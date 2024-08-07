DoEasy. Service functions (Part 2): Inside Bar pattern
Contents
- Concept
- Improving library classes
- Bitmap graphical element class
- "Inside bar" pattern class
- Test
- What's next?
Concept
We continue to develop patterns formed based on timeseries data. In the first article on the pattern series, we have created a toolkit for searching and displaying various patterns, and created functionality for searching for the Pin Bar pattern from the Price Action formations. In this article, we will continue to develop and refine the functionality for searching for various patterns on price charts and create the search for Price Action's "Inside Bar" patterns.
If the Pin Bar pattern is a one-bar formation and is searched by the proportions of one bar, then the Inside Bar is a two-bar formation consisting of two bars - the mother bar (bar on the left) and the defining bar (bar on the right):
When searching for such formations, simply comparing the proportions of one bar is not sufficient. Here we need to compare two nearby bars. In addition, such formations can go in a row, and then the mother bar will be one for all formations nested within each other, and will be the leftmost one, while there will be many defining bars - each right bar of each nested formation. The rightmost bar will be the last of the defining bars of the entire nested formation. To search for such structures, we will implement a universal functionality and add one more property to the set of pattern properties - the opening time of the mother bar. Based on the difference in the opening times of the mother and defining bars, we can determine the number of bars included in the entire nested formation. This is useful for drawing pattern labels on the chart. In other words, in addition to the fact that each pattern can be marked with a simple dot on the chart, we will make it possible to visually indicate the pattern by drawing a frame around the bars included in the formation. Accordingly, we will make it possible to choose between methods of displaying patterns on the chart.
Further, the functionality created today will help us when creating other pattern types.
Improving library classes
Before we start implementing codes for the next pattern, let's finalize the ready-made files and library classes.
In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh, add the "bitmap" object type to the list of library object types:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| List of library object types | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE { //--- Graphics OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GBASE = COLLECTION_ID_LIST_END+1, // "Base object of all library graphical objects" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT, // "Graphical element" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFORM, // Form object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFORM_CONTROL, // "Form for managing pivot points of graphical object" object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSHADOW, // Shadow object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GGLARE, // Glare object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GBITMAP, // Bitmap object type //--- WinForms OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_BASE, // WinForms Base object type (base abstract WinForms object) OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_CONTAINER, // WinForms container object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_COMMON, // WinForms standard control object type OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_HELPER, // WinForms auxiliary control object type //--- Animation //--- ... //---...
OBJ_BITMAP type objects allow attaching a bmp resource to it and draw various primitives on it. Such an object is tied to the bar time and price. We will use them to outline the pattern bars with a frame.
In addition to the fact that pattern objects store the times of the bars on which they are formed, we will also add the types of patterns that were found on it to the library bar object. Since pattern types are bit flags, many different types of patterns can be stored in one variable. Then, from the value of this variable, we can always extract the type and, accordingly, the name of all patterns found on the bar.
This is convenient when searching for a pattern to work with from a user program: we get a bar object, check the types of patterns found on it, and work with those whose flags are written to the variable.
Add one more property to the integer properties of the bar object and increase the number of integer properties of the bar object from 13 to 14:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Bar integer properties | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_BAR_PROP_INTEGER { BAR_PROP_TIME = 0, // Bar period start time BAR_PROP_TYPE, // Bar type (from the ENUM_BAR_BODY_TYPE enumeration) BAR_PROP_PERIOD, // Bar period (timeframe) BAR_PROP_SPREAD, // Bar spread BAR_PROP_VOLUME_TICK, // Bar tick volume BAR_PROP_VOLUME_REAL, // Bar exchange volume BAR_PROP_TIME_DAY_OF_YEAR, // Bar day serial number in a year BAR_PROP_TIME_YEAR, // A year the bar belongs to BAR_PROP_TIME_MONTH, // A month the bar belongs to BAR_PROP_TIME_DAY_OF_WEEK, // Bar week day BAR_PROP_TIME_DAY, // Bar day of month (number) BAR_PROP_TIME_HOUR, // Bar hour BAR_PROP_TIME_MINUTE, // Bar minute BAR_PROP_PATTERNS_TYPE, // Pattern types on the bar (pattern flags from the ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE enumeration) }; #define BAR_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL (14) // Total number of integer bar properties
When searching for patterns using lists of timeseries and finding a pattern on a bar, we will add the type of the found pattern to this very variable in the bar object. Based on the results of searching for different types of patterns, flags of different types of patterns found can be recorded in this variable in one bar.
Add sorting by pattern type on the bar to the list of possible bar object sorting criteria:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Possible bar sorting criteria | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #define FIRST_BAR_DBL_PROP (BAR_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-BAR_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_BAR_STR_PROP (BAR_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-BAR_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+BAR_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-BAR_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_BAR_MODE { //--- Sort by integer properties SORT_BY_BAR_TIME = 0, // Sort by bar period start time SORT_BY_BAR_TYPE, // Sort by bar type (from the ENUM_BAR_BODY_TYPE enumeration) SORT_BY_BAR_PERIOD, // Sort by bar period (timeframe) SORT_BY_BAR_SPREAD, // Sort by bar spread SORT_BY_BAR_VOLUME_TICK, // Sort by bar tick volume SORT_BY_BAR_VOLUME_REAL, // Sort by bar exchange volume SORT_BY_BAR_TIME_DAY_OF_YEAR, // Sort by bar day number in a year SORT_BY_BAR_TIME_YEAR, // Sort by a year the bar belongs to SORT_BY_BAR_TIME_MONTH, // Sort by a month the bar belongs to SORT_BY_BAR_TIME_DAY_OF_WEEK, // Sort by a bar week day SORT_BY_BAR_TIME_DAY, // Sort by a bar day SORT_BY_BAR_TIME_HOUR, // Sort by a bar hour SORT_BY_BAR_TIME_MINUTE, // Sort by a bar minute SORT_BY_BAR_PATTERN_TYPE, // Sort by pattern types on the bar (pattern flags from the ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE enumeration) //--- Sort by real properties SORT_BY_BAR_OPEN = FIRST_BAR_DBL_PROP, // Sort by bar open price SORT_BY_BAR_HIGH, // Sort by the highest price for the bar period SORT_BY_BAR_LOW, // Sort by the lowest price for the bar period SORT_BY_BAR_CLOSE, // Sort by a bar close price SORT_BY_BAR_CANDLE_SIZE, // Sort by a candle price SORT_BY_BAR_CANDLE_SIZE_BODY, // Sort by a candle body size SORT_BY_BAR_CANDLE_BODY_TOP, // Sort by a candle body top SORT_BY_BAR_CANDLE_BODY_BOTTOM, // Sort by a candle body bottom SORT_BY_BAR_CANDLE_SIZE_SHADOW_UP, // Sort by candle upper wick size SORT_BY_BAR_CANDLE_SIZE_SHADOW_DOWN, // Sort by candle lower wick size //--- Sort by string properties SORT_BY_BAR_SYMBOL = FIRST_BAR_STR_PROP, // Sort by a bar symbol };
Previously, the value 0 was specified for the Harami pattern in the list of pattern types. This is not entirely correct. It is better if zero indicates the absence of patterns on the bar.
Let's fix this and add a macro substitution indicating the total number of patterns available for searching in the library:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Pattern type | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE { //--- Candle formations PATTERN_TYPE_NONE = 0x0, // None PATTERN_TYPE_HARAMI = 0x1, // Harami PATTERN_TYPE_HARAMI_CROSS = 0x2, // Harami Cross PATTERN_TYPE_TWEEZER = 0x4, // Tweezer PATTERN_TYPE_PIERCING_LINE = 0x8, // Piercing Line PATTERN_TYPE_DARK_CLOUD_COVER = 0x10, // Dark Cloud Cover PATTERN_TYPE_THREE_WHITE_SOLDIERS= 0x20, // Three White Soldiers PATTERN_TYPE_THREE_BLACK_CROWS = 0x40, // Three Black Crows PATTERN_TYPE_SHOOTING_STAR = 0x80, // Shooting Star PATTERN_TYPE_HAMMER = 0x100, // Hammer PATTERN_TYPE_INVERTED_HAMMER = 0x200, // Inverted Hammer PATTERN_TYPE_HANGING_MAN = 0x400, // Hanging Man PATTERN_TYPE_DOJI = 0x800, // Doji PATTERN_TYPE_DRAGONFLY_DOJI = 0x1000, // Dragonfly Doji PATTERN_TYPE_GRAVESTONE_DOJI = 0x2000, // Gravestone Doji PATTERN_TYPE_MORNING_STAR = 0x4000, // Morning Star PATTERN_TYPE_MORNING_DOJI_STAR = 0x8000, // Morning Doji Star PATTERN_TYPE_EVENING_STAR = 0x10000, // Evening Star PATTERN_TYPE_EVENING_DOJI_STAR = 0x20000, // Evening Doji Star PATTERN_TYPE_THREE_STARS = 0x40000, // Three Stars PATTERN_TYPE_ABANDONED_BABY = 0x80000, // Abandoned Baby //--- Price Action PATTERN_TYPE_PIVOT_POINT_REVERSAL= 0x100000, // Price Action Reversal Pattern PATTERN_TYPE_OUTSIDE_BAR = 0x200000, // Price Action Outside Bar PATTERN_TYPE_INSIDE_BAR = 0x400000, // Price Action Inside Bar PATTERN_TYPE_PIN_BAR = 0x800000, // Price Action Pin Bar PATTERN_TYPE_RAILS = 0x1000000, // Price Action Rails }; #define PATTERNS_TOTAL (26) // Total number of patterns (including the missing one)
Add a new property, storing the mother bar time, to the list of pattern integer properties and increase the number of pattern integer properties from 9 to 10:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Pattern integer properties | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER { PATTERN_PROP_CODE = 0, // Unique pattern code (time + type + status + direction + timeframe + symbol) PATTERN_PROP_CTRL_OBJ_ID, // Pattern control object ID PATTERN_PROP_ID, // Pattern ID PATTERN_PROP_TIME, // Pattern defining bar time PATTERN_PROP_MOTHERBAR_TIME, // Pattern mother bar time PATTERN_PROP_STATUS, // Pattern status (from the ENUM_PATTERN_STATUS enumeration) PATTERN_PROP_TYPE, // Pattern type (from the ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE enumeration) PATTERN_PROP_DIRECTION, // Pattern type by direction (from the ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE_DIRECTION enumeration) PATTERN_PROP_PERIOD, // Pattern period (timeframe) PATTERN_PROP_CANDLES, // Number of candles that make up the pattern }; #define PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL (10) // Total number of integer pattern properties
Add sorting by a new property to the list of possible pattern sorting criteria:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Possible pattern sorting criteria | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #define FIRST_PATTERN_DBL_PROP (PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_PATTERN_STR_PROP (PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_PATTERN_MODE { //--- Sort by integer properties SORT_BY_PATTERN_CODE = 0, // Sort by unique pattern code (time + type + status + direction + timeframe) SORT_BY_PATTERN_CTRL_OBJ_ID, // Sort by pattern control object ID SORT_BY_PATTERN_ID, // Sort by pattern ID SORT_BY_PATTERN_TIME, // Sort by pattern defining bar time SORT_BY_PATTERN_MOTHERBAR_TIME, // Sort by pattern mother bar time SORT_BY_PATTERN_STATUS, // Sort by pattern status (from the ENUM_PATTERN_STATUS enumeration) SORT_BY_PATTERN_TYPE, // Sort by pattern type (from the ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE enumeration) SORT_BY_PATTERN_DIRECTION, // Sort by pattern type based on direction (from the ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE_DIRECTION enumeration) SORT_BY_PATTERN_PERIOD, // Sort by pattern period (timeframe) SORT_BY_PATTERN_CANDLES, // Sort by the number of candles that make up the pattern //--- Sort by real properties SORT_BY_PATTERN_BAR_PRICE_OPEN = FIRST_PATTERN_DBL_PROP, // Sort by pattern defining bar Open price SORT_BY_PATTERN_BAR_PRICE_HIGH, // Sort by pattern defining bar High price SORT_BY_PATTERN_BAR_PRICE_LOW, // Sort by pattern defining bar Low price SORT_BY_PATTERN_BAR_PRICE_CLOSE, // Sort by pattern defining bar Close price SORT_BY_PATTERN_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE, // Sort by percentage ratio of the candle body to the full size of the candle SORT_BY_PATTERN_RATIO_UPPER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE, // Sort by percentage ratio of the upper shadow size to the candle size SORT_BY_PATTERN_RATIO_LOWER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE, // Sort by percentage ratio of the lower shadow size to the candle size SORT_BY_PATTERN_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRITERION, // Sort by defined criterion of the ratio of the candle body to the full candle size in % SORT_BY_PATTERN_RATIO_LARGER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRITERION, // Sort by defined criterion of the ratio of the maximum shadow to the candle size in % SORT_BY_PATTERN_RATIO_SMALLER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRITERION, // Sort by defined criterion of the ratio of the minimum shadow to the candle size in % //--- Sort by string properties SORT_BY_PATTERN_SYMBOL = FIRST_BAR_STR_PROP, // Sort by a pattern symbol SORT_BY_PATTERN_NAME, // Sort by pattern name };
Add a new type (bitmap object) to the list of graphical element types:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| The list of graphical element types | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE { GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD, // Standard graphical object GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED, // Extended standard graphical object GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ, // Shadow object GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT, // Element GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_BITMAP, // Bitmap GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM, // Form GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW, // Window //--- WinForms GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_UNDERLAY, // Panel object underlay GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE, // Windows Forms Base //--- 'Container' object types are to be set below GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER, // Windows Forms container base object GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL, // Windows Forms Panel GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX, // Windows Forms GroupBox GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL, // Windows Forms TabControl GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLIT_CONTAINER, // Windows Forms SplitContainer //--- 'Standard control' object types are to be set below GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_COMMON_BASE, // Windows Forms base standard control GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL, // Windows Forms Label GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON, // Windows Forms Button GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX, // Windows Forms CheckBox GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON, // Windows Forms RadioButton GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ELEMENTS_LIST_BOX, // Base list object of Windows Forms elements GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX, // Windows Forms ListBox GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKED_LIST_BOX, // Windows Forms CheckedListBox GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON_LIST_BOX, // Windows Forms ButtonListBox GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TOOLTIP, // Windows Forms ToolTip GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PROGRESS_BAR, // Windows Forms ProgressBar //--- Auxiliary elements of WinForms objects GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX_ITEM, // Windows Forms ListBoxItem GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER, // Windows Forms TabHeader GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_FIELD, // Windows Forms TabField GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL, // Windows Forms SplitContainerPanel GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON, // Windows Forms ArrowButton GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_UP, // Windows Forms UpArrowButton GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_DOWN, // Windows Forms DownArrowButton GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_LEFT, // Windows Forms LeftArrowButton GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_RIGHT, // Windows Forms RightArrowButton GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_UD_BOX, // Windows Forms UpDownArrowButtonsBox GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_LR_BOX, // Windows Forms LeftRightArrowButtonsBox GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLITTER, // Windows Forms Splitter GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_HINT_BASE, // Windows Forms HintBase GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_HINT_MOVE_LEFT, // Windows Forms HintMoveLeft GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_HINT_MOVE_RIGHT, // Windows Forms HintMoveRight GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_HINT_MOVE_UP, // Windows Forms HintMoveUp GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_HINT_MOVE_DOWN, // Windows Forms HintMoveDown GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BAR_PROGRESS_BAR, // Windows Forms BarProgressBar GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GLARE_OBJ, // Glare object GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SCROLL_BAR_THUMB, // Windows Forms ScrollBarThumb GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SCROLL_BAR, // Windows Forms ScrollBar GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SCROLL_BAR_HORISONTAL, // Windows Forms ScrollBarHorisontal GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SCROLL_BAR_VERTICAL, // Windows Forms ScrollBarVertical };This is a new type of graphical objects for the library tied to price/time coordinates allowing you to draw on it in the same way as on the GUI elements of the library. For this reason, it was added to this list. We will probably use it for other needs of the library in addition to outlining pattern bars on the price chart.
