperty(property)=="" ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY) : "\""+this.GetProperty(property)+"\"") ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(this.GetProperty(property)=="" ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_AUTO) : this.GetProperty(property)=="\n" ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY) : "\""+this.GetProperty(property)+"\"") ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+"\""+this.GetProperty(property)+"\"" ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONT ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FONT)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+"\""+this.GetProperty(property)+"\"" ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BMPFILE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+"\""+this.GetProperty(property)+"\"" ) : property==GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_OBJ_SYMBOL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SYMBOL)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+this.GetProperty(property) ) : "" ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Die Methode, die die Beschreibung der Objektsichtbarkeit auf Zeitrahmen zurückgibt:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the description of the object visibility on timeframes | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CGStdGraphObj::VisibleOnTimeframeDescription(void) { string res=""; int flags=(int)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES); if(flags==OBJ_NO_PERIODS) return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_OBJ_NO_PERIODS); if(flags==OBJ_ALL_PERIODS) return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_OBJ_ALL_PERIODS); for(int i=1;i<=21;i++) { ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe=TimeframeByEnumIndex((uchar)i); if(!IsVisibleOnTimeframe(timeframe,flags)) continue; res+=TimeframeDescription(timeframe)+", "; } ::StringSetCharacter(res,::StringLen(res)-2,' '); ::StringTrimRight(res); return res; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Hier erhalten wir die Bitflags der Objektsichtbarkeit auf Zeitrahmen aus der Objekteigenschaft.
Wenn keines der Flags gesetzt ist, wird die Meldung zurückgegeben, dass das Objekt in jedem einzelnen Zeitrahmen unsichtbar ist.
Wenn hingegen alle Flags aller Zeitrahmen gesetzt sind, wird die Meldung zurückgegeben, dass das Objekt in allen Zeitrahmen sichtbar ist.
Sind nur einige der Flags gesetzt, dann holen wir uns in der Schleife von 1 bis 21 den Zeitrahmen per Index mit der Servicefunktion TimeframeByEnumIndex(), die ich vor langer Zeit implementiert habe und die sich in der Servicefunktionsdatei befindet.
Wenn das Objekt in einem empfangenen Zeitrahmen unsichtbar ist, gehe weiter zur nächsten Iteration, um den nächsten Zeitrahmen zu erhalten.
Wenn wir das Objekt sehen können, fügen wir seine Kurzbeschreibung zum res Variablenwert hinzu, indem wir Komma und Leerzeichen am Ende hinzufügen.
Nach Abschluss der Schleife ersetzen wir das Komma am Ende der resultierenden Zeichenkette durch ein Leerzeichen und entfernen alle Leerzeichen und Steuerzeichen rechts von der Zeichenkette. Die resultierende Zeichenkette wird von der Methode zurückgegeben.
Alle Klassenverbesserungen sind abgeschlossen. Nun ist es an der Zeit, Nachfolgeklassen der abstrakten grafischen Objektklasse zu erstellen.
Abgeleitete Objekte des abstrakten grafischen Objekts
In diesem Artikel werde ich die Klassen mehrerer grafischer Objektgruppen erstellen: Linien, Kanäle, Gann, Fibo und Elliott.
In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standart\ werde ich eine neue Datei GStdHLineObj.mqh der horizontalen Linienklasse StdHLineObj erstellen.
Die Klasse soll von dem abstrakten grafischen Objekt abgeleitet werden, während die übergeordnete Klassendatei selbst mit der erstellten Klasse verbunden werden soll:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| GStdHLineObj.mqh | //| Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "GStdGraphObj.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| "Horizontal line" graphical object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CGStdHLineObj : public CGStdGraphObj { }
Im öffentlichen Abschnitt der Klasse fügen wir den Konstruktor hinzu, deklarieren drei Methoden, die die Flags der vom Objekt unterstützten Eigenschaften zurückgeben, und die Methode zur Anzeige der Objektbeschreibungen und -eigenschaften:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| "Horizontal line" graphical object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CGStdHLineObj : public CGStdGraphObj { private: public: //--- Constructor CGStdHLineObj(const long chart_id,const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_HLINE,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_LINES,chart_id,name) {} //--- Supported object properties (1) real, (2) integer virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); //--- Display a short description of the object in the journal virtual void PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false); //--- Return the object short name virtual string Header(const bool symbol=false); //--- Return the description of the graphical object price (1) type (ENUM_OBJECT) and (2) price coordinate virtual string TypeDescription(void) const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(OBJ_HLINE); } virtual string TimeDescription(void) const { return ::TimeToString(this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME),TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES)+" "+ CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_CLICK_COORD); } }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Der Zweck der Methoden sollte aus ihren Namen ersichtlich sein. Außerdem habe ich ähnliche Methoden in anderen Klassen oft in Betracht gezogen.
In der Initialisierungsliste des Klassenkonstruktors übergeben wir den Objekttyp — horizontale Linie an den geschlossenen parametrischen Konstruktor der Elternklasse, Zugehörigkeit — gehört nicht zum Programm, Objektgruppe — Zeilen sowie Chart-ID- und Objektnamenwerte, die an den Klassenkonstruktor übergeben werden:
CGStdHLineObj(const long chart_id,const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_HLINE,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_LINES,chart_id,name) {}
Die virtuelle Methode TypeDescription() gibt die Beschreibung des grafischen Objekts zurück, das von der zuvor eingeführten Dienstfunktion StdGraphObjectTypeDescription() zurückgegeben wird, die den Objekttyp empfängt — horizontale Linie:
virtual string TypeDescription(void) const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(OBJ_HLINE); }
Die virtuelle Methode TimeDescription(), die die Zeitbeschreibung zurückgibt, zeigt die in den Eigenschaften der horizontalen Linie eingestellte Zeit an. Da die horizontale Linie keinen Zeitbezug hat, wird die Koordinate des Mauszeigers in die Eigenschaft eingetragen, wenn man beim Platzieren des Objekts auf das Diagramm klickt. Die entsprechende Zusatzmeldung erscheint in der Zeitbeschreibung, die im Journal angezeigt wird:
virtual string TimeDescription(void) const { return ::TimeToString(this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME),TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES)+" "+ CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_CLICK_COORD); }
Die Methoden, die die Flags zurückgeben, die die Objektunterstützung für die Eigenschaften integer, real und string angeben:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed | //| integer property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGStdHLineObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { switch((int)property) { //--- Supported properties case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH : return true; //--- Other properties are not supported //--- Default is 'false' default: break; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed | //| real property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGStdHLineObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch((int)property) { //--- Supported properties case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : return true; //--- Other properties are not supported //--- Default is 'false' default: break; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed | //| string property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGStdHLineObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { switch((int)property) { //--- Supported properties case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP : return true; //--- Other properties are not supported //--- Default is 'false' default: break; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Die Eigenschaft wird an jede Methode übergeben. Dann, wenn eine solche Eigenschaft in der Liste der unterstützten Eigenschaften ist, wird true zurückgegeben, sonst — false.
Die Listen der unterstützten Eigenschaften sind für jede Klasse unterschiedlich, da jedes grafische Objekt seinen eigenen Satz an Eigenschaften besitzt. Auch die Klassenkonstruktoren sind für jedes von dem abstrakten grafischen Objekt abstammende Objekt eindeutig.
