The combination of object visibility flags determines chart timeframes, where the object is visible. To set/get the value of the OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES property, you can use functions ObjectSetInteger()/ObjectGetInteger().
|
ID
|
Value
|
Description
|
OBJ_NO_PERIODS
|
0
|
The object is not drawn in all timeframes
|
OBJ_PERIOD_M1
|
0x00000001
|
The object is drawn in 1-minute chart
|
OBJ_PERIOD_M2
|
0x00000002
|
The object is drawn in 2-minute chart
|
OBJ_PERIOD_M3
|
0x00000004
|
The object is drawn in 3-minute chart
|
OBJ_PERIOD_M4
|
0x00000008
|
The object is drawn in 4-minute chart
|
OBJ_PERIOD_M5
|
0x00000010
|
The object is drawn in 5-minute chart
|
OBJ_PERIOD_M6
|
0x00000020
|
The object is drawn in 6-minute chart
|
OBJ_PERIOD_M10
|
0x00000040
|
The object is drawn in 10-minute chart
|
OBJ_PERIOD_M12
|
0x00000080
|
The object is drawn in 12-minute chart
|
OBJ_PERIOD_M15
|
0x00000100
|
The object is drawn in 15-minute chart
|
OBJ_PERIOD_M20
|
0x00000200
|
The object is drawn in 20-minute chart
|
OBJ_PERIOD_M30
|
0x00000400
|
The object is drawn in 30-minute chart
|
OBJ_PERIOD_H1
|
0x00000800
|
The object is drawn in 1-hour chart
|
OBJ_PERIOD_H2
|
0x00001000
|
The object is drawn in 2-hour chart
|
OBJ_PERIOD_H3
|
0x00002000
|
The object is drawn in 3-hour chart
|
OBJ_PERIOD_H4
|
0x00004000
|
The object is drawn in 4-hour chart
|
OBJ_PERIOD_H6
|
0x00008000
|
The object is drawn in 6-hour chart
|
OBJ_PERIOD_H8
|
0x00010000
|
The object is drawn in 8-hour chart
|
OBJ_PERIOD_H12
|
0x00020000
|
The object is drawn in 12-hour chart
|
OBJ_PERIOD_D1
|
0x00040000
|
The object is drawn in day charts
|
OBJ_PERIOD_W1
|
0x00080000
|
The object is drawn in week charts
|
OBJ_PERIOD_MN1
|
0x00100000
|
The object is drawn in month charts
|
OBJ_ALL_PERIODS
|
0x001fffff
|
The object is drawn in all timeframes
Visibility flags can be combined using the symbol "|", for example, the combination of flags OBJ_PERIOD_M10|OBJ_PERIOD_H4 means that the object will be visible on the 10-minute and 4-hour timeframes.
Example:
|
void OnStart()
