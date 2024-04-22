Indicator of historical positions on the chart as their profit/loss diagram

Contents

Introduction

Position... A position is a consequence of executing a trading order sent to the server: Order --> Deal --> Position.

We can always get a list of open positions in our program using the PositionSelect() functions in case of netting position accounting, while indicating the name of a symbol the position is open on:

if ( PositionSelect (symbol_name)) { }

For accounts with independent position presentation (hedge), we first need to obtain the number of positions using PositionsTotal(). Then in the loop by the number of positions, we need to get the position ticket by its index in the list of open positions using PositionGetTicket(). After that, select a position by the received ticket using PositionSelectByTicket():

int total= PositionsTotal (); for ( int i=total- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) { ulong ticket= PositionGetTicket (i); if (ticket== 0 || ! PositionSelectByTicket (ticket)) continue ; }

Everything here is simple and clear. But it is a completely different matter when we need to find out something about an already closed position - there are no functions for working with historical positions...



In this case, we need to remember and know that each position has its own unique ID. This ID is registered in deals that influenced the position - led to its opening, modification or closure. We can get the list of deals (including the deal and the ID of the position the deal participated in) using the functions HistorySelect(), HistoryDealsTotal() and HistoryDealGetTicket() (HistoryDealSelect()).



In general, the ID of the position the deal was involved in can be obtained as follows:

if ( HistorySelect ( 0 , TimeCurrent ())) { int total= HistoryDealsTotal (); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { ulong ticket= HistoryDealGetTicket (i); if (ticket== 0 ) continue ; long pos_id= HistoryDealGetInteger (ticket, DEAL_POSITION_ID ); } }

In other words, having a list of deals, we can always find out which position belonged to a certain deal. For example, we can get a position ID and look at the deals with the same ID to find market entry and exit deals. Using the properties of these deals, we can find out the time, the lot and other necessary properties of the desired historical position.

To search for closed historical positions, we will get a list of historical deals. In the loop by this list, we will get each next deal and check the position ID the deal participated in. If such a position is not yet in the list, then we create a position object, and if it already exists, then we use an existing position with the same ID. Add the current deal (if it is not already in the list) to the list of deals of the found position. Thus, having gone through the entire list of historical deals, we will find all the positions deals participated in, create a list of all historical positions and add all deals that participated in this position to each object of the historical position (namely to its list of deals).

We need three classes:

Deal class. Contains deal properties necessary to identify a position and its properties.

Position class. Contains a list of deals that participated in a position and the properties inherent to positions.

Historical positions list class. The list of found historical positions with the ability to select a position based on specified properties.

These three small classes will make it possible to easily find all historical deals, save them in a list, and then use the data of these positions in the indicator to draw a diagram of the profit/loss of positions for the selected symbol on the account. In the Indicators folder, create a new indicator file called PositionInfoIndicator. Specify drawing an indicator with one drawable buffer with the Filling style in a separate chart window with Green and Red fill colors. The indicator template with the following header will be created: #property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 2 #property indicator_plots 1 #property indicator_label1 "Profit;ZeroLine" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_FILLING #property indicator_color1 clrGreen , clrRed #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 Enter the classes being created below. To create lists of deals and positions, we will use the class of dynamic array of pointers to instances of the CObject class and its descendants of the Standard Library. Include the file of the class to the created file: #property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 2 #property indicator_plots 1 #property indicator_label1 "Profit;ZeroLine" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_FILLING #property indicator_color1 clrGreen , clrRed #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 #include <Arrays\ArrayObj.mqh> The class contains the Search() method to search for the elements equal to the example in a sorted array: int CArrayObj::Search( const CObject *element) const { int pos; if (m_data_total== 0 || ! CheckPointer (element) || m_sort_mode==- 1 ) return (- 1 ); pos=QuickSearch(element); if (m_data[pos].Compare(element,m_sort_mode)== 0 ) return (pos); return (- 1 ); } The array should be sorted by some property of the objects, to which it contains pointers. The sorting mode is set by passing an integer to the m_sort_mode variable. Value 0 is used by default. The value of -1 indicates that the array is not sorted. To sort by different properties, we need to set different sorting modes by setting the m_sort_mode variable to values from zero and higher. To do this, it is convenient to use enumerations that define different sorting modes for lists. These modes are used in the virtual method of comparing two Compare() objects. It is defined in the CObject class and return the value of 0, which means the objects being compared are identical: virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { return ( 0 ); } This method should be overridden in custom classes, where you can arrange a comparison of two objects of the same type according to their various properties (if the value of m_sort_mode is equal to 0, the objects are compared by one property, if it is equal to 1 - by another property, equal to 2 - by a third, etc.). Each class object created here will have its own set of properties. Objects should be sorted by these properties to perform a search. Therefore, we need to first create enumerations of object properties: #property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 2 #property indicator_plots 1 #property indicator_label1 "Profit;ZeroLine" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_FILLING #property indicator_color1 clrGreen , clrRed #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 #include <Arrays\ArrayObj.mqh> enum ENUM_DEAL_SORT_MODE { DEAL_SORT_MODE_TIME_MSC, DEAL_SORT_MODE_TIME, DEAL_SORT_MODE_TIKET, DEAL_SORT_MODE_POS_ID, DEAL_SORT_MODE_MAGIC, DEAL_SORT_MODE_TYPE, DEAL_SORT_MODE_ENTRY, DEAL_SORT_MODE_VOLUME, DEAL_SORT_MODE_PRICE, DEAL_SORT_MODE_COMISSION, DEAL_SORT_MODE_SWAP, DEAL_SORT_MODE_PROFIT, DEAL_SORT_MODE_FEE, DEAL_SORT_MODE_SYMBOL, }; enum ENUM_POS_SORT_MODE { POS_SORT_MODE_TIME_IN_MSC, POS_SORT_MODE_TIME_OUT_MSC, POS_SORT_MODE_TIME_IN, POS_SORT_MODE_TIME_OUT, POS_SORT_MODE_DEAL_IN, POS_SORT_MODE_DEAL_OUT, POS_SORT_MODE_ID, POS_SORT_MODE_MAGIC, POS_SORT_MODE_PRICE_IN, POS_SORT_MODE_PRICE_OUT, POS_SORT_MODE_VOLUME, POS_SORT_MODE_SYMBOL, }; The properties corresponding to the constants of these two enumerations will be contained in the deal and position object classes. It will be possible to sort lists by these properties to find equality of objects. Below we will enter the codes of the created classes.





