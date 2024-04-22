Color buffers in multi-symbol multi-period indicators

Contents





Introduction

We continue the development of multi-symbol, multi-period indicators which we started in the previous article.



A single-color indicator buffer is a regular double array, which is filled with data when calculating the indicator. We can obtain data from this array and display it on a chart using the CopyBuffer() function provided that the receiving array will be a double array set as an indicator's plotting buffer (SetIndexBuffer()). When copying data from the buffer of the calculated part of the indicator to the buffer of its plotting part, the data is displayed on the chart in one color, which is set for the buffer array of the plotting part. As for multi-colored buffers, the situation is a little different. In addition to the data array, the color buffer also has an array of color indexes.

For one plotted colored indicator line, we can set no more than 64 different colors for its display. You can set the colors for the line using the compiler directive indicator_colorN, for example:

#property indicator_color1 clrGreen , clrRed

or through the PlotIndexSetInteger() function, for example:

PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_COLOR_INDEXES , 2 ); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_LINE_COLOR , 0 , clrGreen ); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_LINE_COLOR , 1 , clrRed );

In both cases, here two colors are set for the first plotted line of the indicator: green and red. The green color index is 0, and the red color index is 1. These color indices are stored in a special array of color indices in the indicator's color buffer. For each bar in the timeseries calculated by the indicator, you can set its own color. In this case, a separate color index is set for each bar. In this case it is either 0 or 1. The indicator line is plotted with the color assigned to this index.

It seems that in the examples above, the first method looks more concise. This is true, but in order to be able to dynamically change the color for the indicator line, you need to use the second method: assign the number of colors, and then dynamically change them to any others depending on the situation displayed by the indicator.



For each color buffer, you should assign an array of color indexes, and the array of color indexes must have an index 1 greater than the index of the array being plotted. For drawing styles that require more than one array, the index of the color array is always 1 greater than the index of the last array assigned to plot the line.







Basic principles

Based on the above, we understand that

The indicator plot buffer can use one or more arrays for plotting, depending on the drawing style. For any color array, one more additional array is used, which is an array of color indexes of the plotting buffer, the index of which is 1 greater than the index of the last array assigned to the plotting buffer.

For a better understanding, let's create a new indicator in which we will indicate several plotting buffers, including simple and colored, using multiple arrays for construction:

We have the following indicator template: #property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 17 #property indicator_plots 6 #property indicator_label1 "Label1" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 clrRed #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 #property indicator_label2 "Label2" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_FILLING #property indicator_color2 clrRed , clrDeepSkyBlue #property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width2 1 #property indicator_label3 "Label3" #property indicator_type3 DRAW_CANDLES #property indicator_color3 clrDarkSalmon #property indicator_style3 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width3 1 #property indicator_label4 "Label4" #property indicator_type4 DRAW_COLOR_LINE #property indicator_color4 clrRed , clrRoyalBlue #property indicator_style4 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width4 1 #property indicator_label5 "Label5" #property indicator_type5 DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM2 #property indicator_color5 clrRed , clrForestGreen , clrBurlyWood #property indicator_style5 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width5 1 #property indicator_label6 "Label6" #property indicator_type6 DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES #property indicator_color6 clrRed , clrBlue , clrGray #property indicator_style6 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width6 1 input uchar InpHidePlotIndex = 0 ; double Label1Buffer[]; double Label2Buffer1[]; double Label2Buffer2[]; double Label3Buffer1[]; double Label3Buffer2[]; double Label3Buffer3[]; double Label3Buffer4[]; double Label4Buffer[]; double Label4Colors[]; double Label5Buffer1[]; double Label5Buffer2[]; double Label5Colors[]; double Label6Buffer1[]; double Label6Buffer2[]; double Label6Buffer3[]; double Label6Buffer4[]; double Label6Colors[]; int OnInit () { SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,Label1Buffer, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 ,Label2Buffer1, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 2 ,Label2Buffer2, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 3 ,Label3Buffer1, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 4 ,Label3Buffer2, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 5 ,Label3Buffer3, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 6 ,Label3Buffer4, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 7 ,Label4Buffer, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 8 ,Label4Colors, INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX ); SetIndexBuffer ( 9 ,Label5Buffer1, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 10 ,Label5Buffer2, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 11 ,Label5Colors, INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX ); SetIndexBuffer ( 12 ,Label6Buffer1, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 13 ,Label6Buffer2, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 14 ,Label6Buffer3, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 15 ,Label6Buffer4, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 16 ,Label6Colors, INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX ); } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { return (rates_total); } Comments describe which arrays are assigned to certain graphic series. If you create an indicator without changing the default names of graphic series, then the wizard creates quite logical and understandable names for the indicator buffers, where "LabelX" is the name of the buffer being drawn with number X, and "Buffer" is the number of the array (one or more) to construct a graphic series. For example, Label5Buffer1 is the first array of the fifth plot buffer (its index is actually 4 since it starts from zero) for constructing a color histogram between two lines.

Label5Buffer2 is the second array of the fifth plot buffer for constructing a color histogram drawn between two lines.



Label5Colors is an array of color indexes of the fifth plot buffer for constructing a color histogram between two lines.

For the example discussed above, the index of the graphic series (plot buffer) is 4, although arrays with indexes 9, 10 and 11 are assigned to it. Therefore, in order to assign any property to this graphic series, you need to set it not by the indexes of the arrays assigned to construct the graphic series, but by the index of the plot buffer which are six in total in this example - from 0 to 5. To visually observe how properties are assigned to graphic series you can add an input variable, indicate in it the index of the plot buffer which should not be displayed in the data window and set the given plot buffer to the false value: #property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 17 #property indicator_plots 6 #property indicator_label1 "Label1" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 clrRed #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 #property indicator_label2 "Label2" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_FILLING #property indicator_color2 clrRed , clrDeepSkyBlue #property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width2 1 #property indicator_label3 "Label3" #property indicator_type3 DRAW_CANDLES #property indicator_color3 clrDarkSalmon #property indicator_style3 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width3 1 #property indicator_label4 "Label4" #property indicator_type4 DRAW_COLOR_LINE #property indicator_color4 clrRed , clrRoyalBlue #property indicator_style4 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width4 1 #property indicator_label5 "Label5" #property indicator_type5 DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM2 #property indicator_color5 clrRed , clrForestGreen , clrBurlyWood #property indicator_style5 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width5 1 #property indicator_label6 "Label6" #property indicator_type6 DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES #property indicator_color6 clrRed , clrBlue , clrGray #property indicator_style6 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width6 1 input uchar InpHidePlotIndex = 0 ; double Label1Buffer[]; double Label2Buffer1[]; double Label2Buffer2[]; double Label3Buffer1[]; double Label3Buffer2[]; double Label3Buffer3[]; double Label3Buffer4[]; double Label4Buffer[]; double Label4Colors[]; double Label5Buffer1[]; double Label5Buffer2[]; double Label5Colors[]; double Label6Buffer1[]; double Label6Buffer2[]; double Label6Buffer3[]; double Label6Buffer4[]; double Label6Colors[]; int hide_index=(InpHidePlotIndex> 5 ? 5 : InpHidePlotIndex); int OnInit () { SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,Label1Buffer, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 ,Label2Buffer1, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 2 ,Label2Buffer2, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 3 ,Label3Buffer1, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 4 ,Label3Buffer2, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 5 ,Label3Buffer3, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 6 ,Label3Buffer4, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 7 ,Label4Buffer, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 8 ,Label4Colors, INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX ); SetIndexBuffer ( 9 ,Label5Buffer1, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 10 ,Label5Buffer2, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 11 ,Label5Colors, INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX ); SetIndexBuffer ( 12 ,Label6Buffer1, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 13 ,Label6Buffer2, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 14 ,Label6Buffer3, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 15 ,Label6Buffer4, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 16 ,Label6Colors, INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX ); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_SHOW_DATA , true ); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 1 , PLOT_SHOW_DATA , true ); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 2 , PLOT_SHOW_DATA , true ); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 3 , PLOT_SHOW_DATA , true ); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 4 , PLOT_SHOW_DATA , true ); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 5 , PLOT_SHOW_DATA , true ); PlotIndexSetInteger (hide_index, PLOT_SHOW_DATA , false ); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { return (rates_total); }

If you set buffer 0 in the settings, which corresponds to a graphic series named Label1, then this buffer will not be displayed in the data window:

You can see that the data list starts with a buffer named Label2. If you enter 5 in the indicator settings, the buffer named Label6 will be hidden from the data window:

Accordingly, no matter how many arrays are assigned in the indicator for constructing graphic series, you need to take into account the following factors: To change the properties of graphic series specifically, you need to access the index of the desired plot buffer, and not the index of the arrays assigned to construct these series.

To construct buffers with different drawing styles, you need one to five arrays assigned as indicator buffers.

All arrays belonging to one plot buffer must appear in strict sequence one after another. They cannot be mixed with other arrays assigned for constructing other graphic series.

The array of color indexes in the list of arrays assigned to one plot buffer is the last one. Based on the above, we understand that the structure of the buffers of multi-symbol multi-period indicators needs to be improved. Now we will declare five arrays in the structure: four arrays for storing buffer data and a fifth for storing color indexes. Different indicator line drawing styles may require the use of one to five double arrays. All these arrays will be declared in the buffer structure, and only those needed for a specific indicator will be used. Accordingly, when accessing buffer data, you will need to specify, along with the index of this buffer, the number (index) of the required array. It is not very convenient to constantly indicate the index of the required buffer and the index of the required array, since most indicator constructions in standard indicators are made on a single-array buffer, and you will always have to indicate zero as the second index. But later, after creating and testing all the indicators in multi-version forms, we will add methods for obtaining the necessary data from the required buffer and array to the classes of each indicator. This will be done later. For now, let's proceed with the structure of indicator buffers.



Expanding classes

To eliminate the need to keep track of how many arrays the indicator's plot buffer requires for its construction, we will implement the receipt of data from the graphic series in such a way that it is accessed only at the index of the plot buffer and at the index of the desired array. That is, if buffer 0 is drawn on two data arrays and one array of color indexes, then to request data from the first array, you will simply need to specify the index of the plot buffer and the index of the desired array, for example 0 and 0. If we need data from the second array, indicate 0 and 1. To request data from the color buffer, we will create the appropriate methods and will only indicate the index of the plot buffer (0).

This way, we will not need to remember the indexes of the arrays assigned to the indicator buffers. They will be remembered in the class and will return data based on the index of the graphic series and the required array. So, it will probably be a little easier to obtain data by querying it only based on the indexes of plot buffers. A little later, for each class of each standard indicator, we will create methods that return data from the required array. This will further facilitate the task of obtaining data from multi-indicator buffers and plotting their lines on the chart.

All changes will be made to the library file \MQL5\Include\IndMSTF\IndMSTF.mqh.

Also, the structure of the indicator buffer will be redesigned in the library file. We will move some functions to a private section, since access to them from outside is not needed. Previously we initialized and changed the size of only one array, now there will be five of them. Therefore, the initialization and resizing functions now process all five arrays. The required number of arrays will be selected according to the drawing style set for the buffer, since it is the style that determines the required number of arrays for constructing a graphic series. The drawing style is set to the buffer structure when creating the indicator. We will also write the index of the indicator's source array in the buffer structure, so that using this index we can know exactly from which buffer of the source indicator the data is being copied.



struct SBuffer { private : double init_value; uchar init_color_idx; int shift; uint source; bool colored; ENUM_DRAW_TYPE draw_type; bool ResizeArrays( const int new_size) { bool res= true ; switch (draw_type) { case DRAW_LINE : case DRAW_HISTOGRAM : case DRAW_ARROW : case DRAW_SECTION : return ArrayResize (array0,new_size)==new_size; case DRAW_HISTOGRAM2 : case DRAW_ZIGZAG : case DRAW_FILLING : res =( ArrayResize (array0,new_size)==new_size); res &=( ArrayResize (array1,new_size)==new_size); return res; case DRAW_BARS : case DRAW_CANDLES : res =( ArrayResize (array0,new_size)==new_size); res &=( ArrayResize (array1,new_size)==new_size); res &=( ArrayResize (array2,new_size)==new_size); res &=( ArrayResize (array3,new_size)==new_size); return res; case DRAW_COLOR_LINE : case DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM : case DRAW_COLOR_ARROW : case DRAW_COLOR_SECTION : res =( ArrayResize (array0,new_size)==new_size); res &=( ArrayResize (color_indexes,new_size)==new_size); return res; case DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM2 : case DRAW_COLOR_ZIGZAG : res =( ArrayResize (array0,new_size)==new_size); res &=( ArrayResize (array1,new_size)==new_size); res &=( ArrayResize (color_indexes,new_size)==new_size); return res; case DRAW_COLOR_BARS : case DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES : res =( ArrayResize (array0,new_size)==new_size); res &=( ArrayResize (array1,new_size)==new_size); res &=( ArrayResize (array2,new_size)==new_size); res &=( ArrayResize (array3,new_size)==new_size); res &=( ArrayResize (color_indexes,new_size)==new_size); return res; default : break ; } return false ; } int InitArrays( void ) { bool res= 0 ; switch (draw_type) { case DRAW_LINE : case DRAW_HISTOGRAM : case DRAW_ARROW : case DRAW_SECTION : return ArrayInitialize (array0,init_value); case DRAW_HISTOGRAM2 : case DRAW_ZIGZAG : case DRAW_FILLING : res+= ArrayInitialize (array0,init_value); res+= ArrayInitialize (array1,init_value); return res/ 2 ; case DRAW_BARS : case DRAW_CANDLES : res+= ArrayInitialize (array0,init_value); res+= ArrayInitialize (array1,init_value); res+= ArrayInitialize (array2,init_value); res+= ArrayInitialize (array3,init_value); return res/ 4 ; case DRAW_COLOR_LINE : case DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM : case DRAW_COLOR_ARROW : case DRAW_COLOR_SECTION : res+= ArrayInitialize (array0,init_value); res+= ArrayInitialize (color_indexes,init_color_idx); return res/ 2 ; case DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM2 : case DRAW_COLOR_ZIGZAG : res+= ArrayInitialize (array0,init_value); res+= ArrayInitialize (array1,init_value); res+= ArrayInitialize (color_indexes,init_color_idx); return res/ 3 ; case DRAW_COLOR_BARS : case DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES : res+= ArrayInitialize (array0,init_value); res+= ArrayInitialize (array1,init_value); res+= ArrayInitialize (array2,init_value); res+= ArrayInitialize (array3,init_value); res+= ArrayInitialize (color_indexes,init_color_idx); return res/ 5 ; default : break ; } return false ; } public : double array0[]; double array1[]; double array2[]; double array3[]; double color_indexes[]; color clrs[]; string descript; bool IsColoredBuffer( void ) { return colored; } void SetBufferDrawType( const ENUM_DRAW_TYPE type, const uint buff_source) { draw_type=type; source=buff_source; switch (draw_type) { case DRAW_COLOR_LINE : case DRAW_COLOR_SECTION : case DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM : case DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM2 : case DRAW_COLOR_ARROW : case DRAW_COLOR_ZIGZAG : case DRAW_COLOR_BARS : case DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES : colored= true ; break ; default : colored= false ; break ; } } ENUM_DRAW_TYPE DrawType( void ) { return draw_type; } uint BufferFrom( void ) { return source; } void SetInitValue( const double value) { init_value=value; } double InitValue( void ) { return init_value; } void SetInitColorIdx( const uchar idx) { init_color_idx=idx; } uchar InitColorIdx( void ) { return init_color_idx; } void SetShift( const int value) { shift=value; } int Shift( void ) { return shift; } uint BufferSize( void ) { return array0.Size(); } bool BuffResize( const int new_size) { return ResizeArrays(new_size); } int InitBuffer( void ) { return InitArrays(); } uint BufferColorIdxSize( void ) { return color_indexes.Size(); } void SetColorToIdx( const uchar idx, const color clr) { if (idx>( int )clrs.Size()- 1 ) { ResetLastError (); if ( ArrayResize (clrs,idx+ 1 )!=idx+ 1 ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: ArrayResize 'clrs' failed. Error %lu" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); return ; } } clrs[idx]=clr; } color ColorByIdx( const uchar idx){ return (idx<clrs.Size() ? clrs[idx] : clrNONE ); } };

Previously, arrays were copied in the Calculate() indicator calculation method. Now, since more than one array will need to be copied, new methods have been created that return the result of copying all arrays used for calculation. In the multi-indicator class, we declare new methods and add the index of the required array to the data retrieval methods.

class CIndMSTF : public CObject { private : ENUM_PROGRAM_TYPE m_program; ENUM_INDICATOR m_type; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES m_timeframe; string m_symbol; int m_handle; int m_id; bool m_success; ENUM_ERR_TYPE m_type_err; string m_description; string m_name; string m_parameters; protected : ENUM_IND_CATEGORY m_category; MqlParam m_param[]; string m_title; SBuffer m_buffers[]; int m_digits; int m_limit; int m_rates_total; int m_prev_calculated; void SetName( const string name) { this .m_name=name; } void SetParameters( const string str) { this .m_parameters=str; } bool BufferResize( const uint buffer_num, const int new_buff_size); bool BuffersResize( const int new_buff_size); bool BufferInitialize( const uint buffer_num, const int new_buff_size); bool BuffersInitialize( const int new_buff_size); bool IsEqualParameters( const MqlParam &this_param, const MqlParam &compared_param) const { if (this_param.type==compared_param.type && this_param.integer_value==compared_param.integer_value && this_param.string_value==compared_param.string_value && :: NormalizeDouble (this_param.double_value-compared_param.double_value, 8 )== 0 ) return true ; return false ; } int CompareParams( const MqlParam &this_param, const MqlParam &compared_param) { if ( this .IsEqualParameters(this_param,compared_param)) return 0 ; else if (this_param.type>compared_param.type || this_param.integer_value>compared_param.integer_value || this_param.string_value>compared_param.string_value || this_param.double_value>compared_param.double_value ) return 1 ; else if (this_param.type<compared_param.type || this_param.integer_value<compared_param.integer_value || this_param.string_value<compared_param.string_value || this_param.double_value<compared_param.double_value ) return - 1 ; else return - 1 ; } bool CopyArray( const uint buff_num, const uint array_num, const int to_copy, double &array[]); bool CopyArrays( const uint buff_num, const int to_copy); public : int CreateIndicator( void ); bool Calculate( void ); bool DataToBuffer( const string symbol_to, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_to, const uint buffer_num, const uint array_num , const int limit, double &buffer[]); bool DataToColorBuffer( const string symbol_to, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_to, const uint buffer_num, const uint array_num, const int limit, double &plot_buffer[], double &color_buffer[]); void SetBufferInitValue( const uint buffer_num, const double value); double BufferInitValue( const uint buffer_num) const ; void SetBufferInitColorIndex( const uint buffer_num, const uchar index); uchar BufferInitColorIndex( const uint buffer_num) const ; void SetBufferColorToIndex( const uint buffer_num, const uchar color_idx, const color clr); color BufferColorByIndex( const uint buffer_num, const uchar color_idx); bool IsColoredBuffer( const uint buffer_num) const ; void SetBufferShift( const uint buffer_num, const int value); double BufferShift( const uint buffer_num) const ; void SetBufferDrawType( const uint buffer_num, const ENUM_DRAW_TYPE type, const uint buff_source); ENUM_DRAW_TYPE BufferDrawType( const uint buffer_num); uint BufferFrom( const uint buffer_num); double GetData( const uint buffer_num, const uint array_num , const int index) const ; double GetDataTo( const string symbol_to, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_to, const uint buffer_num, const uint array_num , const int index) const ; double GetColorData( const uint buffer_num, const int index) const ; double GetColorDataTo( const string symbol_to, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_to, const uint buffer_num, const int index) const ; uint DataTotal( const uint buffer_num, const uint array_num ) const ; uint ColorsTotal( const uint buffer_num) const ; ENUM_LINE_STATE BufferLineState( const uint buffer_num, const uint array_num , const int index) const ; ENUM_LINE_STATE BufferLineState( const string symbol_from, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframes_from, const uint buffer_num, const uint array_num , const int index) const ; ENUM_LINE_STATE BufferLineStateRelative( const int buffer_num, const uint array_num , const int index, const double level0, const double level1= EMPTY_VALUE ); ENUM_LINE_STATE BufferLineStateRelative( const string symbol_from, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframes_from, const int buffer_num, const uint array_num , const int index, const double level0, const double level1= EMPTY_VALUE ); bool IsSuccess( void ) const { return this .m_success; } ENUM_ERR_TYPE TypeError( void ) const { return this .m_type_err; } void SetID( const int id) { this .m_id=id; } void SetDigits( const uint digits) { this .m_digits=( int )digits; } void SetDescription( const string descr) { this .m_description=descr; } void SetBufferDescription( const uint buffer_num, const string descr); void SetAsSeriesOff( void ); bool IsSeries( const uint buffer_num, const uint array_num ) const ; bool IsSynchronized( void ) const { return ( bool ):: SeriesInfoInteger ( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe, SERIES_SYNCHRONIZED ); } ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe( void ) const { return this .m_timeframe; } string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .m_symbol; } string Name( void ) const { return this .m_name; } string Parameters( void ) const { return this .m_parameters; } int Handle( void ) const { return this .m_handle; } int Digits ( void ) const { return this .m_digits; } uint BuffersTotal( void ) const { return this .m_buffers.Size(); } uint RatesTotal( void ) const { return this .m_rates_total; } int ID( void ) const { return this .m_id; } string Description( void ) const { return this .m_description; } string Title( void ) const { return this .m_title; } ENUM_IND_CATEGORY Category( void ) const { return this .m_category; } uint ParamsTotal( void ) const { return this .m_param.Size(); } ENUM_PROGRAM_TYPE Program( void ) const { return this .m_program; } string CategoryDescription( void ); string BufferDescription( const uint buffer_num); MqlParam GetMqlParam( const int index) const { return this .m_param[index]; } bool IsIndicator() const { return ( this .Program()== PROGRAM_INDICATOR ); } string TimeframeDescription( void ) const { return :: StringSubstr (:: EnumToString ( this .m_timeframe), 7 ); } int Calculated( void ) const { return :: BarsCalculated ( this .m_handle); } virtual int Type( void ) const { return this .m_type; } virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { const CIndMSTF *compared=node; switch (mode) { case COMPARE_MODE_ID : return ( this .ID()>compared.ID() ? 1 : this .ID()<compared.ID() ? - 1 : 0 ); case COMPARE_MODE_HANDLE : return ( this .Handle()>compared.Handle() ? 1 : this .Handle()<compared.Handle() ? - 1 : 0 ); case COMPARE_MODE_CATEGORY : return ( this .Category()>compared.Category() ? 1 : this .Category()<compared.Category() ? - 1 : 0 ); case COMPARE_MODE_SYMBOL : return ( this . Symbol ()>compared. Symbol () ? 1 : this . Symbol ()<compared. Symbol () ? - 1 : 0 ); case COMPARE_MODE_TIMEFRAME : return ( this .Timeframe()>compared.Timeframe() ? 1 : this .Timeframe()<compared.Timeframe() ? - 1 : 0 ); case COMPARE_MODE_DESCRIPTION : return ( this .Description()>compared.Description() ? 1 : this .Description()<compared.Description() ? - 1 : 0 ); default : return ( this .IsEqualIndicators(compared) ? 0 : - 1 ); } } bool IsEqualIndicators( const CIndMSTF *compared) const { if ( this .Type()!=compared.Type() || this .ParamsTotal()!=compared.ParamsTotal()) return false ; bool res= true ; int total=( int ) this .ParamsTotal(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) res &= this .IsEqualParameters( this .m_param[i],compared.GetMqlParam(i)); res &=( this .Timeframe()==compared.Timeframe()); res &=( this . Symbol ()==compared. Symbol ()); return res; } void OnTimer ( void ); CIndMSTF(){} CIndMSTF( const ENUM_INDICATOR type, const uint buffers, const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); ~CIndMSTF(); };

In the class destructor, we release the memory of all arrays of indicator buffers:

CIndMSTF::~CIndMSTF() { :: EventKillTimer (); :: ResetLastError (); if ( this .m_handle!= INVALID_HANDLE && !:: IndicatorRelease ( this .m_handle)) :: PrintFormat ( "%s: %s, handle %ld IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , this .Title(),m_handle,:: GetLastError ()); for ( int i= 0 ;i<( int ) this .BuffersTotal();i++) { :: ArrayFree ( this .m_buffers[i].array0); :: ArrayFree ( this .m_buffers[i].array1); :: ArrayFree ( this .m_buffers[i].array2); :: ArrayFree ( this .m_buffers[i].array3); :: ArrayFree ( this .m_buffers[i].color_indexes); } }

Implementation of new declared methods:

void CIndMSTF::SetBufferInitColorIndex( const uint buffer_num, const uchar index) { if (buffer_num> this .BuffersTotal()- 1 ) { string buff_limit=( this .BuffersTotal()== 1 ? "0" : "0 - " + string ( this .BuffersTotal()- 1 )); :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Invalid buffer number passed (%lu). Value must be %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,buffer_num,buff_limit); return ; } this .m_buffers[buffer_num].SetInitColorIdx(index); } uchar CIndMSTF::BufferInitColorIndex( const uint buffer_num) const { if (buffer_num> this .BuffersTotal()- 1 ) { string buff_limit=( this .BuffersTotal()== 1 ? "0" : "0 - " + string ( this .BuffersTotal()- 1 )); :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Invalid buffer number passed (%lu). Value must be %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,buffer_num,buff_limit); return uchar ( this .BuffersTotal()> 0 ? this .m_buffers[ 0 ].InitColorIdx() : 0 ); } return this .m_buffers[buffer_num].InitColorIdx(); } void CIndMSTF::SetBufferColorToIndex( const uint buffer_num, const uchar color_idx, const color clr) { if (buffer_num> this .BuffersTotal()- 1 ) { string buff_limit=( this .BuffersTotal()== 1 ? "0" : "0 - " + string ( this .BuffersTotal()- 1 )); :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Invalid buffer number passed (%lu). Value must be %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,buffer_num,buff_limit); return ; } this .m_buffers[buffer_num].SetColorToIdx(color_idx,clr); } color CIndMSTF::BufferColorByIndex( const uint buffer_num, const uchar color_idx) { if (buffer_num> this .BuffersTotal()- 1 ) { string buff_limit=( this .BuffersTotal()== 1 ? "0" : "0 - " + string ( this .BuffersTotal()- 1 )); :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Invalid buffer number passed (%lu). Value must be %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,buffer_num,buff_limit); return clrNONE ; } return this .m_buffers[buffer_num].ColorByIdx(color_idx); } bool CIndMSTF::IsColoredBuffer( const uint buffer_num) const { if (buffer_num> this .BuffersTotal()- 1 ) { string buff_limit=( this .BuffersTotal()== 1 ? "0" : "0 - " + string ( this .BuffersTotal()- 1 )); :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Invalid buffer number passed (%lu). Value must be %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,buffer_num,buff_limit); return false ; } return this .m_buffers[buffer_num].IsColoredBuffer(); } void CIndMSTF::SetBufferDrawType( const uint buffer_num, const ENUM_DRAW_TYPE type, const uint buff_source) { if (buffer_num> this .BuffersTotal()- 1 ) { string buff_limit=( this .BuffersTotal()== 1 ? "0" : "0 - " + string ( this .BuffersTotal()- 1 )); :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Invalid buffer number passed (%lu). Value must be %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,buffer_num,buff_limit); return ; } this .m_buffers[buffer_num].SetBufferDrawType(type,buff_source); } ENUM_DRAW_TYPE CIndMSTF::BufferDrawType( const uint buffer_num) { if (buffer_num> this .BuffersTotal()- 1 ) { string buff_limit=( this .BuffersTotal()== 1 ? "0" : "0 - " + string ( this .BuffersTotal()- 1 )); :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Invalid buffer number passed (%lu). Value must be %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,buffer_num,buff_limit); return ( this .BuffersTotal()> 0 ? this .m_buffers[ 0 ].DrawType() : DRAW_NONE ); } return this .m_buffers[buffer_num].DrawType(); } uint CIndMSTF::BufferFrom( const uint buffer_num) { if (buffer_num> this .BuffersTotal()- 1 ) { string buff_limit=( this .BuffersTotal()== 1 ? "0" : "0 - " + string ( this .BuffersTotal()- 1 )); :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Invalid buffer number passed (%lu). Value must be %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,buffer_num,buff_limit); return ( this .BuffersTotal()> 0 ? this .m_buffers[ 0 ].Shift() : 0 ); } return this .m_buffers[buffer_num].BufferFrom(); } bool CIndMSTF::CopyArray( const uint buff_num, const uint array_num, const int to_copy, double &array[]) { :: ResetLastError (); int copied= 0 ; if (to_copy== 2 ) { switch (array_num) { case 0 : case 1 : case 2 : case 3 : copied=:: CopyBuffer ( this .m_handle, this .m_buffers[buff_num].BufferFrom(), - this .m_buffers[buff_num].Shift(),to_copy,array); break ; case 4 : copied=:: CopyBuffer ( this .m_handle, this .m_buffers[buff_num].BufferFrom()+ 1 ,- this .m_buffers[buff_num].Shift(),to_copy,array); break ; default : break ; } } else { switch (array_num) { case 0 : copied=:: CopyBuffer ( this .m_handle, this .m_buffers[buff_num].BufferFrom(), - this .m_buffers[buff_num].Shift(),to_copy, this .m_buffers[buff_num].array0); break ; case 1 : copied=:: CopyBuffer ( this .m_handle, this .m_buffers[buff_num].BufferFrom(), - this .m_buffers[buff_num].Shift(),to_copy, this .m_buffers[buff_num].array1); break ; case 2 : copied=:: CopyBuffer ( this .m_handle, this .m_buffers[buff_num].BufferFrom(), - this .m_buffers[buff_num].Shift(),to_copy, this .m_buffers[buff_num].array2); break ; case 3 : copied=:: CopyBuffer ( this .m_handle, this .m_buffers[buff_num].BufferFrom(), - this .m_buffers[buff_num].Shift(),to_copy, this .m_buffers[buff_num].array3); break ; case 4 : copied=:: CopyBuffer ( this .m_handle, this .m_buffers[buff_num].BufferFrom()+ 1 ,- this .m_buffers[buff_num].Shift(),to_copy, this .m_buffers[buff_num].color_indexes); break ; default : break ; } } if (copied> 0 ) return true ; if (copied== WRONG_VALUE ) :: PrintFormat ( "%s::%s: Start downloading data by %s/%s. Waiting for the next tick..." , __FUNCTION__ , this .Title(), this .m_symbol, this .TimeframeDescription()); else :: PrintFormat ( "%s::%s: Not all data was copied. Data available: %lu, total copied: %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , this .Title(), this .m_rates_total,copied); return false ; } bool CIndMSTF::CopyArrays( const uint buff_num, const int to_copy) { bool res= true ; double array[ 2 ]; if (to_copy== 2 ) { switch ( this .BufferDrawType(buff_num)) { case DRAW_LINE : case DRAW_HISTOGRAM : case DRAW_ARROW : case DRAW_SECTION : res= this .CopyArray(buff_num, 0 ,to_copy,array); if (res) { this .m_buffers[buff_num].array0[ this .DataTotal(buff_num, 0 )- 1 ]=array[ 1 ]; this .m_buffers[buff_num].array0[ this .DataTotal(buff_num, 0 )- 2 ]=array[ 0 ]; } return res; case DRAW_HISTOGRAM2 : case DRAW_ZIGZAG : case DRAW_FILLING : res= this .CopyArray(buff_num, 0 ,to_copy,array); if (res) { this .m_buffers[buff_num].array0[ this .DataTotal(buff_num, 0 )- 1 ]=array[ 1 ]; this .m_buffers[buff_num].array0[ this .DataTotal(buff_num, 0 )- 2 ]=array[ 0 ]; } res &= this .CopyArray(buff_num, 1 ,to_copy,array); if (res) { this .m_buffers[buff_num].array1[ this .DataTotal(buff_num, 1 )- 1 ]=array[ 1 ]; this .m_buffers[buff_num].array1[ this .DataTotal(buff_num, 1 )- 2 ]=array[ 0 ]; } return res; case DRAW_BARS : case DRAW_CANDLES : res= this .CopyArray(buff_num, 0 ,to_copy,array); if (res) { this .m_buffers[buff_num].array0[ this .DataTotal(buff_num, 0 )- 1 ]=array[ 1 ]; this .m_buffers[buff_num].array0[ this .DataTotal(buff_num, 0 )- 2 ]=array[ 0 ]; } res &= this .CopyArray(buff_num, 1 ,to_copy,array); if (res) { this .m_buffers[buff_num].array1[ this .DataTotal(buff_num, 1 )- 1 ]=array[ 1 ]; this .m_buffers[buff_num].array1[ this .DataTotal(buff_num, 1 )- 2 ]=array[ 0 ]; } res &= this .CopyArray(buff_num, 2 ,to_copy,array); if (res) { this .m_buffers[buff_num].array2[ this .DataTotal(buff_num, 2 )- 1 ]=array[ 1 ]; this .m_buffers[buff_num].array2[ this .DataTotal(buff_num, 2 )- 2 ]=array[ 0 ]; } res &= this .CopyArray(buff_num, 3 ,to_copy,array); if (res) { this .m_buffers[buff_num].array3[ this .DataTotal(buff_num, 3 )- 1 ]=array[ 1 ]; this .m_buffers[buff_num].array3[ this .DataTotal(buff_num, 3 )- 2 ]=array[ 0 ]; } return res; case DRAW_COLOR_LINE : case DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM : case DRAW_COLOR_ARROW : case DRAW_COLOR_SECTION : res= this .CopyArray(buff_num, 0 ,to_copy,array); if (res) { this .m_buffers[buff_num].array0[ this .DataTotal(buff_num, 0 )- 1 ]=array[ 1 ]; this .m_buffers[buff_num].array0[ this .DataTotal(buff_num, 0 )- 2 ]=array[ 0 ]; } res &= this .CopyArray(buff_num, 4 ,to_copy,array); if (res) { this .m_buffers[buff_num].color_indexes[ this .DataTotal(buff_num, 4 )- 1 ]=array[ 1 ]; this .m_buffers[buff_num].color_indexes[ this .DataTotal(buff_num, 4 )- 2 ]=array[ 0 ]; } return res; case DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM2 : case DRAW_COLOR_ZIGZAG : res= this .CopyArray(buff_num, 0 ,to_copy,array); if (res) { this .m_buffers[buff_num].array0[ this .DataTotal(buff_num, 0 )- 1 ]=array[ 1 ]; this .m_buffers[buff_num].array0[ this .DataTotal(buff_num, 0 )- 2 ]=array[ 0 ]; } res &= this .CopyArray(buff_num, 1 ,to_copy,array); if (res) { this .m_buffers[buff_num].array1[ this .DataTotal(buff_num, 1 )- 1 ]=array[ 1 ]; this .m_buffers[buff_num].array1[ this .DataTotal(buff_num, 1 )- 2 ]=array[ 0 ]; } res &= this .CopyArray(buff_num, 4 ,to_copy,array); if (res) { this .m_buffers[buff_num].color_indexes[ this .DataTotal(buff_num, 4 )- 1 ]=array[ 1 ]; this .m_buffers[buff_num].color_indexes[ this .DataTotal(buff_num, 4 )- 2 ]=array[ 0 ]; } return res; case DRAW_COLOR_BARS : case DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES : res= this .CopyArray(buff_num, 0 ,to_copy,array); if (res) { this .m_buffers[buff_num].array0[ this .DataTotal(buff_num, 0 )- 1 ]=array[ 1 ]; this .m_buffers[buff_num].array0[ this .DataTotal(buff_num, 0 )- 2 ]=array[ 0 ]; } res &= this .CopyArray(buff_num, 1 ,to_copy,array); if (res) { this .m_buffers[buff_num].array1[ this .DataTotal(buff_num, 1 )- 1 ]=array[ 1 ]; this .m_buffers[buff_num].array1[ this .DataTotal(buff_num, 1 )- 2 ]=array[ 0 ]; } res &= this .CopyArray(buff_num, 2 ,to_copy,array); if (res) { this .m_buffers[buff_num].array2[ this .DataTotal(buff_num, 2 )- 1 ]=array[ 1 ]; this .m_buffers[buff_num].array2[ this .DataTotal(buff_num, 2 )- 2 ]=array[ 0 ]; } res &= this .CopyArray(buff_num, 3 ,to_copy,array); if (res) { this .m_buffers[buff_num].array3[ this .DataTotal(buff_num, 3 )- 1 ]=array[ 1 ]; this .m_buffers[buff_num].array3[ this .DataTotal(buff_num, 3 )- 2 ]=array[ 0 ]; } res &= this .CopyArray(buff_num, 4 ,to_copy,array); if (res) { this .m_buffers[buff_num].color_indexes[ this .DataTotal(buff_num, 4 )- 1 ]=array[ 1 ]; this .m_buffers[buff_num].color_indexes[ this .DataTotal(buff_num, 4 )- 2 ]=array[ 0 ]; } return res; default : break ; } } else { switch ( this .BufferDrawType(buff_num)) { case DRAW_LINE : case DRAW_HISTOGRAM : case DRAW_ARROW : case DRAW_SECTION : return this .CopyArray(buff_num, 0 ,to_copy,array); case DRAW_HISTOGRAM2 : case DRAW_ZIGZAG : case DRAW_FILLING : res = this .CopyArray(buff_num, 0 ,to_copy,array); res &= this .CopyArray(buff_num, 1 ,to_copy,array); return res; case DRAW_BARS : case DRAW_CANDLES : res = this .CopyArray(buff_num, 0 ,to_copy,array); res &= this .CopyArray(buff_num, 1 ,to_copy,array); res &= this .CopyArray(buff_num, 2 ,to_copy,array); res &= this .CopyArray(buff_num, 3 ,to_copy,array); return res; case DRAW_COLOR_LINE : case DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM : case DRAW_COLOR_ARROW : case DRAW_COLOR_SECTION : res = this .CopyArray(buff_num, 0 ,to_copy,array); res &= this .CopyArray(buff_num, 4 ,to_copy,array); return res; case DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM2 : case DRAW_COLOR_ZIGZAG : res = this .CopyArray(buff_num, 0 ,to_copy,array); res &= this .CopyArray(buff_num, 1 ,to_copy,array); res &= this .CopyArray(buff_num, 4 ,to_copy,array); return res; case DRAW_COLOR_BARS : case DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES : res = this .CopyArray(buff_num, 0 ,to_copy,array); res &= this .CopyArray(buff_num, 1 ,to_copy,array); res &= this .CopyArray(buff_num, 2 ,to_copy,array); res &= this .CopyArray(buff_num, 3 ,to_copy,array); res &= this .CopyArray(buff_num, 4 ,to_copy,array); return res; default : break ; } } return false ; }