Die Methoden für die Anzeige des kurzen Objektnamens und des Sendens der kurzen Objektbeschreibung an das Journal:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the object short name | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CGStdHLineObj::Header(const bool symbol=false) { return this.TypeDescription(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display a short description of the object in the journal | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CGStdHLineObj::PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false) { ::Print ( this.Header(symbol)," \"",CGBaseObj::Name(),"\": ID ",(string)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID), " ",::TimeToString(CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(),TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS) ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Diese Methoden (1) geben eine Zeichenkette zurück, die den Typ des grafischen Objekts beschreibt, und (2) zeigen den Typ des grafischen Objekts sowie seinen Namen, die zugewiesene ID und die Erstellungszeit des Objekts im Journal an.
Alle anderen Klassen, die grafische Objekte unterschiedlichen Typs beschreiben und in verschiedenen Gruppen enthalten sind, werden im Folgenden ausführlich behandelt.
Die Objektklasse "Vertikale Linie" in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdVLineObj.mqh:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| GStdVLineObj.mqh | //| Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "GStdGraphObj.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| "Vertical line" graphical object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CGStdVLineObj : public CGStdGraphObj { private: public: //--- Constructor CGStdVLineObj(const long chart_id,const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_VLINE,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_LINES,chart_id,name) { //--- Get and save the object properties CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_RAY)); } //--- Supported object properties (1) real, (2) integer virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); //--- Display a short description of the object in the journal virtual void PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false); //--- Return the object short name virtual string Header(const bool symbol=false); //--- Return the description of the graphical object price (1) type (ENUM_OBJECT) and (2) price coordinate virtual string TypeDescription(void) const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(OBJ_VLINE); } virtual string PriceDescription(void) const { return ::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE),this.m_digits)+" "+ CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_OBJ_TEXT_CLICK_COORD); } }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed | //| integer property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGStdVLineObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { switch((int)property) { //--- Supported properties case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY : return true; //--- Other properties are not supported //--- Default is 'false' default: break; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed | //| real property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGStdVLineObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch((int)property) { //--- Supported properties case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : return true; //--- Other properties are not supported //--- Default is 'false' default: break; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed | //| string property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGStdVLineObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { switch((int)property) { //--- Supported properties case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP : return true; //--- Other properties are not supported //--- Default is 'false' default: break; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the object short name | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CGStdVLineObj::Header(const bool symbol=false) { return this.TypeDescription(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display a short description of the object in the journal | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CGStdVLineObj::PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false) { ::Print ( this.Header(symbol)," \"",CGBaseObj::Name(),"\": ID ",(string)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID), " ",::TimeToString(CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(),TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS) ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Die Objektklasse "Trendlinie" in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdTrendObj.mqh:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| GStdTrendObj.mqh | //| Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "GStdGraphObj.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| "Trend line" graphical object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CGStdTrendObj : public CGStdGraphObj { private: public: //--- Constructor CGStdTrendObj(const long chart_id,const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_TREND,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_LINES,chart_id,name) { //--- Get and save the object properties CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_RAY_LEFT)); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT)); } //--- Supported object properties (1) real, (2) integer virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); //--- Display a short description of the object in the journal virtual void PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false); //--- Return the object short name virtual string Header(const bool symbol=false); //--- Return the description of the graphical object price (1) type (ENUM_OBJECT) and (2) price coordinate virtual string TypeDescription(void) const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(OBJ_TREND); } }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed | //| integer property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGStdTrendObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { switch((int)property) { //--- Supported properties case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT : return true; //--- Other properties are not supported //--- Default is 'false' default: break; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed | //| real property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGStdTrendObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch((int)property) { //--- Supported properties case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : return true; //--- Other properties are not supported //--- Default is 'false' default: break; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed | //| string property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGStdTrendObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { switch((int)property) { //--- Supported properties case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP : return true; //--- Other properties are not supported //--- Default is 'false' default: break; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the object short name | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CGStdTrendObj::Header(const bool symbol=false) { return this.TypeDescription(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display a short description of the object in the journal | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CGStdTrendObj::PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false) { ::Print ( this.Header(symbol)," \"",CGBaseObj::Name(),"\": ID ",(string)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID), " ",::TimeToString(CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(),TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS) ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Die Objektklasse "Trendlinie nach Winkel" in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdTrendByAngleObj.mqh:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| GStdTrendByAngleObj.mqh | //| Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "GStdGraphObj.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| "Trend line by angle" graphical object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CGStdTrendByAngleObj : public CGStdGraphObj { private: public: //--- Constructor CGStdTrendByAngleObj(const long chart_id,const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_TRENDBYANGLE,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_LINES,chart_id,name) { //--- Get and save the object properties CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_RAY_LEFT)); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT)); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANGLE,::ObjectGetDouble(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_ANGLE)); } //--- Supported object properties (1) real, (2) integer virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); //--- Display a short description of the object in the journal virtual void PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false); //--- Return the object short name virtual string Header(const bool symbol=false); //--- Return the description of the graphical object price (1) type (ENUM_OBJECT) and (2) price coordinate virtual string TypeDescription(void) const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE); } }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed | //| integer property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGStdTrendByAngleObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { switch((int)property) { //--- Supported properties case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT : return true; //--- Other properties are not supported //--- Default is 'false' default: break; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed | //| real property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGStdTrendByAngleObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch((int)property) { //--- Supported properties case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANGLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : return true; //--- Other properties are not supported //--- Default is 'false' default: break; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed | //| string property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGStdTrendByAngleObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { switch((int)property) { //--- Supported properties case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP : return true; //--- Other properties are not supported //--- Default is 'false' default: break; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the object short name | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CGStdTrendByAngleObj::Header(const bool symbol=false) { return this.TypeDescription(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display a short description of the object in the journal | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CGStdTrendByAngleObj::PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false) { ::Print ( this.Header(symbol)," \"",CGBaseObj::Name(),"\": ID ",(string)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID), " ",::TimeToString(CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(),TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS) ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Die Objektklasse "Zyklische Linien" in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdCyclesObj.mqh:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| GStdCyclesObj.mqh | //| Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "GStdGraphObj.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| "Cyclic lines" graphical object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CGStdCyclesObj : public CGStdGraphObj { private: public: //--- Constructor CGStdCyclesObj(const long chart_id,const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_CYCLES,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_LINES,chart_id,name) { } //--- Supported object properties (1) real, (2) integer virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); //--- Display a short description of the object in the journal virtual void PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false); //--- Return the object short name virtual string Header(const bool symbol=false); //--- Return the description of the graphical object price (1) type (ENUM_OBJECT) and (2) price coordinate virtual string TypeDescription(void) const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(OBJ_CYCLES); } }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed | //| integer property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGStdCyclesObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { switch((int)property) { //--- Supported properties case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH : return true; //--- Other properties are not supported //--- Default is 'false' default: break; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed | //| real property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGStdCyclesObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch((int)property) { //--- Supported properties case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : return true; //--- Other properties are not supported //--- Default is 'false' default: break; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed | //| string property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGStdCyclesObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { switch((int)property) { //--- Supported properties case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP : return true; //--- Other properties are not supported //--- Default is 'false' default: break; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the object short name | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CGStdCyclesObj::Header(const bool symbol=false) { return this.TypeDescription(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display a short description of the object in the journal | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CGStdCyclesObj::PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false) { ::Print ( this.Header(symbol)," \"",CGBaseObj::Name(),"\": ID ",(string)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID), " ",::TimeToString(CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(),TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS) ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Die Objektklasse "Linie als Pfeil" in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdArrowedLineObj.mqh:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| GStdArrowedLineObj.mqh | //| Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "GStdGraphObj.