Deal class

class CDeal : public CObject { private : long m_ticket; long m_magic; long m_position_id; long m_time_msc; datetime m_time; ENUM_DEAL_TYPE m_type; ENUM_DEAL_ENTRY m_entry; double m_volume; double m_price; double m_comission; double m_swap; double m_profit; double m_fee; string m_symbol; string EntryDescription( void ) const { return ( this .m_entry== DEAL_ENTRY_IN ? "Entry In" : this .m_entry== DEAL_ENTRY_OUT ? "Entry Out" : this .m_entry== DEAL_ENTRY_INOUT ? "Reverce" : "Close a position by an opposite one" ); } string TypeDescription( void ) const { switch ( this .m_type) { case DEAL_TYPE_BUY : return "Buy" ; case DEAL_TYPE_SELL : return "Sell" ; case DEAL_TYPE_BALANCE : return "Balance" ; case DEAL_TYPE_CREDIT : return "Credit" ; case DEAL_TYPE_CHARGE : return "Additional charge" ; case DEAL_TYPE_CORRECTION : return "Correction" ; case DEAL_TYPE_BONUS : return "Bonus" ; case DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION : return "Additional commission" ; case DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION_DAILY : return "Daily commission" ; case DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION_MONTHLY : return "Monthly commission" ; case DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION_AGENT_DAILY : return "Daily agent commission" ; case DEAL_TYPE_COMMISSION_AGENT_MONTHLY : return "Monthly agent commission" ; case DEAL_TYPE_INTEREST : return "Interest rate" ; case DEAL_TYPE_BUY_CANCELED : return "Canceled buy deal" ; case DEAL_TYPE_SELL_CANCELED : return "Canceled sell deal" ; case DEAL_DIVIDEND : return "Dividend operations" ; case DEAL_DIVIDEND_FRANKED : return "Franked (non-taxable) dividend operations" ; case DEAL_TAX : return "Tax charges" ; default : return "Unknown: " +( string ) this .m_type; } } string TimeMSCtoString( const long time_msc, int flags= TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) { return :: TimeToString (time_msc/ 1000 ,flags)+ "." +:: IntegerToString (time_msc% 1000 , 3 , '0' ); } public : long Ticket( void ) const { return this .m_ticket; } long Magic( void ) const { return this .m_magic; } long PositionID( void ) const { return this .m_position_id; } long TimeMsc( void ) const { return this .m_time_msc; } datetime Time( void ) const { return this .m_time; } ENUM_DEAL_TYPE TypeDeal( void ) const { return this .m_type; } ENUM_DEAL_ENTRY Entry( void ) const { return this .m_entry; } double Volume( void ) const { return this .m_volume; } double Price( void ) const { return this .m_price; } double Comission( void ) const { return this .m_comission; } double Swap( void ) const { return this .m_swap; } double Profit( void ) const { return this .m_profit; } double Fee( void ) const { return this .m_fee; } string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .m_symbol; } void SetTicket( const long ticket) { this .m_ticket=ticket; } void SetMagic( const long magic) { this .m_magic=magic; } void SetPositionID( const long id) { this .m_position_id=id; } void SetTimeMsc( const long time_msc) { this .m_time_msc=time_msc; } void SetTime( const datetime time) { this .m_time=time; } void SetType( const ENUM_DEAL_TYPE type) { this .m_type=type; } void SetEntry( const ENUM_DEAL_ENTRY entry) { this .m_entry=entry; } void SetVolume( const double volume) { this .m_volume=volume; } void SetPrice( const double price) { this .m_price=price; } void SetComission( const double comission) { this .m_comission=comission; } void SetSwap( const double swap) { this .m_swap=swap; } void SetProfit( const double profit) { this .m_profit=profit; } void SetFee( const double fee) { this .m_fee=fee; } void SetSymbol( const string symbol) { this .m_symbol=symbol; } virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { const CDeal *compared_obj=node; switch (mode) { case DEAL_SORT_MODE_TIME : return ( this .Time()>compared_obj.Time() ? 1 : this .Time()<compared_obj.Time() ? - 1 : 0 ); case DEAL_SORT_MODE_TIME_MSC : return ( this .TimeMsc()>compared_obj.TimeMsc() ? 1 : this .TimeMsc()<compared_obj.TimeMsc() ? - 1 : 0 ); case DEAL_SORT_MODE_TIKET : return ( this .Ticket()>compared_obj.Ticket() ? 