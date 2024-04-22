Color buffers in multi-symbol multi-period indicators
Contents
- Introduction
- Basic principles
- Expanding classes
- Testing
- Accumulation/Distribution
- Accelerator Oscillator
- Alligator
- Average Directional Movement Index
- Average Directional Movement Index Wilder
- Average True Range
- Awesome Oscillator
- Bears Power
- Bollinger Bands
- Bulls Power
- Chaikin Oscillator
- Commodity Channel Index
- DeMarker
- Envelopes
- Force Index
- MACD
- MA of Oscillator
- Market Facilitation Index
- Momentum
- Money Flow Index
- Moving Averages
- On Balance Volume
- Parabolic SAR Setting
- Relative Strength Index
- Relative Vigor Index
- Standard Deviation
- Stochastic Oscillator
- Triple Exponential Average
- Volumes
- Williams Percent Range
- Conclusion
Introduction
We continue the development of multi-symbol, multi-period indicators which we started in the previous article.
A single-color indicator buffer is a regular double array, which is filled with data when calculating the indicator. We can obtain data from this array and display it on a chart using the CopyBuffer() function provided that the receiving array will be a double array set as an indicator's plotting buffer (SetIndexBuffer()). When copying data from the buffer of the calculated part of the indicator to the buffer of its plotting part, the data is displayed on the chart in one color, which is set for the buffer array of the plotting part. As for multi-colored buffers, the situation is a little different. In addition to the data array, the color buffer also has an array of color indexes.
For one plotted colored indicator line, we can set no more than 64 different colors for its display. You can set the colors for the line using the compiler directive indicator_colorN, for example:
#property indicator_color1 clrGreen,clrRed
or through the PlotIndexSetInteger() function, for example:
PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_COLOR_INDEXES,2); PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,0,clrGreen); PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,1,clrRed);
In both cases, here two colors are set for the first plotted line of the indicator: green and red. The green color index is 0, and the red color index is 1. These color indices are stored in a special array of color indices in the indicator's color buffer. For each bar in the timeseries calculated by the indicator, you can set its own color. In this case, a separate color index is set for each bar. In this case it is either 0 or 1. The indicator line is plotted with the color assigned to this index.
It seems that in the examples above, the first method looks more concise. This is true, but in order to be able to dynamically change the color for the indicator line, you need to use the second method: assign the number of colors, and then dynamically change them to any others depending on the situation displayed by the indicator.
For each color buffer, you should assign an array of color indexes, and the array of color indexes must have an index 1 greater than the index of the array being plotted. For drawing styles that require more than one array, the index of the color array is always 1 greater than the index of the last array assigned to plot the line.
Basic principles
Based on the above, we understand that
- The indicator plot buffer can use one or more arrays for plotting, depending on the drawing style.
- For any color array, one more additional array is used, which is an array of color indexes of the plotting buffer, the index of which is 1 greater than the index of the last array assigned to the plotting buffer.
For a better understanding, let's create a new indicator in which we will indicate several plotting buffers, including simple and colored, using multiple arrays for construction:
We have the following indicator template:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Test.mq5 | //| Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 17 // 17 arrays for indicator calculations in total #property indicator_plots 6 // Out of 17 arrays, 6 graphic series are plotting buffers //--- plot Label1 #property indicator_label1 "Label1" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE // Plot buffer with index 0 is a simple line, requires one array to plot #property indicator_color1 clrRed // Color line: Red #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 //--- plot Label2 #property indicator_label2 "Label2" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_FILLING // Plot buffer with index 1 is a colored area drawn between two indicator lines, requires two arrays to plot #property indicator_color2 clrRed,clrDeepSkyBlue // Area color: wither Red or DeepSkyBlue depending on which line is higher #property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width2 1 //--- plot Label3 #property indicator_label3 "Label3" #property indicator_type3 DRAW_CANDLES // Plot buffer with index 2, display as single-color candlesticks, requires 4 arrays of OHLC data to plot #property indicator_color3 clrDarkSalmon // Color: DarkSalmon #property indicator_style3 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width3 1 //--- plot Label4 #property indicator_label4 "Label4" #property indicator_type4 DRAW_COLOR_LINE // Plot buffer with index 3, color line, requires two arrays to plot: data array + color index array #property indicator_color4 clrRed,clrRoyalBlue // Two colors: Red and RoyalBlue. Can have up to 64 colors #property indicator_style4 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width4 1 //--- plot Label5 #property indicator_label5 "Label5" #property indicator_type5 DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM2 // Plot buffer with index 4, color histogram between two lines, requires three arrays: 2 data arrays + color index array #property indicator_color5 clrRed,clrForestGreen,clrBurlyWood // Three colors: Red, ForestGreen and BurlyWood. Can have up to 64 colors #property indicator_style5 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width5 1 //--- plot Label6 #property indicator_label6 "Label6" // Plot buffer with index 5, color histogram between two lines, requires 5 arrays: 4 OHLC data arrays + color index array #property indicator_type6 DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES // Three colors: Red, Blue and Gray. Can have up to 64 colors #property indicator_color6 clrRed,clrBlue,clrGray #property indicator_style6 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width6 1 //--- input variables input uchar InpHidePlotIndex = 0; // Hide Plot Index //--- indicator buffers double Label1Buffer[]; // Plot buffer with index 0 double Label2Buffer1[]; // Plot buffer with index 1, array 1 double Label2Buffer2[]; // Plot buffer with index 1, array 2 double Label3Buffer1[]; // Plot buffer with index 2, array 1 double Label3Buffer2[]; // Plot buffer with index 2, array 2 double Label3Buffer3[]; // Plot buffer with index 2, array 3 double Label3Buffer4[]; // Plot buffer with index 2, array 4 double Label4Buffer[]; // Plot buffer with index 3 double Label4Colors[]; // Color index array for plot buffer with index 3 double Label5Buffer1[]; // Plot buffer with index 4, array 1 double Label5Buffer2[]; // Plot buffer with index 4, array 2 double Label5Colors[]; // Color index array for plot buffer with index 4 double Label6Buffer1[]; // Plot buffer with index 5, array 1 double Label6Buffer2[]; // Plot buffer with index 5, array 2 double Label6Buffer3[]; // Plot buffer with index 5, array 3 double Label6Buffer4[]; // Plot buffer with index 5, array 4 double Label6Colors[]; // Color index array for plot buffer with index 5 //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- indicator buffers mapping //--- Plot buffer 0. One array to plot SetIndexBuffer(0,Label1Buffer,INDICATOR_DATA); // Data buffer //--- Plot buffer 1. Two arrays for construction SetIndexBuffer(1,Label2Buffer1,INDICATOR_DATA); // Line 1 data buffer SetIndexBuffer(2,Label2Buffer2,INDICATOR_DATA); // Line 2 data buffer //--- Plot buffer 2. Four arrays for construction SetIndexBuffer(3,Label3Buffer1,INDICATOR_DATA); // Data buffer for line 1 Open SetIndexBuffer(4,Label3Buffer2,INDICATOR_DATA); // Data buffer for line 2 High SetIndexBuffer(5,Label3Buffer3,INDICATOR_DATA); // Data buffer for line 3 Low SetIndexBuffer(6,Label3Buffer4,INDICATOR_DATA); // Data buffer for line 4 Close //--- Plot buffer 3. Two arrays for construction SetIndexBuffer(7,Label4Buffer,INDICATOR_DATA); // Data buffer SetIndexBuffer(8,Label4Colors,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX); // Buffer of color indexes //--- Plot buffer 4. Three arrays for construction SetIndexBuffer(9,Label5Buffer1,INDICATOR_DATA); // Data buffer for line 1 SetIndexBuffer(10,Label5Buffer2,INDICATOR_DATA); // Data buffer for line 2 SetIndexBuffer(11,Label5Colors,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX);// Buffer of color indexes //--- Plot buffer 5. Five arrays for construction SetIndexBuffer(12,Label6Buffer1,INDICATOR_DATA); // Data buffer for line 1 Open SetIndexBuffer(13,Label6Buffer2,INDICATOR_DATA); // Data buffer for line 2 High SetIndexBuffer(14,Label6Buffer3,INDICATOR_DATA); // Data buffer for line 3 Low SetIndexBuffer(15,Label6Buffer4,INDICATOR_DATA); // Data buffer for line 4 Close SetIndexBuffer(16,Label6Colors,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX);// Buffer of color indexes } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { //--- return value of prev_calculated for the next call return(rates_total); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Comments describe which arrays are assigned to certain graphic series. If you create an indicator without changing the default names of graphic series, then the wizard creates quite logical and understandable names for the indicator buffers, where "LabelX" is the name of the buffer being drawn with number X, and "Buffer" is the number of the array (one or more) to construct a graphic series.
For example,
- Label5Buffer1 is the first array of the fifth plot buffer (its index is actually 4 since it starts from zero) for constructing a color histogram between two lines.
- Label5Buffer2 is the second array of the fifth plot buffer for constructing a color histogram drawn between two lines.
- Label5Colors is an array of color indexes of the fifth plot buffer for constructing a color histogram between two lines.
For the example discussed above, the index of the graphic series (plot buffer) is 4, although arrays with indexes 9, 10 and 11 are assigned to it. Therefore, in order to assign any property to this graphic series, you need to set it not by the indexes of the arrays assigned to construct the graphic series, but by the index of the plot buffer which are six in total in this example - from 0 to 5.
To visually observe how properties are assigned to graphic series you can add an input variable, indicate in it the index of the plot buffer which should not be displayed in the data window and set the given plot buffer to the false value:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Test.mq5 | //| Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 17 // 17 arrays for indicator calculations in total #property indicator_plots 6 // Out of 17 arrays, 6 graphic series are plotting buffers //--- plot Label1 #property indicator_label1 "Label1" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE // Plot buffer with index 0 is a simple line, requires one array to plot #property indicator_color1 clrRed // Color line: Red #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 //--- plot Label2 #property indicator_label2 "Label2" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_FILLING // Plot buffer with index 1 is a colored area drawn between two indicator lines, requires two arrays to plot #property indicator_color2 clrRed,clrDeepSkyBlue // Area color: wither Red or DeepSkyBlue depending on which line is higher #property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width2 1 //--- plot Label3 #property indicator_label3 "Label3" #property indicator_type3 DRAW_CANDLES // Plot buffer with index 2, display as single-color candlesticks, requires 4 arrays of OHLC data to plot #property indicator_color3 clrDarkSalmon // Color: DarkSalmon #property indicator_style3 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width3 1 //--- plot Label4 #property indicator_label4 "Label4" #property indicator_type4 DRAW_COLOR_LINE // Plot buffer with index 3, color line, requires two arrays to plot: data array + color index array #property indicator_color4 clrRed,clrRoyalBlue // Two colors: Red and RoyalBlue. Can have up to 64 colors #property indicator_style4 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width4 1 //--- plot Label5 #property indicator_label5 "Label5" #property indicator_type5 DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM2 // Plot buffer with index 4, color histogram between two lines, requires three arrays: 2 data arrays + color index array #property indicator_color5 clrRed,clrForestGreen,clrBurlyWood // Three colors: Red, ForestGreen and BurlyWood. Can have up to 64 colors #property indicator_style5 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width5 1 //--- plot Label6 #property indicator_label6 "Label6" // Plot buffer with index 5, color histogram between two lines, requires 5 arrays: 4 OHLC data arrays + color index array #property indicator_type6 DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES // Three colors: Red, Blue and Gray. Can have up to 64 colors #property indicator_color6 clrRed,clrBlue,clrGray #property indicator_style6 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width6 1 //--- input variables input uchar InpHidePlotIndex = 0; // Hide Plot Index //--- indicator buffers double Label1Buffer[]; // Plot buffer with index 0 double Label2Buffer1[]; // Plot buffer with index 1, array 1 double Label2Buffer2[]; // Plot buffer with index 1, array 2 double Label3Buffer1[]; // Plot buffer with index 2, array 1 double Label3Buffer2[]; // Plot buffer with index 2, array 2 double Label3Buffer3[]; // Plot buffer with index 2, array 3 double Label3Buffer4[]; // Plot buffer with index 2, array 4 double Label4Buffer[]; // Plot buffer with index 3 double Label4Colors[]; // Color index array for plot buffer with index 3 double Label5Buffer1[]; // Plot buffer with index 4, array 1 double Label5Buffer2[]; // Plot buffer with index 4, array 2 double Label5Colors[]; // Color index array for plot buffer with index 4 double Label6Buffer1[]; // Plot buffer with index 5, array 1 double Label6Buffer2[]; // Plot buffer with index 5, array 2 double Label6Buffer3[]; // Plot buffer with index 5, array 3 double Label6Buffer4[]; // Plot buffer with index 5, array 4 double Label6Colors[]; // Color index array for plot buffer with index 5 //--- global variables int hide_index=(InpHidePlotIndex>5 ? 5 : InpHidePlotIndex); //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- indicator buffers mapping //--- Plot buffer 0. One array to plot SetIndexBuffer(0,Label1Buffer,INDICATOR_DATA); // Data buffer //--- Plot buffer 1. Two arrays for construction SetIndexBuffer(1,Label2Buffer1,INDICATOR_DATA); // Line 1 data buffer SetIndexBuffer(2,Label2Buffer2,INDICATOR_DATA); // Line 2 data buffer //--- Plot buffer 2. Four arrays for construction SetIndexBuffer(3,Label3Buffer1,INDICATOR_DATA); // Data buffer for line 1 Open SetIndexBuffer(4,Label3Buffer2,INDICATOR_DATA); // Data buffer for line 2 High SetIndexBuffer(5,Label3Buffer3,INDICATOR_DATA); // Data buffer for line 3 Low SetIndexBuffer(6,Label3Buffer4,INDICATOR_DATA); // Data buffer for line 4 Close //--- Plot buffer 3. Two arrays for construction SetIndexBuffer(7,Label4Buffer,INDICATOR_DATA); // Data buffer SetIndexBuffer(8,Label4Colors,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX); // Buffer of color indexes //--- Plot buffer 4. Three arrays for construction SetIndexBuffer(9,Label5Buffer1,INDICATOR_DATA); // Data buffer for line 1 SetIndexBuffer(10,Label5Buffer2,INDICATOR_DATA); // Data buffer for line 2 SetIndexBuffer(11,Label5Colors,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX);// Buffer of color indexes //--- Plot buffer 5. Five arrays for construction SetIndexBuffer(12,Label6Buffer1,INDICATOR_DATA); // Data buffer for line 1 Open SetIndexBuffer(13,Label6Buffer2,INDICATOR_DATA); // Data buffer for line 2 High SetIndexBuffer(14,Label6Buffer3,INDICATOR_DATA); // Data buffer for line 3 Low SetIndexBuffer(15,Label6Buffer4,INDICATOR_DATA); // Data buffer for line 4 Close SetIndexBuffer(16,Label6Colors,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX);// Buffer of color indexes //--- Hode the specified plot buffer in the data window PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_SHOW_DATA,true); PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_SHOW_DATA,true); PlotIndexSetInteger(2,PLOT_SHOW_DATA,true); PlotIndexSetInteger(3,PLOT_SHOW_DATA,true); PlotIndexSetInteger(4,PLOT_SHOW_DATA,true); PlotIndexSetInteger(5,PLOT_SHOW_DATA,true); PlotIndexSetInteger(hide_index,PLOT_SHOW_DATA,false); return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { //--- return value of prev_calculated for the next call return(rates_total); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
If you set buffer 0 in the settings, which corresponds to a graphic series named Label1, then this buffer will not be displayed in the data window:
You can see that the data list starts with a buffer named Label2.
If you enter 5 in the indicator settings, the buffer named Label6 will be hidden from the data window:
Accordingly, no matter how many arrays are assigned in the indicator for constructing graphic series, you need to take into account the following factors:
- To change the properties of graphic series specifically, you need to access the index of the desired plot buffer, and not the index of the arrays assigned to construct these series.
- To construct buffers with different drawing styles, you need one to five arrays assigned as indicator buffers.
- All arrays belonging to one plot buffer must appear in strict sequence one after another. They cannot be mixed with other arrays assigned for constructing other graphic series.
- The array of color indexes in the list of arrays assigned to one plot buffer is the last one.
Based on the above, we understand that the structure of the buffers of multi-symbol multi-period indicators needs to be improved. Now we will declare five arrays in the structure: four arrays for storing buffer data and a fifth for storing color indexes. Different indicator line drawing styles may require the use of one to five double arrays. All these arrays will be declared in the buffer structure, and only those needed for a specific indicator will be used. Accordingly, when accessing buffer data, you will need to specify, along with the index of this buffer, the number (index) of the required array. It is not very convenient to constantly indicate the index of the required buffer and the index of the required array, since most indicator constructions in standard indicators are made on a single-array buffer, and you will always have to indicate zero as the second index. But later, after creating and testing all the indicators in multi-version forms, we will add methods for obtaining the necessary data from the required buffer and array to the classes of each indicator. This will be done later. For now, let's proceed with the structure of indicator buffers.
Expanding classes
To eliminate the need to keep track of how many arrays the indicator's plot buffer requires for its construction, we will implement the receipt of data from the graphic series in such a way that it is accessed only at the index of the plot buffer and at the index of the desired array. That is, if buffer 0 is drawn on two data arrays and one array of color indexes, then to request data from the first array, you will simply need to specify the index of the plot buffer and the index of the desired array, for example 0 and 0. If we need data from the second array, indicate 0 and 1. To request data from the color buffer, we will create the appropriate methods and will only indicate the index of the plot buffer (0).
This way, we will not need to remember the indexes of the arrays assigned to the indicator buffers. They will be remembered in the class and will return data based on the index of the graphic series and the required array. So, it will probably be a little easier to obtain data by querying it only based on the indexes of plot buffers. A little later, for each class of each standard indicator, we will create methods that return data from the required array. This will further facilitate the task of obtaining data from multi-indicator buffers and plotting their lines on the chart.
All changes will be made to the library file \MQL5\Include\IndMSTF\IndMSTF.mqh.
Also, the structure of the indicator buffer will be redesigned in the library file. We will move some functions to a private section, since access to them from outside is not needed. Previously we initialized and changed the size of only one array, now there will be five of them. Therefore, the initialization and resizing functions now process all five arrays. The required number of arrays will be selected according to the drawing style set for the buffer, since it is the style that determines the required number of arrays for constructing a graphic series. The drawing style is set to the buffer structure when creating the indicator. We will also write the index of the indicator's source array in the buffer structure, so that using this index we can know exactly from which buffer of the source indicator the data is being copied.
//--- struct struct SBuffer // Structure of the indicator buffer { private: double init_value; // Initializing value uchar init_color_idx; // Initializing value of the color index int shift; // Horizontal shift of the buffer uint source; // Buffer number of the source indicator bool colored; // Flag of the color buffer ENUM_DRAW_TYPE draw_type; // Buffer drawing style //--- Changes the size of all arrays bool ResizeArrays(const int new_size) { bool res=true; switch(draw_type) { //--- One buffer case DRAW_LINE : case DRAW_HISTOGRAM : case DRAW_ARROW : case DRAW_SECTION : return ArrayResize(array0,new_size)==new_size; //--- Two buffers case DRAW_HISTOGRAM2 : case DRAW_ZIGZAG : case DRAW_FILLING : res =(ArrayResize(array0,new_size)==new_size); res &=(ArrayResize(array1,new_size)==new_size); return res; //--- Four buffers case DRAW_BARS : case DRAW_CANDLES : res =(ArrayResize(array0,new_size)==new_size); res &=(ArrayResize(array1,new_size)==new_size); res &=(ArrayResize(array2,new_size)==new_size); res &=(ArrayResize(array3,new_size)==new_size); return res; //--- One buffer + color buffer case DRAW_COLOR_LINE : case DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM : case DRAW_COLOR_ARROW : case DRAW_COLOR_SECTION : res =(ArrayResize(array0,new_size)==new_size); res &=(ArrayResize(color_indexes,new_size)==new_size); return res; //--- Two buffers + color buffer case DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM2 : case DRAW_COLOR_ZIGZAG : res =(ArrayResize(array0,new_size)==new_size); res &=(ArrayResize(array1,new_size)==new_size); res &=(ArrayResize(color_indexes,new_size)==new_size); return res; //--- Four buffers + color buffer case DRAW_COLOR_BARS : case DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES : res =(ArrayResize(array0,new_size)==new_size); res &=(ArrayResize(array1,new_size)==new_size); res &=(ArrayResize(array2,new_size)==new_size); res &=(ArrayResize(array3,new_size)==new_size); res &=(ArrayResize(color_indexes,new_size)==new_size); return res; //---DRAW_NONE default: break; } return false; } //--- Initializes all arrays int InitArrays(void) { bool res=0; switch(draw_type) { //--- One buffer case DRAW_LINE : case DRAW_HISTOGRAM : case DRAW_ARROW : case DRAW_SECTION : return ArrayInitialize(array0,init_value); //--- Two buffers case DRAW_HISTOGRAM2 : case DRAW_ZIGZAG : case DRAW_FILLING : res+=ArrayInitialize(array0,init_value); res+=ArrayInitialize(array1,init_value); return res/2; //--- Four buffers case DRAW_BARS : case DRAW_CANDLES : res+=ArrayInitialize(array0,init_value); res+=ArrayInitialize(array1,init_value); res+=ArrayInitialize(array2,init_value); res+=ArrayInitialize(array3,init_value); return res/4; //--- One buffer + color buffer case DRAW_COLOR_LINE : case DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM : case DRAW_COLOR_ARROW : case DRAW_COLOR_SECTION : res+=ArrayInitialize(array0,init_value); res+=ArrayInitialize(color_indexes,init_color_idx); return res/2; //--- Two buffers + color buffer case DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM2 : case DRAW_COLOR_ZIGZAG : res+=ArrayInitialize(array0,init_value); res+=ArrayInitialize(array1,init_value); res+=ArrayInitialize(color_indexes,init_color_idx); return res/3; //--- Four buffers + color buffer case DRAW_COLOR_BARS : case DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES : res+=ArrayInitialize(array0,init_value); res+=ArrayInitialize(array1,init_value); res+=ArrayInitialize(array2,init_value); res+=ArrayInitialize(array3,init_value); res+=ArrayInitialize(color_indexes,init_color_idx); return res/5; //---DRAW_NONE default: break; } return false; } public: double array0[]; // Indicator's buffer-array0 double array1[]; // Indicator's buffer-array1 (2nd array for calculation) double array2[]; // Indicator's buffer-array2 (3rd array for calculation) double array3[]; // Indicator's buffer-array3 (4th array for calculation) double color_indexes[]; // Buffer array of indicator color indexes color clrs[]; // Array of colors assigned to the buffer string descript; // Buffer description //--- Returns the color buffer flag bool IsColoredBuffer(void) { return colored; } //--- (1) Sets, (2) returns the buffer drawing style, (3) the number of the corresponding buffer of the source indicator void SetBufferDrawType(const ENUM_DRAW_TYPE type,const uint buff_source) { draw_type=type; source=buff_source; switch(draw_type) { case DRAW_COLOR_LINE : case DRAW_COLOR_SECTION : case DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM : case DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM2 : case DRAW_COLOR_ARROW : case DRAW_COLOR_ZIGZAG : case DRAW_COLOR_BARS : case DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES : colored=true; break; default : colored=false; break; } } ENUM_DRAW_TYPE DrawType(void) { return draw_type; } uint BufferFrom(void) { return source; } //--- (1) Sets, (2) returns the initializing value void SetInitValue(const double value) { init_value=value; } double InitValue(void) { return init_value; } //--- (1) Sets, (2) returns the initializing value of the color index void SetInitColorIdx(const uchar idx) { init_color_idx=idx; } uchar InitColorIdx(void) { return init_color_idx; } //--- (1) Sets, (2) returns the buffer offset void SetShift(const int value) { shift=value; } int Shift(void) { return shift; } //--- (1) Returns the size of the buffer array, (2) changes the size of the buffer array, //--- (3) initializes the array with the set "empty" value uint BufferSize(void) { return array0.Size(); } bool BuffResize(const int new_size) { return ResizeArrays(new_size); } int InitBuffer(void) { return InitArrays(); } //--- (1) Returns the size of the color index buffer array, uint BufferColorIdxSize(void) { return color_indexes.Size(); } //--- (1) Sets, (2) returns the color value by index void SetColorToIdx(const uchar idx,const color clr) { if(idx>(int)clrs.Size()-1) { ResetLastError(); if(ArrayResize(clrs,idx+1)!=idx+1) { PrintFormat("%s: ArrayResize 'clrs' failed. Error %lu",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError()); return; } } clrs[idx]=clr; } color ColorByIdx(const uchar idx){ return(idx<clrs.Size() ? clrs[idx] : clrNONE); } };
Previously, arrays were copied in the Calculate() indicator calculation method. Now, since more than one array will need to be copied, new methods have been created that return the result of copying all arrays used for calculation. In the multi-indicator class, we declare new methods and add the index of the required array to the data retrieval methods.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Base class of the multi-symbol multi-period indicator | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CIndMSTF : public CObject { private: ENUM_PROGRAM_TYPE m_program; // Program type ENUM_INDICATOR m_type; // Indicator type ENUM_TIMEFRAMES m_timeframe; // Chart timeframe string m_symbol; // Chart symbol int m_handle; // Indicator handle int m_id; // Identifier bool m_success; // Successful calculation flag ENUM_ERR_TYPE m_type_err; // Calculation error type string m_description; // Custom description of the indicator string m_name; // Indicator name string m_parameters; // Description of indicator parameters protected: ENUM_IND_CATEGORY m_category; // Indicator category MqlParam m_param[]; // Array of indicator parameters string m_title; // Title (indicator name + description of parameters) SBuffer m_buffers[]; // Indicator buffers int m_digits; // Digits in indicator values int m_limit; // Number of bars required to calculate the indicator on the current tick int m_rates_total; // Number of available bars for indicator calculation int m_prev_calculated; // Number of calculated bars on the previous indicator call //--- (1) Sets indicator name, (2) description of parameters void SetName(const string name) { this.m_name=name; } void SetParameters(const string str) { this.m_parameters=str; } //--- Resizes the (1) specified, (2) all indicator buffers bool BufferResize(const uint buffer_num,const int new_buff_size); bool BuffersResize(const int new_buff_size); //--- Initializes the (1) specified, (2) all indicator buffers bool BufferInitialize(const uint buffer_num,const int new_buff_size); bool BuffersInitialize(const int new_buff_size); //--- Returns the flag indicating equality of the structure of one parameter of two objects bool IsEqualParameters(const MqlParam &this_param,const MqlParam &compared_param) const { if(this_param.type==compared_param.type && this_param.integer_value==compared_param.integer_value && this_param.string_value==compared_param.string_value && ::NormalizeDouble(this_param.double_value-compared_param.double_value,8)==0 ) return true; return false; } //--- Return the result of comparison on one parameter of two objects int CompareParams(const MqlParam &this_param,const MqlParam &compared_param) { if(this.IsEqualParameters(this_param,compared_param)) return 0; else if(this_param.type>compared_param.type || this_param.integer_value>compared_param.integer_value || this_param.string_value>compared_param.string_value || this_param.double_value>compared_param.double_value ) return 1; else if(this_param.type<compared_param.type || this_param.integer_value<compared_param.integer_value || this_param.string_value<compared_param.string_value || this_param.double_value<compared_param.double_value ) return -1; else return -1; } //--- Copies data of the specified array of the specified buffer bool CopyArray(const uint buff_num,const uint array_num,const int to_copy,double &array[]); //--- Copies data of all arrays of the specified buffer bool CopyArrays(const uint buff_num,const int to_copy); public: //--- Creates the calculation part of the indicator, returns the handle int CreateIndicator(void); //--- (1) Calculates the indicator, fills the passed (2) plot buffer array, (3) buffer array of color indexes (taking into account the symbol-period of the chart) with data from the buffer of the calculation part of the indicator of this class bool Calculate(void); bool DataToBuffer(const string symbol_to,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_to,const uint buffer_num,const uint array_num,const int limit,double &buffer[]); bool DataToColorBuffer(const string symbol_to,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_to,const uint buffer_num,const uint array_num,const int limit,double &plot_buffer[],double &color_buffer[]); //--- (1) Sets (2) returns the initializing value for the specified buffer void SetBufferInitValue(const uint buffer_num,const double value); double BufferInitValue(const uint buffer_num) const; //--- (1) Sets (2) returns the initializing value of the color index for the specified buffer void SetBufferInitColorIndex(const uint buffer_num,const uchar index); uchar BufferInitColorIndex(const uint buffer_num) const; //--- (1) Sets, (2) returns the color value by index for the specified buffer void SetBufferColorToIndex(const uint buffer_num,const uchar color_idx,const color clr); color BufferColorByIndex(const uint buffer_num,const uchar color_idx); //--- Returns the color buffer flag bool IsColoredBuffer(const uint buffer_num) const; //--- (1) Sets (2) returns the offset value for the specified buffer void SetBufferShift(const uint buffer_num,const int value); double BufferShift(const uint buffer_num) const; //--- (1) Sets, (2) returns the drawing style of the specified buffer, (3) the number of the corresponding buffer of the source indicator void SetBufferDrawType(const uint buffer_num,const ENUM_DRAW_TYPE type,const uint buff_source); ENUM_DRAW_TYPE BufferDrawType(const uint buffer_num); uint BufferFrom(const uint buffer_num); //--- Returns data of the specified buffer and array (1) as is, (2) relative to the specified symbol/timeframe, //--- data of the specified color buffer (3) as is, (4) relative to the specified symbol/timeframe, //--- (5) amount of data in the specified buffer, (6) number of colors set for the buffer, (7) the state of the indicator line as it is in the calculation part buffer, //--- (8) state of the indicator line for the chart symbol/period, description of the line state (9) as is in the buffer (10) for the specific chart symbol/period double GetData(const uint buffer_num,const uint array_num,const int index) const; double GetDataTo(const string symbol_to,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_to,const uint buffer_num,const uint array_num,const int index) const; double GetColorData(const uint buffer_num,const int index) const; double GetColorDataTo(const string symbol_to,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_to,const uint buffer_num,const int index) const; uint DataTotal(const uint buffer_num,const uint array_num) const; uint ColorsTotal(const uint buffer_num) const; ENUM_LINE_STATE BufferLineState(const uint buffer_num,const uint array_num,const int index) const; ENUM_LINE_STATE BufferLineState(const string symbol_from,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframes_from,const uint buffer_num,const uint array_num,const int index) const; ENUM_LINE_STATE BufferLineStateRelative(const int buffer_num,const uint array_num,const int index,const double level0,const double level1=EMPTY_VALUE); ENUM_LINE_STATE BufferLineStateRelative(const string symbol_from,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframes_from,const int buffer_num,const uint array_num,const int index,const double level0,const double level1=EMPTY_VALUE); //--- Returns (1) success flag, (2) calculation error type bool IsSuccess(void) const { return this.m_success; } ENUM_ERR_TYPE TypeError(void) const { return this.m_type_err; } //--- Sets (1) identifier, (2) Digits, (3) custom description, (4) description of the specified buffer void SetID(const int id) { this.m_id=id; } void SetDigits(const uint digits) { this.m_digits=(int)digits; } void SetDescription(const string descr) { this.m_description=descr; } void SetBufferDescription(const uint buffer_num,const string descr); //--- Sets the indexing of buffer arrays of the calculation part not as in the timeseries void SetAsSeriesOff(void); //--- Returns flag of whether the buffer is set as series, (2) historical data for symbol/period is synchronized bool IsSeries(const uint buffer_num,const uint array_num) const; bool IsSynchronized(void) const { return (bool)::SeriesInfoInteger(this.m_symbol,this.m_timeframe,SERIES_SYNCHRONIZED); } //--- Returns (1) timeframe, (2) symbol, (3) name, (4) list of parameters, (5) handle, (6) Digits //--- number of (7) buffers, (8) bars, (9) identifier, (10) description, (11) title, (12) category, //--- (13) number of parameters, (14) program type, description of (15) category, (16) indicator buffer ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe(void) const { return this.m_timeframe; } string Symbol(void) const { return this.m_symbol; } string Name(void) const { return this.m_name; } string Parameters(void) const { return this.m_parameters; } int Handle(void) const { return this.m_handle; } int Digits(void) const { return this.m_digits; } uint BuffersTotal(void) const { return this.m_buffers.Size(); } uint RatesTotal(void) const { return this.m_rates_total; } int ID(void) const { return this.m_id; } string Description(void) const { return this.m_description; } string Title(void) const { return this.m_title; } ENUM_IND_CATEGORY Category(void) const { return this.m_category; } uint ParamsTotal(void) const { return this.m_param.Size(); } ENUM_PROGRAM_TYPE Program(void) const { return this.m_program; } string CategoryDescription(void); string BufferDescription(const uint buffer_num); //--- Returns (1) structure of parameters by index from array, (2) flag of indicator program, (3) timeframe description MqlParam GetMqlParam(const int index) const { return this.m_param[index]; } bool IsIndicator() const { return(this.Program()==PROGRAM_INDICATOR); } string TimeframeDescription(void) const { return ::StringSubstr(::EnumToString(this.m_timeframe),7); } //--- Returns amount of calculated data int Calculated(void) const { return ::BarsCalculated(this.m_handle); } //--- Virtual method returning the type of object (indicator) virtual int Type(void) const { return this.m_type; } //--- Virtual method for comparing two objects virtual int Compare(const CObject *node,const int mode=0) const { const CIndMSTF *compared=node; switch(mode) { case COMPARE_MODE_ID : return(this.ID()>compared.ID() ? 1 : this.ID()<compared.ID() ? -1 : 0); case COMPARE_MODE_HANDLE : return(this.Handle()>compared.Handle() ? 1 : this.Handle()<compared.Handle() ? -1 : 0); case COMPARE_MODE_CATEGORY : return(this.Category()>compared.Category() ? 1 : this.Category()<compared.Category() ? -1 : 0); case COMPARE_MODE_SYMBOL : return(this.Symbol()>compared.Symbol() ? 1 : this.Symbol()<compared.Symbol() ? -1 : 0); case COMPARE_MODE_TIMEFRAME : return(this.Timeframe()>compared.Timeframe() ? 1 : this.Timeframe()<compared.Timeframe() ? -1 : 0); case COMPARE_MODE_DESCRIPTION : return(this.Description()>compared.Description() ? 1 : this.Description()<compared.Description() ? -1 : 0); //--- Equality of all object parameters default : return(this.IsEqualIndicators(compared) ? 0 : -1); } } //--- Returns the flag of equality of parameters of two indicator objects bool IsEqualIndicators(const CIndMSTF *compared) const { if(this.Type()!=compared.Type() || this.ParamsTotal()!=compared.ParamsTotal()) return false; bool res=true; int total=(int)this.ParamsTotal(); for(int i=0;i<total;i++) res &=this.IsEqualParameters(this.m_param[i],compared.GetMqlParam(i)); res &=(this.Timeframe()==compared.Timeframe()); res &=(this.Symbol()==compared.Symbol()); return res; } //--- Timer void OnTimer(void); //--- Constructor/destructor CIndMSTF(){} CIndMSTF(const ENUM_INDICATOR type,const uint buffers,const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); ~CIndMSTF(); };
In the class destructor, we release the memory of all arrays of indicator buffers:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Destructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CIndMSTF::~CIndMSTF() { //--- Delete timer ::EventKillTimer(); //--- Release handle of the indicator ::ResetLastError(); if(this.m_handle!=INVALID_HANDLE && !::IndicatorRelease(this.m_handle)) ::PrintFormat("%s: %s, handle %ld IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,this.Title(),m_handle,::GetLastError()); //--- Free up the memory of buffer arrays for(int i=0;i<(int)this.BuffersTotal();i++) { ::ArrayFree(this.m_buffers[i].array0); ::ArrayFree(this.m_buffers[i].array1); ::ArrayFree(this.m_buffers[i].array2); ::ArrayFree(this.m_buffers[i].array3); ::ArrayFree(this.m_buffers[i].color_indexes); } }
Implementation of new declared methods:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the initializing value of the color index | //| for the specified buffer | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CIndMSTF::SetBufferInitColorIndex(const uint buffer_num,const uchar index) { //--- Validate the buffer number passed to the method and, if the number is incorrect, print a message to the log and exit if(buffer_num>this.BuffersTotal()-1) { string buff_limit=(this.BuffersTotal()==1 ? "0" : "0 - "+string(this.BuffersTotal()-1)); ::PrintFormat("%s: Invalid buffer number passed (%lu). Value must be %s",__FUNCTION__,buffer_num,buff_limit); return; } //--- Set a new initializing color index value for the specified buffer this.m_buffers[buffer_num].SetInitColorIdx(index); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the initializing value of the color index | //| for the specified buffer | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ uchar CIndMSTF::BufferInitColorIndex(const uint buffer_num) const { //--- Validate the buffer number passed to the method and, if the number is incorrect, print a message to log if(buffer_num>this.BuffersTotal()-1) { string buff_limit=(this.BuffersTotal()==1 ? "0" : "0 - "+string(this.BuffersTotal()-1)); ::PrintFormat("%s: Invalid buffer number passed (%lu). Value must be %s",__FUNCTION__,buffer_num,buff_limit); //--- If the indicator has buffers, return the initializing value of the color index of the very first one, otherwise 0 return uchar(this.BuffersTotal()>0 ? this.m_buffers[0].InitColorIdx() : 0); } //--- Return the initializing value of the color index of the requested buffer return this.m_buffers[buffer_num].InitColorIdx(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the color value by index for the specified buffer | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CIndMSTF::SetBufferColorToIndex(const uint buffer_num,const uchar color_idx,const color clr) { //--- Validate the buffer number passed to the method and, if the number is incorrect, print a message to the log and exit if(buffer_num>this.BuffersTotal()-1) { string buff_limit=(this.BuffersTotal()==1 ? "0" : "0 - "+string(this.BuffersTotal()-1)); ::PrintFormat("%s: Invalid buffer number passed (%lu). Value must be %s",__FUNCTION__,buffer_num,buff_limit); return; } //--- Set a new color value by index for the specified buffer this.m_buffers[buffer_num].SetColorToIdx(color_idx,clr); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the color value by index for the specified buffer | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ color CIndMSTF::BufferColorByIndex(const uint buffer_num,const uchar color_idx) { //--- Validate the buffer number passed to the method and, if the number is incorrect, print a message to log if(buffer_num>this.BuffersTotal()-1) { string buff_limit=(this.BuffersTotal()==1 ? "0" : "0 - "+string(this.BuffersTotal()-1)); ::PrintFormat("%s: Invalid buffer number passed (%lu). Value must be %s",__FUNCTION__,buffer_num,buff_limit); //--- If the indicator has buffers, return the initializing value of the color index of the very first one, otherwise 0 return clrNONE; } //--- Return the color value by index for the requested buffer return this.m_buffers[buffer_num].ColorByIdx(color_idx); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the color buffer flag | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CIndMSTF::IsColoredBuffer(const uint buffer_num) const { //--- Validate the buffer number passed to the method and, if the number is incorrect, print a message to log if(buffer_num>this.BuffersTotal()-1) { string buff_limit=(this.BuffersTotal()==1 ? "0" : "0 - "+string(this.BuffersTotal()-1)); ::PrintFormat("%s: Invalid buffer number passed (%lu). Value must be %s",__FUNCTION__,buffer_num,buff_limit); //--- Return false return false; } //--- Return the color flag for the specified buffer return this.m_buffers[buffer_num].IsColoredBuffer(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the drawing style for the specified buffer | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CIndMSTF::SetBufferDrawType(const uint buffer_num,const ENUM_DRAW_TYPE type,const uint buff_source) { //--- Validate the buffer number passed to the method and, if the number is incorrect, print a message to the log and exit if(buffer_num>this.BuffersTotal()-1) { string buff_limit=(this.BuffersTotal()==1 ? "0" : "0 - "+string(this.BuffersTotal()-1)); ::PrintFormat("%s: Invalid buffer number passed (%lu). Value must be %s",__FUNCTION__,buffer_num,buff_limit); return; } //--- Set the drawing style for the buffer this.m_buffers[buffer_num].SetBufferDrawType(type,buff_source); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the drawing style for the specified buffer | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ ENUM_DRAW_TYPE CIndMSTF::BufferDrawType(const uint buffer_num) { //--- Validate the buffer number passed to the method and, if the number is incorrect, print a message to log if(buffer_num>this.BuffersTotal()-1) { string buff_limit=(this.BuffersTotal()==1 ? "0" : "0 - "+string(this.BuffersTotal()-1)); ::PrintFormat("%s: Invalid buffer number passed (%lu). Value must be %s",__FUNCTION__,buffer_num,buff_limit); //--- If the indicator has buffers, return the shift value of the very first one, otherwise 0 return(this.BuffersTotal()>0 ? this.m_buffers[0].DrawType() : DRAW_NONE); } //--- Return the drawing style of the requested buffer return this.m_buffers[buffer_num].DrawType(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return number of corresponding buffer of the source indicator | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ uint CIndMSTF::BufferFrom(const uint buffer_num) { //--- Validate the buffer number passed to the method and, if the number is incorrect, print a message to log if(buffer_num>this.BuffersTotal()-1) { string buff_limit=(this.BuffersTotal()==1 ? "0" : "0 - "+string(this.BuffersTotal()-1)); ::PrintFormat("%s: Invalid buffer number passed (%lu). Value must be %s",__FUNCTION__,buffer_num,buff_limit); //--- If the indicator has buffers, return the shift value of the very first one, otherwise 0 return(this.BuffersTotal()>0 ? this.m_buffers[0].Shift() : 0); } //--- Return the number of the corresponding buffer of the source indicator for the requested buffer return this.m_buffers[buffer_num].BufferFrom(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Copy data of the specified array of the specified buffer | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CIndMSTF::CopyArray(const uint buff_num,const uint array_num,const int to_copy,double &array[]) { ::ResetLastError(); //--- Copy either the last two bars to 'array' or all available historical data from indicator's calculation part array to buffer array of indicator object int copied=0; if(to_copy==2) { switch(array_num) { case 0 : case 1 : case 2 : case 3 : copied=::CopyBuffer(this.m_handle,this.m_buffers[buff_num].BufferFrom(), -this.m_buffers[buff_num].Shift(),to_copy,array); break; case 4 : copied=::CopyBuffer(this.m_handle,this.m_buffers[buff_num].BufferFrom()+1,-this.m_buffers[buff_num].Shift(),to_copy,array); break; default : break; } } else { switch(array_num) { case 0 : copied=::CopyBuffer(this.m_handle,this.m_buffers[buff_num].BufferFrom(), -this.m_buffers[buff_num].Shift(),to_copy,this.m_buffers[buff_num].array0); break; case 1 : copied=::CopyBuffer(this.m_handle,this.m_buffers[buff_num].BufferFrom(), -this.m_buffers[buff_num].Shift(),to_copy,this.m_buffers[buff_num].array1); break; case 2 : copied=::CopyBuffer(this.m_handle,this.m_buffers[buff_num].BufferFrom(), -this.m_buffers[buff_num].Shift(),to_copy,this.m_buffers[buff_num].array2); break; case 3 : copied=::CopyBuffer(this.m_handle,this.m_buffers[buff_num].BufferFrom(), -this.m_buffers[buff_num].Shift(),to_copy,this.m_buffers[buff_num].array3); break; case 4 : copied=::CopyBuffer(this.m_handle,this.m_buffers[buff_num].BufferFrom()+1,-this.m_buffers[buff_num].Shift(),to_copy,this.m_buffers[buff_num].color_indexes); break; default : break; } } //--- If copied successfully if(copied>0) return true; //--- If not all data is copied //--- If CopyBuffer returned -1, this means the start of historical data downloading //--- print a message about this to the log if(copied==WRONG_VALUE) ::PrintFormat("%s::%s: Start downloading data by %s/%s. Waiting for the next tick...",__FUNCTION__,this.Title(),this.m_symbol,this.TimeframeDescription()); //--- In any other case, not all data has been copied yet //--- print a message about this to the log else ::PrintFormat("%s::%s: Not all data was copied. Data available: %lu, total copied: %ld",__FUNCTION__,this.Title(),this.m_rates_total,copied); return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Copy data of all arrays of the specified buffer | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CIndMSTF::CopyArrays(const uint buff_num,const int to_copy) { bool res=true; double array[2]; if(to_copy==2) { switch(this.BufferDrawType(buff_num)) { //--- One buffer case DRAW_LINE : case DRAW_HISTOGRAM : case DRAW_ARROW : case DRAW_SECTION : res=this.CopyArray(buff_num,0,to_copy,array); if(res) { this.m_buffers[buff_num].array0[this.DataTotal(buff_num,0)-1]=array[1]; this.m_buffers[buff_num].array0[this.DataTotal(buff_num,0)-2]=array[0]; } return res; //--- Two buffers case DRAW_HISTOGRAM2 : case DRAW_ZIGZAG : case DRAW_FILLING : res=this.CopyArray(buff_num,0,to_copy,array); if(res) { this.m_buffers[buff_num].array0[this.DataTotal(buff_num,0)-1]=array[1]; this.m_buffers[buff_num].array0[this.DataTotal(buff_num,0)-2]=array[0]; } res &=this.CopyArray(buff_num,1,to_copy,array); if(res) { this.m_buffers[buff_num].array1[this.DataTotal(buff_num,1)-1]=array[1]; this.m_buffers[buff_num].array1[this.DataTotal(buff_num,1)-2]=array[0]; } return res; //--- Four buffers case DRAW_BARS : case DRAW_CANDLES : res=this.CopyArray(buff_num,0,to_copy,array); if(res) { this.m_buffers[buff_num].array0[this.DataTotal(buff_num,0)-1]=array[1]; this.m_buffers[buff_num].array0[this.DataTotal(buff_num,0)-2]=array[0]; } res &=this.CopyArray(buff_num,1,to_copy,array); if(res) { this.m_buffers[buff_num].array1[this.DataTotal(buff_num,1)-1]=array[1]; this.m_buffers[buff_num].array1[this.DataTotal(buff_num,1)-2]=array[0]; } res &=this.CopyArray(buff_num,2,to_copy,array); if(res) { this.m_buffers[buff_num].array2[this.DataTotal(buff_num,2)-1]=array[1]; this.m_buffers[buff_num].array2[this.DataTotal(buff_num,2)-2]=array[0]; } res &=this.CopyArray(buff_num,3,to_copy,array); if(res) { this.m_buffers[buff_num].array3[this.DataTotal(buff_num,3)-1]=array[1]; this.m_buffers[buff_num].array3[this.DataTotal(buff_num,3)-2]=array[0]; } return res; //--- One buffer + color buffer case DRAW_COLOR_LINE : case DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM : case DRAW_COLOR_ARROW : case DRAW_COLOR_SECTION : res=this.CopyArray(buff_num,0,to_copy,array); if(res) { this.m_buffers[buff_num].array0[this.DataTotal(buff_num,0)-1]=array[1]; this.m_buffers[buff_num].array0[this.DataTotal(buff_num,0)-2]=array[0]; } res &=this.CopyArray(buff_num,4,to_copy,array); if(res) { this.m_buffers[buff_num].color_indexes[this.DataTotal(buff_num,4)-1]=array[1]; this.m_buffers[buff_num].color_indexes[this.DataTotal(buff_num,4)-2]=array[0]; } return res; //--- Two buffers + color buffer case DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM2 : case DRAW_COLOR_ZIGZAG : res=this.CopyArray(buff_num,0,to_copy,array); if(res) { this.m_buffers[buff_num].array0[this.DataTotal(buff_num,0)-1]=array[1]; this.m_buffers[buff_num].array0[this.DataTotal(buff_num,0)-2]=array[0]; } res &=this.CopyArray(buff_num,1,to_copy,array); if(res) { this.m_buffers[buff_num].array1[this.DataTotal(buff_num,1)-1]=array[1]; this.m_buffers[buff_num].array1[this.DataTotal(buff_num,1)-2]=array[0]; } res &=this.CopyArray(buff_num,4,to_copy,array); if(res) { this.m_buffers[buff_num].color_indexes[this.DataTotal(buff_num,4)-1]=array[1]; this.m_buffers[buff_num].color_indexes[this.DataTotal(buff_num,4)-2]=array[0]; } return res; //--- Four buffers + color buffer case DRAW_COLOR_BARS : case DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES : res=this.CopyArray(buff_num,0,to_copy,array); if(res) { this.m_buffers[buff_num].array0[this.DataTotal(buff_num,0)-1]=array[1]; this.m_buffers[buff_num].array0[this.DataTotal(buff_num,0)-2]=array[0]; } res &=this.CopyArray(buff_num,1,to_copy,array); if(res) { this.m_buffers[buff_num].array1[this.DataTotal(buff_num,1)-1]=array[1]; this.m_buffers[buff_num].array1[this.DataTotal(buff_num,1)-2]=array[0]; } res &=this.CopyArray(buff_num,2,to_copy,array); if(res) { this.m_buffers[buff_num].array2[this.DataTotal(buff_num,2)-1]=array[1]; this.m_buffers[buff_num].array2[this.DataTotal(buff_num,2)-2]=array[0]; } res &=this.CopyArray(buff_num,3,to_copy,array); if(res) { this.m_buffers[buff_num].array3[this.DataTotal(buff_num,3)-1]=array[1]; this.m_buffers[buff_num].array3[this.DataTotal(buff_num,3)-2]=array[0]; } res &=this.CopyArray(buff_num,4,to_copy,array); if(res) { this.m_buffers[buff_num].color_indexes[this.DataTotal(buff_num,4)-1]=array[1]; this.m_buffers[buff_num].color_indexes[this.DataTotal(buff_num,4)-2]=array[0]; } return res; //---DRAW_NONE default: break; } } else { switch(this.BufferDrawType(buff_num)) { //--- One buffer case DRAW_LINE : case DRAW_HISTOGRAM : case DRAW_ARROW : case DRAW_SECTION : return this.CopyArray(buff_num,0,to_copy,array); //--- Two buffers case DRAW_HISTOGRAM2 : case DRAW_ZIGZAG : case DRAW_FILLING : res =this.CopyArray(buff_num,0,to_copy,array); res &=this.CopyArray(buff_num,1,to_copy,array); return res; //--- Four buffers case DRAW_BARS : case DRAW_CANDLES : res =this.CopyArray(buff_num,0,to_copy,array); res &=this.CopyArray(buff_num,1,to_copy,array); res &=this.CopyArray(buff_num,2,to_copy,array); res &=this.CopyArray(buff_num,3,to_copy,array); return res; //--- One buffer + color buffer case DRAW_COLOR_LINE : case DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM : case DRAW_COLOR_ARROW : case DRAW_COLOR_SECTION : res =this.CopyArray(buff_num,0,to_copy,array); res &=this.CopyArray(buff_num,4,to_copy,array); return res; //--- Two buffers + color buffer case DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM2 : case DRAW_COLOR_ZIGZAG : res =this.CopyArray(buff_num,0,to_copy,array); res &=this.CopyArray(buff_num,1,to_copy,array); res &=this.CopyArray(buff_num,4,to_copy,array); return res; //--- Four buffers + color buffer case DRAW_COLOR_BARS : case DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES : res =this.CopyArray(buff_num,0,to_copy,array); res &=this.CopyArray(buff_num,1,to_copy,array); res &=this.CopyArray(buff_num,2,to_copy,array); res &=this.CopyArray(buff_num,3,to_copy,array); res &=this.CopyArray(buff_num,4,to_copy,array); return res; //---DRAW_NONE default: break; } } return false; }
Now, in the indicator calculation method, instead of copying arrays we call a method that copies all arrays of indicator buffers, and error is returned after trying to copy all arrays:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Fill object buffers with data from the calculation part buffer | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CIndMSTF::Calculate(void) { //--- Set the success flag to true, and the error type to no error this.m_success=true; this.m_type_err=ERR_TYPE_NO_ERROR; //--- If the data is not yet synchronized with the trade server, if(!this.IsSynchronized()) { //--- Log a message about non-synchronized data, ::PrintFormat("%s::%s: Waiting for data to sync...",__FUNCTION__,this.Title()); //--- set the error type, add 'false' to the error flag and return 'false' this.m_type_err=ERR_TYPE_NO_SYNC; this.m_success=false; return false; } //--- If the Calculated method returned -1, this means the start of data downloading if(this.Calculated()==WRONG_VALUE) { //--- Log a message about the start of data downloading, ::PrintFormat("%s::%s: Start downloading data by %s/%s. Waiting for the next tick...",__FUNCTION__,this.Title(),this.m_symbol,this.TimeframeDescription()); //--- set the error type, add 'false' to the error flag and return 'false' this.m_type_err=ERR_TYPE_NO_DATA; this.m_success=false; return false; } //--- If the Calculated method returned 0, this means that the indicator has not yet been calculated if(this.Calculated()==0) { //--- Log a message about waiting for the indicator to be calculated, ::PrintFormat("%s::%s: Waiting for a new tick and when the indicator will be calculated...",__FUNCTION__,this.Title()); //--- set the error type, add 'false' to the error flag and return 'false' this.m_type_err=ERR_TYPE_NO_CALC; this.m_success=false; return false; } //--- Get the number of data bars for the indicator symbol/period int bars=::Bars(this.m_symbol,this.m_timeframe); //--- If the Bars function returned a zero value, which often happens on weekends, calculate the available number of bars if(bars==0) { //--- Get the date of the very first available bar in history for the symbol/period datetime firstdate=(datetime)::SeriesInfoInteger(this.m_symbol,this.m_timeframe,SERIES_FIRSTDATE); //--- Get the date of the last (current) bar in history for the symbol/period datetime lastdate=(datetime)::SeriesInfoInteger(this.m_symbol,this.m_timeframe,SERIES_LASTBAR_DATE); //--- Calculate the number of bars between the first and last dates of history int sec=::PeriodSeconds(this.m_timeframe); ulong date_bars=(((ulong)lastdate-(ulong)firstdate)/(sec>0 ? sec : 1))+1; //--- Write to the 'bars' variable the smaller value of the calculated number of bars and the maximum number of bars available in the terminal bars=(int)fmin(date_bars,::TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_MAXBARS)); } //--- Write the resulting number of available bars to m_rates_total if(this.m_rates_total!=bars) this.m_rates_total=bars; //--- If the number of available bars is received, and it is 2 or less, if(this.m_rates_total>=0 && this.m_rates_total<3) { //--- Log a message about the number of available bars being too small ::PrintFormat("%s::%s: Not enough data for calculation: %ld bars. Waiting for the next tick...",__FUNCTION__,this.Title(),this.m_rates_total); //--- set the error type, add 'false' to the error flag and return 'false' this.m_type_err=ERR_TYPE_NO_DATA; this.m_success=false; return false; } //--- Calculate the number of bars required to calculate the indicator //--- Either the entire available history, or 1 when a new bar opens, or 0 on the current tick this.m_limit=this.m_rates_total-this.m_prev_calculated; this.m_prev_calculated=this.Calculated(); //--- Declare an array of size 2 to receive data into it from the indicator's calculation part buffer //--- We always get two bars: previous and current double array[2]; //--- Get the number of indicator buffers int total=(int)this.BuffersTotal(); //--- If the calculated m_limit is greater than 1, it means either the first launch or changes in historical data //--- In this case, a complete recalculation of the indicator is necessary if(this.m_limit>1) { //--- In a loop over the number of indicator buffers for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { //--- resize the indicator buffer array and initialize it to the "empty" value set for this buffer this.BufferInitialize(i,this.m_rates_total); //--- Determine the amount of data to copy int to_copy=(this.m_prev_calculated>this.m_rates_total ? this.m_rates_total : this.m_prev_calculated); //--- If not all arrays were successfully copied, write false to m_success if(!this.CopyArrays(i,to_copy)) this.m_success &=false; } //--- If there are errors after the error, return false if(!this.m_success) { this.m_type_err=ERR_TYPE_NO_DATA; return false; } //--- Everything is successful - return true this.m_type_err=ERR_TYPE_NO_ERROR; this.m_success=true; return true; } //--- If calculated m_limit is less than or equal to 1, this means either opening of a new bar (m_limit==1) or current tick (m_limit==0) //--- In this case, it is necessary to calculate two bars - the first and the current if(this.m_limit<=1) { //--- In a loop over the number of indicator buffers for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { //--- If this is the opening of a new bar and resizing the indicator buffer failed, if(this.m_limit==1 && !this.BufferResize(i,this.m_rates_total)) { //--- add 'false' to the m_success variable and return 'false' //--- Here, an error message will be printed to log from the BufferResize method this.m_success=false; return false; } //--- If failed to copy two bars from the indicator's calculation part buffer, ::ResetLastError(); if(!this.CopyArrays(i,2)) { //--- report this via the log, add 'false' to the m_success variable and return 'false' ::PrintFormat("%s::%s: CopyBuffer(%lu) failed. Error %lu",__FUNCTION__,this.Title(),i,::GetLastError()); this.m_success &=false; } } //--- If there are errors after the error, return false if(!this.m_success) { this.m_type_err=ERR_TYPE_NO_DATA; return false; } //--- Success this.m_type_err=ERR_TYPE_NO_ERROR; this.m_success=true; return true; } //--- Undefined 'limit' option - return 'false' return false; }
To copy color buffer data from the calculation part of the indicator to the plotting part buffer, use a method similar to the method of copying a single-color buffer:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Fill the plot array and the color index array | //| passed to the method with data from the class buffer | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CIndMSTF::DataToColorBuffer(const string symbol_to,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_to,const uint buffer_num,const uint array_num,const int limit,double &plot_buffer[],double &color_buffer[]) { //--- Set the success flag this.m_success=true; //--- Get the indexing direction of the buffer array passed to the method and, //--- if non-timeseries indexing, set timeseries indexing bool as_series_plot=::ArrayGetAsSeries(plot_buffer); if(!as_series_plot) ::ArraySetAsSeries(plot_buffer,true); bool as_series_color=::ArrayGetAsSeries(color_buffer); if(!as_series_color) ::ArraySetAsSeries(color_buffer,true); //--- Set the symbol name and timeframe value passed to the method string symbol=(symbol_to=="" || symbol_to==NULL ? ::Symbol() : symbol_to); ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe=(timeframe_to==PERIOD_CURRENT ? ::Period() : timeframe_to); datetime array[2]; //--- If this is the first launch or history changes, initialize the buffer array passed to the method if(limit>1 && this.m_limit>1) { ::PrintFormat("%s::%s First start, or historical data has been changed. Initialize Buffer(%lu)",__FUNCTION__,this.Title(),buffer_num); ::ArrayInitialize(plot_buffer,this.BufferInitValue(buffer_num)); ::ArrayInitialize(color_buffer,this.BufferInitColorIndex(buffer_num)); } //--- Set the value of the loop counter (no more than the maximum number of bars in the terminal on the chart) int count=(limit<=1 ? 2 : ::fmin(::TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_MAXBARS),limit)); //--- In a loop from the zero bar to the value of the loop counter for(int i=0;i<count;i++) { //--- If the chart timeframe matches the class object timeframe, fill the buffer directly from the class object array if(timeframe==::Period() && this.m_timeframe==::Period()) { plot_buffer[i]=this.GetData(buffer_num,array_num,i); color_buffer[i]=this.GetColorData(buffer_num,i); } //--- Otherwise, if the chart timeframe is not equal to the timeframe of the class object else { //--- Find out which time of this class the bar of the current chart timeframe, corresponding to the loop index, belongs to ::ResetLastError(); if(::CopyTime(symbol,timeframe,i,2,array)!=2) { //--- If there is no data in the terminal, move on if(::GetLastError()==4401) continue; //--- Error in obtaining existing data - return false this.m_success &=false; return false; } //--- Using time of bar of current chart timeframe, find corresponding index of bar of class object's chart period ::ResetLastError(); int bar=::iBarShift(this.m_symbol,this.m_timeframe,array[0]); if(bar==WRONG_VALUE) { this.m_success &=false; continue; } //--- If this is historical data (not the first or zero bar) - //--- in the indicator buffer at the loop index, write the value obtained from the calculation part buffer if(i>1) { plot_buffer[i]=this.GetData(buffer_num,array_num,bar); color_buffer[i]=this.GetColorData(buffer_num,bar); } //--- If this is the current (zero) or previous (first) bar else { //--- Get the time of bars 0 and 1 by symbol/timeframe of the class object if(::CopyTime(this.m_symbol,this.m_timeframe,0,2,array)!=2) { this.m_success &=false; return false; } //--- Using time, get indexes of current and previous bars on the chart whose symbol/period was passed to method int bar0=::iBarShift(symbol,timeframe,array[1]); int bar1=::iBarShift(symbol,timeframe,array[0]); if(bar0==WRONG_VALUE || bar1==WRONG_VALUE) { this.m_success &=false; return false; } //--- If the chart timeframe is lower than the timeframe of the class object, if(timeframe<this.m_timeframe) { //--- in a loop from bar with smaller time to current chart bar, fill the buffer with data from the last 2 cells of the indicator buffer array for(int j=bar1;j>=0;j--) { plot_buffer[j]=this.GetData(buffer_num,array_num,(j>bar0 ? 1 : 0)); color_buffer[j]=this.GetColorData(buffer_num,(j>bar0 ? 1 : 0)); } } //--- If the chart timeframe is higher than the timeframe of the class object, else { //--- Get the time of the current and previous bars by symbol/timeframe of the current chart if(::CopyTime(symbol,timeframe,0,2,array)!=2) { this.m_success &=false; return false; } //--- Using time, get indexes of bars in indicator's calculation part buffer, corresponding to time of current and previous bars on the chart int bar0=::iBarShift(this.m_symbol,this.m_timeframe,array[1]); int bar1=::iBarShift(this.m_symbol,this.m_timeframe,array[0]); //--- Write into indicator buffer, at indexes 1 and 0, values from corresponding indexes of calculation part buffer plot_buffer[1]=this.GetData(buffer_num,array_num,bar1); plot_buffer[0]=this.GetData(buffer_num,array_num,bar0); color_buffer[1]=this.GetColorData(buffer_num,bar1); color_buffer[0]=this.GetColorData(buffer_num,bar0); } } } } //--- Set initial indexing of the buffer array passed to the method ::ArraySetAsSeries(plot_buffer,as_series_plot); ::ArraySetAsSeries(color_buffer,as_series_color); //--- Successful return true; }
Here everything is exactly the same as in the method of copying data from a single-color buffer, only an array of color indexes of the plot part is additionally passed to the method, into which we should copy the data of the corresponding array of the calculated part of the indicator. Also, copying is implemented for two arrays: data array and color array.
