Graphics in DoEasy library (Part 80): "Geometric animation frame" object class

In this article, I will continue working on classes meant for drawing a shape on the canvas. I have already created the animation frame classes that allow drawing a single animation frame in a given area of the canvas, while preserving the background the image is superimposed on. This will allow us to restore the background when deleting or changing the image. These preliminarily created frames will enable us to compose animation sequences for quick frame changes. A single frame also allows making animations right inside its space.

Today I will slightly optimize the previously created codes of these classes. I will adhere to the concept that if there are repetitive sections of code, then all their logic can (and should) be formalized into a separate function/method, which is then called. This will make the code more readable and reduce its volume.

In addition, I will create the object class of the geometric animation frame. What does this mean?

We already have enough methods to construct various polygons. But if we need to draw a regular polygon, it is much easier to use geometry than to manually calculate the coordinates of its vertices. Later, I may add other geometric shapes, whose vertex coordinates can be calculated using equations rather than setting them manually.



According to Wikipedia:



A regular polygon is a polygon that is equiangular (all angles are equal in measure) and equilateral (all sides have the same length), for example:

Regular octagon

Any regular polygon can be inscribed inside a circle. Such a circle is called circumscribed. The circle passes through all the vertices of the polygon.

Circumscribed circle



There is also an inscribed circle. This is a circle inscribed in a polygon. In this case, all sides of the polygon touch the circle line.



Inscribed circle



I will not consider such polygons, with the exception of a square, into which a circle will be inscribed. A regular polygon will, in turn, be inscribed into the circle.



The square will represent the animation frame — its coordinates of the upper left corner and the size (length) of its sides. The circle, whose diameter is to be equal to the length of the animation frame square side, will feature an inscribed polygon with its vertices touching the circle line.

So, there is no need to create polygon coordinate arrays. Instead, we only need to specify the necessary number of vertices, the coordinates of the upper left corner and the length of the square sides.







Improving library classes

In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh, add the new message index:

MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_ERR_EMPTY_ARRAY, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_ERR_ARRAYS_NOT_MATCH,

and the message text corresponding to the newly added index:

{ "Ошибка! Пустой массив" , "Error! Empty array" }, { "Ошибка! Массив-копия ресурса не совпадает с оригиналом" , "Error! Array-copy of the resource does not match the original" } ,





The alignment (anchor angle) of animation frames now depends on all animation frames (text, rectangular, geometric and others). Therefore, I have decided to slightly change the names of the enumeration and its constants, so that they are tied to frames rather than to a text.

In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh, namely in the enumeration of anchor angles, replace "TEXT" with "FRAME":

enum ENUM_ FRAME _ANCHOR { FRAME _ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP = 0 , FRAME _ANCHOR_CENTER_TOP = 1 , FRAME _ANCHOR_RIGHT_TOP = 2 , FRAME _ANCHOR_LEFT_CENTER = 4 , FRAME _ANCHOR_CENTER = 5 , FRAME _ANCHOR_RIGHT_CENTER = 6 , FRAME _ANCHOR_LEFT_BOTTOM = 8 , FRAME _ANCHOR_CENTER_BOTTOM = 9 , FRAME _ANCHOR_RIGHT_BOTTOM = 10 , };

In the enumeration of the animation frame types, add a new type — frame of geometric shape animations:

enum ENUM_ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE { ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_TEXT, ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD, ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_GEOMETRY, };

while in the list of drawn shape types, add a filled area I forgot to implement in the previous articles:

enum ENUM_FIGURE_TYPE { FIGURE_TYPE_PIXEL, FIGURE_TYPE_PIXEL_AA, FIGURE_TYPE_LINE_VERTICAL, FIGURE_TYPE_LINE_VERTICAL_THICK, FIGURE_TYPE_LINE_HORIZONTAL, FIGURE_TYPE_LINE_HORIZONTAL_THICK, FIGURE_TYPE_LINE, FIGURE_TYPE_LINE_AA, FIGURE_TYPE_LINE_WU, FIGURE_TYPE_LINE_THICK, FIGURE_TYPE_POLYLINE, FIGURE_TYPE_POLYLINE_AA, FIGURE_TYPE_POLYLINE_WU, FIGURE_TYPE_POLYLINE_SMOOTH, FIGURE_TYPE_POLYLINE_THICK, FIGURE_TYPE_POLYGON, FIGURE_TYPE_POLYGON_FILL, FIGURE_TYPE_POLYGON_AA, FIGURE_TYPE_POLYGON_WU, FIGURE_TYPE_POLYGON_SMOOTH, FIGURE_TYPE_POLYGON_THICK, FIGURE_TYPE_RECTANGLE, FIGURE_TYPE_RECTANGLE_FILL, FIGURE_TYPE_CIRCLE, FIGURE_TYPE_CIRCLE_FILL, FIGURE_TYPE_CIRCLE_AA, FIGURE_TYPE_CIRCLE_WU, FIGURE_TYPE_TRIANGLE, FIGURE_TYPE_TRIANGLE_FILL, FIGURE_TYPE_TRIANGLE_AA, FIGURE_TYPE_TRIANGLE_WU, FIGURE_TYPE_ELLIPSE, FIGURE_TYPE_ELLIPSE_FILL, FIGURE_TYPE_ELLIPSE_AA, FIGURE_TYPE_ELLIPSE_WU, FIGURE_TYPE_ARC, FIGURE_TYPE_PIE, FIGURE_TYPE_FILL, };





In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GCnvElement.mqh, replace the name of the array for storing a copy of a graphical resource with a more illustrative one, since the array names are pretty confusing and make it difficult to define which one is to be used to store the copy of the initially created form. Also, remove the method saving the graphical resource to the array from the protected class section:

class CGCnvElement : public CGBaseObj { protected : CCanvas m_canvas; CPause m_pause; bool m_shadow; color m_chart_color_bg; uint m_duplicate_res[]; bool CursorInsideElement( const int x, const int y); bool CursorInsideActiveArea( const int x, const int y); virtual bool ObjectToStruct( void ); virtual void StructToObject( void ); bool ResourceCopy( const string source); private :

Replace "TEXT_ANCHOR" with "FRAME_ANCHOR" in the class listing (or, even better, in all the library files at once). To find all occurrences in all library files, just press Shift+Ctrl+H and set the following search and replace criteria in the new window:





The "Folder:" field should feature the path based on the location of your editor.



In the public section of the class, declare the methods for saving the graphical resource to the array and restoring the resource from it, as well as write the methods for updating the canvas and the method returning the size of the graphical resource copy array:

public : void SetProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ) { this .m_long_prop[property]= value ; } void SetProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ) { this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]= value ; } void SetProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING property, string value ) { this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]= value ; } long GetProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this .m_long_prop[property]; } double GetProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)];} string GetProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING property) const { return this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)];} virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return false ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING property) { return true ; } CGCnvElement *GetObject( void ) { return & this ; } virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; bool IsEqual(CGCnvElement* compared_obj) const ; virtual bool Save( const int file_handle); virtual bool Load( const int file_handle); bool ResourceStamp( const string source); virtual bool Reset( void ); bool Create( const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool redraw= false ); CCanvas *GetCanvasObj( void ) { return & this .m_canvas; } void SetFrequency( const ulong value ) { this .m_pause.SetWaitingMSC( value ); } void CanvasUpdate( const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_canvas.Update(redraw); } uint DuplicateResArraySize( void ) { return ::ArraySize( this .m_duplicate_res); } bool Move( const int x, const int y, const bool redraw= false ); bool ImageCopy( const string source, uint &array[]); uint ChangeColorLightness( const uint clr, const double change_value); color ChangeColorLightness( const color colour, const double change_value); uint ChangeColorSaturation( const uint clr, const double change_value); color ChangeColorSaturation( const color colour, const double change_value); protected :

The former ResourceCopy() method is now called ResourceStamp():

bool CGCnvElement::ResourceStamp( const string source) { return this .ImageCopy(DFUN, this .m_duplicate_res); }

The method restoring the graphical resource from the array:

bool CGCnvElement::Reset( void ) { int size=:: ArraySize ( this .m_duplicate_res); if (size== 0 ) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_ERR_EMPTY_ARRAY); return false ; } if ( this .m_canvas.Width()* this .m_canvas.Height()!=size) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_ERR_ARRAYS_NOT_MATCH); return false ; } int n= 0 ; for ( int y= 0 ;y< this .m_canvas.Height();y++) { for ( int x= 0 ;x< this .m_canvas.Width();x++) { this .m_canvas.PixelSet(x,y, this .m_duplicate_res[n]); n++; } } this .m_canvas.Update( false ); return true ; }

The method logic is described in the code comments. In short, we check the size of the resource copy array. If it is empty or the copy size does not match the original, report the error to the journal and exit the method. Next, copy all data to the canvas from the array copy pixel by pixel.