1 : this .Ticket()<compared_obj.Ticket() ? - 1 : 0 ); case DEAL_SORT_MODE_MAGIC : return ( this .Magic()>compared_obj.Magic() ? 1 : this .Magic()<compared_obj.Magic() ? - 1 : 0 ); case DEAL_SORT_MODE_POS_ID : return ( this .PositionID()>compared_obj.PositionID() ? 1 : this .PositionID()<compared_obj.PositionID() ? - 1 : 0 ); case DEAL_SORT_MODE_TYPE : return ( this .TypeDeal()>compared_obj.TypeDeal() ? 1 : this .TypeDeal()<compared_obj.TypeDeal() ? - 1 : 0 ); case DEAL_SORT_MODE_ENTRY : return ( this .Entry()>compared_obj.Entry() ? 1 : this .Entry()<compared_obj.Entry() ? - 1 : 0 ); case DEAL_SORT_MODE_VOLUME : return ( this .Volume()>compared_obj.Volume() ? 1 : this .Volume()<compared_obj.Volume() ? - 1 : 0 ); case DEAL_SORT_MODE_PRICE : return ( this .Price()>compared_obj.Price() ? 1 : this .Price()<compared_obj.Price() ? - 1 : 0 ); case DEAL_SORT_MODE_COMISSION : return ( this .Comission()>compared_obj.Comission() ? 1 : this .Comission()<compared_obj.Comission() ? - 1 : 0 ); case DEAL_SORT_MODE_SWAP : return ( this .Swap()>compared_obj.Swap() ? 1 : this .Swap()<compared_obj.Swap() ? - 1 : 0 ); case DEAL_SORT_MODE_PROFIT : return ( this .Profit()>compared_obj.Profit() ? 1 : this .Profit()<compared_obj.Profit() ? - 1 : 0 ); case DEAL_SORT_MODE_FEE : return ( this .Fee()>compared_obj.Fee() ? 1 : this .Fee()<compared_obj.Fee() ? - 1 : 0 ); case DEAL_SORT_MODE_SYMBOL : return ( this . Symbol ()>compared_obj. Symbol () ? 1 : this . Symbol ()<compared_obj. Symbol () ? - 1 : 0 ); default : return ( this .TimeMsc()>compared_obj.TimeMsc() ? 1 : this .TimeMsc()<compared_obj.TimeMsc() ? - 1 : 0 ); } } void Print ( void ) { :: PrintFormat ( " Deal: %s type %s #%lld at %s" , this .EntryDescription(), this .TypeDescription(), this .Ticket(), this .TimeMSCtoString( this .TimeMsc())); } CDeal( const long deal_ticket) { this .m_ticket=deal_ticket; this .m_magic=:: HistoryDealGetInteger (deal_ticket, DEAL_MAGIC ); this .m_position_id=:: HistoryDealGetInteger (deal_ticket, DEAL_POSITION_ID ); this .m_time_msc=:: HistoryDealGetInteger (deal_ticket, DEAL_TIME_MSC ); this .m_time=( datetime ):: HistoryDealGetInteger (deal_ticket, DEAL_TIME ); this .m_type=( ENUM_DEAL_TYPE ):: HistoryDealGetInteger (deal_ticket, DEAL_TYPE ); this .m_entry=( ENUM_DEAL_ENTRY ):: HistoryDealGetInteger (deal_ticket, DEAL_ENTRY ); this .m_volume=:: HistoryDealGetDouble (deal_ticket, DEAL_VOLUME ); this .m_price=:: HistoryDealGetDouble (deal_ticket, DEAL_PRICE ); this .m_comission=:: HistoryDealGetDouble (deal_ticket, DEAL_COMMISSION ); this .m_swap=:: HistoryDealGetDouble (deal_ticket, DEAL_SWAP ); this .m_profit=:: HistoryDealGetDouble (deal_ticket, DEAL_PROFIT ); this .m_fee=:: HistoryDealGetDouble (deal_ticket,DEAL_FEE); this .m_symbol=:: HistoryDealGetString (deal_ticket, DEAL_SYMBOL ); } ~CDeal( void ){} };

Let's look at the deal class as a whole:

Everything is pretty simple here: class member variables to store deal properties are declared in the private section. The public section implements methods for setting and returning deal properties. The Compare() virtual method implements comparison for each deal property, depending on which property is passed to the method as the comparison mode. If the value of the property being checked for the current object is greater than the value of the same property for the one being compared, then 1 is returned, if less, -1. If the values are equal, we have 0. In the class constructor, it is considered that the deal has already been selected, and its properties are written to the corresponding private class variables. This is already enough to create a deal object that stores all the necessary properties of the selected deal from the list of historical deals of the terminal. The class object will be created for each deal. The position ID will be extracted from the object properties and an object of the historical position class will be created. All deals belonging to this position will be listed in the list of deals of the position class. Thus, the historical position object will contain a list of all its deals. It will be possible to extract the position history from them.