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| "Arrowed line" graphical object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CGStdArrowedLineObj : public CGStdGraphObj { private: public: //--- Constructor CGStdArrowedLineObj(const long chart_id,const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ARROWED_LINE,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_LINES,chart_id,name) { } //--- Supported object properties (1) real, (2) integer virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); //--- Display a short description of the object in the journal virtual void PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false); //--- Return the object short name virtual string Header(const bool symbol=false); //--- Return the description of the graphical object price (1) type (ENUM_OBJECT) and (2) price coordinate virtual string TypeDescription(void) const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(OBJ_ARROWED_LINE); } }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed | //| integer property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGStdArrowedLineObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { switch((int)property) { //--- Supported properties case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH : return true; //--- Other properties are not supported //--- Default is 'false' default: break; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed | //| real property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGStdArrowedLineObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch((int)property) { //--- Supported properties case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : return true; //--- Other properties are not supported //--- Default is 'false' default: break; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed | //| string property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGStdArrowedLineObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { switch((int)property) { //--- Supported properties case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP : return true; //--- Other properties are not supported //--- Default is 'false' default: break; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the object short name | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CGStdArrowedLineObj::Header(const bool symbol=false) { return this.TypeDescription(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display a short description of the object in the journal | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CGStdArrowedLineObj::PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false) { ::Print ( this.Header(symbol)," \"",CGBaseObj::Name(),"\": ID ",(string)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID), " ",::TimeToString(CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(),TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS) ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Die Objektklasse "Äquidistanter Kanal" in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdChannelObj.mqh:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| GStdChannelObj.mqh | //| Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "GStdGraphObj.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| "Equidistant channel" graphical object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CGStdChannelObj : public CGStdGraphObj { private: public: //--- Constructor CGStdChannelObj(const long chart_id,const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_CHANNEL,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_CHANNELS,chart_id,name) { //--- Get and save the object properties CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_RAY_LEFT)); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT)); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_FILL)); } //--- Supported object properties (1) real, (2) integer virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); //--- Display a short description of the object in the journal virtual void PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false); //--- Return the object short name virtual string Header(const bool symbol=false); //--- Return the description of the graphical object price (1) type (ENUM_OBJECT) and (2) price coordinate virtual string TypeDescription(void) const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(OBJ_CHANNEL); } }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed | //| integer property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGStdChannelObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { switch((int)property) { //--- Supported properties case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT : return true; //--- Other properties are not supported //--- Default is 'false' default: break; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed | //| real property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGStdChannelObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch((int)property) { //--- Supported properties case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : return true; //--- Other properties are not supported //--- Default is 'false' default: break; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed | //| string property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGStdChannelObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { switch((int)property) { //--- Supported properties case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP : return true; //--- Other properties are not supported //--- Default is 'false' default: break; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the object short name | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CGStdChannelObj::Header(const bool symbol=false) { return this.TypeDescription(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display a short description of the object in the journal | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CGStdChannelObj::PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false) { ::Print ( this.Header(symbol)," \"",CGBaseObj::Name(),"\": ID ",(string)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID), " ",::TimeToString(CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(),TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS) ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Die Objektklasse "Standardabweichungskanal" in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdStdDevChannelObj.mqh:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| GStdStdDevChannelObj.mqh | //| Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "GStdGraphObj.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| "Standard deviation channel" graphical object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CGStdStdDevChannelObj : public CGStdGraphObj { private: public: //--- Constructor CGStdStdDevChannelObj(const long chart_id,const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_STDDEVCHANNEL,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_CHANNELS,chart_id,name) { //--- Get and save the object properties CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_RAY_LEFT)); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT)); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_FILL)); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEVIATION,::ObjectGetDouble(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_DEVIATION)); } //--- Supported object properties (1) real, (2) integer virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); //--- Display a short description of the object in the journal virtual void PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false); //--- Return the object short name virtual string Header(const bool symbol=false); //--- Return the description of the graphical object price (1) type (ENUM_OBJECT) and (2) price coordinate virtual string TypeDescription(void) const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL); } }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed | //| integer property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGStdStdDevChannelObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { switch((int)property) { //--- Supported properties case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT : return true; //--- Other properties are not supported //--- Default is 'false' default: break; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed | //| real property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGStdStdDevChannelObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch((int)property) { //--- Supported properties case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEVIATION : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : return true; //--- Other properties are not supported //--- Default is 'false' default: break; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed | //| string property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGStdStdDevChannelObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { switch((int)property) { //--- Supported properties case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP : return true; //--- Other properties are not supported //--- Default is 'false' default: break; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the object short name | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CGStdStdDevChannelObj::Header(const bool symbol=false) { return this.TypeDescription(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display a short description of the object in the journal | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CGStdStdDevChannelObj::PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false) { ::Print ( this.Header(symbol)," \"",CGBaseObj::Name(),"\": ID ",(string)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID), " ",::TimeToString(CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(),TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS) ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Die Objektklasse "Linearer Regressionskanal" in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdRegressionObj.mqh:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| GStdRegressionObj.mqh | //| Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "GStdGraphObj.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| "Linear regression channel" graphical object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CGStdRegressionObj : public CGStdGraphObj { private: public: //--- Constructor CGStdRegressionObj(const long chart_id,const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_REGRESSION,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_CHANNELS,chart_id,name) { //--- Get and save the object properties CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_RAY_LEFT)); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT)); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_FILL)); } //--- Supported object properties (1) real, (2) integer virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); //--- Display a short description of the object in the journal virtual void PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false); //--- Return the object short name virtual string Header(const bool symbol=false); //--- Return the description of the graphical object price (1) type (ENUM_OBJECT) and (2) price coordinate virtual string TypeDescription(void) const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(OBJ_REGRESSION); } }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed | //| integer property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGStdRegressionObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { switch((int)property) { //--- Supported properties case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_FILL : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT : return true; //--- Other properties are not supported //--- Default is 'false' default: break; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed | //| real property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGStdRegressionObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch((int)property) { //--- Supported properties case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : return true; //--- Other properties are not supported //--- Default is 'false' default: break; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed | //| string property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGStdRegressionObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { switch((int)property) { //--- Supported properties case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP : return true; //--- Other properties are not supported //--- Default is 'false' default: break; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the object short name | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CGStdRegressionObj::Header(const bool symbol=false) { return this.TypeDescription(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display a short description of the object in the journal | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CGStdRegressionObj::PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false) { ::Print ( this.Header(symbol)," \"",CGBaseObj::Name(),"\": ID ",(string)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID), " ",::TimeToString(CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(),TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS) ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Die Objektklasse "Andrews' Pitchfork" in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdPitchforkObj.mqh:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| GStdPitchforkObj.mqh | //| Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "GStdGraphObj.