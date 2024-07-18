DoEasy. Service functions (Part 1): Price patterns
Contents
- Concept
- Improving library classes
- Abstract pattern class
- Pin Bar pattern
- Pattern control classes
- Test
- What's next?
Concept
DoEasy library is being developed as a tool that allows us to conveniently obtain various data from our trading environment. In the library, we can sort any data lists getting access only to certain data with certain parameters. All this allows us to add some standard functionality to the library, which will make it easier for the user to create it - it will be ready for use directly from the library.
The creation of various kinds of standard functionality is planned in advance and this functionality will gradually be added to the library. In the current article, we will add to the library tools for searching and displaying price patterns that can be found on timeseries data. Timeseries classes provide the ability to quickly access any data from any timeseries. Using this data, we can easily find any pattern described by any author or developed independently.
Any pattern has a certain set of parameters that is common to any type of patterns. All data of this kind will be concentrated in the object class of the base abstract pattern. Based on the class, we will create inherited classes distributed by pattern type. Any pattern found will be associated with a timeseries bar so that using the found bar one can refer to the pattern that was discovered on that bar. Any pattern includes a base bar, from which a formation is searched for, resulting in a pattern. Therefore, different patterns may be present on one bar. Accordingly, the timeseries bar will store a list of patterns, for which it serves as the base one.
For each pattern, we will provide the ability to display it graphically on a chart. In order not to overload the chart with pattern icons, we will make it possible to display these icons according to program instructions. Each pattern can have different settings for searching for it. We will have the opportunity to create patterns of the same type, but different in their set of parameters - these will be two or more different patterns of the same type. This approach will allow you to search for a specific pattern, indicating its various parameters. All lists of all found patterns will be saved in the program for quick access according to the specified parameters. This will make it possible to find all patterns of the same type with the first type of parameters, and then find the same pattern but with different parameters, and then compare what was found. I think it will be convenient not to set the required ratios of the bar proportions rigidly, but to do it more flexibly - to give the opportunity to "play with the parameters".
All found patterns on any symbol and chart period will be stored in one list of patterns so that we can use the common list to search for any common properties of different patterns on different price data without first transferring them from different lists to one.
Improving library classes
In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh, add a macro substitution with the pattern list ID:
//--- Collection list IDs #define COLLECTION_HISTORY_ID (0x777A) // Historical collection list ID #define COLLECTION_MARKET_ID (0x777B) // Market collection list ID #define COLLECTION_EVENTS_ID (0x777C) // Event collection list ID #define COLLECTION_ACCOUNT_ID (0x777D) // Account collection list ID #define COLLECTION_SYMBOLS_ID (0x777E) // Symbol collection list ID #define COLLECTION_SERIES_ID (0x777F) // Timeseries collection list ID #define COLLECTION_SERIES_PATTERNS_ID (0x7780) // Timeseries pattern list ID #define COLLECTION_BUFFERS_ID (0x7781) // Indicator buffer collection list ID #define COLLECTION_INDICATORS_ID (0x7782) // Indicator collection list ID #define COLLECTION_INDICATORS_DATA_ID (0x7783) // Indicator data collection list ID #define COLLECTION_TICKSERIES_ID (0x7784) // Tick series collection list ID #define COLLECTION_MBOOKSERIES_ID (0x7785) // DOM series collection list ID #define COLLECTION_MQL5_SIGNALS_ID (0x7786) // MQL5 signals collection list ID #define COLLECTION_CHARTS_ID (0x7787) // Chart collection list ID #define COLLECTION_CHART_WND_ID (0x7788) // Chart window list ID #define COLLECTION_GRAPH_OBJ_ID (0x7789) // Graphical object collection list ID #define COLLECTION_ID_LIST_END (COLLECTION_GRAPH_OBJ_ID) // End of collection ID list //--- Pending request type IDs
In the object type list, add new object types for pattern classes created today:
OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SERIES_BAR, // "Bar" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SERIES_PERIOD, // "Period timeseries" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SERIES_SYMBOL, // "Symbol timeseries" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SERIES_PATTERN, // "Pattern" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SERIES_PATTERN_CONTROL, // "Pattern management" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SERIES_PATTERNS_CONTROLLERS, // "Patterns management" object type
- The Pattern object is the object of a pattern itself;
- The Pattern Management object is an object that is to feature the functionality for searching and creating patterns of the same type within one timeseries. A control object is created for each pattern;
- The Patterns Management object is an object that stores a list of all objects for managing patterns of various types and provides access to them. The object is defined inside the timeseries class.
Since patterns are searched for using any parameters of the timeseries bars, or combinations of these parameters for different nearby bars, add candle proportion parameters to bar properties (ratio of the candle body to its size, upper and lower shadows to the candle size and increase the total number of integer parameters from 10 to 13:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Real bar properties | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE { //--- bar data BAR_PROP_OPEN = BAR_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL, // Bar open price BAR_PROP_HIGH, // Highest price for the bar period BAR_PROP_LOW, // Lowest price for the bar period BAR_PROP_CLOSE, // Bar close price //--- candle data BAR_PROP_CANDLE_SIZE, // Candle size BAR_PROP_CANDLE_SIZE_BODY, // Candle body size BAR_PROP_CANDLE_BODY_TOP, // Candle body top BAR_PROP_CANDLE_BODY_BOTTOM, // Candle body bottom BAR_PROP_CANDLE_SIZE_SHADOW_UP, // Candle upper wick size BAR_PROP_CANDLE_SIZE_SHADOW_DOWN, // Candle lower wick size //--- candle proportions BAR_PROP_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE, // Percentage ratio of the candle body to the full size of the candle BAR_PROP_RATIO_UPPER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE, // Percentage ratio of the upper shadow size to the candle size BAR_PROP_RATIO_LOWER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE, // Percentage ratio of the lower shadow size to the candle size }; #define BAR_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL (13) // Total number of real bar properties #define BAR_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP (0) // Number of bar properties not used in sorting
Using these proportions, we can always describe the general appearance of any candle, and using them you can also search for the right candles with the right proportions.
Let's write enumerations of pattern types and properties:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Abstract pattern status | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_PATTERN_STATUS { PATTERN_STATUS_JC, // Candles PATTERN_STATUS_PA, // Price Action formations };
At the moment, the library will have two groups of different patterns - candle formations and Price Action formations. A pattern belonging to one group or another will be considered the pattern state. The listing above describes these states.
Patterns of the same type can be buy, sell, or bidirectional. Let's write a list of pattern types by direction:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Pattern type by direction (buy/sell) | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION { PATTERN_DIRECTION_BULLISH, // Buy pattern PATTERN_DIRECTION_BEARISH, // Sell pattern PATTERN_DIRECTION_BOTH, // Bidirectional pattern };
Let's write an enumeration with pattern types:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Pattern type | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE { //--- Candle formations PATTERN_TYPE_HARAMI = 0x0, // Harami PATTERN_TYPE_HARAMI_CROSS = 0x1, // Harami Cross PATTERN_TYPE_TWEEZER = 0x2, // Tweezer PATTERN_TYPE_PIERCING_LINE = 0x4, // Piercing Line PATTERN_TYPE_DARK_CLOUD_COVER = 0x8, // Dark Cloud Cover PATTERN_TYPE_THREE_WHITE_SOLDIERS= 0x10, // Three White Soldiers PATTERN_TYPE_THREE_BLACK_CROWS = 0x20, // Three Black Crows PATTERN_TYPE_SHOOTING_STAR = 0x40, // Shooting Star PATTERN_TYPE_HAMMER = 0x80, // Hammer PATTERN_TYPE_INVERTED_HAMMER = 0x100, // Inverted Hammer PATTERN_TYPE_HANGING_MAN = 0x200, // Hanging Man PATTERN_TYPE_DOJI = 0x400, // Doji PATTERN_TYPE_DRAGONFLY_DOJI = 0x800, // Dragonfly Doji PATTERN_TYPE_GRAVESTONE_DOJI = 0x1000, // Gravestone Doji PATTERN_TYPE_MORNING_STAR = 0x2000, // Morning Star PATTERN_TYPE_MORNING_DOJI_STAR = 0x4000, // Morning Doji Star PATTERN_TYPE_EVENING_STAR = 0x8000, // Evening Star PATTERN_TYPE_EVENING_DOJI_STAR = 0x10000, // Evening Doji Star PATTERN_TYPE_THREE_STARS = 0x20000, // Three Stars PATTERN_TYPE_ABANDONED_BABY = 0x40000, // Abandoned Baby //--- Price Action PATTERN_TYPE_PIVOT_POINT_REVERSAL= 0x80000, // Price Action Reversal Pattern PATTERN_TYPE_OUTSIDE_BAR = 0x100000, // Price Action Outside Bar PATTERN_TYPE_INSIDE_BAR = 0x200000, // Price Action Inside Bar PATTERN_TYPE_PIN_BAR = 0x400000, // Price Action Pin Bar PATTERN_TYPE_RAILS = 0x800000, // Price Action Rails };
This list contains patterns, the search for which will gradually be added to the library. The values of the constants are made in the form of bit flags. This will allow us to store in one variable different types of patterns that are found on one bar, which are the base for each pattern.
Each pattern has certain properties inherent to this pattern. But there are also properties common to all patterns. Let's write a list of integer, real and string properties of patterns:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Pattern integer properties | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER { PATTERN_PROP_CODE = 0, // Unique pattern code (time + type + status + direction + timeframe + symbol) PATTERN_PROP_CTRL_OBJ_ID, // Pattern control object ID PATTERN_PROP_ID, // Pattern ID PATTERN_PROP_TIME, // Pattern defining bar time PATTERN_PROP_STATUS, // Pattern status (from the ENUM_PATTERN_STATUS enumeration) PATTERN_PROP_TYPE, // Pattern type (from the ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE enumeration) PATTERN_PROP_DIRECTION, // Pattern type by direction (from the ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE_DIRECTION enumeration) PATTERN_PROP_PERIOD, // Pattern period (timeframe) PATTERN_PROP_CANDLES, // Number of candles that make up the pattern }; #define PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL (9) // Total number of integer pattern properties #define PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP (0) // Number of pattern properties not used in sorting //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Pattern real properties | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE { //--- bar data PATTERN_PROP_BAR_PRICE_OPEN = PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL,// Pattern defining bar Open price PATTERN_PROP_BAR_PRICE_HIGH, // Pattern defining bar High price PATTERN_PROP_BAR_PRICE_LOW, // Pattern defining bar Low price PATTERN_PROP_BAR_PRICE_CLOSE, // Pattern defining bar Close price PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE, // Percentage ratio of the candle body to the full size of the candle PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_UPPER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE, // Percentage ratio of the upper shadow size to the candle size PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_LOWER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE, // Percentage ratio of the lower shadow size to the candle size PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRITERION, // Defined criterion of the ratio of the candle body to the full candle size in % PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_LARGER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRITERION, // Defined criterion of the ratio of the maximum shadow to the candle size in % PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_SMALLER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRITERION, // Defined criterion of the ratio of the minimum shadow to the candle size in % }; #define PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL (10) // Total number of real pattern properties #define PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP (0) // Number of pattern properties not used in sorting //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Pattern string properties | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_STRING { PATTERN_PROP_SYMBOL = (PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL), // Pattern symbol PATTERN_PROP_NAME, // Pattern name }; #define PATTERN_PROP_STRING_TOTAL (2) // Total number of pattern string properties
We will add the properties, inherent to all the patterns, to these property lists. Then, in methods inherited from the base patterns that return a flag for using a particular property, we will indicate which properties from these lists do not belong to this particular pattern.
Now let's write an enumeration with possible sorting criteria for searching, sorting and filtering patterns in their general list:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Possible pattern sorting criteria | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #define FIRST_PATTERN_DBL_PROP (PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_PATTERN_STR_PROP (PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_PATTERN_MODE { //--- Sort by integer properties SORT_BY_PATTERN_CODE = 0, // Sort by unique pattern code (time + type + status + direction + timeframe) SORT_BY_PATTERN_CTRL_OBJ_ID, // Sort by pattern control object ID SORT_BY_PATTERN_ID, // Sort by pattern ID SORT_BY_PATTERN_TIME, // Sort by pattern defining bar time SORT_BY_PATTERN_STATUS, // Sort by pattern status (from the ENUM_PATTERN_STATUS enumeration) SORT_BY_PATTERN_TYPE, // Sort by pattern type (from the ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE enumeration) SORT_BY_PATTERN_DIRECTION, // Sort by pattern type based on direction (from the ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE_DIRECTION enumeration) SORT_BY_PATTERN_PERIOD, // Sort by pattern period (timeframe) SORT_BY_PATTERN_CANDLES, // Sort by the number of candles that make up the pattern //--- Sort by real properties SORT_BY_PATTERN_BAR_PRICE_OPEN = FIRST_PATTERN_DBL_PROP, // Sort by pattern defining bar Open price SORT_BY_PATTERN_BAR_PRICE_HIGH, // Sort by pattern defining bar High price SORT_BY_PATTERN_BAR_PRICE_LOW, // Sort by pattern defining bar Low price SORT_BY_PATTERN_BAR_PRICE_CLOSE, // Sort by pattern defining bar Close price SORT_BY_PATTERN_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE, // Sort by percentage ratio of the candle body to the full size of the candle SORT_BY_PATTERN_RATIO_UPPER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE, // Sort by percentage ratio of the upper shadow size to the candle size SORT_BY_PATTERN_RATIO_LOWER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE, // Sort by percentage ratio of the lower shadow size to the candle size SORT_BY_PATTERN_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRITERION, // Sort by defined criterion of the ratio of the candle body to the full candle size in % SORT_BY_PATTERN_RATIO_LARGER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRITERION, // Sort by defined criterion of the ratio of the maximum shadow to the candle size in % SORT_BY_PATTERN_RATIO_SMALLER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRITERION, // Sort by defined criterion of the ratio of the minimum shadow to the candle size in % //--- Sort by string properties SORT_BY_PATTERN_SYMBOL = FIRST_BAR_STR_PROP, // Sort by a pattern symbol SORT_BY_PATTERN_NAME, // Sort by pattern name };
Using these properties, we will be able to search for patterns in the list.
When a pattern is found on the base bar closest to the current one, we will need to send a message to the library so that it can process it and send the message to the control program. We already have the methods for sending and handling messages about timeseries events. But these methods require adding events for finding a new pattern.
Add a message code about finding a new pattern to the list of possible timeseries events :
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| List of possible timeseries events | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_SERIES_EVENT { SERIES_EVENTS_NO_EVENT = SYMBOL_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE, // no event SERIES_EVENTS_NEW_BAR, // "New bar" event SERIES_EVENTS_MISSING_BARS, // "Bars skipped" event SERIES_EVENTS_PATTERN, // "Pattern" event }; #define SERIES_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE (SERIES_EVENTS_PATTERN+1) // Code of the next event after the "Pattern" event
Change the code of the next event from "Skipped bars+1" to "Pattern+1", so that subsequent event codes start with the correct value.
In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh, write indices of new library messages:
MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_TYPE_CANDLE_ZERO_BODY, // Candle with a zero body MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_TEXT_FIRS_SET_AMOUNT_DATA, // First, we need to set the required amount of data using SetRequiredUsedData() MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE, // Percentage ratio of the candle body to the full size of the candle MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_RATIO_UPPER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE,// Percentage ratio of the upper shadow size to the candle size MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_RATIO_LOWER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE,// Percentage ratio of the lower shadow size to the candle size //--- CTimeSeries
...
MSG_LIB_TEXT_TS_TEXT_ATTEMPT, // Attempt: MSG_LIB_TEXT_TS_TEXT_WAIT_FOR_SYNC, // Waiting for data synchronization ... //--- CPattern MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_CODE, // Code MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TIME, // Defining bar time MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_ID, // Pattern ID MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_CTRL_OBJ_ID, // Pattern control object ID MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_CANDLES, // Number of candles that make up the pattern MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_DIRECTION, // Pattern direction MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_BAR_PRICE_OPEN, // Pattern defining bar Open price MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_BAR_PRICE_HIGH, // Pattern defining bar High price MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_BAR_PRICE_LOW, // Pattern defining bar Low price MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_BAR_PRICE_CLOSE, // Pattern defining bar Close price MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE, // Percentage ratio of the candle body to the full size of the candle MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_RATIO_UPPER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE, // Percentage ratio of the upper shadow size to the candle size MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_RATIO_LOWER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE, // Percentage ratio of the lower shadow size to the candle size MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRIT, // Defined criterion of the ratio of the candle body to the full candle size in % MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_RATIO_LARGER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRIT, // Defined criterion of the ratio of the maximum shadow to the candle size in % MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_RATIO_SMALLER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRIT, // Defined criterion of the ratio of the minimum shadow to the candle size in % MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_NAME, // Name MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_STATUS_JC, // Candle pattern MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_STATUS_PA, // Price Action formation MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_BULLISH, // Bullish pattern MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_BEARISH, // Bearish pattern MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_BOTH, // Bidirectional pattern //--- Candles MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_HARAMI, // Harami MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_HARAMI_CROSS, // Harami Cross MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_TWEEZER, // Tweezer MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_PIERCING_LINE, // Piercing Line MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_DARK_CLOUD_COVER, // Dark Cloud Cover MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_THREE_WHITE_SOLDIERS, // Three White Soldiers MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_THREE_BLACK_CROWS, // Three Black Crows MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_SHOOTING_STAR, // Shooting Star MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_HAMMER, // Hammer MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_INVERTED_HAMMER, // Inverted Hammer MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_HANGING_MAN, // Hanging Man MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_DOJI, // Doji MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_DRAGONFLY_DOJI, // Dragonfly Doji MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_GRAVESTONE_DOJI, // Gravestone Doji MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_MORNING_STAR, // Morning Star MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_MORNING_DOJI_STAR, // Morning Doji Star MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_EVENING_STAR, // Evening Star <100/100/72% > MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_EVENING_DOJI_STAR, // Evening Doji Star MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_THREE_STARS, // Three Stars MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_ABANDONED_BABY, // Abandoned Baby //--- Price Action MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_PIVOT_POINT_REVERSAL, // Pivot Point Reversal MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_OUTSIDE_BAR, // Outside Bar MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_INSIDE_BAR, // Inside Bar MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_PIN_BAR, // Pin Bar MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_RAILS, // Rails //--- CBuffer
and messages corresponding to the newly added indices:
{"Свеча с нулевым телом","Candle with zero body"}, {"Сначала нужно установить требуемое количество данных при помощи SetRequiredUsedData()","First you need to set the required amount of data using SetRequiredUsedData()"}, {"Отношение тела свечи к полному размеру свечи","Ratio of candle body to full candle size"}, {"Отношение размера верхней тени к размеру свечи","Ratio of the upper shadow size to the candle size"}, {"Отношение размера нижней тени к размеру свечи","Ratio of the lower shadow size to the candle size"}, //--- CTimeSeries
...
{"Попытка: ","Attempt: "}, {"Ожидание синхронизации данных ...","Waiting for data synchronization ..."}, //--- CPattern {"Код","Code"}, {"Время определяющего бара","Time of the defining bar"}, {"Идентификатор паттерна","Pattern ID"}, {"Идентификатор объекта управления паттерном","Pattern Control object ID"}, {"Количество свечей, составляющих паттерн","Number of candles in the pattern"}, {"Направление паттерна","Pattern direction"}, {"Цена Open определяющего бара паттерна","Open price of the defining bar"}, {"Цена High определяющего бара паттерна","High price of the defining bar"}, {"Цена Low определяющего бара паттерна","Low price of the defining bar"}, {"Цена Close определяющего бара паттерна","Close price of the defining bar"}, {"Отношение тела свечи к полному размеру свечи в %","Ratio of candle body to full candle size in %"}, {"Отношение размера верхней тени к размеру свечи в %","Ratio of the size of the upper shadow to the size of the candle in %"}, {"Отношение размера нижней тени к размеру свечи в %","Ratio of the size of the lower shadow to the size of the candle in %"}, {"Установленный критерий отношения тела свечи к полному размеру свечи в %","Criterion for the Ratio of candle body to full candle size in %"}, {"Установленный критерий отношения размера наибольшей тени к размеру свечи в %","Criterion for the Ratio of the size of the larger shadow to the size of the candle in %"}, {"Установленный критерий отношения размера наименьшей тени к размеру свечи в %","Criterion for the Ratio of the size of the smaller shadow to the size of the candle in %"}, {"Наименование","Name"}, //--- Pattern status {"Свечной паттерн","Candlestick pattern"}, {"Формация Price Action","Price Action Formation"}, {"Бычий паттерн","Bullish pattern"}, {"Медвежий паттерн","Bearish pattern"}, {"Двунаправленный паттерн","Bidirectional pattern"}, //--- Свечные паттерны {"Харами","Harami"}, {"Крест харами","Harami Cross"}, {"Пинцет","Tweezer"}, {"Просвет в облаках","Piercing pattern"}, {"Завеса из темных облаков","Dark Cloud Cover"}, {"Три белых солдата","Three White Soldiers"}, {"Три черные вороны","Three Black Crows"}, {"Падающая звезда","Shooting Star"}, {"Молот","Hammer"}, {"Перевёрнутый молот","Inverted Hammer"}, {"Повешенный","Hanging Man"}, {"Доджи","Doji"}, {"Доджи стрекоза","Dragonfly doji"}, {"Доджи надгробие","Gravestone Doji"}, {"Утренняя звезда","Morning Star"}, {"Утренняя доджи-звезда","Morning Doji Star"}, {"Вечерняя звезда","Evening Star"}, {"Вечерняя доджи-звезда","Evening Doji Star"}, {"Три звезды","Three stars"}, {"Брошенное дитя","Abandoned baby"}, //--- Формации Price Action {"PPR разворотная точка","Pivot Point Reversal"}, {"Внешний бар","Outside Bar"}, {"Внутренний бар","Inside Bar"}, {"Пин бар","Pin Bar"}, {"Рельсы","Rails"}, //--- CBuffer
In the private section of the Bar object class file \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Series\Bar.mqh, write the methods calculating and returning candle proportions:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Bar class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CBar : public CBaseObj { private: MqlDateTime m_dt_struct; // Date structure int m_digits; // Symbol's digits value string m_period_description; // Timeframe string description long m_long_prop[BAR_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; // Integer properties double m_double_prop[BAR_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; // Real properties string m_string_prop[BAR_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; // String properties //--- Return the index of the array the bar's (1) double and (2) string properties are located at int IndexProp(ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return(int)property-BAR_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; } int IndexProp(ENUM_BAR_PROP_STRING property) const { return(int)property-BAR_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-BAR_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; } //--- Return the bar type (bullish/bearish/zero) ENUM_BAR_BODY_TYPE BodyType(void) const; //--- Calculate and return the size of (1) candle, (2) candle body, //--- (3) upper, (4) lower candle wick, //--- (5) candle body top and (6) bottom double CandleSize(void) const { return(this.High()-this.Low()); } double BodySize(void) const { return(this.BodyHigh()-this.BodyLow()); } double ShadowUpSize(void) const { return(this.High()-this.BodyHigh()); } double ShadowDownSize(void) const { return(this.BodyLow()-this.Low()); } double BodyHigh(void) const { return ::fmax(this.Close(),this.Open()); } double BodyLow(void) const { return ::fmin(this.Close(),this.Open()); } //--- Calculate and return the percentage ratio of the (1) candle body, (2) upper and (3) lower shadow size to the full candle size double CandleRatioBodyToCandleSize(void) const { return(this.CandleSize()>0 ? this.BodySize()*100.0/this.CandleSize() : 100.0); } double CandleRatioUpperShadowToCandleSize(void) const { return(this.CandleSize()>0 ? this.ShadowUpSize()*100.0/this.CandleSize() : 100.0); } double CandleRatioLowerShadowToCandleSize(void) const { return(this.CandleSize()>0 ? this.ShadowDownSize()*100.0/this.CandleSize(): 100.0); } //--- Return the (1) year and (2) month the bar belongs to, (3) week day, //--- (4) bar serial number in a year, (5) day, (6) hour, (7) minute, int TimeYear(void) const { return this.m_dt_struct.year; } int TimeMonth(void) const { return this.m_dt_struct.mon; } int TimeDayOfWeek(void) const { return this.m_dt_struct.day_of_week; } int TimeDayOfYear(void) const { return this.m_dt_struct.day_of_year; } int TimeDay(void) const { return this.m_dt_struct.day; } int TimeHour(void) const { return this.m_dt_struct.hour; } int TimeMinute(void) const { return this.m_dt_struct.min; } public:
In the public section, namely in the simplified access to bar properties, write the methods returning new bar properties for candle proportions:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Methods of simplified access to bar object properties | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //--- Return the (1) type, (2) period, (3) spread, (4) tick, (5) exchange volume, //--- (6) bar period start time, (7) year, (8) month the bar belongs to //--- (9) week number since the year start, (10) week number since the month start //--- (11) day, (12) hour, (13) minute ENUM_BAR_BODY_TYPE TypeBody(void) const { return (ENUM_BAR_BODY_TYPE)this.GetProperty(BAR_PROP_TYPE); } ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe(void) const { return (ENUM_TIMEFRAMES)this.GetProperty(BAR_PROP_PERIOD); } int Spread(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(BAR_PROP_SPREAD); } long VolumeTick(void) const { return this.GetProperty(BAR_PROP_VOLUME_TICK); } long VolumeReal(void) const { return this.GetProperty(BAR_PROP_VOLUME_REAL); } datetime Time(void) const { return (datetime)this.GetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME); } long Year(void) const { return this.GetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_YEAR); } long Month(void) const { return this.GetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_MONTH); } long DayOfWeek(void) const { return this.GetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_DAY_OF_WEEK); } long DayOfYear(void) const { return this.GetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_DAY_OF_YEAR); } long Day(void) const { return this.GetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_DAY); } long Hour(void) const { return this.GetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_HOUR); } long Minute(void) const { return this.GetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_MINUTE); } //--- Return bar's (1) Open, (2) High, (3) Low, (4) Close price, //--- size of the (5) candle, (6) body, (7) candle top, (8) bottom, //--- size of the (9) candle upper, (10) lower wick double Open(void) const { return this.GetProperty(BAR_PROP_OPEN); } double High(void) const { return this.GetProperty(BAR_PROP_HIGH); } double Low(void) const { return this.GetProperty(BAR_PROP_LOW); } double Close(void) const { return this.GetProperty(BAR_PROP_CLOSE); } double Size(void) const { return this.GetProperty(BAR_PROP_CANDLE_SIZE); } double SizeBody(void) const { return this.GetProperty(BAR_PROP_CANDLE_SIZE_BODY); } double TopBody(void) const { return this.GetProperty(BAR_PROP_CANDLE_BODY_TOP); } double BottomBody(void) const { return this.GetProperty(BAR_PROP_CANDLE_BODY_BOTTOM); } double SizeShadowUp(void) const { return this.GetProperty(BAR_PROP_CANDLE_SIZE_SHADOW_UP); } double SizeShadowDown(void) const { return this.GetProperty(BAR_PROP_CANDLE_SIZE_SHADOW_DOWN); } //--- Return the properties of the percentage ratio of the (1) candle body, (2) upper and (3) lower shadow size to the candle full size double RatioBodyToCandleSize(void) const { return this.GetProperty(BAR_PROP_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE); } double RatioUpperShadowToCandleSize(void) const { return this.GetProperty(BAR_PROP_RATIO_UPPER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE);} double RatioLowerShadowToCandleSize(void) const { return this.GetProperty(BAR_PROP_RATIO_LOWER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE);} //--- Return bar symbol string Symbol(void) const { return this.GetProperty(BAR_PROP_SYMBOL); } //--- Return bar index on the specified timeframe the bar time falls into int Index(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) const { return ::iBarShift(this.Symbol(),(timeframe==PERIOD_CURRENT ? ::Period() : timeframe),this.Time()); }
In the method that sets the bar object parameters, add writing calculated candle proprtions in the bar object properties:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set bar object parameters | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CBar::SetProperties(const MqlRates &rates) { this.SetProperty(BAR_PROP_SPREAD,rates.spread); this.SetProperty(BAR_PROP_VOLUME_TICK,rates.tick_volume); this.SetProperty(BAR_PROP_VOLUME_REAL,rates.real_volume); this.SetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME,rates.time); this.SetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_YEAR,this.TimeYear()); this.SetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_MONTH,this.TimeMonth()); this.SetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_DAY_OF_YEAR,this.TimeDayOfYear()); this.SetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_DAY_OF_WEEK,this.TimeDayOfWeek()); this.SetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_DAY,this.TimeDay()); this.SetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_HOUR,this.TimeHour()); this.SetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_MINUTE,this.TimeMinute()); //--- this.SetProperty(BAR_PROP_OPEN,rates.open); this.SetProperty(BAR_PROP_HIGH,rates.high); this.SetProperty(BAR_PROP_LOW,rates.low); this.SetProperty(BAR_PROP_CLOSE,rates.close); this.SetProperty(BAR_PROP_CANDLE_SIZE,this.CandleSize()); this.SetProperty(BAR_PROP_CANDLE_SIZE_BODY,this.BodySize()); this.SetProperty(BAR_PROP_CANDLE_BODY_TOP,this.BodyHigh()); this.SetProperty(BAR_PROP_CANDLE_BODY_BOTTOM,this.BodyLow()); this.SetProperty(BAR_PROP_CANDLE_SIZE_SHADOW_UP,this.ShadowUpSize()); this.SetProperty(BAR_PROP_CANDLE_SIZE_SHADOW_DOWN,this.ShadowDownSize()); //--- this.SetProperty(BAR_PROP_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE,this.CandleRatioBodyToCandleSize()); this.SetProperty(BAR_PROP_RATIO_UPPER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE,this.CandleRatioUpperShadowToCandleSize()); this.SetProperty(BAR_PROP_RATIO_LOWER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE,this.CandleRatioLowerShadowToCandleSize()); //--- this.SetProperty(BAR_PROP_TYPE,this.BodyType()); //--- Set the object type to the object of the graphical object management class this.m_graph_elm.SetTypeNode(this.m_type); }
In the method that returns a description of a bar real property, implement returning descriptions of new bar properties:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the description of the bar's real property | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CBar::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE property) { int dg=(this.m_digits>0 ? this.m_digits : 1); return ( property==BAR_PROP_OPEN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_PRICE_OPEN)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dg) ) : property==BAR_PROP_HIGH ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_HIGH)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dg) ) : property==BAR_PROP_LOW ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_LOW)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dg) ) : property==BAR_PROP_CLOSE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_PRICE_CLOSE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dg) ) : property==BAR_PROP_CANDLE_SIZE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_CANDLE_SIZE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dg) ) : property==BAR_PROP_CANDLE_SIZE_BODY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_CANDLE_SIZE_BODY)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dg) ) : property==BAR_PROP_CANDLE_SIZE_SHADOW_UP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_CANDLE_SIZE_SHADOW_UP)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dg) ) : property==BAR_PROP_CANDLE_SIZE_SHADOW_DOWN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_CANDLE_SIZE_SHADOW_DOWN)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dg) ) : property==BAR_PROP_CANDLE_BODY_TOP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_CANDLE_BODY_TOP)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dg) ) : property==BAR_PROP_CANDLE_BODY_BOTTOM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_CANDLE_BODY_BOTTOM)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dg) ) : property==BAR_PROP_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),2)+"%" ) : property==BAR_PROP_RATIO_UPPER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_RATIO_UPPER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),2)+"%" ) : property==BAR_PROP_RATIO_LOWER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_RATIO_LOWER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),2)+"%" ) : "" ); }
This concludes the improvement of the classes. Now we can start creating a basic pattern object.