In the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh library file, add indices of new library messages:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| List of the library's text message indices | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_MESSAGES_LIB { MSG_LIB_PARAMS_LIST_BEG=ERR_USER_ERROR_FIRST, // Beginning of the parameter list MSG_LIB_PARAMS_LIST_END, // End of the parameter list MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED, // Property not supported MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MQL4, // Property not supported in MQL4 MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MT5_LESS_2155, // Property not supported in MetaTrader 5 versions lower than 2155 MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MT5_LESS_3245, // Property not supported in MetaTrader 5 versions lower than 3245 MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MT5_LESS_3260, // Property not supported in MetaTrader 5 versions lower than 3260 MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_POSITION, // Property not supported for position MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_PENDING, // Property not supported for pending order MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MARKET, // Property not supported for market order MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MARKET_HIST, // Property not supported for historical market order MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SET, // Value not set MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY, // Not set MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_FOUND, // Not found MSG_LIB_PROP_AUTO, // Generated by the terminal MSG_LIB_PROP_AS_IN_ORDER, // According to the order expiration mode
...
MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE, // Ratio of the candle body to the full size of the candle MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_RATIO_UPPER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE,// Ratio of the upper shadow size to the candle size MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_RATIO_LOWER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE,// Ratio of the lower shadow size to the candle size MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_PATTERNS_TYPE, // Types of patterns on the bar //--- CTimeSeries
...
//--- CPattern MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_CODE, // Code MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TIME, // Defining bar time MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_MOTHERBAR_TIME, // "Mother" bar time MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_ID, // Pattern ID MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_CTRL_OBJ_ID, // Pattern control object ID
...
MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED, // Extended standard graphical object MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT, // Element MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_BITMAP, // Bitmap MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ, // Shadow object MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM, // Form
...
//--- String properties of graphical elements MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ, // Graphical element object name MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES, // Graphical resource name MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TEXT, // Graphical element text MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DESCRIPTION, // Graphical element description MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TOOLTIP_TITLE, // Element tooltip title MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TOOLTIP_TEXT, // Element tooltip text //--- CGCnvBitmap MSG_ERR_FAILED_SET_BITMAP_OBJ_TIME, // Failed to set the time value to the Bitmap object MSG_ERR_FAILED_SET_BITMAP_OBJ_PRICE, // Failed to set the price value for the Bitmap object };
and text messages corresponding to the newly added indices:
string messages_library[][TOTAL_LANG]= { {"Начало списка параметров","The beginning of the parameter list"}, {"Конец списка параметров","End of parameter list"}, {"Свойство не поддерживается","Property not supported"}, {"Свойство не поддерживается в MQL4","Property not supported in MQL4"}, {"Свойство не поддерживается в MetaTrader5 версии ниже 2155","The property is not supported in MetaTrader5, build lower than 2155"}, {"Свойство не поддерживается в MetaTrader5 версии ниже 3245","The property is not supported in MetaTrader5, build lower than 3245"}, {"Свойство не поддерживается в MetaTrader5 версии ниже 3260","The property is not supported in MetaTrader5, build lower than 3260"}, {"Свойство не поддерживается у позиции","Property not supported for position"}, {"Свойство не поддерживается у отложенного ордера","The property is not supported for a pending order"}, {"Свойство не поддерживается у маркет-ордера","The property is not supported for a market-order"}, {"Свойство не поддерживается у исторического маркет-ордера","The property is not supported for a history market-order"}, {"Значение не задано","Value not set"}, {"Отсутствует","Not set"}, {"Не найдено","Not found"}, {"Формируется терминалом","Formed by the terminal"}, {"В соответствии с режимом истечения ордера","In accordance with the order expiration mode"},
...
{"Отношение тела свечи к полному размеру свечи","Ratio of candle body to full candle size"}, {"Отношение размера верхней тени к размеру свечи","Ratio of the upper shadow size to the candle size"}, {"Отношение размера нижней тени к размеру свечи","Ratio of the lower shadow size to the candle size"}, {"Типы паттернов на баре","Types of patterns on the bar"}, //--- CTimeSeries
...
//--- CPattern {"Код","Code"}, {"Время определяющего бара","Time of the defining bar"}, {"Время \"материнского\" бара","Time open of the mother bar"}, {"Идентификатор паттерна","Pattern ID"}, {"Идентификатор объекта управления паттерном","Pattern Control object ID"},
...
{"Расширенный стандартный графический объект","Extended standard graphic object"}, {"Элемент","Element"}, {"Рисунок","Bitmap"}, {"Объект тени","Shadow object"}, {"Форма","Form"},
...
//--- String properties of graphical elements {"Имя объекта-графического элемента","The name of the graphic element object"}, {"Имя графического ресурса","Image resource name"}, {"Текст графического элемента","Text of the graphic element"}, {"Описание графического элемента","Description of the graphic element"}, {"Заголовок подсказки элемента","Element tooltip header"}, {"Текст подсказки элемента","Element tooltip title"}, //--- CGCnvBitmap {"Не удалось установить значение времени Bitmap-объекту","Failed to set time value to Bitmap object"}, {"Не удалось установить значение цены Bitmap-объекту","Failed to set price value to Bitmap object"}, };
It is often necessary to check the validity of the symbol and chart period values passed to functions and methods. To avoid code repetition, implement the functions returning correct symbol name and chart period in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\DELib.mqh:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Service functions | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Correct and return a symbol name | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CorrectSymbol(const string symbol) { return(symbol==NULL || symbol=="" ? ::Symbol() : symbol); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Correct and return a timeframe name | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ ENUM_TIMEFRAMES CorrectTimeframe(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { return(timeframe==PERIOD_CURRENT ? ::Period() : timeframe); }
If NULL values, an empty string, 0 or PERIOD_CURRENT is passed as a chart period, the functions return the current symbol or timeframe. In any other case, they return the values passed to the function. Thus, we will gradually replace all the codes in the library, where similar checks are performed for the validity of the values passed to the methods, with these functions.
We will also add here the functions returning pattern descriptions:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return pattern type description | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string PatternTypeDescription(const ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE type) { switch(type) { case PATTERN_TYPE_HARAMI : return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_HARAMI); case PATTERN_TYPE_HARAMI_CROSS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_HARAMI_CROSS); case PATTERN_TYPE_TWEEZER : return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_TWEEZER); case PATTERN_TYPE_PIERCING_LINE : return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_PIERCING_LINE); case PATTERN_TYPE_DARK_CLOUD_COVER : return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_DARK_CLOUD_COVER); case PATTERN_TYPE_THREE_WHITE_SOLDIERS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_THREE_WHITE_SOLDIERS); case PATTERN_TYPE_THREE_BLACK_CROWS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_THREE_BLACK_CROWS); case PATTERN_TYPE_SHOOTING_STAR : return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_SHOOTING_STAR); case PATTERN_TYPE_HAMMER : return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_HAMMER); case PATTERN_TYPE_INVERTED_HAMMER : return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_INVERTED_HAMMER); case PATTERN_TYPE_HANGING_MAN : return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_HANGING_MAN); case PATTERN_TYPE_DOJI : return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_DOJI); case PATTERN_TYPE_DRAGONFLY_DOJI : return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_DRAGONFLY_DOJI); case PATTERN_TYPE_GRAVESTONE_DOJI : return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_GRAVESTONE_DOJI); case PATTERN_TYPE_MORNING_STAR : return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_MORNING_STAR); case PATTERN_TYPE_MORNING_DOJI_STAR : return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_MORNING_DOJI_STAR); case PATTERN_TYPE_EVENING_STAR : return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_EVENING_STAR); case PATTERN_TYPE_EVENING_DOJI_STAR : return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_EVENING_DOJI_STAR); case PATTERN_TYPE_THREE_STARS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_THREE_STARS); case PATTERN_TYPE_ABANDONED_BABY : return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_ABANDONED_BABY); case PATTERN_TYPE_PIVOT_POINT_REVERSAL : return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_PIVOT_POINT_REVERSAL); case PATTERN_TYPE_OUTSIDE_BAR : return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_OUTSIDE_BAR); case PATTERN_TYPE_INSIDE_BAR : return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_INSIDE_BAR); case PATTERN_TYPE_PIN_BAR : return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_PIN_BAR); case PATTERN_TYPE_RAILS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_RAILS); default : return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_FRAME_STYLE_NONE); } }
Depending on the pattern type passed to the function, the corresponding text description is returned.
The function that returns the number and list of patterns in a ulong variable:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the number and list of patterns in the ulong variable | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int ListPatternsInVar(const ulong var,ulong &array[]) { int size=0; ulong x=1; //--- In the loop from 1 to the number of patterns PATTERNS_TOTAL-1 for(int i=1;i<PATTERNS_TOTAL;i++) { //--- set the value of the pattern flag to be checked from the ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE enumeration by the loop index x=(i>1 ? x*2 : 1); ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE type=(ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE)x; //--- If the value passed to the function contains the pattern flag with x value, bool res=(var & type)==type; if(res) { //--- increase the size of the pattern array size++; ArrayResize(array,size,PATTERNS_TOTAL-1); //--- write the pattern type to the array array[size-1]=type; } } //--- Return the number of pattern types stored in the variable return size; }
The function gets the variable containing the pattern flags and an array, in which the pattern types extracted from this variable will be written. Since each flag is twice as large as the previous one, it is easy to form the value of the flag in a loop from the value of the loop index, and then look for the presence of such a flag in the variable value. If such a flag is written to a variable, then the pattern type is written to an array previously increased by 1 to write a new pattern type into it. At the end of the loop by pattern types, all patterns written to the variable in the form of flags will be entered into the array, which can then be used in the program.
The function that sends a description of pattern types in a ulong variable to the journal:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Send a description of pattern types in a ulong variable to the journal | //+------------------------------------------------------------------------+ void PatternsInVarDescriptionPrint(const ulong var,const bool dash=false) { ulong array[]; //--- Get the number of patterns in the value passed to the function int total=ListPatternsInVar(var,array); //--- In the loop by the array of patterns, obtain a description of the next pattern and print it for(int i=0;i<total;i++) Print((dash ? " - " : ""),PatternTypeDescription((ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE)array[i])); }
The method logic is fully described in the code comments.
The function that returns a description of pattern types in a ulong variable:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return a description of pattern types in a ulong variable | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string PatternsInVarDescription(const ulong var,const bool dash=false) { ulong array[]; //--- Get the number of patterns in the value passed to the function int total=ListPatternsInVar(var,array); string txt=""; //--- In the loop by the array of patterns, obtain a description of the next pattern and add it to the text variable for(int i=0;i<total;i++) txt+=((dash ? " - " : "")+PatternTypeDescription((ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE)array[i]))+(i<total-1 ? "\n" : ""); //--- Return the obtained text return txt; }
All these functions are accessible from anywhere in the program, and give the user easy access to lists of patterns detected on one bar. The bar property now has a variable that stores the flags of the found patterns. Based on the value of this property and using the functions, we can always extract all types of patterns on the bar and handle them in the program. This is what we will do in the test EA.
The graphical element object class in the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GCnvElement.mqh file serves as a basis for creating more complex GUI elements, but there are some variables in this class that are not accessible from derived classes. Let's move these variables and methods from the private section to the protected one:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Class of the graphical element object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CGCnvElement : public CGBaseObj { protected: CGCnvElement *m_element_main; // Pointer to the initial parent element within all the groups of bound objects CGCnvElement *m_element_base; // Pointer to the parent element within related objects of the current group CCanvas m_canvas; // CCanvas class object CPause m_pause; // Pause class object bool m_shadow; // Shadow presence color m_chart_color_bg; // Chart background color uint m_duplicate_res[]; // Array for storing resource data copy color m_array_colors_bg[]; // Array of element background colors color m_array_colors_bg_dwn[]; // Array of control background colors when clicking on the control color m_array_colors_bg_ovr[]; // Array of control background colors when hovering the mouse over the control bool m_gradient_v; // Vertical gradient filling flag bool m_gradient_c; // Cyclic gradient filling flag int m_init_relative_x; // Initial relative X coordinate int m_init_relative_y; // Initial relative Y coordinate color m_array_colors_bg_init[]; // Array of element background colors (initial color) int m_shift_coord_x; // Offset of the X coordinate relative to the base object int m_shift_coord_y; // Offset of the Y coordinate relative to the base object //--- Create (1) the object structure and (2) the object from the structure
...
long m_long_prop[CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; // Integer properties double m_double_prop[CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; // Real properties string m_string_prop[CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; // String properties ENUM_FRAME_ANCHOR m_text_anchor; // Current text alignment int m_text_x; // Text last X coordinate int m_text_y; // Text last Y coordinate protected: //--- Initialize property values void Initialize(const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, const int element_id,const int element_num, const int x,const int y,const int w,const int h, const string descript,const bool movable,const bool activity); private: //--- Return the index of the array the order's (1) double and (2) string properties are located at
In the section of methods for working with the text, write two methods to access the setting of private class properties:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Methods of working with text | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //--- Set the last text coordinate (1) X, (2) Y void SetTextLastX(const int x) { this.m_text_x=x; } void SetTextLastY(const int y) { this.m_text_y=y; } //--- Return (1) alignment type (anchor method), the last (2) X and (3) Y text coordinate
The methods are useful in the constructor of inherited classes, since placing these variables in a protected section of the class entails even greater modifications to other classes. For now, we will make do with these methods without renaming variables.