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| "Andrews' Pitchfork" graphical object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CGStdPitchforkObj : public CGStdGraphObj { private: public: //--- Constructor CGStdPitchforkObj(const long chart_id,const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_PITCHFORK,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_CHANNELS,chart_id,name) { //--- Get and save the object properties CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_RAY_LEFT)); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT)); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_LEVELS)); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_LEVELCOLOR)); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_LEVELSTYLE)); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_LEVELWIDTH)); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT,::ObjectGetString(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_LEVELTEXT)); } //--- Supported object properties (1) real, (2) integer virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); //--- Display a short description of the object in the journal virtual void PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false); //--- Return the object short name virtual string Header(const bool symbol=false); //--- Return the description of the graphical object price (1) type (ENUM_OBJECT) and (2) price coordinate virtual string TypeDescription(void) const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(OBJ_PITCHFORK); } }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed | //| integer property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGStdPitchforkObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { switch((int)property) { //--- Supported properties case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH : return true; //--- Other properties are not supported //--- Default is 'false' default: break; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed | //| real property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGStdPitchforkObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch((int)property) { //--- Supported properties case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : return true; //--- Other properties are not supported //--- Default is 'false' default: break; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed | //| string property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGStdPitchforkObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { switch((int)property) { //--- Supported properties case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT : return true; //--- Other properties are not supported //--- Default is 'false' default: break; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the object short name | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CGStdPitchforkObj::Header(const bool symbol=false) { return this.TypeDescription(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display a short description of the object in the journal | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CGStdPitchforkObj::PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false) { ::Print ( this.Header(symbol)," \"",CGBaseObj::Name(),"\": ID ",(string)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID), " ",::TimeToString(CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(),TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS) ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Die Objektklasse "Gann-Linie" in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdGannLineObj.mqh:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| GStdGannLineObj.mqh | //| Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "GStdGraphObj.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| "Gann line" graphical object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CGStdGannLineObj : public CGStdGraphObj { private: public: //--- Constructor CGStdGannLineObj(const long chart_id,const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_GANNLINE,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_GANN,chart_id,name) { //--- Get and save the object properties CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_RAY_LEFT)); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT)); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE,::ObjectGetDouble(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_SCALE)); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANGLE,::ObjectGetDouble(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_ANGLE)); } //--- Supported object properties (1) real, (2) integer virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); //--- Display a short description of the object in the journal virtual void PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false); //--- Return the object short name virtual string Header(const bool symbol=false); //--- Return the description of the graphical object price (1) type (ENUM_OBJECT) and (2) price coordinate virtual string TypeDescription(void) const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(OBJ_GANNLINE); } }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed | //| integer property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGStdGannLineObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { switch((int)property) { //--- Supported properties case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT : return true; //--- Other properties are not supported //--- Default is 'false' default: break; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed | //| real property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGStdGannLineObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch((int)property) { //--- Supported properties case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ANGLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : return true; //--- Other properties are not supported //--- Default is 'false' default: break; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed | //| string property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGStdGannLineObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { switch((int)property) { //--- Supported properties case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP : return true; //--- Other properties are not supported //--- Default is 'false' default: break; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the object short name | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CGStdGannLineObj::Header(const bool symbol=false) { return this.TypeDescription(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display a short description of the object in the journal | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CGStdGannLineObj::PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false) { ::Print ( this.Header(symbol)," \"",CGBaseObj::Name(),"\": ID ",(string)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID), " ",::TimeToString(CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(),TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS) ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Die Objektklasse "Gann-Fan" in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdGannFanObj.mqh:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| GStdGannFanObj.mqh | //| Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "GStdGraphObj.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| "Gann fan" graphical object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CGStdGannFanObj : public CGStdGraphObj { private: public: //--- Constructor CGStdGannFanObj(const long chart_id,const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_GANNFAN,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_GANN,chart_id,name) { //--- Get and save the object properties CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_DIRECTION)); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE,::ObjectGetDouble(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_SCALE)); } //--- Supported object properties (1) real, (2) integer virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); //--- Display a short description of the object in the journal virtual void PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false); //--- Return the object short name virtual string Header(const bool symbol=false); //--- Return the description of the graphical object price (1) type (ENUM_OBJECT) and (2) price coordinate virtual string TypeDescription(void) const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(OBJ_GANNFAN); } }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed | //| integer property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGStdGannFanObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { switch((int)property) { //--- Supported properties case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION : return true; //--- Other properties are not supported //--- Default is 'false' default: break; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed | //| real property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGStdGannFanObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch((int)property) { //--- Supported properties case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : return true; //--- Other properties are not supported //--- Default is 'false' default: break; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed | //| string property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGStdGannFanObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { switch((int)property) { //--- Supported properties case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP : return true; //--- Other properties are not supported //--- Default is 'false' default: break; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the object short name | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CGStdGannFanObj::Header(const bool symbol=false) { return this.TypeDescription(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display a short description of the object in the journal | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CGStdGannFanObj::PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false) { ::Print ( this.Header(symbol)," \"",CGBaseObj::Name(),"\": ID ",(string)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID), " ",::TimeToString(CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(),TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS) ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Die Objektklasse "Gann-Grid" in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdGannGridObj.mqh:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| GStdGannGridObj.mqh | //| Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "GStdGraphObj.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| "Gann grid" graphical object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CGStdGannGridObj : public CGStdGraphObj { private: public: //--- Constructor CGStdGannGridObj(const long chart_id,const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_GANNGRID,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_GANN,chart_id,name) { //--- Get and save the object properties CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_DIRECTION)); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE,::ObjectGetDouble(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_SCALE)); } //--- Supported object properties (1) real, (2) integer virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); //--- Display a short description of the object in the journal virtual void PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false); //--- Return the object short name virtual string Header(const bool symbol=false); //--- Return the description of the graphical object price (1) type (ENUM_OBJECT) and (2) price coordinate virtual string TypeDescription(void) const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(OBJ_GANNGRID); } }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed | //| integer property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGStdGannGridObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { switch((int)property) { //--- Supported properties case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DIRECTION : return true; //--- Other properties are not supported //--- Default is 'false' default: break; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed | //| real property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGStdGannGridObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch((int)property) { //--- Supported properties case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : return true; //--- Other properties are not supported //--- Default is 'false' default: break; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed | //| string property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGStdGannGridObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { switch((int)property) { //--- Supported properties case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP : return true; //--- Other properties are not supported //--- Default is 'false' default: break; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the object short name | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CGStdGannGridObj::Header(const bool symbol=false) { return this.TypeDescription(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display a short description of the object in the journal | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CGStdGannGridObj::PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false) { ::Print ( this.Header(symbol)," \"",CGBaseObj::Name(),"\": ID ",(string)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID), " ",::TimeToString(CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(),TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS) ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Die Objektklasse "Fibo-Level" in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdFiboObj.mqh:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| GStdFiboObj.mqh | //| Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "GStdGraphObj.