Since I have changed the name of the resource array copy and the method saving the graphical resource to the array, I need to make corrections in the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\ShadowObj.mqh shadow object class file.



The corrections only concern the GaussianBlur() method:

bool CShadowObj::GaussianBlur( const uint radius) { int n_nodes=( int )radius* 2 + 1 ; if ( !CGCnvElement::ResourceStamp(DFUN) ) return false ; if (( int )radius>= this .Width()/ 2 || ( int )radius>= this .Height()/ 2 ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_SHADOW_OBJ_IMG_SMALL_BLUR_LARGE)); return false ; } int size=:: ArraySize ( this .m_duplicate_res ); uchar a_h_data[],r_h_data[],g_h_data[],b_h_data[]; uchar a_v_data[],r_v_data[],g_v_data[],b_v_data[]; if (:: ArrayResize (a_h_data,size)==- 1 ) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ARRAY_RESIZE); :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, ": \"a_h_data\"" ); return false ; } if (:: ArrayResize (r_h_data,size)==- 1 ) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ARRAY_RESIZE); :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, ": \"r_h_data\"" ); return false ; } if (:: ArrayResize (g_h_data,size)==- 1 ) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ARRAY_RESIZE); :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, ": \"g_h_data\"" ); return false ; } if ( ArrayResize (b_h_data,size)==- 1 ) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ARRAY_RESIZE); :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, ": \"b_h_data\"" ); return false ; } if (:: ArrayResize (a_v_data,size)==- 1 ) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ARRAY_RESIZE); :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, ": \"a_v_data\"" ); return false ; } if (:: ArrayResize (r_v_data,size)==- 1 ) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ARRAY_RESIZE); :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, ": \"r_v_data\"" ); return false ; } if (:: ArrayResize (g_v_data,size)==- 1 ) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ARRAY_RESIZE); :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, ": \"g_v_data\"" ); return false ; } if (:: ArrayResize (b_v_data,size)==- 1 ) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_ARRAY_RESIZE); :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, ": \"b_v_data\"" ); return false ; } double weights[]; if (! this .GetQuadratureWeights( 1 ,n_nodes,weights)) return false ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<size;i++) { a_h_data[i]=GETRGBA( this .m_duplicate_res[i] ); r_h_data[i]=GETRGBR( this .m_duplicate_res[i] ); g_h_data[i]=GETRGBG( this .m_duplicate_res[i] ); b_h_data[i]=GETRGBB( this .m_duplicate_res[i] ); } uint XY; double a_temp= 0.0 ,r_temp= 0.0 ,g_temp= 0.0 ,b_temp= 0.0 ; int coef= 0 ; int j=( int )radius; for ( int Y= 0 ;Y< this .Height();Y++) { for ( uint X=radius;X< this .Width()-radius;X++) { XY=Y* this .Width()+X; a_temp= 0.0 ; r_temp= 0.0 ; g_temp= 0.0 ; b_temp= 0.0 ; coef= 0 ; for ( int i=- 1 *j;i<j+ 1 ;i=i+ 1 ) { a_temp+=a_h_data[XY+i]*weights[coef]; r_temp+=r_h_data[XY+i]*weights[coef]; g_temp+=g_h_data[XY+i]*weights[coef]; b_temp+=b_h_data[XY+i]*weights[coef]; coef++; } a_h_data[XY]=( uchar ):: round (a_temp); r_h_data[XY]=( uchar ):: round (r_temp); g_h_data[XY]=( uchar ):: round (g_temp); b_h_data[XY]=( uchar ):: round (b_temp); } for ( uint x= 0 ;x<radius;x++) { XY=Y* this .Width()+x; a_h_data[XY]=a_h_data[Y* this .Width()+radius]; r_h_data[XY]=r_h_data[Y* this .Width()+radius]; g_h_data[XY]=g_h_data[Y* this .Width()+radius]; b_h_data[XY]=b_h_data[Y* this .Width()+radius]; } for ( int x= int ( this .Width()-radius);x< this .Width();x++) { XY=Y* this .Width()+x; a_h_data[XY]=a_h_data[(Y+ 1 )* this .Width()-radius- 1 ]; r_h_data[XY]=r_h_data[(Y+ 1 )* this .Width()-radius- 1 ]; g_h_data[XY]=g_h_data[(Y+ 1 )* this .Width()-radius- 1 ]; b_h_data[XY]=b_h_data[(Y+ 1 )* this .Width()-radius- 1 ]; } } int dxdy= 0 ; for ( int X= 0 ;X< this .Width();X++) { for ( uint Y=radius;Y< this .Height()-radius;Y++) { XY=Y* this .Width()+X; a_temp= 0.0 ; r_temp= 0.0 ; g_temp= 0.0 ; b_temp= 0.0 ; coef= 0 ; for ( int i=- 1 *j;i<j+ 1 ;i=i+ 1 ) { dxdy=i*( int ) this .Width(); a_temp+=a_h_data[XY+dxdy]*weights[coef]; r_temp+=r_h_data[XY+dxdy]*weights[coef]; g_temp+=g_h_data[XY+dxdy]*weights[coef]; b_temp+=b_h_data[XY+dxdy]*weights[coef]; coef++; } a_v_data[XY]=( uchar ):: round (a_temp); r_v_data[XY]=( uchar ):: round (r_temp); g_v_data[XY]=( uchar ):: round (g_temp); b_v_data[XY]=( uchar ):: round (b_temp); } for ( uint y= 0 ;y<radius;y++) { XY=y* this .Width()+X; a_v_data[XY]=a_v_data[X+radius* this .Width()]; r_v_data[XY]=r_v_data[X+radius* this .Width()]; g_v_data[XY]=g_v_data[X+radius* this .Width()]; b_v_data[XY]=b_v_data[X+radius* this .Width()]; } for ( int y= int ( this .Height()-radius);y< this .Height();y++) { XY=y* this .Width()+X; a_v_data[XY]=a_v_data[X+( this .Height()- 1 -radius)* this .Width()]; r_v_data[XY]=r_v_data[X+( this .Height()- 1 -radius)* this .Width()]; g_v_data[XY]=g_v_data[X+( this .Height()- 1 -radius)* this .Width()]; b_v_data[XY]=b_v_data[X+( this .Height()- 1 -radius)* this .Width()]; } } for ( int i= 0 ;i<size;i++) this .m_duplicate_res[i] =ARGB(a_v_data[i],r_v_data[i],g_v_data[i],b_v_data[i]); for ( int X= 0 ;X< this .Width();X++) { for ( uint Y=radius;Y< this .Height()-radius;Y++) { XY=Y* this .Width()+X; this .m_canvas.PixelSet(X,Y, this .m_duplicate_res[XY] ); } } return true ; }





Let's improve the animation frame object class in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Animations\Frame.mqh.



In the protected section of the class, declare the method for writing coordinate values and shifting the outlining rectangle like the previous ones for their subsequent use, and write the virtual method for saving and restoring the background under the image:

class CFrame : public CPixelCopier { protected : ENUM_ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE m_frame_figure_type; ENUM_FRAME_ANCHOR m_anchor_last; double m_x_last; double m_y_last; int m_shift_x_prev; int m_shift_y_prev; void SetLastParams( const double quad_x, const double quad_y, const int shift_x, const int shift_y, const ENUM_FRAME_ANCHOR anchor=FRAME_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP); virtual bool SaveRestoreBG( void ) { return false ; } public :

All these methods are the results of the optimization of the codes for shape-drawing methods in the classes I created in the previous articles.

The virtual method simply returns false here and should be implemented in the descendant classes. If its implementation in all inherited classes turns out to be the same, the method will be made non-virtual. Besides, it will be implemented in this class only. The SetLastParams() method will be considered a bit later.