Now, in the indicator calculation method, instead of copying arrays we call a method that copies all arrays of indicator buffers, and error is returned after trying to copy all arrays:

bool CIndMSTF::Calculate( void ) { this .m_success= true ; this .m_type_err=ERR_TYPE_NO_ERROR; if (! this .IsSynchronized()) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s::%s: Waiting for data to sync..." , __FUNCTION__ , this .Title()); this .m_type_err=ERR_TYPE_NO_SYNC; this .m_success= false ; return false ; } if ( this .Calculated()== WRONG_VALUE ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s::%s: Start downloading data by %s/%s. Waiting for the next tick..." , __FUNCTION__ , this .Title(), this .m_symbol, this .TimeframeDescription()); this .m_type_err=ERR_TYPE_NO_DATA; this .m_success= false ; return false ; } if ( this .Calculated()== 0 ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s::%s: Waiting for a new tick and when the indicator will be calculated..." , __FUNCTION__ , this .Title()); this .m_type_err=ERR_TYPE_NO_CALC; this .m_success= false ; return false ; } int bars=:: Bars ( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe); if (bars== 0 ) { datetime firstdate=( datetime ):: SeriesInfoInteger ( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe, SERIES_FIRSTDATE ); datetime lastdate=( datetime ):: SeriesInfoInteger ( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe, SERIES_LASTBAR_DATE ); int sec=:: PeriodSeconds ( this .m_timeframe); ulong date_bars=((( ulong )lastdate-( ulong )firstdate)/(sec> 0 ? sec : 1 ))+ 1 ; bars=( int ) fmin (date_bars,:: TerminalInfoInteger ( TERMINAL_MAXBARS )); } if ( this .m_rates_total!=bars) this .m_rates_total=bars; if ( this .m_rates_total>= 0 && this .m_rates_total< 3 ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s::%s: Not enough data for calculation: %ld bars. Waiting for the next tick..." , __FUNCTION__ , this .Title(), this .m_rates_total); this .m_type_err=ERR_TYPE_NO_DATA; this .m_success= false ; return false ; } this .m_limit= this .m_rates_total- this .m_prev_calculated; this .m_prev_calculated= this .Calculated(); double array[ 2 ]; int total=( int ) this .BuffersTotal(); if ( this .m_limit> 1 ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { this .BufferInitialize(i, this .m_rates_total); int to_copy=( this .m_prev_calculated> this .m_rates_total ? this .m_rates_total : this .m_prev_calculated); if (! this .CopyArrays(i,to_copy)) this .m_success &= false ; } if (! this .m_success) { this .m_type_err=ERR_TYPE_NO_DATA; return false ; } this .m_type_err=ERR_TYPE_NO_ERROR; this .m_success= true ; return true ; } if ( this .m_limit<= 1 ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { if ( this .m_limit== 1 && ! this .BufferResize(i, this .m_rates_total)) { this .m_success= false ; return false ; } :: ResetLastError (); if (! this .CopyArrays(i, 2 )) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s::%s: CopyBuffer(%lu) failed. Error %lu" , __FUNCTION__ , this .Title(),i,:: GetLastError ()); this .m_success &= false ; } } if (! this .m_success) { this .m_type_err=ERR_TYPE_NO_DATA; return false ; } this .m_type_err=ERR_TYPE_NO_ERROR; this .m_success= true ; return true ; } return false ; }

To copy color buffer data from the calculation part of the indicator to the plotting part buffer, use a method similar to the method of copying a single-color buffer:

bool CIndMSTF::DataToColorBuffer( const string symbol_to, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_to, const uint buffer_num, const uint array_num , const int limit, double &plot_buffer[], double &color_buffer[]) { this .m_success= true ; bool as_series_plot=:: ArrayGetAsSeries (plot_buffer); if (!as_series_plot) :: ArraySetAsSeries (plot_buffer, true ); bool as_series_color=:: ArrayGetAsSeries (color_buffer); if (!as_series_color) :: ArraySetAsSeries (color_buffer, true ); string symbol=(symbol_to== "" || symbol_to== NULL ? :: Symbol () : symbol_to); ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe=(timeframe_to== PERIOD_CURRENT ? :: Period () : timeframe_to); datetime array[ 2 ]; if (limit> 1 && this .m_limit> 1 ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s::%s First start, or historical data has been changed. Initialize Buffer(%lu)" , __FUNCTION__ , this .Title(),buffer_num); :: ArrayInitialize (plot_buffer, this .BufferInitValue(buffer_num)); :: ArrayInitialize (color_buffer, this .BufferInitColorIndex(buffer_num)); } int count=(limit<= 1 ? 2 : :: fmin (:: TerminalInfoInteger ( TERMINAL_MAXBARS ),limit)); for ( int i= 0 ;i<count;i++) { if (timeframe==:: Period () && this .m_timeframe==:: Period ()) { plot_buffer[i]= this .GetData(buffer_num,array_num,i); color_buffer[i]= this .GetColorData(buffer_num,i); } else { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: CopyTime (symbol,timeframe,i, 2 ,array)!= 2 ) { if (:: GetLastError ()== 4401 ) continue ; this .m_success &= false ; return false ; } :: ResetLastError (); int bar=:: iBarShift ( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe,array[ 0 ]); if (bar== WRONG_VALUE ) { this .m_success &= false ; continue ; } if (i> 1 ) { plot_buffer[i]= this .GetData(buffer_num,array_num,bar); color_buffer[i]= this .GetColorData(buffer_num,bar); } else { if (:: CopyTime ( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe, 0 , 2 ,array)!= 2 ) { this .m_success &= false ; return false ; } int bar0=:: iBarShift (symbol,timeframe,array[ 1 ]); int bar1=:: iBarShift (symbol,timeframe,array[ 0 ]); if (bar0== WRONG_VALUE || bar1== WRONG_VALUE ) { this .m_success &= false ; return false ; } if (timeframe< this .m_timeframe) { for ( int j=bar1;j>= 0 ;j--) { plot_buffer[j]= this .GetData(buffer_num,array_num,(j>bar0 ? 1 : 0 )); color_buffer[j]= this .GetColorData(buffer_num,(j>bar0 ? 1 : 0 )); } } else { if (:: CopyTime (symbol,timeframe, 0 , 2 ,array)!= 2 ) { this .m_success &= false ; return false ; } int bar0=:: iBarShift ( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe,array[ 1 ]); int bar1=:: iBarShift ( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe,array[ 0 ]); plot_buffer[ 1 ]= this .GetData(buffer_num,array_num,bar1); plot_buffer[ 0 ]= this .GetData(buffer_num,array_num,bar0); color_buffer[ 1 ]= this .GetColorData(buffer_num,bar1); color_buffer[ 0 ]= this .GetColorData(buffer_num,bar0); } } } } :: ArraySetAsSeries (plot_buffer,as_series_plot); :: ArraySetAsSeries (color_buffer,as_series_color); return true ; }

Here everything is exactly the same as in the method of copying data from a single-color buffer, only an array of color indexes of the plot part is additionally passed to the method, into which we should copy the data of the corresponding array of the calculated part of the indicator. Also, copying is implemented for two arrays: data array and color array.

In all methods that return any properties or data of the specified buffer, the index of the required array is now additionally specified.

bool CIndMSTF::DataToBuffer( const string symbol_to, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_to, const uint buffer_num, const uint array_num , const int limit, double &buffer[]) { this .m_success= true ; bool as_series=:: ArrayGetAsSeries (buffer); if (!as_series) :: ArraySetAsSeries (buffer, true ); string symbol=(symbol_to== "" || symbol_to== NULL ? :: Symbol () : symbol_to); ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe=(timeframe_to== PERIOD_CURRENT ? :: Period () : timeframe_to); datetime array[ 2 ]; if (limit> 1 && this .m_limit> 1 ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s::%s First start, or historical data has been changed. Initialize Buffer(%lu)" , __FUNCTION__ , this .Title(),buffer_num); :: ArrayInitialize (buffer, this .BufferInitValue(buffer_num)); } int count=(limit<= 1 ? 2 : :: fmin (:: TerminalInfoInteger ( TERMINAL_MAXBARS ),limit)); for ( int i= 0 ;i<count;i++) { if (timeframe==:: Period () && this .m_timeframe==:: Period ()) buffer[i]= this .GetData(buffer_num, array_num ,i); else { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: CopyTime (symbol,timeframe,i, 2 ,array)!= 2 ) { if (:: GetLastError ()== 4401 ) continue ; this .m_success &= false ; return false ; } :: ResetLastError (); int bar=:: iBarShift ( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe,array[ 0 ]); if (bar== WRONG_VALUE ) { this .m_success &= false ; continue ; } if (i> 1 ) buffer[i]= this .GetData(buffer_num, array_num ,bar); else { if (:: CopyTime ( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe, 0 , 2 ,array)!= 2 ) { this .m_success &= false ; return false ; } int bar0=:: iBarShift (symbol,timeframe,array[ 1 ]); int bar1=:: iBarShift (symbol,timeframe,array[ 0 ]); if (bar0== WRONG_VALUE || bar1== WRONG_VALUE ) { this .m_success &= false ; return false ; } if (timeframe< this .m_timeframe) { for ( int j=bar1;j>= 0 ;j--) buffer[j]= this .GetData(buffer_num, array_num ,(j>bar0 ? 1 : 0 )); } else { if (:: CopyTime (symbol,timeframe, 0 , 2 ,array)!= 2 ) { this .m_success &= false ; return false ; } int bar0=:: iBarShift ( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe,array[ 1 ]); int bar1=:: iBarShift ( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe,array[ 0 ]); buffer[ 1 ]= this .GetData(buffer_num, array_num ,bar1); buffer[ 0 ]= this .GetData(buffer_num, array_num ,bar0); } } } } :: ArraySetAsSeries (buffer,as_series); return true ; } double CIndMSTF::GetData( const uint buffer_num, const uint array_num , const int index) const { if (buffer_num> this .BuffersTotal()- 1 ) { string buff_limit=( this .BuffersTotal()== 1 ? "0" : "0 - " + string ( this .BuffersTotal()- 1 )); :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Invalid buffer number passed (%lu). Value must be %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,buffer_num,buff_limit); return ( this .BuffersTotal()> 0 ? this .BufferInitValue( 0 ) : EMPTY_VALUE ); } if (index< 0 || index>( int ) this .DataTotal(buffer_num, array_num )- 1 ) return this .BufferInitValue(buffer_num); int n= int ( this .DataTotal(buffer_num, array_num )- 1 -index); switch ( array_num ) { case 0 : return this .m_buffers[buffer_num].array0[n]; case 1 : return this .m_buffers[buffer_num].array1[n]; case 2 : return this .m_buffers[buffer_num].array2[n]; case 3 : return this .m_buffers[buffer_num].array3[n]; case 4 : return this .m_buffers[buffer_num].color_indexes[n]; default : break ; } return EMPTY_VALUE ; } double CIndMSTF::GetDataTo( const string symbol_to, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_to, const uint buffer_num, const uint array_num , const int index) const { if (timeframe_to==:: Period () && this .m_timeframe==:: Period () && symbol_to==:: Symbol () && this .m_symbol==:: Symbol ()) return this .GetData(buffer_num, array_num ,index); if (buffer_num> this .BuffersTotal()- 1 ) { string buff_limit=( this .BuffersTotal()== 1 ? "0" : "0 - " + string ( this .BuffersTotal()- 1 )); :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Invalid buffer number passed (%lu). Value must be %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,buffer_num,buff_limit); return ( this .BuffersTotal()> 0 ? this .BufferInitValue( 0 ) : EMPTY_VALUE ); } datetime array[]; if (:: CopyTime (symbol_to,timeframe_to,index, 1 ,array)!= 1 ) return this .BufferInitValue(buffer_num); int bar= iBarShift ( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe,array[ 0 ]); if (bar== WRONG_VALUE ) return this .BufferInitValue(buffer_num); return this .GetData(buffer_num, array_num ,bar); } ENUM_LINE_STATE CIndMSTF::BufferLineState( const uint buffer_num, const uint array_num , const int index) const { const double value0= this .GetData(buffer_num, array_num ,index); const double value1= this .GetData(buffer_num, array_num ,index+ 1 ); const double value2= this .GetData(buffer_num, array_num ,index+ 2 ); if (value0== EMPTY_VALUE || value1== EMPTY_VALUE || value2== EMPTY_VALUE ) return LINE_STATE_NONE; if (:: NormalizeDouble (value2-value1, this .m_digits)> 0 && :: NormalizeDouble (value0-value1, this .m_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TURN_UP; else if (:: NormalizeDouble (value2-value1, this .m_digits)<= 0 && :: NormalizeDouble (value0-value1, this .m_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_UP; else if (:: NormalizeDouble (value2-value1, this .m_digits)<= 0 && :: NormalizeDouble (value0-value1, this .m_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_STOP_UP; if (:: NormalizeDouble (value2-value1, this .m_digits)< 0 && :: NormalizeDouble (value0-value1, this .m_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN; else if (:: NormalizeDouble (value2-value1, this .m_digits)>= 0 && :: NormalizeDouble (value0-value1, this .m_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_DOWN; else if (:: NormalizeDouble (value2-value1, this .m_digits)>= 0 && :: NormalizeDouble (value0-value1, this .m_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN; return LINE_STATE_NONE; } ENUM_LINE_STATE CIndMSTF::BufferLineState( const string symbol_from, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframes_from, const uint buffer_num, const uint array_num , const int index) const { string symbol=(symbol_from== "" || symbol_from== NULL ? :: Symbol () : symbol_from); ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe=(timeframes_from== PERIOD_CURRENT ? :: Period () : timeframes_from); if (symbol==:: Symbol () && symbol== this .m_symbol && timeframe==:: Period () && timeframe== this .m_timeframe) return this .BufferLineState(buffer_num, array_num ,index); datetime array[ 1 ]; int bar0= WRONG_VALUE ; int bar1= WRONG_VALUE ; int bar2= WRONG_VALUE ; :: ResetLastError (); if (:: CopyTime (symbol,timeframe,index, 1 ,array)!= 1 ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: CopyTime for %s/%s, bar %ld failed. Error %lu" , __FUNCTION__ ,symbol,:: StringSubstr (:: EnumToString (timeframe), 7 ),index,:: GetLastError ()); return LINE_STATE_NONE; } bar0=:: iBarShift ( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe,array[ 0 ]); if (bar0== WRONG_VALUE ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: iBarShift for %s/%s, time %s failed. Error %lu" , __FUNCTION__ , this .m_symbol, this .TimeframeDescription(), string (array[ 0 ]),:: GetLastError ()); return LINE_STATE_NONE; } :: ResetLastError (); if (:: CopyTime (symbol,timeframe,index+ 1 , 1 ,array)!= 1 ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: CopyTime for %s/%s, bar %ld failed. Error %lu" , __FUNCTION__ ,symbol,:: StringSubstr (:: EnumToString (timeframe), 7 ),index+ 1 ,:: GetLastError ()); return LINE_STATE_NONE; } bar1=:: iBarShift ( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe,array[ 0 ]); if (bar1== WRONG_VALUE ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: iBarShift for %s/%s, time %s failed. Error %lu" , __FUNCTION__ , this .m_symbol, this .TimeframeDescription(), string (array[ 0 ]),:: GetLastError ()); return LINE_STATE_NONE; } :: ResetLastError (); if (:: CopyTime (symbol,timeframe,index+ 2 , 1 ,array)!= 1 ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: CopyTime for %s/%s, bar %ld failed. Error %lu" , __FUNCTION__ ,symbol,:: StringSubstr (:: EnumToString (timeframe), 7 ),index+ 2 ,:: GetLastError ()); return LINE_STATE_NONE; } bar2=:: iBarShift ( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe,array[ 0 ]); if (bar2== WRONG_VALUE ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: iBarShift for %s/%s, time %s failed. Error %lu" , __FUNCTION__ , this .m_symbol, this .TimeframeDescription(), string (array[ 0 ]),:: GetLastError ()); return LINE_STATE_NONE; } const double value0= this .GetData(buffer_num, array_num ,bar0); const double value1= this .GetData(buffer_num, array_num ,bar1); const double value2= this .GetData(buffer_num, array_num ,bar2); if (value0== EMPTY_VALUE || value1== EMPTY_VALUE || value2== EMPTY_VALUE ) return LINE_STATE_NONE; if (:: NormalizeDouble (value2-value1, this .m_digits)> 0 && :: NormalizeDouble (value0-value1, this .m_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TURN_UP; else if (:: NormalizeDouble (value2-value1, this .m_digits)<= 0 && :: NormalizeDouble (value0-value1, this .m_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_UP; else if (:: NormalizeDouble (value2-value1, this .m_digits)<= 0 && :: NormalizeDouble (value0-value1, this .m_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_STOP_UP; if (:: NormalizeDouble (value2-value1, this .m_digits)< 0 && :: NormalizeDouble (value0-value1, this .m_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN; else if (:: NormalizeDouble (value2-value1, this .m_digits)>= 0 && :: NormalizeDouble (value0-value1, this .m_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_DOWN; else if (:: NormalizeDouble (value2-value1, this .m_digits)>= 0 && :: NormalizeDouble (value0-value1, this .m_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN; return LINE_STATE_NONE; } ENUM_LINE_STATE CIndMSTF::BufferLineStateRelative( const int buffer_num, const uint array_num , const int index, const double level0, const double level1= EMPTY_VALUE ) { const double value0= this .GetData(buffer_num, array_num ,index); const double value1= this .GetData(buffer_num, array_num ,index+ 1 ); if (value0== EMPTY_VALUE || value1== EMPTY_VALUE ) return LINE_STATE_NONE; double level=(level1== EMPTY_VALUE ? level0 : level1); if (:: NormalizeDouble (value1-level, this .m_digits)< 0 && :: NormalizeDouble (value0-level0, this .m_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_BELOW; if (:: NormalizeDouble (value1-level, this .m_digits)> 0 && :: NormalizeDouble (value0-level0, this .m_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_ABOVE; if (:: NormalizeDouble (value1-level, this .m_digits)<= 0 && :: NormalizeDouble (value0-level0, this .m_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP; if (:: NormalizeDouble (value1-level, this .m_digits)>= 0 && :: NormalizeDouble (value0-level0, this .m_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN; if (:: NormalizeDouble (value1-level, this .m_digits)< 0 && :: NormalizeDouble (value0-level0, this .m_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; if (:: NormalizeDouble (value1-level, this .m_digits)> 0 && :: NormalizeDouble (value0-level0, this .m_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; if (:: NormalizeDouble (value1-level, this .m_digits)== 0 && :: NormalizeDouble (value0-level0, this .m_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_EQUALS; return LINE_STATE_NONE; } ENUM_LINE_STATE CIndMSTF::BufferLineStateRelative( const string symbol_from, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframes_from, const int buffer_num, const uint array_num , const int index, const double level0, const double level1= EMPTY_VALUE ) { string symbol=(symbol_from== "" || symbol_from== NULL ? :: Symbol () : symbol_from); ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe=(timeframes_from== PERIOD_CURRENT ? :: Period () : timeframes_from); const double value0= this .GetDataTo(symbol,timeframe,buffer_num, array_num ,index); const double value1= this .GetDataTo(symbol,timeframe,buffer_num, array_num ,index+ 1 ); if (value0== EMPTY_VALUE || value1== EMPTY_VALUE ) return LINE_STATE_NONE; double level=(level1== EMPTY_VALUE ? level0 : level1); if (:: NormalizeDouble (value1-level, this .m_digits)< 0 && :: NormalizeDouble (value0-level0, this .m_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_BELOW; if (:: NormalizeDouble (value1-level, this .m_digits)> 0 && :: NormalizeDouble (value0-level0, this .m_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_ABOVE; if (:: NormalizeDouble (value1-level, this .m_digits)<= 0 && :: NormalizeDouble (value0-level0, this .m_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP; if (:: NormalizeDouble (value1-level, this .m_digits)>= 0 && :: NormalizeDouble (value0-level0, this .m_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN; if (:: NormalizeDouble (value1-level, this .m_digits)< 0 && :: NormalizeDouble (value0-level0, this .m_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; if (:: NormalizeDouble (value1-level, this .m_digits)> 0 && :: NormalizeDouble (value0-level0, this .m_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; if (:: NormalizeDouble (value1-level, this .m_digits)== 0 && :: NormalizeDouble (value0-level0, this .m_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_EQUALS; return LINE_STATE_NONE; }

Methods that return color buffer data from an array of color indexes:

double CIndMSTF::GetColorData( const uint buffer_num, const int index) const { if (buffer_num> this .BuffersTotal()- 1 ) { string buff_limit=( this .BuffersTotal()== 1 ? "0" : "0 - " + string ( this .BuffersTotal()- 1 )); :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Invalid buffer number passed (%lu). Value must be %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,buffer_num,buff_limit); return 0 ; } if (! this .IsColoredBuffer(buffer_num)) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Buffer %lu is not a color buffer" , __FUNCTION__ ,buffer_num); return 0 ; } if (index< 0 || index>( int ) this .DataTotal(buffer_num, 4 )- 1 ) return this .BufferInitColorIndex(buffer_num); int n= int ( this .DataTotal(buffer_num, 4 )- 1 -index); return this .m_buffers[buffer_num].color_indexes[n]; } double CIndMSTF::GetColorDataTo( const string symbol_to, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_to, const uint buffer_num, const int index) const { if (timeframe_to==:: Period () && this .m_timeframe==:: Period () && symbol_to==:: Symbol () && this .m_symbol==:: Symbol ()) return this .GetColorData(buffer_num,index); if (buffer_num> this .BuffersTotal()- 1 ) { string buff_limit=( this .BuffersTotal()== 1 ? "0" : "0 - " + string ( this .BuffersTotal()- 1 )); :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Invalid buffer number passed (%lu). Value must be %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,buffer_num,buff_limit); return 0 ; } if (! this .IsColoredBuffer(buffer_num)) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Buffer %lu is not a color buffer" , __FUNCTION__ ,buffer_num); return 0 ; } datetime array[]; if (:: CopyTime (symbol_to,timeframe_to,index, 1 ,array)!= 1 ) return this .BufferInitColorIndex(buffer_num); int bar= iBarShift ( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe,array[ 0 ]); if (bar== WRONG_VALUE ) return this .BufferInitColorIndex(buffer_num); return this .GetColorData(buffer_num,bar); int n= int ( this .DataTotal(buffer_num, 4 )- 1 -bar); return this .m_buffers[buffer_num].color_indexes[n]; }

Methods that access any buffer data now do so through the specification of an array of the required buffer:

void CIndMSTF::SetAsSeriesOff( void ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<( int ) this .BuffersTotal();i++) { :: ArraySetAsSeries ( this .m_buffers[i].array0, false ); :: ArraySetAsSeries ( this .m_buffers[i].array1, false ); :: ArraySetAsSeries ( this .m_buffers[i].array2, false ); :: ArraySetAsSeries ( this .m_buffers[i].array3, false ); :: ArraySetAsSeries ( this .m_buffers[i].color_indexes, false ); } } bool CIndMSTF::IsSeries( const uint buffer_num, const uint array_num) const { if (buffer_num> this .BuffersTotal()- 1 ) { string buff_limit=( this .BuffersTotal()== 1 ? "0" : "0 - " + string ( this .BuffersTotal()- 1 )); :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Invalid buffer number passed (%lu). Value must be %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,buffer_num,buff_limit); return false ; } switch (array_num) { case 0 : return ( bool ):: ArrayGetAsSeries ( this .m_buffers[buffer_num].array0); case 1 : return ( bool ):: ArrayGetAsSeries ( this .m_buffers[buffer_num].array1); case 2 : return ( bool ):: ArrayGetAsSeries ( this .m_buffers[buffer_num].array2); case 3 : return ( bool ):: ArrayGetAsSeries ( this .m_buffers[buffer_num].array3); case 4 : return ( bool ):: ArrayGetAsSeries ( this .m_buffers[buffer_num].color_indexes); default : break ; } return false ; } uint CIndMSTF::DataTotal( const uint buffer_num, const uint array_num) const { if (buffer_num> this .BuffersTotal()- 1 ) { string buff_limit=( this .BuffersTotal()== 1 ? "0" : "0 - " + string ( this .BuffersTotal()- 1 )); :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Invalid buffer number passed (%lu). Value must be %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,buffer_num,buff_limit); return 0 ; } switch (array_num) { case 0 : return this .m_buffers[buffer_num].array0.Size(); case 1 : return this .m_buffers[buffer_num].array1.Size(); case 2 : return this .m_buffers[buffer_num].array2.Size(); case 3 : return this .m_buffers[buffer_num].array3.Size(); case 4 : return this .m_buffers[buffer_num].color_indexes.Size(); default : break ; } return 0 ; }

Method returning the number of colors set to the buffer:

uint CIndMSTF::ColorsTotal( const uint buffer_num) const { if (buffer_num> this .BuffersTotal()- 1 ) { string buff_limit=( this .BuffersTotal()== 1 ? "0" : "0 - " + string ( this .BuffersTotal()- 1 )); :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Invalid buffer number passed (%lu). Value must be %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,buffer_num,buff_limit); return 0 ; } return this .m_buffers[buffer_num].clrs.Size(); }





The classes of standard technical indicators have also been extended. Now, the class constructor specifies the drawing styles of each indicator buffer and index of the source array on which the indicator class buffer is built:

class CIndAC : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndAC( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) : CIndMSTF( IND_AC , 1 ,symbol,timeframe) { bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param=(current ? "" : StringFormat ( "(%s)" ,symbol_period)); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "AC" ); this .SetDescription( "Accelerator Oscillator" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_WILLIAMS; this .m_digits=:: Digits ()+ 2 ; this .SetBufferDescription( 0 , this .m_title); this .SetBufferDrawType( 0 , DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM , 0 ); this .SetBufferColorToIndex( 0 , 0 , clrGreen ); this .SetBufferColorToIndex( 0 , 1 , clrRed ); this .SetBufferInitColorIndex( 0 , 0 ); } };

For color buffers we also set default line colors as in the corresponding standard indicator and the index of the color with which the buffer is initialized.



Listing of classes of other standard indicators (some indicator classes are not yet finalized):