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| "Fibo levels" graphical object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CGStdFiboObj : public CGStdGraphObj { private: public: //--- Constructor CGStdFiboObj(const long chart_id,const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBO,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_FIBO,chart_id,name) { //--- Get and save the object properties CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_RAY_LEFT)); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT)); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_LEVELS)); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_LEVELCOLOR)); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_LEVELSTYLE)); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_LEVELWIDTH)); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT,::ObjectGetString(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_LEVELTEXT)); } //--- Supported object properties (1) real, (2) integer virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); //--- Display a short description of the object in the journal virtual void PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false); //--- Return the object short name virtual string Header(const bool symbol=false); //--- Return the description of the graphical object price (1) type (ENUM_OBJECT) and (2) price coordinate virtual string TypeDescription(void) const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(OBJ_FIBO); } }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed | //| integer property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGStdFiboObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { switch((int)property) { //--- Supported properties case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH : return true; //--- Other properties are not supported //--- Default is 'false' default: break; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed | //| real property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGStdFiboObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch((int)property) { //--- Supported properties case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : return true; //--- Other properties are not supported //--- Default is 'false' default: break; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed | //| string property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGStdFiboObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { switch((int)property) { //--- Supported properties case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT : return true; //--- Other properties are not supported //--- Default is 'false' default: break; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the object short name | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CGStdFiboObj::Header(const bool symbol=false) { return this.TypeDescription(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display a short description of the object in the journal | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CGStdFiboObj::PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false) { ::Print ( this.Header(symbol)," \"",CGBaseObj::Name(),"\": ID ",(string)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID), " ",::TimeToString(CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(),TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS) ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Die "Fibo-Zeitzonen" in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdFiboTimesObj.mqh:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| GStdFiboTimesObj.mqh | //| Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "GStdGraphObj.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| "Fibo Time Zones" graphical object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CGStdFiboTimesObj : public CGStdGraphObj { private: public: //--- Constructor CGStdFiboTimesObj(const long chart_id,const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBOTIMES,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_FIBO,chart_id,name) { //--- Get and save the object properties CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_LEVELS)); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_LEVELCOLOR)); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_LEVELSTYLE)); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_LEVELWIDTH)); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT,::ObjectGetString(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_LEVELTEXT)); } //--- Supported object properties (1) real, (2) integer virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); //--- Display a short description of the object in the journal virtual void PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false); //--- Return the object short name virtual string Header(const bool symbol=false); //--- Return the description of the graphical object price (1) type (ENUM_OBJECT) and (2) price coordinate virtual string TypeDescription(void) const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(OBJ_FIBOTIMES); } }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed | //| integer property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGStdFiboTimesObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { switch((int)property) { //--- Supported properties case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH : return true; //--- Other properties are not supported //--- Default is 'false' default: break; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed | //| real property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGStdFiboTimesObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch((int)property) { //--- Supported properties case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : return true; //--- Other properties are not supported //--- Default is 'false' default: break; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed | //| string property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGStdFiboTimesObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { switch((int)property) { //--- Supported properties case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT : return true; //--- Other properties are not supported //--- Default is 'false' default: break; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the object short name | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CGStdFiboTimesObj::Header(const bool symbol=false) { return this.TypeDescription(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display a short description of the object in the journal | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CGStdFiboTimesObj::PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false) { ::Print ( this.Header(symbol)," \"",CGBaseObj::Name(),"\": ID ",(string)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID), " ",::TimeToString(CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(),TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS) ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Die Objektklasse "Fibo-Fan" in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdFiboFanObj.mqh:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| GStdFiboFanObj.mqh | //| Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "GStdGraphObj.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| "Fibo fan" graphical object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CGStdFiboFanObj : public CGStdGraphObj { private: public: //--- Constructor CGStdFiboFanObj(const long chart_id,const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBOFAN,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_FIBO,chart_id,name) { //--- Get and save the object properties CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_LEVELS)); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_LEVELCOLOR)); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_LEVELSTYLE)); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_LEVELWIDTH)); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT,::ObjectGetString(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_LEVELTEXT)); } //--- Supported object properties (1) real, (2) integer virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); //--- Display a short description of the object in the journal virtual void PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false); //--- Return the object short name virtual string Header(const bool symbol=false); //--- Return the description of the graphical object price (1) type (ENUM_OBJECT) and (2) price coordinate virtual string TypeDescription(void) const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(OBJ_FIBOFAN); } }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed | //| integer property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGStdFiboFanObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { switch((int)property) { //--- Supported properties case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH : return true; //--- Other properties are not supported //--- Default is 'false' default: break; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed | //| real property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGStdFiboFanObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch((int)property) { //--- Supported properties case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : return true; //--- Other properties are not supported //--- Default is 'false' default: break; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed | //| string property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGStdFiboFanObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { switch((int)property) { //--- Supported properties case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT : return true; //--- Other properties are not supported //--- Default is 'false' default: break; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the object short name | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CGStdFiboFanObj::Header(const bool symbol=false) { return this.TypeDescription(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display a short description of the object in the journal | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CGStdFiboFanObj::PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false) { ::Print ( this.Header(symbol)," \"",CGBaseObj::Name(),"\": ID ",(string)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID), " ",::TimeToString(CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(),TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS) ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Die Objektklasse "Fibo-Bögen" in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdFiboArcObj.mqh:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| GStdFiboArcObj.mqh | //| Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "GStdGraphObj.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| "Fibo arcs" graphical object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CGStdFiboArcObj : public CGStdGraphObj { private: public: //--- Constructor CGStdFiboArcObj(const long chart_id,const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBOARC,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_FIBO,chart_id,name) { //--- Get and save the object properties CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_LEVELS)); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_LEVELCOLOR)); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_LEVELSTYLE)); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_LEVELWIDTH)); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_ELLIPSE)); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE,::ObjectGetDouble(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_SCALE)); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT,::ObjectGetString(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_LEVELTEXT)); } //--- Supported object properties (1) real, (2) integer virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); //--- Display a short description of the object in the journal virtual void PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false); //--- Return the object short name virtual string Header(const bool symbol=false); //--- Return the description of the graphical object price (1) type (ENUM_OBJECT) and (2) price coordinate virtual string TypeDescription(void) const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(OBJ_FIBOARC); } }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed | //| integer property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGStdFiboArcObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { switch((int)property) { //--- Supported properties case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELLIPSE : return true; //--- Other properties are not supported //--- Default is 'false' default: break; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed | //| real property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGStdFiboArcObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch((int)property) { //--- Supported properties case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SCALE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : return true; //--- Other properties are not supported //--- Default is 'false' default: break; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed | //| string property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGStdFiboArcObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { switch((int)property) { //--- Supported properties case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT : return true; //--- Other properties are not supported //--- Default is 'false' default: break; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the object short name | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CGStdFiboArcObj::Header(const bool symbol=false) { return this.TypeDescription(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display a short description of the object in the journal | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CGStdFiboArcObj::PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false) { ::Print ( this.Header(symbol)," \"",CGBaseObj::Name(),"\": ID ",(string)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID), " ",::TimeToString(CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(),TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS) ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Die Objektklasse "Fibokanal" in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdFiboChannelObj.mqh:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| GStdFiboChannelObj.mqh | //| Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "GStdGraphObj.