Let's consider the historical position class.



Position class

The position class will contain a list of deals for this position and auxiliary methods for calculating values obtaining and returning information about the position lifetime:

class CPosition : public CObject { private : CArrayObj m_list_deals; long m_position_id; long m_time_in_msc; long m_time_out_msc; long m_magic; datetime m_time_in; datetime m_time_out; ulong m_deal_in_ticket; ulong m_deal_out_ticket; double m_price_in; double m_price_out; double m_volume; ENUM_POSITION_TYPE m_type; string m_symbol; int m_digits; double m_point; double m_contract_size; string m_currency_profit; string m_account_currency; string TimeMSCtoString( const long time_msc, int flags= TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) { return :: TimeToString (time_msc/ 1000 ,flags)+ "." +:: IntegerToString (time_msc% 1000 , 3 , '0' ); } datetime BarOpenTime( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time) const { ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period=(timeframe== PERIOD_CURRENT ? :: Period () : timeframe); if (period< PERIOD_W1 ) return time-time%:: PeriodSeconds (period); if (period== PERIOD_W1 ) return time-(time+ 4 * 24 * 60 * 60 )%:: PeriodSeconds (period); else { MqlDateTime dt; :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: TimeToStruct (time,dt)) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: TimeToStruct failed. Error %lu" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); return 0 ; } return time-(time%( 24 * 60 * 60 ))-(dt.day- 1 )*( 24 * 60 * 60 ); } } bool SymbolIsExist( const string symbol) const { bool custom= false ; if (!:: SymbolExist (symbol,custom)) return false ; return :: SymbolSelect (symbol, true ); } double GetOnePointPrice( const datetime time) const { if (time== 0 ) return 0 ; if ( this .m_currency_profit== this .m_account_currency) return this .m_point* this .m_contract_size; double array[ 1 ]; string reverse= this .m_account_currency+ this .m_currency_profit; if ( this .SymbolIsExist(reverse)) { if (:: CopyClose (reverse, PERIOD_CURRENT ,time, 1 ,array)== 1 && array[ 0 ]> 0 ) return this .m_point* this .m_contract_size/array[ 0 ]; else return 0 ; } string direct= this .m_currency_profit+ this .m_account_currency; if ( this .SymbolIsExist(direct)) { if (:: CopyClose (direct, PERIOD_CURRENT ,time, 1 ,array)== 1 ) return this .m_point* this .m_contract_size*array[ 0 ]; } return 0 ; } public : long ID( void ) const { return this .m_position_id; } long Magic( void ) const { return this .m_magic; } long TimeInMsc( void ) const { return this .m_time_in_msc; } long TimeOutMsc( void ) const { return this .m_time_out_msc; } datetime TimeIn( void ) const { return this .m_time_in; } datetime TimeOut( void ) const { return this .m_time_out; } ulong DealIn( void ) const { return this .m_deal_in_ticket; } ulong DealOut( void ) const { return this .m_deal_out_ticket; } ENUM_POSITION_TYPE TypePosition( void ) const { return this .m_type; } double PriceIn( void ) const { return this .m_price_in; } double PriceOut( void ) const { return this .m_price_out; } double Volume( void ) const { return this .m_volume; } string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .m_symbol; } void SetID( long id) { this .m_position_id=id; } void SetMagic( long magic) { this .m_magic=magic; } void SetTimeInMsc( long time_in_msc) { this .m_time_in_msc=time_in_msc; } void SetTimeOutMsc( long time_out_msc) { this .m_time_out_msc=time_out_msc; } void SetTimeIn( datetime time_in) { this .m_time_in=time_in; } void SetTimeOut( datetime time_out) { this .m_time_out=time_out; } void SetDealIn( ulong ticket_deal_in) { this .m_deal_in_ticket=ticket_deal_in; } void SetDealOut( ulong ticket_deal_out) { this .m_deal_out_ticket=ticket_deal_out; } void SetType( ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type) { this .m_type=type; } void SetPriceIn( double price_in) { this .m_price_in=price_in; } void SetPriceOut( double price_out) { this .m_price_out=price_out; } void SetVolume( double new_volume) { this .m_volume=new_volume; } void SetSymbol( string symbol) { this .m_symbol=symbol; this .m_digits=( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_symbol, SYMBOL_DIGITS ); this .m_point=:: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_symbol, SYMBOL_POINT ); this .m_contract_size=:: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_symbol, SYMBOL_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE ); this .m_currency_profit=:: SymbolInfoString ( this .m_symbol, SYMBOL_CURRENCY_PROFIT ); } bool DealAdd(CDeal *deal) { bool res= false ; this .m_list_deals.Sort(DEAL_SORT_MODE_TIKET); if ( this .m_list_deals.Search(deal)== WRONG_VALUE ) { this .m_list_deals.Sort(DEAL_SORT_MODE_TIME_MSC); res= this .m_list_deals.InsertSort(deal); } else this .m_list_deals.Sort(DEAL_SORT_MODE_TIME_MSC); return res; } datetime BarTimeOpenPosition( void ) const { return this .BarOpenTime( PERIOD_CURRENT , this .TimeIn()); } datetime BarTimeClosePosition( void ) const { return this .BarOpenTime( PERIOD_CURRENT , this .TimeOut()); } bool IsPresentInTime( const datetime time) const { return (time>= this .BarTimeOpenPosition() && time<= this .BarTimeClosePosition()); } double ProfitRelativeClosePrice( const double price_close, const datetime time, const bool points) const { if (! this .IsPresentInTime(time)) return 0 ; int pp= int (( this .TypePosition()== POSITION_TYPE_BUY ? price_close- this .PriceIn() : this .PriceIn()-price_close)/ this .m_point); if (points) return pp; return pp* this .GetOnePointPrice(time)* this .Volume(); } virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { const CPosition *compared_obj=node; switch (mode) { case POS_SORT_MODE_TIME_IN_MSC : return ( this .TimeInMsc()>compared_obj.TimeInMsc() ? 1 : this .TimeInMsc()<compared_obj.TimeInMsc() ? - 1 : 0 ); case POS_SORT_MODE_TIME_OUT_MSC : return ( this .TimeOutMsc()>compared_obj.TimeOutMsc() ? 1 : this .TimeOutMsc()<compared_obj.TimeOutMsc() ? - 1 : 0 ); case POS_SORT_MODE_TIME_IN : return ( this .TimeIn()>compared_obj.TimeIn() ? 1 : this .TimeIn()<compared_obj.TimeIn() ? - 1 : 0 ); case POS_SORT_MODE_TIME_OUT : return ( this .TimeOut()>compared_obj.TimeOut() ? 1 : this .TimeOut()<compared_obj.TimeOut() ? - 1 : 0 ); case POS_SORT_MODE_DEAL_IN : return ( this .DealIn()>compared_obj.DealIn() ? 1 : this .DealIn()<compared_obj.DealIn() ? - 1 : 0 ); case POS_SORT_MODE_DEAL_OUT : return ( this .DealOut()>compared_obj.DealOut() ? 1 : this .DealOut()<compared_obj.DealOut() ? - 1 : 0 ); case POS_SORT_MODE_ID : return ( this .ID()>compared_obj.ID() ? 1 : this .ID()<compared_obj.ID() ? - 1 : 0 ); case POS_SORT_MODE_MAGIC : return ( this .Magic()>compared_obj.Magic() ? 1 : this .Magic()<compared_obj.Magic() ? - 1 : 0 ); case POS_SORT_MODE_SYMBOL : return ( this . Symbol ()>compared_obj. Symbol () ? 1 : this . Symbol ()<compared_obj. Symbol () ? - 1 : 0 ); case POS_SORT_MODE_PRICE_IN : return ( this .PriceIn()>compared_obj.PriceIn() ? 1 : this .PriceIn()<compared_obj.PriceIn() ? - 1 : 0 ); case POS_SORT_MODE_PRICE_OUT : return ( this .PriceOut()>compared_obj.PriceOut() ? 1 : this .PriceOut()<compared_obj.PriceOut() ? - 1 : 0 ); case POS_SORT_MODE_VOLUME : return ( this .Volume()>compared_obj.Volume() ? 1 : this .Volume()<compared_obj.Volume() ? - 1 : 0 ); default : return ( this .TimeInMsc()>compared_obj.TimeInMsc() ? 1 : this .TimeInMsc()<compared_obj.TimeInMsc() ? - 1 : 0 ); } } string TypeDescription( void ) const { return ( this .m_type== POSITION_TYPE_BUY ? "Buy" : this .m_type== POSITION_TYPE_SELL ? "Sell" : "Unknown" ); } void Print ( void ) { :: PrintFormat ( "Position %s %s #%lld, Magic %lld