Until now, we have used objects based on OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL — "Graphical label" object:
You can also select bitmap anchoring corner from the ENUM_BASE_CORNER enumeration.
These objects have screen coordinates in pixels, and are suitable for creating graphical controls.
But if we need to bind such an object to price/time coordinates, and at the same time use exactly the same possibilities for drawing inside the object as on the canvas, then the OBJ_BITMAP graphical object comes to the rescue:
This is exactly the same graphical object, which can use either a raster image file or a dynamically created resource as its image, in which rendering occurs.
CCanvas class methods allow creating a bitmap object. Therefore, we just need to create a drawing object class based on the graphical element class with minor modifications.
Bitmap graphical element class
In the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\ library folder, create a new file GCnvBitmap.mqh of the CGCnvBitmap class.
The class should be derived from the graphical element class, whose file should be included to the file of the created class:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| GCnvBitmap.mqh | //| Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property strict // Necessary for mql4 //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "GCnvElement.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Class of the graphical element object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CGCnvBitmap : public CGCnvElement { }
In the body of the class, we only need some private variables and methods for working with them, a virtual method for creating an object, as well as constructors with a destructor. Everything else is already implemented in the parent class:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Class of the graphical element object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CGCnvBitmap : public CGCnvElement { private: datetime m_time; // Time coordinate double m_price; // Price ccoordinate protected: //--- Protected constructor CGCnvBitmap(const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, CGCnvElement *main_obj,CGCnvElement *base_obj, const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const string descript, const datetime time, const double price, const int w, const int h); public: //--- Create Bitmap virtual bool Create(const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const bool redraw=false); //--- Parametric constructor CGCnvBitmap(const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, CGCnvElement *main_obj,CGCnvElement *base_obj, const int element_id, const int element_num, const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const string descript, const datetime time, const double price, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable=false, const bool activity=true, const bool redraw=false); //--- Default constructor CGCnvBitmap() { this.m_shadow=false; this.m_chart_color_bg=(color)::ChartGetInteger(::ChartID(),CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND); this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GBITMAP; this.m_element_main=NULL; this.m_element_base=NULL; this.m_shift_coord_x=0; this.m_shift_coord_y=0; } //--- Destructor ~CGCnvBitmap() { this.m_canvas.Destroy(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Methods of simplified access to object properties | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //--- Set the (1) time and (2) price coordinate or (3) both bool SetTime(const datetime time); bool SetPrice(const double price); bool SetTimePrice(const datetime time,const double price); //--- Return (1) time and (2) price coordinate datetime Time(void) const { return this.m_time; } double Price(void) const { return this.m_price; } };
All constructors are a copy of the constructors of the parent class and, when initialized, use the default constructor of their parent:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Parametric constructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CGCnvBitmap::CGCnvBitmap(const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, CGCnvElement *main_obj,CGCnvElement *base_obj, const int element_id, const int element_num, const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const string descript, const datetime time, const double price, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable=false, const bool activity=true, const bool redraw=false) { this.SetTypeElement(element_type); this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GBITMAP; this.m_element_main=main_obj; this.m_element_base=base_obj; this.m_chart_color_bg=(color)::ChartGetInteger((chart_id==NULL ? ::ChartID() : chart_id),CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND); this.m_name=this.CreateNameGraphElement(element_type); this.m_chart_id=(chart_id==NULL || chart_id==0 ? ::ChartID() : chart_id); this.m_subwindow=wnd_num; this.SetFont(DEF_FONT,DEF_FONT_SIZE); this.SetTextAnchor(0); this.SetTextLastX(0); this.SetTextLastY(0); this.SetBackgroundColor(colour,true); this.SetOpacity(opacity); this.m_shift_coord_x=0; this.m_shift_coord_y=0; if(::ArrayResize(this.m_array_colors_bg,1)==1) this.m_array_colors_bg[0]=this.BackgroundColor(); if(::ArrayResize(this.m_array_colors_bg_dwn,1)==1) this.m_array_colors_bg_dwn[0]=this.BackgroundColor(); if(::ArrayResize(this.m_array_colors_bg_ovr,1)==1) this.m_array_colors_bg_ovr[0]=this.BackgroundColor(); if(this.Create(chart_id,wnd_num,0,0,w,h,redraw)) { this.Initialize(element_type,element_id,element_num,0,0,w,h,descript,movable,activity); this.SetVisibleFlag(false,false); this.SetTimePrice(time,price); } else { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ),"\"",this.TypeElementDescription(element_type),"\" ",this.NameObj()); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Protected constructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CGCnvBitmap::CGCnvBitmap(const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, CGCnvElement *main_obj,CGCnvElement *base_obj, const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const string descript, const datetime time, const double price, const int w, const int h) { this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GBITMAP; this.m_element_main=main_obj; this.m_element_base=base_obj; this.m_chart_color_bg=(color)::ChartGetInteger((chart_id==NULL ? ::ChartID() : chart_id),CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND); this.m_name=this.CreateNameGraphElement(element_type); this.m_chart_id=(chart_id==NULL || chart_id==0 ? ::ChartID() : chart_id); this.m_subwindow=wnd_num; this.m_type_element=element_type; this.SetFont(DEF_FONT,DEF_FONT_SIZE); this.SetTextAnchor(0); this.SetTextLastX(0); this.SetTextLastY(0); this.SetBackgroundColor(CLR_CANV_NULL,true); this.SetOpacity(0); this.m_shift_coord_x=0; this.m_shift_coord_y=0; this.m_shadow=false; if(::ArrayResize(this.m_array_colors_bg,1)==1) this.m_array_colors_bg[0]=this.BackgroundColor(); if(::ArrayResize(this.m_array_colors_bg_dwn,1)==1) this.m_array_colors_bg_dwn[0]=this.BackgroundColor(); if(::ArrayResize(this.m_array_colors_bg_ovr,1)==1) this.m_array_colors_bg_ovr[0]=this.BackgroundColor(); if(this.Create(chart_id,wnd_num,0,0,w,h,false)) { this.Initialize(element_type,0,0,0,0,w,h,descript,false,false); this.SetVisibleFlag(false,false); this.SetTimePrice(time,price); } else { ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ),"\"",this.TypeElementDescription(element_type),"\" ",this.NameObj()); } }
Here we use the default constructor of the parent class because all object parameters are set in it and the object is created. In order not to redefine the parameters in this constructor, and not to delete and re-create an object of a new type, we do all this right away here, in these constructors, using the default constructor of the parent object.
The virtual method for creating a graphical bitmap object:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create the graphical bitmap object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGCnvBitmap::Create(const long chart_id, // Chart ID const int wnd_num, // Chart subwindow const int x, // X coordinate const int y, // Y coordinate const int w, // Width const int h, // Height const bool redraw=false) // Flag indicating the need to redraw { ::ResetLastError(); if(this.m_canvas.CreateBitmap((chart_id==NULL ? ::ChartID() : chart_id),wnd_num,this.m_name,x,y,w,h,COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE)) { this.Erase(CLR_CANV_NULL); this.m_canvas.Update(redraw); this.m_shift_y=(int)::ChartGetInteger((chart_id==NULL ? ::ChartID() : chart_id),CHART_WINDOW_YDISTANCE,wnd_num); return true; } int err=::GetLastError(); int code=(err==0 ? (w<1 ? MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_ERR_FAILED_SET_WIDTH : h<1 ? MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_ERR_FAILED_SET_HEIGHT : ERR_OBJECT_ERROR) : err); string subj=(w<1 ? "Width="+(string)w+". " : h<1 ? "Height="+(string)h+". " : ""); CMessage::ToLog(DFUN_ERR_LINE+subj,code,true); return false; }
Here, in contrast to the same method of the parent class, the method is used to create the CreateBitmap() method of the CCanvas class instead of the CreateBitmapLabel() method. This is the only difference between this method and the method of the parent class.
The methods for setting price and time coordinates for a bitmap object:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the time coordinate | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGCnvBitmap::SetTime(const datetime time) { string name=this.NameObj(); if(name==NULL || name=="") return false; ::ResetLastError(); if(!::ObjectSetInteger(this.ChartID(),name,OBJPROP_TIME,time)) { ::PrintFormat("%s%s. %s %s",DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_ERR_FAILED_SET_BITMAP_OBJ_TIME),CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR),::GetLastError()); return false; } this.m_time=time; return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the price coordinate | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGCnvBitmap::SetPrice(const double price) { string name=this.NameObj(); if(name==NULL || name=="") return false; ::ResetLastError(); if(!::ObjectSetDouble(this.ChartID(),name,OBJPROP_PRICE,price)) { ::PrintFormat("%s%s. %s %s",DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_ERR_FAILED_SET_BITMAP_OBJ_PRICE),CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR),::GetLastError()); return false; } this.m_price=price; return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set both coordinates | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CGCnvBitmap::SetTimePrice(const datetime time,const double price) { if(!this.SetTime(time)) return false; return this.SetPrice(price); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+In short: if it was not possible to set a property in a graphical object, we display a message about this in the journal and return false.
When a property is successfully set to an object, a new value is written to the class variable and true is returned.
In the graphical elements management class in the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GraphElmControl.mqh file, declare the method for creating a bitmap object:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Class for managing graphical elements | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CGraphElmControl : public CObject { private: int m_type; // Object type int m_type_node; // Type of the object the graphics is constructed for //--- Set general parameters for standard graphical objects void SetCommonParamsStdGraphObj(const long chart_id,const string name); public: //--- Return itself CGraphElmControl *GetObject(void) { return &this; } //--- Set a type of the object the graphics is constructed for void SetTypeNode(const int type_node) { this.m_type_node=type_node; } //--- Create a form object CForm *CreateForm(const int form_id,const long chart_id,const int wnd,const string name,const int x,const int y,const int w,const int h); CForm *CreateForm(const int form_id,const int wnd,const string name,const int x,const int y,const int w,const int h); CForm *CreateForm(const int form_id,const string name,const int x,const int y,const int w,const int h); //--- Create Bitmap object CGCnvBitmap *CreateBitmap(const int obj_id,const long chart_id,const int wnd,const string name,const datetime time,const double price,const int w,const int h,const color clr); //--- Creates the trend line standard graphical object
Let's write its implementation outside the class body:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create Bitmap object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CGCnvBitmap *CGraphElmControl::CreateBitmap(const int obj_id,const long chart_id,const int wnd,const string name,const datetime time,const double price,const int w,const int h,const color clr) { CGCnvBitmap *obj=new CGCnvBitmap(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_BITMAP,NULL,NULL,obj_id,0,chart_id,wnd,name,time,price,w,h,clr,200); return obj; }
The method creates a new object of the CDCnvBitmap class with the parameters passed to it and the canvas opacity equal to 200, and returns the pointer to the created object.
Now, in the CBaseObj library base object class, namely in the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\BaseObj.mqh file, write the methods for creating a bitmap object:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Methods for handling graphical elements | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //--- Create a form object on a specified chart in a specified subwindow CForm *CreateForm(const int form_id,const long chart_id,const int wnd,const string name,const int x,const int y,const int w,const int h) { return this.m_graph_elm.CreateForm(form_id,chart_id,wnd,name,x,y,w,h); } //--- Create a form object on the current chart in a specified subwindow CForm *CreateForm(const int form_id,const int wnd,const string name,const int x,const int y,const int w,const int h) { return this.m_graph_elm.CreateForm(form_id,wnd,name,x,y,w,h); } //--- Create the form object on the current chart in the main window CForm *CreateForm(const int form_id,const string name,const int x,const int y,const int w,const int h) { return this.m_graph_elm.CreateForm(form_id,name,x,y,w,h); } //--- Create a bitmap object on a specified chart in a specified subwindow CGCnvBitmap *CreateBitmap(const int obj_id,const long chart_id,const int wnd,const string name,const datetime time,const double price,const int w,const int h,const color clr) { return this.m_graph_elm.CreateBitmap(obj_id,chart_id,wnd,name,time,price,w,h,clr); } //--- Create a bitmap object on the current chart in a specified subwindow CGCnvBitmap *CreateBitmap(const int obj_id,const int wnd,const string name,const datetime time,const double price,const int w,const int h,const color clr) { return this.m_graph_elm.CreateBitmap(obj_id,::ChartID(),wnd,name,time,price,w,h,clr);} //--- Create the bitmap object on the current chart in the main window CGCnvBitmap *CreateBitmap(const int obj_id,const string name,const datetime time,const double price,const int w,const int h,const color clr) { return this.m_graph_elm.CreateBitmap(obj_id,::ChartID(),0,name,time,price,w,h,clr); } //--- Create a standard graphical trend line object in the specified subwindow of the specified chart
Three methods for creating a drawing object (1) on the specified chart in the specified subwindow, (2) on the current chart in the specified subwindow and (3) on the current chart in the main window. The methods simply return the result of calling the method for creating a bitmap object of the CGraphElmControl class with the specified parameters implemented above.
Now we can build a drawing object from any library object to visually design something. By the way, previously we could already create some graphical primitives and GUI elements from any library objects. Now a bitmap object has been added to the list.
The class of the graphical form object is inherited from the graphical element class. Accordingly, the graphical element file is connected to the form object class file. Since we now have another class inherited from the graphical element - the bitmap object class, in order to optimally connect all these classes to each other, we will connect the bitmap object class file to the form object class file. Since this class is derived from the graphical element, both of these classes will be available in the form object class.
The \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Form.mqh form object class file receives the bitmap object class file instead of the graphical element file:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Form.mqh | //| Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict // Necessary for mql4 //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "GCnvBitmap.mqh" #include "ShadowObj.mqh" #include "Animations\Animations.mqh" #include "..\..\Services\MouseState.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Form object class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CForm : public CGCnvElement {
Now both the element object and the bitmap object are available in the form object. Accordingly, in other files where the element object is needed, both of these objects will be available.
Enter the found objects to the bar object.
To do this, in the public section of the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Series\Bar.mqh bar object class file, write the method adding a new pattern type to the bar property:
//--- Return itself CBar *GetObject(void) { return &this;} //--- Set (1) bar symbol, timeframe and time, (2) bar object parameters void SetSymbolPeriod(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const datetime time); void SetProperties(const MqlRates &rates); //--- Add the pattern type on bar void AddPattern(const ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE pattern_type) { this.m_long_prop[BAR_PROP_PATTERNS_TYPE] |=pattern_type; } //--- Compare CBar objects by all possible properties (for sorting the lists by a specified bar object property) virtual int Compare(const CObject *node,const int mode=0) const; //--- Compare CBar objects by all properties (to search for equal bar objects) bool IsEqual(CBar* compared_bar) const; //--- Constructors CBar(){ this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SERIES_BAR; } CBar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const datetime time,const string source); CBar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const MqlRates &rates);
The method receives the pattern type and its value (bit mask) is added to the BAR_PROP_PATTERNS_TYPE property value. By using the logical "or" operator, we can add different types to a variable without overwriting the variable value. Thus, several different types of patterns can be stored in one variable.