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| "Fibo channel" graphical object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CGStdFiboChannelObj : public CGStdGraphObj { private: public: //--- Constructor CGStdFiboChannelObj(const long chart_id,const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_FIBOCHANNEL,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_FIBO,chart_id,name) { //--- Get and save the object properties CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_RAY_LEFT)); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT)); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_LEVELS)); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_LEVELCOLOR)); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_LEVELSTYLE)); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_LEVELWIDTH)); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT,::ObjectGetString(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_LEVELTEXT)); } //--- Supported object properties (1) real, (2) integer virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); //--- Display a short description of the object in the journal virtual void PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false); //--- Return the object short name virtual string Header(const bool symbol=false); //--- Return the description of the graphical object price (1) type (ENUM_OBJECT) and (2) price coordinate virtual string TypeDescription(void) const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(OBJ_FIBOCHANNEL); } }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed | //| integer property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGStdFiboChannelObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { switch((int)property) { //--- Supported properties case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT : return true; //--- Other properties are not supported //--- Default is 'false' default: break; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed | //| real property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGStdFiboChannelObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch((int)property) { //--- Supported properties case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : return true; //--- Other properties are not supported //--- Default is 'false' default: break; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed | //| string property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGStdFiboChannelObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { switch((int)property) { //--- Supported properties case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT : return true; //--- Other properties are not supported //--- Default is 'false' default: break; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the object short name | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CGStdFiboChannelObj::Header(const bool symbol=false) { return this.TypeDescription(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display a short description of the object in the journal | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CGStdFiboChannelObj::PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false) { ::Print ( this.Header(symbol)," \"",CGBaseObj::Name(),"\": ID ",(string)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID), " ",::TimeToString(CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(),TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS) ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Die Objektklasse "Fibo-Erweiterung" in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdExpansionObj.mqh:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| GStdExpansionObj.mqh | //| Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "GStdGraphObj.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| "Fibo extension" graphical object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CGStdExpansionObj : public CGStdGraphObj { private: public: //--- Constructor CGStdExpansionObj(const long chart_id,const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_EXPANSION,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_FIBO,chart_id,name) { //--- Get and save the object properties CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_RAY_LEFT)); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT)); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_LEVELS)); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_LEVELCOLOR)); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_LEVELSTYLE)); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_LEVELWIDTH)); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT,::ObjectGetString(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_LEVELTEXT)); } //--- Supported object properties (1) real, (2) integer virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); //--- Display a short description of the object in the journal virtual void PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false); //--- Return the object short name virtual string Header(const bool symbol=false); //--- Return the description of the graphical object price (1) type (ENUM_OBJECT) and (2) price coordinate virtual string TypeDescription(void) const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(OBJ_EXPANSION); } }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed | //| integer property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGStdExpansionObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { switch((int)property) { //--- Supported properties case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELS : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELCOLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELSTYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELWIDTH : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_LEFT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_RAY_RIGHT : return true; //--- Other properties are not supported //--- Default is 'false' default: break; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed | //| real property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGStdExpansionObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch((int)property) { //--- Supported properties case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : return true; //--- Other properties are not supported //--- Default is 'false' default: break; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed | //| string property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGStdExpansionObj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { switch((int)property) { //--- Supported properties case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_LEVELTEXT : return true; //--- Other properties are not supported //--- Default is 'false' default: break; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the object short name | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CGStdExpansionObj::Header(const bool symbol=false) { return this.TypeDescription(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display a short description of the object in the journal | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CGStdExpansionObj::PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false) { ::Print ( this.Header(symbol)," \"",CGBaseObj::Name(),"\": ID ",(string)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID), " ",::TimeToString(CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(),TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS) ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Die Objektklasse "Elliott 5 Wellen" in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdElliotWave5Obj.mqh:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| GStdElliotWave5Obj.mqh | //| Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "GStdGraphObj.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| "Elliott 5 waves" graphical object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CGStdElliotWave5Obj : public CGStdGraphObj { private: public: //--- Constructor CGStdElliotWave5Obj(const long chart_id,const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ELLIOTWAVE5,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_ELLIOTT,chart_id,name) { //--- Get and save the object properties CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_DRAWLINES)); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_DEGREE)); } //--- Supported object properties (1) real, (2) integer virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); //--- Display a short description of the object in the journal virtual void PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false); //--- Return the object short name virtual string Header(const bool symbol=false); //--- Return the description of the graphical object price (1) type (ENUM_OBJECT) and (2) price coordinate virtual string TypeDescription(void) const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE5); } }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed | //| integer property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGStdElliotWave5Obj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { switch((int)property) { //--- Supported properties case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE : return true; //--- Other properties are not supported //--- Default is 'false' default: break; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed | //| real property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGStdElliotWave5Obj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch((int)property) { //--- Supported properties case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : return true; //--- Other properties are not supported //--- Default is 'false' default: break; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed | //| string property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGStdElliotWave5Obj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { switch((int)property) { //--- Supported properties case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP : return true; //--- Other properties are not supported //--- Default is 'false' default: break; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the object short name | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CGStdElliotWave5Obj::Header(const bool symbol=false) { return this.TypeDescription(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display a short description of the object in the journal | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CGStdElliotWave5Obj::PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false) { ::Print ( this.Header(symbol)," \"",CGBaseObj::Name(),"\": ID ",(string)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID), " ",::TimeToString(CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(),TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS) ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Die Objektklasse "Elliott 3 Wellen" in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdElliotWave3Obj.mqh:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| GStdElliotWave3Obj.mqh | //| Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "GStdGraphObj.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| "Elliott 3 waves" graphical object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CGStdElliotWave3Obj : public CGStdGraphObj { private: public: //--- Constructor CGStdElliotWave3Obj(const long chart_id,const string name) : CGStdGraphObj(OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_ELLIOTWAVE3,GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM,GRAPH_OBJ_GROUP_ELLIOTT,chart_id,name) { //--- Get and save the object properties CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_DRAWLINES)); CGStdGraphObj::SetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE,::ObjectGetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_DEGREE)); } //--- Supported object properties (1) real, (2) integer virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property); //--- Display a short description of the object in the journal virtual void PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false); //--- Return the object short name virtual string Header(const bool symbol=false); //--- Return the description of the graphical object price (1) type (ENUM_OBJECT) and (2) price coordinate virtual string TypeDescription(void) const { return StdGraphObjectTypeDescription(OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE3); } }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed | //| integer property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGStdElliotWave3Obj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_INTEGER property) { switch((int)property) { //--- Supported properties case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ELEMENT_TYPE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_GROUP : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BELONG : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CHART_ID : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WND_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NUM : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_CREATETIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIMEFRAMES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_BACK : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ZORDER : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_HIDDEN : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTED : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_SELECTABLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TIME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_COLOR : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STYLE : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_WIDTH : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DRAWLINES : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DEGREE : return true; //--- Other properties are not supported //--- Default is 'false' default: break; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed | //| real property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGStdElliotWave3Obj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_DOUBLE property) { switch((int)property) { //--- Supported properties case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_PRICE : return true; //--- Other properties are not supported //--- Default is 'false' default: break; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return 'true' if an object supports a passed | //| string property, otherwise return 'false' | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGStdElliotWave3Obj::SupportProperty(ENUM_GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_STRING property) { switch((int)property) { //--- Supported properties case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_NAME : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TEXT : case GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_TOOLTIP : return true; //--- Other properties are not supported //--- Default is 'false' default: break; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the object short name | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CGStdElliotWave3Obj::Header(const bool symbol=false) { return this.TypeDescription(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display a short description of the object in the journal | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CGStdElliotWave3Obj::PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false) { ::Print ( this.Header(symbol)," \"",CGBaseObj::Name(),"\": ID ",(string)this.GetProperty(GRAPH_OBJ_PROP_ID), " ",::TimeToString(CGBaseObj::TimeCreate(),TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS) ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Dies sind alle Objekte der für heute geplanten abstrakten grafischen Objektnachfolgeklassen. Wie Sie sehen können, sind sie untereinander identisch, unterscheiden sich aber in den Arten der unterstützten Eigenschaften. Das bedeutet, dass jedes dieser Objekte nur die ihm innewohnenden Eigenschaften haben wird. Die Daten werden nicht nur im Journal angezeigt. Am wichtigsten ist, dass bei der Suche und Sortierung von Bibliotheksobjekten die Flaggen berücksichtigt werden, die anzeigen, dass das Objekt eine bestimmte Eigenschaft unterstützt. Wenn man also alle grafischen Objekte in der Sammlung zum Beispiel nach einem Winkel sortiert, wird die endgültige Liste keine Objekte enthalten, die keine Ecke haben, da eine solche Eigenschaft von ihnen nicht unterstützt wird.
