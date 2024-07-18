DoEasy. Service functions (Part 1): Price patterns

Contents

Concept

DoEasy library is being developed as a tool that allows us to conveniently obtain various data from our trading environment. In the library, we can sort any data lists getting access only to certain data with certain parameters. All this allows us to add some standard functionality to the library, which will make it easier for the user to create it - it will be ready for use directly from the library.

The creation of various kinds of standard functionality is planned in advance and this functionality will gradually be added to the library. In the current article, we will add to the library tools for searching and displaying price patterns that can be found on timeseries data. Timeseries classes provide the ability to quickly access any data from any timeseries. Using this data, we can easily find any pattern described by any author or developed independently.

Any pattern has a certain set of parameters that is common to any type of patterns. All data of this kind will be concentrated in the object class of the base abstract pattern. Based on the class, we will create inherited classes distributed by pattern type. Any pattern found will be associated with a timeseries bar so that using the found bar one can refer to the pattern that was discovered on that bar. Any pattern includes a base bar, from which a formation is searched for, resulting in a pattern. Therefore, different patterns may be present on one bar. Accordingly, the timeseries bar will store a list of patterns, for which it serves as the base one.

For each pattern, we will provide the ability to display it graphically on a chart. In order not to overload the chart with pattern icons, we will make it possible to display these icons according to program instructions. Each pattern can have different settings for searching for it. We will have the opportunity to create patterns of the same type, but different in their set of parameters - these will be two or more different patterns of the same type. This approach will allow you to search for a specific pattern, indicating its various parameters. All lists of all found patterns will be saved in the program for quick access according to the specified parameters. This will make it possible to find all patterns of the same type with the first type of parameters, and then find the same pattern but with different parameters, and then compare what was found. I think it will be convenient not to set the required ratios of the bar proportions rigidly, but to do it more flexibly - to give the opportunity to "play with the parameters".



All found patterns on any symbol and chart period will be stored in one list of patterns so that we can use the common list to search for any common properties of different patterns on different price data without first transferring them from different lists to one.





Improving library classes

In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh, add a macro substitution with the pattern list ID:

#define COLLECTION_HISTORY_ID ( 0x777A ) #define COLLECTION_MARKET_ID ( 0x777B ) #define COLLECTION_EVENTS_ID ( 0x777C ) #define COLLECTION_ACCOUNT_ID ( 0x777D ) #define COLLECTION_SYMBOLS_ID ( 0x777E ) #define COLLECTION_SERIES_ID ( 0x777F ) #define COLLECTION_SERIES_PATTERNS_ID ( 0x7780 ) #define COLLECTION_BUFFERS_ID ( 0x7781 ) #define COLLECTION_INDICATORS_ID ( 0x7782 ) #define COLLECTION_INDICATORS_DATA_ID ( 0x7783 ) #define COLLECTION_TICKSERIES_ID ( 0x7784 ) #define COLLECTION_MBOOKSERIES_ID ( 0x7785 ) #define COLLECTION_MQL5_SIGNALS_ID ( 0x7786 ) #define COLLECTION_CHARTS_ID ( 0x7787 ) #define COLLECTION_CHART_WND_ID ( 0x7788 ) #define COLLECTION_GRAPH_OBJ_ID ( 0x7789 ) #define COLLECTION_ID_LIST_END (COLLECTION_GRAPH_OBJ_ID)





In the object type list, add new object types for pattern classes created today:

OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SERIES_BAR, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SERIES_PERIOD, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SERIES_SYMBOL, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SERIES_PATTERN, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SERIES_PATTERN_CONTROL, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SERIES_PATTERNS_CONTROLLERS,

The Pattern object is the object of a pattern itself;

The Pattern Management object is an object that is to feature the functionality for searching and creating patterns of the same type within one timeseries. A control object is created for each pattern;

The Patterns Management object is an object that stores a list of all objects for managing patterns of various types and provides access to them. The object is defined inside the timeseries class.



Since patterns are searched for using any parameters of the timeseries bars, or combinations of these parameters for different nearby bars, add candle proportion parameters to bar properties (ratio of the candle body to its size, upper and lower shadows to the candle size and increase the total number of integer parameters from 10 to 13:

enum ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE { BAR_PROP_OPEN = BAR_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL, BAR_PROP_HIGH, BAR_PROP_LOW, BAR_PROP_CLOSE, BAR_PROP_CANDLE_SIZE, BAR_PROP_CANDLE_SIZE_BODY, BAR_PROP_CANDLE_BODY_TOP, BAR_PROP_CANDLE_BODY_BOTTOM, BAR_PROP_CANDLE_SIZE_SHADOW_UP, BAR_PROP_CANDLE_SIZE_SHADOW_DOWN, BAR_PROP_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE, BAR_PROP_RATIO_UPPER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE, BAR_PROP_RATIO_LOWER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE, }; #define BAR_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL ( 13 ) #define BAR_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP ( 0 )

Using these proportions, we can always describe the general appearance of any candle, and using them you can also search for the right candles with the right proportions.

Let's write enumerations of pattern types and properties:

enum ENUM_PATTERN_STATUS { PATTERN_STATUS_JC, PATTERN_STATUS_PA, };

At the moment, the library will have two groups of different patterns - candle formations and Price Action formations. A pattern belonging to one group or another will be considered the pattern state. The listing above describes these states.

Patterns of the same type can be buy, sell, or bidirectional. Let's write a list of pattern types by direction:

enum ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION { PATTERN_DIRECTION_BULLISH, PATTERN_DIRECTION_BEARISH, PATTERN_DIRECTION_BOTH, };





Let's write an enumeration with pattern types:

enum ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE { PATTERN_TYPE_HARAMI = 0x0 , PATTERN_TYPE_HARAMI_CROSS = 0x1 , PATTERN_TYPE_TWEEZER = 0x2 , PATTERN_TYPE_PIERCING_LINE = 0x4 , PATTERN_TYPE_DARK_CLOUD_COVER = 0x8 , PATTERN_TYPE_THREE_WHITE_SOLDIERS= 0x10 , PATTERN_TYPE_THREE_BLACK_CROWS = 0x20 , PATTERN_TYPE_SHOOTING_STAR = 0x40 , PATTERN_TYPE_HAMMER = 0x80 , PATTERN_TYPE_INVERTED_HAMMER = 0x100 , PATTERN_TYPE_HANGING_MAN = 0x200 , PATTERN_TYPE_DOJI = 0x400 , PATTERN_TYPE_DRAGONFLY_DOJI = 0x800 , PATTERN_TYPE_GRAVESTONE_DOJI = 0x1000 , PATTERN_TYPE_MORNING_STAR = 0x2000 , PATTERN_TYPE_MORNING_DOJI_STAR = 0x4000 , PATTERN_TYPE_EVENING_STAR = 0x8000 , PATTERN_TYPE_EVENING_DOJI_STAR = 0x10000 , PATTERN_TYPE_THREE_STARS = 0x20000 , PATTERN_TYPE_ABANDONED_BABY = 0x40000 , PATTERN_TYPE_PIVOT_POINT_REVERSAL= 0x80000 , PATTERN_TYPE_OUTSIDE_BAR = 0x100000 , PATTERN_TYPE_INSIDE_BAR = 0x200000 , PATTERN_TYPE_PIN_BAR = 0x400000 , PATTERN_TYPE_RAILS = 0x800000 , };

This list contains patterns, the search for which will gradually be added to the library. The values of the constants are made in the form of bit flags. This will allow us to store in one variable different types of patterns that are found on one bar, which are the base for each pattern.

Each pattern has certain properties inherent to this pattern. But there are also properties common to all patterns. Let's write a list of integer, real and string properties of patterns:

enum ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER { PATTERN_PROP_CODE = 0 , PATTERN_PROP_CTRL_OBJ_ID, PATTERN_PROP_ID, PATTERN_PROP_TIME, PATTERN_PROP_STATUS, PATTERN_PROP_TYPE, PATTERN_PROP_DIRECTION, PATTERN_PROP_PERIOD, PATTERN_PROP_CANDLES, }; #define PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 9 ) #define PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 0 ) enum ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE { PATTERN_PROP_BAR_PRICE_OPEN = PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL, PATTERN_PROP_BAR_PRICE_HIGH, PATTERN_PROP_BAR_PRICE_LOW, PATTERN_PROP_BAR_PRICE_CLOSE, PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE, PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_UPPER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE, PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_LOWER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE, PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRITERION, PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_LARGER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRITERION, PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_SMALLER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRITERION, }; #define PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL ( 10 ) #define PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP ( 0 ) enum ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_STRING { PATTERN_PROP_SYMBOL = (PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL), PATTERN_PROP_NAME, }; #define PATTERN_PROP_STRING_TOTAL ( 2 )

We will add the properties, inherent to all the patterns, to these property lists. Then, in methods inherited from the base patterns that return a flag for using a particular property, we will indicate which properties from these lists do not belong to this particular pattern.



Now let's write an enumeration with possible sorting criteria for searching, sorting and filtering patterns in their general list:

#define FIRST_PATTERN_DBL_PROP (PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_PATTERN_STR_PROP (PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_PATTERN_MODE { SORT_BY_PATTERN_CODE = 0 , SORT_BY_PATTERN_CTRL_OBJ_ID, SORT_BY_PATTERN_ID, SORT_BY_PATTERN_TIME, SORT_BY_PATTERN_STATUS, SORT_BY_PATTERN_TYPE, SORT_BY_PATTERN_DIRECTION, SORT_BY_PATTERN_PERIOD, SORT_BY_PATTERN_CANDLES, SORT_BY_PATTERN_BAR_PRICE_OPEN = FIRST_PATTERN_DBL_PROP, SORT_BY_PATTERN_BAR_PRICE_HIGH, SORT_BY_PATTERN_BAR_PRICE_LOW, SORT_BY_PATTERN_BAR_PRICE_CLOSE, SORT_BY_PATTERN_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE, SORT_BY_PATTERN_RATIO_UPPER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE, SORT_BY_PATTERN_RATIO_LOWER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE, SORT_BY_PATTERN_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRITERION, SORT_BY_PATTERN_RATIO_LARGER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRITERION, SORT_BY_PATTERN_RATIO_SMALLER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRITERION, SORT_BY_PATTERN_SYMBOL = FIRST_BAR_STR_PROP, SORT_BY_PATTERN_NAME, };

Using these properties, we will be able to search for patterns in the list.



When a pattern is found on the base bar closest to the current one, we will need to send a message to the library so that it can process it and send the message to the control program. We already have the methods for sending and handling messages about timeseries events. But these methods require adding events for finding a new pattern.

Add a message code about finding a new pattern to the list of possible timeseries events :

enum ENUM_SERIES_EVENT { SERIES_EVENTS_NO_EVENT = SYMBOL_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE, SERIES_EVENTS_NEW_BAR, SERIES_EVENTS_MISSING_BARS, SERIES_EVENTS_PATTERN, }; #define SERIES_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE (SERIES_EVENTS_PATTERN+ 1 )

Change the code of the next event from "Skipped bars+1" to "Pattern+1", so that subsequent event codes start with the correct value.







In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh, write indices of new library messages:

MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_TYPE_CANDLE_ZERO_BODY, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_TEXT_FIRS_SET_AMOUNT_DATA, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_RATIO_UPPER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_RATIO_LOWER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE,

...

MSG_LIB_TEXT_TS_TEXT_ATTEMPT, MSG_LIB_TEXT_TS_TEXT_WAIT_FOR_SYNC, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_CODE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TIME, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_ID, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_CTRL_OBJ_ID, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_CANDLES, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_DIRECTION, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_BAR_PRICE_OPEN, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_BAR_PRICE_HIGH, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_BAR_PRICE_LOW, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_BAR_PRICE_CLOSE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_RATIO_UPPER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_RATIO_LOWER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRIT, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_RATIO_LARGER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRIT, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_RATIO_SMALLER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRIT, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_NAME, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_STATUS_JC, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_STATUS_PA, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_BULLISH, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_BEARISH, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_BOTH, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_HARAMI, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_HARAMI_CROSS, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_TWEEZER, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_PIERCING_LINE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_DARK_CLOUD_COVER, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_THREE_WHITE_SOLDIERS, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_THREE_BLACK_CROWS, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_SHOOTING_STAR, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_HAMMER, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_INVERTED_HAMMER, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_HANGING_MAN, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_DOJI, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_DRAGONFLY_DOJI, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_GRAVESTONE_DOJI, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_MORNING_STAR, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_MORNING_DOJI_STAR, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_EVENING_STAR, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_EVENING_DOJI_STAR, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_THREE_STARS, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_ABANDONED_BABY, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_PIVOT_POINT_REVERSAL, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_OUTSIDE_BAR, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_INSIDE_BAR, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_PIN_BAR, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_RAILS,

and messages corresponding to the newly added indices:



{ "Свеча с нулевым телом" , "Candle with zero body" }, { "Сначала нужно установить требуемое количество данных при помощи SetRequiredUsedData()" , "First you need to set the required amount of data using SetRequiredUsedData()" }, { "Отношение тела свечи к полному размеру свечи" , "Ratio of candle body to full candle size" }, { "Отношение размера верхней тени к размеру свечи" , "Ratio of the upper shadow size to the candle size" }, { "Отношение размера нижней тени к размеру свечи" , "Ratio of the lower shadow size to the candle size" },

...

{ "Попытка: " , "Attempt: " }, { "Ожидание синхронизации данных ..." , "Waiting for data synchronization ..." }, { "Код" , "Code" }, { "Время определяющего бара" , "Time of the defining bar" }, { "Идентификатор паттерна" , "Pattern ID" }, { "Идентификатор объекта управления паттерном" , "Pattern Control object ID" }, { "Количество свечей, составляющих паттерн" , "Number of candles in the pattern" }, { "Направление паттерна" , "Pattern direction" }, { "Цена Open определяющего бара паттерна" , "Open price of the defining bar" }, { "Цена High определяющего бара паттерна" , "High price of the defining bar" }, { "Цена Low определяющего бара паттерна" , "Low price of the defining bar" }, { "Цена Close определяющего бара паттерна" , "Close price of the defining bar" }, { "Отношение тела свечи к полному размеру свечи в %" , "Ratio of candle body to full candle size in %" }, { "Отношение размера верхней тени к размеру свечи в %" , "Ratio of the size of the upper shadow to the size of the candle in %" }, { "Отношение размера нижней тени к размеру свечи в %" , "Ratio of the size of the lower shadow to the size of the candle in %" }, { "Установленный критерий отношения тела свечи к полному размеру свечи в %" , "Criterion for the Ratio of candle body to full candle size in %" }, { "Установленный критерий отношения размера наибольшей тени к размеру свечи в %" , "Criterion for the Ratio of the size of the larger shadow to the size of the candle in %" }, { "Установленный критерий отношения размера наименьшей тени к размеру свечи в %" , "Criterion for the Ratio of the size of the smaller shadow to the size of the candle in %" }, { "Наименование" , "Name" }, { "Свечной паттерн" , "Candlestick pattern" }, { "Формация Price Action" , "Price Action Formation" }, { "Бычий паттерн" , "Bullish pattern" }, { "Медвежий паттерн" , "Bearish pattern" }, { "Двунаправленный паттерн" , "Bidirectional pattern" }, { "Харами" , "Harami" }, { "Крест харами" , "Harami Cross" }, { "Пинцет" , "Tweezer" }, { "Просвет в облаках" , "Piercing pattern" }, { "Завеса из темных облаков" , "Dark Cloud Cover" }, { "Три белых солдата" , "Three White Soldiers" }, { "Три черные вороны" , "Three Black Crows" }, { "Падающая звезда" , "Shooting Star" }, { "Молот" , "Hammer" }, { "Перевёрнутый молот" , "Inverted Hammer" }, { "Повешенный" , "Hanging Man" }, { "Доджи" , "Doji" }, { "Доджи стрекоза" , "Dragonfly doji" }, { "Доджи надгробие" , "Gravestone Doji" }, { "Утренняя звезда" , "Morning Star" }, { "Утренняя доджи-звезда" , "Morning Doji Star" }, { "Вечерняя звезда" , "Evening Star" }, { "Вечерняя доджи-звезда" , "Evening Doji Star" }, { "Три звезды" , "Three stars" }, { "Брошенное дитя" , "Abandoned baby" }, { "PPR разворотная точка" , "Pivot Point Reversal" }, { "Внешний бар" , "Outside Bar" }, { "Внутренний бар" , "Inside Bar" }, { "Пин бар" , "Pin Bar" }, { "Рельсы" , "Rails" },





In the private section of the Bar object class file \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Series\Bar.mqh, write the methods calculating and returning candle proportions:

class CBar : public CBaseObj { private : MqlDateTime m_dt_struct; int m_digits; string m_period_description; long m_long_prop[BAR_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop[BAR_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; string m_string_prop[BAR_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; int IndexProp(ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return ( int )property-BAR_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; } int IndexProp(ENUM_BAR_PROP_STRING property) const { return ( int )property-BAR_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-BAR_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; } ENUM_BAR_BODY_TYPE BodyType( void ) const ; double CandleSize( void ) const { return ( this .High()- this .Low()); } double BodySize( void ) const { return ( this .BodyHigh()- this .BodyLow()); } double ShadowUpSize( void ) const { return ( this .High()- this .BodyHigh()); } double ShadowDownSize( void ) const { return ( this .BodyLow()- this .Low()); } double BodyHigh( void ) const { return :: fmax ( this .Close(), this .Open()); } double BodyLow( void ) const { return :: fmin ( this .Close(), this .Open()); } double CandleRatioBodyToCandleSize( void ) const { return ( this .CandleSize()> 0 ? this .BodySize()* 100.0 / this .CandleSize() : 100.0 ); } double CandleRatioUpperShadowToCandleSize( void ) const { return ( this .CandleSize()> 0 ? this .ShadowUpSize()* 100.0 / this .CandleSize() : 100.0 ); } double CandleRatioLowerShadowToCandleSize( void ) const { return ( this .CandleSize()> 0 ? this .ShadowDownSize()* 100.0 / this .CandleSize(): 100.0 ); } int TimeYear( void ) const { return this .m_dt_struct.year; } int TimeMonth( void ) const { return this .m_dt_struct.mon; } int TimeDayOfWeek( void ) const { return this .m_dt_struct.day_of_week; } int TimeDayOfYear( void ) const { return this .m_dt_struct.day_of_year; } int TimeDay( void ) const { return this .m_dt_struct.day; } int TimeHour( void ) const { return this .m_dt_struct.hour; } int TimeMinute( void ) const { return this .m_dt_struct.min; } public :





In the public section, namely in the simplified access to bar properties, write the methods returning new bar properties for candle proportions:

ENUM_BAR_BODY_TYPE TypeBody( void ) const { return (ENUM_BAR_BODY_TYPE) this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_TYPE); } ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe( void ) const { return ( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ) this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_PERIOD); } int Spread( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_SPREAD); } long VolumeTick( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_VOLUME_TICK); } long VolumeReal( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_VOLUME_REAL); } datetime Time( void ) const { return ( datetime ) this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME); } long Year( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_YEAR); } long Month( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_MONTH); } long DayOfWeek( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_DAY_OF_WEEK); } long DayOfYear( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_DAY_OF_YEAR); } long Day( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_DAY); } long Hour( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_HOUR); } long Minute( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_MINUTE); } double Open( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_OPEN); } double High( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_HIGH); } double Low( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_LOW); } double Close( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_CLOSE); } double Size( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_CANDLE_SIZE); } double SizeBody( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_CANDLE_SIZE_BODY); } double TopBody( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_CANDLE_BODY_TOP); } double BottomBody( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_CANDLE_BODY_BOTTOM); } double SizeShadowUp( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_CANDLE_SIZE_SHADOW_UP); } double SizeShadowDown( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_CANDLE_SIZE_SHADOW_DOWN); } double RatioBodyToCandleSize( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE); } double RatioUpperShadowToCandleSize( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_RATIO_UPPER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE);} double RatioLowerShadowToCandleSize( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_RATIO_LOWER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE);} string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_SYMBOL); } int Index( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) const { return :: iBarShift ( this . Symbol (),(timeframe== PERIOD_CURRENT ? :: Period () : timeframe), this .Time()); }





In the method that sets the bar object parameters, add writing calculated candle proprtions in the bar object properties:

void CBar::SetProperties( const MqlRates &rates) { this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_SPREAD,rates.spread); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_VOLUME_TICK,rates.tick_volume); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_VOLUME_REAL,rates.real_volume); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME,rates.time); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_YEAR, this .TimeYear()); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_MONTH, this .TimeMonth()); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_DAY_OF_YEAR, this .TimeDayOfYear()); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_DAY_OF_WEEK, this .TimeDayOfWeek()); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_DAY, this .TimeDay()); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_HOUR, this .TimeHour()); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_MINUTE, this .TimeMinute()); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_OPEN,rates.open); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_HIGH,rates.high); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_LOW,rates.low); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_CLOSE,rates.close); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_CANDLE_SIZE, this .CandleSize()); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_CANDLE_SIZE_BODY, this .BodySize()); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_CANDLE_BODY_TOP, this .BodyHigh()); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_CANDLE_BODY_BOTTOM, this .BodyLow()); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_CANDLE_SIZE_SHADOW_UP, this .ShadowUpSize()); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_CANDLE_SIZE_SHADOW_DOWN, this .ShadowDownSize()); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE, this .CandleRatioBodyToCandleSize()); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_RATIO_UPPER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE, this .CandleRatioUpperShadowToCandleSize()); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_RATIO_LOWER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE, this .CandleRatioLowerShadowToCandleSize()); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_TYPE, this .BodyType()); this .m_graph_elm.SetTypeNode( this .m_type); }





In the method that returns a description of a bar real property, implement returning descriptions of new bar properties:

string CBar::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE property) { int dg=( this .m_digits> 0 ? this .m_digits : 1 ); return ( property==BAR_PROP_OPEN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_PRICE_OPEN)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) ) : property==BAR_PROP_HIGH ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_HIGH)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) ) : property==BAR_PROP_LOW ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_LOW)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) ) : property==BAR_PROP_CLOSE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_PRICE_CLOSE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) ) : property==BAR_PROP_CANDLE_SIZE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_CANDLE_SIZE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) ) : property==BAR_PROP_CANDLE_SIZE_BODY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_CANDLE_SIZE_BODY)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) ) : property==BAR_PROP_CANDLE_SIZE_SHADOW_UP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_CANDLE_SIZE_SHADOW_UP)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) ) : property==BAR_PROP_CANDLE_SIZE_SHADOW_DOWN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_CANDLE_SIZE_SHADOW_DOWN)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) ) : property==BAR_PROP_CANDLE_BODY_TOP ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_CANDLE_BODY_TOP)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) ) : property==BAR_PROP_CANDLE_BODY_BOTTOM ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_CANDLE_BODY_BOTTOM)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) ) : property==BAR_PROP_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property), 2 )+ "%" ) : property==BAR_PROP_RATIO_UPPER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_RATIO_UPPER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property), 2 )+ "%" ) : property==BAR_PROP_RATIO_LOWER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_RATIO_LOWER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property), 2 )+ "%" ) : "" ); }





This concludes the improvement of the classes. Now we can start creating a basic pattern object.



Abstract pattern class

In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Series\Patterns\, create the new Pattern.mqh file. The class should be inherited from the underlying library object, whose file needs to be connected to the file of the created class:



#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\..\BaseObj.mqh" class CPattern : public CBaseObj { }





The private section declares standard arrays of properties for library objects and methods that return the actual index of the property in the corresponding array:

class CPattern : public CBaseObj { private : long m_long_prop[PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop[PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; string m_string_prop[PATTERN_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; int IndexProp(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return ( int )property-PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; } int IndexProp(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_STRING property) const { return ( int )property-PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL;} protected :





In the protected section of the class, the class member variables necessary for its operation are declared:

protected : CForm *m_form; int m_digits; ulong m_symbol_code; string m_name_graph_obj; double m_price; color m_color_bullish; color m_color_bearish; color m_color_bidirect; color m_color; color m_color_panel_bullish; color m_color_panel_bearish; color m_color_panel_bidirect; public :

A form object is required to create an information panel that will appear when hovering the mouse over the chart bar where the pattern is formed. The digital code of the symbol is necessary in order to convert the name of the symbol into a number that will be added to the pattern ID. The pattern ID is a unique number consisting of the bar opening time + pattern type + its status + pattern direction + timeframe + timeseries symbol. Using this code, we will determine that exactly such a pattern is already in the list of patterns.





The public section of the class declares standard library methods:

public : void SetProperty(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ) { this .m_long_prop[property]= value ; } void SetProperty(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ){ this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]= value ; } void SetProperty(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_STRING property, string value ){ this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]= value ; } long GetProperty(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this .m_long_prop[property]; } double GetProperty(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } string GetProperty(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_STRING property) const { return this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_STRING property) { return true ; } CPattern *GetObject( void ) { return & this ;} virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; bool IsEqual(CPattern* compared_obj) const ; CPattern(){ this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SERIES_PATTERN; } protected : CPattern( const ENUM_PATTERN_STATUS status, const ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE type, const uint id, const ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION direction, const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,MqlRates &rates); public : ~CPattern( void );





Methods for simplified access to the pattern object properties, methods for describing the pattern object properties, as well as the methods for working with the colors of graphical objects are also declared there:

ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE TypePattern( void ) const { return (ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE) this .GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_TYPE); } ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION Direction( void ) const { return (ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION) this .GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_DIRECTION); } ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe( void ) const { return ( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ) this .GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_PERIOD); } ENUM_PATTERN_STATUS Status( void ) const { return (ENUM_PATTERN_STATUS) this .GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_STATUS); } ulong Code( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_CODE); } uint ID( void ) const { return ( uint ) this .GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_ID); } ulong ControlObjectID( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_CTRL_OBJ_ID); } datetime Time( void ) const { return ( datetime ) this .GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_TIME); } uint Candles( void ) const { return ( uint ) this .GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_CANDLES); } double BarPriceOpen( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_BAR_PRICE_OPEN); } double BarPriceHigh( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_BAR_PRICE_HIGH); } double BarPriceLow( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_BAR_PRICE_LOW); } double BarPriceClose( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_BAR_PRICE_CLOSE); } string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_SYMBOL); } string Name( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_NAME); } string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_STRING property); virtual string StatusDescription( void ) const { return NULL ; } virtual string TypeDescription( void ) const { return NULL ; } string DirectDescription( void ) const ; virtual void Print ( const bool full_prop= false , const bool dash= false ); virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ); virtual string Header( void ); protected : bool DeleteGraphObj( bool redraw= false ); void SetColorBullish( const color clr) { this .m_color_bullish=clr; } void SetColorBearish( const color clr) { this .m_color_bearish=clr; } void SetColorBiDirect( const color clr) { this .m_color_bidirect=clr; } bool CreateInfoPanel( void ); virtual void CreateInfoPanelView( void ){} public : void SetColors( const color color_bullish, const color color_bearish, const color color_bidirect, const bool redraw= false ); void SetColorPanelBullish( const color clr) { this .m_color_panel_bullish=clr; } void SetColorPanelBearish( const color clr) { this .m_color_panel_bearish=clr; } void SetColorPanelBiDirect( const color clr) { this .m_color_panel_bidirect=clr; } void SetColorPanelBullish( const uchar R, const uchar G, const uchar B); void SetColorPanelBearish( const uchar R, const uchar G, const uchar B); void SetColorPanelBiDirect( const uchar R, const uchar G, const uchar B); void Draw( const bool redraw= false ); void Show( const bool redraw= false ); void Hide( const bool redraw= false ); void ShowInfoPanel( const int x, const int y); void HideInfoPanel( void ); };





Let's consider the implementation of the declared methods.

In the class constructor, set the pattern object properties and graphical object parameters — the pattern label on the chart and the information panel:



CPattern::CPattern( const ENUM_PATTERN_STATUS status, const ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE type, const uint id, const ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION direction, const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, MqlRates &rates) { this .m_digits=( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger (symbol, SYMBOL_DIGITS ); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SERIES_PATTERN; this .SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_STATUS,status); this .SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_TYPE,type); this .SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_ID,id); this .SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_DIRECTION,direction); this .SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_PERIOD,timeframe); this .SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_TIME,rates.time); this .SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_BAR_PRICE_OPEN,rates.open); this .SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_BAR_PRICE_HIGH,rates.high); this .SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_BAR_PRICE_LOW,rates.low); this .SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_BAR_PRICE_CLOSE,rates.close); this .SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_SYMBOL,symbol); this .m_symbol_code= 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<( int )symbol.Length();i++) this .m_symbol_code+=symbol.GetChar(i); ulong code=( ulong )rates.time+type+status+direction+timeframe+ this .m_symbol_code; this .SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_CODE,code); this .m_name_graph_obj=:: StringFormat ( "%s_p%lu" , this .m_name_program,code); this .m_color_bullish= clrBlue ; this .m_color_bearish= clrRed ; this .m_color_bidirect= clrGreen ; if ( this .Direction()==PATTERN_DIRECTION_BULLISH) { this .m_color= this .m_color_bullish; this .m_price=rates.low; } else if ( this .Direction()==PATTERN_DIRECTION_BEARISH) { this .m_color= this .m_color_bearish; this .m_price=rates.high; } else { this .m_color= this .m_color_bidirect; this .m_price=rates.open; } this .m_color_panel_bullish= clrLightGray ; this .m_color_panel_bearish= clrLightGray ; this .m_color_panel_bidirect= clrLightGray ; this .m_form= NULL ; }





In the class destructor, delete the created graphical objects:

CPattern::~CPattern( void ) { if ( this .m_form!= NULL ) delete this .m_form; this .DeleteGraphObj(); }





The method comparing the CPattern objects by a specified property:

int CPattern::Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { const CPattern *obj_compared=node; if (mode<PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) { long value_compared=obj_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER)mode); long value_current= this .GetProperty((ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER)mode); return (value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? - 1 : 0 ); } else if (mode<PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL+PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) { double value_compared=obj_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE)mode); double value_current= this .GetProperty((ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE)mode); return (value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? - 1 : 0 ); } else if (mode<PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL+PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+PATTERN_PROP_STRING_TOTAL) { string value_compared=obj_compared.GetProperty((ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_STRING)mode); string value_current= this .GetProperty((ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_STRING)mode); return (value_current>value_compared ? 1 : value_current<value_compared ? - 1 : 0 ); } return 0 ; }

This is a standard library method for comparing the properties of two objects.





The method comparing the CPattern objects by all properties:



bool CPattern::IsEqual(CPattern *compared_obj) const { int begin= 0 , end=PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; for ( int i=begin; i<end; i++) { ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER)i; if ( this .GetProperty(prop)!=compared_obj.GetProperty(prop)) return false ; } begin=end; end+=PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; for ( int i=begin; i<end; i++) { ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE)i; if ( this .GetProperty(prop)!=compared_obj.GetProperty(prop)) return false ; } begin=end; end+=PATTERN_PROP_STRING_TOTAL; for ( int i=begin; i<end; i++) { ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_STRING)i; if ( this .GetProperty(prop)!=compared_obj.GetProperty(prop)) return false ; } return true ; }

This is also a standard library method. It returns true only if all properties of the two objects being compared are equal.





Methods for sending descriptions of pattern properties to the journal:

void CPattern:: Print ( const bool full_prop= false , const bool dash= false ) { :: Print ( "============= " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PARAMS_LIST_BEG), " (" , this .Header(), ") =============" ); int begin= 0 , end=PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; for ( int i=begin; i<end; i++) { ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER prop=(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER)i; if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; :: Print ( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } :: Print ( "------" ); begin=end; end+=PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL; for ( int i=begin; i<end; i++) { ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE prop=(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE)i; if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; :: Print ( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } :: Print ( "------" ); begin=end; end+=PATTERN_PROP_STRING_TOTAL; for ( int i=begin; i<end; i++) { ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_STRING prop=(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_STRING)i; if (!full_prop && ! this .SupportProperty(prop)) continue ; :: Print ( this .GetPropertyDescription(prop)); } :: Print ( "============= " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PARAMS_LIST_END), " (" , this .Header(), ") =============

" ); } void CPattern::PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ) { :: Print ( this .Header(), ":

" ,(dash ? " - " : "" ), this . Symbol (), ", " ,TimeframeDescription( this .Timeframe()), " " ,:: TimeToString ( this .Time()), ", " , this .DirectDescription()); } string CPattern::Header( void ) { return ( this .StatusDescription()+ " " + this .TypeDescription()); } string CPattern::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER property) { return ( property==PATTERN_PROP_CODE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_CODE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==PATTERN_PROP_TIME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TIME)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: TimeToString ( this .GetProperty(property), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) ) : property==PATTERN_PROP_STATUS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_STATUS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .StatusDescription() ) : property==PATTERN_PROP_TYPE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_TYPE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .TypeDescription() ) : property==PATTERN_PROP_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_ID)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==PATTERN_PROP_CTRL_OBJ_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_CTRL_OBJ_ID)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==PATTERN_PROP_DIRECTION ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_DIRECTION)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .DirectDescription() ) : property==PATTERN_PROP_PERIOD ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_PERIOD)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +TimeframeDescription(( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ) this .GetProperty(property)) ) : property==PATTERN_PROP_CANDLES ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_CANDLES)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : "" ); } string CPattern::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE property) { int dg=( this .m_digits> 0 ? this .m_digits : 1 ); return ( property==PATTERN_PROP_BAR_PRICE_OPEN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_BAR_PRICE_OPEN)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) ) : property==PATTERN_PROP_BAR_PRICE_HIGH ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_BAR_PRICE_HIGH)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) ) : property==PATTERN_PROP_BAR_PRICE_LOW ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_BAR_PRICE_LOW)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) ) : property==PATTERN_PROP_BAR_PRICE_CLOSE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_BAR_PRICE_CLOSE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property),dg) ) : property==PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property), 2 ) ) : property==PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_LOWER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_RATIO_LOWER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property), 2 ) ) : property==PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_UPPER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_RATIO_UPPER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property), 2 ) ) : property==PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRITERION ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRIT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property), 2 ) ) : property==PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_LARGER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRITERION ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_RATIO_LARGER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRIT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property), 2 ) ) : property==PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_SMALLER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRITERION ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_RATIO_SMALLER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRIT)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: DoubleToString ( this .GetProperty(property), 2 ) ) : "" ); } string CPattern::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_STRING property) { return ( property==PATTERN_PROP_SYMBOL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_SYMBOL)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==PATTERN_PROP_NAME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_NAME)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .GetProperty(property) ) : "" ); } string CPattern::DirectDescription( void ) const { switch ( this .Direction()) { case PATTERN_DIRECTION_BULLISH : return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_BULLISH); case PATTERN_DIRECTION_BEARISH : return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_BEARISH); case PATTERN_DIRECTION_BOTH : return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_BOTH); default : return "Unknown" ; } }

Similar methods have been described more than once in previous articles about the library, and we will not return to their description here - everything quite simple and clear there.





Methods for working with graphical objects:

bool CPattern::DeleteGraphObj( bool redraw= false ) { if (:: ObjectFind ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name_graph_obj)< 0 ) return true ; if (:: ObjectDelete ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name_graph_obj)) { if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .m_chart_id); return true ; } return false ; } bool CPattern::CreateInfoPanel( void ) { int x= 0 , y= 0 ; if ( this .m_form!= NULL ) return true ; double price=( this .BarPriceHigh()+ this .BarPriceLow())/ 2 ; if (!:: ChartTimePriceToXY ( this .m_chart_id, 0 , this .Time(),price,x,y)) return false ; this .m_form= this .CreateForm( this .ID(), this .Name(),x,y, 4 , 4 ); if ( this .m_form== NULL ) return false ; this .CreateInfoPanelView(); return true ; } void CPattern::ShowInfoPanel( const int x, const int y) { if ( this .m_form== NULL ) if (! this .CreateInfoPanel()) return ; int chart_w=( int ):: ChartGetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ); int chart_h=( int ):: ChartGetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ); int cx=(x+ this .m_form.Width() >chart_w- 1 ? chart_w- 1 - this .m_form.Width() : x); int cy=(y+ this .m_form.Height()>chart_h- 1 ? chart_h- 1 - this .m_form.Height() : y); if ( this .m_form.SetCoordX(cx) && this .m_form.SetCoordY(cy)) this .m_form.Show(); } void CPattern::HideInfoPanel( void ) { if ( this .m_form!= NULL ) this .m_form.Hide(); } void CPattern::Draw( const bool redraw= false ) { if (:: ObjectFind ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name_graph_obj)< 0 ) { if (! this .CreateTrendLine( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name_graph_obj, 0 , this .Time(), this .m_price, this .Time(), this .m_price, this .m_color, 5 )) return ; } else this .Show(redraw); } void CPattern::Show( const bool redraw= false ) { :: ObjectSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name_graph_obj, OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES , OBJ_ALL_PERIODS ); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .m_chart_id); } void CPattern::Hide( const bool redraw= false ) { :: ObjectSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name_graph_obj, OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES , OBJ_NO_PERIODS ); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .m_chart_id); } void CPattern::SetColors( const color color_bullish, const color color_bearish, const color color_bidirect, const bool redraw= false ) { this .SetColorBullish(color_bullish); this .SetColorBearish(color_bearish); this .SetColorBiDirect(color_bidirect); this .m_color=( this .Direction()==PATTERN_DIRECTION_BULLISH ? this .m_color_bullish : this .Direction()==PATTERN_DIRECTION_BEARISH ? this .m_color_bearish : this .m_color_bidirect); :: ObjectSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name_graph_obj, OBJPROP_COLOR , this .m_color); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .m_chart_id); }

The methods are quite simple and commented. It does not make much sense to disassemble each of them - all methods are clear when reading their code.