In the bar properties descriptions section, declare the method that returns a list of patterns in the passed array and the method that outputs a list of patterns on a bar to the journal:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Descriptions of bar object properties | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //--- Get description of a bar's (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_BAR_PROP_INTEGER property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_BAR_PROP_STRING property); //--- Return the bar type description string BodyTypeDescription(void) const; //--- Display the description of the object properties in the journal (full_prop=true - all properties, false - supported ones only - implemented in descendant classes) virtual void Print(const bool full_prop=false,const bool dash=false); //--- Display a short description of the object in the journal virtual void PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false); //--- Return the (1) short name, (2) description of bar object parameters and (3) a list of patterns in the passed array virtual string Header(void); string ParameterDescription(void); int GetPatternsList(ulong &array[]); //--- Display a list of patterns on the bar in the journal void PatternTypeDescriptionPrint(const bool dash=false); //--- };
In the method setting bar object parameters, set the pattern type on the bar as absent (the variable value is zero):
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set bar object parameters | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CBar::SetProperties(const MqlRates &rates) { this.SetProperty(BAR_PROP_SPREAD,rates.spread); this.SetProperty(BAR_PROP_VOLUME_TICK,rates.tick_volume); this.SetProperty(BAR_PROP_VOLUME_REAL,rates.real_volume); this.SetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME,rates.time); this.SetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_YEAR,this.TimeYear()); this.SetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_MONTH,this.TimeMonth()); this.SetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_DAY_OF_YEAR,this.TimeDayOfYear()); this.SetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_DAY_OF_WEEK,this.TimeDayOfWeek()); this.SetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_DAY,this.TimeDay()); this.SetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_HOUR,this.TimeHour()); this.SetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_MINUTE,this.TimeMinute()); //--- this.SetProperty(BAR_PROP_OPEN,rates.open); this.SetProperty(BAR_PROP_HIGH,rates.high); this.SetProperty(BAR_PROP_LOW,rates.low); this.SetProperty(BAR_PROP_CLOSE,rates.close); this.SetProperty(BAR_PROP_CANDLE_SIZE,this.CandleSize()); this.SetProperty(BAR_PROP_CANDLE_SIZE_BODY,this.BodySize()); this.SetProperty(BAR_PROP_CANDLE_BODY_TOP,this.BodyHigh()); this.SetProperty(BAR_PROP_CANDLE_BODY_BOTTOM,this.BodyLow()); this.SetProperty(BAR_PROP_CANDLE_SIZE_SHADOW_UP,this.ShadowUpSize()); this.SetProperty(BAR_PROP_CANDLE_SIZE_SHADOW_DOWN,this.ShadowDownSize()); //--- this.SetProperty(BAR_PROP_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE,this.CandleRatioBodyToCandleSize()); this.SetProperty(BAR_PROP_RATIO_UPPER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE,this.CandleRatioUpperShadowToCandleSize()); this.SetProperty(BAR_PROP_RATIO_LOWER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE,this.CandleRatioLowerShadowToCandleSize()); this.SetProperty(BAR_PROP_PATTERNS_TYPE,0); this.SetProperty(BAR_PROP_TYPE,this.BodyType()); //--- Set the object type to the object of the graphical object management class this.m_graph_elm.SetTypeNode(this.m_type); }
Outside the class body, write the method that returns a list of patterns in the passed array:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the list of patterns in the passed array | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CBar::GetPatternsList(ulong &array[]) { return ListPatternsInVar(this.GetProperty(BAR_PROP_PATTERNS_TYPE),array); }
The array is passed to the method and the result of executing the ListPatternsInVar() function implemented above is returned. In this case, the list of all patterns on the bar is placed in the array passed by the link to the method.
The method displaying the description of patterns on the bar in the journal:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display the description of patterns on the bar in the journal | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CBar::PatternTypeDescriptionPrint(const bool dash=false) { ulong patt=this.GetProperty(BAR_PROP_PATTERNS_TYPE); ::Print(CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_PATTERNS_TYPE),": ",(patt>0 ? "" : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY))); if(patt>0) ::Print(PatternsInVarDescription(patt,dash)); }
Previously, we wrote the PatternsInVarDescription() function, which returns a string containing descriptions of all the patterns whose flags are contained in the variable. Here we send the value of the variable storing the BAR_PROP_PATTERNS_TYPE bar property to this function and print the string received from the function to the journal.
In the method that returns the description of the bar integer property, add returning the BAR_PROP_PATTERNS_TYPE property value description:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the description of the bar integer property | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CBar::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_BAR_PROP_INTEGER property) { return ( property==BAR_PROP_TIME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_TIME)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+::TimeToString(this.GetProperty(property),TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS) ) : property==BAR_PROP_TYPE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_TYPE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+this.BodyTypeDescription() ) : property==BAR_PROP_PERIOD ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_PERIOD)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+this.m_period_description ) : property==BAR_PROP_SPREAD ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_SPREAD)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==BAR_PROP_VOLUME_TICK ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_VOLUME_TICK)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==BAR_PROP_VOLUME_REAL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_VOLUME_REAL)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==BAR_PROP_TIME_YEAR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_TIME_YEAR)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.Year() ) : property==BAR_PROP_TIME_MONTH ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_TIME_MONTH)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+MonthDescription((int)this.Month()) ) : property==BAR_PROP_TIME_DAY_OF_YEAR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_TIME_DAY_OF_YEAR)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+::IntegerToString(this.DayOfYear(),3,'0') ) : property==BAR_PROP_TIME_DAY_OF_WEEK ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_TIME_DAY_OF_WEEK)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+DayOfWeekDescription((ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK)this.DayOfWeek()) ) : property==BAR_PROP_TIME_DAY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_TIME_DAY)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+::IntegerToString(this.Day(),2,'0') ) : property==BAR_PROP_TIME_HOUR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_TIME_HOUR)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+::IntegerToString(this.Hour(),2,'0') ) : property==BAR_PROP_TIME_MINUTE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_TIME_MINUTE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+::IntegerToString(this.Minute(),2,'0') ) : property==BAR_PROP_PATTERNS_TYPE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_PATTERNS_TYPE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(this.GetProperty(property)==0 ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_FOUND) : "\n"+PatternsInVarDescription(this.GetProperty(property),true)) ) : "" ); }
Let's make improvements to the file \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Series\Patterns\Pattern.mqh.
Since we will place the pointer to the bar object, on which the pattern was found, on the pattern object, we need to include the bar object class file to the pattern object class file. The pattern has a base and a "mother" bar. For the base bar, we will use the pointer to the bar object (the bar the pattern was found on). In case of the "mother" bar, we will create the MqlRates structure the bar data is to be stored in. This way we will always have all the data about the bars "covered" by the pattern. By the way, if the pattern is one-bar, then the mother and base bars are the same single bar. We will "outline" the pattern using the bitmap object whose class was created here. We will declare the pointer to the class object in the protected section of the abstract pattern object class. In order to be able to calculate the required size of the pattern covering the bars of the pattern, we need to know the dimensions and parameters of the chart. Declare the variables to store the chart parameters required to calculate the bitmap object size.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "..\..\BaseObj.mqh" #include "..\Bar.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Abstract pattern class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CPattern : public CBaseObj { private: CBar *m_bar_pattern; // Pointer to the bar the pattern is formed on MqlRates m_mother_bar_prop; // "Mother" bar parameters long m_long_prop[PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; // Integer properties double m_double_prop[PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; // Real properties string m_string_prop[PATTERN_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; // String properties //--- Return the index of the array the pattern (1) double and (2) string properties are located at int IndexProp(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return(int)property-PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; } int IndexProp(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_STRING property) const { return(int)property-PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL;} protected: CForm *m_form; // Pointer to form object CGCnvBitmap *m_bitmap; // Pointer to the bitmap object int m_digits; // Symbol's digits value ulong m_symbol_code; // Symbol as a number (sum of name symbol codes) string m_name_graph_obj; // Name of the graphical object displaying the pattern double m_price; // Price level the graphical object is placed at color m_color_bullish; // Color of a graphical object set to the bullish pattern icon color m_color_bearish; // Color of a graphical object set to the bearish pattern icon color m_color_bidirect; // Color of a graphical object set to the bidirectional pattern icon color m_color; // Graphical object color color m_color_panel_bullish; // Bullish pattern panel color color m_color_panel_bearish; // Bearish pattern panel color color m_color_panel_bidirect; // Bidirectional pattern panel color int m_bars_formation; // Number of bars in the formation (nested pattern) bool m_draw_dots; // Draw on the chart with dots int m_chart_scale; // Chart scale int m_chart_height_px; // Height of the chart in pixels double m_chart_price_max; // Chart maximum double m_chart_price_min; // Chart minimum public:
In the class public section, add the methods for setting and returning new properties and pointers:
public: //--- Set pattern (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string properties void SetProperty(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER property,long value) { this.m_long_prop[property]=value; } void SetProperty(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE property,double value){ this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(property)]=value; } void SetProperty(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_STRING property,string value){ this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(property)]=value; } //--- Return (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string pattern properties from the property array long GetProperty(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this.m_long_prop[property]; } double GetProperty(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this.m_double_prop[this.IndexProp(property)]; } string GetProperty(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_STRING property) const { return this.m_string_prop[this.IndexProp(property)]; } //--- Return the flag of the pattern supporting the specified property virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_STRING property) { return true; } //--- Return itself CPattern *GetObject(void) { return &this; } CForm *GetForm(void) { return this.m_form;} //--- Compare CPattern objects by all possible properties (for sorting the lists by a specified pattern object property) virtual int Compare(const CObject *node,const int mode=0) const; //--- Compare CPattern objects with each other by all properties (to search equal pattern objects) bool IsEqual(CPattern* compared_obj) const; //--- Constructors CPattern(){ this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SERIES_PATTERN; } protected: //--- Protected parametric constructor CPattern(const ENUM_PATTERN_STATUS status, const ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE type, const uint id, const ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION direction, const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,MqlRates &rates); public: //--- Destructor ~CPattern(void); //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Methods of a simplified access to the pattern object properties | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //--- Return (1) type, (2) direction, (3) period, (4) status, //--- (5) code, (6) pattern defining bar time, //--- (7) number of candles forming the pattern ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE TypePattern(void) const { return (ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE)this.GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_TYPE); } ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION Direction(void) const { return (ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION)this.GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_DIRECTION); } ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe(void) const { return (ENUM_TIMEFRAMES)this.GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_PERIOD); } ENUM_PATTERN_STATUS Status(void) const { return (ENUM_PATTERN_STATUS)this.GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_STATUS); } ulong Code(void) const { return this.GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_CODE); } uint ID(void) const { return (uint)this.GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_ID); } ulong ControlObjectID(void) const { return this.GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_CTRL_OBJ_ID); } datetime Time(void) const { return (datetime)this.GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_TIME); } uint Candles(void) const { return (uint)this.GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_CANDLES); } //--- Return pattern defining bar prices double BarPriceOpen(void) const { return this.GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_BAR_PRICE_OPEN); } double BarPriceHigh(void) const { return this.GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_BAR_PRICE_HIGH); } double BarPriceLow(void) const { return this.GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_BAR_PRICE_LOW); } double BarPriceClose(void) const { return this.GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_BAR_PRICE_CLOSE); } //--- Return pattern (1) symbol and (2) name string Symbol(void) const { return this.GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_SYMBOL); } string Name(void) const { return this.GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_NAME); } //--- Set the pointer to the (1) pattern bar, (2) "mother" bar data void SetPatternBar(CBar *bar) { this.m_bar_pattern=bar; } void SetMotherBarData(MqlRates &data); //--- Set the (1) "mother" bar OHLC and (2) the number of bars in nested formations void SetMotherBarOpen(const double open) { this.m_mother_bar_prop.open=open; } void SetMotherBarHigh(const double high) { this.m_mother_bar_prop.high=high; } void SetMotherBarLow(const double low) { this.m_mother_bar_prop.low=low; } void SetMotherBarClose(const double close) { this.m_mother_bar_prop.close=close; } void SetBarsInNestedFormations(const int bars) { this.m_bars_formation=bars; } //--- Return the pointer to the (1) pattern bar, (2) time, (3 - 6) "mother" bar OHLC and (7) the number of bars in nested formations CBar *PatternBar(void) const { return this.m_bar_pattern; } datetime MotherBarTime(void) const { return (datetime)this.GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_MOTHERBAR_TIME); } double MotherBarOpen(void) const { return this.m_mother_bar_prop.open; } double MotherBarHigh(void) const { return this.m_mother_bar_prop.high; } double MotherBarLow(void) const { return this.m_mother_bar_prop.low; } double MotherBarClose(void) const { return this.m_mother_bar_prop.close; } int BarsInNestedFormations(void) const { return this.m_bars_formation; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Descriptions of pattern object properties | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //--- Get description of pattern (1) integer, (2) real and (3) string property string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_STRING property); //--- Return description of the pattern (1) status, (2) type and (3) direction virtual string StatusDescription(void) const { return NULL; } virtual string TypeDescription(void) const { return NULL; } string DirectDescription(void) const; //--- Display the description of the object properties in the journal (full_prop=true - all properties, false - supported ones only - implemented in descendant classes) virtual void Print(const bool full_prop=false,const bool dash=false); //--- Display a short description of the object in the journal virtual void PrintShort(const bool dash=false,const bool symbol=false); //--- Return a short name of a pattern object virtual string Header(void); //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Handle graphical display | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ protected: //--- Set graphical object display colors for the (1) bullish, (2) bearish and (3) bidirectional pattern void SetColorBullish(const color clr) { this.m_color_bullish=clr; } void SetColorBearish(const color clr) { this.m_color_bearish=clr; } void SetColorBiDirect(const color clr) { this.m_color_bidirect=clr; } //--- Create the (1) info panel and (2) Bitmap object bool CreateInfoPanel(void); virtual bool CreateBitmap(void); //--- Create the info panel appearance virtual void CreateInfoPanelView(void){} //--- Calculate the bitmap object (1) width and (2) height int GetBitmapWidth(void); int GetBitmapHeight(void); public: //--- Remove a graphical object bool DeleteGraphObj(bool redraw=false); //--- Set graphical object display colors and pattern display color void SetColors(const color color_bullish,const color color_bearish,const color color_bidirect,const bool redraw=false); //--- Set the flag for drawing pattern labels as dots void SetDrawAsDots(const bool flag) { this.m_draw_dots=flag; } //--- Set the background color for the (1) bullish, (2) bearish and (3) bidirectional pattern panel void SetColorPanelBullish(const color clr) { this.m_color_panel_bullish=clr; } void SetColorPanelBearish(const color clr) { this.m_color_panel_bearish=clr; } void SetColorPanelBiDirect(const color clr) { this.m_color_panel_bidirect=clr; } //--- Set the background color for the (1) bullish, (2) bearish and (3) bidirectional pattern panel by setting the values of the RGB color components void SetColorPanelBullish(const uchar R,const uchar G,const uchar B); void SetColorPanelBearish(const uchar R,const uchar G,const uchar B); void SetColorPanelBiDirect(const uchar R,const uchar G,const uchar B); //--- Draw the pattern icon on the chart virtual void Draw(const bool redraw); //--- (1) Display, (2) hide the pattern icon on the chart void Show(const bool redraw=false); void Hide(const bool redraw=false); //--- (1) Display and (2) hide the info panel on the chart void ShowInfoPanel(const int x,const int y,const bool redraw=true); void HideInfoPanel(void); //--- Change the bitmap object (1) width, (2) height and (3) size bool BitmapSetWidth(const int width); bool BitmapSetHeight(const int height); bool BitmapResize(const int w,const int h); //--- Set the (1) chart scale, (2) chart height in pixels, (3) chart maximum and (3) minimum void SetChartScale(const int scale) { this.m_chart_scale=scale; } void SetChartHeightInPixels(const int height) { this.m_chart_height_px=height; } void SetChartPriceMax(const double price) { this.m_chart_price_max=price; } void SetChartPriceMin(const double price) { this.m_chart_price_min=price; } //--- Return the (1) chart scale, (2) chart height in pixels, (3) chart maximum and (3) minimum int ChartScale(void) const { return this.m_chart_scale; } int ChartHeightInPixels(void) const { return this.m_chart_height_px; } double ChartPriceMax(void) const { return this.m_chart_price_max; } double ChartPriceMin(void) const { return this.m_chart_price_min; } };