In the public section of the class, write the method for resetting the pixel array:

public : void ResetArray( void ) { :: ArrayResize ( this .m_array, 0 ); } ENUM_FRAME_ANCHOR LastAnchor( void ) const { return this .m_anchor_last; } double LastX( void ) const { return this .m_x_last; } double LastY( void ) const { return this .m_y_last; } int LastShiftX( void ) const { return this .m_shift_x_prev; } int LastShiftY( void ) const { return this .m_shift_y_prev; } ENUM_ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE FrameFigureType( void ) const { return this .m_frame_figure_type; } CFrame(); protected :

The method simply sets the pixel array size to zero. This enables correct handling of changes in the outlining rectangle size, since the method saving the background for its subsequent restoration first checks the array size. If it is zero, the background is saved. Otherwise, the background is considered to be saved previously with correct coordinates and saved area size. So, if we change the drawn shape, the array should be reset. Otherwise, the background under a new image is not saved and a completely different background from a different area is restored afterwards (the one saved earlier — before the size, the coordinates and the appearance of the drawn shape were changed).

In the protected class section, declare the class constructor — geometric shape animation frame I am going to create and test today:

protected : CFrame( const int id, const int x, const int y, const string text, CGCnvElement *element); CFrame( const int id, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, CGCnvElement *element); CFrame( const int id, const int x, const int y, const int len, CGCnvElement *element); };

Similarly to the previously created inherited classes, let's pass the object ID, X and Y coordinates of the upper left frame angle, the length of the square frame sides and the pointer to the graphical element, a new object is created from, to the class constructor.



Implementing the constructor of the geometric animation frame object:

CFrame::CFrame( const int id, const int x, const int y, const int len,CGCnvElement *element) : CPixelCopier(id,x,y,len,len,element) { this .m_frame_figure_type=ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_GEOMETRY; this .m_anchor_last=FRAME_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last=x; this .m_y_last=y; this .m_shift_x_prev= 0 ; this .m_shift_y_prev= 0 ; }

In the initialization list, pass all the necessary parameters to the parent class constructor, while in the class body, set the shape type as ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_GEOMETRY I have added to the list of animation frame types in the current article. Other parameters are initialized similarly to previously considered constructors of the text and rectangular animation classes.

The method that sets the coordinates and the offset of the outlining rectangle as the previous ones:

void CFrame::SetLastParams( const double quad_x, const double quad_y, const int shift_x, const int shift_y, const ENUM_FRAME_ANCHOR anchor=FRAME_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP) { this .m_anchor_last=anchor; this .m_x_last=quad_x; this .m_y_last=quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; }

The constantly repeated piece of code from the previously considered methods for drawing shapes, while saving and restoring the form background, has been moved to the method.

Let's improve the CFrame class descendant classes.

Open the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Animations\FrameQuad.mqh rectangular animation class file and make the necessary changes to it.



In the private section of the class, declare the two variables for storing the offsets of the outlining rectangle coordinates and declare the virtual method for saving and restoring the background under the image:

class CFrameQuad : public CFrame { private : double m_quad_x; double m_quad_y; uint m_quad_width; uint m_quad_height; int m_shift_x; int m_shift_y; virtual bool SaveRestoreBG( void ); public :

In the public section of the class, supplement the implementation of the parametric constructor. Now all the class variables are to be initialized in its body (previously, they were not initialized, which is incorrect):

public : CFrameQuad() {;} CFrameQuad( const int id,CGCnvElement *element) : CFrame(id, 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 ,element) { this .m_anchor_last=FRAME_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_quad_x= 0 ; this .m_quad_y= 0 ; this .m_quad_width= 0 ; this .m_quad_height= 0 ; this .m_shift_x= 0 ; this .m_shift_y= 0 ; }

Let's see the drawing methods with the background saving/restoration that we had using the point drawing method as an example:

bool CFrameQuad::SetPixelOnBG( const int x, const int y, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_quad_x=x; this .m_quad_y=y; this .m_quad_width= 1 ; this .m_quad_height= 1 ; int shift_x= 0 ,shift_y= 0 ; this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP,shift_x,shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height)) return false ; this .m_element.SetPixel(x,y,clr,opacity); this .m_element.Update(redraw); this .m_anchor_last=TEXT_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_x_last= this .m_quad_x; this .m_y_last= this .m_quad_y; this .m_shift_x_prev=shift_x; this .m_shift_y_prev=shift_y; return true ; }

We can now replace the highlighted code segments with the newly created methods. This is how the method looks now:

bool CFrameQuad::SetPixelOnBG( const int x, const int y, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_quad_x=x; this .m_quad_y=y; this .m_quad_width= 1 ; this .m_quad_height= 1 ; if (! this .SaveRestoreBG()) return false ; this .m_element.SetPixel(x,y,clr,opacity); this .SetLastParams( this .m_quad_x, this .m_quad_y, this .m_shift_x, this .m_shift_y); this .m_element.Update(redraw); return true ; }

As we can see, replacing the specified code segments with calling the new methods has significantly shortened the code and made it more readable. Identical changes were made in all the methods of drawing shapes with saving and restoring the background. Since such methods are numerous and feature similar changes, there is no point in considering all of them here. You can find them in the files attached below.

I will only dwell on the ellipse drawing methods. As you might remember, I did not draw ellipses in the previous article since CCanvas features a potential division by zero. This happens if the method receives similar x1 and x2 or y1 and y2 coordinates of the rectangle, in which the ellipse is drawn. Therefore, in this case, we need to adjust the values of the same coordinates if they are equal:

bool CFrameQuad::DrawEllipseAAOnBG( const double x1, const double y1, const double x2, const double y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { double xn1=:: fmin (x1,x2); double xn2=:: fmax (x1,x2); double yn1=:: fmin (y1,y2); double yn2=:: fmax (y1,y2); if (xn2==xn1) xn2=xn1+ 0.1 ; if (yn2==yn1) yn2=yn1+ 0.1 ; this .m_quad_x=xn1- 1 ; this .m_quad_y=yn1- 1 ; this .m_quad_width= int (:: ceil ((xn2-xn1)+ 1 ))+ 2 ; this .m_quad_height= int (:: ceil ((yn2-yn1)+ 1 ))+ 2 ; if ( this .m_quad_width< 3 ) this .m_quad_width= 3 ; if ( this .m_quad_height< 3 ) this .m_quad_height= 3 ; if (! this .SaveRestoreBG()) return false ; this .m_element.DrawEllipseAA(xn1,yn1,xn2,yn2,clr,opacity,style); this .SetLastParams( this .m_quad_x, this .m_quad_y, this .m_shift_x, this .m_shift_y); this .m_element.Update(redraw); return true ; } bool CFrameQuad::DrawEllipseWuOnBG( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { double xn1=:: fmin (x1,x2); double xn2=:: fmax (x1,x2); double yn1=:: fmin (y1,y2); double yn2=:: fmax (y1,y2); if (xn2==xn1) xn2=xn1+ 0.1 ; if (yn2==yn1) yn2=yn1+ 0.1 ; this .m_quad_x=xn1- 1 ; this .m_quad_y=yn1- 1 ; this .m_quad_width= int (:: ceil ((xn2-xn1)+ 1 ))+ 2 ; this .m_quad_height= int (:: ceil ((yn2-yn1)+ 1 ))+ 2 ; if ( this .m_quad_width< 3 ) this .m_quad_width= 3 ; if ( this .m_quad_height< 3 ) this .m_quad_height= 3 ; if (! this .SaveRestoreBG()) return false ; this .m_element.DrawEllipseWu(( int )xn1,( int )yn1,( int )xn2,( int )yn2,clr,opacity,style); this .SetLastParams( this .m_quad_x, this .m_quad_y, this .m_shift_x, this .m_shift_y); this .m_element.Update(redraw); return true ; }

The method saving and restoring the background under the image:

bool CFrameQuad::SaveRestoreBG( void ) { this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height,FRAME_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP, this .m_shift_x, this .m_shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } return CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_quad_x+ this .m_shift_x), int ( this .m_quad_y+ this .m_shift_y), this .m_quad_width, this .m_quad_height); }

The constantly repeated code block from the methods for drawing shapes with saving and restoring the background has been simply moved to the method.