The basic abstract pattern object is ready. We will make all the patterns planned for the library based on it. The exact parameters and used/unused properties are to be set in the patterns.



Let's start with the simple but useful Price Action Pin Bar pattern.



Pin Bar pattern

Bars with a short body, one long shadow and virtually no second shadow are the most important signals on the price chart. They often provide a strong hint (better than other bars) about where the price might go given the current environment and market conditions.

The class will be made as simple as possible - for each class inherited from the base pattern object, we only need to indicate some properties unique to this pattern, and indicate which properties are supported in the descendant class and which are not.

Let's look at the Pin Bar pattern class, which we continue to write in the same file as the base pattern class:

class CPatternPinBar : public CPattern { protected : virtual void CreateInfoPanelView( void ); public : virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_STRING property) { return true ; } virtual string StatusDescription( void ) const { return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_STATUS_PA); } virtual string TypeDescription( void ) const { return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_PIN_BAR); } CPatternPinBar( const uint id, const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, MqlRates &rates, const ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION direct); };

Methods that return descriptions of the pattern status and type return the "Price Action Formation" and "Pin Bar" strings, respectively. The methods, returning property usage flags, return true for all properties here. When adding new patterns and new bar properties for patterns, we will prohibit the properties not related to the Pin Bar pattern.



In the initialization string of the class constructor, pass the "Price Action" pattern status, "Pin Bar" pattern type and the remaining parameters, passed in the constructor inputs, to the parent class:

CPatternPinBar::CPatternPinBar( const uint id, const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, MqlRates &rates, const ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION direct) : CPattern( PATTERN_STATUS_PA , PATTERN_TYPE_PIN_BAR ,id,direct,symbol,timeframe,rates) { this .SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_NAME, "Pin Bar" ); this .SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_CANDLES, 1 ); }

In the constructor body, set the name of the "Pin Bar" pattern and the number of candles that make up the pattern to 1.





The virtual method that creates the appearance of the info panel will be different for each pattern — it will display the properties inherent in the pattern. For the Pin Bar pattern, the method will be like this:

void CPatternPinBar::CreateInfoPanelView( void ) { if ( this .m_form== NULL ) return ; color color_bullish= this .m_form.ChangeRGBComponents( this .m_form.ChangeColorLightness( this .m_color_panel_bullish, 5 ), 0 , 0 , 30 ); color color_bearish= this .m_form.ChangeRGBComponents( this .m_form.ChangeColorLightness( this .m_color_panel_bearish, 5 ), 30 , 0 , 0 ); color color_bidirect= this .m_color_bidirect; color clr[ 2 ]={}; switch ( this .Direction()) { case PATTERN_DIRECTION_BULLISH : clr[ 0 ]= this .m_form.ChangeColorLightness(color_bullish,- 2.5 ); clr[ 1 ]= this .m_form.ChangeColorLightness(color_bullish, 2.5 ); break ; case PATTERN_DIRECTION_BEARISH : clr[ 0 ]= this .m_form.ChangeColorLightness(color_bearish,- 2.5 ); clr[ 1 ]= this .m_form.ChangeColorLightness(color_bearish, 2.5 ); break ; default : clr[ 0 ]= this .m_form.ChangeColorLightness(color_bidirect,- 2.5 ); clr[ 1 ]= this .m_form.ChangeColorLightness(color_bidirect, 2.5 ); break ; } this .m_form.SetBackgroundColor( this .Direction()==PATTERN_DIRECTION_BULLISH ? color_bullish : this .Direction()==PATTERN_DIRECTION_BEARISH ? color_bearish : this .m_color_bidirect, true ); this .m_form.SetBorderColor( clrGray , true ); string name=:: StringFormat ( "Pin Bar (%.2f/%.2f/%.2f)" , this .GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE), this .GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_UPPER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE), this .GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_LOWER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE)); string param=:: StringFormat ( "%s (%.2f/%.2f/%.2f)" , this .DirectDescription(), this .GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRITERION), this .GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_LARGER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRITERION), this .GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_SMALLER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRITERION)); int x= 3 ; int y= 20 ; int w= 4 +(:: fmax ( 20 + this .m_form.TextWidth(name),:: fmax (x+ this .m_form.TextWidth(param),x+ this .m_form.TextWidth(:: TimeToString ( this .Time()))))); int h= 2 +( 20 + this .m_form.TextHeight( this .DirectDescription())+ this .m_form.TextHeight(:: TimeToString ( this .Time()))); this .m_form.SetWidth(w); this .m_form.SetHeight(h); int chart_w=( int ):: ChartGetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ); int chart_h=( int ):: ChartGetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ); int cx=( this .m_form.RightEdge() >chart_w- 1 ? chart_w- 1 - this .m_form.Width() : this .m_form.CoordX()); int cy=( this .m_form.BottomEdge()>chart_h- 1 ? chart_h- 1 - this .m_form.Height() : this .m_form.CoordY()); this .m_form.SetCoordX(cx); this .m_form.SetCoordY(cy); this .m_form.Erase(clr, 200 , true , false ); this .m_form.DrawFrameSimple( 0 , 0 , this .m_form.Width(), this .m_form.Height(), 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 , this .m_form.BorderColor(), 200 ); this .m_form.DrawIconInfo( 1 , 1 , 200 ); this .m_form.Text( 20 , 3 ,name, clrBlack , 200 ); this .m_form.DrawLine( 1 , 18 , this .m_form.Width()- 1 , 18 , clrDarkGray , 250 ); y= 20 ; this .m_form.Text(x,y,param, clrBlack , 200 ); y+= this .m_form.TextHeight(:: TimeToString ( this .Time())); this .m_form.Text(x,y,:: TimeToString ( this .Time()), clrBlack , 200 ); this .m_form.Update( true ); }

The method logic is fully described in the code comments. In the header, display the name of the pattern and the proportions of the candle the pattern was found on. Under the header, we will display the pattern direction, its search criteria and the date/time of the bar defining the pattern:

The candle proportions are specified in the header:

16.22 — ratio of the candle body to the size of the entire candle,

18.92 — ratio of the upper shadow to the size of the entire candle,

64.86 — ratio of the lower shadow to the size of the entire candle.

The header indicates the pattern direction and its search criteria:

30.00 — body should not exceed 30% of the entire candle size,

60.00 — the largest shadow should be at least 60% of the entire candle size,

30.00 — the smallest shadow should not be more than 30% of the entire candle size.

For different patterns, their search criteria will be different, therefore different data will be displayed in the information panel, which is what the virtual method does, drawing the appearance of the panel.



We are done with the pattern classes for now. Now we need to integrate them into the library.







Such a toolkit is necessary so that we can sort patterns. Add everything we need in the CSelect class of the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\Select.mqh library file.

First of all, include the pattern class file to the CSelect class file:

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <Arrays\ArrayObj.mqh> #include "..\Objects\Orders\Order.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Events\Event.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Accounts\Account.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Symbols\Symbol.mqh" #include "..\Objects\PendRequest\PendRequest.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Series\\Patterns\Pattern.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Series\SeriesDE.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\Buffer.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\IndicatorDE.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Indicators\DataInd.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Ticks\DataTick.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Book\MarketBookOrd.mqh" #include "..\Objects\MQLSignalBase\MQLSignal.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Chart\ChartObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\GCnvElement.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Graph\Standard\GStdGraphObj.mqh"





Declare the methods for handling the patterns immediately after announcing the methods for handling timeseries bars:

static CArrayObj *ByBarProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BAR_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByBarProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByBarProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BAR_PROP_STRING property, string value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static int FindBarMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BAR_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindBarMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindBarMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BAR_PROP_STRING property); static int FindBarMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BAR_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindBarMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindBarMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_BAR_PROP_STRING property); static CArrayObj *ByPatternProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByPatternProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static CArrayObj *ByPatternProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_STRING property, string value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode); static int FindPatternMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindPatternMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindPatternMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_STRING property); static int FindPatternMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER property); static int FindPatternMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE property); static int FindPatternMin(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_STRING property);





Let's write their implementation outside the class body:

CArrayObj *CSelect::ByPatternProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER property, long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode) { if (list_source== NULL ) return NULL ; CArrayObj *list= new CArrayObj(); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; list.FreeMode( false ); ListStorage.Add(list); int total=list_source.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ; i<total; i++) { CPattern *obj=list_source.At(i); if (!obj.SupportProperty(property)) continue ; long obj_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj_prop,value,mode)) list.Add(obj); } return list; } CArrayObj *CSelect::ByPatternProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode) { if (list_source== NULL ) return NULL ; CArrayObj *list= new CArrayObj(); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; list.FreeMode( false ); ListStorage.Add(list); for ( int i= 0 ; i<list_source.Total(); i++) { CPattern *obj=list_source.At(i); if (!obj.SupportProperty(property)) continue ; double obj_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj_prop,value,mode)) list.Add(obj); } return list; } CArrayObj *CSelect::ByPatternProperty(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_STRING property, string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode) { if (list_source== NULL ) return NULL ; CArrayObj *list= new CArrayObj(); if (list== NULL ) return NULL ; list.FreeMode( false ); ListStorage.Add(list); for ( int i= 0 ; i<list_source.Total(); i++) { CPattern *obj=list_source.At(i); if (!obj.SupportProperty(property)) continue ; string obj_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj_prop,value,mode)) list.Add(obj); } return list; } int CSelect::FindPatternMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER property) { if (list_source== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; int index= 0 ; CPattern *max_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CPattern *obj=list_source.At(i); long obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); max_obj=list_source.At(index); long obj2_prop=max_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,MORE)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindPatternMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE property) { if (list_source== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; int index= 0 ; CPattern *max_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CPattern *obj=list_source.At(i); double obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); max_obj=list_source.At(index); double obj2_prop=max_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,MORE)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindPatternMax(CArrayObj *list_source,ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_STRING property) { if (list_source== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; int index= 0 ; CPattern *max_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CPattern *obj=list_source.At(i); string obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); max_obj=list_source.At(index); string obj2_prop=max_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,MORE)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindPatternMin(CArrayObj* list_source,ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER property) { int index= 0 ; CPattern *min_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CPattern *obj=list_source.At(i); long obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); min_obj=list_source.At(index); long obj2_prop=min_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,LESS)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindPatternMin(CArrayObj* list_source,ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE property) { int index= 0 ; CPattern *min_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CPattern *obj=list_source.At(i); double obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); min_obj=list_source.At(index); double obj2_prop=min_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,LESS)) index=i; } return index; } int CSelect::FindPatternMin(CArrayObj* list_source,ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_STRING property) { int index= 0 ; CPattern *min_obj= NULL ; int total=list_source.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 1 ; i<total; i++) { CPattern *obj=list_source.At(i); string obj1_prop=obj.GetProperty(property); min_obj=list_source.At(index); string obj2_prop=min_obj.GetProperty(property); if (CompareValues(obj1_prop,obj2_prop,LESS)) index=i; } return index; }

The CSelect class was considered in the third article describing the library. For lists of all objects where it is necessary to search and sort by object properties, logically identical methods are implemented in the CSelect class. For pattern objects, everything is exactly the same. Therefore, after reading the description of the class, we can understand all of the above methods.

The only thing that now distinguishes the previously discussed class is the CompareValues() method for comparing the values of two objects. Previously it looked as follows:

template < typename T> bool CSelect::CompareValues(T value1,T value2,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode) { return ( mode==EQUAL && value1==value2 ? true : mode==NO_EQUAL && value1!=value2 ? true : mode==MORE && value1>value2 ? true : mode==LESS && value1<value2 ? true : mode==EQUAL_OR_MORE && value1>=value2 ? true : mode==EQUAL_OR_LESS && value1<=value2 ? true : false ); }

At the moment, the if-else construction used in the old method has been replaced by switch:

template < typename T> bool CSelect::CompareValues(T value1,T value2,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode) { switch (mode) { case EQUAL : return (value1==value2 ? true : false ); case NO_EQUAL : return (value1!=value2 ? true : false ); case MORE : return (value1>value2 ? true : false ); case LESS : return (value1<value2 ? true : false ); case EQUAL_OR_MORE : return (value1>=value2 ? true : false ); case EQUAL_OR_LESS : return (value1<=value2 ? true : false ); default : return false ; } }

In this form, the comparison should work faster.







Pattern control classes

We will create a pattern control class for each pattern, and even for identical patterns with different parameters,. In this class, we will store the specified properties for searching for a pattern, arrange their search in the timeseries and return pointers to the searched patterns. Each pattern will have its own unique ID, consisting of the symbol name, timeframe, pattern type, pattern direction and the sum of its parameters. Thus, even two identical patterns on the same symbol and chart period, but with different parameters, will be independent and different. Besides, they will be present in the list of all patterns.

According to the existing order of files in the library, each new type of class has its own file - this streamlines the structure of the library and reduces the size of each file. But in this case, I had to place the pattern control classes in the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Series\SeriesDE.mqh timeseries class file. This is all due to the fact that there are too many interconnections of different classes in the library. So if we divide the timeseries class and pattern control classes into different files and connect the file of pattern control classes to the timeseries file, then some of the files stop compiling, since the compiler does not have access to the timeseries file in one place and to the pattern control class file in another. So far I have not been able to connect everything correctly, no matter how much I tried. Eventually, I decided to write pattern control classes directly in the class file of the timeseries one of the pattern control classes will be located in.

The structure will be like this: for each pattern with its set of properties and parameters, its own control class will be created. The number of patterns created for searching and the number of different variations of the necessary same-type patterns are equal to the number of pattern control objects. Next, these created objects are placed in the list of the control class for all created pattern control objects. From there, access is provided to the management objects. From there, in turn, we gain access directly to the patterns.

Open the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Series\SeriesDE.mqh timeseries class file. Let's start developing a new class for managing the abstract pattern:

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\..\Services\Select.mqh" #include "..\..\Services\NewBarObj.mqh" #include "Bar.mqh" class CPatternControl : public CBaseObjExt { private : ENUM_TIMEFRAMES m_timeframe; string m_symbol; double m_point; bool m_used; bool m_drawing; ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE m_type_pattern; protected : double m_ratio_body_to_candle_size; double m_ratio_larger_shadow_to_candle_size; double m_ratio_smaller_shadow_to_candle_size; ulong m_object_id; CArrayObj *m_list_series; CArrayObj *m_list_all_patterns; CPattern m_pattern_instance; ulong m_symbol_code; virtual ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION FindPattern( const datetime series_bar_time, const uint min_body_size) const { return WRONG_VALUE ; } virtual CPattern *CreatePattern( const ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION direction, const uint id,CBar *bar){ return NULL ; } virtual ulong GetPatternCode( const ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION direction, const datetime time) const { return 0 ; } virtual CArrayObj*GetListPatterns( void ) { return NULL ; } virtual ulong CreateObjectID( void ) { return 0 ; } public : CPatternControl *GetObject( void ) { return & this ; } void SetUsed( const bool flag) { this .m_used=flag; } bool IsUsed( void ) const { return this .m_used; } void SetDrawing( const bool flag) { this .m_drawing=flag; } bool IsDrawing( void ) const { return this .m_drawing; } void SetRatioBodyToCandleSizeValue( const double value) { this .m_ratio_body_to_candle_size=value; } void SetRatioLargerShadowToCandleSizeValue( const double value) { this .m_ratio_larger_shadow_to_candle_size=value; } void SetRatioSmallerShadowToCandleSizeValue( const double value) { this .m_ratio_smaller_shadow_to_candle_size=value; } double RatioBodyToCandleSizeValue( void ) const { return this .m_ratio_body_to_candle_size; } double RatioLargerShadowToCandleSizeValue( void ) const { return this .m_ratio_larger_shadow_to_candle_size; } double RatioSmallerShadowToCandleSizeValue( void ) const { return this .m_ratio_smaller_shadow_to_candle_size; } virtual ulong ObjectID( void ) const { return this .m_object_id; } ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE TypePattern( void ) const { return this .m_type_pattern; } ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe( void ) const { return this .m_timeframe; } string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .m_symbol; } double Point ( void ) const { return this .m_point; } ulong SymbolCode( void ) const { return this .m_symbol_code; } virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; virtual int CreateAndRefreshPatternList( void ); void DrawPatterns( const bool redraw= false ); protected : CPatternControl( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const ENUM_PATTERN_STATUS status, const ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE type,CArrayObj *list_series,CArrayObj *list_patterns); };

All variables and methods are signed. Their purpose should be clear from their descriptions.

The class only has a protected parametric constructor, since this class is not used separately. The classes inherited from it will have a public constructor, where the corresponding parameters are passed to the protected constructor of the parent class in accordance with the type of the pattern the control object is created for.

The protected parametric constructor receives the parameters of the created pattern and the pointers to external lists: timeseries list and the list of all patterns. The initialization list allows us to specify the default pattern search criteria and the flags for using the pattern and drawing pattern labels. All passed parameters are then adjusted and set in the constructor body, the pointers passed to the method are assigned to the pointers to the class lists and a symbol code is created:

CPatternControl::CPatternControl( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const ENUM_PATTERN_STATUS status, const ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE type, CArrayObj *list_series,CArrayObj *list_patterns ) : m_ratio_body_to_candle_size( 30 ),m_ratio_larger_shadow_to_candle_size( 60 ),m_ratio_smaller_shadow_to_candle_size( 30 ),m_used( true ),m_drawing( true ) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SERIES_PATTERN_CONTROL; this .m_type_pattern=type; this .m_symbol=(symbol== NULL || symbol== "" ? :: Symbol () : symbol); this .m_timeframe=(timeframe== PERIOD_CURRENT ? :: Period () : timeframe); this .m_point=:: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_symbol, SYMBOL_POINT ); this .m_object_id= 0 ; this .m_list_series=list_series; this .m_list_all_patterns=list_patterns; for ( int i= 0 ;i<( int ) this .m_symbol.Length();i++) this .m_symbol_code+= this .m_symbol.GetChar(i); }

Pointers to lists passed to the constructor are needed to indicate which external lists, created from the outside, this class works with. By assigning pointers to external lists to the pointers to class lists, we thereby precisely determine that the class works precisely with those lists that were created externally, and not with any other instances of the CArrayObj class.