In the abstract pattern class constructor, replace the bidirectional pattern label color and set the default values for the pointer to the image object (NULL), for the flag of drawing with dots (true) and for the number of nested formations equal to 1 (no nested patterns):
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Constructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CPattern::CPattern(const ENUM_PATTERN_STATUS status,const ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE type,const uint id,const ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION direction,const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,MqlRates &rates) { //--- Set pattern object properties this.m_digits=(int)::SymbolInfoInteger(symbol,SYMBOL_DIGITS); this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SERIES_PATTERN; this.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_STATUS,status); this.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_TYPE,type); this.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_ID,id); this.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_DIRECTION,direction); this.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_PERIOD,timeframe); this.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_TIME,rates.time); this.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_BAR_PRICE_OPEN,rates.open); this.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_BAR_PRICE_HIGH,rates.high); this.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_BAR_PRICE_LOW,rates.low); this.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_BAR_PRICE_CLOSE,rates.close); this.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_SYMBOL,symbol); //--- Create symbol code this.m_symbol_code=0; for(int i=0;i<(int)symbol.Length();i++) this.m_symbol_code+=symbol.GetChar(i); //--- Pattern code = defining bar time + type + status + pattern direction + timeframe + symbol code ulong code=(ulong)rates.time+type+status+direction+timeframe+this.m_symbol_code; this.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_CODE,code); //--- Set pattern graphical objects parameters (chart labels) this.m_name_graph_obj=::StringFormat("%s_p%lu",this.m_name_program,code); this.m_color_bullish=clrBlue; this.m_color_bearish=clrRed; this.m_color_bidirect=clrMediumSeaGreen; if(this.Direction()==PATTERN_DIRECTION_BULLISH) { this.m_color=this.m_color_bullish; this.m_price=rates.low; } else if(this.Direction()==PATTERN_DIRECTION_BEARISH) { this.m_color=this.m_color_bearish; this.m_price=rates.high; } else { this.m_color=this.m_color_bidirect; this.m_price=(rates.open+rates.close)/2; } //--- Set base colors of the pattern information panels this.m_color_panel_bullish=clrLightGray; this.m_color_panel_bearish=clrLightGray; this.m_color_panel_bidirect=clrLightGray; this.m_form=NULL; this.m_bitmap=NULL; this.m_draw_dots=true; this.m_bars_formation=1; }
In the class destructor, remove the bitmap object:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Destructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CPattern::~CPattern(void) { //--- Delete the form object and pattern label on the chart if(this.m_form!=NULL) delete this.m_form; if(this.m_bitmap!=NULL) delete this.m_bitmap; this.DeleteGraphObj(); }
In the method that returns a description of the integer pattern property, add displaying the opening time of the pattern mother bar:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the description of the pattern integer property | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CPattern::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER property) { return ( property==PATTERN_PROP_CODE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_CODE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==PATTERN_PROP_TIME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TIME)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+::TimeToString(this.GetProperty(property),TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES) ) : property==PATTERN_PROP_MOTHERBAR_TIME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_MOTHERBAR_TIME)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+::TimeToString(this.GetProperty(property),TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES) ) : property==PATTERN_PROP_STATUS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_STATUS)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+this.StatusDescription() ) : property==PATTERN_PROP_TYPE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_TYPE)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+this.TypeDescription() ) : property==PATTERN_PROP_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_ID)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==PATTERN_PROP_CTRL_OBJ_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_CTRL_OBJ_ID)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : property==PATTERN_PROP_DIRECTION ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_DIRECTION)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+this.DirectDescription() ) : property==PATTERN_PROP_PERIOD ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_PERIOD)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+TimeframeDescription((ENUM_TIMEFRAMES)this.GetProperty(property)) ) : property==PATTERN_PROP_CANDLES ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_CANDLES)+ (!this.SupportProperty(property) ? ": "+CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": "+(string)this.GetProperty(property) ) : "" ); }
Implementation of the method that sets the "mother" bar data:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the "mother" bar data | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CPattern::SetMotherBarData(MqlRates &data) { this.m_mother_bar_prop.open=data.open; this.m_mother_bar_prop.high=data.high; this.m_mother_bar_prop.low=data.low; this.m_mother_bar_prop.close=data.close; this.m_mother_bar_prop.time=data.time; this.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_MOTHERBAR_TIME,data.time); }
The method receives the bar structure and the necessary structure fields are set to the corresponding structure fields of the m_mother_bar_prop class member variable structure. Additionally, the time from the passed bar structure is written to the time property of the mother bar - this value is present in the object properties, and it should be filled in correctly.
The method that displays the info panel on the chart receives the input with the need to redraw the chart. The chart is redrawn in case the variable value is set to true:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display the info panel on the chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CPattern::ShowInfoPanel(const int x,const int y,const bool redraw=true) { //--- If there is no panel object yet, create it if(this.m_form==NULL) if(!this.CreateInfoPanel()) return; //--- Get the chart width and height int chart_w=(int)::ChartGetInteger(this.m_chart_id,CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS); int chart_h=(int)::ChartGetInteger(this.m_chart_id,CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS); //--- Calculate the X and Y coordinates of the panel so that it does not go beyond the chart int cx=(x+this.m_form.Width() >chart_w-1 ? chart_w-1-this.m_form.Width() : x); int cy=(y+this.m_form.Height()>chart_h-1 ? chart_h-1-this.m_form.Height() : y); //--- Set the calculated coordinates and display the panel if(this.m_form.SetCoordX(cx) && this.m_form.SetCoordY(cy)) this.m_form.Show(); if(redraw) ::ChartRedraw(this.m_chart_id); }
This was done so that the panel with a description of the pattern appears without delay after hovering the mouse cursor over the bar with the pattern. If there are several patterns on this bar, then for all info panels when they are displayed on the chart, the value of this variable should be set as false, except the last one, which is set to true. In this case, the chart will be redrawn only after the last panel (rather than each one) is displayed.
Since patterns can be displayed on the chart in two ways - dots and bitmap objects, let’s finalize the method that displays the pattern icon on the chart:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display the pattern icon on the chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CPattern::Show(const bool redraw=false) { if(this.m_draw_dots) { ::ObjectSetInteger(this.m_chart_id,this.m_name_graph_obj,OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES,OBJ_ALL_PERIODS); return; } if(this.m_bitmap!=NULL) this.m_bitmap.Show(); if(redraw) ::ChartRedraw(this.m_chart_id); }
If we use dots, then we turn on the visibility of the graphical object as before. If we use the bitmap object, call its Show() method if present. As a result, update the chart if the redraw flag is set.
Similarly, refine the method that hides the pattern icon on the chart:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Hide the pattern icon on the chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CPattern::Hide(const bool redraw=false) { if(this.m_draw_dots) { ::ObjectSetInteger(this.m_chart_id,this.m_name_graph_obj,OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES,OBJ_NO_PERIODS); return; } if(this.m_bitmap!=NULL) this.m_bitmap.Hide(); if(redraw) ::ChartRedraw(this.m_chart_id); }
The method that calculates the bitmap object width:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Calculate the bitmap object width | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CPattern::GetBitmapWidth(void) { //--- Calculate the width of the chart candles in pixels int px=int(1<<this.m_chart_scale); //--- Calculate the number of bars that make up the pattern int num_bars=::Bars(this.Symbol(),this.Timeframe(),this.MotherBarTime(),this.Time()); if(num_bars==0) num_bars=(int)this.Candles(); //--- Calculate and return the width of the bitmap object return (px*num_bars*2)-px+1; }
Depending on the chart scale, we calculate the width of the candles in pixels. Then we get the width of the pattern in bars and from these two values we calculate and return the required width of the pattern object.
The method calculating the drawing object height:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Calculate the bitmap object height | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CPattern::GetBitmapHeight(void) { //--- Calculate the chart price range and pattern price range double chart_price_range=this.m_chart_price_max-this.m_chart_price_min; double patt_price_range=this.MotherBarHigh()-this.MotherBarLow(); //--- Using the calculated price ranges, calculate and return the height of the bitmap object return (int)ceil(patt_price_range*this.m_chart_height_px/chart_price_range)+8; }
Here we get the chart price range from the maximum to the minimum price on the chart and the price range of the pattern from the High mother candle to the Low mother candle. Then calculate the ratio of one range to another in pixels and return the resulting bitmap object height, adding 8 pixels to it - four at the top and four at the bottom.
In the "Pin Bar" pattern constructor, set the number of nested patterns equal to the value of the pattern bars (1):
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Constructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CPatternPinBar::CPatternPinBar(const uint id,const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,MqlRates &rates,const ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION direct) : CPattern(PATTERN_STATUS_PA,PATTERN_TYPE_PIN_BAR,id,direct,symbol,timeframe,rates) { this.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_NAME,"Pin Bar"); this.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_CANDLES,1); this.m_bars_formation=(int)this.GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_CANDLES); }
Now let's create the class for the new "Inside Bar" Price Action pattern.
"Inside bar" pattern class
Create the new Inside Bar pattern class in the same file where the classes of the abstract pattern and the "Pin Bar" pattern are written. Essentially, we only need to write (override) some virtual methods and property values of the pattern. The class should be derived from the abstract pattern object class:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| "Inside Bar" pattern class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CPatternInsideBar : public CPattern { protected: //--- Create the (1) image object, the appearance of the (2) info panel and (3) the bitmap object virtual bool CreateBitmap(void); virtual void CreateInfoPanelView(void); void CreateBitmapView(void); public: //--- Return the flag of the pattern supporting the specified property virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_STRING property) { return true; } //--- Return description of the pattern (1) status and (2) type virtual string StatusDescription(void) const { return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_STATUS_PA); } virtual string TypeDescription(void) const { return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_INSIDE_BAR); } //--- Draw the pattern icon on the chart virtual void Draw(const bool redraw); //--- Constructor CPatternInsideBar(const uint id,const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,MqlRates &rates,const ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION direct); };
In the class constructor, set the pattern name, the number of pattern bars equal to two, as well as the number of bars of nested formations equal to 2 — no nested formations:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Constructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CPatternInsideBar::CPatternInsideBar(const uint id,const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,MqlRates &rates,const ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION direct) : CPattern(PATTERN_STATUS_PA,PATTERN_TYPE_INSIDE_BAR,id,direct,symbol,timeframe,rates) { this.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_NAME,"Inside Bar"); this.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_CANDLES,2); this.m_bars_formation=(int)this.GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_CANDLES); }
The virtual method defining the info panel appearance:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create the info panel appearance | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CPatternInsideBar::CreateInfoPanelView(void) { //--- If the form object is not created, leave if(this.m_form==NULL) return; //--- Declare the array for the initial and final colors of the gradient fill color clr[2]={this.m_form.ChangeColorLightness(this.m_color_panel_bidirect,-5),this.m_form.ChangeColorLightness(this.m_color_panel_bidirect,15)}; //--- Set the background and form frame colors this.m_form.SetBackgroundColor(this.m_color_panel_bidirect,true); this.m_form.SetBorderColor(clrGray,true); //--- Create strings to describe the pattern, its parameters and search criteria string name=::StringFormat("Inside Bar (%lu bars)",int(this.Time()-this.MotherBarTime())/::PeriodSeconds(this.Timeframe())+1); string param=this.DirectDescription();//::StringFormat("%s (%.2f/%.2f/%.2f)",this.DirectDescription(),this.GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRITERION),this.GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_LARGER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRITERION),this.GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_SMALLER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRITERION)); //--- Set the coordinates of the panel and calculate its width and height depending on the size of the texts placed on the panel int x=3; int y=20; int w=4+(::fmax(20+this.m_form.TextWidth(name),::fmax(x+this.m_form.TextWidth(param),x+this.m_form.TextWidth(::TimeToString(this.Time()))))); int h=2+(20+this.m_form.TextHeight(this.DirectDescription())+this.m_form.TextHeight(::TimeToString(this.Time()))); //--- Set the width and height of the panel according to the calculated values this.m_form.SetWidth(w); this.m_form.SetHeight(h); //--- Depending on the chart size and coordinates, we calculate the coordinates of the panel so that it does not go beyond the chart int chart_w=(int)::ChartGetInteger(this.m_chart_id,CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS); int chart_h=(int)::ChartGetInteger(this.m_chart_id,CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS); int cx=(this.m_form.RightEdge() >chart_w-1 ? chart_w-1-this.m_form.Width() : this.m_form.CoordX()); int cy=(this.m_form.BottomEdge()>chart_h-1 ? chart_h-1-this.m_form.Height() : this.m_form.CoordY()); this.m_form.SetCoordX(cx); this.m_form.SetCoordY(cy); //--- Fill the background with a gradient color this.m_form.Erase(clr,200,true,false); //--- Draw the panel frame, an icon with (i), draw the header text with the proportions of a candle and separate the header with a horizontal line this.m_form.DrawFrameSimple(0,0,this.m_form.Width(),this.m_form.Height(),1,1,1,1,this.m_form.BorderColor(),200); this.m_form.DrawIconInfo(1,1,200); this.m_form.Text(20,3,name,clrBlack,200); this.m_form.DrawLine(1,18,this.m_form.Width()-1,18,clrDarkGray,250); //--- Under the horizontal line, enter the pattern description with its search criteria and the date of the pattern-defining bar y=20; this.m_form.Text(x,y,param,clrBlack,200); y+=this.m_form.TextHeight(::TimeToString(this.Time())); this.m_form.Text(x,y,::TimeToString(this.Time()),clrBlack,200); //--- Update the panel while redrawing the chart this.m_form.Update(true); }
For each type of pattern, we will create our own virtual methods to create the appearance of the info panel because each pattern has its own set of significant parameters that can be displayed on the panel for a more visual description of the pattern.