Ich werde alle oben genannten Klassen für eine unabhängige Analyse belassen.
Nun müssen wir die Klasse für die Verwaltung von Diagrammobjekten verbessern, die sich in der Datei der Klasse für die Sammlung grafischer Objekte in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\GraphElementsCollection.mqh befindet.
Abhängig von einem grafischen Objekt, das dem Diagramm hinzugefügt wird, soll eine neue Instanz der Standard-Grafikobjektklasse aus den von mir hier erstellten erstellt werden. Nehmen wir die notwendigen Verbesserungen an der Datei vor.
Wir fügen die Dateien aller hier erstellten Klassen in die Datei der Klasse der grafischen Objektsammlung ein (anstelle der zuvor eingefügten GStdGraphObj.mqh) und deklarieren die öffentliche Methode zum Erstellen eines neuen Objekts, das das zum Diagramm hinzugefügte grafische Objekt beschreibt:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| GraphElementsCollection.mqh | //| Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "ListObj.mqh" #include "..\Services\Select.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Form.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdVLineObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdHLineObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdTrendObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdTrendByAngleObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdCiclesObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdArrowedLineObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdChannelObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdStdDevChannelObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdRegressionObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdPitchforkObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdGannLineObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdGannFanObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdGannGridObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdFiboObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdFiboTimesObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdFiboFanObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdFiboArcObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdFiboChannelObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdExpansionObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdElliotWave5Obj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standart\GStdElliotWave3Obj.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Chart object management class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CChartObjectsControl : public CObject { private: ENUM_TIMEFRAMES m_chart_timeframe; // Chart timeframe long m_chart_id; // Chart ID string m_chart_symbol; // Chart symbol bool m_is_graph_obj_event; // Event flag in the list of graphical objects int m_total_objects; // Number of graphical objects int m_last_objects; // Number of graphical objects during the previous check int m_delta_graph_obj; // Difference in the number of graphical objects compared to the previous check public: //--- Return the variable values ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe(void) const { return this.m_chart_timeframe; } long ChartID(void) const { return this.m_chart_id; } string Symbol(void) const { return this.m_chart_symbol; } bool IsEvent(void) const { return this.m_is_graph_obj_event; } int TotalObjects(void) const { return this.m_total_objects; } int Delta(void) const { return this.m_delta_graph_obj; } //--- Create a new standard graphical object CGStdGraphObj *CreateNewGraphObj(const ENUM_OBJECT obj_type,const long chart_id, const string name); //--- Check the chart objects void Refresh(void); //--- Constructors CChartObjectsControl(void) { this.m_chart_id=::ChartID(); this.m_chart_timeframe=(ENUM_TIMEFRAMES)::ChartPeriod(this.m_chart_id); this.m_chart_symbol=::ChartSymbol(this.m_chart_id); this.m_is_graph_obj_event=false; this.m_total_objects=0; this.m_last_objects=0; this.m_delta_graph_obj=0; } CChartObjectsControl(const long chart_id) { this.m_chart_id=chart_id; this.m_chart_timeframe=(ENUM_TIMEFRAMES)::ChartPeriod(this.m_chart_id); this.m_chart_symbol=::ChartSymbol(this.m_chart_id); this.m_is_graph_obj_event=false; this.m_total_objects=0; this.m_last_objects=0; this.m_delta_graph_obj=0; } //--- Compare CChartObjectsControl objects by a chart ID (for sorting the list by an object property) virtual int Compare(const CObject *node,const int mode=0) const { const CChartObjectsControl *obj_compared=node; return(this.ChartID()>obj_compared.ChartID() ? 1 : this.ChartID()<obj_compared.ChartID() ? -1 : 0); } }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
In der Methode zur Überprüfung der Änderungen in der Anzahl der Objekte im Diagramm der Klasse für die Verwaltung von grafischen Objekten werden Verbesserungen im Codeblock für die Erstellung eines neuen Objekts vorgenommen, das ein zum Diagramm hinzugefügtes grafisches Objekt beschreibt:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CChartObjectsControl Check objects on a chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CChartObjectsControl::Refresh(void) { //--- Graphical objects on the chart this.m_total_objects=::ObjectsTotal(this.ChartID()); this.m_delta_graph_obj=this.m_total_objects-this.m_last_objects; //--- If the number of objects has changed if(this.m_delta_graph_obj!=0) { //--- Create the string and display it in the journal with the chart ID, its symbol and timeframe string txt=", "+(m_delta_graph_obj>0 ? "Added: " : "Deleted: ")+(string)fabs(m_delta_graph_obj)+" obj"; Print(DFUN,"ChartID=",this.ChartID(),", ",this.Symbol(),", ",TimeframeDescription(this.Timeframe()),txt); } //--- If an object is added to the chart if(this.m_delta_graph_obj>0) { int index=0; datetime time=0; string name=""; //--- find the last added graphical object and write its index for(int j=0;j<this.m_total_objects;j++) { name=::ObjectName(this.ChartID(),j); datetime tm=(datetime)::ObjectGetInteger(this.ChartID(),name,OBJPROP_CREATETIME); if(tm>time) { time=tm; index=j; } } //--- Select the last graphical object by its index name=::ObjectName(this.ChartID(),index); if(name!="") { //--- Create the object of the graphical object class corresponding to the added graphical object type ENUM_OBJECT type=(ENUM_OBJECT)::ObjectGetInteger(this.ChartID(),name,OBJPROP_TYPE); ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE obj_type=ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE(type+OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSTD_OBJ+1); CGStdGraphObj *obj=this.CreateNewGraphObj(type,this.ChartID(),name); if(obj!=NULL) { //--- Set the object index and affiliation, display its short description and remove the created object obj.SetObjectID(this.m_total_objects); obj.SetBelong(GRAPH_OBJ_BELONG_NO_PROGRAM); obj.Print(); delete obj; } } } //--- save the index of the last added graphical object and the difference with the last check this.m_last_objects=this.m_total_objects; this.m_is_graph_obj_event=(bool)this.m_delta_graph_obj; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Ich habe bereits früher ein neues abstraktes grafisches Objekt erstellt. Jetzt ist es an der Zeit, ein Objekt eines geeigneten Typs mit Hilfe der hier entwickelten Nachfolgeklassen zu erstellen. Nachdem das Objekt erfolgreich erstellt wurde, fügen wir ihm die Eigenschaft Zugehörigkeit hinzu (gehört nicht zum Programm). Statt der Kurzbeschreibung des erstellten Objekts zeigt das Journal die vollständige Beschreibung aller seiner Eigenschaften an.