The method comparing the CPatternControl objects with each other:



int CPatternControl::Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { const CPatternControl *obj_compared=node; return ( this .SymbolCode() > obj_compared.SymbolCode() || this .Timeframe() > obj_compared.Timeframe() || this .TypePattern() > obj_compared.TypePattern() || this .ObjectID() > obj_compared.ObjectID() ? 1 : this .SymbolCode() < obj_compared.SymbolCode() || this .Timeframe() < obj_compared.Timeframe() || this .TypePattern() < obj_compared.TypePattern() || this .ObjectID() < obj_compared.ObjectID() ? - 1 : 0 ); }

Here, each property of the current object is compared with the corresponding property of the compared objec. 0 is returned only if each of the compared properties is equal.





The method that searches for patterns and adds those found to the list of all patterns:



int CPatternControl::CreateAndRefreshPatternList( void ) { if (! this .m_used) return 0 ; this .m_is_event= false ; this .m_list_events.Clear(); datetime time_open= 0 ; if (!:: SeriesInfoInteger ( this . Symbol (), this .Timeframe(), SERIES_LASTBAR_DATE ,time_open)) return 0 ; CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByBarProperty( this .m_list_series,BAR_PROP_TIME,time_open,LESS); if (list== NULL || list.Total()== 0 ) return 0 ; list.Sort(SORT_BY_BAR_TIME); for ( int i=list.Total()- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) { CBar *bar=list.At(i); if (bar== NULL ) continue ; ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION direction= this .FindPattern(bar.Time(), 1 ); if (direction== WRONG_VALUE ) continue ; ulong code= this .GetPatternCode(direction,bar.Time()); this .m_pattern_instance.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_CODE,code); this .m_list_all_patterns.Sort(SORT_BY_PATTERN_CODE); int index= this .m_list_all_patterns.Search(& this .m_pattern_instance); if (index== WRONG_VALUE ) { CPattern *pattern= this .CreatePattern(direction, this .m_list_all_patterns.Total(),bar); if (pattern== NULL ) continue ; this .m_list_all_patterns.Sort(SORT_BY_PATTERN_TIME); if (! this .m_list_all_patterns.InsertSort(pattern)) { delete pattern; continue ; } if ( this .m_drawing) pattern.Draw(); } } this .m_list_all_patterns.Sort(SORT_BY_PATTERN_TIME); return m_list_all_patterns.Total(); }

The method logic has been described in the code comments in detail. In short: using the list of all bars except the current one (patterns should be searched only on completed bars), we search for a pattern using the FindPattern() virtual method, the implementation of which should be done in inherited classes, since each pattern is searched in its own way. If the pattern is found, then a new pattern object is created, again using the CreatePattern() virtual method, implemented in inherited classes for the same reason. The newly created object is placed in the list of all library patterns.





The method that displays pattern labels on a chart:



void CPatternControl::DrawPatterns( const bool redraw= false ) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetListPatterns(); if (list== NULL || list.Total()== 0 ) return ; list.Sort(SORT_BY_PATTERN_TIME); for ( int i=list.Total()- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) { CPattern *obj=list.At(i); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; obj.Draw( false ); } if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .m_chart_id); }

The logic of the method is commented in the code. In short, we get a list of only those patterns that are controlled by this control object. In a loop using the resulting list, we obtain each next pattern object and display its graphical label on the chart. The chart is redrawn at the end of the loop to get rid of the chart being redrawn at each loop iteration.

The basic pattern control object class is ready. Now we need to write inherited classes, in which the types of patterns and their parameters are already precisely specified.





Since today we are making only one pattern - Pin Bar, we will create an object to control it. Let's continue writing the code in the same file:

class CPatternControlPinBar : public CPatternControl { protected : virtual ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION FindPattern( const datetime series_bar_time, const uint min_body_size) const ; virtual CPattern *CreatePattern( const ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION direction, const uint id,CBar *bar); virtual ulong GetPatternCode( const ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION direction, const datetime time) const { return (time+PATTERN_TYPE_PIN_BAR+PATTERN_STATUS_PA+direction+ this .Timeframe()+ this .m_symbol_code); } virtual CArrayObj*GetListPatterns( void ); virtual ulong CreateObjectID( void ); public : CPatternControlPinBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, CArrayObj *list_series,CArrayObj *list_patterns, const double ratio_body_to_candle_size, const double ratio_larger_shadow_to_candle_size, const double ratio_smaller_shadow_to_candle_size) : CPatternControl(symbol,timeframe,PATTERN_STATUS_PA,PATTERN_TYPE_PIN_BAR,list_series,list_patterns) { this .m_ratio_body_to_candle_size=ratio_body_to_candle_size; this .m_ratio_larger_shadow_to_candle_size=ratio_larger_shadow_to_candle_size; this .m_ratio_smaller_shadow_to_candle_size=ratio_smaller_shadow_to_candle_size; this .m_object_id= this .CreateObjectID(); } };

In the initialization list of the class constructor, pass the Price Action pattern status and Pin Bar pattern type to the parent class. Also, the constructor parameters pass pointers to external lists and pattern search criteria.







The method that creates an object ID based on pattern search criteria:



ulong CPatternControlPinBar::CreateObjectID( void ) { ushort body=( ushort ) this .RatioBodyToCandleSizeValue()* 100 ; ushort larger=( ushort ) this .RatioLargerShadowToCandleSizeValue()* 100 ; ushort smaller=( ushort ) this .RatioSmallerShadowToCandleSizeValue()* 100 ; ulong res= 0 ; this .UshortToLong(body, 0 ,res); this .UshortToLong(larger, 1 ,res); return this .UshortToLong(smaller, 2 ,res); }

Three criteria (percentages of the candle body, largest and smallest shadows to the size of the entire candle) are specified in real numbers (percentages) and cannot exceed 100. Therefore, we convert them to integer values by multiplying by 100, and then create a ulong ID using the UshortToLong() extended standard object library method, filling the specified bits of the long number with ushort values:

long CBaseObjExt::UshortToLong( const ushort ushort_value, const uchar to_byte, long &long_value) { if (to_byte> 3 ) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_INDEX)); return 0 ; } return (long_value |= this .UshortToByte(ushort_value,to_byte)); } long CBaseObjExt::UshortToByte( const ushort value, const uchar to_byte) const { return ( long )value<<( 16 *to_byte); }





A virtual method that creates a pattern with the specified direction:



CPattern *CPatternControlPinBar::CreatePattern( const ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION direction, const uint id,CBar *bar) { if (bar== NULL ) return NULL ; MqlRates rates={ 0 }; rates.time=bar.Time(); rates.open=bar.Open(); rates.high=bar.High(); rates.low=bar.Low(); rates.close=bar.Close(); CPatternPinBar *obj= new CPatternPinBar(id, this . Symbol (), this .Timeframe(),rates,direction); if (obj== NULL ) return NULL ; obj.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE,bar.RatioBodyToCandleSize()); obj.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_LOWER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE,bar.RatioLowerShadowToCandleSize()); obj.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_UPPER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE,bar.RatioUpperShadowToCandleSize()); obj.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRITERION, this .RatioBodyToCandleSizeValue()); obj.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_LARGER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRITERION, this .RatioLargerShadowToCandleSizeValue()); obj.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_SMALLER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRITERION, this .RatioSmallerShadowToCandleSizeValue()); obj.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_CTRL_OBJ_ID, this .ObjectID()); return obj; }

The method logic is described in the code comments. We can see that the pointer to the pattern control object is also registered in the created pattern object. Thus, having received the pointer to a pattern object somewhere in the program, we can use it to access the control object that created this pattern and then handle it. In other words, we have a two-way access here - from the control object to the pattern and vice versa.





The method searching for the pattern:

ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION CPatternControlPinBar::FindPattern( const datetime series_bar_time, const uint min_body_size) const { CBar *bar= NULL ; CPatternPinBar *pin_bar= NULL ; CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByBarProperty( this .m_list_series,BAR_PROP_TIME,series_bar_time,EQUAL); if (list== NULL || list.Total()== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; list=CSelect::ByBarProperty(list,BAR_PROP_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE, this .RatioBodyToCandleSizeValue(),EQUAL_OR_LESS); list=CSelect::ByBarProperty(list,BAR_PROP_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE,min_body_size,EQUAL_OR_MORE); if (list== NULL || list.Total()== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; CArrayObj *list_bullish=CSelect::ByBarProperty(list,BAR_PROP_RATIO_LOWER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE, this .RatioLargerShadowToCandleSizeValue(),EQUAL_OR_MORE); list_bullish=CSelect::ByBarProperty(list_bullish,BAR_PROP_RATIO_UPPER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE, this .RatioSmallerShadowToCandleSizeValue(),EQUAL_OR_LESS); if (list_bullish!= NULL && list_bullish.Total()> 0 ) return PATTERN_DIRECTION_BULLISH; CArrayObj *list_bearish=CSelect::ByBarProperty(list,BAR_PROP_RATIO_UPPER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE, this .RatioLargerShadowToCandleSizeValue(),EQUAL_OR_MORE); list_bearish=CSelect::ByBarProperty(list_bearish,BAR_PROP_RATIO_LOWER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE, this .RatioSmallerShadowToCandleSizeValue(),EQUAL_OR_LESS); if (list_bearish!= NULL && list_bearish.Total()> 0 ) return PATTERN_DIRECTION_BEARISH; return WRONG_VALUE ; }

The logic of the method is commented in the code. In short, a Pin Bar is a one-bar Price Action formation, so we only need one timeseries bar. We get one bar based on the bar time passed to the method. Next, we find out the proportions of the candle body relative to its entire size. If the body is larger than the allowed size, there is definitely no pattern, return -1. If the criterion for the candle body size is passed, then in the same way we first check the shadows of the candle for acceptable size values for a bullish pattern, and then, if there is no bullish pattern, we check the shadows of the candle for bearish pattern size values. If a pattern is found, return its direction. If not, return -1.







The method returning a list of patterns managed by the object:

CArrayObj *CPatternControlPinBar::GetListPatterns( void ) { CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByPatternProperty( this .m_list_all_patterns,PATTERN_PROP_PERIOD, this .Timeframe(),EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByPatternProperty(list,PATTERN_PROP_SYMBOL, this . Symbol (),EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByPatternProperty(list,PATTERN_PROP_TYPE,PATTERN_TYPE_PIN_BAR,EQUAL); return CSelect::ByPatternProperty(list,PATTERN_PROP_CTRL_OBJ_ID, this .ObjectID(),EQUAL); }

In the list of all patterns, we look only for patterns with the chart period set for this object.

In the resulting list, we look for patterns with the symbol set for this object.

We extract only Pin Bar patterns from the resulting list.

We return the pointer to the list of only those patterns the control object ID is set for.

If the list could not be obtained at some stage, then NULL is returned.

The Pin Bar pattern control object is ready. In subsequent articles, I will gradually add new patterns and new objects for managing them.





Now we need to write the class for managing the pattern control objects created above. Let's continue writing further in the same file.

At its core, the class is a list of created pattern control objects and a set of methods that provide access to them. All methods are of the same type and will be implemented directly in the class body.



The private section contains a list of pattern control objects and lists of timeseries and all patterns. The public section contains methods that return a timeframe, a symbol, and a pointer to the object:



class CPatternsControl : public CBaseObjExt { private : CArrayObj m_list_controls; CArrayObj *m_list_series; CArrayObj *m_list_all_patterns; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES m_timeframe; string m_symbol; public : ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe( void ) const { return this .m_timeframe; } string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .m_symbol; } CPatternsControl *GetObject( void ) { return & this ; } protected :





The protected section contains methods that return pattern control objects. Only the method returning the Pin Bar pattern control object with specified parameters is completely ready:

CPatternControl *GetObjControlPatternPinBar( const double ratio_body= 30 , const double ratio_larger_shadow= 60 , const double ratio_smaller_shadow= 30 ) { int total= this .m_list_controls.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CPatternControl *obj= this .m_list_controls.At(i); if (obj== NULL || obj.TypePattern()!=PATTERN_TYPE_PIN_BAR) continue ; if (ratio_body==obj.RatioBodyToCandleSizeValue() && ratio_larger_shadow==obj.RatioLargerShadowToCandleSizeValue() && ratio_smaller_shadow==obj.RatioSmallerShadowToCandleSizeValue()) return obj; } return NULL ; }





The remaining methods are created in the form of blanks. Let's look at the full method list:

protected : CPatternControl *GetObjControlPatternHarami( void ) { int total= this .m_list_controls.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CPatternControl *obj= this .m_list_controls.At(i); if (obj== NULL || obj.TypePattern()!=PATTERN_TYPE_HARAMI) continue ; } return NULL ; } CPatternControl *GetObjControlPatternHaramiCross( void ) { int total= this .m_list_controls.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CPatternControl *obj= this .m_list_controls.At(i); if (obj== NULL || obj.TypePattern()!=PATTERN_TYPE_HARAMI_CROSS) continue ; } return NULL ; } CPatternControl *GetObjControlPatternTweezer( void ) { int total= this .m_list_controls.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CPatternControl *obj= this .m_list_controls.At(i); if (obj== NULL || obj.TypePattern()!=PATTERN_TYPE_TWEEZER) continue ; } return NULL ; } CPatternControl *GetObjControlPatternPiercingLine( void ) { int total= this .m_list_controls.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CPatternControl *obj= this .m_list_controls.At(i); if (obj== NULL || obj.TypePattern()!=PATTERN_TYPE_PIERCING_LINE) continue ; } return NULL ; } CPatternControl *GetObjControlPatternDarkCloudCover( void ) { int total= this .m_list_controls.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CPatternControl *obj= this .m_list_controls.At(i); if (obj== NULL || obj.TypePattern()!=PATTERN_TYPE_DARK_CLOUD_COVER) continue ; } return NULL ; } CPatternControl *GetObjControlPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers( void ) { int total= this .m_list_controls.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CPatternControl *obj= this .m_list_controls.At(i); if (obj== NULL || obj.TypePattern()!=PATTERN_TYPE_THREE_WHITE_SOLDIERS) continue ; } return NULL ; } CPatternControl *GetObjControlPatternThreeBlackCrows( void ) { int total= this .m_list_controls.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CPatternControl *obj= this .m_list_controls.At(i); if (obj== NULL || obj.TypePattern()!=PATTERN_TYPE_THREE_BLACK_CROWS) continue ; } return NULL ; } CPatternControl *GetObjControlPatternShootingStar( void ) { int total= this .m_list_controls.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CPatternControl *obj= this .m_list_controls.At(i); if (obj== NULL || obj.TypePattern()!=PATTERN_TYPE_SHOOTING_STAR) continue ; } return NULL ; } CPatternControl *GetObjControlPatternHammer( void ) { int total= this .m_list_controls.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CPatternControl *obj= this .m_list_controls.At(i); if (obj== NULL || obj.TypePattern()!=PATTERN_TYPE_HAMMER) continue ; } return NULL ; } CPatternControl *GetObjControlPatternInvertedHammer( void ) { int total= this .m_list_controls.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CPatternControl *obj= this .m_list_controls.At(i); if (obj== NULL || obj.TypePattern()!=PATTERN_TYPE_INVERTED_HAMMER) continue ; } return NULL ; } CPatternControl *GetObjControlPatternHangingMan( void ) { int total= this .m_list_controls.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CPatternControl *obj= this .m_list_controls.At(i); if (obj== NULL || obj.TypePattern()!=PATTERN_TYPE_HANGING_MAN) continue ; } return NULL ; } CPatternControl *GetObjControlPatternDoji( void ) { int total= this .m_list_controls.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CPatternControl *obj= this .m_list_controls.At(i); if (obj== NULL || obj.TypePattern()!=PATTERN_TYPE_DOJI) continue ; } return NULL ; } CPatternControl *GetObjControlPatternDragonflyDoji( void ) { int total= this .m_list_controls.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CPatternControl *obj= this .m_list_controls.At(i); if (obj== NULL || obj.TypePattern()!=PATTERN_TYPE_DRAGONFLY_DOJI) continue ; } return NULL ; } CPatternControl *GetObjControlPatternGravestoneDoji( void ) { int total= this .m_list_controls.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CPatternControl *obj= this .m_list_controls.At(i); if (obj== NULL || obj.TypePattern()!=PATTERN_TYPE_GRAVESTONE_DOJI) continue ; } return NULL ; } CPatternControl *GetObjControlPatternMorningStar( void ) { int total= this .m_list_controls.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CPatternControl *obj= this .m_list_controls.At(i); if (obj== NULL || obj.TypePattern()!=PATTERN_TYPE_MORNING_STAR) continue ; } return NULL ; } CPatternControl *GetObjControlPatternMorningDojiStar( void ) { int total= this .m_list_controls.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CPatternControl *obj= this .m_list_controls.At(i); if (obj== NULL || obj.TypePattern()!=PATTERN_TYPE_MORNING_DOJI_STAR) continue ; } return NULL ; } CPatternControl *GetObjControlPatternEveningStar( void ) { int total= this .m_list_controls.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CPatternControl *obj= this .m_list_controls.At(i); if (obj== NULL || obj.TypePattern()!=PATTERN_TYPE_EVENING_STAR) continue ; } return NULL ; } CPatternControl *GetObjControlPatternEveningDojiStar( void ) { int total= this .m_list_controls.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CPatternControl *obj= this .m_list_controls.At(i); if (obj== NULL || obj.TypePattern()!=PATTERN_TYPE_EVENING_DOJI_STAR) continue ; } return NULL ; } CPatternControl *GetObjControlPatternThreeStars( void ) { int total= this .m_list_controls.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CPatternControl *obj= this .m_list_controls.At(i); if (obj== NULL || obj.TypePattern()!=PATTERN_TYPE_THREE_STARS) continue ; } return NULL ; } CPatternControl *GetObjControlPatternAbandonedBaby( void ) { int total= this .m_list_controls.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CPatternControl *obj= this .m_list_controls.At(i); if (obj== NULL || obj.TypePattern()!=PATTERN_TYPE_ABANDONED_BABY) continue ; } return NULL ; } CPatternControl *GetObjControlPatternPivotPointReversal( void ) { int total= this .m_list_controls.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CPatternControl *obj= this .m_list_controls.At(i); if (obj== NULL || obj.TypePattern()!=PATTERN_TYPE_PIVOT_POINT_REVERSAL) continue ; } return NULL ; } CPatternControl *GetObjControlPatternOutsideBar( void ) { int total= this .m_list_controls.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CPatternControl *obj= this .m_list_controls.At(i); if (obj== NULL || obj.TypePattern()!=PATTERN_TYPE_OUTSIDE_BAR) continue ; } return NULL ; } CPatternControl *GetObjControlPatternInsideBar( void ) { int total= this .m_list_controls.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CPatternControl *obj= this .m_list_controls.At(i); if (obj== NULL || obj.TypePattern()!=PATTERN_TYPE_INSIDE_BAR) continue ; } return NULL ; } CPatternControl *GetObjControlPatternPinBar( const double ratio_body= 30 , const double ratio_larger_shadow= 60 , const double ratio_smaller_shadow= 30 ) { int total= this .m_list_controls.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CPatternControl *obj= this .m_list_controls.At(i); if (obj== NULL || obj.TypePattern()!=PATTERN_TYPE_PIN_BAR) continue ; if (ratio_body==obj.RatioBodyToCandleSizeValue() && ratio_larger_shadow==obj.RatioLargerShadowToCandleSizeValue() && ratio_smaller_shadow==obj.RatioSmallerShadowToCandleSizeValue()) return obj; } return NULL ; } CPatternControl *GetObjControlPatternRails( void ) { int total= this .m_list_controls.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CPatternControl *obj= this .m_list_controls.At(i); if (obj== NULL || obj.TypePattern()!=PATTERN_TYPE_RAILS) continue ; } return NULL ; } public :

I will add the inputs necessary to create each specific pattern to each of the methods while creating new patterns.