The method that draws the pattern icon on the chart:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw the pattern icon on the chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CPatternInsideBar::Draw(const bool redraw) { //--- If the flag for drawing with dots is set, call the parent class method and leave if(this.m_draw_dots) { CPattern::Draw(redraw); return; } //--- If the bitmap object has not yet been created, create it if(this.m_bitmap==NULL) { if(!this.CreateBitmap()) return; } //--- display this.Show(redraw); }
The method logic is described in the comments. The parent class method creates and draws pattern labels (points) on the chart. Therefore, if the flag for drawing points is set, then they are drawn using the parent class method.
Otherwise, the bitmap object is created and displayed on the chart.
The method that creates the bitmap object:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create the bitmap object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CPatternInsideBar::CreateBitmap(void) { //--- If the bitmap object has already been created earlier, return 'true' if(this.m_bitmap!=NULL) return true; //--- Calculate the object coordinates and dimensions datetime time=this.MotherBarTime(); double price=(this.MotherBarHigh()+this.MotherBarLow())/2; int w=this.GetBitmapWidth(); int h=this.GetBitmapHeight(); //--- Create the Bitmap object this.m_bitmap=this.CreateBitmap(this.ID(),this.GetChartID(),0,this.Name(),time,price,w,h,this.m_color_bidirect); if(this.m_bitmap==NULL) return false; //--- Set the object origin to its center and remove the tooltip ::ObjectSetInteger(this.GetChartID(),this.m_bitmap.NameObj(),OBJPROP_ANCHOR,ANCHOR_CENTER); ::ObjectSetString(this.GetChartID(),this.m_bitmap.NameObj(),OBJPROP_TOOLTIP,"\n"); //--- Draw the bitmap object appearance this.CreateBitmapView(); return true; }
The method creating the bitmap object appearance:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create the bitmap object appearance | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CPatternInsideBar::CreateBitmapView(void) { this.m_bitmap.Erase(CLR_CANV_NULL,0); int x=this.m_bitmap.Width()/2-int(1<<this.m_chart_scale)/2; this.m_bitmap.DrawRectangleFill(x,0,this.m_bitmap.Width()-1,this.m_bitmap.Height()-1,this.m_color_bidirect,80); this.m_bitmap.DrawRectangle(x,0,this.m_bitmap.Width()-1,this.m_bitmap.Height()-1,clrGray); this.m_bitmap.Update(false); }
Here fill the canvas with a transparent color, calculate the initial X coordinate of the rectangle outlining the pattern bars. Next, fill the rectangular area, starting at the calculated X coordinate, with the color set for the bidirectional pattern and opacity of 80, and outline the filled area with the gray rectangle. Upon completion, update the resource without redrawing the chart.
Each searched pattern with its parameters is controlled and handled by the pattern management class object. Such an object is created once when permission is set to search for a pattern with the specified type and specified pattern search parameters. In the same class, we need to read the properties of the chart window - so that you can read them only once when creating a control object, and then write the read chart parameters to the created pattern objects. Chart properties are needed to ensure that the information panels of each individual pattern do not extend beyond the edge of the chart when they are displayed. If we read the chart parameters every time we create a new pattern object, it will be very resource-expensive - after all, there are many patterns in one timeseries. Besides, why read the same parameters every time, if they can be read once and then used in each created pattern? We will also need chart parameters when creating bitmap objects that outline the pattern bars. Again, reading the same chart size every time is not optimal. Therefore, we will read them only when creating a pattern control object. But there is one nuance here: when changing the chart size, all previously read data remains the same as what was already received. They need to be requested from the chart again and recorded in the properties of each pattern. We will do this in subsequent articles.
The pattern control object class is located in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Series\SeriesDE.mqh. We will make the necessary modifications to it:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Abstract pattern control class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CPatternControl : public CBaseObjExt { private: ENUM_TIMEFRAMES m_timeframe; // Pattern timeseries chart period string m_symbol; // Pattern timeseries symbol double m_point; // Symbol Point bool m_used; // Pattern use flag bool m_drawing; // Flag for drawing the pattern icon on the chart bool m_draw_dots; // Flag for drawing the pattern icon on the chart with dots //--- Handled pattern ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE m_type_pattern; // Pattern type protected: //--- Candle proportions double m_ratio_body_to_candle_size; // Percentage ratio of the candle body to the full size of the candle double m_ratio_larger_shadow_to_candle_size; // Percentage ratio of the size of the larger shadow to the size of the candle double m_ratio_smaller_shadow_to_candle_size; // Percentage ratio of the size of the smaller shadow to the size of the candle ulong m_object_id; // Unique object code based on pattern search criteria //--- List views CArrayObj *m_list_series; // Pointer to the timeseries list CArrayObj *m_list_all_patterns; // Pointer to the list of all patterns CPattern m_pattern_instance; // Pattern object for searching by property ulong m_symbol_code; // Chart symbol name as a number int m_chart_scale; // Chart scale int m_chart_height_px; // Height of the chart in pixels double m_chart_price_max; // Chart maximum double m_chart_price_min; // Chart minimum //--- (1) Search for a pattern, return direction (or -1 if no pattern is found), //--- (2) create a pattern with a specified direction, //--- (3) create and return a unique pattern code, //--- (4) return the list of patterns managed by the object virtual ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION FindPattern(const datetime series_bar_time,const uint min_body_size,MqlRates &mother_bar_data) const { return WRONG_VALUE; } virtual CPattern *CreatePattern(const ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION direction,const uint id,CBar *bar){ return NULL; } virtual ulong GetPatternCode(const ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION direction,const datetime time) const { return 0; } virtual CArrayObj*GetListPatterns(void) { return NULL; } //--- Create object ID based on pattern search criteria virtual ulong CreateObjectID(void) { return 0; } //--- Write bar data to the structure void SetBarData(CBar *bar,MqlRates &rates) const { if(bar==NULL) return; rates.open=bar.Open(); rates.high=bar.High(); rates.low=bar.Low(); rates.close=bar.Close(); rates.time=bar.Time(); } public: //--- Returns (1) itself, (2) pattern usage flag CPatternControl *GetObject(void) { return &this; } //--- (1) Set and (2) return the pattern usage flag void SetUsed(const bool flag) { this.m_used=flag; } bool IsUsed(void) const { return this.m_used; } //--- (1) Set and (2) return the pattern drawing flag void SetDrawing(const bool flag) { this.m_drawing=flag; } bool IsDrawing(void) const { return this.m_drawing; } //--- (1) Set and (2) return the flag for drawing pattern icons as dots void SetDrawingAsDots(const bool flag,const bool redraw); bool IsDrawingAsDots(void) const { return this.m_draw_dots; } //--- Set the necessary percentage ratio of the candle body to the full size of the candle, //--- size of the (2) upper and (3) lower shadow to the candle size void SetRatioBodyToCandleSizeValue(const double value) { this.m_ratio_body_to_candle_size=value; } void SetRatioLargerShadowToCandleSizeValue(const double value) { this.m_ratio_larger_shadow_to_candle_size=value; } void SetRatioSmallerShadowToCandleSizeValue(const double value) { this.m_ratio_smaller_shadow_to_candle_size=value; } //--- Return the percentage ratio (1) of the candle body to the full size of the candle, //--- size of the (2) upper and (3) lower shadow to the candle size double RatioBodyToCandleSizeValue(void) const { return this.m_ratio_body_to_candle_size; } double RatioLargerShadowToCandleSizeValue(void) const { return this.m_ratio_larger_shadow_to_candle_size; } double RatioSmallerShadowToCandleSizeValue(void) const { return this.m_ratio_smaller_shadow_to_candle_size; } //--- Return object ID based on pattern search criteria virtual ulong ObjectID(void) const { return this.m_object_id; } //--- Return pattern (1) type, (2) timeframe, (3) symbol, (4) symbol Point, (5) symbol code ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE TypePattern(void) const { return this.m_type_pattern; } ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe(void) const { return this.m_timeframe; } string Symbol(void) const { return this.m_symbol; } double Point(void) const { return this.m_point; } ulong SymbolCode(void) const { return this.m_symbol_code; } //--- Set the (1) chart scale, (2) chart height in pixels, (3) chart maximum and (3) minimum void SetChartScale(const int scale) { this.m_chart_scale=scale; } void SetChartHeightInPixels(const int height) { this.m_chart_height_px=height; } void SetChartPriceMax(const double price) { this.m_chart_price_max=price; } void SetChartPriceMin(const double price) { this.m_chart_price_min=price; } //--- Return the (1) chart scale, (2) chart height in pixels, (3) chart maximum and (3) minimum int ChartScale(void) const { return this.m_chart_scale; } int ChartHeightInPixels(void) const { return this.m_chart_height_px; } double ChartPriceMax(void) const { return this.m_chart_price_max; } double ChartPriceMin(void) const { return this.m_chart_price_min; } //--- Compare CPatternControl objects by all possible properties virtual int Compare(const CObject *node,const int mode=0) const; //--- Search for patterns and add found ones to the list of all patterns virtual int CreateAndRefreshPatternList(const uint min_body_size); //--- Display patterns on the chart void DrawPatterns(const bool redraw=false); //--- Protected parametric constructor protected: CPatternControl(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const ENUM_PATTERN_STATUS status,const ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE type,CArrayObj *list_series,CArrayObj *list_patterns); };
Most methods do not need to be introduced - their purpose is described in the comments and the methods only set or return the corresponding parameters of the class object. We will now pass a link to the MqlRates structure, to which we will set the data of the mother bar, to the pattern search method. To set this data, the SetBarData() method is written, which receives the pointer to a bar object and a link to a MqlRates type variable. The variable fields contain the corresponding properties of the bar object. The CreateAndRefreshPatternList() method will receive the minimum candle body size. Subsequently, I will add setting this value to the pattern control object. The value will be passed to the pattern search and update method. The point is to skip the bars whose size is smaller than this value when searching for patterns. For now, we will pass zero there, which disables this filter.
In the class constructor, calculate chart data and write it to the new class variables:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CPatternControl::Protected parametric constructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CPatternControl::CPatternControl(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const ENUM_PATTERN_STATUS status,const ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE type,CArrayObj *list_series,CArrayObj *list_patterns) : m_ratio_body_to_candle_size(30),m_ratio_larger_shadow_to_candle_size(60),m_ratio_smaller_shadow_to_candle_size(30),m_used(true),m_drawing(true) { this.m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SERIES_PATTERN_CONTROL; this.m_type_pattern=type; this.m_symbol=(symbol==NULL || symbol=="" ? ::Symbol() : symbol); this.m_timeframe=(timeframe==PERIOD_CURRENT ? ::Period() : timeframe); this.m_point=::SymbolInfoDouble(this.m_symbol,SYMBOL_POINT); this.m_object_id=0; this.m_list_series=list_series; this.m_list_all_patterns=list_patterns; for(int i=0;i<(int)this.m_symbol.Length();i++) this.m_symbol_code+=this.m_symbol.GetChar(i); this.m_chart_scale=(int)::ChartGetInteger(this.m_chart_id,CHART_SCALE); this.m_chart_height_px=(int)::ChartGetInteger(this.m_chart_id,CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS); this.m_chart_price_max=::ChartGetDouble(this.m_chart_id,CHART_PRICE_MAX); this.m_chart_price_min=::ChartGetDouble(this.m_chart_id,CHART_PRICE_MIN); }
Make the necessary improvements in the method that searches for patterns and adds those found to the list of all patterns:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CPatternControl::Search for patterns and add | //| found ones to the list of all patterns | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CPatternControl::CreateAndRefreshPatternList(const uint min_body_size) { //--- If not used, leave if(!this.m_used) return 0; //--- Reset the timeseries event flag and clear the list of all timeseries pattern events this.m_is_event=false; this.m_list_events.Clear(); //--- Get the opening date of the last (current) bar datetime time_open=0; if(!::SeriesInfoInteger(this.Symbol(),this.Timeframe(),SERIES_LASTBAR_DATE,time_open)) return 0; //--- Get a list of all bars in the timeseries except the current one CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByBarProperty(this.m_list_series,BAR_PROP_TIME,time_open,LESS); if(list==NULL || list.Total()==0) return 0; //--- "Mother" bar data structure MqlRates pattern_mother_bar_data={}; //--- Sort the resulting list by bar opening time list.Sort(SORT_BY_BAR_TIME); //--- In a loop from the latest bar, for(int i=list.Total()-1;i>=0;i--) { //--- get the next bar object from the list CBar *bar=list.At(i); if(bar==NULL) continue; //--- look for a pattern relative to the received bar ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION direction=this.FindPattern(bar.Time(),min_body_size,pattern_mother_bar_data); //--- If there is no pattern, go to the next bar if(direction==WRONG_VALUE) continue; //--- Pattern found on the current bar of the loop //--- unique pattern code = candle opening time + type + status + pattern direction + timeframe + timeseries symbol ulong code=this.GetPatternCode(direction,bar.Time()); //--- Set the pattern code to the sample this.m_pattern_instance.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_CODE,code); //--- Sort the list of all patterns by the unique pattern code this.m_list_all_patterns.Sort(SORT_BY_PATTERN_CODE); //--- search for a pattern in the list using a unique code int index=this.m_list_all_patterns.Search(&this.m_pattern_instance); //--- If there is no pattern equal to the sample in the list of all patterns if(index==WRONG_VALUE) { //--- Create the pattern object CPattern *pattern=this.CreatePattern(direction,this.m_list_all_patterns.Total(),bar); if(pattern==NULL) continue; //--- Sort the list of all patterns by time and insert the pattern into the list by its time this.m_list_all_patterns.Sort(SORT_BY_PATTERN_TIME); if(!this.m_list_all_patterns.InsertSort(pattern)) { delete pattern; continue; } //--- Add the pattern to the list of bar object patterns bar.AddPattern(pattern.TypePattern()); //--- Add the pointer to the bar the pattern object is found on, together with the mother bar data pattern.SetPatternBar(bar); pattern.SetMotherBarData(pattern_mother_bar_data); //--- set the chart data to the pattern object pattern.SetChartHeightInPixels(this.m_chart_height_px); pattern.SetChartScale(this.m_chart_scale); pattern.SetChartPriceMax(this.m_chart_price_max); pattern.SetChartPriceMin(this.m_chart_price_min); //--- If the drawing flag is set, draw the pattern label on the chart if(this.m_drawing) pattern.Draw(false); } } //--- Sort the list of all patterns by time and return the total number of patterns in the list this.m_list_all_patterns.Sort(SORT_BY_PATTERN_TIME); return m_list_all_patterns.Total(); }
Now the method receives the minimum size of the bar body of the desired pattern. Pass the size and the link to the mother bar structure to contain the bar parameters to the pattern search method. If the pattern is found, then write the type of the found pattern to the bar object the pattern was found on. At the same time, the pattern object found on the bar receives the pointer to the bar, mother bar data and chart data.