In all methods that return any properties or data of the specified buffer, the index of the required array is now additionally specified.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Fills the passed plot array with data from the class buffer | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CIndMSTF::DataToBuffer(const string symbol_to,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_to,const uint buffer_num,const uint array_num,const int limit,double &buffer[]) { //--- Set the success flag this.m_success=true; //--- Get the indexing direction of the buffer array passed to the method and, //--- if non-timeseries indexing, set timeseries indexing bool as_series=::ArrayGetAsSeries(buffer); if(!as_series) ::ArraySetAsSeries(buffer,true); //--- Set the symbol name and timeframe value passed to the method string symbol=(symbol_to=="" || symbol_to==NULL ? ::Symbol() : symbol_to); ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe=(timeframe_to==PERIOD_CURRENT ? ::Period() : timeframe_to); datetime array[2]; //--- If this is the first launch or history changes, initialize the buffer array passed to the method if(limit>1 && this.m_limit>1) { ::PrintFormat("%s::%s First start, or historical data has been changed. Initialize Buffer(%lu)",__FUNCTION__,this.Title(),buffer_num); ::ArrayInitialize(buffer,this.BufferInitValue(buffer_num)); } //--- Set the value of the loop counter (no more than the maximum number of bars in the terminal on the chart) int count=(limit<=1 ? 2 : ::fmin(::TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_MAXBARS),limit)); //--- In a loop from the zero bar to the value of the loop counter for(int i=0;i<count;i++) { //--- If the chart timeframe matches the class object timeframe, fill the buffer directly from the class object array if(timeframe==::Period() && this.m_timeframe==::Period()) buffer[i]=this.GetData(buffer_num,array_num,i); //--- Otherwise, if the chart timeframe is not equal to the timeframe of the class object else { //--- Find out which time of this class the bar of the current chart timeframe, corresponding to the loop index, belongs to ::ResetLastError(); if(::CopyTime(symbol,timeframe,i,2,array)!=2) { //--- If there is no data in the terminal, move on if(::GetLastError()==4401) continue; //--- Error in obtaining existing data - return false this.m_success &=false; return false; } //--- Using time of bar of current chart timeframe, find corresponding index of bar of class object's chart period ::ResetLastError(); int bar=::iBarShift(this.m_symbol,this.m_timeframe,array[0]); if(bar==WRONG_VALUE) { this.m_success &=false; continue; } //--- If this is historical data (not the first or zero bar) - //--- in the indicator buffer at the loop index, write the value obtained from the calculation part buffer if(i>1) buffer[i]=this.GetData(buffer_num,array_num,bar); //--- If this is the current (zero) or previous (first) bar else { //--- Get the time of bars 0 and 1 by symbol/timeframe of the class object if(::CopyTime(this.m_symbol,this.m_timeframe,0,2,array)!=2) { this.m_success &=false; return false; } //--- Using time, get indexes of current and previous bars on the chart whose symbol/period was passed to method int bar0=::iBarShift(symbol,timeframe,array[1]); int bar1=::iBarShift(symbol,timeframe,array[0]); if(bar0==WRONG_VALUE || bar1==WRONG_VALUE) { this.m_success &=false; return false; } //--- If the chart timeframe is lower than the timeframe of the class object, if(timeframe<this.m_timeframe) { //--- in a loop from bar with smaller time to current chart bar, fill the buffer with data from the last 2 cells of the indicator buffer array for(int j=bar1;j>=0;j--) buffer[j]=this.GetData(buffer_num,array_num,(j>bar0 ? 1 : 0)); } //--- If the chart timeframe is higher than the timeframe of the class object, else { //--- Get the time of the current and previous bars by symbol/timeframe of the current chart if(::CopyTime(symbol,timeframe,0,2,array)!=2) { this.m_success &=false; return false; } //--- Using time, get indexes of bars in indicator's calculation part buffer, corresponding to time of current and previous bars on the chart int bar0=::iBarShift(this.m_symbol,this.m_timeframe,array[1]); int bar1=::iBarShift(this.m_symbol,this.m_timeframe,array[0]); //--- Write into indicator buffer, at indexes 1 and 0, values from corresponding indexes of calculation part buffer buffer[1]=this.GetData(buffer_num,array_num,bar1); buffer[0]=this.GetData(buffer_num,array_num,bar0); } } } } //--- Set initial indexing of the buffer array passed to the method ::ArraySetAsSeries(buffer,as_series); //--- Successful return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the data of the specified buffer as is | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double CIndMSTF::GetData(const uint buffer_num,const uint array_num,const int index) const { //--- Validate the buffer number passed to the method and, if the number is incorrect, print a message to log if(buffer_num>this.BuffersTotal()-1) { string buff_limit=(this.BuffersTotal()==1 ? "0" : "0 - "+string(this.BuffersTotal()-1)); ::PrintFormat("%s: Invalid buffer number passed (%lu). Value must be %s",__FUNCTION__,buffer_num,buff_limit); //--- If the indicator has buffers, return "empty" value of the first one, otherwise EMPTY_VALUE return(this.BuffersTotal()>0 ? this.BufferInitValue(0) : EMPTY_VALUE); } //--- If an incorrect index is specified, return the "empty" value of the specified buffer if(index<0 || index>(int)this.DataTotal(buffer_num,array_num)-1) return this.BufferInitValue(buffer_num); //--- Calculate the real index in the buffer array and return the value at this index int n=int(this.DataTotal(buffer_num,array_num)-1-index); switch(array_num) { case 0 : return this.m_buffers[buffer_num].array0[n]; case 1 : return this.m_buffers[buffer_num].array1[n]; case 2 : return this.m_buffers[buffer_num].array2[n]; case 3 : return this.m_buffers[buffer_num].array3[n]; case 4 : return this.m_buffers[buffer_num].color_indexes[n]; default: break; } return EMPTY_VALUE; } //+-------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Returns data from specified buffer for specified symbol/timeframe | //+-------------------------------------------------------------------+ double CIndMSTF::GetDataTo(const string symbol_to,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_to,const uint buffer_num,const uint array_num,const int index) const { //--- If current symbol/period of the chart is specified if(timeframe_to==::Period() && this.m_timeframe==::Period() && symbol_to==::Symbol() && this.m_symbol==::Symbol()) return this.GetData(buffer_num,array_num,index); //--- Validate the buffer number passed to the method and, if the number is incorrect, print a message to log if(buffer_num>this.BuffersTotal()-1) { string buff_limit=(this.BuffersTotal()==1 ? "0" : "0 - "+string(this.BuffersTotal()-1)); ::PrintFormat("%s: Invalid buffer number passed (%lu). Value must be %s",__FUNCTION__,buffer_num,buff_limit); //--- If the indicator has buffers, return "empty" value of the first one, otherwise EMPTY_VALUE return(this.BuffersTotal()>0 ? this.BufferInitValue(0) : EMPTY_VALUE); } //--- Find out which time of this class the current chart timeframe's bar, corresponding to the loop index, belongs to datetime array[]; if(::CopyTime(symbol_to,timeframe_to,index,1,array)!=1) return this.BufferInitValue(buffer_num); //--- Using time of bar of current chart timeframe, find corresponding bar index of bar this class chart period int bar=iBarShift(this.m_symbol,this.m_timeframe,array[0]); //--- If the bar is not found, return the "empty" value set for the buffer if(bar==WRONG_VALUE) return this.BufferInitValue(buffer_num); //--- Return value from the indicator object buffer at the found index return this.GetData(buffer_num,array_num,bar); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the state of the indicator line as is | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ ENUM_LINE_STATE CIndMSTF::BufferLineState(const uint buffer_num,const uint array_num,const int index) const { //--- Get the values of the indicator line with the shift (0,1,2) relative to the passed index const double value0=this.GetData(buffer_num,array_num,index); const double value1=this.GetData(buffer_num,array_num,index+1); const double value2=this.GetData(buffer_num,array_num,index+2); //--- If at least one of the values could not be obtained, return an undefined value if(value0==EMPTY_VALUE || value1==EMPTY_VALUE || value2==EMPTY_VALUE) return LINE_STATE_NONE; //--- Line upward reversal (value2>value1 && value0>value1) if(::NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,this.m_digits)>0 && ::NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,this.m_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_TURN_UP; //--- Line upward direction (value2<=value1 && value0>value1) else if(::NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,this.m_digits)<=0 && ::NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,this.m_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_UP; //--- Line upward stop (value2<=value1 && value0==value1) else if(::NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,this.m_digits)<=0 && ::NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,this.m_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_STOP_UP; //--- Line downward reversal (value2<value1 && value0<value1) if(::NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,this.m_digits)<0 && ::NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,this.m_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN; //--- Line downward direction (value2>=value1 && value0<value1) else if(::NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,this.m_digits)>=0 && ::NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,this.m_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_DOWN; //--- Line downward stop (value2>=value1 && value0==value1) else if(::NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,this.m_digits)>=0 && ::NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,this.m_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN; //--- Undefined state return LINE_STATE_NONE; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return indicator line state for the specific symbol/period | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ ENUM_LINE_STATE CIndMSTF::BufferLineState(const string symbol_from,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframes_from,const uint buffer_num,const uint array_num,const int index) const { //--- Determine the chart symbol/period passed to the method string symbol=(symbol_from=="" || symbol_from==NULL ? ::Symbol() : symbol_from); ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe=(timeframes_from==PERIOD_CURRENT ? ::Period() : timeframes_from); //--- If we get data from symbol/period equal to current chart, return state from the buffer "as is" if(symbol==::Symbol() && symbol==this.m_symbol && timeframe==::Period() && timeframe==this.m_timeframe) return this.BufferLineState(buffer_num,array_num,index); //--- Declare variables to search for the required bars on the current chart datetime array[1]; int bar0=WRONG_VALUE; int bar1=WRONG_VALUE; int bar2=WRONG_VALUE; //--- Get the time of the first bar on the chart ::ResetLastError(); if(::CopyTime(symbol,timeframe,index,1,array)!=1) { ::PrintFormat("%s: CopyTime for %s/%s, bar %ld failed. Error %lu",__FUNCTION__,symbol,::StringSubstr(::EnumToString(timeframe),7),index,::GetLastError()); return LINE_STATE_NONE; } //--- Get index of the first bar in indicator object buffer based on bar opening time on the chart bar0=::iBarShift(this.m_symbol,this.m_timeframe,array[0]); if(bar0==WRONG_VALUE) { ::PrintFormat("%s: iBarShift for %s/%s, time %s failed. Error %lu",__FUNCTION__,this.m_symbol,this.TimeframeDescription(),string(array[0]),::GetLastError()); return LINE_STATE_NONE; } //--- Get the time of the second bar on the chart ::ResetLastError(); if(::CopyTime(symbol,timeframe,index+1,1,array)!=1) { ::PrintFormat("%s: CopyTime for %s/%s, bar %ld failed. Error %lu",__FUNCTION__,symbol,::StringSubstr(::EnumToString(timeframe),7),index+1,::GetLastError()); return LINE_STATE_NONE; } //--- Get index of the second bar in indicator object buffer based on bar opening time on the chart bar1=::iBarShift(this.m_symbol,this.m_timeframe,array[0]); if(bar1==WRONG_VALUE) { ::PrintFormat("%s: iBarShift for %s/%s, time %s failed. Error %lu",__FUNCTION__,this.m_symbol,this.TimeframeDescription(),string(array[0]),::GetLastError()); return LINE_STATE_NONE; } //--- Get the time of the third bar on the chart ::ResetLastError(); if(::CopyTime(symbol,timeframe,index+2,1,array)!=1) { ::PrintFormat("%s: CopyTime for %s/%s, bar %ld failed. Error %lu",__FUNCTION__,symbol,::StringSubstr(::EnumToString(timeframe),7),index+2,::GetLastError()); return LINE_STATE_NONE; } //--- Get index of the third bar in indicator object buffer based on bar opening time on the chart bar2=::iBarShift(this.m_symbol,this.m_timeframe,array[0]); if(bar2==WRONG_VALUE) { ::PrintFormat("%s: iBarShift for %s/%s, time %s failed. Error %lu",__FUNCTION__,this.m_symbol,this.TimeframeDescription(),string(array[0]),::GetLastError()); return LINE_STATE_NONE; } //--- Get the values of the indicator line with the shift (0,1,2) relative to the passed index const double value0=this.GetData(buffer_num,array_num,bar0); const double value1=this.GetData(buffer_num,array_num,bar1); const double value2=this.GetData(buffer_num,array_num,bar2); //--- If at least one of the values could not be obtained, return an undefined value if(value0==EMPTY_VALUE || value1==EMPTY_VALUE || value2==EMPTY_VALUE) return LINE_STATE_NONE; //--- Line upward reversal (value2>value1 && value0>value1) if(::NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,this.m_digits)>0 && ::NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,this.m_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_TURN_UP; //--- Line upward direction (value2<=value1 && value0>value1) else if(::NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,this.m_digits)<=0 && ::NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,this.m_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_UP; //--- Line upward stop (value2<=value1 && value0==value1) else if(::NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,this.m_digits)<=0 && ::NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,this.m_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_STOP_UP; //--- Line downward reversal (value2<value1 && value0<value1) if(::NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,this.m_digits)<0 && ::NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,this.m_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN; //--- Line downward direction (value2>=value1 && value0<value1) else if(::NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,this.m_digits)>=0 && ::NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,this.m_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_DOWN; //--- Line downward stop (value2>=value1 && value0==value1) else if(::NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,this.m_digits)>=0 && ::NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,this.m_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN; //--- Undefined state return LINE_STATE_NONE; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the state of the line relative to the specified level | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ ENUM_LINE_STATE CIndMSTF::BufferLineStateRelative(const int buffer_num,const uint array_num,const int index,const double level0,const double level1=EMPTY_VALUE) { //--- Get the values of the indicator line with the shift (0,1) relative to the passed index const double value0=this.GetData(buffer_num,array_num,index); const double value1=this.GetData(buffer_num,array_num,index+1); //--- If at least one of the values could not be obtained, return an undefined value if(value0==EMPTY_VALUE || value1==EMPTY_VALUE) return LINE_STATE_NONE; //--- Define the second level to compare double level=(level1==EMPTY_VALUE ? level0 : level1); //--- The line is below the level (value1<level && value0<level0) if(::NormalizeDouble(value1-level,this.m_digits)<0 && ::NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,this.m_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_BELOW; //--- The line is above the level (value1>level && value0>level0) if(::NormalizeDouble(value1-level,this.m_digits)>0 && ::NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,this.m_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_ABOVE; //--- The line crossed the level upwards (value1<=level && value0>level0) if(::NormalizeDouble(value1-level,this.m_digits)<=0 && ::NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,this.m_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP; //--- The line crossed the level downwards (value1>=level && value0<level0) if(::NormalizeDouble(value1-level,this.m_digits)>=0 && ::NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,this.m_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN; //--- The line touched the level from below (value1<level0 && value0==level0) if(::NormalizeDouble(value1-level,this.m_digits)<0 && ::NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,this.m_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; //--- The line touched the level from above (value1>level0 && value0==level0) if(::NormalizeDouble(value1-level,this.m_digits)>0 && ::NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,this.m_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; //--- Line is equal to the level value (value1==level0 && value0==level0) if(::NormalizeDouble(value1-level,this.m_digits)==0 && ::NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,this.m_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_EQUALS; //--- Undefined state return LINE_STATE_NONE; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the state of the line relative to the specified level | //| on the specified chart symbol/period | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ ENUM_LINE_STATE CIndMSTF::BufferLineStateRelative(const string symbol_from,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframes_from,const int buffer_num,const uint array_num,const int index,const double level0,const double level1=EMPTY_VALUE) { //--- Determine the chart symbol/period passed to the method string symbol=(symbol_from=="" || symbol_from==NULL ? ::Symbol() : symbol_from); ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe=(timeframes_from==PERIOD_CURRENT ? ::Period() : timeframes_from); //--- Get the values of the indicator line with the shift (0,1) relative to the passed index const double value0=this.GetDataTo(symbol,timeframe,buffer_num,array_num,index); const double value1=this.GetDataTo(symbol,timeframe,buffer_num,array_num,index+1); //--- If at least one of the values could not be obtained, return an undefined value if(value0==EMPTY_VALUE || value1==EMPTY_VALUE) return LINE_STATE_NONE; //--- Define the second level to compare double level=(level1==EMPTY_VALUE ? level0 : level1); //--- The line is below the level (value1<level && value0<level0) if(::NormalizeDouble(value1-level,this.m_digits)<0 && ::NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,this.m_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_BELOW; //--- The line is above the level (value1>level && value0>level0) if(::NormalizeDouble(value1-level,this.m_digits)>0 && ::NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,this.m_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_ABOVE; //--- The line crossed the level upwards (value1<=level && value0>level0) if(::NormalizeDouble(value1-level,this.m_digits)<=0 && ::NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,this.m_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP; //--- The line crossed the level downwards (value1>=level && value0<level0) if(::NormalizeDouble(value1-level,this.m_digits)>=0 && ::NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,this.m_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN; //--- The line touched the level from below (value1<level0 && value0==level0) if(::NormalizeDouble(value1-level,this.m_digits)<0 && ::NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,this.m_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; //--- The line touched the level from above (value1>level0 && value0==level0) if(::NormalizeDouble(value1-level,this.m_digits)>0 && ::NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,this.m_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; //--- Line is equal to the level value (value1==level0 && value0==level0) if(::NormalizeDouble(value1-level,this.m_digits)==0 && ::NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,this.m_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_EQUALS; //--- Undefined state return LINE_STATE_NONE; }
Methods that return color buffer data from an array of color indexes:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return data of the specified buffer of color indexes as is | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double CIndMSTF::GetColorData(const uint buffer_num,const int index) const { //--- Validate the buffer number passed to method and, if number is incorrect, print a message to log and return 0 if(buffer_num>this.BuffersTotal()-1) { string buff_limit=(this.BuffersTotal()==1 ? "0" : "0 - "+string(this.BuffersTotal()-1)); ::PrintFormat("%s: Invalid buffer number passed (%lu). Value must be %s",__FUNCTION__,buffer_num,buff_limit); return 0; } //--- If this is not a color buffer, report this to the log and return 0 if(!this.IsColoredBuffer(buffer_num)) { ::PrintFormat("%s: Buffer %lu is not a color buffer",__FUNCTION__,buffer_num); return 0; } //--- If an incorrect index is specified, return "empty" value of the specified color buffer if(index<0 || index>(int)this.DataTotal(buffer_num,4)-1) return this.BufferInitColorIndex(buffer_num); //--- Calculate the real index in the color buffer array and return the value at this index int n=int(this.DataTotal(buffer_num,4)-1-index); return this.m_buffers[buffer_num].color_indexes[n]; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return data of the specified color index buffer | //| for the specified symbol/timeframe | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double CIndMSTF::GetColorDataTo(const string symbol_to,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_to,const uint buffer_num,const int index) const { //--- If current symbol/period of the chart is specified if(timeframe_to==::Period() && this.m_timeframe==::Period() && symbol_to==::Symbol() && this.m_symbol==::Symbol()) return this.GetColorData(buffer_num,index); //--- Validate the buffer number passed to method and, if number is incorrect, print a message to log and return 0 if(buffer_num>this.BuffersTotal()-1) { string buff_limit=(this.BuffersTotal()==1 ? "0" : "0 - "+string(this.BuffersTotal()-1)); ::PrintFormat("%s: Invalid buffer number passed (%lu). Value must be %s",__FUNCTION__,buffer_num,buff_limit); return 0; } //--- If this is not a color buffer, report this to the log and return 0 if(!this.IsColoredBuffer(buffer_num)) { ::PrintFormat("%s: Buffer %lu is not a color buffer",__FUNCTION__,buffer_num); return 0; } //--- Find out which time of this class the current chart timeframe's bar, corresponding to the loop index, belongs to datetime array[]; if(::CopyTime(symbol_to,timeframe_to,index,1,array)!=1) return this.BufferInitColorIndex(buffer_num); //--- Using time of bar of current chart timeframe, find corresponding bar index of bar this class chart period int bar=iBarShift(this.m_symbol,this.m_timeframe,array[0]); //--- If the bar is not found, return "empty" value set for the color buffer if(bar==WRONG_VALUE) return this.BufferInitColorIndex(buffer_num); //--- Return a value from the color buffer of the indicator object at the found index return this.GetColorData(buffer_num,bar); //--- Calculate the real index in the color buffer array and return the value at this index int n=int(this.DataTotal(buffer_num,4)-1-bar); return this.m_buffers[buffer_num].color_indexes[n]; }
Methods that access any buffer data now do so through the specification of an array of the required buffer:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Disable timeseries indexing of buffer arrays | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CIndMSTF::SetAsSeriesOff(void) { //--- In a loop through all indicator buffers, disable the array as timeseries flag for(int i=0;i<(int)this.BuffersTotal();i++) { ::ArraySetAsSeries(this.m_buffers[i].array0,false); ::ArraySetAsSeries(this.m_buffers[i].array1,false); ::ArraySetAsSeries(this.m_buffers[i].array2,false); ::ArraySetAsSeries(this.m_buffers[i].array3,false); ::ArraySetAsSeries(this.m_buffers[i].color_indexes,false); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Returns the timeseries flag of the given buffer | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CIndMSTF::IsSeries(const uint buffer_num,const uint array_num) const { //--- Validate the buffer number passed to the method and, if the number is incorrect, print a message to the log and return 'false' if(buffer_num>this.BuffersTotal()-1) { string buff_limit=(this.BuffersTotal()==1 ? "0" : "0 - "+string(this.BuffersTotal()-1)); ::PrintFormat("%s: Invalid buffer number passed (%lu). Value must be %s",__FUNCTION__,buffer_num,buff_limit); return false; } //--- Return the timeseries flag of the array of the specified buffer switch(array_num) { case 0 : return (bool)::ArrayGetAsSeries(this.m_buffers[buffer_num].array0); case 1 : return (bool)::ArrayGetAsSeries(this.m_buffers[buffer_num].array1); case 2 : return (bool)::ArrayGetAsSeries(this.m_buffers[buffer_num].array2); case 3 : return (bool)::ArrayGetAsSeries(this.m_buffers[buffer_num].array3); case 4 : return (bool)::ArrayGetAsSeries(this.m_buffers[buffer_num].color_indexes); default: break; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Returns the amount of data in the specified buffer | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ uint CIndMSTF::DataTotal(const uint buffer_num,const uint array_num) const { //--- Validate the buffer number passed to method and, if number is incorrect, print a message to log and return zero if(buffer_num>this.BuffersTotal()-1) { string buff_limit=(this.BuffersTotal()==1 ? "0" : "0 - "+string(this.BuffersTotal()-1)); ::PrintFormat("%s: Invalid buffer number passed (%lu). Value must be %s",__FUNCTION__,buffer_num,buff_limit); return 0; } //--- Return the array size of the specified buffer switch(array_num) { case 0 : return this.m_buffers[buffer_num].array0.Size(); case 1 : return this.m_buffers[buffer_num].array1.Size(); case 2 : return this.m_buffers[buffer_num].array2.Size(); case 3 : return this.m_buffers[buffer_num].array3.Size(); case 4 : return this.m_buffers[buffer_num].color_indexes.Size(); default: break; } return 0; }
Method returning the number of colors set to the buffer:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the number of colors set for the buffer | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ uint CIndMSTF::ColorsTotal(const uint buffer_num) const { //--- Validate the buffer number passed to method and, if number is incorrect, print a message to log and return zero if(buffer_num>this.BuffersTotal()-1) { string buff_limit=(this.BuffersTotal()==1 ? "0" : "0 - "+string(this.BuffersTotal()-1)); ::PrintFormat("%s: Invalid buffer number passed (%lu). Value must be %s",__FUNCTION__,buffer_num,buff_limit); return 0; } //--- Return the size of the color array of the specified buffer return this.m_buffers[buffer_num].clrs.Size(); }
The classes of standard technical indicators have also been extended. Now, the class constructor specifies the drawing styles of each indicator buffer and index of the source array on which the indicator class buffer is built:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Accelerator Oscillator indicator class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CIndAC : public CIndMSTF { public: //--- Constructor CIndAC(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) : CIndMSTF(IND_AC,1,symbol,timeframe) { //--- Create description of parameters //--- If non-current chart symbol or period, their descriptions are added to parameters bool current=(this.Symbol()==::Symbol() && this.Timeframe()==::Period()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : ::StringFormat("%s,%s",this.Symbol(),this.TimeframeDescription())); string param=(current ? "" : StringFormat("(%s)",symbol_period)); //--- Write description of parameters, indicator name, its description, title and category this.SetParameters(param); this.SetName("AC"); this.SetDescription("Accelerator Oscillator"); this.m_title=this.Name()+this.Parameters(); this.m_category=IND_CATEGORY_WILLIAMS; this.m_digits=::Digits()+2; //--- Write description of line buffers this.SetBufferDescription(0,this.m_title); //--- Set drawing style for buffer 0 and number of the calculation part data buffer this.SetBufferDrawType(0,DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM,0); //--- Set two default colors for the color buffer 0 this.SetBufferColorToIndex(0,0,clrGreen); this.SetBufferColorToIndex(0,1,clrRed); //--- Set the default initializing color index this.SetBufferInitColorIndex(0,0); } };
For color buffers we also set default line colors as in the corresponding standard indicator and the index of the color with which the buffer is initialized.
Listing of classes of other standard indicators (some indicator classes are not yet finalized):
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Accumulation/Distribution indicator class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CIndAD : public CIndMSTF { public: //--- Constructor CIndAD(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME applied_volume // used volume ) : CIndMSTF(IND_AD,1,symbol,timeframe) { //--- Set the size of the parameter array and fill it ::ResetLastError(); if(::ArrayResize(this.m_param,1)==1) { ::ZeroMemory(this.m_param); this.m_param[0].type=TYPE_UINT; this.m_param[0].integer_value=applied_volume; } else ::PrintFormat("%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,::GetLastError()); //--- Create description of parameters //--- If non-current chart symbol or period, their descriptions are added to parameters bool current=(this.Symbol()==::Symbol() && this.Timeframe()==::Period()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : ::StringFormat("%s,%s",this.Symbol(),this.TimeframeDescription())); string param=(current ? "" : StringFormat("(%s)",symbol_period)); //--- Write description of parameters, indicator name, its description, title, category and Digits this.SetParameters(param); this.SetName("A/D"); this.SetDescription("Accumulation/Distribution"); this.m_title=this.Name()+this.Parameters(); this.m_category=IND_CATEGORY_VOLUME; this.m_digits=0; //--- Write description of line buffers this.SetBufferDescription(0,this.m_title); //--- Set drawing style for buffer 0 and the data buffer number of the calculation part this.SetBufferDrawType(0,DRAW_LINE,0); //--- Set the default color for buffer 0 this.SetBufferColorToIndex(0,0,clrLightSeaGreen); } }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Average Directional Movement Index indicator class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CIndADX : public CIndMSTF { public: //--- Constructor CIndADX(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int adx_period // averaging period ) : CIndMSTF(IND_ADX,3,symbol,timeframe) { // Buffer numbers: 0 - MAIN_LINE, 1 - PLUSDI_LINE, 2 - MINUSDI_LINE //--- Set the size of the parameter array and fill it ::ResetLastError(); if(::ArrayResize(this.m_param,1)==1) { ::ZeroMemory(this.m_param); this.m_param[0].type=TYPE_UINT; this.m_param[0].integer_value=(adx_period<1 ? 14 : adx_period); } else ::PrintFormat("%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,::GetLastError()); //--- Create description of parameters //--- If non-current chart symbol or period, their descriptions are added to parameters bool current=(this.Symbol()==::Symbol() && this.Timeframe()==::Period()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : ::StringFormat("%s,%s",this.Symbol(),this.TimeframeDescription())); string param=StringFormat("(%s%s%lu)",symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":"),adx_period); //--- Write description of parameters, indicator name, its description, title, category and Digits this.SetParameters(param); this.SetName("ADX"); this.SetDescription("Average Directional Movement Index"); this.m_title=this.Name()+this.Parameters(); this.m_category=IND_CATEGORY_TREND; this.m_digits=2; //--- write descriptions of MAIN_LINE, PLUSDI_LINE and MINUSDI_LINE line buffers this.SetBufferDescription(MAIN_LINE,this.m_title); this.SetBufferDescription(PLUSDI_LINE,"+DI"); this.SetBufferDescription(MINUSDI_LINE,"-DI"); //--- Set drawing style for buffers 0, 1, 2 and the numbers of calculation part data buffers this.SetBufferDrawType(0,DRAW_LINE,MAIN_LINE); this.SetBufferDrawType(1,DRAW_LINE,PLUSDI_LINE); this.SetBufferDrawType(2,DRAW_LINE,MINUSDI_LINE); //--- Set default colors for buffers 0, 1 and 2 this.SetBufferColorToIndex(MAIN_LINE,0,clrLightSeaGreen); this.SetBufferColorToIndex(PLUSDI_LINE,0,clrYellowGreen); this.SetBufferColorToIndex(MINUSDI_LINE,0,clrWheat); } }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Average Directional Movement Index Wilder indicator class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CIndADXW : public CIndMSTF { public: //--- Constructor CIndADXW(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int adx_period // averaging period ) : CIndMSTF(IND_ADXW,3,symbol,timeframe) { // Buffer numbers: 0 - MAIN_LINE, 1 - PLUSDI_LINE, 2 - MINUSDI_LINE //--- Set the size of the parameter array and fill it ::ResetLastError(); if(::ArrayResize(this.m_param,1)==1) { ::ZeroMemory(this.m_param); this.m_param[0].type=TYPE_UINT; this.m_param[0].integer_value=(adx_period<1 ? 14 : adx_period); } else ::PrintFormat("%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,::GetLastError()); //--- Create description of parameters //--- If non-current chart symbol or period, their descriptions are added to parameters bool current=(this.Symbol()==::Symbol() && this.Timeframe()==::Period()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : ::StringFormat("%s,%s",this.Symbol(),this.TimeframeDescription())); string param=StringFormat("(%s%s%lu)",symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":"),adx_period); //--- Write description of parameters, indicator name, its description, title, category and Digits this.SetParameters(param); this.SetName("ADX Wilder"); this.SetDescription("Average Directional Movement Index Wilder"); this.m_title=this.Name()+this.Parameters(); this.m_category=IND_CATEGORY_TREND; this.m_digits=2; //--- write descriptions of MAIN_LINE, PLUSDI_LINE and MINUSDI_LINE line buffers this.SetBufferDescription(MAIN_LINE,this.m_title); this.SetBufferDescription(PLUSDI_LINE,"+DI"); this.SetBufferDescription(MINUSDI_LINE,"-DI"); //--- Set drawing style for buffers 0, 1, 2 and the numbers of calculation part data buffers this.SetBufferDrawType(0,DRAW_LINE,MAIN_LINE); this.SetBufferDrawType(1,DRAW_LINE,PLUSDI_LINE); this.SetBufferDrawType(2,DRAW_LINE,MINUSDI_LINE); //--- Set default colors for buffers 0, 1 and 2 this.SetBufferColorToIndex(MAIN_LINE,0,clrLightSeaGreen); this.SetBufferColorToIndex(PLUSDI_LINE,0,clrYellowGreen); this.SetBufferColorToIndex(MINUSDI_LINE,0,clrWheat); } }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Alligator indicator class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CIndAlligator : public CIndMSTF { public: //--- Constructor CIndAlligator(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int jaw_period, // period for calculating jaws const int jaw_shift, // horizontal shift of jaws const int teeth_period, // period for calculating teeth const int teeth_shift, // horizontal shift of teeth const int lips_period, // period for calculating lips const int lips_shift, // horizontal shift of lips const ENUM_MA_METHOD ma_method, // smoothing type const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price // price type or handle ) : CIndMSTF(IND_ALLIGATOR,3,symbol,timeframe) { // Buffer indexes: 0 - GATORJAW_LINE, 1 - GATORTEETH_LINE, 2 - GATORLIPS_LINE //--- Set the size of the parameter array and fill it ::ResetLastError(); if(::ArrayResize(this.m_param,8)==8) { ::ZeroMemory(this.m_param); //--- period for jaw line calculation this.m_param[0].type=TYPE_UINT; this.m_param[0].integer_value=(jaw_period<1 ? 13 : jaw_period); //--- horizontal shift of the jaw line this.m_param[1].type=TYPE_INT; this.m_param[1].integer_value=jaw_shift; //--- period for teeth line calculation this.m_param[2].type=TYPE_UINT; this.m_param[2].integer_value=(teeth_period<1 ? 8 : teeth_period); //--- horizontal shift of teeth line this.m_param[3].type=TYPE_INT; this.m_param[3].integer_value=teeth_shift; //--- period for lip line calculation this.m_param[4].type=TYPE_UINT; this.m_param[4].integer_value=(lips_period<1 ? 5 : lips_period); //--- horizontal shift of lips line this.m_param[5].type=TYPE_INT; this.m_param[5].integer_value=lips_shift; //--- smoothing type this.m_param[6].type=TYPE_UINT; this.m_param[6].integer_value=ma_method; //--- price type or handle this.m_param[7].type=TYPE_UINT; this.m_param[7].integer_value=applied_price; } else ::PrintFormat("%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,::GetLastError()); //--- Create description of parameters //--- If non-current chart symbol or period, their descriptions are added to parameters bool current=(this.Symbol()==::Symbol() && this.Timeframe()==::Period()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : ::StringFormat("%s,%s",this.Symbol(),this.TimeframeDescription())); string param=StringFormat("(%s%s%lu,%lu,%lu)",symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":"),jaw_period,teeth_period,lips_period); //--- Write description of parameters, indicator name, its description, title and category this.SetParameters(param); this.SetName("Alligator"); this.SetDescription("Alligator"); this.m_title=this.Name()+this.Parameters(); this.m_category=IND_CATEGORY_WILLIAMS; //--- Write descriptions of GATORJAW_LINE, GATORTEETH_LINE and GATORLIPS_LINE line buffers this.SetBufferDescription(GATORJAW_LINE,::StringFormat("Jaws(%s%lu)", (current ? "" : symbol_period+":"),jaw_period)); this.SetBufferDescription(GATORTEETH_LINE,::StringFormat("Teeth(%s%lu)",(current ? "" : symbol_period+":"),teeth_period)); this.SetBufferDescription(GATORLIPS_LINE,::StringFormat("Lips(%s%lu)", (current ? "" : symbol_period+":"),lips_period)); //--- Write offsets to buffers GATORJAW_LINE, GATORTEETH_LINE and GATORLIPS_LINE this.SetBufferShift(GATORJAW_LINE,jaw_shift); this.SetBufferShift(GATORTEETH_LINE,teeth_shift); this.SetBufferShift(GATORLIPS_LINE,lips_shift); //--- Set drawing style for buffers 0, 1, 2 and the numbers of calculation part data buffers this.SetBufferDrawType(0,DRAW_LINE,GATORJAW_LINE); this.SetBufferDrawType(1,DRAW_LINE,GATORTEETH_LINE); this.SetBufferDrawType(2,DRAW_LINE,GATORLIPS_LINE); //--- Set default colors for buffers 0, 1 and 2 this.SetBufferColorToIndex(GATORJAW_LINE,0,clrBlue); this.SetBufferColorToIndex(GATORTEETH_LINE,0,clrRed); this.SetBufferColorToIndex(GATORLIPS_LINE,0,clrLime); } }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Adaptive Moving Average indicator class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CIndAMA : public CIndMSTF { public: //--- Constructor CIndAMA(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ama_period, // AMA period const int fast_ma_period, // fast MA period const int slow_ma_period, // slow MA period const int ama_shift, // horizontal shift of the indicator const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price // price type or handle ) : CIndMSTF(IND_AMA,1,symbol,timeframe) { //--- Set the size of the parameter array and fill it ::ResetLastError(); if(::ArrayResize(this.m_param,5)==5) { ::ZeroMemory(this.m_param); //--- AMA period this.m_param[0].type=TYPE_UINT; this.m_param[0].integer_value=(ama_period<1 ? 9 : ama_period); //--- fast MA period this.m_param[1].type=TYPE_UINT; this.m_param[1].integer_value=(fast_ma_period<1 ? 2 : fast_ma_period); //--- slow MA period this.m_param[2].type=TYPE_UINT; this.m_param[2].integer_value=(slow_ma_period<1 ? 30 : slow_ma_period); //--- horizontal shift of the indicator this.m_param[3].type=TYPE_INT; this.m_param[3].integer_value=ama_shift; //--- price type or handle this.m_param[4].type=TYPE_UINT; this.m_param[4].integer_value=applied_price; } else ::PrintFormat("%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,::GetLastError()); //--- Create description of parameters //--- If non-current chart symbol or period, their descriptions are added to parameters bool current=(this.Symbol()==::Symbol() && this.Timeframe()==::Period()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : ::StringFormat("%s,%s",this.Symbol(),this.TimeframeDescription())); string param=StringFormat("(%s%s%lu,%lu,%lu)",symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":"),ama_period,fast_ma_period,slow_ma_period); //--- Write description of parameters, indicator name, its description, title, category and Digits this.SetParameters(param); this.SetName("AMA"); this.SetDescription("Adaptive Moving Average"); this.m_title=this.Name()+this.Parameters(); this.m_category=IND_CATEGORY_TREND; this.m_digits=::Digits()+1; //--- Write description of line buffers this.SetBufferDescription(0,this.m_title); //--- Write shift to buffer 0 this.SetBufferShift(0,ama_shift); //--- Set drawing style for buffer 0 and the data buffer number of the calculation part this.SetBufferDrawType(0,DRAW_LINE,0); //--- Set the default color for buffer 0 this.SetBufferColorToIndex(0,0,clrRed); } }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Awesome Oscillator indicator class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CIndAO : public CIndMSTF { public: //--- Constructor CIndAO(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) : CIndMSTF(IND_AO,1,symbol,timeframe) { //--- Create description of parameters //--- If non-current chart symbol or period, their descriptions are added to parameters bool current=(this.Symbol()==::Symbol() && this.Timeframe()==::Period()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : ::StringFormat("%s,%s",this.Symbol(),this.TimeframeDescription())); string param=(current ? "" : StringFormat("(%s)",symbol_period)); //--- Write description of parameters, indicator name, its description, title, category and Digits this.SetParameters(param); this.SetName("AO"); this.SetDescription("Awesome Oscillator"); this.m_title=this.Name()+this.Parameters(); this.m_category=IND_CATEGORY_WILLIAMS; this.m_digits=::Digits()+1; //--- Write description of line buffers this.SetBufferDescription(0,this.m_title); //--- Set drawing style for buffer 0 and the data buffer number of the calculation part this.SetBufferDrawType(0,DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM,0); //--- Set two default colors for the color buffer 0 this.SetBufferColorToIndex(0,0,clrGreen); this.SetBufferColorToIndex(0,1,clrRed); //--- Set the default initializing color index this.SetBufferInitColorIndex(0,0); } }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Average True Range indicator class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CIndATR : public CIndMSTF { public: //--- Constructor CIndATR(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period // averaging period ) : CIndMSTF(IND_ATR,1,symbol,timeframe) { //--- Set the size of the parameter array and fill it ::ResetLastError(); if(::ArrayResize(this.m_param,1)==1) { ::ZeroMemory(this.m_param); this.m_param[0].type=TYPE_UINT; this.m_param[0].integer_value=(ma_period<1 ? 14 : ma_period); } else ::PrintFormat("%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,::GetLastError()); //--- Create description of parameters //--- If non-current chart symbol or period, their descriptions are added to parameters bool current=(this.Symbol()==::Symbol() && this.Timeframe()==::Period()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : ::StringFormat("%s,%s",this.Symbol(),this.TimeframeDescription())); string param=StringFormat("(%s%s%lu)",symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":"),ma_period); //--- Write description of parameters, indicator name, its description, title and category this.SetParameters(param); this.SetName("ATR"); this.SetDescription("Average True Range"); this.m_title=this.Name()+this.Parameters(); this.m_category=IND_CATEGORY_OSCILLATOR; //--- Write description of line buffers this.SetBufferDescription(0,this.m_title); //--- Set drawing style for buffer 0 and the data buffer number of the calculation part this.SetBufferDrawType(0,DRAW_LINE,0); //--- Set the default color for buffer 0 this.SetBufferColorToIndex(0,0,clrLightSeaGreen); } }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Bears Power indicator class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CIndBears : public CIndMSTF { public: //--- Constructor CIndBears(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period // averaging period ) : CIndMSTF(IND_BEARS,1,symbol,timeframe) { //--- Set the size of the parameter array and fill it ::ResetLastError(); if(::ArrayResize(this.m_param,1)==1) { ::ZeroMemory(this.m_param); this.m_param[0].type=TYPE_UINT; this.m_param[0].integer_value=(ma_period<1 ? 13 : ma_period); } else ::PrintFormat("%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,::GetLastError()); //--- Create description of parameters //--- If non-current chart symbol or period, their descriptions are added to parameters bool current=(this.Symbol()==::Symbol() && this.Timeframe()==::Period()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : ::StringFormat("%s,%s",this.Symbol(),this.TimeframeDescription())); string param=StringFormat("(%s%s%lu)",symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":"),ma_period); //--- Write description of parameters, indicator name, its description, title, category and Digits this.SetParameters(param); this.SetName("Bears"); this.SetDescription("Bears Power"); this.m_title=this.Name()+this.Parameters(); this.m_category=IND_CATEGORY_OSCILLATOR; this.m_digits=::Digits()+1; //--- Write description of line buffers this.SetBufferDescription(0,this.m_title); //--- Set drawing style for buffer 0 and the data buffer number of the calculation part this.SetBufferDrawType(0,DRAW_HISTOGRAM,0); //--- Set the default color for buffer 0 this.SetBufferColorToIndex(0,0,clrSilver); } }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Bulls Power indicator class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CIndBulls : public CIndMSTF { public: //--- Constructor CIndBulls(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period // averaging period ) : CIndMSTF(IND_BULLS,1,symbol,timeframe) { //--- Set the size of the parameter array and fill it ::ResetLastError(); if(::ArrayResize(this.m_param,1)==1) { ::ZeroMemory(this.m_param); this.m_param[0].type=TYPE_UINT; this.m_param[0].integer_value=(ma_period<1 ? 13 : ma_period); } else ::PrintFormat("%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,::GetLastError()); //--- Create description of parameters //--- If non-current chart symbol or period, their descriptions are added to parameters bool current=(this.Symbol()==::Symbol() && this.Timeframe()==::Period()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : ::StringFormat("%s,%s",this.Symbol(),this.TimeframeDescription())); string param=StringFormat("(%s%s%lu)",symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":"),ma_period); //--- Write description of parameters, indicator name, its description, title, category and Digits this.SetParameters(param); this.SetName("Bulls"); this.SetDescription("Bulls Power"); this.m_title=this.Name()+this.Parameters(); this.m_category=IND_CATEGORY_OSCILLATOR; this.m_digits=::Digits()+1; //--- Write description of line buffers this.SetBufferDescription(0,this.m_title); //--- Set drawing style for buffer 0 and the data buffer number of the calculation part this.SetBufferDrawType(0,DRAW_HISTOGRAM,0); //--- Set the default color for buffer 0 this.SetBufferColorToIndex(0,0,clrSilver); } }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Bollinger Bands® indicator class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CIndBands : public CIndMSTF { public: //--- Constructor CIndBands(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int bands_period, // central line calculation period const int bands_shift, // horizontal shift of the indicator const double deviation, // number of standard deviations const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price // price type or handle ) : CIndMSTF(IND_BANDS,3,symbol,timeframe) { // Buffer indexes: 0 - BASE_LINE, 1 - UPPER_BAND, 2 - LOWER_BAND //--- Set the size of the parameter array and fill it ::ResetLastError(); if(::ArrayResize(this.m_param,4)==4) { ::ZeroMemory(this.m_param); //--- central line calculation period this.m_param[0].type=TYPE_UINT; this.m_param[0].integer_value=(bands_period<1 ? 20 : bands_period); //--- horizontal shift of the indicator this.m_param[1].type=TYPE_INT; this.m_param[1].integer_value=bands_shift; //--- number of standard deviations this.m_param[2].type=TYPE_DOUBLE; this.m_param[2].double_value=deviation; //--- price type or handle this.m_param[3].type=TYPE_UINT; this.m_param[3].integer_value=applied_price; } else ::PrintFormat("%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,::GetLastError()); //--- Create description of parameters //--- If non-current chart symbol or period, their descriptions are added to parameters bool current=(this.Symbol()==::Symbol() && this.Timeframe()==::Period()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : ::StringFormat("%s,%s",this.Symbol(),this.TimeframeDescription())); string param=StringFormat("(%s%s%lu)",symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":"),bands_period); //--- Write description of parameters, indicator name, its description, title, category and Digits this.SetParameters(param); this.SetName("Bands"); this.SetDescription("Bollinger Bands"); this.m_title=this.Name()+this.Parameters(); this.m_category=IND_CATEGORY_TREND; this.m_digits=::Digits()+1; //--- Description of line buffers BASE_LINE, UPPER_BAND and LOWER_BAND this.SetBufferDescription(BASE_LINE,this.m_title+" Middle"); this.SetBufferDescription(UPPER_BAND,this.m_title+" Upper"); this.SetBufferDescription(LOWER_BAND,this.m_title+" Lower"); //--- Write offsets to the BASE_LINE, UPPER_BAND and LOWER_BAND buffers this.SetBufferShift(BASE_LINE,bands_shift); this.SetBufferShift(UPPER_BAND,bands_shift); this.SetBufferShift(LOWER_BAND,bands_shift); //--- Set drawing style for buffers 0, 1, 2 and the numbers of calculation part data buffers this.SetBufferDrawType(0,DRAW_LINE,BASE_LINE); this.SetBufferDrawType(1,DRAW_LINE,UPPER_BAND); this.SetBufferDrawType(2,DRAW_LINE,LOWER_BAND); //--- Set default colors for buffers 0, 1 and 2 this.SetBufferColorToIndex(BASE_LINE,0,clrMediumSeaGreen); this.SetBufferColorToIndex(UPPER_BAND,0,clrMediumSeaGreen); this.SetBufferColorToIndex(LOWER_BAND,0,clrMediumSeaGreen); } }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Commodity Channel Index indicator class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CIndCCI : public CIndMSTF { public: //--- Constructor CIndCCI(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period, // averaging period const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price // price type or handle ) : CIndMSTF(IND_CCI,1,symbol,timeframe) { //--- Set the size of the parameter array and fill it ::ResetLastError(); if(::ArrayResize(this.m_param,2)==2) { ::ZeroMemory(this.m_param); //--- averaging period this.m_param[0].type=TYPE_UINT; this.m_param[0].integer_value=(ma_period<1 ? 14 : ma_period<2 ? 2 : ma_period); //--- price type or handle this.m_param[1].type=TYPE_UINT; this.m_param[1].integer_value=applied_price; } else ::PrintFormat("%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,::GetLastError()); //--- Create description of parameters //--- If non-current chart symbol or period, their descriptions are added to parameters bool current=(this.Symbol()==::Symbol() && this.Timeframe()==::Period()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : ::StringFormat("%s,%s",this.Symbol(),this.TimeframeDescription())); string param=StringFormat("(%s%s%lu)",symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":"),ma_period); //--- Write description of parameters, indicator name, its description, title, category and Digits this.SetParameters(param); this.SetName("CCI"); this.SetDescription("Commodity Channel Index"); this.m_title=this.Name()+this.Parameters(); this.m_category=IND_CATEGORY_OSCILLATOR; this.m_digits=2; //--- Write description of line buffers this.SetBufferDescription(0,this.m_title); //--- Set drawing style for buffer 0 and the data buffer number of the calculation part this.SetBufferDrawType(0,DRAW_LINE,0); //--- Set the default color for buffer 0 this.SetBufferColorToIndex(0,0,clrLightSeaGreen); } }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Chaikin Oscillator indicator class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CIndCHO : public CIndMSTF { public: //--- Constructor CIndCHO(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int fast_ma_period, // fast period const int slow_ma_period, // slow period const ENUM_MA_METHOD ma_method, // smoothing type const ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME applied_volume // used volume ) : CIndMSTF(IND_CHAIKIN,1,symbol,timeframe) { //--- Set the size of the parameter array and fill it ::ResetLastError(); if(::ArrayResize(this.m_param,4)==4) { ::ZeroMemory(this.m_param); //--- fast period this.m_param[0].type=TYPE_UINT; this.m_param[0].integer_value=(fast_ma_period<1 ? 3 : fast_ma_period); //--- slow period this.m_param[1].type=TYPE_UINT; this.m_param[1].integer_value=(slow_ma_period<1 ? 10 : slow_ma_period); //--- smoothing type this.m_param[2].type=TYPE_UINT; this.m_param[2].integer_value=ma_method; //--- used volume this.m_param[3].type=TYPE_UINT; this.m_param[3].integer_value=applied_volume; } else ::PrintFormat("%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,::GetLastError()); //--- Create description of parameters //--- If non-current chart symbol or period, their descriptions are added to parameters bool current=(this.Symbol()==::Symbol() && this.Timeframe()==::Period()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : ::StringFormat("%s,%s",this.Symbol(),this.TimeframeDescription())); string param=StringFormat("(%s%s%lu,%lu)",symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":"),slow_ma_period,fast_ma_period); //--- Write description of parameters, indicator name, its description, title, category and Digits this.SetParameters(param); this.SetName("CHO"); this.SetDescription("Chaikin Oscillator"); this.m_title=this.Name()+this.Parameters(); this.m_category=IND_CATEGORY_OSCILLATOR; this.m_digits=0; //--- Write description of line buffers this.SetBufferDescription(0,this.m_title); //--- Set drawing style for buffer 0 and the data buffer number of the calculation part this.SetBufferDrawType(0,DRAW_LINE,0); //--- Set the default color for buffer 0 this.SetBufferColorToIndex(0,0,clrLightSeaGreen); } }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Double Exponential Moving Average indicator class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CIndDEMA : public CIndMSTF { public: //--- Constructor CIndDEMA(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period, // averaging period const int ma_shift, // horizontal indicator shift const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price // price type or handle ) : CIndMSTF(IND_DEMA,1,symbol,timeframe) { //--- Set the size of the parameter array and fill it ::ResetLastError(); if(::ArrayResize(this.m_param,3)==3) { ::ZeroMemory(this.m_param); //--- averaging period this.m_param[0].type=TYPE_UINT; this.m_param[0].integer_value=(ma_period<1 ? 14 : ma_period); //--- horizontal shift of the indicator this.m_param[1].type=TYPE_INT; this.m_param[1].integer_value=ma_shift; //--- price type or handle this.m_param[2].type=TYPE_UINT; this.m_param[2].integer_value=applied_price; } else ::PrintFormat("%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,::GetLastError()); //--- Create description of parameters //--- If non-current chart symbol or period, their descriptions are added to parameters bool current=(this.Symbol()==::Symbol() && this.Timeframe()==::Period()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : ::StringFormat("%s,%s",this.Symbol(),this.TimeframeDescription())); string param=StringFormat("(%s%s%lu)",symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":"),ma_period); //--- Write description of parameters, indicator name, its description, title, category and Digits this.SetParameters(param); this.SetName("DEMA"); this.SetDescription("Double Exponential Moving Average"); this.m_title=this.Name()+this.Parameters(); this.m_category=IND_CATEGORY_TREND; this.m_digits=::Digits()+1; //--- Write description of line buffers this.SetBufferDescription(0,this.m_title); //--- Write shift to buffer 0 this.SetBufferShift(0,ma_shift); //--- Set drawing style for buffer 0 and the data buffer number of the calculation part this.SetBufferDrawType(0,DRAW_LINE,0); //--- Set the default color for buffer 0 this.SetBufferColorToIndex(0,0,clrRed); } }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| DeMarker indicator class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CIndDeM : public CIndMSTF { public: //--- Constructor CIndDeM(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period // averaging period ) : CIndMSTF(IND_DEMARKER,1,symbol,timeframe) { //--- Set the size of the parameter array and fill it ::ResetLastError(); if(::ArrayResize(this.m_param,1)==1) { ::ZeroMemory(this.m_param); //--- averaging period this.m_param[0].type=TYPE_UINT; this.m_param[0].integer_value=(ma_period<1 ? 14 : ma_period); } else ::PrintFormat("%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,::GetLastError()); //--- Create description of parameters //--- If non-current chart symbol or period, their descriptions are added to parameters bool current=(this.Symbol()==::Symbol() && this.Timeframe()==::Period()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : ::StringFormat("%s,%s",this.Symbol(),this.TimeframeDescription())); string param=StringFormat("(%s%s%lu)",symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":"),ma_period); //--- Write description of parameters, indicator name, its description, title, category and Digits this.SetParameters(param); this.SetName("DeM"); this.SetDescription("DeMarker"); this.m_title=this.Name()+this.Parameters(); this.m_category=IND_CATEGORY_OSCILLATOR; this.m_digits=3; //--- Write description of line buffers this.SetBufferDescription(0,this.m_title); //--- Set drawing style for buffer 0 and the data buffer number of the calculation part this.SetBufferDrawType(0,DRAW_LINE,0); //--- Set the default color for buffer 0 this.SetBufferColorToIndex(0,0,clrLightSeaGreen); } }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Envelopes indicator class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CIndEnvelopes : public CIndMSTF { public: //--- Constructor CIndEnvelopes(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period, // middle line calculation period const int ma_shift, // horizontal shift of the indicator const ENUM_MA_METHOD ma_method, // smoothing type const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price, // price type or handle const double deviation // deviation of envelope borders from the middle line ) : CIndMSTF(IND_ENVELOPES,2,symbol,timeframe) { // Buffer indexes: 0 - UPPER_LINE, 1 - LOWER_LINE //--- Set the size of the parameter array and fill it ::ResetLastError(); if(::ArrayResize(this.m_param,5)==5) { ::ZeroMemory(this.m_param); //--- central line calculation period this.m_param[0].type=TYPE_UINT; this.m_param[0].integer_value=(ma_period<1 ? 14 : ma_period); //--- horizontal shift of the indicator this.m_param[1].type=TYPE_INT; this.m_param[1].integer_value=ma_shift; //--- smoothing type this.m_param[2].type=TYPE_UINT; this.m_param[2].integer_value=ma_method; //--- price type or handle this.m_param[3].type=TYPE_UINT; this.m_param[3].integer_value=applied_price; //--- deviation of envelope borders from the muddle line this.m_param[4].type=TYPE_DOUBLE; this.m_param[4].double_value=deviation; } else ::PrintFormat("%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,::GetLastError()); //--- Create description of parameters //--- If non-current chart symbol or period, their descriptions are added to parameters bool current=(this.Symbol()==::Symbol() && this.Timeframe()==::Period()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : ::StringFormat("%s,%s",this.Symbol(),this.TimeframeDescription())); string param=StringFormat("(%s%s%lu)",symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":"),ma_period); //--- Write description of parameters, indicator name, its description, title, category and Digits this.SetParameters(param); this.SetName("Envelopes"); this.SetDescription("Envelopes"); this.m_title=this.Name()+this.Parameters(); this.m_category=IND_CATEGORY_TREND; this.m_digits=::Digits()+1; //--- Description of UPPER_LINE and LOWER_LINE line buffers this.SetBufferDescription(UPPER_LINE,this.m_title+" Upper"); this.SetBufferDescription(LOWER_LINE,this.m_title+" Lower"); //--- Write shift to buffers this.SetBufferShift(0,ma_shift); this.SetBufferShift(1,ma_shift); //--- Set drawing style for buffers 0 and 1 and the numbers of calculation part data buffers this.SetBufferDrawType(0,DRAW_LINE,UPPER_LINE); this.SetBufferDrawType(1,DRAW_LINE,LOWER_LINE); //--- Set default colors for buffers 0 and 1 this.SetBufferColorToIndex(UPPER_LINE,0,clrBlue); this.SetBufferColorToIndex(LOWER_LINE,0,clrRed); } }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Force Index indicator class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CIndForce : public CIndMSTF { public: //--- Constructor CIndForce(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period, // averaging period const ENUM_MA_METHOD ma_method, // smoothing type const ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME applied_volume // volume type for calculation ) : CIndMSTF(IND_FORCE,1,symbol,timeframe) { //--- Set the size of the parameter array and fill it ::ResetLastError(); if(::ArrayResize(this.m_param,3)==3) { ::ZeroMemory(this.m_param); //--- averaging period this.m_param[0].type=TYPE_UINT; this.m_param[0].integer_value=(ma_period<1 ? 13 : ma_period); //--- smoothing type this.m_param[1].type=TYPE_UINT; this.m_param[1].integer_value=ma_method; //--- volume type for calculation this.m_param[2].type=TYPE_UINT; this.m_param[2].integer_value=applied_volume; } else ::PrintFormat("%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,::GetLastError()); //--- Create description of parameters //--- If non-current chart symbol or period, their descriptions are added to parameters bool current=(this.Symbol()==::Symbol() && this.Timeframe()==::Period()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : ::StringFormat("%s,%s",this.Symbol(),this.TimeframeDescription())); string param=StringFormat("(%s%s%lu)",symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":"),ma_period); //--- Write description of parameters, indicator name, its description, title, category and Digits this.SetParameters(param); this.SetName("Force"); this.SetDescription("Force Index"); this.m_title=this.Name()+this.Parameters(); this.m_category=IND_CATEGORY_OSCILLATOR; this.m_digits=::Digits()+1; //--- Write description of line buffers this.SetBufferDescription(0,this.m_title); //--- Set drawing style for buffer 0 and the data buffer number of the calculation part this.SetBufferDrawType(0,DRAW_LINE,0); //--- Set the default color for buffer 0 this.SetBufferColorToIndex(0,0,clrLightSeaGreen); } }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Fractals indicator class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CIndFractals : public CIndMSTF { public: //--- Constructor CIndFractals(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) : CIndMSTF(IND_FRACTALS,2,symbol,timeframe) { // Buffer indexes: 0 - UPPER_LINE, 1 - LOWER_LINE //--- Create description of parameters //--- If non-current chart symbol or period, their descriptions are added to parameters bool current=(this.Symbol()==::Symbol() && this.Timeframe()==::Period()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : ::StringFormat("%s,%s",this.Symbol(),this.TimeframeDescription())); string param=(current ? "" : StringFormat("(%s)",symbol_period)); //--- Write description of parameters, indicator name, its description, title and category this.SetParameters(param); this.SetName("Fractals"); this.SetDescription("Fractals"); this.m_title=this.Name()+this.Parameters(); this.m_category=IND_CATEGORY_WILLIAMS; //--- Description of UPPER_LINE and LOWER_LINE line buffers this.SetBufferDescription(UPPER_LINE,this.m_title+" Up"); this.SetBufferDescription(LOWER_LINE,this.m_title+" Down"); //--- Set drawing style for buffers 0 and 1 and the numbers of calculation part data buffers this.SetBufferDrawType(0,DRAW_ARROW,UPPER_LINE); this.SetBufferDrawType(1,DRAW_ARROW,LOWER_LINE); //--- Set default colors for buffers 0 and 1 this.SetBufferColorToIndex(UPPER_LINE,0,clrGray); this.SetBufferColorToIndex(LOWER_LINE,0,clrGray); } }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Fractal Adaptive Moving Average indicator class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CIndFrAMA : public CIndMSTF { public: //--- Constructor CIndFrAMA(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period, // averaging period const int ma_shift, // horizontal shift of the indicator const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price // price type or handle ) : CIndMSTF(IND_FRAMA,1,symbol,timeframe) { //--- Set the size of the parameter array and fill it ::ResetLastError(); if(::ArrayResize(this.m_param,3)==3) { ::ZeroMemory(this.m_param); //--- averaging period this.m_param[0].type=TYPE_UINT; this.m_param[0].integer_value=(ma_period<1 ? 