The public section of the class will contain a list of methods that set flags for using patterns and create control objects. For each pattern, the method parameters will indicate the properties inherent to it. The method for setting the Pin Bar pattern flag:



void SetUsedPatternPinBar( const bool flag, const double ratio_body= 30 , const double ratio_larger_shadow= 60 , const double ratio_smaller_shadow= 30 ) { CPatternControlPinBar *obj= this .GetObjControlPatternPinBar(ratio_body,ratio_larger_shadow,ratio_smaller_shadow); if (obj!= NULL ) obj.SetUsed(flag); else if (flag) { obj= new CPatternControlPinBar( this . Symbol (), this .Timeframe(), this .m_list_series, this .m_list_all_patterns,ratio_body,ratio_larger_shadow,ratio_smaller_shadow); if (obj== NULL ) return ; if (! this .m_list_controls.Add(obj)) { delete obj; return ; } obj.SetUsed(flag); obj.SetRatioBodyToCandleSizeValue(ratio_body); obj.SetRatioLargerShadowToCandleSizeValue(ratio_larger_shadow); obj.SetRatioSmallerShadowToCandleSizeValue(ratio_smaller_shadow); obj.CreateAndRefreshPatternList(); } }





The remaining methods are written only as templates - I will supplement them as new patterns are created:

public : void SetUsedPatternHarami( const bool flag) { } void SetUsedPatternHaramiCross( const bool flag) { } void SetUsedPatternTweezer( const bool flag) { } void SetUsedPatternPiercingLine( const bool flag) { } void SetUsedPatternDarkCloudCover( const bool flag) { } void SetUsedPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers( const bool flag) { } void SetUsedPatternThreeBlackCrows( const bool flag) { } void SetUsedPatternShootingStar( const bool flag) { } void SetUsedPatternHammer( const bool flag) { } void SetUsedPatternInvertedHammer( const bool flag) { } void SetUsedPatternHangingMan( const bool flag) { } void SetUsedPatternDoji( const bool flag) { } void SetUsedPatternDragonflyDoji( const bool flag) { } void SetUsedPatternGravestoneDoji( const bool flag) { } void SetUsedPatternMorningStar( const bool flag) { } void SetUsedPatternMorningDojiStar( const bool flag) { } void SetUsedPatternEveningStar( const bool flag) { } void SetUsedPatternEveningDojiStar( const bool flag) { } void SetUsedPatternThreeStars( const bool flag) { } void SetUsedPatternAbandonedBaby( const bool flag) { } void SetUsedPatternPivotPointReversal( const bool flag) { } void SetUsedPatternOutsideBar( const bool flag) { } void SetUsedPatternInsideBar( const bool flag) { } void SetUsedPatternPinBar( const bool flag, const double ratio_body= 30 , const double ratio_larger_shadow= 60 , const double ratio_smaller_shadow= 30 ) { CPatternControlPinBar *obj= this .GetObjControlPatternPinBar(ratio_body,ratio_larger_shadow,ratio_smaller_shadow); if (obj!= NULL ) obj.SetUsed(flag); else if (flag) { obj= new CPatternControlPinBar( this . Symbol (), this .Timeframe(), this .m_list_series, this .m_list_all_patterns,ratio_body,ratio_larger_shadow,ratio_smaller_shadow); if (obj== NULL ) return ; if (! this .m_list_controls.Add(obj)) { delete obj; return ; } obj.SetUsed(flag); obj.SetRatioBodyToCandleSizeValue(ratio_body); obj.SetRatioLargerShadowToCandleSizeValue(ratio_larger_shadow); obj.SetRatioSmallerShadowToCandleSizeValue(ratio_smaller_shadow); obj.CreateAndRefreshPatternList(); } } void SetUsedPatternRails( const bool flag) { }





The methods for returning the pattern use flag. Here only the method for returning the Pin Bar pattern usage flag is ready as well:



bool IsUsedPatternPinBar( const double ratio_body= 30 , const double ratio_larger_shadow= 60 , const double ratio_smaller_shadow= 30 ) { CPatternControl *obj= this .GetObjControlPatternPinBar(ratio_body,ratio_larger_shadow,ratio_smaller_shadow); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.IsUsed() : false ); }





The remaining methods are made in the form of blanks, in which the pattern inputs are not specified:

bool IsUsedPatternHarami( void ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternHarami(); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.IsUsed() : false ); } bool IsUsedPatternHaramiCross( void ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternHaramiCross(); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.IsUsed() : false ); } bool IsUsedPatternTweezer( void ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternTweezer(); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.IsUsed() : false ); } bool IsUsedPatternPiercingLine( void ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternPiercingLine(); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.IsUsed() : false ); } bool IsUsedPatternDarkCloudCover( void ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternDarkCloudCover(); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.IsUsed() : false ); } bool IsUsedPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers( void ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers(); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.IsUsed() : false ); } bool IsUsedPatternThreeBlackCrows( void ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternThreeBlackCrows(); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.IsUsed() : false ); } bool IsUsedPatternShootingStar( void ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternShootingStar(); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.IsUsed() : false ); } bool IsUsedPatternHammer( void ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternHammer(); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.IsUsed() : false ); } bool IsUsedPatternInvertedHammer( void ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternInvertedHammer(); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.IsUsed() : false ); } bool IsUsedPatternHangingMan( void ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternHangingMan(); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.IsUsed() : false ); } bool IsUsedPatternDoji( void ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternDoji(); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.IsUsed() : false ); } bool IsUsedPatternDragonflyDoji( void ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternDragonflyDoji(); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.IsUsed() : false ); } bool IsUsedPatternGravestoneDoji( void ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternGravestoneDoji(); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.IsUsed() : false ); } bool IsUsedPatternMorningStar( void ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternMorningStar(); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.IsUsed() : false ); } bool IsUsedPatternMorningDojiStar( void ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternMorningDojiStar(); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.IsUsed() : false ); } bool IsUsedPatternEveningStar( void ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternEveningStar(); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.IsUsed() : false ); } bool IsUsedPatternEveningDojiStar( void ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternEveningDojiStar(); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.IsUsed() : false ); } bool IsUsedPatternThreeStars( void ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternThreeStars(); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.IsUsed() : false ); } bool IsUsedPatternAbandonedBaby( void ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternAbandonedBaby(); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.IsUsed() : false ); } bool IsUsedPatternPivotPointReversal( void ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternPivotPointReversal(); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.IsUsed() : false ); } bool IsUsedPatternOutsideBar( void ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternOutsideBar(); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.IsUsed() : false ); } bool IsUsedPatternInsideBar( void ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternInsideBar(); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.IsUsed() : false ); } bool IsUsedPatternPinBar( const double ratio_body= 30 , const double ratio_larger_shadow= 60 , const double ratio_smaller_shadow= 30 ) { CPatternControl *obj= this .GetObjControlPatternPinBar(ratio_body,ratio_larger_shadow,ratio_smaller_shadow); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.IsUsed() : false ); } bool IsUsedPatternRails( void ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternRails(); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.IsUsed() : false ); }





The method that searches and updates all active patterns:



void RefreshAll( void ) { int total= this .m_list_controls.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CPatternControl *ctrl= this .m_list_controls.At(i); if (ctrl== NULL ) continue ; ctrl.CreateAndRefreshPatternList(); } this .DrawPatternPinBar(); }





The methods of drawing patterns on a chart. Only the method that draws Pin Bar pattern labels is completely ready. The remaining methods are implemented in the form of templates without pattern inputs:

void DrawPatternHarami( const bool redraw= false ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternHarami(); if (obj== NULL ) return ; obj.DrawPatterns(redraw); } void DrawPatternHaramiCross( const bool redraw= false ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternHaramiCross(); if (obj== NULL ) return ; obj.DrawPatterns(redraw); } void DrawPatternTweezer( const bool redraw= false ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternTweezer(); if (obj== NULL ) return ; obj.DrawPatterns(redraw); } void DrawPatternPiercingLine( const bool redraw= false ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternPiercingLine(); if (obj== NULL ) return ; obj.DrawPatterns(redraw); } void DrawPatternDarkCloudCover( const bool redraw= false ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternDarkCloudCover(); if (obj== NULL ) return ; obj.DrawPatterns(redraw); } void DrawPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers( const bool redraw= false ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers(); if (obj== NULL ) return ; obj.DrawPatterns(redraw); } void DrawPatternThreeBlackCrows( const bool redraw= false ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternThreeBlackCrows(); if (obj== NULL ) return ; obj.DrawPatterns(redraw); } void DrawPatternShootingStar( const bool redraw= false ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternShootingStar(); if (obj== NULL ) return ; obj.DrawPatterns(redraw); } void DrawPatternHammer( const bool redraw= false ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternHammer(); if (obj== NULL ) return ; obj.DrawPatterns(redraw); } void DrawPatternInvertedHammer( const bool redraw= false ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternInvertedHammer(); if (obj== NULL ) return ; obj.DrawPatterns(redraw); } void DrawPatternHangingMan( const bool redraw= false ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternHangingMan(); if (obj== NULL ) return ; obj.DrawPatterns(redraw); } void DrawPatternDoji( const bool redraw= false ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternDoji(); if (obj== NULL ) return ; obj.DrawPatterns(redraw); } void DrawPatternDragonflyDoji( const bool redraw= false ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternDragonflyDoji(); if (obj== NULL ) return ; obj.DrawPatterns(redraw); } void DrawPatternGravestoneDoji( const bool redraw= false ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternGravestoneDoji(); if (obj== NULL ) return ; obj.DrawPatterns(redraw); } void DrawPatternMorningStar( const bool redraw= false ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternMorningStar(); if (obj== NULL ) return ; obj.DrawPatterns(redraw); } void DrawPatternMorningDojiStar( const bool redraw= false ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternMorningDojiStar(); if (obj== NULL ) return ; obj.DrawPatterns(redraw); } void DrawPatternEveningStar( const bool redraw= false ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternEveningStar(); if (obj== NULL ) return ; obj.DrawPatterns(redraw); } void DrawPatternEveningDojiStar( const bool redraw= false ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternEveningDojiStar(); if (obj== NULL ) return ; obj.DrawPatterns(redraw); } void DrawPatternThreeStars( const bool redraw= false ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternThreeStars(); if (obj== NULL ) return ; obj.DrawPatterns(redraw); } void DrawPatternAbandonedBaby( const bool redraw= false ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternAbandonedBaby(); if (obj== NULL ) return ; obj.DrawPatterns(redraw); } void DrawPatternPivotPointReversal( const bool redraw= false ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternPivotPointReversal(); if (obj== NULL ) return ; obj.DrawPatterns(redraw); } void DrawPatternOutsideBar( const bool redraw= false ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternOutsideBar(); if (obj== NULL ) return ; obj.DrawPatterns(redraw); } void DrawPatternInsideBar( const bool redraw= false ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternInsideBar(); if (obj== NULL ) return ; obj.DrawPatterns(redraw); } void DrawPatternPinBar( const double ratio_body= 30 , const double ratio_larger_shadow= 60 , const double ratio_smaller_shadow= 30 , const bool redraw= false ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternPinBar(ratio_body,ratio_larger_shadow,ratio_smaller_shadow); if (obj== NULL ) return ; obj.DrawPatterns(redraw); } void DrawPatternRails( const bool redraw= false ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternRails(); if (obj== NULL ) return ; obj.DrawPatterns(redraw); } CPatternsControl( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,CArrayObj *list_timeseries,CArrayObj *list_all_patterns); };





In the class constructor, set the library object type, adjust and set the chart symbol and timeframe and set the pointers to external lists, passed in the constructor parameters, to the pointers of timeseries lists and all patterns:



CPatternsControl::CPatternsControl( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe , CArrayObj *list_timeseries,CArrayObj *list_all_patterns ) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SERIES_PATTERNS_CONTROLLERS; this .m_symbol=(symbol== NULL || symbol== "" ? :: Symbol () : symbol); this .m_timeframe=(timeframe== PERIOD_CURRENT ? :: Period () : timeframe); this .m_list_series=list_timeseries; this .m_list_all_patterns=list_all_patterns; }

The pattern control classes are ready.





Now we need to fit the prepared pattern control object classes into the timeseries classes and arrange access to them.

Let's make some changes to the timeseries class in the same file \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Series\SeriesDE.mqh.

In the private section, declare the pointer to the pattern control object. In the protected section, declare the pointer to the list of all patterns of all symbol timeseries, while in the public section, declare the method returning the pointer to the pattern control object:



class CSeriesDE : public CBaseObj { private : ENUM_TIMEFRAMES m_timeframe; string m_symbol; string m_period_description; datetime m_firstdate; datetime m_lastbar_date; uint m_amount; uint m_required; uint m_bars; bool m_sync; CArrayObj m_list_series; CNewBarObj m_new_bar_obj; CPatternsControl *m_patterns_control; void SetServerDate( void ) { this .m_firstdate=( datetime ):: SeriesInfoInteger ( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe, SERIES_FIRSTDATE ); this .m_lastbar_date=( datetime ):: SeriesInfoInteger ( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe, SERIES_LASTBAR_DATE ); } protected : CArrayObj *m_list_all_patterns; public : CSeriesDE *GetObject( void ) { return & this ; } CArrayObj *GetList( void ) { return &m_list_series; } CNewBarObj *GetNewBarObj( void ) { return & this .m_new_bar_obj; } CPatternsControl *GetPatternsCtrlObj( void ) { return this .m_patterns_control;}





The class only has a destructor created by default. Declare the destructor for the class. Also, add the pointers to the external list of all patterns to the class consturctors. Write the methods for handling the pattern control object repeating similar object methods. Only the corresponding methods of the pattern control object will be called here:



CSeriesDE( CArrayObj *list ); CSeriesDE( CArrayObj *list , const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const uint required= 0 ); ~CSeriesDE( void ); void SetUsedPatternHarami( const bool flag) { } void SetUsedPatternHaramiCross( const bool flag) { } void SetUsedPatternTweezer( const bool flag) { } void SetUsedPatternPiercingLine( const bool flag) { } void SetUsedPatternDarkCloudCover( const bool flag) { } void SetUsedPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers( const bool flag) { } void SetUsedPatternThreeBlackCrows( const bool flag) { } void SetUsedPatternShootingStar( const bool flag) { } void SetUsedPatternHammer( const bool flag) { } void SetUsedPatternInvertedHammer( const bool flag) { } void SetUsedPatternHangingMan( const bool flag) { } void SetUsedPatternDoji( const bool flag) { } void SetUsedPatternDragonflyDoji( const bool flag) { } void SetUsedPatternGravestoneDoji( const bool flag) { } void SetUsedPatternMorningStar( const bool flag) { } void SetUsedPatternMorningDojiStar( const bool flag) { } void SetUsedPatternEveningStar( const bool flag) { } void SetUsedPatternEveningDojiStar( const bool flag) { } void SetUsedPatternThreeStars( const bool flag) { } void SetUsedPatternAbandonedBaby( const bool flag) { } void SetUsedPatternPivotPointReversal( const bool flag) { } void SetUsedPatternOutsideBar( const bool flag) { } void SetUsedPatternInsideBar( const bool flag) { } void SetUsedPatternPinBar( const bool flag, const double ratio_body= 30 , const double ratio_larger_shadow= 60 , const double ratio_smaller_shadow= 30 ) { if ( this .m_patterns_control== NULL ) return ; this .m_patterns_control.SetUsedPatternPinBar(flag,ratio_body,ratio_larger_shadow,ratio_smaller_shadow); } void SetUsedPatternRails( const bool flag) { } bool IsUsedPatternHarami( void ) { return ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ? this .m_patterns_control.IsUsedPatternHarami() : false ); } bool IsUsedPatternHaramiCross( void ) { return ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ? this .m_patterns_control.IsUsedPatternHaramiCross() : false ); } bool IsUsedPatternTweezer( void ) { return ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ? this .m_patterns_control.IsUsedPatternTweezer() : false ); } bool IsUsedPatternPiercingLine( void ) { return ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ? this .m_patterns_control.IsUsedPatternPiercingLine() : false ); } bool IsUsedPatternDarkCloudCover( void ) { return ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ? this .m_patterns_control.IsUsedPatternDarkCloudCover() : false ); } bool IsUsedPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers( void ) { return ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ? this .m_patterns_control.IsUsedPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers() : false ); } bool IsUsedPatternThreeBlackCrows( void ) { return ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ? this .m_patterns_control.IsUsedPatternThreeBlackCrows() : false ); } bool IsUsedPatternShootingStar( void ) { return ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ? this .m_patterns_control.IsUsedPatternShootingStar() : false ); } bool IsUsedPatternHammer( void ) { return ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ? this .m_patterns_control.IsUsedPatternHammer() : false ); } bool IsUsedPatternInvertedHammer( void ) { return ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ? this .m_patterns_control.IsUsedPatternInvertedHammer() : false ); } bool IsUsedPatternHangingMan( void ) { return ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ? this .m_patterns_control.IsUsedPatternHangingMan() : false ); } bool IsUsedPatternDoji( void ) { return ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ? this .m_patterns_control.IsUsedPatternDoji() : false ); } bool IsUsedPatternDragonflyDoji( void ) { return ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ? this .m_patterns_control.IsUsedPatternDragonflyDoji() : false ); } bool IsUsedPatternGravestoneDoji( void ) { return ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ? this .m_patterns_control.IsUsedPatternGravestoneDoji() : false ); } bool IsUsedPatternMorningStar( void ) { return ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ? this .m_patterns_control.IsUsedPatternMorningStar() : false ); } bool IsUsedPatternMorningDojiStar( void ) { return ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ? this .m_patterns_control.IsUsedPatternMorningDojiStar() : false ); } bool IsUsedPatternEveningStar( void ) { return ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ? this .m_patterns_control.IsUsedPatternEveningStar() : false ); } bool IsUsedPatternEveningDojiStar( void ) { return ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ? this .m_patterns_control.IsUsedPatternEveningDojiStar() : false ); } bool IsUsedPatternThreeStars( void ) { return ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ? this .m_patterns_control.IsUsedPatternThreeStars() : false ); } bool IsUsedPatternAbandonedBaby( void ) { return ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ? this .m_patterns_control.IsUsedPatternAbandonedBaby() : false ); } bool IsUsedPatternPivotPointReversal( void ) { return ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ? this .m_patterns_control.IsUsedPatternPivotPointReversal() : false ); } bool IsUsedPatternOutsideBar( void ) { return ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ? this .m_patterns_control.IsUsedPatternOutsideBar() : false ); } bool IsUsedPatternInsideBar( void ) { return ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ? this .m_patterns_control.IsUsedPatternInsideBar() : false ); } bool IsUsedPatternPinBar( const double ratio_body= 30 , const double ratio_larger_shadow= 60 , const double ratio_smaller_shadow= 30 ) { return ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ? this .m_patterns_control.IsUsedPatternPinBar(ratio_body,ratio_larger_shadow,ratio_smaller_shadow) : false ); } bool IsUsedPatternRails( void ) { return ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ? this .m_patterns_control.IsUsedPatternRails() : false ); } void DrawPatternHarami( const bool redraw= false ) { if ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ) this .m_patterns_control.DrawPatternHarami(redraw); } void DrawPatternHaramiCross( const bool redraw= false ) { if ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ) this .m_patterns_control.DrawPatternHaramiCross(redraw); } void DrawPatternTweezer( const bool redraw= false ) { if ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ) this .m_patterns_control.DrawPatternTweezer(redraw); } void DrawPatternPiercingLine( const bool redraw= false ) { if ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ) this .m_patterns_control.DrawPatternPiercingLine(redraw); } void DrawPatternDarkCloudCover( const bool redraw= false ) { if ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ) this .m_patterns_control.DrawPatternDarkCloudCover(redraw); } void DrawPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers( const bool redraw= false ) { if ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ) this .m_patterns_control.DrawPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers(redraw); } void DrawPatternThreeBlackCrows( const bool redraw= false ) { if ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ) this .m_patterns_control.DrawPatternThreeBlackCrows(redraw); } void DrawPatternShootingStar( const bool redraw= false ) { if ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ) this .m_patterns_control.DrawPatternShootingStar(redraw); } void DrawPatternHammer( const bool redraw= false ) { if ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ) this .m_patterns_control.DrawPatternHammer(redraw); } void DrawPatternInvertedHammer( const bool redraw= false ) { if ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ) this .m_patterns_control.DrawPatternInvertedHammer(redraw); } void DrawPatternHangingMan( const bool redraw= false ) { if ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ) this .m_patterns_control.DrawPatternHangingMan(redraw); } void DrawPatternDoji( const bool redraw= false ) { if ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ) this .m_patterns_control.DrawPatternDoji(redraw); } void DrawPatternDragonflyDoji( const bool redraw= false ) { if ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ) this .m_patterns_control.DrawPatternDragonflyDoji(redraw); } void DrawPatternGravestoneDoji( const bool redraw= false ) { if ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ) this .m_patterns_control.DrawPatternGravestoneDoji(redraw); } void DrawPatternMorningStar( const bool redraw= false ) { if ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ) this .m_patterns_control.DrawPatternMorningStar(redraw); } void DrawPatternMorningDojiStar( const bool redraw= false ) { if ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ) this .m_patterns_control.DrawPatternMorningDojiStar(redraw); } void DrawPatternEveningStar( const bool redraw= false ) { if ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ) this .m_patterns_control.DrawPatternEveningStar(redraw); } void DrawPatternEveningDojiStar( const bool redraw= false ) { if ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ) this .m_patterns_control.DrawPatternEveningDojiStar(redraw); } void DrawPatternThreeStars( const bool redraw= false ) { if ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ) this .m_patterns_control.DrawPatternThreeStars(redraw); } void DrawPatternAbandonedBaby( const bool redraw= false ) { if ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ) this .m_patterns_control.DrawPatternAbandonedBaby(redraw); } void DrawPatternPivotPointReversal( const bool redraw= false ) { if ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ) this .m_patterns_control.DrawPatternPivotPointReversal(redraw); } void DrawPatternOutsideBar( const bool redraw= false ) { if ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ) this .m_patterns_control.DrawPatternOutsideBar(redraw); } void DrawPatternInsideBar( const bool redraw= false ) { if ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ) this .m_patterns_control.DrawPatternInsideBar(redraw); } void DrawPatternPinBar( const double ratio_body= 30 , const double ratio_larger_shadow= 60 , const double ratio_smaller_shadow= 30 , const bool redraw= false ) { if ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ) this .m_patterns_control.DrawPatternPinBar(ratio_body,ratio_larger_shadow,ratio_smaller_shadow,redraw); } void DrawPatternRails( const bool redraw= false ) { if ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ) this .m_patterns_control.DrawPatternRails(redraw); } };





In the class constructor implementations, assign the pointer to the external list, passed to the constructor, to the pointer to the list of all patterns and create a new pattern control object:



CSeriesDE::CSeriesDE(CArrayObj *list) : m_bars( 0 ),m_amount( 0 ),m_required( 0 ),m_sync( false ) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SERIES_PERIOD; this .m_list_series.Clear(); this .m_list_series.Sort(SORT_BY_BAR_TIME); this .SetSymbolPeriod( NULL ,( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ):: Period ()); this .m_period_description=TimeframeDescription( this .m_timeframe); this .m_list_all_patterns=list; this .m_patterns_control= new CPatternsControl( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe, this .GetList(), this .m_list_all_patterns); } CSeriesDE::CSeriesDE(CArrayObj *list, const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const uint required= 0 ) : m_bars( 0 ), m_amount( 0 ),m_required( 0 ),m_sync( false ) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SERIES_PERIOD; this .m_list_series.Clear(); this .m_list_series.Sort(SORT_BY_BAR_TIME); this .SetSymbolPeriod(symbol,timeframe); this .m_sync= this .SetRequiredUsedData(required, 0 ); this .m_period_description=TimeframeDescription( this .m_timeframe); this .m_list_all_patterns=list; this .m_patterns_control= new CPatternsControl( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe, this .GetList(), this .m_list_all_patterns); }





In the class destructor, delete the pattern control object created in the constructor:

CSeriesDE::~CSeriesDE( void ) { if ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ) delete this .m_patterns_control; }





Add the code block for searching and updating the pattern list to the method updating the list and timeseries data in order to search for patterns:

void CSeriesDE::Refresh(SDataCalculate &data_calculate) { if (! this .m_available) return ; MqlRates rates[ 1 ]; this .m_list_series.Sort(SORT_BY_BAR_TIME); if ( this .IsNewBarManual(data_calculate.rates.time)) { CBar *new_bar= new CBar( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe, this .m_new_bar_obj.TimeNewBar(),DFUN_ERR_LINE); if (new_bar== NULL ) return ; if (! this .m_list_series.InsertSort(new_bar)) { delete new_bar; return ; } this .SetServerDate(); if ( this .m_list_series.Total()>( int ) this .m_required) this .m_list_series.Delete( 0 ); if ( this .m_patterns_control== NULL ) return ; this .m_patterns_control.RefreshAll(); this .SaveNewBarTime(data_calculate.rates.time); } int index=CSelect::FindBarMax( this .GetList(),BAR_PROP_TIME); CBar *bar= this .m_list_series.At(index); if (bar== NULL ) return ; int copied= 1 ; if ( this .m_program== PROGRAM_INDICATOR && this .m_symbol==:: Symbol () && this .m_timeframe==( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ):: Period ()) { rates[ 0 ].time=data_calculate.rates.time; rates[ 0 ].open=data_calculate.rates.open; rates[ 0 ].high=data_calculate.rates.high; rates[ 0 ].low=data_calculate.rates.low; rates[ 0 ].close=data_calculate.rates.close; rates[ 0 ].tick_volume=data_calculate.rates.tick_volume; rates[ 0 ].real_volume=data_calculate.rates.real_volume; rates[ 0 ].spread=data_calculate.rates.spread; } else copied=:: CopyRates ( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe, 0 , 1 ,rates); if (copied== 1 ) bar.SetProperties(rates[ 0 ]); }





In the protected class section of the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Series\TimeSeriesDE.mqh symbol timeseries class file, declare the pointer to the list of all patterns of all timeseries of all symbols, while in the public section, declare the method that returns the pointer to the list:

class CTimeSeriesDE : public CBaseObjExt { private : string m_symbol; CNewTickObj m_new_tick; CArrayObj m_list_series; datetime m_server_firstdate; datetime m_terminal_firstdate; int IndexTimeframe( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeframeByIndex( const uchar index) const { return TimeframeByEnumIndex( uchar (index+ 1 )); } void SetTerminalServerDate( void ) { this .m_server_firstdate=( datetime ):: SeriesInfoInteger ( this .m_symbol,:: Period (), SERIES_SERVER_FIRSTDATE ); this .m_terminal_firstdate=( datetime ):: SeriesInfoInteger ( this .m_symbol,:: Period (), SERIES_TERMINAL_FIRSTDATE ); } protected : CArrayObj *m_list_all_patterns; public : CTimeSeriesDE *GetObject( void ) { return & this ; } CArrayObj *GetListSeries( void ) { return & this .m_list_series; } CArrayObj *GetListPatterns( void ) { return this .m_list_all_patterns; } CSeriesDE *GetSeries( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { return this .m_list_series.At( this .IndexTimeframe(timeframe)); } CSeriesDE *GetSeriesByIndex( const uchar index) { return this .m_list_series.At(index); }





Just like in the constructors of the timeseries class, we will pass the pointer to the external pattern list and declare the methods of handling pattern control objects:

CTimeSeriesDE( CArrayObj *list_all_patterns ) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SERIES_SYMBOL; this .m_list_all_patterns=list_all_patterns; } CTimeSeriesDE( CArrayObj *list_all_patterns , const string symbol); void SetUsedPatternHarami( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag); void SetUsedPatternHaramiCross( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag); void SetUsedPatternTweezer( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag); void SetUsedPatternPiercingLine( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag); void SetUsedPatternDarkCloudCover( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag); void SetUsedPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag); void SetUsedPatternThreeBlackCrows( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag); void SetUsedPatternShootingStar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag); void SetUsedPatternHammer( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag); void SetUsedPatternInvertedHammer( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag); void SetUsedPatternHangingMan( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag); void SetUsedPatternDoji( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag); void SetUsedPatternDragonflyDoji( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag); void SetUsedPatternGravestoneDoji( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag); void SetUsedPatternMorningStar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag); void SetUsedPatternMorningDojiStar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag); void SetUsedPatternEveningStar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag); void SetUsedPatternEveningDojiStar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag); void SetUsedPatternThreeStars( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag); void SetUsedPatternAbandonedBaby( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag); void SetUsedPatternPivotPointReversal( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag); void SetUsedPatternOutsideBar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag); void SetUsedPatternInsideBar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag); void SetUsedPatternPinBar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const double ratio_body= 30 , const double ratio_larger_shadow= 60 , const double ratio_smaller_shadow= 30 ); void SetUsedPatternRails( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag); bool IsUsedPatternHarami( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsUsedPatternHaramiCross( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsUsedPatternTweezer( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsUsedPatternPiercingLine( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsUsedPatternDarkCloudCover( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsUsedPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsUsedPatternThreeBlackCrows( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsUsedPatternShootingStar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsUsedPatternHammer( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsUsedPatternInvertedHammer( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsUsedPatternHangingMan( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsUsedPatternDoji( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsUsedPatternDragonflyDoji( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsUsedPatternGravestoneDoji( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsUsedPatternMorningStar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsUsedPatternMorningDojiStar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsUsedPatternEveningStar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsUsedPatternEveningDojiStar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsUsedPatternThreeStars( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsUsedPatternAbandonedBaby( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsUsedPatternPivotPointReversal( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsUsedPatternOutsideBar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsUsedPatternInsideBar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsUsedPatternPinBar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const double ratio_body= 30 , const double ratio_larger_shadow= 60 , const double ratio_smaller_shadow= 30 ); bool IsUsedPatternRails( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); void DrawPatternHarami( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ); void DrawPatternHaramiCross( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ); void DrawPatternTweezer( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ); void DrawPatternPiercingLine( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ); void DrawPatternDarkCloudCover( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ); void DrawPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ); void DrawPatternThreeBlackCrows( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ); void DrawPatternShootingStar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ); void DrawPatternHammer( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ); void DrawPatternInvertedHammer( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ); void DrawPatternHangingMan( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ); void DrawPatternDoji( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ); void DrawPatternDragonflyDoji( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ); void DrawPatternGravestoneDoji( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ); void DrawPatternMorningStar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ); void DrawPatternMorningDojiStar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ); void DrawPatternEveningStar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ); void DrawPatternEveningDojiStar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ); void DrawPatternThreeStars( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ); void DrawPatternAbandonedBaby( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ); void DrawPatternPivotPointReversal( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ); void DrawPatternOutsideBar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ); void DrawPatternInsideBar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ); void DrawPatternPinBar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const double ratio_body= 30 , const double ratio_larger_shadow= 60 , const double ratio_smaller_shadow= 30 , const bool redraw= false ); void DrawPatternRails( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ); };

Here, the inputs are meant only for the methods for handling the Pin Bar pattern. In the remaining methods, we will add them while creating the classes of new patterns.





In the class constructor, assign the pointer to the external list, passed in the constructor parameters, to the pointer to the list of all patterns:

CTimeSeriesDE::CTimeSeriesDE(CArrayObj *list_all_patterns, const string symbol) : m_symbol(symbol) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SERIES_SYMBOL; this .m_list_series.Clear(); this .m_list_series.Sort(); this .SetTerminalServerDate(); this .m_new_tick.SetSymbol( this .m_symbol); this .m_new_tick.Refresh(); this .m_list_all_patterns=list_all_patterns; }





The method that returns the index of a timeframe in the list uses a temporary object to search for the index. When creating a new timeseries object, you now need to pass the pointer to the external list. Instead of a real pointer to a real list, here we pass the pointer to the empty list object, since this is a temporary object, which is then deleted (this behavior needs to be corrected later - we should not constantly create and delete new objects, but instead we need to create a temporary one in the global pool and use it as an instance assigning NULL to it):

int CTimeSeriesDE::IndexTimeframe( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CArrayObj *list= NULL ; const CSeriesDE *obj= new CSeriesDE( list , this .m_symbol,(timeframe== PERIOD_CURRENT ? ( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ):: Period () : timeframe)); if (obj== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; this .m_list_series.Sort(); int index= this .m_list_series.Search(obj); delete obj; return index; }





Pass the pointer to the pattern list into the constructor in the method that adds the specified timeseries list to the list:

bool CTimeSeriesDE::AddSeries( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const uint required= 0 ) { bool res= false ; CSeriesDE *series= new CSeriesDE( this .m_list_all_patterns , this .m_symbol,timeframe,required); if (series== NULL ) return res; this .m_list_series.Sort(); if ( this .m_list_series.Search(series)== WRONG_VALUE ) res= this .m_list_series.Add(series); series.SetAvailable( true ); if (!res) delete series; return res; }





At the very end of the class listing, write the implementations of the declared methods for handling the patterns:

void CTimeSeriesDE::SetUsedPatternHarami( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.SetUsedPatternHarami(flag); } void CTimeSeriesDE::SetUsedPatternHaramiCross( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.SetUsedPatternHaramiCross(flag); } void CTimeSeriesDE::SetUsedPatternTweezer( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.SetUsedPatternTweezer(flag); } void CTimeSeriesDE::SetUsedPatternPiercingLine( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.SetUsedPatternPiercingLine(flag); } void CTimeSeriesDE::SetUsedPatternDarkCloudCover( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.SetUsedPatternDarkCloudCover(flag); } void CTimeSeriesDE::SetUsedPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.SetUsedPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers(flag); } void CTimeSeriesDE::SetUsedPatternThreeBlackCrows( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.SetUsedPatternThreeBlackCrows(flag); } void CTimeSeriesDE::SetUsedPatternShootingStar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.SetUsedPatternShootingStar(flag); } void CTimeSeriesDE::SetUsedPatternHammer( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.SetUsedPatternHammer(flag); } void CTimeSeriesDE::SetUsedPatternInvertedHammer( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.SetUsedPatternInvertedHammer(flag); } void CTimeSeriesDE::SetUsedPatternHangingMan( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.SetUsedPatternHangingMan(flag); } void CTimeSeriesDE::SetUsedPatternDoji( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.SetUsedPatternDoji(flag); } void CTimeSeriesDE::SetUsedPatternDragonflyDoji( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.SetUsedPatternDragonflyDoji(flag); } void CTimeSeriesDE::SetUsedPatternGravestoneDoji( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.SetUsedPatternGravestoneDoji(flag); } void CTimeSeriesDE::SetUsedPatternMorningStar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.SetUsedPatternMorningStar(flag); } void CTimeSeriesDE::SetUsedPatternMorningDojiStar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.SetUsedPatternMorningDojiStar(flag); } void CTimeSeriesDE::SetUsedPatternEveningStar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.SetUsedPatternEveningStar(flag); } void CTimeSeriesDE::SetUsedPatternEveningDojiStar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.SetUsedPatternEveningDojiStar(flag); } void CTimeSeriesDE::SetUsedPatternThreeStars( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.SetUsedPatternThreeStars(flag); } void CTimeSeriesDE::SetUsedPatternAbandonedBaby( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.SetUsedPatternAbandonedBaby(flag); } void CTimeSeriesDE::SetUsedPatternPivotPointReversal( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.SetUsedPatternPivotPointReversal(flag); } void CTimeSeriesDE::SetUsedPatternOutsideBar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.SetUsedPatternOutsideBar(flag); } void CTimeSeriesDE::SetUsedPatternInsideBar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.SetUsedPatternInsideBar(flag); } void CTimeSeriesDE::SetUsedPatternPinBar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const double ratio_body= 30 , const double ratio_larger_shadow= 60 , const double ratio_smaller_shadow= 30 ) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.SetUsedPatternPinBar(flag,ratio_body,ratio_larger_shadow,ratio_smaller_shadow); } void CTimeSeriesDE::SetUsedPatternRails( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.SetUsedPatternRails(flag); } bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsUsedPatternHarami( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); return (series!= NULL ? series.IsUsedPatternHarami() : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsUsedPatternHaramiCross( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); return (series!= NULL ? series.IsUsedPatternHaramiCross() : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsUsedPatternTweezer( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); return (series!= NULL ? series.IsUsedPatternTweezer() : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsUsedPatternPiercingLine( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); return (series!= NULL ? series.IsUsedPatternPiercingLine() : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsUsedPatternDarkCloudCover( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); return (series!= NULL ? series.IsUsedPatternDarkCloudCover() : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsUsedPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); return (series!= NULL ? series.IsUsedPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers() : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsUsedPatternThreeBlackCrows( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); return (series!= NULL ? series.IsUsedPatternThreeBlackCrows() : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsUsedPatternShootingStar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); return (series!= NULL ? series.IsUsedPatternShootingStar() : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsUsedPatternHammer( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); return (series!= NULL ? series.IsUsedPatternHammer() : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsUsedPatternInvertedHammer( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); return (series!= NULL ? series.IsUsedPatternInvertedHammer() : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsUsedPatternHangingMan( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); return (series!= NULL ? series.IsUsedPatternHangingMan() : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsUsedPatternDoji( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); return (series!= NULL ? series.IsUsedPatternDoji() : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsUsedPatternDragonflyDoji( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); return (series!= NULL ? series.IsUsedPatternDragonflyDoji() : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsUsedPatternGravestoneDoji( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); return (series!= NULL ? series.IsUsedPatternGravestoneDoji() : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsUsedPatternMorningStar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); return (series!= NULL ? series.IsUsedPatternMorningStar() : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsUsedPatternMorningDojiStar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); return (series!= NULL ? series.IsUsedPatternMorningDojiStar() : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsUsedPatternEveningStar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); return (series!= NULL ? series.IsUsedPatternEveningStar() : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsUsedPatternEveningDojiStar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); return (series!= NULL ? series.IsUsedPatternEveningDojiStar() : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsUsedPatternThreeStars( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); return (series!= NULL ? series.IsUsedPatternThreeStars() : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsUsedPatternAbandonedBaby( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); return (series!= NULL ? series.IsUsedPatternAbandonedBaby() : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsUsedPatternPivotPointReversal( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); return (series!= NULL ? series.IsUsedPatternPivotPointReversal() : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsUsedPatternOutsideBar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); return (series!= NULL ? series.IsUsedPatternOutsideBar() : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsUsedPatternInsideBar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); return (series!= NULL ? series.IsUsedPatternInsideBar() : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsUsedPatternPinBar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const double ratio_body= 30 , const double ratio_larger_shadow= 60 , const double ratio_smaller_shadow= 30 ) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); return (series!= NULL ? series.IsUsedPatternPinBar(ratio_body,ratio_larger_shadow,ratio_smaller_shadow) : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsUsedPatternRails( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); return (series!= NULL ? series.IsUsedPatternRails() : false ); } void CTimeSeriesDE::DrawPatternHarami( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.DrawPatternHarami(redraw); } void CTimeSeriesDE::DrawPatternHaramiCross( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.DrawPatternHaramiCross(redraw); } void CTimeSeriesDE::DrawPatternTweezer( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.DrawPatternTweezer(redraw); } void CTimeSeriesDE::DrawPatternPiercingLine( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.DrawPatternPiercingLine(redraw); } void CTimeSeriesDE::DrawPatternDarkCloudCover( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.DrawPatternDarkCloudCover(redraw); } void CTimeSeriesDE::DrawPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.DrawPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers(redraw); } void CTimeSeriesDE::DrawPatternThreeBlackCrows( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.DrawPatternThreeBlackCrows(redraw); } void CTimeSeriesDE::DrawPatternShootingStar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.DrawPatternShootingStar(redraw); } void CTimeSeriesDE::DrawPatternHammer( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.DrawPatternHammer(redraw); } void CTimeSeriesDE::DrawPatternInvertedHammer( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.DrawPatternInvertedHammer(redraw); } void CTimeSeriesDE::DrawPatternHangingMan( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.DrawPatternHangingMan(redraw); } void CTimeSeriesDE::DrawPatternDoji( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.DrawPatternDoji(redraw); } void CTimeSeriesDE::DrawPatternDragonflyDoji( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.DrawPatternDragonflyDoji(redraw); } void CTimeSeriesDE::DrawPatternGravestoneDoji( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.DrawPatternGravestoneDoji(redraw); } void CTimeSeriesDE::DrawPatternMorningStar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.DrawPatternMorningStar(redraw); } void CTimeSeriesDE::DrawPatternMorningDojiStar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.DrawPatternMorningDojiStar(redraw); } void CTimeSeriesDE::DrawPatternEveningStar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.DrawPatternEveningStar(redraw); } void CTimeSeriesDE::DrawPatternEveningDojiStar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.DrawPatternEveningDojiStar(redraw); } void CTimeSeriesDE::DrawPatternThreeStars( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.DrawPatternThreeStars(redraw); } void CTimeSeriesDE::DrawPatternAbandonedBaby( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.DrawPatternAbandonedBaby(redraw); } void CTimeSeriesDE::DrawPatternPivotPointReversal( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.DrawPatternPivotPointReversal(redraw); } void CTimeSeriesDE::DrawPatternOutsideBar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.DrawPatternOutsideBar(redraw); } void CTimeSeriesDE::DrawPatternInsideBar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.DrawPatternInsideBar(redraw); } void CTimeSeriesDE::DrawPatternPinBar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const double ratio_body= 30 , const double ratio_larger_shadow= 60 , const double ratio_smaller_shadow= 30 , const bool redraw= false ) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.DrawPatternPinBar(ratio_body,ratio_larger_shadow,ratio_smaller_shadow,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesDE::DrawPatternRails( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.DrawPatternRails(redraw); }

All methods are identical. First, we get the pointer to the timeseries by the specified timeframe. Then we call its method to handle the corresponding pattern. The inputs in the presented methods are indicated only for the finished Pin Bar pattern. For all other methods, we will add the parameters while creating the classes of new patterns.





Now similar modifications need to be made in the timeseries collection class in the file \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\TimeSeriesCollection.mqh.



We passed the pointer to the external list of all patterns to the class constructors above. This list will be created in the current class, as well as the method that returns the pointer to it:

class CTimeSeriesCollection : public CBaseObjExt { private : CListObj m_list; CListObj m_list_all_patterns; int IndexTimeSeries( const string symbol); public : CTimeSeriesCollection *GetObject( void ) { return & this ; } CArrayObj *GetList( void ) { return & this .m_list; } CArrayObj *GetListAllPatterns( void ) { return & this .m_list_all_patterns; } CTimeSeriesDE *GetTimeseries( const string symbol); CSeriesDE *GetSeries( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe);





In the public section, declare the methods for handling the patterns:

bool CopyToBufferAsSeries( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE property, double &array[], const double empty= EMPTY_VALUE ); void SetUsedPatternHarami( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag); void SetUsedPatternHaramiCross( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag); void SetUsedPatternTweezer( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag); void SetUsedPatternPiercingLine( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag); void SetUsedPatternDarkCloudCover( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag); void SetUsedPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag); void SetUsedPatternThreeBlackCrows( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag); void SetUsedPatternShootingStar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag); void SetUsedPatternHammer( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag); void SetUsedPatternInvertedHammer( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag); void SetUsedPatternHangingMan( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag); void SetUsedPatternDoji( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag); void SetUsedPatternDragonflyDoji( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag); void SetUsedPatternGravestoneDoji( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag); void SetUsedPatternMorningStar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag); void SetUsedPatternMorningDojiStar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag); void SetUsedPatternEveningStar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag); void SetUsedPatternEveningDojiStar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag); void SetUsedPatternThreeStars( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag); void SetUsedPatternAbandonedBaby( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag); void SetUsedPatternPivotPointReversal( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag); void SetUsedPatternOutsideBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag); void SetUsedPatternInsideBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag); void SetUsedPatternPinBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const double ratio_body= 30 , const double ratio_larger_shadow= 60 , const double ratio_smaller_shadow= 30 ); void SetUsedPatternRails( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag); bool IsUsedPatternHarami( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsUsedPatternHaramiCross( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsUsedPatternTweezer( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsUsedPatternPiercingLine( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsUsedPatternDarkCloudCover( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsUsedPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsUsedPatternThreeBlackCrows( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsUsedPatternShootingStar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsUsedPatternHammer( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsUsedPatternInvertedHammer( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsUsedPatternHangingMan( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsUsedPatternDoji( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsUsedPatternDragonflyDoji( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsUsedPatternGravestoneDoji( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsUsedPatternMorningStar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsUsedPatternMorningDojiStar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsUsedPatternEveningStar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsUsedPatternEveningDojiStar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsUsedPatternThreeStars( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsUsedPatternAbandonedBaby( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsUsedPatternPivotPointReversal( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsUsedPatternOutsideBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsUsedPatternInsideBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsUsedPatternPinBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const double ratio_body= 30 , const double ratio_larger_shadow= 60 , const double ratio_smaller_shadow= 30 ); bool IsUsedPatternRails( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); void DrawPatternHarami( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ); void DrawPatternHaramiCross( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ); void DrawPatternTweezer( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ); void DrawPatternPiercingLine( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ); void DrawPatternDarkCloudCover( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ); void DrawPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ); void DrawPatternThreeBlackCrows( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ); void DrawPatternShootingStar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ); void DrawPatternHammer( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ); void DrawPatternInvertedHammer( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ); void DrawPatternHangingMan( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ); void DrawPatternDoji( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ); void DrawPatternDragonflyDoji( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ); void DrawPatternGravestoneDoji( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ); void DrawPatternMorningStar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ); void DrawPatternMorningDojiStar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ); void DrawPatternEveningStar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ); void DrawPatternEveningDojiStar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ); void DrawPatternThreeStars( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ); void DrawPatternAbandonedBaby( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ); void DrawPatternPivotPointReversal( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ); void DrawPatternOutsideBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ); void DrawPatternInsideBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ); void DrawPatternPinBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const double ratio_body= 30 , const double ratio_larger_shadow= 60 , const double ratio_smaller_shadow= 30 , const bool redraw= false ); void DrawPatternRails( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ); CTimeSeriesCollection(); };





In the class constructor, clear the list of all patterns, set the sorted list flag to it and assign it the ID of the pattern list:



CTimeSeriesCollection::CTimeSeriesCollection() { this .m_type=COLLECTION_SERIES_ID; this .m_list.Clear(); this .m_list.Sort(); this .m_list.Type(COLLECTION_SERIES_ID); this .m_list_all_patterns.Clear(); this .m_list_all_patterns.Sort(); this .m_list_all_patterns.Type(COLLECTION_SERIES_PATTERNS_ID); }





In the method returning the timeseries index by a symbol name, create an empty list and pass the pointer to it to the class constructor of the timeseries being created:

int CTimeSeriesCollection::IndexTimeSeries( const string symbol) { CArrayObj *list= NULL ; const CTimeSeriesDE *obj= new CTimeSeriesDE( list ,symbol== NULL || symbol== "" ? :: Symbol () : symbol); if (obj== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; this .m_list.Sort(); int index= this .m_list.Search(obj); delete obj; return index; }





In the method that creates the symbol timeseries collection list, pass the pointer to the list of all patterns to the constructor of the created timeseries:

bool CTimeSeriesCollection::CreateCollection( const CArrayObj *list_symbols) { if (list_symbols== NULL ) return false ; int total=list_symbols.Total(); this .m_list.Clear(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CSymbol *symbol_obj=list_symbols.At(i); if (symbol_obj== NULL ) continue ; CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= new CTimeSeriesDE( this .GetListAllPatterns() ,symbol_obj.Name()); if (timeseries== NULL ) continue ; this .m_list.Sort(); if ( this .m_list.Search(timeseries)> WRONG_VALUE ) delete timeseries; else if (! this .m_list.Add(timeseries)) delete timeseries; } return this .m_list.Total()> 0 ; }





At the end of the listing, write implementations of methods for handling the patterns:

void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetUsedPatternHarami( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.SetUsedPatternHarami(timeframe,flag); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetUsedPatternHaramiCross( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.SetUsedPatternHaramiCross(timeframe,flag); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetUsedPatternTweezer( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.SetUsedPatternTweezer(timeframe,flag); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetUsedPatternPiercingLine( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.SetUsedPatternPiercingLine(timeframe,flag); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetUsedPatternDarkCloudCover( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.SetUsedPatternDarkCloudCover(timeframe,flag); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetUsedPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.SetUsedPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers(timeframe,flag); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetUsedPatternThreeBlackCrows( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.SetUsedPatternThreeBlackCrows(timeframe,flag); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetUsedPatternShootingStar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.SetUsedPatternShootingStar(timeframe,flag); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetUsedPatternHammer( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.SetUsedPatternHammer(timeframe,flag); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetUsedPatternInvertedHammer( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.SetUsedPatternInvertedHammer(timeframe,flag); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetUsedPatternHangingMan( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.SetUsedPatternHangingMan(timeframe,flag); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetUsedPatternDoji( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.SetUsedPatternDoji(timeframe,flag); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetUsedPatternDragonflyDoji( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.SetUsedPatternDragonflyDoji(timeframe,flag); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetUsedPatternGravestoneDoji( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.SetUsedPatternGravestoneDoji(timeframe,flag); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetUsedPatternMorningStar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.SetUsedPatternMorningStar(timeframe,flag); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetUsedPatternMorningDojiStar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.SetUsedPatternMorningDojiStar(timeframe,flag); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetUsedPatternEveningStar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.SetUsedPatternEveningStar(timeframe,flag); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetUsedPatternEveningDojiStar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.SetUsedPatternEveningDojiStar(timeframe,flag); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetUsedPatternThreeStars( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.SetUsedPatternThreeStars(timeframe,flag); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetUsedPatternAbandonedBaby( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.SetUsedPatternAbandonedBaby(timeframe,flag); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetUsedPatternPivotPointReversal( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.SetUsedPatternPivotPointReversal(timeframe,flag); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetUsedPatternOutsideBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.SetUsedPatternOutsideBar(timeframe,flag); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetUsedPatternInsideBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.SetUsedPatternInsideBar(timeframe,flag); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetUsedPatternPinBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const double ratio_body= 30 , const double ratio_larger_shadow= 60 , const double ratio_smaller_shadow= 30 ) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.SetUsedPatternPinBar(timeframe,flag,ratio_body,ratio_larger_shadow,ratio_smaller_shadow); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetUsedPatternRails( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.SetUsedPatternRails(timeframe,flag); } bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsUsedPatternHarami( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); return (timeseries!= NULL ? timeseries.IsUsedPatternHarami(timeframe) : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsUsedPatternHaramiCross( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); return (timeseries!= NULL ? timeseries.IsUsedPatternHaramiCross(timeframe) : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsUsedPatternTweezer( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); return (timeseries!= NULL ? timeseries.IsUsedPatternTweezer(timeframe) : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsUsedPatternPiercingLine( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); return (timeseries!= NULL ? timeseries.IsUsedPatternPiercingLine(timeframe) : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsUsedPatternDarkCloudCover( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); return (timeseries!= NULL ? timeseries.IsUsedPatternDarkCloudCover(timeframe) : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsUsedPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); return (timeseries!= NULL ? timeseries.IsUsedPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers(timeframe) : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsUsedPatternThreeBlackCrows( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); return (timeseries!= NULL ? timeseries.IsUsedPatternThreeBlackCrows(timeframe) : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsUsedPatternShootingStar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); return (timeseries!= NULL ? timeseries.IsUsedPatternShootingStar(timeframe) : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsUsedPatternHammer( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); return (timeseries!= NULL ? timeseries.IsUsedPatternHammer(timeframe) : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsUsedPatternInvertedHammer( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); return (timeseries!= NULL ? timeseries.IsUsedPatternInvertedHammer(timeframe) : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsUsedPatternHangingMan( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); return (timeseries!= NULL ? timeseries.IsUsedPatternHangingMan(timeframe) : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsUsedPatternDoji( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); return (timeseries!= NULL ? timeseries.IsUsedPatternDoji(timeframe) : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsUsedPatternDragonflyDoji( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); return (timeseries!= NULL ? timeseries.IsUsedPatternDragonflyDoji(timeframe) : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsUsedPatternGravestoneDoji( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); return (timeseries!= NULL ? timeseries.IsUsedPatternGravestoneDoji(timeframe) : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsUsedPatternMorningStar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); return (timeseries!= NULL ? timeseries.IsUsedPatternMorningStar(timeframe) : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsUsedPatternMorningDojiStar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); return (timeseries!= NULL ? timeseries.IsUsedPatternMorningDojiStar(timeframe) : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsUsedPatternEveningStar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); return (timeseries!= NULL ? timeseries.IsUsedPatternEveningStar(timeframe) : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsUsedPatternEveningDojiStar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); return (timeseries!= NULL ? timeseries.IsUsedPatternEveningDojiStar(timeframe) : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsUsedPatternThreeStars( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); return (timeseries!= NULL ? timeseries.IsUsedPatternThreeStars(timeframe) : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsUsedPatternAbandonedBaby( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); return (timeseries!= NULL ? timeseries.IsUsedPatternAbandonedBaby(timeframe) : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsUsedPatternPivotPointReversal( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); return (timeseries!= NULL ? timeseries.IsUsedPatternPivotPointReversal(timeframe) : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsUsedPatternOutsideBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); return (timeseries!= NULL ? timeseries.IsUsedPatternOutsideBar(timeframe) : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsUsedPatternInsideBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); return (timeseries!= NULL ? timeseries.IsUsedPatternInsideBar(timeframe) : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsUsedPatternPinBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const double ratio_body= 30 , const double ratio_larger_shadow= 60 , const double ratio_smaller_shadow= 30 ) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); return (timeseries!= NULL ? timeseries.IsUsedPatternPinBar(timeframe,ratio_body,ratio_larger_shadow,ratio_smaller_shadow) : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsUsedPatternRails( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); return (timeseries!= NULL ? timeseries.IsUsedPatternRails(timeframe) : false ); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::DrawPatternHarami( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.DrawPatternHarami(timeframe,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::DrawPatternHaramiCross( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.DrawPatternHaramiCross(timeframe,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::DrawPatternTweezer( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.DrawPatternTweezer(timeframe,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::DrawPatternPiercingLine( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.DrawPatternPiercingLine(timeframe,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::DrawPatternDarkCloudCover( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.DrawPatternDarkCloudCover(timeframe,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::DrawPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.DrawPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers(timeframe,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::DrawPatternThreeBlackCrows( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.DrawPatternThreeBlackCrows(timeframe,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::DrawPatternShootingStar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.DrawPatternShootingStar(timeframe,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::DrawPatternHammer( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.DrawPatternHammer(timeframe,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::DrawPatternInvertedHammer( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.DrawPatternInvertedHammer(timeframe,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::DrawPatternHangingMan( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.DrawPatternHangingMan(timeframe,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::DrawPatternDoji( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.DrawPatternDoji(timeframe,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::DrawPatternDragonflyDoji( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.DrawPatternDragonflyDoji(timeframe,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::DrawPatternGravestoneDoji( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.DrawPatternGravestoneDoji(timeframe,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::DrawPatternMorningStar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.DrawPatternMorningStar(timeframe,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::DrawPatternMorningDojiStar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.DrawPatternMorningDojiStar(timeframe,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::DrawPatternEveningStar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.DrawPatternEveningStar(timeframe,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::DrawPatternEveningDojiStar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.DrawPatternEveningDojiStar(timeframe,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::DrawPatternThreeStars( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.DrawPatternThreeStars(timeframe,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::DrawPatternAbandonedBaby( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.DrawPatternAbandonedBaby(timeframe,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::DrawPatternPivotPointReversal( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.DrawPatternPivotPointReversal(timeframe,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::DrawPatternOutsideBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.DrawPatternOutsideBar(timeframe,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::DrawPatternInsideBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.DrawPatternInsideBar(timeframe,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::DrawPatternPinBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const double ratio_body= 30 , const double ratio_larger_shadow= 60 , const double ratio_smaller_shadow= 30 , const bool redraw= false ) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.DrawPatternPinBar(timeframe,ratio_body,ratio_larger_shadow,ratio_smaller_shadow,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::DrawPatternRails( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.DrawPatternRails(timeframe,redraw); }

The logic of all methods is simple - we get the pointer to the timeseries and use its methods for handling the patterns created above. The methods for handling the Pin Bar pattern are completely ready. The rest will be finalized while creating new patterns.





