Graphics in DoEasy library (Part 78): Animation principles in the library. Image slicing

A graphical interface inherently implies the presence of non-static images. Any displayed data (for example, the one presented in tables) may change over time. GUI elements may react to user actions by using various visual effects, etc.

I will create the methods arranging various visual effects and endow the library with the ability to work with sprite animation. The animation is based on using a changing (frame by frame) sequence of static images.

The CCanvas class allows drawing images on canvas. From a series of images drawn and saved in image arrays, we can build a certain sequence, which will eventually be an animated image. But if we just draw each subsequent image on the canvas one by one, then they will simply overlap each other eventually leading to a chaotic pile of pixels, like in the image below (here I simply display the text in different locations of the form object):





To avoid this, we need to completely erase the previous image, re-draw the background and display the text on it (I did this in one of the previous articles when placing the text, describing the text anchor method, in the form). This option is viable only as long as the size and complexity of the redrawn form are small. Another option is saving a part of the background the text is to be superimposed on in memory (in the array), then add the text. When it should be relocated to new coordinates, overwrite the drawn text using the previously saved background image from the array (to restore the background) and draw the text in the new location (preliminarily saving the part of the background of the location the text is moved to). Thus, the background of the location an image is to be superimposed on is constantly stored in memory and restored if the image needs to be changed.

This is the minimum element of the sprite animation concept I am going to introduce in the library:

Saving a background with necessary coordinates Displaying an image using the coordinates Restoring the background when redrawing the image



To achieve all this, I will create a small class for storing the image coordinates and size. The method saving a part of a background image using these coordinates and size will be created in the class as well. Besides, we will need the second method, which stores the background saved in the array (the size and coordinates will be saved in the class variables when saving the background to the array).

Why am I creating a class rather than making two such methods for the form object? Here all is simple: if we need to display only text or a single animated image, then two methods are sufficient. But if we need to display several texts in different locations of the form, the class is more convenient. Each animated image receives its own class instances that can be managed separately.

Such a concept allows drawing something using previously drawn image as a background — we will save both the background and the drawn image, which in turn can then be removed from the background.

I will use this concept to develop the class for creating, storing and displaying various sprite animations on the form object — each class instance contains a sequence of images that can be dynamically added to the list and handled.



Improving library classes

As usual, let's add new message indices to \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh:

MSG_CHART_COLLECTION_TEXT_CHART_COLLECTION, MSG_CHART_COLLECTION_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_CHART_OBJ, MSG_CHART_COLLECTION_ERR_FAILED_ADD_CHART, MSG_CHART_COLLECTION_ERR_CHARTS_MAX, MSG_CHART_COLLECTION_CHART_OPENED, MSG_CHART_COLLECTION_CHART_CLOSED, MSG_CHART_COLLECTION_CHART_SYMB_CHANGED, MSG_CHART_COLLECTION_CHART_TF_CHANGED, MSG_CHART_COLLECTION_CHART_SYMB_TF_CHANGED, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_ERR_EMPTY_ARRAY, MSG_FORM_OBJECT_TEXT_NO_SHADOW_OBJ_FIRST_CREATE_IT, MSG_FORM_OBJECT_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_SHADOW_OBJ, MSG_FORM_OBJECT_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_PC_OBJ, MSG_FORM_OBJECT_PC_OBJ_ALREADY_IN_LIST, MSG_FORM_OBJECT_PC_OBJ_NOT_EXIST_LIST, MSG_SHADOW_OBJ_IMG_SMALL_BLUR_LARGE, };

and message texts corresponding to newly added indices:

{ "Коллекция чартов" , "Chart collection" }, { "Не удалось создать новый объект-чарт" , "Failed to create new chart object" }, { "Не удалось добавить объект-чарт в коллекцию" , "Failed to add chart object to collection" }, { "Нельзя открыть новый график, так как количество открытых графиков уже максимальное" , "You cannot open a new chart, since the number of open charts is already maximum" }, { "Открыт график" , "Open chart" }, { "Закрыт график" , "Closed chart" }, { "Изменён символ графика" , "Changed chart symbol" }, { "Изменён таймфрейм графика" , "Changed chart timeframe" }, { "Изменён символ и таймфрейм графика" , "Changed the symbol and timeframe of the chart" }, { "Ошибка! Пустой массив" , "Error! Empty array" }, { "Отсутствует объект тени. Необходимо сначала его создать при помощи метода CreateShadowObj()" , "There is no shadow object. You must first create it using the CreateShadowObj () method" }, { "Не удалось создать новый объект для тени" , "Failed to create new object for shadow" }, { "Не удалось создать новый объект-копировщик пикселей" , "Failed to create new pixel copier object" }, { "В списке уже есть объект-копировщик пикселей с идентификатором " , "There is already a pixel copier object in the list with ID " }, { "В списке нет объекта-копировщика пикселей с идентификатором " , "No pixel copier object with ID " }, { "Ошибка! Размер изображения очень маленький или очень большое размытие" , "Error! Image size is very small or very large blur" }, };





Since we are going to draw images and texts on ready-made form objects, inherited from the graphical element object, or on any other GUI objects of custom programs, we need to always have the initial appearance of the object at hand so that we can restore it to its original form at any time.

Of course, we can redraw it anew, but it will be much faster to just copy one array to another.