The method that sets the flag for drawing pattern icons as dots:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the flag for drawing pattern icons as dots | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CPatternControl::SetDrawingAsDots(const bool flag,const bool redraw) { this.m_draw_dots=flag; //--- Get a list of patterns controlled by the control object CArrayObj *list=this.GetListPatterns(); if(list==NULL || list.Total()==0) return; //--- In a loop by the list of patterns, for(int i=list.Total()-1;i>=0;i--) { //--- get the next pattern object CPattern *obj=list.At(i); if(obj==NULL) continue; //--- Set the flag value. If 'false', remove the pattern dot object obj.SetDrawAsDots(flag); if(!flag) obj.DeleteGraphObj(); //--- Display the pattern label on the chart if the flag is 'true' else obj.Draw(false); } //--- At the end of the cycle, redraw the chart if the flag is set if(redraw) ::ChartRedraw(this.m_chart_id); }
The method logic has been described in the code comments in detail. Here we get the list of the patterns managed by this control object. In each pattern object, we enter the flag for drawing with dots. If the flag is reset, then we need to delete the previously drawn point, and if the flag is set, then we should draw it. At the end of handling the loop of all patterns in the list and if a redrawing flag is passed to the method, the chart is redrawn.
Next, we need to modify the Pin Bar pattern control class. Add the MqlRates variable to the pattern search method to set the mother bar data:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Pin Bar pattern control class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CPatternControlPinBar : public CPatternControl { protected: //--- (1) Search for a pattern, return direction (or -1), //--- (2) create a pattern with a specified direction, //--- (3) create and return a unique pattern code //--- (4) return the list of patterns managed by the object virtual ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION FindPattern(const datetime series_bar_time,const uint min_body_size,MqlRates &mother_bar_data) const; virtual CPattern *CreatePattern(const ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION direction,const uint id,CBar *bar); virtual ulong GetPatternCode(const ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION direction,const datetime time) const { //--- unique pattern code = candle opening time + type + status + pattern direction + timeframe + timeseries symbol return(time+PATTERN_TYPE_PIN_BAR+PATTERN_STATUS_PA+direction+this.Timeframe()+this.m_symbol_code); } virtual CArrayObj*GetListPatterns(void); //--- Create object ID based on pattern search criteria virtual ulong CreateObjectID(void); public: //--- Parametric constructor CPatternControlPinBar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, CArrayObj *list_series,CArrayObj *list_patterns, const double ratio_body_to_candle_size, const double ratio_larger_shadow_to_candle_size, const double ratio_smaller_shadow_to_candle_size) : CPatternControl(symbol,timeframe,PATTERN_STATUS_PA,PATTERN_TYPE_PIN_BAR,list_series,list_patterns) { this.m_ratio_body_to_candle_size=ratio_body_to_candle_size; this.m_ratio_larger_shadow_to_candle_size=ratio_larger_shadow_to_candle_size; this.m_ratio_smaller_shadow_to_candle_size=ratio_smaller_shadow_to_candle_size; this.m_object_id=this.CreateObjectID(); } };
In the method creating the pattern with the specified direction, add writing bar data to the MqlRates variable:
//+---------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CPatternControlPinBar::Create a pattern with a specified direction | //+---------------------------------------------------------------------+ CPattern *CPatternControlPinBar::CreatePattern(const ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION direction,const uint id,CBar *bar) { //--- If invalid indicator is passed to the bar object, return NULL if(bar==NULL) return NULL; //--- Fill the MqlRates structure with bar data MqlRates rates={0}; this.SetBarData(bar,rates); //--- Create a new Pin Bar pattern CPatternPinBar *obj=new CPatternPinBar(id,this.Symbol(),this.Timeframe(),rates,direction); if(obj==NULL) return NULL; //--- set the proportions of the candle the pattern was found on to the properties of the created pattern object obj.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE,bar.RatioBodyToCandleSize()); obj.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_LOWER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE,bar.RatioLowerShadowToCandleSize()); obj.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_UPPER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE,bar.RatioUpperShadowToCandleSize()); //--- set the search criteria of the candle the pattern was found on to the properties of the created pattern object obj.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRITERION,this.RatioBodyToCandleSizeValue()); obj.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_LARGER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRITERION,this.RatioLargerShadowToCandleSizeValue()); obj.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_SMALLER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRITERION,this.RatioSmallerShadowToCandleSizeValue()); //--- Set the control object ID to the pattern object obj.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_CTRL_OBJ_ID,this.ObjectID()); //--- Return the pointer to a created object return obj; }
Previously, we entered data element by element here. Now this element-by-element entering is performed in the SetBarData() method, which is the same, but the method code is shorter.
In the method searching for the pattern, add entering data to the bar data mother bar the pattern was found on:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CPatternControlPinBar::Search for the pattern | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION CPatternControlPinBar::FindPattern(const datetime series_bar_time,const uint min_body_size,MqlRates &mother_bar_data) const { //--- Get data for one bar by time CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByBarProperty(this.m_list_series,BAR_PROP_TIME,series_bar_time,EQUAL); //--- If the list is empty, return -1 if(list==NULL || list.Total()==0) return WRONG_VALUE; //--- he size of the candle body should be less than or equal to RatioBodyToCandleSizeValue() (default 30%) of the entire candle size, //--- in this case, the body size should not be less than min_body_size list=CSelect::ByBarProperty(list,BAR_PROP_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE,this.RatioBodyToCandleSizeValue(),EQUAL_OR_LESS); list=CSelect::ByBarProperty(list,BAR_PROP_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE,min_body_size,EQUAL_OR_MORE); //--- If the list is empty - there are no patterns, return -1 if(list==NULL || list.Total()==0) return WRONG_VALUE; //--- Define the bullish pattern //--- The lower shadow should be equal to or greater than RatioLargerShadowToCandleSizeValue() (default 60%) of the entire candle size CArrayObj *list_bullish=CSelect::ByBarProperty(list,BAR_PROP_RATIO_LOWER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE,this.RatioLargerShadowToCandleSizeValue(),EQUAL_OR_MORE); //--- The upper shadow should be less than or equal to RatioSmallerShadowToCandleSizeValue() (default 30%) of the entire candle size list_bullish=CSelect::ByBarProperty(list_bullish,BAR_PROP_RATIO_UPPER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE,this.RatioSmallerShadowToCandleSizeValue(),EQUAL_OR_LESS); //--- If a pattern is found on the bar if(list_bullish!=NULL && list_bullish.Total()>0) { CBar *bar=list.At(list_bullish.Total()-1); if(bar!=NULL) { this.SetBarData(bar,mother_bar_data); return PATTERN_DIRECTION_BULLISH; } } //--- Define the bearish pattern //--- The upper shadow should be equal to or greater than RatioLargerShadowToCandleSizeValue() (default 60%) of the entire candle size CArrayObj *list_bearish=CSelect::ByBarProperty(list,BAR_PROP_RATIO_UPPER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE,this.RatioLargerShadowToCandleSizeValue(),EQUAL_OR_MORE); //--- The lower shadow should be less than or equal to RatioSmallerShadowToCandleSizeValue() (default 30%) of the entire candle size list_bearish=CSelect::ByBarProperty(list_bearish,BAR_PROP_RATIO_LOWER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE,this.RatioSmallerShadowToCandleSizeValue(),EQUAL_OR_LESS); //--- If a pattern is found on the bar if(list_bearish!=NULL && list_bearish.Total()>0) { CBar *bar=list.At(list_bearish.Total()-1); if(bar!=NULL) { this.SetBarData(bar,mother_bar_data); return PATTERN_DIRECTION_BEARISH; } } //--- No patterns found - return -1 return WRONG_VALUE; }
Since the Pin Bar is a one-bar formation, the mother bar is also the base bar the pattern was found on.
Create the class for managing the Inside Bar pattern. The structure of this pattern is strictly defined, and has no other parameters, except that the base bar (on the right) should be completely located inside the mother bar (on the left). There are no other parameters. Therefore, any Inside Bar pattern is the only pattern on one timeseries, unlike the Pin Bar pattern, in which we can set the parameters for its search, and there can be several Pin Bar patterns with different parameters on one timeseries. Its own control object is created for each such pattern. Considering the above, only one control object will always be created for each timeseries for the Inside Bar pattern.
Enter the new class of managing the Inside Bar pattern in the same file after the Pin Bar pattern control class:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Inside Bar pattern control class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CPatternControlInsideBar : public CPatternControl { private: //--- Check and return the presence of a pattern on two adjacent bars bool CheckInsideBar(const CBar *bar1,const CBar *bar0) const { //--- If empty bar objects are passed, return 'false' if(bar0==NULL || bar1==NULL) return false; //--- Return the fact that the bar on the right is completely within the dimensions of the bar on the left return(bar0.High()<bar1.High() && bar0.Low()>bar1.Low()); } bool FindMotherBar(CArrayObj *list,MqlRates &rates) const { bool res=false; if(list==NULL) return false; //--- In a loop through the list, starting from the bar to the left of the base one for(int i=list.Total()-2;i>0;i--) { //--- Get the pointers to two consecutive bars CBar *bar0=list.At(i); CBar *bar1=list.At(i-1); if(bar0==NULL || bar1==NULL) return false; //--- If the obtained bars represent a pattern if(CheckInsideBar(bar1,bar0)) { //--- set mother bar data to the MqlRates variable and set 'res' to 'true' this.SetBarData(bar1,rates); res=true; } //--- If there is no pattern, interrupt the loop else break; } //--- return the result return res; } protected: //--- (1) Search for a pattern, return direction (or -1), //--- (2) create a pattern with a specified direction, //--- (3) create and return a unique pattern code //--- (4) return the list of patterns managed by the object virtual ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION FindPattern(const datetime series_bar_time,const uint min_body_size,MqlRates &mother_bar_data) const; virtual CPattern *CreatePattern(const ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION direction,const uint id,CBar *bar); virtual ulong GetPatternCode(const ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION direction,const datetime time) const { //--- unique pattern code = candle opening time + type + status + pattern direction + timeframe + timeseries symbol return(time+PATTERN_TYPE_INSIDE_BAR+PATTERN_STATUS_PA+PATTERN_DIRECTION_BOTH+this.Timeframe()+this.m_symbol_code); } virtual CArrayObj*GetListPatterns(void); //--- Create object ID based on pattern search criteria virtual ulong CreateObjectID(void); public: //--- Parametric constructor CPatternControlInsideBar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, CArrayObj *list_series,CArrayObj *list_patterns) : CPatternControl(symbol,timeframe,PATTERN_STATUS_PA,PATTERN_TYPE_INSIDE_BAR,list_series,list_patterns) { this.m_ratio_body_to_candle_size=0; this.m_ratio_larger_shadow_to_candle_size=0; this.m_ratio_smaller_shadow_to_candle_size=0; this.m_object_id=this.CreateObjectID(); } };
The class is practically a copy of the Pin Bar pattern control class considered in the previous article about the library patterns. In the class constructor, set all the pattern searching criteria to zero since they are not used here. The object ID is always zero because this is the only object in one timeseries:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create object ID based on pattern search criteria | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ ulong CPatternControlInsideBar::CreateObjectID(void) { return 0; }
The main pattern searching methods are the method of comparing two adjacent bars for the pattern presence and the method for searching for the mother bar:
//--- Check and return the presence of a pattern on two adjacent bars bool CheckInsideBar(const CBar *bar1,const CBar *bar0) const { //--- If empty bar objects are passed, return 'false' if(bar0==NULL || bar1==NULL) return false; //--- Return the fact that the bar on the right is completely within the dimensions of the bar on the left return(bar0.High()<bar1.High() && bar0.Low()>bar1.Low()); } bool FindMotherBar(CArrayObj *list,MqlRates &rates) const { bool res=false; if(list==NULL) return false; //--- In a loop through the list, starting from the bar to the left of the base one for(int i=list.Total()-2;i>0;i--) { //--- Get the pointers to two consecutive bars CBar *bar0=list.At(i); CBar *bar1=list.At(i-1); if(bar0==NULL || bar1==NULL) return false; //--- If the obtained bars represent a pattern if(CheckInsideBar(bar1,bar0)) { //--- set mother bar data to the MqlRates variable and set 'res' to 'true' this.SetBarData(bar1,rates); res=true; } //--- If there is no pattern, interrupt the loop else break; } //--- return the result return res; }
The pattern search method simply compares the sizes of two nearby bars and returns the flag that the right bar is completely inside the left one.
In the method of searching for the mother bar, we search for patterns in a loop through the list of bars and, if a pattern is found, then the bar data is written to the MqlRates variable and the search continues on the next pair of bars. The search continues until patterns are encountered at each iteration of the loop, and the data of the mother bar is written to a variable from each successive bar. This way we find all the nested patterns, and we ultimately get the mother bar data from the leftmost bar of the entire sequence.