Abstract pattern class
In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Series\Patterns\, create the new Pattern.mqh file. The class should be inherited from the underlying library object, whose file needs to be connected to the file of the created class:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Pattern.mqh | //| Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property strict // Necessary for mql4 //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "..\..\BaseObj.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Abstract pattern class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CPattern : public CBaseObj { }
The private section declares standard arrays of properties for library objects and methods that return the actual index of the property in the corresponding array:
class CPattern : public CBaseObj { private: long m_long_prop[PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; // Integer properties double m_double_prop[PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; // Real properties string m_string_prop[PATTERN_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; // String properties //--- Return the index of the array the pattern (1) double and (2) string properties are located at int IndexProp(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return(int)property-PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; } int IndexProp(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_STRING property) const { return(int)property-PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL;} protected:
In the protected section of the class, the class member variables necessary for its operation are declared:
protected: CForm *m_form; // Pointer to form object int m_digits; // Symbol's digits value ulong m_symbol_code; // Symbol as a number (sum of name symbol codes) string m_name_graph_obj; // Name of the graphical object displaying the pattern double m_price; // Price level the graphical object is placed at color m_color_bullish; // Color of a graphical object set to the bullish pattern icon color m_color_bearish; // Color of a graphical object set to the bearish pattern icon color m_color_bidirect; // Color of a graphical object set to the bidirectional pattern icon color m_color; // Graphical object color color m_color_panel_bullish; // Bullish pattern panel color color m_color_panel_bearish; // Bearish pattern panel color color m_color_panel_bidirect; // Bidirectional pattern panel color public:
A form object is required to create an information panel that will appear when hovering the mouse over the chart bar where the pattern is formed. The digital code of the symbol is necessary in order to convert the name of the symbol into a number that will be added to the pattern ID. The pattern ID is a unique number consisting of the bar opening time + pattern type + its status + pattern direction + timeframe + timeseries symbol. Using this code, we will determine that exactly such a pattern is already in the list of patterns.
The public section of the class declares standard library methods:
public: //--- Set pattern (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties void SetProperty(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER property,long value) { this.m_long_prop[property]=value; } void SetProperty(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE property,double value){ this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(property)]=value; } void SetProperty(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_STRING property,string value){ this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(property)]=value; } //--- Return (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string pattern properties from the property array long GetProperty(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this.m_long_prop[property]; } double GetProperty(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(property)]; } string GetProperty(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_STRING property) const { return this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(property)]; } //--- Return the flag of the pattern supporting the specified property virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_STRING property) { return true; } //--- Return itself CPattern *GetObject(void) { return &this;} //--- Compare CPattern objects by all possible properties (for sorting the lists by a specified pattern object property) virtual int Compare(const CObject *node,const int mode=0) const; //--- Compare CPattern objects with each other by all properties (to search equal pattern objects) bool IsEqual(CPattern* compared_obj) const; //--- Constructors CPattern(){ this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SERIES_PATTERN; } protected: //--- Protected parametric constructor CPattern(const ENUM_PATTERN_STATUS status, const ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE type, const uint id, const ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION direction, const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,MqlRates &rates); public: //--- Destructor ~CPattern(void);
Methods for simplified access to the pattern object properties, methods for describing the pattern object properties, as well as the methods for working with the colors of graphical objects are also declared there:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Methods of a simplified access to the pattern object properties | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //--- Return (1) type, (2) direction, (3) period, (4) status, //--- (5) code, (6) pattern defining bar time, //--- (7) number of candles forming the pattern ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE TypePattern(void) const { return (ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE)this.GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_TYPE); } ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION Direction(void) const { return (ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION)this.GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_DIRECTION); } ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe(void) const { return (ENUM_TIMEFRAMES)this.GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_PERIOD); } ENUM_PATTERN_STATUS Status(void) const { return (ENUM_PATTERN_STATUS)this.GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_STATUS); } ulong Code(void) const { return this.GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_CODE); } uint ID(void) const { return (uint)this.GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_ID); } ulong ControlObjectID(void) const { return this.GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_CTRL_OBJ_ID); } datetime Time(void) const { return (datetime)this.GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_TIME); } uint Candles(void) const { return (uint)this.GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_CANDLES); } //--- Return pattern defining bar prices double BarPriceOpen(void) const { return this.GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_BAR_PRICE_OPEN); } double BarPriceHigh(void) const { return this.GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_BAR_PRICE_HIGH); } double BarPriceLow(void) const { return this.GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_BAR_PRICE_LOW); } double BarPriceClose(void) const { return this.GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_BAR_PRICE_CLOSE); } //--- Return pattern (1) symbol and (2) name string Symbol(void) const { return this.GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_SYMBOL); } string Name(void) const { return this.GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_NAME); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Descriptions of pattern object properties | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //--- Get description of pattern (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string property string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_STRING property); //--- Return description of the pattern (1) status, (2) type and (3) direction virtual string StatusDescription(void) const { return NULL; } virtual string TypeDescription(void) const { return NULL; } string DirectDescription(void) const; //--- Display the description of the object properties in the journal (full_prop=true - all properties, false - supported ones only - implemented in descendant classes) virtual void Print(const bool full_prop=false,const bool dash=false); //--- Display a short description of the object in the journal virtual void PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false); //--- Return a short name of a pattern object virtual string Header(void); //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Handle graphical display | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ protected: //--- Remove a graphical object bool DeleteGraphObj(bool redraw=false); //--- Set graphical object display colors for the (1) bullish, (2) bearish and (3) bidirectional pattern void SetColorBullish(const color clr) { this.m_color_bullish=clr; } void SetColorBearish(const color clr) { this.m_color_bearish=clr; } void SetColorBiDirect(const color clr) { this.m_color_bidirect=clr; } //--- Create the info panel object bool CreateInfoPanel(void); //--- Create the info panel appearance virtual void CreateInfoPanelView(void){} public: //--- Set graphical object display colors and pattern display color void SetColors(const color color_bullish,const color color_bearish,const color color_bidirect,const bool redraw=false); //--- Set the background color for the (1) bullish, (2) bearish and (3) bidirectional pattern panel void SetColorPanelBullish(const color clr) { this.m_color_panel_bullish=clr; } void SetColorPanelBearish(const color clr) { this.m_color_panel_bearish=clr; } void SetColorPanelBiDirect(const color clr) { this.m_color_panel_bidirect=clr; } //--- Set the background color for the (1) bullish, (2) bearish and (3) bidirectional pattern panel by setting the values of the RGB color components void SetColorPanelBullish(const uchar R,const uchar G,const uchar B); void SetColorPanelBearish(const uchar R,const uchar G,const uchar B); void SetColorPanelBiDirect(const uchar R,const uchar G,const uchar B); //--- Draw a pattern icon on the chart void Draw(const bool redraw=false); //--- (1) Display, (2) hide the pattern icon on the chart void Show(const bool redraw=false); void Hide(const bool redraw=false); //--- (1) Display and (2) hide the info panel on the chart void ShowInfoPanel(const int x,const int y); void HideInfoPanel(void); };
Let's consider the implementation of the declared methods.
In the class constructor, set the pattern object properties and graphical object parameters — the pattern label on the chart and the information panel:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Constructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CPattern::CPattern(const ENUM_PATTERN_STATUS status,const ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE type,const uint id,const ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION direction,const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,MqlRates &rates) { //--- Set pattern object properties this.m_digits=(int)::SymbolInfoInteger(symbol,SYMBOL_DIGITS); this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SERIES_PATTERN; this.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_STATUS,status); this.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_TYPE,type); this.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_ID,id); this.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_DIRECTION,direction); this.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_PERIOD,timeframe); this.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_TIME,rates.time); this.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_BAR_PRICE_OPEN,rates.open); this.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_BAR_PRICE_HIGH,rates.high); this.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_BAR_PRICE_LOW,rates.low); this.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_BAR_PRICE_CLOSE,rates.close); this.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_SYMBOL,symbol); //--- Create symbol code this.m_symbol_code=0; for(int i=0;i<(int)symbol.Length();i++) this.m_symbol_code+=symbol.GetChar(i); //--- Pattern code = defining bar time + type + status + pattern direction + timeframe + symbol code ulong code=(ulong)rates.time+type+status+direction+timeframe+this.m_symbol_code; this.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_CODE,code); //--- Set pattern graphical objects parameters (chart labels) this.m_name_graph_obj=::StringFormat("%s_p%lu",this.m_name_program,code); this.m_color_bullish=clrBlue; this.m_color_bearish=clrRed; this.m_color_bidirect=clrGreen; if(this.Direction()==PATTERN_DIRECTION_BULLISH) { this.m_color=this.m_color_bullish; this.m_price=rates.low; } else if(this.Direction()==PATTERN_DIRECTION_BEARISH) { this.m_color=this.m_color_bearish; this.m_price=rates.high; } else { this.m_color=this.m_color_bidirect; this.m_price=rates.open; } //--- Set base colors of the pattern information panels this.m_color_panel_bullish=clrLightGray; this.m_color_panel_bearish=clrLightGray; this.m_color_panel_bidirect=clrLightGray; this.m_form=NULL; }
In the class destructor, delete the created graphical objects:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Destructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CPattern::~CPattern(void) { //--- Delete the form object and pattern label on the chart if(this.m_form!=NULL) delete this.m_form; this.DeleteGraphObj(); }
The method comparing the CPattern objects by a specified property:
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Compare CPattern objects with each other by the specified property | //+--------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CPattern::Compare(const CObject *node,const int mode=0) const { const CPattern *obj_compared=node; //--- compare integer properties of two patterns if(mode<PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) { long value_compared=obj_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER)mode); long value_current=this.GetProperty((ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER)mode); return(value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? -1 : 0); } //--- compare real properties of two patterns else if(mode<PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL+PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) { double value_compared=obj_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE)mode); double value_current=this.GetProperty((ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE)mode); return(value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? -1 : 0); } //--- compare string properties of two patterns else if(mode<PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL+PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+PATTERN_PROP_STRING_TOTAL) { string value_compared=obj_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_STRING)mode); string value_current=this.GetProperty((ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_STRING)mode); return(value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? -1 : 0); } return 0; }
This is a standard library method for comparing the properties of two objects.
The method comparing the CPattern objects by all properties:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Compare CPattern objects with each other by all properties | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CPattern::IsEqual(CPattern *compared_obj) const { int begin=0, end=PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; for(int i=begin; i<end; i++) { ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER)i; if(this.GetProperty(prop)!=compared_obj.GetProperty(prop)) return false; } begin=end; end+=PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; for(int i=begin; i<end; i++) { ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE)i; if(this.GetProperty(prop)!=compared_obj.GetProperty(prop)) return false; } begin=end; end+=PATTERN_PROP_STRING_TOTAL; for(int i=begin; i<end; i++) { ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_STRING)i; if(this.GetProperty(prop)!=compared_obj.GetProperty(prop)) return false; } return true; }
This is also a standard library method. It returns true only if all properties of the two objects being compared are equal.
Methods for sending descriptions of pattern properties to the journal:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Send pattern properties to the journal | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CPattern::Print(const bool full_prop=false,const bool dash=false) { ::Print("============= ",CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PARAMS_LIST_BEG)," (",this.Header(),") ============="); int begin=0, end=PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; for(int i=begin; i<end; i++) { ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER)i; if(!full_prop && !this.SupportProperty(prop)) continue; ::Print(this.GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } ::Print("------"); begin=end; end+=PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; for(int i=begin; i<end; i++) { ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE)i; if(!full_prop && !this.SupportProperty(prop)) continue; ::Print(this.GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } ::Print("------"); begin=end; end+=PATTERN_PROP_STRING_TOTAL; for(int i=begin; i<end; i++) { ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_STRING)i; if(!full_prop && !this.SupportProperty(prop)) continue; ::Print(this.GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } ::Print("============= ",CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PARAMS_LIST_END)," (",this.Header(),") =============\n"); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display the short pattern description in the journal | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CPattern::PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false) { ::Print(this.Header(),":\n",(dash ? " - " : ""),this.Symbol(),", ",TimeframeDescription(this.Timeframe())," ",::TimeToString(this.Time()),", ",this.DirectDescription()); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return a short name of a pattern object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CPattern::Header(void) { return(this.StatusDescription()+" "+this.TypeDescription()); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the description of the pattern integer property | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CPattern::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER property) { return ( property==PATTERN_PROP_CODE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_CODE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==PATTERN_PROP_TIME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TIME)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+::TimeToString(this.GetProperty(property),TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS) ) : property==PATTERN_PROP_STATUS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_STATUS)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+this.StatusDescription() ) : property==PATTERN_PROP_TYPE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_TYPE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+this.TypeDescription() ) : property==PATTERN_PROP_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_ID)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==PATTERN_PROP_CTRL_OBJ_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_CTRL_OBJ_ID)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==PATTERN_PROP_DIRECTION ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_DIRECTION)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+this.DirectDescription() ) : property==PATTERN_PROP_PERIOD ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_PERIOD)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+TimeframeDescription((ENUM_TIMEFRAMES)this.GetProperty(property)) ) : property==PATTERN_PROP_CANDLES ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_CANDLES)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : "" ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the description of the pattern real property | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CPattern::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE property) { int dg=(this.m_digits>0 ? this.m_digits : 1); return ( property==PATTERN_PROP_BAR_PRICE_OPEN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_BAR_PRICE_OPEN)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dg) ) : property==PATTERN_PROP_BAR_PRICE_HIGH ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_BAR_PRICE_HIGH)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dg) ) : property==PATTERN_PROP_BAR_PRICE_LOW ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_BAR_PRICE_LOW)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dg) ) : property==PATTERN_PROP_BAR_PRICE_CLOSE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_BAR_PRICE_CLOSE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),dg) ) : property==PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),2) ) : property==PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_LOWER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_RATIO_LOWER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),2) ) : property==PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_UPPER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_RATIO_UPPER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),2) ) : property==PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRITERION ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRIT)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),2) ) : property==PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_LARGER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRITERION ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_RATIO_LARGER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRIT)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),2) ) : property==PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_SMALLER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRITERION ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_RATIO_SMALLER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRIT)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+::DoubleToString(this.GetProperty(property),2) ) : "" ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the description of the pattern string property | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CPattern::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_STRING property) { return ( property==PATTERN_PROP_SYMBOL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_SYMBOL)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==PATTERN_PROP_NAME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_NAME)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+this.GetProperty(property) ) : "" ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the pattern direction description | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CPattern::DirectDescription(void) const { switch(this.Direction()) { case PATTERN_DIRECTION_BULLISH : return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_BULLISH); case PATTERN_DIRECTION_BEARISH : return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_BEARISH); case PATTERN_DIRECTION_BOTH : return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_BOTH); default : return "Unknown"; } }
Similar methods have been described more than once in previous articles about the library, and we will not return to their description here - everything quite simple and clear there.
Methods for working with graphical objects:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Delete a graphical label object of a chart pattern | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CPattern::DeleteGraphObj(bool redraw=false) { if(::ObjectFind(this.m_chart_id,this.m_name_graph_obj)<0) return true; if(::ObjectDelete(this.m_chart_id,this.m_name_graph_obj)) { if(redraw) ::ChartRedraw(this.m_chart_id); return true; } return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create the info panel | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CPattern::CreateInfoPanel(void) { int x=0, y=0; //--- If the panel object has already been created earlier, return 'true' if(this.m_form!=NULL) return true; //--- Determine the price of the upper left corner between the candle High and Low double price=(this.BarPriceHigh()+this.BarPriceLow())/2; //--- Obtain the panel X and Y coordinates using the bar time and calculated price if(!::ChartTimePriceToXY(this.m_chart_id,0,this.Time(),price,x,y)) return false; //--- Create the panel object this.m_form=this.CreateForm(this.ID(),this.Name(),x,y,4,4); if(this.m_form==NULL) return false; //--- Draw the panel appearance this.CreateInfoPanelView(); return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display the info panel on the chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CPattern::ShowInfoPanel(const int x,const int y) { //--- If there is no panel object yet, create it if(this.m_form==NULL) if(!this.CreateInfoPanel()) return; //--- Get the chart width and height int chart_w=(int)::ChartGetInteger(this.m_chart_id,CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS); int chart_h=(int)::ChartGetInteger(this.m_chart_id,CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS); //--- Calculate the X and Y coordinates of the panel so that it does not go beyond the chart int cx=(x+this.m_form.Width() >chart_w-1 ? chart_w-1-this.m_form.Width() : x); int cy=(y+this.m_form.Height()>chart_h-1 ? chart_h-1-this.m_form.Height() : y); //--- Set the calculated coordinates and display the panel if(this.m_form.SetCoordX(cx) && this.m_form.SetCoordY(cy)) this.m_form.Show(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Hide the info panel on the chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CPattern::HideInfoPanel(void) { if(this.m_form!=NULL) this.m_form.Hide(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw the pattern icon on the chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CPattern::Draw(const bool redraw=false) { //--- If the graphical object has not yet been created, create it if(::ObjectFind(this.m_chart_id,this.m_name_graph_obj)<0) { if(!this.CreateTrendLine(this.m_chart_id,this.m_name_graph_obj,0,this.Time(),this.m_price,this.Time(),this.m_price,this.m_color,5)) return; } //--- Otherwise - display else this.Show(redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display the pattern icon on the chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CPattern::Show(const bool redraw=false) { ::ObjectSetInteger(this.m_chart_id,this.m_name_graph_obj,OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES,OBJ_ALL_PERIODS); if(redraw) ::ChartRedraw(this.m_chart_id); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Hide the pattern icon on the chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CPattern::Hide(const bool redraw=false) { ::ObjectSetInteger(this.m_chart_id,this.m_name_graph_obj,OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES,OBJ_NO_PERIODS); if(redraw) ::ChartRedraw(this.m_chart_id); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set graphical object and | //| and pattern display colors | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CPattern::SetColors(const color color_bullish,const color color_bearish,const color color_bidirect,const bool redraw=false) { this.SetColorBullish(color_bullish); this.SetColorBearish(color_bearish); this.SetColorBiDirect(color_bidirect); this.m_color=(this.Direction()==PATTERN_DIRECTION_BULLISH ? this.m_color_bullish : this.Direction()==PATTERN_DIRECTION_BEARISH ? this.m_color_bearish : this.m_color_bidirect); ::ObjectSetInteger(this.m_chart_id,this.m_name_graph_obj,OBJPROP_COLOR,this.m_color); if(redraw) ::ChartRedraw(this.m_chart_id); }
The methods are quite simple and commented. It does not make much sense to disassemble each of them - all methods are clear when reading their code.
The basic abstract pattern object is ready. We will make all the patterns planned for the library based on it. The exact parameters and used/unused properties are to be set in the patterns.
Let's start with the simple but useful Price Action Pin Bar pattern.
Pin Bar pattern
The class will be made as simple as possible - for each class inherited from the base pattern object, we only need to indicate some properties unique to this pattern, and indicate which properties are supported in the descendant class and which are not.
Let's look at the Pin Bar pattern class, which we continue to write in the same file as the base pattern class:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Pin Bar pattern class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CPatternPinBar : public CPattern { protected: //--- Create the info panel appearance virtual void CreateInfoPanelView(void); public: //--- Return the flag of the pattern supporting the specified property virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_STRING property) { return true; } //--- Return description of the pattern (1) status and (2) type virtual string StatusDescription(void) const { return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_STATUS_PA); } virtual string TypeDescription(void) const { return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_PIN_BAR); } //--- Constructor CPatternPinBar(const uint id,const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,MqlRates &rates,const ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION direct); };
Methods that return descriptions of the pattern status and type return the "Price Action Formation" and "Pin Bar" strings, respectively. The methods, returning property usage flags, return true for all properties here. When adding new patterns and new bar properties for patterns, we will prohibit the properties not related to the Pin Bar pattern.
In the initialization string of the class constructor, pass the "Price Action" pattern status, "Pin Bar" pattern type and the remaining parameters, passed in the constructor inputs, to the parent class:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Constructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CPatternPinBar::CPatternPinBar(const uint id,const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,MqlRates &rates,const ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION direct) : CPattern(PATTERN_STATUS_PA,PATTERN_TYPE_PIN_BAR,id,direct,symbol,timeframe,rates) { this.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_NAME,"Pin Bar"); this.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_CANDLES,1); }
In the constructor body, set the name of the "Pin Bar" pattern and the number of candles that make up the pattern to 1.