Now let’s make similar modifications to the main class of the CEngine library in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Engine.mqh.

In the section for handling the timeseries, add the methods for working with timeseries patterns:

bool SeriesCopyToBufferAsSeries( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE property, double &array[], const double empty= EMPTY_VALUE ) { return this .m_time_series.CopyToBufferAsSeries(symbol,timeframe,property,array,empty);} CArrayObj *GetListAllPatterns( void ) { return this .m_time_series.GetListAllPatterns(); } CArrayObj *GetListPatterns( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByPatternProperty( this .GetListAllPatterns(),PATTERN_PROP_SYMBOL,symbol,EQUAL); return CSelect::ByPatternProperty(list,PATTERN_PROP_PERIOD,timeframe,EQUAL); } CArrayObj *GetListPatterns( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE type) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetListPatterns(symbol,timeframe); return CSelect::ByPatternProperty(list,PATTERN_PROP_TYPE,type,EQUAL); } CArrayObj *GetListPatterns( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetListPatterns(symbol,timeframe); return CSelect::ByPatternProperty(list,PATTERN_PROP_TIME,time,EQUAL); } CArrayObj *GetListPatterns( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time, const ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE type) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetListPatterns(symbol,timeframe,time); return CSelect::ByPatternProperty(list,PATTERN_PROP_TYPE,type,EQUAL); } CPattern *GetPattern( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time, const ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE type) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetListPatterns(symbol,timeframe,time,type); return (list!= NULL ? list.At( 0 ) : NULL ); } void SeriesSetUsedPatternHarami( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { this .m_time_series.SetUsedPatternHarami(symbol,timeframe,flag); } void SeriesSetUsedPatternHaramiCross( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { this .m_time_series.SetUsedPatternHaramiCross(symbol,timeframe,flag); } void SeriesSetUsedPatternTweezer( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { this .m_time_series.SetUsedPatternTweezer(symbol,timeframe,flag); } void SeriesSetUsedPatternPiercingLine( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { this .m_time_series.SetUsedPatternPiercingLine(symbol,timeframe,flag); } void SeriesSetUsedPatternDarkCloudCover( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { this .m_time_series.SetUsedPatternDarkCloudCover(symbol,timeframe,flag); } void SeriesSetUsedPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { this .m_time_series.SetUsedPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers(symbol,timeframe,flag); } void SeriesSetUsedPatternThreeBlackCrows( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { this .m_time_series.SetUsedPatternThreeBlackCrows(symbol,timeframe,flag); } void SeriesSetUsedPatternShootingStar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { this .m_time_series.SetUsedPatternShootingStar(symbol,timeframe,flag); } void SeriesSetUsedPatternHammer( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { this .m_time_series.SetUsedPatternHammer(symbol,timeframe,flag); } void SeriesSetUsedPatternInvertedHammer( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { this .m_time_series.SetUsedPatternInvertedHammer(symbol,timeframe,flag); } void SeriesSetUsedPatternHangingMan( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { this .m_time_series.SetUsedPatternHangingMan(symbol,timeframe,flag); } void SeriesSetUsedPatternDoji( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { this .m_time_series.SetUsedPatternDoji(symbol,timeframe,flag); } void SeriesSetUsedPatternDragonflyDoji( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { this .m_time_series.SetUsedPatternDragonflyDoji(symbol,timeframe,flag); } void SeriesSetUsedPatternGravestoneDoji( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { this .m_time_series.SetUsedPatternGravestoneDoji(symbol,timeframe,flag); } void SeriesSetUsedPatternMorningStar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { this .m_time_series.SetUsedPatternMorningStar(symbol,timeframe,flag); } void SeriesSetUsedPatternMorningDojiStar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { this .m_time_series.SetUsedPatternMorningDojiStar(symbol,timeframe,flag); } void SeriesSetUsedPatternEveningStar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { this .m_time_series.SetUsedPatternEveningStar(symbol,timeframe,flag); } void SeriesSetUsedPatternEveningDojiStar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { this .m_time_series.SetUsedPatternEveningDojiStar(symbol,timeframe,flag); } void SeriesSetUsedPatternThreeStars( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { this .m_time_series.SetUsedPatternThreeStars(symbol,timeframe,flag); } void SeriesSetUsedPatternAbandonedBaby( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { this .m_time_series.SetUsedPatternAbandonedBaby(symbol,timeframe,flag); } void SeriesSetUsedPatternPivotPointReversal( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { this .m_time_series.SetUsedPatternPivotPointReversal(symbol,timeframe,flag); } void SeriesSetUsedPatternOutsideBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { this .m_time_series.SetUsedPatternOutsideBar(symbol,timeframe,flag); } void SeriesSetUsedPatternInsideBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { this .m_time_series.SetUsedPatternInsideBar(symbol,timeframe,flag); } void SeriesSetUsedPatternPinBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const double ratio_body= 30 , const double ratio_larger_shadow= 60 , const double ratio_smaller_shadow= 30 ) { this .m_time_series.SetUsedPatternPinBar(symbol,timeframe,flag,ratio_body,ratio_larger_shadow,ratio_smaller_shadow); } void SeriesSetUsedPatternRails( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { this .m_time_series.SetUsedPatternRails(symbol,timeframe,flag); } void SeriesDrawPatternHarami( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_time_series.DrawPatternHarami(symbol,timeframe,redraw); } void SeriesDrawPatternHaramiCross( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_time_series.DrawPatternHaramiCross(symbol,timeframe,redraw); } void SeriesDrawPatternTweezer( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_time_series.DrawPatternTweezer(symbol,timeframe,redraw); } void SeriesDrawPatternPiercingLine( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_time_series.DrawPatternPiercingLine(symbol,timeframe,redraw); } void SeriesDrawPatternDarkCloudCover( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_time_series.DrawPatternDarkCloudCover(symbol,timeframe,redraw); } void SeriesDrawPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_time_series.DrawPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers(symbol,timeframe,redraw); } void SeriesDrawPatternThreeBlackCrows( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_time_series.DrawPatternThreeBlackCrows(symbol,timeframe,redraw); } void SeriesDrawPatternShootingStar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_time_series.DrawPatternShootingStar(symbol,timeframe,redraw); } void SeriesDrawPatternHammer( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_time_series.DrawPatternHammer(symbol,timeframe,redraw); } void SeriesDrawPatternInvertedHammer( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_time_series.DrawPatternInvertedHammer(symbol,timeframe,redraw); } void SeriesDrawPatternHangingMan( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_time_series.DrawPatternHangingMan(symbol,timeframe,redraw); } void SeriesDrawPatternDoji( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_time_series.DrawPatternDoji(symbol,timeframe,redraw); } void SeriesDrawPatternDragonflyDoji( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_time_series.DrawPatternDragonflyDoji(symbol,timeframe,redraw); } void SeriesDrawPatternGravestoneDoji( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_time_series.DrawPatternGravestoneDoji(symbol,timeframe,redraw); } void SeriesDrawPatternMorningStar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_time_series.DrawPatternMorningStar(symbol,timeframe,redraw); } void SeriesDrawPatternMorningDojiStar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_time_series.DrawPatternMorningDojiStar(symbol,timeframe,redraw); } void SeriesDrawPatternEveningStar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_time_series.DrawPatternEveningStar(symbol,timeframe,redraw); } void SeriesDrawPatternEveningDojiStar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_time_series.DrawPatternEveningDojiStar(symbol,timeframe,redraw); } void SeriesDrawPatternThreeStars( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_time_series.DrawPatternThreeStars(symbol,timeframe,redraw); } void SeriesDrawPatternAbandonedBaby( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_time_series.DrawPatternAbandonedBaby(symbol,timeframe,redraw); } void SeriesDrawPatternPivotPointReversal( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_time_series.DrawPatternPivotPointReversal(symbol,timeframe,redraw); } void SeriesDrawPatternOutsideBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_time_series.DrawPatternOutsideBar(symbol,timeframe,redraw); } void SeriesDrawPatternInsideBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_time_series.DrawPatternInsideBar(symbol,timeframe,redraw); } void SeriesDrawPatternPinBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const double ratio_body= 30 , const double ratio_larger_shadow= 60 , const double ratio_smaller_shadow= 30 , const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_time_series.DrawPatternPinBar(symbol,timeframe,ratio_body,ratio_larger_shadow,ratio_smaller_shadow,redraw); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw (); } void SeriesDrawPatternRails( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_time_series.DrawPatternRails(symbol,timeframe,redraw); } void SeriesPatternHideAll( const bool redraw= false ) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetListAllPatterns(); for ( int i=list.Total()- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) { CPattern *obj=list.At(i); if (obj!= NULL ) obj.Hide(); } if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw (); } void SeriesPatternHideAllExceptOne( const ulong pattern_code, const bool redraw= false ) { CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByPatternProperty( this .GetListAllPatterns(),PATTERN_PROP_CODE,pattern_code,NO_EQUAL); if (list== NULL ) return ; for ( int i=list.Total()- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) { CPattern *obj=list.At(i); if (obj!= NULL ) obj.Hide(); } if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw (); } void SeriesPatternHideAllInfoPanels( const bool redraw= false ) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetListAllPatterns(); for ( int i=list.Total()- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) { CPattern *obj=list.At(i); if (obj!= NULL ) obj.HideInfoPanel(); } if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw (); } void SeriesPatternHideAllInfoPanelsExceptOne( const ulong pattern_code, const bool redraw= false ) { CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByPatternProperty( this .GetListAllPatterns(),PATTERN_PROP_CODE,pattern_code,NO_EQUAL); if (list== NULL ) return ; for ( int i=list.Total()- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) { CPattern *obj=list.At(i); if (obj!= NULL ) obj.HideInfoPanel(); } if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw (); } CTickSeriesCollection *GetTickSeriesCollection( void ) { return & this .m_tick_series; } CArrayObj *GetListTickSeries( void ) { return this .m_tick_series.GetList(); }

Here, the methods for handling Pin Bar patterns and lists of pattern objects based on specified properties are fully prepared. I will gradually refine those methods that are currently in the form of stubs while adding new patterns.

In the new tick event handler, temporarily comment out the tick data update , since handling ticks sometimes causes long-term chart freezes. It is not yet clear where the reason lies - either somewhere in the library code (although everything worked fine previously), or it is related to terminal updates:

void CEngine:: OnTick (SDataCalculate &data_calculate, const uint required= 0 ) { if ( this .m_program_type!= PROGRAM_EXPERT ) return ; this .SeriesSync(data_calculate,required); this .SeriesRefresh( NULL ,data_calculate); }

That is all for now. Let's test the results.





Test

To perform the test, I will use the EA from the article "Other classes in DoEasy library (part 72): Tracking and recording chart object parameters in the collection"

and save it in the new folder \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part134\ as TestDoEasyPart134.mq5.

In the inputs, add candle proportions used to search for patterns, enable work only on the current timeframe and disable the use of market depth, signals and tracking of chart events :



input ushort InpMagic = 123 ; input double InpLots = 0.1 ; input uint InpStopLoss = 150 ; input uint InpTakeProfit = 150 ; input uint InpDistance = 50 ; input uint InpDistanceSL = 50 ; input uint InpDistancePReq = 50 ; input uint InpBarsDelayPReq = 5 ; input uint InpSlippage = 5 ; input uint InpSpreadMultiplier = 1 ; input uchar InpTotalAttempts = 5 ; sinput double InpWithdrawal = 10 ; sinput uint InpButtShiftX = 0 ; sinput uint InpButtShiftY = 10 ; input uint InpTrailingStop = 50 ; input uint InpTrailingStep = 20 ; input uint InpTrailingStart = 0 ; input uint InpStopLossModify = 20 ; input uint InpTakeProfitModify = 60 ; sinput ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE InpModeUsedSymbols = SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT; sinput string InpUsedSymbols = "EURUSD,AUDUSD,EURAUD,EURCAD,EURGBP,EURJPY,EURUSD,GBPUSD,NZDUSD,USDCAD,USDJPY" ; sinput ENUM_TIMEFRAMES_MODE InpModeUsedTFs = TIMEFRAMES_MODE_CURRENT; sinput string InpUsedTFs = "M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4,D1,W1,MN1" ; sinput double InpPinBarRatioBody = 30.0 ; sinput double InpPinBarRatioLarger = 60.0 ; sinput double InpPinBarRatioSmaller= 30.0 ; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpUseBook = INPUT_NO; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpUseMqlSignals = INPUT_NO; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpUseCharts = INPUT_NO; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpUseSounds = INPUT_YES;





In the OnInit() handler, prepare the list of patterns to work with it:

int OnInit () { prefix= MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME )+ "_" ; testing=engine.IsTester(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<TOTAL_BUTT;i++) { butt_data[i].name=prefix+ EnumToString ((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); butt_data[i].text=EnumToButtText((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); } lot=NormalizeLot( Symbol (), fmax (InpLots,MinimumLots( Symbol ())* 2.0 )); magic_number=InpMagic; stoploss=InpStopLoss; takeprofit=InpTakeProfit; distance_pending=InpDistance; distance_stoplimit=InpDistanceSL; slippage=InpSlippage; trailing_stop=InpTrailingStop* Point (); trailing_step=InpTrailingStep* Point (); trailing_start=InpTrailingStart; stoploss_to_modify=InpStopLossModify; takeprofit_to_modify=InpTakeProfitModify; distance_pending_request=(InpDistancePReq< 5 ? 5 : InpDistancePReq); bars_delay_pending_request=(InpBarsDelayPReq< 1 ? 1 : InpBarsDelayPReq); g_point= SymbolInfoDouble ( NULL , SYMBOL_POINT ); g_digits=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger ( NULL , SYMBOL_DIGITS ); group1= 0 ; group2= 0 ; srand ( GetTickCount ()); OnInitDoEasy(); if (IsPresentObectByPrefix(prefix)) ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 ,prefix); if (!CreateButtons(InpButtShiftX,InpButtShiftY)) return INIT_FAILED ; ButtonState(butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT- 1 ].name,trailing_on); for ( int i= 0 ;i< 14 ;i++) { ButtonState(butt_data[i].name+ "_PRICE" , false ); ButtonState(butt_data[i].name+ "_TIME" , false ); } engine.PlaySoundByDescription(SND_OK); engine.Pause( 600 ); engine.PlaySoundByDescription(TextByLanguage( "Звук упавшей монетки 2" , "Falling coin 2" )); if (engine.ChartGetMainChart()!= NULL ) engine.ChartGetMainChart().SetEventMouseMoveON(); engine.GetListAllPatterns().Clear(); engine.SeriesSetUsedPatternPinBar( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT , true ,InpPinBarRatioBody,InpPinBarRatioLarger,InpPinBarRatioSmaller); engine.SeriesPatternHideAll(); engine.SeriesPatternHideAllInfoPanels(); engine.SeriesDrawPatternPinBar( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,InpPinBarRatioBody,InpPinBarRatioLarger,InpPinBarRatioSmaller, true ); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }





In the OnChartEvent() event handler, add handling chart change event, so that any change hides the currently active information panels. Also, add the code block that displays these panels on the chart when hovering the cursor over the candle where the pattern was found:



void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) return ; if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { if ( StringFind (sparam, "BUTT_" )> 0 ) PressButtonEvents(sparam); } if (id> CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM - 1 ) { OnDoEasyEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); } if (id== CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE ) { engine.SeriesPatternHideAllInfoPanels(); return ; } if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE ) { CChartObj *chart=engine.ChartGetMainChart(); if (chart== NULL ) return ; int wnd_num=chart.XYToTimePrice(lparam,dparam); if (wnd_num== WRONG_VALUE ) return ; datetime time=chart.TimeFromXY(); double price=chart.PriceFromXY(); CChartWnd *wnd=chart.GetWindowByNum(wnd_num); if (wnd== NULL ) return ; if (wnd.TimePriceToXY(time,price)) { datetime bar_time=GetStartTimeOfBarFast( PERIOD_CURRENT ,time); CPattern *pinbar=engine.GetPattern( Symbol (), Period (),bar_time,PATTERN_TYPE_PIN_BAR); if (pinbar!= NULL ) { if (price>=pinbar.BarPriceLow() && price<=pinbar.BarPriceHigh()) { pinbar.PrintShort( true ); int x= 0 ; int y= 0 ; if ( ChartTimePriceToXY (pinbar.GetChartID(), 0 ,bar_time,price,x,y)) { engine.SeriesPatternHideAllInfoPanelsExceptOne(pinbar.Code()); pinbar.ShowInfoPanel(x,y); } } } } } }

This will work as follows: the labels of the found patterns will be displayed on the chart. If we hover the cursor over a bar with a label (within its High and Low), an information panel will be displayed with a small pattern description. When hovering the mouse cursor over another bar with a pattern, the panel of the first pattern will be hidden and the panel of the one the cursor was moved to will be displayed. Any panel displayed on the chart will be visible until the chart is changed in any way, for example, moved to the right or left. This is the simplest solution for the test at the moment. Next, we will most likely make automatic hiding of panels over time.

Compile the EA and launch it on the chart:

We can see that the chart contains marks of the patterns found on the candles. When hovering the cursor, information panels appear with a pattern description, its parameters and search criteria. The coloring of the panels is different for bullish and bearish patterns. If the cursor is removed from the bar, the information panel remains on it and is removed only when another panel of a different pattern is opened, or when the chart is shifted.



What's next?

In the next article, we will continue to develop patterns.



All created files are attached to the article and can be downloaded for self-study and tests.



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