class CIndAD : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndAD( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME applied_volume ) : CIndMSTF( IND_AD , 1 ,symbol,timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_param, 1 )== 1 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 0 ].integer_value=applied_volume; } else :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param=(current ? "" : StringFormat ( "(%s)" ,symbol_period)); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "A/D" ); this .SetDescription( "Accumulation/Distribution" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_VOLUME; this .m_digits= 0 ; this .SetBufferDescription( 0 , this .m_title); this .SetBufferDrawType( 0 , DRAW_LINE , 0 ); this .SetBufferColorToIndex( 0 , 0 , clrLightSeaGreen ); } }; class CIndADX : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndADX( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int adx_period ) : CIndMSTF( IND_ADX , 3 ,symbol,timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_param, 1 )== 1 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 0 ].integer_value=(adx_period< 1 ? 14 : adx_period); } else :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param= StringFormat ( "(%s%s%lu)" ,symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":" ),adx_period); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "ADX" ); this .SetDescription( "Average Directional Movement Index" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_TREND; this .m_digits= 2 ; this .SetBufferDescription( MAIN_LINE , this .m_title); this .SetBufferDescription( PLUSDI_LINE , "+DI" ); this .SetBufferDescription( MINUSDI_LINE , "-DI" ); this .SetBufferDrawType( 0 , DRAW_LINE , MAIN_LINE ); this .SetBufferDrawType( 1 , DRAW_LINE , PLUSDI_LINE ); this .SetBufferDrawType( 2 , DRAW_LINE , MINUSDI_LINE ); this .SetBufferColorToIndex( MAIN_LINE , 0 , clrLightSeaGreen ); this .SetBufferColorToIndex( PLUSDI_LINE , 0 , clrYellowGreen ); this .SetBufferColorToIndex( MINUSDI_LINE , 0 , clrWheat ); } }; class CIndADXW : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndADXW( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int adx_period ) : CIndMSTF( IND_ADXW , 3 ,symbol,timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_param, 1 )== 1 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 0 ].integer_value=(adx_period< 1 ? 14 : adx_period); } else :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param= StringFormat ( "(%s%s%lu)" ,symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":" ),adx_period); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "ADX Wilder" ); this .SetDescription( "Average Directional Movement Index Wilder" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_TREND; this .m_digits= 2 ; this .SetBufferDescription( MAIN_LINE , this .m_title); this .SetBufferDescription( PLUSDI_LINE , "+DI" ); this .SetBufferDescription( MINUSDI_LINE , "-DI" ); this .SetBufferDrawType( 0 , DRAW_LINE , MAIN_LINE ); this .SetBufferDrawType( 1 , DRAW_LINE , PLUSDI_LINE ); this .SetBufferDrawType( 2 , DRAW_LINE , MINUSDI_LINE ); this .SetBufferColorToIndex( MAIN_LINE , 0 , clrLightSeaGreen ); this .SetBufferColorToIndex( PLUSDI_LINE , 0 , clrYellowGreen ); this .SetBufferColorToIndex( MINUSDI_LINE , 0 , clrWheat ); } }; class CIndAlligator : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndAlligator( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int jaw_period, const int jaw_shift, const int teeth_period, const int teeth_shift, const int lips_period, const int lips_shift, const ENUM_MA_METHOD ma_method, const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price ) : CIndMSTF( IND_ALLIGATOR , 3 ,symbol,timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_param, 8 )== 8 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 0 ].integer_value=(jaw_period< 1 ? 13 : jaw_period); this .m_param[ 1 ].type= TYPE_INT ; this .m_param[ 1 ].integer_value=jaw_shift; this .m_param[ 2 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 2 ].integer_value=(teeth_period< 1 ? 8 : teeth_period); this .m_param[ 3 ].type= TYPE_INT ; this .m_param[ 3 ].integer_value=teeth_shift; this .m_param[ 4 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 4 ].integer_value=(lips_period< 1 ? 5 : lips_period); this .m_param[ 5 ].type= TYPE_INT ; this .m_param[ 5 ].integer_value=lips_shift; this .m_param[ 6 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 6 ].integer_value=ma_method; this .m_param[ 7 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 7 ].integer_value=applied_price; } else :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param= StringFormat ( "(%s%s%lu,%lu,%lu)" ,symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":" ),jaw_period,teeth_period,lips_period); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "Alligator" ); this .SetDescription( "Alligator" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_WILLIAMS; this .SetBufferDescription( GATORJAW_LINE ,:: StringFormat ( "Jaws(%s%lu)" , (current ? "" : symbol_period+ ":" ),jaw_period)); this .SetBufferDescription( GATORTEETH_LINE ,:: StringFormat ( "Teeth(%s%lu)" ,(current ? "" : symbol_period+ ":" ),teeth_period)); this .SetBufferDescription( GATORLIPS_LINE ,:: StringFormat ( "Lips(%s%lu)" , (current ? "" : symbol_period+ ":" ),lips_period)); this .SetBufferShift( GATORJAW_LINE ,jaw_shift); this .SetBufferShift( GATORTEETH_LINE ,teeth_shift); this .SetBufferShift( GATORLIPS_LINE ,lips_shift); this .SetBufferDrawType( 0 , DRAW_LINE , GATORJAW_LINE ); this .SetBufferDrawType( 1 , DRAW_LINE , GATORTEETH_LINE ); this .SetBufferDrawType( 2 , DRAW_LINE , GATORLIPS_LINE ); this .SetBufferColorToIndex( GATORJAW_LINE , 0 , clrBlue ); this .SetBufferColorToIndex( GATORTEETH_LINE , 0 , clrRed ); this .SetBufferColorToIndex( GATORLIPS_LINE , 0 , clrLime ); } }; class CIndAMA : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndAMA( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ama_period, const int fast_ma_period, const int slow_ma_period, const int ama_shift, const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price ) : CIndMSTF( IND_AMA , 1 ,symbol,timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_param, 5 )== 5 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 0 ].integer_value=(ama_period< 1 ? 9 : ama_period); this .m_param[ 1 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 1 ].integer_value=(fast_ma_period< 1 ? 2 : fast_ma_period); this .m_param[ 2 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 2 ].integer_value=(slow_ma_period< 1 ? 30 : slow_ma_period); this .m_param[ 3 ].type= TYPE_INT ; this .m_param[ 3 ].integer_value=ama_shift; this .m_param[ 4 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 4 ].integer_value=applied_price; } else :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param= StringFormat ( "(%s%s%lu,%lu,%lu)" ,symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":" ),ama_period,fast_ma_period,slow_ma_period); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "AMA" ); this .SetDescription( "Adaptive Moving Average" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_TREND; this .m_digits=:: Digits ()+ 1 ; this .SetBufferDescription( 0 , this .m_title); this .SetBufferShift( 0 ,ama_shift); this .SetBufferDrawType( 0 , DRAW_LINE , 0 ); this .SetBufferColorToIndex( 0 , 0 , clrRed ); } }; class CIndAO : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndAO( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) : CIndMSTF( IND_AO , 1 ,symbol,timeframe) { bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param=(current ? "" : StringFormat ( "(%s)" ,symbol_period)); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "AO" ); this .SetDescription( "Awesome Oscillator" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_WILLIAMS; this .m_digits=:: Digits ()+ 1 ; this .SetBufferDescription( 0 , this .m_title); this .SetBufferDrawType( 0 , DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM , 0 ); this .SetBufferColorToIndex( 0 , 0 , clrGreen ); this .SetBufferColorToIndex( 0 , 1 , clrRed ); this .SetBufferInitColorIndex( 0 , 0 ); } }; class CIndATR : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndATR( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period ) : CIndMSTF( IND_ATR , 1 ,symbol,timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_param, 1 )== 1 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 0 ].integer_value=(ma_period< 1 ? 14 : ma_period); } else :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param= StringFormat ( "(%s%s%lu)" ,symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":" ),ma_period); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "ATR" ); this .SetDescription( "Average True Range" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_OSCILLATOR; this .SetBufferDescription( 0 , this .m_title); this .SetBufferDrawType( 0 , DRAW_LINE , 0 ); this .SetBufferColorToIndex( 0 , 0 , clrLightSeaGreen ); } }; class CIndBears : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndBears( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period ) : CIndMSTF( IND_BEARS , 1 ,symbol,timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_param, 1 )== 1 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 0 ].integer_value=(ma_period< 1 ? 13 : ma_period); } else :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param= StringFormat ( "(%s%s%lu)" ,symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":" ),ma_period); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "Bears" ); this .SetDescription( "Bears Power" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_OSCILLATOR; this .m_digits=:: Digits ()+ 1 ; this .SetBufferDescription( 0 , this .m_title); this .SetBufferDrawType( 0 , DRAW_HISTOGRAM , 0 ); this .SetBufferColorToIndex( 0 , 0 , clrSilver ); } }; class CIndBulls : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndBulls( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period ) : CIndMSTF( IND_BULLS , 1 ,symbol,timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_param, 1 )== 1 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 0 ].integer_value=(ma_period< 1 ? 13 : ma_period); } else :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param= StringFormat ( "(%s%s%lu)" ,symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":" ),ma_period); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "Bulls" ); this .SetDescription( "Bulls Power" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_OSCILLATOR; this .m_digits=:: Digits ()+ 1 ; this .SetBufferDescription( 0 , this .m_title); this .SetBufferDrawType( 0 , DRAW_HISTOGRAM , 0 ); this .SetBufferColorToIndex( 0 , 0 , clrSilver ); } }; class CIndBands : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndBands( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int bands_period, const int bands_shift, const double deviation, const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price ) : CIndMSTF( IND_BANDS , 3 ,symbol,timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_param, 4 )== 4 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 0 ].integer_value=(bands_period< 1 ? 20 : bands_period); this .m_param[ 1 ].type= TYPE_INT ; this .m_param[ 1 ].integer_value=bands_shift; this .m_param[ 2 ].type= TYPE_DOUBLE ; this .m_param[ 2 ].double_value=deviation; this .m_param[ 3 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 3 ].integer_value=applied_price; } else :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param= StringFormat ( "(%s%s%lu)" ,symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":" ),bands_period); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "Bands" ); this .SetDescription( "Bollinger Bands" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_TREND; this .m_digits=:: Digits ()+ 1 ; this .SetBufferDescription( BASE_LINE , this .m_title+ " Middle" ); this .SetBufferDescription( UPPER_BAND , this .m_title+ " Upper" ); this .SetBufferDescription( LOWER_BAND , this .m_title+ " Lower" ); this .SetBufferShift( BASE_LINE ,bands_shift); this .SetBufferShift( UPPER_BAND ,bands_shift); this .SetBufferShift( LOWER_BAND ,bands_shift); this .SetBufferDrawType( 0 , DRAW_LINE , BASE_LINE ); this .SetBufferDrawType( 1 , DRAW_LINE , UPPER_BAND ); this .SetBufferDrawType( 2 , DRAW_LINE , LOWER_BAND ); this .SetBufferColorToIndex( BASE_LINE , 0 , clrMediumSeaGreen ); this .SetBufferColorToIndex( UPPER_BAND , 0 , clrMediumSeaGreen ); this .SetBufferColorToIndex( LOWER_BAND , 0 , clrMediumSeaGreen ); } }; class CIndCCI : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndCCI( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period, const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price ) : CIndMSTF( IND_CCI , 1 ,symbol,timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_param, 2 )== 2 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 0 ].integer_value=(ma_period< 1 ? 14 : ma_period< 2 ? 2 : ma_period); this .m_param[ 1 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 1 ].integer_value=applied_price; } else :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param= StringFormat ( "(%s%s%lu)" ,symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":" ),ma_period); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "CCI" ); this .SetDescription( "Commodity Channel Index" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_OSCILLATOR; this .m_digits= 2 ; this .SetBufferDescription( 0 , this .m_title); this .SetBufferDrawType( 0 , DRAW_LINE , 0 ); this .SetBufferColorToIndex( 0 , 0 , clrLightSeaGreen ); } }; class CIndCHO : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndCHO( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int fast_ma_period, const int slow_ma_period, const ENUM_MA_METHOD ma_method, const ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME applied_volume ) : CIndMSTF( IND_CHAIKIN , 1 ,symbol,timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_param, 4 )== 4 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 0 ].integer_value=(fast_ma_period< 1 ? 3 : fast_ma_period); this .m_param[ 1 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 1 ].integer_value=(slow_ma_period< 1 ? 10 : slow_ma_period); this .m_param[ 2 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 2 ].integer_value=ma_method; this .m_param[ 3 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 3 ].integer_value=applied_volume; } else :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param= StringFormat ( "(%s%s%lu,%lu)" ,symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":" ),slow_ma_period,fast_ma_period); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "CHO" ); this .SetDescription( "Chaikin Oscillator" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_OSCILLATOR; this .m_digits= 0 ; this .SetBufferDescription( 0 , this .m_title); this .SetBufferDrawType( 0 , DRAW_LINE , 0 ); this .SetBufferColorToIndex( 0 , 0 , clrLightSeaGreen ); } }; class CIndDEMA : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndDEMA( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period, const int ma_shift, const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price ) : CIndMSTF( IND_DEMA , 1 ,symbol,timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_param, 3 )== 3 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 0 ].integer_value=(ma_period< 1 ? 14 : ma_period); this .m_param[ 1 ].type= TYPE_INT ; this .m_param[ 1 ].integer_value=ma_shift; this .m_param[ 2 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 2 ].integer_value=applied_price; } else :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param= StringFormat ( "(%s%s%lu)" ,symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":" ),ma_period); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "DEMA" ); this .SetDescription( "Double Exponential Moving Average" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_TREND; this .m_digits=:: Digits ()+ 1 ; this .SetBufferDescription( 0 , this .m_title); this .SetBufferShift( 0 ,ma_shift); this .SetBufferDrawType( 0 , DRAW_LINE , 0 ); this .SetBufferColorToIndex( 0 , 0 , clrRed ); } }; class CIndDeM : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndDeM( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period ) : CIndMSTF( IND_DEMARKER , 1 ,symbol,timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_param, 1 )== 1 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 0 ].integer_value=(ma_period< 1 ? 14 : ma_period); } else :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param= StringFormat ( "(%s%s%lu)" ,symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":" ),ma_period); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "DeM" ); this .SetDescription( "DeMarker" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_OSCILLATOR; this .m_digits= 3 ; this .SetBufferDescription( 0 , this .m_title); this .SetBufferDrawType( 0 , DRAW_LINE , 0 ); this .SetBufferColorToIndex( 0 , 0 , clrLightSeaGreen ); } }; class CIndEnvelopes : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndEnvelopes( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period, const int ma_shift, const ENUM_MA_METHOD ma_method, const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price, const double deviation ) : CIndMSTF( IND_ENVELOPES , 2 ,symbol,timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_param, 5 )== 5 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 0 ].integer_value=(ma_period< 1 ? 14 : ma_period); this .m_param[ 1 ].type= TYPE_INT ; this .m_param[ 1 ].integer_value=ma_shift; this .m_param[ 2 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 2 ].integer_value=ma_method; this .m_param[ 3 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 3 ].integer_value=applied_price; this .m_param[ 4 ].type= TYPE_DOUBLE ; this .m_param[ 4 ].double_value=deviation; } else :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param= StringFormat ( "(%s%s%lu)" ,symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":" ),ma_period); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "Envelopes" ); this .SetDescription( "Envelopes" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_TREND; this .m_digits=:: Digits ()+ 1 ; this .SetBufferDescription( UPPER_LINE , this .m_title+ " Upper" ); this .SetBufferDescription( LOWER_LINE , this .m_title+ " Lower" ); this .SetBufferShift( 0 ,ma_shift); this .SetBufferShift( 1 ,ma_shift); this .SetBufferDrawType( 0 , DRAW_LINE , UPPER_LINE ); this .SetBufferDrawType( 1 , DRAW_LINE , LOWER_LINE ); this .SetBufferColorToIndex( UPPER_LINE , 0 , clrBlue ); this .SetBufferColorToIndex( LOWER_LINE , 0 , clrRed ); } }; class CIndForce : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndForce( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period, const ENUM_MA_METHOD ma_method, const ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME applied_volume ) : CIndMSTF( IND_FORCE , 1 ,symbol,timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_param, 3 )== 3 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 0 ].integer_value=(ma_period< 1 ? 13 : ma_period); this .m_param[ 1 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 1 ].integer_value=ma_method; this .m_param[ 2 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 2 ].integer_value=applied_volume; } else :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param= StringFormat ( "(%s%s%lu)" ,symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":" ),ma_period); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "Force" ); this .SetDescription( "Force Index" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_OSCILLATOR; this .m_digits=:: Digits ()+ 1 ; this .SetBufferDescription( 0 , this .m_title); this .SetBufferDrawType( 0 , DRAW_LINE , 0 ); this .SetBufferColorToIndex( 0 , 0 , clrLightSeaGreen ); } }; class CIndFractals : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndFractals( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) : CIndMSTF( IND_FRACTALS , 2 ,symbol,timeframe) { bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param=(current ? "" : StringFormat ( "(%s)" ,symbol_period)); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "Fractals" ); this .SetDescription( "Fractals" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_WILLIAMS; this .SetBufferDescription( UPPER_LINE , this .m_title+ " Up" ); this .SetBufferDescription( LOWER_LINE , this .m_title+ " Down" ); this .SetBufferDrawType( 0 , DRAW_ARROW , UPPER_LINE ); this .SetBufferDrawType( 1 , DRAW_ARROW , LOWER_LINE ); this .SetBufferColorToIndex( UPPER_LINE , 0 , clrGray ); this .SetBufferColorToIndex( LOWER_LINE , 0 , clrGray ); } }; class CIndFrAMA : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndFrAMA( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period, const int ma_shift, const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price ) : CIndMSTF( IND_FRAMA , 1 ,symbol,timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_param, 3 )== 3 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 0 ].integer_value=(ma_period< 1 ? 14 : ma_period); this .m_param[ 1 ].type= TYPE_INT ; this .m_param[ 1 ].integer_value=ma_shift; this .m_param[ 2 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 2 ].integer_value=applied_price; } else :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param= StringFormat ( "(%s%s%lu)" ,symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":" ),ma_period); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "FRAMA" ); this .SetDescription( "Fractal Adaptive Moving Average" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_TREND; this .m_digits=:: Digits ()+ 1 ; this .SetBufferDescription( 0 , this .m_title); this .SetBufferShift( 0 ,ma_shift); this .SetBufferDrawType( 0 , DRAW_LINE , 0 ); this .SetBufferColorToIndex( 0 , 0 , clrBlue ); } }; class CIndGator : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndGator( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int jaw_period, const int jaw_shift, const int teeth_period, const int teeth_shift, const int lips_period, const int lips_shift, const ENUM_MA_METHOD ma_method, const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price ) : CIndMSTF( IND_GATOR , 2 ,symbol,timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_param, 8 )== 8 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 0 ].integer_value=(jaw_period< 1 ? 13 : jaw_period); this .m_param[ 1 ].type= TYPE_INT ; this .m_param[ 1 ].integer_value=jaw_shift; this .m_param[ 2 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 2 ].integer_value=(teeth_period< 1 ? 8 : teeth_period); this .m_param[ 3 ].type= TYPE_INT ; this .m_param[ 3 ].integer_value=teeth_shift; this .m_param[ 4 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 4 ].integer_value=(lips_period< 1 ? 5 : lips_period); this .m_param[ 5 ].type= TYPE_INT ; this .m_param[ 5 ].integer_value=lips_shift; this .m_param[ 6 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 6 ].integer_value=ma_method; this .m_param[ 7 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 7 ].integer_value=applied_price; } else :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param= StringFormat ( "(%s%s%lu,%lu,%lu)" ,symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":" ),jaw_period,teeth_period,lips_period); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "Gator" ); this .SetDescription( "Gator Oscillator" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_WILLIAMS; this .m_digits=:: Digits ()+ 1 ; this .SetBufferDescription( 0 , this .m_title+ " Up" ); this .SetBufferDescription( 1 , this .m_title+ " Down" ); this .SetBufferShift( 0 ,teeth_shift); this .SetBufferShift( 1 ,lips_shift); this .SetBufferDrawType( 0 , DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM , UPPER_HISTOGRAM ); this .SetBufferDrawType( 1 , DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM , LOWER_HISTOGRAM ); this .SetBufferColorToIndex( 0 , 0 , clrGreen ); this .SetBufferColorToIndex( 0 , 1 , clrRed ); this .SetBufferColorToIndex( 1 , 0 , clrGreen ); this .SetBufferColorToIndex( 1 , 1 , clrRed ); this .SetBufferInitColorIndex( 0 , 0 ); this .SetBufferInitColorIndex( 1 , 0 ); } }; class CIndIchimoku : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndIchimoku( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int tenkan_sen, const int kijun_sen, const int senkou_span_b ) : CIndMSTF( IND_ICHIMOKU , 5 ,symbol,timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_param, 3 )== 3 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 0 ].integer_value=(tenkan_sen< 1 ? 9 : tenkan_sen); this .m_param[ 1 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 1 ].integer_value=(kijun_sen< 1 ? 26 : kijun_sen); this .m_param[ 2 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 2 ].integer_value=(senkou_span_b< 1 ? 52 : senkou_span_b); } else :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param= StringFormat ( "(%s%s%lu,%lu,%lu)" ,symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":" ),tenkan_sen,kijun_sen,senkou_span_b); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "Ichimoku" ); this .SetDescription( "Ichimoku Kinko Hyo" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_TREND; this .m_digits=:: Digits ()+ 1 ; this .SetBufferDescription( TENKANSEN_LINE ,:: StringFormat ( "Tenkan-sen(%lu)" ,tenkan_sen)); this .SetBufferDescription( KIJUNSEN_LINE ,:: StringFormat ( "Kijun-sen(%lu)" ,kijun_sen)); this .SetBufferDescription( SENKOUSPANA_LINE , "Senkou Span A" ); this .SetBufferDescription( SENKOUSPANB_LINE ,:: StringFormat ( "Senkou Span B(%lu)" ,senkou_span_b)); this .SetBufferDescription( CHIKOUSPAN_LINE , "Chikou Span" ); } }; class CIndBWMFI : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndBWMFI( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME applied_volume ) : CIndMSTF( IND_BWMFI , 1 ,symbol,timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_param, 1 )== 1 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 0 ].integer_value=applied_volume; } else :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param=(current ? "" : StringFormat ( "(%s)" ,symbol_period)); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "BW MFI" ); this .SetDescription( "Market Facilitation Index" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_WILLIAMS; this .SetBufferDescription( 0 , this .m_title); this .SetBufferDrawType( 0 , DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM , 0 ); this .SetBufferColorToIndex( 0 , 0 , clrLime ); this .SetBufferColorToIndex( 0 , 1 , clrSaddleBrown ); this .SetBufferColorToIndex( 0 , 2 , clrBlue ); this .SetBufferColorToIndex( 0 , 3 , clrPink ); this .SetBufferInitColorIndex( 0 , 0 ); } }; class CIndMomentum : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndMomentum( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int mom_period, const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price ) : CIndMSTF( IND_MOMENTUM , 1 ,symbol,timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_param, 2 )== 2 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 0 ].integer_value=(mom_period< 1 ? 14 : mom_period); this .m_param[ 1 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 1 ].integer_value=applied_price; } else :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param= StringFormat ( "(%s%s%lu)" ,symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":" ),mom_period); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "Momentum" ); this .SetDescription( "Momentum" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_OSCILLATOR; this .m_digits= 2 ; this .SetBufferDescription( 0 , this .m_title); this .SetBufferDrawType( 0 , DRAW_LINE , 0 ); this .SetBufferColorToIndex( 0 , 0 , clrDodgerBlue ); } }; class CIndMFI : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndMFI( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period, const ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME applied_volume ) : CIndMSTF( IND_MFI , 1 ,symbol,timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_param, 2 )== 2 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 0 ].integer_value=(ma_period< 1 ? 14 : ma_period); this .m_param[ 1 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 1 ].integer_value=applied_volume; } else :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param= StringFormat ( "(%s%s%lu)" ,symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":" ),ma_period); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "MFI" ); this .SetDescription( "Money Flow Index" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_VOLUME; this .SetBufferDescription( 0 , this .m_title); this .SetBufferDrawType( 0 , DRAW_LINE , 0 ); this .SetBufferColorToIndex( 0 , 0 , clrDodgerBlue ); } }; class CIndMA : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndMA( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period, const int ma_shift, const ENUM_MA_METHOD ma_method, const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price ) : CIndMSTF( IND_MA , 1 ,symbol,timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_param, 4 )== 4 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 0 ].integer_value=(ma_period< 1 ? 10 : ma_period); this .m_param[ 1 ].type= TYPE_INT ; this .m_param[ 1 ].integer_value=ma_shift; this .m_param[ 2 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 2 ].integer_value=ma_method; this .m_param[ 3 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 3 ].integer_value=applied_price; } else :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param= StringFormat ( "(%s%s%lu)" ,symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":" ),ma_period); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "MA" ); this .SetDescription( "Moving Average" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_TREND; this .m_digits=:: Digits ()+ 1 ; this .SetBufferDescription( 0 , this .m_title); this .SetBufferShift( 0 ,ma_shift); this .SetBufferDrawType( 0 , DRAW_LINE , 0 ); this .SetBufferColorToIndex( 0 , 0 , clrRed ); } }; class CIndOsMA : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndOsMA( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int fast_ema_period, const int slow_ema_period, const int signal_period, const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price ) : CIndMSTF( IND_OSMA , 1 ,symbol,timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_param, 4 )== 4 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 0 ].integer_value=(fast_ema_period< 1 ? 12 : fast_ema_period); this .m_param[ 1 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 1 ].integer_value=(slow_ema_period< 1 ? 26 : slow_ema_period); this .m_param[ 2 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 2 ].integer_value=(signal_period< 1 ? 9 : signal_period< 2 ? 2 : signal_period); this .m_param[ 3 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 3 ].integer_value=applied_price; } else :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param= StringFormat ( "(%s%s%lu,%lu,%lu)" ,symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":" ),fast_ema_period,slow_ema_period,signal_period); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "OsMA" ); this .SetDescription( "Moving Average of Oscillator" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_OSCILLATOR; this .m_digits=:: Digits ()+ 2 ; this .SetBufferDescription( 0 , this .m_title); this .SetBufferDrawType( 0 , DRAW_HISTOGRAM , 0 ); this .SetBufferColorToIndex( 0 , 0 , clrSilver ); } }; class CIndMACD : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndMACD( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int fast_ema_period, const int slow_ema_period, const int signal_period, const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price ) : CIndMSTF( IND_MACD , 2 ,symbol,timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_param, 4 )== 4 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 0 ].integer_value=(fast_ema_period< 1 ? 12 : fast_ema_period); this .m_param[ 1 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 1 ].integer_value=(slow_ema_period< 1 ? 26 : slow_ema_period); this .m_param[ 2 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 2 ].integer_value=(signal_period< 1 ? 9 : signal_period); this .m_param[ 3 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 3 ].integer_value=applied_price; } else :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param= StringFormat ( "(%s%s%lu,%lu,%lu)" ,symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":" ),fast_ema_period,slow_ema_period,signal_period); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "MACD" ); this .SetDescription( "Moving Averages Convergence/Divergence" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_OSCILLATOR; this .m_digits=:: Digits ()+ 1 ; this .SetBufferDescription( MAIN_LINE , this .m_title); this .SetBufferDescription( SIGNAL_LINE , "Signal" ); this .SetBufferDrawType( 0 , DRAW_HISTOGRAM , MAIN_LINE ); this .SetBufferDrawType( 1 , DRAW_LINE , SIGNAL_LINE ); this .SetBufferColorToIndex( MAIN_LINE , 0 , clrSilver ); this .SetBufferColorToIndex( SIGNAL_LINE , 0 , clrRed ); } }; class CIndOBV : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndOBV( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME applied_volume ) : CIndMSTF( IND_OBV , 1 ,symbol,timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_param, 1 )== 1 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 0 ].integer_value=applied_volume; } else :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param=(current ? "" : StringFormat ( "(%s)" ,symbol_period)); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "OBV" ); this .SetDescription( "On Balance Volume" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_VOLUME; this .m_digits= 0 ; this .SetBufferDescription( 0 , this .m_title); this .SetBufferDrawType( 0 , DRAW_LINE , 0 ); this .SetBufferColorToIndex( 0 , 0 , clrLightSeaGreen ); } }; class CIndSAR : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndSAR( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const double step, const double maximum ) : CIndMSTF( IND_SAR , 1 ,symbol,timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_param, 2 )== 2 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_DOUBLE ; this .m_param[ 0 ].double_value=step; this .m_param[ 1 ].type= TYPE_DOUBLE ; this .m_param[ 1 ].double_value=maximum; } else :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param= StringFormat ( "(%s%s%.2f,%.2f)" ,symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":" ),step,maximum); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "SAR" ); this .SetDescription( "Parabolic SAR" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_TREND; this .SetBufferDescription( 0 , this .m_title); this .SetBufferDrawType( 0 , DRAW_ARROW , 0 ); this .SetBufferColorToIndex( 0 , 0 , clrLime ); } }; class CIndRSI : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndRSI( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period, const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price ) : CIndMSTF( IND_RSI , 1 ,symbol,timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_param, 2 )== 2 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 0 ].integer_value=(ma_period< 1 ? 14 : ma_period< 2 ? 2 : ma_period); this .m_param[ 1 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 1 ].integer_value=applied_price; } else :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param= StringFormat ( "(%s%s%lu)" ,symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":" ),ma_period); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "RSI" ); this .SetDescription( "Relative Strength Index" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_OSCILLATOR; this .m_digits= 2 ; this .SetBufferDescription( 0 , this .m_title); this .SetBufferDrawType( 0 , DRAW_LINE , 0 ); this .SetBufferColorToIndex( 0 , 0 , clrDodgerBlue ); } }; class CIndRVI : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndRVI( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period ) : CIndMSTF( IND_RVI , 2 ,symbol,timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_param, 1 )== 1 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 0 ].integer_value=(ma_period< 1 ? 10 : ma_period); } else :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param= StringFormat ( "(%s%s%lu)" ,symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":" ),ma_period); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "RVI" ); this .SetDescription( "Relative Vigor Index" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_OSCILLATOR; this .m_digits= 3 ; this .SetBufferDescription( MAIN_LINE , this .m_title); this .SetBufferDescription( SIGNAL_LINE , "Signal" ); this .SetBufferDrawType( 0 , DRAW_LINE , MAIN_LINE ); this .SetBufferDrawType( 1 , DRAW_LINE , SIGNAL_LINE ); this .SetBufferColorToIndex( MAIN_LINE , 0 , clrGreen ); this .SetBufferColorToIndex( SIGNAL_LINE , 0 , clrRed ); } }; class CIndStdDev : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndStdDev( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period, const int ma_shift, const ENUM_MA_METHOD ma_method, const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price ) : CIndMSTF( IND_STDDEV , 1 ,symbol,timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_param, 4 )== 4 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 0 ].integer_value=(ma_period< 1 ? 20 : ma_period< 2 ? 2 : ma_period); this .m_param[ 1 ].type= TYPE_INT ; this .m_param[ 1 ].integer_value=ma_shift; this .m_param[ 2 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 2 ].integer_value=ma_method; this .m_param[ 3 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 3 ].integer_value=applied_price; } else :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param= StringFormat ( "(%s%s%lu)" ,symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":" ),ma_period); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "StdDev" ); this .SetDescription( "Standard Deviation" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_TREND; this .m_digits=:: Digits ()+ 1 ; this .SetBufferDescription( 0 , this .m_title); this .SetBufferShift( 0 ,ma_shift); this .SetBufferDrawType( 0 , DRAW_LINE , 0 ); this .SetBufferColorToIndex( 0 , 0 , clrMediumSeaGreen ); } }; class CIndStoch : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndStoch( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int Kperiod, const int Dperiod, const int slowing, const ENUM_MA_METHOD ma_method, const ENUM_STO_PRICE price_field ) : CIndMSTF( IND_STOCHASTIC , 2 ,symbol,timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_param, 5 )== 5 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 0 ].integer_value=(Kperiod< 1 ? 5 : Kperiod); this .m_param[ 1 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 1 ].integer_value=(Dperiod< 1 ? 3 : Dperiod); this .m_param[ 2 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 2 ].integer_value=(slowing< 1 ? 3 : slowing); this .m_param[ 3 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 3 ].integer_value=ma_method; this .m_param[ 4 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 4 ].integer_value=price_field; } else :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param= StringFormat ( "(%s%s%lu,%lu,%lu)" ,symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":" ),Kperiod,Dperiod,slowing); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "Stoch" ); this .SetDescription( "Stochastic Oscillator" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_OSCILLATOR; this .m_digits= 2 ; this .SetBufferDescription( MAIN_LINE , this .m_title); this .SetBufferDescription( SIGNAL_LINE , "Signal" ); this .SetBufferDrawType( 0 , DRAW_LINE , MAIN_LINE ); this .SetBufferDrawType( 1 , DRAW_LINE , SIGNAL_LINE ); this .SetBufferColorToIndex( MAIN_LINE , 0 , clrLightSeaGreen ); this .SetBufferColorToIndex( SIGNAL_LINE , 0 , clrRed ); } }; class CIndTEMA : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndTEMA( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period, const int ma_shift, const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price ) : CIndMSTF( IND_TEMA , 1 ,symbol,timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_param, 3 )== 3 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 0 ].integer_value=(ma_period< 1 ? 14 : ma_period); this .m_param[ 1 ].type= TYPE_INT ; this .m_param[ 1 ].integer_value=ma_shift; this .m_param[ 2 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 2 ].integer_value=applied_price; } else :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param= StringFormat ( "(%s%s%lu)" ,symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":" ),ma_period); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "TEMA" ); this .SetDescription( "Triple Exponential Moving Average" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_TREND; this .m_digits=:: Digits ()+ 1 ; this .SetBufferDescription( 0 , this .m_title); this .SetBufferShift( 0 ,ma_shift); this .SetBufferDrawType( 0 , DRAW_LINE , 0 ); this .SetBufferColorToIndex( 0 , 0 , clrRed ); } }; class CIndTriX : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndTriX( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period, const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price ) : CIndMSTF( IND_TRIX , 1 ,symbol,timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_param, 2 )== 2 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 0 ].integer_value=(ma_period< 1 ? 14 : ma_period< 2 ? 2 : ma_period); this .m_param[ 1 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 1 ].integer_value=applied_price; } else :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param= StringFormat ( "(%s%s%lu)" ,symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":" ),ma_period); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "TRIX" ); this .SetDescription( "Triple Exponential Average" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_OSCILLATOR; this .SetBufferDescription( 0 , this .m_title); this .SetBufferDrawType( 0 , DRAW_LINE , 0 ); this .SetBufferColorToIndex( 0 , 0 , clrRed ); } }; class CIndWPR : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndWPR( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int calc_period ) : CIndMSTF( IND_WPR , 1 ,symbol,timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_param, 1 )== 1 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 0 ].integer_value=(calc_period< 1 ? 14 : calc_period); } else :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param= StringFormat ( "(%s%s%lu)" ,symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":" ),calc_period); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "%R" ); this .SetDescription( "Williams' Percent Range" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_OSCILLATOR; this .m_digits= 2 ; this .SetBufferDescription( 0 , this .m_title); this .SetBufferDrawType( 0 , DRAW_LINE , 0 ); this .SetBufferColorToIndex( 0 , 0 , clrAqua ); } }; class CIndVIDyA : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndVIDyA( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int cmo_period, const int ema_period, const int ma_shift, const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price ) : CIndMSTF( IND_VIDYA , 1 ,symbol,timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_param, 4 )== 4 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 0 ].integer_value=(cmo_period< 1 ? 9 : cmo_period); this .m_param[ 1 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 1 ].integer_value=(ema_period< 1 ? 12 : ema_period); this .m_param[ 2 ].type= TYPE_INT ; this .m_param[ 2 ].integer_value=ma_shift; this .m_param[ 3 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 3 ].integer_value=applied_price; } else :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param= StringFormat ( "(%s%s%lu,%lu)" ,symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":" ),cmo_period,ema_period); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "VIDYA" ); this .SetDescription( "Variable Index Dynamic Average" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_TREND; this .m_digits=:: Digits ()+ 1 ; this .SetBufferDescription( 0 , this .m_title); this .SetBufferShift( 0 ,ma_shift); this .SetBufferDrawType( 0 , DRAW_LINE , 0 ); this .SetBufferColorToIndex( 0 , 0 , clrRed ); } }; class CIndVolumes : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndVolumes( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME applied_volume ) : CIndMSTF( IND_VOLUMES , 1 ,symbol,timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_param, 1 )== 1 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 0 ].integer_value=applied_volume; } else :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param=(current ? "" : StringFormat ( "(%s)" ,symbol_period)); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "Volumes" ); this .SetDescription( "Volumes" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_VOLUME; this .m_digits= 0 ; this .SetBufferDescription( 0 , this .m_title); this .SetBufferDrawType( 0 , DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM , 0 ); this .SetBufferColorToIndex( 0 , 0 , clrGreen ); this .SetBufferColorToIndex( 0 , 1 , clrRed ); this .SetBufferInitColorIndex( 0 , 0 ); } }; class CIndCustom : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndCustom( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const string path, const string name, const uint buffers, const MqlParam ¶m[] ) : CIndMSTF( IND_CUSTOM ,buffers,symbol,timeframe) { int total=( int )param.Size(); if (total== 0 ) :: PrintFormat ( "%s Error. Passed an empty array" , __FUNCTION__ ); ResetLastError (); if (total> 0 && :: ArrayResize ( this .m_param,total+ 1 )==total+ 1 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_STRING ; this .m_param[ 0 ].string_value=path; for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { this .m_param[i+ 1 ].type=param[i].type; this .m_param[i+ 1 ].double_value=param[i].double_value; this .m_param[i+ 1 ].integer_value=param[i].integer_value; this .m_param[i+ 1 ].string_value=param[i].string_value; } bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param=(current ? "" : StringFormat ( "(%s)" ,symbol_period)); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName(name); this .SetDescription(name); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_CUSTOM; this .SetBufferDescription( 0 , this .m_title); } } };

Based on the drawing style set for the buffer, we can determine whether the buffer is colored or not, and accordingly use certain methods to draw the buffer. Since we specify the buffer index of the calculation part and write it to the indicator class buffer, it is possible to easily determine from which buffer of the calculation part the data should be copied. Also, if this is a color buffer, then, remembering that the color buffer always comes next to the data buffer of the calculation part, we can know exactly from which buffer we should receive line color data - simply by adding one to the index of the calculation part buffer we can obtain the desired index colors. All this data is already written to the indicator class buffer, which is quite convenient.



In the indicator collection class, we also need to expand existing methods and add new ones.