\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Animations\FrameText.mqh features minimal changes — simply replace the strings "ENUM_TEXT_ANCHOR" with "ENUM_FRAME_ANCHOR" in two code fragments:

class CFrameText : public CFrame { private : public : bool TextOnBG( const string text, const int x, const int y, const ENUM_FRAME_ANCHOR anchor, const color clr, const uchar opacity, bool redraw= false ); CFrameText() {;} CFrameText( const int id,CGCnvElement *element) : CFrame(id, 0 , 0 , "" ,element) {} }; bool CFrameText::TextOnBG( const string text, const int x, const int y, const ENUM_FRAME_ANCHOR anchor, const color clr, const uchar opacity, bool redraw= false ) {





Geometric animation frame object class

The logic behind the geometric animation frame object class is quite similar to its two predecessors — objects of text and rectangular animation. We only need to create the method calculating the coordinates of the polygon vertices on the circle depending on the number of polygon vertices:

The equations of the Cartesian coordinates of the regular polygon:



Let xc and yc be the center coordinates, R is a radius of a circle circumscribed around a regular polygon, while ϕ0 is the angular coordinate of the first vertex relative to the center. In this case, the Cartesian coordinates of the vertices of a regular n-gon are determined by the following equations:







where i takes values from 0 to n−1.

In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Animations\, create a new file FrameGeometry.mqh of the CFrameGeometry class.

The file should contain the animation frame object class file, and the class should be inherited from it:

#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "Frame.mqh" class CFrameGeometry : public CFrame { }

Consider the definition of the class body in its entirety, where all the class variables and the virtual method for saving and restoring the background of the image are declared in the private section (I have considered the method above in the context of the rectangular animation object class, it simply transfers repeating code blocks from the shape drawing methods considered in the previous articles). The method for calculating the regular polygon coordinates is also declared in the private section.

The public section of the class features constructors (the default and parametric ones) and the methods of drawing regular polygons — simple, filled, as well as the ones with smoothing:

class CFrameGeometry : public CFrame { private : double m_square_x; double m_square_y; uint m_square_length; int m_shift_x; int m_shift_y; int m_array_x[]; int m_array_y[]; virtual bool SaveRestoreBG( void ); void CoordsNgon( const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle); public : CFrameGeometry() {;} CFrameGeometry( const int id,CGCnvElement *element) : CFrame(id, 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 ,element) { :: ArrayResize ( this .m_array_x, 0 ); :: ArrayResize ( this .m_array_y, 0 ); this .m_anchor_last=FRAME_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP; this .m_square_x= 0 ; this .m_square_y= 0 ; this .m_square_length= 0 ; this .m_shift_x= 0 ; this .m_shift_y= 0 ; } ~CFrameGeometry() { :: ArrayFree ( this .m_array_x); :: ArrayFree ( this .m_array_y); } bool DrawNgonOnBG( const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawNgonFillOnBG( const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawNgonAAOnBG( const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ); bool DrawNgonWuOnBG( const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ); bool DrawNgonSmoothOnBG( const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const double tension= 0.5 , const double step= 10 , const bool redraw= false , const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style= STYLE_SOLID , const ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND); bool DrawNgonThickOnBG( const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND); };

Let's have a look at the implementation of some class methods.

The method for drawing a regular polygon:

bool CFrameGeometry::DrawNgonOnBG( const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_square_x=coord_x- 1 ; this .m_square_y=coord_y- 1 ; this .m_square_length=len+ 2 ; this .CoordsNgon(N,coord_x,coord_y,len,angle); if (! this .SaveRestoreBG()) return false ; this .m_element.DrawPolygon( this .m_array_x, this .m_array_y,clr,opacity); this .SetLastParams( this .m_square_x, this .m_square_y, this .m_shift_x, this .m_shift_y); this .m_element.Update(redraw); return true ; }

The only difference of the method from similar polygon drawing methods of the previous classes (rectangular animation frame class) is in the fact that the previously prepared arrays of polygon vertices coordinates are not passed here. Instead, the method receives the number of polygon vertices and the coordinates of the upper-left angle of the square frame the polygon is drawn into. The method calculating the polygon vertices coordinates by the number of its vertices, coordinates, circle radius and rotation angle, as well as filling in the X and Y vertices coordinates arrays, is called in the method. The polygon corresponding to the method is then simply drawn using the CCanvas class.



For comparison, let's have a look at the method drawing a filled polygon:

bool CFrameGeometry::DrawNgonFillOnBG( const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_square_x=coord_x- 1 ; this .m_square_y=coord_y- 1 ; this .m_square_length=len+ 2 ; this .CoordsNgon(N,coord_x,coord_y,len,angle); if (! this .SaveRestoreBG()) return false ; this .m_element. DrawPolygonFill ( this .m_array_x, this .m_array_y,clr,opacity); this .SetLastParams( this .m_square_x, this .m_square_y, this .m_shift_x, this .m_shift_y); this .m_element.Update(redraw); return true ; }

The difference from the first method lies only in calling the method for drawing a filled polygon.



The remaining methods are almost identical to the two considered above except for some peculiarities of calculating the coordinates of the outlining rectangle for drawing a polygon with a given line width. There we should consider the width of the drawn line when calculating the coordinates and size of the outlining rectangle.

The remaining drawing methods of regular polygons:

bool CFrameGeometry::DrawNgonFillOnBG( const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_square_x=coord_x- 1 ; this .m_square_y=coord_y- 1 ; this .m_square_length=len+ 2 ; this .CoordsNgon(N,coord_x,coord_y,len,angle); if (! this .SaveRestoreBG()) return false ; this .m_element.DrawPolygonFill( this .m_array_x, this .m_array_y,clr,opacity); this .SetLastParams( this .m_square_x, this .m_square_y, this .m_shift_x, this .m_shift_y); this .m_element.Update(redraw); return true ; } bool CFrameGeometry::DrawNgonAAOnBG( const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { this .m_square_x=coord_x- 1 ; this .m_square_y=coord_y- 1 ; this .m_square_length=len+ 2 ; this .CoordsNgon(N,coord_x,coord_y,len,angle); if (! this .SaveRestoreBG()) return false ; this .m_element.DrawPolygonAA( this .m_array_x, this .m_array_y,clr,opacity,style); this .SetLastParams( this .m_square_x, this .m_square_y, this .m_shift_x, this .m_shift_y); this .m_element.Update(redraw); return true ; } bool CFrameGeometry::DrawNgonWuOnBG( const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { this .m_square_x=coord_x- 1 ; this .m_square_y=coord_y- 1 ; this .m_square_length=len+ 2 ; this .CoordsNgon(N,coord_x,coord_y,len,angle); if (! this .SaveRestoreBG()) return false ; this .m_element.DrawPolygonWu( this .m_array_x, this .m_array_y,clr,opacity,style); this .SetLastParams( this .m_square_x, this .m_square_y, this .m_shift_x, this .m_shift_y); this .m_element.Update(redraw); return true ; } bool CFrameGeometry::DrawNgonSmoothOnBG( const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const double tension= 0.5 , const double step= 10 , const bool redraw= false , const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style= STYLE_SOLID , const ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND) { this .m_square_x=coord_x- 1 ; this .m_square_y=coord_y- 1 ; this .m_square_length=len+ 2 ; this .CoordsNgon(N,coord_x,coord_y,len,angle); if (! this .SaveRestoreBG()) return false ; this .m_element.DrawPolygonSmooth( this .m_array_x, this .m_array_y,size,clr,opacity,tension,step,style,end_style); this .SetLastParams( this .m_square_x, this .m_square_y, this .m_shift_x, this .m_shift_y); this .m_element.Update(redraw); return true ; } bool CFrameGeometry::DrawNgonThickOnBG( const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND) { int correct= int (:: ceil (( double )size/ 2.0 ))+ 1 ; this .m_square_x=coord_x-correct; this .m_square_y=coord_y-correct; this .m_square_length=len+correct* 2 ; this .CoordsNgon(N,coord_x,coord_y,len,angle); if (! this .SaveRestoreBG()) return false ; this .m_element.DrawPolygonThick( this .m_array_x, this .m_array_y,size,clr,opacity,style,end_style); this .SetLastParams( this .m_square_x, this .m_square_y, this .m_shift_x, this .m_shift_y); this .m_element.Update(redraw); return true ; }





The virtual method saving and restoring the background under the image:

bool CFrameGeometry::SaveRestoreBG( void ) { this .m_element.GetShiftXYbySize( this .m_square_length, this .m_square_length,FRAME_ANCHOR_LEFT_TOP, this .m_shift_x, this .m_shift_y); if (:: ArraySize ( this .m_array)> 0 ) { if (!CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToCanvas( int ( this .m_x_last+ this .m_shift_x_prev), int ( this .m_y_last+ this .m_shift_y_prev))) return false ; } return CPixelCopier::CopyImgDataToArray( int ( this .m_square_x+ this .m_shift_x), int ( this .m_square_y+ this .m_shift_y), this .m_square_length, this .m_square_length); }

This is a moved repeated code block from the methods for drawing shapes from the previous articles.