The virtual method that creates the appearance of the info panel will be different for each pattern — it will display the properties inherent in the pattern. For the Pin Bar pattern, the method will be like this:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create the info panel appearance | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CPatternPinBar::CreateInfoPanelView(void) { //--- If the form object is not created, leave if(this.m_form==NULL) return; //--- Change the color tone for bullish and bearish patterns: the bullish ones will have a blue tint, while the bearish ones will have a red tint color color_bullish=this.m_form.ChangeRGBComponents(this.m_form.ChangeColorLightness(this.m_color_panel_bullish,5),0,0,30); color color_bearish=this.m_form.ChangeRGBComponents(this.m_form.ChangeColorLightness(this.m_color_panel_bearish,5),30,0,0); color color_bidirect=this.m_color_bidirect; //--- Declare the array for the initial and final colors of the gradient fill color clr[2]={}; //--- Depending on the direction of the pattern, change the lightness of the corresponding colors - the initial one is a little darker, the final one is a little lighter switch(this.Direction()) { case PATTERN_DIRECTION_BULLISH : clr[0]=this.m_form.ChangeColorLightness(color_bullish,-2.5); clr[1]=this.m_form.ChangeColorLightness(color_bullish,2.5); break; case PATTERN_DIRECTION_BEARISH : clr[0]=this.m_form.ChangeColorLightness(color_bearish,-2.5); clr[1]=this.m_form.ChangeColorLightness(color_bearish,2.5); break; default: clr[0]=this.m_form.ChangeColorLightness(color_bidirect,-2.5); clr[1]=this.m_form.ChangeColorLightness(color_bidirect,2.5); break; } //--- Set the background and form frame colors this.m_form.SetBackgroundColor(this.Direction()==PATTERN_DIRECTION_BULLISH ? color_bullish : this.Direction()==PATTERN_DIRECTION_BEARISH ? color_bearish : this.m_color_bidirect,true); this.m_form.SetBorderColor(clrGray,true); //--- Create strings to describe the pattern, its parameters and search criteria string name=::StringFormat("Pin Bar (%.2f/%.2f/%.2f)",this.GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE),this.GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_UPPER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE),this.GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_LOWER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE)); string param=::StringFormat("%s (%.2f/%.2f/%.2f)",this.DirectDescription(),this.GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRITERION),this.GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_LARGER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRITERION),this.GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_SMALLER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRITERION)); //--- Set the coordinates of the panel and calculate its width and height depending on the size of the texts placed on the panel int x=3; int y=20; int w=4+(::fmax(20+this.m_form.TextWidth(name),::fmax(x+this.m_form.TextWidth(param),x+this.m_form.TextWidth(::TimeToString(this.Time()))))); int h=2+(20+this.m_form.TextHeight(this.DirectDescription())+this.m_form.TextHeight(::TimeToString(this.Time()))); //--- Set the width and height of the panel according to the calculated values this.m_form.SetWidth(w); this.m_form.SetHeight(h); //--- Depending on the chart size and coordinates, we calculate the coordinates of the panel so that it does not go beyond the chart int chart_w=(int)::ChartGetInteger(this.m_chart_id,CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS); int chart_h=(int)::ChartGetInteger(this.m_chart_id,CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS); int cx=(this.m_form.RightEdge() >chart_w-1 ? chart_w-1-this.m_form.Width() : this.m_form.CoordX()); int cy=(this.m_form.BottomEdge()>chart_h-1 ? chart_h-1-this.m_form.Height() : this.m_form.CoordY()); this.m_form.SetCoordX(cx); this.m_form.SetCoordY(cy); //--- Fill the background with a gradient color this.m_form.Erase(clr,200,true,false); //--- Draw the panel frame, an icon with (i), draw the header text with the proportions of a candle and separate the header with a horizontal line this.m_form.DrawFrameSimple(0,0,this.m_form.Width(),this.m_form.Height(),1,1,1,1,this.m_form.BorderColor(),200); this.m_form.DrawIconInfo(1,1,200); this.m_form.Text(20,3,name,clrBlack,200); this.m_form.DrawLine(1,18,this.m_form.Width()-1,18,clrDarkGray,250); //--- Under the horizontal line, enter the pattern description with its search criteria and the date of the pattern-defining bar y=20; this.m_form.Text(x,y,param,clrBlack,200); y+=this.m_form.TextHeight(::TimeToString(this.Time())); this.m_form.Text(x,y,::TimeToString(this.Time()),clrBlack,200); //--- Update the panel while redrawing the chart this.m_form.Update(true); }
The method logic is fully described in the code comments. In the header, display the name of the pattern and the proportions of the candle the pattern was found on. Under the header, we will display the pattern direction, its search criteria and the date/time of the bar defining the pattern:
The candle proportions are specified in the header:
- 16.22 — ratio of the candle body to the size of the entire candle,
- 18.92 — ratio of the upper shadow to the size of the entire candle,
- 64.86 — ratio of the lower shadow to the size of the entire candle.
The header indicates the pattern direction and its search criteria:
- 30.00 — body should not exceed 30% of the entire candle size,
- 60.00 — the largest shadow should be at least 60% of the entire candle size,
- 30.00 — the smallest shadow should not be more than 30% of the entire candle size.
For different patterns, their search criteria will be different, therefore different data will be displayed in the information panel, which is what the virtual method does, drawing the appearance of the panel.
We are done with the pattern classes for now. Now we need to integrate them into the library.
Such a toolkit is necessary so that we can sort patterns. Add everything we need in the CSelect class of the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\Select.mqh library file.
First of all, include the pattern class file to the CSelect class file:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Select.mqh | //| Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include <Arrays\ArrayObj.mqh> #include "..\Objects\Orders\Order.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Events\Event.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Accounts\Account.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Symbols\Symbol.mqh" #include "..\Objects\PendRequest\PendRequest.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Series\\Patterns\Pattern.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Series\SeriesDE.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\Buffer.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\IndicatorDE.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\DataInd.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Ticks\DataTick.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Book\MarketBookOrd.mqh" #include "..\Objects\MQLSignalBase\MQLSignal.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Chart\ChartObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\GCnvElement.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdGraphObj.mqh"
Declare the methods for handling the patterns immediately after announcing the methods for handling timeseries bars:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Methods of working with timeseries bars | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //--- Return the list of bars with one out of (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties meeting a specified criterion static CArrayObj *ByBarProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BAR_PROP_INTEGER property,long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByBarProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE property,double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByBarProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BAR_PROP_STRING property,string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); //--- Return the bar index in the list with the maximum value of the bar's (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties static int FindBarMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BAR_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindBarMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindBarMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BAR_PROP_STRING property); //--- Return the bar index in the list with the minimum value of the bar's (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties static int FindBarMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BAR_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindBarMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindBarMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BAR_PROP_STRING property); //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Methods for working with timeseries patterns | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //--- Return the list of patterns with one out of (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties meeting a specified criterion static CArrayObj *ByPatternProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER property,long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByPatternProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE property,double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByPatternProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_STRING property,string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); //--- Return the pattern index in the list with the maximum value of the pattern (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties static int FindPatternMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindPatternMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindPatternMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_STRING property); //--- Return the pattern index in the list with the minimum value of the pattern (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties static int FindPatternMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindPatternMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindPatternMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_STRING property); //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Methods of working with indicator buffers | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Let's write their implementation outside the class body:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Methods for working with lists of timeseries patterns | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the list of patterns with one integer | //| property meeting the specified criterion | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CArrayObj *CSelect::ByPatternProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER property,long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode) { if(list_source==NULL) return NULL; CArrayObj *list=new CArrayObj(); if(list==NULL) return NULL; list.FreeMode(false); ListStorage.Add(list); int total=list_source.Total(); for(int i=0; i<total; i++) { CPattern *obj=list_source.At(i); if(!obj.SupportProperty(property)) continue; long obj_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); if(CompareValues(obj_prop,value,mode)) list.Add(obj); } return list; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the list of patterns with one real | //| property meeting the specified criterion | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CArrayObj *CSelect::ByPatternProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE property,double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode) { if(list_source==NULL) return NULL; CArrayObj *list=new CArrayObj(); if(list==NULL) return NULL; list.FreeMode(false); ListStorage.Add(list); for(int i=0; i<list_source.Total(); i++) { CPattern *obj=list_source.At(i); if(!obj.SupportProperty(property)) continue; double obj_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); if(CompareValues(obj_prop,value,mode)) list.Add(obj); } return list; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the list of patterns with one string | //| property meeting the specified criterion | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CArrayObj *CSelect::ByPatternProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_STRING property,string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode) { if(list_source==NULL) return NULL; CArrayObj *list=new CArrayObj(); if(list==NULL) return NULL; list.FreeMode(false); ListStorage.Add(list); for(int i=0; i<list_source.Total(); i++) { CPattern *obj=list_source.At(i); if(!obj.SupportProperty(property)) continue; string obj_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); if(CompareValues(obj_prop,value,mode)) list.Add(obj); } return list; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the pattern index in the list | //| with the maximum integer property value | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CSelect::FindPatternMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER property) { if(list_source==NULL) return WRONG_VALUE; int index=0; CPattern *max_obj=NULL; int total=list_source.Total(); if(total==0) return WRONG_VALUE; for(int i=1; i<total; i++) { CPattern *obj=list_source.At(i); long obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); max_obj=list_source.At(index); long obj2_prop=max_obj.GetProperty(property); if(CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,MORE)) index=i; } return index; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the pattern index in the list | //| with the maximum real property value | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CSelect::FindPatternMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE property) { if(list_source==NULL) return WRONG_VALUE; int index=0; CPattern *max_obj=NULL; int total=list_source.Total(); if(total==0) return WRONG_VALUE; for(int i=1; i<total; i++) { CPattern *obj=list_source.At(i); double obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); max_obj=list_source.At(index); double obj2_prop=max_obj.GetProperty(property); if(CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,MORE)) index=i; } return index; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the pattern index in the list | //| with the maximum string property value | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CSelect::FindPatternMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_STRING property) { if(list_source==NULL) return WRONG_VALUE; int index=0; CPattern *max_obj=NULL; int total=list_source.Total(); if(total==0) return WRONG_VALUE; for(int i=1; i<total; i++) { CPattern *obj=list_source.At(i); string obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); max_obj=list_source.At(index); string obj2_prop=max_obj.GetProperty(property); if(CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,MORE)) index=i; } return index; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the pattern index in the list | //| with the minimum integer property value | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CSelect::FindPatternMin(CArrayObj* list_source,ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER property) { int index=0; CPattern *min_obj=NULL; int total=list_source.Total(); if(total==0) return WRONG_VALUE; for(int i=1; i<total; i++) { CPattern *obj=list_source.At(i); long obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); min_obj=list_source.At(index); long obj2_prop=min_obj.GetProperty(property); if(CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,LESS)) index=i; } return index; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the pattern index in the list | //| with the minimum real property value | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CSelect::FindPatternMin(CArrayObj* list_source,ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE property) { int index=0; CPattern *min_obj=NULL; int total=list_source.Total(); if(total== 0) return WRONG_VALUE; for(int i=1; i<total; i++) { CPattern *obj=list_source.At(i); double obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); min_obj=list_source.At(index); double obj2_prop=min_obj.GetProperty(property); if(CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,LESS)) index=i; } return index; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the pattern index in the list | //| with the minimum string property value | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CSelect::FindPatternMin(CArrayObj* list_source,ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_STRING property) { int index=0; CPattern *min_obj=NULL; int total=list_source.Total(); if(total==0) return WRONG_VALUE; for(int i=1; i<total; i++) { CPattern *obj=list_source.At(i); string obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); min_obj=list_source.At(index); string obj2_prop=min_obj.GetProperty(property); if(CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,LESS)) index=i; } return index; }
The CSelect class was considered in the third article describing the library. For lists of all objects where it is necessary to search and sort by object properties, logically identical methods are implemented in the CSelect class. For pattern objects, everything is exactly the same. Therefore, after reading the description of the class, we can understand all of the above methods.
The only thing that now distinguishes the previously discussed class is the CompareValues() method for comparing the values of two objects. Previously it looked as follows:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Method for comparing two values | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ template<typename T> bool CSelect::CompareValues(T value1,T value2,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode) { return ( mode==EQUAL && value1==value2 ? true : mode==NO_EQUAL && value1!=value2 ? true : mode==MORE && value1>value2 ? true : mode==LESS && value1<value2 ? true : mode==EQUAL_OR_MORE && value1>=value2 ? true : mode==EQUAL_OR_LESS && value1<=value2 ? true : false ); }
At the moment, the if-else construction used in the old method has been replaced by switch:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Method for comparing two values | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ template<typename T> bool CSelect::CompareValues(T value1,T value2,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode) { switch(mode) { case EQUAL : return(value1==value2 ? true : false); case NO_EQUAL : return(value1!=value2 ? true : false); case MORE : return(value1>value2 ? true : false); case LESS : return(value1<value2 ? true : false); case EQUAL_OR_MORE : return(value1>=value2 ? true : false); case EQUAL_OR_LESS : return(value1<=value2 ? true : false); default : return false; } }
In this form, the comparison should work faster.
Pattern control classes
We will create a pattern control class for each pattern, and even for identical patterns with different parameters,. In this class, we will store the specified properties for searching for a pattern, arrange their search in the timeseries and return pointers to the searched patterns. Each pattern will have its own unique ID, consisting of the symbol name, timeframe, pattern type, pattern direction and the sum of its parameters. Thus, even two identical patterns on the same symbol and chart period, but with different parameters, will be independent and different. Besides, they will be present in the list of all patterns.
According to the existing order of files in the library, each new type of class has its own file - this streamlines the structure of the library and reduces the size of each file. But in this case, I had to place the pattern control classes in the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Series\SeriesDE.mqh timeseries class file. This is all due to the fact that there are too many interconnections of different classes in the library. So if we divide the timeseries class and pattern control classes into different files and connect the file of pattern control classes to the timeseries file, then some of the files stop compiling, since the compiler does not have access to the timeseries file in one place and to the pattern control class file in another. So far I have not been able to connect everything correctly, no matter how much I tried. Eventually, I decided to write pattern control classes directly in the class file of the timeseries one of the pattern control classes will be located in.
The structure will be like this: for each pattern with its set of properties and parameters, its own control class will be created. The number of patterns created for searching and the number of different variations of the necessary same-type patterns are equal to the number of pattern control objects. Next, these created objects are placed in the list of the control class for all created pattern control objects. From there, access is provided to the management objects. From there, in turn, we gain access directly to the patterns.
Open the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Series\SeriesDE.mqh timeseries class file. Let's start developing a new class for managing the abstract pattern:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| SeriesDE.mqh | //| Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict // Necessary for mql4 //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "..\..\Services\Select.mqh" #include "..\..\Services\NewBarObj.mqh" #include "Bar.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Abstract pattern control class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CPatternControl : public CBaseObjExt { private: ENUM_TIMEFRAMES m_timeframe; // Pattern timeseries chart period string m_symbol; // Pattern timeseries symbol double m_point; // Symbol Point bool m_used; // Pattern use flag bool m_drawing; // Flag for drawing the pattern icon on the chart //--- Handled pattern ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE m_type_pattern; // Pattern type protected: //--- Candle proportions double m_ratio_body_to_candle_size; // Percentage ratio of the candle body to the full size of the candle double m_ratio_larger_shadow_to_candle_size; // Percentage ratio of the size of the larger shadow to the size of the candle double m_ratio_smaller_shadow_to_candle_size; // Percentage ratio of the size of the smaller shadow to the size of the candle ulong m_object_id; // Unique object code based on pattern search criteria //--- List views CArrayObj *m_list_series; // Pointer to the timeseries list CArrayObj *m_list_all_patterns; // Pointer to the list of all patterns CPattern m_pattern_instance; // Pattern object for searching by property ulong m_symbol_code; // Chart symbol name as a number //--- (1) Search for a pattern, return direction (or -1 if no pattern is found), //--- (2) create a pattern with a specified direction, //--- (3) create and return a unique pattern code, //--- (4) return the list of patterns managed by the object virtual ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION FindPattern(const datetime series_bar_time,const uint min_body_size) const { return WRONG_VALUE; } virtual CPattern *CreatePattern(const ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION direction,const uint id,CBar *bar){ return NULL; } virtual ulong GetPatternCode(const ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION direction,const datetime time) const { return 0; } virtual CArrayObj*GetListPatterns(void) { return NULL; } //--- Create object ID based on pattern search criteria virtual ulong CreateObjectID(void) { return 0; } public: //--- Return itself CPatternControl *GetObject(void) { return &this; } //--- (1) Set and (2) return the pattern usage flag void SetUsed(const bool flag) { this.m_used=flag; } bool IsUsed(void) const { return this.m_used; } //--- (1) Set and (2) return the pattern drawing flag void SetDrawing(const bool flag) { this.m_drawing=flag; } bool IsDrawing(void) const { return this.m_drawing; } //--- Set the necessary percentage ratio of the candle body to the full size of the candle, //--- size of the (2) upper and (3) lower shadow to the candle size void SetRatioBodyToCandleSizeValue(const double value) { this.m_ratio_body_to_candle_size=value; } void SetRatioLargerShadowToCandleSizeValue(const double value) { this.m_ratio_larger_shadow_to_candle_size=value; } void SetRatioSmallerShadowToCandleSizeValue(const double value) { this.m_ratio_smaller_shadow_to_candle_size=value; } //--- Return the percentage ratio (1) of the candle body to the full size of the candle, //--- size of the (2) upper and (3) lower shadow to the candle size double RatioBodyToCandleSizeValue(void) const { return this.m_ratio_body_to_candle_size; } double RatioLargerShadowToCandleSizeValue(void) const { return this.m_ratio_larger_shadow_to_candle_size; } double RatioSmallerShadowToCandleSizeValue(void) const { return this.m_ratio_smaller_shadow_to_candle_size; } //--- Return object ID based on pattern search criteria virtual ulong ObjectID(void) const { return this.m_object_id; } //--- Return pattern (1) type, (2) timeframe, (3) symbol, (4) symbol Point, (5) symbol code ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE TypePattern(void) const { return this.m_type_pattern; } ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe(void) const { return this.m_timeframe; } string Symbol(void) const { return this.m_symbol; } double Point(void) const { return this.m_point; } ulong SymbolCode(void) const { return this.m_symbol_code; } //--- Compare CPatternControl objects by all possible properties virtual int Compare(const CObject *node,const int mode=0) const; //--- Search for patterns and add found ones to the list of all patterns virtual int CreateAndRefreshPatternList(void); //--- Display patterns on the chart void DrawPatterns(const bool redraw=false); //--- Protected parametric constructor protected: CPatternControl(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const ENUM_PATTERN_STATUS status,const ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE type,CArrayObj *list_series,CArrayObj *list_patterns); };
All variables and methods are signed. Their purpose should be clear from their descriptions.
The class only has a protected parametric constructor, since this class is not used separately. The classes inherited from it will have a public constructor, where the corresponding parameters are passed to the protected constructor of the parent class in accordance with the type of the pattern the control object is created for.
The protected parametric constructor receives the parameters of the created pattern and the pointers to external lists: timeseries list and the list of all patterns. The initialization list allows us to specify the default pattern search criteria and the flags for using the pattern and drawing pattern labels. All passed parameters are then adjusted and set in the constructor body, the pointers passed to the method are assigned to the pointers to the class lists and a symbol code is created:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CPatternControl::Protected parametric constructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CPatternControl::CPatternControl(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const ENUM_PATTERN_STATUS status,const ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE type,CArrayObj *list_series,CArrayObj *list_patterns) : m_ratio_body_to_candle_size(30),m_ratio_larger_shadow_to_candle_size(60),m_ratio_smaller_shadow_to_candle_size(30),m_used(true),m_drawing(true) { this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SERIES_PATTERN_CONTROL; this.m_type_pattern=type; this.m_symbol=(symbol==NULL || symbol=="" ? ::Symbol() : symbol); this.m_timeframe=(timeframe==PERIOD_CURRENT ? ::Period() : timeframe); this.m_point=::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_symbol,SYMBOL_POINT); this.m_object_id=0; this.m_list_series=list_series; this.m_list_all_patterns=list_patterns; for(int i=0;i<(int)this.m_symbol.Length();i++) this.m_symbol_code+=this.m_symbol.GetChar(i); }
Pointers to lists passed to the constructor are needed to indicate which external lists, created from the outside, this class works with. By assigning pointers to external lists to the pointers to class lists, we thereby precisely determine that the class works precisely with those lists that were created externally, and not with any other instances of the CArrayObj class.
The method comparing the CPatternControl objects with each other:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Compare CPatternControl objects | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CPatternControl::Compare(const CObject *node,const int mode=0) const { const CPatternControl *obj_compared=node; return ( this.SymbolCode() > obj_compared.SymbolCode() || this.Timeframe() > obj_compared.Timeframe() || this.TypePattern() > obj_compared.TypePattern() || this.ObjectID() > obj_compared.ObjectID() ? 1 : this.SymbolCode() < obj_compared.SymbolCode() || this.Timeframe() < obj_compared.Timeframe() || this.TypePattern() < obj_compared.TypePattern() || this.ObjectID() < obj_compared.ObjectID() ? -1 : 0 ); }
Here, each property of the current object is compared with the corresponding property of the compared objec. 0 is returned only if each of the compared properties is equal.
The method that searches for patterns and adds those found to the list of all patterns:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CPatternControl::Search for patterns and add | //| found ones to the list of all patterns | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CPatternControl::CreateAndRefreshPatternList(void) { //--- If not used, leave if(!this.m_used) return 0; //--- Reset the timeseries event flag and clear the list of all timeseries pattern events this.m_is_event=false; this.m_list_events.Clear(); //--- Get the opening date of the last (current) bar datetime time_open=0; if(!::SeriesInfoInteger(this.Symbol(),this.Timeframe(),SERIES_LASTBAR_DATE,time_open)) return 0; //--- Get a list of all bars in the timeseries except the current one CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByBarProperty(this.m_list_series,BAR_PROP_TIME,time_open,LESS); if(list==NULL || list.Total()==0) return 0; //--- Sort the resulting list by bar opening time list.Sort(SORT_BY_BAR_TIME); //--- In a loop from the latest bar, for(int i=list.Total()-1;i>=0;i--) { //--- get the next bar object from the list CBar *bar=list.At(i); if(bar==NULL) continue; //--- look for a pattern relative to the received bar ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION direction=this.FindPattern(bar.Time(),1); //--- If there is no pattern, go to the next bar if(direction==WRONG_VALUE) continue; //--- Pattern found on the current bar of the loop //--- unique pattern code = candle opening time + type + status + pattern direction + timeframe + timeseries symbol ulong code=this.GetPatternCode(direction,bar.Time()); //--- Set the pattern code to the sample this.m_pattern_instance.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_CODE,code); //--- Sort the list of all patterns by the unique pattern code this.m_list_all_patterns.Sort(SORT_BY_PATTERN_CODE); //--- search for a pattern in the list using a unique code int index=this.m_list_all_patterns.Search(&this.m_pattern_instance); //--- If there is no pattern equal to the sample in the list of all patterns if(index==WRONG_VALUE) { //--- Create the pattern object CPattern *pattern=this.CreatePattern(direction,this.m_list_all_patterns.Total(),bar); if(pattern==NULL) continue; //--- Sort the list of all patterns by time and insert the pattern into the list by its time this.m_list_all_patterns.Sort(SORT_BY_PATTERN_TIME); if(!this.m_list_all_patterns.InsertSort(pattern)) { delete pattern; continue; } //--- If the drawing flag is set, draw the pattern label on the chart if(this.m_drawing) pattern.Draw(); } } //--- Sort the list of all patterns by time and return the total number of patterns in the list this.m_list_all_patterns.Sort(SORT_BY_PATTERN_TIME); return m_list_all_patterns.Total(); }
The method logic has been described in the code comments in detail. In short: using the list of all bars except the current one (patterns should be searched only on completed bars), we search for a pattern using the FindPattern() virtual method, the implementation of which should be done in inherited classes, since each pattern is searched in its own way. If the pattern is found, then a new pattern object is created, again using the CreatePattern() virtual method, implemented in inherited classes for the same reason. The newly created object is placed in the list of all library patterns.
The method that displays pattern labels on a chart:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display pattern labels on the chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CPatternControl::DrawPatterns(const bool redraw=false) { //--- Get a list of patterns controlled by the control object CArrayObj *list=this.GetListPatterns(); if(list==NULL || list.Total()==0) return; //--- Sort the obtained list by pattern time list.Sort(SORT_BY_PATTERN_TIME); //--- In a loop from the latest pattern, for(int i=list.Total()-1;i>=0;i--) { //--- get the next pattern object CPattern *obj=list.At(i); if(obj==NULL) continue; //--- Display the pattern label on the chart obj.Draw(false); } //--- At the end of the cycle, redraw the chart if the flag is set if(redraw) ::ChartRedraw(this.m_chart_id); }
The logic of the method is commented in the code. In short, we get a list of only those patterns that are controlled by this control object. In a loop using the resulting list, we obtain each next pattern object and display its graphical label on the chart. The chart is redrawn at the end of the loop to get rid of the chart being redrawn at each loop iteration.
The basic pattern control object class is ready. Now we need to write inherited classes, in which the types of patterns and their parameters are already precisely specified.
Since today we are making only one pattern - Pin Bar, we will create an object to control it. Let's continue writing the code in the same file:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Pin Bar pattern control class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CPatternControlPinBar : public CPatternControl { protected: //--- (1) Search for a pattern, return direction (or -1), //--- (2) create a pattern with a specified direction, //--- (3) create and return a unique pattern code //--- (4) return the list of patterns managed by the object virtual ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION FindPattern(const datetime series_bar_time,const uint min_body_size) const; virtual CPattern *CreatePattern(const ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION direction,const uint id,CBar *bar); virtual ulong GetPatternCode(const ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION direction,const datetime time) const { //--- unique pattern code = candle opening time + type + status + pattern direction + timeframe + timeseries symbol return(time+PATTERN_TYPE_PIN_BAR+PATTERN_STATUS_PA+direction+this.Timeframe()+this.m_symbol_code); } virtual CArrayObj*GetListPatterns(void); //--- Create object ID based on pattern search criteria virtual ulong CreateObjectID(void); public: //--- Parametric constructor CPatternControlPinBar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, CArrayObj *list_series,CArrayObj *list_patterns, const double ratio_body_to_candle_size, const double ratio_larger_shadow_to_candle_size, const double ratio_smaller_shadow_to_candle_size) : CPatternControl(symbol,timeframe,PATTERN_STATUS_PA,PATTERN_TYPE_PIN_BAR,list_series,list_patterns) { this.m_ratio_body_to_candle_size=ratio_body_to_candle_size; this.m_ratio_larger_shadow_to_candle_size=ratio_larger_shadow_to_candle_size; this.m_ratio_smaller_shadow_to_candle_size=ratio_smaller_shadow_to_candle_size; this.m_object_id=this.CreateObjectID(); } };
In the initialization list of the class constructor, pass the Price Action pattern status and Pin Bar pattern type to the parent class. Also, the constructor parameters pass pointers to external lists and pattern search criteria.