14 : ma_period); //--- horizontal shift of the indicator this.m_param[1].type=TYPE_INT; this.m_param[1].integer_value=ma_shift; //--- price type or handle this.m_param[2].type=TYPE_UINT; this.m_param[2].integer_value=applied_price; } else ::PrintFormat("%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,::GetLastError()); //--- Create description of parameters //--- If non-current chart symbol or period, their descriptions are added to parameters bool current=(this.Symbol()==::Symbol() && this.Timeframe()==::Period()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : ::StringFormat("%s,%s",this.Symbol(),this.TimeframeDescription())); string param=StringFormat("(%s%s%lu)",symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":"),ma_period); //--- Write description of parameters, indicator name, its description, title, category and Digits this.SetParameters(param); this.SetName("FRAMA"); this.SetDescription("Fractal Adaptive Moving Average"); this.m_title=this.Name()+this.Parameters(); this.m_category=IND_CATEGORY_TREND; this.m_digits=::Digits()+1; //--- Write description of line buffers this.SetBufferDescription(0,this.m_title); //--- Write shift to buffer 0 this.SetBufferShift(0,ma_shift); //--- Set drawing style for buffer 0 and the data buffer number of the calculation part this.SetBufferDrawType(0,DRAW_LINE,0); //--- Set the default color for buffer 0 this.SetBufferColorToIndex(0,0,clrBlue); } }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Gator Oscillator indicator class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CIndGator : public CIndMSTF { public: //--- Constructor CIndGator(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int jaw_period, // period for jaw line calculation const int jaw_shift, // horizontal shift of jaw line const int teeth_period, // period for calculating teeth line const int teeth_shift, // horizontal shift of teeth line const int lips_period, // period for calculating lip line const int lips_shift, // horizontal shift of lip line const ENUM_MA_METHOD ma_method, // smoothing type const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price // price type or handle ) : CIndMSTF(IND_GATOR,2,symbol,timeframe) { // Buffer indexes: 0 - UPPER_HISTOGRAM, 1 - color buffer of the upper histogram, 2 - LOWER_HISTOGRAM, 3 - color buffer of the lower histogram //--- Set the size of the parameter array and fill it ::ResetLastError(); if(::ArrayResize(this.m_param,8)==8) { ::ZeroMemory(this.m_param); //--- period for jaw line calculation this.m_param[0].type=TYPE_UINT; this.m_param[0].integer_value=(jaw_period<1 ? 13 : jaw_period); //--- horizontal shift of the jaw line this.m_param[1].type=TYPE_INT; this.m_param[1].integer_value=jaw_shift; //--- period for teeth line calculation this.m_param[2].type=TYPE_UINT; this.m_param[2].integer_value=(teeth_period<1 ? 8 : teeth_period); //--- horizontal shift of teeth line this.m_param[3].type=TYPE_INT; this.m_param[3].integer_value=teeth_shift; //--- period for lip line calculation this.m_param[4].type=TYPE_UINT; this.m_param[4].integer_value=(lips_period<1 ? 5 : lips_period); //--- horizontal shift of lips line this.m_param[5].type=TYPE_INT; this.m_param[5].integer_value=lips_shift; //--- smoothing type this.m_param[6].type=TYPE_UINT; this.m_param[6].integer_value=ma_method; //--- price type or handle this.m_param[7].type=TYPE_UINT; this.m_param[7].integer_value=applied_price; } else ::PrintFormat("%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,::GetLastError()); //--- Create description of parameters //--- If non-current chart symbol or period, their descriptions are added to parameters bool current=(this.Symbol()==::Symbol() && this.Timeframe()==::Period()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : ::StringFormat("%s,%s",this.Symbol(),this.TimeframeDescription())); string param=StringFormat("(%s%s%lu,%lu,%lu)",symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":"),jaw_period,teeth_period,lips_period); //--- Write description of parameters, indicator name, its description, title, category and Digits this.SetParameters(param); this.SetName("Gator"); this.SetDescription("Gator Oscillator"); this.m_title=this.Name()+this.Parameters(); this.m_category=IND_CATEGORY_WILLIAMS; this.m_digits=::Digits()+1; //--- Description of line buffers UPPER_HISTOGRAM, upper histogram color buffer, LOWER_HISTOGRAM and lower histogram color buffer this.SetBufferDescription(0,this.m_title+" Up"); this.SetBufferDescription(1,this.m_title+" Down"); //--- Write shift to buffers UPPER_HISTOGRAM, 1, LOWER_HISTOGRAM and 2 this.SetBufferShift(0,teeth_shift); this.SetBufferShift(1,lips_shift); //--- Set drawing style for buffers 0 and 1 and the numbers of calculation part data buffers this.SetBufferDrawType(0,DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM,UPPER_HISTOGRAM); this.SetBufferDrawType(1,DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM,LOWER_HISTOGRAM); //--- Set default colors for color buffers this.SetBufferColorToIndex(0,0,clrGreen); this.SetBufferColorToIndex(0,1,clrRed); this.SetBufferColorToIndex(1,0,clrGreen); this.SetBufferColorToIndex(1,1,clrRed); //--- Set the default initializing color index this.SetBufferInitColorIndex(0,0); this.SetBufferInitColorIndex(1,0); } }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CIndIchimoku : public CIndMSTF { public: //--- Constructor CIndIchimoku(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int tenkan_sen, // period of Tenkan-sen const int kijun_sen, // period of Kijun-sen const int senkou_span_b // period of Senkou Span B ) : CIndMSTF(IND_ICHIMOKU,5,symbol,timeframe) { // Buffer indexes: 0 - TENKANSEN_LINE, 1 - KIJUNSEN_LINE, 2 - SENKOUSPANA_LINE, 3 - SENKOUSPANB_LINE, 4 - CHIKOUSPAN_LINE //--- Set the size of the parameter array and fill it ::ResetLastError(); if(::ArrayResize(this.m_param,3)==3) { ::ZeroMemory(this.m_param); //--- period of Tenkan-sen this.m_param[0].type=TYPE_UINT; this.m_param[0].integer_value=(tenkan_sen<1 ? 9 : tenkan_sen); //--- period of Kijun-sen this.m_param[1].type=TYPE_UINT; this.m_param[1].integer_value=(kijun_sen<1 ? 26 : kijun_sen); //--- period of Senkou Span B this.m_param[2].type=TYPE_UINT; this.m_param[2].integer_value=(senkou_span_b<1 ? 52 : senkou_span_b); } else ::PrintFormat("%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,::GetLastError()); //--- Create description of parameters //--- If non-current chart symbol or period, their descriptions are added to parameters bool current=(this.Symbol()==::Symbol() && this.Timeframe()==::Period()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : ::StringFormat("%s,%s",this.Symbol(),this.TimeframeDescription())); string param=StringFormat("(%s%s%lu,%lu,%lu)",symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":"),tenkan_sen,kijun_sen,senkou_span_b); //--- Write description of parameters, indicator name, its description, title, category and Digits this.SetParameters(param); this.SetName("Ichimoku"); this.SetDescription("Ichimoku Kinko Hyo"); this.m_title=this.Name()+this.Parameters(); this.m_category=IND_CATEGORY_TREND; this.m_digits=::Digits()+1; //--- Description of line buffers TENKANSEN_LINE, KIJUNSEN_LINE, SENKOUSPANA_LINE, SENKOUSPANB_LINE and CHIKOUSPAN_LINE this.SetBufferDescription(TENKANSEN_LINE,::StringFormat("Tenkan-sen(%lu)",tenkan_sen)); this.SetBufferDescription(KIJUNSEN_LINE,::StringFormat("Kijun-sen(%lu)",kijun_sen)); this.SetBufferDescription(SENKOUSPANA_LINE,"Senkou Span A"); this.SetBufferDescription(SENKOUSPANB_LINE,::StringFormat("Senkou Span B(%lu)",senkou_span_b)); this.SetBufferDescription(CHIKOUSPAN_LINE,"Chikou Span"); //--- Write shifts to buffers SENKOUSPANA_LINE, SENKOUSPANB_LINE and CHIKOUSPAN_LINE //this.SetBufferShift(SENKOUSPANA_LINE,kijun_sen); //this.SetBufferShift(SENKOUSPANB_LINE,kijun_sen); //this.SetBufferShift(CHIKOUSPAN_LINE,kijun_sen-senkou_span_b); } }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Market Facilitation Index indicator class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CIndBWMFI : public CIndMSTF { public: //--- Constructor CIndBWMFI(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME applied_volume // volume type for calculation ) : CIndMSTF(IND_BWMFI,1,symbol,timeframe) { //--- Set the size of the parameter array and fill it ::ResetLastError(); if(::ArrayResize(this.m_param,1)==1) { ::ZeroMemory(this.m_param); //--- volume type for calculation this.m_param[0].type=TYPE_UINT; this.m_param[0].integer_value=applied_volume; } else ::PrintFormat("%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,::GetLastError()); //--- Create description of parameters //--- If non-current chart symbol or period, their descriptions are added to parameters bool current=(this.Symbol()==::Symbol() && this.Timeframe()==::Period()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : ::StringFormat("%s,%s",this.Symbol(),this.TimeframeDescription())); string param=(current ? "" : StringFormat("(%s)",symbol_period)); //--- Write description of parameters, indicator name, its description, title and category this.SetParameters(param); this.SetName("BW MFI"); this.SetDescription("Market Facilitation Index"); this.m_title=this.Name()+this.Parameters(); this.m_category=IND_CATEGORY_WILLIAMS; //--- Write description of line buffers this.SetBufferDescription(0,this.m_title); //--- Set drawing style for buffer 0 and the data buffer number of the calculation part this.SetBufferDrawType(0,DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM,0); //--- Set four default colors for the color buffer 0 this.SetBufferColorToIndex(0,0,clrLime); this.SetBufferColorToIndex(0,1,clrSaddleBrown); this.SetBufferColorToIndex(0,2,clrBlue); this.SetBufferColorToIndex(0,3,clrPink); //--- Set the default initializing color index this.SetBufferInitColorIndex(0,0); } }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Momentum indicator class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CIndMomentum : public CIndMSTF { public: //--- Constructor CIndMomentum(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int mom_period, // averaging period const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price // price type or handle ) : CIndMSTF(IND_MOMENTUM,1,symbol,timeframe) { //--- Set the size of the parameter array and fill it ::ResetLastError(); if(::ArrayResize(this.m_param,2)==2) { ::ZeroMemory(this.m_param); //--- averaging period this.m_param[0].type=TYPE_UINT; this.m_param[0].integer_value=(mom_period<1 ? 14 : mom_period); //--- price type or handle this.m_param[1].type=TYPE_UINT; this.m_param[1].integer_value=applied_price; } else ::PrintFormat("%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,::GetLastError()); //--- Create description of parameters //--- If non-current chart symbol or period, their descriptions are added to parameters bool current=(this.Symbol()==::Symbol() && this.Timeframe()==::Period()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : ::StringFormat("%s,%s",this.Symbol(),this.TimeframeDescription())); string param=StringFormat("(%s%s%lu)",symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":"),mom_period); //--- Write description of parameters, indicator name, its description, title, category and Digits this.SetParameters(param); this.SetName("Momentum"); this.SetDescription("Momentum"); this.m_title=this.Name()+this.Parameters(); this.m_category=IND_CATEGORY_OSCILLATOR; this.m_digits=2; //--- Write description of line buffers this.SetBufferDescription(0,this.m_title); //--- Set drawing style for buffer 0 and the data buffer number of the calculation part this.SetBufferDrawType(0,DRAW_LINE,0); //--- Set the default color for buffer 0 this.SetBufferColorToIndex(0,0,clrDodgerBlue); } }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Money Flow Index indicator class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CIndMFI : public CIndMSTF { public: //--- Constructor CIndMFI(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period, // averaging period const ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME applied_volume // volume type for calculation ) : CIndMSTF(IND_MFI,1,symbol,timeframe) { //--- Set the size of the parameter array and fill it ::ResetLastError(); if(::ArrayResize(this.m_param,2)==2) { ::ZeroMemory(this.m_param); //--- averaging period this.m_param[0].type=TYPE_UINT; this.m_param[0].integer_value=(ma_period<1 ? 14 : ma_period); //--- volume type for calculation this.m_param[1].type=TYPE_UINT; this.m_param[1].integer_value=applied_volume; } else ::PrintFormat("%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,::GetLastError()); //--- Create description of parameters //--- If non-current chart symbol or period, their descriptions are added to parameters bool current=(this.Symbol()==::Symbol() && this.Timeframe()==::Period()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : ::StringFormat("%s,%s",this.Symbol(),this.TimeframeDescription())); string param=StringFormat("(%s%s%lu)",symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":"),ma_period); //--- Write description of parameters, indicator name, its description, title and category this.SetParameters(param); this.SetName("MFI"); this.SetDescription("Money Flow Index"); this.m_title=this.Name()+this.Parameters(); this.m_category=IND_CATEGORY_VOLUME; //--- Write description of line buffers this.SetBufferDescription(0,this.m_title); //--- Set drawing style for buffer 0 and the data buffer number of the calculation part this.SetBufferDrawType(0,DRAW_LINE,0); //--- Set the default color for buffer 0 this.SetBufferColorToIndex(0,0,clrDodgerBlue); } }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Moving Average indicator class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CIndMA : public CIndMSTF { public: //--- Constructor CIndMA(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period, // averaging period const int ma_shift, // horizontal shift of the indicator const ENUM_MA_METHOD ma_method, // smoothing type const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price // price type or handle ) : CIndMSTF(IND_MA,1,symbol,timeframe) { //--- Set the size of the parameter array and fill it ::ResetLastError(); if(::ArrayResize(this.m_param,4)==4) { ::ZeroMemory(this.m_param); //--- averaging period this.m_param[0].type=TYPE_UINT; this.m_param[0].integer_value=(ma_period<1 ? 10 : ma_period); //--- horizontal shift of the indicator this.m_param[1].type=TYPE_INT; this.m_param[1].integer_value=ma_shift; //--- smoothing type this.m_param[2].type=TYPE_UINT; this.m_param[2].integer_value=ma_method; //--- price type or handle this.m_param[3].type=TYPE_UINT; this.m_param[3].integer_value=applied_price; } else ::PrintFormat("%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,::GetLastError()); //--- Create description of parameters //--- If non-current chart symbol or period, their descriptions are added to parameters bool current=(this.Symbol()==::Symbol() && this.Timeframe()==::Period()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : ::StringFormat("%s,%s",this.Symbol(),this.TimeframeDescription())); string param=StringFormat("(%s%s%lu)",symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":"),ma_period); //--- Write description of parameters, indicator name, its description, title, category and Digits this.SetParameters(param); this.SetName("MA"); this.SetDescription("Moving Average"); this.m_title=this.Name()+this.Parameters(); this.m_category=IND_CATEGORY_TREND; this.m_digits=::Digits()+1; //--- Write description of line buffers this.SetBufferDescription(0,this.m_title); //--- Write shift to buffer 0 this.SetBufferShift(0,ma_shift); //--- Set drawing style for buffer 0 and the data buffer number of the calculation part this.SetBufferDrawType(0,DRAW_LINE,0); //--- Set the default color for buffer 0 this.SetBufferColorToIndex(0,0,clrRed); } }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Moving Average of Oscillator indicator class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CIndOsMA : public CIndMSTF { public: //--- Constructor CIndOsMA(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int fast_ema_period, // fast MA period const int slow_ema_period, // slow MA period const int signal_period, // difference averaging period const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price // price type or handle ) : CIndMSTF(IND_OSMA,1,symbol,timeframe) { //--- Set the size of the parameter array and fill it ::ResetLastError(); if(::ArrayResize(this.m_param,4)==4) { ::ZeroMemory(this.m_param); //--- fast MA period this.m_param[0].type=TYPE_UINT; this.m_param[0].integer_value=(fast_ema_period<1 ? 12 : fast_ema_period); //--- slow MA period this.m_param[1].type=TYPE_UINT; this.m_param[1].integer_value=(slow_ema_period<1 ? 26 : slow_ema_period); //--- difference averaging period this.m_param[2].type=TYPE_UINT; this.m_param[2].integer_value=(signal_period<1 ? 9 : signal_period<2 ? 2 : signal_period); //--- price type or handle this.m_param[3].type=TYPE_UINT; this.m_param[3].integer_value=applied_price; } else ::PrintFormat("%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,::GetLastError()); //--- Create description of parameters //--- If non-current chart symbol or period, their descriptions are added to parameters bool current=(this.Symbol()==::Symbol() && this.Timeframe()==::Period()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : ::StringFormat("%s,%s",this.Symbol(),this.TimeframeDescription())); string param=StringFormat("(%s%s%lu,%lu,%lu)",symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":"),fast_ema_period,slow_ema_period,signal_period); //--- Write description of parameters, indicator name, its description, title, category and Digits this.SetParameters(param); this.SetName("OsMA"); this.SetDescription("Moving Average of Oscillator"); this.m_title=this.Name()+this.Parameters(); this.m_category=IND_CATEGORY_OSCILLATOR; this.m_digits=::Digits()+2; //--- Write description of line buffers this.SetBufferDescription(0,this.m_title); //--- Set drawing style for buffer 0 and the data buffer number of the calculation part this.SetBufferDrawType(0,DRAW_HISTOGRAM,0); //--- Set the default color for buffer 0 this.SetBufferColorToIndex(0,0,clrSilver); } }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Moving Averages Convergence/Divergence indicator class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CIndMACD : public CIndMSTF { public: //--- Constructor CIndMACD(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int fast_ema_period, // fast MA period const int slow_ema_period, // slow MA period const int signal_period, // difference averaging period const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price // price type or handle ) : CIndMSTF(IND_MACD,2,symbol,timeframe) { // Buffer indexes: 0 - MAIN_LINE, 1 - SIGNAL_LINE //--- Set the size of the parameter array and fill it ::ResetLastError(); if(::ArrayResize(this.m_param,4)==4) { ::ZeroMemory(this.m_param); //--- fast MA period this.m_param[0].type=TYPE_UINT; this.m_param[0].integer_value=(fast_ema_period<1 ? 12 : fast_ema_period); //--- slow MA period this.m_param[1].type=TYPE_UINT; this.m_param[1].integer_value=(slow_ema_period<1 ? 26 : slow_ema_period); //--- difference averaging period this.m_param[2].type=TYPE_UINT; this.m_param[2].integer_value=(signal_period<1 ? 9 : signal_period); //--- price type or handle this.m_param[3].type=TYPE_UINT; this.m_param[3].integer_value=applied_price; } else ::PrintFormat("%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,::GetLastError()); //--- Create description of parameters //--- If non-current chart symbol or period, their descriptions are added to parameters bool current=(this.Symbol()==::Symbol() && this.Timeframe()==::Period()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : ::StringFormat("%s,%s",this.Symbol(),this.TimeframeDescription())); string param=StringFormat("(%s%s%lu,%lu,%lu)",symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":"),fast_ema_period,slow_ema_period,signal_period); //--- Write description of parameters, indicator name, its description, title, category and Digits this.SetParameters(param); this.SetName("MACD"); this.SetDescription("Moving Averages Convergence/Divergence"); this.m_title=this.Name()+this.Parameters(); this.m_category=IND_CATEGORY_OSCILLATOR; this.m_digits=::Digits()+1; //--- Description of MAIN_LINE and SIGNAL_LINE line buffers this.SetBufferDescription(MAIN_LINE,this.m_title); this.SetBufferDescription(SIGNAL_LINE,"Signal"); //--- Set drawing style for buffers 0 and 1 and the numbers of calculation part data buffers this.SetBufferDrawType(0,DRAW_HISTOGRAM,MAIN_LINE); this.SetBufferDrawType(1,DRAW_LINE,SIGNAL_LINE); //--- Set default colors for buffers 0 and 1 this.SetBufferColorToIndex(MAIN_LINE,0,clrSilver); this.SetBufferColorToIndex(SIGNAL_LINE,0,clrRed); } }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| On Balance Volume indicator class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CIndOBV : public CIndMSTF { public: //--- Constructor CIndOBV(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME applied_volume // volume type for calculation ) : CIndMSTF(IND_OBV,1,symbol,timeframe) { //--- Set the size of the parameter array and fill it ::ResetLastError(); if(::ArrayResize(this.m_param,1)==1) { ::ZeroMemory(this.m_param); //--- volume type for calculation this.m_param[0].type=TYPE_UINT; this.m_param[0].integer_value=applied_volume; } else ::PrintFormat("%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,::GetLastError()); //--- Create description of parameters //--- If non-current chart symbol or period, their descriptions are added to parameters bool current=(this.Symbol()==::Symbol() && this.Timeframe()==::Period()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : ::StringFormat("%s,%s",this.Symbol(),this.TimeframeDescription())); string param=(current ? "" : StringFormat("(%s)",symbol_period)); //--- Write description of parameters, indicator name, its description, title, category and Digits this.SetParameters(param); this.SetName("OBV"); this.SetDescription("On Balance Volume"); this.m_title=this.Name()+this.Parameters(); this.m_category=IND_CATEGORY_VOLUME; this.m_digits=0; //--- Write description of line buffers this.SetBufferDescription(0,this.m_title); //--- Set drawing style for buffer 0 and the data buffer number of the calculation part this.SetBufferDrawType(0,DRAW_LINE,0); //--- Set the default color for buffer 0 this.SetBufferColorToIndex(0,0,clrLightSeaGreen); } }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Parabolic Stop and Reverse system indicator class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CIndSAR : public CIndMSTF { public: //--- Constructor CIndSAR(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const double step, // price change step — acceleration factor const double maximum // maximum step ) : CIndMSTF(IND_SAR,1,symbol,timeframe) { //--- Set the size of the parameter array and fill it ::ResetLastError(); if(::ArrayResize(this.m_param,2)==2) { ::ZeroMemory(this.m_param); //--- price change step — acceleration factor this.m_param[0].type=TYPE_DOUBLE; this.m_param[0].double_value=step; //--- maximum step this.m_param[1].type=TYPE_DOUBLE; this.m_param[1].double_value=maximum; } else ::PrintFormat("%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,::GetLastError()); //--- Create description of parameters //--- If non-current chart symbol or period, their descriptions are added to parameters bool current=(this.Symbol()==::Symbol() && this.Timeframe()==::Period()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : ::StringFormat("%s,%s",this.Symbol(),this.TimeframeDescription())); string param=StringFormat("(%s%s%.2f,%.2f)",symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":"),step,maximum); //--- Write description of parameters, indicator name, its description, title and category this.SetParameters(param); this.SetName("SAR"); this.SetDescription("Parabolic SAR"); this.m_title=this.Name()+this.Parameters(); this.m_category=IND_CATEGORY_TREND; //--- Write description of line buffers this.SetBufferDescription(0,this.m_title); //--- Set drawing style for buffer 0 and the data buffer number of the calculation part this.SetBufferDrawType(0,DRAW_ARROW,0); //--- Set the default color for buffer 0 this.SetBufferColorToIndex(0,0,clrLime); } }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Relative Strength Index indicator class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CIndRSI : public CIndMSTF { public: //--- Constructor CIndRSI(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period, // averaging period const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price // price type or handle ) : CIndMSTF(IND_RSI,1,symbol,timeframe) { //--- Set the size of the parameter array and fill it ::ResetLastError(); if(::ArrayResize(this.m_param,2)==2) { ::ZeroMemory(this.m_param); //--- averaging period this.m_param[0].type=TYPE_UINT; this.m_param[0].integer_value=(ma_period<1 ? 14 : ma_period<2 ? 2 : ma_period); //--- price type or handle this.m_param[1].type=TYPE_UINT; this.m_param[1].integer_value=applied_price; } else ::PrintFormat("%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,::GetLastError()); //--- Create description of parameters //--- If non-current chart symbol or period, their descriptions are added to parameters bool current=(this.Symbol()==::Symbol() && this.Timeframe()==::Period()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : ::StringFormat("%s,%s",this.Symbol(),this.TimeframeDescription())); string param=StringFormat("(%s%s%lu)",symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":"),ma_period); //--- Write description of parameters, indicator name, its description, title, category and Digits this.SetParameters(param); this.SetName("RSI"); this.SetDescription("Relative Strength Index"); this.m_title=this.Name()+this.Parameters(); this.m_category=IND_CATEGORY_OSCILLATOR; this.m_digits=2; //--- Write description of line buffers this.SetBufferDescription(0,this.m_title); //--- Set drawing style for buffer 0 and the data buffer number of the calculation part this.SetBufferDrawType(0,DRAW_LINE,0); //--- Set the default color for buffer 0 this.SetBufferColorToIndex(0,0,clrDodgerBlue); } }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Relative Vigor Index indicator class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CIndRVI : public CIndMSTF { public: //--- Constructor CIndRVI(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period // averaging period ) : CIndMSTF(IND_RVI,2,symbol,timeframe) { // Buffer indexes: 0 - MAIN_LINE, 1 - SIGNAL_LINE //--- Set the size of the parameter array and fill it ::ResetLastError(); if(::ArrayResize(this.m_param,1)==1) { ::ZeroMemory(this.m_param); //--- averaging period this.m_param[0].type=TYPE_UINT; this.m_param[0].integer_value=(ma_period<1 ? 10 : ma_period); } else ::PrintFormat("%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,::GetLastError()); //--- Create description of parameters //--- If non-current chart symbol or period, their descriptions are added to parameters bool current=(this.Symbol()==::Symbol() && this.Timeframe()==::Period()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : ::StringFormat("%s,%s",this.Symbol(),this.TimeframeDescription())); string param=StringFormat("(%s%s%lu)",symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":"),ma_period); //--- Write description of parameters, indicator name, its description, title, category and Digits this.SetParameters(param); this.SetName("RVI"); this.SetDescription("Relative Vigor Index"); this.m_title=this.Name()+this.Parameters(); this.m_category=IND_CATEGORY_OSCILLATOR; this.m_digits=3; //--- Description of MAIN_LINE and SIGNAL_LINE line buffers this.SetBufferDescription(MAIN_LINE,this.m_title); this.SetBufferDescription(SIGNAL_LINE,"Signal"); //--- Set drawing style for buffers 0 and 1 and the numbers of calculation part data buffers this.SetBufferDrawType(0,DRAW_LINE,MAIN_LINE); this.SetBufferDrawType(1,DRAW_LINE,SIGNAL_LINE); //--- Set default colors for buffers 0 and 1 this.SetBufferColorToIndex(MAIN_LINE,0,clrGreen); this.SetBufferColorToIndex(SIGNAL_LINE,0,clrRed); } }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Standard Deviation indicator class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CIndStdDev : public CIndMSTF { public: //--- Constructor CIndStdDev(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period, // averaging period const int ma_shift, // horizontal shift of the indicator const ENUM_MA_METHOD ma_method, // smoothing type const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price // price type or handle ) : CIndMSTF(IND_STDDEV,1,symbol,timeframe) { //--- Set the size of the parameter array and fill it ::ResetLastError(); if(::ArrayResize(this.m_param,4)==4) { ::ZeroMemory(this.m_param); //--- averaging period this.m_param[0].type=TYPE_UINT; this.m_param[0].integer_value=(ma_period<1 ? 20 : ma_period<2 ? 2 : ma_period); //--- horizontal shift of the indicator this.m_param[1].type=TYPE_INT; this.m_param[1].integer_value=ma_shift; //--- smoothing type this.m_param[2].type=TYPE_UINT; this.m_param[2].integer_value=ma_method; //--- price type or handle this.m_param[3].type=TYPE_UINT; this.m_param[3].integer_value=applied_price; } else ::PrintFormat("%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,::GetLastError()); //--- Create description of parameters //--- If non-current chart symbol or period, their descriptions are added to parameters bool current=(this.Symbol()==::Symbol() && this.Timeframe()==::Period()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : ::StringFormat("%s,%s",this.Symbol(),this.TimeframeDescription())); string param=StringFormat("(%s%s%lu)",symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":"),ma_period); //--- Write description of parameters, indicator name, its description, title, category and Digits this.SetParameters(param); this.SetName("StdDev"); this.SetDescription("Standard Deviation"); this.m_title=this.Name()+this.Parameters(); this.m_category=IND_CATEGORY_TREND; this.m_digits=::Digits()+1; //--- Write description of line buffers this.SetBufferDescription(0,this.m_title); //--- Write shift to buffer 0 this.SetBufferShift(0,ma_shift); //--- Set drawing style for buffer 0 and the data buffer number of the calculation part this.SetBufferDrawType(0,DRAW_LINE,0); //--- Set the default color for buffer 0 this.SetBufferColorToIndex(0,0,clrMediumSeaGreen); } }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Stochastic Oscillator indicator class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CIndStoch : public CIndMSTF { public: //--- Constructor CIndStoch(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int Kperiod, // K-period (number of bars for calculations) const int Dperiod, // D-period (primary smoothing period) const int slowing, // final smoothing const ENUM_MA_METHOD ma_method, // smoothing type const ENUM_STO_PRICE price_field // Stochastic calculation method ) : CIndMSTF(IND_STOCHASTIC,2,symbol,timeframe) { // Buffer indexes: 0 - MAIN_LINE, 1 - SIGNAL_LINE //--- Set the size of the parameter array and fill it ::ResetLastError(); if(::ArrayResize(this.m_param,5)==5) { ::ZeroMemory(this.m_param); //--- K period (number of bars for calculation) this.m_param[0].type=TYPE_UINT; this.m_param[0].integer_value=(Kperiod<1 ? 5 : Kperiod); //--- D period (primary smoothing period) this.m_param[1].type=TYPE_UINT; this.m_param[1].integer_value=(Dperiod<1 ? 3 : Dperiod); //--- final smoothing this.m_param[2].type=TYPE_UINT; this.m_param[2].integer_value=(slowing<1 ? 3 : slowing); //--- smoothing type this.m_param[3].type=TYPE_UINT; this.m_param[3].integer_value=ma_method; //--- Stochastic calculation method this.m_param[4].type=TYPE_UINT; this.m_param[4].integer_value=price_field; } else ::PrintFormat("%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,::GetLastError()); //--- Create description of parameters //--- If non-current chart symbol or period, their descriptions are added to parameters bool current=(this.Symbol()==::Symbol() && this.Timeframe()==::Period()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : ::StringFormat("%s,%s",this.Symbol(),this.TimeframeDescription())); string param=StringFormat("(%s%s%lu,%lu,%lu)",symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":"),Kperiod,Dperiod,slowing); //--- Write description of parameters, indicator name, its description, title, category and Digits this.SetParameters(param); this.SetName("Stoch"); this.SetDescription("Stochastic Oscillator"); this.m_title=this.Name()+this.Parameters(); this.m_category=IND_CATEGORY_OSCILLATOR; this.m_digits=2; //--- Description of MAIN_LINE and SIGNAL_LINE line buffers this.SetBufferDescription(MAIN_LINE,this.m_title); this.SetBufferDescription(SIGNAL_LINE,"Signal"); //--- Set drawing style for buffers 0 and 1 and the numbers of calculation part data buffers this.SetBufferDrawType(0,DRAW_LINE,MAIN_LINE); this.SetBufferDrawType(1,DRAW_LINE,SIGNAL_LINE); //--- Set default colors for buffers 0 and 1 this.SetBufferColorToIndex(MAIN_LINE,0,clrLightSeaGreen); this.SetBufferColorToIndex(SIGNAL_LINE,0,clrRed); } }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Triple Exponential Moving Average indicator class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CIndTEMA : public CIndMSTF { public: //--- Constructor CIndTEMA(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period, // averaging period const int ma_shift, // horizontal shift of the indicator const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price // price type or handle ) : CIndMSTF(IND_TEMA,1,symbol,timeframe) { //--- Set the size of the parameter array and fill it ::ResetLastError(); if(::ArrayResize(this.m_param,3)==3) { ::ZeroMemory(this.m_param); //--- averaging period this.m_param[0].type=TYPE_UINT; this.m_param[0].integer_value=(ma_period<1 ? 14 : ma_period); //--- horizontal shift of the indicator this.m_param[1].type=TYPE_INT; this.m_param[1].integer_value=ma_shift; //--- price type or handle this.m_param[2].type=TYPE_UINT; this.m_param[2].integer_value=applied_price; } else ::PrintFormat("%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,::GetLastError()); //--- Create description of parameters //--- If non-current chart symbol or period, their descriptions are added to parameters bool current=(this.Symbol()==::Symbol() && this.Timeframe()==::Period()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : ::StringFormat("%s,%s",this.Symbol(),this.TimeframeDescription())); string param=StringFormat("(%s%s%lu)",symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":"),ma_period); //--- Write description of parameters, indicator name, its description, title, category and Digits this.SetParameters(param); this.SetName("TEMA"); this.SetDescription("Triple Exponential Moving Average"); this.m_title=this.Name()+this.Parameters(); this.m_category=IND_CATEGORY_TREND; this.m_digits=::Digits()+1; //--- Write description of line buffers this.SetBufferDescription(0,this.m_title); //--- Write shift to buffer 0 this.SetBufferShift(0,ma_shift); //--- Set drawing style for buffer 0 and the data buffer number of the calculation part this.SetBufferDrawType(0,DRAW_LINE,0); //--- Set the default color for buffer 0 this.SetBufferColorToIndex(0,0,clrRed); } }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Triple Exponential Moving Averages Oscillator indicator class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CIndTriX : public CIndMSTF { public: //--- Constructor CIndTriX(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period, // averaging period const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price // price type or handle ) : CIndMSTF(IND_TRIX,1,symbol,timeframe) { //--- Set the size of the parameter array and fill it ::ResetLastError(); if(::ArrayResize(this.m_param,2)==2) { ::ZeroMemory(this.m_param); //--- averaging period this.m_param[0].type=TYPE_UINT; this.m_param[0].integer_value=(ma_period<1 ? 14 : ma_period<2 ? 2 : ma_period); //--- price type or handle this.m_param[1].type=TYPE_UINT; this.m_param[1].integer_value=applied_price; } else ::PrintFormat("%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,::GetLastError()); //--- Create description of parameters //--- If non-current chart symbol or period, their descriptions are added to parameters bool current=(this.Symbol()==::Symbol() && this.Timeframe()==::Period()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : ::StringFormat("%s,%s",this.Symbol(),this.TimeframeDescription())); string param=StringFormat("(%s%s%lu)",symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":"),ma_period); //--- Write description of parameters, indicator name, its description, title and category this.SetParameters(param); this.SetName("TRIX"); this.SetDescription("Triple Exponential Average"); this.m_title=this.Name()+this.Parameters(); this.m_category=IND_CATEGORY_OSCILLATOR; //--- Write description of line buffers this.SetBufferDescription(0,this.m_title); //--- Set drawing style for buffer 0 and the data buffer number of the calculation part this.SetBufferDrawType(0,DRAW_LINE,0); //--- Set the default color for buffer 0 this.SetBufferColorToIndex(0,0,clrRed); } }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Larry Williams' Percent Range indicator class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CIndWPR : public CIndMSTF { public: //--- Constructor CIndWPR(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int calc_period // averaging period ) : CIndMSTF(IND_WPR,1,symbol,timeframe) { //--- Set the size of the parameter array and fill it ::ResetLastError(); if(::ArrayResize(this.m_param,1)==1) { ::ZeroMemory(this.m_param); //--- averaging period this.m_param[0].type=TYPE_UINT; this.m_param[0].integer_value=(calc_period<1 ? 14 : calc_period); } else ::PrintFormat("%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,::GetLastError()); //--- Create description of parameters //--- If non-current chart symbol or period, their descriptions are added to parameters bool current=(this.Symbol()==::Symbol() && this.Timeframe()==::Period()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : ::StringFormat("%s,%s",this.Symbol(),this.TimeframeDescription())); string param=StringFormat("(%s%s%lu)",symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":"),calc_period); //--- Write description of parameters, indicator name, its description, title, category and Digits this.SetParameters(param); this.SetName("%R"); this.SetDescription("Williams' Percent Range"); this.m_title=this.Name()+this.Parameters(); this.m_category=IND_CATEGORY_OSCILLATOR; this.m_digits=2; //--- Write description of line buffers this.SetBufferDescription(0,this.m_title); //--- Set drawing style for buffer 0 and the data buffer number of the calculation part this.SetBufferDrawType(0,DRAW_LINE,0); //--- Set the default color for buffer 0 this.SetBufferColorToIndex(0,0,clrAqua); } }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Variable Index Dynamic Average indicator class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CIndVIDyA : public CIndMSTF { public: //--- Constructor CIndVIDyA(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int cmo_period, // the Chande Momentum period const int ema_period, // period of the smoothing factor const int ma_shift, // horizontal shift of the indicator const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price // price type or handle ) : CIndMSTF(IND_VIDYA,1,symbol,timeframe) { //--- Set the size of the parameter array and fill it ::ResetLastError(); if(::ArrayResize(this.m_param,4)==4) { ::ZeroMemory(this.m_param); //--- Chande Momentum period this.m_param[0].type=TYPE_UINT; this.m_param[0].integer_value=(cmo_period<1 ? 9 : cmo_period); //--- smoothing factor period this.m_param[1].type=TYPE_UINT; this.m_param[1].integer_value=(ema_period<1 ? 12 : ema_period); //--- horizontal shift of the indicator this.m_param[2].type=TYPE_INT; this.m_param[2].integer_value=ma_shift; //--- price type or handle this.m_param[3].type=TYPE_UINT; this.m_param[3].integer_value=applied_price; } else ::PrintFormat("%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,::GetLastError()); //--- Create description of parameters //--- If non-current chart symbol or period, their descriptions are added to parameters bool current=(this.Symbol()==::Symbol() && this.Timeframe()==::Period()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : ::StringFormat("%s,%s",this.Symbol(),this.TimeframeDescription())); string param=StringFormat("(%s%s%lu,%lu)",symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":"),cmo_period,ema_period); //--- Write description of parameters, indicator name, its description, title, category and Digits this.SetParameters(param); this.SetName("VIDYA"); this.SetDescription("Variable Index Dynamic Average"); this.m_title=this.Name()+this.Parameters(); this.m_category=IND_CATEGORY_TREND; this.m_digits=::Digits()+1; //--- Write description of line buffers this.SetBufferDescription(0,this.m_title); //--- Write shift to buffer 0 this.SetBufferShift(0,ma_shift); //--- Set drawing style for buffer 0 and the data buffer number of the calculation part this.SetBufferDrawType(0,DRAW_LINE,0); //--- Set the default color for buffer 0 this.SetBufferColorToIndex(0,0,clrRed); } }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Volumes indicator class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CIndVolumes : public CIndMSTF { public: //--- Constructor CIndVolumes(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME applied_volume // volume type ) : CIndMSTF(IND_VOLUMES,1,symbol,timeframe) { //--- Set the size of the parameter array and fill it ::ResetLastError(); if(::ArrayResize(this.m_param,1)==1) { ::ZeroMemory(this.m_param); //--- volume type this.m_param[0].type=TYPE_UINT; this.m_param[0].integer_value=applied_volume; } else ::PrintFormat("%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,::GetLastError()); //--- Create description of parameters //--- If non-current chart symbol or period, their descriptions are added to parameters bool current=(this.Symbol()==::Symbol() && this.Timeframe()==::Period()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : ::StringFormat("%s,%s",this.Symbol(),this.TimeframeDescription())); string param=(current ? "" : StringFormat("(%s)",symbol_period)); //--- Write description of parameters, indicator name, its description, title, category and Digits this.SetParameters(param); this.SetName("Volumes"); this.SetDescription("Volumes"); this.m_title=this.Name()+this.Parameters(); this.m_category=IND_CATEGORY_VOLUME; this.m_digits=0; //--- Write description of line buffers this.SetBufferDescription(0,this.m_title); //--- Set drawing style for buffer 0 and the data buffer number of the calculation part this.SetBufferDrawType(0,DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM,0); //--- Set two default colors for the color buffer 0 this.SetBufferColorToIndex(0,0,clrGreen); this.SetBufferColorToIndex(0,1,clrRed); //--- Set the default initializing color index this.SetBufferInitColorIndex(0,0); } }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CIndCustom : public CIndMSTF { public: //--- Constructor CIndCustom(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const string path, // path to the indicator (for example, "Examples\\MACD.ex5") const string name, // name of the custom indicator const uint buffers, // number of indicator buffers const MqlParam ¶m[] // array of custom indicator parameters ) : CIndMSTF(IND_CUSTOM,buffers,symbol,timeframe) { //--- If an empty array of parameters is passed, print this to log int total=(int)param.Size(); if(total==0) ::PrintFormat("%s Error. Passed an empty array",__FUNCTION__); //--- If the array is not empty and its size is increased by 1 (the first string parameter must contain the indicator name) ResetLastError(); if(total>0 && ::ArrayResize(this.m_param,total+1)==total+1) { //--- Reset data in the array and enter name (path to file and name of .ex5 file) ::ZeroMemory(this.m_param); //--- name of the custom indicator this.m_param[0].type=TYPE_STRING; this.m_param[0].string_value=path; //--- fill the array of indicator parameters for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { this.m_param[i+1].type=param[i].type; this.m_param[i+1].double_value=param[i].double_value; this.m_param[i+1].integer_value=param[i].integer_value; this.m_param[i+1].string_value=param[i].string_value; } //--- Create description of parameters //--- If non-current chart symbol or period, their descriptions are added to parameters bool current=(this.Symbol()==::Symbol() && this.Timeframe()==::Period()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : ::StringFormat("%s,%s",this.Symbol(),this.TimeframeDescription())); string param=(current ? "" : StringFormat("(%s)",symbol_period)); //--- Write description of parameters, indicator name, its description, title and category this.SetParameters(param); this.SetName(name); this.SetDescription(name); this.m_title=this.Name()+this.Parameters(); this.m_category=IND_CATEGORY_CUSTOM; //--- Write a description of the first line buffer this.SetBufferDescription(0,this.m_title); } } };
Based on the drawing style set for the buffer, we can determine whether the buffer is colored or not, and accordingly use certain methods to draw the buffer. Since we specify the buffer index of the calculation part and write it to the indicator class buffer, it is possible to easily determine from which buffer of the calculation part the data should be copied. Also, if this is a color buffer, then, remembering that the color buffer always comes next to the data buffer of the calculation part, we can know exactly from which buffer we should receive line color data - simply by adding one to the index of the calculation part buffer we can obtain the desired index colors. All this data is already written to the indicator class buffer, which is quite convenient.
In the indicator collection class, we also need to expand existing methods and add new ones.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Indicator collection class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include <Arrays\ArrayObj.mqh> class CMSTFIndicators { private: CArrayObj m_list; //--- Creates an indicator for the passed object bool CreateIndicator(CIndMSTF *ind_obj); //--- Adds the specified indicator to the collection int AddNewIndicator(CIndMSTF *ind_obj,const string source); public: //--- Returns (1) indicator object by handle, (2) number of indicators in the collection CIndMSTF *GetIndicatorObj(const int ind_handle,const string source) const; uint IndicatorsTotal(void) const { return this.m_list.Total(); } //--- Populates buffers of (1) the indicator by handle, (2) all indicators in the collection bool Calculate(const int ind_handle); bool Calculate(void); //--- Sets (1) the specified, (2) default description, (3) color of the indicator buffer line void SetPlotLabel(const uint plot_index,const string descript); void SetPlotLabelFromBuffer(const uint plot_index,const int ind_handle,const uint buffer_num); void SetPlotColorsFromBuffer(const uint plot_index,const int ind_handle,const uint buffer_num); //--- Sets the shift to the specified plotting buffer void SetPlotShift(const uint plot_index,const int shift); //--- (1) Sets (2) returns the initializing value of the given buffer specified by the indicator handle void SetBufferInitValue(const int ind_handle,const uint buffer_num,const double value); double BufferInitValue(const int ind_handle,const uint buffer_num) const; //--- (1) Sets (2) returns the initializing value of the color index for the specified buffer void SetBufferInitColorIndex(const int ind_handle,const uint buffer_num,const uchar index); uchar BufferInitColorIndex(const int ind_handle,const uint buffer_num) const; //--- (1) Sets, (2) returns the color value by index for the specified buffer void SetBufferColorToIndex(const int ind_handle,const uint buffer_num,const uchar color_idx,const color clr); color BufferColorByIndex(const int ind_handle,const uint buffer_num,const uchar color_idx) const; //--- Returns the color buffer flag bool IsColoredBuffer(const int ind_handle,const uint buffer_num) const; //--- Returns indicator data by handle from the specified buffer at index (1) as is, (2) for the specified symbol/timeframe double GetData(const int ind_handle,const uint buffer_num,const uint array_num,const uint index); double GetDataTo(const string symbol_to,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_to,const int ind_handle,const uint buffer_num,const uint array_num,const uint index); //--- Returns indicator color index data by handle from the specified buffer at index (1) as is, (2) for the specified symbol/timeframe double GetColorData(const int ind_handle,const uint buffer_num,const uint index); double GetColorDataTo(const string symbol_to,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_to,const int ind_handle,const uint buffer_num,const uint index); //--- (1) Copies data of the specified calculation part buffer of the indicator by handle into the indicator buffer, taking into account chart symbol/period, //--- (2) Copies the data of the specified color buffer of the indicator calculation part by handle into the color buffer of the indicator, taking into account the chart symbol/period, //--- (2) returns the amount of data in the specified buffer of the indicator by handle bool DataToBuffer(const string symbol_to,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_to,const int ind_handle,const uint buffer_num,const uint array_num,const int limit,double &buffer[]); bool DataToColorBuffer(const string symbol_to,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_to,const int ind_handle,const uint buffer_num,const uint array_num,const int limit,double &plot_buffer[],double &color_buffer[]); uint DataTotal(const int ind_handle,const uint buffer_num) const; //--- Returns (1) buffer description, (2) state of the line data of given buffer of indicator specified by handle on the specified bar //--- (3) indicator line state for the specific chart symbol/period, (4) indicator line state relation to the specified level, //--- (5) state of relation of indicator line with specified level for certain chart symbol/period, (6) indicator category description string BufferDescription(const int ind_handle,const uint buffer_num); ENUM_LINE_STATE BufferLineState(const int ind_handle,const uint buffer_num,const uint array_num,const int index); ENUM_LINE_STATE BufferLineState(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const int ind_handle,const uint buffer_num,const uint array_num,const int index); ENUM_LINE_STATE BufferLineStateRelative(const int ind_handle,const int buffer_num,const uint array_num,const int index,const double level0,const double level1=EMPTY_VALUE); ENUM_LINE_STATE BufferLineStateRelative(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const int ind_handle,const int buffer_num,const uint array_num,const int index,const double level0,const double level1=EMPTY_VALUE); string CategoryDescription(const int ind_handle); //--- Sets (1) identifier, (2) Digits, (3) user description, (4) buffer description void SetID(const int ind_handle,const int id); void SetDigits(const int ind_handle,const int digits); void SetDescription(const int ind_handle,const string descr); void SetBufferDescription(const int ind_handle,const uint buffer_num,const string descr); //--- Returns flag of whether the buffer is set as series, (2) historical data for symbol/period is synchronized bool IsSeries(const int ind_handle,const uint buffer_num,const uint array_num) const; bool IsSynchronized(const int ind_handle) const; //--- ... //--- ... //--- ... //--- Timer void OnTimer(void) { //--- In a loop through all indicators form the collection int total=this.m_list.Total(); for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { //--- get a pointer to the next indicator object //--- and call its timer CIndMSTF *obj=this.m_list.At(i); if(obj!=NULL) obj.OnTimer(); } } //--- Constructor/destructor CMSTFIndicators(void){ this.m_list.Clear(); } ~CMSTFIndicators(void){;} };
All methods that require specifying the array index already have the required modifications:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Returns data of the indicator at the handle | //| from the specified buffers by index as is | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double CMSTFIndicators::GetData(const int ind_handle,const uint buffer_num,const uint array_num,const uint index) { //--- Get a pointer to the indicator object using the handle passed to the method CIndMSTF *obj=this.GetIndicatorObj(ind_handle,__FUNCTION__); if(obj==NULL) { ::PrintFormat("%s: Failed to get indicator object",__FUNCTION__); return EMPTY_VALUE; } //--- Return data from the specified indicator buffer at the index passed to the method return obj.GetData(buffer_num,array_num,index); }
Implementation of the newly declared methods:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return color index data of the indicator by handle | //| from the specified buffers by index as is | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double CMSTFIndicators::GetColorData(const int ind_handle,const uint buffer_num,const uint index) { //--- Get a pointer to the indicator object using the handle passed to the method CIndMSTF *obj=this.GetIndicatorObj(ind_handle,__FUNCTION__); if(obj==NULL) { ::PrintFormat("%s: Failed to get indicator object",__FUNCTION__); return EMPTY_VALUE; } //--- Return color index data from the specified indicator buffer at the index passed to the method return obj.GetColorData(buffer_num,index); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return color index data of the indicator by handle | //| from the specified buffer at index for this symbol/timeframe | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double CMSTFIndicators::GetColorDataTo(const string symbol_to,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_to,const int ind_handle,const uint buffer_num,const uint index) { //--- Get a pointer to the indicator object using the handle passed to the method CIndMSTF *obj=this.GetIndicatorObj(ind_handle,__FUNCTION__); if(obj==NULL) { ::PrintFormat("%s: Failed to get indicator object",__FUNCTION__); return EMPTY_VALUE; } //--- Return color index data from the specified indicator buffer at the index passed to the method return obj.GetColorDataTo(symbol_to,timeframe_to,buffer_num,index); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Fill the passed color buffer of the indicator with data | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CMSTFIndicators::DataToColorBuffer(const string symbol_to,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_to,const int ind_handle,const uint buffer_num,const uint array_num,const int limit,double &plot_buffer[],double &color_buffer[]) { //--- Get a pointer to the indicator object using the handle passed to the method CIndMSTF *obj=this.GetIndicatorObj(ind_handle,__FUNCTION__); if(obj==NULL) { ::PrintFormat("%s: Failed to get indicator object",__FUNCTION__); return false; } //--- Fill the color array-buffer passed to the method from the specified color buffer of the indicator return obj.DataToColorBuffer(symbol_to,timeframe_to,buffer_num,array_num,limit,plot_buffer,color_buffer); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the line color for the indicator buffer | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CMSTFIndicators::SetPlotColorsFromBuffer(const uint plot_index,const int ind_handle,const uint buffer_num) { //--- Get a pointer to the indicator object using the handle passed to the method CIndMSTF *obj=this.GetIndicatorObj(ind_handle,__FUNCTION__); if(obj==NULL) { ::PrintFormat("%s: Failed to get indicator object",__FUNCTION__); return; } //--- Set colors from the specified indicator color buffer for the specified plot buffer uint colors=obj.ColorsTotal(buffer_num); if(colors==0) return; ::PlotIndexSetInteger(plot_index,PLOT_COLOR_INDEXES,colors); for(int i=0;i<(int)colors;i++) ::PlotIndexSetInteger(plot_index,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,i,obj.BufferColorByIndex(buffer_num,(uchar)i)); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the initializing value of the color index | //| for the specified buffer of indicator specified by handle | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CMSTFIndicators::SetBufferInitColorIndex(const int ind_handle,const uint buffer_num,const uchar index) { //--- Get a pointer to the indicator object using the handle passed to the method CIndMSTF *obj=this.GetIndicatorObj(ind_handle,__FUNCTION__); if(obj==NULL) { ::PrintFormat("%s: Failed to get indicator object",__FUNCTION__); return; } //--- Set the initializing color index value for the specified buffer obj.SetBufferInitColorIndex(buffer_num,index); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the initializing value of the color index | //| for the specified buffer of indicator specified by handle | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ uchar CMSTFIndicators::BufferInitColorIndex(const int ind_handle,const uint buffer_num) const { //--- Get a pointer to the indicator object using the handle passed to the method CIndMSTF *obj=this.GetIndicatorObj(ind_handle,__FUNCTION__); if(obj==NULL) { ::PrintFormat("%s: Failed to get indicator object",__FUNCTION__); return WRONG_VALUE; } //--- Return the initializing value of the color index set for the specified buffer return obj.BufferInitColorIndex(buffer_num); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the color value by index for the specified buffer | //| of the indicator specified by handle | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CMSTFIndicators::SetBufferColorToIndex(const int ind_handle,const uint buffer_num,const uchar color_idx,const color clr) { //--- Get a pointer to the indicator object using the handle passed to the method CIndMSTF *obj=this.GetIndicatorObj(ind_handle,__FUNCTION__); if(obj==NULL) { ::PrintFormat("%s: Failed to get indicator object",__FUNCTION__); return; } //--- Set the color value for the specified buffer by index obj.SetBufferColorToIndex(buffer_num,color_idx,clr); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the color value by index for the specified buffer | //| of the indicator specified by handle | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ color CMSTFIndicators::BufferColorByIndex(const int ind_handle,const uint buffer_num,const uchar color_idx) const { //--- Get a pointer to the indicator object using the handle passed to the method CIndMSTF *obj=this.GetIndicatorObj(ind_handle,__FUNCTION__); if(obj==NULL) { ::PrintFormat("%s: Failed to get indicator object",__FUNCTION__); return WRONG_VALUE; } //--- Return the color value, set for the specified buffer, by index return obj.BufferColorByIndex(buffer_num,color_idx); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the color flag for the specified buffer | //| of the indicator specified by handle | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CMSTFIndicators::IsColoredBuffer(const int ind_handle,const uint buffer_num) const { //--- Get a pointer to the indicator object using the handle passed to the method CIndMSTF *obj=this.GetIndicatorObj(ind_handle,__FUNCTION__); if(obj==NULL) { ::PrintFormat("%s: Failed to get indicator object",__FUNCTION__); return false; } //--- Return value of the color flag set for the specified buffer return obj.IsColoredBuffer(buffer_num); }
The methods for adding indicator objects to the collection have been modified to allowing the immediate setting of Digits and the initial "empty value" of the data buffer and color buffer for the created indicator:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Add the Accelerator Oscillator indicator to the collection | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CMSTFIndicators::AddNewAC(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { //--- Create a new indicator object. If there is an error, add a journal message and return INVALID_HANDLE CIndAC *ind_obj=new CIndAC(symbol,timeframe); if(ind_obj==NULL) { ::PrintFormat("%s: Error. Failed to create AC indicator object",__FUNCTION__); return INVALID_HANDLE; } //--- Get the result of adding the created indicator object to the collection list int handle=this.AddNewIndicator(ind_obj,__FUNCTION__); //--- If the indicator is successfully created and added to the collection, set the parameters for its display if(handle!=INVALID_HANDLE && ::CheckPointer(ind_obj)!=POINTER_INVALID) { ::IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_DIGITS,ind_obj.Digits()); ind_obj.SetBufferInitValue(0,EMPTY_VALUE); ind_obj.SetBufferInitColorIndex(0,0); } //--- Return the handle of the created indicator or INVALID_HANDLE return handle; }
Where necessary, also set the number of levels in the indicator and their values:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Add the Commodity Channel Index indicator to the collection | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CMSTFIndicators::AddNewCCI(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period=14, const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price=PRICE_TYPICAL) { //--- Create a new indicator object. If there is an error, add a journal message and return INVALID_HANDLE CIndCCI *ind_obj=new CIndCCI(symbol,timeframe,ma_period,applied_price); if(ind_obj==NULL) { ::PrintFormat("%s: Error. Failed to create CCI indicator object",__FUNCTION__); return INVALID_HANDLE; } //--- Get the result of adding the created indicator object to the collection list int handle=this.AddNewIndicator(ind_obj,__FUNCTION__); //--- If the indicator is successfully created and added to the collection, set the parameters for its display if(handle!=INVALID_HANDLE && ::CheckPointer(ind_obj)!=POINTER_INVALID) { ::IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_LEVELS,2); ::IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE,0,-100.0); ::IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE,1, 100.0); ::IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_DIGITS,ind_obj.Digits()); ind_obj.SetBufferInitValue(0,EMPTY_VALUE); } //--- Return the handle of the created indicator or INVALID_HANDLE return handle; }
Such modifications have been made to all similar methods. You can find them in the files attached to the article. Previously, methods simply returned the result of creating and adding an indicator object to the collection list. This was either the handle of the created indicator or INVALID_HANDLE in case of failure. Now, if the indicator object has been successfully created and the pointer to the object in the list is valid, we set Digits and levels for the indicator on the chart and set "empty values" for its buffers to the created indicator object.
All modifications have been made to the library of multi-symbol, multi-period indicators. All changes can be viewed in full in the IndMSTF.mqh file attached to the article.
Testing
In test indicators, we will use the dashboard class Dashboard.mqh, created specifically for testing multi-indicators.
The dashboard class file is attached to the article. It should be located at the path \MQL5\Include\Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh.