The method calculating the coordinates of the regular polygon inscribed in a circle:

void CFrameGeometry::CoordsNgon( const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle) { int n=(N< 3 ? 3 : N); :: ArrayResize ( this .m_array_x,n); :: ArrayResize ( this .m_array_y,n); double R=( double )len/ 2.0 ; double xc=coord_x+R; double yc=coord_y+R; double grad=angle* M_PI / 180.0 ; for ( int i= 0 ; i<n; i++) { double a= 2.0 * M_PI *i/n+grad; double xi=xc+R*:: cos (a); double yi=yc+R*:: sin (a); this .m_array_x[i]= int (:: floor (xi)); this .m_array_y[i]= int (:: floor (yi)); } }

The method logic is described in detail in the code comments. The equations for calculating the polygon Cartesian coordinates:





I will leave the method for independent study. I believe, all is clear there. If you have any questions, feel free to ask them in the comments below.

The class of the geometric animation frame object is ready.

Now we need to give access to it from an external program and the ability to quickly create objects of this class.



All newly created animation frame objects are stored in their own lists in the CAnimations class.

Let's make the necessary improvements in the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Animations\Animations.mqh class file.



Include the file of a newly created geometric animation frame object class to the class file and declare the list, which is to store all newly created class objects, in the private section of the class:



#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "FrameText.mqh" #include "FrameQuad.mqh" #include "FrameGeometry.mqh" class CAnimations : public CObject { private : CGCnvElement *m_element; CArrayObj m_list_frames_text; CArrayObj m_list_frames_quad; CArrayObj m_list_frames_geom; bool IsPresentFrame( const ENUM_ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE frame_type, const int id); CFrame *GetOrCreateFrame( const string source, const int id, const ENUM_ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE frame_type, const bool create_new); public :

In the public section of the class, declare the method for creating a new object of the geometric animation frame and write the method returning the pointer to the list of these objects:



public : CAnimations(CGCnvElement *element); CAnimations(){;} CFrame *CreateNewFrameText( const int id); CFrame *CreateNewFrameQuad( const int id); CFrame *CreateNewFrameGeometry( const int id); CFrame *GetFrame( const ENUM_ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE frame_type, const int id); CArrayObj *GetListFramesText( void ) { return & this .m_list_frames_text; } CArrayObj *GetListFramesQuad( void ) { return & this .m_list_frames_quad; } CArrayObj *GetListFramesGeometry( void ) { return & this .m_list_frames_geom; }

Next, declare the methods for drawing regular polygons:



bool DrawNgonOnBG( const int id, const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawNgonFillOnBG( const int id, const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ); bool DrawNgonAAOnBG( const int id, const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ); bool DrawNgonWuOnBG( const int id, const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ); bool DrawNgonSmoothOnBG( const int id, const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const double tension= 0.5 , const double step= 10 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style= STYLE_SOLID , const ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND); bool DrawNgonThickOnBG( const int id, const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND); };





All occurrences of the "ENUM_TEXT_ANCHOR" line in the class listing should be replaced with "ENUM_FRAME_ANCHOR".



Add handling a new type of the animation frame object in the method returning the animation frame object by type and ID:

CFrame *CAnimations::GetFrame( const ENUM_ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE frame_type, const int id) { CFrame *frame= NULL ; int total= ( frame_type==ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_TEXT ? this .m_list_frames_text.Total() : frame_type==ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD ? this .m_list_frames_quad.Total() : frame_type==ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_GEOMETRY ? this .m_list_frames_geom.Total() : 0 ); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { switch (frame_type) { case ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_TEXT : frame= this .m_list_frames_text.At(i); break ; case ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD : frame= this .m_list_frames_quad.At(i); break ; case ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_GEOMETRY : frame= this .m_list_frames_geom.At(i); break ; default : break ; } if (frame== NULL ) continue ; if (frame.ID()==id) return frame; } return NULL ; }

The method creating a new geometric animation frame object:

CFrame *CAnimations::CreateNewFrameGeometry( const int id) { if ( this .IsPresentFrame(ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_GEOMETRY,id)) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_FORM_OBJECT_FRAME_ALREADY_IN_LIST),( string )id); return NULL ; } CFrame *frame= new CFrameGeometry(id, this .m_element); if (frame== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_FORM_OBJECT_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_FRAME)); return NULL ; } if (! this .m_list_frames_geom.Add(frame)) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_OBJ_ADD_TO_LIST), " ID: " ,id); delete frame; return NULL ; } return frame; }

The method logic is fully described in the code comments.

Add handling a new animation frame type in the method returning or creating a new animation frame object:

CFrame *CAnimations::GetOrCreateFrame( const string source, const int id, const ENUM_ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE frame_type, const bool create_new) { CFrameQuad *frame_q= NULL ; CFrameText *frame_t= NULL ; CFrameGeometry *frame_g= NULL ; switch (frame_type) { case ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_TEXT : frame_t= this .GetFrame(ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_TEXT,id); if (frame_t!= NULL ) return frame_t; if (!create_new) { :: Print (source,CMessage::Text(MSG_FORM_OBJECT_FRAME_NOT_EXIST_LIST),( string )id); return NULL ; } return this .CreateNewFrameText(id); case ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD : frame_q= this .GetFrame(ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_QUAD,id); if (frame_q!= NULL ) return frame_q; if (!create_new) { :: Print (source,CMessage::Text(MSG_FORM_OBJECT_FRAME_NOT_EXIST_LIST),( string )id); return NULL ; } return this .CreateNewFrameQuad(id); case ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_GEOMETRY : frame_g= this .GetFrame(ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_GEOMETRY,id); if (frame_g!= NULL ) return frame_g; if (!create_new) { :: Print (source,CMessage::Text(MSG_FORM_OBJECT_FRAME_NOT_EXIST_LIST),( string )id); return NULL ; } return this .CreateNewFrameGeometry(id); default : return NULL ; } }

As usual, the entire logic here is described in the code comments.



At the very end of the class listing, implement the methods of drawing regular polygons:

bool CAnimations::DrawNgonOnBG( const int id, const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ) { CFrameGeometry *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_GEOMETRY,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawNgonOnBG(N,coord_x,coord_y,len,angle,clr,opacity,redraw); } bool CAnimations::DrawNgonFillOnBG( const int id, const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ) { CFrameGeometry *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_GEOMETRY,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawNgonFillOnBG(N,coord_x,coord_y,len,angle,clr,opacity,redraw); } bool CAnimations::DrawNgonAAOnBG( const int id, const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { CFrameGeometry *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_GEOMETRY,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawNgonAAOnBG(N,coord_x,coord_y,len,angle,clr,opacity,redraw,style); } bool CAnimations::DrawNgonWuOnBG( const int id, const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { CFrameGeometry *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_GEOMETRY,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawNgonWuOnBG(N,coord_x,coord_y,len,angle,clr,opacity,redraw,style); } bool CAnimations::DrawNgonSmoothOnBG( const int id, const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const double tension= 0.5 , const double step= 10 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style= STYLE_SOLID , const ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND) { CFrameGeometry *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_GEOMETRY,create_new); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawNgonSmoothOnBG(N,coord_x,coord_y,len,angle,size,clr,opacity,tension,step,redraw,style,end_style); } bool CAnimations::DrawNgonThickOnBG( const int id, const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND) { CFrameGeometry *frame= this .GetOrCreateFrame(DFUN,id,ANIMATION_FRAME_TYPE_GEOMETRY, create_new ); if (frame== NULL ) return false ; return frame.DrawNgonThickOnBG(N,coord_x,coord_y,len,angle,size,clr,opacity,redraw,style,end_style); }

The logic of all these methods is absolutely identical, so let's use the last method as an example.