To do this, I will implement some changes and improvements in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GCnvElement.mqh of the graphical element object class.

In the protected section of the class, declare the array, which is to contain all pixels of the initial object (its appearance) immediately after its creation, and the method saving the graphical resource of the CCanvas class instance to the array:

class CGCnvElement : public CGBaseObj { protected : CCanvas m_canvas; CPause m_pause; bool m_shadow; color m_chart_color_bg; uint m_data_array[]; bool CursorInsideElement( const int x, const int y); bool CursorInsideActiveArea( const int x, const int y); virtual bool ObjectToStruct( void ); virtual void StructToObject( void ); bool ResourceCopy( const string source); private :

Thus, sacrificing a small amount of memory, we can quickly restore the appearance of any element of the program interface to its original form by simply copying one array to another.

In the private section of the class, declare two variables for storing X and Y coordinates of the last drawn text:

long m_long_prop[ORDER_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop[ORDER_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; string m_string_prop[ORDER_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; ENUM_TEXT_ANCHOR m_text_anchor; int m_text_x; int m_text_y; color m_color_bg; uchar m_opacity;





In the public section of the class, write the method returning the pointer to the current class instant and declare the method for saving an image in the specified array:

virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return false ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING property) { return true ; } CGCnvElement *GetObject( void ) { return & this ; } virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; bool IsEqual(CGCnvElement* compared_obj) const ; virtual bool Save( const int file_handle); virtual bool Load( const int file_handle); bool Create( const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool redraw= false ); CCanvas *GetCanvasObj( void ) { return & this .m_canvas; } void SetFrequency( const ulong value ) { this .m_pause.SetWaitingMSC( value ); } bool Move( const int x, const int y, const bool redraw= false ); bool ImageCopy( const string source, uint &array[]);

The method allowing the class to return the pointer to itself is necessary to pass the pointer to the class to the pixel copier class considered below, while the method copying the graphical resource of the CCanvas instance is necessary to quickly copy the form appearance to the necessary array in the library-based program.

In the code block of the methods for working with a text, add two methods for returning X and Y coordinates of the last drawn text:

ENUM_TEXT_ANCHOR TextAnchor( void ) const { return this .m_text_anchor; } int TextLastX( void ) const { return this .m_text_x; } int TextLastY( void ) const { return this .m_text_y; }

The methods simply return the values of the appropriate variables.

In order for these values to always remain relevant, write the coordinates, passed to the method arguments, to the variables in the method displaying the text using the current font:

void Text( int x , int y , string text, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , uint alignment= 0 ) { this .m_text_anchor=(ENUM_TEXT_ANCHOR)alignment; this .m_text_x =x; this .m_text_y =y; this .m_canvas. TextOut (x,y,text,:: ColorToARGB (clr,opacity),alignment); }





The drawn text can have nine anchor points:





For example, if the text anchor point is located in the bottom right corner (Right|Bottom), this will be the starting XY coordinate. All initial coordinates in the library correspond to the rectangle left top corner (Left|Top). So, if we save the image with initial text coordinates, the text will be located to the right bottom of the saved image. This will not allow us to correctly save the area of the background the text will be superimposed on.



Therefore, we need to calculate the offsets of the coordinates of the text outlining rectangle, where it is necessary to save the background to the array for its subsequent restoration. The width and height of the future text are calculated in advance — before drawing the text. We just need to specify the text itself. The TextSize() method of the CCanvas class returns the width and height of the outlining rectangle.

In the public section of the class, declare the method returning X/Y offsets depending on the text alignment method:

void TextGetShiftXY( const string text, const ENUM_TEXT_ANCHOR anchor, int &shift_x, int &shift_y); };

The method will be considered below.

Initialize the coordinates of the last drawn text in the parametric class constructor:

CGCnvElement::CGCnvElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, const int element_id, const int element_num, const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable= true , const bool activity= true , const bool redraw= false ) : m_shadow( false ) { this .m_chart_color_bg=( color ):: ChartGetInteger (chart_id, CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND ); this .m_name= this .m_name_prefix+name; this .m_chart_id=chart_id; this .m_subwindow=wnd_num; this .m_type=element_type; this .SetFont( "Calibri" , 8 ); this .m_text_anchor= 0 ; this .m_text_x= 0 ; this .m_text_y= 0 ; this .m_color_bg=colour; this .m_opacity=opacity; if ( this .Create(chart_id,wnd_num, this .m_name,x,y,w,h,colour,opacity,redraw)) { this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES, this .m_canvas.ResourceName()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_CHART_ID,CGBaseObj:: ChartID ()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WND_NUM,CGBaseObj::SubWindow()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ,CGBaseObj::Name()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TYPE,element_type); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ID,element_id); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NUM,element_num); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_X,x); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y,y); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_WIDTH,w); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_HEIGHT,h); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_LEFT, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_TOP, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_RIGHT, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_SHIFT_BOTTOM, 0 ); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_MOVABLE,movable); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACTIVE,activity); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_RIGHT, this .RightEdge()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOTTOM, this .BottomEdge()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_X, this .ActiveAreaLeft()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_ACT_Y, this .ActiveAreaTop()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_RIGHT, this .ActiveAreaRight()); this .SetProperty(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_ACT_BOTTOM, this .ActiveAreaBottom()); } else { :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ), this .m_name); } }

Initialize the variables in the protected constructor the same way:

CGCnvElement::CGCnvElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : m_shadow( false ) { this .m_chart_color_bg=( color ):: ChartGetInteger (chart_id, CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND ); this .m_name= this .m_name_prefix+name; this .m_chart_id=chart_id; this .m_subwindow=wnd_num; this .m_type=element_type; this .SetFont( "Calibri" , 8 ); this .m_text_anchor= 0 ; this .m_text_x= 0 ; this .m_text_y= 0 ; this .m_color_bg=NULL_COLOR; this .m_opacity= 0 ; if ( this .Create(chart_id,wnd_num, this .m_name,x,y,w,h, this .m_color_bg, this .m_opacity, false )) { ...