The method that creates an object ID based on pattern search criteria:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create object ID based on pattern search criteria | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ ulong CPatternControlPinBar::CreateObjectID(void) { ushort body=(ushort)this.RatioBodyToCandleSizeValue()*100; ushort larger=(ushort)this.RatioLargerShadowToCandleSizeValue()*100; ushort smaller=(ushort)this.RatioSmallerShadowToCandleSizeValue()*100; ulong res=0; this.UshortToLong(body,0,res); this.UshortToLong(larger,1,res); return this.UshortToLong(smaller,2,res); }
Three criteria (percentages of the candle body, largest and smallest shadows to the size of the entire candle) are specified in real numbers (percentages) and cannot exceed 100. Therefore, we convert them to integer values by multiplying by 100, and then create a ulong ID using the UshortToLong() extended standard object library method, filling the specified bits of the long number with ushort values:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Pack a 'ushort' number to a passed 'long' number | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ long CBaseObjExt::UshortToLong(const ushort ushort_value,const uchar to_byte,long &long_value) { if(to_byte>3) { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_INDEX)); return 0; } return(long_value |= this.UshortToByte(ushort_value,to_byte)); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Convert a 'ushort' value to a specified 'long' number byte | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ long CBaseObjExt::UshortToByte(const ushort value,const uchar to_byte) const { return(long)value<<(16*to_byte); }
A virtual method that creates a pattern with the specified direction:
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CPatternControlPinBar::Create a pattern with a specified direction | //+--------------------------------------------------------------------+ CPattern *CPatternControlPinBar::CreatePattern(const ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION direction,const uint id,CBar *bar) { //--- If invalid indicator is passed to the bar object, return NULL if(bar==NULL) return NULL; //--- Fill the MqlRates structure with bar data MqlRates rates={0}; rates.time=bar.Time(); rates.open=bar.Open(); rates.high=bar.High(); rates.low=bar.Low(); rates.close=bar.Close(); //--- Create a new Pin Bar pattern CPatternPinBar *obj=new CPatternPinBar(id,this.Symbol(),this.Timeframe(),rates,direction); if(obj==NULL) return NULL; //--- set the proportions of the candle the pattern was found on to the properties of the created pattern object obj.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE,bar.RatioBodyToCandleSize()); obj.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_LOWER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE,bar.RatioLowerShadowToCandleSize()); obj.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_UPPER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE,bar.RatioUpperShadowToCandleSize()); //--- set the search criteria of the candle the pattern was found on to the properties of the created pattern object obj.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRITERION,this.RatioBodyToCandleSizeValue()); obj.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_LARGER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRITERION,this.RatioLargerShadowToCandleSizeValue()); obj.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_SMALLER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRITERION,this.RatioSmallerShadowToCandleSizeValue()); //--- Set the control object ID to the pattern object obj.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_CTRL_OBJ_ID,this.ObjectID()); //--- Return the pointer to a created object return obj; }
The method logic is described in the code comments. We can see that the pointer to the pattern control object is also registered in the created pattern object. Thus, having received the pointer to a pattern object somewhere in the program, we can use it to access the control object that created this pattern and then handle it. In other words, we have a two-way access here - from the control object to the pattern and vice versa.
The method searching for the pattern:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CPatternControlPinBar::Search for the pattern | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION CPatternControlPinBar::FindPattern(const datetime series_bar_time,const uint min_body_size) const { //--- Pointers to objects CBar *bar=NULL; CPatternPinBar *pin_bar=NULL; //--- Get data for one bar by time CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByBarProperty(this.m_list_series,BAR_PROP_TIME,series_bar_time,EQUAL); //--- If the list is empty, return -1 if(list==NULL || list.Total()==0) return WRONG_VALUE; //--- he size of the candle body should be less than or equal to RatioBodyToCandleSizeValue() (default 30%) of the entire candle size, //--- in this case, the body size should not be less than min_body_size list=CSelect::ByBarProperty(list,BAR_PROP_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE,this.RatioBodyToCandleSizeValue(),EQUAL_OR_LESS); list=CSelect::ByBarProperty(list,BAR_PROP_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE,min_body_size,EQUAL_OR_MORE); //--- If the list is empty - there are no patterns, return -1 if(list==NULL || list.Total()==0) return WRONG_VALUE; //--- Define the bullish pattern //--- The lower shadow should be equal to or greater than RatioLargerShadowToCandleSizeValue() (default 60%) of the entire candle size CArrayObj *list_bullish=CSelect::ByBarProperty(list,BAR_PROP_RATIO_LOWER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE,this.RatioLargerShadowToCandleSizeValue(),EQUAL_OR_MORE); //--- The upper shadow should be less than or equal to RatioSmallerShadowToCandleSizeValue() (default 30%) of the entire candle size list_bullish=CSelect::ByBarProperty(list_bullish,BAR_PROP_RATIO_UPPER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE,this.RatioSmallerShadowToCandleSizeValue(),EQUAL_OR_LESS); //--- If a pattern is found on the bar if(list_bullish!=NULL && list_bullish.Total()>0) return PATTERN_DIRECTION_BULLISH; //--- Define the bearish pattern //--- The upper shadow should be equal to or greater than RatioLargerShadowToCandleSizeValue() (default 60%) of the entire candle size CArrayObj *list_bearish=CSelect::ByBarProperty(list,BAR_PROP_RATIO_UPPER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE,this.RatioLargerShadowToCandleSizeValue(),EQUAL_OR_MORE); //--- The lower shadow should be less than or equal to RatioSmallerShadowToCandleSizeValue() (default 30%) of the entire candle size list_bearish=CSelect::ByBarProperty(list_bearish,BAR_PROP_RATIO_LOWER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE,this.RatioSmallerShadowToCandleSizeValue(),EQUAL_OR_LESS); //--- If a pattern is found on the bar if(list_bearish!=NULL && list_bearish.Total()>0) return PATTERN_DIRECTION_BEARISH; //--- No patterns found - return -1 return WRONG_VALUE; }
The logic of the method is commented in the code. In short, a Pin Bar is a one-bar Price Action formation, so we only need one timeseries bar. We get one bar based on the bar time passed to the method. Next, we find out the proportions of the candle body relative to its entire size. If the body is larger than the allowed size, there is definitely no pattern, return -1. If the criterion for the candle body size is passed, then in the same way we first check the shadows of the candle for acceptable size values for a bullish pattern, and then, if there is no bullish pattern, we check the shadows of the candle for bearish pattern size values. If a pattern is found, return its direction. If not, return -1.
The method returning a list of patterns managed by the object:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Returns the list of patterns managed by the object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CArrayObj *CPatternControlPinBar::GetListPatterns(void) { CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByPatternProperty(this.m_list_all_patterns,PATTERN_PROP_PERIOD,this.Timeframe(),EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByPatternProperty(list,PATTERN_PROP_SYMBOL,this.Symbol(),EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByPatternProperty(list,PATTERN_PROP_TYPE,PATTERN_TYPE_PIN_BAR,EQUAL); return CSelect::ByPatternProperty(list,PATTERN_PROP_CTRL_OBJ_ID,this.ObjectID(),EQUAL); }
In the list of all patterns, we look only for patterns with the chart period set for this object.
In the resulting list, we look for patterns with the symbol set for this object.
We extract only Pin Bar patterns from the resulting list.
We return the pointer to the list of only those patterns the control object ID is set for.
If the list could not be obtained at some stage, then NULL is returned.
The Pin Bar pattern control object is ready. In subsequent articles, I will gradually add new patterns and new objects for managing them.
Now we need to write the class for managing the pattern control objects created above. Let's continue writing further in the same file.
At its core, the class is a list of created pattern control objects and a set of methods that provide access to them. All methods are of the same type and will be implemented directly in the class body.
The private section contains a list of pattern control objects and lists of timeseries and all patterns. The public section contains methods that return a timeframe, a symbol, and a pointer to the object:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Pattern control class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CPatternsControl : public CBaseObjExt { private: CArrayObj m_list_controls; // List of pattern management controllers CArrayObj *m_list_series; // Pointer to the timeseries list CArrayObj *m_list_all_patterns; // Pointer to the list of all patterns //--- Timeseries data ENUM_TIMEFRAMES m_timeframe; // Timeseries timeframe string m_symbol; // Timeseries symbol public: //--- Return (1) timeframe, (2) timeseries symbol, (3) itself ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe(void) const { return this.m_timeframe; } string Symbol(void) const { return this.m_symbol; } CPatternsControl *GetObject(void) { return &this; } protected:
The protected section contains methods that return pattern control objects. Only the method returning the Pin Bar pattern control object with specified parameters is completely ready:
//--- Return the Pin Bar pattern control object CPatternControl *GetObjControlPatternPinBar(const double ratio_body=30, // Percentage ratio of the candle body to the full size of the candle const double ratio_larger_shadow=60, // Percentage ratio of the size of the larger shadow to the size of the candle const double ratio_smaller_shadow=30) // Percentage ratio of the size of the smaller shadow to the size of the candle { //--- In a loop through the list of control objects, int total=this.m_list_controls.Total(); for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { //--- get the next object CPatternControl *obj=this.m_list_controls.At(i); //--- if this is not a Pin Bar pattern control object, go to the next one if(obj==NULL || obj.TypePattern()!=PATTERN_TYPE_PIN_BAR) continue; //--- Check search conditions and return the result if(ratio_body==obj.RatioBodyToCandleSizeValue() && ratio_larger_shadow==obj.RatioLargerShadowToCandleSizeValue() && ratio_smaller_shadow==obj.RatioSmallerShadowToCandleSizeValue()) return obj; } //--- Not found - return NULL return NULL; }
The remaining methods are created in the form of blanks. Let's look at the full method list:
protected: //--- Return the Harami pattern control object CPatternControl *GetObjControlPatternHarami(void) { int total=this.m_list_controls.Total(); for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { CPatternControl *obj=this.m_list_controls.At(i); if(obj==NULL || obj.TypePattern()!=PATTERN_TYPE_HARAMI) continue; //--- Check search conditions and return the result //if(condition) // return obj; } return NULL; } //--- Return the Harami Cross pattern control object CPatternControl *GetObjControlPatternHaramiCross(void) { int total=this.m_list_controls.Total(); for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { CPatternControl *obj=this.m_list_controls.At(i); if(obj==NULL || obj.TypePattern()!=PATTERN_TYPE_HARAMI_CROSS) continue; //--- Check search conditions and return the result //if(condition) // return obj; } return NULL; } //--- Return the Tweezer pattern control object CPatternControl *GetObjControlPatternTweezer(void) { int total=this.m_list_controls.Total(); for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { CPatternControl *obj=this.m_list_controls.At(i); if(obj==NULL || obj.TypePattern()!=PATTERN_TYPE_TWEEZER) continue; //--- Check search conditions and return the result //if(condition) // return obj; } return NULL; } //--- Return the Piercing Line pattern control object CPatternControl *GetObjControlPatternPiercingLine(void) { int total=this.m_list_controls.Total(); for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { CPatternControl *obj=this.m_list_controls.At(i); if(obj==NULL || obj.TypePattern()!=PATTERN_TYPE_PIERCING_LINE) continue; //--- Check search conditions and return the result //if(condition) // return obj; } return NULL; } //--- Return the Cloud Cover pattern control object CPatternControl *GetObjControlPatternDarkCloudCover(void) { int total=this.m_list_controls.Total(); for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { CPatternControl *obj=this.m_list_controls.At(i); if(obj==NULL || obj.TypePattern()!=PATTERN_TYPE_DARK_CLOUD_COVER) continue; //--- Check search conditions and return the result //if(condition) // return obj; } return NULL; } //--- Return the Three White Soldiers pattern control object CPatternControl *GetObjControlPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers(void) { int total=this.m_list_controls.Total(); for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { CPatternControl *obj=this.m_list_controls.At(i); if(obj==NULL || obj.TypePattern()!=PATTERN_TYPE_THREE_WHITE_SOLDIERS) continue; //--- Check search conditions and return the result //if(condition) // return obj; } return NULL; } //--- Return the Three Black Crows pattern control object CPatternControl *GetObjControlPatternThreeBlackCrows(void) { int total=this.m_list_controls.Total(); for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { CPatternControl *obj=this.m_list_controls.At(i); if(obj==NULL || obj.TypePattern()!=PATTERN_TYPE_THREE_BLACK_CROWS) continue; //--- Check search conditions and return the result //if(condition) // return obj; } return NULL; } //--- Return the Shooting Star pattern control object CPatternControl *GetObjControlPatternShootingStar(void) { int total=this.m_list_controls.Total(); for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { CPatternControl *obj=this.m_list_controls.At(i); if(obj==NULL || obj.TypePattern()!=PATTERN_TYPE_SHOOTING_STAR) continue; //--- Check search conditions and return the result //if(condition) // return obj; } return NULL; } //--- Return the Hammer pattern control object CPatternControl *GetObjControlPatternHammer(void) { int total=this.m_list_controls.Total(); for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { CPatternControl *obj=this.m_list_controls.At(i); if(obj==NULL || obj.TypePattern()!=PATTERN_TYPE_HAMMER) continue; //--- Check search conditions and return the result //if(condition) // return obj; } return NULL; } //--- Return the Inverted Hammer pattern control object CPatternControl *GetObjControlPatternInvertedHammer(void) { int total=this.m_list_controls.Total(); for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { CPatternControl *obj=this.m_list_controls.At(i); if(obj==NULL || obj.TypePattern()!=PATTERN_TYPE_INVERTED_HAMMER) continue; //--- Check search conditions and return the result //if(condition) // return obj; } return NULL; } //--- Return the Hanging Man pattern control object CPatternControl *GetObjControlPatternHangingMan(void) { int total=this.m_list_controls.Total(); for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { CPatternControl *obj=this.m_list_controls.At(i); if(obj==NULL || obj.TypePattern()!=PATTERN_TYPE_HANGING_MAN) continue; //--- Check search conditions and return the result //if(condition) // return obj; } return NULL; } //--- Return the Doji pattern control object CPatternControl *GetObjControlPatternDoji(void) { int total=this.m_list_controls.Total(); for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { CPatternControl *obj=this.m_list_controls.At(i); if(obj==NULL || obj.TypePattern()!=PATTERN_TYPE_DOJI) continue; //--- Check search conditions and return the result //if(condition) // return obj; } return NULL; } //--- Return the Dragonfly Doji pattern control object CPatternControl *GetObjControlPatternDragonflyDoji(void) { int total=this.m_list_controls.Total(); for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { CPatternControl *obj=this.m_list_controls.At(i); if(obj==NULL || obj.TypePattern()!=PATTERN_TYPE_DRAGONFLY_DOJI) continue; //--- Check search conditions and return the result //if(condition) // return obj; } return NULL; } //--- Return the Gravestone Doji pattern control object CPatternControl *GetObjControlPatternGravestoneDoji(void) { int total=this.m_list_controls.Total(); for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { CPatternControl *obj=this.m_list_controls.At(i); if(obj==NULL || obj.TypePattern()!=PATTERN_TYPE_GRAVESTONE_DOJI) continue; //--- Check search conditions and return the result //if(condition) // return obj; } return NULL; } //--- Return the Morning Star pattern control object CPatternControl *GetObjControlPatternMorningStar(void) { int total=this.m_list_controls.Total(); for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { CPatternControl *obj=this.m_list_controls.At(i); if(obj==NULL || obj.TypePattern()!=PATTERN_TYPE_MORNING_STAR) continue; //--- Check search conditions and return the result //if(condition) // return obj; } return NULL; } //--- Return the Morning Doji Star pattern control object CPatternControl *GetObjControlPatternMorningDojiStar(void) { int total=this.m_list_controls.Total(); for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { CPatternControl *obj=this.m_list_controls.At(i); if(obj==NULL || obj.TypePattern()!=PATTERN_TYPE_MORNING_DOJI_STAR) continue; //--- Check search conditions and return the result //if(condition) // return obj; } return NULL; } //--- Return the Evening Star pattern control object CPatternControl *GetObjControlPatternEveningStar(void) { int total=this.m_list_controls.Total(); for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { CPatternControl *obj=this.m_list_controls.At(i); if(obj==NULL || obj.TypePattern()!=PATTERN_TYPE_EVENING_STAR) continue; //--- Check search conditions and return the result //if(condition) // return obj; } return NULL; } //--- Return the Evening Doji Star pattern control object CPatternControl *GetObjControlPatternEveningDojiStar(void) { int total=this.m_list_controls.Total(); for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { CPatternControl *obj=this.m_list_controls.At(i); if(obj==NULL || obj.TypePattern()!=PATTERN_TYPE_EVENING_DOJI_STAR) continue; //--- Check search conditions and return the result //if(condition) // return obj; } return NULL; } //--- Return the Three Stars pattern control object CPatternControl *GetObjControlPatternThreeStars(void) { int total=this.m_list_controls.Total(); for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { CPatternControl *obj=this.m_list_controls.At(i); if(obj==NULL || obj.TypePattern()!=PATTERN_TYPE_THREE_STARS) continue; //--- Check search conditions and return the result //if(condition) // return obj; } return NULL; } //--- Return the Abandoned Body pattern control object CPatternControl *GetObjControlPatternAbandonedBaby(void) { int total=this.m_list_controls.Total(); for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { CPatternControl *obj=this.m_list_controls.At(i); if(obj==NULL || obj.TypePattern()!=PATTERN_TYPE_ABANDONED_BABY) continue; //--- Check search conditions and return the result //if(condition) // return obj; } return NULL; } //--- Price Action //--- Return the Pivot Point Reversal pattern control object CPatternControl *GetObjControlPatternPivotPointReversal(void) { int total=this.m_list_controls.Total(); for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { CPatternControl *obj=this.m_list_controls.At(i); if(obj==NULL || obj.TypePattern()!=PATTERN_TYPE_PIVOT_POINT_REVERSAL) continue; //--- Check search conditions and return the result //if(condition) // return obj; } return NULL; } //--- Return the Outside Bar pattern control object CPatternControl *GetObjControlPatternOutsideBar(void) { int total=this.m_list_controls.Total(); for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { CPatternControl *obj=this.m_list_controls.At(i); if(obj==NULL || obj.TypePattern()!=PATTERN_TYPE_OUTSIDE_BAR) continue; //--- Check search conditions and return the result //if(condition) // return obj; } return NULL; } //--- Return the Inside Bar pattern control object CPatternControl *GetObjControlPatternInsideBar(void) { int total=this.m_list_controls.Total(); for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { CPatternControl *obj=this.m_list_controls.At(i); if(obj==NULL || obj.TypePattern()!=PATTERN_TYPE_INSIDE_BAR) continue; //--- Check search conditions and return the result //if(condition) // return obj; } return NULL; } //--- Return the Pin Bar pattern control object CPatternControl *GetObjControlPatternPinBar(const double ratio_body=30, // Percentage ratio of the candle body to the full size of the candle const double ratio_larger_shadow=60, // Percentage ratio of the size of the larger shadow to the size of the candle const double ratio_smaller_shadow=30) // Percentage ratio of the size of the smaller shadow to the size of the candle { //--- In a loop through the list of control objects, int total=this.m_list_controls.Total(); for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { //--- get the next object CPatternControl *obj=this.m_list_controls.At(i); //--- if this is not a Pin Bar pattern control object, go to the next one if(obj==NULL || obj.TypePattern()!=PATTERN_TYPE_PIN_BAR) continue; //--- Check search conditions and return the result if(ratio_body==obj.RatioBodyToCandleSizeValue() && ratio_larger_shadow==obj.RatioLargerShadowToCandleSizeValue() && ratio_smaller_shadow==obj.RatioSmallerShadowToCandleSizeValue()) return obj; } //--- Not found - return NULL return NULL; } //--- Return the Rails pattern control object CPatternControl *GetObjControlPatternRails(void) { int total=this.m_list_controls.Total(); for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { CPatternControl *obj=this.m_list_controls.At(i); if(obj==NULL || obj.TypePattern()!=PATTERN_TYPE_RAILS) continue; //--- Check search conditions and return the result //if(condition) // return obj; } return NULL; } public:
I will add the inputs necessary to create each specific pattern to each of the methods while creating new patterns.
The public section of the class will contain a list of methods that set flags for using patterns and create control objects. For each pattern, the method parameters will indicate the properties inherent to it. The method for setting the Pin Bar pattern flag:
//--- Set the flag for using the Pin Bar pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternPinBar(const bool flag, // Price Action Pin Bar usage flag const double ratio_body=30, // Percentage ratio of the candle body to the full size of the candle const double ratio_larger_shadow=60, // Percentage ratio of the size of the larger shadow to the size of the candle const double ratio_smaller_shadow=30) // Percentage ratio of the size of the smaller shadow to the size of the candle { //--- Get the pointer to the Pin Bar pattern control object with the specified parameters CPatternControlPinBar *obj=this.GetObjControlPatternPinBar(ratio_body,ratio_larger_shadow,ratio_smaller_shadow); //--- If the pointer is received (the object exists), set the use flag if(obj!=NULL) obj.SetUsed(flag); //--- f there is no object and the flag is passed as 'true' else if(flag) { //--- Create a new Pin Bar pattern control object with the specified parameters obj=new CPatternControlPinBar(this.Symbol(),this.Timeframe(),this.m_list_series,this.m_list_all_patterns,ratio_body,ratio_larger_shadow,ratio_smaller_shadow); if(obj==NULL) return; //--- Add pointer to the created object to the list if(!this.m_list_controls.Add(obj)) { delete obj; return; } //--- Set the usage flag and pattern parameters to the control object obj.SetUsed(flag); obj.SetRatioBodyToCandleSizeValue(ratio_body); obj.SetRatioLargerShadowToCandleSizeValue(ratio_larger_shadow); obj.SetRatioSmallerShadowToCandleSizeValue(ratio_smaller_shadow); obj.CreateAndRefreshPatternList(); } }
The remaining methods are written only as templates - I will supplement them as new patterns are created:
public: //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Methods for setting the pattern use flag | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //--- Set the flag for using the Harami pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternHarami(const bool flag) { } //--- Set the flag for using the Harami Cross pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternHaramiCross(const bool flag) { } //--- Set the flag for using the Tweezer pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternTweezer(const bool flag) { } //--- Set the flag for using the Piercing Line pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternPiercingLine(const bool flag) { } //--- Set the flag for using the Cloud Cover pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternDarkCloudCover(const bool flag) { } //--- Set the flag for using the Three White Soldiers pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers(const bool flag) { } //--- Set the flag for using the Three Black Crows pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternThreeBlackCrows(const bool flag) { } //--- Set the flag for using the Shooting Star pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternShootingStar(const bool flag) { } //--- Set the flag for using the Hammer pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternHammer(const bool flag) { } //--- Set the flag for using the Inverted Hammer pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternInvertedHammer(const bool flag) { } //--- Set the flag for using the Hanging Man pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternHangingMan(const bool flag) { } //--- Set the flag for using the Doji pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternDoji(const bool flag) { } //--- Set the flag for using the Dragonfly Doji pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternDragonflyDoji(const bool flag) { } //--- Set the flag for using the Doji Gravestone pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternGravestoneDoji(const bool flag) { } //--- Set the flag for using the Morning Star pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternMorningStar(const bool flag) { } //--- Set the flag for using the Morning Doji Star pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternMorningDojiStar(const bool flag) { } //--- Set the flag for using the Evening Star pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternEveningStar(const bool flag) { } //--- Set the flag for using the Evening Doji Star pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternEveningDojiStar(const bool flag) { } //--- Set the flag for using the Three Stars pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternThreeStars(const bool flag) { } //--- Set the flag for using the Abandoned Baby pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternAbandonedBaby(const bool flag) { } //--- Set the flag for using the Pivot Point Reversal pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist //--- Price Action void SetUsedPatternPivotPointReversal(const bool flag) { } //--- Set the flag for using the Pattern Outside and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternOutsideBar(const bool flag) { } //--- Set the flag for using the Pattern Inside and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternInsideBar(const bool flag) { } //--- Set the flag for using the Pin Bar pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternPinBar(const bool flag, // Price Action Pin Bar usage flag const double ratio_body=30, // Percentage ratio of the candle body to the full size of the candle const double ratio_larger_shadow=60, // Percentage ratio of the size of the larger shadow to the size of the candle const double ratio_smaller_shadow=30) // Percentage ratio of the size of the smaller shadow to the size of the candle { //--- Get the pointer to the Pin Bar pattern control object with the specified parameters CPatternControlPinBar *obj=this.GetObjControlPatternPinBar(ratio_body,ratio_larger_shadow,ratio_smaller_shadow); //--- If the pointer is received (the object exists), set the use flag if(obj!=NULL) obj.SetUsed(flag); //--- f there is no object and the flag is passed as 'true' else if(flag) { //--- Create a new Pin Bar pattern control object with the specified parameters obj=new CPatternControlPinBar(this.Symbol(),this.Timeframe(),this.m_list_series,this.m_list_all_patterns,ratio_body,ratio_larger_shadow,ratio_smaller_shadow); if(obj==NULL) return; //--- Add pointer to the created object to the list if(!this.m_list_controls.Add(obj)) { delete obj; return; } //--- Set the usage flag and pattern parameters to the control object obj.SetUsed(flag); obj.SetRatioBodyToCandleSizeValue(ratio_body); obj.SetRatioLargerShadowToCandleSizeValue(ratio_larger_shadow); obj.SetRatioSmallerShadowToCandleSizeValue(ratio_smaller_shadow); obj.CreateAndRefreshPatternList(); } } //--- Set the flag for using the Rails pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternRails(const bool flag) { }
The methods for returning the pattern use flag. Here only the method for returning the Pin Bar pattern usage flag is ready as well:
//--- Return the flag of using the Pin Bar pattern bool IsUsedPatternPinBar(const double ratio_body=30, // Percentage ratio of the candle body to the full size of the candle const double ratio_larger_shadow=60, // Percentage ratio of the size of the larger shadow to the size of the candle const double ratio_smaller_shadow=30) // Percentage ratio of the size of the smaller shadow to the size of the candle { //--- Get the pattern control object based on its parameters CPatternControl *obj=this.GetObjControlPatternPinBar(ratio_body,ratio_larger_shadow,ratio_smaller_shadow); //--- Return the pattern use flag, or 'false' if the object is not found return(obj!=NULL ? obj.IsUsed() : false); }
The remaining methods are made in the form of blanks, in which the pattern inputs are not specified:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Methods for returning the pattern usage flag | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //--- Candle formations //--- Return the flag of using the Harami pattern bool IsUsedPatternHarami(void) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternHarami(); return(obj!=NULL ? obj.IsUsed() : false); } //--- Return the flag of using the Harami Cross pattern bool IsUsedPatternHaramiCross(void) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternHaramiCross(); return(obj!=NULL ? obj.IsUsed() : false); } //--- Return the flag of using the Tweezer pattern bool IsUsedPatternTweezer(void) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternTweezer(); return(obj!=NULL ? obj.IsUsed() : false); } //--- Return the flag of using the Piercing Line pattern bool IsUsedPatternPiercingLine(void) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternPiercingLine(); return(obj!=NULL ? obj.IsUsed() : false); } //--- Return the flag of using the Cloud Cover pattern bool IsUsedPatternDarkCloudCover(void) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternDarkCloudCover(); return(obj!=NULL ? obj.IsUsed() : false); } //--- Return the flag of using the Three White Soldiers pattern bool IsUsedPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers(void) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers(); return(obj!=NULL ? obj.IsUsed() : false); } //--- Return the flag of using the Three Black Crows pattern bool IsUsedPatternThreeBlackCrows(void) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternThreeBlackCrows(); return(obj!=NULL ? obj.IsUsed() : false); } //--- Return the flag of using the Shooting Star pattern bool IsUsedPatternShootingStar(void) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternShootingStar(); return(obj!=NULL ? obj.IsUsed() : false); } //--- Return the flag of using the Hammer pattern bool IsUsedPatternHammer(void) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternHammer(); return(obj!=NULL ? obj.IsUsed() : false); } //--- Return the flag of using the Inverted Hammer pattern bool IsUsedPatternInvertedHammer(void) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternInvertedHammer(); return(obj!=NULL ? obj.IsUsed() : false); } //--- Return the flag of using the Hanging Man pattern bool IsUsedPatternHangingMan(void) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternHangingMan(); return(obj!=NULL ? obj.IsUsed() : false); } //--- Return the flag of using the Doji pattern bool IsUsedPatternDoji(void) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternDoji(); return(obj!=NULL ? obj.IsUsed() : false); } //--- Return the flag of using the Dragonfly Doji pattern bool IsUsedPatternDragonflyDoji(void) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternDragonflyDoji(); return(obj!=NULL ? obj.IsUsed() : false); } //--- Return the flag of using the Gravestone Doji pattern bool IsUsedPatternGravestoneDoji(void) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternGravestoneDoji(); return(obj!=NULL ? obj.IsUsed() : false); } //--- Return the flag of using the Morning Star pattern bool IsUsedPatternMorningStar(void) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternMorningStar(); return(obj!=NULL ? obj.IsUsed() : false); } //--- Return the flag of using the Morning Doji Star pattern bool IsUsedPatternMorningDojiStar(void) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternMorningDojiStar(); return(obj!=NULL ? obj.IsUsed() : false); } //--- Return the flag of using the Evening Star pattern bool IsUsedPatternEveningStar(void) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternEveningStar(); return(obj!=NULL ? obj.IsUsed() : false); } //--- Return the flag of using the Evening Doji Star pattern bool IsUsedPatternEveningDojiStar(void) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternEveningDojiStar(); return(obj!=NULL ? obj.IsUsed() : false); } //--- Return the flag of using the Three Stars pattern bool IsUsedPatternThreeStars(void) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternThreeStars(); return(obj!=NULL ? obj.IsUsed() : false); } //--- Return the flag of using the Abandoned Baby pattern bool IsUsedPatternAbandonedBaby(void) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternAbandonedBaby(); return(obj!=NULL ? obj.IsUsed() : false); } //--- Price Action //--- Return the flag of using the Pivot Point Reversal pattern bool IsUsedPatternPivotPointReversal(void) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternPivotPointReversal(); return(obj!=NULL ? obj.IsUsed() : false); } //--- Return the flag of using the Pattern Outside bool IsUsedPatternOutsideBar(void) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternOutsideBar(); return(obj!=NULL ? obj.IsUsed() : false); } //--- Return the flag of using the Inside Bar pattern bool IsUsedPatternInsideBar(void) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternInsideBar(); return(obj!=NULL ? obj.IsUsed() : false); } //--- Return the flag of using the Pin Bar pattern bool IsUsedPatternPinBar(const double ratio_body=30, // Percentage ratio of the candle body to the full size of the candle const double ratio_larger_shadow=60, // Percentage ratio of the size of the larger shadow to the size of the candle const double ratio_smaller_shadow=30) // Percentage ratio of the size of the smaller shadow to the size of the candle { //--- Get the pattern control object based on its parameters CPatternControl *obj=this.GetObjControlPatternPinBar(ratio_body,ratio_larger_shadow,ratio_smaller_shadow); //--- Return the pattern use flag, or 'false' if the object is not found return(obj!=NULL ? obj.IsUsed() : false); } //--- Return the flag of using the Rails pattern bool IsUsedPatternRails(void) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternRails(); return(obj!=NULL ? obj.IsUsed() : false); }
The method that searches and updates all active patterns:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Pattern data update methods | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //--- Search and update all active patterns void RefreshAll(void) { //--- In a loop through the list of pattern control objects, int total=this.m_list_controls.Total(); for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { //--- get the next control object CPatternControl *ctrl=this.m_list_controls.At(i); if(ctrl==NULL) continue; //--- If the object is received, search and create a new pattern ctrl.CreateAndRefreshPatternList(); } //--- At the end of the loop, display the pattern icons on the chart this.DrawPatternPinBar(); }