-Opened at %s at a price of %.*f

-Closed at %s at a price of %.*f:" , this .TypeDescription(), this . Symbol (), this .ID(), this .Magic(), this .TimeMSCtoString( this .TimeInMsc()), this .m_digits, this .PriceIn(), this .TimeMSCtoString( this .TimeOutMsc()), this .m_digits, this .PriceOut() ); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list_deals.Total();i++) { CDeal *deal= this .m_list_deals.At(i); if (deal== NULL ) continue ; deal. Print (); } } CPosition( const long position_id) : m_time_in( 0 ), m_time_in_msc( 0 ),m_time_out( 0 ),m_time_out_msc( 0 ),m_deal_in_ticket( 0 ),m_deal_out_ticket( 0 ),m_type( WRONG_VALUE ) { this .m_list_deals.Sort(DEAL_SORT_MODE_TIME_MSC); this .m_position_id=position_id; this .m_account_currency=:: AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_CURRENCY ); } };

In the private section, class member variables to store position properties are declared and auxiliary methods are also written.

The BarOpenTime() method calculates and returns the opening time of a bar on a given timeframe based on a certain time passed to the method:

datetime BarOpenTime( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time) const { ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period=(timeframe== PERIOD_CURRENT ? :: Period () : timeframe); if (period< PERIOD_W1 ) return time-time%:: PeriodSeconds (period); if (period== PERIOD_W1 ) return time-(time+ 4 * 24 * 60 * 60 )%:: PeriodSeconds (period); else { MqlDateTime dt; :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: TimeToStruct (time,dt)) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: TimeToStruct failed. Error %lu" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); return 0 ; } return time-(time%( 24 * 60 * 60 ))-(dt.day- 1 )*( 24 * 60 * 60 ); } }

For example, we know some time and now want to find out the open time of the bar on a certain chart period this time is located within. The method will return the open time of the calculated bar. This way we can always find out whether a position existed at a certain time on a certain chart bar:

bool IsPresentInTime( const datetime time) const { return (time>= this .BarTimeOpenPosition() && time<= this .BarTimeClosePosition()); }

or we can simply get the position open or close bar:

datetime BarTimeOpenPosition( void ) const { return this .BarOpenTime( PERIOD_CURRENT , this .TimeIn()); } datetime BarTimeClosePosition( void ) const { return this .BarOpenTime( PERIOD_CURRENT , this .TimeOut()); }

To calculate the profit/loss of a position on the current chart bar, we will use a simplified approximate calculation principle - in one case, we will consider the number of profit points relative to the opening price of the position and the closing price of the current bar. In the second case, we will calculate the cost of these profit/loss points:

double ProfitRelativeClosePrice( const double price_close, const datetime time, const bool points) const { if (! this .IsPresentInTime(time)) return 0 ; int pp= int (( this .TypePosition()== POSITION_TYPE_BUY ? price_close- this .PriceIn() : this .PriceIn()-price_close)/ this .m_point); if (points) return pp; return pp* this .GetOnePointPrice(time)* this .Volume(); }

Both methods will not give a complete picture of the floating profit during the position lifetime, but this is not necessary here. Here it is more important for us to show how to obtain data about a closed position. For an accurate calculation, we will need much more different data on the state of the market on each bar in the life of the position - we need to get ticks from the open time to the close time of the bar and use them to model the state of the position in this period of time. Then we should do the same for each bar. At the moment there is no such task.

The ID of the position, whose object will be created, is passed to the class constructor:

CPosition( const long position_id) : m_time_in( 0 ), m_time_in_msc( 0 ),m_time_out( 0 ),m_time_out_msc( 0 ),m_deal_in_ticket( 0 ),m_deal_out_ticket( 0 ),m_type( WRONG_VALUE ) { this .m_list_deals.Sort(DEAL_SORT_MODE_TIME_MSC); this .m_position_id=position_id; this .m_account_currency=:: AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_CURRENCY ); }

The ID is already known at the time the class object is created. We get it from the transaction properties. After creating the position class object, we add the selected deal the position ID was obtained from to its list of deals. All this is done in the historical position list class, which we will consider further.





Historical position list class

class CHistoryPosition { private : CArrayObj m_list_pos; public : bool CreatePositionList( const string symbol= NULL ); CPosition *GetPositionObjByIndex( const int index) { return this .m_list_pos.At(index); } CPosition *GetPositionObjByID( const long id) { CPosition *tmp= new CPosition(id); this .m_list_pos.Sort(POS_SORT_MODE_ID); int index= this .m_list_pos.Search(tmp); delete tmp; this .m_list_pos.Sort(POS_SORT_MODE_TIME_IN_MSC); return this .m_list_pos.At(index); } bool DealAdd( const long position_id,CDeal *deal) { CPosition *pos= this .GetPositionObjByID(position_id); return (pos!= NULL ? pos.DealAdd(deal) : false ); } bool IsPresentInTime(CPosition *pos, const datetime time) const { return pos.IsPresentInTime(time); } double ProfitRelativeClosePrice(CPosition *pos, const double price_close, const datetime time, const bool points) const { return pos.ProfitRelativeClosePrice(price_close,time,points); } int PositionsTotal ( void ) const { return this .m_list_pos.Total(); } void Print ( void ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list_pos.Total();i++) { CPosition *pos= this .m_list_pos.At(i); if (pos== NULL ) continue ; pos. Print (); } } CHistoryPosition( void ) { this .m_list_pos.Sort(POS_SORT_MODE_TIME_IN_MSC); } };

In the private section of the class, declare a list to store the pointers to objects of historical positions. Public methods are, to one degree or another, designed to work with this list.

Let's consider them in more detail.