In the previous article, we already created a test indicator that draws a multi-symbol multi-period moving average selected in the list. Now, based on this file, we will make some other multi-symbol, multi-period standard indicators, including those with multi-color buffers. The test indicator will draw a line of indicator data from the current symbol and period and a second line from another symbol and period on the same chart. The symbol and period should be selected in indicator settings. The line from the higher timeframe will be thicker.
Some indicators will not look correct when displaying data from different timeframes in one window. For example, some volume indicators display the volume for a selected chart period. On the higher timeframe, the tick volume is definitely higher than on the lower one, and the line from the lower timeframe will be almost straight against the line from the higher one. Therefore, in such indicators only one line will be displayed — the one for the symbol and period selected in the indicator settings.
Accumulation/Distribution indicator:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TestMSTFAccDistribution.mq5 | //| Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 1 #property indicator_plots 1 //--- enums //--- plot MSTF A/D #property indicator_label1 "MSTF A/D" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 clrDodgerBlue #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 //--- includes #include <IndMSTF\IndMSTF.mqh> #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> //--- input parameters input string InpSymbol = NULL; /* Symbol */ // Symbol input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpTimeframe = PERIOD_CURRENT; /* Timeframe */ // Timeframe input ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME InpVolume = VOLUME_TICK; /* Applied Volume */ // Volume used for calculation input uchar InpLineWidth1 = 2; /* Senior period Line Width */ // Line width for higher period input uchar InpLineWidth2 = 1; /* Junior period Line Width */ // Line width for lower period input bool InpAsSeries = true; /* As Series flag */ // Timeseries flag of indicator buffer arrays //--- indicator buffers double BufferAD[]; //--- global variables int handle_ad; CMSTFIndicators indicators; // An instance of the indicator collection object //--- variables for the panel CDashboard *panel=NULL; // Pointer to the panel object int mouse_bar_index; // Index of the bar the data is taken from //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- Set a timer with an interval of 1 second EventSetTimer(1); //--- Assign the BufferMA1 and BufferMA2 arrays to the plot buffers 0 and 1, respectively SetIndexBuffer(0,BufferAD,INDICATOR_DATA); //--- Set the line width int w1=0,w2=0; if(InpTimeframe>Period()) { w1=InpLineWidth2; w2=InpLineWidth1; } else { w1=InpLineWidth1; w2=InpLineWidth2; } PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,w1); PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,w2); //--- sets indicator shift //--- Set the timeseries flags for the indicator buffer arrays (for testing, to see that there is no difference) ArraySetAsSeries(BufferAD,InpAsSeries); //--- Create two indicators of the same type //--- The first one is calculated on the current chart symbol/period, the second - on those specified in the settings handle_ad=indicators.AddNewAD(InpSymbol,InpTimeframe,InpVolume); //--- If failed to create indicator handles, return initialization error if(handle_ad==INVALID_HANDLE) return INIT_FAILED; //--- Set descriptions for indicator lines from buffer descriptions of calculation part of created indicators indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer(0,handle_ad,0); //--- Dashboard //--- Create the panel int width=220; panel=new CDashboard(1,20,20,width,264,0); if(panel==NULL) { Print("Error. Failed to create panel object"); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Set font parameters panel.SetFontParams("Calibri",9); //--- Display the panel with the "Symbol, Timeframe description" header text panel.View(Symbol()+", "+StringSubstr(EnumToString(Period()),7)); //--- Create a table with ID 0 to display bar data in it panel.CreateNewTable(0); //--- Draw a table with ID 0 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(0,2,20,6,2,18,width/2-2); //--- Create a table with ID 1 to display the data of indicator 1 panel.CreateNewTable(1); //--- Get the Y2 table coordinate with ID 0 and //--- set the Y1 coordinate for the table with ID 1 int y1=panel.TableY2(0)+22; //--- Draw a table with ID 1 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(1,2,y1,2,2,18,width/2-2); //--- Create a table with ID 2 to display the data of indicator 2 panel.CreateNewTable(2); //--- Get the Y2 coordinate of the table with ID 1 and //--- set the Y1 coordinate for the table with ID 2 int y2=panel.TableY2(1)+3; //--- Draw a table with ID 2 on the background of the dashboard panel.DrawGrid(2,2,y2,3,2,18,width/2-2); //--- Initialize the variable with the index of the mouse cursor bar mouse_bar_index=0; //--- Display the data of the current bar on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,TimeCurrent()); //--- Successful initialization return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- Delete the timer EventKillTimer(); //--- If the panel object exists, delete it if(panel!=NULL) delete panel; //--- Delete all comments Comment(""); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { //--- Number of bars for calculation int limit=rates_total-prev_calculated; //--- If limit > 1, then this is the first calculation or change in the history if(limit>1) { //--- specify all the available history for calculation limit=rates_total-1; /* // If the indicator has any buffers that display other calculations (not multi-indicators), // initialize them here with the "empty" value set for these buffers */ } //--- Calculate all created multi-symbol multi-period indicators if(!indicators.Calculate()) return 0; //--- Display the bar data under cursor (or current bar if cursor is outside the chart) on the dashboard DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time[mouse_bar_index]); //--- From buffers of calculated indicators, output data to indicator buffers if(!indicators.DataToBuffer(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_ad,0,0,limit,BufferAD)) return 0; //--- return value of prev_calculated for the next call return(rates_total); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Timer function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTimer() { //--- Call the indicator collection timer indicators.OnTimer(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ChartEvent function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { //--- Handling the panel //--- Call the panel event handler panel.OnChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); //--- If the cursor moves or a click is made on the chart if(id==CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id==CHARTEVENT_CLICK) { //--- Declare the variables to record time and price coordinates in them datetime time=0; double price=0; int wnd=0; //--- If the cursor coordinates are converted to date and time if(ChartXYToTimePrice(ChartID(),(int)lparam,(int)dparam,wnd,time,price)) { //--- write the bar index where the cursor is located to a global variable mouse_bar_index=iBarShift(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,time); //--- Display the bar data under the cursor on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } //--- If we received a custom event, display the appropriate message in the journal if(id>CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM) { //--- Here we can implement handling a click on the close button on the panel PrintFormat("%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s",__FUNCTION__,id,lparam,sparam); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display data from the specified timeseries index to the panel | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void DrawData(const int index,const datetime time) { //--- Declare the variables to receive data in them MqlRates rates[1]; //--- Exit if unable to get the bar data by the specified index if(CopyRates(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,index,1,rates)!=1) return; //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data headers int size=0; uint flags=0; uint angle=0; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name,9,FW_BOLD); panel.DrawText("Bar data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(0)-16,clrMaroon,panel.Width()-6); panel.DrawText("Indicators data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(1)-16,clrGreen,panel.Width()-6); //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data panel.SetFontParams(name,9); //--- Display the data of the specified bar in table 0 on the panel panel.DrawText("Date", panel.CellX(0,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_DATE), panel.CellX(0,0,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Time", panel.CellX(0,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_MINUTES), panel.CellX(0,1,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Open", panel.CellX(0,2,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].open,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,2,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("High", panel.CellX(0,3,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].high,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,3,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Low", panel.CellX(0,4,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].low,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,4,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Close", panel.CellX(0,5,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].close,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,5,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,1)+2,clrNONE,90); //--- Output the data of indicator 1 from the specified bar into table 1 panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_ad), panel.CellX(1,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,0,0)+2); double value1=indicators.GetData(handle_ad,0,0,index); string value_str1=(value1!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(value1,indicators.Digits(handle_ad)) : " "); panel.DrawText(value_str1,panel.CellX(1,0,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,0,1)+2,clrNONE,110); //--- Display a description of the indicator 1 line state panel.DrawText("Line state", panel.CellX(1,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,1,0)+2); ENUM_LINE_STATE state1=indicators.BufferLineState(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_ad,0,0,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state1),panel.CellX(1,1,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,1,1)+2,clrNONE,110); //--- Output the data of indicator 2 from the specified bar into table 2 panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_ad), panel.CellX(2,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(2,0,0)+2); double value2=indicators.GetDataTo(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_ad,0,0,index); string value_str2=(value2!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(value2,indicators.Digits(handle_ad)) : " "); panel.DrawText(value_str2,panel.CellX(2,0,1)+2,panel.CellY(2,0,1)+2,clrNONE,110); //--- Display a description of the indicator 2 line state panel.DrawText("Line state", panel.CellX(2,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(2,1,0)+2); ENUM_LINE_STATE state2=indicators.BufferLineState(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_ad,0,0,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state2),panel.CellX(2,1,1)+2,panel.CellY(2,1,1)+2,clrNONE,110); //--- Redraw the chart to immediately display all changes on the panel ChartRedraw(ChartID()); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
After compiling and launching the indicator on the M1 chart with M5 selected for calculations, we see:
Accelerator Oscillator indicator:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TestMSTFAcceleratorOscillator.mq5 | //| Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 4 #property indicator_plots 2 //--- enums //--- plot AC1 #property indicator_label1 "AC1" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM #property indicator_color1 clrGreen,clrRed #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 //--- plot AC2 #property indicator_label2 "AC2" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM #property indicator_color2 clrGreen,clrRed #property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width2 1 //--- includes #include <IndMSTF\IndMSTF.mqh> #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> //--- input parameters input string InpSymbol = NULL; /* Symbol */ // Symbol input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpTimeframe = PERIOD_CURRENT; /* Timeframe */ // Timeframe input uchar InpLineWidth1 = 2; /* Senior period Line Width */ // Line width for higher period input uchar InpLineWidth2 = 1; /* Junior period Line Width */ // Line width for lower period input bool InpAsSeries = true; /* As Series flag */ // Timeseries flag of indicator buffer arrays //--- indicator buffers double BufferAC1[]; double BufferClrAC1[]; double BufferAC2[]; double BufferClrAC2[]; //--- global variables int handle_ac1; int handle_ac2; CMSTFIndicators indicators; // An instance of the indicator collection object //--- variables for the panel CDashboard *panel=NULL; // Pointer to the panel object int mouse_bar_index; // Index of the bar the data is taken from //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- Set a timer with an interval of 1 second EventSetTimer(1); //--- Assign arrays BufferAC1 and BufferAC2 to plot buffers 0 and 2, respectively, //--- and color arrays BufferClrAC1 and BufferClrAC2 to buffers 1 and 3 SetIndexBuffer(0,BufferAC1,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(1,BufferClrAC1,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX); SetIndexBuffer(2,BufferAC2,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(3,BufferClrAC2,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX); //--- Set the line width int w1=0,w2=0; if(InpTimeframe>Period()) { w1=InpLineWidth2; w2=InpLineWidth1; } else { w1=InpLineWidth1; w2=InpLineWidth2; } PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,w1); PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,w2); //--- sets indicator shift //--- Set the timeseries flags for the indicator buffer arrays (for testing, to see that there is no difference) ArraySetAsSeries(BufferAC1,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries(BufferClrAC1,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries(BufferAC2,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries(BufferClrAC2,InpAsSeries); //--- Create two indicators of the same type //--- The first one is calculated on the current chart symbol/period, the second - on those specified in the settings handle_ac1=indicators.AddNewAC(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT); handle_ac2=indicators.AddNewAC(InpSymbol,InpTimeframe); //--- If failed to create indicator handles, return initialization error if(handle_ac1==INVALID_HANDLE || handle_ac2==INVALID_HANDLE) return INIT_FAILED; //--- Set descriptions for indicator lines from buffer descriptions of calculation part of created indicators indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer(0,handle_ac1,0); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer(1,handle_ac2,0); //--- Dashboard //--- Create the panel int width=247; panel=new CDashboard(1,20,20,width,264,0); if(panel==NULL) { Print("Error. Failed to create panel object"); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Set font parameters panel.SetFontParams("Calibri",9); //--- Display the panel with the "Symbol, Timeframe description" header text panel.View(Symbol()+", "+StringSubstr(EnumToString(Period()),7)); //--- Create a table with ID 0 to display bar data in it panel.CreateNewTable(0); //--- Draw a table with ID 0 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(0,2,20,6,2,18,width/2-2); //--- Create a table with ID 1 to display the data of indicator 1 panel.CreateNewTable(1); //--- Get the Y2 table coordinate with ID 0 and //--- set the Y1 coordinate for the table with ID 1 int y1=panel.TableY2(0)+22; //--- Draw a table with ID 1 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(1,2,y1,2,2,18,width/2-2); //--- Create a table with ID 2 to display the data of indicator 2 panel.CreateNewTable(2); //--- Get the Y2 coordinate of the table with ID 1 and //--- set the Y1 coordinate for the table with ID 2 int y2=panel.TableY2(1)+3; //--- Draw a table with ID 2 on the background of the dashboard panel.DrawGrid(2,2,y2,3,2,18,width/2-2); //--- Initialize the variable with the index of the mouse cursor bar mouse_bar_index=0; //--- Display the data of the current bar on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,TimeCurrent()); //--- Successful initialization return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- Delete the timer EventKillTimer(); //--- If the panel object exists, delete it if(panel!=NULL) delete panel; //--- Delete all comments Comment(""); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { //--- Number of bars for calculation int limit=rates_total-prev_calculated; //--- If limit > 1, then this is the first calculation or change in the history if(limit>1) { //--- specify all the available history for calculation limit=rates_total-1; /* // If the indicator has any buffers that display other calculations (not multi-indicators), // initialize them here with the "empty" value set for these buffers */ } //--- Calculate all created multi-symbol multi-period indicators if(!indicators.Calculate()) return 0; //--- Display the bar data under cursor (or current bar if cursor is outside the chart) on the dashboard DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time[mouse_bar_index]); //--- From buffers of calculated indicators, output data to indicator buffers if(!indicators.DataToColorBuffer(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_ac1,0,0,limit,BufferAC1,BufferClrAC1)) return 0; if(!indicators.DataToColorBuffer(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_ac2,0,0,limit,BufferAC2,BufferClrAC2)) return 0; //--- return value of prev_calculated for the next call return(rates_total); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Timer function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTimer() { //--- Call the indicator collection timer indicators.OnTimer(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ChartEvent function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { //--- Handling the panel //--- Call the panel event handler panel.OnChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); //--- If the cursor moves or a click is made on the chart if(id==CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id==CHARTEVENT_CLICK) { //--- Declare the variables to record time and price coordinates in them datetime time=0; double price=0; int wnd=0; //--- If the cursor coordinates are converted to date and time if(ChartXYToTimePrice(ChartID(),(int)lparam,(int)dparam,wnd,time,price)) { //--- write the bar index where the cursor is located to a global variable mouse_bar_index=iBarShift(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,time); //--- Display the bar data under the cursor on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } //--- If we received a custom event, display the appropriate message in the journal if(id>CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM) { //--- Here we can implement handling a click on the close button on the panel PrintFormat("%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s",__FUNCTION__,id,lparam,sparam); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display data from the specified timeseries index to the panel | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void DrawData(const int index,const datetime time) { //--- Declare the variables to receive data in them MqlRates rates[1]; //--- Exit if unable to get the bar data by the specified index if(CopyRates(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,index,1,rates)!=1) return; //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data headers int size=0; uint flags=0; uint angle=0; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name,9,FW_BOLD); panel.DrawText("Bar data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(0)-16,clrMaroon,panel.Width()-6); panel.DrawText("Indicators data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(1)-16,clrGreen,panel.Width()-6); //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data panel.SetFontParams(name,9); //--- Display the data of the specified bar in table 0 on the panel panel.DrawText("Date", panel.CellX(0,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_DATE), panel.CellX(0,0,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Time", panel.CellX(0,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_MINUTES), panel.CellX(0,1,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Open", panel.CellX(0,2,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].open,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,2,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("High", panel.CellX(0,3,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].high,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,3,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Low", panel.CellX(0,4,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].low,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,4,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Close", panel.CellX(0,5,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].close,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,5,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,1)+2,clrNONE,90); //--- Output the data of indicator 1 from the specified bar into table 1 panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_ac1), panel.CellX(1,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,0,0)+2); double value1=indicators.GetData(handle_ac1,0,0,index); string value_str1=(value1!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(value1,indicators.Digits(handle_ac1)) : " "); panel.DrawText(value_str1,panel.CellX(1,0,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,0,1)+2,clrNONE,110); //--- Display a description of the indicator 1 line state panel.DrawText("Line state", panel.CellX(1,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,1,0)+2); ENUM_LINE_STATE state1=indicators.BufferLineState(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_ac1,0,0,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state1),panel.CellX(1,1,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,1,1)+2,clrNONE,110); //--- Output the data of indicator 2 from the specified bar into table 2 panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_ac2), panel.CellX(2,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(2,0,0)+2); double value2=indicators.GetDataTo(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_ac2,0,0,index); string value_str2=(value2!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(value2,indicators.Digits(handle_ac2)) : " "); panel.DrawText(value_str2,panel.CellX(2,0,1)+2,panel.CellY(2,0,1)+2,clrNONE,110); //--- Display a description of the indicator 2 line state panel.DrawText("Line state", panel.CellX(2,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(2,1,0)+2); ENUM_LINE_STATE state2=indicators.BufferLineState(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_ac2,0,0,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state2),panel.CellX(2,1,1)+2,panel.CellY(2,1,1)+2,clrNONE,110); //--- Display description of relationship between indicator 1 line relative to indicator 2 line double value21=indicators.GetDataTo(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_ac2,0,0,index+1); ENUM_LINE_STATE stateR=indicators.BufferLineStateRelative(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_ac1,0,0,index,value2,value21); string ma1=indicators.Name(handle_ac1); string ma2=indicators.Name(handle_ac2); string state_relative= ( stateR==LINE_STATE_ABOVE ? StringFormat("%s1 > %s2",ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_BELOW ? StringFormat("%s1 < %s2",ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN ? "Top-down crossing" : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP ? "Bottom-up crossing" : BufferLineStateDescription(stateR) ); panel.DrawText(StringFormat("%s1 vs %s2",ma1,ma2), panel.CellX(2,2,0)+2, panel.CellY(2,2,0)+2); panel.DrawText(state_relative, panel.CellX(2,2,1)+2, panel.CellY(2,2,1)+2,clrNONE,110); //--- Redraw the chart to immediately display all changes on the panel ChartRedraw(ChartID()); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
After compiling and launching the indicator on the M1 chart with M5 selected for calculations, we see:
Alligator indicator:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TestMSTFAlligator.mq5.mq5 | //| Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 6 #property indicator_plots 6 //--- enums //--- plot Jaws1 #property indicator_label1 "Jaws1" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 clrDodgerBlue #property indicator_width1 1 //--- plot Teeth1 #property indicator_label2 "Teeth1" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color2 clrOrangeRed #property indicator_width2 1 //--- plot Lips1 #property indicator_label3 "Lips1" #property indicator_type3 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color3 clrLime #property indicator_width3 1 //--- plot Jaws2 #property indicator_label4 "Jaws2" #property indicator_type4 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color4 clrBlue #property indicator_width4 1 //--- plot Teeth2 #property indicator_label5 "Teeth" #property indicator_type5 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color5 clrRed #property indicator_width5 1 //--- plot Lips2 #property indicator_label6 "Lips" #property indicator_type6 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color6 clrLimeGreen #property indicator_width6 1 //--- includes #include <IndMSTF\IndMSTF.mqh> #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> //--- input parameters input string InpSymbol = NULL; /* Symbol */ // Moving average symbol input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpTimeframe = PERIOD_CURRENT; /* Timeframe */ // Moving average timeframe input int InpJawsPeriod = 13; /* Jaws Period */ // Jaws calculation period input int InpJawsShift = 8; /* Jaws Shift */ // Jaws shift input int InpTeethPeriod = 8; /* Teeth Period */ // Teeth calculation period input int InpTeethShift = 5; /* Teeth Shift */ // Teeth shift input int InpLipsPeriod = 5; /* Lips Period */ // Lips calculation period input int InpLipsShift = 3; /* Lips Shift */ // Lips shift input ENUM_MA_METHOD InpMethod = MODE_SMMA; /* Method */ // Calculation method input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpPrice = PRICE_MEDIAN; /* Applied Price */ // Price used for calculations input uchar InpLineWidth1 = 2; /* Senior period Line Width */ // Line width for higher period input uchar InpLineWidth2 = 1; /* Junior period Line Width */ // Line width for lower period input bool InpAsSeries = true; /* As Series flag */ // Timeseries flag of indicator buffer arrays //--- indicator buffers double BufferJaws1[]; double BufferTeeth1[]; double BufferLips1[]; double BufferJaws2[]; double BufferTeeth2[]; double BufferLips2[]; //--- global variables int handle_alligator1; int handle_alligator2; CMSTFIndicators indicators; // An instance of the indicator collection object //--- variables for the panel CDashboard *panel=NULL; // Pointer to the panel object int mouse_bar_index; // Index of the bar the data is taken from //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- Set a timer with an interval of 1 second EventSetTimer(1); //--- Assign arrays BufferBandsUp1, BufferBandsDn1 and BufferBandsMd1 to plot buffers 0, 1 and 2, respectively SetIndexBuffer(0,BufferJaws1,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(1,BufferTeeth1,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(2,BufferLips1,INDICATOR_DATA); //--- Set arrays BufferBandsUp2, BufferBandsDn2 and BufferBandsMd2 to buffers 3, 4 and 5, respectively SetIndexBuffer(3,BufferJaws2,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(4,BufferTeeth2,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(5,BufferLips2,INDICATOR_DATA); //--- Set the line width int w1=0,w2=0; if(InpTimeframe>Period()) { w1=InpLineWidth2; w2=InpLineWidth1; } else { w1=InpLineWidth1; w2=InpLineWidth2; } PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,w1); PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,w1); PlotIndexSetInteger(2,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,w1); PlotIndexSetInteger(3,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,w2); PlotIndexSetInteger(4,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,w2); PlotIndexSetInteger(5,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,w2); //--- Set the timeseries flags for the indicator buffer arrays (for testing, to see that there is no difference) ArraySetAsSeries(BufferJaws1,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries(BufferTeeth1,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries(BufferLips1,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries(BufferJaws2,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries(BufferTeeth2,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries(BufferLips2,InpAsSeries); //--- Create two indicators of the same type //--- The first one is calculated on the current chart symbol/period, the second - on those specified in the settings handle_alligator1=indicators.AddNewAlligator(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,InpJawsPeriod,InpJawsShift,InpTeethPeriod,InpTeethShift,InpLipsPeriod,InpLipsShift,InpMethod,InpPrice); handle_alligator2=indicators.AddNewAlligator(InpSymbol,InpTimeframe,InpJawsPeriod,InpJawsShift,InpTeethPeriod,InpTeethShift,InpLipsPeriod,InpLipsShift,InpMethod,InpPrice); //--- If failed to create indicator handles, return initialization error if(handle_alligator1==INVALID_HANDLE || handle_alligator2==INVALID_HANDLE) return INIT_FAILED; //--- Set descriptions for indicator lines from buffer descriptions of calculation part of created indicators indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer(0,handle_alligator1,0); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer(1,handle_alligator1,1); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer(2,handle_alligator1,2); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer(3,handle_alligator2,0); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer(4,handle_alligator2,1); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer(5,handle_alligator2,2); //--- Set shifts for indicator lines indicators.SetPlotShift(0,InpJawsShift); indicators.SetPlotShift(1,InpTeethShift); indicators.SetPlotShift(2,InpLipsShift); indicators.SetPlotShift(3,InpJawsShift); indicators.SetPlotShift(4,InpTeethShift); indicators.SetPlotShift(5,InpLipsShift); //--- Dashboard //--- Create the panel int width=321; panel=new CDashboard(1,20,20,width,264); if(panel==NULL) { Print("Error. Failed to create panel object"); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Set font parameters panel.SetFontParams("Calibri",9); //--- Display the panel with the "Symbol, Timeframe description" header text panel.View(Symbol()+", "+StringSubstr(EnumToString(Period()),7)); //--- Create a table with ID 0 to display bar data in it panel.CreateNewTable(0); //--- Draw a table with ID 0 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(0,2,20,6,2,18,width/2-2); //--- Create a table with ID 1 to display the data of indicator 1 panel.CreateNewTable(1); //--- Get the Y2 table coordinate with ID 0 and //--- set the Y1 coordinate for the table with ID 1 int y1=panel.TableY2(0)+22; //--- Draw a table with ID 1 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(1,2,y1,2,2,18,width/2-2); //--- Create a table with ID 2 to display the data of indicator 2 panel.CreateNewTable(2); //--- Get the Y2 coordinate of the table with ID 1 and //--- set the Y1 coordinate for the table with ID 2 int y2=panel.TableY2(1)+3; //--- Draw a table with ID 2 on the background of the dashboard panel.DrawGrid(2,2,y2,3,2,18,width/2-2); //--- Initialize the variable with the index of the mouse cursor bar mouse_bar_index=0; //--- Display the data of the current bar on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,TimeCurrent()); //--- Successful initialization return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- Delete the timer EventKillTimer(); //--- If the panel object exists, delete it if(panel!=NULL) delete panel; //--- Delete all comments Comment(""); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { //--- Number of bars for calculation int limit=rates_total-prev_calculated; //--- If limit > 1, then this is the first calculation or change in the history if(limit>1) { //--- specify all the available history for calculation limit=rates_total-1; /* // If the indicator has any buffers that display other calculations (not multi-indicators), // initialize them here with the "empty" value set for these buffers */ } //--- Calculate all created multi-symbol multi-period indicators if(!indicators.Calculate()) return 0; //--- Display the bar data under cursor (or current bar if cursor is outside the chart) on the dashboard DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time[mouse_bar_index]); //--- From buffers of calculated indicators, output data to indicator buffers if(!indicators.DataToBuffer(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_alligator1,0,0,limit,BufferJaws1)) return 0; if(!indicators.DataToBuffer(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_alligator1,1,0,limit,BufferTeeth1)) return 0; if(!indicators.DataToBuffer(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_alligator1,2,0,limit,BufferLips1)) return 0; if(!indicators.DataToBuffer(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_alligator2,0,0,limit,BufferJaws2)) return 0; if(!indicators.DataToBuffer(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_alligator2,1,0,limit,BufferTeeth2)) return 0; if(!indicators.DataToBuffer(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_alligator2,2,0,limit,BufferLips2)) return 0; //--- return value of prev_calculated for the next call return(rates_total); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Timer function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTimer() { //--- Call the indicator collection timer indicators.OnTimer(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ChartEvent function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { //--- Handling the panel //--- Call the panel event handler panel.OnChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); //--- If the cursor moves or a click is made on the chart if(id==CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id==CHARTEVENT_CLICK) { //--- Declare the variables to record time and price coordinates in them datetime time=0; double price=0; int wnd=0; //--- If the cursor coordinates are converted to date and time if(ChartXYToTimePrice(ChartID(),(int)lparam,(int)dparam,wnd,time,price)) { //--- write the bar index where the cursor is located to a global variable mouse_bar_index=iBarShift(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,time); //--- Display the bar data under the cursor on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } //--- If we received a custom event, display the appropriate message in the journal if(id>CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM) { //--- Here we can implement handling a click on the close button on the panel PrintFormat("%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s",__FUNCTION__,id,lparam,sparam); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display data from the specified timeseries index to the panel | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void DrawData(const int index,const datetime time) { //--- Declare the variables to receive data in them MqlRates rates[1]; //--- Exit if unable to get the bar data by the specified index if(CopyRates(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,index,1,rates)!=1) return; //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data headers int size=0; uint flags=0; uint angle=0; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name,9,FW_BOLD); panel.DrawText("Bar data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(0)-16,clrMaroon,panel.Width()-6); panel.DrawText("Indicators data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(1)-16,clrGreen,panel.Width()-6); //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data panel.SetFontParams(name,9); //--- Display the data of the specified bar in table 0 on the panel panel.DrawText("Date", panel.CellX(0,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_DATE), panel.CellX(0,0,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Time", panel.CellX(0,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_MINUTES), panel.CellX(0,1,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Open", panel.CellX(0,2,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].open,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,2,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("High", panel.CellX(0,3,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].high,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,3,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Low", panel.CellX(0,4,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].low,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,4,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Close", panel.CellX(0,5,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].close,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,5,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,1)+2,clrNONE,90); //--- Output the data of indicator 1 from the specified bar into table 1 panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_alligator1), panel.CellX(1,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,0,0)+2); double value1=indicators.GetData(handle_alligator1,0,0,index+InpJawsShift); string value_str1=(value1!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(value1,indicators.Digits(handle_alligator1)) : " "); panel.DrawText(value_str1,panel.CellX(1,0,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,0,1)+2,clrNONE,150); //--- Display a description of the indicator 1 line state panel.DrawText("Line state", panel.CellX(1,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,1,0)+2); ENUM_LINE_STATE state1=indicators.BufferLineState(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_alligator1,0,0,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state1),panel.CellX(1,1,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,1,1)+2,clrNONE,150); //--- Output the data of indicator 2 from the specified bar into table 2 panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_alligator2), panel.CellX(2,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(2,0,0)+2); double value2=indicators.GetDataTo(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_alligator2,0,0,index); string value_str2=(value2!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(value2,indicators.Digits(handle_alligator2)) : " "); panel.DrawText(value_str2,panel.CellX(2,0,1)+2,panel.CellY(2,0,1)+2,clrNONE,150); //--- Display a description of the indicator 2 line state panel.DrawText("Line state", panel.CellX(2,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(2,1,0)+2); ENUM_LINE_STATE state2=indicators.BufferLineState(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_alligator2,0,0,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state2),panel.CellX(2,1,1)+2,panel.CellY(2,1,1)+2,clrNONE,150); //--- Display description of relationship between indicator 1 line relative to indicator 2 line double value21=indicators.GetDataTo(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_alligator2,0,0,index+1); ENUM_LINE_STATE stateR=indicators.BufferLineStateRelative(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_alligator1,0,0,index,value2,value21); string ma1=indicators.Name(handle_alligator1); string ma2=indicators.Name(handle_alligator2); string state_relative= ( stateR==LINE_STATE_ABOVE ? StringFormat("%s1 > %s2",ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_BELOW ? StringFormat("%s1 < %s2",ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN ? "Top-down crossing" : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP ? "Bottom-up crossing" : BufferLineStateDescription(stateR) ); panel.DrawText(StringFormat("%s1 vs %s2",ma1,ma2), panel.CellX(2,2,0)+2, panel.CellY(2,2,0)+2); panel.DrawText(state_relative, panel.CellX(2,2,1)+2, panel.CellY(2,2,1)+2,clrNONE,150); //--- Redraw the chart to immediately display all changes on the panel ChartRedraw(ChartID()); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
After compiling and launching the indicator on the M1 chart with M5 selected for calculations, we see:
Average Directional Movement Index indicator:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TestMSTFAverageDirectionalMovementIndex.mq5 | //| Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 6 #property indicator_plots 6 //--- enums //--- plot ADX1 #property indicator_label1 "ADX1" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 clrDodgerBlue #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 //--- plot +DI1 #property indicator_label2 "+DI1" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color2 clrGreen #property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width2 1 //--- plot -DI1 #property indicator_label3 "-DI1" #property indicator_type3 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color3 clrRed #property indicator_style3 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width3 1 //--- plot ADX2 #property indicator_label4 "ADX2" #property indicator_type4 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color4 clrBlue #property indicator_style4 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width4 1 //--- plot +DI2 #property indicator_label5 "+DI2" #property indicator_type5 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color5 clrGreen #property indicator_style5 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width5 1 //--- plot -DI2 #property indicator_label6 "-DI2" #property indicator_type6 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color6 clrRed #property indicator_style6 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width6 1 //--- includes #include <IndMSTF\IndMSTF.mqh> #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> //--- input parameters input string InpSymbol = NULL; /* Symbol */ // Symbol input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpTimeframe = PERIOD_CURRENT; /* Timeframe */ // Timeframe input int InpPeriod = 14; /* Period */ // Calculation period input uchar InpLineWidth1 = 2; /* Senior period Line Width */ // Line width for higher period input uchar InpLineWidth2 = 1; /* Junior period Line Width */ // Line width for lower period input bool InpAsSeries = true; /* As Series flag */ // Timeseries flag of indicator buffer arrays //--- indicator buffers double BufferADX1[]; double BufferDIPlus1[]; double BufferDIMinus1[]; double BufferADX2[]; double BufferDIPlus2[]; double BufferDIMinus2[]; //--- global variables int handle_adx1; int handle_adx2; CMSTFIndicators indicators; // An instance of the indicator collection object //--- variables for the panel CDashboard *panel=NULL; // Pointer to the panel object int mouse_bar_index; // Index of the bar the data is taken from //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- Set a timer with an interval of 1 second EventSetTimer(1); //--- Assign the BufferMA1 and BufferMA2 arrays to the plot buffers 0 and 1, respectively SetIndexBuffer(0,BufferADX1,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(1,BufferDIPlus1,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(2,BufferDIMinus1,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(3,BufferADX2,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(4,BufferDIPlus2,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(5,BufferDIMinus2,INDICATOR_DATA); //--- Set the line width int w1=0,w2=0; if(InpTimeframe>Period()) { w1=InpLineWidth2; w2=InpLineWidth1; } else { w1=InpLineWidth1; w2=InpLineWidth2; } PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,w1); PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,w1); PlotIndexSetInteger(2,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,w1); PlotIndexSetInteger(3,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,w2); PlotIndexSetInteger(4,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,w2); PlotIndexSetInteger(5,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,w2); //--- sets indicator shift //--- Set the timeseries flags for the indicator buffer arrays (for testing, to see that there is no difference) ArraySetAsSeries(BufferADX1,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries(BufferDIPlus1,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries(BufferDIMinus1,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries(BufferADX2,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries(BufferDIPlus2,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries(BufferDIMinus2,InpAsSeries); //--- Create two indicators of the same type //--- The first one is calculated on the current chart symbol/period, the second - on those specified in the settings handle_adx1=indicators.AddNewADX(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,InpPeriod); handle_adx2=indicators.AddNewADX(InpSymbol,InpTimeframe,InpPeriod); //--- If failed to create indicator handles, return initialization error if(handle_adx1==INVALID_HANDLE || handle_adx2==INVALID_HANDLE) return INIT_FAILED; //--- Set descriptions for indicator lines from buffer descriptions of calculation part of created indicators indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer(0,handle_adx1,0); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer(1,handle_adx1,1); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer(2,handle_adx1,2); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer(3,handle_adx2,0); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer(4,handle_adx2,1); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer(5,handle_adx2,2); //--- Dashboard //--- Create the panel int width=301; panel=new CDashboard(1,20,20,width,264,0); if(panel==NULL) { Print("Error. Failed to create panel object"); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Set font parameters panel.SetFontParams("Calibri",9); //--- Display the panel with the "Symbol, Timeframe description" header text panel.View(Symbol()+", "+StringSubstr(EnumToString(Period()),7)); //--- Create a table with ID 0 to display bar data in it panel.CreateNewTable(0); //--- Draw a table with ID 0 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(0,2,20,6,2,18,width/2-2); //--- Create a table with ID 1 to display the data of indicator 1 panel.CreateNewTable(1); //--- Get the Y2 table coordinate with ID 0 and //--- set the Y1 coordinate for the table with ID 1 int y1=panel.TableY2(0)+22; //--- Draw a table with ID 1 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(1,2,y1,2,2,18,width/2-2); //--- Create a table with ID 2 to display the data of indicator 2 panel.CreateNewTable(2); //--- Get the Y2 coordinate of the table with ID 1 and //--- set the Y1 coordinate for the table with ID 2 int y2=panel.TableY2(1)+3; //--- Draw a table with ID 2 on the background of the dashboard panel.DrawGrid(2,2,y2,3,2,18,width/2-2); //--- Initialize the variable with the index of the mouse cursor bar mouse_bar_index=0; //--- Display the data of the current bar on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,TimeCurrent()); //--- Successful initialization return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- Delete the timer EventKillTimer(); //--- If the panel object exists, delete it if(panel!=NULL) delete panel; //--- Delete all comments Comment(""); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { //--- Number of bars for calculation int limit=rates_total-prev_calculated; //--- If limit > 1, then this is the first calculation or change in the history if(limit>1) { //--- specify all the available history for calculation limit=rates_total-1; /* // If the indicator has any buffers that display other calculations (not multi-indicators), // initialize them here with the "empty" value set for these buffers */ } //--- Calculate all created multi-symbol multi-period indicators if(!indicators.Calculate()) return 0; //--- Display the bar data under cursor (or current bar if cursor is outside the chart) on the dashboard DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time[mouse_bar_index]); //--- From buffers of calculated indicators, output data to indicator buffers if(!indicators.DataToBuffer(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_adx1,0,0,limit,BufferADX1)) return 0; if(!indicators.DataToBuffer(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_adx1,1,0,limit,BufferDIPlus1)) return 0; if(!indicators.DataToBuffer(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_adx1,2,0,limit,BufferDIMinus1)) return 0; if(!indicators.DataToBuffer(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_adx2,0,0,limit,BufferADX2)) return 0; if(!indicators.DataToBuffer(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_adx2,1,0,limit,BufferDIPlus2)) return 0; if(!indicators.DataToBuffer(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_adx2,2,0,limit,BufferDIMinus2)) return 0; //--- return value of prev_calculated for the next call return(rates_total); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Timer function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTimer() { //--- Call the indicator collection timer indicators.OnTimer(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ChartEvent function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { //--- Handling the panel //--- Call the panel event handler panel.OnChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); //--- If the cursor moves or a click is made on the chart if(id==CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id==CHARTEVENT_CLICK) { //--- Declare the variables to record time and price coordinates in them datetime time=0; double price=0; int wnd=0; //--- If the cursor coordinates are converted to date and time if(ChartXYToTimePrice(ChartID(),(int)lparam,(int)dparam,wnd,time,price)) { //--- write the bar index where the cursor is located to a global variable mouse_bar_index=iBarShift(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,time); //--- Display the bar data under the cursor on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } //--- If we received a custom event, display the appropriate message in the journal if(id>CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM) { //--- Here we can implement handling a click on the close button on the panel PrintFormat("%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s",__FUNCTION__,id,lparam,sparam); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display data from the specified timeseries index to the panel | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void DrawData(const int index,const datetime time) { //--- Declare the variables to receive data in them MqlRates rates[1]; //--- Exit if unable to get the bar data by the specified index if(CopyRates(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,index,1,rates)!=1) return; //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data headers int size=0; uint flags=0; uint angle=0; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name,9,FW_BOLD); panel.DrawText("Bar data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(0)-16,clrMaroon,panel.Width()-6); panel.DrawText("Indicators data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(1)-16,clrGreen,panel.Width()-6); //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data panel.SetFontParams(name,9); //--- Display the data of the specified bar in table 0 on the panel panel.DrawText("Date", panel.CellX(0,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_DATE), panel.CellX(0,0,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Time", panel.CellX(0,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_MINUTES), panel.CellX(0,1,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Open", panel.CellX(0,2,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].open,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,2,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("High", panel.CellX(0,3,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].high,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,3,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Low", panel.CellX(0,4,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].low,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,4,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Close", panel.CellX(0,5,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].close,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,5,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,1)+2,clrNONE,90); //--- Output the data of indicator 1 from the specified bar into table 1 panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_adx1), panel.CellX(1,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,0,0)+2); double value1=indicators.GetData(handle_adx1,0,0,index); string value_str1=(value1!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(value1,indicators.Digits(handle_adx1)) : " "); panel.DrawText(value_str1,panel.CellX(1,0,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,0,1)+2,clrNONE,190); //--- Display a description of the indicator 1 line state panel.DrawText("Line state", panel.CellX(1,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,1,0)+2); ENUM_LINE_STATE state1=indicators.BufferLineState(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_adx1,0,0,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state1),panel.CellX(1,1,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,1,1)+2,clrNONE,190); //--- Output the data of indicator 2 from the specified bar into table 2 panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_adx2), panel.CellX(2,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(2,0,0)+2); double value2=indicators.GetDataTo(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_adx2,0,0,index); string value_str2=(value2!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(value2,indicators.Digits(handle_adx2)) : " "); panel.DrawText(value_str2,panel.CellX(2,0,1)+2,panel.CellY(2,0,1)+2,clrNONE,190); //--- Display a description of the indicator 2 line state panel.DrawText("Line state", panel.CellX(2,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(2,1,0)+2); ENUM_LINE_STATE state2=indicators.BufferLineState(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_adx2,0,0,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state2),panel.CellX(2,1,1)+2,panel.CellY(2,1,1)+2,clrNONE,190); //--- Display description of relationship between indicator 1 line relative to indicator 2 line double value21=indicators.GetDataTo(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_adx2,0,0,index+1); ENUM_LINE_STATE stateR=indicators.BufferLineStateRelative(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_adx1,0,0,index,value2,value21); string ma1=indicators.Name(handle_adx1); string ma2=indicators.Name(handle_adx2); string state_relative= ( stateR==LINE_STATE_ABOVE ? StringFormat("%s1 > %s2",ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_BELOW ? StringFormat("%s1 < %s2",ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN ? "Top-down crossing" : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP ? "Bottom-up crossing" : BufferLineStateDescription(stateR) ); panel.DrawText(StringFormat("%s1 vs %s2",ma1,ma2), panel.CellX(2,2,0)+2, panel.CellY(2,2,0)+2); panel.DrawText(state_relative, panel.CellX(2,2,1)+2, panel.CellY(2,2,1)+2,clrNONE,190); //--- Redraw the chart to immediately display all changes on the panel ChartRedraw(ChartID()); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
After compiling and launching the indicator on the M1 chart with M5 selected for calculations, we see:
Average Directional Movement Index Wilder indicator:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TestMSTFAverageDirectionalMovementIndexWilder.mq5 | //| Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 6 #property indicator_plots 6 //--- enums //--- plot ADXW1 #property indicator_label1 "ADXW1" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 clrDodgerBlue #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 //--- plot +DI1 #property indicator_label2 "+DI1" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color2 clrGreen #property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width2 1 //--- plot -DI1 #property indicator_label3 "-DI1" #property indicator_type3 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color3 clrRed #property indicator_style3 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width3 1 //--- plot ADXW2 #property indicator_label4 "ADXW2" #property indicator_type4 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color4 clrBlue #property indicator_style4 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width4 1 //--- plot +DI2 #property indicator_label5 "+DI2" #property indicator_type5 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color5 clrGreen #property indicator_style5 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width5 1 //--- plot -DI2 #property indicator_label6 "-DI2" #property indicator_type6 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color6 clrRed #property indicator_style6 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width6 1 //--- includes #include <IndMSTF\IndMSTF.mqh> #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> //--- input parameters input string InpSymbol = NULL; /* Symbol */ // Symbol input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpTimeframe = PERIOD_CURRENT; /* Timeframe */ // Timeframe input int InpPeriod = 14; /* Period */ // Calculation period input uchar InpLineWidth1 = 2; /* Senior period Line Width */ // Line width for higher period input uchar InpLineWidth2 = 1; /* Junior period Line Width */ // Line width for lower period input bool InpAsSeries = true; /* As Series flag */ // Timeseries flag of indicator buffer arrays //--- indicator buffers double BufferADXW1[]; double BufferDIPlus1[]; double BufferDIMinus1[]; double BufferADXW2[]; double BufferDIPlus2[]; double BufferDIMinus2[]; //--- global variables int handle_adxw1; int handle_adxw2; CMSTFIndicators indicators; // An instance of the indicator collection object //--- variables for the panel CDashboard *panel=NULL; // Pointer to the panel object int mouse_bar_index; // Index of the bar the data is taken from //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- Set a timer with an interval of 1 second EventSetTimer(1); //--- Assign the BufferMA1 and BufferMA2 arrays to the plot buffers 0 and 1, respectively SetIndexBuffer(0,BufferADXW1,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(1,BufferDIPlus1,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(2,BufferDIMinus1,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(3,BufferADXW2,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(4,BufferDIPlus2,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(5,BufferDIMinus2,INDICATOR_DATA); //--- Set the line width int w1=0,w2=0; if(InpTimeframe>Period()) { w1=InpLineWidth2; w2=InpLineWidth1; } else { w1=InpLineWidth1; w2=InpLineWidth2; } PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,w1); PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,w1); PlotIndexSetInteger(2,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,w1); PlotIndexSetInteger(3,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,w2); PlotIndexSetInteger(4,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,w2); PlotIndexSetInteger(5,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,w2); //--- sets indicator shift //--- Set the timeseries flags for the indicator buffer arrays (for testing, to see that there is no difference) ArraySetAsSeries(BufferADXW1,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries(BufferDIPlus1,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries(BufferDIMinus1,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries(BufferADXW2,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries(BufferDIPlus2,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries(BufferDIMinus2,InpAsSeries); //--- Create two indicators of the same type //--- The first one is calculated on the current chart symbol/period, the second - on those specified in the settings handle_adxw1=indicators.AddNewADX(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,InpPeriod); handle_adxw2=indicators.AddNewADX(InpSymbol,InpTimeframe,InpPeriod); //--- If failed to create indicator handles, return initialization error if(handle_adxw1==INVALID_HANDLE || handle_adxw2==INVALID_HANDLE) return INIT_FAILED; //--- Set descriptions for indicator lines from buffer descriptions of calculation part of created indicators indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer(0,handle_adxw1,0); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer(1,handle_adxw1,1); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer(2,handle_adxw1,2); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer(3,handle_adxw2,0); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer(4,handle_adxw2,1); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer(5,handle_adxw2,2); //--- Dashboard //--- Create the panel int width=301; panel=new CDashboard(1,20,20,width,264,0); if(panel==NULL) { Print("Error. Failed to create panel object"); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Set font parameters panel.SetFontParams("Calibri",9); //--- Display the panel with the "Symbol, Timeframe description" header text panel.View(Symbol()+", "+StringSubstr(EnumToString(Period()),7)); //--- Create a table with ID 0 to display bar data in it panel.CreateNewTable(0); //--- Draw a table with ID 0 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(0,2,20,6,2,18,width/2-2); //--- Create a table with ID 1 to display the data of indicator 1 panel.CreateNewTable(1); //--- Get the Y2 table coordinate with ID 0 and //--- set the Y1 coordinate for the table with ID 1 int y1=panel.TableY2(0)+22; //--- Draw a table with ID 1 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(1,2,y1,2,2,18,width/2-2); //--- Create a table with ID 2 to display the data of indicator 2 panel.CreateNewTable(2); //--- Get the Y2 coordinate of the table with ID 1 and //--- set the Y1 coordinate for the table with ID 2 int y2=panel.TableY2(1)+3; //--- Draw a table with ID 2 on the background of the dashboard panel.DrawGrid(2,2,y2,3,2,18,width/2-2); //--- Initialize the variable with the index of the mouse cursor bar mouse_bar_index=0; //--- Display the data of the current bar on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,TimeCurrent()); //--- Successful initialization return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- Delete the timer EventKillTimer(); //--- If the panel object exists, delete it if(panel!=NULL) delete panel; //--- Delete all comments Comment(""); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { //--- Number of bars for calculation int limit=rates_total-prev_calculated; //--- If limit > 1, then this is the first calculation or change in the history if(limit>1) { //--- specify all the available history for calculation limit=rates_total-1; /* // If the indicator has any buffers that display other calculations (not multi-indicators), // initialize them here with the "empty" value set for these buffers */ } //--- Calculate all created multi-symbol multi-period indicators if(!indicators.Calculate()) return 0; //--- Display the bar data under cursor (or current bar if cursor is outside the chart) on the dashboard DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time[mouse_bar_index]); //--- From buffers of calculated indicators, output data to indicator buffers if(!indicators.DataToBuffer(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_adxw1,0,0,limit,BufferADXW1)) return 0; if(!indicators.DataToBuffer(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_adxw1,1,0,limit,BufferDIPlus1)) return 0; if(!indicators.DataToBuffer(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_adxw1,2,0,limit,BufferDIMinus1)) return 0; if(!indicators.DataToBuffer(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_adxw2,0,0,limit,BufferADXW2)) return 0; if(!indicators.DataToBuffer(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_adxw2,1,0,limit,BufferDIPlus2)) return 0; if(!indicators.DataToBuffer(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_adxw2,2,0,limit,BufferDIMinus2)) return 0; //--- return value of prev_calculated for the next call return(rates_total); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Timer function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTimer() { //--- Call the indicator collection timer indicators.OnTimer(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ChartEvent function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { //--- Handling the panel //--- Call the panel event handler panel.OnChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); //--- If the cursor moves or a click is made on the chart if(id==CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id==CHARTEVENT_CLICK) { //--- Declare the variables to record time and price coordinates in them datetime time=0; double price=0; int wnd=0; //--- If the cursor coordinates are converted to date and time if(ChartXYToTimePrice(ChartID(),(int)lparam,(int)dparam,wnd,time,price)) { //--- write the bar index where the cursor is located to a global variable mouse_bar_index=iBarShift(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,time); //--- Display the bar data under the cursor on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } //--- If we received a custom event, display the appropriate message in the journal if(id>CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM) { //--- Here we can implement handling a click on the close button on the panel PrintFormat("%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s",__FUNCTION__,id,lparam,sparam); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display data from the specified timeseries index to the panel | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void DrawData(const int index,const datetime time) { //--- Declare the variables to receive data in them MqlRates rates[1]; //--- Exit if unable to get the bar data by the specified index if(CopyRates(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,index,1,rates)!=1) return; //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data headers int size=0; uint flags=0; uint angle=0; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name,9,FW_BOLD); panel.DrawText("Bar data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(0)-16,clrMaroon,panel.Width()-6); panel.DrawText("Indicators data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(1)-16,clrGreen,panel.Width()-6); //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data panel.SetFontParams(name,9); //--- Display the data of the specified bar in table 0 on the panel panel.DrawText("Date", panel.CellX(0,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_DATE), panel.CellX(0,0,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Time", panel.CellX(0,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_MINUTES), panel.CellX(0,1,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Open", panel.CellX(0,2,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].open,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,2,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("High", panel.CellX(0,3,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].high,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,3,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Low", panel.CellX(0,4,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].low,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,4,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Close", panel.CellX(0,5,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].close,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,5,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,1)+2,clrNONE,90); //--- Output the data of indicator 1 from the specified bar into table 1 panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_adxw1), panel.CellX(1,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,0,0)+2); double value1=indicators.GetData(handle_adxw1,0,0,index); string value_str1=(value1!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(value1,indicators.Digits(handle_adxw1)) : " "); panel.DrawText(value_str1,panel.CellX(1,0,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,0,1)+2,clrNONE,190); //--- Display a description of the indicator 1 line state panel.DrawText("Line state", panel.CellX(1,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,1,0)+2); ENUM_LINE_STATE state1=indicators.BufferLineState(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_adxw1,0,0,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state1),panel.CellX(1,1,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,1,1)+2,clrNONE,190); //--- Output the data of indicator 2 from the specified bar into table 2 panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_adxw2), panel.CellX(2,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(2,0,0)+2); double value2=indicators.GetDataTo(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_adxw2,0,0,index); string value_str2=(value2!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(value2,indicators.Digits(handle_adxw2)) : " "); panel.DrawText(value_str2,panel.CellX(2,0,1)+2,panel.CellY(2,0,1)+2,clrNONE,190); //--- Display a description of the indicator 2 line state panel.DrawText("Line state", panel.CellX(2,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(2,1,0)+2); ENUM_LINE_STATE state2=indicators.BufferLineState(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_adxw2,0,0,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state2),panel.CellX(2,1,1)+2,panel.CellY(2,1,1)+2,clrNONE,190); //--- Display description of relationship between indicator 1 line relative to indicator 2 line double value21=indicators.GetDataTo(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_adxw2,0,0,index+1); ENUM_LINE_STATE stateR=indicators.BufferLineStateRelative(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_adxw1,0,0,index,value2,value21); string ma1=indicators.Name(handle_adxw1); string ma2=indicators.Name(handle_adxw2); string state_relative= ( stateR==LINE_STATE_ABOVE ? StringFormat("%s1 > %s2",ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_BELOW ? StringFormat("%s1 < %s2",ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN ? "Top-down crossing" : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP ? "Bottom-up crossing" : BufferLineStateDescription(stateR) ); panel.DrawText(StringFormat("%s1 vs %s2",ma1,ma2), panel.CellX(2,2,0)+2, panel.CellY(2,2,0)+2); panel.DrawText(state_relative, panel.CellX(2,2,1)+2, panel.CellY(2,2,1)+2,clrNONE,190); //--- Redraw the chart to immediately display all changes on the panel ChartRedraw(ChartID()); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
After compiling and launching the indicator on the M1 chart with M5 selected for calculations, we see:
Average True Range indicator:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TestMSTFAverageTrueRange.mq5 | //| Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 2 #property indicator_plots 2 //--- enums //--- plot ATR1 #property indicator_label1 "ATR1" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 clrDodgerBlue #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 //--- plot ATR2 #property indicator_label2 "ATR2" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color2 clrRed #property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width2 1 //--- includes #include <IndMSTF\IndMSTF.mqh> #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> //--- input parameters input string InpSymbol = NULL; /* Symbol */ // Symbol input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpTimeframe = PERIOD_CURRENT; /* Timeframe */ // Timeframe input int InpPeriod = 14; /* Period */ // Calculation period input uchar InpLineWidth1 = 2; /* Senior period Line Width */ // Line width for higher period input uchar InpLineWidth2 = 1; /* Junior period Line Width */ // Line width for lower period input bool InpAsSeries = true; /* As Series flag */ // Timeseries flag of indicator buffer arrays //--- indicator buffers double BufferATR1[]; double BufferATR2[]; //--- global variables int handle_atr1; int handle_atr2; CMSTFIndicators indicators; // An instance of the indicator collection object //--- variables for the panel CDashboard *panel=NULL; // Pointer to the panel object int mouse_bar_index; // Index of the bar the data is taken from //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- Set a timer with an interval of 1 second EventSetTimer(1); //--- Assign the BufferMA1 and BufferMA2 arrays to the plot buffers 0 and 1, respectively SetIndexBuffer(0,BufferATR1,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(1,BufferATR2,INDICATOR_DATA); //--- Set the line width int w1=0,w2=0; if(InpTimeframe>Period()) { w1=InpLineWidth2; w2=InpLineWidth1; } else { w1=InpLineWidth1; w2=InpLineWidth2; } PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,w1); PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,w2); //--- sets indicator shift //--- Set the timeseries flags for the indicator buffer arrays (for testing, to see that there is no difference) ArraySetAsSeries(BufferATR1,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries(BufferATR2,InpAsSeries); //--- Create two indicators of the same type //--- The first one is calculated on the current chart symbol/period, the second - on those specified in the settings handle_atr1=indicators.AddNewATR(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,InpPeriod); handle_atr2=indicators.AddNewATR(InpSymbol,InpTimeframe,InpPeriod); //--- If failed to create indicator handles, return initialization error if(handle_atr1==INVALID_HANDLE || handle_atr2==INVALID_HANDLE) return INIT_FAILED; //--- Set descriptions for indicator lines from buffer descriptions of calculation part of created indicators indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer(0,handle_atr1,0); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer(1,handle_atr2,0); //--- Dashboard //--- Create the panel int width=237; panel=new CDashboard(1,20,20,width,264,0); if(panel==NULL) { Print("Error. Failed to create panel object"); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Set font parameters panel.SetFontParams("Calibri",9); //--- Display the panel with the "Symbol, Timeframe description" header text panel.View(Symbol()+", "+StringSubstr(EnumToString(Period()),7)); //--- Create a table with ID 0 to display bar data in it panel.CreateNewTable(0); //--- Draw a table with ID 0 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(0,2,20,6,2,18,width/2-2); //--- Create a table with ID 1 to display the data of indicator 1 panel.CreateNewTable(1); //--- Get the Y2 table coordinate with ID 0 and //--- set the Y1 coordinate for the table with ID 1 int y1=panel.TableY2(0)+22; //--- Draw a table with ID 1 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(1,2,y1,2,2,18,width/2-2); //--- Create a table with ID 2 to display the data of indicator 2 panel.CreateNewTable(2); //--- Get the Y2 coordinate of the table with ID 1 and //--- set the Y1 coordinate for the table with ID 2 int y2=panel.TableY2(1)+3; //--- Draw a table with ID 2 on the background of the dashboard panel.DrawGrid(2,2,y2,3,2,18,width/2-2); //--- Initialize the variable with the index of the mouse cursor bar mouse_bar_index=0; //--- Display the data of the current bar on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,TimeCurrent()); //--- Successful initialization return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- Delete the timer EventKillTimer(); //--- If the panel object exists, delete it if(panel!=NULL) delete panel; //--- Delete all comments Comment(""); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { //--- Number of bars for calculation int limit=rates_total-prev_calculated; //--- If limit > 1, then this is the first calculation or change in the history if(limit>1) { //--- specify all the available history for calculation limit=rates_total-1; /* // If the indicator has any buffers that display other calculations (not multi-indicators), // initialize them here with the "empty" value set for these buffers */ } //--- Calculate all created multi-symbol multi-period indicators if(!indicators.Calculate()) return 0; //--- Display the bar data under cursor (or current bar if cursor is outside the chart) on the dashboard DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time[mouse_bar_index]); //--- From buffers of calculated indicators, output data to indicator buffers if(!indicators.DataToBuffer(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_atr1,0,0,limit,BufferATR1)) return 0; if(!indicators.DataToBuffer(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_atr2,0,0,limit,BufferATR2)) return 0; //--- return value of prev_calculated for the next call return(rates_total); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Timer function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTimer() { //--- Call the indicator collection timer indicators.OnTimer(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ChartEvent function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { //--- Handling the panel //--- Call the panel event handler panel.OnChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); //--- If the cursor moves or a click is made on the chart if(id==CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id==CHARTEVENT_CLICK) { //--- Declare the variables to record time and price coordinates in them datetime time=0; double price=0; int wnd=0; //--- If the cursor coordinates are converted to date and time if(ChartXYToTimePrice(ChartID(),(int)lparam,(int)dparam,wnd,time,price)) { //--- write the bar index where the cursor is located to a global variable mouse_bar_index=iBarShift(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,time); //--- Display the bar data under the cursor on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } //--- If we received a custom event, display the appropriate message in the journal if(id>CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM) { //--- Here we can implement handling a click on the close button on the panel PrintFormat("%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s",__FUNCTION__,id,lparam,sparam); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display data from the specified timeseries index to the panel | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void DrawData(const int index,const datetime time) { //--- Declare the variables to receive data in them MqlRates rates[1]; //--- Exit if unable to get the bar data by the specified index if(CopyRates(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,index,1,rates)!=1) return; //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data headers int size=0; uint flags=0; uint angle=0; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name,9,FW_BOLD); panel.DrawText("Bar data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(0)-16,clrMaroon,panel.Width()-6); panel.DrawText("Indicators data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(1)-16,clrGreen,panel.Width()-6); //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data panel.SetFontParams(name,9); //--- Display the data of the specified bar in table 0 on the panel panel.DrawText("Date", panel.CellX(0,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_DATE), panel.CellX(0,0,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Time", panel.CellX(0,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_MINUTES), panel.CellX(0,1,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Open", panel.CellX(0,2,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].open,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,2,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("High", panel.CellX(0,3,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].high,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,3,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Low", panel.CellX(0,4,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].low,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,4,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Close", panel.CellX(0,5,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].close,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,5,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,1)+2,clrNONE,90); //--- Output the data of indicator 1 from the specified bar into table 1 panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_atr1), panel.CellX(1,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,0,0)+2); double value1=indicators.GetData(handle_atr1,0,0,index); string value_str1=(value1!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(value1,indicators.Digits(handle_atr1)) : " "); panel.DrawText(value_str1,panel.CellX(1,0,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,0,1)+2,clrNONE,110); //--- Display a description of the indicator 1 line state panel.DrawText("Line state", panel.CellX(1,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,1,0)+2); ENUM_LINE_STATE state1=indicators.BufferLineState(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_atr1,0,0,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state1),panel.CellX(1,1,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,1,1)+2,clrNONE,110); //--- Output the data of indicator 2 from the specified bar into table 2 panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_atr2), panel.CellX(2,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(2,0,0)+2); double value2=indicators.GetDataTo(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_atr2,0,0,index); string value_str2=(value2!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(value2,indicators.Digits(handle_atr2)) : " "); panel.DrawText(value_str2,panel.CellX(2,0,1)+2,panel.CellY(2,0,1)+2,clrNONE,110); //--- Display a description of the indicator 2 line state panel.DrawText("Line state", panel.CellX(2,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(2,1,0)+2); ENUM_LINE_STATE state2=indicators.BufferLineState(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_atr2,0,0,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state2),panel.CellX(2,1,1)+2,panel.CellY(2,1,1)+2,clrNONE,110); //--- Display description of relationship between indicator 1 line relative to indicator 2 line double value21=indicators.GetDataTo(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_atr2,0,0,index+1); ENUM_LINE_STATE stateR=indicators.BufferLineStateRelative(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_atr1,0,0,index,value2,value21); string ma1=indicators.Name(handle_atr1); string ma2=indicators.Name(handle_atr2); string state_relative= ( stateR==LINE_STATE_ABOVE ? StringFormat("%s1 > %s2",ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_BELOW ? StringFormat("%s1 < %s2",ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN ? "Top-down crossing" : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP ? "Bottom-up crossing" : BufferLineStateDescription(stateR) ); panel.DrawText(StringFormat("%s1 vs %s2",ma1,ma2), panel.CellX(2,2,0)+2, panel.CellY(2,2,0)+2); panel.DrawText(state_relative, panel.CellX(2,2,1)+2, panel.CellY(2,2,1)+2,clrNONE,110); //--- Redraw the chart to immediately display all changes on the panel ChartRedraw(ChartID()); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
After compiling and launching the indicator on the M1 chart with M5 selected for calculations, we see:
Sometimes, for faster indicator drawing, you can switch the chart timeframe.