The methods of drawing patterns on a chart. Only the method that draws Pin Bar pattern labels is completely ready. The remaining methods are implemented in the form of templates without pattern inputs:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Methods for drawing patterns on a chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //--- Set Harami pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternHarami(const bool redraw=false) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternHarami(); if(obj==NULL) return; obj.DrawPatterns(redraw); } //--- Set Harami Cross pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternHaramiCross(const bool redraw=false) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternHaramiCross(); if(obj==NULL) return; obj.DrawPatterns(redraw); } //--- Set Tweezer pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternTweezer(const bool redraw=false) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternTweezer(); if(obj==NULL) return; obj.DrawPatterns(redraw); } //--- Set Piercing Line pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternPiercingLine(const bool redraw=false) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternPiercingLine(); if(obj==NULL) return; obj.DrawPatterns(redraw); } //--- Set Cloud Cover pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternDarkCloudCover(const bool redraw=false) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternDarkCloudCover(); if(obj==NULL) return; obj.DrawPatterns(redraw); } //--- Set Three White Soldiers pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers(const bool redraw=false) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers(); if(obj==NULL) return; obj.DrawPatterns(redraw); } //--- Set Three Black Crows pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternThreeBlackCrows(const bool redraw=false) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternThreeBlackCrows(); if(obj==NULL) return; obj.DrawPatterns(redraw); } //--- Set Shooting Star pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternShootingStar(const bool redraw=false) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternShootingStar(); if(obj==NULL) return; obj.DrawPatterns(redraw); } //--- Set Hammer pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternHammer(const bool redraw=false) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternHammer(); if(obj==NULL) return; obj.DrawPatterns(redraw); } //--- Set Inverted Hammer pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternInvertedHammer(const bool redraw=false) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternInvertedHammer(); if(obj==NULL) return; obj.DrawPatterns(redraw); } //--- Set Hanging Man pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternHangingMan(const bool redraw=false) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternHangingMan(); if(obj==NULL) return; obj.DrawPatterns(redraw); } //--- Set Doji pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternDoji(const bool redraw=false) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternDoji(); if(obj==NULL) return; obj.DrawPatterns(redraw); } //--- Set Dragonfly Doji pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternDragonflyDoji(const bool redraw=false) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternDragonflyDoji(); if(obj==NULL) return; obj.DrawPatterns(redraw); } //--- Set Engraved Doji pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternGravestoneDoji(const bool redraw=false) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternGravestoneDoji(); if(obj==NULL) return; obj.DrawPatterns(redraw); } //--- Set Morning Star pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternMorningStar(const bool redraw=false) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternMorningStar(); if(obj==NULL) return; obj.DrawPatterns(redraw); } //--- Set Morning Doji Star pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternMorningDojiStar(const bool redraw=false) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternMorningDojiStar(); if(obj==NULL) return; obj.DrawPatterns(redraw); } //--- Set Evening Star pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternEveningStar(const bool redraw=false) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternEveningStar(); if(obj==NULL) return; obj.DrawPatterns(redraw); } //--- Set Morning Doji Star pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternEveningDojiStar(const bool redraw=false) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternEveningDojiStar(); if(obj==NULL) return; obj.DrawPatterns(redraw); } //--- Set Three Stars pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternThreeStars(const bool redraw=false) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternThreeStars(); if(obj==NULL) return; obj.DrawPatterns(redraw); } //--- Set Abandoned Baby pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternAbandonedBaby(const bool redraw=false) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternAbandonedBaby(); if(obj==NULL) return; obj.DrawPatterns(redraw); } //--- Set Pivot Point Reversal pattern labels on the chart //--- Price Action void DrawPatternPivotPointReversal(const bool redraw=false) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternPivotPointReversal(); if(obj==NULL) return; obj.DrawPatterns(redraw); } //--- Set Outside Bar pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternOutsideBar(const bool redraw=false) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternOutsideBar(); if(obj==NULL) return; obj.DrawPatterns(redraw); } //--- Set Inside Bar pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternInsideBar(const bool redraw=false) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternInsideBar(); if(obj==NULL) return; obj.DrawPatterns(redraw); } //--- Set Pin Bar pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternPinBar(const double ratio_body=30, // Percentage ratio of the candle body to the full size of the candle const double ratio_larger_shadow=60, // Percentage ratio of the size of the larger shadow to the size of the candle const double ratio_smaller_shadow=30, // Percentage ratio of the size of the smaller shadow to the size of the candle const bool redraw=false) // Chart redraw flag { //--- Get the pattern control object with the specified parameters CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternPinBar(ratio_body,ratio_larger_shadow,ratio_smaller_shadow); if(obj==NULL) return; //--- Draw pattern labels on the chart obj.DrawPatterns(redraw); } //--- Set Rails pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternRails(const bool redraw=false) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternRails(); if(obj==NULL) return; obj.DrawPatterns(redraw); } //--- Constructor CPatternsControl(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,CArrayObj *list_timeseries,CArrayObj *list_all_patterns); };
In the class constructor, set the library object type, adjust and set the chart symbol and timeframe and set the pointers to external lists, passed in the constructor parameters, to the pointers of timeseries lists and all patterns:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Constructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CPatternsControl::CPatternsControl(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,CArrayObj *list_timeseries,CArrayObj *list_all_patterns) { this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SERIES_PATTERNS_CONTROLLERS; this.m_symbol=(symbol==NULL || symbol=="" ? ::Symbol() : symbol); this.m_timeframe=(timeframe==PERIOD_CURRENT ? ::Period() : timeframe); this.m_list_series=list_timeseries; this.m_list_all_patterns=list_all_patterns; }
The pattern control classes are ready.
Now we need to fit the prepared pattern control object classes into the timeseries classes and arrange access to them.
Let's make some changes to the timeseries class in the same file \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Series\SeriesDE.mqh.
In the private section, declare the pointer to the pattern control object. In the protected section, declare the pointer to the list of all patterns of all symbol timeseries, while in the public section, declare the method returning the pointer to the pattern control object:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Timeseries class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CSeriesDE : public CBaseObj { private: ENUM_TIMEFRAMES m_timeframe; // Timeframe string m_symbol; // Symbol string m_period_description; // Timeframe string description datetime m_firstdate; // The very first date by a period symbol at the moment datetime m_lastbar_date; // Time of opening the last bar by period symbol uint m_amount; // Amount of applied timeseries data uint m_required; // Required amount of applied timeseries data uint m_bars; // Number of bars in history by symbol and timeframe bool m_sync; // Synchronized data flag CArrayObj m_list_series; // Timeseries list CNewBarObj m_new_bar_obj; // "New bar" object CPatternsControl *m_patterns_control; // Pointer to pattern control object //--- Set the very first date by a period symbol at the moment and the new time of opening the last bar by a period symbol void SetServerDate(void) { this.m_firstdate=(datetime)::SeriesInfoInteger(this.m_symbol,this.m_timeframe,SERIES_FIRSTDATE); this.m_lastbar_date=(datetime)::SeriesInfoInteger(this.m_symbol,this.m_timeframe,SERIES_LASTBAR_DATE); } protected: CArrayObj *m_list_all_patterns; // Pointer to the list of all patterns of all timeseries of all symbols public: //--- Return (1) itself, (2) timeseries list, (3) timeseries "New bar" object and (4) pattern management object CSeriesDE *GetObject(void) { return &this; } CArrayObj *GetList(void) { return &m_list_series; } CNewBarObj *GetNewBarObj(void) { return &this.m_new_bar_obj; } CPatternsControl *GetPatternsCtrlObj(void) { return this.m_patterns_control;}
The class only has a destructor created by default. Declare the destructor for the class. Also, add the pointers to the external list of all patterns to the class consturctors. Write the methods for handling the pattern control object repeating similar object methods. Only the corresponding methods of the pattern control object will be called here:
//--- Constructors CSeriesDE(CArrayObj *list); CSeriesDE(CArrayObj *list,const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const uint required=0); ~CSeriesDE(void); //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Working with patterns | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Methods for setting the pattern use and data update flag | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //--- Set the flag for using the Harami pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternHarami(const bool flag) { } //--- Set the flag for using the Harami Cross pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternHaramiCross(const bool flag) { } //--- Set the flag for using the Tweezer pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternTweezer(const bool flag) { } //--- Set the flag for using the Piercing Line pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternPiercingLine(const bool flag) { } //--- Set the flag for using the Cloud Cover pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternDarkCloudCover(const bool flag) { } //--- Set the flag for using the Three White Soldiers pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers(const bool flag) { } //--- Set the flag for using the Three Black Crows pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternThreeBlackCrows(const bool flag) { } //--- Set the flag for using the Shooting Star pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternShootingStar(const bool flag) { } //--- Set the flag for using the Hammer pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternHammer(const bool flag) { } //--- Set the flag for using the Inverted Hammer pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternInvertedHammer(const bool flag) { } //--- Set the flag for using the Hanging Man pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternHangingMan(const bool flag) { } //--- Set the flag for using the Doji pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternDoji(const bool flag) { } //--- Set the flag for using the Dragonfly Doji pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternDragonflyDoji(const bool flag) { } //--- Set the flag for using the Doji Gravestone pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternGravestoneDoji(const bool flag) { } //--- Set the flag for using the Morning Star pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternMorningStar(const bool flag) { } //--- Set the flag for using the Morning Doji Star pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternMorningDojiStar(const bool flag) { } //--- Set the flag for using the Evening Star pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternEveningStar(const bool flag) { } //--- Set the flag for using the Evening Doji Star pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternEveningDojiStar(const bool flag) { } //--- Set the flag for using the Three Stars pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternThreeStars(const bool flag) { } //--- Set the flag for using the Abandoned Baby pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternAbandonedBaby(const bool flag) { } //--- Set the flag for using the Pivot Point Reversal pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist //--- Price Action void SetUsedPatternPivotPointReversal(const bool flag) { } //--- Set the flag for using the Pattern Outside and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternOutsideBar(const bool flag) { } //--- Set the flag for using the Pattern Inside and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternInsideBar(const bool flag) { } //--- Set the flag for using the Pin Bar pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternPinBar(const bool flag, // Price Action Pin Bar usage flag const double ratio_body=30, // Percentage ratio of the candle body to the full size of the candle const double ratio_larger_shadow=60, // Percentage ratio of the size of the larger shadow to the size of the candle const double ratio_smaller_shadow=30) // Percentage ratio of the size of the smaller shadow to the size of the candle { if(this.m_patterns_control==NULL) return; this.m_patterns_control.SetUsedPatternPinBar(flag,ratio_body,ratio_larger_shadow,ratio_smaller_shadow); } //--- Set the flag for using the Rails pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternRails(const bool flag) { } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Methods for returning the pattern usage flag | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //--- Candle formations //--- Return the flag of using the Harami pattern bool IsUsedPatternHarami(void) { return(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL ? this.m_patterns_control.IsUsedPatternHarami() : false); } //--- Return the flag of using the Harami Cross pattern bool IsUsedPatternHaramiCross(void) { return(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL ? this.m_patterns_control.IsUsedPatternHaramiCross() : false); } //--- Return the flag of using the Tweezer pattern bool IsUsedPatternTweezer(void) { return(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL ? this.m_patterns_control.IsUsedPatternTweezer() : false); } //--- Return the flag of using the Piercing Line pattern bool IsUsedPatternPiercingLine(void) { return(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL ? this.m_patterns_control.IsUsedPatternPiercingLine() : false); } //--- Return the flag of using the Cloud Cover pattern bool IsUsedPatternDarkCloudCover(void) { return(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL ? this.m_patterns_control.IsUsedPatternDarkCloudCover() : false); } //--- Return the flag of using the Three White Soldiers pattern bool IsUsedPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers(void) { return(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL ? this.m_patterns_control.IsUsedPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers() : false); } //--- Return the flag of using the Three Black Crows pattern bool IsUsedPatternThreeBlackCrows(void) { return(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL ? this.m_patterns_control.IsUsedPatternThreeBlackCrows() : false); } //--- Return the flag of using the Shooting Star pattern bool IsUsedPatternShootingStar(void) { return(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL ? this.m_patterns_control.IsUsedPatternShootingStar() : false); } //--- Return the flag of using the Hammer pattern bool IsUsedPatternHammer(void) { return(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL ? this.m_patterns_control.IsUsedPatternHammer() : false); } //--- Return the flag of using the Inverted Hammer pattern bool IsUsedPatternInvertedHammer(void) { return(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL ? this.m_patterns_control.IsUsedPatternInvertedHammer() : false); } //--- Return the flag of using the Hanging Man pattern bool IsUsedPatternHangingMan(void) { return(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL ? this.m_patterns_control.IsUsedPatternHangingMan() : false); } //--- Return the flag of using the Doji pattern bool IsUsedPatternDoji(void) { return(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL ? this.m_patterns_control.IsUsedPatternDoji() : false); } //--- Return the flag of using the Dragonfly Doji pattern bool IsUsedPatternDragonflyDoji(void) { return(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL ? this.m_patterns_control.IsUsedPatternDragonflyDoji() : false); } //--- Return the flag of using the Gravestone Doji pattern bool IsUsedPatternGravestoneDoji(void) { return(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL ? this.m_patterns_control.IsUsedPatternGravestoneDoji() : false); } //--- Return the flag of using the Morning Star pattern bool IsUsedPatternMorningStar(void) { return(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL ? this.m_patterns_control.IsUsedPatternMorningStar() : false); } //--- Return the flag of using the Morning Doji Star pattern bool IsUsedPatternMorningDojiStar(void) { return(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL ? this.m_patterns_control.IsUsedPatternMorningDojiStar() : false); } //--- Return the flag of using the Evening Star pattern bool IsUsedPatternEveningStar(void) { return(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL ? this.m_patterns_control.IsUsedPatternEveningStar() : false); } //--- Return the flag of using the Evening Doji Star pattern bool IsUsedPatternEveningDojiStar(void) { return(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL ? this.m_patterns_control.IsUsedPatternEveningDojiStar() : false); } //--- Return the flag of using the Three Stars pattern bool IsUsedPatternThreeStars(void) { return(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL ? this.m_patterns_control.IsUsedPatternThreeStars() : false); } //--- Return the flag of using the Abandoned Baby pattern bool IsUsedPatternAbandonedBaby(void) { return(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL ? this.m_patterns_control.IsUsedPatternAbandonedBaby() : false); } //--- Price Action //--- Return the flag of using the Pivot Point Reversal pattern bool IsUsedPatternPivotPointReversal(void) { return(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL ? this.m_patterns_control.IsUsedPatternPivotPointReversal() : false); } //--- Return the flag of using the Pattern Outside bool IsUsedPatternOutsideBar(void) { return(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL ? this.m_patterns_control.IsUsedPatternOutsideBar() : false); } //--- Return the flag of using the Inside Bar pattern bool IsUsedPatternInsideBar(void) { return(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL ? this.m_patterns_control.IsUsedPatternInsideBar() : false); } //--- Return the flag of using the Pin Bar pattern bool IsUsedPatternPinBar(const double ratio_body=30, // Percentage ratio of the candle body to the full size of the candle const double ratio_larger_shadow=60, // Percentage ratio of the size of the larger shadow to the size of the candle const double ratio_smaller_shadow=30) // Percentage ratio of the size of the smaller shadow to the size of the candle { return(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL ? this.m_patterns_control.IsUsedPatternPinBar(ratio_body,ratio_larger_shadow,ratio_smaller_shadow) : false); } //--- Return the flag of using the Rails pattern bool IsUsedPatternRails(void) { return(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL ? this.m_patterns_control.IsUsedPatternRails() : false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Methods for drawing patterns on a chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //--- Set Harami pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternHarami(const bool redraw=false) { if(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL) this.m_patterns_control.DrawPatternHarami(redraw); } //--- Set Harami Cross pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternHaramiCross(const bool redraw=false) { if(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL) this.m_patterns_control.DrawPatternHaramiCross(redraw); } //--- Set Tweezer pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternTweezer(const bool redraw=false) { if(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL) this.m_patterns_control.DrawPatternTweezer(redraw); } //--- Set Piercing Line pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternPiercingLine(const bool redraw=false) { if(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL) this.m_patterns_control.DrawPatternPiercingLine(redraw); } //--- Set Cloud Cover pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternDarkCloudCover(const bool redraw=false) { if(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL) this.m_patterns_control.DrawPatternDarkCloudCover(redraw); } //--- Set Three White Soldiers pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers(const bool redraw=false) { if(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL) this.m_patterns_control.DrawPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers(redraw); } //--- Set Three Black Crows pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternThreeBlackCrows(const bool redraw=false) { if(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL) this.m_patterns_control.DrawPatternThreeBlackCrows(redraw); } //--- Set Shooting Star pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternShootingStar(const bool redraw=false) { if(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL) this.m_patterns_control.DrawPatternShootingStar(redraw); } //--- Set Hammer pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternHammer(const bool redraw=false) { if(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL) this.m_patterns_control.DrawPatternHammer(redraw); } //--- Set Inverted Hammer pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternInvertedHammer(const bool redraw=false) { if(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL) this.m_patterns_control.DrawPatternInvertedHammer(redraw); } //--- Set Hanging Man pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternHangingMan(const bool redraw=false) { if(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL) this.m_patterns_control.DrawPatternHangingMan(redraw); } //--- Set Doji pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternDoji(const bool redraw=false) { if(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL) this.m_patterns_control.DrawPatternDoji(redraw); } //--- Set Dragonfly Doji pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternDragonflyDoji(const bool redraw=false) { if(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL) this.m_patterns_control.DrawPatternDragonflyDoji(redraw); } //--- Set Engraved Doji pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternGravestoneDoji(const bool redraw=false) { if(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL) this.m_patterns_control.DrawPatternGravestoneDoji(redraw); } //--- Set Morning Star pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternMorningStar(const bool redraw=false) { if(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL) this.m_patterns_control.DrawPatternMorningStar(redraw); } //--- Set Morning Doji Star pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternMorningDojiStar(const bool redraw=false) { if(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL) this.m_patterns_control.DrawPatternMorningDojiStar(redraw); } //--- Set Evening Star pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternEveningStar(const bool redraw=false) { if(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL) this.m_patterns_control.DrawPatternEveningStar(redraw); } //--- Set Morning Doji Star pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternEveningDojiStar(const bool redraw=false) { if(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL) this.m_patterns_control.DrawPatternEveningDojiStar(redraw); } //--- Set Three Stars pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternThreeStars(const bool redraw=false) { if(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL) this.m_patterns_control.DrawPatternThreeStars(redraw); } //--- Set Abandoned Baby pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternAbandonedBaby(const bool redraw=false) { if(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL) this.m_patterns_control.DrawPatternAbandonedBaby(redraw); } //--- Set Pivot Point Reversal pattern labels on the chart //--- Price Action void DrawPatternPivotPointReversal(const bool redraw=false) { if(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL) this.m_patterns_control.DrawPatternPivotPointReversal(redraw); } //--- Set Outside Bar pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternOutsideBar(const bool redraw=false) { if(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL) this.m_patterns_control.DrawPatternOutsideBar(redraw); } //--- Set Inside Bar pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternInsideBar(const bool redraw=false) { if(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL) this.m_patterns_control.DrawPatternInsideBar(redraw); } //--- Set Pin Bar pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternPinBar(const double ratio_body=30, // Percentage ratio of the candle body to the full size of the candle const double ratio_larger_shadow=60, // Percentage ratio of the size of the larger shadow to the size of the candle const double ratio_smaller_shadow=30, // Percentage ratio of the size of the smaller shadow to the size of the candle const bool redraw=false) // Chart redraw flag { if(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL) this.m_patterns_control.DrawPatternPinBar(ratio_body,ratio_larger_shadow,ratio_smaller_shadow,redraw); } //--- Set Rails pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternRails(const bool redraw=false) { if(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL) this.m_patterns_control.DrawPatternRails(redraw); } };
In the class constructor implementations, assign the pointer to the external list, passed to the constructor, to the pointer to the list of all patterns and create a new pattern control object:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Constructor 1 (current symbol and period timeseries) | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CSeriesDE::CSeriesDE(CArrayObj *list) : m_bars(0),m_amount(0),m_required(0),m_sync(false) { this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SERIES_PERIOD; this.m_list_series.Clear(); this.m_list_series.Sort(SORT_BY_BAR_TIME); this.SetSymbolPeriod(NULL,(ENUM_TIMEFRAMES)::Period()); this.m_period_description=TimeframeDescription(this.m_timeframe); this.m_list_all_patterns=list; this.m_patterns_control=new CPatternsControl(this.m_symbol,this.m_timeframe,this.GetList(),this.m_list_all_patterns); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Constructor 2 (specified symbol and period timeseries) | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CSeriesDE::CSeriesDE(CArrayObj *list,const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const uint required=0) : m_bars(0), m_amount(0),m_required(0),m_sync(false) { this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SERIES_PERIOD; this.m_list_series.Clear(); this.m_list_series.Sort(SORT_BY_BAR_TIME); this.SetSymbolPeriod(symbol,timeframe); this.m_sync=this.SetRequiredUsedData(required,0); this.m_period_description=TimeframeDescription(this.m_timeframe); this.m_list_all_patterns=list; this.m_patterns_control=new CPatternsControl(this.m_symbol,this.m_timeframe,this.GetList(),this.m_list_all_patterns); }
In the class destructor, delete the pattern control object created in the constructor:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Destructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CSeriesDE::~CSeriesDE(void) { if(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL) delete this.m_patterns_control; }
Add the code block for searching and updating the pattern list to the method updating the list and timeseries data in order to search for patterns:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Update timeseries list and data | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CSeriesDE::Refresh(SDataCalculate &data_calculate) { //--- If the timeseries is not used, exit if(!this.m_available) return; MqlRates rates[1]; //--- Set the flag of sorting the list of bars by time this.m_list_series.Sort(SORT_BY_BAR_TIME); //--- If a new bar is present on a symbol and period if(this.IsNewBarManual(data_calculate.rates.time)) { //--- create a new bar object and add it to the end of the list CBar *new_bar=new CBar(this.m_symbol,this.m_timeframe,this.m_new_bar_obj.TimeNewBar(),DFUN_ERR_LINE); if(new_bar==NULL) return; if(!this.m_list_series.InsertSort(new_bar)) { delete new_bar; return; } //--- Write the very first date by a period symbol at the moment and the new time of opening the last bar by a period symbol this.SetServerDate(); //--- if the timeseries exceeds the requested number of bars, remove the earliest bar if(this.m_list_series.Total()>(int)this.m_required) this.m_list_series.Delete(0); //--- Update data of all timeseries patterns if(this.m_patterns_control==NULL) return; this.m_patterns_control.RefreshAll(); //--- save the new bar time as the previous one for the subsequent new bar check this.SaveNewBarTime(data_calculate.rates.time); } //--- Get the bar index with the maximum time (zero bar) and bar object from the list by the obtained index int index=CSelect::FindBarMax(this.GetList(),BAR_PROP_TIME); CBar *bar=this.m_list_series.At(index); if(bar==NULL) return; //--- if the work is performed in an indicator and the timeseries belongs to the current symbol and timeframe, //--- copy price parameters (passed to the method from the outside) to the bar price structure int copied=1; if(this.m_program==PROGRAM_INDICATOR && this.m_symbol==::Symbol() && this.m_timeframe==(ENUM_TIMEFRAMES)::Period()) { rates[0].time=data_calculate.rates.time; rates[0].open=data_calculate.rates.open; rates[0].high=data_calculate.rates.high; rates[0].low=data_calculate.rates.low; rates[0].close=data_calculate.rates.close; rates[0].tick_volume=data_calculate.rates.tick_volume; rates[0].real_volume=data_calculate.rates.real_volume; rates[0].spread=data_calculate.rates.spread; } //--- otherwise, get data to the bar price structure from the environment else copied=::CopyRates(this.m_symbol,this.m_timeframe,0,1,rates); //--- If the prices are obtained, set the new properties from the price structure for the bar object if(copied==1) bar.SetProperties(rates[0]); }
In the protected class section of the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Series\TimeSeriesDE.mqh symbol timeseries class file, declare the pointer to the list of all patterns of all timeseries of all symbols, while in the public section, declare the method that returns the pointer to the list:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Symbol timeseries class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CTimeSeriesDE : public CBaseObjExt { private: string m_symbol; // Timeseries symbol CNewTickObj m_new_tick; // "New tick" object CArrayObj m_list_series; // List of timeseries by timeframes datetime m_server_firstdate; // The very first date in history by a server symbol datetime m_terminal_firstdate; // The very first date in history by a symbol in the client terminal //--- Return (1) the timeframe index in the list and (2) the timeframe by the list index int IndexTimeframe(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeframeByIndex(const uchar index) const { return TimeframeByEnumIndex(uchar(index+1)); } //--- Set the very first date in history by symbol on the server and in the client terminal void SetTerminalServerDate(void) { this.m_server_firstdate=(datetime)::SeriesInfoInteger(this.m_symbol,::Period(),SERIES_SERVER_FIRSTDATE); this.m_terminal_firstdate=(datetime)::SeriesInfoInteger(this.m_symbol,::Period(),SERIES_TERMINAL_FIRSTDATE); } protected: CArrayObj *m_list_all_patterns; // Pointer to the list of all patterns of all timeseries of all symbols public: //--- Return (1) itself, full list of (2) timeseries, (3) patterns, (4) specified timeseries object and (5) timeseries object by index CTimeSeriesDE *GetObject(void) { return &this; } CArrayObj *GetListSeries(void) { return &this.m_list_series; } CArrayObj *GetListPatterns(void) { return this.m_list_all_patterns; } CSeriesDE *GetSeries(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { return this.m_list_series.At(this.IndexTimeframe(timeframe)); } CSeriesDE *GetSeriesByIndex(const uchar index) { return this.m_list_series.At(index); }
Just like in the constructors of the timeseries class, we will pass the pointer to the external pattern list and declare the methods of handling pattern control objects:
//--- Constructors CTimeSeriesDE(CArrayObj *list_all_patterns) { this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SERIES_SYMBOL; this.m_list_all_patterns=list_all_patterns; } CTimeSeriesDE(CArrayObj *list_all_patterns,const string symbol); //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Methods for setting the pattern use flag | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //--- Set the flag for using the Harami pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternHarami(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag); //--- Set the flag for using the Harami Cross pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternHaramiCross(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag); //--- Set the flag for using the Tweezer pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternTweezer(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag); //--- Set the flag for using the Piercing Line pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternPiercingLine(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag); //--- Set the flag for using the Cloud Cover pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternDarkCloudCover(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag); //--- Set the flag for using the Three White Soldiers pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag); //--- Set the flag for using the Three Black Crows pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternThreeBlackCrows(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag); //--- Set the flag for using the Shooting Star pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternShootingStar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag); //--- Set the flag for using the Hammer pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternHammer(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag); //--- Set the flag for using the Inverted Hammer pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternInvertedHammer(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag); //--- Set the flag for using the Hanging Man pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternHangingMan(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag); //--- Set the flag for using the Doji pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternDoji(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag); //--- Set the flag for using the Dragonfly Doji pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternDragonflyDoji(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag); //--- Set the flag for using the Doji Gravestone pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternGravestoneDoji(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag); //--- Set the flag for using the Morning Star pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternMorningStar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag); //--- Set the flag for using the Morning Doji Star pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternMorningDojiStar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag); //--- Set the flag for using the Evening Star pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternEveningStar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag); //--- Set the flag for using the Evening Doji Star pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternEveningDojiStar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag); //--- Set the flag for using the Three Stars pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternThreeStars(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag); //--- Set the flag for using the Abandoned Baby pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternAbandonedBaby(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag); //--- Set the flag for using the Pivot Point Reversal pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist //--- Price Action void SetUsedPatternPivotPointReversal(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag); //--- Set the flag for using the Pattern Outside and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternOutsideBar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag); //--- Set the flag for using the Pattern Inside and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternInsideBar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag); //--- Set the flag for using the Pin Bar pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternPinBar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, // Price Action Pin Bar usage flag const double ratio_body=30, // Percentage ratio of the candle body to the full size of the candle const double ratio_larger_shadow=60, // Percentage ratio of the size of the larger shadow to the size of the candle const double ratio_smaller_shadow=30); // Percentage ratio of the size of the smaller shadow to the size of the candle //--- Set the flag for using the Rails pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternRails(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag); //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Methods for returning the pattern usage flag | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //--- Candle formations //--- Return the flag of using the Harami pattern bool IsUsedPatternHarami(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); //--- Return the flag of using the Harami Cross pattern bool IsUsedPatternHaramiCross(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); //--- Return the flag of using the Tweezer pattern bool IsUsedPatternTweezer(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); //--- Return the flag of using the Piercing Line pattern bool IsUsedPatternPiercingLine(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); //--- Return the flag of using the Cloud Cover pattern bool IsUsedPatternDarkCloudCover(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); //--- Return the flag of using the Three White Soldiers pattern bool IsUsedPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); //--- Return the flag of using the Three Black Crows pattern bool IsUsedPatternThreeBlackCrows(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); //--- Return the flag of using the Shooting Star pattern bool IsUsedPatternShootingStar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); //--- Return the flag of using the Hammer pattern bool IsUsedPatternHammer(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); //--- Return the flag of using the Inverted Hammer pattern bool IsUsedPatternInvertedHammer(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); //--- Return the flag of using the Hanging Man pattern bool IsUsedPatternHangingMan(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); //--- Return the flag of using the Doji pattern bool IsUsedPatternDoji(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); //--- Return the flag of using the Dragonfly Doji pattern bool IsUsedPatternDragonflyDoji(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); //--- Return the flag of using the Gravestone Doji pattern bool IsUsedPatternGravestoneDoji(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); //--- Return the flag of using the Morning Star pattern bool IsUsedPatternMorningStar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); //--- Return the flag of using the Morning Doji Star pattern bool IsUsedPatternMorningDojiStar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); //--- Return the flag of using the Evening Star pattern bool IsUsedPatternEveningStar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); //--- Return the flag of using the Evening Doji Star pattern bool IsUsedPatternEveningDojiStar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); //--- Return the flag of using the Three Stars pattern bool IsUsedPatternThreeStars(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); //--- Return the flag of using the Abandoned Baby pattern bool IsUsedPatternAbandonedBaby(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); //--- Price Action //--- Return the flag of using the Pivot Point Reversal pattern bool IsUsedPatternPivotPointReversal(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); //--- Return the flag of using the Pattern Outside bool IsUsedPatternOutsideBar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); //--- Return the flag of using the Inside Bar pattern bool IsUsedPatternInsideBar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); //--- Return the flag of using the Pin Bar pattern bool IsUsedPatternPinBar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const double ratio_body=30, // Percentage ratio of the candle body to the full size of the candle const double ratio_larger_shadow=60, // Percentage ratio of the size of the larger shadow to the size of the candle const double ratio_smaller_shadow=30); // Percentage ratio of the size of the smaller shadow to the size of the candle //--- Return the flag of using the Rails pattern bool IsUsedPatternRails(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Methods for drawing patterns on a chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //--- Draw Harami pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternHarami(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false); //--- Draw Harami Cross pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternHaramiCross(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false); //--- Draw Tweezer pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternTweezer(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false); //--- Draw Piercing Line pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternPiercingLine(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false); //--- Draw Dark Cloud Cover pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternDarkCloudCover(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false); //--- Draw Three White Soldiers pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false); //--- Draw Three Black Crows pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternThreeBlackCrows(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false); //--- Draw Shooting Star pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternShootingStar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false); //--- Draw Hammer pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternHammer(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false); //--- Draw Inverted Hammer pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternInvertedHammer(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false); //--- Draw Hanging Man pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternHangingMan(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false); //--- Draw Doji pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternDoji(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false); //--- Draw Dragonfly Doji pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternDragonflyDoji(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false); //--- Draw Gravestone Doji pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternGravestoneDoji(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false); //--- Draw Morning Star pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternMorningStar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false); //--- Draw Morning Doji Star pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternMorningDojiStar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false); //--- Draw Evening Star pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternEveningStar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false); //--- Draw Evening Doji Star pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternEveningDojiStar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false); //--- Draw Three Stars pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternThreeStars(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false); //--- Draw Abandoned Baby pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternAbandonedBaby(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false); //--- Draw Pivot Point Reversal pattern labels on the chart //--- Price Action void DrawPatternPivotPointReversal(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false); //--- Draw Pattern Outside labels on the chart void DrawPatternOutsideBar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false); //--- Draw Inside Bar pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternInsideBar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false); //--- Draw Pin Bar pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternPinBar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const double ratio_body=30, // Percentage ratio of the candle body to the full size of the candle const double ratio_larger_shadow=60, // Percentage ratio of the size of the larger shadow to the size of the candle const double ratio_smaller_shadow=30, // Percentage ratio of the size of the smaller shadow to the size of the candle const bool redraw=false); // Chart redraw flag //--- Draw Rails pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternRails(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false); };
Here, the inputs are meant only for the methods for handling the Pin Bar pattern. In the remaining methods, we will add them while creating the classes of new patterns.
In the class constructor, assign the pointer to the external list, passed in the constructor parameters, to the pointer to the list of all patterns:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Constructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CTimeSeriesDE::CTimeSeriesDE(CArrayObj *list_all_patterns,const string symbol) : m_symbol(symbol) { this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SERIES_SYMBOL; this.m_list_series.Clear(); this.m_list_series.Sort(); this.SetTerminalServerDate(); this.m_new_tick.SetSymbol(this.m_symbol); this.m_new_tick.Refresh(); this.m_list_all_patterns=list_all_patterns; }
The method that returns the index of a timeframe in the list uses a temporary object to search for the index. When creating a new timeseries object, you now need to pass the pointer to the external list. Instead of a real pointer to a real list, here we pass the pointer to the empty list object, since this is a temporary object, which is then deleted (this behavior needs to be corrected later - we should not constantly create and delete new objects, but instead we need to create a temporary one in the global pool and use it as an instance assigning NULL to it):
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the timeframe index in the list | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CTimeSeriesDE::IndexTimeframe(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CArrayObj *list=NULL; const CSeriesDE *obj=new CSeriesDE(list,this.m_symbol,(timeframe==PERIOD_CURRENT ? (ENUM_TIMEFRAMES)::Period() : timeframe)); if(obj==NULL) return WRONG_VALUE; this.m_list_series.Sort(); int index=this.m_list_series.Search(obj); delete obj; return index; }
Pass the pointer to the pattern list into the constructor in the method that adds the specified timeseries list to the list:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Add the specified timeseries list to the list | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTimeSeriesDE::AddSeries(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const uint required=0) { bool res=false; CSeriesDE *series=new CSeriesDE(this.m_list_all_patterns,this.m_symbol,timeframe,required); if(series==NULL) return res; this.m_list_series.Sort(); if(this.m_list_series.Search(series)==WRONG_VALUE) res=this.m_list_series.Add(series); series.SetAvailable(true); if(!res) delete series; return res; }
At the very end of the class listing, write the implementations of the declared methods for handling the patterns:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Handling timeseries patterns | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Methods for setting the pattern use flag | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the flag of using the Harami pattern | //| and create a control object if it does not exist yet | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesDE::SetUsedPatternHarami(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); if(series!=NULL) series.SetUsedPatternHarami(flag); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the flag of using the Harami Cross pattern | //| and create a control object if it does not exist yet | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesDE::SetUsedPatternHaramiCross(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); if(series!=NULL) series.SetUsedPatternHaramiCross(flag); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the flag of using the Tweezer pattern | //| and create a control object if it does not exist yet | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesDE::SetUsedPatternTweezer(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); if(series!=NULL) series.SetUsedPatternTweezer(flag); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the flag of using the Piercing Line pattern | //| and create a control object if it does not exist yet | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesDE::SetUsedPatternPiercingLine(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); if(series!=NULL) series.SetUsedPatternPiercingLine(flag); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //|Set the flag of using the Cloud Cover pattern | //| and create a control object if it does not exist yet | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesDE::SetUsedPatternDarkCloudCover(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); if(series!=NULL) series.SetUsedPatternDarkCloudCover(flag); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the flag of using the Three White Soldiers pattern | //| and create a control object if it does not exist yet | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesDE::SetUsedPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); if(series!=NULL) series.SetUsedPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers(flag); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the flag of using the Three Black Crows pattern | //| and create a control object if it does not exist yet | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesDE::SetUsedPatternThreeBlackCrows(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); if(series!=NULL) series.SetUsedPatternThreeBlackCrows(flag); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the flag of using the Shooting Star pattern | //| and create a control object if it does not exist yet | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesDE::SetUsedPatternShootingStar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); if(series!=NULL) series.SetUsedPatternShootingStar(flag); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the flag of using the Hammer pattern | //| and create a control object if it does not exist yet | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesDE::SetUsedPatternHammer(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); if(series!=NULL) series.SetUsedPatternHammer(flag); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the flag of using the Inverted Hammer pattern | //| and create a control object if it does not exist yet | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesDE::SetUsedPatternInvertedHammer(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); if(series!=NULL) series.SetUsedPatternInvertedHammer(flag); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the flag of using the Hanging Man pattern | //| and create a control object if it does not exist yet | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesDE::SetUsedPatternHangingMan(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); if(series!=NULL) series.SetUsedPatternHangingMan(flag); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the flag of using the Doji pattern | //| and create a control object if it does not exist yet | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesDE::SetUsedPatternDoji(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); if(series!=NULL) series.SetUsedPatternDoji(flag); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the flag of using the Dragonfly Doji pattern | //| and create a control object if it does not exist yet | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesDE::SetUsedPatternDragonflyDoji(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); if(series!=NULL) series.SetUsedPatternDragonflyDoji(flag); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the flag of using the Gravestone Doji pattern | //| and create a control object if it does not exist yet | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesDE::SetUsedPatternGravestoneDoji(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); if(series!=NULL) series.SetUsedPatternGravestoneDoji(flag); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the flag of using the Morning Star pattern | //| and create a control object if it does not exist yet | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesDE::SetUsedPatternMorningStar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); if(series!=NULL) series.SetUsedPatternMorningStar(flag); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the flag of using the Morning Doji Star pattern | //| and create a control object if it does not exist yet | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesDE::SetUsedPatternMorningDojiStar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); if(series!=NULL) series.SetUsedPatternMorningDojiStar(flag); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the flag of using the Evening Star pattern | //| and create a control object if it does not exist yet | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesDE::SetUsedPatternEveningStar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); if(series!=NULL) series.SetUsedPatternEveningStar(flag); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the flag of using the Evening Doji Star pattern | //| and create a control object if it does not exist yet | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesDE::SetUsedPatternEveningDojiStar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); if(series!=NULL) series.SetUsedPatternEveningDojiStar(flag); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the flag of using the Three Stars pattern | //| and create a control object if it does not exist yet | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesDE::SetUsedPatternThreeStars(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); if(series!=NULL) series.SetUsedPatternThreeStars(flag); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the flag of using the Abandoned Baby pattern | //| and create a control object if it does not exist yet | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesDE::SetUsedPatternAbandonedBaby(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); if(series!=NULL) series.SetUsedPatternAbandonedBaby(flag); } //--- Price Action //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the flag of using the Pivot Point Reversal pattern | //| and create a control object if it does not exist yet | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesDE::SetUsedPatternPivotPointReversal(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); if(series!=NULL) series.SetUsedPatternPivotPointReversal(flag); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //|Set the flag of using the Pattern Outside | //| and create a control object if it does not exist yet | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesDE::SetUsedPatternOutsideBar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); if(series!=NULL) series.SetUsedPatternOutsideBar(flag); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the flag of using the Inside Bar pattern | //| and create a control object if it does not exist yet | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesDE::SetUsedPatternInsideBar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); if(series!=NULL) series.SetUsedPatternInsideBar(flag); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the flag of using the Pin Bar pattern | //| and create a control object if it does not exist yet | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesDE::SetUsedPatternPinBar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, // Price Action Pin Bar usage flag const double ratio_body=30, // Percentage ratio of the candle body to the full size of the candle const double ratio_larger_shadow=60, // Percentage ratio of the size of the larger shadow to the size of the candle const double ratio_smaller_shadow=30) // Percentage ratio of the size of the smaller shadow to the size of the candle { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); if(series!=NULL) series.SetUsedPatternPinBar(flag,ratio_body,ratio_larger_shadow,ratio_smaller_shadow); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the flag of using the Rails pattern | //| and create a control object if it does not exist yet | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesDE::SetUsedPatternRails(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); if(series!=NULL) series.SetUsedPatternRails(flag); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Methods for returning the pattern usage flag | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //--- Candle formations //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag of using the Harami pattern | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsUsedPatternHarami(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); return(series!=NULL ? series.IsUsedPatternHarami() : false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag of using the Harami Cross pattern | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsUsedPatternHaramiCross(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); return(series!=NULL ? series.IsUsedPatternHaramiCross() : false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag of using the Tweezer pattern | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsUsedPatternTweezer(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); return(series!=NULL ? series.IsUsedPatternTweezer() : false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag of using the Piercing Line pattern | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsUsedPatternPiercingLine(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); return(series!=NULL ? series.IsUsedPatternPiercingLine() : false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag of using the Cloud Cover pattern | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsUsedPatternDarkCloudCover(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); return(series!=NULL ? series.IsUsedPatternDarkCloudCover() : false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag of using the Three White Soldiers pattern | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsUsedPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); return(series!=NULL ? series.IsUsedPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers() : false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag of using the Three Black Crows pattern | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsUsedPatternThreeBlackCrows(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); return(series!=NULL ? series.IsUsedPatternThreeBlackCrows() : false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag of using the Shooting Star pattern | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsUsedPatternShootingStar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); return(series!=NULL ? series.IsUsedPatternShootingStar() : false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag of using the Hammer pattern | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsUsedPatternHammer(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); return(series!=NULL ? series.IsUsedPatternHammer() : false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag of using the Inverted Hammer pattern | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsUsedPatternInvertedHammer(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); return(series!=NULL ? series.IsUsedPatternInvertedHammer() : false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag of using the Hanging Man pattern | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsUsedPatternHangingMan(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); return(series!=NULL ? series.IsUsedPatternHangingMan() : false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag of using the Doji pattern | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsUsedPatternDoji(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); return(series!=NULL ? series.IsUsedPatternDoji() : false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag of using the Dragonfly Doji pattern | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsUsedPatternDragonflyDoji(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); return(series!=NULL ? series.IsUsedPatternDragonflyDoji() : false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag of using the Gravestone Doji pattern | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsUsedPatternGravestoneDoji(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); return(series!=NULL ? series.IsUsedPatternGravestoneDoji() : false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag of using the Morning Star pattern | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsUsedPatternMorningStar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); return(series!=NULL ? series.IsUsedPatternMorningStar() : false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag of using the Morning Doji Star pattern | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsUsedPatternMorningDojiStar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); return(series!=NULL ? series.IsUsedPatternMorningDojiStar() : false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag of using the Evening Star pattern | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsUsedPatternEveningStar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); return(series!=NULL ? series.IsUsedPatternEveningStar() : false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag of using the Evening Doji Star pattern | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsUsedPatternEveningDojiStar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); return(series!=NULL ? series.IsUsedPatternEveningDojiStar() : false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag of using the Three Stars pattern | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsUsedPatternThreeStars(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); return(series!=NULL ? series.IsUsedPatternThreeStars() : false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag of using the Abandoned Baby pattern | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsUsedPatternAbandonedBaby(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); return(series!=NULL ? series.IsUsedPatternAbandonedBaby() : false); } //--- Price Action //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag of using the Pivot Point Reversal pattern | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsUsedPatternPivotPointReversal(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); return(series!=NULL ? series.IsUsedPatternPivotPointReversal() : false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag of using the Pattern Outside | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsUsedPatternOutsideBar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); return(series!=NULL ? series.IsUsedPatternOutsideBar() : false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag of using the Inside Bar pattern | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsUsedPatternInsideBar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); return(series!=NULL ? series.IsUsedPatternInsideBar() : false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag of using the Pin Bar pattern | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsUsedPatternPinBar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const double ratio_body=30, // Percentage ratio of the candle body to the full size of the candle const double ratio_larger_shadow=60, // Percentage ratio of the size of the larger shadow to the size of the candle const double ratio_smaller_shadow=30) // Percentage ratio of the size of the smaller shadow to the size of the candle { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); return(series!=NULL ? series.IsUsedPatternPinBar(ratio_body,ratio_larger_shadow,ratio_smaller_shadow) : false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag of using the Rails pattern | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsUsedPatternRails(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); return(series!=NULL ? series.IsUsedPatternRails() : false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Methods for drawing patterns on a chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw Harami pattern labels on the chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesDE::DrawPatternHarami(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); if(series!=NULL) series.DrawPatternHarami(redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw Harami Cross pattern labels on the chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesDE::DrawPatternHaramiCross(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); if(series!=NULL) series.DrawPatternHaramiCross(redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw Tweezer pattern labels on the chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesDE::DrawPatternTweezer(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); if(series!=NULL) series.DrawPatternTweezer(redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw Piercing Line pattern labels on the chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesDE::DrawPatternPiercingLine(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); if(series!=NULL) series.DrawPatternPiercingLine(redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw Dark Cloud Cover pattern labels on the chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesDE::DrawPatternDarkCloudCover(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); if(series!=NULL) series.DrawPatternDarkCloudCover(redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw Three White Soldiers pattern labels on the chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesDE::DrawPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); if(series!=NULL) series.DrawPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers(redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw Three Black Crows pattern labels on the chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesDE::DrawPatternThreeBlackCrows(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); if(series!=NULL) series.DrawPatternThreeBlackCrows(redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw Shooting Star pattern labels on the chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesDE::DrawPatternShootingStar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); if(series!=NULL) series.DrawPatternShootingStar(redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw Hammer pattern labels on the chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesDE::DrawPatternHammer(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); if(series!=NULL) series.DrawPatternHammer(redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw Inverted Hammer pattern labels on the chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesDE::DrawPatternInvertedHammer(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); if(series!=NULL) series.DrawPatternInvertedHammer(redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw Hanging Man pattern labels on the chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesDE::DrawPatternHangingMan(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); if(series!=NULL) series.DrawPatternHangingMan(redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw Doji pattern labels on the chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesDE::DrawPatternDoji(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); if(series!=NULL) series.DrawPatternDoji(redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw Dragonfly Doji pattern labels on the chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesDE::DrawPatternDragonflyDoji(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); if(series!=NULL) series.DrawPatternDragonflyDoji(redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw Gravestone Doji pattern labels on the chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesDE::DrawPatternGravestoneDoji(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); if(series!=NULL) series.DrawPatternGravestoneDoji(redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw Morning Star pattern labels on the chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesDE::DrawPatternMorningStar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); if(series!=NULL) series.DrawPatternMorningStar(redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw Morning Doji Star pattern labels on the chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesDE::DrawPatternMorningDojiStar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); if(series!=NULL) series.DrawPatternMorningDojiStar(redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw Evening Star pattern labels on the chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesDE::DrawPatternEveningStar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); if(series!=NULL) series.DrawPatternEveningStar(redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw Evening Doji Star pattern labels on the chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesDE::DrawPatternEveningDojiStar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); if(series!=NULL) series.DrawPatternEveningDojiStar(redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw Three Stars pattern labels on the chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesDE::DrawPatternThreeStars(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); if(series!=NULL) series.DrawPatternThreeStars(redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw Abandoned Baby pattern labels on the chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesDE::DrawPatternAbandonedBaby(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); if(series!=NULL) series.DrawPatternAbandonedBaby(redraw); } //--- Price Action //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw Pivot Point Reversal pattern labels on the chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesDE::DrawPatternPivotPointReversal(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); if(series!=NULL) series.DrawPatternPivotPointReversal(redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw Pattern Outside labels on the chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesDE::DrawPatternOutsideBar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); if(series!=NULL) series.DrawPatternOutsideBar(redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw Inside Bar pattern labels on the chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesDE::DrawPatternInsideBar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); if(series!=NULL) series.DrawPatternInsideBar(redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw Pin Bar pattern labels on the chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesDE::DrawPatternPinBar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const double ratio_body=30, // Percentage ratio of the candle body to the full size of the candle const double ratio_larger_shadow=60, // Percentage ratio of the size of the larger shadow to the size of the candle const double ratio_smaller_shadow=30, // Percentage ratio of the size of the smaller shadow to the size of the candle const bool redraw=false) // Chart redraw flag { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); if(series!=NULL) series.DrawPatternPinBar(ratio_body,ratio_larger_shadow,ratio_smaller_shadow,redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw Rails pattern labels on the chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesDE::DrawPatternRails(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); if(series!=NULL) series.DrawPatternRails(redraw); }
All methods are identical. First, we get the pointer to the timeseries by the specified timeframe. Then we call its method to handle the corresponding pattern. The inputs in the presented methods are indicated only for the finished Pin Bar pattern. For all other methods, we will add the parameters while creating the classes of new patterns.
Now similar modifications need to be made in the timeseries collection class in the file \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\TimeSeriesCollection.mqh.