The CreatePositionList() method creates the historical position list:

bool CHistoryPosition::CreatePositionList( const string symbol= NULL ) { if (!:: HistorySelect ( 0 ,:: TimeCurrent ())) return false ; bool res= true ; CPosition *pos= NULL ; int total=:: HistoryDealsTotal (); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { ulong ticket=:: HistoryDealGetTicket (i); if (ticket== 0 || :: HistoryDealGetInteger (ticket, DEAL_TYPE )== DEAL_TYPE_BALANCE || (symbol!= NULL && symbol!= "" && :: HistoryDealGetString (ticket, DEAL_SYMBOL )!=symbol)) continue ; CDeal *deal= new CDeal(ticket); if (deal== NULL ) { res &= false ; continue ; } long pos_id=deal.PositionID(); pos= this .GetPositionObjByID(pos_id); if (pos== NULL ) { pos= new CPosition(pos_id); if (pos== NULL ) { res &= false ; delete deal; continue ; } this .m_list_pos.Sort(POS_SORT_MODE_TIME_IN_MSC); if (! this .m_list_pos.InsertSort(pos)) { res &= false ; delete deal; delete pos; continue ; } } if (!pos.DealAdd(deal)) { res &= false ; delete deal; continue ; } if (deal.Entry()== DEAL_ENTRY_IN ) { pos.SetSymbol(deal. Symbol ()); pos.SetDealIn(deal.Ticket()); pos.SetTimeIn(deal.Time()); pos.SetTimeInMsc(deal.TimeMsc()); ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type= ENUM_POSITION_TYPE (deal.TypeDeal()== DEAL_TYPE_BUY ? POSITION_TYPE_BUY : deal.TypeDeal()== DEAL_TYPE_SELL ? POSITION_TYPE_SELL : WRONG_VALUE ); pos.SetType(type); pos.SetPriceIn(deal.Price()); pos.SetVolume(deal.Volume()); } if (deal.Entry()== DEAL_ENTRY_OUT || deal.Entry()== DEAL_ENTRY_OUT_BY ) { pos.SetDealOut(deal.Ticket()); pos.SetTimeOut(deal.Time()); pos.SetTimeOutMsc(deal.TimeMsc()); pos.SetPriceOut(deal.Price()); } if (deal.Entry()== DEAL_ENTRY_INOUT ) { ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type= ENUM_POSITION_TYPE (deal.TypeDeal()== DEAL_TYPE_BUY ? POSITION_TYPE_BUY : deal.TypeDeal()== DEAL_TYPE_SELL ? POSITION_TYPE_SELL : WRONG_VALUE ); pos.SetType(type); pos.SetVolume(deal.Volume()-pos.Volume()); } } return res; }

In a loop through the list of historical deals in the terminal, get the next deal, retrieve the position ID from it and check whether a position object with such an ID exists in the historical position list. If there is no such position in the list yet, create a new position object and add it to the list. If such a position already exists, get a pointer to this object from the list. Next, add the deal to the list of deals of the historical position. Then, based on a deal type, we enter the properties, inherent to the position and recorded in the deal properties, into the position object.

Thus, while going through all historical deals in a loop, we create a list of historical positions, within which the deals belonging to each position are stored in the list. When creating a list of positions based on a list of deals, the change in the volume of partially closed positions is not taken into account. We should add such functionality if necessary. At the moment, this is beyond the scope of the article, since here we are looking at an example of creating a list of historical positions, and not an exact reproduction of changes in the properties of positions during their lifetime.

We need to add the described functionality in the code block marked with color. Alternatively, if we follow the principles of OOP, then we can make the CreatePositionList() method virtual, inherit from the class of the list of historical positions and make our own implementation of this method in our own class. Or we can move changing the position properties by the deal ones (block of code marked with color ) into a protected virtual method and override this protected method in the inherited class without completely rewriting CreatePositionList().

The GetPositionObjByIndex() method returns the pointer to a historical position object from the list by the index passed to the method.

We get the pointer to the object located in the list by the specified index or NULL if the object is not found.

The GetPositionObjByID() method returns the pointer to a historical position object from the list by the position ID passed to the method:

CPosition *GetPositionObjByID( const long id) { CPosition *tmp= new CPosition(id); this .m_list_pos.Sort(POS_SORT_MODE_ID); int index= this .m_list_pos.Search(tmp); delete tmp; this .m_list_pos.Sort(POS_SORT_MODE_TIME_IN_MSC); return this .m_list_pos.At(index); }

The object whose position ID is equal to the one passed to the method is searched for in the list. The result is the pointer to the found object or NULL if the object is not found.

The DealAdd() method adds a deal to the list of deals:

bool DealAdd( const long position_id,CDeal *deal) { CPosition *pos= this .GetPositionObjByID(position_id); return (pos!= NULL ? pos.DealAdd(deal) : false ); }

The method receives the ID of the position the deal is to be added to. The pointer to the deal is also passed to the method. If a deal is successfully added to the list of deals of a position, the method returns true, otherwise — false.



The IsPresentInTime() method returns the flag of the location of the specified position at the specified time:

bool IsPresentInTime(CPosition *pos, const datetime time) const { return pos.IsPresentInTime(time); }

The method receives the pointer to the position, that needs to be checked, and the time period, within which it is necessary to check the position. If the position existed at the specified time, the method returns true, otherwise - false.



The ProfitRelativeClosePrice() method returns the position profit relative to the close price.

double ProfitRelativeClosePrice(CPosition *pos, const double price_close, const datetime time, const bool points) const { return pos.ProfitRelativeClosePrice(price_close,time,points); }

The method receives the pointer to the position whose data needs to be obtained, bar close price and its time, relative to which the profit of the position should be obtained, as well as the flag indicating the data units — the number of points or the point number cost.