Awesome Oscillator:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TestMSTFAwesomeOscillator.mq5 | //| Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 4 #property indicator_plots 2 //--- enums //--- plot AC1 #property indicator_label1 "AO1" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM #property indicator_color1 clrGreen,clrRed #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 //--- plot AC2 #property indicator_label2 "AO2" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM #property indicator_color2 clrGreen,clrRed #property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width2 1 //--- includes #include <IndMSTF\IndMSTF.mqh> #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> //--- input parameters input string InpSymbol = NULL; /* Symbol */ // Symbol input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpTimeframe = PERIOD_CURRENT; /* Timeframe */ // Timeframe input uchar InpLineWidth1 = 2; /* Senior period Line Width */ // Line width for higher period input uchar InpLineWidth2 = 1; /* Junior period Line Width */ // Line width for lower period input bool InpAsSeries = true; /* As Series flag */ // Timeseries flag of indicator buffer arrays //--- indicator buffers double BufferAO1[]; double BufferClrAO1[]; double BufferAO2[]; double BufferClrAO2[]; //--- global variables int handle_ao1; int handle_ao2; CMSTFIndicators indicators; // An instance of the indicator collection object //--- variables for the panel CDashboard *panel=NULL; // Pointer to the panel object int mouse_bar_index; // Index of the bar the data is taken from //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- Set a timer with an interval of 1 second EventSetTimer(1); //--- Assign arrays BufferAO1 and BufferAO2 to plot buffers 0 and 2, respectively, //--- and color arrays BufferClrAO1 and BufferClrAO2 to buffers 1 and 3 SetIndexBuffer(0,BufferAO1,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(1,BufferClrAO1,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX); SetIndexBuffer(2,BufferAO2,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(3,BufferClrAO2,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX); //--- Set the line width int w1=0,w2=0; if(InpTimeframe>Period()) { w1=InpLineWidth2; w2=InpLineWidth1; } else { w1=InpLineWidth1; w2=InpLineWidth2; } PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,w1); PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,w2); //--- sets indicator shift //--- Set the timeseries flags for the indicator buffer arrays (for testing, to see that there is no difference) ArraySetAsSeries(BufferAO1,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries(BufferClrAO1,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries(BufferAO2,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries(BufferClrAO2,InpAsSeries); //--- Create two indicators of the same type //--- The first one is calculated on the current chart symbol/period, the second - on those specified in the settings handle_ao1=indicators.AddNewAO(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT); handle_ao2=indicators.AddNewAO(InpSymbol,InpTimeframe); //--- If failed to create indicator handles, return initialization error if(handle_ao1==INVALID_HANDLE || handle_ao2==INVALID_HANDLE) return INIT_FAILED; //--- Set descriptions for indicator lines from buffer descriptions of calculation part of created indicators indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer(0,handle_ao1,0); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer(1,handle_ao2,0); //--- Dashboard //--- Create the panel int width=247; panel=new CDashboard(1,20,20,width,264,0); if(panel==NULL) { Print("Error. Failed to create panel object"); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Set font parameters panel.SetFontParams("Calibri",9); //--- Display the panel with the "Symbol, Timeframe description" header text panel.View(Symbol()+", "+StringSubstr(EnumToString(Period()),7)); //--- Create a table with ID 0 to display bar data in it panel.CreateNewTable(0); //--- Draw a table with ID 0 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(0,2,20,6,2,18,width/2-2); //--- Create a table with ID 1 to display the data of indicator 1 panel.CreateNewTable(1); //--- Get the Y2 table coordinate with ID 0 and //--- set the Y1 coordinate for the table with ID 1 int y1=panel.TableY2(0)+22; //--- Draw a table with ID 1 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(1,2,y1,2,2,18,width/2-2); //--- Create a table with ID 2 to display the data of indicator 2 panel.CreateNewTable(2); //--- Get the Y2 coordinate of the table with ID 1 and //--- set the Y1 coordinate for the table with ID 2 int y2=panel.TableY2(1)+3; //--- Draw a table with ID 2 on the background of the dashboard panel.DrawGrid(2,2,y2,3,2,18,width/2-2); //--- Initialize the variable with the index of the mouse cursor bar mouse_bar_index=0; //--- Display the data of the current bar on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,TimeCurrent()); //--- Successful initialization return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- Delete the timer EventKillTimer(); //--- If the panel object exists, delete it if(panel!=NULL) delete panel; //--- Delete all comments Comment(""); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { //--- Number of bars for calculation int limit=rates_total-prev_calculated; //--- If limit > 1, then this is the first calculation or change in the history if(limit>1) { //--- specify all the available history for calculation limit=rates_total-1; /* // If the indicator has any buffers that display other calculations (not multi-indicators), // initialize them here with the "empty" value set for these buffers */ } //--- Calculate all created multi-symbol multi-period indicators if(!indicators.Calculate()) return 0; //--- Display the bar data under cursor (or current bar if cursor is outside the chart) on the dashboard DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time[mouse_bar_index]); //--- From buffers of calculated indicators, output data to indicator buffers if(!indicators.DataToColorBuffer(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_ao1,0,0,limit,BufferAO1,BufferClrAO1)) return 0; if(!indicators.DataToColorBuffer(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_ao2,0,0,limit,BufferAO2,BufferClrAO2)) return 0; //--- return value of prev_calculated for the next call return(rates_total); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Timer function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTimer() { //--- Call the indicator collection timer indicators.OnTimer(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ChartEvent function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { //--- Handling the panel //--- Call the panel event handler panel.OnChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); //--- If the cursor moves or a click is made on the chart if(id==CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id==CHARTEVENT_CLICK) { //--- Declare the variables to record time and price coordinates in them datetime time=0; double price=0; int wnd=0; //--- If the cursor coordinates are converted to date and time if(ChartXYToTimePrice(ChartID(),(int)lparam,(int)dparam,wnd,time,price)) { //--- write the bar index where the cursor is located to a global variable mouse_bar_index=iBarShift(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,time); //--- Display the bar data under the cursor on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } //--- If we received a custom event, display the appropriate message in the journal if(id>CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM) { //--- Here we can implement handling a click on the close button on the panel PrintFormat("%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s",__FUNCTION__,id,lparam,sparam); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display data from the specified timeseries index to the panel | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void DrawData(const int index,const datetime time) { //--- Declare the variables to receive data in them MqlRates rates[1]; //--- Exit if unable to get the bar data by the specified index if(CopyRates(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,index,1,rates)!=1) return; //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data headers int size=0; uint flags=0; uint angle=0; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name,9,FW_BOLD); panel.DrawText("Bar data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(0)-16,clrMaroon,panel.Width()-6); panel.DrawText("Indicators data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(1)-16,clrGreen,panel.Width()-6); //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data panel.SetFontParams(name,9); //--- Display the data of the specified bar in table 0 on the panel panel.DrawText("Date", panel.CellX(0,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_DATE), panel.CellX(0,0,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Time", panel.CellX(0,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_MINUTES), panel.CellX(0,1,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Open", panel.CellX(0,2,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].open,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,2,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("High", panel.CellX(0,3,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].high,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,3,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Low", panel.CellX(0,4,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].low,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,4,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Close", panel.CellX(0,5,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].close,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,5,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,1)+2,clrNONE,90); //--- Output the data of indicator 1 from the specified bar into table 1 panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_ao1), panel.CellX(1,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,0,0)+2); double value1=indicators.GetData(handle_ao1,0,0,index); string value_str1=(value1!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(value1,indicators.Digits(handle_ao1)) : " "); panel.DrawText(value_str1,panel.CellX(1,0,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,0,1)+2,clrNONE,110); //--- Display a description of the indicator 1 line state panel.DrawText("Line state", panel.CellX(1,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,1,0)+2); ENUM_LINE_STATE state1=indicators.BufferLineState(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_ao1,0,0,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state1),panel.CellX(1,1,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,1,1)+2,clrNONE,110); //--- Output the data of indicator 2 from the specified bar into table 2 panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_ao2), panel.CellX(2,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(2,0,0)+2); double value2=indicators.GetDataTo(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_ao2,0,0,index); string value_str2=(value2!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(value2,indicators.Digits(handle_ao2)) : " "); panel.DrawText(value_str2,panel.CellX(2,0,1)+2,panel.CellY(2,0,1)+2,clrNONE,110); //--- Display a description of the indicator 2 line state panel.DrawText("Line state", panel.CellX(2,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(2,1,0)+2); ENUM_LINE_STATE state2=indicators.BufferLineState(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_ao2,0,0,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state2),panel.CellX(2,1,1)+2,panel.CellY(2,1,1)+2,clrNONE,110); //--- Display description of relationship between indicator 1 line relative to indicator 2 line double value21=indicators.GetDataTo(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_ao2,0,0,index+1); ENUM_LINE_STATE stateR=indicators.BufferLineStateRelative(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_ao1,0,0,index,value2,value21); string ma1=indicators.Name(handle_ao1); string ma2=indicators.Name(handle_ao2); string state_relative= ( stateR==LINE_STATE_ABOVE ? StringFormat("%s1 > %s2",ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_BELOW ? StringFormat("%s1 < %s2",ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN ? "Top-down crossing" : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP ? "Bottom-up crossing" : BufferLineStateDescription(stateR) ); panel.DrawText(StringFormat("%s1 vs %s2",ma1,ma2), panel.CellX(2,2,0)+2, panel.CellY(2,2,0)+2); panel.DrawText(state_relative, panel.CellX(2,2,1)+2, panel.CellY(2,2,1)+2,clrNONE,110); //--- Redraw the chart to immediately display all changes on the panel ChartRedraw(ChartID()); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
After compiling and launching the indicator on the M1 chart with M5 selected for calculations, we see:
Bears Power indicator:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TestMSTFBearsPower.mq5 | //| Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 2 #property indicator_plots 2 //--- enums //--- plot Bears1 #property indicator_label1 "Bears1" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_HISTOGRAM #property indicator_color1 clrGray #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 //--- plot Bears2 #property indicator_label2 "Bears2" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_HISTOGRAM #property indicator_color2 clrDodgerBlue #property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width2 1 //--- includes #include <IndMSTF\IndMSTF.mqh> #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> //--- input parameters input string InpSymbol = NULL; /* Symbol */ // Symbol input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpTimeframe = PERIOD_CURRENT; /* Timeframe */ // Timeframe input int InpPeriod = 13; /* Period */ // Calculation period input uchar InpLineWidth1 = 2; /* Senior period Line Width */ // Line width for higher period input uchar InpLineWidth2 = 1; /* Junior period Line Width */ // Line width for lower period input bool InpAsSeries = true; /* As Series flag */ // Timeseries flag of indicator buffer arrays //--- indicator buffers double BufferBears1[]; double BufferBears2[]; //--- global variables int handle_bears1; int handle_bears2; CMSTFIndicators indicators; // An instance of the indicator collection object //--- variables for the panel CDashboard *panel=NULL; // Pointer to the panel object int mouse_bar_index; // Index of the bar the data is taken from //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- Set a timer with an interval of 1 second EventSetTimer(1); //--- Assign the BufferMA1 and BufferMA2 arrays to the plot buffers 0 and 1, respectively SetIndexBuffer(0,BufferBears1,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(1,BufferBears2,INDICATOR_DATA); //--- Set the line width int w1=0,w2=0; if(InpTimeframe>Period()) { w1=InpLineWidth2; w2=InpLineWidth1; } else { w1=InpLineWidth1; w2=InpLineWidth2; } PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,w1); PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,w2); //--- sets indicator shift //--- Set the timeseries flags for the indicator buffer arrays (for testing, to see that there is no difference) ArraySetAsSeries(BufferBears1,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries(BufferBears2,InpAsSeries); //--- Create two indicators of the same type //--- The first one is calculated on the current chart symbol/period, the second - on those specified in the settings handle_bears1=indicators.AddNewBearsPower(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,InpPeriod); handle_bears2=indicators.AddNewBearsPower(InpSymbol,InpTimeframe,InpPeriod); //--- If failed to create indicator handles, return initialization error if(handle_bears1==INVALID_HANDLE || handle_bears2==INVALID_HANDLE) return INIT_FAILED; //--- Set descriptions for indicator lines from buffer descriptions of calculation part of created indicators indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer(0,handle_bears1,0); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer(1,handle_bears2,0); //--- Dashboard //--- Create the panel int width=247; panel=new CDashboard(1,20,20,width,264,0); if(panel==NULL) { Print("Error. Failed to create panel object"); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Set font parameters panel.SetFontParams("Calibri",9); //--- Display the panel with the "Symbol, Timeframe description" header text panel.View(Symbol()+", "+StringSubstr(EnumToString(Period()),7)); //--- Create a table with ID 0 to display bar data in it panel.CreateNewTable(0); //--- Draw a table with ID 0 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(0,2,20,6,2,18,width/2-2); //--- Create a table with ID 1 to display the data of indicator 1 panel.CreateNewTable(1); //--- Get the Y2 table coordinate with ID 0 and //--- set the Y1 coordinate for the table with ID 1 int y1=panel.TableY2(0)+22; //--- Draw a table with ID 1 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(1,2,y1,2,2,18,width/2-2); //--- Create a table with ID 2 to display the data of indicator 2 panel.CreateNewTable(2); //--- Get the Y2 coordinate of the table with ID 1 and //--- set the Y1 coordinate for the table with ID 2 int y2=panel.TableY2(1)+3; //--- Draw a table with ID 2 on the background of the dashboard panel.DrawGrid(2,2,y2,3,2,18,width/2-2); //--- Initialize the variable with the index of the mouse cursor bar mouse_bar_index=0; //--- Display the data of the current bar on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,TimeCurrent()); //--- Successful initialization return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- Delete the timer EventKillTimer(); //--- If the panel object exists, delete it if(panel!=NULL) delete panel; //--- Delete all comments Comment(""); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { //--- Number of bars for calculation int limit=rates_total-prev_calculated; //--- If limit > 1, then this is the first calculation or change in the history if(limit>1) { //--- specify all the available history for calculation limit=rates_total-1; /* // If the indicator has any buffers that display other calculations (not multi-indicators), // initialize them here with the "empty" value set for these buffers */ } //--- Calculate all created multi-symbol multi-period indicators if(!indicators.Calculate()) return 0; //--- Display the bar data under cursor (or current bar if cursor is outside the chart) on the dashboard DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time[mouse_bar_index]); //--- From buffers of calculated indicators, output data to indicator buffers if(!indicators.DataToBuffer(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_bears1,0,0,limit,BufferBears1)) return 0; if(!indicators.DataToBuffer(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_bears2,0,0,limit,BufferBears2)) return 0; //--- return value of prev_calculated for the next call return(rates_total); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Timer function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTimer() { //--- Call the indicator collection timer indicators.OnTimer(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ChartEvent function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { //--- Handling the panel //--- Call the panel event handler panel.OnChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); //--- If the cursor moves or a click is made on the chart if(id==CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id==CHARTEVENT_CLICK) { //--- Declare the variables to record time and price coordinates in them datetime time=0; double price=0; int wnd=0; //--- If the cursor coordinates are converted to date and time if(ChartXYToTimePrice(ChartID(),(int)lparam,(int)dparam,wnd,time,price)) { //--- write the bar index where the cursor is located to a global variable mouse_bar_index=iBarShift(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,time); //--- Display the bar data under the cursor on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } //--- If we received a custom event, display the appropriate message in the journal if(id>CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM) { //--- Here we can implement handling a click on the close button on the panel PrintFormat("%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s",__FUNCTION__,id,lparam,sparam); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display data from the specified timeseries index to the panel | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void DrawData(const int index,const datetime time) { //--- Declare the variables to receive data in them MqlRates rates[1]; //--- Exit if unable to get the bar data by the specified index if(CopyRates(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,index,1,rates)!=1) return; //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data headers int size=0; uint flags=0; uint angle=0; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name,9,FW_BOLD); panel.DrawText("Bar data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(0)-16,clrMaroon,panel.Width()-6); panel.DrawText("Indicators data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(1)-16,clrGreen,panel.Width()-6); //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data panel.SetFontParams(name,9); //--- Display the data of the specified bar in table 0 on the panel panel.DrawText("Date", panel.CellX(0,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_DATE), panel.CellX(0,0,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Time", panel.CellX(0,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_MINUTES), panel.CellX(0,1,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Open", panel.CellX(0,2,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].open,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,2,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("High", panel.CellX(0,3,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].high,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,3,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Low", panel.CellX(0,4,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].low,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,4,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Close", panel.CellX(0,5,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].close,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,5,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,1)+2,clrNONE,90); //--- Output the data of indicator 1 from the specified bar into table 1 panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_bears1), panel.CellX(1,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,0,0)+2); double value1=indicators.GetData(handle_bears1,0,0,index); string value_str1=(value1!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(value1,indicators.Digits(handle_bears1)) : " "); panel.DrawText(value_str1,panel.CellX(1,0,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,0,1)+2,clrNONE,110); //--- Display a description of the indicator 1 line state panel.DrawText("Line state", panel.CellX(1,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,1,0)+2); ENUM_LINE_STATE state1=indicators.BufferLineState(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_bears1,0,0,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state1),panel.CellX(1,1,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,1,1)+2,clrNONE,110); //--- Output the data of indicator 2 from the specified bar into table 2 panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_bears2), panel.CellX(2,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(2,0,0)+2); double value2=indicators.GetDataTo(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_bears2,0,0,index); string value_str2=(value2!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(value2,indicators.Digits(handle_bears2)) : " "); panel.DrawText(value_str2,panel.CellX(2,0,1)+2,panel.CellY(2,0,1)+2,clrNONE,110); //--- Display a description of the indicator 2 line state panel.DrawText("Line state", panel.CellX(2,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(2,1,0)+2); ENUM_LINE_STATE state2=indicators.BufferLineState(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_bears2,0,0,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state2),panel.CellX(2,1,1)+2,panel.CellY(2,1,1)+2,clrNONE,110); //--- Display description of relationship between indicator 1 line relative to indicator 2 line double value21=indicators.GetDataTo(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_bears2,0,0,index+1); ENUM_LINE_STATE stateR=indicators.BufferLineStateRelative(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_bears1,0,0,index,value2,value21); string ma1=indicators.Name(handle_bears1); string ma2=indicators.Name(handle_bears2); string state_relative= ( stateR==LINE_STATE_ABOVE ? StringFormat("%s1 > %s2",ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_BELOW ? StringFormat("%s1 < %s2",ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN ? "Top-down crossing" : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP ? "Bottom-up crossing" : BufferLineStateDescription(stateR) ); panel.DrawText(StringFormat("%s1 vs %s2",ma1,ma2), panel.CellX(2,2,0)+2, panel.CellY(2,2,0)+2); panel.DrawText(state_relative, panel.CellX(2,2,1)+2, panel.CellY(2,2,1)+2,clrNONE,110); //--- Redraw the chart to immediately display all changes on the panel ChartRedraw(ChartID()); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
After compiling and launching the indicator on the M1 chart with M5 selected for calculations, we see:
Bollinger Bands indicator:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TestMSTFBollingerBands.mq5.mq5 | //| Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 6 #property indicator_plots 6 //--- enums //--- plot BandsUpper1 #property indicator_label1 "BandsUpper1" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 clrGreen #property indicator_width1 1 //--- plot BandsLower1 #property indicator_label2 "BandsLower1" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color2 clrGreen #property indicator_width2 1 //--- plot BandsMiddle1 #property indicator_label3 "BandsMiddle1" #property indicator_type3 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color3 clrGreen #property indicator_width3 1 //--- plot BandsUpper2 #property indicator_label4 "BandsUpper2" #property indicator_type4 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color4 clrDodgerBlue #property indicator_width4 1 //--- plot BandsLower2 #property indicator_label5 "BandsLower2" #property indicator_type5 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color5 clrDodgerBlue #property indicator_width5 1 //--- plot BandsMiddle2 #property indicator_label6 "BandsMiddle2" #property indicator_type6 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color6 clrDodgerBlue #property indicator_width6 1 //--- includes #include <IndMSTF\IndMSTF.mqh> #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> //--- input parameters input string InpSymbol = NULL; /* Symbol */ // Moving average symbol input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpTimeframe = PERIOD_CURRENT; /* Timeframe */ // Moving average timeframe input int InpPeriod = 20; /* Period */ // Calculation period input int InpShift = 0; /* Shift */ // Moving average shift input double InpDeviation = 2.0; /* Deviation */ // Deviation input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpPrice = PRICE_CLOSE; /* Applied Price */ // Price used for calculations input uchar InpLineWidth1 = 2; /* Senior period Line Width */ // Line width for higher period input uchar InpLineWidth2 = 1; /* Junior period Line Width */ // Line width for lower period input bool InpAsSeries = true; /* As Series flag */ // Timeseries flag of indicator buffer arrays //--- indicator buffers double BufferBandsUp1[]; double BufferBandsDn1[]; double BufferBandsMd1[]; double BufferBandsUp2[]; double BufferBandsDn2[]; double BufferBandsMd2[]; //--- global variables int handle_bands1; int handle_bands2; CMSTFIndicators indicators; // An instance of the indicator collection object //--- variables for the panel CDashboard *panel=NULL; // Pointer to the panel object int mouse_bar_index; // Index of the bar the data is taken from //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- Set a timer with an interval of 1 second EventSetTimer(1); //--- Assign arrays BufferBandsUp1, BufferBandsDn1 and BufferBandsMd1 to plot buffers 0, 1 and 2, respectively SetIndexBuffer(0,BufferBandsUp1,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(1,BufferBandsDn1,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(2,BufferBandsMd1,INDICATOR_DATA); //--- Set arrays BufferBandsUp2, BufferBandsDn2 and BufferBandsMd2 to buffers 3, 4 and 5, respectively SetIndexBuffer(3,BufferBandsUp2,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(4,BufferBandsDn2,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(5,BufferBandsMd2,INDICATOR_DATA); //--- Set the line width int w1=0,w2=0; if(InpTimeframe>Period()) { w1=InpLineWidth2; w2=InpLineWidth1; } else { w1=InpLineWidth1; w2=InpLineWidth2; } PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,w1); PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,w1); PlotIndexSetInteger(2,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,w1); PlotIndexSetInteger(3,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,w2); PlotIndexSetInteger(4,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,w2); PlotIndexSetInteger(5,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,w2); //--- Set the timeseries flags for the indicator buffer arrays (for testing, to see that there is no difference) ArraySetAsSeries(BufferBandsUp1,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries(BufferBandsDn1,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries(BufferBandsMd1,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries(BufferBandsUp2,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries(BufferBandsDn2,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries(BufferBandsMd2,InpAsSeries); //--- Create two indicators of the same type //--- The first one is calculated on the current chart symbol/period, the second - on those specified in the settings handle_bands1=indicators.AddNewBands(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,InpPeriod,InpShift,InpDeviation,InpPrice); handle_bands2=indicators.AddNewBands(InpSymbol,InpTimeframe,InpPeriod,InpShift,InpDeviation,InpPrice); //--- If failed to create indicator handles, return initialization error if(handle_bands1==INVALID_HANDLE || handle_bands2==INVALID_HANDLE) return INIT_FAILED; //--- Set descriptions for indicator lines from buffer descriptions of calculation part of created indicators indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer(0,handle_bands1,0); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer(1,handle_bands1,1); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer(2,handle_bands1,2); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer(3,handle_bands2,0); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer(4,handle_bands2,1); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer(5,handle_bands2,2); //--- Set shifts for indicator lines indicators.SetPlotShift(0,InpShift); indicators.SetPlotShift(1,InpShift); indicators.SetPlotShift(2,InpShift); indicators.SetPlotShift(3,InpShift); indicators.SetPlotShift(4,InpShift); indicators.SetPlotShift(5,InpShift); //--- Dashboard //--- Create the panel int width=301; panel=new CDashboard(1,20,20,width,264); if(panel==NULL) { Print("Error. Failed to create panel object"); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Set font parameters panel.SetFontParams("Calibri",9); //--- Display the panel with the "Symbol, Timeframe description" header text panel.View(Symbol()+", "+StringSubstr(EnumToString(Period()),7)); //--- Create a table with ID 0 to display bar data in it panel.CreateNewTable(0); //--- Draw a table with ID 0 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(0,2,20,6,2,18,width/2-2); //--- Create a table with ID 1 to display the data of indicator 1 panel.CreateNewTable(1); //--- Get the Y2 table coordinate with ID 0 and //--- set the Y1 coordinate for the table with ID 1 int y1=panel.TableY2(0)+22; //--- Draw a table with ID 1 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(1,2,y1,2,2,18,width/2-2); //--- Create a table with ID 2 to display the data of indicator 2 panel.CreateNewTable(2); //--- Get the Y2 coordinate of the table with ID 1 and //--- set the Y1 coordinate for the table with ID 2 int y2=panel.TableY2(1)+3; //--- Draw a table with ID 2 on the background of the dashboard panel.DrawGrid(2,2,y2,3,2,18,width/2-2); //--- Initialize the variable with the index of the mouse cursor bar mouse_bar_index=0; //--- Display the data of the current bar on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,TimeCurrent()); //--- Successful initialization return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- Delete the timer EventKillTimer(); //--- If the panel object exists, delete it if(panel!=NULL) delete panel; //--- Delete all comments Comment(""); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { //--- Number of bars for calculation int limit=rates_total-prev_calculated; //--- If limit > 1, then this is the first calculation or change in the history if(limit>1) { //--- specify all the available history for calculation limit=rates_total-1; /* // If the indicator has any buffers that display other calculations (not multi-indicators), // initialize them here with the "empty" value set for these buffers */ } //--- Calculate all created multi-symbol multi-period indicators if(!indicators.Calculate()) return 0; //--- Display the bar data under cursor (or current bar if cursor is outside the chart) on the dashboard DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time[mouse_bar_index]); //--- From buffers of calculated indicators, output data to indicator buffers if(!indicators.DataToBuffer(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_bands1,0,0,limit,BufferBandsUp1)) return 0; if(!indicators.DataToBuffer(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_bands1,1,0,limit,BufferBandsDn1)) return 0; if(!indicators.DataToBuffer(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_bands1,2,0,limit,BufferBandsMd1)) return 0; if(!indicators.DataToBuffer(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_bands2,0,0,limit,BufferBandsUp2)) return 0; if(!indicators.DataToBuffer(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_bands2,1,0,limit,BufferBandsDn2)) return 0; if(!indicators.DataToBuffer(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_bands2,2,0,limit,BufferBandsMd2)) return 0; //--- return value of prev_calculated for the next call return(rates_total); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Timer function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTimer() { //--- Call the indicator collection timer indicators.OnTimer(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ChartEvent function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { //--- Handling the panel //--- Call the panel event handler panel.OnChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); //--- If the cursor moves or a click is made on the chart if(id==CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id==CHARTEVENT_CLICK) { //--- Declare the variables to record time and price coordinates in them datetime time=0; double price=0; int wnd=0; //--- If the cursor coordinates are converted to date and time if(ChartXYToTimePrice(ChartID(),(int)lparam,(int)dparam,wnd,time,price)) { //--- write the bar index where the cursor is located to a global variable mouse_bar_index=iBarShift(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,time); //--- Display the bar data under the cursor on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } //--- If we received a custom event, display the appropriate message in the journal if(id>CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM) { //--- Here we can implement handling a click on the close button on the panel PrintFormat("%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s",__FUNCTION__,id,lparam,sparam); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display data from the specified timeseries index to the panel | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void DrawData(const int index,const datetime time) { //--- Declare the variables to receive data in them MqlRates rates[1]; //--- Exit if unable to get the bar data by the specified index if(CopyRates(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,index,1,rates)!=1) return; //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data headers int size=0; uint flags=0; uint angle=0; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name,9,FW_BOLD); panel.DrawText("Bar data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(0)-16,clrMaroon,panel.Width()-6); panel.DrawText("Indicators data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(1)-16,clrGreen,panel.Width()-6); //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data panel.SetFontParams(name,9); //--- Display the data of the specified bar in table 0 on the panel panel.DrawText("Date", panel.CellX(0,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_DATE), panel.CellX(0,0,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Time", panel.CellX(0,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_MINUTES), panel.CellX(0,1,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Open", panel.CellX(0,2,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].open,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,2,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("High", panel.CellX(0,3,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].high,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,3,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Low", panel.CellX(0,4,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].low,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,4,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Close", panel.CellX(0,5,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].close,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,5,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,1)+2,clrNONE,90); //--- Output the data of indicator 1 from the specified bar into table 1 panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_bands1), panel.CellX(1,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,0,0)+2); double value1=indicators.GetData(handle_bands1,0,0,index); string value_str1=(value1!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(value1,indicators.Digits(handle_bands1)) : " "); panel.DrawText(value_str1,panel.CellX(1,0,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,0,1)+2,clrNONE,150); //--- Display a description of the indicator 1 line state panel.DrawText("Line state", panel.CellX(1,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,1,0)+2); ENUM_LINE_STATE state1=indicators.BufferLineState(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_bands1,0,0,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state1),panel.CellX(1,1,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,1,1)+2,clrNONE,150); //--- Output the data of indicator 2 from the specified bar into table 2 panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_bands2), panel.CellX(2,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(2,0,0)+2); double value2=indicators.GetDataTo(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_bands2,0,0,index); string value_str2=(value2!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(value2,indicators.Digits(handle_bands2)) : " "); panel.DrawText(value_str2,panel.CellX(2,0,1)+2,panel.CellY(2,0,1)+2,clrNONE,150); //--- Display a description of the indicator 2 line state panel.DrawText("Line state", panel.CellX(2,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(2,1,0)+2); ENUM_LINE_STATE state2=indicators.BufferLineState(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_bands2,0,0,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state2),panel.CellX(2,1,1)+2,panel.CellY(2,1,1)+2,clrNONE,150); //--- Display description of relationship between indicator 1 line relative to indicator 2 line double value21=indicators.GetDataTo(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_bands2,0,0,index+1); ENUM_LINE_STATE stateR=indicators.BufferLineStateRelative(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_bands1,0,0,index,value2,value21); string ma1=indicators.Name(handle_bands1); string ma2=indicators.Name(handle_bands2); string state_relative= ( stateR==LINE_STATE_ABOVE ? StringFormat("%s1 > %s2",ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_BELOW ? StringFormat("%s1 < %s2",ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN ? "Top-down crossing" : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP ? "Bottom-up crossing" : BufferLineStateDescription(stateR) ); panel.DrawText(StringFormat("%s1 vs %s2",ma1,ma2), panel.CellX(2,2,0)+2, panel.CellY(2,2,0)+2); panel.DrawText(state_relative, panel.CellX(2,2,1)+2, panel.CellY(2,2,1)+2,clrNONE,150); //--- Redraw the chart to immediately display all changes on the panel ChartRedraw(ChartID()); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
After compiling and launching the indicator on the M1 chart with M5 selected for calculations, we see:
Bulls Power indicator:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TestMSTFBullsPower.mq5 | //| Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 2 #property indicator_plots 2 //--- enums //--- plot Bulls1 #property indicator_label1 "Bulls1" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_HISTOGRAM #property indicator_color1 clrGray #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 //--- plot Bulls2 #property indicator_label2 "Bulls2" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_HISTOGRAM #property indicator_color2 clrDodgerBlue #property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width2 1 //--- includes #include <IndMSTF\IndMSTF.mqh> #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> //--- input parameters input string InpSymbol = NULL; /* Symbol */ // Symbol input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpTimeframe = PERIOD_CURRENT; /* Timeframe */ // Timeframe input int InpPeriod = 13; /* Period */ // Calculation period input uchar InpLineWidth1 = 2; /* Senior period Line Width */ // Line width for higher period input uchar InpLineWidth2 = 1; /* Junior period Line Width */ // Line width for lower period input bool InpAsSeries = true; /* As Series flag */ // Timeseries flag of indicator buffer arrays //--- indicator buffers double BufferBulls1[]; double BufferBulls2[]; //--- global variables int handle_bulls1; int handle_bulls2; CMSTFIndicators indicators; // An instance of the indicator collection object //--- variables for the panel CDashboard *panel=NULL; // Pointer to the panel object int mouse_bar_index; // Index of the bar the data is taken from //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- Set a timer with an interval of 1 second EventSetTimer(1); //--- Assign the BufferMA1 and BufferMA2 arrays to the plot buffers 0 and 1, respectively SetIndexBuffer(0,BufferBulls1,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(1,BufferBulls2,INDICATOR_DATA); //--- Set the line width int w1=0,w2=0; if(InpTimeframe>Period()) { w1=InpLineWidth2; w2=InpLineWidth1; } else { w1=InpLineWidth1; w2=InpLineWidth2; } PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,w1); PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,w2); //--- sets indicator shift //--- Set the timeseries flags for the indicator buffer arrays (for testing, to see that there is no difference) ArraySetAsSeries(BufferBulls1,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries(BufferBulls2,InpAsSeries); //--- Create two indicators of the same type //--- The first one is calculated on the current chart symbol/period, the second - on those specified in the settings handle_bulls1=indicators.AddNewBullsPower(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,InpPeriod); handle_bulls2=indicators.AddNewBullsPower(InpSymbol,InpTimeframe,InpPeriod); //--- If failed to create indicator handles, return initialization error if(handle_bulls1==INVALID_HANDLE || handle_bulls2==INVALID_HANDLE) return INIT_FAILED; //--- Set descriptions for indicator lines from buffer descriptions of calculation part of created indicators indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer(0,handle_bulls1,0); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer(1,handle_bulls2,0); //--- Dashboard //--- Create the panel int width=247; panel=new CDashboard(1,20,20,width,264,0); if(panel==NULL) { Print("Error. Failed to create panel object"); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Set font parameters panel.SetFontParams("Calibri",9); //--- Display the panel with the "Symbol, Timeframe description" header text panel.View(Symbol()+", "+StringSubstr(EnumToString(Period()),7)); //--- Create a table with ID 0 to display bar data in it panel.CreateNewTable(0); //--- Draw a table with ID 0 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(0,2,20,6,2,18,width/2-2); //--- Create a table with ID 1 to display the data of indicator 1 panel.CreateNewTable(1); //--- Get the Y2 table coordinate with ID 0 and //--- set the Y1 coordinate for the table with ID 1 int y1=panel.TableY2(0)+22; //--- Draw a table with ID 1 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(1,2,y1,2,2,18,width/2-2); //--- Create a table with ID 2 to display the data of indicator 2 panel.CreateNewTable(2); //--- Get the Y2 coordinate of the table with ID 1 and //--- set the Y1 coordinate for the table with ID 2 int y2=panel.TableY2(1)+3; //--- Draw a table with ID 2 on the background of the dashboard panel.DrawGrid(2,2,y2,3,2,18,width/2-2); //--- Initialize the variable with the index of the mouse cursor bar mouse_bar_index=0; //--- Display the data of the current bar on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,TimeCurrent()); //--- Successful initialization return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- Delete the timer EventKillTimer(); //--- If the panel object exists, delete it if(panel!=NULL) delete panel; //--- Delete all comments Comment(""); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { //--- Number of bars for calculation int limit=rates_total-prev_calculated; //--- If limit > 1, then this is the first calculation or change in the history if(limit>1) { //--- specify all the available history for calculation limit=rates_total-1; /* // If the indicator has any buffers that display other calculations (not multi-indicators), // initialize them here with the "empty" value set for these buffers */ } //--- Calculate all created multi-symbol multi-period indicators if(!indicators.Calculate()) return 0; //--- Display the bar data under cursor (or current bar if cursor is outside the chart) on the dashboard DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time[mouse_bar_index]); //--- From buffers of calculated indicators, output data to indicator buffers if(!indicators.DataToBuffer(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_bulls1,0,0,limit,BufferBulls1)) return 0; if(!indicators.DataToBuffer(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_bulls2,0,0,limit,BufferBulls2)) return 0; //--- return value of prev_calculated for the next call return(rates_total); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Timer function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTimer() { //--- Call the indicator collection timer indicators.OnTimer(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ChartEvent function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { //--- Handling the panel //--- Call the panel event handler panel.OnChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); //--- If the cursor moves or a click is made on the chart if(id==CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id==CHARTEVENT_CLICK) { //--- Declare the variables to record time and price coordinates in them datetime time=0; double price=0; int wnd=0; //--- If the cursor coordinates are converted to date and time if(ChartXYToTimePrice(ChartID(),(int)lparam,(int)dparam,wnd,time,price)) { //--- write the bar index where the cursor is located to a global variable mouse_bar_index=iBarShift(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,time); //--- Display the bar data under the cursor on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } //--- If we received a custom event, display the appropriate message in the journal if(id>CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM) { //--- Here we can implement handling a click on the close button on the panel PrintFormat("%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s",__FUNCTION__,id,lparam,sparam); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display data from the specified timeseries index to the panel | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void DrawData(const int index,const datetime time) { //--- Declare the variables to receive data in them MqlRates rates[1]; //--- Exit if unable to get the bar data by the specified index if(CopyRates(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,index,1,rates)!=1) return; //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data headers int size=0; uint flags=0; uint angle=0; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name,9,FW_BOLD); panel.DrawText("Bar data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(0)-16,clrMaroon,panel.Width()-6); panel.DrawText("Indicators data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(1)-16,clrGreen,panel.Width()-6); //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data panel.SetFontParams(name,9); //--- Display the data of the specified bar in table 0 on the panel panel.DrawText("Date", panel.CellX(0,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_DATE), panel.CellX(0,0,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Time", panel.CellX(0,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_MINUTES), panel.CellX(0,1,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Open", panel.CellX(0,2,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].open,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,2,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("High", panel.CellX(0,3,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].high,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,3,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Low", panel.CellX(0,4,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].low,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,4,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Close", panel.CellX(0,5,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].close,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,5,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,1)+2,clrNONE,90); //--- Output the data of indicator 1 from the specified bar into table 1 panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_bulls1), panel.CellX(1,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,0,0)+2); double value1=indicators.GetData(handle_bulls1,0,0,index); string value_str1=(value1!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(value1,indicators.Digits(handle_bulls1)) : " "); panel.DrawText(value_str1,panel.CellX(1,0,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,0,1)+2,clrNONE,110); //--- Display a description of the indicator 1 line state panel.DrawText("Line state", panel.CellX(1,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,1,0)+2); ENUM_LINE_STATE state1=indicators.BufferLineState(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_bulls1,0,0,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state1),panel.CellX(1,1,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,1,1)+2,clrNONE,110); //--- Output the data of indicator 2 from the specified bar into table 2 panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_bulls2), panel.CellX(2,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(2,0,0)+2); double value2=indicators.GetDataTo(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_bulls2,0,0,index); string value_str2=(value2!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(value2,indicators.Digits(handle_bulls2)) : " "); panel.DrawText(value_str2,panel.CellX(2,0,1)+2,panel.CellY(2,0,1)+2,clrNONE,110); //--- Display a description of the indicator 2 line state panel.DrawText("Line state", panel.CellX(2,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(2,1,0)+2); ENUM_LINE_STATE state2=indicators.BufferLineState(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_bulls2,0,0,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state2),panel.CellX(2,1,1)+2,panel.CellY(2,1,1)+2,clrNONE,110); //--- Display description of relationship between indicator 1 line relative to indicator 2 line double value21=indicators.GetDataTo(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_bulls2,0,0,index+1); ENUM_LINE_STATE stateR=indicators.BufferLineStateRelative(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_bulls1,0,0,index,value2,value21); string ma1=indicators.Name(handle_bulls1); string ma2=indicators.Name(handle_bulls2); string state_relative= ( stateR==LINE_STATE_ABOVE ? StringFormat("%s1 > %s2",ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_BELOW ? StringFormat("%s1 < %s2",ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN ? "Top-down crossing" : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP ? "Bottom-up crossing" : BufferLineStateDescription(stateR) ); panel.DrawText(StringFormat("%s1 vs %s2",ma1,ma2), panel.CellX(2,2,0)+2, panel.CellY(2,2,0)+2); panel.DrawText(state_relative, panel.CellX(2,2,1)+2, panel.CellY(2,2,1)+2,clrNONE,110); //--- Redraw the chart to immediately display all changes on the panel ChartRedraw(ChartID()); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
After compiling and launching the indicator on the M1 chart with M5 selected for calculations, we see:
Here, too, I had to switch the chart periods to ensure indicator plotting.