We passed the pointer to the external list of all patterns to the class constructors above. This list will be created in the current class, as well as the method that returns the pointer to it:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Symbol timeseries collection | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CTimeSeriesCollection : public CBaseObjExt { private: CListObj m_list; // List of applied symbol timeseries CListObj m_list_all_patterns; // List of all patterns of all used symbol timeseries //--- Return the timeseries index by symbol name int IndexTimeSeries(const string symbol); public: //--- Return (1) oneself, (2) the timeseries list and (3) the list of patterns CTimeSeriesCollection *GetObject(void) { return &this; } CArrayObj *GetList(void) { return &this.m_list; } CArrayObj *GetListAllPatterns(void) { return &this.m_list_all_patterns; } //--- Return (1) the timeseries object of the specified symbol and (2) the timeseries object of the specified symbol/period CTimeSeriesDE *GetTimeseries(const string symbol); CSeriesDE *GetSeries(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe);
In the public section, declare the methods for handling the patterns:
//--- Copy the specified double property of the specified timeseries of the specified symbol to the array //--- Regardless of the array indexing direction, copying is performed the same way as copying to a timeseries array bool CopyToBufferAsSeries(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE property, double &array[], const double empty=EMPTY_VALUE); //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Handling timeseries patterns | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Methods for setting the pattern use flag | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //--- Set the flag for using the Harami pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternHarami(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag); //--- Set the flag for using the Harami Cross pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternHaramiCross(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag); //--- Set the flag for using the Tweezer pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternTweezer(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag); //--- Set the flag for using the Piercing Line pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternPiercingLine(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag); //--- Set the flag for using the Cloud Cover pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternDarkCloudCover(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag); //--- Set the flag for using the Three White Soldiers pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag); //--- Set the flag for using the Three Black Crows pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternThreeBlackCrows(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag); //--- Set the flag for using the Shooting Star pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternShootingStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag); //--- Set the flag for using the Hammer pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternHammer(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag); //--- Set the flag for using the Inverted Hammer pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternInvertedHammer(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag); //--- Set the flag for using the Hanging Man pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternHangingMan(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag); //--- Set the flag for using the Doji pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternDoji(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag); //--- Set the flag for using the Dragonfly Doji pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternDragonflyDoji(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag); //--- Set the flag for using the Doji Gravestone pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternGravestoneDoji(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag); //--- Set the flag for using the Morning Star pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternMorningStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag); //--- Set the flag for using the Morning Doji Star pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternMorningDojiStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag); //--- Set the flag for using the Evening Star pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternEveningStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag); //--- Set the flag for using the Evening Doji Star pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternEveningDojiStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag); //--- Set the flag for using the Three Stars pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternThreeStars(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag); //--- Set the flag for using the Abandoned Baby pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternAbandonedBaby(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag); //--- Price Action //--- Set the flag for using the Pivot Point Reversal pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternPivotPointReversal(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag); //--- Set the flag for using the Pattern Outside and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternOutsideBar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag); //--- Set the flag for using the Pattern Inside and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternInsideBar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag); //--- Set the flag for using the Pin Bar pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternPinBar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, // Price Action Pin Bar usage flag const double ratio_body=30, // Percentage ratio of the candle body to the full size of the candle const double ratio_larger_shadow=60, // Percentage ratio of the size of the larger shadow to the size of the candle const double ratio_smaller_shadow=30); // Percentage ratio of the size of the smaller shadow to the size of the candle //--- Set the flag for using the Rails pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternRails(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag); //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Methods for returning the pattern usage flag | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //--- Candle formations //--- Return the flag of using the Harami pattern bool IsUsedPatternHarami(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); //--- Return the flag of using the Harami Cross pattern bool IsUsedPatternHaramiCross(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); //--- Return the flag of using the Tweezer pattern bool IsUsedPatternTweezer(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); //--- Return the flag of using the Piercing Line pattern bool IsUsedPatternPiercingLine(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); //--- Return the flag of using the Cloud Cover pattern bool IsUsedPatternDarkCloudCover(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); //--- Return the flag of using the Three White Soldiers pattern bool IsUsedPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); //--- Return the flag of using the Three Black Crows pattern bool IsUsedPatternThreeBlackCrows(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); //--- Return the flag of using the Shooting Star pattern bool IsUsedPatternShootingStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); //--- Return the flag of using the Hammer pattern bool IsUsedPatternHammer(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); //--- Return the flag of using the Inverted Hammer pattern bool IsUsedPatternInvertedHammer(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); //--- Return the flag of using the Hanging Man pattern bool IsUsedPatternHangingMan(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); //--- Return the flag of using the Doji pattern bool IsUsedPatternDoji(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); //--- Return the flag of using the Dragonfly Doji pattern bool IsUsedPatternDragonflyDoji(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); //--- Return the flag of using the Gravestone Doji pattern bool IsUsedPatternGravestoneDoji(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); //--- Return the flag of using the Morning Star pattern bool IsUsedPatternMorningStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); //--- Return the flag of using the Morning Doji Star pattern bool IsUsedPatternMorningDojiStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); //--- Return the flag of using the Evening Star pattern bool IsUsedPatternEveningStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); //--- Return the flag of using the Evening Doji Star pattern bool IsUsedPatternEveningDojiStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); //--- Return the flag of using the Three Stars pattern bool IsUsedPatternThreeStars(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); //--- Return the flag of using the Abandoned Baby pattern bool IsUsedPatternAbandonedBaby(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); //--- Price Action //--- Return the flag of using the Pivot Point Reversal pattern bool IsUsedPatternPivotPointReversal(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); //--- Return the flag of using the Pattern Outside bool IsUsedPatternOutsideBar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); //--- Return the flag of using the Inside Bar pattern bool IsUsedPatternInsideBar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); //--- Return the flag of using the Pin Bar pattern bool IsUsedPatternPinBar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const double ratio_body=30, // Percentage ratio of the candle body to the full size of the candle const double ratio_larger_shadow=60, // Percentage ratio of the size of the larger shadow to the size of the candle const double ratio_smaller_shadow=30);// Percentage ratio of the size of the smaller shadow to the size of the candle //--- Return the flag of using the Rails pattern bool IsUsedPatternRails(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Methods for drawing patterns on a chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //--- Draw Harami pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternHarami(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false); //--- Draw Harami Cross pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternHaramiCross(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false); //--- Draw Tweezer pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternTweezer(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false); //--- Draw Piercing Line pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternPiercingLine(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false); //--- Draw Dark Cloud Cover pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternDarkCloudCover(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false); //--- Draw Three White Soldiers pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false); //--- Draw Three Black Crows pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternThreeBlackCrows(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false); //--- Draw Shooting Star pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternShootingStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false); //--- Draw Hammer pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternHammer(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false); //--- Draw Inverted Hammer pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternInvertedHammer(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false); //--- Draw Hanging Man pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternHangingMan(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false); //--- Draw Doji pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternDoji(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false); //--- Draw Dragonfly Doji pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternDragonflyDoji(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false); //--- Draw Gravestone Doji pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternGravestoneDoji(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false); //--- Draw Morning Star pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternMorningStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false); //--- Draw Morning Doji Star pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternMorningDojiStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false); //--- Draw Evening Star pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternEveningStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false); //--- Draw Evening Doji Star pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternEveningDojiStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false); //--- Draw Three Stars pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternThreeStars(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false); //--- Draw Abandoned Baby pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternAbandonedBaby(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false); //--- Price Action //--- Draw Pivot Point Reversal pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternPivotPointReversal(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false); //--- Draw Pattern Outside labels on the chart void DrawPatternOutsideBar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false); //--- Draw Inside Bar pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternInsideBar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false); //--- Draw Pin Bar pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternPinBar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const double ratio_body=30, // Percentage ratio of the candle body to the full size of the candle const double ratio_larger_shadow=60, // Percentage ratio of the size of the larger shadow to the size of the candle const double ratio_smaller_shadow=30, // Percentage ratio of the size of the smaller shadow to the size of the candle const bool redraw=false); // Chart redraw flag //--- Draw Rails pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternRails(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false); //--- Constructor CTimeSeriesCollection(); };
In the class constructor, clear the list of all patterns, set the sorted list flag to it and assign it the ID of the pattern list:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Constructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CTimeSeriesCollection::CTimeSeriesCollection() { this.m_type=COLLECTION_SERIES_ID; this.m_list.Clear(); this.m_list.Sort(); this.m_list.Type(COLLECTION_SERIES_ID); this.m_list_all_patterns.Clear(); this.m_list_all_patterns.Sort(); this.m_list_all_patterns.Type(COLLECTION_SERIES_PATTERNS_ID); }
In the method returning the timeseries index by a symbol name, create an empty list and pass the pointer to it to the class constructor of the timeseries being created:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the timeseries index by symbol name | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CTimeSeriesCollection::IndexTimeSeries(const string symbol) { CArrayObj *list=NULL; const CTimeSeriesDE *obj=new CTimeSeriesDE(list,symbol==NULL || symbol=="" ? ::Symbol() : symbol); if(obj==NULL) return WRONG_VALUE; this.m_list.Sort(); int index=this.m_list.Search(obj); delete obj; return index; }
In the method that creates the symbol timeseries collection list, pass the pointer to the list of all patterns to the constructor of the created timeseries:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create the symbol timeseries collection list | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTimeSeriesCollection::CreateCollection(const CArrayObj *list_symbols) { //--- If an empty list of symbol objects is passed, exit if(list_symbols==NULL) return false; //--- Get the number of symbol objects in the passed list int total=list_symbols.Total(); //--- Clear the timeseries collection list this.m_list.Clear(); //--- In a loop by all symbol objects for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { //--- get the next symbol object CSymbol *symbol_obj=list_symbols.At(i); //--- if failed to get a symbol object, move on to the next one in the list if(symbol_obj==NULL) continue; //--- Create a new timeseries object with the current symbol name CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=new CTimeSeriesDE(this.GetListAllPatterns(),symbol_obj.Name()); //--- If failed to create the timeseries object, move on to the next symbol in the list if(timeseries==NULL) continue; //--- Set the sorted list flag for the timeseries collection list this.m_list.Sort(); //--- If the object with the same symbol name is already present in the timeseries collection list, remove the timeseries object if(this.m_list.Search(timeseries)>WRONG_VALUE) delete timeseries; //--- if failed to add the timeseries object to the collection list, remove the timeseries object else if(!this.m_list.Add(timeseries)) delete timeseries; } //--- Return the flag indicating that the created collection list has a size greater than zero return this.m_list.Total()>0; }
At the end of the listing, write implementations of methods for handling the patterns:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Handling timeseries patterns | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Methods for setting the pattern use flag | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the flag of using the Harami pattern | //| and create a control object if it does not exist yet | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetUsedPatternHarami(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); if(timeseries!=NULL) timeseries.SetUsedPatternHarami(timeframe,flag); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the flag of using the Harami Cross pattern | //| and create a control object if it does not exist yet | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetUsedPatternHaramiCross(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); if(timeseries!=NULL) timeseries.SetUsedPatternHaramiCross(timeframe,flag); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the flag of using the Tweezer pattern | //| and create a control object if it does not exist yet | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetUsedPatternTweezer(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); if(timeseries!=NULL) timeseries.SetUsedPatternTweezer(timeframe,flag); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the flag of using the Piercing Line pattern | //| and create a control object if it does not exist yet | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetUsedPatternPiercingLine(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); if(timeseries!=NULL) timeseries.SetUsedPatternPiercingLine(timeframe,flag); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //|Set the flag of using the Cloud Cover pattern | //| and create a control object if it does not exist yet | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetUsedPatternDarkCloudCover(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); if(timeseries!=NULL) timeseries.SetUsedPatternDarkCloudCover(timeframe,flag); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the flag of using the Three White Soldiers pattern | //| and create a control object if it does not exist yet | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetUsedPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); if(timeseries!=NULL) timeseries.SetUsedPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers(timeframe,flag); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the flag of using the Three Black Crows pattern | //| and create a control object if it does not exist yet | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetUsedPatternThreeBlackCrows(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); if(timeseries!=NULL) timeseries.SetUsedPatternThreeBlackCrows(timeframe,flag); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the flag of using the Shooting Star pattern | //| and create a control object if it does not exist yet | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetUsedPatternShootingStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); if(timeseries!=NULL) timeseries.SetUsedPatternShootingStar(timeframe,flag); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the flag of using the Hammer pattern | //| and create a control object if it does not exist yet | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetUsedPatternHammer(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); if(timeseries!=NULL) timeseries.SetUsedPatternHammer(timeframe,flag); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the flag of using the Inverted Hammer pattern | //| and create a control object if it does not exist yet | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetUsedPatternInvertedHammer(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); if(timeseries!=NULL) timeseries.SetUsedPatternInvertedHammer(timeframe,flag); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the flag of using the Hanging Man pattern | //| and create a control object if it does not exist yet | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetUsedPatternHangingMan(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); if(timeseries!=NULL) timeseries.SetUsedPatternHangingMan(timeframe,flag); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the flag of using the Doji pattern | //| and create a control object if it does not exist yet | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetUsedPatternDoji(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); if(timeseries!=NULL) timeseries.SetUsedPatternDoji(timeframe,flag); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the flag of using the Dragonfly Doji pattern | //| and create a control object if it does not exist yet | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetUsedPatternDragonflyDoji(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); if(timeseries!=NULL) timeseries.SetUsedPatternDragonflyDoji(timeframe,flag); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the flag of using the Gravestone Doji pattern | //| and create a control object if it does not exist yet | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetUsedPatternGravestoneDoji(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); if(timeseries!=NULL) timeseries.SetUsedPatternGravestoneDoji(timeframe,flag); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the flag of using the Morning Star pattern | //| and create a control object if it does not exist yet | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetUsedPatternMorningStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); if(timeseries!=NULL) timeseries.SetUsedPatternMorningStar(timeframe,flag); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the flag of using the Morning Doji Star pattern | //| and create a control object if it does not exist yet | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetUsedPatternMorningDojiStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); if(timeseries!=NULL) timeseries.SetUsedPatternMorningDojiStar(timeframe,flag); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the flag of using the Evening Star pattern | //| and create a control object if it does not exist yet | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetUsedPatternEveningStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); if(timeseries!=NULL) timeseries.SetUsedPatternEveningStar(timeframe,flag); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the flag of using the Evening Doji Star pattern | //| and create a control object if it does not exist yet | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetUsedPatternEveningDojiStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); if(timeseries!=NULL) timeseries.SetUsedPatternEveningDojiStar(timeframe,flag); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the flag of using the Three Stars pattern | //| and create a control object if it does not exist yet | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetUsedPatternThreeStars(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); if(timeseries!=NULL) timeseries.SetUsedPatternThreeStars(timeframe,flag); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the flag of using the Abandoned Baby pattern | //| and create a control object if it does not exist yet | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetUsedPatternAbandonedBaby(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); if(timeseries!=NULL) timeseries.SetUsedPatternAbandonedBaby(timeframe,flag); } //--- Price Action //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the flag of using the Pivot Point Reversal pattern | //| and create a control object if it does not exist yet | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetUsedPatternPivotPointReversal(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); if(timeseries!=NULL) timeseries.SetUsedPatternPivotPointReversal(timeframe,flag); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //|Set the flag of using the Pattern Outside | //| and create a control object if it does not exist yet | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetUsedPatternOutsideBar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); if(timeseries!=NULL) timeseries.SetUsedPatternOutsideBar(timeframe,flag); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the flag of using the Inside Bar pattern | //| and create a control object if it does not exist yet | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetUsedPatternInsideBar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); if(timeseries!=NULL) timeseries.SetUsedPatternInsideBar(timeframe,flag); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the flag of using the Pin Bar pattern | //| and create a control object if it does not exist yet | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetUsedPatternPinBar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, // Price Action Pin Bar usage flag const double ratio_body=30, // Percentage ratio of the candle body to the full size of the candle const double ratio_larger_shadow=60, // Percentage ratio of the size of the larger shadow to the size of the candle const double ratio_smaller_shadow=30) // Percentage ratio of the size of the smaller shadow to the size of the candle { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); if(timeseries!=NULL) timeseries.SetUsedPatternPinBar(timeframe,flag,ratio_body,ratio_larger_shadow,ratio_smaller_shadow); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the flag of using the Rails pattern | //| and create a control object if it does not exist yet | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetUsedPatternRails(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); if(timeseries!=NULL) timeseries.SetUsedPatternRails(timeframe,flag); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Methods for returning the pattern usage flag | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //--- Candle formations //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag of using the Harami pattern | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsUsedPatternHarami(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); return(timeseries!=NULL ? timeseries.IsUsedPatternHarami(timeframe) : false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag of using the Harami Cross pattern | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsUsedPatternHaramiCross(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); return(timeseries!=NULL ? timeseries.IsUsedPatternHaramiCross(timeframe) : false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag of using the Tweezer pattern | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsUsedPatternTweezer(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); return(timeseries!=NULL ? timeseries.IsUsedPatternTweezer(timeframe) : false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag of using the Piercing Line pattern | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsUsedPatternPiercingLine(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); return(timeseries!=NULL ? timeseries.IsUsedPatternPiercingLine(timeframe) : false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag of using the Cloud Cover pattern | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsUsedPatternDarkCloudCover(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); return(timeseries!=NULL ? timeseries.IsUsedPatternDarkCloudCover(timeframe) : false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag of using the Three White Soldiers pattern | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsUsedPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); return(timeseries!=NULL ? timeseries.IsUsedPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers(timeframe) : false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag of using the Three Black Crows pattern | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsUsedPatternThreeBlackCrows(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); return(timeseries!=NULL ? timeseries.IsUsedPatternThreeBlackCrows(timeframe) : false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag of using the Shooting Star pattern | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsUsedPatternShootingStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); return(timeseries!=NULL ? timeseries.IsUsedPatternShootingStar(timeframe) : false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag of using the Hammer pattern | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsUsedPatternHammer(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); return(timeseries!=NULL ? timeseries.IsUsedPatternHammer(timeframe) : false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag of using the Inverted Hammer pattern | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsUsedPatternInvertedHammer(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); return(timeseries!=NULL ? timeseries.IsUsedPatternInvertedHammer(timeframe) : false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag of using the Hanging Man pattern | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsUsedPatternHangingMan(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); return(timeseries!=NULL ? timeseries.IsUsedPatternHangingMan(timeframe) : false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag of using the Doji pattern | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsUsedPatternDoji(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); return(timeseries!=NULL ? timeseries.IsUsedPatternDoji(timeframe) : false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag of using the Dragonfly Doji pattern | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsUsedPatternDragonflyDoji(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); return(timeseries!=NULL ? timeseries.IsUsedPatternDragonflyDoji(timeframe) : false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag of using the Gravestone Doji pattern | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsUsedPatternGravestoneDoji(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); return(timeseries!=NULL ? timeseries.IsUsedPatternGravestoneDoji(timeframe) : false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag of using the Morning Star pattern | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsUsedPatternMorningStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); return(timeseries!=NULL ? timeseries.IsUsedPatternMorningStar(timeframe) : false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag of using the Morning Doji Star pattern | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsUsedPatternMorningDojiStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); return(timeseries!=NULL ? timeseries.IsUsedPatternMorningDojiStar(timeframe) : false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag of using the Evening Star pattern | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsUsedPatternEveningStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); return(timeseries!=NULL ? timeseries.IsUsedPatternEveningStar(timeframe) : false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag of using the Evening Doji Star pattern | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsUsedPatternEveningDojiStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); return(timeseries!=NULL ? timeseries.IsUsedPatternEveningDojiStar(timeframe) : false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag of using the Three Stars pattern | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsUsedPatternThreeStars(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); return(timeseries!=NULL ? timeseries.IsUsedPatternThreeStars(timeframe) : false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag of using the Abandoned Baby pattern | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsUsedPatternAbandonedBaby(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); return(timeseries!=NULL ? timeseries.IsUsedPatternAbandonedBaby(timeframe) : false); } //--- Price Action //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag of using the Pivot Point Reversal pattern | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsUsedPatternPivotPointReversal(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); return(timeseries!=NULL ? timeseries.IsUsedPatternPivotPointReversal(timeframe) : false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag of using the Pattern Outside | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsUsedPatternOutsideBar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); return(timeseries!=NULL ? timeseries.IsUsedPatternOutsideBar(timeframe) : false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag of using the Inside Bar pattern | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsUsedPatternInsideBar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); return(timeseries!=NULL ? timeseries.IsUsedPatternInsideBar(timeframe) : false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag of using the Pin Bar pattern | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsUsedPatternPinBar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const double ratio_body=30, // Percentage ratio of the candle body to the full size of the candle const double ratio_larger_shadow=60, // Percentage ratio of the size of the larger shadow to the size of the candle const double ratio_smaller_shadow=30) // Percentage ratio of the size of the smaller shadow to the size of the candle { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); return(timeseries!=NULL ? timeseries.IsUsedPatternPinBar(timeframe,ratio_body,ratio_larger_shadow,ratio_smaller_shadow) : false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag of using the Rails pattern | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsUsedPatternRails(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); return(timeseries!=NULL ? timeseries.IsUsedPatternRails(timeframe) : false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Methods for drawing patterns on a chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw Harami pattern labels on the chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesCollection::DrawPatternHarami(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); if(timeseries!=NULL) timeseries.DrawPatternHarami(timeframe,redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw Harami Cross pattern labels on the chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesCollection::DrawPatternHaramiCross(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); if(timeseries!=NULL) timeseries.DrawPatternHaramiCross(timeframe,redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw Tweezer pattern labels on the chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesCollection::DrawPatternTweezer(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); if(timeseries!=NULL) timeseries.DrawPatternTweezer(timeframe,redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw Piercing Line pattern labels on the chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesCollection::DrawPatternPiercingLine(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); if(timeseries!=NULL) timeseries.DrawPatternPiercingLine(timeframe,redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw Dark Cloud Cover pattern labels on the chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesCollection::DrawPatternDarkCloudCover(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); if(timeseries!=NULL) timeseries.DrawPatternDarkCloudCover(timeframe,redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw Three White Soldiers pattern labels on the chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesCollection::DrawPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); if(timeseries!=NULL) timeseries.DrawPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers(timeframe,redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw Three Black Crows pattern labels on the chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesCollection::DrawPatternThreeBlackCrows(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); if(timeseries!=NULL) timeseries.DrawPatternThreeBlackCrows(timeframe,redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw Shooting Star pattern labels on the chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesCollection::DrawPatternShootingStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); if(timeseries!=NULL) timeseries.DrawPatternShootingStar(timeframe,redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw Hammer pattern labels on the chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesCollection::DrawPatternHammer(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); if(timeseries!=NULL) timeseries.DrawPatternHammer(timeframe,redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw Inverted Hammer pattern labels on the chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesCollection::DrawPatternInvertedHammer(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); if(timeseries!=NULL) timeseries.DrawPatternInvertedHammer(timeframe,redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw Hanging Man pattern labels on the chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesCollection::DrawPatternHangingMan(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); if(timeseries!=NULL) timeseries.DrawPatternHangingMan(timeframe,redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw Doji pattern labels on the chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesCollection::DrawPatternDoji(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); if(timeseries!=NULL) timeseries.DrawPatternDoji(timeframe,redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw Dragonfly Doji pattern labels on the chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesCollection::DrawPatternDragonflyDoji(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); if(timeseries!=NULL) timeseries.DrawPatternDragonflyDoji(timeframe,redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw Gravestone Doji pattern labels on the chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesCollection::DrawPatternGravestoneDoji(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); if(timeseries!=NULL) timeseries.DrawPatternGravestoneDoji(timeframe,redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw Morning Star pattern labels on the chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesCollection::DrawPatternMorningStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); if(timeseries!=NULL) timeseries.DrawPatternMorningStar(timeframe,redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw Morning Doji Star pattern labels on the chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesCollection::DrawPatternMorningDojiStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); if(timeseries!=NULL) timeseries.DrawPatternMorningDojiStar(timeframe,redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw Evening Star pattern labels on the chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesCollection::DrawPatternEveningStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); if(timeseries!=NULL) timeseries.DrawPatternEveningStar(timeframe,redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw Evening Doji Star pattern labels on the chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesCollection::DrawPatternEveningDojiStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); if(timeseries!=NULL) timeseries.DrawPatternEveningDojiStar(timeframe,redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw Three Stars pattern labels on the chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesCollection::DrawPatternThreeStars(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); if(timeseries!=NULL) timeseries.DrawPatternThreeStars(timeframe,redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw Abandoned Baby pattern labels on the chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesCollection::DrawPatternAbandonedBaby(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); if(timeseries!=NULL) timeseries.DrawPatternAbandonedBaby(timeframe,redraw); } //--- Price Action //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw Pivot Point Reversal pattern labels on the chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesCollection::DrawPatternPivotPointReversal(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); if(timeseries!=NULL) timeseries.DrawPatternPivotPointReversal(timeframe,redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw Pattern Outside labels on the chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesCollection::DrawPatternOutsideBar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); if(timeseries!=NULL) timeseries.DrawPatternOutsideBar(timeframe,redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw Inside Bar pattern labels on the chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesCollection::DrawPatternInsideBar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); if(timeseries!=NULL) timeseries.DrawPatternInsideBar(timeframe,redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw Pin Bar pattern labels on the chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesCollection::DrawPatternPinBar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const double ratio_body=30, // Percentage ratio of the candle body to the full size of the candle const double ratio_larger_shadow=60, // Percentage ratio of the size of the larger shadow to the size of the candle const double ratio_smaller_shadow=30, // Percentage ratio of the size of the smaller shadow to the size of the candle const bool redraw=false) // Chart redraw flag { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); if(timeseries!=NULL) timeseries.DrawPatternPinBar(timeframe,ratio_body,ratio_larger_shadow,ratio_smaller_shadow,redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw Rails pattern labels on the chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesCollection::DrawPatternRails(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); if(timeseries!=NULL) timeseries.DrawPatternRails(timeframe,redraw); }
The logic of all methods is simple - we get the pointer to the timeseries and use its methods for handling the patterns created above. The methods for handling the Pin Bar pattern are completely ready. The rest will be finalized while creating new patterns.
Now let’s make similar modifications to the main class of the CEngine library in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Engine.mqh.