As we can see, all is simple here: first, we either get the ready-made geometric animation frame object from the list, or create it if it is not in the list. If the new object creation flag is enabled and we fail to get or create the object, return false.

Otherwise, return the result of calling the same-name method of the geometric animation frame object class received from the list or created from scratch.







Now let's improve the form object class in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Form.mqh.

All occurrences of the "ENUM_TEXT_ANCHOR" string in the class listing should be replaced with "ENUM_FRAME_ANCHOR".



In the private section of the class, declare the methods for resetting the size of the pixel arrays of the three animation frame classes:

class CForm : public CGCnvElement { private : CArrayObj m_list_elements; CAnimations *m_animations; CShadowObj *m_shadow_obj; color m_color_frame; int m_frame_width_left; int m_frame_width_right; int m_frame_width_top; int m_frame_width_bottom; void Initialize( void ); void ResetArrayFrameT( void ); void ResetArrayFrameQ( void ); void ResetArrayFrameG( void );

This is necessary for the correct operation of the methods for saving and restoring the background of the form where shapes are drawn (this has been discussed above).

In the public section of the class, write the method for capturing the form appearance and declare the virtual method restoring the graphical resource from the array:



void DrawFieldStamp( const int x, const int y, const int width, const int height, const color colour, const uchar opacity); void Done( void ) { CGCnvElement::CanvasUpdate( false ); CGCnvElement::ResourceStamp(DFUN); } virtual bool Reset( void );

Why do we need the method for capturing the form appearance?

Suppose that we have created the form and drawn all the necessary unchangeable elements on it. Now we need to copy the newly created form appearance to the graphical resource copy array, so that we can return the original form appearance if necessary. All changes in the form are displayed exactly in the graphical resource. To avoid redrawing the form, we should simply store the copy of the originally created form in a special array, from which we can always restore the initial appearance. The Reset() method does exactly that.



Write the methods of drawing regular polygons in the public section of the class:

bool DrawNgonOnBG( const int id, const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ) { return ( this .m_animations!= NULL ? this .m_animations.DrawNgonOnBG(id,N,coord_x,coord_y,len,angle,clr,opacity,create_new,redraw) : false ); } bool DrawNgonFillOnBG( const int id, const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false ) { return ( this .m_animations!= NULL ? this .m_animations.DrawNgonFillOnBG(id,N,coord_x,coord_y,len,angle,clr,opacity,create_new,redraw) : false ); } bool DrawNgonAAOnBG( const int id, const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { return ( this .m_animations!= NULL ? this .m_animations.DrawNgonAAOnBG(id,N,coord_x,coord_y,len,angle,clr,opacity,create_new,redraw,style) : false ); } bool DrawNgonWuOnBG( const int id, const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= UINT_MAX ) { return ( this .m_animations!= NULL ? this .m_animations.DrawNgonWuOnBG(id,N,coord_x,coord_y,len,angle,clr,opacity,create_new,redraw,style) : false ); } bool DrawNgonSmoothOnBG( const int id, const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const double tension= 0.5 , const double step= 10 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style= STYLE_SOLID , const ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND) { return ( this .m_animations!= NULL ? this .m_animations.DrawNgonSmoothOnBG(id,N,coord_x,coord_y,len,angle,size,clr,opacity,tension,step,create_new,redraw,style,end_style) : false ); } bool DrawNgonThickOnBG( const int id, const int N, const int coord_x, const int coord_y, const int len, const double angle, const int size, const color clr, const uchar opacity= 255 , const bool create_new= true , const bool redraw= false , const uint style= STYLE_SOLID , ENUM_LINE_END end_style=LINE_END_ROUND) { return ( this .m_animations!= NULL ? this .m_animations.DrawNgonThickOnBG(id,N,coord_x,coord_y,len,angle,size,clr,opacity,create_new,redraw,style,end_style) : false ); }

All methods are identical and return the result of calling the appropriate methods of the CAnimations class instance I have considered above.



Implement declared methods outside the class body.

Three methods resetting the sizes of the arrays of three animation frame objects:



void CForm::ResetArrayFrameT( void ) { if ( this .m_animations== NULL ) return ; CArrayObj *list= this .m_animations.GetListFramesText(); if (list== NULL ) return ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { CFrameText *frame=list.At(i); if (frame== NULL ) continue ; frame.ResetArray(); } } void CForm::ResetArrayFrameQ( void ) { if ( this .m_animations== NULL ) return ; CArrayObj *list= this .m_animations.GetListFramesQuad(); if (list== NULL ) return ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { CFrameQuad *frame=list.At(i); if (frame== NULL ) continue ; frame.ResetArray(); } } void CForm::ResetArrayFrameG( void ) { if ( this .m_animations== NULL ) return ; CArrayObj *list= this .m_animations.GetListFramesGeometry(); if (list== NULL ) return ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { CFrameGeometry *frame=list.At(i); if (frame== NULL ) continue ; frame.ResetArray(); } }

All methods are identical to each other:

If the CAnimation class object does not exist, exit the method. The object has no animations.

Get the pointer to the list of animation frames corresponding to the method. In the loop by the obtained list, get the pointer to the next animation frame object and reset its pixel array to zero.



The method restoring the resource from the array:

bool CForm::Reset( void ) { CGCnvElement::Reset(); this .ResetArrayFrameQ(); this .ResetArrayFrameT(); this .ResetArrayFrameG(); return true ; }

First, call the method of the parent class restoring the graphical resource from the copy array. Then reset the pixel arrays of all animation frame objects, so that we are able to copy the background with the necessary coordinates and the size of the saved background area after restoring the form appearance.



We are now ready to test drawing regular polygons on the form.







Test

To perform the test, let's use the EA from the previous article and save it to \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part80\ as TestDoEasyPart80.mq5.



In the previous article, we drew shapes on the form object by pressing keys. I suggest doing the same here. Simply reassign the keys that draw polygons whose coordinates and size are set dynamically. Here I will also dynamically change animation frame coordinates along the X axis and the number of vertices of the drawn polygon (from 3 to 10).



Y – unsmoothed regular polygon,

– unsmoothed regular polygon, U – unsmoothed filled polygon,



– unsmoothed filled polygon, I – regular polygon with AntiAlliasing (AA),



– regular polygon with AntiAlliasing (AA), O – regular polygon with Wu,

– regular polygon with Wu, P – regular polygon of a specified width applying two smoothing algorithms (Smooth),

– regular polygon of a specified width applying two smoothing algorithms (Smooth), A – regular polygon of a specified width applying smoothing with preliminary sorting (Thick),

– regular polygon of a specified width applying smoothing with preliminary sorting (Thick), . – draw a filled area. In fact, this means filling the entire form with a specified color.



Next, each click on the form changes the X coordinate of the drawn frame and increases the number of drawn polygon vertices by one.

Replace all occurrences of the "TEXT_ANCHOR" substring with "FRAME_ANCHOR".