Chaikin Oscillator indicator:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TestMSTFChaikinOscillator.mq5 | //| Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 2 #property indicator_plots 2 //--- enums //--- plot CHO1 #property indicator_label1 "CHO1" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 clrSeaGreen #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 //--- plot CHO2 #property indicator_label2 "CHO2" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color2 clrDodgerBlue #property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width2 1 //--- includes #include <IndMSTF\IndMSTF.mqh> #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> //--- input parameters input string InpSymbol = NULL; /* Symbol */ // Symbol input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpTimeframe = PERIOD_CURRENT; /* Timeframe */ // Timeframe input int InpFastMAPeriod= 3; /* Fast MA Period */ // Fast MA period input int InpSlowMAPeriod= 10; /* Slow MA Period */ // Slow MA period input ENUM_MA_METHOD InpMethod = MODE_EMA; /* Method */ // Calculation method input ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME InpVolume = VOLUME_TICK; /* Applied Volume */ // Volumes input uchar InpLineWidth1 = 2; /* Senior period Line Width */ // Line width for higher period input uchar InpLineWidth2 = 1; /* Junior period Line Width */ // Line width for lower period input bool InpAsSeries = true; /* As Series flag */ // Timeseries flag of indicator buffer arrays //--- indicator buffers double BufferCHO1[]; double BufferCHO2[]; //--- global variables int handle_cho1; int handle_cho2; CMSTFIndicators indicators; // An instance of the indicator collection object //--- variables for the panel CDashboard *panel=NULL; // Pointer to the panel object int mouse_bar_index; // Index of the bar the data is taken from //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- Set a timer with an interval of 1 second EventSetTimer(1); //--- Assign the BufferMA1 and BufferMA2 arrays to the plot buffers 0 and 1, respectively SetIndexBuffer(0,BufferCHO1,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(1,BufferCHO2,INDICATOR_DATA); //--- Set the line width int w1=0,w2=0; if(InpTimeframe>Period()) { w1=InpLineWidth2; w2=InpLineWidth1; } else { w1=InpLineWidth1; w2=InpLineWidth2; } PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,w1); PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,w2); //--- sets indicator shift //--- Set the timeseries flags for the indicator buffer arrays (for testing, to see that there is no difference) ArraySetAsSeries(BufferCHO1,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries(BufferCHO2,InpAsSeries); //--- Create two indicators of the same type //--- The first one is calculated on the current chart symbol/period, the second - on those specified in the settings handle_cho1=indicators.AddNewChaikin(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,InpFastMAPeriod,InpSlowMAPeriod,InpMethod,InpVolume); handle_cho2=indicators.AddNewChaikin(InpSymbol,InpTimeframe,InpFastMAPeriod,InpSlowMAPeriod,InpMethod,InpVolume); //--- If failed to create indicator handles, return initialization error if(handle_cho1==INVALID_HANDLE || handle_cho2==INVALID_HANDLE) return INIT_FAILED; //--- Set descriptions for indicator lines from buffer descriptions of calculation part of created indicators indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer(0,handle_cho1,0); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer(1,handle_cho2,0); //--- Dashboard //--- Create the panel int width=247; panel=new CDashboard(1,20,20,width,264,0); if(panel==NULL) { Print("Error. Failed to create panel object"); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Set font parameters panel.SetFontParams("Calibri",9); //--- Display the panel with the "Symbol, Timeframe description" header text panel.View(Symbol()+", "+StringSubstr(EnumToString(Period()),7)); //--- Create a table with ID 0 to display bar data in it panel.CreateNewTable(0); //--- Draw a table with ID 0 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(0,2,20,6,2,18,width/2-2); //--- Create a table with ID 1 to display the data of indicator 1 panel.CreateNewTable(1); //--- Get the Y2 table coordinate with ID 0 and //--- set the Y1 coordinate for the table with ID 1 int y1=panel.TableY2(0)+22; //--- Draw a table with ID 1 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(1,2,y1,2,2,18,width/2-2); //--- Create a table with ID 2 to display the data of indicator 2 panel.CreateNewTable(2); //--- Get the Y2 coordinate of the table with ID 1 and //--- set the Y1 coordinate for the table with ID 2 int y2=panel.TableY2(1)+3; //--- Draw a table with ID 2 on the background of the dashboard panel.DrawGrid(2,2,y2,3,2,18,width/2-2); //--- Initialize the variable with the index of the mouse cursor bar mouse_bar_index=0; //--- Display the data of the current bar on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,TimeCurrent()); //--- Successful initialization return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- Delete the timer EventKillTimer(); //--- If the panel object exists, delete it if(panel!=NULL) delete panel; //--- Delete all comments Comment(""); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { //--- Number of bars for calculation int limit=rates_total-prev_calculated; //--- If limit > 1, then this is the first calculation or change in the history if(limit>1) { //--- specify all the available history for calculation limit=rates_total-1; /* // If the indicator has any buffers that display other calculations (not multi-indicators), // initialize them here with the "empty" value set for these buffers */ } //--- Calculate all created multi-symbol multi-period indicators if(!indicators.Calculate()) return 0; //--- Display the bar data under cursor (or current bar if cursor is outside the chart) on the dashboard DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time[mouse_bar_index]); //--- From buffers of calculated indicators, output data to indicator buffers if(!indicators.DataToBuffer(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_cho1,0,0,limit,BufferCHO1)) return 0; if(!indicators.DataToBuffer(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_cho2,0,0,limit,BufferCHO2)) return 0; //--- return value of prev_calculated for the next call return(rates_total); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Timer function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTimer() { //--- Call the indicator collection timer indicators.OnTimer(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ChartEvent function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { //--- Handling the panel //--- Call the panel event handler panel.OnChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); //--- If the cursor moves or a click is made on the chart if(id==CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id==CHARTEVENT_CLICK) { //--- Declare the variables to record time and price coordinates in them datetime time=0; double price=0; int wnd=0; //--- If the cursor coordinates are converted to date and time if(ChartXYToTimePrice(ChartID(),(int)lparam,(int)dparam,wnd,time,price)) { //--- write the bar index where the cursor is located to a global variable mouse_bar_index=iBarShift(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,time); //--- Display the bar data under the cursor on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } //--- If we received a custom event, display the appropriate message in the journal if(id>CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM) { //--- Here we can implement handling a click on the close button on the panel PrintFormat("%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s",__FUNCTION__,id,lparam,sparam); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display data from the specified timeseries index to the panel | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void DrawData(const int index,const datetime time) { //--- Declare the variables to receive data in them MqlRates rates[1]; //--- Exit if unable to get the bar data by the specified index if(CopyRates(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,index,1,rates)!=1) return; //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data headers int size=0; uint flags=0; uint angle=0; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name,9,FW_BOLD); panel.DrawText("Bar data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(0)-16,clrMaroon,panel.Width()-6); panel.DrawText("Indicators data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(1)-16,clrGreen,panel.Width()-6); //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data panel.SetFontParams(name,9); //--- Display the data of the specified bar in table 0 on the panel panel.DrawText("Date", panel.CellX(0,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_DATE), panel.CellX(0,0,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Time", panel.CellX(0,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_MINUTES), panel.CellX(0,1,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Open", panel.CellX(0,2,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].open,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,2,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("High", panel.CellX(0,3,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].high,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,3,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Low", panel.CellX(0,4,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].low,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,4,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Close", panel.CellX(0,5,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].close,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,5,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,1)+2,clrNONE,90); //--- Output the data of indicator 1 from the specified bar into table 1 panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_cho1), panel.CellX(1,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,0,0)+2); double value1=indicators.GetData(handle_cho1,0,0,index); string value_str1=(value1!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(value1,indicators.Digits(handle_cho1)) : " "); panel.DrawText(value_str1,panel.CellX(1,0,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,0,1)+2,clrNONE,110); //--- Display a description of the indicator 1 line state panel.DrawText("Line state", panel.CellX(1,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,1,0)+2); ENUM_LINE_STATE state1=indicators.BufferLineState(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_cho1,0,0,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state1),panel.CellX(1,1,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,1,1)+2,clrNONE,110); //--- Output the data of indicator 2 from the specified bar into table 2 panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_cho2), panel.CellX(2,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(2,0,0)+2); double value2=indicators.GetDataTo(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_cho2,0,0,index); string value_str2=(value2!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(value2,indicators.Digits(handle_cho2)) : " "); panel.DrawText(value_str2,panel.CellX(2,0,1)+2,panel.CellY(2,0,1)+2,clrNONE,110); //--- Display a description of the indicator 2 line state panel.DrawText("Line state", panel.CellX(2,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(2,1,0)+2); ENUM_LINE_STATE state2=indicators.BufferLineState(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_cho2,0,0,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state2),panel.CellX(2,1,1)+2,panel.CellY(2,1,1)+2,clrNONE,110); //--- Display description of relationship between indicator 1 line relative to indicator 2 line double value21=indicators.GetDataTo(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_cho2,0,0,index+1); ENUM_LINE_STATE stateR=indicators.BufferLineStateRelative(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_cho1,0,0,index,value2,value21); string ma1=indicators.Name(handle_cho1); string ma2=indicators.Name(handle_cho2); string state_relative= ( stateR==LINE_STATE_ABOVE ? StringFormat("%s1 > %s2",ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_BELOW ? StringFormat("%s1 < %s2",ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN ? "Top-down crossing" : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP ? "Bottom-up crossing" : BufferLineStateDescription(stateR) ); panel.DrawText(StringFormat("%s1 vs %s2",ma1,ma2), panel.CellX(2,2,0)+2, panel.CellY(2,2,0)+2); panel.DrawText(state_relative, panel.CellX(2,2,1)+2, panel.CellY(2,2,1)+2,clrNONE,110); //--- Redraw the chart to immediately display all changes on the panel ChartRedraw(ChartID()); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
After compiling and launching the indicator on the M1 chart with M5 selected for calculations, we see:
Commodity Channel Index:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TestMSTFCommodityChannelIndex.mq5 | //| Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 2 #property indicator_plots 2 //--- enums //--- plot CCI1 #property indicator_label1 "CCI1" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 clrSeaGreen #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 //--- plot CCI2 #property indicator_label2 "CCI2" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color2 clrDodgerBlue #property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width2 1 //--- includes #include <IndMSTF\IndMSTF.mqh> #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> //--- input parameters input string InpSymbol = NULL; /* Symbol */ // Symbol input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpTimeframe = PERIOD_CURRENT; /* Timeframe */ // Timeframe input int InpPeriod = 14; /* Period */ // Calculation period input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpPrice = PRICE_TYPICAL; /* Applied Price */ // Calculation price input uchar InpLineWidth1 = 2; /* Senior period Line Width */ // Line width for higher period input uchar InpLineWidth2 = 1; /* Junior period Line Width */ // Line width for lower period input bool InpAsSeries = true; /* As Series flag */ // Timeseries flag of indicator buffer arrays //--- indicator buffers double BufferCCI1[]; double BufferCCI2[]; //--- global variables int handle_cci1; int handle_cci2; CMSTFIndicators indicators; // An instance of the indicator collection object //--- variables for the panel CDashboard *panel=NULL; // Pointer to the panel object int mouse_bar_index; // Index of the bar the data is taken from //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- Set a timer with an interval of 1 second EventSetTimer(1); //--- Assign the BufferMA1 and BufferMA2 arrays to the plot buffers 0 and 1, respectively SetIndexBuffer(0,BufferCCI1,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(1,BufferCCI2,INDICATOR_DATA); //--- Set the line width int w1=0,w2=0; if(InpTimeframe>Period()) { w1=InpLineWidth2; w2=InpLineWidth1; } else { w1=InpLineWidth1; w2=InpLineWidth2; } PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,w1); PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,w2); //--- sets indicator shift //--- Set the timeseries flags for the indicator buffer arrays (for testing, to see that there is no difference) ArraySetAsSeries(BufferCCI1,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries(BufferCCI2,InpAsSeries); //--- Create two indicators of the same type //--- The first one is calculated on the current chart symbol/period, the second - on those specified in the settings handle_cci1=indicators.AddNewCCI(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,InpPeriod,InpPrice); handle_cci2=indicators.AddNewCCI(InpSymbol,InpTimeframe,InpPeriod,InpPrice); //--- If failed to create indicator handles, return initialization error if(handle_cci1==INVALID_HANDLE || handle_cci2==INVALID_HANDLE) return INIT_FAILED; //--- Set descriptions for indicator lines from buffer descriptions of calculation part of created indicators indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer(0,handle_cci1,0); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer(1,handle_cci2,0); //--- Dashboard //--- Create the panel int width=247; panel=new CDashboard(1,20,20,width,264,0); if(panel==NULL) { Print("Error. Failed to create panel object"); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Set font parameters panel.SetFontParams("Calibri",9); //--- Display the panel with the "Symbol, Timeframe description" header text panel.View(Symbol()+", "+StringSubstr(EnumToString(Period()),7)); //--- Create a table with ID 0 to display bar data in it panel.CreateNewTable(0); //--- Draw a table with ID 0 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(0,2,20,6,2,18,width/2-2); //--- Create a table with ID 1 to display the data of indicator 1 panel.CreateNewTable(1); //--- Get the Y2 table coordinate with ID 0 and //--- set the Y1 coordinate for the table with ID 1 int y1=panel.TableY2(0)+22; //--- Draw a table with ID 1 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(1,2,y1,2,2,18,width/2-2); //--- Create a table with ID 2 to display the data of indicator 2 panel.CreateNewTable(2); //--- Get the Y2 coordinate of the table with ID 1 and //--- set the Y1 coordinate for the table with ID 2 int y2=panel.TableY2(1)+3; //--- Draw a table with ID 2 on the background of the dashboard panel.DrawGrid(2,2,y2,3,2,18,width/2-2); //--- Initialize the variable with the index of the mouse cursor bar mouse_bar_index=0; //--- Display the data of the current bar on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,TimeCurrent()); //--- Successful initialization return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- Delete the timer EventKillTimer(); //--- If the panel object exists, delete it if(panel!=NULL) delete panel; //--- Delete all comments Comment(""); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { //--- Number of bars for calculation int limit=rates_total-prev_calculated; //--- If limit > 1, then this is the first calculation or change in the history if(limit>1) { //--- specify all the available history for calculation limit=rates_total-1; /* // If the indicator has any buffers that display other calculations (not multi-indicators), // initialize them here with the "empty" value set for these buffers */ } //--- Calculate all created multi-symbol multi-period indicators if(!indicators.Calculate()) return 0; //--- Display the bar data under cursor (or current bar if cursor is outside the chart) on the dashboard DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time[mouse_bar_index]); //--- From buffers of calculated indicators, output data to indicator buffers if(!indicators.DataToBuffer(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_cci1,0,0,limit,BufferCCI1)) return 0; if(!indicators.DataToBuffer(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_cci2,0,0,limit,BufferCCI2)) return 0; //--- return value of prev_calculated for the next call return(rates_total); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Timer function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTimer() { //--- Call the indicator collection timer indicators.OnTimer(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ChartEvent function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { //--- Handling the panel //--- Call the panel event handler panel.OnChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); //--- If the cursor moves or a click is made on the chart if(id==CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id==CHARTEVENT_CLICK) { //--- Declare the variables to record time and price coordinates in them datetime time=0; double price=0; int wnd=0; //--- If the cursor coordinates are converted to date and time if(ChartXYToTimePrice(ChartID(),(int)lparam,(int)dparam,wnd,time,price)) { //--- write the bar index where the cursor is located to a global variable mouse_bar_index=iBarShift(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,time); //--- Display the bar data under the cursor on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } //--- If we received a custom event, display the appropriate message in the journal if(id>CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM) { //--- Here we can implement handling a click on the close button on the panel PrintFormat("%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s",__FUNCTION__,id,lparam,sparam); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display data from the specified timeseries index to the panel | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void DrawData(const int index,const datetime time) { //--- Declare the variables to receive data in them MqlRates rates[1]; //--- Exit if unable to get the bar data by the specified index if(CopyRates(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,index,1,rates)!=1) return; //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data headers int size=0; uint flags=0; uint angle=0; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name,9,FW_BOLD); panel.DrawText("Bar data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(0)-16,clrMaroon,panel.Width()-6); panel.DrawText("Indicators data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(1)-16,clrGreen,panel.Width()-6); //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data panel.SetFontParams(name,9); //--- Display the data of the specified bar in table 0 on the panel panel.DrawText("Date", panel.CellX(0,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_DATE), panel.CellX(0,0,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Time", panel.CellX(0,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_MINUTES), panel.CellX(0,1,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Open", panel.CellX(0,2,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].open,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,2,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("High", panel.CellX(0,3,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].high,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,3,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Low", panel.CellX(0,4,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].low,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,4,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Close", panel.CellX(0,5,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].close,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,5,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,1)+2,clrNONE,90); //--- Output the data of indicator 1 from the specified bar into table 1 panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_cci1), panel.CellX(1,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,0,0)+2); double value1=indicators.GetData(handle_cci1,0,0,index); string value_str1=(value1!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(value1,indicators.Digits(handle_cci1)) : " "); panel.DrawText(value_str1,panel.CellX(1,0,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,0,1)+2,clrNONE,110); //--- Display a description of the indicator 1 line state panel.DrawText("Line state", panel.CellX(1,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,1,0)+2); ENUM_LINE_STATE state1=indicators.BufferLineState(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_cci1,0,0,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state1),panel.CellX(1,1,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,1,1)+2,clrNONE,110); //--- Output the data of indicator 2 from the specified bar into table 2 panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_cci2), panel.CellX(2,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(2,0,0)+2); double value2=indicators.GetDataTo(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_cci2,0,0,index); string value_str2=(value2!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(value2,indicators.Digits(handle_cci2)) : " "); panel.DrawText(value_str2,panel.CellX(2,0,1)+2,panel.CellY(2,0,1)+2,clrNONE,110); //--- Display a description of the indicator 2 line state panel.DrawText("Line state", panel.CellX(2,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(2,1,0)+2); ENUM_LINE_STATE state2=indicators.BufferLineState(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_cci2,0,0,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state2),panel.CellX(2,1,1)+2,panel.CellY(2,1,1)+2,clrNONE,110); //--- Display description of relationship between indicator 1 line relative to indicator 2 line double value21=indicators.GetDataTo(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_cci2,0,0,index+1); ENUM_LINE_STATE stateR=indicators.BufferLineStateRelative(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_cci1,0,0,index,value2,value21); string ma1=indicators.Name(handle_cci1); string ma2=indicators.Name(handle_cci2); string state_relative= ( stateR==LINE_STATE_ABOVE ? StringFormat("%s1 > %s2",ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_BELOW ? StringFormat("%s1 < %s2",ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN ? "Top-down crossing" : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP ? "Bottom-up crossing" : BufferLineStateDescription(stateR) ); panel.DrawText(StringFormat("%s1 vs %s2",ma1,ma2), panel.CellX(2,2,0)+2, panel.CellY(2,2,0)+2); panel.DrawText(state_relative, panel.CellX(2,2,1)+2, panel.CellY(2,2,1)+2,clrNONE,110); //--- Redraw the chart to immediately display all changes on the panel ChartRedraw(ChartID()); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
After compiling and launching the indicator on the M1 chart with M5 selected for calculations, we see:
DeMarker indicator:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TestMSTFDeMarker.mq5 | //| Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 2 #property indicator_plots 2 //--- enums //--- plot DeM1 #property indicator_label1 "DeM1" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 clrSeaGreen #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 //--- plot DeM2 #property indicator_label2 "DeM2" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color2 clrDodgerBlue #property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width2 1 //--- includes #include <IndMSTF\IndMSTF.mqh> #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> //--- input parameters input string InpSymbol = NULL; /* Symbol */ // Symbol input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpTimeframe = PERIOD_CURRENT; /* Timeframe */ // Timeframe input int InpPeriod = 14; /* Period */ // Calculation period input uchar InpLineWidth1 = 2; /* Senior period Line Width */ // Line width for higher period input uchar InpLineWidth2 = 1; /* Junior period Line Width */ // Line width for lower period input bool InpAsSeries = true; /* As Series flag */ // Timeseries flag of indicator buffer arrays //--- indicator buffers double BufferDeM1[]; double BufferDeM2[]; //--- global variables int handle_dem1; int handle_dem2; CMSTFIndicators indicators; // An instance of the indicator collection object //--- variables for the panel CDashboard *panel=NULL; // Pointer to the panel object int mouse_bar_index; // Index of the bar the data is taken from //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- Set a timer with an interval of 1 second EventSetTimer(1); //--- Assign the BufferMA1 and BufferMA2 arrays to the plot buffers 0 and 1, respectively SetIndexBuffer(0,BufferDeM1,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(1,BufferDeM2,INDICATOR_DATA); //--- Set the line width int w1=0,w2=0; if(InpTimeframe>Period()) { w1=InpLineWidth2; w2=InpLineWidth1; } else { w1=InpLineWidth1; w2=InpLineWidth2; } PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,w1); PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,w2); //--- sets indicator shift //--- Set the timeseries flags for the indicator buffer arrays (for testing, to see that there is no difference) ArraySetAsSeries(BufferDeM1,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries(BufferDeM2,InpAsSeries); //--- Create two indicators of the same type //--- The first one is calculated on the current chart symbol/period, the second - on those specified in the settings handle_dem1=indicators.AddNewDeMarker(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,InpPeriod); handle_dem2=indicators.AddNewDeMarker(InpSymbol,InpTimeframe,InpPeriod); //--- If failed to create indicator handles, return initialization error if(handle_dem1==INVALID_HANDLE || handle_dem2==INVALID_HANDLE) return INIT_FAILED; //--- Set descriptions for indicator lines from buffer descriptions of calculation part of created indicators indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer(0,handle_dem1,0); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer(1,handle_dem2,0); //--- Dashboard //--- Create the panel int width=247; panel=new CDashboard(1,20,20,width,264,0); if(panel==NULL) { Print("Error. Failed to create panel object"); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Set font parameters panel.SetFontParams("Calibri",9); //--- Display the panel with the "Symbol, Timeframe description" header text panel.View(Symbol()+", "+StringSubstr(EnumToString(Period()),7)); //--- Create a table with ID 0 to display bar data in it panel.CreateNewTable(0); //--- Draw a table with ID 0 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(0,2,20,6,2,18,width/2-2); //--- Create a table with ID 1 to display the data of indicator 1 panel.CreateNewTable(1); //--- Get the Y2 table coordinate with ID 0 and //--- set the Y1 coordinate for the table with ID 1 int y1=panel.TableY2(0)+22; //--- Draw a table with ID 1 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(1,2,y1,2,2,18,width/2-2); //--- Create a table with ID 2 to display the data of indicator 2 panel.CreateNewTable(2); //--- Get the Y2 coordinate of the table with ID 1 and //--- set the Y1 coordinate for the table with ID 2 int y2=panel.TableY2(1)+3; //--- Draw a table with ID 2 on the background of the dashboard panel.DrawGrid(2,2,y2,3,2,18,width/2-2); //--- Initialize the variable with the index of the mouse cursor bar mouse_bar_index=0; //--- Display the data of the current bar on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,TimeCurrent()); //--- Successful initialization return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- Delete the timer EventKillTimer(); //--- If the panel object exists, delete it if(panel!=NULL) delete panel; //--- Delete all comments Comment(""); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { //--- Number of bars for calculation int limit=rates_total-prev_calculated; //--- If limit > 1, then this is the first calculation or change in the history if(limit>1) { //--- specify all the available history for calculation limit=rates_total-1; /* // If the indicator has any buffers that display other calculations (not multi-indicators), // initialize them here with the "empty" value set for these buffers */ } //--- Calculate all created multi-symbol multi-period indicators if(!indicators.Calculate()) return 0; //--- Display the bar data under cursor (or current bar if cursor is outside the chart) on the dashboard DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time[mouse_bar_index]); //--- From buffers of calculated indicators, output data to indicator buffers if(!indicators.DataToBuffer(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_dem1,0,0,limit,BufferDeM1)) return 0; if(!indicators.DataToBuffer(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_dem2,0,0,limit,BufferDeM2)) return 0; //--- return value of prev_calculated for the next call return(rates_total); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Timer function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTimer() { //--- Call the indicator collection timer indicators.OnTimer(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ChartEvent function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { //--- Handling the panel //--- Call the panel event handler panel.OnChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); //--- If the cursor moves or a click is made on the chart if(id==CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id==CHARTEVENT_CLICK) { //--- Declare the variables to record time and price coordinates in them datetime time=0; double price=0; int wnd=0; //--- If the cursor coordinates are converted to date and time if(ChartXYToTimePrice(ChartID(),(int)lparam,(int)dparam,wnd,time,price)) { //--- write the bar index where the cursor is located to a global variable mouse_bar_index=iBarShift(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,time); //--- Display the bar data under the cursor on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } //--- If we received a custom event, display the appropriate message in the journal if(id>CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM) { //--- Here we can implement handling a click on the close button on the panel PrintFormat("%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s",__FUNCTION__,id,lparam,sparam); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display data from the specified timeseries index to the panel | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void DrawData(const int index,const datetime time) { //--- Declare the variables to receive data in them MqlRates rates[1]; //--- Exit if unable to get the bar data by the specified index if(CopyRates(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,index,1,rates)!=1) return; //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data headers int size=0; uint flags=0; uint angle=0; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name,9,FW_BOLD); panel.DrawText("Bar data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(0)-16,clrMaroon,panel.Width()-6); panel.DrawText("Indicators data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(1)-16,clrGreen,panel.Width()-6); //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data panel.SetFontParams(name,9); //--- Display the data of the specified bar in table 0 on the panel panel.DrawText("Date", panel.CellX(0,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_DATE), panel.CellX(0,0,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Time", panel.CellX(0,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_MINUTES), panel.CellX(0,1,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Open", panel.CellX(0,2,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].open,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,2,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("High", panel.CellX(0,3,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].high,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,3,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Low", panel.CellX(0,4,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].low,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,4,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Close", panel.CellX(0,5,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].close,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,5,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,1)+2,clrNONE,90); //--- Output the data of indicator 1 from the specified bar into table 1 panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_dem1), panel.CellX(1,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,0,0)+2); double value1=indicators.GetData(handle_dem1,0,0,index); string value_str1=(value1!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(value1,indicators.Digits(handle_dem1)) : " "); panel.DrawText(value_str1,panel.CellX(1,0,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,0,1)+2,clrNONE,110); //--- Display a description of the indicator 1 line state panel.DrawText("Line state", panel.CellX(1,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,1,0)+2); ENUM_LINE_STATE state1=indicators.BufferLineState(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_dem1,0,0,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state1),panel.CellX(1,1,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,1,1)+2,clrNONE,110); //--- Output the data of indicator 2 from the specified bar into table 2 panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_dem2), panel.CellX(2,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(2,0,0)+2); double value2=indicators.GetDataTo(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_dem2,0,0,index); string value_str2=(value2!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(value2,indicators.Digits(handle_dem2)) : " "); panel.DrawText(value_str2,panel.CellX(2,0,1)+2,panel.CellY(2,0,1)+2,clrNONE,110); //--- Display a description of the indicator 2 line state panel.DrawText("Line state", panel.CellX(2,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(2,1,0)+2); ENUM_LINE_STATE state2=indicators.BufferLineState(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_dem2,0,0,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state2),panel.CellX(2,1,1)+2,panel.CellY(2,1,1)+2,clrNONE,110); //--- Display description of relationship between indicator 1 line relative to indicator 2 line double value21=indicators.GetDataTo(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_dem2,0,0,index+1); ENUM_LINE_STATE stateR=indicators.BufferLineStateRelative(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_dem1,0,0,index,value2,value21); string ma1=indicators.Name(handle_dem1); string ma2=indicators.Name(handle_dem2); string state_relative= ( stateR==LINE_STATE_ABOVE ? StringFormat("%s1 > %s2",ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_BELOW ? StringFormat("%s1 < %s2",ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN ? "Top-down crossing" : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP ? "Bottom-up crossing" : BufferLineStateDescription(stateR) ); panel.DrawText(StringFormat("%s1 vs %s2",ma1,ma2), panel.CellX(2,2,0)+2, panel.CellY(2,2,0)+2); panel.DrawText(state_relative, panel.CellX(2,2,1)+2, panel.CellY(2,2,1)+2,clrNONE,110); //--- Redraw the chart to immediately display all changes on the panel ChartRedraw(ChartID()); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
After compiling and launching the indicator on the M1 chart with M5 selected for calculations, we see:
Envelopes indicator:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TestMSTFEnvelopes.mq5.mq5 | //| Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 4 #property indicator_plots 4 //--- enums //--- plot EnvelopesUp1 #property indicator_label1 "EnvelopesUp1" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 clrDodgerBlue #property indicator_width1 1 //--- plot EnvelopesDown1 #property indicator_label2 "EnvelopesDown1" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color2 clrRed #property indicator_width2 1 //--- plot EnvelopesUp2 #property indicator_label3 "EnvelopesUp2" #property indicator_type3 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color3 clrDodgerBlue #property indicator_width3 1 //--- plot EnvelopesDown2 #property indicator_label4 "EnvelopesDown2" #property indicator_type4 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color4 clrRed #property indicator_width4 1 //--- includes #include <IndMSTF\IndMSTF.mqh> #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> //--- input parameters input string InpSymbol = NULL; /* Symbol */ // Moving average symbol input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpTimeframe = PERIOD_CURRENT; /* Timeframe */ // Moving average timeframe input int InpPeriod = 14; /* Period */ // Calculation period input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpPrice = PRICE_CLOSE; /* Applied Price */ // Price used for calculations input ENUM_MA_METHOD InpMethod = MODE_SMA; /* Method */ // Moving Average calculation method input int InpShift = 0; /* Shift */ // Moving average shift input double InpDeviation = 0.1; /* Deviation */ // Deviation input uchar InpLineWidth1 = 2; /* Senior period Line Width */ // Line width for higher period input uchar InpLineWidth2 = 1; /* Junior period Line Width */ // Line width for lower period input bool InpAsSeries = true; /* As Series flag */ // Timeseries flag of indicator buffer arrays //--- indicator buffers double BufferEnvelopesUp1[]; double BufferEnvelopesDn1[]; double BufferEnvelopesUp2[]; double BufferEnvelopesDn2[]; //--- global variables int handle_envelopes1; int handle_envelopes2; CMSTFIndicators indicators; // An instance of the indicator collection object //--- variables for the panel CDashboard *panel=NULL; // Pointer to the panel object int mouse_bar_index; // Index of the bar the data is taken from //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- Set a timer with an interval of 1 second EventSetTimer(1); //--- Assign the BufferEnvelopesUp1 and BufferEnvelopesDn1 arrays to the plot buffers 0 and 1, respectively SetIndexBuffer(0,BufferEnvelopesUp1,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(1,BufferEnvelopesDn1,INDICATOR_DATA); //--- Assign the BufferEnvelopesUp2 and BufferEnvelopesDn2 arrays to the plot buffers 2 and 3, respectively SetIndexBuffer(2,BufferEnvelopesUp2,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(3,BufferEnvelopesDn2,INDICATOR_DATA); //--- Set the line width int w1=0,w2=0; if(InpTimeframe>Period()) { w1=InpLineWidth2; w2=InpLineWidth1; } else { w1=InpLineWidth1; w2=InpLineWidth2; } PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,w1); PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,w1); PlotIndexSetInteger(2,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,w2); PlotIndexSetInteger(3,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,w2); //--- Set the timeseries flags for the indicator buffer arrays (for testing, to see that there is no difference) ArraySetAsSeries(BufferEnvelopesUp1,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries(BufferEnvelopesDn1,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries(BufferEnvelopesUp2,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries(BufferEnvelopesDn2,InpAsSeries); //--- Create two indicators of the same type //--- The first one is calculated on the current chart symbol/period, the second - on those specified in the settings handle_envelopes1=indicators.AddNewEnvelopes(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,InpPeriod,InpShift,InpMethod,InpPrice,InpDeviation); handle_envelopes2=indicators.AddNewEnvelopes(InpSymbol,InpTimeframe,InpPeriod,InpShift,InpMethod,InpPrice,InpDeviation); //--- If failed to create indicator handles, return initialization error if(handle_envelopes1==INVALID_HANDLE || handle_envelopes2==INVALID_HANDLE) return INIT_FAILED; //--- Set descriptions for indicator lines from buffer descriptions of calculation part of created indicators indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer(0,handle_envelopes1,0); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer(1,handle_envelopes1,1); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer(2,handle_envelopes2,0); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer(3,handle_envelopes2,1); //--- Set shifts for indicator lines indicators.SetPlotShift(0,InpShift); indicators.SetPlotShift(1,InpShift); indicators.SetPlotShift(2,InpShift); indicators.SetPlotShift(3,InpShift); //--- Dashboard //--- Create the panel int width=301; panel=new CDashboard(1,20,20,width,264); if(panel==NULL) { Print("Error. Failed to create panel object"); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Set font parameters panel.SetFontParams("Calibri",9); //--- Display the panel with the "Symbol, Timeframe description" header text panel.View(Symbol()+", "+StringSubstr(EnumToString(Period()),7)); //--- Create a table with ID 0 to display bar data in it panel.CreateNewTable(0); //--- Draw a table with ID 0 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(0,2,20,6,2,18,width/2-2); //--- Create a table with ID 1 to display the data of indicator 1 panel.CreateNewTable(1); //--- Get the Y2 table coordinate with ID 0 and //--- set the Y1 coordinate for the table with ID 1 int y1=panel.TableY2(0)+22; //--- Draw a table with ID 1 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(1,2,y1,2,2,18,width/2-2); //--- Create a table with ID 2 to display the data of indicator 2 panel.CreateNewTable(2); //--- Get the Y2 coordinate of the table with ID 1 and //--- set the Y1 coordinate for the table with ID 2 int y2=panel.TableY2(1)+3; //--- Draw a table with ID 2 on the background of the dashboard panel.DrawGrid(2,2,y2,3,2,18,width/2-2); //--- Initialize the variable with the index of the mouse cursor bar mouse_bar_index=0; //--- Display the data of the current bar on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,TimeCurrent()); //--- Successful initialization return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- Delete the timer EventKillTimer(); //--- If the panel object exists, delete it if(panel!=NULL) delete panel; //--- Delete all comments Comment(""); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { //--- Number of bars for calculation int limit=rates_total-prev_calculated; //--- If limit > 1, then this is the first calculation or change in the history if(limit>1) { //--- specify all the available history for calculation limit=rates_total-1; /* // If the indicator has any buffers that display other calculations (not multi-indicators), // initialize them here with the "empty" value set for these buffers */ } //--- Calculate all created multi-symbol multi-period indicators if(!indicators.Calculate()) return 0; //--- Display the bar data under cursor (or current bar if cursor is outside the chart) on the dashboard DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time[mouse_bar_index]); //--- From buffers of calculated indicators, output data to indicator buffers if(!indicators.DataToBuffer(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_envelopes1,0,0,limit,BufferEnvelopesUp1)) return 0; if(!indicators.DataToBuffer(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_envelopes1,1,0,limit,BufferEnvelopesDn1)) return 0; if(!indicators.DataToBuffer(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_envelopes2,0,0,limit,BufferEnvelopesUp2)) return 0; if(!indicators.DataToBuffer(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_envelopes2,1,0,limit,BufferEnvelopesDn2)) return 0; //--- return value of prev_calculated for the next call return(rates_total); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Timer function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTimer() { //--- Call the indicator collection timer indicators.OnTimer(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ChartEvent function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { //--- Handling the panel //--- Call the panel event handler panel.OnChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); //--- If the cursor moves or a click is made on the chart if(id==CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id==CHARTEVENT_CLICK) { //--- Declare the variables to record time and price coordinates in them datetime time=0; double price=0; int wnd=0; //--- If the cursor coordinates are converted to date and time if(ChartXYToTimePrice(ChartID(),(int)lparam,(int)dparam,wnd,time,price)) { //--- write the bar index where the cursor is located to a global variable mouse_bar_index=iBarShift(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,time); //--- Display the bar data under the cursor on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } //--- If we received a custom event, display the appropriate message in the journal if(id>CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM) { //--- Here we can implement handling a click on the close button on the panel PrintFormat("%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s",__FUNCTION__,id,lparam,sparam); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display data from the specified timeseries index to the panel | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void DrawData(const int index,const datetime time) { //--- Declare the variables to receive data in them MqlRates rates[1]; //--- Exit if unable to get the bar data by the specified index if(CopyRates(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,index,1,rates)!=1) return; //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data headers int size=0; uint flags=0; uint angle=0; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name,9,FW_BOLD); panel.DrawText("Bar data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(0)-16,clrMaroon,panel.Width()-6); panel.DrawText("Indicators data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(1)-16,clrGreen,panel.Width()-6); //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data panel.SetFontParams(name,9); //--- Display the data of the specified bar in table 0 on the panel panel.DrawText("Date", panel.CellX(0,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_DATE), panel.CellX(0,0,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Time", panel.CellX(0,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_MINUTES), panel.CellX(0,1,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Open", panel.CellX(0,2,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].open,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,2,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("High", panel.CellX(0,3,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].high,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,3,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Low", panel.CellX(0,4,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].low,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,4,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Close", panel.CellX(0,5,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].close,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,5,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,1)+2,clrNONE,90); //--- Output the data of indicator 1 from the specified bar into table 1 panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_envelopes1), panel.CellX(1,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,0,0)+2); double value1=indicators.GetData(handle_envelopes1,0,0,index); string value_str1=(value1!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(value1,indicators.Digits(handle_envelopes1)) : " "); panel.DrawText(value_str1,panel.CellX(1,0,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,0,1)+2,clrNONE,150); //--- Display a description of the indicator 1 line state panel.DrawText("Line state", panel.CellX(1,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,1,0)+2); ENUM_LINE_STATE state1=indicators.BufferLineState(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_envelopes1,0,0,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state1),panel.CellX(1,1,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,1,1)+2,clrNONE,150); //--- Output the data of indicator 2 from the specified bar into table 2 panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_envelopes2), panel.CellX(2,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(2,0,0)+2); double value2=indicators.GetDataTo(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_envelopes2,0,0,index); string value_str2=(value2!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(value2,indicators.Digits(handle_envelopes2)) : " "); panel.DrawText(value_str2,panel.CellX(2,0,1)+2,panel.CellY(2,0,1)+2,clrNONE,150); //--- Display a description of the indicator 2 line state panel.DrawText("Line state", panel.CellX(2,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(2,1,0)+2); ENUM_LINE_STATE state2=indicators.BufferLineState(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_envelopes2,0,0,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state2),panel.CellX(2,1,1)+2,panel.CellY(2,1,1)+2,clrNONE,150); //--- Display description of relationship between indicator 1 line relative to indicator 2 line double value21=indicators.GetDataTo(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_envelopes2,0,0,index+1); ENUM_LINE_STATE stateR=indicators.BufferLineStateRelative(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_envelopes1,0,0,index,value2,value21); string ma1=indicators.Name(handle_envelopes1); string ma2=indicators.Name(handle_envelopes2); string state_relative= ( stateR==LINE_STATE_ABOVE ? StringFormat("%s1 > %s2",ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_BELOW ? StringFormat("%s1 < %s2",ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN ? "Top-down crossing" : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP ? "Bottom-up crossing" : BufferLineStateDescription(stateR) ); panel.DrawText(StringFormat("%s1 vs %s2",ma1,ma2), panel.CellX(2,2,0)+2, panel.CellY(2,2,0)+2); panel.DrawText(state_relative, panel.CellX(2,2,1)+2, panel.CellY(2,2,1)+2,clrNONE,150); //--- Redraw the chart to immediately display all changes on the panel ChartRedraw(ChartID()); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
After compiling and launching the indicator on the M1 chart with M5 selected for calculations, we see:
Force Index indicator:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TestMSTFForceIndex.mq5 | //| Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 2 #property indicator_plots 2 //--- enums //--- plot Force1 #property indicator_label1 "Force1" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 clrSeaGreen #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 //--- plot Force2 #property indicator_label2 "Force2" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color2 clrDodgerBlue #property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width2 1 //--- includes #include <IndMSTF\IndMSTF.mqh> #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> //--- input parameters input string InpSymbol = NULL; /* Symbol */ // Symbol input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpTimeframe = PERIOD_CURRENT; /* Timeframe */ // Timeframe input int InpPeriod = 13; /* Period */ // Calculation period input ENUM_MA_METHOD InpMethod = MODE_SMA; /* Method */ // Calculation method input ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME InpVolume = VOLUME_TICK; /* Applied Volume */ // Volumes input uchar InpLineWidth1 = 2; /* Senior period Line Width */ // Line width for higher period input uchar InpLineWidth2 = 1; /* Junior period Line Width */ // Line width for lower period input bool InpAsSeries = true; /* As Series flag */ // Timeseries flag of indicator buffer arrays //--- indicator buffers double BufferForce1[]; double BufferForce2[]; //--- global variables int handle_force1; int handle_force2; CMSTFIndicators indicators; // An instance of the indicator collection object //--- variables for the panel CDashboard *panel=NULL; // Pointer to the panel object int mouse_bar_index; // Index of the bar the data is taken from //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- Set a timer with an interval of 1 second EventSetTimer(1); //--- Assign the BufferMA1 and BufferMA2 arrays to the plot buffers 0 and 1, respectively SetIndexBuffer(0,BufferForce1,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(1,BufferForce2,INDICATOR_DATA); //--- Set the line width int w1=0,w2=0; if(InpTimeframe>Period()) { w1=InpLineWidth2; w2=InpLineWidth1; } else { w1=InpLineWidth1; w2=InpLineWidth2; } PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,w1); PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,w2); //--- sets indicator shift //--- Set the timeseries flags for the indicator buffer arrays (for testing, to see that there is no difference) ArraySetAsSeries(BufferForce1,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries(BufferForce2,InpAsSeries); //--- Create two indicators of the same type //--- The first one is calculated on the current chart symbol/period, the second - on those specified in the settings handle_force1=indicators.AddNewForce(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,InpPeriod,InpMethod,InpVolume); handle_force2=indicators.AddNewForce(InpSymbol,InpTimeframe,InpPeriod,InpMethod,InpVolume); //--- If failed to create indicator handles, return initialization error if(handle_force1==INVALID_HANDLE || handle_force2==INVALID_HANDLE) return INIT_FAILED; //--- Set descriptions for indicator lines from buffer descriptions of calculation part of created indicators indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer(0,handle_force1,0); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer(1,handle_force2,0); //--- Dashboard //--- Create the panel int width=247; panel=new CDashboard(1,20,20,width,264,0); if(panel==NULL) { Print("Error. Failed to create panel object"); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Set font parameters panel.SetFontParams("Calibri",9); //--- Display the panel with the "Symbol, Timeframe description" header text panel.View(Symbol()+", "+StringSubstr(EnumToString(Period()),7)); //--- Create a table with ID 0 to display bar data in it panel.CreateNewTable(0); //--- Draw a table with ID 0 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(0,2,20,6,2,18,width/2-2); //--- Create a table with ID 1 to display the data of indicator 1 panel.CreateNewTable(1); //--- Get the Y2 table coordinate with ID 0 and //--- set the Y1 coordinate for the table with ID 1 int y1=panel.TableY2(0)+22; //--- Draw a table with ID 1 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(1,2,y1,2,2,18,width/2-2); //--- Create a table with ID 2 to display the data of indicator 2 panel.CreateNewTable(2); //--- Get the Y2 coordinate of the table with ID 1 and //--- set the Y1 coordinate for the table with ID 2 int y2=panel.TableY2(1)+3; //--- Draw a table with ID 2 on the background of the dashboard panel.DrawGrid(2,2,y2,3,2,18,width/2-2); //--- Initialize the variable with the index of the mouse cursor bar mouse_bar_index=0; //--- Display the data of the current bar on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,TimeCurrent()); //--- Successful initialization return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- Delete the timer EventKillTimer(); //--- If the panel object exists, delete it if(panel!=NULL) delete panel; //--- Delete all comments Comment(""); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { //--- Number of bars for calculation int limit=rates_total-prev_calculated; //--- If limit > 1, then this is the first calculation or change in the history if(limit>1) { //--- specify all the available history for calculation limit=rates_total-1; /* // If the indicator has any buffers that display other calculations (not multi-indicators), // initialize them here with the "empty" value set for these buffers */ } //--- Calculate all created multi-symbol multi-period indicators if(!indicators.Calculate()) return 0; //--- Display the bar data under cursor (or current bar if cursor is outside the chart) on the dashboard DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time[mouse_bar_index]); //--- From buffers of calculated indicators, output data to indicator buffers if(!indicators.DataToBuffer(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_force1,0,0,limit,BufferForce1)) return 0; if(!indicators.DataToBuffer(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_force2,0,0,limit,BufferForce2)) return 0; //--- return value of prev_calculated for the next call return(rates_total); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Timer function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTimer() { //--- Call the indicator collection timer indicators.OnTimer(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ChartEvent function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { //--- Handling the panel //--- Call the panel event handler panel.OnChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); //--- If the cursor moves or a click is made on the chart if(id==CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id==CHARTEVENT_CLICK) { //--- Declare the variables to record time and price coordinates in them datetime time=0; double price=0; int wnd=0; //--- If the cursor coordinates are converted to date and time if(ChartXYToTimePrice(ChartID(),(int)lparam,(int)dparam,wnd,time,price)) { //--- write the bar index where the cursor is located to a global variable mouse_bar_index=iBarShift(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,time); //--- Display the bar data under the cursor on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } //--- If we received a custom event, display the appropriate message in the journal if(id>CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM) { //--- Here we can implement handling a click on the close button on the panel PrintFormat("%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s",__FUNCTION__,id,lparam,sparam); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display data from the specified timeseries index to the panel | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void DrawData(const int index,const datetime time) { //--- Declare the variables to receive data in them MqlRates rates[1]; //--- Exit if unable to get the bar data by the specified index if(CopyRates(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,index,1,rates)!=1) return; //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data headers int size=0; uint flags=0; uint angle=0; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name,9,FW_BOLD); panel.DrawText("Bar data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(0)-16,clrMaroon,panel.Width()-6); panel.DrawText("Indicators data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(1)-16,clrGreen,panel.Width()-6); //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data panel.SetFontParams(name,9); //--- Display the data of the specified bar in table 0 on the panel panel.DrawText("Date", panel.CellX(0,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_DATE), panel.CellX(0,0,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Time", panel.CellX(0,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_MINUTES), panel.CellX(0,1,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Open", panel.CellX(0,2,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].open,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,2,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("High", panel.CellX(0,3,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].high,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,3,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Low", panel.CellX(0,4,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].low,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,4,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Close", panel.CellX(0,5,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].close,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,5,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,1)+2,clrNONE,90); //--- Output the data of indicator 1 from the specified bar into table 1 panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_force1), panel.CellX(1,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,0,0)+2); double value1=indicators.GetData(handle_force1,0,0,index); string value_str1=(value1!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(value1,indicators.Digits(handle_force1)) : " "); panel.DrawText(value_str1,panel.CellX(1,0,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,0,1)+2,clrNONE,110); //--- Display a description of the indicator 1 line state panel.DrawText("Line state", panel.CellX(1,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,1,0)+2); ENUM_LINE_STATE state1=indicators.BufferLineState(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_force1,0,0,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state1),panel.CellX(1,1,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,1,1)+2,clrNONE,110); //--- Output the data of indicator 2 from the specified bar into table 2 panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_force2), panel.CellX(2,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(2,0,0)+2); double value2=indicators.GetDataTo(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_force2,0,0,index); string value_str2=(value2!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(value2,indicators.Digits(handle_force2)) : " "); panel.DrawText(value_str2,panel.CellX(2,0,1)+2,panel.CellY(2,0,1)+2,clrNONE,110); //--- Display a description of the indicator 2 line state panel.DrawText("Line state", panel.CellX(2,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(2,1,0)+2); ENUM_LINE_STATE state2=indicators.BufferLineState(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_force2,0,0,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state2),panel.CellX(2,1,1)+2,panel.CellY(2,1,1)+2,clrNONE,110); //--- Display description of relationship between indicator 1 line relative to indicator 2 line double value21=indicators.GetDataTo(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_force2,0,0,index+1); ENUM_LINE_STATE stateR=indicators.BufferLineStateRelative(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_force1,0,0,index,value2,value21); string ma1=indicators.Name(handle_force1); string ma2=indicators.Name(handle_force2); string state_relative= ( stateR==LINE_STATE_ABOVE ? StringFormat("%s1 > %s2",ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_BELOW ? StringFormat("%s1 < %s2",ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN ? "Top-down crossing" : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP ? "Bottom-up crossing" : BufferLineStateDescription(stateR) ); panel.DrawText(StringFormat("%s1 vs %s2",ma1,ma2), panel.CellX(2,2,0)+2, panel.CellY(2,2,0)+2); panel.DrawText(state_relative, panel.CellX(2,2,1)+2, panel.CellY(2,2,1)+2,clrNONE,110); //--- Redraw the chart to immediately display all changes on the panel ChartRedraw(ChartID()); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
After compiling and launching the indicator on the M1 chart with M5 selected for calculations, we see:
MACD indicator:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TestMSTFMACD.mq5 | //| Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 4 #property indicator_plots 4 //--- enums //--- plot MACD1 #property indicator_label1 "MACD1" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_HISTOGRAM #property indicator_color1 clrGreen #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 //--- plot Signal1 #property indicator_label2 "Signal1" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color2 clrRed #property indicator_style2 STYLE_DOT #property indicator_width2 1 //--- plot MACD2 #property indicator_label3 "MACD2" #property indicator_type3 DRAW_HISTOGRAM #property indicator_color3 clrPaleGreen #property indicator_style3 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width3 1 //--- plot Signal2 #property indicator_label4 "Signal2" #property indicator_type4 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color4 clrOrange #property indicator_style4 STYLE_DOT #property indicator_width4 1 //--- includes #include <IndMSTF\IndMSTF.mqh> #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> //--- input parameters input string InpSymbol = NULL; /* Symbol */ // Symbol input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpTimeframe = PERIOD_CURRENT; /* Timeframe */ // Timeframe input int InpFastPeriod = 12; /* Fast EMA Period */ input int InpSlowPeriod = 26; /* Slow EMA Period */ input int InpSignal = 9; /* MACD SMA */ // Signal line period input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpPrice = PRICE_CLOSE; /* Applied Price */ input uchar InpLineWidth1 = 2; /* Senior period Line Width */ // Line width for higher period input uchar InpLineWidth2 = 1; /* Junior period Line Width */ // Line width for lower period input bool InpAsSeries = true; /* As Series flag */ // Timeseries flag of indicator buffer arrays //--- indicator buffers double BufferMACD1[]; double BufferSig1[]; double BufferMACD2[]; double BufferSig2[]; //--- global variables int macd1; int macd2; CMSTFIndicators indicators; // An instance of the indicator collection object //--- variables for the panel CDashboard *panel=NULL; // Pointer to the panel object int mouse_bar_index; // Index of the bar the data is taken from //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- Set a timer with an interval of 1 second EventSetTimer(1); //--- Assign the BufferMA1 and BufferMA2 arrays to the plot buffers 0 and 1, respectively SetIndexBuffer(0,BufferMACD1,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(1,BufferSig1,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(2,BufferMACD2,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(3,BufferSig2,INDICATOR_DATA); //--- Set the line width int w1=0,w2=0; if(InpTimeframe>Period()) { w1=InpLineWidth2; w2=InpLineWidth1; } else { w1=InpLineWidth1; w2=InpLineWidth2; } PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,w1); PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,w1); PlotIndexSetInteger(2,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,w2); PlotIndexSetInteger(3,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,w2); //--- sets indicator shift //--- Set the timeseries flags for the indicator buffer arrays (for testing, to see that there is no difference) ArraySetAsSeries(BufferMACD1,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries(BufferSig1,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries(BufferMACD2,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries(BufferSig2,InpAsSeries); //--- Create two indicators of the same type //--- The first one is calculated on the current chart symbol/period, the second - on those specified in the settings macd1=indicators.AddNewMACD(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,InpFastPeriod,InpSlowPeriod,InpSignal,InpPrice); macd2=indicators.AddNewMACD(InpSymbol,InpTimeframe,InpFastPeriod,InpSlowPeriod,InpSignal,InpPrice); //--- If failed to create indicator handles, return initialization error if(macd1==INVALID_HANDLE || macd2==INVALID_HANDLE) return INIT_FAILED; //--- Set descriptions for indicator lines from buffer descriptions of calculation part of created indicators indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer(0,macd1,0); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer(1,macd1,1); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer(2,macd2,0); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer(3,macd2,1); //--- Dashboard //--- Create the panel int width=301; panel=new CDashboard(1,20,20,width,264,0); if(panel==NULL) { Print("Error. Failed to create panel object"); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Set font parameters panel.SetFontParams("Calibri",9); //--- Display the panel with the "Symbol, Timeframe description" header text panel.View(Symbol()+", "+StringSubstr(EnumToString(Period()),7)); //--- Create a table with ID 0 to display bar data in it panel.CreateNewTable(0); //--- Draw a table with ID 0 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(0,2,20,6,2,18,width/2-2); //--- Create a table with ID 1 to display the data of indicator 1 panel.CreateNewTable(1); //--- Get the Y2 table coordinate with ID 0 and //--- set the Y1 coordinate for the table with ID 1 int y1=panel.TableY2(0)+22; //--- Draw a table with ID 1 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(1,2,y1,2,2,18,width/2-2); //--- Create a table with ID 2 to display the data of indicator 2 panel.CreateNewTable(2); //--- Get the Y2 coordinate of the table with ID 1 and //--- set the Y1 coordinate for the table with ID 2 int y2=panel.TableY2(1)+3; //--- Draw a table with ID 2 on the background of the dashboard panel.DrawGrid(2,2,y2,3,2,18,width/2-2); //--- Initialize the variable with the index of the mouse cursor bar mouse_bar_index=0; //--- Display the data of the current bar on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,TimeCurrent()); //--- Successful initialization return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- Delete the timer EventKillTimer(); //--- If the panel object exists, delete it if(panel!=NULL) delete panel; //--- Delete all comments Comment(""); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { //--- Number of bars for calculation int limit=rates_total-prev_calculated; //--- If limit > 1, then this is the first calculation or change in the history if(limit>1) { //--- specify all the available history for calculation limit=rates_total-1; /* // If the indicator has any buffers that display other calculations (not multi-indicators), // initialize them here with the "empty" value set for these buffers */ } //--- Calculate all created multi-symbol multi-period indicators if(!indicators.Calculate()) return 0; //--- Display the bar data under cursor (or current bar if cursor is outside the chart) on the dashboard DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time[mouse_bar_index]); //--- From buffers of calculated indicators, output data to indicator buffers if(!indicators.DataToBuffer(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,macd1,0,0,limit,BufferMACD1)) return 0; if(!indicators.DataToBuffer(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,macd1,1,0,limit,BufferSig1)) return 0; if(!indicators.DataToBuffer(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,macd2,0,0,limit,BufferMACD2)) return 0; if(!indicators.DataToBuffer(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,macd2,1,0,limit,BufferSig2)) return 0; //--- return value of prev_calculated for the next call return(rates_total); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Timer function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTimer() { //--- Call the indicator collection timer indicators.OnTimer(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ChartEvent function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { //--- Handling the panel //--- Call the panel event handler panel.OnChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); //--- If the cursor moves or a click is made on the chart if(id==CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id==CHARTEVENT_CLICK) { //--- Declare the variables to record time and price coordinates in them datetime time=0; double price=0; int wnd=0; //--- If the cursor coordinates are converted to date and time if(ChartXYToTimePrice(ChartID(),(int)lparam,(int)dparam,wnd,time,price)) { //--- write the bar index where the cursor is located to a global variable mouse_bar_index=iBarShift(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,time); //--- Display the bar data under the cursor on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } //--- If we received a custom event, display the appropriate message in the journal if(id>CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM) { //--- Here we can implement handling a click on the close button on the panel PrintFormat("%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s",__FUNCTION__,id,lparam,sparam); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display data from the specified timeseries index to the panel | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void DrawData(const int index,const datetime time) { //--- Declare the variables to receive data in them MqlRates rates[1]; //--- Exit if unable to get the bar data by the specified index if(CopyRates(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,index,1,rates)!=1) return; //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data headers int size=0; uint flags=0; uint angle=0; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name,9,FW_BOLD); panel.DrawText("Bar data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(0)-16,clrMaroon,panel.Width()-6); panel.DrawText("Indicators data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(1)-16,clrGreen,panel.Width()-6); //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data panel.SetFontParams(name,9); //--- Display the data of the specified bar in table 0 on the panel panel.DrawText("Date", panel.CellX(0,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_DATE), panel.CellX(0,0,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Time", panel.CellX(0,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_MINUTES), panel.CellX(0,1,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Open", panel.CellX(0,2,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].open,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,2,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("High", panel.CellX(0,3,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].high,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,3,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Low", panel.CellX(0,4,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].low,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,4,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Close", panel.CellX(0,5,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].close,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,5,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,1)+2,clrNONE,90); //--- Output the data of indicator 1 from the specified bar into table 1 panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(macd1), panel.CellX(1,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,0,0)+2); double value1=indicators.GetData(macd1,0,0,index); string value_str1=(value1!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(value1,indicators.Digits(macd1)) : " "); panel.DrawText(value_str1,panel.CellX(1,0,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,0,1)+2,clrNONE,190); //--- Display a description of the indicator 1 line state panel.DrawText("Line state", panel.CellX(1,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,1,0)+2); ENUM_LINE_STATE state1=indicators.BufferLineState(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,macd1,0,0,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state1),panel.CellX(1,1,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,1,1)+2,clrNONE,190); //--- Output the data of indicator 2 from the specified bar into table 2 panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(macd2), panel.CellX(2,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(2,0,0)+2); double value2=indicators.GetDataTo(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,macd2,0,0,index); string value_str2=(value2!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(value2,indicators.Digits(macd2)) : " "); panel.DrawText(value_str2,panel.CellX(2,0,1)+2,panel.CellY(2,0,1)+2,clrNONE,190); //--- Display a description of the indicator 2 line state panel.DrawText("Line state", panel.CellX(2,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(2,1,0)+2); ENUM_LINE_STATE state2=indicators.BufferLineState(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,macd2,0,0,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state2),panel.CellX(2,1,1)+2,panel.CellY(2,1,1)+2,clrNONE,190); //--- Display description of relationship between indicator 1 line relative to indicator 2 line double value21=indicators.GetDataTo(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,macd2,0,0,index+1); ENUM_LINE_STATE stateR=indicators.BufferLineStateRelative(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,macd1,0,0,index,value2,value21); string ma1=indicators.Name(macd1); string ma2=indicators.Name(macd2); string state_relative= ( stateR==LINE_STATE_ABOVE ? StringFormat("%s1 > %s2",ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_BELOW ? StringFormat("%s1 < %s2",ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN ? "Top-down crossing" : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP ? "Bottom-up crossing" : BufferLineStateDescription(stateR) ); panel.DrawText(StringFormat("%s1 vs %s2",ma1,ma2), panel.CellX(2,2,0)+2, panel.CellY(2,2,0)+2); panel.DrawText(state_relative, panel.CellX(2,2,1)+2, panel.CellY(2,2,1)+2,clrNONE,190); //--- Redraw the chart to immediately display all changes on the panel ChartRedraw(ChartID()); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
After compiling and launching the indicator on the M1 chart with M5 selected for calculations, we see:
MA of Oscillator indicator:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TestMSTFMAofOscillator.mq5 | //| Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 2 #property indicator_plots 2 //--- enums //--- plot OsMA1 #property indicator_label1 "OsMA1" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_HISTOGRAM #property indicator_color1 clrSeaGreen #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 //--- plot OsMA2 #property indicator_label2 "OsMA2" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_HISTOGRAM #property indicator_color2 clrDodgerBlue #property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width2 1 //--- includes #include <IndMSTF\IndMSTF.mqh> #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> //--- input parameters input string InpSymbol = NULL; /* Symbol */ // Symbol input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpTimeframe = PERIOD_CURRENT; /* Timeframe */ // Timeframe input int InpFastPeriod = 12; /* Fast MA Period */ // Fast EMA period input int InpSlowPeriod = 26; /* Fast MA Period */ // Slow EMA period input int InpSignalPeriod= 9; /* Signal Period */ // Signal MA period input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpPrice = PRICE_CLOSE; /* Applied Price */ input uchar InpLineWidth1 = 2; /* Senior period Line Width */ // Line width for higher period input uchar InpLineWidth2 = 1; /* Junior period Line Width */ // Line width for lower period input bool InpAsSeries = true; /* As Series flag */ // Timeseries flag of indicator buffer arrays //--- indicator buffers double BufferOsMA1[]; double BufferOsMA2[]; //--- global variables int handle_osma1; int handle_osma2; CMSTFIndicators indicators; // An instance of the indicator collection object //--- variables for the panel CDashboard *panel=NULL; // Pointer to the panel object int mouse_bar_index; // Index of the bar the data is taken from //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- Set a timer with an interval of 1 second EventSetTimer(1); //--- Assign the BufferMA1 and BufferMA2 arrays to the plot buffers 0 and 1, respectively SetIndexBuffer(0,BufferOsMA1,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(1,BufferOsMA2,INDICATOR_DATA); //--- Set the line width int w1=0,w2=0; if(InpTimeframe>Period()) { w1=InpLineWidth2; w2=InpLineWidth1; } else { w1=InpLineWidth1; w2=InpLineWidth2; } PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,w1); PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,w2); //--- sets indicator shift //--- Set the timeseries flags for the indicator buffer arrays (for testing, to see that there is no difference) ArraySetAsSeries(BufferOsMA1,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries(BufferOsMA2,InpAsSeries); //--- Create two indicators of the same type //--- The first one is calculated on the current chart symbol/period, the second - on those specified in the settings handle_osma1=indicators.AddNewOsMA(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,InpFastPeriod,InpSlowPeriod,InpSignalPeriod,InpPrice); handle_osma2=indicators.AddNewOsMA(InpSymbol,InpTimeframe,InpFastPeriod,InpSlowPeriod,InpSignalPeriod,InpPrice); //--- If failed to create indicator handles, return initialization error if(handle_osma1==INVALID_HANDLE || handle_osma2==INVALID_HANDLE) return INIT_FAILED; //--- Set descriptions for indicator lines from buffer descriptions of calculation part of created indicators indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer(0,handle_osma1,0); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer(1,handle_osma2,0); //--- Dashboard //--- Create the panel int width=301; panel=new CDashboard(1,20,20,width,264,0); if(panel==NULL) { Print("Error. Failed to create panel object"); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Set font parameters panel.SetFontParams("Calibri",9); //--- Display the panel with the "Symbol, Timeframe description" header text panel.View(Symbol()+", "+StringSubstr(EnumToString(Period()),7)); //--- Create a table with ID 0 to display bar data in it panel.CreateNewTable(0); //--- Draw a table with ID 0 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(0,2,20,6,2,18,width/2-2); //--- Create a table with ID 1 to display the data of indicator 1 panel.CreateNewTable(1); //--- Get the Y2 table coordinate with ID 0 and //--- set the Y1 coordinate for the table with ID 1 int y1=panel.TableY2(0)+22; //--- Draw a table with ID 1 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(1,2,y1,2,2,18,width/2-2); //--- Create a table with ID 2 to display the data of indicator 2 panel.CreateNewTable(2); //--- Get the Y2 coordinate of the table with ID 1 and //--- set the Y1 coordinate for the table with ID 2 int y2=panel.TableY2(1)+3; //--- Draw a table with ID 2 on the background of the dashboard panel.DrawGrid(2,2,y2,3,2,18,width/2-2); //--- Initialize the variable with the index of the mouse cursor bar mouse_bar_index=0; //--- Display the data of the current bar on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,TimeCurrent()); //--- Successful initialization return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- Delete the timer EventKillTimer(); //--- If the panel object exists, delete it if(panel!=NULL) delete panel; //--- Delete all comments Comment(""); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { //--- Number of bars for calculation int limit=rates_total-prev_calculated; //--- If limit > 1, then this is the first calculation or change in the history if(limit>1) { //--- specify all the available history for calculation limit=rates_total-1; /* // If the indicator has any buffers that display other calculations (not multi-indicators), // initialize them here with the "empty" value set for these buffers */ } //--- Calculate all created multi-symbol multi-period indicators if(!indicators.Calculate()) return 0; //--- Display the bar data under cursor (or current bar if cursor is outside the chart) on the dashboard DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time[mouse_bar_index]); //--- From buffers of calculated indicators, output data to indicator buffers if(!indicators.DataToBuffer(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_osma1,0,0,limit,BufferOsMA1)) return 0; if(!indicators.DataToBuffer(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_osma2,0,0,limit,BufferOsMA2)) return 0; //--- return value of prev_calculated for the next call return(rates_total); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Timer function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTimer() { //--- Call the indicator collection timer indicators.OnTimer(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ChartEvent function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { //--- Handling the panel //--- Call the panel event handler panel.OnChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); //--- If the cursor moves or a click is made on the chart if(id==CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id==CHARTEVENT_CLICK) { //--- Declare the variables to record time and price coordinates in them datetime time=0; double price=0; int wnd=0; //--- If the cursor coordinates are converted to date and time if(ChartXYToTimePrice(ChartID(),(int)lparam,(int)dparam,wnd,time,price)) { //--- write the bar index where the cursor is located to a global variable mouse_bar_index=iBarShift(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,time); //--- Display the bar data under the cursor on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } //--- If we received a custom event, display the appropriate message in the journal if(id>CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM) { //--- Here we can implement handling a click on the close button on the panel PrintFormat("%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s",__FUNCTION__,id,lparam,sparam); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display data from the specified timeseries index to the panel | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void DrawData(const int index,const datetime time) { //--- Declare the variables to receive data in them MqlRates rates[1]; //--- Exit if unable to get the bar data by the specified index if(CopyRates(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,index,1,rates)!=1) return; //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data headers int size=0; uint flags=0; uint angle=0; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name,9,FW_BOLD); panel.DrawText("Bar data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(0)-16,clrMaroon,panel.Width()-6); panel.DrawText("Indicators data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(1)-16,clrGreen,panel.Width()-6); //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data panel.SetFontParams(name,9); //--- Display the data of the specified bar in table 0 on the panel panel.DrawText("Date", panel.CellX(0,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_DATE), panel.CellX(0,0,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Time", panel.CellX(0,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_MINUTES), panel.CellX(0,1,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Open", panel.CellX(0,2,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].open,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,2,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("High", panel.CellX(0,3,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].high,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,3,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Low", panel.CellX(0,4,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].low,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,4,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Close", panel.CellX(0,5,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].close,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,5,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,1)+2,clrNONE,90); //--- Output the data of indicator 1 from the specified bar into table 1 panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_osma1), panel.CellX(1,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,0,0)+2); double value1=indicators.GetData(handle_osma1,0,0,index); string value_str1=(value1!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(value1,indicators.Digits(handle_osma1)) : " "); panel.DrawText(value_str1,panel.CellX(1,0,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,0,1)+2,clrNONE,190); //--- Display a description of the indicator 1 line state panel.DrawText("Line state", panel.CellX(1,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,1,0)+2); ENUM_LINE_STATE state1=indicators.BufferLineState(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_osma1,0,0,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state1),panel.CellX(1,1,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,1,1)+2,clrNONE,190); //--- Output the data of indicator 2 from the specified bar into table 2 panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_osma2), panel.CellX(2,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(2,0,0)+2); double value2=indicators.GetDataTo(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_osma2,0,0,index); string value_str2=(value2!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(value2,indicators.Digits(handle_osma2)) : " "); panel.DrawText(value_str2,panel.CellX(2,0,1)+2,panel.CellY(2,0,1)+2,clrNONE,190); //--- Display a description of the indicator 2 line state panel.DrawText("Line state", panel.CellX(2,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(2,1,0)+2); ENUM_LINE_STATE state2=indicators.BufferLineState(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_osma2,0,0,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state2),panel.CellX(2,1,1)+2,panel.CellY(2,1,1)+2,clrNONE,190); //--- Display description of relationship between indicator 1 line relative to indicator 2 line double value21=indicators.GetDataTo(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_osma2,0,0,index+1); ENUM_LINE_STATE stateR=indicators.BufferLineStateRelative(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_osma1,0,0,index,value2,value21); string ma1=indicators.Name(handle_osma1); string ma2=indicators.Name(handle_osma2); string state_relative= ( stateR==LINE_STATE_ABOVE ? StringFormat("%s1 > %s2",ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_BELOW ? StringFormat("%s1 < %s2",ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN ? "Top-down crossing" : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP ? "Bottom-up crossing" : BufferLineStateDescription(stateR) ); panel.DrawText(StringFormat("%s1 vs %s2",ma1,ma2), panel.CellX(2,2,0)+2, panel.CellY(2,2,0)+2); panel.DrawText(state_relative, panel.CellX(2,2,1)+2, panel.CellY(2,2,1)+2,clrNONE,190); //--- Redraw the chart to immediately display all changes on the panel ChartRedraw(ChartID()); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