#include <Arrays\ArrayObj.mqh> class CMSTFIndicators { private : CArrayObj m_list; bool CreateIndicator(CIndMSTF *ind_obj); int AddNewIndicator(CIndMSTF *ind_obj, const string source); public : CIndMSTF *GetIndicatorObj( const int ind_handle, const string source) const ; uint IndicatorsTotal( void ) const { return this .m_list.Total(); } bool Calculate( const int ind_handle); bool Calculate( void ); void SetPlotLabel( const uint plot_index, const string descript); void SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( const uint plot_index, const int ind_handle, const uint buffer_num); void SetPlotColorsFromBuffer( const uint plot_index, const int ind_handle, const uint buffer_num); void SetPlotShift( const uint plot_index, const int shift); void SetBufferInitValue( const int ind_handle, const uint buffer_num, const double value); double BufferInitValue( const int ind_handle, const uint buffer_num) const ; void SetBufferInitColorIndex( const int ind_handle, const uint buffer_num, const uchar index); uchar BufferInitColorIndex( const int ind_handle, const uint buffer_num) const ; void SetBufferColorToIndex( const int ind_handle, const uint buffer_num, const uchar color_idx, const color clr); color BufferColorByIndex( const int ind_handle, const uint buffer_num, const uchar color_idx) const ; bool IsColoredBuffer( const int ind_handle, const uint buffer_num) const ; double GetData( const int ind_handle, const uint buffer_num , const uint array_num , const uint index); double GetDataTo( const string symbol_to, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_to, const int ind_handle, const uint buffer_num , const uint array_num , const uint index); double GetColorData( const int ind_handle, const uint buffer_num, const uint index); double GetColorDataTo( const string symbol_to, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_to, const int ind_handle, const uint buffer_num, const uint index); bool DataToBuffer( const string symbol_to, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_to, const int ind_handle, const uint buffer_num , const uint array_num , const int limit, double &buffer[]); bool DataToColorBuffer( const string symbol_to, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_to, const int ind_handle, const uint buffer_num, const uint array_num, const int limit, double &plot_buffer[], double &color_buffer[]); uint DataTotal( const int ind_handle, const uint buffer_num) const ; string BufferDescription( const int ind_handle, const uint buffer_num); ENUM_LINE_STATE BufferLineState( const int ind_handle, const uint buffer_num , const uint array_num , const int index); ENUM_LINE_STATE BufferLineState( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ind_handle, const uint buffer_num , const uint array_num , const int index); ENUM_LINE_STATE BufferLineStateRelative( const int ind_handle, const int buffer_num , const uint array_num , const int index, const double level0, const double level1= EMPTY_VALUE ); ENUM_LINE_STATE BufferLineStateRelative( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ind_handle, const int buffer_num , const uint array_num , const int index, const double level0, const double level1= EMPTY_VALUE ); string CategoryDescription( const int ind_handle); void SetID( const int ind_handle, const int id); void SetDigits( const int ind_handle, const int digits); void SetDescription( const int ind_handle, const string descr); void SetBufferDescription( const int ind_handle, const uint buffer_num, const string descr); bool IsSeries( const int ind_handle, const uint buffer_num , const uint array_num ) const ; bool IsSynchronized( const int ind_handle) const ; void OnTimer ( void ) { int total= this .m_list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CIndMSTF *obj= this .m_list.At(i); if (obj!= NULL ) obj. OnTimer (); } } CMSTFIndicators( void ){ this .m_list.Clear(); } ~CMSTFIndicators( void ){;} };

All methods that require specifying the array index already have the required modifications:

double CMSTFIndicators::GetData( const int ind_handle, const uint buffer_num , const uint array_num , const uint index) { CIndMSTF *obj= this .GetIndicatorObj(ind_handle, __FUNCTION__ ); if (obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to get indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return EMPTY_VALUE ; } return obj.GetData(buffer_num ,array_num,index ); }

Implementation of the newly declared methods:

double CMSTFIndicators::GetColorData( const int ind_handle, const uint buffer_num, const uint index) { CIndMSTF *obj= this .GetIndicatorObj(ind_handle, __FUNCTION__ ); if (obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to get indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return EMPTY_VALUE ; } return obj.GetColorData(buffer_num,index); } double CMSTFIndicators::GetColorDataTo( const string symbol_to, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_to, const int ind_handle, const uint buffer_num, const uint index) { CIndMSTF *obj= this .GetIndicatorObj(ind_handle, __FUNCTION__ ); if (obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to get indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return EMPTY_VALUE ; } return obj.GetColorDataTo(symbol_to,timeframe_to,buffer_num,index); } bool CMSTFIndicators::DataToColorBuffer( const string symbol_to, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_to, const int ind_handle, const uint buffer_num, const uint array_num, const int limit, double &plot_buffer[], double &color_buffer[]) { CIndMSTF *obj= this .GetIndicatorObj(ind_handle, __FUNCTION__ ); if (obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to get indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return false ; } return obj.DataToColorBuffer(symbol_to,timeframe_to,buffer_num,array_num,limit,plot_buffer,color_buffer); } void CMSTFIndicators::SetPlotColorsFromBuffer( const uint plot_index, const int ind_handle, const uint buffer_num) { CIndMSTF *obj= this .GetIndicatorObj(ind_handle, __FUNCTION__ ); if (obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to get indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return ; } uint colors=obj.ColorsTotal(buffer_num); if (colors== 0 ) return ; :: PlotIndexSetInteger (plot_index, PLOT_COLOR_INDEXES ,colors); for ( int i= 0 ;i<( int )colors;i++) :: PlotIndexSetInteger (plot_index, PLOT_LINE_COLOR ,i,obj.BufferColorByIndex(buffer_num,( uchar )i)); } void CMSTFIndicators::SetBufferInitColorIndex( const int ind_handle, const uint buffer_num, const uchar index) { CIndMSTF *obj= this .GetIndicatorObj(ind_handle, __FUNCTION__ ); if (obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to get indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return ; } obj.SetBufferInitColorIndex(buffer_num,index); } uchar CMSTFIndicators::BufferInitColorIndex( const int ind_handle, const uint buffer_num) const { CIndMSTF *obj= this .GetIndicatorObj(ind_handle, __FUNCTION__ ); if (obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to get indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return WRONG_VALUE ; } return obj.BufferInitColorIndex(buffer_num); } void CMSTFIndicators::SetBufferColorToIndex( const int ind_handle, const uint buffer_num, const uchar color_idx, const color clr) { CIndMSTF *obj= this .GetIndicatorObj(ind_handle, __FUNCTION__ ); if (obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to get indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return ; } obj.SetBufferColorToIndex(buffer_num,color_idx,clr); } color CMSTFIndicators::BufferColorByIndex( const int ind_handle, const uint buffer_num, const uchar color_idx) const { CIndMSTF *obj= this .GetIndicatorObj(ind_handle, __FUNCTION__ ); if (obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to get indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return WRONG_VALUE ; } return obj.BufferColorByIndex(buffer_num,color_idx); } bool CMSTFIndicators::IsColoredBuffer( const int ind_handle, const uint buffer_num) const { CIndMSTF *obj= this .GetIndicatorObj(ind_handle, __FUNCTION__ ); if (obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to get indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return false ; } return obj.IsColoredBuffer(buffer_num); }

The methods for adding indicator objects to the collection have been modified to allowing the immediate setting of Digits and the initial "empty value" of the data buffer and color buffer for the created indicator:

int CMSTFIndicators::AddNewAC( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CIndAC *ind_obj= new CIndAC(symbol,timeframe); if (ind_obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Failed to create AC indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return INVALID_HANDLE ; } int handle= this .AddNewIndicator(ind_obj, __FUNCTION__ ); if (handle!= INVALID_HANDLE && :: CheckPointer (ind_obj)!= POINTER_INVALID ) { :: IndicatorSetInteger ( INDICATOR_DIGITS ,ind_obj. Digits ()); ind_obj.SetBufferInitValue( 0 , EMPTY_VALUE ); ind_obj.SetBufferInitColorIndex( 0 , 0 ); } return handle; }

Where necessary, also set the number of levels in the indicator and their values:

int CMSTFIndicators::AddNewCCI( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period= 14 , const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price= PRICE_TYPICAL ) { CIndCCI *ind_obj= new CIndCCI(symbol,timeframe,ma_period,applied_price); if (ind_obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Failed to create CCI indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return INVALID_HANDLE ; } int handle= this .AddNewIndicator(ind_obj, __FUNCTION__ ); if (handle!= INVALID_HANDLE && :: CheckPointer (ind_obj)!= POINTER_INVALID ) { :: IndicatorSetInteger ( INDICATOR_LEVELS , 2 ); :: IndicatorSetDouble ( INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE , 0 ,- 100.0 ); :: IndicatorSetDouble ( INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE , 1 , 100.0 ); :: IndicatorSetInteger ( INDICATOR_DIGITS ,ind_obj. Digits ()); ind_obj.SetBufferInitValue( 0 , EMPTY_VALUE ); } return handle; }

Such modifications have been made to all similar methods. You can find them in the files attached to the article. Previously, methods simply returned the result of creating and adding an indicator object to the collection list. This was either the handle of the created indicator or INVALID_HANDLE in case of failure. Now, if the indicator object has been successfully created and the pointer to the object in the list is valid, we set Digits and levels for the indicator on the chart and set "empty values" for its buffers to the created indicator object.



All modifications have been made to the library of multi-symbol, multi-period indicators. All changes can be viewed in full in the IndMSTF.mqh file attached to the article.





Testing

In test indicators, we will use the dashboard class Dashboard.mqh, created specifically for testing multi-indicators.

The dashboard class file is attached to the article. It should be located at the path \MQL5\Include\Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh.

In the previous article, we already created a test indicator that draws a multi-symbol multi-period moving average selected in the list. Now, based on this file, we will make some other multi-symbol, multi-period standard indicators, including those with multi-color buffers. The test indicator will draw a line of indicator data from the current symbol and period and a second line from another symbol and period on the same chart. The symbol and period should be selected in indicator settings. The line from the higher timeframe will be thicker.

Some indicators will not look correct when displaying data from different timeframes in one window. For example, some volume indicators display the volume for a selected chart period. On the higher timeframe, the tick volume is definitely higher than on the lower one, and the line from the lower timeframe will be almost straight against the line from the higher one. Therefore, in such indicators only one line will be displayed — the one for the symbol and period selected in the indicator settings.



Accumulation/Distribution indicator:

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 1 #property indicator_plots 1 #property indicator_label1 "MSTF A/D" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 clrDodgerBlue #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 #include <IndMSTF\IndMSTF.mqh> #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> input string InpSymbol = NULL ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpTimeframe = PERIOD_CURRENT ; input ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME InpVolume = VOLUME_TICK ; input uchar InpLineWidth1 = 2 ; input uchar InpLineWidth2 = 1 ; input bool InpAsSeries = true ; double BufferAD[]; int handle_ad; CMSTFIndicators indicators; CDashboard *panel= NULL ; int mouse_bar_index; int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 1 ); SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,BufferAD, INDICATOR_DATA ); int w1= 0 ,w2= 0 ; if (InpTimeframe> Period ()) { w1=InpLineWidth2; w2=InpLineWidth1; } else { w1=InpLineWidth1; w2=InpLineWidth2; } PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w1); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 1 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w2); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferAD,InpAsSeries); handle_ad=indicators.AddNewAD(InpSymbol,InpTimeframe,InpVolume); if (handle_ad== INVALID_HANDLE ) return INIT_FAILED ; indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 0 ,handle_ad, 0 ); int width= 220 ; panel= new CDashboard( 1 , 20 , 20 ,width, 264 , 0 ); if (panel== NULL ) { Print ( "Error. Failed to create panel object" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel.SetFontParams( "Calibri" , 9 ); panel.View( Symbol ()+ ", " + StringSubstr ( EnumToString ( Period ()), 7 )); panel.CreateNewTable( 0 ); panel.DrawGrid( 0 , 2 , 20 , 6 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 1 ); int y1=panel.TableY2( 0 )+ 22 ; panel.DrawGrid( 1 , 2 ,y1, 2 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 2 ); int y2=panel.TableY2( 1 )+ 3 ; panel.DrawGrid( 2 , 2 ,y2, 3 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); mouse_bar_index= 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index, TimeCurrent ()); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); if (panel!= NULL ) delete panel; Comment ( "" ); } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { int limit=rates_total-prev_calculated; if (limit> 1 ) { limit=rates_total- 1 ; } if (!indicators.Calculate()) return 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time[mouse_bar_index]); if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_ad, 0 , 0 ,limit,BufferAD)) return 0 ; return (rates_total); } void OnTimer () { indicators. OnTimer (); } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { panel. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int wnd= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,wnd,time,price)) { mouse_bar_index= iBarShift ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,time); DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } if (id> CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,id,lparam,sparam); } } void DrawData( const int index, const datetime time) { MqlRates rates[ 1 ]; if ( CopyRates ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,index, 1 ,rates)!= 1 ) return ; int size= 0 ; uint flags= 0 ; uint angle= 0 ; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 , FW_BOLD ); panel.DrawText( "Bar data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 0 )- 16 , clrMaroon ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.DrawText( "Indicators data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 1 )- 16 , clrGreen ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 ); panel.DrawText( "Date" , panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_DATE ), panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Time" , panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_MINUTES ), panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Open" , panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].open, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "High" , panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].high, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Low" , panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].low, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Close" , panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].close, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_ad), panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value1=indicators.GetData(handle_ad, 0 , 0 ,index); string value_str1=(value1!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value1,indicators. Digits (handle_ad)) : " " ); panel.DrawText(value_str1,panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state1=indicators.BufferLineState( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_ad, 0 , 0 ,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state1),panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_ad), panel.CellX( 2 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value2=indicators.GetDataTo( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_ad, 0 , 0 ,index); string value_str2=(value2!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value2,indicators. Digits (handle_ad)) : " " ); panel.DrawText(value_str2,panel.CellX( 2 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 2 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 2 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state2=indicators.BufferLineState( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_ad, 0 , 0 ,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state2),panel.CellX( 2 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 2 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); ChartRedraw ( ChartID ()); }

After compiling and launching the indicator on the M1 chart with M5 selected for calculations, we see:









Accelerator Oscillator indicator:

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 4 #property indicator_plots 2 #property indicator_label1 "AC1" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM #property indicator_color1 clrGreen , clrRed #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 #property indicator_label2 "AC2" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM #property indicator_color2 clrGreen , clrRed #property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width2 1 #include <IndMSTF\IndMSTF.mqh> #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> input string InpSymbol = NULL ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpTimeframe = PERIOD_CURRENT ; input uchar InpLineWidth1 = 2 ; input uchar InpLineWidth2 = 1 ; input bool InpAsSeries = true ; double BufferAC1[]; double BufferClrAC1[]; double BufferAC2[]; double BufferClrAC2[]; int handle_ac1; int handle_ac2; CMSTFIndicators indicators; CDashboard *panel= NULL ; int mouse_bar_index; int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 1 ); SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,BufferAC1, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 ,BufferClrAC1, INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX ); SetIndexBuffer ( 2 ,BufferAC2, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 3 ,BufferClrAC2, INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX ); int w1= 0 ,w2= 0 ; if (InpTimeframe> Period ()) { w1=InpLineWidth2; w2=InpLineWidth1; } else { w1=InpLineWidth1; w2=InpLineWidth2; } PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w1); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 1 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w2); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferAC1,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferClrAC1,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferAC2,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferClrAC2,InpAsSeries); handle_ac1=indicators.AddNewAC( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ); handle_ac2=indicators.AddNewAC(InpSymbol,InpTimeframe); if (handle_ac1== INVALID_HANDLE || handle_ac2== INVALID_HANDLE ) return INIT_FAILED ; indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 0 ,handle_ac1, 0 ); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 1 ,handle_ac2, 0 ); int width= 247 ; panel= new CDashboard( 1 , 20 , 20 ,width, 264 , 0 ); if (panel== NULL ) { Print ( "Error. Failed to create panel object" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel.SetFontParams( "Calibri" , 9 ); panel.View( Symbol ()+ ", " + StringSubstr ( EnumToString ( Period ()), 7 )); panel.CreateNewTable( 0 ); panel.DrawGrid( 0 , 2 , 20 , 6 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 1 ); int y1=panel.TableY2( 0 )+ 22 ; panel.DrawGrid( 1 , 2 ,y1, 2 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 2 ); int y2=panel.TableY2( 1 )+ 3 ; panel.DrawGrid( 2 , 2 ,y2, 3 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); mouse_bar_index= 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index, TimeCurrent ()); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); if (panel!= NULL ) delete panel; Comment ( "" ); } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { int limit=rates_total-prev_calculated; if (limit> 1 ) { limit=rates_total- 1 ; } if (!indicators.Calculate()) return 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time[mouse_bar_index]); if (!indicators.DataToColorBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_ac1, 0 , 0 ,limit,BufferAC1,BufferClrAC1)) return 0 ; if (!indicators.DataToColorBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_ac2, 0 , 0 ,limit,BufferAC2,BufferClrAC2)) return 0 ; return (rates_total); } void OnTimer () { indicators. OnTimer (); } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { panel. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int wnd= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,wnd,time,price)) { mouse_bar_index= iBarShift ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,time); DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } if (id> CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,id,lparam,sparam); } } void DrawData( const int index, const datetime time) { MqlRates rates[ 1 ]; if ( CopyRates ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,index, 1 ,rates)!= 1 ) return ; int size= 0 ; uint flags= 0 ; uint angle= 0 ; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 , FW_BOLD ); panel.DrawText( "Bar data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 0 )- 16 , clrMaroon ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.DrawText( "Indicators data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 1 )- 16 , clrGreen ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 ); panel.DrawText( "Date" , panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_DATE ), panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Time" , panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_MINUTES ), panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Open" , panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].open, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "High" , panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].high, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Low" , panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].low, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Close" , panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].close, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_ac1), panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value1=indicators.GetData(handle_ac1, 0 , 0 ,index); string value_str1=(value1!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value1,indicators. Digits (handle_ac1)) : " " ); panel.DrawText(value_str1,panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state1=indicators.BufferLineState( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_ac1, 0 , 0 ,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state1),panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_ac2), panel.CellX( 2 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value2=indicators.GetDataTo( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_ac2, 0 , 0 ,index); string value_str2=(value2!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value2,indicators. Digits (handle_ac2)) : " " ); panel.DrawText(value_str2,panel.CellX( 2 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 2 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 2 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state2=indicators.BufferLineState( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_ac2, 0 , 0 ,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state2),panel.CellX( 2 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 2 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); double value21=indicators.GetDataTo( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_ac2, 0 , 0 ,index+ 1 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE stateR=indicators.BufferLineStateRelative( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_ac1, 0 , 0 ,index,value2,value21); string ma1=indicators.Name(handle_ac1); string ma2=indicators.Name(handle_ac2); string state_relative= ( stateR==LINE_STATE_ABOVE ? StringFormat ( "%s1 > %s2" ,ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_BELOW ? StringFormat ( "%s1 < %s2" ,ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN ? "Top-down crossing" : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP ? "Bottom-up crossing" : BufferLineStateDescription(stateR) ); panel.DrawText( StringFormat ( "%s1 vs %s2" ,ma1,ma2), panel.CellX( 2 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText(state_relative, panel.CellX( 2 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); ChartRedraw ( ChartID ()); }

After compiling and launching the indicator on the M1 chart with M5 selected for calculations, we see:









Alligator indicator:

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 6 #property indicator_plots 6 #property indicator_label1 "Jaws1" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 clrDodgerBlue #property indicator_width1 1 #property indicator_label2 "Teeth1" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color2 clrOrangeRed #property indicator_width2 1 #property indicator_label3 "Lips1" #property indicator_type3 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color3 clrLime #property indicator_width3 1 #property indicator_label4 "Jaws2" #property indicator_type4 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color4 clrBlue #property indicator_width4 1 #property indicator_label5 "Teeth" #property indicator_type5 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color5 clrRed #property indicator_width5 1 #property indicator_label6 "Lips" #property indicator_type6 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color6 clrLimeGreen #property indicator_width6 1 #include <IndMSTF\IndMSTF.mqh> #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> input string InpSymbol = NULL ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpTimeframe = PERIOD_CURRENT ; input int InpJawsPeriod = 13 ; input int InpJawsShift = 8 ; input int InpTeethPeriod = 8 ; input int InpTeethShift = 5 ; input int InpLipsPeriod = 5 ; input int InpLipsShift = 3 ; input ENUM_MA_METHOD InpMethod = MODE_SMMA ; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpPrice = PRICE_MEDIAN ; input uchar InpLineWidth1 = 2 ; input uchar InpLineWidth2 = 1 ; input bool InpAsSeries = true ; double BufferJaws1[]; double BufferTeeth1[]; double BufferLips1[]; double BufferJaws2[]; double BufferTeeth2[]; double BufferLips2[]; int handle_alligator1; int handle_alligator2; CMSTFIndicators indicators; CDashboard *panel= NULL ; int mouse_bar_index; int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 1 ); SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,BufferJaws1, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 ,BufferTeeth1, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 2 ,BufferLips1, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 3 ,BufferJaws2, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 4 ,BufferTeeth2, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 5 ,BufferLips2, INDICATOR_DATA ); int w1= 0 ,w2= 0 ; if (InpTimeframe> Period ()) { w1=InpLineWidth2; w2=InpLineWidth1; } else { w1=InpLineWidth1; w2=InpLineWidth2; } PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w1); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 1 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w1); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 2 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w1); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 3 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w2); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 4 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w2); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 5 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w2); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferJaws1,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferTeeth1,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferLips1,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferJaws2,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferTeeth2,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferLips2,InpAsSeries); handle_alligator1=indicators.AddNewAlligator( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,InpJawsPeriod,InpJawsShift,InpTeethPeriod,InpTeethShift,InpLipsPeriod,InpLipsShift,InpMethod,InpPrice); handle_alligator2=indicators.AddNewAlligator(InpSymbol,InpTimeframe,InpJawsPeriod,InpJawsShift,InpTeethPeriod,InpTeethShift,InpLipsPeriod,InpLipsShift,InpMethod,InpPrice); if (handle_alligator1== INVALID_HANDLE || handle_alligator2== INVALID_HANDLE ) return INIT_FAILED ; indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 0 ,handle_alligator1, 0 ); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 1 ,handle_alligator1, 1 ); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 2 ,handle_alligator1, 2 ); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 3 ,handle_alligator2, 0 ); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 4 ,handle_alligator2, 1 ); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 5 ,handle_alligator2, 2 ); indicators.SetPlotShift( 0 ,InpJawsShift); indicators.SetPlotShift( 1 ,InpTeethShift); indicators.SetPlotShift( 2 ,InpLipsShift); indicators.SetPlotShift( 3 ,InpJawsShift); indicators.SetPlotShift( 4 ,InpTeethShift); indicators.SetPlotShift( 5 ,InpLipsShift); int width= 321 ; panel= new CDashboard( 1 , 20 , 20 ,width, 264 ); if (panel== NULL ) { Print ( "Error. Failed to create panel object" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel.SetFontParams( "Calibri" , 9 ); panel.View( Symbol ()+ ", " + StringSubstr ( EnumToString ( Period ()), 7 )); panel.CreateNewTable( 0 ); panel.DrawGrid( 0 , 2 , 20 , 6 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 1 ); int y1=panel.TableY2( 0 )+ 22 ; panel.DrawGrid( 1 , 2 ,y1, 2 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 2 ); int y2=panel.TableY2( 1 )+ 3 ; panel.DrawGrid( 2 , 2 ,y2, 3 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); mouse_bar_index= 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index, TimeCurrent ()); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); if (panel!= NULL ) delete panel; Comment ( "" ); } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { int limit=rates_total-prev_calculated; if (limit> 1 ) { limit=rates_total- 1 ; } if (!indicators.Calculate()) return 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time[mouse_bar_index]); if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_alligator1, 0 , 0 ,limit,BufferJaws1)) return 0 ; if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_alligator1, 1 , 0 ,limit,BufferTeeth1)) return 0 ; if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_alligator1, 2 , 0 ,limit,BufferLips1)) return 0 ; if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_alligator2, 0 , 0 ,limit,BufferJaws2)) return 0 ; if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_alligator2, 1 , 0 ,limit,BufferTeeth2)) return 0 ; if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_alligator2, 2 , 0 ,limit,BufferLips2)) return 0 ; return (rates_total); } void OnTimer () { indicators. OnTimer (); } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { panel. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int wnd= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,wnd,time,price)) { mouse_bar_index= iBarShift ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,time); DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } if (id> CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,id,lparam,sparam); } } void DrawData( const int index, const datetime time) { MqlRates rates[ 1 ]; if ( CopyRates ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,index, 1 ,rates)!= 1 ) return ; int size= 0 ; uint flags= 0 ; uint angle= 0 ; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 , FW_BOLD ); panel.DrawText( "Bar data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 0 )- 16 , clrMaroon ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.DrawText( "Indicators data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 1 )- 16 , clrGreen ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 ); panel.DrawText( "Date" , panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_DATE ), panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Time" , panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_MINUTES ), panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Open" , panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].open, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "High" , panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].high, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Low" , panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].low, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Close" , panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].close, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_alligator1), panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value1=indicators.GetData(handle_alligator1, 0 , 0 ,index+InpJawsShift); string value_str1=(value1!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value1,indicators. Digits (handle_alligator1)) : " " ); panel.DrawText(value_str1,panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 150 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state1=indicators.BufferLineState( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_alligator1, 0 , 0 ,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state1),panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 150 ); panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_alligator2), panel.CellX( 2 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value2=indicators.GetDataTo( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_alligator2, 0 , 0 ,index); string value_str2=(value2!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value2,indicators. Digits (handle_alligator2)) : " " ); panel.DrawText(value_str2,panel.CellX( 2 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 2 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 150 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 2 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state2=indicators.BufferLineState( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_alligator2, 0 , 0 ,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state2),panel.CellX( 2 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 2 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 150 ); double value21=indicators.GetDataTo( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_alligator2, 0 , 0 ,index+ 1 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE stateR=indicators.BufferLineStateRelative( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_alligator1, 0 , 0 ,index,value2,value21); string ma1=indicators.Name(handle_alligator1); string ma2=indicators.Name(handle_alligator2); string state_relative= ( stateR==LINE_STATE_ABOVE ? StringFormat ( "%s1 > %s2" ,ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_BELOW ? StringFormat ( "%s1 < %s2" ,ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN ? "Top-down crossing" : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP ? "Bottom-up crossing" : BufferLineStateDescription(stateR) ); panel.DrawText( StringFormat ( "%s1 vs %s2" ,ma1,ma2), panel.CellX( 2 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText(state_relative, panel.CellX( 2 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 150 ); ChartRedraw ( ChartID ()); }

After compiling and launching the indicator on the M1 chart with M5 selected for calculations, we see:









Average Directional Movement Index indicator:

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 6 #property indicator_plots 6 #property indicator_label1 "ADX1" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 clrDodgerBlue #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 #property indicator_label2 "+DI1" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color2 clrGreen #property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width2 1 #property indicator_label3 "-DI1" #property indicator_type3 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color3 clrRed #property indicator_style3 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width3 1 #property indicator_label4 "ADX2" #property indicator_type4 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color4 clrBlue #property indicator_style4 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width4 1 #property indicator_label5 "+DI2" #property indicator_type5 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color5 clrGreen #property indicator_style5 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width5 1 #property indicator_label6 "-DI2" #property indicator_type6 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color6 clrRed #property indicator_style6 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width6 1 #include <IndMSTF\IndMSTF.mqh> #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> input string InpSymbol = NULL ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpTimeframe = PERIOD_CURRENT ; input int InpPeriod = 14 ; input uchar InpLineWidth1 = 2 ; input uchar InpLineWidth2 = 1 ; input bool InpAsSeries = true ; double BufferADX1[]; double BufferDIPlus1[]; double BufferDIMinus1[]; double BufferADX2[]; double BufferDIPlus2[]; double BufferDIMinus2[]; int handle_adx1; int handle_adx2; CMSTFIndicators indicators; CDashboard *panel= NULL ; int mouse_bar_index; int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 1 ); SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,BufferADX1, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 ,BufferDIPlus1, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 2 ,BufferDIMinus1, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 3 ,BufferADX2, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 4 ,BufferDIPlus2, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 5 ,BufferDIMinus2, INDICATOR_DATA ); int w1= 0 ,w2= 0 ; if (InpTimeframe> Period ()) { w1=InpLineWidth2; w2=InpLineWidth1; } else { w1=InpLineWidth1; w2=InpLineWidth2; } PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w1); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 1 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w1); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 2 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w1); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 3 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w2); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 4 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w2); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 5 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w2); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferADX1,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferDIPlus1,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferDIMinus1,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferADX2,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferDIPlus2,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferDIMinus2,InpAsSeries); handle_adx1=indicators.AddNewADX( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,InpPeriod); handle_adx2=indicators.AddNewADX(InpSymbol,InpTimeframe,InpPeriod); if (handle_adx1== INVALID_HANDLE || handle_adx2== INVALID_HANDLE ) return INIT_FAILED ; indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 0 ,handle_adx1, 0 ); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 1 ,handle_adx1, 1 ); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 2 ,handle_adx1, 2 ); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 3 ,handle_adx2, 0 ); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 4 ,handle_adx2, 1 ); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 5 ,handle_adx2, 2 ); int width= 301 ; panel= new CDashboard( 1 , 20 , 20 ,width, 264 , 0 ); if (panel== NULL ) { Print ( "Error. Failed to create panel object" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel.SetFontParams( "Calibri" , 9 ); panel.View( Symbol ()+ ", " + StringSubstr ( EnumToString ( Period ()), 7 )); panel.CreateNewTable( 0 ); panel.DrawGrid( 0 , 2 , 20 , 6 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 1 ); int y1=panel.TableY2( 0 )+ 22 ; panel.DrawGrid( 1 , 2 ,y1, 2 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 2 ); int y2=panel.TableY2( 1 )+ 3 ; panel.DrawGrid( 2 , 2 ,y2, 3 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); mouse_bar_index= 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index, TimeCurrent ()); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); if (panel!= NULL ) delete panel; Comment ( "" ); } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { int limit=rates_total-prev_calculated; if (limit> 1 ) { limit=rates_total- 1 ; } if (!indicators.Calculate()) return 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time[mouse_bar_index]); if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_adx1, 0 , 0 ,limit,BufferADX1)) return 0 ; if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_adx1, 1 , 0 ,limit,BufferDIPlus1)) return 0 ; if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_adx1, 2 , 0 ,limit,BufferDIMinus1)) return 0 ; if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_adx2, 0 , 0 ,limit,BufferADX2)) return 0 ; if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_adx2, 1 , 0 ,limit,BufferDIPlus2)) return 0 ; if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_adx2, 2 , 0 ,limit,BufferDIMinus2)) return 0 ; return (rates_total); } void OnTimer () { indicators. OnTimer (); } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { panel. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int wnd= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,wnd,time,price)) { mouse_bar_index= iBarShift ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,time); DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } if (id> CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,id,lparam,sparam); } } void DrawData( const int index, const datetime time) { MqlRates rates[ 1 ]; if ( CopyRates ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,index, 1 ,rates)!= 1 ) return ; int size= 0 ; uint flags= 0 ; uint angle= 0 ; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 , FW_BOLD ); panel.DrawText( "Bar data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 0 )- 16 , clrMaroon ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.DrawText( "Indicators data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 1 )- 16 , clrGreen ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 ); panel.DrawText( "Date" , panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_DATE ), panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Time" , panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_MINUTES ), panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Open" , panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].open, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "High" , panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].high, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Low" , panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].low, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Close" , panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].close, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_adx1), panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value1=indicators.GetData(handle_adx1, 0 , 0 ,index); string value_str1=(value1!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value1,indicators. Digits (handle_adx1)) : " " ); panel.DrawText(value_str1,panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 190 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state1=indicators.BufferLineState( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_adx1, 0 , 0 ,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state1),panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 190 ); panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_adx2), panel.CellX( 2 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value2=indicators.GetDataTo( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_adx2, 0 , 0 ,index); string value_str2=(value2!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value2,indicators. Digits (handle_adx2)) : " " ); panel.DrawText(value_str2,panel.CellX( 2 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 2 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 190 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 2 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state2=indicators.BufferLineState( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_adx2, 0 , 0 ,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state2),panel.CellX( 2 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 2 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 190 ); double value21=indicators.GetDataTo( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_adx2, 0 , 0 ,index+ 1 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE stateR=indicators.BufferLineStateRelative( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_adx1, 0 , 0 ,index,value2,value21); string ma1=indicators.Name(handle_adx1); string ma2=indicators.Name(handle_adx2); string state_relative= ( stateR==LINE_STATE_ABOVE ? StringFormat ( "%s1 > %s2" ,ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_BELOW ? StringFormat ( "%s1 < %s2" ,ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN ? "Top-down crossing" : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP ? "Bottom-up crossing" : BufferLineStateDescription(stateR) ); panel.DrawText( StringFormat ( "%s1 vs %s2" ,ma1,ma2), panel.CellX( 2 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText(state_relative, panel.CellX( 2 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 190 ); ChartRedraw ( ChartID ()); }

After compiling and launching the indicator on the M1 chart with M5 selected for calculations, we see:









Average Directional Movement Index Wilder indicator:

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 6 #property indicator_plots 6 #property indicator_label1 "ADXW1" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 clrDodgerBlue #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 #property indicator_label2 "+DI1" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color2 clrGreen #property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width2 1 #property indicator_label3 "-DI1" #property indicator_type3 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color3 clrRed #property indicator_style3 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width3 1 #property indicator_label4 "ADXW2" #property indicator_type4 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color4 clrBlue #property indicator_style4 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width4 1 #property indicator_label5 "+DI2" #property indicator_type5 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color5 clrGreen #property indicator_style5 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width5 1 #property indicator_label6 "-DI2" #property indicator_type6 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color6 clrRed #property indicator_style6 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width6 1 #include <IndMSTF\IndMSTF.mqh> #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> input string InpSymbol = NULL ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpTimeframe = PERIOD_CURRENT ; input int InpPeriod = 14 ; input uchar InpLineWidth1 = 2 ; input uchar InpLineWidth2 = 1 ; input bool InpAsSeries = true ; double BufferADXW1[]; double BufferDIPlus1[]; double BufferDIMinus1[]; double BufferADXW2[]; double BufferDIPlus2[]; double BufferDIMinus2[]; int handle_adxw1; int handle_adxw2; CMSTFIndicators indicators; CDashboard *panel= NULL ; int mouse_bar_index; int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 1 ); SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,BufferADXW1, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 ,BufferDIPlus1, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 2 ,BufferDIMinus1, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 3 ,BufferADXW2, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 4 ,BufferDIPlus2, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 5 ,BufferDIMinus2, INDICATOR_DATA ); int w1= 0 ,w2= 0 ; if (InpTimeframe> Period ()) { w1=InpLineWidth2; w2=InpLineWidth1; } else { w1=InpLineWidth1; w2=InpLineWidth2; } PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w1); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 1 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w1); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 2 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w1); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 3 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w2); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 4 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w2); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 5 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w2); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferADXW1,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferDIPlus1,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferDIMinus1,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferADXW2,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferDIPlus2,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferDIMinus2,InpAsSeries); handle_adxw1=indicators.AddNewADX( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,InpPeriod); handle_adxw2=indicators.AddNewADX(InpSymbol,InpTimeframe,InpPeriod); if (handle_adxw1== INVALID_HANDLE || handle_adxw2== INVALID_HANDLE ) return INIT_FAILED ; indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 0 ,handle_adxw1, 0 ); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 1 ,handle_adxw1, 1 ); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 2 ,handle_adxw1, 2 ); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 3 ,handle_adxw2, 0 ); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 4 ,handle_adxw2, 1 ); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 5 ,handle_adxw2, 2 ); int width= 301 ; panel= new CDashboard( 1 , 20 , 20 ,width, 264 , 0 ); if (panel== NULL ) { Print ( "Error. Failed to create panel object" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel.SetFontParams( "Calibri" , 9 ); panel.View( Symbol ()+ ", " + StringSubstr ( EnumToString ( Period ()), 7 )); panel.CreateNewTable( 0 ); panel.DrawGrid( 0 , 2 , 20 , 6 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 1 ); int y1=panel.TableY2( 0 )+ 22 ; panel.DrawGrid( 1 , 2 ,y1, 2 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 2 ); int y2=panel.TableY2( 1 )+ 3 ; panel.DrawGrid( 2 , 2 ,y2, 3 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); mouse_bar_index= 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index, TimeCurrent ()); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); if (panel!= NULL ) delete panel; Comment ( "" ); } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { int limit=rates_total-prev_calculated; if (limit> 1 ) { limit=rates_total- 1 ; } if (!indicators.Calculate()) return 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time[mouse_bar_index]); if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_adxw1, 0 , 0 ,limit,BufferADXW1)) return 0 ; if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_adxw1, 1 , 0 ,limit,BufferDIPlus1)) return 0 ; if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_adxw1, 2 , 0 ,limit,BufferDIMinus1)) return 0 ; if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_adxw2, 0 , 0 ,limit,BufferADXW2)) return 0 ; if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_adxw2, 1 , 0 ,limit,BufferDIPlus2)) return 0 ; if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_adxw2, 2 , 0 ,limit,BufferDIMinus2)) return 0 ; return (rates_total); } void OnTimer () { indicators. OnTimer (); } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { panel. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int wnd= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,wnd,time,price)) { mouse_bar_index= iBarShift ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,time); DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } if (id> CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,id,lparam,sparam); } } void DrawData( const int index, const datetime time) { MqlRates rates[ 1 ]; if ( CopyRates ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,index, 1 ,rates)!= 1 ) return ; int size= 0 ; uint flags= 0 ; uint angle= 0 ; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 , FW_BOLD ); panel.DrawText( "Bar data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 0 )- 16 , clrMaroon ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.DrawText( "Indicators data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 1 )- 16 , clrGreen ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 ); panel.DrawText( "Date" , panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_DATE ), panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Time" , panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_MINUTES ), panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Open" , panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].open, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "High" , panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].high, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Low" , panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].low, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Close" , panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].close, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_adxw1), panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value1=indicators.GetData(handle_adxw1, 0 , 0 ,index); string value_str1=(value1!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value1,indicators. Digits (handle_adxw1)) : " " ); panel.DrawText(value_str1,panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 190 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state1=indicators.BufferLineState( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_adxw1, 0 , 0 ,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state1),panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 190 ); panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_adxw2), panel.CellX( 2 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value2=indicators.GetDataTo( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_adxw2, 0 , 0 ,index); string value_str2=(value2!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value2,indicators. Digits (handle_adxw2)) : " " ); panel.DrawText(value_str2,panel.CellX( 2 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 2 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 190 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 2 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state2=indicators.BufferLineState( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_adxw2, 0 , 0 ,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state2),panel.CellX( 2 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 2 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 190 ); double value21=indicators.GetDataTo( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_adxw2, 0 , 0 ,index+ 1 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE stateR=indicators.BufferLineStateRelative( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_adxw1, 0 , 0 ,index,value2,value21); string ma1=indicators.Name(handle_adxw1); string ma2=indicators.Name(handle_adxw2); string state_relative= ( stateR==LINE_STATE_ABOVE ? StringFormat ( "%s1 > %s2" ,ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_BELOW ? StringFormat ( "%s1 < %s2" ,ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN ? "Top-down crossing" : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP ? "Bottom-up crossing" : BufferLineStateDescription(stateR) ); panel.DrawText( StringFormat ( "%s1 vs %s2" ,ma1,ma2), panel.CellX( 2 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText(state_relative, panel.CellX( 2 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 190 ); ChartRedraw ( ChartID ()); }

After compiling and launching the indicator on the M1 chart with M5 selected for calculations, we see:









Average True Range indicator:

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 2 #property indicator_plots 2 #property indicator_label1 "ATR1" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 clrDodgerBlue #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 #property indicator_label2 "ATR2" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color2 clrRed #property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width2 1 #include <IndMSTF\IndMSTF.mqh> #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> input string InpSymbol = NULL ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpTimeframe = PERIOD_CURRENT ; input int InpPeriod = 14 ; input uchar InpLineWidth1 = 2 ; input uchar InpLineWidth2 = 1 ; input bool InpAsSeries = true ; double BufferATR1[]; double BufferATR2[]; int handle_atr1; int handle_atr2; CMSTFIndicators indicators; CDashboard *panel= NULL ; int mouse_bar_index; int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 1 ); SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,BufferATR1, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 ,BufferATR2, INDICATOR_DATA ); int w1= 0 ,w2= 0 ; if (InpTimeframe> Period ()) { w1=InpLineWidth2; w2=InpLineWidth1; } else { w1=InpLineWidth1; w2=InpLineWidth2; } PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w1); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 1 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w2); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferATR1,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferATR2,InpAsSeries); handle_atr1=indicators.AddNewATR( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,InpPeriod); handle_atr2=indicators.AddNewATR(InpSymbol,InpTimeframe,InpPeriod); if (handle_atr1== INVALID_HANDLE || handle_atr2== INVALID_HANDLE ) return INIT_FAILED ; indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 0 ,handle_atr1, 0 ); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 1 ,handle_atr2, 0 ); int width= 237 ; panel= new CDashboard( 1 , 20 , 20 ,width, 264 , 0 ); if (panel== NULL ) { Print ( "Error. Failed to create panel object" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel.SetFontParams( "Calibri" , 9 ); panel.View( Symbol ()+ ", " + StringSubstr ( EnumToString ( Period ()), 7 )); panel.CreateNewTable( 0 ); panel.DrawGrid( 0 , 2 , 20 , 6 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 1 ); int y1=panel.TableY2( 0 )+ 22 ; panel.DrawGrid( 1 , 2 ,y1, 2 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 2 ); int y2=panel.TableY2( 1 )+ 3 ; panel.DrawGrid( 2 , 2 ,y2, 3 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); mouse_bar_index= 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index, TimeCurrent ()); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); if (panel!= NULL ) delete panel; Comment ( "" ); } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { int limit=rates_total-prev_calculated; if (limit> 1 ) { limit=rates_total- 1 ; } if (!indicators.Calculate()) return 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time[mouse_bar_index]); if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_atr1, 0 , 0 ,limit,BufferATR1)) return 0 ; if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_atr2, 0 , 0 ,limit,BufferATR2)) return 0 ; return (rates_total); } void OnTimer () { indicators. OnTimer (); } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { panel. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int wnd= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,wnd,time,price)) { mouse_bar_index= iBarShift ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,time); DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } if (id> CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,id,lparam,sparam); } } void DrawData( const int index, const datetime time) { MqlRates rates[ 1 ]; if ( CopyRates ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,index, 1 ,rates)!= 1 ) return ; int size= 0 ; uint flags= 0 ; uint angle= 0 ; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 , FW_BOLD ); panel.DrawText( "Bar data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 0 )- 16 , clrMaroon ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.DrawText( "Indicators data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 1 )- 16 , clrGreen ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 ); panel.DrawText( "Date" , panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_DATE ), panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Time" , panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_MINUTES ), panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Open" , panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].open, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "High" , panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].high, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Low" , panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].low, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Close" , panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].close, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_atr1), panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value1=indicators.GetData(handle_atr1, 0 , 0 ,index); string value_str1=(value1!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value1,indicators. Digits (handle_atr1)) : " " ); panel.DrawText(value_str1,panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state1=indicators.BufferLineState( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_atr1, 0 , 0 ,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state1),panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_atr2), panel.CellX( 2 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value2=indicators.GetDataTo( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_atr2, 0 , 0 ,index); string value_str2=(value2!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value2,indicators. Digits (handle_atr2)) : " " ); panel.DrawText(value_str2,panel.CellX( 2 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 2 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 2 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state2=indicators.BufferLineState( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_atr2, 0 , 0 ,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state2),panel.CellX( 2 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 2 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); double value21=indicators.GetDataTo( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_atr2, 0 , 0 ,index+ 1 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE stateR=indicators.BufferLineStateRelative( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_atr1, 0 , 0 ,index,value2,value21); string ma1=indicators.Name(handle_atr1); string ma2=indicators.Name(handle_atr2); string state_relative= ( stateR==LINE_STATE_ABOVE ? StringFormat ( "%s1 > %s2" ,ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_BELOW ? StringFormat ( "%s1 < %s2" ,ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN ? "Top-down crossing" : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP ? "Bottom-up crossing" : BufferLineStateDescription(stateR) ); panel.DrawText( StringFormat ( "%s1 vs %s2" ,ma1,ma2), panel.CellX( 2 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText(state_relative, panel.CellX( 2 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); ChartRedraw ( ChartID ()); }

After compiling and launching the indicator on the M1 chart with M5 selected for calculations, we see:





Sometimes, for faster indicator drawing, you can switch the chart timeframe.





Awesome Oscillator:

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 4 #property indicator_plots 2 #property indicator_label1 "AO1" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM #property indicator_color1 clrGreen , clrRed #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 #property indicator_label2 "AO2" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM #property indicator_color2 clrGreen , clrRed #property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width2 1 #include <IndMSTF\IndMSTF.mqh> #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> input string InpSymbol = NULL ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpTimeframe = PERIOD_CURRENT ; input uchar InpLineWidth1 = 2 ; input uchar InpLineWidth2 = 1 ; input bool InpAsSeries = true ; double BufferAO1[]; double BufferClrAO1[]; double BufferAO2[]; double BufferClrAO2[]; int handle_ao1; int handle_ao2; CMSTFIndicators indicators; CDashboard *panel= NULL ; int mouse_bar_index; int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 1 ); SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,BufferAO1, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 ,BufferClrAO1, INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX ); SetIndexBuffer ( 2 ,BufferAO2, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 3 ,BufferClrAO2, INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX ); int w1= 0 ,w2= 0 ; if (InpTimeframe> Period ()) { w1=InpLineWidth2; w2=InpLineWidth1; } else { w1=InpLineWidth1; w2=InpLineWidth2; } PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w1); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 1 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w2); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferAO1,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferClrAO1,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferAO2,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferClrAO2,InpAsSeries); handle_ao1=indicators.AddNewAO( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ); handle_ao2=indicators.AddNewAO(InpSymbol,InpTimeframe); if (handle_ao1== INVALID_HANDLE || handle_ao2== INVALID_HANDLE ) return INIT_FAILED ; indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 0 ,handle_ao1, 0 ); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 1 ,handle_ao2, 0 ); int width= 247 ; panel= new CDashboard( 1 , 20 , 20 ,width, 264 , 0 ); if (panel== NULL ) { Print ( "Error. Failed to create panel object" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel.SetFontParams( "Calibri" , 9 ); panel.View( Symbol ()+ ", " + StringSubstr ( EnumToString ( Period ()), 7 )); panel.CreateNewTable( 0 ); panel.DrawGrid( 0 , 2 , 20 , 6 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 1 ); int y1=panel.TableY2( 0 )+ 22 ; panel.DrawGrid( 1 , 2 ,y1, 2 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 2 ); int y2=panel.TableY2( 1 )+ 3 ; panel.DrawGrid( 2 , 2 ,y2, 3 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); mouse_bar_index= 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index, TimeCurrent ()); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); if (panel!= NULL ) delete panel; Comment ( "" ); } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { int limit=rates_total-prev_calculated; if (limit> 1 ) { limit=rates_total- 1 ; } if (!indicators.Calculate()) return 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time[mouse_bar_index]); if (!indicators.DataToColorBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_ao1, 0 , 0 ,limit,BufferAO1,BufferClrAO1)) return 0 ; if (!indicators.DataToColorBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_ao2, 0 , 0 ,limit,BufferAO2,BufferClrAO2)) return 0 ; return (rates_total); } void OnTimer () { indicators. OnTimer (); } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { panel. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int wnd= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,wnd,time,price)) { mouse_bar_index= iBarShift ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,time); DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } if (id> CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,id,lparam,sparam); } } void DrawData( const int index, const datetime time) { MqlRates rates[ 1 ]; if ( CopyRates ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,index, 1 ,rates)!= 1 ) return ; int size= 0 ; uint flags= 0 ; uint angle= 0 ; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 , FW_BOLD ); panel.DrawText( "Bar data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 0 )- 16 , clrMaroon ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.DrawText( "Indicators data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 1 )- 16 , clrGreen ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 ); panel.DrawText( "Date" , panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_DATE ), panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Time" , panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_MINUTES ), panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Open" , panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].open, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "High" , panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].high, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Low" , panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].low, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Close" , panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].close, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_ao1), panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value1=indicators.GetData(handle_ao1, 0 , 0 ,index); string value_str1=(value1!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value1,indicators. Digits (handle_ao1)) : " " ); panel.DrawText(value_str1,panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state1=indicators.BufferLineState( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_ao1, 0 , 0 ,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state1),panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_ao2), panel.CellX( 2 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value2=indicators.GetDataTo( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_ao2, 0 , 0 ,index); string value_str2=(value2!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value2,indicators. Digits (handle_ao2)) : " " ); panel.DrawText(value_str2,panel.CellX( 2 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 2 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 2 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state2=indicators.BufferLineState( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_ao2, 0 , 0 ,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state2),panel.CellX( 2 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 2 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); double value21=indicators.GetDataTo( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_ao2, 0 , 0 ,index+ 1 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE stateR=indicators.BufferLineStateRelative( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_ao1, 0 , 0 ,index,value2,value21); string ma1=indicators.Name(handle_ao1); string ma2=indicators.Name(handle_ao2); string state_relative= ( stateR==LINE_STATE_ABOVE ? StringFormat ( "%s1 > %s2" ,ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_BELOW ? StringFormat ( "%s1 < %s2" ,ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN ? "Top-down crossing" : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP ? "Bottom-up crossing" : BufferLineStateDescription(stateR) ); panel.DrawText( StringFormat ( "%s1 vs %s2" ,ma1,ma2), panel.CellX( 2 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText(state_relative, panel.CellX( 2 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); ChartRedraw ( ChartID ()); }

After compiling and launching the indicator on the M1 chart with M5 selected for calculations, we see:









Bears Power indicator:

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 2 #property indicator_plots 2 #property indicator_label1 "Bears1" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_HISTOGRAM #property indicator_color1 clrGray #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 #property indicator_label2 "Bears2" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_HISTOGRAM #property indicator_color2 clrDodgerBlue #property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width2 1 #include <IndMSTF\IndMSTF.mqh> #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> input string InpSymbol = NULL ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpTimeframe = PERIOD_CURRENT ; input int InpPeriod = 13 ; input uchar InpLineWidth1 = 2 ; input uchar InpLineWidth2 = 1 ; input bool InpAsSeries = true ; double BufferBears1[]; double BufferBears2[]; int handle_bears1; int handle_bears2; CMSTFIndicators indicators; CDashboard *panel= NULL ; int mouse_bar_index; int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 1 ); SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,BufferBears1, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 ,BufferBears2, INDICATOR_DATA ); int w1= 0 ,w2= 0 ; if (InpTimeframe> Period ()) { w1=InpLineWidth2; w2=InpLineWidth1; } else { w1=InpLineWidth1; w2=InpLineWidth2; } PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w1); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 1 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w2); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferBears1,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferBears2,InpAsSeries); handle_bears1=indicators.AddNewBearsPower( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,InpPeriod); handle_bears2=indicators.AddNewBearsPower(InpSymbol,InpTimeframe,InpPeriod); if (handle_bears1== INVALID_HANDLE || handle_bears2== INVALID_HANDLE ) return INIT_FAILED ; indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 0 ,handle_bears1, 0 ); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 1 ,handle_bears2, 0 ); int width= 247 ; panel= new CDashboard( 1 , 20 , 20 ,width, 264 , 0 ); if (panel== NULL ) { Print ( "Error. Failed to create panel object" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel.SetFontParams( "Calibri" , 9 ); panel.View( Symbol ()+ ", " + StringSubstr ( EnumToString ( Period ()), 7 )); panel.CreateNewTable( 0 ); panel.DrawGrid( 0 , 2 , 20 , 6 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 1 ); int y1=panel.TableY2( 0 )+ 22 ; panel.DrawGrid( 1 , 2 ,y1, 2 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 2 ); int y2=panel.TableY2( 1 )+ 3 ; panel.DrawGrid( 2 , 2 ,y2, 3 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); mouse_bar_index= 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index, TimeCurrent ()); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); if (panel!= NULL ) delete panel; Comment ( "" ); } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { int limit=rates_total-prev_calculated; if (limit> 1 ) { limit=rates_total- 1 ; } if (!indicators.Calculate()) return 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time[mouse_bar_index]); if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_bears1, 0 , 0 ,limit,BufferBears1)) return 0 ; if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_bears2, 0 , 0 ,limit,BufferBears2)) return 0 ; return (rates_total); } void OnTimer () { indicators. OnTimer (); } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { panel. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int wnd= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,wnd,time,price)) { mouse_bar_index= iBarShift ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,time); DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } if (id> CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,id,lparam,sparam); } } void DrawData( const int index, const datetime time) { MqlRates rates[ 1 ]; if ( CopyRates ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,index, 1 ,rates)!= 1 ) return ; int size= 0 ; uint flags= 0 ; uint angle= 0 ; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 , FW_BOLD ); panel.DrawText( "Bar data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 0 )- 16 , clrMaroon ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.DrawText( "Indicators data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 1 )- 16 , clrGreen ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 ); panel.DrawText( "Date" , panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_DATE ), panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Time" , panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_MINUTES ), panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Open" , panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].open, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "High" , panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].high, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Low" , panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].low, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Close" , panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].close, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_bears1), panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value1=indicators.GetData(handle_bears1, 0 , 0 ,index); string value_str1=(value1!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value1,indicators. Digits (handle_bears1)) : " " ); panel.DrawText(value_str1,panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state1=indicators.BufferLineState( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_bears1, 0 , 0 ,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state1),panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_bears2), panel.CellX( 2 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value2=indicators.GetDataTo( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_bears2, 0 , 0 ,index); string value_str2=(value2!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value2,indicators. Digits (handle_bears2)) : " " ); panel.DrawText(value_str2,panel.CellX( 2 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 2 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 2 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state2=indicators.BufferLineState( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_bears2, 0 , 0 ,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state2),panel.CellX( 2 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 2 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); double value21=indicators.GetDataTo( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_bears2, 0 , 0 ,index+ 1 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE stateR=indicators.BufferLineStateRelative( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_bears1, 0 , 0 ,index,value2,value21); string ma1=indicators.Name(handle_bears1); string ma2=indicators.Name(handle_bears2); string state_relative= ( stateR==LINE_STATE_ABOVE ? StringFormat ( "%s1 > %s2" ,ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_BELOW ? StringFormat ( "%s1 < %s2" ,ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN ? "Top-down crossing" : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP ? "Bottom-up crossing" : BufferLineStateDescription(stateR) ); panel.DrawText( StringFormat ( "%s1 vs %s2" ,ma1,ma2), panel.CellX( 2 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText(state_relative, panel.CellX( 2 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); ChartRedraw ( ChartID ()); }

After compiling and launching the indicator on the M1 chart with M5 selected for calculations, we see:









Bollinger Bands indicator:

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 6 #property indicator_plots 6 #property indicator_label1 "BandsUpper1" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 clrGreen #property indicator_width1 1 #property indicator_label2 "BandsLower1" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color2 clrGreen #property indicator_width2 1 #property indicator_label3 "BandsMiddle1" #property indicator_type3 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color3 clrGreen #property indicator_width3 1 #property indicator_label4 "BandsUpper2" #property indicator_type4 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color4 clrDodgerBlue #property indicator_width4 1 #property indicator_label5 "BandsLower2" #property indicator_type5 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color5 clrDodgerBlue #property indicator_width5 1 #property indicator_label6 "BandsMiddle2" #property indicator_type6 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color6 clrDodgerBlue #property indicator_width6 1 #include <IndMSTF\IndMSTF.mqh> #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> input string InpSymbol = NULL ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpTimeframe = PERIOD_CURRENT ; input int InpPeriod = 20 ; input int InpShift = 0 ; input double InpDeviation = 2.0 ; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpPrice = PRICE_CLOSE ; input uchar InpLineWidth1 = 2 ; input uchar InpLineWidth2 = 1 ; input bool InpAsSeries = true ; double BufferBandsUp1[]; double BufferBandsDn1[]; double BufferBandsMd1[]; double BufferBandsUp2[]; double BufferBandsDn2[]; double BufferBandsMd2[]; int handle_bands1; int handle_bands2; CMSTFIndicators indicators; CDashboard *panel= NULL ; int mouse_bar_index; int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 1 ); SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,BufferBandsUp1, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 ,BufferBandsDn1, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 2 ,BufferBandsMd1, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 3 ,BufferBandsUp2, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 4 ,BufferBandsDn2, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 5 ,BufferBandsMd2, INDICATOR_DATA ); int w1= 0 ,w2= 0 ; if (InpTimeframe> Period ()) { w1=InpLineWidth2; w2=InpLineWidth1; } else { w1=InpLineWidth1; w2=InpLineWidth2; } PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w1); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 1 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w1); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 2 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w1); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 3 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w2); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 4 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w2); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 5 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w2); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferBandsUp1,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferBandsDn1,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferBandsMd1,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferBandsUp2,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferBandsDn2,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferBandsMd2,InpAsSeries); handle_bands1=indicators.AddNewBands( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,InpPeriod,InpShift,InpDeviation,InpPrice); handle_bands2=indicators.AddNewBands(InpSymbol,InpTimeframe,InpPeriod,InpShift,InpDeviation,InpPrice); if (handle_bands1== INVALID_HANDLE || handle_bands2== INVALID_HANDLE ) return INIT_FAILED ; indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 0 ,handle_bands1, 0 ); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 1 ,handle_bands1, 1 ); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 2 ,handle_bands1, 2 ); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 3 ,handle_bands2, 0 ); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 4 ,handle_bands2, 1 ); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 5 ,handle_bands2, 2 ); indicators.SetPlotShift( 0 ,InpShift); indicators.SetPlotShift( 1 ,InpShift); indicators.SetPlotShift( 2 ,InpShift); indicators.SetPlotShift( 3 ,InpShift); indicators.SetPlotShift( 4 ,InpShift); indicators.SetPlotShift( 5 ,InpShift); int width= 301 ; panel= new CDashboard( 1 , 20 , 20 ,width, 264 ); if (panel== NULL ) { Print ( "Error. Failed to create panel object" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel.SetFontParams( "Calibri" , 9 ); panel.View( Symbol ()+ ", " + StringSubstr ( EnumToString ( Period ()), 7 )); panel.CreateNewTable( 0 ); panel.DrawGrid( 0 , 2 , 20 , 6 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 1 ); int y1=panel.TableY2( 0 )+ 22 ; panel.DrawGrid( 1 , 2 ,y1, 2 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 2 ); int y2=panel.TableY2( 1 )+ 3 ; panel.DrawGrid( 2 , 2 ,y2, 3 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); mouse_bar_index= 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index, TimeCurrent ()); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); if (panel!= NULL ) delete panel; Comment ( "" ); } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { int limit=rates_total-prev_calculated; if (limit> 1 ) { limit=rates_total- 1 ; } if (!indicators.Calculate()) return 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time[mouse_bar_index]); if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_bands1, 0 , 0 ,limit,BufferBandsUp1)) return 0 ; if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_bands1, 1 , 0 ,limit,BufferBandsDn1)) return 0 ; if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_bands1, 2 , 0 ,limit,BufferBandsMd1)) return 0 ; if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_bands2, 0 , 0 ,limit,BufferBandsUp2)) return 0 ; if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_bands2, 1 , 0 ,limit,BufferBandsDn2)) return 0 ; if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_bands2, 2 , 0 ,limit,BufferBandsMd2)) return 0 ; return (rates_total); } void OnTimer () { indicators. OnTimer (); } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { panel. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int wnd= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,wnd,time,price)) { mouse_bar_index= iBarShift ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,time); DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } if (id> CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,id,lparam,sparam); } } void DrawData( const int index, const datetime time) { MqlRates rates[ 1 ]; if ( CopyRates ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,index, 1 ,rates)!= 1 ) return ; int size= 0 ; uint flags= 0 ; uint angle= 0 ; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 , FW_BOLD ); panel.DrawText( "Bar data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 0 )- 16 , clrMaroon ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.DrawText( "Indicators data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 1 )- 16 , clrGreen ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 ); panel.DrawText( "Date" , panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_DATE ), panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Time" , panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_MINUTES ), panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Open" , panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].open, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "High" , panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].high, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Low" , panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].low, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Close" , panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].close, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_bands1), panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value1=indicators.GetData(handle_bands1, 0 , 0 ,index); string value_str1=(value1!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value1,indicators. Digits (handle_bands1)) : " " ); panel.DrawText(value_str1,panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 150 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state1=indicators.BufferLineState( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_bands1, 0 , 0 ,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state1),panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 150 ); panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_bands2), panel.CellX( 2 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value2=indicators.GetDataTo( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_bands2, 0 , 0 ,index); string value_str2=(value2!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value2,indicators. Digits (handle_bands2)) : " " ); panel.DrawText(value_str2,panel.CellX( 2 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 2 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 150 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 2 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state2=indicators.BufferLineState( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_bands2, 0 , 0 ,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state2),panel.CellX( 2 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 2 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 150 ); double value21=indicators.GetDataTo( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_bands2, 0 , 0 ,index+ 1 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE stateR=indicators.BufferLineStateRelative( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_bands1, 0 , 0 ,index,value2,value21); string ma1=indicators.Name(handle_bands1); string ma2=indicators.Name(handle_bands2); string state_relative= ( stateR==LINE_STATE_ABOVE ? StringFormat ( "%s1 > %s2" ,ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_BELOW ? StringFormat ( "%s1 < %s2" ,ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN ? "Top-down crossing" : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP ? "Bottom-up crossing" : BufferLineStateDescription(stateR) ); panel.DrawText( StringFormat ( "%s1 vs %s2" ,ma1,ma2), panel.CellX( 2 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText(state_relative, panel.CellX( 2 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 150 ); ChartRedraw ( ChartID ()); }

After compiling and launching the indicator on the M1 chart with M5 selected for calculations, we see:









Bulls Power indicator:

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 2 #property indicator_plots 2 #property indicator_label1 "Bulls1" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_HISTOGRAM #property indicator_color1 clrGray #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 #property indicator_label2 "Bulls2" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_HISTOGRAM #property indicator_color2 clrDodgerBlue #property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width2 1 #include <IndMSTF\IndMSTF.mqh> #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> input string InpSymbol = NULL ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpTimeframe = PERIOD_CURRENT ; input int InpPeriod = 13 ; input uchar InpLineWidth1 = 2 ; input uchar InpLineWidth2 = 1 ; input bool InpAsSeries = true ; double BufferBulls1[]; double BufferBulls2[]; int handle_bulls1; int handle_bulls2; CMSTFIndicators indicators; CDashboard *panel= NULL ; int mouse_bar_index; int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 1 ); SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,BufferBulls1, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 ,BufferBulls2, INDICATOR_DATA ); int w1= 0 ,w2= 0 ; if (InpTimeframe> Period ()) { w1=InpLineWidth2; w2=InpLineWidth1; } else { w1=InpLineWidth1; w2=InpLineWidth2; } PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w1); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 1 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w2); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferBulls1,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferBulls2,InpAsSeries); handle_bulls1=indicators.AddNewBullsPower( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,InpPeriod); handle_bulls2=indicators.AddNewBullsPower(InpSymbol,InpTimeframe,InpPeriod); if (handle_bulls1== INVALID_HANDLE || handle_bulls2== INVALID_HANDLE ) return INIT_FAILED ; indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 0 ,handle_bulls1, 0 ); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 1 ,handle_bulls2, 0 ); int width= 247 ; panel= new CDashboard( 1 , 20 , 20 ,width, 264 , 0 ); if (panel== NULL ) { Print ( "Error. Failed to create panel object" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel.SetFontParams( "Calibri" , 9 ); panel.View( Symbol ()+ ", " + StringSubstr ( EnumToString ( Period ()), 7 )); panel.CreateNewTable( 0 ); panel.DrawGrid( 0 , 2 , 20 , 6 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 1 ); int y1=panel.TableY2( 0 )+ 22 ; panel.DrawGrid( 1 , 2 ,y1, 2 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 2 ); int y2=panel.TableY2( 1 )+ 3 ; panel.DrawGrid( 2 , 2 ,y2, 3 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); mouse_bar_index= 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index, TimeCurrent ()); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); if (panel!= NULL ) delete panel; Comment ( "" ); } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { int limit=rates_total-prev_calculated; if (limit> 1 ) { limit=rates_total- 1 ; } if (!indicators.Calculate()) return 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time[mouse_bar_index]); if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_bulls1, 0 , 0 ,limit,BufferBulls1)) return 0 ; if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_bulls2, 0 , 0 ,limit,BufferBulls2)) return 0 ; return (rates_total); } void OnTimer () { indicators. OnTimer (); } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { panel. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int wnd= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,wnd,time,price)) { mouse_bar_index= iBarShift ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,time); DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } if (id> CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,id,lparam,sparam); } } void DrawData( const int index, const datetime time) { MqlRates rates[ 1 ]; if ( CopyRates ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,index, 1 ,rates)!= 1 ) return ; int size= 0 ; uint flags= 0 ; uint angle= 0 ; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 , FW_BOLD ); panel.DrawText( "Bar data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 0 )- 16 , clrMaroon ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.DrawText( "Indicators data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 1 )- 16 , clrGreen ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 ); panel.DrawText( "Date" , panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_DATE ), panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Time" , panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_MINUTES ), panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Open" , panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].open, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "High" , panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].high, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Low" , panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].low, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Close" , panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].close, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_bulls1), panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value1=indicators.GetData(handle_bulls1, 0 , 0 ,index); string value_str1=(value1!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value1,indicators. Digits (handle_bulls1)) : " " ); panel.DrawText(value_str1,panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state1=indicators.BufferLineState( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_bulls1, 0 , 0 ,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state1),panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_bulls2), panel.CellX( 2 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value2=indicators.GetDataTo( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_bulls2, 0 , 0 ,index); string value_str2=(value2!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value2,indicators. Digits (handle_bulls2)) : " " ); panel.DrawText(value_str2,panel.CellX( 2 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 2 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 2 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state2=indicators.BufferLineState( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_bulls2, 0 , 0 ,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state2),panel.CellX( 2 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 2 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); double value21=indicators.GetDataTo( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_bulls2, 0 , 0 ,index+ 1 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE stateR=indicators.BufferLineStateRelative( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_bulls1, 0 , 0 ,index,value2,value21); string ma1=indicators.Name(handle_bulls1); string ma2=indicators.Name(handle_bulls2); string state_relative= ( stateR==LINE_STATE_ABOVE ? StringFormat ( "%s1 > %s2" ,ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_BELOW ? StringFormat ( "%s1 < %s2" ,ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN ? "Top-down crossing" : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP ? "Bottom-up crossing" : BufferLineStateDescription(stateR) ); panel.DrawText( StringFormat ( "%s1 vs %s2" ,ma1,ma2), panel.CellX( 2 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText(state_relative, panel.CellX( 2 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); ChartRedraw ( ChartID ()); }

After compiling and launching the indicator on the M1 chart with M5 selected for calculations, we see:





Here, too, I had to switch the chart periods to ensure indicator plotting.