Now let's consider the implementation of the methods declared above.



Implementing the method saving the image to the array:

bool CGCnvElement::ImageCopy( const string source, uint &array[]) { :: ResetLastError (); int w= 0 ,h= 0 ; if (!:: ResourceReadImage ( this .NameRes(),array,w,h)) { CMessage::ToLog(source,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_GET_DATA_GRAPH_RES, true ); return false ; } return true ; }

The method receives the name of the method or function it has been called from (to find a possible error) and the link to the array the graphical resource data (image pixels) should be written to.

Use the ResourceReadImage() function to read into the array the data of the graphical resource created by the CCanvas class and containing the image of the form. In case of a resource reading error, inform of that and return false. If all is well, return true. All image pixels stored in the resource are written to the array passed to the method.



The method saving the graphical resource to the array:

bool CGCnvElement::ResourceCopy( const string source) { return this .ImageCopy(DFUN, this .m_data_array ); }

The method returns the result of calling the method considered above. The only difference is that the graphical resource data is written in the previously declared special array for storing the copy of the image of the entire form object, rather than in the array passed by the link.



The method returning coordinate offsets relative to the text anchor point:

void CGCnvElement::TextGetShiftXY( const string text , const ENUM_TEXT_ANCHOR anchor , int &shift_x, int &shift_y) { int tw= 0 ,th= 0 ; this .TextSize(text,tw,th); switch (anchor) { case TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP : shift_x= 0 ; shift_y= 0 ; break ; case TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_CENTER : shift_x= 0 ; shift_y=-th/ 2 ; break ; case TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_BOTTOM : shift_x= 0 ; shift_y=-th; break ; case TEXT_ANCHOR_CENTER_TOP : shift_x=-tw/ 2 ; shift_y= 0 ; break ; case TEXT_ANCHOR_CENTER : shift_x=-tw/ 2 ; shift_y=-th/ 2 ; break ; case TEXT_ANCHOR_CENTER_BOTTOM : shift_x=-tw/ 2 ; shift_y=-th; break ; case TEXT_ANCHOR_RIGHT_TOP : shift_x=-tw; shift_y= 0 ; break ; case TEXT_ANCHOR_RIGHT_CENTER : shift_x=-tw; shift_y=-th/ 2 ; break ; case TEXT_ANCHOR_RIGHT_BOTTOM : shift_x=-tw; shift_y=-th; break ; default : shift_x= 0 ; shift_y= 0 ; break ; } }

Here we first get the size of the text passed to the method (the size is set in the declared variables) and then simply calculate the number of pixels required to move the X and Y coordinates relative to the initial text coordinates depending on the anchor method of the text passed to the method.



Now it is time to improve the shadow object class. Since I have just added the methods for reading the graphical resource and a constant array where I can store the copy of the graphical resource, excessive variables, arrays and code blocks can be removed from the shadow object class.



Let's improve the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\ShadowObj.mqh file.



Remove the array and unnecessary variables from the Gaussian blur method:

bool CShadowObj::GaussianBlur( const uint radius) { int n_nodes=( int )radius* 2 + 1 ; uint res_data[]; uint res_w= this .Width(); uint res_h= this .Height();

In the block of reading the graphical resource data, replace the strings with calling the method shown above:



:: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ResourceReadImage ( this .NameRes(),res_data,res_w,res_h)) { CMessage::OutByID(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_GET_DATA_GRAPH_RES); return false ; } if (!CGCnvElement::ResourceCopy(DFUN)) return false ;

Instead of the removed res_w and res_h variables, I will use the Width() and Height() methods of the graphical element object class in the entire code. Instead of the res_data array, I will use the m_data_array array, which is now used for storing the copy of the graphical resource.



In general, all the improvements have boiled down to replacing unnecessary and removed variables with the methods of the graphical element object class:

bool CShadowObj::GaussianBlur( const uint radius) { int n_nodes=( int )radius* 2 + 1 ; if (!CGCnvElement::ResourceCopy(DFUN)) return false ; if (( int )radius>= this .Width() / 2 || ( int )radius>= this .Height() / 2 ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_SHADOW_OBJ_IMG_SMALL_BLUR_LARGE)); return false ; } int size=:: ArraySize ( this .m_data_array ); uchar a_h_data[],r_h_data[],g_h_data[],b_h_data[]; uchar a_v_data[],r_v_data[],g_v_data[],b_v_data[]; if (:: ArrayResize (a_h_data,size)==- 1 ) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ARRAY_RESIZE); :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, ": \"a_h_data\"" ); return false ; } if (:: ArrayResize (r_h_data,size)==- 1 ) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ARRAY_RESIZE); :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, ": \"r_h_data\"" ); return false ; } if (:: ArrayResize (g_h_data,size)==- 1 ) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ARRAY_RESIZE); :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, ": \"g_h_data\"" ); return false ; } if ( ArrayResize (b_h_data,size)==- 1 ) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ARRAY_RESIZE); :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, ": \"b_h_data\"" ); return false ; } if (:: ArrayResize (a_v_data,size)==- 1 ) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ARRAY_RESIZE); :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, ": \"a_v_data\"" ); return false ; } if (:: ArrayResize (r_v_data,size)==- 1 ) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ARRAY_RESIZE); :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, ": \"r_v_data\"" ); return false ; } if (:: ArrayResize (g_v_data,size)==- 1 ) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ARRAY_RESIZE); :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, ": \"g_v_data\"" ); return false ; } if (:: ArrayResize (b_v_data,size)==- 1 ) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ARRAY_RESIZE); :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, ": \"b_v_data\"" ); return false ; } double weights[]; if (! this .GetQuadratureWeights( 1 ,n_nodes,weights)) return false ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<size;i++) { a_h_data[i]=GETRGBA( this .m_data_array [i]); r_h_data[i]=GETRGBR( this .m_data_array [i]); g_h_data[i]=GETRGBG( this .m_data_array [i]); b_h_data[i]=GETRGBB( this .m_data_array [i]); } uint XY; double a_temp= 0.0 ,r_temp= 0.0 ,g_temp= 0.0 ,b_temp= 0.0 ; int coef= 0 ; int j=( int )radius; for ( int Y= 0 ;Y< this .Height() ;Y++) { for ( uint X=radius;X< this .Width() -radius;X++) { XY=Y* this .Width() +X; a_temp= 0.0 ; r_temp= 0.0 ; g_temp= 0.0 ; b_temp= 0.0 ; coef= 0 ; for ( int i=- 1 *j;i<j+ 1 ;i=i+ 1 ) { a_temp+=a_h_data[XY+i]*weights[coef]; r_temp+=r_h_data[XY+i]*weights[coef]; g_temp+=g_h_data[XY+i]*weights[coef]; b_temp+=b_h_data[XY+i]*weights[coef]; coef++; } a_h_data[XY]=( uchar ):: round (a_temp); r_h_data[XY]=( uchar ):: round (r_temp); g_h_data[XY]=( uchar ):: round (g_temp); b_h_data[XY]=( uchar ):: round (b_temp); } for ( uint x= 0 ;x<radius;x++) { XY=Y* this .Width() +x; a_h_data[XY]=a_h_data[Y* this .Width() +radius]; r_h_data[XY]=r_h_data[Y* this .Width() +radius]; g_h_data[XY]=g_h_data[Y* this .Width() +radius]; b_h_data[XY]=b_h_data[Y* this .Width() +radius]; } for ( int x= int ( this .Width() -radius);x< this .Width() ;x++) { XY=Y* this .Width() +x; a_h_data[XY]=a_h_data[(Y+ 1 )* this .Width() -radius- 1 ]; r_h_data[XY]=r_h_data[(Y+ 1 )* this .Width() -radius- 1 ]; g_h_data[XY]=g_h_data[(Y+ 1 )* this .Width() -radius- 1 ]; b_h_data[XY]=b_h_data[(Y+ 1 )* this .Width() -radius- 1 ]; } } int dxdy= 0 ; for ( int X= 0 ;X< this .Width() ;X++) { for ( uint Y=radius;Y< this .Height() -radius;Y++) { XY=Y* this .Width() +X; a_temp= 0.0 ; r_temp= 0.0 ; g_temp= 0.0 ; b_temp= 0.0 ; coef= 0 ; for ( int i=- 1 *j;i<j+ 1 ;i=i+ 1 ) { dxdy=i*( int ) this .Width() ; a_temp+=a_h_data[XY+dxdy]*weights[coef]; r_temp+=r_h_data[XY+dxdy]*weights[coef]; g_temp+=g_h_data[XY+dxdy]*weights[coef]; b_temp+=b_h_data[XY+dxdy]*weights[coef]; coef++; } a_v_data[XY]=( uchar ):: round (a_temp); r_v_data[XY]=( uchar ):: round (r_temp); g_v_data[XY]=( uchar ):: round (g_temp); b_v_data[XY]=( uchar ):: round (b_temp); } for ( uint y= 0 ;y<radius;y++) { XY=y* this .Width() +X; a_v_data[XY]=a_v_data[X+radius* this .Width() ]; r_v_data[XY]=r_v_data[X+radius* this .Width() ]; g_v_data[XY]=g_v_data[X+radius* this .Width() ]; b_v_data[XY]=b_v_data[X+radius* this .Width() ]; } for ( int y= int ( this .Height() -radius);y< this .Height() ;y++) { XY=y* this .Width() +X; a_v_data[XY]=a_v_data[X+( this .Height() - 1 -radius)* this .Width() ]; r_v_data[XY]=r_v_data[X+( this .Height() - 1 -radius)* this .Width() ]; g_v_data[XY]=g_v_data[X+( this .Height() - 1 -radius)* this .Width() ]; b_v_data[XY]=b_v_data[X+( this .Height() - 1 -radius)* this .Width() ]; } } for ( int i= 0 ;i<size;i++) this .m_data_array [i]=ARGB(a_v_data[i],r_v_data[i],g_v_data[i],b_v_data[i]); for ( int X= 0 ;X< this .Width() ;X++) { for ( uint Y=radius;Y< this .Height() -radius;Y++) { XY=Y* this .Width() +X; this .m_canvas.PixelSet(X,Y, this .m_data_array [XY]); } } return true ; }

Now all is ready for developing the class. Its object will enable us to manage the drawing of any graphical elements on the canvas so that we can later easily restore the background of the image the new drawing has been superimposed on. Further on, this will allow me to create the class for working with sprite animation.