The PositionsTotal() method returns the number of historical positions in the list:

int PositionsTotal ( void ) const { return this .m_list_pos.Total(); }

The Print() method prints out the properties of positions and their deals in the journal:

void Print ( void ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list_pos.Total();i++) { CPosition *pos= this .m_list_pos.At(i); if (pos== NULL ) continue ; pos. Print (); } }

Set the sorting by time flag in milliseconds to the historical position list in the class constructor:

CHistoryPosition( void ) { this .m_list_pos.Sort(POS_SORT_MODE_TIME_IN_MSC); }

We have created all classes for implementing the plan.

Now let’s write an indicator code that will create a list of all positions for the current symbol that have ever existed on the account and draw a chart of their profit/loss on each bar of historical data.







Position profit graph indicator



The most suitable drawing style of the indicator buffer for displaying them as diagrams — colored area between two indicator buffers, DRAW_FILLING.

The DRAW_FILLING style plots a colored area between the values of two indicator buffers. In fact, this style draws two lines and fills the space between them with one of two specified colors. Is is used for creating indicators that draw channels. None of the buffers can contain only null values, since in this case nothing is plotted. You can set two fill colors: the first color is used for the areas where values in the first buffer are greater than the values in the second indicator buffer;

the second color is used for the areas where values in the second buffer are greater than the values in the first indicator buffer. The filling color can be set using the compiler directives or dynamically - using the PlotIndexSetInteger() function. Dynamic changes of the plotting properties allows "to enliven" indicators, so that their appearance changes depending on the current situation. The indicator is calculated for all bars, for which the values of the both indicator buffers are equal neither to 0 nor to the empty value. To specify what value should be considered as "empty", set this value in the PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE property: #define INDICATOR_EMPTY_VALUE - 1.0 ... PlotIndexSetDouble (plot_index_DRAW_FILLING, PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE ,INDICATOR_EMPTY_VALUE); Drawing on the bars that do not participate in the indicator calculation will depend on the values ​​in the indicator buffers: Bars, for which the values ​​of both indicator buffers are equal to 0, do not participate in drawing the indicator. It means that the area with zero values is not filled out.

Bars, for which the values ​​of the indicator buffers are equal to "the empty value", participate in drawing the indicator. The area with empty values will be filled out so that to connect the areas with significant values.

It should be noted that if "the empty value" is equal to zero, the bars that do not participate in the indicator calculation are also filled out. The number of buffers required for plotting DRAW_FILLING is 2.

Add one input to select bar position profit measurement units. Declare the pointer to the instance of the historical position list class and supplement the OnInit() handler a bit:

input bool InpProfitPoints = true ; double BufferFilling1[]; double BufferFilling2[]; CHistoryPosition *history= NULL ; int OnInit () { SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,BufferFilling1, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 ,BufferFilling2, INDICATOR_DATA ); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferFilling1, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferFilling2, true ); IndicatorSetInteger ( INDICATOR_DIGITS , 2 ); IndicatorSetInteger ( INDICATOR_LEVELS , 1 ); IndicatorSetDouble ( INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE , 0 ); history= new CHistoryPosition(); return (history!= NULL ? INIT_SUCCEEDED : INIT_FAILED ); }

Write the OnDeinit() handler, in which we will delete the created instance of the historical position list class and delete chart comments:

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { if (history!= NULL ) delete history; Comment ( "" ); }

In the OnCalculate() handler, namely in the first tick, create a list of all historical positions and access the created list, using the function for calculating profit on the current bar of the indicator loop, in the main loop:

int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { ArraySetAsSeries (close, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (time, true ); static bool done= false ; if (history!= NULL ) { if (!done) { if (history.CreatePositionList( Symbol ())) { history. Print (); done= true ; } } } int limit=rates_total-prev_calculated; if (limit> 1 ) { limit=rates_total- 1 ; ArrayInitialize (BufferFilling1, EMPTY_VALUE ); ArrayInitialize (BufferFilling2, EMPTY_VALUE ); } for ( int i=limit;i>= 0 ;i--) { double profit=Profit(close[i],time[i]); BufferFilling1[i]=profit; BufferFilling2[i]= 0 ; } return (rates_total); }

A regular indicator loop is arranged here from the beginning of historical data to the current date. In the loop, for each bar, call the function to calculate the profit of historical positions on the current bar of the loop:



double Profit( const double price, const datetime time) { double res= 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<history. PositionsTotal ();i++) { CPosition *pos=history.GetPositionObjByIndex(i); if (pos== NULL ) continue ; res+=pos.ProfitRelativeClosePrice(price,time,InpProfitPoints); } return res; }

The function gets the price (bar's Close), relative to which the number of profit points of the position should be obtained, as well as the time, at which the existence of the position is checked (bar's Time open). Next, the profit of all positions received from each object of historical positions is summed up and returned.

After compilation, we can run the indicator on the chart of a symbol where there were many open positions, and it will draw a profit chart of all historical positions:









Conclusion

We have considered the possibility of restoring a position from deals and compiling a list of all historical positions that have ever been present on an account. The example is simple and does not cover all aspects of accurately restoring a position from deals, but it is quite sufficient to independently supplement it to the required accuracy of position restoration.