In the EA's OnInit() handler, capture the appearance of each created form:

int OnInit () { ChartSetInteger ( ChartID (), CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE , true ); ChartSetInteger ( ChartID (), CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL , true ); ArrayResize (array_clr, 2 ); array_clr[ 0 ]= C'26,100,128' ; array_clr[ 1 ]= C'35,133,169' ; list_forms.Clear(); int total=FORMS_TOTAL; for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { int y= 40 ; if (i> 0 ) { CForm *form_prev=list_forms.At(i- 1 ); if (form_prev== NULL ) continue ; y=form_prev.BottomEdge()+ 10 ; } CForm *form= new CForm( "Form_0" +( string )(i+ 1 ), 300 ,y, 100 ,(i< 2 ? 70 : 30 )); if (form== NULL ) continue ; form.SetActive( true ); form.SetMovable( false ); form.SetID(i); form.SetNumber( 0 ); uchar opacity=(i== 1 ? 250 : 255 ); if (i< 2 ) { ENUM_FORM_STYLE style=(ENUM_FORM_STYLE)i; ENUM_COLOR_THEMES theme=(ENUM_COLOR_THEMES)i; form.SetFormStyle(style,theme,opacity, true , false ); } if (i== 0 ) { form.DrawFieldStamp( 3 , 10 ,form.Width()- 6 ,form.Height()- 13 ,form.ColorBackground(),form.Opacity()); form.Done(); } if (i== 1 ) { form.DrawFieldStamp( 10 , 10 ,form.Width()- 20 ,form.Height()- 20 , clrWheat , 200 ); form.Done(); } if (i== 2 ) { form.SetOpacity( 200 ); form.SetColorBackground(array_clr[ 0 ]); form.SetColorFrame( clrDarkBlue ); form.SetShadow( true ); color clrS=form.ChangeColorSaturation(form.ColorBackground(),- 100 ); color clr=(InpUseColorBG ? form.ChangeColorLightness(clrS,- 20 ) : InpColorForm3); form.DrawShadow( 3 , 3 ,clr, 200 , 4 ); form.Erase(array_clr,form.Opacity()); form.DrawRectangle( 0 , 0 ,form.Width()- 1 ,form.Height()- 1 ,form.ColorFrame(),form.Opacity()); form.Done(); form.TextOnBG( 0 ,TextByLanguage( "V-Градиент" , "V-Gradient" ),form.Width()/ 2 ,form.Height()/ 2 ,FRAME_ANCHOR_CENTER, C'211,233,149' , 255 , true , false ); } if (i== 3 ) { form.SetOpacity( 200 ); form.SetColorBackground(array_clr[ 0 ]); form.SetColorFrame( clrDarkBlue ); form.SetShadow( true ); color clrS=form.ChangeColorSaturation(form.ColorBackground(),- 100 ); color clr=(InpUseColorBG ? form.ChangeColorLightness(clrS,- 20 ) : InpColorForm3); form.DrawShadow( 3 , 3 ,clr, 200 , 4 ); form.Erase(array_clr,form.Opacity(), false ); form.DrawRectangle( 0 , 0 ,form.Width()- 1 ,form.Height()- 1 ,form.ColorFrame(),form.Opacity()); form.Done(); form.TextOnBG( 0 ,TextByLanguage( "H-Градиент" , "H-Gradient" ),form.Width()/ 2 ,form.Height()/ 2 ,FRAME_ANCHOR_CENTER, C'211,233,149' , 255 , true , true ); } if (!list_forms.Add(form)) { delete form; continue ; } } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }





In the block of handling keystrokes of the OnChartEvent() handler, implement calling the method of restoring the form appearance and resetting the arrays of frame object pixels to zero:



if (id== CHARTEVENT_KEYDOWN ) { figure_type=FigureType(lparam); if (figure_type!=figure_type_prev) { figure=FigureTypeDescription(figure_type); for ( int i= 0 ;i<list_forms.Total();i++) { CForm *form=list_forms.At(i); if (form== NULL ) continue ; if (form.ID()== 2 ) { nx1=ny1=nx2=ny2=nx3=ny3=nx4=ny4=nx5=ny5= 0 ; form.Reset(); form.TextOnBG( 0 ,figure,form.TextLastX(),form.TextLastY(),form.TextAnchor(), C'211,233,149' , 255 , false , true ); } } figure_type_prev=figure_type; } }

In the FigureType() function, add handling the "." key:

ENUM_FIGURE_TYPE FigureType( const long key_code) { switch (( int )key_code) { case 49 : return FIGURE_TYPE_PIXEL; case 50 : return FIGURE_TYPE_PIXEL_AA; case 51 : return FIGURE_TYPE_LINE_VERTICAL; case 52 : return FIGURE_TYPE_LINE_VERTICAL_THICK; case 53 : return FIGURE_TYPE_LINE_HORIZONTAL; case 54 : return FIGURE_TYPE_LINE_HORIZONTAL_THICK; case 55 : return FIGURE_TYPE_LINE; case 56 : return FIGURE_TYPE_LINE_AA; case 57 : return FIGURE_TYPE_LINE_WU; case 48 : return FIGURE_TYPE_LINE_THICK; case 81 : return FIGURE_TYPE_POLYLINE; case 87 : return FIGURE_TYPE_POLYLINE_AA; case 69 : return FIGURE_TYPE_POLYLINE_WU; case 82 : return FIGURE_TYPE_POLYLINE_SMOOTH; case 84 : return FIGURE_TYPE_POLYLINE_THICK; case 89 : return FIGURE_TYPE_POLYGON; case 85 : return FIGURE_TYPE_POLYGON_FILL; case 73 : return FIGURE_TYPE_POLYGON_AA; case 79 : return FIGURE_TYPE_POLYGON_WU; case 80 : return FIGURE_TYPE_POLYGON_SMOOTH; case 65 : return FIGURE_TYPE_POLYGON_THICK; case 83 : return FIGURE_TYPE_RECTANGLE; case 68 : return FIGURE_TYPE_RECTANGLE_FILL; case 70 : return FIGURE_TYPE_CIRCLE; case 71 : return FIGURE_TYPE_CIRCLE_FILL; case 72 : return FIGURE_TYPE_CIRCLE_AA; case 74 : return FIGURE_TYPE_CIRCLE_WU; case 75 : return FIGURE_TYPE_TRIANGLE; case 76 : return FIGURE_TYPE_TRIANGLE_FILL; case 90 : return FIGURE_TYPE_TRIANGLE_AA; case 88 : return FIGURE_TYPE_TRIANGLE_WU; case 67 : return FIGURE_TYPE_ELLIPSE; case 86 : return FIGURE_TYPE_ELLIPSE_FILL; case 66 : return FIGURE_TYPE_ELLIPSE_AA; case 78 : return FIGURE_TYPE_ELLIPSE_WU; case 77 : return FIGURE_TYPE_ARC; case 188 : return FIGURE_TYPE_PIE; case 190 : return FIGURE_TYPE_FILL; default : return FIGURE_TYPE_PIXEL; } }

In the FigureProcessing() function, make the coordinate arrays dynamic:

void FigureProcessing(CForm *form, const ENUM_FIGURE_TYPE figure_type) { int array_x[]; int array_y[]; switch (figure_type) {

and set the array size wherever it is necessary to pass the coordinate arrays to the class methods:

case FIGURE_TYPE_POLYLINE : coordX1=START_X+nx1; coordY1=START_Y+ny1; coordX2=coordX1+nx2* 8 ; coordY2=coordY1; coordX3=coordX2; coordY3=coordY2+ny3* 2 ; coordX4=coordX1; coordY4=coordY3; coordX5=coordX1; coordY5=coordY1; ArrayResize (array_x, 5 ); ArrayResize (array_y, 5 ); array_x[ 0 ]=coordX1; array_x[ 1 ]=coordX2; array_x[ 2 ]=coordX3; array_x[ 3 ]=coordX4; array_x[ 4 ]=coordX5; array_y[ 0 ]=coordY1; array_y[ 1 ]=coordY2; array_y[ 2 ]=coordY3; array_y[ 3 ]=coordY4; array_y[ 4 ]=coordY5;

...

case FIGURE_TYPE_POLYLINE_AA : coordX1=START_X+nx1; coordY1=START_Y+ny1; coordX2=coordX1+nx2* 8 ; coordY2=coordY1; coordX3=coordX2; coordY3=coordY2+ny3* 2 ; coordX4=coordX1; coordY4=coordY3; coordX5=coordX1; coordY5=coordY1; ArrayResize (array_x, 5 ); ArrayResize (array_y, 5 ); array_x[ 0 ]=coordX1; array_x[ 1 ]=coordX2; array_x[ 2 ]=coordX3; array_x[ 3 ]=coordX4; array_x[ 4 ]=coordX5; array_y[ 0 ]=coordY1; array_y[ 1 ]=coordY2; array_y[ 2 ]=coordY3; array_y[ 3 ]=coordY4; array_y[ 4 ]=coordY5;

...