Class for copying and pasting image parts

The form object class is to be the minimum object in the inheritance hierarchy, in which we are to be able to work with animation.

Since the class for saving and restoring a part of the image is to be small, we will place it directly in the form object class file \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Form.mqh. I will name the class the 'pixel copier', which clearly describes its objective.



Each pixel copier class object is to have a custom ID allowing us to define an image the object is working with. It will be possible to refer to the necessary class object by its ID so that each animated object can be handled separately. For example, if we need to manage and change three images simultaneously with two of them being texts and one being an image, then, when creating a copier object for each image, we simply need to assign different IDs to them — text1 = ID0, text2 = ID1, image = ID2. In this case, each of the objects will store all the remaining parameters for working with it, namely:

the array of pixels storing the part of a background an image is superimposed on,

X and Y coordinates of the upper left corner of the rectangular area of the background an image is superimposed on,



the rectangle area width and height

and the calculated width and height of the area.



We need the calculated width and height in order to know exactly the width and height of the rectangular copy area in case the rectangle goes beyond the area of the form whose pixels should be saved. Further on, when restoring the background, we will no longer need to re-calculate the width and height of the actually copied rectangular background area, but simply use the already calculated values stored in the object variables.

In the private section of the class, declare the pointer to the graphical element object class (I will pass it to the newly created pixel copier class object to be able to use the data of the form, in which we create the instance of the copier object), the array to store the part of the form image that should be saved and restored, and all variables described above:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "GCnvElement.mqh" #include "ShadowObj.mqh" class CPixelCopier : public CObject { private : CGCnvElement *m_element; uint m_array[]; int m_id; int m_x; int m_y; int m_w; int m_h; int m_wr; int m_hr; public :

In the public section of the class, write the method for comparing two copier objects, the methods for setting and receiving object properties, class constructors — default and parametric ones, and declare two methods for saving and restoring the background part:



public : virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { const CPixelCopier *obj_compared=node; return (mode== 0 ? ( this .ID()>obj_compared.ID() ? 1 : this .ID()<obj_compared.ID() ? - 1 : 0 ) : WRONG_VALUE); } void SetID( const int id) { this .m_id=id; } void SetCoordX( const int value ) { this .m_x= value ; } void SetCoordY( const int value ) { this .m_y= value ; } void SetWidth( const int value ) { this .m_w= value ; } void SetHeight( const int value ) { this .m_h= value ; } int ID( void ) const { return this .m_id; } int CoordX( void ) const { return this .m_x; } int CoordY( void ) const { return this .m_y; } int Width( void ) const { return this .m_w; } int Height( void ) const { return this .m_h; } int WidthReal( void ) const { return this .m_wr; } int HeightReal( void ) const { return this .m_hr; } bool CopyImgDataToArray( const uint x_coord, const uint y_coord, uint width, uint height); bool CopyImgDataToCanvas( const int x_coord, const int y_coord); CPixelCopier ( void ){;} CPixelCopier ( const int id, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, CGCnvElement *element) : m_id(id), m_x(x),m_y(y),m_w(w),m_wr(w),m_h(h),m_hr(h) { this .m_element=element; } ~CPixelCopier ( void ){;} };

Let's consider the methods in more details.

The method comparing two copier objects:

virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { const CPixelCopier *obj_compared=node; return (mode== 0 ? ( this .ID()>obj_compared.ID() ? 1 : this .ID()<obj_compared.ID() ? - 1 : 0 ) : WRONG_VALUE ); }

Here all is standard, like in other library classes. If the comparison mode (mode) is equal to 0 (by default), the IDs of the current object and the one, the pointer to which is passed to the method, are compared. If the current object ID is greater, 1 is returned, if less -1, if equal - 0. In all other cases (if mode != 0), -1 is returned. Currently, the method is able to compare only object IDs.

In the initialization list of the parametric class constructor, values passed in the arguments are assigned to all class member variables, while in the class body, the pointer value is assigned to the variable pointing to the graphical element object class. The pointer value is also passed in the arguments:

CPixelCopier ( const int id, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, CGCnvElement *element) : m_id(id), m_x(x),m_y(y),m_w(w),m_wr(w),m_h(h),m_hr(h) { this .m_element=element; }

Now the newly created copier object will "know", which object created it, and will have access to its methods and parameters.