After compiling and launching the indicator on the M1 chart with M5 selected for calculations, we see:
Market Facilitation Index:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TestMSTFMarketFacilitationIndex.mq5 | //| Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 4 #property indicator_plots 2 //--- enums //--- plot AC1 #property indicator_label1 "BWMFI1" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM //#property indicator_color1 clrLime,clrSaddleBrown,clrBlue,clrPink // analog in line 98 #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 //--- plot AC2 #property indicator_label2 "BWMFI2" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM //#property indicator_color2 clrLime,clrSaddleBrown,clrBlue,clrPink // analog in line 99 #property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width2 1 //--- includes #include <IndMSTF\IndMSTF.mqh> #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> //--- input parameters input string InpSymbol = NULL; /* Symbol */ // Symbol input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpTimeframe = PERIOD_CURRENT; /* Timeframe */ // Timeframe input ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME InpVolume = VOLUME_TICK; /* Applied Volume */ // Used volume input uchar InpLineWidth1 = 2; /* Senior period Line Width */ // Line width for higher period input uchar InpLineWidth2 = 1; /* Junior period Line Width */ // Line width for lower period input bool InpAsSeries = true; /* As Series flag */ // Timeseries flag of indicator buffer arrays //--- indicator buffers double BufferBWMFI1[]; double BufferClrBWMFI1[]; double BufferBWMFI2[]; double BufferClrBWMFI2[]; //--- global variables int handle_bwmfi1; int handle_bwmfi2; CMSTFIndicators indicators; // An instance of the indicator collection object //--- variables for the panel CDashboard *panel=NULL; // Pointer to the panel object int mouse_bar_index; // Index of the bar the data is taken from //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- Set a timer with an interval of 1 second EventSetTimer(1); //--- Assign arrays BufferBWMFI1 and BufferBWMFI2 to plot buffers 0 and 2, respectively, //--- and color arrays BufferClrBWMFI1 and BufferClrBWMFI2 to buffers 1 and 3 SetIndexBuffer(0,BufferBWMFI1,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(1,BufferClrBWMFI1,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX); SetIndexBuffer(2,BufferBWMFI2,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(3,BufferClrBWMFI2,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX); //--- Set the line width int w1=0,w2=0; if(InpTimeframe>Period()) { w1=InpLineWidth2; w2=InpLineWidth1; } else { w1=InpLineWidth1; w2=InpLineWidth2; } PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,w1); PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,w2); //--- sets indicator shift //--- Set the timeseries flags for the indicator buffer arrays (for testing, to see that there is no difference) ArraySetAsSeries(BufferBWMFI1,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries(BufferClrBWMFI1,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries(BufferBWMFI2,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries(BufferClrBWMFI2,InpAsSeries); //--- Create two indicators of the same type //--- The first one is calculated on the current chart symbol/period, the second - on those specified in the settings handle_bwmfi1=indicators.AddNewBWMFI(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,InpVolume); handle_bwmfi2=indicators.AddNewBWMFI(InpSymbol,InpTimeframe,InpVolume); //--- If failed to create indicator handles, return initialization error if(handle_bwmfi1==INVALID_HANDLE || handle_bwmfi2==INVALID_HANDLE) return INIT_FAILED; //--- Set indicator line descriptions from buffer descriptions of calculation part of created indicators indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer(0,handle_bwmfi1,0); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer(1,handle_bwmfi2,0); //--- Set colors for indicator lines from the buffer color set of calculation part of created indicators indicators.SetPlotColorsFromBuffer(0,handle_bwmfi1,0); indicators.SetPlotColorsFromBuffer(1,handle_bwmfi2,0); //--- Dashboard //--- Create the panel int width=247; panel=new CDashboard(1,20,20,width,264,0); if(panel==NULL) { Print("Error. Failed to create panel object"); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Set font parameters panel.SetFontParams("Calibri",9); //--- Display the panel with the "Symbol, Timeframe description" header text panel.View(Symbol()+", "+StringSubstr(EnumToString(Period()),7)); //--- Create a table with ID 0 to display bar data in it panel.CreateNewTable(0); //--- Draw a table with ID 0 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(0,2,20,6,2,18,width/2-2); //--- Create a table with ID 1 to display the data of indicator 1 panel.CreateNewTable(1); //--- Get the Y2 table coordinate with ID 0 and //--- set the Y1 coordinate for the table with ID 1 int y1=panel.TableY2(0)+22; //--- Draw a table with ID 1 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(1,2,y1,2,2,18,width/2-2); //--- Create a table with ID 2 to display the data of indicator 2 panel.CreateNewTable(2); //--- Get the Y2 coordinate of the table with ID 1 and //--- set the Y1 coordinate for the table with ID 2 int y2=panel.TableY2(1)+3; //--- Draw a table with ID 2 on the background of the dashboard panel.DrawGrid(2,2,y2,3,2,18,width/2-2); //--- Initialize the variable with the index of the mouse cursor bar mouse_bar_index=0; //--- Display the data of the current bar on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,TimeCurrent()); //--- Successful initialization return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- Delete the timer EventKillTimer(); //--- If the panel object exists, delete it if(panel!=NULL) delete panel; //--- Delete all comments Comment(""); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { //--- Number of bars for calculation int limit=rates_total-prev_calculated; //--- If limit > 1, then this is the first calculation or change in the history if(limit>1) { //--- specify all the available history for calculation limit=rates_total-1; /* // If the indicator has any buffers that display other calculations (not multi-indicators), // initialize them here with the "empty" value set for these buffers */ } //--- Calculate all created multi-symbol multi-period indicators if(!indicators.Calculate()) return 0; //--- Display the bar data under cursor (or current bar if cursor is outside the chart) on the dashboard DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time[mouse_bar_index]); //--- From buffers of calculated indicators, output data to indicator buffers if(!indicators.DataToColorBuffer(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_bwmfi1,0,0,limit,BufferBWMFI1,BufferClrBWMFI1)) return 0; if(!indicators.DataToColorBuffer(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_bwmfi2,0,0,limit,BufferBWMFI2,BufferClrBWMFI2)) return 0; //--- return value of prev_calculated for the next call return(rates_total); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Timer function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTimer() { //--- Call the indicator collection timer indicators.OnTimer(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ChartEvent function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { //--- Handling the panel //--- Call the panel event handler panel.OnChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); //--- If the cursor moves or a click is made on the chart if(id==CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id==CHARTEVENT_CLICK) { //--- Declare the variables to record time and price coordinates in them datetime time=0; double price=0; int wnd=0; //--- If the cursor coordinates are converted to date and time if(ChartXYToTimePrice(ChartID(),(int)lparam,(int)dparam,wnd,time,price)) { //--- write the bar index where the cursor is located to a global variable mouse_bar_index=iBarShift(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,time); //--- Display the bar data under the cursor on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } //--- If we received a custom event, display the appropriate message in the journal if(id>CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM) { //--- Here we can implement handling a click on the close button on the panel PrintFormat("%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s",__FUNCTION__,id,lparam,sparam); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display data from the specified timeseries index to the panel | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void DrawData(const int index,const datetime time) { //--- Declare the variables to receive data in them MqlRates rates[1]; //--- Exit if unable to get the bar data by the specified index if(CopyRates(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,index,1,rates)!=1) return; //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data headers int size=0; uint flags=0; uint angle=0; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name,9,FW_BOLD); panel.DrawText("Bar data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(0)-16,clrMaroon,panel.Width()-6); panel.DrawText("Indicators data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(1)-16,clrGreen,panel.Width()-6); //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data panel.SetFontParams(name,9); //--- Display the data of the specified bar in table 0 on the panel panel.DrawText("Date", panel.CellX(0,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_DATE), panel.CellX(0,0,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Time", panel.CellX(0,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_MINUTES), panel.CellX(0,1,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Open", panel.CellX(0,2,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].open,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,2,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("High", panel.CellX(0,3,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].high,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,3,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Low", panel.CellX(0,4,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].low,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,4,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Close", panel.CellX(0,5,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].close,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,5,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,1)+2,clrNONE,90); //--- Output the data of indicator 1 from the specified bar into table 1 panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_bwmfi1), panel.CellX(1,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,0,0)+2); double value1=indicators.GetData(handle_bwmfi1,0,0,index); string value_str1=(value1!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(value1,indicators.Digits(handle_bwmfi1)) : " "); panel.DrawText(value_str1,panel.CellX(1,0,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,0,1)+2,clrNONE,110); //--- Display a description of the indicator 1 line state panel.DrawText("Line state", panel.CellX(1,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,1,0)+2); ENUM_LINE_STATE state1=indicators.BufferLineState(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_bwmfi1,0,0,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state1),panel.CellX(1,1,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,1,1)+2,clrNONE,110); //--- Output the data of indicator 2 from the specified bar into table 2 panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_bwmfi2), panel.CellX(2,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(2,0,0)+2); double value2=indicators.GetDataTo(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_bwmfi2,0,0,index); string value_str2=(value2!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(value2,indicators.Digits(handle_bwmfi2)) : " "); panel.DrawText(value_str2,panel.CellX(2,0,1)+2,panel.CellY(2,0,1)+2,clrNONE,110); //--- Display a description of the indicator 2 line state panel.DrawText("Line state", panel.CellX(2,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(2,1,0)+2); ENUM_LINE_STATE state2=indicators.BufferLineState(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_bwmfi2,0,0,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state2),panel.CellX(2,1,1)+2,panel.CellY(2,1,1)+2,clrNONE,110); //--- Display description of relationship between indicator 1 line relative to indicator 2 line double value21=indicators.GetDataTo(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_bwmfi2,0,0,index+1); ENUM_LINE_STATE stateR=indicators.BufferLineStateRelative(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_bwmfi1,0,0,index,value2,value21); string ma1=indicators.Name(handle_bwmfi1); string ma2=indicators.Name(handle_bwmfi2); string state_relative= ( stateR==LINE_STATE_ABOVE ? StringFormat("%s1 > %s2",ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_BELOW ? StringFormat("%s1 < %s2",ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN ? "Top-down crossing" : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP ? "Bottom-up crossing" : BufferLineStateDescription(stateR) ); panel.DrawText(StringFormat("%s1 vs %s2",ma1,ma2), panel.CellX(2,2,0)+2, panel.CellY(2,2,0)+2); panel.DrawText(state_relative, panel.CellX(2,2,1)+2, panel.CellY(2,2,1)+2,clrNONE,110); //--- Redraw the chart to immediately display all changes on the panel ChartRedraw(ChartID()); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
After compiling and launching the indicator on the M1 chart with M5 selected for calculations, we see:
Momentum indicator:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TestMSTFMomentum.mq5 | //| Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 2 #property indicator_plots 2 //--- enums //--- plot Momentum1 #property indicator_label1 "Momentum1" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 clrSeaGreen #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 //--- plot Momentum2 #property indicator_label2 "Momentum2" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color2 clrDodgerBlue #property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width2 1 //--- includes #include <IndMSTF\IndMSTF.mqh> #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> //--- input parameters input string InpSymbol = NULL; /* Symbol */ // Symbol input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpTimeframe = PERIOD_CURRENT; /* Timeframe */ // Timeframe input int InpPeriod = 14; /* Period */ // Calculation period input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpPrice = PRICE_CLOSE; /* Applied Price */ input uchar InpLineWidth1 = 2; /* Senior period Line Width */ // Line width for higher period input uchar InpLineWidth2 = 1; /* Junior period Line Width */ // Line width for lower period input bool InpAsSeries = true; /* As Series flag */ // Timeseries flag of indicator buffer arrays //--- indicator buffers double BufferMomentum1[]; double BufferMomentum2[]; //--- global variables int handle_mom1; int handle_mom2; CMSTFIndicators indicators; // An instance of the indicator collection object //--- variables for the panel CDashboard *panel=NULL; // Pointer to the panel object int mouse_bar_index; // Index of the bar the data is taken from //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- Set a timer with an interval of 1 second EventSetTimer(1); //--- Assign the BufferMA1 and BufferMA2 arrays to the plot buffers 0 and 1, respectively SetIndexBuffer(0,BufferMomentum1,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(1,BufferMomentum2,INDICATOR_DATA); //--- Set the line width int w1=0,w2=0; if(InpTimeframe>Period()) { w1=InpLineWidth2; w2=InpLineWidth1; } else { w1=InpLineWidth1; w2=InpLineWidth2; } PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,w1); PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,w2); //--- sets indicator shift //--- Set the timeseries flags for the indicator buffer arrays (for testing, to see that there is no difference) ArraySetAsSeries(BufferMomentum1,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries(BufferMomentum2,InpAsSeries); //--- Create two indicators of the same type //--- The first one is calculated on the current chart symbol/period, the second - on those specified in the settings handle_mom1=indicators.AddNewMomentum(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,InpPeriod,InpPrice); handle_mom2=indicators.AddNewMomentum(InpSymbol,InpTimeframe,InpPeriod,InpPrice); //--- If failed to create indicator handles, return initialization error if(handle_mom1==INVALID_HANDLE || handle_mom2==INVALID_HANDLE) return INIT_FAILED; //--- Set descriptions for indicator lines from buffer descriptions of calculation part of created indicators indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer(0,handle_mom1,0); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer(1,handle_mom2,0); //--- Dashboard //--- Create the panel int width=317; panel=new CDashboard(1,20,20,width,264,0); if(panel==NULL) { Print("Error. Failed to create panel object"); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Set font parameters panel.SetFontParams("Calibri",9); //--- Display the panel with the "Symbol, Timeframe description" header text panel.View(Symbol()+", "+StringSubstr(EnumToString(Period()),7)); //--- Create a table with ID 0 to display bar data in it panel.CreateNewTable(0); //--- Draw a table with ID 0 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(0,2,20,6,2,18,width/2-2); //--- Create a table with ID 1 to display the data of indicator 1 panel.CreateNewTable(1); //--- Get the Y2 table coordinate with ID 0 and //--- set the Y1 coordinate for the table with ID 1 int y1=panel.TableY2(0)+22; //--- Draw a table with ID 1 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(1,2,y1,2,2,18,width/2-2); //--- Create a table with ID 2 to display the data of indicator 2 panel.CreateNewTable(2); //--- Get the Y2 coordinate of the table with ID 1 and //--- set the Y1 coordinate for the table with ID 2 int y2=panel.TableY2(1)+3; //--- Draw a table with ID 2 on the background of the dashboard panel.DrawGrid(2,2,y2,3,2,18,width/2-2); //--- Initialize the variable with the index of the mouse cursor bar mouse_bar_index=0; //--- Display the data of the current bar on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,TimeCurrent()); //--- Successful initialization return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- Delete the timer EventKillTimer(); //--- If the panel object exists, delete it if(panel!=NULL) delete panel; //--- Delete all comments Comment(""); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { //--- Number of bars for calculation int limit=rates_total-prev_calculated; //--- If limit > 1, then this is the first calculation or change in the history if(limit>1) { //--- specify all the available history for calculation limit=rates_total-1; /* // If the indicator has any buffers that display other calculations (not multi-indicators), // initialize them here with the "empty" value set for these buffers */ } //--- Calculate all created multi-symbol multi-period indicators if(!indicators.Calculate()) return 0; //--- Display the bar data under cursor (or current bar if cursor is outside the chart) on the dashboard DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time[mouse_bar_index]); //--- From buffers of calculated indicators, output data to indicator buffers if(!indicators.DataToBuffer(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_mom1,0,0,limit,BufferMomentum1)) return 0; if(!indicators.DataToBuffer(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_mom2,0,0,limit,BufferMomentum2)) return 0; //--- return value of prev_calculated for the next call return(rates_total); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Timer function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTimer() { //--- Call the indicator collection timer indicators.OnTimer(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ChartEvent function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { //--- Handling the panel //--- Call the panel event handler panel.OnChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); //--- If the cursor moves or a click is made on the chart if(id==CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id==CHARTEVENT_CLICK) { //--- Declare the variables to record time and price coordinates in them datetime time=0; double price=0; int wnd=0; //--- If the cursor coordinates are converted to date and time if(ChartXYToTimePrice(ChartID(),(int)lparam,(int)dparam,wnd,time,price)) { //--- write the bar index where the cursor is located to a global variable mouse_bar_index=iBarShift(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,time); //--- Display the bar data under the cursor on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } //--- If we received a custom event, display the appropriate message in the journal if(id>CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM) { //--- Here we can implement handling a click on the close button on the panel PrintFormat("%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s",__FUNCTION__,id,lparam,sparam); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display data from the specified timeseries index to the panel | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void DrawData(const int index,const datetime time) { //--- Declare the variables to receive data in them MqlRates rates[1]; //--- Exit if unable to get the bar data by the specified index if(CopyRates(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,index,1,rates)!=1) return; //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data headers int size=0; uint flags=0; uint angle=0; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name,9,FW_BOLD); panel.DrawText("Bar data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(0)-16,clrMaroon,panel.Width()-6); panel.DrawText("Indicators data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(1)-16,clrGreen,panel.Width()-6); //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data panel.SetFontParams(name,9); //--- Display the data of the specified bar in table 0 on the panel panel.DrawText("Date", panel.CellX(0,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_DATE), panel.CellX(0,0,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Time", panel.CellX(0,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_MINUTES), panel.CellX(0,1,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Open", panel.CellX(0,2,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].open,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,2,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("High", panel.CellX(0,3,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].high,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,3,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Low", panel.CellX(0,4,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].low,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,4,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Close", panel.CellX(0,5,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].close,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,5,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,1)+2,clrNONE,90); //--- Output the data of indicator 1 from the specified bar into table 1 panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_mom1), panel.CellX(1,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,0,0)+2); double value1=indicators.GetData(handle_mom1,0,0,index); string value_str1=(value1!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(value1,indicators.Digits(handle_mom1)) : " "); panel.DrawText(value_str1,panel.CellX(1,0,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,0,1)+2,clrNONE,190); //--- Display a description of the indicator 1 line state panel.DrawText("Line state", panel.CellX(1,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,1,0)+2); ENUM_LINE_STATE state1=indicators.BufferLineState(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_mom1,0,0,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state1),panel.CellX(1,1,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,1,1)+2,clrNONE,190); //--- Output the data of indicator 2 from the specified bar into table 2 panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_mom2), panel.CellX(2,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(2,0,0)+2); double value2=indicators.GetDataTo(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_mom2,0,0,index); string value_str2=(value2!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(value2,indicators.Digits(handle_mom2)) : " "); panel.DrawText(value_str2,panel.CellX(2,0,1)+2,panel.CellY(2,0,1)+2,clrNONE,190); //--- Display a description of the indicator 2 line state panel.DrawText("Line state", panel.CellX(2,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(2,1,0)+2); ENUM_LINE_STATE state2=indicators.BufferLineState(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_mom2,0,0,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state2),panel.CellX(2,1,1)+2,panel.CellY(2,1,1)+2,clrNONE,190); //--- Display description of relationship between indicator 1 line relative to indicator 2 line double value21=indicators.GetDataTo(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_mom2,0,0,index+1); ENUM_LINE_STATE stateR=indicators.BufferLineStateRelative(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_mom1,0,0,index,value2,value21); string ma1=indicators.Name(handle_mom1); string ma2=indicators.Name(handle_mom2); string state_relative= ( stateR==LINE_STATE_ABOVE ? StringFormat("%s1 > %s2",ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_BELOW ? StringFormat("%s1 < %s2",ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN ? "Top-down crossing" : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP ? "Bottom-up crossing" : BufferLineStateDescription(stateR) ); panel.DrawText(StringFormat("%s1 vs %s2",ma1,ma2), panel.CellX(2,2,0)+2, panel.CellY(2,2,0)+2); panel.DrawText(state_relative, panel.CellX(2,2,1)+2, panel.CellY(2,2,1)+2,clrNONE,190); //--- Redraw the chart to immediately display all changes on the panel ChartRedraw(ChartID()); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
After compiling and launching the indicator on the M1 chart with M5 selected for calculations, we see:
Money Flow Index indicator:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TestMSTFMoneyFlowIndex.mq5 | //| Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 2 #property indicator_plots 2 //--- enums //--- plot MFI1 #property indicator_label1 "MFI1" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 clrDodgerBlue #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 //--- plot MFI2 #property indicator_label2 "MFI2" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color2 clrRed #property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width2 1 //--- includes #include <IndMSTF\IndMSTF.mqh> #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> //--- input parameters input string InpSymbol = NULL; /* Symbol */ // Symbol input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpTimeframe = PERIOD_CURRENT; /* Timeframe */ // Timeframe input int InpPeriod = 14; /* Period */ // Calculation period input ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME InpVolume = VOLUME_TICK; /* Applied Volume */ // Volume used for calculations input uchar InpLineWidth1 = 2; /* Senior period Line Width */ // Line width for higher period input uchar InpLineWidth2 = 1; /* Junior period Line Width */ // Line width for lower period input bool InpAsSeries = true; /* As Series flag */ // Timeseries flag of indicator buffer arrays //--- indicator buffers double BufferMFI1[]; double BufferMFI2[]; //--- global variables int handle_mfi1; int handle_mfi2; CMSTFIndicators indicators; // An instance of the indicator collection object //--- variables for the panel CDashboard *panel=NULL; // Pointer to the panel object int mouse_bar_index; // Index of the bar the data is taken from //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- Set a timer with an interval of 1 second EventSetTimer(1); //--- Assign the BufferMA1 and BufferMA2 arrays to the plot buffers 0 and 1, respectively SetIndexBuffer(0,BufferMFI1,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(1,BufferMFI2,INDICATOR_DATA); //--- Set the line width int w1=0,w2=0; if(InpTimeframe>Period()) { w1=InpLineWidth2; w2=InpLineWidth1; } else { w1=InpLineWidth1; w2=InpLineWidth2; } PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,w1); PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,w2); //--- sets indicator shift //--- Set the timeseries flags for the indicator buffer arrays (for testing, to see that there is no difference) ArraySetAsSeries(BufferMFI1,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries(BufferMFI2,InpAsSeries); //--- Create two indicators of the same type //--- The first one is calculated on the current chart symbol/period, the second - on those specified in the settings handle_mfi1=indicators.AddNewMFI(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,InpPeriod,InpVolume); handle_mfi2=indicators.AddNewMFI(InpSymbol,InpTimeframe,InpPeriod,InpVolume); //--- If failed to create indicator handles, return initialization error if(handle_mfi1==INVALID_HANDLE || handle_mfi2==INVALID_HANDLE) return INIT_FAILED; //--- Set descriptions for indicator lines from buffer descriptions of calculation part of created indicators indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer(0,handle_mfi1,0); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer(1,handle_mfi2,0); //--- Dashboard //--- Create the panel int width=237; panel=new CDashboard(1,20,20,width,264,0); if(panel==NULL) { Print("Error. Failed to create panel object"); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Set font parameters panel.SetFontParams("Calibri",9); //--- Display the panel with the "Symbol, Timeframe description" header text panel.View(Symbol()+", "+StringSubstr(EnumToString(Period()),7)); //--- Create a table with ID 0 to display bar data in it panel.CreateNewTable(0); //--- Draw a table with ID 0 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(0,2,20,6,2,18,width/2-2); //--- Create a table with ID 1 to display the data of indicator 1 panel.CreateNewTable(1); //--- Get the Y2 table coordinate with ID 0 and //--- set the Y1 coordinate for the table with ID 1 int y1=panel.TableY2(0)+22; //--- Draw a table with ID 1 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(1,2,y1,2,2,18,width/2-2); //--- Create a table with ID 2 to display the data of indicator 2 panel.CreateNewTable(2); //--- Get the Y2 coordinate of the table with ID 1 and //--- set the Y1 coordinate for the table with ID 2 int y2=panel.TableY2(1)+3; //--- Draw a table with ID 2 on the background of the dashboard panel.DrawGrid(2,2,y2,3,2,18,width/2-2); //--- Initialize the variable with the index of the mouse cursor bar mouse_bar_index=0; //--- Display the data of the current bar on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,TimeCurrent()); //--- Successful initialization return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- Delete the timer EventKillTimer(); //--- If the panel object exists, delete it if(panel!=NULL) delete panel; //--- Delete all comments Comment(""); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { //--- Number of bars for calculation int limit=rates_total-prev_calculated; //--- If limit > 1, then this is the first calculation or change in the history if(limit>1) { //--- specify all the available history for calculation limit=rates_total-1; /* // If the indicator has any buffers that display other calculations (not multi-indicators), // initialize them here with the "empty" value set for these buffers */ } //--- Calculate all created multi-symbol multi-period indicators if(!indicators.Calculate()) return 0; //--- Display the bar data under cursor (or current bar if cursor is outside the chart) on the dashboard DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time[mouse_bar_index]); //--- From buffers of calculated indicators, output data to indicator buffers if(!indicators.DataToBuffer(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_mfi1,0,0,limit,BufferMFI1)) return 0; if(!indicators.DataToBuffer(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_mfi2,0,0,limit,BufferMFI2)) return 0; //--- return value of prev_calculated for the next call return(rates_total); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Timer function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTimer() { //--- Call the indicator collection timer indicators.OnTimer(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ChartEvent function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { //--- Handling the panel //--- Call the panel event handler panel.OnChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); //--- If the cursor moves or a click is made on the chart if(id==CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id==CHARTEVENT_CLICK) { //--- Declare the variables to record time and price coordinates in them datetime time=0; double price=0; int wnd=0; //--- If the cursor coordinates are converted to date and time if(ChartXYToTimePrice(ChartID(),(int)lparam,(int)dparam,wnd,time,price)) { //--- write the bar index where the cursor is located to a global variable mouse_bar_index=iBarShift(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,time); //--- Display the bar data under the cursor on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } //--- If we received a custom event, display the appropriate message in the journal if(id>CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM) { //--- Here we can implement handling a click on the close button on the panel PrintFormat("%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s",__FUNCTION__,id,lparam,sparam); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display data from the specified timeseries index to the panel | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void DrawData(const int index,const datetime time) { //--- Declare the variables to receive data in them MqlRates rates[1]; //--- Exit if unable to get the bar data by the specified index if(CopyRates(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,index,1,rates)!=1) return; //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data headers int size=0; uint flags=0; uint angle=0; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name,9,FW_BOLD); panel.DrawText("Bar data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(0)-16,clrMaroon,panel.Width()-6); panel.DrawText("Indicators data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(1)-16,clrGreen,panel.Width()-6); //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data panel.SetFontParams(name,9); //--- Display the data of the specified bar in table 0 on the panel panel.DrawText("Date", panel.CellX(0,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_DATE), panel.CellX(0,0,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Time", panel.CellX(0,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_MINUTES), panel.CellX(0,1,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Open", panel.CellX(0,2,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].open,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,2,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("High", panel.CellX(0,3,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].high,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,3,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Low", panel.CellX(0,4,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].low,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,4,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Close", panel.CellX(0,5,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].close,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,5,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,1)+2,clrNONE,90); //--- Output the data of indicator 1 from the specified bar into table 1 panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_mfi1), panel.CellX(1,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,0,0)+2); double value1=indicators.GetData(handle_mfi1,0,0,index); string value_str1=(value1!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(value1,indicators.Digits(handle_mfi1)) : " "); panel.DrawText(value_str1,panel.CellX(1,0,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,0,1)+2,clrNONE,110); //--- Display a description of the indicator 1 line state panel.DrawText("Line state", panel.CellX(1,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,1,0)+2); ENUM_LINE_STATE state1=indicators.BufferLineState(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_mfi1,0,0,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state1),panel.CellX(1,1,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,1,1)+2,clrNONE,110); //--- Output the data of indicator 2 from the specified bar into table 2 panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_mfi2), panel.CellX(2,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(2,0,0)+2); double value2=indicators.GetDataTo(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_mfi2,0,0,index); string value_str2=(value2!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(value2,indicators.Digits(handle_mfi2)) : " "); panel.DrawText(value_str2,panel.CellX(2,0,1)+2,panel.CellY(2,0,1)+2,clrNONE,110); //--- Display a description of the indicator 2 line state panel.DrawText("Line state", panel.CellX(2,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(2,1,0)+2); ENUM_LINE_STATE state2=indicators.BufferLineState(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_mfi2,0,0,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state2),panel.CellX(2,1,1)+2,panel.CellY(2,1,1)+2,clrNONE,110); //--- Display description of relationship between indicator 1 line relative to indicator 2 line double value21=indicators.GetDataTo(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_mfi2,0,0,index+1); ENUM_LINE_STATE stateR=indicators.BufferLineStateRelative(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_mfi1,0,0,index,value2,value21); string ma1=indicators.Name(handle_mfi1); string ma2=indicators.Name(handle_mfi2); string state_relative= ( stateR==LINE_STATE_ABOVE ? StringFormat("%s1 > %s2",ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_BELOW ? StringFormat("%s1 < %s2",ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN ? "Top-down crossing" : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP ? "Bottom-up crossing" : BufferLineStateDescription(stateR) ); panel.DrawText(StringFormat("%s1 vs %s2",ma1,ma2), panel.CellX(2,2,0)+2, panel.CellY(2,2,0)+2); panel.DrawText(state_relative, panel.CellX(2,2,1)+2, panel.CellY(2,2,1)+2,clrNONE,110); //--- Redraw the chart to immediately display all changes on the panel ChartRedraw(ChartID()); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
After compiling and launching the indicator on the M1 chart with M5 selected for calculations, we see:
Moving Averages:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TestMSTFMovingAverages.mq5 | //| Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 2 #property indicator_plots 2 //--- enums enum ENUM_USED_MA { USED_MA_AMA = IND_AMA, // Adaptive Moving Average USED_MA_DEMA = IND_DEMA, // Double Exponential Moving Average USED_MA_FRAMA = IND_FRAMA, // Fractal Adaptive Moving Average USED_MA_MA = IND_MA, // Moving Average USED_MA_TEMA = IND_TEMA, // Triple Exponential Moving Average USED_MA_VIDYA = IND_VIDYA, // Variable Index Dynamic Average }; //--- plot MA1 #property indicator_label1 "MA1" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 clrDodgerBlue #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 //--- plot MA2 #property indicator_label2 "MA2" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color2 clrRed #property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width2 1 //--- includes #include <IndMSTF\IndMSTF.mqh> #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> //--- input parameters input ENUM_USED_MA InpIndicator = USED_MA_MA; /* Used MA */ // Type of moving average to use input string InpSymbol = NULL; /* Symbol */ // Moving average symbol input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpTimeframe = PERIOD_CURRENT; /* Timeframe */ // Moving average timeframe input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpPrice = PRICE_CLOSE; /* Applied Price */ // Price used for MA calculation input ENUM_MA_METHOD InpMethod = MODE_SMA; /* MA Method */ // Moving Average calculation method input int InpShift = 0; /* MA Shift */ // Moving average shift input bool InpAsSeries = true; /* As Series flag */ // Timeseries flag of indicator buffer arrays //--- indicator buffers double BufferMA1[]; double BufferMA2[]; //--- global variables int handle_ma1; int handle_ma2; CMSTFIndicators indicators; // An instance of the indicator collection object //--- variables for the panel CDashboard *panel=NULL; // Pointer to the panel object int mouse_bar_index; // Index of the bar the data is taken from //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- Set a timer with an interval of 1 second EventSetTimer(1); //--- Assign the BufferMA1 and BufferMA2 arrays to the plot buffers 0 and 1, respectively SetIndexBuffer(0,BufferMA1,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(1,BufferMA2,INDICATOR_DATA); //--- sets indicator shift //PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_SHIFT,InpShift); // analog in line 116 //PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_SHIFT,InpShift); // analog in line 117 //--- Set the timeseries flags for the indicator buffer arrays (for testing, to see that there is no difference) ArraySetAsSeries(BufferMA1,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries(BufferMA2,InpAsSeries); //--- For different indicators, the dashboard width will be individual (due to the number of parameters in the description) int width=0; //--- According on the indicator selected in the settings, create two indicators of the same type //--- The first one is calculated on the current chart symbol/period, the second - on those specified in the settings switch(InpIndicator) { case USED_MA_AMA : handle_ma1=indicators.AddNewAMA(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,9,2,30,InpShift); handle_ma2=indicators.AddNewAMA(InpSymbol,InpTimeframe,9,2,30,InpShift); width=269; break; case USED_MA_DEMA : handle_ma1=indicators.AddNewDEMA(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,14,InpShift,InpPrice); handle_ma2=indicators.AddNewDEMA(InpSymbol,InpTimeframe,14,InpShift,InpPrice); width=255; break; case USED_MA_FRAMA : handle_ma1=indicators.AddNewFrAMA(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,14,InpShift,InpPrice); handle_ma2=indicators.AddNewFrAMA(InpSymbol,InpTimeframe,14,InpShift,InpPrice); width=259; break; case USED_MA_TEMA : handle_ma1=indicators.AddNewTEMA(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,14,InpShift,InpPrice); handle_ma2=indicators.AddNewTEMA(InpSymbol,InpTimeframe,14,InpShift,InpPrice); width=253; break; case USED_MA_VIDYA : handle_ma1=indicators.AddNewVIDyA(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,9,12,InpShift,InpPrice); handle_ma2=indicators.AddNewVIDyA(InpSymbol,InpTimeframe,9,12,InpShift,InpPrice); width=267; break; default: handle_ma1=indicators.AddNewMA(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,10,InpShift,InpMethod,InpPrice); handle_ma2=indicators.AddNewMA(InpSymbol,InpTimeframe,10,InpShift,InpMethod,InpPrice); width=231; break; } //--- If failed to create indicator handles, return initialization error if(handle_ma1==INVALID_HANDLE || handle_ma2==INVALID_HANDLE) return INIT_FAILED; //--- Set descriptions for indicator lines from buffer descriptions of calculation part of created indicators indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer(0,handle_ma1,0); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer(1,handle_ma2,0); //--- Set shifts for indicator lines indicators.SetPlotShift(0,InpShift); indicators.SetPlotShift(1,InpShift); //--- Dashboard //--- Create the panel panel=new CDashboard(1,20,20,width,264); if(panel==NULL) { Print("Error. Failed to create panel object"); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Set font parameters panel.SetFontParams("Calibri",9); //--- Display the panel with the "Symbol, Timeframe description" header text panel.View(Symbol()+", "+StringSubstr(EnumToString(Period()),7)); //--- Create a table with ID 0 to display bar data in it panel.CreateNewTable(0); //--- Draw a table with ID 0 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(0,2,20,6,2,18,width/2-2); //--- Create a table with ID 1 to display the data of indicator 1 panel.CreateNewTable(1); //--- Get the Y2 table coordinate with ID 0 and //--- set the Y1 coordinate for the table with ID 1 int y1=panel.TableY2(0)+22; //--- Draw a table with ID 1 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(1,2,y1,2,2,18,width/2-2); //--- Create a table with ID 2 to display the data of indicator 2 panel.CreateNewTable(2); //--- Get the Y2 coordinate of the table with ID 1 and //--- set the Y1 coordinate for the table with ID 2 int y2=panel.TableY2(1)+3; //--- Draw a table with ID 2 on the background of the dashboard panel.DrawGrid(2,2,y2,3,2,18,width/2-2); //--- Initialize the variable with the index of the mouse cursor bar mouse_bar_index=0; //--- Display the data of the current bar on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,TimeCurrent()); //--- Successful initialization return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- Delete the timer EventKillTimer(); //--- If the panel object exists, delete it if(panel!=NULL) delete panel; //--- Delete all comments Comment(""); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { //--- Number of bars for calculation int limit=rates_total-prev_calculated; //--- If limit > 1, then this is the first calculation or change in the history if(limit>1) { //--- specify all the available history for calculation limit=rates_total-1; /* // If the indicator has any buffers that display other calculations (not multi-indicators), // initialize them here with the "empty" value set for these buffers */ } //--- Calculate all created multi-symbol multi-period indicators if(!indicators.Calculate()) return 0; //--- Display the bar data under cursor (or current bar if cursor is outside the chart) on the dashboard if(mouse_bar_index>WRONG_VALUE && mouse_bar_index<rates_total) DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time[mouse_bar_index]); //--- From buffers of calculated indicators, output data to indicator buffers if(!indicators.DataToBuffer(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_ma1,0,0,limit,BufferMA1)) return 0; if(!indicators.DataToBuffer(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_ma2,0,0,limit,BufferMA2)) return 0; //--- return value of prev_calculated for the next call return(rates_total); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Timer function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTimer() { //--- Call the indicator collection timer indicators.OnTimer(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ChartEvent function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { //--- Handling the panel //--- Call the panel event handler panel.OnChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); //--- If the cursor moves or a click is made on the chart if(id==CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id==CHARTEVENT_CLICK) { //--- Declare the variables to record time and price coordinates in them datetime time=0; double price=0; int wnd=0; //--- If the cursor coordinates are converted to date and time if(ChartXYToTimePrice(ChartID(),(int)lparam,(int)dparam,wnd,time,price)) { //--- write the bar index where the cursor is located to a global variable mouse_bar_index=iBarShift(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,time); //--- Display the bar data under the cursor on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } //--- If we received a custom event, display the appropriate message in the journal if(id>CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM) { //--- Here we can implement handling a click on the close button on the panel PrintFormat("%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s",__FUNCTION__,id,lparam,sparam); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display data from the specified timeseries index to the panel | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void DrawData(const int index,const datetime time) { //--- Declare the variables to receive data in them MqlRates rates[1]; //--- Exit if unable to get the bar data by the specified index if(CopyRates(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,index,1,rates)!=1) return; //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data headers int size=0; uint flags=0; uint angle=0; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name,9,FW_BOLD); panel.DrawText("Bar data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(0)-16,clrMaroon,panel.Width()-6); panel.DrawText("Indicators data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(1)-16,clrGreen,panel.Width()-6); //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data panel.SetFontParams(name,9); //--- Display the data of the specified bar in table 0 on the panel panel.DrawText("Date", panel.CellX(0,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_DATE), panel.CellX(0,0,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Time", panel.CellX(0,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_MINUTES), panel.CellX(0,1,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Open", panel.CellX(0,2,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].open,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,2,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("High", panel.CellX(0,3,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].high,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,3,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Low", panel.CellX(0,4,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].low,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,4,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Close", panel.CellX(0,5,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].close,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,5,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,1)+2,clrNONE,90); //--- Output the data of indicator 1 from the specified bar into table 1 panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_ma1), panel.CellX(1,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,0,0)+2); double value1=indicators.GetData(handle_ma1,0,0,index); string value_str1=(value1!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(value1,indicators.Digits(handle_ma1)) : " "); panel.DrawText(value_str1,panel.CellX(1,0,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,0,1)+2,clrNONE,110); //--- Display a description of the indicator 1 line state panel.DrawText("Line state", panel.CellX(1,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,1,0)+2); ENUM_LINE_STATE state1=indicators.BufferLineState(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_ma1,0,0,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state1),panel.CellX(1,1,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,1,1)+2,clrNONE,110); //--- Output the data of indicator 2 from the specified bar into table 2 panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_ma2), panel.CellX(2,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(2,0,0)+2); double value2=indicators.GetDataTo(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_ma2,0,0,index); string value_str2=(value2!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(value2,indicators.Digits(handle_ma2)) : " "); panel.DrawText(value_str2,panel.CellX(2,0,1)+2,panel.CellY(2,0,1)+2,clrNONE,110); //--- Display a description of the indicator 2 line state panel.DrawText("Line state", panel.CellX(2,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(2,1,0)+2); ENUM_LINE_STATE state2=indicators.BufferLineState(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_ma2,0,0,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state2),panel.CellX(2,1,1)+2,panel.CellY(2,1,1)+2,clrNONE,110); //--- Display description of relationship between indicator 1 line relative to indicator 2 line double value21=indicators.GetDataTo(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_ma2,0,0,index+1); ENUM_LINE_STATE stateR=indicators.BufferLineStateRelative(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_ma1,0,0,index,value2,value21); string ma1=indicators.Name(handle_ma1); string ma2=indicators.Name(handle_ma2); string state_relative= ( stateR==LINE_STATE_ABOVE ? StringFormat("%s1 > %s2",ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_BELOW ? StringFormat("%s1 < %s2",ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN ? "Top-down crossing" : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP ? "Bottom-up crossing" : BufferLineStateDescription(stateR) ); panel.DrawText(StringFormat("%s1 vs %s2",ma1,ma2), panel.CellX(2,2,0)+2, panel.CellY(2,2,0)+2); panel.DrawText(state_relative, panel.CellX(2,2,1)+2, panel.CellY(2,2,1)+2,clrNONE,110); //--- Redraw the chart to immediately display all changes on the panel ChartRedraw(ChartID()); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
After compiling and launching the indicator on the M1 chart with M5 selected for calculations, we see:
On Balance Volume indicator:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TestMSTFOnBalanceVolume.mq5 | //| Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 1 #property indicator_plots 1 //--- enums //--- plot OBV1 #property indicator_label1 "OBV1" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 clrDodgerBlue #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 //--- includes #include <IndMSTF\IndMSTF.mqh> #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> //--- input parameters input string InpSymbol = NULL; /* Symbol */ // Symbol input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpTimeframe = PERIOD_CURRENT; /* Timeframe */ // Timeframe input ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME InpVolume = VOLUME_TICK; /* Applied Volume */ // Volume used for calculations input uchar InpLineWidth1 = 2; /* Senior period Line Width */ // Line width for higher period input uchar InpLineWidth2 = 1; /* Junior period Line Width */ // Line width for lower period input bool InpAsSeries = true; /* As Series flag */ // Timeseries flag of indicator buffer arrays //--- indicator buffers double BufferOBV[]; //--- global variables int handle_obv; CMSTFIndicators indicators; // An instance of the indicator collection object //--- variables for the panel CDashboard *panel=NULL; // Pointer to the panel object int mouse_bar_index; // Index of the bar the data is taken from //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- Set a timer with an interval of 1 second EventSetTimer(1); //--- Assign the BufferMA1 and BufferMA2 arrays to the plot buffers 0 and 1, respectively SetIndexBuffer(0,BufferOBV,INDICATOR_DATA); //--- Set the line width int w1=0,w2=0; if(InpTimeframe>Period()) { w1=InpLineWidth2; w2=InpLineWidth1; } else { w1=InpLineWidth1; w2=InpLineWidth2; } PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,w1); PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,w2); //--- sets indicator shift //--- Set the timeseries flags for the indicator buffer arrays (for testing, to see that there is no difference) ArraySetAsSeries(BufferOBV,InpAsSeries); //--- Create two indicators of the same type //--- The first one is calculated on the current chart symbol/period, the second - on those specified in the settings handle_obv=indicators.AddNewOBV(InpSymbol,InpTimeframe,InpVolume); //--- If failed to create indicator handles, return initialization error if(handle_obv==INVALID_HANDLE) return INIT_FAILED; //--- Set descriptions for indicator lines from buffer descriptions of calculation part of created indicators indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer(0,handle_obv,0); //--- Dashboard //--- Create the panel int width=237; panel=new CDashboard(1,20,20,width,264,0); if(panel==NULL) { Print("Error. Failed to create panel object"); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Set font parameters panel.SetFontParams("Calibri",9); //--- Display the panel with the "Symbol, Timeframe description" header text panel.View(Symbol()+", "+StringSubstr(EnumToString(Period()),7)); //--- Create a table with ID 0 to display bar data in it panel.CreateNewTable(0); //--- Draw a table with ID 0 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(0,2,20,6,2,18,width/2-2); //--- Create a table with ID 1 to display the data of indicator 1 panel.CreateNewTable(1); //--- Get the Y2 table coordinate with ID 0 and //--- set the Y1 coordinate for the table with ID 1 int y1=panel.TableY2(0)+22; //--- Draw a table with ID 1 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(1,2,y1,2,2,18,width/2-2); //--- Create a table with ID 2 to display the data of indicator 2 panel.CreateNewTable(2); //--- Get the Y2 coordinate of the table with ID 1 and //--- set the Y1 coordinate for the table with ID 2 int y2=panel.TableY2(1)+3; //--- Draw a table with ID 2 on the background of the dashboard panel.DrawGrid(2,2,y2,3,2,18,width/2-2); //--- Initialize the variable with the index of the mouse cursor bar mouse_bar_index=0; //--- Display the data of the current bar on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,TimeCurrent()); //--- Successful initialization return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- Delete the timer EventKillTimer(); //--- If the panel object exists, delete it if(panel!=NULL) delete panel; //--- Delete all comments Comment(""); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { //--- Number of bars for calculation int limit=rates_total-prev_calculated; //--- If limit > 1, then this is the first calculation or change in the history if(limit>1) { //--- specify all the available history for calculation limit=rates_total-1; /* // If the indicator has any buffers that display other calculations (not multi-indicators), // initialize them here with the "empty" value set for these buffers */ } //--- Calculate all created multi-symbol multi-period indicators if(!indicators.Calculate()) return 0; //--- Display the bar data under cursor (or current bar if cursor is outside the chart) on the dashboard DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time[mouse_bar_index]); //--- From buffers of calculated indicators, output data to indicator buffers if(!indicators.DataToBuffer(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_obv,0,0,limit,BufferOBV)) return 0; //--- return value of prev_calculated for the next call return(rates_total); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Timer function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTimer() { //--- Call the indicator collection timer indicators.OnTimer(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ChartEvent function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { //--- Handling the panel //--- Call the panel event handler panel.OnChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); //--- If the cursor moves or a click is made on the chart if(id==CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id==CHARTEVENT_CLICK) { //--- Declare the variables to record time and price coordinates in them datetime time=0; double price=0; int wnd=0; //--- If the cursor coordinates are converted to date and time if(ChartXYToTimePrice(ChartID(),(int)lparam,(int)dparam,wnd,time,price)) { //--- write the bar index where the cursor is located to a global variable mouse_bar_index=iBarShift(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,time); //--- Display the bar data under the cursor on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } //--- If we received a custom event, display the appropriate message in the journal if(id>CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM) { //--- Here we can implement handling a click on the close button on the panel PrintFormat("%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s",__FUNCTION__,id,lparam,sparam); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display data from the specified timeseries index to the panel | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void DrawData(const int index,const datetime time) { //--- Declare the variables to receive data in them MqlRates rates[1]; //--- Exit if unable to get the bar data by the specified index if(CopyRates(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,index,1,rates)!=1) return; //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data headers int size=0; uint flags=0; uint angle=0; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name,9,FW_BOLD); panel.DrawText("Bar data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(0)-16,clrMaroon,panel.Width()-6); panel.DrawText("Indicators data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(1)-16,clrGreen,panel.Width()-6); //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data panel.SetFontParams(name,9); //--- Display the data of the specified bar in table 0 on the panel panel.DrawText("Date", panel.CellX(0,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_DATE), panel.CellX(0,0,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Time", panel.CellX(0,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_MINUTES), panel.CellX(0,1,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Open", panel.CellX(0,2,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].open,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,2,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("High", panel.CellX(0,3,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].high,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,3,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Low", panel.CellX(0,4,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].low,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,4,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Close", panel.CellX(0,5,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].close,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,5,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,1)+2,clrNONE,90); //--- Output the data of indicator 1 from the specified bar into table 1 panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_obv), panel.CellX(1,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,0,0)+2); double value1=indicators.GetData(handle_obv,0,0,index); string value_str1=(value1!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(value1,indicators.Digits(handle_obv)) : " "); panel.DrawText(value_str1,panel.CellX(1,0,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,0,1)+2,clrNONE,110); //--- Display a description of the indicator 1 line state panel.DrawText("Line state", panel.CellX(1,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,1,0)+2); ENUM_LINE_STATE state1=indicators.BufferLineState(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_obv,0,0,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state1),panel.CellX(1,1,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,1,1)+2,clrNONE,110); //--- Redraw the chart to immediately display all changes on the panel ChartRedraw(ChartID()); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
After compiling and launching the indicator on the M1 chart with M5 selected for calculations, we see:
Parabolic SAR indicator:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TestMSTFParabolicSAR.mq5 | //| Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 2 #property indicator_plots 2 //--- enums //--- plot PSAR1 #property indicator_label1 "PSAR1" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_ARROW #property indicator_color1 clrDodgerBlue #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 //--- plot MA2 #property indicator_label2 "PSAR2" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_ARROW #property indicator_color2 clrRed #property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width2 1 //--- includes #include <IndMSTF\IndMSTF.mqh> #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> //--- input parameters input string InpSymbol = NULL; /* Symbol */ // Moving Average symbol input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpTimeframe = PERIOD_CURRENT; /* Timeframe */ // Moving Average timeframe input uchar InpArrowCode1 = 158; /* SAR Senior period Arrow Code */ // Arrow code for Parabolic SAR 1 input uchar InpArrowCode2 = 159; /* SAR Junior period Arrow Code */ // Arrow code for Parabolic SAR 2 input bool InpAsSeries = true; /* As Series flag */ // Timeseries flag of indicator buffer arrays //--- indicator buffers double BufferPSAR1[]; double BufferPSAR2[]; //--- global variables int handle_psar1; int handle_psar2; CMSTFIndicators indicators; // An instance of the indicator collection object //--- variables for the panel CDashboard *panel=NULL; // Pointer to the panel object int mouse_bar_index; // Index of the bar the data is taken from //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- Set a timer with an interval of 1 second EventSetTimer(1); //--- Assign the BufferMA1 and BufferMA2 arrays to the plot buffers 0 and 1, respectively SetIndexBuffer(0,BufferPSAR1,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(1,BufferPSAR2,INDICATOR_DATA); //--- Define the symbol code from the Wingdings font to draw in PLOT_ARROW //--- Higher period is drawn with the first arrow code, the lower one with the second uchar code1=InpArrowCode1; uchar code2=InpArrowCode2; if(InpTimeframe>Period()) { code1=InpArrowCode1; code2=InpArrowCode2; } else { code1=InpArrowCode2; code2=InpArrowCode1; } PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_ARROW,code1); PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_ARROW,code2); //--- sets indicator shift //--- Set the timeseries flags for the indicator buffer arrays (for testing, to see that there is no difference) ArraySetAsSeries(BufferPSAR1,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries(BufferPSAR2,InpAsSeries); //--- Create two indicators of the same type //--- The first one is calculated on the current chart symbol/period, the second - on those specified in the settings handle_psar1=indicators.AddNewSAR(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT); handle_psar2=indicators.AddNewSAR(InpSymbol,InpTimeframe); //--- If failed to create indicator handles, return initialization error if(handle_psar1==INVALID_HANDLE || handle_psar2==INVALID_HANDLE) return INIT_FAILED; //--- Set descriptions for indicator lines from buffer descriptions of calculation part of created indicators indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer(0,handle_psar1,0); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer(1,handle_psar2,0); //--- Dashboard //--- Create the panel int width=290; panel=new CDashboard(1,20,20,width,264); if(panel==NULL) { Print("Error. Failed to create panel object"); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Set font parameters panel.SetFontParams("Calibri",9); //--- Display the panel with the "Symbol, Timeframe description" header text panel.View(Symbol()+", "+StringSubstr(EnumToString(Period()),7)); //--- Create a table with ID 0 to display bar data in it panel.CreateNewTable(0); //--- Draw a table with ID 0 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(0,2,20,6,2,18,width/2-2); //--- Create a table with ID 1 to display the data of indicator 1 panel.CreateNewTable(1); //--- Get the Y2 table coordinate with ID 0 and //--- set the Y1 coordinate for the table with ID 1 int y1=panel.TableY2(0)+22; //--- Draw a table with ID 1 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(1,2,y1,2,2,18,width/2-2); //--- Create a table with ID 2 to display the data of indicator 2 panel.CreateNewTable(2); //--- Get the Y2 coordinate of the table with ID 1 and //--- set the Y1 coordinate for the table with ID 2 int y2=panel.TableY2(1)+3; //--- Draw a table with ID 2 on the background of the dashboard panel.DrawGrid(2,2,y2,3,2,18,width/2-2); //--- Initialize the variable with the index of the mouse cursor bar mouse_bar_index=0; //--- Display the data of the current bar on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,TimeCurrent()); //--- Successful initialization return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- Delete the timer EventKillTimer(); //--- If the panel object exists, delete it if(panel!=NULL) delete panel; //--- Delete all comments Comment(""); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { //--- Number of bars for calculation int limit=rates_total-prev_calculated; //--- If limit > 1, then this is the first calculation or change in the history if(limit>1) { //--- specify all the available history for calculation limit=rates_total-1; /* // If the indicator has any buffers that display other calculations (not multi-indicators), // initialize them here with the "empty" value set for these buffers */ } //--- Calculate all created multi-symbol multi-period indicators if(!indicators.Calculate()) return 0; //--- Display the bar data under cursor (or current bar if cursor is outside the chart) on the dashboard DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time[mouse_bar_index]); //--- From buffers of calculated indicators, output data to indicator buffers if(!indicators.DataToBuffer(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_psar1,0,0,limit,BufferPSAR1)) return 0; if(!indicators.DataToBuffer(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_psar2,0,0,limit,BufferPSAR2)) return 0; //--- return value of prev_calculated for the next call return(rates_total); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Timer function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTimer() { //--- Call the indicator collection timer indicators.OnTimer(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ChartEvent function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { //--- Handling the panel //--- Call the panel event handler panel.OnChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); //--- If the cursor moves or a click is made on the chart if(id==CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id==CHARTEVENT_CLICK) { //--- Declare the variables to record time and price coordinates in them datetime time=0; double price=0; int wnd=0; //--- If the cursor coordinates are converted to date and time if(ChartXYToTimePrice(ChartID(),(int)lparam,(int)dparam,wnd,time,price)) { //--- write the bar index where the cursor is located to a global variable mouse_bar_index=iBarShift(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,time); //--- Display the bar data under the cursor on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } //--- If we received a custom event, display the appropriate message in the journal if(id>CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM) { //--- Here we can implement handling a click on the close button on the panel PrintFormat("%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s",__FUNCTION__,id,lparam,sparam); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display data from the specified timeseries index to the panel | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void DrawData(const int index,const datetime time) { //--- Declare the variables to receive data in them MqlRates rates[1]; //--- Exit if unable to get the bar data by the specified index if(CopyRates(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,index,1,rates)!=1) return; //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data headers int size=0; uint flags=0; uint angle=0; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name,9,FW_BOLD); panel.DrawText("Bar data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(0)-16,clrMaroon,panel.Width()-6); panel.DrawText("Indicators data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(1)-16,clrGreen,panel.Width()-6); //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data panel.SetFontParams(name,9); //--- Display the data of the specified bar in table 0 on the panel panel.DrawText("Date", panel.CellX(0,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_DATE), panel.CellX(0,0,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Time", panel.CellX(0,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_MINUTES), panel.CellX(0,1,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Open", panel.CellX(0,2,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].open,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,2,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("High", panel.CellX(0,3,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].high,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,3,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Low", panel.CellX(0,4,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].low,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,4,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Close", panel.CellX(0,5,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].close,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,5,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,1)+2,clrNONE,90); //--- Output the data of indicator 1 from the specified bar into table 1 panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_psar1), panel.CellX(1,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,0,0)+2); double value1=indicators.GetData(handle_psar1,0,0,index); string value_str1=(value1!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(value1,indicators.Digits(handle_psar1)) : " "); panel.DrawText(value_str1,panel.CellX(1,0,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,0,1)+2,clrNONE,110); //--- Display a description of the indicator 1 line state panel.DrawText("Line state", panel.CellX(1,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,1,0)+2); ENUM_LINE_STATE state1=indicators.BufferLineState(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_psar1,0,0,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state1),panel.CellX(1,1,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,1,1)+2,clrNONE,110); //--- Output the data of indicator 2 from the specified bar into table 2 panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_psar2), panel.CellX(2,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(2,0,0)+2); double value2=indicators.GetDataTo(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_psar2,0,0,index); string value_str2=(value2!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(value2,indicators.Digits(handle_psar2)) : " "); panel.DrawText(value_str2,panel.CellX(2,0,1)+2,panel.CellY(2,0,1)+2,clrNONE,110); //--- Display a description of the indicator 2 line state panel.DrawText("Line state", panel.CellX(2,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(2,1,0)+2); ENUM_LINE_STATE state2=indicators.BufferLineState(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_psar2,0,0,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state2),panel.CellX(2,1,1)+2,panel.CellY(2,1,1)+2,clrNONE,110); //--- Display description of relationship between indicator 1 line relative to indicator 2 line double value21=indicators.GetDataTo(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_psar2,0,0,index+1); ENUM_LINE_STATE stateR=indicators.BufferLineStateRelative(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_psar1,0,0,index,value2,value21); string ma1=indicators.Name(handle_psar1); string ma2=indicators.Name(handle_psar2); string state_relative= ( stateR==LINE_STATE_ABOVE ? StringFormat("%s1 > %s2",ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_BELOW ? StringFormat("%s1 < %s2",ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN ? "Top-down crossing" : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP ? "Bottom-up crossing" : BufferLineStateDescription(stateR) ); panel.DrawText(StringFormat("%s1 vs %s2",ma1,ma2), panel.CellX(2,2,0)+2, panel.CellY(2,2,0)+2); panel.DrawText(state_relative, panel.CellX(2,2,1)+2, panel.CellY(2,2,1)+2,clrNONE,110); //--- Redraw the chart to immediately display all changes on the panel ChartRedraw(ChartID()); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
After compiling and launching the indicator on the M1 chart with M5 selected for calculations, we see:
Relative Strength Index:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TestMSTFRelativeStrengthIndex.mq5 | //| Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 2 #property indicator_plots 2 //--- enums //--- plot RSI1 #property indicator_label1 "RSI1" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 clrSeaGreen #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 //--- plot RSI2 #property indicator_label2 "RSI2" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color2 clrDodgerBlue #property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width2 1 //--- includes #include <IndMSTF\IndMSTF.mqh> #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> //--- input parameters input string InpSymbol = NULL; /* Symbol */ // Symbol input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpTimeframe = PERIOD_CURRENT; /* Timeframe */ // Timeframe input int InpPeriod = 14; /* Period */ // Calculation period input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpPrice = PRICE_CLOSE; /* Applied Price */ input uchar InpLineWidth1 = 2; /* Senior period Line Width */ // Line width for higher period input uchar InpLineWidth2 = 1; /* Junior period Line Width */ // Line width for lower period input bool InpAsSeries = true; /* As Series flag */ // Timeseries flag of indicator buffer arrays //--- indicator buffers double BufferRSI1[]; double BufferRSI2[]; //--- global variables int handle_rsi1; int handle_rsi2; CMSTFIndicators indicators; // An instance of the indicator collection object //--- variables for the panel CDashboard *panel=NULL; // Pointer to the panel object int mouse_bar_index; // Index of the bar the data is taken from //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- Set a timer with an interval of 1 second EventSetTimer(1); //--- Assign the BufferMA1 and BufferMA2 arrays to the plot buffers 0 and 1, respectively SetIndexBuffer(0,BufferRSI1,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(1,BufferRSI2,INDICATOR_DATA); //--- Set the line width int w1=0,w2=0; if(InpTimeframe>Period()) { w1=InpLineWidth2; w2=InpLineWidth1; } else { w1=InpLineWidth1; w2=InpLineWidth2; } PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,w1); PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,w2); //--- sets indicator shift //--- Set the timeseries flags for the indicator buffer arrays (for testing, to see that there is no difference) ArraySetAsSeries(BufferRSI1,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries(BufferRSI2,InpAsSeries); //--- Create two indicators of the same type //--- The first one is calculated on the current chart symbol/period, the second - on those specified in the settings handle_rsi1=indicators.AddNewRSI(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,InpPeriod,InpPrice); handle_rsi2=indicators.AddNewRSI(InpSymbol,InpTimeframe,InpPeriod,InpPrice); //--- If failed to create indicator handles, return initialization error if(handle_rsi1==INVALID_HANDLE || handle_rsi2==INVALID_HANDLE) return INIT_FAILED; //--- Set descriptions for indicator lines from buffer descriptions of calculation part of created indicators indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer(0,handle_rsi1,0); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer(1,handle_rsi2,0); //--- Dashboard //--- Create the panel int width=231; panel=new CDashboard(1,20,20,width,264,0); if(panel==NULL) { Print("Error. Failed to create panel object"); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Set font parameters panel.SetFontParams("Calibri",9); //--- Display the panel with the "Symbol, Timeframe description" header text panel.View(Symbol()+", "+StringSubstr(EnumToString(Period()),7)); //--- Create a table with ID 0 to display bar data in it panel.CreateNewTable(0); //--- Draw a table with ID 0 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(0,2,20,6,2,18,width/2-2); //--- Create a table with ID 1 to display the data of indicator 1 panel.CreateNewTable(1); //--- Get the Y2 table coordinate with ID 0 and //--- set the Y1 coordinate for the table with ID 1 int y1=panel.TableY2(0)+22; //--- Draw a table with ID 1 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(1,2,y1,2,2,18,width/2-2); //--- Create a table with ID 2 to display the data of indicator 2 panel.CreateNewTable(2); //--- Get the Y2 coordinate of the table with ID 1 and //--- set the Y1 coordinate for the table with ID 2 int y2=panel.TableY2(1)+3; //--- Draw a table with ID 2 on the background of the dashboard panel.DrawGrid(2,2,y2,3,2,18,width/2-2); //--- Initialize the variable with the index of the mouse cursor bar mouse_bar_index=0; //--- Display the data of the current bar on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,TimeCurrent()); //--- Successful initialization return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- Delete the timer EventKillTimer(); //--- If the panel object exists, delete it if(panel!=NULL) delete panel; //--- Delete all comments Comment(""); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { //--- Number of bars for calculation int limit=rates_total-prev_calculated; //--- If limit > 1, then this is the first calculation or change in the history if(limit>1) { //--- specify all the available history for calculation limit=rates_total-1; /* // If the indicator has any buffers that display other calculations (not multi-indicators), // initialize them here with the "empty" value set for these buffers */ } //--- Calculate all created multi-symbol multi-period indicators if(!indicators.Calculate()) return 0; //--- Display the bar data under cursor (or current bar if cursor is outside the chart) on the dashboard DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time[mouse_bar_index]); //--- From buffers of calculated indicators, output data to indicator buffers if(!indicators.DataToBuffer(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_rsi1,0,0,limit,BufferRSI1)) return 0; if(!indicators.DataToBuffer(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_rsi2,0,0,limit,BufferRSI2)) return 0; //--- return value of prev_calculated for the next call return(rates_total); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Timer function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTimer() { //--- Call the indicator collection timer indicators.OnTimer(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ChartEvent function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { //--- Handling the panel //--- Call the panel event handler panel.OnChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); //--- If the cursor moves or a click is made on the chart if(id==CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id==CHARTEVENT_CLICK) { //--- Declare the variables to record time and price coordinates in them datetime time=0; double price=0; int wnd=0; //--- If the cursor coordinates are converted to date and time if(ChartXYToTimePrice(ChartID(),(int)lparam,(int)dparam,wnd,time,price)) { //--- write the bar index where the cursor is located to a global variable mouse_bar_index=iBarShift(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,time); //--- Display the bar data under the cursor on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } //--- If we received a custom event, display the appropriate message in the journal if(id>CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM) { //--- Here we can implement handling a click on the close button on the panel PrintFormat("%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s",__FUNCTION__,id,lparam,sparam); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display data from the specified timeseries index to the panel | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void DrawData(const int index,const datetime time) { //--- Declare the variables to receive data in them MqlRates rates[1]; //--- Exit if unable to get the bar data by the specified index if(CopyRates(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,index,1,rates)!=1) return; //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data headers int size=0; uint flags=0; uint angle=0; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name,9,FW_BOLD); panel.DrawText("Bar data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(0)-16,clrMaroon,panel.Width()-6); panel.DrawText("Indicators data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(1)-16,clrGreen,panel.Width()-6); //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data panel.SetFontParams(name,9); //--- Display the data of the specified bar in table 0 on the panel panel.DrawText("Date", panel.CellX(0,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_DATE), panel.CellX(0,0,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Time", panel.CellX(0,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_MINUTES), panel.CellX(0,1,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Open", panel.CellX(0,2,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].open,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,2,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("High", panel.CellX(0,3,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].high,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,3,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Low", panel.CellX(0,4,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].low,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,4,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Close", panel.CellX(0,5,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].close,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,5,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,1)+2,clrNONE,90); //--- Output the data of indicator 1 from the specified bar into table 1 panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_rsi1), panel.CellX(1,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,0,0)+2); double value1=indicators.GetData(handle_rsi1,0,0,index); string value_str1=(value1!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(value1,indicators.Digits(handle_rsi1)) : " "); panel.DrawText(value_str1,panel.CellX(1,0,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,0,1)+2,clrNONE,190); //--- Display a description of the indicator 1 line state panel.DrawText("Line state", panel.CellX(1,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,1,0)+2); ENUM_LINE_STATE state1=indicators.BufferLineState(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_rsi1,0,0,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state1),panel.CellX(1,1,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,1,1)+2,clrNONE,190); //--- Output the data of indicator 2 from the specified bar into table 2 panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_rsi2), panel.CellX(2,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(2,0,0)+2); double value2=indicators.GetDataTo(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_rsi2,0,0,index); string value_str2=(value2!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(value2,indicators.Digits(handle_rsi2)) : " "); panel.DrawText(value_str2,panel.CellX(2,0,1)+2,panel.CellY(2,0,1)+2,clrNONE,190); //--- Display a description of the indicator 2 line state panel.DrawText("Line state", panel.CellX(2,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(2,1,0)+2); ENUM_LINE_STATE state2=indicators.BufferLineState(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_rsi2,0,0,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state2),panel.CellX(2,1,1)+2,panel.CellY(2,1,1)+2,clrNONE,190); //--- Display description of relationship between indicator 1 line relative to indicator 2 line double value21=indicators.GetDataTo(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_rsi2,0,0,index+1); ENUM_LINE_STATE stateR=indicators.BufferLineStateRelative(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_rsi1,0,0,index,value2,value21); string ma1=indicators.Name(handle_rsi1); string ma2=indicators.Name(handle_rsi2); string state_relative= ( stateR==LINE_STATE_ABOVE ? StringFormat("%s1 > %s2",ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_BELOW ? StringFormat("%s1 < %s2",ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN ? "Top-down crossing" : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP ? "Bottom-up crossing" : BufferLineStateDescription(stateR) ); panel.DrawText(StringFormat("%s1 vs %s2",ma1,ma2), panel.CellX(2,2,0)+2, panel.CellY(2,2,0)+2); panel.DrawText(state_relative, panel.CellX(2,2,1)+2, panel.CellY(2,2,1)+2,clrNONE,190); //--- Redraw the chart to immediately display all changes on the panel ChartRedraw(ChartID()); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