case FIGURE_TYPE_POLYLINE_WU : coordX1=START_X+nx1; coordY1=START_Y+ny1; coordX2=coordX1+nx2* 8 ; coordY2=coordY1; coordX3=coordX2; coordY3=coordY2+ny3* 2 ; coordX4=coordX1; coordY4=coordY3; coordX5=coordX1; coordY5=coordY1; ArrayResize (array_x, 5 ); ArrayResize (array_y, 5 ); array_x[ 0 ]=coordX1; array_x[ 1 ]=coordX2; array_x[ 2 ]=coordX3; array_x[ 3 ]=coordX4; array_x[ 4 ]=coordX5; array_y[ 0 ]=coordY1; array_y[ 1 ]=coordY2; array_y[ 2 ]=coordY3; array_y[ 3 ]=coordY4; array_y[ 4 ]=coordY5;

...

case FIGURE_TYPE_POLYLINE_SMOOTH : coordX1=START_X+nx1; coordY1=START_Y+ny1; coordX2=coordX1+nx2* 8 ; coordY2=coordY1; coordX3=coordX2; coordY3=coordY2+ny3* 2 ; coordX4=coordX1; coordY4=coordY3; coordX5=coordX1; coordY5=coordY1; ArrayResize (array_x, 5 ); ArrayResize (array_y, 5 ); array_x[ 0 ]=coordX1; array_x[ 1 ]=coordX2; array_x[ 2 ]=coordX3; array_x[ 3 ]=coordX4; array_x[ 4 ]=coordX5; array_y[ 0 ]=coordY1; array_y[ 1 ]=coordY2; array_y[ 2 ]=coordY3; array_y[ 3 ]=coordY4; array_y[ 4 ]=coordY5;

...

case FIGURE_TYPE_POLYLINE_THICK : coordX1=START_X+nx1; coordY1=START_Y+ny1; coordX2=coordX1+nx2* 8 ; coordY2=coordY1; coordX3=coordX2; coordY3=coordY2+ny3* 2 ; coordX4=coordX1; coordY4=coordY3; coordX5=coordX1; coordY5=coordY1; ArrayResize (array_x, 5 ); ArrayResize (array_y, 5 ); array_x[ 0 ]=coordX1; array_x[ 1 ]=coordX2; array_x[ 2 ]=coordX3; array_x[ 3 ]=coordX4; array_x[ 4 ]=coordX5; array_y[ 0 ]=coordY1; array_y[ 1 ]=coordY2; array_y[ 2 ]=coordY3; array_y[ 3 ]=coordY4; array_y[ 4 ]=coordY5;





The codes of handling keystrokes for drawing polygons are replaced with calling the methods for drawing regular polygons:

case FIGURE_TYPE_POLYGON : coordX1=START_X+nx1; coordY1=START_Y; coordX2= 3 +nx2* 4 ; coordY2= 3 +ny2; coordX3= 0 ; if (coordX2>form.Height()* 2 ) { nx2= 0 ; coordX2= 3 ; } if (coordX1>form.Width()- 1 ) { nx1= 0 ; coordX1=-coordX2; } if (coordY2> 16 ) { ny2= 0 ; coordY2= 3 ; } if (coordX3> 360 ) { nx3= 0 ; coordX3= 0 ; } form.DrawNgonOnBG( 0 ,coordY2,coordX1,coordY1,coordX2,( double )coordX3, clrAliceBlue ); nx1++; ny1++; nx2++; ny2++; nx3++; break ; case FIGURE_TYPE_POLYGON_FILL : coordX1=START_X+nx1; coordY1=START_Y; coordX2= 3 +nx2* 4 ; coordY2= 3 +ny2; coordX3= 0 ; if (coordX2>form.Height()* 2 ) { nx2= 0 ; coordX2= 3 ; } if (coordX1>form.Width()- 1 ) { nx1= 0 ; coordX1=-coordX2; } if (coordY2> 16 ) { ny2= 0 ; coordY2= 3 ; } if (coordX3> 360 ) { nx3= 0 ; coordX3= 0 ; } form.DrawNgonFillOnBG( 0 ,coordY2,coordX1,coordY1,coordX2,( double )coordX3, clrLightCoral ); nx1++; ny1++; nx2++; ny2++; nx3++; break ; case FIGURE_TYPE_POLYGON_AA : coordX1=START_X+nx1; coordY1=START_Y; coordX2= 3 +nx2* 4 ; coordY2= 3 +ny2; coordX3= 0 ; if (coordX2>form.Height()* 2 ) { nx2= 0 ; coordX2= 3 ; } if (coordX1>form.Width()- 1 ) { nx1= 0 ; coordX1=-coordX2; } if (coordY2> 16 ) { ny2= 0 ; coordY2= 3 ; } if (coordX3> 360 ) { nx3= 0 ; coordX3= 0 ; } form.DrawNgonAAOnBG( 0 ,coordY2,coordX1,coordY1,coordX2,( double )coordX3, clrLightCyan ); nx1++; ny1++; nx2++; ny2++; nx3++; break ; case FIGURE_TYPE_POLYGON_WU : coordX1=START_X+nx1; coordY1=START_Y; coordX2= 3 +nx2* 4 ; coordY2= 3 +ny2; coordX3= 0 ; if (coordX2>form.Height()* 2 ) { nx2= 0 ; coordX2= 3 ; } if (coordX1>form.Width()- 1 ) { nx1= 0 ; coordX1=-coordX2; } if (coordY2> 16 ) { ny2= 0 ; coordY2= 3 ; } if (coordX3> 360 ) { nx3= 0 ; coordX3= 0 ; } form.DrawNgonWuOnBG( 0 ,coordY2,coordX1,coordY1,coordX2,( double )coordX3, clrLightGoldenrod ); nx1++; ny1++; nx2++; ny2++; nx3++; break ; case FIGURE_TYPE_POLYGON_SMOOTH : coordX1=START_X+nx1; coordY1=START_Y; coordX2= 3 +nx2* 4 ; coordY2= 3 +ny2; coordX3= 0 ; if (coordX2>form.Height()* 2 ) { nx2= 0 ; coordX2= 3 ; } if (coordX1>form.Width()- 1 ) { nx1= 0 ; coordX1=-coordX2; } if (coordY2> 16 ) { ny2= 0 ; coordY2= 3 ; } if (coordX3> 360 ) { nx3= 0 ; coordX3= 0 ; } form.DrawNgonSmoothOnBG( 0 ,coordY2,coordX1,coordY1,coordX2,( double )coordX3, 3 , clrLightGreen , 255 , 0.5 , 10.0 , true , false , STYLE_SOLID ,LINE_END_BUTT); nx1++; ny1++; nx2++; ny2++; nx3++; break ; case FIGURE_TYPE_POLYGON_THICK : coordX1=START_X+nx1; coordY1=START_Y; coordX2= 3 +nx2* 4 ; coordY2= 3 +ny2; coordX3= 0 ; if (coordX2>form.Height()* 2 ) { nx2= 0 ; coordX2= 3 ; } if (coordX1>form.Width()- 1 ) { nx1= 0 ; coordX1=-coordX2; } if (coordY2> 16 ) { ny2= 0 ; coordY2= 3 ; } if (coordX3> 360 ) { nx3= 0 ; coordX3= 0 ; } form.DrawNgonThickOnBG( 0 ,coordY2,coordX1,coordY1,coordX2,( double )coordX3, 5 , clrLightSalmon , 255 , true , false , STYLE_SOLID ,LINE_END_BUTT); nx1++; ny1++; nx2++; ny2++; nx3++; break ;

The code has detailed comments. So everything should be clear here. If you have any questions, feel free to ask them in the comments.

Do not forget to add handling pressing the "." key for filling the form with color:

case FIGURE_TYPE_FILL : coordX1=START_X+nx1; coordY1=START_Y+ny1; form.FillOnBG( 0 ,coordX1,coordY1, clrLightSteelBlue , 255 , 10 ); break ; default : break ; } }

Compile the EA and launch it on a symbol chart.



After the launch, press the keys drawing regular polygons and filling the area with color:







Everything works as intended. However, the shapes turn out to be pretty uneven... In my opinion, the appearance of polygons applying the Wu smoothing algorithm is the best. While filling, we are able to adjust the degree (threshold) of color filling by specifying the necessary threshold parameter:

form.FillOnBG( 0 ,coordX1,coordY1, clrLightSteelBlue , 255 , 10 );





What's next?

In the next article, I will continue the development of animations and the form object.



All files of the current version of the library are attached below together with the test EA file for MQL5 for you to test and download.

Leave your questions and suggestions in the comments.