The method copying part or all the image into the array:

bool CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( const uint x_coord, const uint y_coord, uint width, uint height) { int x1=( int )x_coord; int y1=( int )y_coord; if (x1> this .m_element.Width()- 1 || y1> this .m_element.Height()- 1 ) return false ; this .m_wr= int (width== 0 ? this .m_element.Width() : width); this .m_hr= int (height== 0 ? this .m_element.Height() : height); if (x1== 0 && y1== 0 && this .m_wr== this .m_element.Width() && this .m_hr== this .m_element.Height()) return this .m_element.ImageCopy(DFUN, this .m_array); int x2= int (x1+ this .m_wr- 1 ); int y2= int (y1+ this .m_hr- 1 ); if (x2>= this .m_element.Width()- 1 ) x2= this .m_element.Width()- 1 ; if (y2>= this .m_element.Height()- 1 ) y2= this .m_element.Height()- 1 ; this .m_wr=x2-x1+ 1 ; this .m_hr=y2-y1+ 1 ; int size= this .m_wr* this .m_hr; if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_array,size)!=size) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ARRAY_RESIZE, true ); return false ; } int n= 0 ; for ( int y=y1;y<y1+ this .m_hr;y++) { for ( int x=x1;x<x1+ this .m_wr;x++) { this .m_array[n]= this .m_element.GetCanvasObj().PixelGet(x,y); n++; } } return true ; }

Each method string is described in detail in the code. In short, if the initial coordinates of the copied area are outside the form, there is nothing to copy — return false. If the initial coordinates of the copied area match the form coordinates, while the width and height of the copied area are either equal to zero or match the form width and height, the form image is copied in its entirety. If only a part of the image should be saved, first calculate the copied width and height so that they do not go beyond the form and copy all form image pixels falling into the copied area.



The method copying the part or the entire image from the array to the canvas:

bool CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( const int x_coord, const int y_coord) { int size=:: ArraySize ( this .m_array); if (size== 0 ) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_ERR_EMPTY_ARRAY, true ); return false ; } int n= 0 ; for ( int y=y_coord;y<y_coord+ this .m_hr;y++) { for ( int x=x_coord;x<x_coord+ this .m_wr;x++) { this .m_element.GetCanvasObj().PixelSet(x,y, this .m_array[n]); n++; } } return true ; }

The method logic is also described in detail in the code comments. Unlike the method saving a part of the image, we no longer need to calculate the coordinates and size of the copied area here as they are all saved in the class variables after the first method operation. Here we only need to copy each line of the restored area to the canvas pixel by pixel in a loop by height, thus restoring a part of the image saved by the previous method.

Now we need to arrange the access to a newly written class from the form object class.

Since I will dynamically create the required number of copier objects, it is necessary to declare the list of such objects in the form object class. Each newly created copier object is added to the list, from which we will be able to get the pointers to the required objects and work with them.

Declare the following list in the private section of the class:

class CForm : public CGCnvElement { private : CArrayObj m_list_elements; CArrayObj m_list_pc_obj; CShadowObj *m_shadow_obj; color m_color_frame; int m_frame_width_left; int m_frame_width_right; int m_frame_width_top; int m_frame_width_bottom;

Since we cannot have several copier objects with similar IDs, we need the method returning the object presence flag in the list with the specified ID. Let's declare the method:

void CreateShadowObj( const color colour, const uchar opacity); bool IsPresentPC( const int id); public :

In the public section of the class, write the method returning the pointer to the current form object and the method returning the list of copier objects:

public : CForm( const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); CForm( const int subwindow, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); CForm( const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); CForm() { this .Initialize(); } ~CForm(); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING property) { return true ; } CForm *GetObject( void ) { return & this ; } CArrayObj *GetList( void ) { return & this .m_list_elements; } CArrayObj *GetListPC( void ) { return & this .m_list_pc_obj; } CGCnvElement *GetShadowObj( void ) { return this .m_shadow_obj; }

Next, declare the method creating a new image pixel copier object:

CPixelCopier *CreateNewPixelCopier( const int id, const int x_coord, const int y_coord, const int width, const int height); void DrawShadow( const int shift_x, const int shift_y, const color colour, const uchar opacity= 127 , const uchar blur= 4 );

Add the code block for working with image pixels before the code block with the methods of a simplified access to object properties:

CPixelCopier *GetPixelCopier( const int id); bool ImageCopy( const int id, const uint x_coord, const uint y_coord, uint &width, uint &height); bool ImagePaste( const int id, const uint x_coord, const uint y_coord);

Implement declared methods outside the class body.

The method returning the flag indicating the presence of the copier object with the specified ID in the list:

bool CForm::IsPresentPC( const int id) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list_pc_obj.Total();i++) { CPixelCopier *pc= this .m_list_pc_obj.At(i); if (pc== NULL ) continue ; if (pc.ID()==id) return true ; } return false ; }

Here we get the next object in a simple loop by the list of copier objects. If its ID is equal to the one passed to the method, return true. Upon the loop completion, return false.



The method creating a new image pixel copier object:

CPixelCopier *CForm::CreateNewPixelCopier( const int id, const int x_coord, const int y_coord, const int width, const int height) { if ( this .IsPresentPC(id)) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_FORM_OBJECT_PC_OBJ_ALREADY_IN_LIST),( string )id); return NULL ; } CPixelCopier *pc= new CPixelCopier(id,x_coord,y_coord,width,height,CGCnvElement::GetObject()); if (pc== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_FORM_OBJECT_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_PC_OBJ)); return NULL ; } if (! this .m_list_pc_obj.Add(pc)) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST), " ID: " ,id); delete pc; return NULL ; } return pc; }

The entire method logic is described in the comments to the code. If you have any questions, feel free to ask them in the comments below.