After compiling and launching the indicator on the M1 chart with M5 selected for calculations, we see:
Relative Vigor Index:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TestMSTFRelativeVigorIndex.mq5 | //| Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 4 #property indicator_plots 4 //--- enums //--- plot RVI1 #property indicator_label1 "RVI1" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 clrSeaGreen #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 //--- plot Signal1 #property indicator_label2 "Signal1" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color2 clrOrangeRed #property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width2 1 //--- plot RVI2 #property indicator_label3 "RVI2" #property indicator_type3 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color3 clrGreen #property indicator_style3 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width3 1 //--- plot Signal2 #property indicator_label4 "Signal2" #property indicator_type4 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color4 clrRed #property indicator_style4 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width4 1 //--- includes #include <IndMSTF\IndMSTF.mqh> #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> //--- input parameters input string InpSymbol = NULL; /* Symbol */ // Symbol input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpTimeframe = PERIOD_CURRENT; /* Timeframe */ // Timeframe input int InpPeriod = 10; /* Period */ // Calculation period input uchar InpLineWidth1 = 2; /* Senior period Line Width */ // Line width for higher period input uchar InpLineWidth2 = 1; /* Junior period Line Width */ // Line width for lower period input bool InpAsSeries = true; /* As Series flag */ // Timeseries flag of indicator buffer arrays //--- indicator buffers double BufferRVI1[]; double BufferSig1[]; double BufferRVI2[]; double BufferSig2[]; //--- global variables int handle_rvi1; int handle_rvi2; CMSTFIndicators indicators; // An instance of the indicator collection object //--- variables for the panel CDashboard *panel=NULL; // Pointer to the panel object int mouse_bar_index; // Index of the bar the data is taken from //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- Set a timer with an interval of 1 second EventSetTimer(1); //--- Assign the BufferMA1 and BufferMA2 arrays to the plot buffers 0 and 1, respectively SetIndexBuffer(0,BufferRVI1,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(1,BufferSig1,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(2,BufferRVI2,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(3,BufferSig2,INDICATOR_DATA); //--- Set the line width int w1=0,w2=0; if(InpTimeframe>Period()) { w1=InpLineWidth2; w2=InpLineWidth1; } else { w1=InpLineWidth1; w2=InpLineWidth2; } PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,w1); PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,w1); PlotIndexSetInteger(2,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,w2); PlotIndexSetInteger(3,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,w2); //--- sets indicator shift //--- Set the timeseries flags for the indicator buffer arrays (for testing, to see that there is no difference) ArraySetAsSeries(BufferRVI1,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries(BufferSig1,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries(BufferRVI2,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries(BufferSig2,InpAsSeries); //--- Create two indicators of the same type //--- The first one is calculated on the current chart symbol/period, the second - on those specified in the settings handle_rvi1=indicators.AddNewRVI(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,InpPeriod); handle_rvi2=indicators.AddNewRVI(InpSymbol,InpTimeframe,InpPeriod); //--- If failed to create indicator handles, return initialization error if(handle_rvi1==INVALID_HANDLE || handle_rvi2==INVALID_HANDLE) return INIT_FAILED; //--- Set descriptions for indicator lines from buffer descriptions of calculation part of created indicators indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer(0,handle_rvi1,0); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer(1,handle_rvi1,1); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer(2,handle_rvi2,0); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer(3,handle_rvi2,1); //--- Dashboard //--- Create the panel int width=231; panel=new CDashboard(1,20,20,width,264,0); if(panel==NULL) { Print("Error. Failed to create panel object"); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Set font parameters panel.SetFontParams("Calibri",9); //--- Display the panel with the "Symbol, Timeframe description" header text panel.View(Symbol()+", "+StringSubstr(EnumToString(Period()),7)); //--- Create a table with ID 0 to display bar data in it panel.CreateNewTable(0); //--- Draw a table with ID 0 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(0,2,20,6,2,18,width/2-2); //--- Create a table with ID 1 to display the data of indicator 1 panel.CreateNewTable(1); //--- Get the Y2 table coordinate with ID 0 and //--- set the Y1 coordinate for the table with ID 1 int y1=panel.TableY2(0)+22; //--- Draw a table with ID 1 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(1,2,y1,2,2,18,width/2-2); //--- Create a table with ID 2 to display the data of indicator 2 panel.CreateNewTable(2); //--- Get the Y2 coordinate of the table with ID 1 and //--- set the Y1 coordinate for the table with ID 2 int y2=panel.TableY2(1)+3; //--- Draw a table with ID 2 on the background of the dashboard panel.DrawGrid(2,2,y2,3,2,18,width/2-2); //--- Initialize the variable with the index of the mouse cursor bar mouse_bar_index=0; //--- Display the data of the current bar on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,TimeCurrent()); //--- Successful initialization return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- Delete the timer EventKillTimer(); //--- If the panel object exists, delete it if(panel!=NULL) delete panel; //--- Delete all comments Comment(""); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { //--- Number of bars for calculation int limit=rates_total-prev_calculated; //--- If limit > 1, then this is the first calculation or change in the history if(limit>1) { //--- specify all the available history for calculation limit=rates_total-1; /* // If the indicator has any buffers that display other calculations (not multi-indicators), // initialize them here with the "empty" value set for these buffers */ } //--- Calculate all created multi-symbol multi-period indicators if(!indicators.Calculate()) return 0; //--- Display the bar data under cursor (or current bar if cursor is outside the chart) on the dashboard DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time[mouse_bar_index]); //--- From buffers of calculated indicators, output data to indicator buffers if(!indicators.DataToBuffer(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_rvi1,0,0,limit,BufferRVI1)) return 0; if(!indicators.DataToBuffer(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_rvi1,1,0,limit,BufferSig1)) return 0; if(!indicators.DataToBuffer(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_rvi2,0,0,limit,BufferRVI2)) return 0; if(!indicators.DataToBuffer(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_rvi2,1,0,limit,BufferSig2)) return 0; //--- return value of prev_calculated for the next call return(rates_total); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Timer function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTimer() { //--- Call the indicator collection timer indicators.OnTimer(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ChartEvent function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { //--- Handling the panel //--- Call the panel event handler panel.OnChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); //--- If the cursor moves or a click is made on the chart if(id==CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id==CHARTEVENT_CLICK) { //--- Declare the variables to record time and price coordinates in them datetime time=0; double price=0; int wnd=0; //--- If the cursor coordinates are converted to date and time if(ChartXYToTimePrice(ChartID(),(int)lparam,(int)dparam,wnd,time,price)) { //--- write the bar index where the cursor is located to a global variable mouse_bar_index=iBarShift(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,time); //--- Display the bar data under the cursor on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } //--- If we received a custom event, display the appropriate message in the journal if(id>CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM) { //--- Here we can implement handling a click on the close button on the panel PrintFormat("%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s",__FUNCTION__,id,lparam,sparam); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display data from the specified timeseries index to the panel | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void DrawData(const int index,const datetime time) { //--- Declare the variables to receive data in them MqlRates rates[1]; //--- Exit if unable to get the bar data by the specified index if(CopyRates(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,index,1,rates)!=1) return; //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data headers int size=0; uint flags=0; uint angle=0; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name,9,FW_BOLD); panel.DrawText("Bar data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(0)-16,clrMaroon,panel.Width()-6); panel.DrawText("Indicators data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(1)-16,clrGreen,panel.Width()-6); //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data panel.SetFontParams(name,9); //--- Display the data of the specified bar in table 0 on the panel panel.DrawText("Date", panel.CellX(0,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_DATE), panel.CellX(0,0,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Time", panel.CellX(0,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_MINUTES), panel.CellX(0,1,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Open", panel.CellX(0,2,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].open,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,2,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("High", panel.CellX(0,3,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].high,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,3,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Low", panel.CellX(0,4,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].low,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,4,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Close", panel.CellX(0,5,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].close,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,5,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,1)+2,clrNONE,90); //--- Output the data of indicator 1 from the specified bar into table 1 panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_rvi1), panel.CellX(1,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,0,0)+2); double value1=indicators.GetData(handle_rvi1,0,0,index); string value_str1=(value1!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(value1,indicators.Digits(handle_rvi1)) : " "); panel.DrawText(value_str1,panel.CellX(1,0,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,0,1)+2,clrNONE,190); //--- Display a description of the indicator 1 line state panel.DrawText("Line state", panel.CellX(1,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,1,0)+2); ENUM_LINE_STATE state1=indicators.BufferLineState(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_rvi1,0,0,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state1),panel.CellX(1,1,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,1,1)+2,clrNONE,190); //--- Output the data of indicator 2 from the specified bar into table 2 panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_rvi2), panel.CellX(2,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(2,0,0)+2); double value2=indicators.GetDataTo(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_rvi2,0,0,index); string value_str2=(value2!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(value2,indicators.Digits(handle_rvi2)) : " "); panel.DrawText(value_str2,panel.CellX(2,0,1)+2,panel.CellY(2,0,1)+2,clrNONE,190); //--- Display a description of the indicator 2 line state panel.DrawText("Line state", panel.CellX(2,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(2,1,0)+2); ENUM_LINE_STATE state2=indicators.BufferLineState(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_rvi2,0,0,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state2),panel.CellX(2,1,1)+2,panel.CellY(2,1,1)+2,clrNONE,190); //--- Display description of relationship between indicator 1 line relative to indicator 2 line double value21=indicators.GetDataTo(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_rvi2,0,0,index+1); ENUM_LINE_STATE stateR=indicators.BufferLineStateRelative(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_rvi1,0,0,index,value2,value21); string ma1=indicators.Name(handle_rvi1); string ma2=indicators.Name(handle_rvi2); string state_relative= ( stateR==LINE_STATE_ABOVE ? StringFormat("%s1 > %s2",ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_BELOW ? StringFormat("%s1 < %s2",ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN ? "Top-down crossing" : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP ? "Bottom-up crossing" : BufferLineStateDescription(stateR) ); panel.DrawText(StringFormat("%s1 vs %s2",ma1,ma2), panel.CellX(2,2,0)+2, panel.CellY(2,2,0)+2); panel.DrawText(state_relative, panel.CellX(2,2,1)+2, panel.CellY(2,2,1)+2,clrNONE,190); //--- Redraw the chart to immediately display all changes on the panel ChartRedraw(ChartID()); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
After compiling and launching the indicator on the M1 chart with M5 selected for calculations, we see:
Standard Deviation indicator:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TestMSTFStdDeviation.mq5 | //| Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 2 #property indicator_plots 2 //--- enums //--- plot StdDev1 #property indicator_label1 "StdDev1" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 clrDodgerBlue #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 //--- plot StdDev2 #property indicator_label2 "StdDev2" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color2 clrRed #property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width2 1 //--- includes #include <IndMSTF\IndMSTF.mqh> #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> //--- input parameters input string InpSymbol = NULL; /* Symbol */ // Symbol input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpTimeframe = PERIOD_CURRENT; /* Timeframe */ // Timeframe input int InpPeriod = 20; /* Period */ // Calculation period input int InpShift = 0; /* Shift */ // Horizontal shift input ENUM_MA_METHOD InpMethod = MODE_SMA; /* Method */ // Deviation input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpPrice = PRICE_CLOSE; /* Applied Price */ // Price used for calculations input uchar InpLineWidth1 = 2; /* Senior period Line Width */ // Line width for higher period input uchar InpLineWidth2 = 1; /* Junior period Line Width */ // Line width for lower period input bool InpAsSeries = true; /* As Series flag */ // Timeseries flag of indicator buffer arrays //--- indicator buffers double BufferStdDev1[]; double BufferStdDev2[]; //--- global variables int handle_stddev1; int handle_stddev2; CMSTFIndicators indicators; // An instance of the indicator collection object //--- variables for the panel CDashboard *panel=NULL; // Pointer to the panel object int mouse_bar_index; // Index of the bar the data is taken from //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- Set a timer with an interval of 1 second EventSetTimer(1); //--- Assign the BufferMA1 and BufferMA2 arrays to the plot buffers 0 and 1, respectively SetIndexBuffer(0,BufferStdDev1,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(1,BufferStdDev2,INDICATOR_DATA); //--- Set the line width int w1=0,w2=0; if(InpTimeframe>Period()) { w1=InpLineWidth2; w2=InpLineWidth1; } else { w1=InpLineWidth1; w2=InpLineWidth2; } PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,w1); PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,w2); //--- sets indicator shift //--- Set the timeseries flags for the indicator buffer arrays (for testing, to see that there is no difference) ArraySetAsSeries(BufferStdDev1,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries(BufferStdDev2,InpAsSeries); //--- Create two indicators of the same type //--- The first one is calculated on the current chart symbol/period, the second - on those specified in the settings handle_stddev1=indicators.AddNewStdDev(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,InpPeriod,InpShift,InpMethod,InpPrice); handle_stddev2=indicators.AddNewStdDev(InpSymbol,InpTimeframe,InpPeriod,InpShift,InpMethod,InpPrice); //--- If failed to create indicator handles, return initialization error if(handle_stddev1==INVALID_HANDLE || handle_stddev2==INVALID_HANDLE) return INIT_FAILED; //--- Set descriptions for indicator lines from buffer descriptions of calculation part of created indicators indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer(0,handle_stddev1,0); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer(1,handle_stddev2,0); //--- Dashboard //--- Create the panel int width=290; panel=new CDashboard(1,20,20,width,264,0); if(panel==NULL) { Print("Error. Failed to create panel object"); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Set font parameters panel.SetFontParams("Calibri",9); //--- Display the panel with the "Symbol, Timeframe description" header text panel.View(Symbol()+", "+StringSubstr(EnumToString(Period()),7)); //--- Create a table with ID 0 to display bar data in it panel.CreateNewTable(0); //--- Draw a table with ID 0 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(0,2,20,6,2,18,width/2-2); //--- Create a table with ID 1 to display the data of indicator 1 panel.CreateNewTable(1); //--- Get the Y2 table coordinate with ID 0 and //--- set the Y1 coordinate for the table with ID 1 int y1=panel.TableY2(0)+22; //--- Draw a table with ID 1 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(1,2,y1,2,2,18,width/2-2); //--- Create a table with ID 2 to display the data of indicator 2 panel.CreateNewTable(2); //--- Get the Y2 coordinate of the table with ID 1 and //--- set the Y1 coordinate for the table with ID 2 int y2=panel.TableY2(1)+3; //--- Draw a table with ID 2 on the background of the dashboard panel.DrawGrid(2,2,y2,3,2,18,width/2-2); //--- Initialize the variable with the index of the mouse cursor bar mouse_bar_index=0; //--- Display the data of the current bar on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,TimeCurrent()); //--- Successful initialization return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- Delete the timer EventKillTimer(); //--- If the panel object exists, delete it if(panel!=NULL) delete panel; //--- Delete all comments Comment(""); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { //--- Number of bars for calculation int limit=rates_total-prev_calculated; //--- If limit > 1, then this is the first calculation or change in the history if(limit>1) { //--- specify all the available history for calculation limit=rates_total-1; /* // If the indicator has any buffers that display other calculations (not multi-indicators), // initialize them here with the "empty" value set for these buffers */ } //--- Calculate all created multi-symbol multi-period indicators if(!indicators.Calculate()) return 0; //--- Display the bar data under cursor (or current bar if cursor is outside the chart) on the dashboard DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time[mouse_bar_index]); //--- From buffers of calculated indicators, output data to indicator buffers if(!indicators.DataToBuffer(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_stddev1,0,0,limit,BufferStdDev1)) return 0; if(!indicators.DataToBuffer(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_stddev2,0,0,limit,BufferStdDev2)) return 0; //--- return value of prev_calculated for the next call return(rates_total); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Timer function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTimer() { //--- Call the indicator collection timer indicators.OnTimer(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ChartEvent function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { //--- Handling the panel //--- Call the panel event handler panel.OnChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); //--- If the cursor moves or a click is made on the chart if(id==CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id==CHARTEVENT_CLICK) { //--- Declare the variables to record time and price coordinates in them datetime time=0; double price=0; int wnd=0; //--- If the cursor coordinates are converted to date and time if(ChartXYToTimePrice(ChartID(),(int)lparam,(int)dparam,wnd,time,price)) { //--- write the bar index where the cursor is located to a global variable mouse_bar_index=iBarShift(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,time); //--- Display the bar data under the cursor on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } //--- If we received a custom event, display the appropriate message in the journal if(id>CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM) { //--- Here we can implement handling a click on the close button on the panel PrintFormat("%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s",__FUNCTION__,id,lparam,sparam); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display data from the specified timeseries index to the panel | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void DrawData(const int index,const datetime time) { //--- Declare the variables to receive data in them MqlRates rates[1]; //--- Exit if unable to get the bar data by the specified index if(CopyRates(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,index,1,rates)!=1) return; //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data headers int size=0; uint flags=0; uint angle=0; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name,9,FW_BOLD); panel.DrawText("Bar data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(0)-16,clrMaroon,panel.Width()-6); panel.DrawText("Indicators data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(1)-16,clrGreen,panel.Width()-6); //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data panel.SetFontParams(name,9); //--- Display the data of the specified bar in table 0 on the panel panel.DrawText("Date", panel.CellX(0,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_DATE), panel.CellX(0,0,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Time", panel.CellX(0,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_MINUTES), panel.CellX(0,1,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Open", panel.CellX(0,2,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].open,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,2,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("High", panel.CellX(0,3,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].high,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,3,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Low", panel.CellX(0,4,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].low,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,4,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Close", panel.CellX(0,5,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].close,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,5,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,1)+2,clrNONE,90); //--- Output the data of indicator 1 from the specified bar into table 1 panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_stddev1), panel.CellX(1,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,0,0)+2); double value1=indicators.GetData(handle_stddev1,0,0,index); string value_str1=(value1!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(value1,indicators.Digits(handle_stddev1)) : " "); panel.DrawText(value_str1,panel.CellX(1,0,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,0,1)+2,clrNONE,110); //--- Display a description of the indicator 1 line state panel.DrawText("Line state", panel.CellX(1,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,1,0)+2); ENUM_LINE_STATE state1=indicators.BufferLineState(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_stddev1,0,0,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state1),panel.CellX(1,1,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,1,1)+2,clrNONE,110); //--- Output the data of indicator 2 from the specified bar into table 2 panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_stddev2), panel.CellX(2,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(2,0,0)+2); double value2=indicators.GetDataTo(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_stddev2,0,0,index); string value_str2=(value2!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(value2,indicators.Digits(handle_stddev2)) : " "); panel.DrawText(value_str2,panel.CellX(2,0,1)+2,panel.CellY(2,0,1)+2,clrNONE,110); //--- Display a description of the indicator 2 line state panel.DrawText("Line state", panel.CellX(2,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(2,1,0)+2); ENUM_LINE_STATE state2=indicators.BufferLineState(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_stddev2,0,0,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state2),panel.CellX(2,1,1)+2,panel.CellY(2,1,1)+2,clrNONE,110); //--- Display description of relationship between indicator 1 line relative to indicator 2 line double value21=indicators.GetDataTo(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_stddev2,0,0,index+1); ENUM_LINE_STATE stateR=indicators.BufferLineStateRelative(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_stddev1,0,0,index,value2,value21); string ma1=indicators.Name(handle_stddev1); string ma2=indicators.Name(handle_stddev2); string state_relative= ( stateR==LINE_STATE_ABOVE ? StringFormat("%s1 > %s2",ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_BELOW ? StringFormat("%s1 < %s2",ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN ? "Top-down crossing" : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP ? "Bottom-up crossing" : BufferLineStateDescription(stateR) ); panel.DrawText(StringFormat("%s1 vs %s2",ma1,ma2), panel.CellX(2,2,0)+2, panel.CellY(2,2,0)+2); panel.DrawText(state_relative, panel.CellX(2,2,1)+2, panel.CellY(2,2,1)+2,clrNONE,110); //--- Redraw the chart to immediately display all changes on the panel ChartRedraw(ChartID()); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
After compiling and launching the indicator on the M1 chart with M5 selected for calculations, we see:
Stochastic Oscillator indicator:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TestMSTFStochasticOdcillator.mq5 | //| Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 4 #property indicator_plots 4 //--- enums //--- plot RVI1 #property indicator_label1 "RVI1" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 clrSeaGreen #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 //--- plot Signal1 #property indicator_label2 "Signal1" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color2 clrOrangeRed #property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width2 1 //--- plot RVI2 #property indicator_label3 "RVI2" #property indicator_type3 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color3 clrGreen #property indicator_style3 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width3 1 //--- plot Signal2 #property indicator_label4 "Signal2" #property indicator_type4 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color4 clrRed #property indicator_style4 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width4 1 //--- includes #include <IndMSTF\IndMSTF.mqh> #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> //--- input parameters input string InpSymbol = NULL; /* Symbol */ // Symbol input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpTimeframe = PERIOD_CURRENT; /* Timeframe */ // Timeframe input int InpKPeriod = 5; /* %K Period */ input int InpDPeriod = 3; /* %D Period */ input int InpSlowing = 3; /* Slowing */ input ENUM_STO_PRICE InpPrice = STO_LOWHIGH; /* Applied Price */ input ENUM_MA_METHOD InpMethod = MODE_SMA; /* Method */ // Calculation method input uchar InpLineWidth1 = 2; /* Senior period Line Width */ // Line width for higher period input uchar InpLineWidth2 = 1; /* Junior period Line Width */ // Line width for lower period input bool InpAsSeries = true; /* As Series flag */ // Timeseries flag of indicator buffer arrays //--- indicator buffers double BufferStoch1[]; double BufferSig1[]; double BufferStoch2[]; double BufferSig2[]; //--- global variables int handle_stoch1; int handle_stoch2; CMSTFIndicators indicators; // An instance of the indicator collection object //--- variables for the panel CDashboard *panel=NULL; // Pointer to the panel object int mouse_bar_index; // Index of the bar the data is taken from //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- Set a timer with an interval of 1 second EventSetTimer(1); //--- Assign the BufferMA1 and BufferMA2 arrays to the plot buffers 0 and 1, respectively SetIndexBuffer(0,BufferStoch1,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(1,BufferSig1,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(2,BufferStoch2,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(3,BufferSig2,INDICATOR_DATA); //--- Set the line width int w1=0,w2=0; if(InpTimeframe>Period()) { w1=InpLineWidth2; w2=InpLineWidth1; } else { w1=InpLineWidth1; w2=InpLineWidth2; } PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,w1); PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,w1); PlotIndexSetInteger(2,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,w2); PlotIndexSetInteger(3,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,w2); //--- sets indicator shift //--- Set the timeseries flags for the indicator buffer arrays (for testing, to see that there is no difference) ArraySetAsSeries(BufferStoch1,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries(BufferSig1,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries(BufferStoch2,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries(BufferSig2,InpAsSeries); //--- Create two indicators of the same type //--- The first one is calculated on the current chart symbol/period, the second - on those specified in the settings handle_stoch1=indicators.AddNewStochastic(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,InpKPeriod,InpDPeriod,InpSlowing,InpMethod,InpPrice); handle_stoch2=indicators.AddNewStochastic(InpSymbol,InpTimeframe,InpKPeriod,InpDPeriod,InpSlowing,InpMethod,InpPrice); //--- If failed to create indicator handles, return initialization error if(handle_stoch1==INVALID_HANDLE || handle_stoch2==INVALID_HANDLE) return INIT_FAILED; //--- Set descriptions for indicator lines from buffer descriptions of calculation part of created indicators indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer(0,handle_stoch1,0); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer(1,handle_stoch1,1); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer(2,handle_stoch2,0); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer(3,handle_stoch2,1); //--- Dashboard //--- Create the panel int width=271; panel=new CDashboard(1,20,20,width,264,0); if(panel==NULL) { Print("Error. Failed to create panel object"); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Set font parameters panel.SetFontParams("Calibri",9); //--- Display the panel with the "Symbol, Timeframe description" header text panel.View(Symbol()+", "+StringSubstr(EnumToString(Period()),7)); //--- Create a table with ID 0 to display bar data in it panel.CreateNewTable(0); //--- Draw a table with ID 0 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(0,2,20,6,2,18,width/2-2); //--- Create a table with ID 1 to display the data of indicator 1 panel.CreateNewTable(1); //--- Get the Y2 table coordinate with ID 0 and //--- set the Y1 coordinate for the table with ID 1 int y1=panel.TableY2(0)+22; //--- Draw a table with ID 1 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(1,2,y1,2,2,18,width/2-2); //--- Create a table with ID 2 to display the data of indicator 2 panel.CreateNewTable(2); //--- Get the Y2 coordinate of the table with ID 1 and //--- set the Y1 coordinate for the table with ID 2 int y2=panel.TableY2(1)+3; //--- Draw a table with ID 2 on the background of the dashboard panel.DrawGrid(2,2,y2,3,2,18,width/2-2); //--- Initialize the variable with the index of the mouse cursor bar mouse_bar_index=0; //--- Display the data of the current bar on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,TimeCurrent()); //--- Successful initialization return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- Delete the timer EventKillTimer(); //--- If the panel object exists, delete it if(panel!=NULL) delete panel; //--- Delete all comments Comment(""); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { //--- Number of bars for calculation int limit=rates_total-prev_calculated; //--- If limit > 1, then this is the first calculation or change in the history if(limit>1) { //--- specify all the available history for calculation limit=rates_total-1; /* // If the indicator has any buffers that display other calculations (not multi-indicators), // initialize them here with the "empty" value set for these buffers */ } //--- Calculate all created multi-symbol multi-period indicators if(!indicators.Calculate()) return 0; //--- Display the bar data under cursor (or current bar if cursor is outside the chart) on the dashboard DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time[mouse_bar_index]); //--- From buffers of calculated indicators, output data to indicator buffers if(!indicators.DataToBuffer(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_stoch1,0,0,limit,BufferStoch1)) return 0; if(!indicators.DataToBuffer(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_stoch1,1,0,limit,BufferSig1)) return 0; if(!indicators.DataToBuffer(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_stoch2,0,0,limit,BufferStoch2)) return 0; if(!indicators.DataToBuffer(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_stoch2,1,0,limit,BufferSig2)) return 0; //--- return value of prev_calculated for the next call return(rates_total); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Timer function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTimer() { //--- Call the indicator collection timer indicators.OnTimer(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ChartEvent function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { //--- Handling the panel //--- Call the panel event handler panel.OnChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); //--- If the cursor moves or a click is made on the chart if(id==CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id==CHARTEVENT_CLICK) { //--- Declare the variables to record time and price coordinates in them datetime time=0; double price=0; int wnd=0; //--- If the cursor coordinates are converted to date and time if(ChartXYToTimePrice(ChartID(),(int)lparam,(int)dparam,wnd,time,price)) { //--- write the bar index where the cursor is located to a global variable mouse_bar_index=iBarShift(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,time); //--- Display the bar data under the cursor on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } //--- If we received a custom event, display the appropriate message in the journal if(id>CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM) { //--- Here we can implement handling a click on the close button on the panel PrintFormat("%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s",__FUNCTION__,id,lparam,sparam); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display data from the specified timeseries index to the panel | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void DrawData(const int index,const datetime time) { //--- Declare the variables to receive data in them MqlRates rates[1]; //--- Exit if unable to get the bar data by the specified index if(CopyRates(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,index,1,rates)!=1) return; //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data headers int size=0; uint flags=0; uint angle=0; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name,9,FW_BOLD); panel.DrawText("Bar data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(0)-16,clrMaroon,panel.Width()-6); panel.DrawText("Indicators data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(1)-16,clrGreen,panel.Width()-6); //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data panel.SetFontParams(name,9); //--- Display the data of the specified bar in table 0 on the panel panel.DrawText("Date", panel.CellX(0,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_DATE), panel.CellX(0,0,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Time", panel.CellX(0,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_MINUTES), panel.CellX(0,1,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Open", panel.CellX(0,2,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].open,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,2,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("High", panel.CellX(0,3,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].high,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,3,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Low", panel.CellX(0,4,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].low,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,4,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Close", panel.CellX(0,5,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].close,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,5,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,1)+2,clrNONE,90); //--- Output the data of indicator 1 from the specified bar into table 1 panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_stoch1), panel.CellX(1,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,0,0)+2); double value1=indicators.GetData(handle_stoch1,0,0,index); string value_str1=(value1!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(value1,indicators.Digits(handle_stoch1)) : " "); panel.DrawText(value_str1,panel.CellX(1,0,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,0,1)+2,clrNONE,190); //--- Display a description of the indicator 1 line state panel.DrawText("Line state", panel.CellX(1,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,1,0)+2); ENUM_LINE_STATE state1=indicators.BufferLineState(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_stoch1,0,0,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state1),panel.CellX(1,1,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,1,1)+2,clrNONE,190); //--- Output the data of indicator 2 from the specified bar into table 2 panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_stoch2), panel.CellX(2,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(2,0,0)+2); double value2=indicators.GetDataTo(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_stoch2,0,0,index); string value_str2=(value2!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(value2,indicators.Digits(handle_stoch2)) : " "); panel.DrawText(value_str2,panel.CellX(2,0,1)+2,panel.CellY(2,0,1)+2,clrNONE,190); //--- Display a description of the indicator 2 line state panel.DrawText("Line state", panel.CellX(2,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(2,1,0)+2); ENUM_LINE_STATE state2=indicators.BufferLineState(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_stoch2,0,0,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state2),panel.CellX(2,1,1)+2,panel.CellY(2,1,1)+2,clrNONE,190); //--- Display description of relationship between indicator 1 line relative to indicator 2 line double value21=indicators.GetDataTo(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_stoch2,0,0,index+1); ENUM_LINE_STATE stateR=indicators.BufferLineStateRelative(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_stoch1,0,0,index,value2,value21); string ma1=indicators.Name(handle_stoch1); string ma2=indicators.Name(handle_stoch2); string state_relative= ( stateR==LINE_STATE_ABOVE ? StringFormat("%s1 > %s2",ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_BELOW ? StringFormat("%s1 < %s2",ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN ? "Top-down crossing" : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP ? "Bottom-up crossing" : BufferLineStateDescription(stateR) ); panel.DrawText(StringFormat("%s1 vs %s2",ma1,ma2), panel.CellX(2,2,0)+2, panel.CellY(2,2,0)+2); panel.DrawText(state_relative, panel.CellX(2,2,1)+2, panel.CellY(2,2,1)+2,clrNONE,190); //--- Redraw the chart to immediately display all changes on the panel ChartRedraw(ChartID()); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
After compiling and launching the indicator on the M1 chart with M5 selected for calculations, we see:
Triple Exponential Average indicator:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TestMSTFTripleExponentialAverage.mq5 | //| Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 2 #property indicator_plots 2 //--- enums //--- plot TRIX1 #property indicator_label1 "TRIX1" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 clrRed #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 //--- plot TRIX2 #property indicator_label2 "TRIX2" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color2 clrDodgerBlue #property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width2 1 //--- includes #include <IndMSTF\IndMSTF.mqh> #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> //--- input parameters input string InpSymbol = NULL; /* Symbol */ // Symbol input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpTimeframe = PERIOD_CURRENT; /* Timeframe */ // Timeframe input int InpPeriod = 13; /* Period */ // Calculation period input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpPrice = PRICE_CLOSE; /* Applied Price */ input uchar InpLineWidth1 = 2; /* Senior period Line Width */ // Line width for higher period input uchar InpLineWidth2 = 1; /* Junior period Line Width */ // Line width for lower period input bool InpAsSeries = true; /* As Series flag */ // Timeseries flag of indicator buffer arrays //--- indicator buffers double BufferTRIX1[]; double BufferTRIX2[]; //--- global variables int handle_trix1; int handle_trix2; CMSTFIndicators indicators; // An instance of the indicator collection object //--- variables for the panel CDashboard *panel=NULL; // Pointer to the panel object int mouse_bar_index; // Index of the bar the data is taken from //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- Set a timer with an interval of 1 second EventSetTimer(1); //--- Assign the BufferMA1 and BufferMA2 arrays to the plot buffers 0 and 1, respectively SetIndexBuffer(0,BufferTRIX1,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(1,BufferTRIX2,INDICATOR_DATA); //--- Set the line width int w1=0,w2=0; if(InpTimeframe>Period()) { w1=InpLineWidth2; w2=InpLineWidth1; } else { w1=InpLineWidth1; w2=InpLineWidth2; } PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,w1); PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,w2); //--- sets indicator shift //--- Set the timeseries flags for the indicator buffer arrays (for testing, to see that there is no difference) ArraySetAsSeries(BufferTRIX1,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries(BufferTRIX2,InpAsSeries); //--- Create two indicators of the same type //--- The first one is calculated on the current chart symbol/period, the second - on those specified in the settings handle_trix1=indicators.AddNewTriX(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,InpPeriod,InpPrice); handle_trix2=indicators.AddNewTriX(InpSymbol,InpTimeframe,InpPeriod,InpPrice); //--- If failed to create indicator handles, return initialization error if(handle_trix1==INVALID_HANDLE || handle_trix2==INVALID_HANDLE) return INIT_FAILED; //--- Set descriptions for indicator lines from buffer descriptions of calculation part of created indicators indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer(0,handle_trix1,0); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer(1,handle_trix2,0); //--- Dashboard //--- Create the panel int width=247; panel=new CDashboard(1,20,20,width,264,0); if(panel==NULL) { Print("Error. Failed to create panel object"); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Set font parameters panel.SetFontParams("Calibri",9); //--- Display the panel with the "Symbol, Timeframe description" header text panel.View(Symbol()+", "+StringSubstr(EnumToString(Period()),7)); //--- Create a table with ID 0 to display bar data in it panel.CreateNewTable(0); //--- Draw a table with ID 0 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(0,2,20,6,2,18,width/2-2); //--- Create a table with ID 1 to display the data of indicator 1 panel.CreateNewTable(1); //--- Get the Y2 table coordinate with ID 0 and //--- set the Y1 coordinate for the table with ID 1 int y1=panel.TableY2(0)+22; //--- Draw a table with ID 1 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(1,2,y1,2,2,18,width/2-2); //--- Create a table with ID 2 to display the data of indicator 2 panel.CreateNewTable(2); //--- Get the Y2 coordinate of the table with ID 1 and //--- set the Y1 coordinate for the table with ID 2 int y2=panel.TableY2(1)+3; //--- Draw a table with ID 2 on the background of the dashboard panel.DrawGrid(2,2,y2,3,2,18,width/2-2); //--- Initialize the variable with the index of the mouse cursor bar mouse_bar_index=0; //--- Display the data of the current bar on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,TimeCurrent()); //--- Successful initialization return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- Delete the timer EventKillTimer(); //--- If the panel object exists, delete it if(panel!=NULL) delete panel; //--- Delete all comments Comment(""); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { //--- Number of bars for calculation int limit=rates_total-prev_calculated; //--- If limit > 1, then this is the first calculation or change in the history if(limit>1) { //--- specify all the available history for calculation limit=rates_total-1; /* // If the indicator has any buffers that display other calculations (not multi-indicators), // initialize them here with the "empty" value set for these buffers */ } //--- Calculate all created multi-symbol multi-period indicators if(!indicators.Calculate()) return 0; //--- Display the bar data under cursor (or current bar if cursor is outside the chart) on the dashboard DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time[mouse_bar_index]); //--- From buffers of calculated indicators, output data to indicator buffers if(!indicators.DataToBuffer(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_trix1,0,0,limit,BufferTRIX1)) return 0; if(!indicators.DataToBuffer(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_trix2,0,0,limit,BufferTRIX2)) return 0; //--- return value of prev_calculated for the next call return(rates_total); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Timer function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTimer() { //--- Call the indicator collection timer indicators.OnTimer(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ChartEvent function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { //--- Handling the panel //--- Call the panel event handler panel.OnChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); //--- If the cursor moves or a click is made on the chart if(id==CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id==CHARTEVENT_CLICK) { //--- Declare the variables to record time and price coordinates in them datetime time=0; double price=0; int wnd=0; //--- If the cursor coordinates are converted to date and time if(ChartXYToTimePrice(ChartID(),(int)lparam,(int)dparam,wnd,time,price)) { //--- write the bar index where the cursor is located to a global variable mouse_bar_index=iBarShift(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,time); //--- Display the bar data under the cursor on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } //--- If we received a custom event, display the appropriate message in the journal if(id>CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM) { //--- Here we can implement handling a click on the close button on the panel PrintFormat("%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s",__FUNCTION__,id,lparam,sparam); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display data from the specified timeseries index to the panel | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void DrawData(const int index,const datetime time) { //--- Declare the variables to receive data in them MqlRates rates[1]; //--- Exit if unable to get the bar data by the specified index if(CopyRates(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,index,1,rates)!=1) return; //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data headers int size=0; uint flags=0; uint angle=0; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name,9,FW_BOLD); panel.DrawText("Bar data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(0)-16,clrMaroon,panel.Width()-6); panel.DrawText("Indicators data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(1)-16,clrGreen,panel.Width()-6); //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data panel.SetFontParams(name,9); //--- Display the data of the specified bar in table 0 on the panel panel.DrawText("Date", panel.CellX(0,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_DATE), panel.CellX(0,0,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Time", panel.CellX(0,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_MINUTES), panel.CellX(0,1,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Open", panel.CellX(0,2,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].open,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,2,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("High", panel.CellX(0,3,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].high,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,3,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Low", panel.CellX(0,4,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].low,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,4,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Close", panel.CellX(0,5,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].close,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,5,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,1)+2,clrNONE,90); //--- Output the data of indicator 1 from the specified bar into table 1 panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_trix1), panel.CellX(1,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,0,0)+2); double value1=indicators.GetData(handle_trix1,0,0,index); string value_str1=(value1!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(value1,indicators.Digits(handle_trix1)) : " "); panel.DrawText(value_str1,panel.CellX(1,0,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,0,1)+2,clrNONE,110); //--- Display a description of the indicator 1 line state panel.DrawText("Line state", panel.CellX(1,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,1,0)+2); ENUM_LINE_STATE state1=indicators.BufferLineState(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_trix1,0,0,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state1),panel.CellX(1,1,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,1,1)+2,clrNONE,110); //--- Output the data of indicator 2 from the specified bar into table 2 panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_trix2), panel.CellX(2,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(2,0,0)+2); double value2=indicators.GetDataTo(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_trix2,0,0,index); string value_str2=(value2!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(value2,indicators.Digits(handle_trix2)) : " "); panel.DrawText(value_str2,panel.CellX(2,0,1)+2,panel.CellY(2,0,1)+2,clrNONE,110); //--- Display a description of the indicator 2 line state panel.DrawText("Line state", panel.CellX(2,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(2,1,0)+2); ENUM_LINE_STATE state2=indicators.BufferLineState(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_trix2,0,0,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state2),panel.CellX(2,1,1)+2,panel.CellY(2,1,1)+2,clrNONE,110); //--- Display description of relationship between indicator 1 line relative to indicator 2 line double value21=indicators.GetDataTo(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_trix2,0,0,index+1); ENUM_LINE_STATE stateR=indicators.BufferLineStateRelative(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_trix1,0,0,index,value2,value21); string ma1=indicators.Name(handle_trix1); string ma2=indicators.Name(handle_trix2); string state_relative= ( stateR==LINE_STATE_ABOVE ? StringFormat("%s1 > %s2",ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_BELOW ? StringFormat("%s1 < %s2",ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN ? "Top-down crossing" : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP ? "Bottom-up crossing" : BufferLineStateDescription(stateR) ); panel.DrawText(StringFormat("%s1 vs %s2",ma1,ma2), panel.CellX(2,2,0)+2, panel.CellY(2,2,0)+2); panel.DrawText(state_relative, panel.CellX(2,2,1)+2, panel.CellY(2,2,1)+2,clrNONE,110); //--- Redraw the chart to immediately display all changes on the panel ChartRedraw(ChartID()); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
After compiling and launching the indicator on the M1 chart with M5 selected for calculations, we see:
Volumes indicator:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TestMSTFVolumes.mq5 | //| Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 4 #property indicator_plots 2 //--- enums //--- plot AC1 #property indicator_label1 "Volumes1" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM //#property indicator_color1 clrGreen,clrRed // analog in line 98 #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 //--- plot AC2 #property indicator_label2 "Volumes2" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM //#property indicator_color2 clrGreen,clrRed // analog in line 99 #property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width2 1 //--- includes #include <IndMSTF\IndMSTF.mqh> #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> //--- input parameters input string InpSymbol = NULL; /* Symbol */ // Symbol input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpTimeframe = PERIOD_CURRENT; /* Timeframe */ // Timeframe input ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME InpVolume = VOLUME_TICK; /* Applied Volume */ // Used volume input uchar InpLineWidth1 = 2; /* Senior period Line Width */ // Line width for higher period input uchar InpLineWidth2 = 1; /* Junior period Line Width */ // Line width for lower period input bool InpAsSeries = true; /* As Series flag */ // Timeseries flag of indicator buffer arrays //--- indicator buffers double BufferVolumes1[]; double BufferClrVolumes1[]; double BufferVolumes2[]; double BufferClrVolumes2[]; //--- global variables int handle_volumes1; int handle_volumes2; CMSTFIndicators indicators; // An instance of the indicator collection object //--- variables for the panel CDashboard *panel=NULL; // Pointer to the panel object int mouse_bar_index; // Index of the bar the data is taken from //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- Set a timer with an interval of 1 second EventSetTimer(1); //--- Assign arrays BufferVolumes1 and BufferVolumes2 to plot buffers 0 and 2, respectively, //--- and color arrays BufferClrVolumes1 and BufferClrVolumes2 to buffers 1 and 3 SetIndexBuffer(0,BufferVolumes1,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(1,BufferClrVolumes1,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX); SetIndexBuffer(2,BufferVolumes2,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(3,BufferClrVolumes2,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX); //--- Set the line width int w1=0,w2=0; if(InpTimeframe>Period()) { w1=InpLineWidth2; w2=InpLineWidth1; } else { w1=InpLineWidth1; w2=InpLineWidth2; } PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,w1); PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,w2); //--- sets indicator shift //--- Set the timeseries flags for the indicator buffer arrays (for testing, to see that there is no difference) ArraySetAsSeries(BufferVolumes1,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries(BufferClrVolumes1,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries(BufferVolumes2,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries(BufferClrVolumes2,InpAsSeries); //--- Create two indicators of the same type //--- The first one is calculated on the current chart symbol/period, the second - on those specified in the settings handle_volumes1=indicators.AddNewVolumes(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,InpVolume); handle_volumes2=indicators.AddNewVolumes(InpSymbol,InpTimeframe,InpVolume); //--- If failed to create indicator handles, return initialization error if(handle_volumes1==INVALID_HANDLE || handle_volumes2==INVALID_HANDLE) return INIT_FAILED; //--- Set indicator line descriptions from buffer descriptions of calculation part of created indicators indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer(0,handle_volumes1,0); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer(1,handle_volumes2,0); //--- Set colors for indicator lines from the buffer color set of calculation part of created indicators indicators.SetPlotColorsFromBuffer(0,handle_volumes1,0); indicators.SetPlotColorsFromBuffer(1,handle_volumes2,0); //--- Dashboard //--- Create the panel int width=267; panel=new CDashboard(1,20,20,width,264,0); if(panel==NULL) { Print("Error. Failed to create panel object"); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Set font parameters panel.SetFontParams("Calibri",9); //--- Display the panel with the "Symbol, Timeframe description" header text panel.View(Symbol()+", "+StringSubstr(EnumToString(Period()),7)); //--- Create a table with ID 0 to display bar data in it panel.CreateNewTable(0); //--- Draw a table with ID 0 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(0,2,20,6,2,18,width/2-2); //--- Create a table with ID 1 to display the data of indicator 1 panel.CreateNewTable(1); //--- Get the Y2 table coordinate with ID 0 and //--- set the Y1 coordinate for the table with ID 1 int y1=panel.TableY2(0)+22; //--- Draw a table with ID 1 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(1,2,y1,2,2,18,width/2-2); //--- Create a table with ID 2 to display the data of indicator 2 panel.CreateNewTable(2); //--- Get the Y2 coordinate of the table with ID 1 and //--- set the Y1 coordinate for the table with ID 2 int y2=panel.TableY2(1)+3; //--- Draw a table with ID 2 on the background of the dashboard panel.DrawGrid(2,2,y2,3,2,18,width/2-2); //--- Initialize the variable with the index of the mouse cursor bar mouse_bar_index=0; //--- Display the data of the current bar on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,TimeCurrent()); //--- Successful initialization return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- Delete the timer EventKillTimer(); //--- If the panel object exists, delete it if(panel!=NULL) delete panel; //--- Delete all comments Comment(""); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { //--- Number of bars for calculation int limit=rates_total-prev_calculated; //--- If limit > 1, then this is the first calculation or change in the history if(limit>1) { //--- specify all the available history for calculation limit=rates_total-1; /* // If the indicator has any buffers that display other calculations (not multi-indicators), // initialize them here with the "empty" value set for these buffers */ } //--- Calculate all created multi-symbol multi-period indicators if(!indicators.Calculate()) return 0; //--- Display the bar data under cursor (or current bar if cursor is outside the chart) on the dashboard DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time[mouse_bar_index]); //--- From buffers of calculated indicators, output data to indicator buffers if(!indicators.DataToColorBuffer(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_volumes1,0,0,limit,BufferVolumes1,BufferClrVolumes1)) return 0; if(!indicators.DataToColorBuffer(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_volumes2,0,0,limit,BufferVolumes2,BufferClrVolumes2)) return 0; //--- return value of prev_calculated for the next call return(rates_total); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Timer function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTimer() { //--- Call the indicator collection timer indicators.OnTimer(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ChartEvent function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { //--- Handling the panel //--- Call the panel event handler panel.OnChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); //--- If the cursor moves or a click is made on the chart if(id==CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id==CHARTEVENT_CLICK) { //--- Declare the variables to record time and price coordinates in them datetime time=0; double price=0; int wnd=0; //--- If the cursor coordinates are converted to date and time if(ChartXYToTimePrice(ChartID(),(int)lparam,(int)dparam,wnd,time,price)) { //--- write the bar index where the cursor is located to a global variable mouse_bar_index=iBarShift(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,time); //--- Display the bar data under the cursor on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } //--- If we received a custom event, display the appropriate message in the journal if(id>CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM) { //--- Here we can implement handling a click on the close button on the panel PrintFormat("%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s",__FUNCTION__,id,lparam,sparam); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display data from the specified timeseries index to the panel | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void DrawData(const int index,const datetime time) { //--- Declare the variables to receive data in them MqlRates rates[1]; //--- Exit if unable to get the bar data by the specified index if(CopyRates(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,index,1,rates)!=1) return; //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data headers int size=0; uint flags=0; uint angle=0; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name,9,FW_BOLD); panel.DrawText("Bar data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(0)-16,clrMaroon,panel.Width()-6); panel.DrawText("Indicators data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(1)-16,clrGreen,panel.Width()-6); //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data panel.SetFontParams(name,9); //--- Display the data of the specified bar in table 0 on the panel panel.DrawText("Date", panel.CellX(0,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_DATE), panel.CellX(0,0,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Time", panel.CellX(0,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_MINUTES), panel.CellX(0,1,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Open", panel.CellX(0,2,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].open,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,2,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("High", panel.CellX(0,3,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].high,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,3,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Low", panel.CellX(0,4,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].low,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,4,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Close", panel.CellX(0,5,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].close,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,5,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,1)+2,clrNONE,90); //--- Output the data of indicator 1 from the specified bar into table 1 panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_volumes1), panel.CellX(1,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,0,0)+2); double value1=indicators.GetData(handle_volumes1,0,0,index); string value_str1=(value1!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(value1,indicators.Digits(handle_volumes1)) : " "); panel.DrawText(value_str1,panel.CellX(1,0,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,0,1)+2,clrNONE,120); //--- Display a description of the indicator 1 line state panel.DrawText("Line state", panel.CellX(1,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,1,0)+2); ENUM_LINE_STATE state1=indicators.BufferLineState(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_volumes1,0,0,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state1),panel.CellX(1,1,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,1,1)+2,clrNONE,120); //--- Output the data of indicator 2 from the specified bar into table 2 panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_volumes2), panel.CellX(2,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(2,0,0)+2); double value2=indicators.GetDataTo(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_volumes2,0,0,index); string value_str2=(value2!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(value2,indicators.Digits(handle_volumes2)) : " "); panel.DrawText(value_str2,panel.CellX(2,0,1)+2,panel.CellY(2,0,1)+2,clrNONE,120); //--- Display a description of the indicator 2 line state panel.DrawText("Line state", panel.CellX(2,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(2,1,0)+2); ENUM_LINE_STATE state2=indicators.BufferLineState(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_volumes2,0,0,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state2),panel.CellX(2,1,1)+2,panel.CellY(2,1,1)+2,clrNONE,120); //--- Display description of relationship between indicator 1 line relative to indicator 2 line double value21=indicators.GetDataTo(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_volumes2,0,0,index+1); ENUM_LINE_STATE stateR=indicators.BufferLineStateRelative(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_volumes1,0,0,index,value2,value21); string ma1=indicators.Name(handle_volumes1); string ma2=indicators.Name(handle_volumes2); string state_relative= ( stateR==LINE_STATE_ABOVE ? StringFormat("%s1 > %s2",ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_BELOW ? StringFormat("%s1 < %s2",ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN ? "Top-down crossing" : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP ? "Bottom-up crossing" : BufferLineStateDescription(stateR) ); panel.DrawText(StringFormat("%s1 vs %s2",ma1,ma2), panel.CellX(2,2,0)+2, panel.CellY(2,2,0)+2); panel.DrawText(state_relative, panel.CellX(2,2,1)+2, panel.CellY(2,2,1)+2,clrNONE,120); //--- Redraw the chart to immediately display all changes on the panel ChartRedraw(ChartID()); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
After compiling and launching the indicator on the M1 chart with M5 selected for calculations, we see:
Williams Percent Range indicator:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TestMSTFWilliamsPercentRange.mq5 | //| Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 2 #property indicator_plots 2 //--- enums //--- plot WPR1 #property indicator_label1 "WPR1" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 clrRed #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 //--- plot WPR2 #property indicator_label2 "WPR2" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color2 clrDodgerBlue #property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width2 1 //--- includes #include <IndMSTF\IndMSTF.mqh> #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> //--- input parameters input string InpSymbol = NULL; /* Symbol */ // Symbol input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpTimeframe = PERIOD_CURRENT; /* Timeframe */ // Timeframe input int InpPeriod = 14; /* Period */ // Calculation period input uchar InpLineWidth1 = 2; /* Senior period Line Width */ // Line width for higher period input uchar InpLineWidth2 = 1; /* Junior period Line Width */ // Line width for lower period input bool InpAsSeries = true; /* As Series flag */ // Timeseries flag of indicator buffer arrays //--- indicator buffers double BufferWPR1[]; double BufferWPR2[]; //--- global variables int handle_wpr1; int handle_wpr2; CMSTFIndicators indicators; // An instance of the indicator collection object //--- variables for the panel CDashboard *panel=NULL; // Pointer to the panel object int mouse_bar_index; // Index of the bar the data is taken from //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- Set a timer with an interval of 1 second EventSetTimer(1); //--- Assign the BufferMA1 and BufferMA2 arrays to the plot buffers 0 and 1, respectively SetIndexBuffer(0,BufferWPR1,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(1,BufferWPR2,INDICATOR_DATA); //--- Set the line width int w1=0,w2=0; if(InpTimeframe>Period()) { w1=InpLineWidth2; w2=InpLineWidth1; } else { w1=InpLineWidth1; w2=InpLineWidth2; } PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,w1); PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,w2); //--- sets indicator shift //--- Set the timeseries flags for the indicator buffer arrays (for testing, to see that there is no difference) ArraySetAsSeries(BufferWPR1,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries(BufferWPR2,InpAsSeries); //--- Create two indicators of the same type //--- The first one is calculated on the current chart symbol/period, the second - on those specified in the settings handle_wpr1=indicators.AddNewWPR(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,InpPeriod); handle_wpr2=indicators.AddNewWPR(InpSymbol,InpTimeframe,InpPeriod); //--- If failed to create indicator handles, return initialization error if(handle_wpr1==INVALID_HANDLE || handle_wpr2==INVALID_HANDLE) return INIT_FAILED; //--- Set descriptions for indicator lines from buffer descriptions of calculation part of created indicators indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer(0,handle_wpr1,0); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer(1,handle_wpr2,0); //--- Dashboard //--- Create the panel int width=231; panel=new CDashboard(1,20,20,width,264,0); if(panel==NULL) { Print("Error. Failed to create panel object"); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Set font parameters panel.SetFontParams("Calibri",9); //--- Display the panel with the "Symbol, Timeframe description" header text panel.View(Symbol()+", "+StringSubstr(EnumToString(Period()),7)); //--- Create a table with ID 0 to display bar data in it panel.CreateNewTable(0); //--- Draw a table with ID 0 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(0,2,20,6,2,18,width/2-2); //--- Create a table with ID 1 to display the data of indicator 1 panel.CreateNewTable(1); //--- Get the Y2 table coordinate with ID 0 and //--- set the Y1 coordinate for the table with ID 1 int y1=panel.TableY2(0)+22; //--- Draw a table with ID 1 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(1,2,y1,2,2,18,width/2-2); //--- Create a table with ID 2 to display the data of indicator 2 panel.CreateNewTable(2); //--- Get the Y2 coordinate of the table with ID 1 and //--- set the Y1 coordinate for the table with ID 2 int y2=panel.TableY2(1)+3; //--- Draw a table with ID 2 on the background of the dashboard panel.DrawGrid(2,2,y2,3,2,18,width/2-2); //--- Initialize the variable with the index of the mouse cursor bar mouse_bar_index=0; //--- Display the data of the current bar on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,TimeCurrent()); //--- Successful initialization return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- Delete the timer EventKillTimer(); //--- If the panel object exists, delete it if(panel!=NULL) delete panel; //--- Delete all comments Comment(""); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { //--- Number of bars for calculation int limit=rates_total-prev_calculated; //--- If limit > 1, then this is the first calculation or change in the history if(limit>1) { //--- specify all the available history for calculation limit=rates_total-1; /* // If the indicator has any buffers that display other calculations (not multi-indicators), // initialize them here with the "empty" value set for these buffers */ } //--- Calculate all created multi-symbol multi-period indicators if(!indicators.Calculate()) return 0; //--- Display the bar data under cursor (or current bar if cursor is outside the chart) on the dashboard DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time[mouse_bar_index]); //--- From buffers of calculated indicators, output data to indicator buffers if(!indicators.DataToBuffer(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_wpr1,0,0,limit,BufferWPR1)) return 0; if(!indicators.DataToBuffer(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_wpr2,0,0,limit,BufferWPR2)) return 0; //--- return value of prev_calculated for the next call return(rates_total); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Timer function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTimer() { //--- Call the indicator collection timer indicators.OnTimer(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ChartEvent function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { //--- Handling the panel //--- Call the panel event handler panel.OnChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); //--- If the cursor moves or a click is made on the chart if(id==CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id==CHARTEVENT_CLICK) { //--- Declare the variables to record time and price coordinates in them datetime time=0; double price=0; int wnd=0; //--- If the cursor coordinates are converted to date and time if(ChartXYToTimePrice(ChartID(),(int)lparam,(int)dparam,wnd,time,price)) { //--- write the bar index where the cursor is located to a global variable mouse_bar_index=iBarShift(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,time); //--- Display the bar data under the cursor on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } //--- If we received a custom event, display the appropriate message in the journal if(id>CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM) { //--- Here we can implement handling a click on the close button on the panel PrintFormat("%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s",__FUNCTION__,id,lparam,sparam); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display data from the specified timeseries index to the panel | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void DrawData(const int index,const datetime time) { //--- Declare the variables to receive data in them MqlRates rates[1]; //--- Exit if unable to get the bar data by the specified index if(CopyRates(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,index,1,rates)!=1) return; //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data headers int size=0; uint flags=0; uint angle=0; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name,9,FW_BOLD); panel.DrawText("Bar data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(0)-16,clrMaroon,panel.Width()-6); panel.DrawText("Indicators data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(1)-16,clrGreen,panel.Width()-6); //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data panel.SetFontParams(name,9); //--- Display the data of the specified bar in table 0 on the panel panel.DrawText("Date", panel.CellX(0,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_DATE), panel.CellX(0,0,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Time", panel.CellX(0,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_MINUTES), panel.CellX(0,1,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Open", panel.CellX(0,2,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].open,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,2,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("High", panel.CellX(0,3,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].high,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,3,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Low", panel.CellX(0,4,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].low,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,4,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Close", panel.CellX(0,5,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].close,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,5,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,1)+2,clrNONE,90); //--- Output the data of indicator 1 from the specified bar into table 1 panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_wpr1), panel.CellX(1,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,0,0)+2); double value1=indicators.GetData(handle_wpr1,0,0,index); string value_str1=(value1!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(value1,indicators.Digits(handle_wpr1)) : " "); panel.DrawText(value_str1,panel.CellX(1,0,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,0,1)+2,clrNONE,110); //--- Display a description of the indicator 1 line state panel.DrawText("Line state", panel.CellX(1,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,1,0)+2); ENUM_LINE_STATE state1=indicators.BufferLineState(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_wpr1,0,0,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state1),panel.CellX(1,1,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,1,1)+2,clrNONE,110); //--- Output the data of indicator 2 from the specified bar into table 2 panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_wpr2), panel.CellX(2,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(2,0,0)+2); double value2=indicators.GetDataTo(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_wpr2,0,0,index); string value_str2=(value2!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(value2,indicators.Digits(handle_wpr2)) : " "); panel.DrawText(value_str2,panel.CellX(2,0,1)+2,panel.CellY(2,0,1)+2,clrNONE,110); //--- Display a description of the indicator 2 line state panel.DrawText("Line state", panel.CellX(2,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(2,1,0)+2); ENUM_LINE_STATE state2=indicators.BufferLineState(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_wpr2,0,0,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state2),panel.CellX(2,1,1)+2,panel.CellY(2,1,1)+2,clrNONE,110); //--- Display description of relationship between indicator 1 line relative to indicator 2 line double value21=indicators.GetDataTo(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_wpr2,0,0,index+1); ENUM_LINE_STATE stateR=indicators.BufferLineStateRelative(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,handle_wpr1,0,0,index,value2,value21); string ma1=indicators.Name(handle_wpr1); string ma2=indicators.Name(handle_wpr2); string state_relative= ( stateR==LINE_STATE_ABOVE ? StringFormat("%s1 > %s2",ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_BELOW ? StringFormat("%s1 < %s2",ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN ? "Top-down crossing" : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP ? "Bottom-up crossing" : BufferLineStateDescription(stateR) ); panel.DrawText(StringFormat("%s1 vs %s2",ma1,ma2), panel.CellX(2,2,0)+2, panel.CellY(2,2,0)+2); panel.DrawText(state_relative, panel.CellX(2,2,1)+2, panel.CellY(2,2,1)+2,clrNONE,110); //--- Redraw the chart to immediately display all changes on the panel ChartRedraw(ChartID()); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
After compiling and launching the indicator on the M1 chart with M5 selected for calculations, we see:
Conclusion
Not all standard indicators have been created yet, and this concept does not work for all drawing styles. Next we will implement other drawing styles and other indicators. Unfortunately, it is not always possible to immediately calculate and draw an indicator that is calculated using non-current symbol and timeframe data. Sometimes you have to switch the chart timeframe. In this case the indicator itself and its calculation part is already calculated for the entire available history, but CopyBuffer() returns -1 for a missing data error. The error was not observed previously. So far this problem has not been solved: the only thing that helps is switching the chart period so that CopyBuffer() can copy the existing and already calculated indicator data.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original article: https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/13824
Warning: All rights to these materials are reserved by MetaQuotes Ltd. Copying or reprinting of these materials in whole or in part is prohibited.
This article was written by a user of the site and reflects their personal views. MetaQuotes Ltd is not responsible for the accuracy of the information presented, nor for any consequences resulting from the use of the solutions, strategies or recommendations described.
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Why, what are all these six files for? What's in there, where are they going, what are they for?
There should be only two of them - the custom indicator, from which the multi is made, and the multi itself.
They are two and there are two one Test_Custom.mq528 kb is a custom indicator. Test_Indi_MSMT.mq521 kb is the indicator itself. INDI_MSMT_!.mqh475 kb is a library, you can without it, it is your source! And the second one is the same only with coloured buffers...
Why, what are all these six files for? What's in there, where are they going, what are they for?
There should be only two of them - the custom indicator, from which the multi is made, and the multi itself.
Now I understand why the topics here are either dead or half-dead! There is a hysterical reaction to questions, as if a child in the children's toys department! Help is not waiting here! Imho I would write, The above is written for personal purposes! I don't answer questions! And you wouldn't have to pretend to be a fool.... OK! I see! I'll do it myself, I'm not limited in this matter!
Perhaps, the answer is in previous articles, for example, Preparing multisymbol multiperiod indicators
Because to start at once with multisymbol multiperiods seems too abrupt to me.
You need to go from simple to complex
Now I understand why the topics here are either dead or half-dead! Hysterical reactions to questions, as if a child in the children's toy department! There is no help here!
Try to understand by the provided examples. I am sure it is quite possible, considering that the article has a detailed description of codes.
Of course I will... it's not a bad article! It's a shame that people are not treated in the same way! It's a shame, come on!