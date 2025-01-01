void OnStart()

{

//---

string highlevel="PreviousDayHigh";

string lowlevel="PreviousDayLow";

double prevHigh; // The previous day High

double prevLow; // The previous day Low

double highs[],lows[]; // Arrays for High and Low



//--- Reset the last error

ResetLastError();

//--- Get the last 2 High values on the daily timeframe

int highsgot=CopyHigh(Symbol(),PERIOD_D1,0,2,highs);

if(highsgot>0) // If copying was successful

{

Print("High prices for the last 2 days were obtained successfully");

prevHigh=highs[0]; // The previous day High

Print("prevHigh = ",prevHigh);

if(ObjectFind(0,highlevel)<0) // Object with the name highlevel not found

{

ObjectCreate(0,highlevel,OBJ_HLINE,0,0,0); // Create the Horizontal Line object

}

//--- Set value for the price level for the line highlevel

ObjectSetDouble(0,highlevel,OBJPROP_PRICE,0,prevHigh);

//--- Set the visibility only PERIOD_M10 and PERIOD_H4

ObjectSetInteger(0,highlevel,OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES,OBJ_PERIOD_M10|OBJ_PERIOD_H4);

}

else

{

Print("Could not get High prices over the past 2 days, Error = ",GetLastError());

}



//--- Reset the last error

ResetLastError();

//--- Get the 2 days values Low on the daily timeframe

int lowsgot=CopyLow(Symbol(),PERIOD_D1,0,2,lows);

if(lowsgot>0) // If copying was successful

{

Print("Low prices for the last 2 days were obtained successfully");

prevLow=lows[0]; // The previous day Low

Print("prevLow = ",prevLow);

if(ObjectFind(0,lowlevel)<0) // Object with the name lowlevel not found

{

ObjectCreate(0,lowlevel,OBJ_HLINE,0,0,0); // Create the Horizontal Line object

}

//--- Set value for the price level for the line lowlevel

ObjectSetDouble(0,lowlevel,OBJPROP_PRICE,0,prevLow);

//--- Set the visibility only PERIOD_M10 and PERIOD_H4

ObjectSetInteger(0,lowlevel,OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES,OBJ_PERIOD_M10|OBJ_PERIOD_H4);

}

else Print("Could not get Low prices for the last 2 days, Error = ",GetLastError());



ChartRedraw(0); // redraw the chart forcibly

}