The method returning the pointer to the pixel copier object by ID:



CPixelCopier *CForm::GetPixelCopier( const int id) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list_pc_obj.Total();i++) { CPixelCopier *pc=m_list_pc_obj.At(i); if (pc== NULL ) continue ; if (pc.ID()==id) return pc; } return NULL ; }

Here all is simple. In a loop by the copier object list, get the pointer to the next object. If its ID matches the required one, return the pointer. Upon the loop completion, return NULL — the object with the specified ID is not found in the list.



The method copying part or all the image into the array:

bool CForm::ImageCopy( const int id, const uint x_coord, const uint y_coord, uint &width, uint &height) { CPixelCopier *pc= this .GetPixelCopier(id); if (pc== NULL ) { pc= this .CreateNewPixelCopier(id,x_coord,y_coord,width,height); if (pc== NULL ) return false ; } return pc.CopyImgDataToArray(x_coord,y_coord,width,height); }

Here we get the pointer to the copier object by ID. If the object is not found, inform of that and return false. If the pointer to the object is successfully received, return the result of the CopyImgDataToArray() method of the copier object class considered above.

The method copying the part or the entire image from the array to the canvas:

bool CForm::ImagePaste( const int id, const uint x_coord, const uint y_coord) { CPixelCopier *pc= this .GetPixelCopier(id); if (pc== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_FORM_OBJECT_PC_OBJ_NOT_EXIST_LIST),( string )id); return false ; } return pc.CopyImgDataToCanvas(x_coord,y_coord); }

The method logic is identical to the one considered above except that now we do not save the area to the array restoring it from the array instead.

All is ready to test the image pixel copier object in action.







Test

Let's make sure the pixel copier object works correctly. The GIF image at the beginning of the article clearly shows how each subsequent image, drawn against the background of the shape object, is superimposed on the previously drawn ones. Now we need to use the pixel copier to first save the background the text is to be superimposed on. Before drawing a new text (visually relocating the drawn text), first restore the background the text is drawn on (overwrite the text), save a part of the image using the new coordinates and display the next text there. This is done to each of the nine displayed texts that are to have different anchor points and displayed at the form sides corresponding to the text anchor points. This way we will be able to check the calculation validity of the saved image part coordinates offsets under the text.

To perform the test, let's use the EA from the previous article and save it to \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part78\ as TestDoEasyPart78.mq5.

The EA displays three forms on the chart. The background with the vertical gradient filling is drawn in the bottom-most form. Here I will draw yet another form — the fourth one implementing the horizontal gradient filling in it. The tested texts are to be displayed in this form.



In the area of EA global variables, indicate the need to create four form objects:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <Arrays\ArrayObj.mqh> #include <DoEasy\Services\Select.mqh> #include <DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Form.mqh> #define FORMS_TOTAL ( 4 ) sinput bool InpMovable = true ; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpUseColorBG = INPUT_YES; sinput color InpColorForm3 = clrCadetBlue ; CArrayObj list_forms; color array_clr[];

In the OnInit() handler, I will calculate the coordinates of a new form depending on the coordinates of the previous one. There is no need to re-draw the entire chart after creating each subsequent form. Therefore, remove passing to the form update methods in the specified strings (previously, I have explicitly passed true). Now this value is passed at the very end — after creating the last form — in the new code block for creating the fourth form:



int OnInit () { ChartSetInteger ( ChartID (), CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE , true ); ChartSetInteger ( ChartID (), CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL , true ); ArrayResize (array_clr, 2 ); array_clr[ 0 ]= C'26,100,128' ; array_clr[ 1 ]= C'35,133,169' ; list_forms.Clear(); int total=FORMS_TOTAL; for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { int y= 40 ; if (i> 0 ) { CForm *form_prev=list_forms.At(i- 1 ); if (form_prev== NULL ) continue ; y=form_prev.BottomEdge()+ 10 ; } CForm *form= new CForm( "Form_0" +( string )(i+ 1 ), 300 ,y, 100 ,(i< 2 ? 70 : 30 )); if (form== NULL ) continue ; form.SetActive( true ); form.SetMovable( false ); form.SetID(i); form.SetNumber( 0 ); uchar opacity=(i== 1 ? 250 : 255 ); if (i< 2 ) { ENUM_FORM_STYLE style=(ENUM_FORM_STYLE)i; ENUM_COLOR_THEMES theme=(ENUM_COLOR_THEMES)i; form.SetFormStyle(style,theme,opacity, true , false ); } if (i== 0 ) { form.DrawFieldStamp( 3 , 10 ,form.Width()- 6 ,form.Height()- 13 ,form.ColorBackground(),form.Opacity()); form.Update(); } if (i== 1 ) { form.DrawFieldStamp( 10 , 10 ,form.Width()- 20 ,form.Height()- 20 , clrWheat , 200 ); form.Update(); } if (i== 2 ) { form.SetOpacity( 200 ); form.SetColorBackground(array_clr[ 0 ]); form.SetColorFrame( clrDarkBlue ); form.SetShadow( true ); color clrS=form.ChangeColorSaturation(form.ColorBackground(),- 100 ); color clr=(InpUseColorBG ? form.ChangeColorLightness(clrS,- 20 ) : InpColorForm3); form.DrawShadow( 3 , 3 ,clr, 200 , 4 ); form.Erase(array_clr,form.Opacity()); form.DrawRectangle( 0 , 0 ,form.Width()- 1 ,form.Height()- 1 ,form.ColorFrame(),form.Opacity()); form.Text(form.Width()/ 2 ,form.Height()/ 2 ,TextByLanguage( "V-Градиент" , "V-Gradient" ), C'211,233,149' , 255 ,TEXT_ANCHOR_CENTER); form.Update(); } if (i== 3 ) { form.SetOpacity( 200 ); form.SetColorBackground(array_clr[ 0 ]); form.SetColorFrame( clrDarkBlue ); form.SetShadow( true ); color clrS=form.ChangeColorSaturation(form.ColorBackground(),- 100 ); color clr=(InpUseColorBG ? form.ChangeColorLightness(clrS,- 20 ) : InpColorForm3); form.DrawShadow( 3 , 3 ,clr, 200 , 4 ); form.Erase(array_clr,form.Opacity(), false ); form.DrawRectangle( 0 , 0 ,form.Width()- 1 ,form.Height()- 1 ,form.ColorFrame(),form.Opacity()); string text=TextByLanguage( "H-Градиент" , "H-Gradient" ); int text_x=form.Width()/ 2 ; int text_y=form.Height()/ 2 ; ENUM_TEXT_ANCHOR anchor=TEXT_ANCHOR_CENTER; int text_w= 0 ,text_h= 0 ; form.TextSize(text,text_w,text_h); int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; form.TextGetShiftXY(text,anchor,shift_x,shift_y); if (form.ImageCopy( 0 ,text_x+shift_x,text_y+shift_y,text_w,text_h)) { form.Text(text_x,text_y,text, C'211,233,149' , 255 ,anchor); form.Update( true ); } } if (!list_forms.Add(form)) { delete form; continue ; } } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Each new form creation code string is accompanied by detailed comments here. After creating the form and before drawing a text on it, we need to save the background area the text is to be located on. Later, in another handler, we first restore the form background by overwriting the text with it and display the texts in the new locations preserving the background under them in the same way, and restoring it with each new movement of the text to new coordinates.

All this will be done in the OnChartEvent() handler in the new code block:

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { if ( StringFind (sparam, MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME ))== 0 ) { int form_id=( int ) StringToInteger ( StringSubstr (sparam, StringLen (sparam)- 1 ))- 1 ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<list_forms.Total();i++) { CForm *form=list_forms.At(i); if (form== NULL ) continue ; if (form_id== 3 && form.ID()== 3 ) { string text=TextByLanguage( "H-Градиент" , "H-Gradient" ); int text_w= 0 ,text_h= 0 ; form.TextSize(text,text_w,text_h); ENUM_TEXT_ANCHOR anchor=form.TextAnchor(); int text_x=form.TextLastX(); int text_y=form.TextLastY(); int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; form.TextGetShiftXY(text,anchor,shift_x,shift_y); static int n= 0 ; if (form.ImagePaste( 0 ,text_x+shift_x,text_y+shift_y)) { switch (n) { case 0 : anchor=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; text_x= 1 ; text_y= 1 ; break ; case 1 : anchor=TEXT_ANCHOR_CENTER_TOP; text_x=form.Width()/ 2 ; text_y= 1 ; break ; case 2 : anchor=TEXT_ANCHOR_RIGHT_TOP; text_x=form.Width()- 2 ; text_y= 1 ; break ; case 3 : anchor=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_CENTER; text_x= 1 ; text_y=form.Height()/ 2 ; break ; case 4 : anchor=TEXT_ANCHOR_CENTER; text_x=form.Width()/ 2 ; text_y=form.Height()/ 2 ; break ; case 5 : anchor=TEXT_ANCHOR_RIGHT_CENTER; text_x=form.Width()- 2 ; text_y=form.Height()/ 2 ; break ; case 6 : anchor=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_BOTTOM; text_x= 1 ; text_y=form.Height()- 2 ; break ; case 7 : anchor=TEXT_ANCHOR_CENTER_BOTTOM;text_x=form.Width()/ 2 ; text_y=form.Height()- 2 ; break ; case 8 : anchor=TEXT_ANCHOR_RIGHT_BOTTOM; text_x=form.Width()- 2 ; text_y=form.Height()- 2 ; break ; default : anchor=TEXT_ANCHOR_CENTER; text_x=form.Width()/ 2 ; text_y=form.Height()/ 2 ; break ; } form.TextGetShiftXY(text,anchor,shift_x,shift_y); if (form.ImageCopy( 0 ,text_x+shift_x,text_y+shift_y,text_w,text_h)) { form.Text(text_x,text_y,text, C'211,233,149' , 255 ,anchor); form.Update(); } n++; if (n> 8 ) n= 0 ; } } } } } }

Find detailed descriptions in the code comments. If you have any questions, feel free to ask them in the comments below.

Compile the EA and launch it on the chart.

Let's click on the bottom form and make sure that everything works as intended:









What's next?

In the next article, I will continue the development of the animation concept in the library and start working on sprite animation.



All files of the current version of the library are attached below together with the test EA file for MQL5 for you to test and download.

Leave your questions and suggestions in the comments.

Back to contents