Um das zu erstellende Objekt auszuwählen, verwenden wir die Methode zum Erstellen eines neuen grafischen Standardobjekts:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create a new standard graphical object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CGStdGraphObj *CChartObjectsControl::CreateNewGraphObj(const ENUM_OBJECT obj_type,const long chart_id,const string name) { CGStdGraphObj *obj=NULL; switch((int)obj_type) { //--- Lines case OBJ_VLINE : return new CGStdVLineObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_HLINE : return new CGStdHLineObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_TREND : return new CGStdTrendObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE : return new CGStdTrendByAngleObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_CYCLES : return new CGStdCyclesObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_ARROWED_LINE : return new CGStdArrowedLineObj(chart_id,name); //--- Channels case OBJ_CHANNEL : return new CGStdChannelObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL : return new CGStdStdDevChannelObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_REGRESSION : return new CGStdRegressionObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_PITCHFORK : return new CGStdPitchforkObj(chart_id,name); //--- Gann case OBJ_GANNLINE : return new CGStdGannLineObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_GANNFAN : return new CGStdGannFanObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_GANNGRID : return new CGStdGannGridObj(chart_id,name); //--- Fibo case OBJ_FIBO : return new CGStdFiboObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_FIBOTIMES : return new CGStdFiboTimesObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_FIBOFAN : return new CGStdFiboFanObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_FIBOARC : return new CGStdFiboArcObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_FIBOCHANNEL : return new CGStdFiboChannelObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_EXPANSION : return new CGStdExpansionObj(chart_id,name); //--- Elliott case OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE5 : return new CGStdElliotWave5Obj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE3 : return new CGStdElliotWave3Obj(chart_id,name); /* //--- Shapes case OBJ_RECTANGLE : return new CGStdRectangleObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_TRIANGLE : return new CGStdTriangleObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_ELLIPSE : return new CGStdEllipseObj(chart_id,name); //--- Arrows case OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_UP : return new CGStdArrowThumbUpObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_ARROW_THUMB_DOWN : return new CGStdArrowThumbDownObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_ARROW_UP : return new CGStdArrowUpObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_ARROW_DOWN : return new CGStdArrowDownObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_ARROW_STOP : return new CGStdArrowStopObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_ARROW_CHECK : return new CGStdArrowCheckObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE : return new CGStdArrowLeftPriceObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE : return new CGStdArrowRightPriceObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_ARROW_BUY : return new CGStdArrowBuyObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_ARROW_SELL : return new CGStdArrowSellObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_ARROW : return new CGStdArrowObj(chart_id,name); //--- Graphical objects case OBJ_TEXT : return new CGStdTextObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_LABEL : return new CGStdLabelObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_BUTTON : return new CGStdButtonObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_CHART : return new CGStdChartObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_BITMAP : return new CGStdBitmapObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL : return new CGStdBitmapLabelObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_EDIT : return new CGStdEditObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_EVENT : return new CGStdEventObj(chart_id,name); case OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL : return new CGStdRectangleLabelObj(chart_id,name); */ default : return NULL; } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Hier ist alles einfach. Die Methode erhält den Typ des zu erstellenden Objekts, die ID des Diagramms, dem das grafische Objekt hinzugefügt wurde, und den Namen des neuen grafischen Objekts. Anschließend wird je nach Typ des an die Methode übergebenen grafischen Objekts mit dem new operator ein neues Objekt der entsprechenden Nachfolgeklasse des abstrakten grafischen Objekts erstellt und das Ergebnis der Erstellung eines neuen Objekts sofort zurückgegeben.
Die Methode liefert entweder einen Zeiger auf ein neu erstelltes Objekt oder NULL im Falle eines Fehlers bei der Objekterstellung. Wie wir sehen können, sind noch nicht alle Objekte erstellt worden. Die verbleibenden werden im nächsten Artikel erstellt, zusammen mit den Verbesserungen, die in den im aktuellen Artikel erstellten Klassen eingeführt werden. Wir müssen den Zugriff auf alle Eigenschaften aller Objektankerpunkte ermöglichen und nicht nur auf den allerersten.
Alles ist bereit zum Testen.
Test
Um den Test durchzuführen, verwenden wir den EA aus dem vorherigen Artikel und speichern ihn in \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part84\ als TestDoEasyPart84.mq5.
Änderungen im EA sind derzeit nicht erforderlich. Der Ordnung halber habe ich ihn aber im entsprechenden Artikel im Terminalordner gespeichert.
Kompilieren Sie den EA, starten Sie ihn im Terminal und fügen Sie einige grafische Objekte in den Chart ein.
Die vollständigen Beschreibungen aller Eigenschaften, die den Objektcharts hinzugefügt werden, sind im Journal zu finden:
Was kommt als Nächstes?
Im nächsten Artikel werde ich die Entwicklung von Nachfolgeklassen des abstrakten grafischen Objekts und der Sammelklasse von grafischen Bibliotheksobjekten fortsetzen.
Stellen Sie Ihre Fragen, Kommentare und Vorschläge in den Kommentaren.
*Frühere Artikel dieser Serie:
Grafiken in der Bibliothek DoEasy (Teil 73): Das Formularobjekt eines grafischen Elements
Grafiken in der Bibliothek DoEasy (Teil 74): Das grafisches Basiselement, das von der Klasse CCanvas unterstützt wird
Grafiken in der Bibliothek DoEasy (Teil 75): Methoden zur Handhabung von Primitiven und Text im grafischen Grundelement
Grafiken in der Bibliothek DoEasy (Teil 76): Das Formularobjekt und vordefinierte Farbschemata
Grafik in der Bibliothek DoEasy (Teil 77): Objektklasse der Schatten
Grafik in der Bibliothek DoEasy (Teil 78): Animationsprinzipien in der Bibliothek. Schneiden von Bildern
Grafik in der Bibliothek DoEasy (Teil 79): Die Objektklasse "Animationsrahmen" und ihre abgeleiteten Objekte
Grafik in der Bibliothek DoEasy (Teil 80): Die Objektklasse "Geometrischer Animationsrahmen"
Grafik in der Bibliothek DoEasy (Teil 81): Integration von Grafiken in Bibliotheksobjekt
Grafiken in der Bibliothek DoEasy (Teil 82): Die Umgestaltung von Bibliotheksobjekten und Kollektion von grafischen Objekten
Grafiken in der Bibliothek DoEasy (Teil 83): Die Klasse des abstrakten grafischen Standardobjekts
Übersetzt aus dem Russischen von MetaQuotes Ltd.
Originalartikel: https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/9930
Warnung: Alle Rechte sind von MetaQuotes Ltd. vorbehalten. Kopieren oder Vervielfältigen untersagt.
Dieser Artikel wurde von einem Nutzer der Website verfasst und gibt dessen persönliche Meinung wieder. MetaQuotes Ltd übernimmt keine Verantwortung für die Richtigkeit der dargestellten Informationen oder für Folgen, die sich aus der Anwendung der beschriebenen Lösungen, Strategien oder Empfehlungen ergeben.
- Freie Handelsapplikationen
- Über 8.000 Signale zum Kopieren
- Wirtschaftsnachrichten für die Lage an den Finanzmärkte
Sie stimmen der Website-Richtlinie und den Nutzungsbedingungen zu.