In the section for handling the timeseries, add the methods for working with timeseries patterns:
//--- Copy the specified double property of the specified timeseries of the specified symbol to the array //--- Regardless of the array indexing direction, copying is performed the same way as copying to a timeseries array bool SeriesCopyToBufferAsSeries(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE property, double &array[],const double empty=EMPTY_VALUE) { return this.m_time_series.CopyToBufferAsSeries(symbol,timeframe,property,array,empty);} //--- Returns a complete list of patterns CArrayObj *GetListAllPatterns(void) { return this.m_time_series.GetListAllPatterns(); } //--- Return a list of patterns for the specified symbol and timeframe CArrayObj *GetListPatterns(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByPatternProperty(this.GetListAllPatterns(),PATTERN_PROP_SYMBOL,symbol,EQUAL); return CSelect::ByPatternProperty(list,PATTERN_PROP_PERIOD,timeframe,EQUAL); } //--- Return a list of specified patterns for the specified symbol and timeframe CArrayObj *GetListPatterns(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE type) { CArrayObj *list=this.GetListPatterns(symbol,timeframe); return CSelect::ByPatternProperty(list,PATTERN_PROP_TYPE,type,EQUAL); } //--- Return a list of patterns based on the specified bar opening time on a symbol and timeframe CArrayObj *GetListPatterns(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const datetime time) { CArrayObj *list=this.GetListPatterns(symbol,timeframe); return CSelect::ByPatternProperty(list,PATTERN_PROP_TIME,time,EQUAL); } //--- Return a list of specified patterns based on the specified bar opening time on a symbol and timeframe CArrayObj *GetListPatterns(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const datetime time,const ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE type) { CArrayObj *list=this.GetListPatterns(symbol,timeframe,time); return CSelect::ByPatternProperty(list,PATTERN_PROP_TYPE,type,EQUAL); } //--- Return a pointer to the specified pattern based on the opening time of the bar on the chart of the specified symbol and timeframe CPattern *GetPattern(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const datetime time,const ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE type) { CArrayObj *list=this.GetListPatterns(symbol,timeframe,time,type); return(list!=NULL ? list.At(0) : NULL); } //--- Set the flag for using the Harami pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SeriesSetUsedPatternHarami(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { this.m_time_series.SetUsedPatternHarami(symbol,timeframe,flag); } //--- Set the flag for using the Harami Cross pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SeriesSetUsedPatternHaramiCross(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { this.m_time_series.SetUsedPatternHaramiCross(symbol,timeframe,flag); } //--- Set the flag for using the Tweezer pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SeriesSetUsedPatternTweezer(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { this.m_time_series.SetUsedPatternTweezer(symbol,timeframe,flag); } //--- Set the flag for using the Piercing Line pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SeriesSetUsedPatternPiercingLine(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { this.m_time_series.SetUsedPatternPiercingLine(symbol,timeframe,flag); } //--- Set the flag for using the Cloud Cover pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SeriesSetUsedPatternDarkCloudCover(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { this.m_time_series.SetUsedPatternDarkCloudCover(symbol,timeframe,flag); } //--- Set the flag for using the Three White Soldiers pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SeriesSetUsedPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { this.m_time_series.SetUsedPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers(symbol,timeframe,flag); } //--- Set the flag for using the Three Black Crows pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SeriesSetUsedPatternThreeBlackCrows(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { this.m_time_series.SetUsedPatternThreeBlackCrows(symbol,timeframe,flag); } //--- Set the flag for using the Shooting Star pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SeriesSetUsedPatternShootingStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { this.m_time_series.SetUsedPatternShootingStar(symbol,timeframe,flag); } //--- Set the flag for using the Hammer pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SeriesSetUsedPatternHammer(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { this.m_time_series.SetUsedPatternHammer(symbol,timeframe,flag); } //--- Set the flag for using the Inverted Hammer pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SeriesSetUsedPatternInvertedHammer(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { this.m_time_series.SetUsedPatternInvertedHammer(symbol,timeframe,flag); } //--- Set the flag for using the Hanging Man pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SeriesSetUsedPatternHangingMan(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { this.m_time_series.SetUsedPatternHangingMan(symbol,timeframe,flag); } //--- Set the flag for using the Doji pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SeriesSetUsedPatternDoji(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { this.m_time_series.SetUsedPatternDoji(symbol,timeframe,flag); } //--- Set the flag for using the Dragonfly Doji pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SeriesSetUsedPatternDragonflyDoji(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { this.m_time_series.SetUsedPatternDragonflyDoji(symbol,timeframe,flag); } //--- Set the flag for using the Doji Gravestone pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SeriesSetUsedPatternGravestoneDoji(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { this.m_time_series.SetUsedPatternGravestoneDoji(symbol,timeframe,flag); } //--- Set the flag for using the Morning Star pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SeriesSetUsedPatternMorningStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { this.m_time_series.SetUsedPatternMorningStar(symbol,timeframe,flag); } //--- Set the flag for using the Morning Doji Star pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SeriesSetUsedPatternMorningDojiStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { this.m_time_series.SetUsedPatternMorningDojiStar(symbol,timeframe,flag); } //--- Set the flag for using the Evening Star pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SeriesSetUsedPatternEveningStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { this.m_time_series.SetUsedPatternEveningStar(symbol,timeframe,flag); } //--- Set the flag for using the Evening Doji Star pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SeriesSetUsedPatternEveningDojiStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { this.m_time_series.SetUsedPatternEveningDojiStar(symbol,timeframe,flag); } //--- Set the flag for using the Three Stars pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SeriesSetUsedPatternThreeStars(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { this.m_time_series.SetUsedPatternThreeStars(symbol,timeframe,flag); } //--- Set the flag for using the Abandoned Baby pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SeriesSetUsedPatternAbandonedBaby(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { this.m_time_series.SetUsedPatternAbandonedBaby(symbol,timeframe,flag); } //--- Price Action //--- Set the flag for using the Pivot Point Reversal pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SeriesSetUsedPatternPivotPointReversal(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { this.m_time_series.SetUsedPatternPivotPointReversal(symbol,timeframe,flag); } //--- Set the flag for using the Pattern Outside and create a control object if it does not already exist void SeriesSetUsedPatternOutsideBar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { this.m_time_series.SetUsedPatternOutsideBar(symbol,timeframe,flag); } //--- Set the flag for using the Pattern Inside and create a control object if it does not already exist void SeriesSetUsedPatternInsideBar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { this.m_time_series.SetUsedPatternInsideBar(symbol,timeframe,flag); } //--- Set the flag for using the Pin Bar pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SeriesSetUsedPatternPinBar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, // Price Action Pin Bar usage flag const double ratio_body=30, // Percentage ratio of the candle body to the full size of the candle const double ratio_larger_shadow=60, // Percentage ratio of the size of the larger shadow to the size of the candle const double ratio_smaller_shadow=30) // Percentage ratio of the size of the smaller shadow to the size of the candle { this.m_time_series.SetUsedPatternPinBar(symbol,timeframe,flag,ratio_body,ratio_larger_shadow,ratio_smaller_shadow); } //--- Set the flag for using the Rails pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SeriesSetUsedPatternRails(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { this.m_time_series.SetUsedPatternRails(symbol,timeframe,flag); } //--- Draw Harami pattern labels on the chart void SeriesDrawPatternHarami(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { this.m_time_series.DrawPatternHarami(symbol,timeframe,redraw); } //--- Draw Harami Cross pattern labels on the chart void SeriesDrawPatternHaramiCross(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { this.m_time_series.DrawPatternHaramiCross(symbol,timeframe,redraw); } //--- Draw Tweezer pattern labels on the chart void SeriesDrawPatternTweezer(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { this.m_time_series.DrawPatternTweezer(symbol,timeframe,redraw); } //--- Draw Piercing Line pattern labels on the chart void SeriesDrawPatternPiercingLine(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { this.m_time_series.DrawPatternPiercingLine(symbol,timeframe,redraw); } //--- Draw Dark Cloud Cover pattern labels on the chart void SeriesDrawPatternDarkCloudCover(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { this.m_time_series.DrawPatternDarkCloudCover(symbol,timeframe,redraw); } //--- Draw Three White Soldiers pattern labels on the chart void SeriesDrawPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { this.m_time_series.DrawPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers(symbol,timeframe,redraw); } //--- Draw Three Black Crows pattern labels on the chart void SeriesDrawPatternThreeBlackCrows(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { this.m_time_series.DrawPatternThreeBlackCrows(symbol,timeframe,redraw); } //--- Draw Shooting Star pattern labels on the chart void SeriesDrawPatternShootingStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { this.m_time_series.DrawPatternShootingStar(symbol,timeframe,redraw); } //--- Draw Hammer pattern labels on the chart void SeriesDrawPatternHammer(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { this.m_time_series.DrawPatternHammer(symbol,timeframe,redraw); } //--- Draw Inverted Hammer pattern labels on the chart void SeriesDrawPatternInvertedHammer(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { this.m_time_series.DrawPatternInvertedHammer(symbol,timeframe,redraw); } //--- Draw Hanging Man pattern labels on the chart void SeriesDrawPatternHangingMan(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { this.m_time_series.DrawPatternHangingMan(symbol,timeframe,redraw); } //--- Draw Doji pattern labels on the chart void SeriesDrawPatternDoji(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { this.m_time_series.DrawPatternDoji(symbol,timeframe,redraw); } //--- Draw Dragonfly Doji pattern labels on the chart void SeriesDrawPatternDragonflyDoji(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { this.m_time_series.DrawPatternDragonflyDoji(symbol,timeframe,redraw); } //--- Draw Gravestone Doji pattern labels on the chart void SeriesDrawPatternGravestoneDoji(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { this.m_time_series.DrawPatternGravestoneDoji(symbol,timeframe,redraw); } //--- Draw Morning Star pattern labels on the chart void SeriesDrawPatternMorningStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { this.m_time_series.DrawPatternMorningStar(symbol,timeframe,redraw); } //--- Draw Morning Doji Star pattern labels on the chart void SeriesDrawPatternMorningDojiStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { this.m_time_series.DrawPatternMorningDojiStar(symbol,timeframe,redraw); } //--- Draw Evening Star pattern labels on the chart void SeriesDrawPatternEveningStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { this.m_time_series.DrawPatternEveningStar(symbol,timeframe,redraw); } //--- Draw Evening Doji Star pattern labels on the chart void SeriesDrawPatternEveningDojiStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { this.m_time_series.DrawPatternEveningDojiStar(symbol,timeframe,redraw); } //--- Draw Three Stars pattern labels on the chart void SeriesDrawPatternThreeStars(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { this.m_time_series.DrawPatternThreeStars(symbol,timeframe,redraw); } //--- Draw Abandoned Baby pattern labels on the chart void SeriesDrawPatternAbandonedBaby(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { this.m_time_series.DrawPatternAbandonedBaby(symbol,timeframe,redraw); } //--- Price Action //--- Draw Pivot Point Reversal pattern labels on the chart void SeriesDrawPatternPivotPointReversal(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { this.m_time_series.DrawPatternPivotPointReversal(symbol,timeframe,redraw); } //--- Draw Pattern Outside labels on the chart void SeriesDrawPatternOutsideBar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { this.m_time_series.DrawPatternOutsideBar(symbol,timeframe,redraw); } //--- Draw Inside Bar pattern labels on the chart void SeriesDrawPatternInsideBar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { this.m_time_series.DrawPatternInsideBar(symbol,timeframe,redraw); } //--- Draw Pin Bar pattern labels on the chart void SeriesDrawPatternPinBar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const double ratio_body=30, // Percentage ratio of the candle body to the full size of the candle const double ratio_larger_shadow=60, // Percentage ratio of the size of the larger shadow to the size of the candle const double ratio_smaller_shadow=30, // Percentage ratio of the size of the smaller shadow to the size of the candle const bool redraw=false) // Chart redraw flag { this.m_time_series.DrawPatternPinBar(symbol,timeframe,ratio_body,ratio_larger_shadow,ratio_smaller_shadow,redraw); if(redraw) ::ChartRedraw(); } //--- Draw Rails pattern labels on the chart void SeriesDrawPatternRails(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { this.m_time_series.DrawPatternRails(symbol,timeframe,redraw); } //--- Hide icons of all patterns void SeriesPatternHideAll(const bool redraw=false) { CArrayObj *list=this.GetListAllPatterns(); for(int i=list.Total()-1;i>=0;i--) { CPattern *obj=list.At(i); if(obj!=NULL) obj.Hide(); } if(redraw) ::ChartRedraw(); } //--- Hides the icons of all patterns except the specified one void SeriesPatternHideAllExceptOne(const ulong pattern_code,const bool redraw=false) { CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByPatternProperty(this.GetListAllPatterns(),PATTERN_PROP_CODE,pattern_code,NO_EQUAL); if(list==NULL) return; for(int i=list.Total()-1;i>=0;i--) { CPattern *obj=list.At(i); if(obj!=NULL) obj.Hide(); } if(redraw) ::ChartRedraw(); } //--- Hide the info panels of all patterns void SeriesPatternHideAllInfoPanels(const bool redraw=false) { CArrayObj *list=this.GetListAllPatterns(); for(int i=list.Total()-1;i>=0;i--) { CPattern *obj=list.At(i); if(obj!=NULL) obj.HideInfoPanel(); } if(redraw) ::ChartRedraw(); } //--- Hides info panels of all patterns except the specified one void SeriesPatternHideAllInfoPanelsExceptOne(const ulong pattern_code,const bool redraw=false) { CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByPatternProperty(this.GetListAllPatterns(),PATTERN_PROP_CODE,pattern_code,NO_EQUAL); if(list==NULL) return; for(int i=list.Total()-1;i>=0;i--) { CPattern *obj=list.At(i); if(obj!=NULL) obj.HideInfoPanel(); } if(redraw) ::ChartRedraw(); } //--- Return (1) the tick series collection, (2) the list of tick series from the tick series collection CTickSeriesCollection *GetTickSeriesCollection(void) { return &this.m_tick_series; } CArrayObj *GetListTickSeries(void) { return this.m_tick_series.GetList(); }
Here, the methods for handling Pin Bar patterns and lists of pattern objects based on specified properties are fully prepared. I will gradually refine those methods that are currently in the form of stubs while adding new patterns.
In the new tick event handler, temporarily comment out the tick data update , since handling ticks sometimes causes long-term chart freezes. It is not yet clear where the reason lies - either somewhere in the library code (although everything worked fine previously), or it is related to terminal updates:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| NewTick event handler | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CEngine::OnTick(SDataCalculate &data_calculate,const uint required=0) { //--- If this is not a EA, exit if(this.m_program_type!=PROGRAM_EXPERT) return; //--- Re-create empty timeseries and update the current symbol timeseries this.SeriesSync(data_calculate,required); this.SeriesRefresh(NULL,data_calculate); //--- Commented out because TickSeriesRefresh causes freezes - I will look into it later //this.TickSeriesRefresh(NULL); //--- end }
That is all for now. Let's test the results.
Test
To perform the test, I will use the EA from the article "Other classes in DoEasy library (part 72): Tracking and recording chart object parameters in the collection"
and save it in the new folder \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part134\ as TestDoEasyPart134.mq5.
In the inputs, add candle proportions used to search for patterns, enable work only on the current timeframe and disable the use of market depth, signals and tracking of chart events :
//--- input variables input ushort InpMagic = 123; // Magic number input double InpLots = 0.1; // Lots input uint InpStopLoss = 150; // StopLoss in points input uint InpTakeProfit = 150; // TakeProfit in points input uint InpDistance = 50; // Pending orders distance (points) input uint InpDistanceSL = 50; // StopLimit orders distance (points) input uint InpDistancePReq = 50; // Distance for Pending Request's activate (points) input uint InpBarsDelayPReq = 5; // Bars delay for Pending Request's activate (current timeframe) input uint InpSlippage = 5; // Slippage in points input uint InpSpreadMultiplier = 1; // Spread multiplier for adjusting stop-orders by StopLevel input uchar InpTotalAttempts = 5; // Number of trading attempts sinput double InpWithdrawal = 10; // Withdrawal funds (in tester) sinput uint InpButtShiftX = 0; // Buttons X shift sinput uint InpButtShiftY = 10; // Buttons Y shift input uint InpTrailingStop = 50; // Trailing Stop (points) input uint InpTrailingStep = 20; // Trailing Step (points) input uint InpTrailingStart = 0; // Trailing Start (points) input uint InpStopLossModify = 20; // StopLoss for modification (points) input uint InpTakeProfitModify = 60; // TakeProfit for modification (points) sinput ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE InpModeUsedSymbols = SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT; // Mode of used symbols list sinput string InpUsedSymbols = "EURUSD,AUDUSD,EURAUD,EURCAD,EURGBP,EURJPY,EURUSD,GBPUSD,NZDUSD,USDCAD,USDJPY"; // List of used symbols (comma - separator) sinput ENUM_TIMEFRAMES_MODE InpModeUsedTFs = TIMEFRAMES_MODE_CURRENT; // Mode of used timeframes list sinput string InpUsedTFs = "M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4,D1,W1,MN1"; // List of used timeframes (comma - separator) sinput double InpPinBarRatioBody = 30.0; // Pin Bar Ratio Body to Candle size sinput double InpPinBarRatioLarger = 60.0; // Pin Bar Ratio Larger shadow to Candle size sinput double InpPinBarRatioSmaller= 30.0; // Pin Bar Ratio Smaller shadow to Candle size sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpUseBook = INPUT_NO; // Use Depth of Market sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpUseMqlSignals = INPUT_NO; // Use signal service sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpUseCharts = INPUT_NO; // Use Charts control sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpUseSounds = INPUT_YES; // Use sounds //--- global variables
In the OnInit() handler, prepare the list of patterns to work with it:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- Calling the function displays the list of enumeration constants in the journal //--- (the list is set in the strings 22 and 25 of the DELib.mqh file) for checking the constants validity //EnumNumbersTest(); //--- Set EA global variables prefix=MQLInfoString(MQL_PROGRAM_NAME)+"_"; testing=engine.IsTester(); for(int i=0;i<TOTAL_BUTT;i++) { butt_data[i].name=prefix+EnumToString((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); butt_data[i].text=EnumToButtText((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); } lot=NormalizeLot(Symbol(),fmax(InpLots,MinimumLots(Symbol())*2.0)); magic_number=InpMagic; stoploss=InpStopLoss; takeprofit=InpTakeProfit; distance_pending=InpDistance; distance_stoplimit=InpDistanceSL; slippage=InpSlippage; trailing_stop=InpTrailingStop*Point(); trailing_step=InpTrailingStep*Point(); trailing_start=InpTrailingStart; stoploss_to_modify=InpStopLossModify; takeprofit_to_modify=InpTakeProfitModify; distance_pending_request=(InpDistancePReq<5 ? 5 : InpDistancePReq); bars_delay_pending_request=(InpBarsDelayPReq<1 ? 1 : InpBarsDelayPReq); g_point=SymbolInfoDouble(NULL,SYMBOL_POINT); g_digits=(int)SymbolInfoInteger(NULL,SYMBOL_DIGITS); //--- Initialize random group numbers group1=0; group2=0; srand(GetTickCount()); //--- Initialize DoEasy library OnInitDoEasy(); //--- Check and remove remaining EA graphical objects if(IsPresentObectByPrefix(prefix)) ObjectsDeleteAll(0,prefix); //--- Create the button panel if(!CreateButtons(InpButtShiftX,InpButtShiftY)) return INIT_FAILED; //--- Set trailing activation button status ButtonState(butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT-1].name,trailing_on); //--- Reset states of the buttons for working using pending requests for(int i=0;i<14;i++) { ButtonState(butt_data[i].name+"_PRICE",false); ButtonState(butt_data[i].name+"_TIME",false); } //--- Check playing a standard sound by macro substitution and a custom sound by description engine.PlaySoundByDescription(SND_OK); //--- Wait for 600 milliseconds engine.Pause(600); engine.PlaySoundByDescription(TextByLanguage("Звук упавшей монетки 2","Falling coin 2")); //--- Check the calculation of the cursor coordinates in the chart windows. //--- Allow the current chart to track mouse movement events if(engine.ChartGetMainChart()!=NULL) engine.ChartGetMainChart().SetEventMouseMoveON(); //--- Clear the list of all patterns engine.GetListAllPatterns().Clear(); //--- Set the flag of using the Pin Bar pattern with the parameters specified in the settings engine.SeriesSetUsedPatternPinBar(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,true,InpPinBarRatioBody,InpPinBarRatioLarger,InpPinBarRatioSmaller); //--- Hide all pattern icons, if any engine.SeriesPatternHideAll(); //--- Hide all pattern info panels, if any engine.SeriesPatternHideAllInfoPanels(); //--- Display the pattern icons on the chart with the parameters specified in the settings engine.SeriesDrawPatternPinBar(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,InpPinBarRatioBody,InpPinBarRatioLarger,InpPinBarRatioSmaller,true); //--- return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); }
In the OnChartEvent() event handler, add handling chart change event, so that any change hides the currently active information panels. Also, add the code block that displays these panels on the chart when hovering the cursor over the candle where the pattern was found:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ChartEvent function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { //--- If working in the tester, exit if(MQLInfoInteger(MQL_TESTER)) return; //--- Handling mouse events if(id==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK) { //--- Handle pressing the buttons in the panel if(StringFind(sparam,"BUTT_")>0) PressButtonEvents(sparam); } //--- Handling DoEasy library events if(id>CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM-1) { OnDoEasyEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); } //--- Chart change if(id==CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE) { //--- Whenever the chart changes, hide all information panels engine.SeriesPatternHideAllInfoPanels(); return; } //--- Check ChartXYToTimePrice() if(id==CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE) { //--- Get the chart object of the current (main) program chart CChartObj *chart=engine.ChartGetMainChart(); if(chart==NULL) return; //--- Get the index of a subwindow the cursor is located at int wnd_num=chart.XYToTimePrice(lparam,dparam); if(wnd_num==WRONG_VALUE) return; //--- Get the calculated cursor location time and price datetime time=chart.TimeFromXY(); double price=chart.PriceFromXY(); //--- Get the window object of the chart the cursor is located in by the subwindow index CChartWnd *wnd=chart.GetWindowByNum(wnd_num); if(wnd==NULL) return; //--- If X and Y coordinates are calculated by time and price (make a reverse conversion), if(wnd.TimePriceToXY(time,price)) { //--- in the comment, show the time, price and index of the window that are calculated by X and Y cursor coordinates, //--- as well as the cursor X and Y coordinates converted back from the time and price //Comment // ( // DFUN,"time: ",TimeToString(time),", price: ",DoubleToString(price,Digits()), // ", win num: ",(string)wnd_num,": x: ",(string)wnd.XFromTimePrice(), // ", y: ",(string)wnd.YFromTimePrice()," (",(string)wnd.YFromTimePriceRelative(),")" // ); //--- Get the bar open time on the chart using the cursor time datetime bar_time=GetStartTimeOfBarFast(PERIOD_CURRENT,time); //--- Get a pattern from the chart bar the open time was found for CPattern *pinbar=engine.GetPattern(Symbol(),Period(),bar_time,PATTERN_TYPE_PIN_BAR); //--- If there is a Pin Bar pattern on the bar if(pinbar!=NULL) { //--- If the cursor is within the candle size if(price>=pinbar.BarPriceLow() && price<=pinbar.BarPriceHigh()) { //--- Print a short description of the pattern in the journal pinbar.PrintShort(true); //--- Get the chart coordinates where you want to display the information panel int x=0; int y=0; if(ChartTimePriceToXY(pinbar.GetChartID(),0,bar_time,price,x,y)) { //--- Hide all panels except those belonging to the current pattern under the cursor engine.SeriesPatternHideAllInfoPanelsExceptOne(pinbar.Code()); //--- Display the information panel on the chart pinbar.ShowInfoPanel(x,y); } } } } } }
This will work as follows: the labels of the found patterns will be displayed on the chart. If we hover the cursor over a bar with a label (within its High and Low), an information panel will be displayed with a small pattern description. When hovering the mouse cursor over another bar with a pattern, the panel of the first pattern will be hidden and the panel of the one the cursor was moved to will be displayed. Any panel displayed on the chart will be visible until the chart is changed in any way, for example, moved to the right or left. This is the simplest solution for the test at the moment. Next, we will most likely make automatic hiding of panels over time.
Compile the EA and launch it on the chart:
We can see that the chart contains marks of the patterns found on the candles. When hovering the cursor, information panels appear with a pattern description, its parameters and search criteria. The coloring of the panels is different for bullish and bearish patterns. If the cursor is removed from the bar, the information panel remains on it and is removed only when another panel of a different pattern is opened, or when the chart is shifted.
What's next?
In the next article, we will continue to develop patterns.
All created files are attached to the article and can be downloaded for self-study and tests.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original article: https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/14339
Warning: All rights to these materials are reserved by MetaQuotes Ltd. Copying or reprinting of these materials in whole or in part is prohibited.
This article was written by a user of the site and reflects their personal views. MetaQuotes Ltd is not responsible for the accuracy of the information presented, nor for any consequences resulting from the use of the solutions, strategies or recommendations described.
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Waiting for the test
It's still a long way off....
Just opened google search results for "Price Action" and I see that a pin bar is a formation from Price Action.
Google gives out that dojis, hammers and stars are also Price Action.
However, you can proceed from any inferences and any own classifications. It is not important. More important is how to interpret and use it.
That's why I'm asking how this division is planned to be used. I don't like it when already voluminous code is cluttered with unnecessary functionality.
how this division is planned to be used
already voluminous code is cluttered with unnecessary functionality.
Greetings,
This lib looks amazing. Any chance of the latest version being available somewhere which compiles cleanly on MT5 5506?
Basic issues (such as changing int to uint (might work, but who knows)) can be resolved, but there are other compilation errors and warnings such as:
wrong parameters count, 9 passed, but 10 requires TabControl.mqh 366 16
wrong parameters count, 9 passed, but 10 requires SplitContainer.mqh 305 16
wrong parameters count, 6 passed, but 0 requires ProgressBar.mqh 545 8
wrong parameters count, 4 passed, but 0 requires TabHeader.mqh 1099 12
call resolves to 'string CWinFormBase::Text() const' instead of 'void CGCnvElement::Text(int,int,string,const color,const uchar,uint)' due to new rules of method hiding ProgressBar.mqh 545 8
etc, which I could give a try, but probably more reliable for the original author to resolve since he has better context.
Thanks
Edit: just found the version from 2024 https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/download/14479/mql5.zip, and it too has various compilation errors and warnings.
Greetings,
This library looks amazing. Is there any chance that somewhere there will be a latest version that compiles cleanly on MT5 5506?
The basic problems (such as replacing int with uint(might work, but who knows)) can be solved, but there are other compilation errors and warnings such as:
wrong number of parameters, 9 passed but 10 required TabControl.mqh 366 16
wrong number of parameters, 9 passed but 10 required SplitContainer.mqh 305 16
wrong number of parameters, 6 passed but 0 required ProgressBar.mqh 545 8
incorrect number of parameters, 4 passed but 0 required TabHeader.mqh 1099 12
call resolved to 'string CWinFormBase::Text() const' instead of 'void CGCnvElement::Text(int,int,string,const colour,const uchar,uint)' due to new method hiding rules ProgressBar.mqh 545 8
etc, which I could try, but it's probably more reliable to have the original author solve the problem as he has better context.
Thanks
Edit: just found the version from 2024 https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/download/14479/mql5.zip and it too has various compilation errors and warnings.