Chaikin Oscillator indicator:

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 2 #property indicator_plots 2 #property indicator_label1 "CHO1" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 clrSeaGreen #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 #property indicator_label2 "CHO2" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color2 clrDodgerBlue #property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width2 1 #include <IndMSTF\IndMSTF.mqh> #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> input string InpSymbol = NULL ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpTimeframe = PERIOD_CURRENT ; input int InpFastMAPeriod= 3 ; input int InpSlowMAPeriod= 10 ; input ENUM_MA_METHOD InpMethod = MODE_EMA ; input ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME InpVolume = VOLUME_TICK ; input uchar InpLineWidth1 = 2 ; input uchar InpLineWidth2 = 1 ; input bool InpAsSeries = true ; double BufferCHO1[]; double BufferCHO2[]; int handle_cho1; int handle_cho2; CMSTFIndicators indicators; CDashboard *panel= NULL ; int mouse_bar_index; int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 1 ); SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,BufferCHO1, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 ,BufferCHO2, INDICATOR_DATA ); int w1= 0 ,w2= 0 ; if (InpTimeframe> Period ()) { w1=InpLineWidth2; w2=InpLineWidth1; } else { w1=InpLineWidth1; w2=InpLineWidth2; } PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w1); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 1 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w2); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferCHO1,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferCHO2,InpAsSeries); handle_cho1=indicators.AddNewChaikin( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,InpFastMAPeriod,InpSlowMAPeriod,InpMethod,InpVolume); handle_cho2=indicators.AddNewChaikin(InpSymbol,InpTimeframe,InpFastMAPeriod,InpSlowMAPeriod,InpMethod,InpVolume); if (handle_cho1== INVALID_HANDLE || handle_cho2== INVALID_HANDLE ) return INIT_FAILED ; indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 0 ,handle_cho1, 0 ); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 1 ,handle_cho2, 0 ); int width= 247 ; panel= new CDashboard( 1 , 20 , 20 ,width, 264 , 0 ); if (panel== NULL ) { Print ( "Error. Failed to create panel object" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel.SetFontParams( "Calibri" , 9 ); panel.View( Symbol ()+ ", " + StringSubstr ( EnumToString ( Period ()), 7 )); panel.CreateNewTable( 0 ); panel.DrawGrid( 0 , 2 , 20 , 6 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 1 ); int y1=panel.TableY2( 0 )+ 22 ; panel.DrawGrid( 1 , 2 ,y1, 2 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 2 ); int y2=panel.TableY2( 1 )+ 3 ; panel.DrawGrid( 2 , 2 ,y2, 3 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); mouse_bar_index= 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index, TimeCurrent ()); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); if (panel!= NULL ) delete panel; Comment ( "" ); } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { int limit=rates_total-prev_calculated; if (limit> 1 ) { limit=rates_total- 1 ; } if (!indicators.Calculate()) return 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time[mouse_bar_index]); if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_cho1, 0 , 0 ,limit,BufferCHO1)) return 0 ; if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_cho2, 0 , 0 ,limit,BufferCHO2)) return 0 ; return (rates_total); } void OnTimer () { indicators. OnTimer (); } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { panel. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int wnd= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,wnd,time,price)) { mouse_bar_index= iBarShift ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,time); DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } if (id> CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,id,lparam,sparam); } } void DrawData( const int index, const datetime time) { MqlRates rates[ 1 ]; if ( CopyRates ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,index, 1 ,rates)!= 1 ) return ; int size= 0 ; uint flags= 0 ; uint angle= 0 ; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 , FW_BOLD ); panel.DrawText( "Bar data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 0 )- 16 , clrMaroon ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.DrawText( "Indicators data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 1 )- 16 , clrGreen ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 ); panel.DrawText( "Date" , panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_DATE ), panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Time" , panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_MINUTES ), panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Open" , panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].open, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "High" , panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].high, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Low" , panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].low, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Close" , panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].close, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_cho1), panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value1=indicators.GetData(handle_cho1, 0 , 0 ,index); string value_str1=(value1!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value1,indicators. Digits (handle_cho1)) : " " ); panel.DrawText(value_str1,panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state1=indicators.BufferLineState( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_cho1, 0 , 0 ,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state1),panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_cho2), panel.CellX( 2 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value2=indicators.GetDataTo( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_cho2, 0 , 0 ,index); string value_str2=(value2!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value2,indicators. Digits (handle_cho2)) : " " ); panel.DrawText(value_str2,panel.CellX( 2 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 2 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 2 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state2=indicators.BufferLineState( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_cho2, 0 , 0 ,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state2),panel.CellX( 2 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 2 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); double value21=indicators.GetDataTo( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_cho2, 0 , 0 ,index+ 1 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE stateR=indicators.BufferLineStateRelative( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_cho1, 0 , 0 ,index,value2,value21); string ma1=indicators.Name(handle_cho1); string ma2=indicators.Name(handle_cho2); string state_relative= ( stateR==LINE_STATE_ABOVE ? StringFormat ( "%s1 > %s2" ,ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_BELOW ? StringFormat ( "%s1 < %s2" ,ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN ? "Top-down crossing" : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP ? "Bottom-up crossing" : BufferLineStateDescription(stateR) ); panel.DrawText( StringFormat ( "%s1 vs %s2" ,ma1,ma2), panel.CellX( 2 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText(state_relative, panel.CellX( 2 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); ChartRedraw ( ChartID ()); }

After compiling and launching the indicator on the M1 chart with M5 selected for calculations, we see:









Commodity Channel Index:

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 2 #property indicator_plots 2 #property indicator_label1 "CCI1" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 clrSeaGreen #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 #property indicator_label2 "CCI2" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color2 clrDodgerBlue #property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width2 1 #include <IndMSTF\IndMSTF.mqh> #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> input string InpSymbol = NULL ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpTimeframe = PERIOD_CURRENT ; input int InpPeriod = 14 ; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpPrice = PRICE_TYPICAL ; input uchar InpLineWidth1 = 2 ; input uchar InpLineWidth2 = 1 ; input bool InpAsSeries = true ; double BufferCCI1[]; double BufferCCI2[]; int handle_cci1; int handle_cci2; CMSTFIndicators indicators; CDashboard *panel= NULL ; int mouse_bar_index; int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 1 ); SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,BufferCCI1, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 ,BufferCCI2, INDICATOR_DATA ); int w1= 0 ,w2= 0 ; if (InpTimeframe> Period ()) { w1=InpLineWidth2; w2=InpLineWidth1; } else { w1=InpLineWidth1; w2=InpLineWidth2; } PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w1); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 1 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w2); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferCCI1,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferCCI2,InpAsSeries); handle_cci1=indicators.AddNewCCI( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,InpPeriod,InpPrice); handle_cci2=indicators.AddNewCCI(InpSymbol,InpTimeframe,InpPeriod,InpPrice); if (handle_cci1== INVALID_HANDLE || handle_cci2== INVALID_HANDLE ) return INIT_FAILED ; indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 0 ,handle_cci1, 0 ); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 1 ,handle_cci2, 0 ); int width= 247 ; panel= new CDashboard( 1 , 20 , 20 ,width, 264 , 0 ); if (panel== NULL ) { Print ( "Error. Failed to create panel object" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel.SetFontParams( "Calibri" , 9 ); panel.View( Symbol ()+ ", " + StringSubstr ( EnumToString ( Period ()), 7 )); panel.CreateNewTable( 0 ); panel.DrawGrid( 0 , 2 , 20 , 6 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 1 ); int y1=panel.TableY2( 0 )+ 22 ; panel.DrawGrid( 1 , 2 ,y1, 2 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 2 ); int y2=panel.TableY2( 1 )+ 3 ; panel.DrawGrid( 2 , 2 ,y2, 3 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); mouse_bar_index= 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index, TimeCurrent ()); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); if (panel!= NULL ) delete panel; Comment ( "" ); } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { int limit=rates_total-prev_calculated; if (limit> 1 ) { limit=rates_total- 1 ; } if (!indicators.Calculate()) return 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time[mouse_bar_index]); if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_cci1, 0 , 0 ,limit,BufferCCI1)) return 0 ; if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_cci2, 0 , 0 ,limit,BufferCCI2)) return 0 ; return (rates_total); } void OnTimer () { indicators. OnTimer (); } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { panel. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int wnd= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,wnd,time,price)) { mouse_bar_index= iBarShift ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,time); DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } if (id> CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,id,lparam,sparam); } } void DrawData( const int index, const datetime time) { MqlRates rates[ 1 ]; if ( CopyRates ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,index, 1 ,rates)!= 1 ) return ; int size= 0 ; uint flags= 0 ; uint angle= 0 ; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 , FW_BOLD ); panel.DrawText( "Bar data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 0 )- 16 , clrMaroon ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.DrawText( "Indicators data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 1 )- 16 , clrGreen ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 ); panel.DrawText( "Date" , panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_DATE ), panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Time" , panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_MINUTES ), panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Open" , panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].open, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "High" , panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].high, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Low" , panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].low, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Close" , panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].close, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_cci1), panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value1=indicators.GetData(handle_cci1, 0 , 0 ,index); string value_str1=(value1!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value1,indicators. Digits (handle_cci1)) : " " ); panel.DrawText(value_str1,panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state1=indicators.BufferLineState( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_cci1, 0 , 0 ,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state1),panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_cci2), panel.CellX( 2 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value2=indicators.GetDataTo( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_cci2, 0 , 0 ,index); string value_str2=(value2!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value2,indicators. Digits (handle_cci2)) : " " ); panel.DrawText(value_str2,panel.CellX( 2 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 2 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 2 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state2=indicators.BufferLineState( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_cci2, 0 , 0 ,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state2),panel.CellX( 2 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 2 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); double value21=indicators.GetDataTo( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_cci2, 0 , 0 ,index+ 1 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE stateR=indicators.BufferLineStateRelative( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_cci1, 0 , 0 ,index,value2,value21); string ma1=indicators.Name(handle_cci1); string ma2=indicators.Name(handle_cci2); string state_relative= ( stateR==LINE_STATE_ABOVE ? StringFormat ( "%s1 > %s2" ,ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_BELOW ? StringFormat ( "%s1 < %s2" ,ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN ? "Top-down crossing" : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP ? "Bottom-up crossing" : BufferLineStateDescription(stateR) ); panel.DrawText( StringFormat ( "%s1 vs %s2" ,ma1,ma2), panel.CellX( 2 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText(state_relative, panel.CellX( 2 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); ChartRedraw ( ChartID ()); }

After compiling and launching the indicator on the M1 chart with M5 selected for calculations, we see:









DeMarker indicator:

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 2 #property indicator_plots 2 #property indicator_label1 "DeM1" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 clrSeaGreen #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 #property indicator_label2 "DeM2" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color2 clrDodgerBlue #property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width2 1 #include <IndMSTF\IndMSTF.mqh> #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> input string InpSymbol = NULL ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpTimeframe = PERIOD_CURRENT ; input int InpPeriod = 14 ; input uchar InpLineWidth1 = 2 ; input uchar InpLineWidth2 = 1 ; input bool InpAsSeries = true ; double BufferDeM1[]; double BufferDeM2[]; int handle_dem1; int handle_dem2; CMSTFIndicators indicators; CDashboard *panel= NULL ; int mouse_bar_index; int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 1 ); SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,BufferDeM1, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 ,BufferDeM2, INDICATOR_DATA ); int w1= 0 ,w2= 0 ; if (InpTimeframe> Period ()) { w1=InpLineWidth2; w2=InpLineWidth1; } else { w1=InpLineWidth1; w2=InpLineWidth2; } PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w1); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 1 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w2); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferDeM1,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferDeM2,InpAsSeries); handle_dem1=indicators.AddNewDeMarker( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,InpPeriod); handle_dem2=indicators.AddNewDeMarker(InpSymbol,InpTimeframe,InpPeriod); if (handle_dem1== INVALID_HANDLE || handle_dem2== INVALID_HANDLE ) return INIT_FAILED ; indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 0 ,handle_dem1, 0 ); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 1 ,handle_dem2, 0 ); int width= 247 ; panel= new CDashboard( 1 , 20 , 20 ,width, 264 , 0 ); if (panel== NULL ) { Print ( "Error. Failed to create panel object" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel.SetFontParams( "Calibri" , 9 ); panel.View( Symbol ()+ ", " + StringSubstr ( EnumToString ( Period ()), 7 )); panel.CreateNewTable( 0 ); panel.DrawGrid( 0 , 2 , 20 , 6 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 1 ); int y1=panel.TableY2( 0 )+ 22 ; panel.DrawGrid( 1 , 2 ,y1, 2 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 2 ); int y2=panel.TableY2( 1 )+ 3 ; panel.DrawGrid( 2 , 2 ,y2, 3 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); mouse_bar_index= 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index, TimeCurrent ()); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); if (panel!= NULL ) delete panel; Comment ( "" ); } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { int limit=rates_total-prev_calculated; if (limit> 1 ) { limit=rates_total- 1 ; } if (!indicators.Calculate()) return 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time[mouse_bar_index]); if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_dem1, 0 , 0 ,limit,BufferDeM1)) return 0 ; if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_dem2, 0 , 0 ,limit,BufferDeM2)) return 0 ; return (rates_total); } void OnTimer () { indicators. OnTimer (); } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { panel. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int wnd= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,wnd,time,price)) { mouse_bar_index= iBarShift ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,time); DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } if (id> CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,id,lparam,sparam); } } void DrawData( const int index, const datetime time) { MqlRates rates[ 1 ]; if ( CopyRates ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,index, 1 ,rates)!= 1 ) return ; int size= 0 ; uint flags= 0 ; uint angle= 0 ; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 , FW_BOLD ); panel.DrawText( "Bar data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 0 )- 16 , clrMaroon ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.DrawText( "Indicators data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 1 )- 16 , clrGreen ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 ); panel.DrawText( "Date" , panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_DATE ), panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Time" , panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_MINUTES ), panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Open" , panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].open, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "High" , panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].high, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Low" , panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].low, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Close" , panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].close, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_dem1), panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value1=indicators.GetData(handle_dem1, 0 , 0 ,index); string value_str1=(value1!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value1,indicators. Digits (handle_dem1)) : " " ); panel.DrawText(value_str1,panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state1=indicators.BufferLineState( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_dem1, 0 , 0 ,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state1),panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_dem2), panel.CellX( 2 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value2=indicators.GetDataTo( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_dem2, 0 , 0 ,index); string value_str2=(value2!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value2,indicators. Digits (handle_dem2)) : " " ); panel.DrawText(value_str2,panel.CellX( 2 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 2 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 2 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state2=indicators.BufferLineState( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_dem2, 0 , 0 ,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state2),panel.CellX( 2 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 2 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); double value21=indicators.GetDataTo( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_dem2, 0 , 0 ,index+ 1 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE stateR=indicators.BufferLineStateRelative( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_dem1, 0 , 0 ,index,value2,value21); string ma1=indicators.Name(handle_dem1); string ma2=indicators.Name(handle_dem2); string state_relative= ( stateR==LINE_STATE_ABOVE ? StringFormat ( "%s1 > %s2" ,ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_BELOW ? StringFormat ( "%s1 < %s2" ,ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN ? "Top-down crossing" : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP ? "Bottom-up crossing" : BufferLineStateDescription(stateR) ); panel.DrawText( StringFormat ( "%s1 vs %s2" ,ma1,ma2), panel.CellX( 2 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText(state_relative, panel.CellX( 2 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); ChartRedraw ( ChartID ()); }

After compiling and launching the indicator on the M1 chart with M5 selected for calculations, we see:









Envelopes indicator:

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 4 #property indicator_plots 4 #property indicator_label1 "EnvelopesUp1" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 clrDodgerBlue #property indicator_width1 1 #property indicator_label2 "EnvelopesDown1" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color2 clrRed #property indicator_width2 1 #property indicator_label3 "EnvelopesUp2" #property indicator_type3 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color3 clrDodgerBlue #property indicator_width3 1 #property indicator_label4 "EnvelopesDown2" #property indicator_type4 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color4 clrRed #property indicator_width4 1 #include <IndMSTF\IndMSTF.mqh> #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> input string InpSymbol = NULL ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpTimeframe = PERIOD_CURRENT ; input int InpPeriod = 14 ; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpPrice = PRICE_CLOSE ; input ENUM_MA_METHOD InpMethod = MODE_SMA ; input int InpShift = 0 ; input double InpDeviation = 0.1 ; input uchar InpLineWidth1 = 2 ; input uchar InpLineWidth2 = 1 ; input bool InpAsSeries = true ; double BufferEnvelopesUp1[]; double BufferEnvelopesDn1[]; double BufferEnvelopesUp2[]; double BufferEnvelopesDn2[]; int handle_envelopes1; int handle_envelopes2; CMSTFIndicators indicators; CDashboard *panel= NULL ; int mouse_bar_index; int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 1 ); SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,BufferEnvelopesUp1, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 ,BufferEnvelopesDn1, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 2 ,BufferEnvelopesUp2, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 3 ,BufferEnvelopesDn2, INDICATOR_DATA ); int w1= 0 ,w2= 0 ; if (InpTimeframe> Period ()) { w1=InpLineWidth2; w2=InpLineWidth1; } else { w1=InpLineWidth1; w2=InpLineWidth2; } PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w1); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 1 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w1); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 2 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w2); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 3 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w2); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferEnvelopesUp1,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferEnvelopesDn1,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferEnvelopesUp2,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferEnvelopesDn2,InpAsSeries); handle_envelopes1=indicators.AddNewEnvelopes( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,InpPeriod,InpShift,InpMethod,InpPrice,InpDeviation); handle_envelopes2=indicators.AddNewEnvelopes(InpSymbol,InpTimeframe,InpPeriod,InpShift,InpMethod,InpPrice,InpDeviation); if (handle_envelopes1== INVALID_HANDLE || handle_envelopes2== INVALID_HANDLE ) return INIT_FAILED ; indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 0 ,handle_envelopes1, 0 ); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 1 ,handle_envelopes1, 1 ); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 2 ,handle_envelopes2, 0 ); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 3 ,handle_envelopes2, 1 ); indicators.SetPlotShift( 0 ,InpShift); indicators.SetPlotShift( 1 ,InpShift); indicators.SetPlotShift( 2 ,InpShift); indicators.SetPlotShift( 3 ,InpShift); int width= 301 ; panel= new CDashboard( 1 , 20 , 20 ,width, 264 ); if (panel== NULL ) { Print ( "Error. Failed to create panel object" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel.SetFontParams( "Calibri" , 9 ); panel.View( Symbol ()+ ", " + StringSubstr ( EnumToString ( Period ()), 7 )); panel.CreateNewTable( 0 ); panel.DrawGrid( 0 , 2 , 20 , 6 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 1 ); int y1=panel.TableY2( 0 )+ 22 ; panel.DrawGrid( 1 , 2 ,y1, 2 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 2 ); int y2=panel.TableY2( 1 )+ 3 ; panel.DrawGrid( 2 , 2 ,y2, 3 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); mouse_bar_index= 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index, TimeCurrent ()); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); if (panel!= NULL ) delete panel; Comment ( "" ); } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { int limit=rates_total-prev_calculated; if (limit> 1 ) { limit=rates_total- 1 ; } if (!indicators.Calculate()) return 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time[mouse_bar_index]); if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_envelopes1, 0 , 0 ,limit,BufferEnvelopesUp1)) return 0 ; if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_envelopes1, 1 , 0 ,limit,BufferEnvelopesDn1)) return 0 ; if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_envelopes2, 0 , 0 ,limit,BufferEnvelopesUp2)) return 0 ; if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_envelopes2, 1 , 0 ,limit,BufferEnvelopesDn2)) return 0 ; return (rates_total); } void OnTimer () { indicators. OnTimer (); } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { panel. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int wnd= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,wnd,time,price)) { mouse_bar_index= iBarShift ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,time); DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } if (id> CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,id,lparam,sparam); } } void DrawData( const int index, const datetime time) { MqlRates rates[ 1 ]; if ( CopyRates ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,index, 1 ,rates)!= 1 ) return ; int size= 0 ; uint flags= 0 ; uint angle= 0 ; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 , FW_BOLD ); panel.DrawText( "Bar data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 0 )- 16 , clrMaroon ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.DrawText( "Indicators data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 1 )- 16 , clrGreen ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 ); panel.DrawText( "Date" , panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_DATE ), panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Time" , panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_MINUTES ), panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Open" , panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].open, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "High" , panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].high, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Low" , panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].low, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Close" , panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].close, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_envelopes1), panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value1=indicators.GetData(handle_envelopes1, 0 , 0 ,index); string value_str1=(value1!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value1,indicators. Digits (handle_envelopes1)) : " " ); panel.DrawText(value_str1,panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 150 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state1=indicators.BufferLineState( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_envelopes1, 0 , 0 ,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state1),panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 150 ); panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_envelopes2), panel.CellX( 2 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value2=indicators.GetDataTo( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_envelopes2, 0 , 0 ,index); string value_str2=(value2!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value2,indicators. Digits (handle_envelopes2)) : " " ); panel.DrawText(value_str2,panel.CellX( 2 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 2 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 150 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 2 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state2=indicators.BufferLineState( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_envelopes2, 0 , 0 ,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state2),panel.CellX( 2 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 2 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 150 ); double value21=indicators.GetDataTo( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_envelopes2, 0 , 0 ,index+ 1 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE stateR=indicators.BufferLineStateRelative( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_envelopes1, 0 , 0 ,index,value2,value21); string ma1=indicators.Name(handle_envelopes1); string ma2=indicators.Name(handle_envelopes2); string state_relative= ( stateR==LINE_STATE_ABOVE ? StringFormat ( "%s1 > %s2" ,ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_BELOW ? StringFormat ( "%s1 < %s2" ,ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN ? "Top-down crossing" : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP ? "Bottom-up crossing" : BufferLineStateDescription(stateR) ); panel.DrawText( StringFormat ( "%s1 vs %s2" ,ma1,ma2), panel.CellX( 2 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText(state_relative, panel.CellX( 2 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 150 ); ChartRedraw ( ChartID ()); }

After compiling and launching the indicator on the M1 chart with M5 selected for calculations, we see:









Force Index indicator:

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 2 #property indicator_plots 2 #property indicator_label1 "Force1" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 clrSeaGreen #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 #property indicator_label2 "Force2" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color2 clrDodgerBlue #property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width2 1 #include <IndMSTF\IndMSTF.mqh> #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> input string InpSymbol = NULL ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpTimeframe = PERIOD_CURRENT ; input int InpPeriod = 13 ; input ENUM_MA_METHOD InpMethod = MODE_SMA ; input ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME InpVolume = VOLUME_TICK ; input uchar InpLineWidth1 = 2 ; input uchar InpLineWidth2 = 1 ; input bool InpAsSeries = true ; double BufferForce1[]; double BufferForce2[]; int handle_force1; int handle_force2; CMSTFIndicators indicators; CDashboard *panel= NULL ; int mouse_bar_index; int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 1 ); SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,BufferForce1, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 ,BufferForce2, INDICATOR_DATA ); int w1= 0 ,w2= 0 ; if (InpTimeframe> Period ()) { w1=InpLineWidth2; w2=InpLineWidth1; } else { w1=InpLineWidth1; w2=InpLineWidth2; } PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w1); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 1 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w2); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferForce1,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferForce2,InpAsSeries); handle_force1=indicators.AddNewForce( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,InpPeriod,InpMethod,InpVolume); handle_force2=indicators.AddNewForce(InpSymbol,InpTimeframe,InpPeriod,InpMethod,InpVolume); if (handle_force1== INVALID_HANDLE || handle_force2== INVALID_HANDLE ) return INIT_FAILED ; indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 0 ,handle_force1, 0 ); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 1 ,handle_force2, 0 ); int width= 247 ; panel= new CDashboard( 1 , 20 , 20 ,width, 264 , 0 ); if (panel== NULL ) { Print ( "Error. Failed to create panel object" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel.SetFontParams( "Calibri" , 9 ); panel.View( Symbol ()+ ", " + StringSubstr ( EnumToString ( Period ()), 7 )); panel.CreateNewTable( 0 ); panel.DrawGrid( 0 , 2 , 20 , 6 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 1 ); int y1=panel.TableY2( 0 )+ 22 ; panel.DrawGrid( 1 , 2 ,y1, 2 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 2 ); int y2=panel.TableY2( 1 )+ 3 ; panel.DrawGrid( 2 , 2 ,y2, 3 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); mouse_bar_index= 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index, TimeCurrent ()); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); if (panel!= NULL ) delete panel; Comment ( "" ); } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { int limit=rates_total-prev_calculated; if (limit> 1 ) { limit=rates_total- 1 ; } if (!indicators.Calculate()) return 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time[mouse_bar_index]); if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_force1, 0 , 0 ,limit,BufferForce1)) return 0 ; if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_force2, 0 , 0 ,limit,BufferForce2)) return 0 ; return (rates_total); } void OnTimer () { indicators. OnTimer (); } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { panel. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int wnd= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,wnd,time,price)) { mouse_bar_index= iBarShift ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,time); DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } if (id> CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,id,lparam,sparam); } } void DrawData( const int index, const datetime time) { MqlRates rates[ 1 ]; if ( CopyRates ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,index, 1 ,rates)!= 1 ) return ; int size= 0 ; uint flags= 0 ; uint angle= 0 ; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 , FW_BOLD ); panel.DrawText( "Bar data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 0 )- 16 , clrMaroon ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.DrawText( "Indicators data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 1 )- 16 , clrGreen ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 ); panel.DrawText( "Date" , panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_DATE ), panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Time" , panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_MINUTES ), panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Open" , panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].open, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "High" , panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].high, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Low" , panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].low, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Close" , panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].close, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_force1), panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value1=indicators.GetData(handle_force1, 0 , 0 ,index); string value_str1=(value1!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value1,indicators. Digits (handle_force1)) : " " ); panel.DrawText(value_str1,panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state1=indicators.BufferLineState( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_force1, 0 , 0 ,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state1),panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_force2), panel.CellX( 2 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value2=indicators.GetDataTo( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_force2, 0 , 0 ,index); string value_str2=(value2!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value2,indicators. Digits (handle_force2)) : " " ); panel.DrawText(value_str2,panel.CellX( 2 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 2 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 2 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state2=indicators.BufferLineState( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_force2, 0 , 0 ,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state2),panel.CellX( 2 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 2 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); double value21=indicators.GetDataTo( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_force2, 0 , 0 ,index+ 1 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE stateR=indicators.BufferLineStateRelative( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_force1, 0 , 0 ,index,value2,value21); string ma1=indicators.Name(handle_force1); string ma2=indicators.Name(handle_force2); string state_relative= ( stateR==LINE_STATE_ABOVE ? StringFormat ( "%s1 > %s2" ,ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_BELOW ? StringFormat ( "%s1 < %s2" ,ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN ? "Top-down crossing" : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP ? "Bottom-up crossing" : BufferLineStateDescription(stateR) ); panel.DrawText( StringFormat ( "%s1 vs %s2" ,ma1,ma2), panel.CellX( 2 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText(state_relative, panel.CellX( 2 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); ChartRedraw ( ChartID ()); }

After compiling and launching the indicator on the M1 chart with M5 selected for calculations, we see:









MACD indicator:

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 4 #property indicator_plots 4 #property indicator_label1 "MACD1" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_HISTOGRAM #property indicator_color1 clrGreen #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 #property indicator_label2 "Signal1" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color2 clrRed #property indicator_style2 STYLE_DOT #property indicator_width2 1 #property indicator_label3 "MACD2" #property indicator_type3 DRAW_HISTOGRAM #property indicator_color3 clrPaleGreen #property indicator_style3 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width3 1 #property indicator_label4 "Signal2" #property indicator_type4 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color4 clrOrange #property indicator_style4 STYLE_DOT #property indicator_width4 1 #include <IndMSTF\IndMSTF.mqh> #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> input string InpSymbol = NULL ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpTimeframe = PERIOD_CURRENT ; input int InpFastPeriod = 12 ; input int InpSlowPeriod = 26 ; input int InpSignal = 9 ; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpPrice = PRICE_CLOSE ; input uchar InpLineWidth1 = 2 ; input uchar InpLineWidth2 = 1 ; input bool InpAsSeries = true ; double BufferMACD1[]; double BufferSig1[]; double BufferMACD2[]; double BufferSig2[]; int macd1; int macd2; CMSTFIndicators indicators; CDashboard *panel= NULL ; int mouse_bar_index; int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 1 ); SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,BufferMACD1, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 ,BufferSig1, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 2 ,BufferMACD2, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 3 ,BufferSig2, INDICATOR_DATA ); int w1= 0 ,w2= 0 ; if (InpTimeframe> Period ()) { w1=InpLineWidth2; w2=InpLineWidth1; } else { w1=InpLineWidth1; w2=InpLineWidth2; } PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w1); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 1 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w1); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 2 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w2); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 3 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w2); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferMACD1,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferSig1,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferMACD2,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferSig2,InpAsSeries); macd1=indicators.AddNewMACD( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,InpFastPeriod,InpSlowPeriod,InpSignal,InpPrice); macd2=indicators.AddNewMACD(InpSymbol,InpTimeframe,InpFastPeriod,InpSlowPeriod,InpSignal,InpPrice); if (macd1== INVALID_HANDLE || macd2== INVALID_HANDLE ) return INIT_FAILED ; indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 0 ,macd1, 0 ); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 1 ,macd1, 1 ); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 2 ,macd2, 0 ); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 3 ,macd2, 1 ); int width= 301 ; panel= new CDashboard( 1 , 20 , 20 ,width, 264 , 0 ); if (panel== NULL ) { Print ( "Error. Failed to create panel object" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel.SetFontParams( "Calibri" , 9 ); panel.View( Symbol ()+ ", " + StringSubstr ( EnumToString ( Period ()), 7 )); panel.CreateNewTable( 0 ); panel.DrawGrid( 0 , 2 , 20 , 6 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 1 ); int y1=panel.TableY2( 0 )+ 22 ; panel.DrawGrid( 1 , 2 ,y1, 2 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 2 ); int y2=panel.TableY2( 1 )+ 3 ; panel.DrawGrid( 2 , 2 ,y2, 3 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); mouse_bar_index= 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index, TimeCurrent ()); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); if (panel!= NULL ) delete panel; Comment ( "" ); } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { int limit=rates_total-prev_calculated; if (limit> 1 ) { limit=rates_total- 1 ; } if (!indicators.Calculate()) return 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time[mouse_bar_index]); if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,macd1, 0 , 0 ,limit,BufferMACD1)) return 0 ; if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,macd1, 1 , 0 ,limit,BufferSig1)) return 0 ; if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,macd2, 0 , 0 ,limit,BufferMACD2)) return 0 ; if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,macd2, 1 , 0 ,limit,BufferSig2)) return 0 ; return (rates_total); } void OnTimer () { indicators. OnTimer (); } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { panel. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int wnd= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,wnd,time,price)) { mouse_bar_index= iBarShift ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,time); DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } if (id> CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,id,lparam,sparam); } } void DrawData( const int index, const datetime time) { MqlRates rates[ 1 ]; if ( CopyRates ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,index, 1 ,rates)!= 1 ) return ; int size= 0 ; uint flags= 0 ; uint angle= 0 ; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 , FW_BOLD ); panel.DrawText( "Bar data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 0 )- 16 , clrMaroon ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.DrawText( "Indicators data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 1 )- 16 , clrGreen ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 ); panel.DrawText( "Date" , panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_DATE ), panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Time" , panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_MINUTES ), panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Open" , panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].open, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "High" , panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].high, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Low" , panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].low, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Close" , panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].close, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(macd1), panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value1=indicators.GetData(macd1, 0 , 0 ,index); string value_str1=(value1!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value1,indicators. Digits (macd1)) : " " ); panel.DrawText(value_str1,panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 190 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state1=indicators.BufferLineState( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,macd1, 0 , 0 ,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state1),panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 190 ); panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(macd2), panel.CellX( 2 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value2=indicators.GetDataTo( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,macd2, 0 , 0 ,index); string value_str2=(value2!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value2,indicators. Digits (macd2)) : " " ); panel.DrawText(value_str2,panel.CellX( 2 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 2 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 190 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 2 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state2=indicators.BufferLineState( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,macd2, 0 , 0 ,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state2),panel.CellX( 2 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 2 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 190 ); double value21=indicators.GetDataTo( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,macd2, 0 , 0 ,index+ 1 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE stateR=indicators.BufferLineStateRelative( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,macd1, 0 , 0 ,index,value2,value21); string ma1=indicators.Name(macd1); string ma2=indicators.Name(macd2); string state_relative= ( stateR==LINE_STATE_ABOVE ? StringFormat ( "%s1 > %s2" ,ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_BELOW ? StringFormat ( "%s1 < %s2" ,ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN ? "Top-down crossing" : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP ? "Bottom-up crossing" : BufferLineStateDescription(stateR) ); panel.DrawText( StringFormat ( "%s1 vs %s2" ,ma1,ma2), panel.CellX( 2 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText(state_relative, panel.CellX( 2 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 190 ); ChartRedraw ( ChartID ()); }

After compiling and launching the indicator on the M1 chart with M5 selected for calculations, we see:









MA of Oscillator indicator:

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 2 #property indicator_plots 2 #property indicator_label1 "OsMA1" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_HISTOGRAM #property indicator_color1 clrSeaGreen #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 #property indicator_label2 "OsMA2" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_HISTOGRAM #property indicator_color2 clrDodgerBlue #property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width2 1 #include <IndMSTF\IndMSTF.mqh> #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> input string InpSymbol = NULL ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpTimeframe = PERIOD_CURRENT ; input int InpFastPeriod = 12 ; input int InpSlowPeriod = 26 ; input int InpSignalPeriod= 9 ; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpPrice = PRICE_CLOSE ; input uchar InpLineWidth1 = 2 ; input uchar InpLineWidth2 = 1 ; input bool InpAsSeries = true ; double BufferOsMA1[]; double BufferOsMA2[]; int handle_osma1; int handle_osma2; CMSTFIndicators indicators; CDashboard *panel= NULL ; int mouse_bar_index; int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 1 ); SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,BufferOsMA1, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 ,BufferOsMA2, INDICATOR_DATA ); int w1= 0 ,w2= 0 ; if (InpTimeframe> Period ()) { w1=InpLineWidth2; w2=InpLineWidth1; } else { w1=InpLineWidth1; w2=InpLineWidth2; } PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w1); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 1 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w2); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferOsMA1,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferOsMA2,InpAsSeries); handle_osma1=indicators.AddNewOsMA( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,InpFastPeriod,InpSlowPeriod,InpSignalPeriod,InpPrice); handle_osma2=indicators.AddNewOsMA(InpSymbol,InpTimeframe,InpFastPeriod,InpSlowPeriod,InpSignalPeriod,InpPrice); if (handle_osma1== INVALID_HANDLE || handle_osma2== INVALID_HANDLE ) return INIT_FAILED ; indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 0 ,handle_osma1, 0 ); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 1 ,handle_osma2, 0 ); int width= 301 ; panel= new CDashboard( 1 , 20 , 20 ,width, 264 , 0 ); if (panel== NULL ) { Print ( "Error. Failed to create panel object" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel.SetFontParams( "Calibri" , 9 ); panel.View( Symbol ()+ ", " + StringSubstr ( EnumToString ( Period ()), 7 )); panel.CreateNewTable( 0 ); panel.DrawGrid( 0 , 2 , 20 , 6 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 1 ); int y1=panel.TableY2( 0 )+ 22 ; panel.DrawGrid( 1 , 2 ,y1, 2 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 2 ); int y2=panel.TableY2( 1 )+ 3 ; panel.DrawGrid( 2 , 2 ,y2, 3 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); mouse_bar_index= 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index, TimeCurrent ()); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); if (panel!= NULL ) delete panel; Comment ( "" ); } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { int limit=rates_total-prev_calculated; if (limit> 1 ) { limit=rates_total- 1 ; } if (!indicators.Calculate()) return 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time[mouse_bar_index]); if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_osma1, 0 , 0 ,limit,BufferOsMA1)) return 0 ; if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_osma2, 0 , 0 ,limit,BufferOsMA2)) return 0 ; return (rates_total); } void OnTimer () { indicators. OnTimer (); } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { panel. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int wnd= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,wnd,time,price)) { mouse_bar_index= iBarShift ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,time); DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } if (id> CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,id,lparam,sparam); } } void DrawData( const int index, const datetime time) { MqlRates rates[ 1 ]; if ( CopyRates ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,index, 1 ,rates)!= 1 ) return ; int size= 0 ; uint flags= 0 ; uint angle= 0 ; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 , FW_BOLD ); panel.DrawText( "Bar data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 0 )- 16 , clrMaroon ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.DrawText( "Indicators data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 1 )- 16 , clrGreen ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 ); panel.DrawText( "Date" , panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_DATE ), panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Time" , panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_MINUTES ), panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Open" , panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].open, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "High" , panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].high, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Low" , panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].low, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Close" , panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].close, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_osma1), panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value1=indicators.GetData(handle_osma1, 0 , 0 ,index); string value_str1=(value1!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value1,indicators. Digits (handle_osma1)) : " " ); panel.DrawText(value_str1,panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 190 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state1=indicators.BufferLineState( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_osma1, 0 , 0 ,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state1),panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 190 ); panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_osma2), panel.CellX( 2 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value2=indicators.GetDataTo( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_osma2, 0 , 0 ,index); string value_str2=(value2!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value2,indicators. Digits (handle_osma2)) : " " ); panel.DrawText(value_str2,panel.CellX( 2 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 2 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 190 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 2 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state2=indicators.BufferLineState( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_osma2, 0 , 0 ,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state2),panel.CellX( 2 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 2 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 190 ); double value21=indicators.GetDataTo( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_osma2, 0 , 0 ,index+ 1 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE stateR=indicators.BufferLineStateRelative( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_osma1, 0 , 0 ,index,value2,value21); string ma1=indicators.Name(handle_osma1); string ma2=indicators.Name(handle_osma2); string state_relative= ( stateR==LINE_STATE_ABOVE ? StringFormat ( "%s1 > %s2" ,ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_BELOW ? StringFormat ( "%s1 < %s2" ,ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN ? "Top-down crossing" : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP ? "Bottom-up crossing" : BufferLineStateDescription(stateR) ); panel.DrawText( StringFormat ( "%s1 vs %s2" ,ma1,ma2), panel.CellX( 2 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText(state_relative, panel.CellX( 2 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 190 ); ChartRedraw ( ChartID ()); }

After compiling and launching the indicator on the M1 chart with M5 selected for calculations, we see:









Market Facilitation Index:

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 4 #property indicator_plots 2 #property indicator_label1 "BWMFI1" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 #property indicator_label2 "BWMFI2" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM #property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width2 1 #include <IndMSTF\IndMSTF.mqh> #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> input string InpSymbol = NULL ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpTimeframe = PERIOD_CURRENT ; input ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME InpVolume = VOLUME_TICK ; input uchar InpLineWidth1 = 2 ; input uchar InpLineWidth2 = 1 ; input bool InpAsSeries = true ; double BufferBWMFI1[]; double BufferClrBWMFI1[]; double BufferBWMFI2[]; double BufferClrBWMFI2[]; int handle_bwmfi1; int handle_bwmfi2; CMSTFIndicators indicators; CDashboard *panel= NULL ; int mouse_bar_index; int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 1 ); SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,BufferBWMFI1, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 ,BufferClrBWMFI1, INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX ); SetIndexBuffer ( 2 ,BufferBWMFI2, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 3 ,BufferClrBWMFI2, INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX ); int w1= 0 ,w2= 0 ; if (InpTimeframe> Period ()) { w1=InpLineWidth2; w2=InpLineWidth1; } else { w1=InpLineWidth1; w2=InpLineWidth2; } PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w1); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 1 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w2); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferBWMFI1,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferClrBWMFI1,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferBWMFI2,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferClrBWMFI2,InpAsSeries); handle_bwmfi1=indicators.AddNewBWMFI( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,InpVolume); handle_bwmfi2=indicators.AddNewBWMFI(InpSymbol,InpTimeframe,InpVolume); if (handle_bwmfi1== INVALID_HANDLE || handle_bwmfi2== INVALID_HANDLE ) return INIT_FAILED ; indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 0 ,handle_bwmfi1, 0 ); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 1 ,handle_bwmfi2, 0 ); indicators.SetPlotColorsFromBuffer( 0 ,handle_bwmfi1, 0 ); indicators.SetPlotColorsFromBuffer( 1 ,handle_bwmfi2, 0 ); int width= 247 ; panel= new CDashboard( 1 , 20 , 20 ,width, 264 , 0 ); if (panel== NULL ) { Print ( "Error. Failed to create panel object" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel.SetFontParams( "Calibri" , 9 ); panel.View( Symbol ()+ ", " + StringSubstr ( EnumToString ( Period ()), 7 )); panel.CreateNewTable( 0 ); panel.DrawGrid( 0 , 2 , 20 , 6 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 1 ); int y1=panel.TableY2( 0 )+ 22 ; panel.DrawGrid( 1 , 2 ,y1, 2 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 2 ); int y2=panel.TableY2( 1 )+ 3 ; panel.DrawGrid( 2 , 2 ,y2, 3 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); mouse_bar_index= 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index, TimeCurrent ()); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); if (panel!= NULL ) delete panel; Comment ( "" ); } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { int limit=rates_total-prev_calculated; if (limit> 1 ) { limit=rates_total- 1 ; } if (!indicators.Calculate()) return 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time[mouse_bar_index]); if (!indicators.DataToColorBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_bwmfi1, 0 , 0 ,limit,BufferBWMFI1,BufferClrBWMFI1)) return 0 ; if (!indicators.DataToColorBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_bwmfi2, 0 , 0 ,limit,BufferBWMFI2,BufferClrBWMFI2)) return 0 ; return (rates_total); } void OnTimer () { indicators. OnTimer (); } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { panel. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int wnd= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,wnd,time,price)) { mouse_bar_index= iBarShift ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,time); DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } if (id> CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,id,lparam,sparam); } } void DrawData( const int index, const datetime time) { MqlRates rates[ 1 ]; if ( CopyRates ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,index, 1 ,rates)!= 1 ) return ; int size= 0 ; uint flags= 0 ; uint angle= 0 ; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 , FW_BOLD ); panel.DrawText( "Bar data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 0 )- 16 , clrMaroon ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.DrawText( "Indicators data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 1 )- 16 , clrGreen ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 ); panel.DrawText( "Date" , panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_DATE ), panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Time" , panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_MINUTES ), panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Open" , panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].open, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "High" , panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].high, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Low" , panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].low, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Close" , panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].close, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_bwmfi1), panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value1=indicators.GetData(handle_bwmfi1, 0 , 0 ,index); string value_str1=(value1!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value1,indicators. Digits (handle_bwmfi1)) : " " ); panel.DrawText(value_str1,panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state1=indicators.BufferLineState( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_bwmfi1, 0 , 0 ,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state1),panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_bwmfi2), panel.CellX( 2 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value2=indicators.GetDataTo( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_bwmfi2, 0 , 0 ,index); string value_str2=(value2!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value2,indicators. Digits (handle_bwmfi2)) : " " ); panel.DrawText(value_str2,panel.CellX( 2 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 2 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 2 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state2=indicators.BufferLineState( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_bwmfi2, 0 , 0 ,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state2),panel.CellX( 2 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 2 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); double value21=indicators.GetDataTo( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_bwmfi2, 0 , 0 ,index+ 1 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE stateR=indicators.BufferLineStateRelative( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_bwmfi1, 0 , 0 ,index,value2,value21); string ma1=indicators.Name(handle_bwmfi1); string ma2=indicators.Name(handle_bwmfi2); string state_relative= ( stateR==LINE_STATE_ABOVE ? StringFormat ( "%s1 > %s2" ,ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_BELOW ? StringFormat ( "%s1 < %s2" ,ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN ? "Top-down crossing" : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP ? "Bottom-up crossing" : BufferLineStateDescription(stateR) ); panel.DrawText( StringFormat ( "%s1 vs %s2" ,ma1,ma2), panel.CellX( 2 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText(state_relative, panel.CellX( 2 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); ChartRedraw ( ChartID ()); }

After compiling and launching the indicator on the M1 chart with M5 selected for calculations, we see:









Momentum indicator:

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 2 #property indicator_plots 2 #property indicator_label1 "Momentum1" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 clrSeaGreen #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 #property indicator_label2 "Momentum2" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color2 clrDodgerBlue #property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width2 1 #include <IndMSTF\IndMSTF.mqh> #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> input string InpSymbol = NULL ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpTimeframe = PERIOD_CURRENT ; input int InpPeriod = 14 ; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpPrice = PRICE_CLOSE ; input uchar InpLineWidth1 = 2 ; input uchar InpLineWidth2 = 1 ; input bool InpAsSeries = true ; double BufferMomentum1[]; double BufferMomentum2[]; int handle_mom1; int handle_mom2; CMSTFIndicators indicators; CDashboard *panel= NULL ; int mouse_bar_index; int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 1 ); SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,BufferMomentum1, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 ,BufferMomentum2, INDICATOR_DATA ); int w1= 0 ,w2= 0 ; if (InpTimeframe> Period ()) { w1=InpLineWidth2; w2=InpLineWidth1; } else { w1=InpLineWidth1; w2=InpLineWidth2; } PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w1); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 1 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w2); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferMomentum1,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferMomentum2,InpAsSeries); handle_mom1=indicators.AddNewMomentum( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,InpPeriod,InpPrice); handle_mom2=indicators.AddNewMomentum(InpSymbol,InpTimeframe,InpPeriod,InpPrice); if (handle_mom1== INVALID_HANDLE || handle_mom2== INVALID_HANDLE ) return INIT_FAILED ; indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 0 ,handle_mom1, 0 ); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 1 ,handle_mom2, 0 ); int width= 317 ; panel= new CDashboard( 1 , 20 , 20 ,width, 264 , 0 ); if (panel== NULL ) { Print ( "Error. Failed to create panel object" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel.SetFontParams( "Calibri" , 9 ); panel.View( Symbol ()+ ", " + StringSubstr ( EnumToString ( Period ()), 7 )); panel.CreateNewTable( 0 ); panel.DrawGrid( 0 , 2 , 20 , 6 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 1 ); int y1=panel.TableY2( 0 )+ 22 ; panel.DrawGrid( 1 , 2 ,y1, 2 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 2 ); int y2=panel.TableY2( 1 )+ 3 ; panel.DrawGrid( 2 , 2 ,y2, 3 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); mouse_bar_index= 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index, TimeCurrent ()); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); if (panel!= NULL ) delete panel; Comment ( "" ); } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { int limit=rates_total-prev_calculated; if (limit> 1 ) { limit=rates_total- 1 ; } if (!indicators.Calculate()) return 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time[mouse_bar_index]); if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_mom1, 0 , 0 ,limit,BufferMomentum1)) return 0 ; if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_mom2, 0 , 0 ,limit,BufferMomentum2)) return 0 ; return (rates_total); } void OnTimer () { indicators. OnTimer (); } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { panel. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int wnd= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,wnd,time,price)) { mouse_bar_index= iBarShift ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,time); DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } if (id> CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,id,lparam,sparam); } } void DrawData( const int index, const datetime time) { MqlRates rates[ 1 ]; if ( CopyRates ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,index, 1 ,rates)!= 1 ) return ; int size= 0 ; uint flags= 0 ; uint angle= 0 ; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 , FW_BOLD ); panel.DrawText( "Bar data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 0 )- 16 , clrMaroon ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.DrawText( "Indicators data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 1 )- 16 , clrGreen ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 ); panel.DrawText( "Date" , panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_DATE ), panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Time" , panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_MINUTES ), panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Open" , panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].open, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "High" , panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].high, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Low" , panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].low, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Close" , panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].close, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_mom1), panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value1=indicators.GetData(handle_mom1, 0 , 0 ,index); string value_str1=(value1!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value1,indicators. Digits (handle_mom1)) : " " ); panel.DrawText(value_str1,panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 190 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state1=indicators.BufferLineState( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_mom1, 0 , 0 ,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state1),panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 190 ); panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_mom2), panel.CellX( 2 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value2=indicators.GetDataTo( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_mom2, 0 , 0 ,index); string value_str2=(value2!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value2,indicators. Digits (handle_mom2)) : " " ); panel.DrawText(value_str2,panel.CellX( 2 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 2 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 190 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 2 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state2=indicators.BufferLineState( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_mom2, 0 , 0 ,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state2),panel.CellX( 2 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 2 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 190 ); double value21=indicators.GetDataTo( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_mom2, 0 , 0 ,index+ 1 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE stateR=indicators.BufferLineStateRelative( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_mom1, 0 , 0 ,index,value2,value21); string ma1=indicators.Name(handle_mom1); string ma2=indicators.Name(handle_mom2); string state_relative= ( stateR==LINE_STATE_ABOVE ? StringFormat ( "%s1 > %s2" ,ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_BELOW ? StringFormat ( "%s1 < %s2" ,ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN ? "Top-down crossing" : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP ? "Bottom-up crossing" : BufferLineStateDescription(stateR) ); panel.DrawText( StringFormat ( "%s1 vs %s2" ,ma1,ma2), panel.CellX( 2 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText(state_relative, panel.CellX( 2 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 190 ); ChartRedraw ( ChartID ()); }

After compiling and launching the indicator on the M1 chart with M5 selected for calculations, we see:









Money Flow Index indicator:

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 2 #property indicator_plots 2 #property indicator_label1 "MFI1" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 clrDodgerBlue #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 #property indicator_label2 "MFI2" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color2 clrRed #property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width2 1 #include <IndMSTF\IndMSTF.mqh> #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> input string InpSymbol = NULL ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpTimeframe = PERIOD_CURRENT ; input int InpPeriod = 14 ; input ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME InpVolume = VOLUME_TICK ; input uchar InpLineWidth1 = 2 ; input uchar InpLineWidth2 = 1 ; input bool InpAsSeries = true ; double BufferMFI1[]; double BufferMFI2[]; int handle_mfi1; int handle_mfi2; CMSTFIndicators indicators; CDashboard *panel= NULL ; int mouse_bar_index; int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 1 ); SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,BufferMFI1, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 ,BufferMFI2, INDICATOR_DATA ); int w1= 0 ,w2= 0 ; if (InpTimeframe> Period ()) { w1=InpLineWidth2; w2=InpLineWidth1; } else { w1=InpLineWidth1; w2=InpLineWidth2; } PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w1); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 1 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w2); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferMFI1,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferMFI2,InpAsSeries); handle_mfi1=indicators.AddNewMFI( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,InpPeriod,InpVolume); handle_mfi2=indicators.AddNewMFI(InpSymbol,InpTimeframe,InpPeriod,InpVolume); if (handle_mfi1== INVALID_HANDLE || handle_mfi2== INVALID_HANDLE ) return INIT_FAILED ; indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 0 ,handle_mfi1, 0 ); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 1 ,handle_mfi2, 0 ); int width= 237 ; panel= new CDashboard( 1 , 20 , 20 ,width, 264 , 0 ); if (panel== NULL ) { Print ( "Error. Failed to create panel object" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel.SetFontParams( "Calibri" , 9 ); panel.View( Symbol ()+ ", " + StringSubstr ( EnumToString ( Period ()), 7 )); panel.CreateNewTable( 0 ); panel.DrawGrid( 0 , 2 , 20 , 6 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 1 ); int y1=panel.TableY2( 0 )+ 22 ; panel.DrawGrid( 1 , 2 ,y1, 2 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 2 ); int y2=panel.TableY2( 1 )+ 3 ; panel.DrawGrid( 2 , 2 ,y2, 3 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); mouse_bar_index= 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index, TimeCurrent ()); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); if (panel!= NULL ) delete panel; Comment ( "" ); } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { int limit=rates_total-prev_calculated; if (limit> 1 ) { limit=rates_total- 1 ; } if (!indicators.Calculate()) return 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time[mouse_bar_index]); if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_mfi1, 0 , 0 ,limit,BufferMFI1)) return 0 ; if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_mfi2, 0 , 0 ,limit,BufferMFI2)) return 0 ; return (rates_total); } void OnTimer () { indicators. OnTimer (); } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { panel. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int wnd= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,wnd,time,price)) { mouse_bar_index= iBarShift ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,time); DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } if (id> CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,id,lparam,sparam); } } void DrawData( const int index, const datetime time) { MqlRates rates[ 1 ]; if ( CopyRates ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,index, 1 ,rates)!= 1 ) return ; int size= 0 ; uint flags= 0 ; uint angle= 0 ; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 , FW_BOLD ); panel.DrawText( "Bar data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 0 )- 16 , clrMaroon ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.DrawText( "Indicators data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 1 )- 16 , clrGreen ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 ); panel.DrawText( "Date" , panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_DATE ), panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Time" , panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_MINUTES ), panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Open" , panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].open, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "High" , panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].high, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Low" , panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].low, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Close" , panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].close, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_mfi1), panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value1=indicators.GetData(handle_mfi1, 0 , 0 ,index); string value_str1=(value1!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value1,indicators. Digits (handle_mfi1)) : " " ); panel.DrawText(value_str1,panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state1=indicators.BufferLineState( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_mfi1, 0 , 0 ,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state1),panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_mfi2), panel.CellX( 2 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value2=indicators.GetDataTo( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_mfi2, 0 , 0 ,index); string value_str2=(value2!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value2,indicators. Digits (handle_mfi2)) : " " ); panel.DrawText(value_str2,panel.CellX( 2 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 2 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 2 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state2=indicators.BufferLineState( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_mfi2, 0 , 0 ,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state2),panel.CellX( 2 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 2 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); double value21=indicators.GetDataTo( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_mfi2, 0 , 0 ,index+ 1 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE stateR=indicators.BufferLineStateRelative( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_mfi1, 0 , 0 ,index,value2,value21); string ma1=indicators.Name(handle_mfi1); string ma2=indicators.Name(handle_mfi2); string state_relative= ( stateR==LINE_STATE_ABOVE ? StringFormat ( "%s1 > %s2" ,ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_BELOW ? StringFormat ( "%s1 < %s2" ,ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN ? "Top-down crossing" : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP ? "Bottom-up crossing" : BufferLineStateDescription(stateR) ); panel.DrawText( StringFormat ( "%s1 vs %s2" ,ma1,ma2), panel.CellX( 2 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText(state_relative, panel.CellX( 2 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); ChartRedraw ( ChartID ()); }

After compiling and launching the indicator on the M1 chart with M5 selected for calculations, we see:









Moving Averages:

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 2 #property indicator_plots 2 enum ENUM_USED_MA { USED_MA_AMA = IND_AMA , USED_MA_DEMA = IND_DEMA , USED_MA_FRAMA = IND_FRAMA , USED_MA_MA = IND_MA , USED_MA_TEMA = IND_TEMA , USED_MA_VIDYA = IND_VIDYA , }; #property indicator_label1 "MA1" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 clrDodgerBlue #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 #property indicator_label2 "MA2" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color2 clrRed #property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width2 1 #include <IndMSTF\IndMSTF.mqh> #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> input ENUM_USED_MA InpIndicator = USED_MA_MA; input string InpSymbol = NULL ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpTimeframe = PERIOD_CURRENT ; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpPrice = PRICE_CLOSE ; input ENUM_MA_METHOD InpMethod = MODE_SMA ; input int InpShift = 0 ; input bool InpAsSeries = true ; double BufferMA1[]; double BufferMA2[]; int handle_ma1; int handle_ma2; CMSTFIndicators indicators; CDashboard *panel= NULL ; int mouse_bar_index; int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 1 ); SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,BufferMA1, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 ,BufferMA2, INDICATOR_DATA ); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferMA1,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferMA2,InpAsSeries); int width= 0 ; switch (InpIndicator) { case USED_MA_AMA : handle_ma1=indicators.AddNewAMA( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT , 9 , 2 , 30 ,InpShift); handle_ma2=indicators.AddNewAMA(InpSymbol,InpTimeframe, 9 , 2 , 30 ,InpShift); width= 269 ; break ; case USED_MA_DEMA : handle_ma1=indicators.AddNewDEMA( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT , 14 ,InpShift,InpPrice); handle_ma2=indicators.AddNewDEMA(InpSymbol,InpTimeframe, 14 ,InpShift,InpPrice); width= 255 ; break ; case USED_MA_FRAMA : handle_ma1=indicators.AddNewFrAMA( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT , 14 ,InpShift,InpPrice); handle_ma2=indicators.AddNewFrAMA(InpSymbol,InpTimeframe, 14 ,InpShift,InpPrice); width= 259 ; break ; case USED_MA_TEMA : handle_ma1=indicators.AddNewTEMA( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT , 14 ,InpShift,InpPrice); handle_ma2=indicators.AddNewTEMA(InpSymbol,InpTimeframe, 14 ,InpShift,InpPrice); width= 253 ; break ; case USED_MA_VIDYA : handle_ma1=indicators.AddNewVIDyA( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT , 9 , 12 ,InpShift,InpPrice); handle_ma2=indicators.AddNewVIDyA(InpSymbol,InpTimeframe, 9 , 12 ,InpShift,InpPrice); width= 267 ; break ; default : handle_ma1=indicators.AddNewMA( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT , 10 ,InpShift,InpMethod,InpPrice); handle_ma2=indicators.AddNewMA(InpSymbol,InpTimeframe, 10 ,InpShift,InpMethod,InpPrice); width= 231 ; break ; } if (handle_ma1== INVALID_HANDLE || handle_ma2== INVALID_HANDLE ) return INIT_FAILED ; indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 0 ,handle_ma1, 0 ); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 1 ,handle_ma2, 0 ); indicators.SetPlotShift( 0 ,InpShift); indicators.SetPlotShift( 1 ,InpShift); panel= new CDashboard( 1 , 20 , 20 ,width, 264 ); if (panel== NULL ) { Print ( "Error. Failed to create panel object" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel.SetFontParams( "Calibri" , 9 ); panel.View( Symbol ()+ ", " + StringSubstr ( EnumToString ( Period ()), 7 )); panel.CreateNewTable( 0 ); panel.DrawGrid( 0 , 2 , 20 , 6 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 1 ); int y1=panel.TableY2( 0 )+ 22 ; panel.DrawGrid( 1 , 2 ,y1, 2 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 2 ); int y2=panel.TableY2( 1 )+ 3 ; panel.DrawGrid( 2 , 2 ,y2, 3 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); mouse_bar_index= 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index, TimeCurrent ()); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); if (panel!= NULL ) delete panel; Comment ( "" ); } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { int limit=rates_total-prev_calculated; if (limit> 1 ) { limit=rates_total- 1 ; } if (!indicators.Calculate()) return 0 ; if (mouse_bar_index> WRONG_VALUE && mouse_bar_index<rates_total) DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time[mouse_bar_index]); if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_ma1, 0 , 0 ,limit,BufferMA1)) return 0 ; if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_ma2, 0 , 0 ,limit,BufferMA2)) return 0 ; return (rates_total); } void OnTimer () { indicators. OnTimer (); } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { panel. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int wnd= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,wnd,time,price)) { mouse_bar_index= iBarShift ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,time); DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } if (id> CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,id,lparam,sparam); } } void DrawData( const int index, const datetime time) { MqlRates rates[ 1 ]; if ( CopyRates ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,index, 1 ,rates)!= 1 ) return ; int size= 0 ; uint flags= 0 ; uint angle= 0 ; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 , FW_BOLD ); panel.DrawText( "Bar data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 0 )- 16 , clrMaroon ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.DrawText( "Indicators data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 1 )- 16 , clrGreen ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 ); panel.DrawText( "Date" , panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_DATE ), panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Time" , panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_MINUTES ), panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Open" , panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].open, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "High" , panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].high, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Low" , panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].low, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Close" , panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].close, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_ma1), panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value1=indicators.GetData(handle_ma1, 0 , 0 ,index); string value_str1=(value1!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value1,indicators. Digits (handle_ma1)) : " " ); panel.DrawText(value_str1,panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state1=indicators.BufferLineState( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_ma1, 0 , 0 ,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state1),panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_ma2), panel.CellX( 2 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value2=indicators.GetDataTo( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_ma2, 0 , 0 ,index); string value_str2=(value2!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value2,indicators. Digits (handle_ma2)) : " " ); panel.DrawText(value_str2,panel.CellX( 2 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 2 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 2 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state2=indicators.BufferLineState( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_ma2, 0 , 0 ,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state2),panel.CellX( 2 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 2 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); double value21=indicators.GetDataTo( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_ma2, 0 , 0 ,index+ 1 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE stateR=indicators.BufferLineStateRelative( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_ma1, 0 , 0 ,index,value2,value21); string ma1=indicators.Name(handle_ma1); string ma2=indicators.Name(handle_ma2); string state_relative= ( stateR==LINE_STATE_ABOVE ? StringFormat ( "%s1 > %s2" ,ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_BELOW ? StringFormat ( "%s1 < %s2" ,ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN ? "Top-down crossing" : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP ? "Bottom-up crossing" : BufferLineStateDescription(stateR) ); panel.DrawText( StringFormat ( "%s1 vs %s2" ,ma1,ma2), panel.CellX( 2 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText(state_relative, panel.CellX( 2 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); ChartRedraw ( ChartID ()); }

After compiling and launching the indicator on the M1 chart with M5 selected for calculations, we see:









On Balance Volume indicator:

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 1 #property indicator_plots 1 #property indicator_label1 "OBV1" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 clrDodgerBlue #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 #include <IndMSTF\IndMSTF.mqh> #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> input string InpSymbol = NULL ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpTimeframe = PERIOD_CURRENT ; input ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME InpVolume = VOLUME_TICK ; input uchar InpLineWidth1 = 2 ; input uchar InpLineWidth2 = 1 ; input bool InpAsSeries = true ; double BufferOBV[]; int handle_obv; CMSTFIndicators indicators; CDashboard *panel= NULL ; int mouse_bar_index; int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 1 ); SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,BufferOBV, INDICATOR_DATA ); int w1= 0 ,w2= 0 ; if (InpTimeframe> Period ()) { w1=InpLineWidth2; w2=InpLineWidth1; } else { w1=InpLineWidth1; w2=InpLineWidth2; } PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w1); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 1 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w2); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferOBV,InpAsSeries); handle_obv=indicators.AddNewOBV(InpSymbol,InpTimeframe,InpVolume); if (handle_obv== INVALID_HANDLE ) return INIT_FAILED ; indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 0 ,handle_obv, 0 ); int width= 237 ; panel= new CDashboard( 1 , 20 , 20 ,width, 264 , 0 ); if (panel== NULL ) { Print ( "Error. Failed to create panel object" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel.SetFontParams( "Calibri" , 9 ); panel.View( Symbol ()+ ", " + StringSubstr ( EnumToString ( Period ()), 7 )); panel.CreateNewTable( 0 ); panel.DrawGrid( 0 , 2 , 20 , 6 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 1 ); int y1=panel.TableY2( 0 )+ 22 ; panel.DrawGrid( 1 , 2 ,y1, 2 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 2 ); int y2=panel.TableY2( 1 )+ 3 ; panel.DrawGrid( 2 , 2 ,y2, 3 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); mouse_bar_index= 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index, TimeCurrent ()); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); if (panel!= NULL ) delete panel; Comment ( "" ); } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { int limit=rates_total-prev_calculated; if (limit> 1 ) { limit=rates_total- 1 ; } if (!indicators.Calculate()) return 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time[mouse_bar_index]); if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_obv, 0 , 0 ,limit,BufferOBV)) return 0 ; return (rates_total); } void OnTimer () { indicators. OnTimer (); } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { panel. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int wnd= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,wnd,time,price)) { mouse_bar_index= iBarShift ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,time); DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } if (id> CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,id,lparam,sparam); } } void DrawData( const int index, const datetime time) { MqlRates rates[ 1 ]; if ( CopyRates ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,index, 1 ,rates)!= 1 ) return ; int size= 0 ; uint flags= 0 ; uint angle= 0 ; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 , FW_BOLD ); panel.DrawText( "Bar data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 0 )- 16 , clrMaroon ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.DrawText( "Indicators data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 1 )- 16 , clrGreen ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 ); panel.DrawText( "Date" , panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_DATE ), panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Time" , panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_MINUTES ), panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Open" , panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].open, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "High" , panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].high, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Low" , panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].low, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Close" , panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].close, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_obv), panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value1=indicators.GetData(handle_obv, 0 , 0 ,index); string value_str1=(value1!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value1,indicators. Digits (handle_obv)) : " " ); panel.DrawText(value_str1,panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state1=indicators.BufferLineState( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_obv, 0 , 0 ,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state1),panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); ChartRedraw ( ChartID ()); }

After compiling and launching the indicator on the M1 chart with M5 selected for calculations, we see:





Parabolic SAR indicator:

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 2 #property indicator_plots 2 #property indicator_label1 "PSAR1" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_ARROW #property indicator_color1 clrDodgerBlue #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 #property indicator_label2 "PSAR2" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_ARROW #property indicator_color2 clrRed #property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width2 1 #include <IndMSTF\IndMSTF.mqh> #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> input string InpSymbol = NULL ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpTimeframe = PERIOD_CURRENT ; input uchar InpArrowCode1 = 158 ; input uchar InpArrowCode2 = 159 ; input bool InpAsSeries = true ; double BufferPSAR1[]; double BufferPSAR2[]; int handle_psar1; int handle_psar2; CMSTFIndicators indicators; CDashboard *panel= NULL ; int mouse_bar_index; int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 1 ); SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,BufferPSAR1, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 ,BufferPSAR2, INDICATOR_DATA ); uchar code1=InpArrowCode1; uchar code2=InpArrowCode2; if (InpTimeframe> Period ()) { code1=InpArrowCode1; code2=InpArrowCode2; } else { code1=InpArrowCode2; code2=InpArrowCode1; } PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_ARROW ,code1); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 1 , PLOT_ARROW ,code2); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferPSAR1,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferPSAR2,InpAsSeries); handle_psar1=indicators.AddNewSAR( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ); handle_psar2=indicators.AddNewSAR(InpSymbol,InpTimeframe); if (handle_psar1== INVALID_HANDLE || handle_psar2== INVALID_HANDLE ) return INIT_FAILED ; indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 0 ,handle_psar1, 0 ); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 1 ,handle_psar2, 0 ); int width= 290 ; panel= new CDashboard( 1 , 20 , 20 ,width, 264 ); if (panel== NULL ) { Print ( "Error. Failed to create panel object" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel.SetFontParams( "Calibri" , 9 ); panel.View( Symbol ()+ ", " + StringSubstr ( EnumToString ( Period ()), 7 )); panel.CreateNewTable( 0 ); panel.DrawGrid( 0 , 2 , 20 , 6 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 1 ); int y1=panel.TableY2( 0 )+ 22 ; panel.DrawGrid( 1 , 2 ,y1, 2 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 2 ); int y2=panel.TableY2( 1 )+ 3 ; panel.DrawGrid( 2 , 2 ,y2, 3 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); mouse_bar_index= 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index, TimeCurrent ()); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); if (panel!= NULL ) delete panel; Comment ( "" ); } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { int limit=rates_total-prev_calculated; if (limit> 1 ) { limit=rates_total- 1 ; } if (!indicators.Calculate()) return 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time[mouse_bar_index]); if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_psar1, 0 , 0 ,limit,BufferPSAR1)) return 0 ; if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_psar2, 0 , 0 ,limit,BufferPSAR2)) return 0 ; return (rates_total); } void OnTimer () { indicators. OnTimer (); } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { panel. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int wnd= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,wnd,time,price)) { mouse_bar_index= iBarShift ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,time); DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } if (id> CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,id,lparam,sparam); } } void DrawData( const int index, const datetime time) { MqlRates rates[ 1 ]; if ( CopyRates ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,index, 1 ,rates)!= 1 ) return ; int size= 0 ; uint flags= 0 ; uint angle= 0 ; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 , FW_BOLD ); panel.DrawText( "Bar data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 0 )- 16 , clrMaroon ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.DrawText( "Indicators data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 1 )- 16 , clrGreen ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 ); panel.DrawText( "Date" , panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_DATE ), panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Time" , panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_MINUTES ), panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Open" , panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].open, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "High" , panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].high, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Low" , panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].low, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Close" , panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].close, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_psar1), panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value1=indicators.GetData(handle_psar1, 0 , 0 ,index); string value_str1=(value1!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value1,indicators. Digits (handle_psar1)) : " " ); panel.DrawText(value_str1,panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state1=indicators.BufferLineState( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_psar1, 0 , 0 ,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state1),panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_psar2), panel.CellX( 2 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value2=indicators.GetDataTo( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_psar2, 0 , 0 ,index); string value_str2=(value2!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value2,indicators. Digits (handle_psar2)) : " " ); panel.DrawText(value_str2,panel.CellX( 2 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 2 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 2 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state2=indicators.BufferLineState( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_psar2, 0 , 0 ,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state2),panel.CellX( 2 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 2 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); double value21=indicators.GetDataTo( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_psar2, 0 , 0 ,index+ 1 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE stateR=indicators.BufferLineStateRelative( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_psar1, 0 , 0 ,index,value2,value21); string ma1=indicators.Name(handle_psar1); string ma2=indicators.Name(handle_psar2); string state_relative= ( stateR==LINE_STATE_ABOVE ? StringFormat ( "%s1 > %s2" ,ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_BELOW ? StringFormat ( "%s1 < %s2" ,ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN ? "Top-down crossing" : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP ? "Bottom-up crossing" : BufferLineStateDescription(stateR) ); panel.DrawText( StringFormat ( "%s1 vs %s2" ,ma1,ma2), panel.CellX( 2 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText(state_relative, panel.CellX( 2 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); ChartRedraw ( ChartID ()); }

After compiling and launching the indicator on the M1 chart with M5 selected for calculations, we see:









Relative Strength Index:

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 2 #property indicator_plots 2 #property indicator_label1 "RSI1" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 clrSeaGreen #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 #property indicator_label2 "RSI2" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color2 clrDodgerBlue #property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width2 1 #include <IndMSTF\IndMSTF.mqh> #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> input string InpSymbol = NULL ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpTimeframe = PERIOD_CURRENT ; input int InpPeriod = 14 ; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpPrice = PRICE_CLOSE ; input uchar InpLineWidth1 = 2 ; input uchar InpLineWidth2 = 1 ; input bool InpAsSeries = true ; double BufferRSI1[]; double BufferRSI2[]; int handle_rsi1; int handle_rsi2; CMSTFIndicators indicators; CDashboard *panel= NULL ; int mouse_bar_index; int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 1 ); SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,BufferRSI1, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 ,BufferRSI2, INDICATOR_DATA ); int w1= 0 ,w2= 0 ; if (InpTimeframe> Period ()) { w1=InpLineWidth2; w2=InpLineWidth1; } else { w1=InpLineWidth1; w2=InpLineWidth2; } PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w1); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 1 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w2); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferRSI1,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferRSI2,InpAsSeries); handle_rsi1=indicators.AddNewRSI( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,InpPeriod,InpPrice); handle_rsi2=indicators.AddNewRSI(InpSymbol,InpTimeframe,InpPeriod,InpPrice); if (handle_rsi1== INVALID_HANDLE || handle_rsi2== INVALID_HANDLE ) return INIT_FAILED ; indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 0 ,handle_rsi1, 0 ); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 1 ,handle_rsi2, 0 ); int width= 231 ; panel= new CDashboard( 1 , 20 , 20 ,width, 264 , 0 ); if (panel== NULL ) { Print ( "Error. Failed to create panel object" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel.SetFontParams( "Calibri" , 9 ); panel.View( Symbol ()+ ", " + StringSubstr ( EnumToString ( Period ()), 7 )); panel.CreateNewTable( 0 ); panel.DrawGrid( 0 , 2 , 20 , 6 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 1 ); int y1=panel.TableY2( 0 )+ 22 ; panel.DrawGrid( 1 , 2 ,y1, 2 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 2 ); int y2=panel.TableY2( 1 )+ 3 ; panel.DrawGrid( 2 , 2 ,y2, 3 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); mouse_bar_index= 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index, TimeCurrent ()); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); if (panel!= NULL ) delete panel; Comment ( "" ); } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { int limit=rates_total-prev_calculated; if (limit> 1 ) { limit=rates_total- 1 ; } if (!indicators.Calculate()) return 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time[mouse_bar_index]); if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_rsi1, 0 , 0 ,limit,BufferRSI1)) return 0 ; if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_rsi2, 0 , 0 ,limit,BufferRSI2)) return 0 ; return (rates_total); } void OnTimer () { indicators. OnTimer (); } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { panel. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int wnd= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,wnd,time,price)) { mouse_bar_index= iBarShift ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,time); DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } if (id> CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,id,lparam,sparam); } } void DrawData( const int index, const datetime time) { MqlRates rates[ 1 ]; if ( CopyRates ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,index, 1 ,rates)!= 1 ) return ; int size= 0 ; uint flags= 0 ; uint angle= 0 ; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 , FW_BOLD ); panel.DrawText( "Bar data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 0 )- 16 , clrMaroon ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.DrawText( "Indicators data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 1 )- 16 , clrGreen ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 ); panel.DrawText( "Date" , panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_DATE ), panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Time" , panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_MINUTES ), panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Open" , panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].open, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "High" , panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].high, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Low" , panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].low, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Close" , panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].close, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_rsi1), panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value1=indicators.GetData(handle_rsi1, 0 , 0 ,index); string value_str1=(value1!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value1,indicators. Digits (handle_rsi1)) : " " ); panel.DrawText(value_str1,panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 190 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state1=indicators.BufferLineState( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_rsi1, 0 , 0 ,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state1),panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 190 ); panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_rsi2), panel.CellX( 2 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value2=indicators.GetDataTo( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_rsi2, 0 , 0 ,index); string value_str2=(value2!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value2,indicators. Digits (handle_rsi2)) : " " ); panel.DrawText(value_str2,panel.CellX( 2 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 2 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 190 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 2 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state2=indicators.BufferLineState( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_rsi2, 0 , 0 ,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state2),panel.CellX( 2 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 2 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 190 ); double value21=indicators.GetDataTo( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_rsi2, 0 , 0 ,index+ 1 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE stateR=indicators.BufferLineStateRelative( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_rsi1, 0 , 0 ,index,value2,value21); string ma1=indicators.Name(handle_rsi1); string ma2=indicators.Name(handle_rsi2); string state_relative= ( stateR==LINE_STATE_ABOVE ? StringFormat ( "%s1 > %s2" ,ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_BELOW ? StringFormat ( "%s1 < %s2" ,ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN ? "Top-down crossing" : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP ? "Bottom-up crossing" : BufferLineStateDescription(stateR) ); panel.DrawText( StringFormat ( "%s1 vs %s2" ,ma1,ma2), panel.CellX( 2 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText(state_relative, panel.CellX( 2 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 190 ); ChartRedraw ( ChartID ()); }

After compiling and launching the indicator on the M1 chart with M5 selected for calculations, we see:









Relative Vigor Index:

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 4 #property indicator_plots 4 #property indicator_label1 "RVI1" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 clrSeaGreen #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 #property indicator_label2 "Signal1" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color2 clrOrangeRed #property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width2 1 #property indicator_label3 "RVI2" #property indicator_type3 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color3 clrGreen #property indicator_style3 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width3 1 #property indicator_label4 "Signal2" #property indicator_type4 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color4 clrRed #property indicator_style4 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width4 1 #include <IndMSTF\IndMSTF.mqh> #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> input string InpSymbol = NULL ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpTimeframe = PERIOD_CURRENT ; input int InpPeriod = 10 ; input uchar InpLineWidth1 = 2 ; input uchar InpLineWidth2 = 1 ; input bool InpAsSeries = true ; double BufferRVI1[]; double BufferSig1[]; double BufferRVI2[]; double BufferSig2[]; int handle_rvi1; int handle_rvi2; CMSTFIndicators indicators; CDashboard *panel= NULL ; int mouse_bar_index; int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 1 ); SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,BufferRVI1, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 ,BufferSig1, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 2 ,BufferRVI2, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 3 ,BufferSig2, INDICATOR_DATA ); int w1= 0 ,w2= 0 ; if (InpTimeframe> Period ()) { w1=InpLineWidth2; w2=InpLineWidth1; } else { w1=InpLineWidth1; w2=InpLineWidth2; } PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w1); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 1 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w1); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 2 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w2); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 3 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w2); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferRVI1,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferSig1,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferRVI2,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferSig2,InpAsSeries); handle_rvi1=indicators.AddNewRVI( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,InpPeriod); handle_rvi2=indicators.AddNewRVI(InpSymbol,InpTimeframe,InpPeriod); if (handle_rvi1== INVALID_HANDLE || handle_rvi2== INVALID_HANDLE ) return INIT_FAILED ; indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 0 ,handle_rvi1, 0 ); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 1 ,handle_rvi1, 1 ); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 2 ,handle_rvi2, 0 ); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 3 ,handle_rvi2, 1 ); int width= 231 ; panel= new CDashboard( 1 , 20 , 20 ,width, 264 , 0 ); if (panel== NULL ) { Print ( "Error. Failed to create panel object" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel.SetFontParams( "Calibri" , 9 ); panel.View( Symbol ()+ ", " + StringSubstr ( EnumToString ( Period ()), 7 )); panel.CreateNewTable( 0 ); panel.DrawGrid( 0 , 2 , 20 , 6 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 1 ); int y1=panel.TableY2( 0 )+ 22 ; panel.DrawGrid( 1 , 2 ,y1, 2 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 2 ); int y2=panel.TableY2( 1 )+ 3 ; panel.DrawGrid( 2 , 2 ,y2, 3 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); mouse_bar_index= 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index, TimeCurrent ()); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); if (panel!= NULL ) delete panel; Comment ( "" ); } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { int limit=rates_total-prev_calculated; if (limit> 1 ) { limit=rates_total- 1 ; } if (!indicators.Calculate()) return 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time[mouse_bar_index]); if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_rvi1, 0 , 0 ,limit,BufferRVI1)) return 0 ; if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_rvi1, 1 , 0 ,limit,BufferSig1)) return 0 ; if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_rvi2, 0 , 0 ,limit,BufferRVI2)) return 0 ; if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_rvi2, 1 , 0 ,limit,BufferSig2)) return 0 ; return (rates_total); } void OnTimer () { indicators. OnTimer (); } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { panel. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int wnd= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,wnd,time,price)) { mouse_bar_index= iBarShift ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,time); DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } if (id> CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,id,lparam,sparam); } } void DrawData( const int index, const datetime time) { MqlRates rates[ 1 ]; if ( CopyRates ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,index, 1 ,rates)!= 1 ) return ; int size= 0 ; uint flags= 0 ; uint angle= 0 ; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 , FW_BOLD ); panel.DrawText( "Bar data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 0 )- 16 , clrMaroon ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.DrawText( "Indicators data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 1 )- 16 , clrGreen ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 ); panel.DrawText( "Date" , panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_DATE ), panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Time" , panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_MINUTES ), panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Open" , panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].open, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "High" , panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].high, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Low" , panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].low, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Close" , panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].close, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_rvi1), panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value1=indicators.GetData(handle_rvi1, 0 , 0 ,index); string value_str1=(value1!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value1,indicators. Digits (handle_rvi1)) : " " ); panel.DrawText(value_str1,panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 190 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state1=indicators.BufferLineState( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_rvi1, 0 , 0 ,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state1),panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 190 ); panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_rvi2), panel.CellX( 2 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value2=indicators.GetDataTo( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_rvi2, 0 , 0 ,index); string value_str2=(value2!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value2,indicators. Digits (handle_rvi2)) : " " ); panel.DrawText(value_str2,panel.CellX( 2 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 2 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 190 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 2 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state2=indicators.BufferLineState( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_rvi2, 0 , 0 ,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state2),panel.CellX( 2 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 2 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 190 ); double value21=indicators.GetDataTo( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_rvi2, 0 , 0 ,index+ 1 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE stateR=indicators.BufferLineStateRelative( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_rvi1, 0 , 0 ,index,value2,value21); string ma1=indicators.Name(handle_rvi1); string ma2=indicators.Name(handle_rvi2); string state_relative= ( stateR==LINE_STATE_ABOVE ? StringFormat ( "%s1 > %s2" ,ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_BELOW ? StringFormat ( "%s1 < %s2" ,ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN ? "Top-down crossing" : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP ? "Bottom-up crossing" : BufferLineStateDescription(stateR) ); panel.DrawText( StringFormat ( "%s1 vs %s2" ,ma1,ma2), panel.CellX( 2 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText(state_relative, panel.CellX( 2 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 190 ); ChartRedraw ( ChartID ()); }

After compiling and launching the indicator on the M1 chart with M5 selected for calculations, we see:









Standard Deviation indicator:

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 2 #property indicator_plots 2 #property indicator_label1 "StdDev1" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 clrDodgerBlue #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 #property indicator_label2 "StdDev2" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color2 clrRed #property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width2 1 #include <IndMSTF\IndMSTF.mqh> #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> input string InpSymbol = NULL ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpTimeframe = PERIOD_CURRENT ; input int InpPeriod = 20 ; input int InpShift = 0 ; input ENUM_MA_METHOD InpMethod = MODE_SMA ; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpPrice = PRICE_CLOSE ; input uchar InpLineWidth1 = 2 ; input uchar InpLineWidth2 = 1 ; input bool InpAsSeries = true ; double BufferStdDev1[]; double BufferStdDev2[]; int handle_stddev1; int handle_stddev2; CMSTFIndicators indicators; CDashboard *panel= NULL ; int mouse_bar_index; int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 1 ); SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,BufferStdDev1, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 ,BufferStdDev2, INDICATOR_DATA ); int w1= 0 ,w2= 0 ; if (InpTimeframe> Period ()) { w1=InpLineWidth2; w2=InpLineWidth1; } else { w1=InpLineWidth1; w2=InpLineWidth2; } PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w1); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 1 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w2); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferStdDev1,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferStdDev2,InpAsSeries); handle_stddev1=indicators.AddNewStdDev( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,InpPeriod,InpShift,InpMethod,InpPrice); handle_stddev2=indicators.AddNewStdDev(InpSymbol,InpTimeframe,InpPeriod,InpShift,InpMethod,InpPrice); if (handle_stddev1== INVALID_HANDLE || handle_stddev2== INVALID_HANDLE ) return INIT_FAILED ; indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 0 ,handle_stddev1, 0 ); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 1 ,handle_stddev2, 0 ); int width= 290 ; panel= new CDashboard( 1 , 20 , 20 ,width, 264 , 0 ); if (panel== NULL ) { Print ( "Error. Failed to create panel object" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel.SetFontParams( "Calibri" , 9 ); panel.View( Symbol ()+ ", " + StringSubstr ( EnumToString ( Period ()), 7 )); panel.CreateNewTable( 0 ); panel.DrawGrid( 0 , 2 , 20 , 6 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 1 ); int y1=panel.TableY2( 0 )+ 22 ; panel.DrawGrid( 1 , 2 ,y1, 2 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 2 ); int y2=panel.TableY2( 1 )+ 3 ; panel.DrawGrid( 2 , 2 ,y2, 3 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); mouse_bar_index= 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index, TimeCurrent ()); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); if (panel!= NULL ) delete panel; Comment ( "" ); } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { int limit=rates_total-prev_calculated; if (limit> 1 ) { limit=rates_total- 1 ; } if (!indicators.Calculate()) return 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time[mouse_bar_index]); if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_stddev1, 0 , 0 ,limit,BufferStdDev1)) return 0 ; if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_stddev2, 0 , 0 ,limit,BufferStdDev2)) return 0 ; return (rates_total); } void OnTimer () { indicators. OnTimer (); } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { panel. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int wnd= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,wnd,time,price)) { mouse_bar_index= iBarShift ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,time); DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } if (id> CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,id,lparam,sparam); } } void DrawData( const int index, const datetime time) { MqlRates rates[ 1 ]; if ( CopyRates ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,index, 1 ,rates)!= 1 ) return ; int size= 0 ; uint flags= 0 ; uint angle= 0 ; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 , FW_BOLD ); panel.DrawText( "Bar data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 0 )- 16 , clrMaroon ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.DrawText( "Indicators data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 1 )- 16 , clrGreen ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 ); panel.DrawText( "Date" , panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_DATE ), panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Time" , panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_MINUTES ), panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Open" , panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].open, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "High" , panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].high, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Low" , panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].low, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Close" , panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].close, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_stddev1), panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value1=indicators.GetData(handle_stddev1, 0 , 0 ,index); string value_str1=(value1!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value1,indicators. Digits (handle_stddev1)) : " " ); panel.DrawText(value_str1,panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state1=indicators.BufferLineState( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_stddev1, 0 , 0 ,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state1),panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_stddev2), panel.CellX( 2 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value2=indicators.GetDataTo( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_stddev2, 0 , 0 ,index); string value_str2=(value2!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value2,indicators. Digits (handle_stddev2)) : " " ); panel.DrawText(value_str2,panel.CellX( 2 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 2 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 2 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state2=indicators.BufferLineState( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_stddev2, 0 , 0 ,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state2),panel.CellX( 2 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 2 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); double value21=indicators.GetDataTo( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_stddev2, 0 , 0 ,index+ 1 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE stateR=indicators.BufferLineStateRelative( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_stddev1, 0 , 0 ,index,value2,value21); string ma1=indicators.Name(handle_stddev1); string ma2=indicators.Name(handle_stddev2); string state_relative= ( stateR==LINE_STATE_ABOVE ? StringFormat ( "%s1 > %s2" ,ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_BELOW ? StringFormat ( "%s1 < %s2" ,ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN ? "Top-down crossing" : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP ? "Bottom-up crossing" : BufferLineStateDescription(stateR) ); panel.DrawText( StringFormat ( "%s1 vs %s2" ,ma1,ma2), panel.CellX( 2 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText(state_relative, panel.CellX( 2 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); ChartRedraw ( ChartID ()); }

After compiling and launching the indicator on the M1 chart with M5 selected for calculations, we see:









Stochastic Oscillator indicator:

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 4 #property indicator_plots 4 #property indicator_label1 "RVI1" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 clrSeaGreen #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 #property indicator_label2 "Signal1" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color2 clrOrangeRed #property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width2 1 #property indicator_label3 "RVI2" #property indicator_type3 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color3 clrGreen #property indicator_style3 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width3 1 #property indicator_label4 "Signal2" #property indicator_type4 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color4 clrRed #property indicator_style4 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width4 1 #include <IndMSTF\IndMSTF.mqh> #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> input string InpSymbol = NULL ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpTimeframe = PERIOD_CURRENT ; input int InpKPeriod = 5 ; input int InpDPeriod = 3 ; input int InpSlowing = 3 ; input ENUM_STO_PRICE InpPrice = STO_LOWHIGH ; input ENUM_MA_METHOD InpMethod = MODE_SMA ; input uchar InpLineWidth1 = 2 ; input uchar InpLineWidth2 = 1 ; input bool InpAsSeries = true ; double BufferStoch1[]; double BufferSig1[]; double BufferStoch2[]; double BufferSig2[]; int handle_stoch1; int handle_stoch2; CMSTFIndicators indicators; CDashboard *panel= NULL ; int mouse_bar_index; int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 1 ); SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,BufferStoch1, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 ,BufferSig1, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 2 ,BufferStoch2, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 3 ,BufferSig2, INDICATOR_DATA ); int w1= 0 ,w2= 0 ; if (InpTimeframe> Period ()) { w1=InpLineWidth2; w2=InpLineWidth1; } else { w1=InpLineWidth1; w2=InpLineWidth2; } PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w1); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 1 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w1); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 2 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w2); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 3 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w2); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferStoch1,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferSig1,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferStoch2,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferSig2,InpAsSeries); handle_stoch1=indicators.AddNewStochastic( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,InpKPeriod,InpDPeriod,InpSlowing,InpMethod,InpPrice); handle_stoch2=indicators.AddNewStochastic(InpSymbol,InpTimeframe,InpKPeriod,InpDPeriod,InpSlowing,InpMethod,InpPrice); if (handle_stoch1== INVALID_HANDLE || handle_stoch2== INVALID_HANDLE ) return INIT_FAILED ; indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 0 ,handle_stoch1, 0 ); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 1 ,handle_stoch1, 1 ); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 2 ,handle_stoch2, 0 ); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 3 ,handle_stoch2, 1 ); int width= 271 ; panel= new CDashboard( 1 , 20 , 20 ,width, 264 , 0 ); if (panel== NULL ) { Print ( "Error. Failed to create panel object" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel.SetFontParams( "Calibri" , 9 ); panel.View( Symbol ()+ ", " + StringSubstr ( EnumToString ( Period ()), 7 )); panel.CreateNewTable( 0 ); panel.DrawGrid( 0 , 2 , 20 , 6 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 1 ); int y1=panel.TableY2( 0 )+ 22 ; panel.DrawGrid( 1 , 2 ,y1, 2 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 2 ); int y2=panel.TableY2( 1 )+ 3 ; panel.DrawGrid( 2 , 2 ,y2, 3 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); mouse_bar_index= 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index, TimeCurrent ()); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); if (panel!= NULL ) delete panel; Comment ( "" ); } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { int limit=rates_total-prev_calculated; if (limit> 1 ) { limit=rates_total- 1 ; } if (!indicators.Calculate()) return 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time[mouse_bar_index]); if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_stoch1, 0 , 0 ,limit,BufferStoch1)) return 0 ; if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_stoch1, 1 , 0 ,limit,BufferSig1)) return 0 ; if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_stoch2, 0 , 0 ,limit,BufferStoch2)) return 0 ; if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_stoch2, 1 , 0 ,limit,BufferSig2)) return 0 ; return (rates_total); } void OnTimer () { indicators. OnTimer (); } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { panel. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int wnd= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,wnd,time,price)) { mouse_bar_index= iBarShift ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,time); DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } if (id> CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,id,lparam,sparam); } } void DrawData( const int index, const datetime time) { MqlRates rates[ 1 ]; if ( CopyRates ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,index, 1 ,rates)!= 1 ) return ; int size= 0 ; uint flags= 0 ; uint angle= 0 ; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 , FW_BOLD ); panel.DrawText( "Bar data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 0 )- 16 , clrMaroon ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.DrawText( "Indicators data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 1 )- 16 , clrGreen ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 ); panel.DrawText( "Date" , panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_DATE ), panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Time" , panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_MINUTES ), panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Open" , panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].open, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "High" , panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].high, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Low" , panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].low, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Close" , panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].close, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_stoch1), panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value1=indicators.GetData(handle_stoch1, 0 , 0 ,index); string value_str1=(value1!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value1,indicators. Digits (handle_stoch1)) : " " ); panel.DrawText(value_str1,panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 190 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state1=indicators.BufferLineState( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_stoch1, 0 , 0 ,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state1),panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 190 ); panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_stoch2), panel.CellX( 2 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value2=indicators.GetDataTo( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_stoch2, 0 , 0 ,index); string value_str2=(value2!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value2,indicators. Digits (handle_stoch2)) : " " ); panel.DrawText(value_str2,panel.CellX( 2 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 2 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 190 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 2 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state2=indicators.BufferLineState( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_stoch2, 0 , 0 ,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state2),panel.CellX( 2 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 2 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 190 ); double value21=indicators.GetDataTo( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_stoch2, 0 , 0 ,index+ 1 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE stateR=indicators.BufferLineStateRelative( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_stoch1, 0 , 0 ,index,value2,value21); string ma1=indicators.Name(handle_stoch1); string ma2=indicators.Name(handle_stoch2); string state_relative= ( stateR==LINE_STATE_ABOVE ? StringFormat ( "%s1 > %s2" ,ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_BELOW ? StringFormat ( "%s1 < %s2" ,ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN ? "Top-down crossing" : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP ? "Bottom-up crossing" : BufferLineStateDescription(stateR) ); panel.DrawText( StringFormat ( "%s1 vs %s2" ,ma1,ma2), panel.CellX( 2 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText(state_relative, panel.CellX( 2 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 190 ); ChartRedraw ( ChartID ()); }

After compiling and launching the indicator on the M1 chart with M5 selected for calculations, we see:









Triple Exponential Average indicator:

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 2 #property indicator_plots 2 #property indicator_label1 "TRIX1" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 clrRed #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 #property indicator_label2 "TRIX2" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color2 clrDodgerBlue #property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width2 1 #include <IndMSTF\IndMSTF.mqh> #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> input string InpSymbol = NULL ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpTimeframe = PERIOD_CURRENT ; input int InpPeriod = 13 ; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpPrice = PRICE_CLOSE ; input uchar InpLineWidth1 = 2 ; input uchar InpLineWidth2 = 1 ; input bool InpAsSeries = true ; double BufferTRIX1[]; double BufferTRIX2[]; int handle_trix1; int handle_trix2; CMSTFIndicators indicators; CDashboard *panel= NULL ; int mouse_bar_index; int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 1 ); SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,BufferTRIX1, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 ,BufferTRIX2, INDICATOR_DATA ); int w1= 0 ,w2= 0 ; if (InpTimeframe> Period ()) { w1=InpLineWidth2; w2=InpLineWidth1; } else { w1=InpLineWidth1; w2=InpLineWidth2; } PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w1); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 1 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w2); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferTRIX1,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferTRIX2,InpAsSeries); handle_trix1=indicators.AddNewTriX( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,InpPeriod,InpPrice); handle_trix2=indicators.AddNewTriX(InpSymbol,InpTimeframe,InpPeriod,InpPrice); if (handle_trix1== INVALID_HANDLE || handle_trix2== INVALID_HANDLE ) return INIT_FAILED ; indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 0 ,handle_trix1, 0 ); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 1 ,handle_trix2, 0 ); int width= 247 ; panel= new CDashboard( 1 , 20 , 20 ,width, 264 , 0 ); if (panel== NULL ) { Print ( "Error. Failed to create panel object" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel.SetFontParams( "Calibri" , 9 ); panel.View( Symbol ()+ ", " + StringSubstr ( EnumToString ( Period ()), 7 )); panel.CreateNewTable( 0 ); panel.DrawGrid( 0 , 2 , 20 , 6 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 1 ); int y1=panel.TableY2( 0 )+ 22 ; panel.DrawGrid( 1 , 2 ,y1, 2 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 2 ); int y2=panel.TableY2( 1 )+ 3 ; panel.DrawGrid( 2 , 2 ,y2, 3 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); mouse_bar_index= 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index, TimeCurrent ()); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); if (panel!= NULL ) delete panel; Comment ( "" ); } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { int limit=rates_total-prev_calculated; if (limit> 1 ) { limit=rates_total- 1 ; } if (!indicators.Calculate()) return 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time[mouse_bar_index]); if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_trix1, 0 , 0 ,limit,BufferTRIX1)) return 0 ; if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_trix2, 0 , 0 ,limit,BufferTRIX2)) return 0 ; return (rates_total); } void OnTimer () { indicators. OnTimer (); } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { panel. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int wnd= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,wnd,time,price)) { mouse_bar_index= iBarShift ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,time); DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } if (id> CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,id,lparam,sparam); } } void DrawData( const int index, const datetime time) { MqlRates rates[ 1 ]; if ( CopyRates ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,index, 1 ,rates)!= 1 ) return ; int size= 0 ; uint flags= 0 ; uint angle= 0 ; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 , FW_BOLD ); panel.DrawText( "Bar data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 0 )- 16 , clrMaroon ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.DrawText( "Indicators data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 1 )- 16 , clrGreen ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 ); panel.DrawText( "Date" , panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_DATE ), panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Time" , panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_MINUTES ), panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Open" , panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].open, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "High" , panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].high, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Low" , panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].low, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Close" , panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].close, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_trix1), panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value1=indicators.GetData(handle_trix1, 0 , 0 ,index); string value_str1=(value1!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value1,indicators. Digits (handle_trix1)) : " " ); panel.DrawText(value_str1,panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state1=indicators.BufferLineState( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_trix1, 0 , 0 ,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state1),panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_trix2), panel.CellX( 2 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value2=indicators.GetDataTo( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_trix2, 0 , 0 ,index); string value_str2=(value2!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value2,indicators. Digits (handle_trix2)) : " " ); panel.DrawText(value_str2,panel.CellX( 2 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 2 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 2 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state2=indicators.BufferLineState( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_trix2, 0 , 0 ,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state2),panel.CellX( 2 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 2 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); double value21=indicators.GetDataTo( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_trix2, 0 , 0 ,index+ 1 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE stateR=indicators.BufferLineStateRelative( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_trix1, 0 , 0 ,index,value2,value21); string ma1=indicators.Name(handle_trix1); string ma2=indicators.Name(handle_trix2); string state_relative= ( stateR==LINE_STATE_ABOVE ? StringFormat ( "%s1 > %s2" ,ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_BELOW ? StringFormat ( "%s1 < %s2" ,ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN ? "Top-down crossing" : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP ? "Bottom-up crossing" : BufferLineStateDescription(stateR) ); panel.DrawText( StringFormat ( "%s1 vs %s2" ,ma1,ma2), panel.CellX( 2 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText(state_relative, panel.CellX( 2 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); ChartRedraw ( ChartID ()); }

After compiling and launching the indicator on the M1 chart with M5 selected for calculations, we see:









Volumes indicator:

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 4 #property indicator_plots 2 #property indicator_label1 "Volumes1" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 #property indicator_label2 "Volumes2" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM #property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width2 1 #include <IndMSTF\IndMSTF.mqh> #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> input string InpSymbol = NULL ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpTimeframe = PERIOD_CURRENT ; input ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME InpVolume = VOLUME_TICK ; input uchar InpLineWidth1 = 2 ; input uchar InpLineWidth2 = 1 ; input bool InpAsSeries = true ; double BufferVolumes1[]; double BufferClrVolumes1[]; double BufferVolumes2[]; double BufferClrVolumes2[]; int handle_volumes1; int handle_volumes2; CMSTFIndicators indicators; CDashboard *panel= NULL ; int mouse_bar_index; int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 1 ); SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,BufferVolumes1, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 ,BufferClrVolumes1, INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX ); SetIndexBuffer ( 2 ,BufferVolumes2, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 3 ,BufferClrVolumes2, INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX ); int w1= 0 ,w2= 0 ; if (InpTimeframe> Period ()) { w1=InpLineWidth2; w2=InpLineWidth1; } else { w1=InpLineWidth1; w2=InpLineWidth2; } PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w1); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 1 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w2); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferVolumes1,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferClrVolumes1,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferVolumes2,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferClrVolumes2,InpAsSeries); handle_volumes1=indicators.AddNewVolumes( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,InpVolume); handle_volumes2=indicators.AddNewVolumes(InpSymbol,InpTimeframe,InpVolume); if (handle_volumes1== INVALID_HANDLE || handle_volumes2== INVALID_HANDLE ) return INIT_FAILED ; indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 0 ,handle_volumes1, 0 ); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 1 ,handle_volumes2, 0 ); indicators.SetPlotColorsFromBuffer( 0 ,handle_volumes1, 0 ); indicators.SetPlotColorsFromBuffer( 1 ,handle_volumes2, 0 ); int width= 267 ; panel= new CDashboard( 1 , 20 , 20 ,width, 264 , 0 ); if (panel== NULL ) { Print ( "Error. Failed to create panel object" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel.SetFontParams( "Calibri" , 9 ); panel.View( Symbol ()+ ", " + StringSubstr ( EnumToString ( Period ()), 7 )); panel.CreateNewTable( 0 ); panel.DrawGrid( 0 , 2 , 20 , 6 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 1 ); int y1=panel.TableY2( 0 )+ 22 ; panel.DrawGrid( 1 , 2 ,y1, 2 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 2 ); int y2=panel.TableY2( 1 )+ 3 ; panel.DrawGrid( 2 , 2 ,y2, 3 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); mouse_bar_index= 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index, TimeCurrent ()); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); if (panel!= NULL ) delete panel; Comment ( "" ); } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { int limit=rates_total-prev_calculated; if (limit> 1 ) { limit=rates_total- 1 ; } if (!indicators.Calculate()) return 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time[mouse_bar_index]); if (!indicators.DataToColorBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_volumes1, 0 , 0 ,limit,BufferVolumes1,BufferClrVolumes1)) return 0 ; if (!indicators.DataToColorBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_volumes2, 0 , 0 ,limit,BufferVolumes2,BufferClrVolumes2)) return 0 ; return (rates_total); } void OnTimer () { indicators. OnTimer (); } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { panel. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int wnd= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,wnd,time,price)) { mouse_bar_index= iBarShift ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,time); DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } if (id> CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,id,lparam,sparam); } } void DrawData( const int index, const datetime time) { MqlRates rates[ 1 ]; if ( CopyRates ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,index, 1 ,rates)!= 1 ) return ; int size= 0 ; uint flags= 0 ; uint angle= 0 ; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 , FW_BOLD ); panel.DrawText( "Bar data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 0 )- 16 , clrMaroon ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.DrawText( "Indicators data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 1 )- 16 , clrGreen ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 ); panel.DrawText( "Date" , panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_DATE ), panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Time" , panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_MINUTES ), panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Open" , panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].open, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "High" , panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].high, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Low" , panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].low, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Close" , panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].close, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_volumes1), panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value1=indicators.GetData(handle_volumes1, 0 , 0 ,index); string value_str1=(value1!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value1,indicators. Digits (handle_volumes1)) : " " ); panel.DrawText(value_str1,panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 120 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state1=indicators.BufferLineState( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_volumes1, 0 , 0 ,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state1),panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 120 ); panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_volumes2), panel.CellX( 2 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value2=indicators.GetDataTo( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_volumes2, 0 , 0 ,index); string value_str2=(value2!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value2,indicators. Digits (handle_volumes2)) : " " ); panel.DrawText(value_str2,panel.CellX( 2 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 2 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 120 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 2 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state2=indicators.BufferLineState( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_volumes2, 0 , 0 ,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state2),panel.CellX( 2 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 2 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 120 ); double value21=indicators.GetDataTo( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_volumes2, 0 , 0 ,index+ 1 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE stateR=indicators.BufferLineStateRelative( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_volumes1, 0 , 0 ,index,value2,value21); string ma1=indicators.Name(handle_volumes1); string ma2=indicators.Name(handle_volumes2); string state_relative= ( stateR==LINE_STATE_ABOVE ? StringFormat ( "%s1 > %s2" ,ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_BELOW ? StringFormat ( "%s1 < %s2" ,ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN ? "Top-down crossing" : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP ? "Bottom-up crossing" : BufferLineStateDescription(stateR) ); panel.DrawText( StringFormat ( "%s1 vs %s2" ,ma1,ma2), panel.CellX( 2 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText(state_relative, panel.CellX( 2 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 120 ); ChartRedraw ( ChartID ()); }

After compiling and launching the indicator on the M1 chart with M5 selected for calculations, we see:









Williams Percent Range indicator:

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 2 #property indicator_plots 2 #property indicator_label1 "WPR1" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 clrRed #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 #property indicator_label2 "WPR2" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color2 clrDodgerBlue #property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width2 1 #include <IndMSTF\IndMSTF.mqh> #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> input string InpSymbol = NULL ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpTimeframe = PERIOD_CURRENT ; input int InpPeriod = 14 ; input uchar InpLineWidth1 = 2 ; input uchar InpLineWidth2 = 1 ; input bool InpAsSeries = true ; double BufferWPR1[]; double BufferWPR2[]; int handle_wpr1; int handle_wpr2; CMSTFIndicators indicators; CDashboard *panel= NULL ; int mouse_bar_index; int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 1 ); SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,BufferWPR1, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 ,BufferWPR2, INDICATOR_DATA ); int w1= 0 ,w2= 0 ; if (InpTimeframe> Period ()) { w1=InpLineWidth2; w2=InpLineWidth1; } else { w1=InpLineWidth1; w2=InpLineWidth2; } PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w1); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 1 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,w2); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferWPR1,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferWPR2,InpAsSeries); handle_wpr1=indicators.AddNewWPR( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,InpPeriod); handle_wpr2=indicators.AddNewWPR(InpSymbol,InpTimeframe,InpPeriod); if (handle_wpr1== INVALID_HANDLE || handle_wpr2== INVALID_HANDLE ) return INIT_FAILED ; indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 0 ,handle_wpr1, 0 ); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 1 ,handle_wpr2, 0 ); int width= 231 ; panel= new CDashboard( 1 , 20 , 20 ,width, 264 , 0 ); if (panel== NULL ) { Print ( "Error. Failed to create panel object" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel.SetFontParams( "Calibri" , 9 ); panel.View( Symbol ()+ ", " + StringSubstr ( EnumToString ( Period ()), 7 )); panel.CreateNewTable( 0 ); panel.DrawGrid( 0 , 2 , 20 , 6 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 1 ); int y1=panel.TableY2( 0 )+ 22 ; panel.DrawGrid( 1 , 2 ,y1, 2 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 2 ); int y2=panel.TableY2( 1 )+ 3 ; panel.DrawGrid( 2 , 2 ,y2, 3 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); mouse_bar_index= 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index, TimeCurrent ()); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); if (panel!= NULL ) delete panel; Comment ( "" ); } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { int limit=rates_total-prev_calculated; if (limit> 1 ) { limit=rates_total- 1 ; } if (!indicators.Calculate()) return 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time[mouse_bar_index]); if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_wpr1, 0 , 0 ,limit,BufferWPR1)) return 0 ; if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_wpr2, 0 , 0 ,limit,BufferWPR2)) return 0 ; return (rates_total); } void OnTimer () { indicators. OnTimer (); } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { panel. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int wnd= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,wnd,time,price)) { mouse_bar_index= iBarShift ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,time); DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } if (id> CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,id,lparam,sparam); } } void DrawData( const int index, const datetime time) { MqlRates rates[ 1 ]; if ( CopyRates ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,index, 1 ,rates)!= 1 ) return ; int size= 0 ; uint flags= 0 ; uint angle= 0 ; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 , FW_BOLD ); panel.DrawText( "Bar data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 0 )- 16 , clrMaroon ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.DrawText( "Indicators data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 1 )- 16 , clrGreen ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 ); panel.DrawText( "Date" , panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_DATE ), panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Time" , panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_MINUTES ), panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Open" , panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].open, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "High" , panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].high, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Low" , panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].low, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Close" , panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].close, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_wpr1), panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value1=indicators.GetData(handle_wpr1, 0 , 0 ,index); string value_str1=(value1!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value1,indicators. Digits (handle_wpr1)) : " " ); panel.DrawText(value_str1,panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state1=indicators.BufferLineState( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_wpr1, 0 , 0 ,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state1),panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_wpr2), panel.CellX( 2 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value2=indicators.GetDataTo( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_wpr2, 0 , 0 ,index); string value_str2=(value2!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value2,indicators. Digits (handle_wpr2)) : " " ); panel.DrawText(value_str2,panel.CellX( 2 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 2 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 2 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state2=indicators.BufferLineState( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_wpr2, 0 , 0 ,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state2),panel.CellX( 2 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 2 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); double value21=indicators.GetDataTo( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_wpr2, 0 , 0 ,index+ 1 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE stateR=indicators.BufferLineStateRelative( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_wpr1, 0 , 0 ,index,value2,value21); string ma1=indicators.Name(handle_wpr1); string ma2=indicators.Name(handle_wpr2); string state_relative= ( stateR==LINE_STATE_ABOVE ? StringFormat ( "%s1 > %s2" ,ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_BELOW ? StringFormat ( "%s1 < %s2" ,ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN ? "Top-down crossing" : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP ? "Bottom-up crossing" : BufferLineStateDescription(stateR) ); panel.DrawText( StringFormat ( "%s1 vs %s2" ,ma1,ma2), panel.CellX( 2 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText(state_relative, panel.CellX( 2 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); ChartRedraw ( ChartID ()); }

After compiling and launching the indicator on the M1 chart with M5 selected for calculations, we see:





Conclusion

Not all standard indicators have been created yet, and this concept does not work for all drawing styles. Next we will implement other drawing styles and other indicators. Unfortunately, it is not always possible to immediately calculate and draw an indicator that is calculated using non-current symbol and timeframe data. Sometimes you have to switch the chart timeframe. In this case the indicator itself and its calculation part is already calculated for the entire available history, but CopyBuffer() returns -1 for a missing data error. The error was not observed previously. So far this problem has not been solved: the only thing that helps is switching the chart period so that CopyBuffer() can copy the existing and already calculated indicator data.