The method that creates the pattern with the specified direction:
//+-----------------------------------------------------------------------+ //|CPatternControlInsideBar::Create a pattern with the specified direction| //+-----------------------------------------------------------------------+ CPattern *CPatternControlInsideBar::CreatePattern(const ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION direction,const uint id,CBar *bar) { //--- If invalid indicator is passed to the bar object, return NULL if(bar==NULL) return NULL; //--- Fill the MqlRates structure with bar data MqlRates rates={0}; this.SetBarData(bar,rates); //--- Create a new Inside Bar pattern CPatternInsideBar *obj=new CPatternInsideBar(id,this.Symbol(),this.Timeframe(),rates,PATTERN_DIRECTION_BOTH); if(obj==NULL) return NULL; //--- set the proportions of the candle the pattern was found on to the properties of the created pattern object obj.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE,bar.RatioBodyToCandleSize()); obj.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_LOWER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE,bar.RatioLowerShadowToCandleSize()); obj.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_UPPER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE,bar.RatioUpperShadowToCandleSize()); //--- set the search criteria of the candle the pattern was found on to the properties of the created pattern object obj.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRITERION,this.RatioBodyToCandleSizeValue()); obj.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_LARGER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRITERION,this.RatioLargerShadowToCandleSizeValue()); obj.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_SMALLER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRITERION,this.RatioSmallerShadowToCandleSizeValue()); //--- Set the control object ID to the pattern object obj.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_CTRL_OBJ_ID,this.ObjectID()); //--- Return the pointer to a created object return obj; }
The method simply creates a new object of the Inside Bar pattern class and returns the result of creating the new object. Everything below the strings for creating a new object are still useless assignment of zeros to object properties that are already assigned in the class constructor. But for now this is all left. Later, it may be necessary to add the use of some parameters to identify the pattern. If not, then I will simply remove the extra code.
The method to search for the pattern:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CPatternControlInsideBar::Search for pattern | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION CPatternControlInsideBar::FindPattern(const datetime series_bar_time,const uint min_body_size,MqlRates &mother_bar_data) const { //--- Get bar data up to and including the specified time CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByBarProperty(this.m_list_series,BAR_PROP_TIME,series_bar_time,EQUAL_OR_LESS); //--- If the list is empty, return -1 if(list==NULL || list.Total()==0) return WRONG_VALUE; //--- Sort the list by bar opening time list.Sort(SORT_BY_BAR_TIME); //--- Get the latest bar from the list (base bar) CBar *bar_patt=list.At(list.Total()-1); if(bar_patt==NULL) return WRONG_VALUE; //--- In the loop from the next bar (mother), for(int i=list.Total()-2;i>=0;i--) { CBar *bar_prev=list.At(i); if(bar_prev==NULL) return WRONG_VALUE; //--- check that the resulting two bars are a pattern. If not, return -1 if(!this.CheckInsideBar(bar_prev,bar_patt)) return WRONG_VALUE; //--- If the pattern is found at the previous step, look for nested patterns. //--- The leftmost bar will be the mother bar for the entire chain of nested patterns //--- If the found pattern does not have nested ones, then its mother bar will be the current cycle bar (to the left of the base one) if(!this.FindMotherBar(list,mother_bar_data)) SetBarData(bar_prev,mother_bar_data); //--- Return the pattern direction (bidirectional) return PATTERN_DIRECTION_BOTH; } //--- No patterns found - return -1 return WRONG_VALUE; }
The method logic is described in the comments. The opening time of the current bar is passed to the method. Get the list of all bars except the current one (we do not look for patterns on the zero bar). In the loop based on the resulting list of bars, check every two nearby bars to see if they meet the pattern criteria. If their relationship is a pattern, we look for nested patterns, i.e. in an additional loop we look for adjacent patterns until they are found. Thus, we find the entire chain of adjacent patterns, and the leftmost of them - its left bar - will be the mother bar for the entire chain of nested patterns. This bar, its time and prices are written into the properties of the found pattern. This data will give us the opportunity to completely frame the entire chain of nested patterns when displaying them on the chart, which will be visible in the test EA.
The method returning a list of patterns managed by the object:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Returns the list of patterns managed by the object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CArrayObj *CPatternControlInsideBar::GetListPatterns(void) { CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByPatternProperty(this.m_list_all_patterns,PATTERN_PROP_PERIOD,this.Timeframe(),EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByPatternProperty(list,PATTERN_PROP_SYMBOL,this.Symbol(),EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByPatternProperty(list,PATTERN_PROP_TYPE,PATTERN_TYPE_INSIDE_BAR,EQUAL); return CSelect::ByPatternProperty(list,PATTERN_PROP_CTRL_OBJ_ID,this.ObjectID(),EQUAL); }
In the pattern management class, adjust the method that returns the Inner Bar pattern control object:
//--- Return the Inside Bar pattern control object CPatternControl *GetObjControlPatternInsideBar(void) { int total=this.m_list_controls.Total(); for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { CPatternControl *obj=this.m_list_controls.At(i); if(obj==NULL) continue; //--- Check search conditions and return the result if(obj.TypePattern()==PATTERN_TYPE_INSIDE_BAR) return obj; } return NULL; }
Previously, the method returned NULL, since the class of the object returned by the method has not yet been created.
Let's adjust the method that sets the flag for using the Inner Bar pattern and creates a control object if it does not already exist:
//--- Set the flag for using the Pattern Inside and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternInsideBar(const bool flag) { //--- Get the pointer to the Inner Bar pattern control object CPatternControlInsideBar *obj=this.GetObjControlPatternInsideBar(); //--- If the pointer is received (the object exists), set the use flag if(obj!=NULL) obj.SetUsed(flag); //--- f there is no object and the flag is passed as 'true' else if(flag) { //--- Create the new Inside Bar pattern control object obj=new CPatternControlInsideBar(this.Symbol(),this.Timeframe(),this.m_list_series,this.m_list_all_patterns); if(obj==NULL) return; //--- Add pointer to the created object to the list if(!this.m_list_controls.Add(obj)) { delete obj; return; } //--- Set the usage flag and pattern parameters to the control object obj.SetUsed(flag); obj.SetRatioBodyToCandleSizeValue(0); obj.SetRatioLargerShadowToCandleSizeValue(0); obj.SetRatioSmallerShadowToCandleSizeValue(0); obj.CreateAndRefreshPatternList(0); } }
Previously, the method was empty for the reason stated above. The method logic is commented in the code and hardly needs additional explanation.
Let's write the methods for setting the flag for drawing the pattern with dots:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Methods for setting the flag of drawing the pattern using dots | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //--- Set the flag for drawing the Harami pattern with dots void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternHarami(const bool flag,const bool redraw) { } //--- Set the flag for drawing the Harami Cross pattern with dots void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternHaramiCross(const bool flag,const bool redraw) { } //--- Set the flag for drawing the Tweezer pattern with dots void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternTweezer(const bool flag,const bool redraw) { } //--- Set the flag for drawing the Piercing Line pattern with dots void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternPiercingLine(const bool flag,const bool redraw) { } //--- Set the flag for drawing the Cloud Cover pattern with dots void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternDarkCloudCover(const bool flag,const bool redraw) { } //--- Set the flag for drawing the Three White Soldiers pattern with dots void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers(const bool flag,const bool redraw) { } //--- Set the flag for drawing the Three Black Crows pattern with dots void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeBlackCrows(const bool flag,const bool redraw) { } //--- Set the flag for drawing the Shooting Star pattern with dots void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternShootingStar(const bool flag,const bool redraw) { } //--- Set the flag for drawing the Hammer pattern with dots void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternHammer(const bool flag,const bool redraw) { } //--- Set the flag for drawing the Inverted Hammer pattern with dots void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternInvertedHammer(const bool flag,const bool redraw) { } //--- Set the flag for drawing the Hanging Man pattern with dots void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternHangingMan(const bool flag,const bool redraw) { } //--- Set the flag for drawing the Doji pattern with dots void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternDoji(const bool flag,const bool redraw) { } //--- Set the flag for drawing the Dragonfly Doji pattern with dots void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternDragonflyDoji(const bool flag,const bool redraw) { } //--- Set the flag for drawing the Gravestone Doji pattern with dots void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternGravestoneDoji(const bool flag,const bool redraw) { } //--- Set the flag for drawing the Morning Star pattern with dots void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternMorningStar(const bool flag,const bool redraw) { } //--- Set the flag for drawing the Morning Doji Star pattern with dots void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternMorningDojiStar(const bool flag,const bool redraw) { } //--- Set the flag for drawing the Evening Star pattern with dots void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternEveningStar(const bool flag,const bool redraw) { } //--- Set the flag for drawing the Evening Doji Star pattern with dots void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternEveningDojiStar(const bool flag,const bool redraw) { } //--- Set the flag for drawing the Three Stars pattern with dots void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeStars(const bool flag,const bool redraw) { } //--- Set the flag for drawing the Abandoned Baby pattern with dots void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternAbandonedBaby(const bool flag,const bool redraw) { } //--- Set the flag for drawing the Pivot Point Reversal pattern with dots //--- Price Action void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternPivotPointReversal(const bool flag,const bool redraw) { } //--- Set the flag for drawing the Outside Bar pattern with dots void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternOutsideBar(const bool flag,const bool redraw) { } //--- Set the flag for drawing the Inside Bar pattern with dots void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternInsideBar(const bool flag,const bool redraw) { //--- Get the pointer to the Inner Bar pattern control object CPatternControlInsideBar *obj=this.GetObjControlPatternInsideBar(); //--- If the pointer is received (the object exists), set the drawing flag if(obj!=NULL) obj.SetDrawingAsDots(flag,redraw); } //--- Set the flag for drawing the Pin Bar pattern with dots void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternPinBar(const bool flag,const bool redraw, // Flag of drawing with dots and Pin Bar Price Action redraw flag const double ratio_body=30, // Percentage ratio of the candle body to the full size of the candle const double ratio_larger_shadow=60, // Percentage ratio of the size of the larger shadow to the size of the candle const double ratio_smaller_shadow=30) // Percentage ratio of the size of the smaller shadow to the size of the candle { //--- Get the pointer to the Pin Bar pattern control object with the specified parameters CPatternControlPinBar *obj=this.GetObjControlPatternPinBar(ratio_body,ratio_larger_shadow,ratio_smaller_shadow); //--- If the pointer is received (the object exists), set the use flag if(obj!=NULL) obj.SetDrawingAsDots(flag,redraw); } //--- Set the flag for drawing the Rails pattern with dots void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternRails(const bool flag,const bool redraw) { }
The methods are fully written only for two patterns. For the remaining patterns, there are only templates that we will fill in as we write new classes of pattern objects.
Write the methods of returning the flag of drawing with dots:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Methods of returning the flag of drawing with dots | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //--- Candle formations //--- Return the flag for drawing the Harami pattern with dots bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternHarami(void) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternHarami(); return(obj!=NULL ? obj.IsDrawingAsDots() : false); } //--- Return the flag for drawing the Harami Cross pattern with dots bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternHaramiCross(void) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternHaramiCross(); return(obj!=NULL ? obj.IsDrawingAsDots() : false); } //--- Return the flag for drawing the Tweezer pattern with dots bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternTweezer(void) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternTweezer(); return(obj!=NULL ? obj.IsDrawingAsDots() : false); } //--- Return the flag for drawing the Piercing Line pattern with dots bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternPiercingLine(void) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternPiercingLine(); return(obj!=NULL ? obj.IsDrawingAsDots() : false); } //--- Return the flag for drawing the Cloud Cover pattern with dots bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternDarkCloudCover(void) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternDarkCloudCover(); return(obj!=NULL ? obj.IsDrawingAsDots() : false); } //--- Return the flag for drawing the Three White Soldiers pattern with dots bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers(void) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers(); return(obj!=NULL ? obj.IsDrawingAsDots() : false); } //--- Return the flag for drawing the Three Black Crows pattern with dots bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeBlackCrows(void) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternThreeBlackCrows(); return(obj!=NULL ? obj.IsDrawingAsDots() : false); } //--- Return the flag for drawing the Shooting Star pattern with dots bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternShootingStar(void) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternShootingStar(); return(obj!=NULL ? obj.IsDrawingAsDots() : false); } //--- Return the flag for drawing the Hammer pattern with dots bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternHammer(void) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternHammer(); return(obj!=NULL ? obj.IsDrawingAsDots() : false); } //--- Return the flag for drawing the Inverted Hammer pattern with dots bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternInvertedHammer(void) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternInvertedHammer(); return(obj!=NULL ? obj.IsDrawingAsDots() : false); } //--- Return the flag for drawing the Hanging Man pattern with dots bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternHangingMan(void) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternHangingMan(); return(obj!=NULL ? obj.IsDrawingAsDots() : false); } //--- Return the flag for drawing the Doji pattern with dots bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternDoji(void) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternDoji(); return(obj!=NULL ? obj.IsDrawingAsDots() : false); } //--- Return the flag for drawing the Dragonfly Doji pattern with dots bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternDragonflyDoji(void) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternDragonflyDoji(); return(obj!=NULL ? obj.IsDrawingAsDots() : false); } //--- Return the flag for drawing the Gravestone Doji pattern with dots bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternGravestoneDoji(void) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternGravestoneDoji(); return(obj!=NULL ? obj.IsDrawingAsDots() : false); } //--- Return the flag for drawing the Morning Star pattern with dots bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternMorningStar(void) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternMorningStar(); return(obj!=NULL ? obj.IsDrawingAsDots() : false); } //--- Return the flag for drawing the Morning Doji Star pattern with dots bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternMorningDojiStar(void) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternMorningDojiStar(); return(obj!=NULL ? obj.IsDrawingAsDots() : false); } //--- Return the flag for drawing the Evening Star pattern with dots bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternEveningStar(void) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternEveningStar(); return(obj!=NULL ? obj.IsDrawingAsDots() : false); } //--- Return the flag for drawing the Evening Doji Star pattern with dots bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternEveningDojiStar(void) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternEveningDojiStar(); return(obj!=NULL ? obj.IsDrawingAsDots() : false); } //--- Return the flag for drawing the Three Stars pattern with dots bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeStars(void) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternThreeStars(); return(obj!=NULL ? obj.IsDrawingAsDots() : false); } //--- Return the flag for drawing the Abandoned Baby pattern with dots bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternAbandonedBaby(void) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternAbandonedBaby(); return(obj!=NULL ? obj.IsDrawingAsDots() : false); } //--- Price Action //--- Return the flag for drawing the Pivot Point Reversal pattern with dots bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternPivotPointReversal(void) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternPivotPointReversal(); return(obj!=NULL ? obj.IsDrawingAsDots() : false); } //--- Return the flag for drawing the Outside Bar pattern with dots bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternOutsideBar(void) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternOutsideBar(); return(obj!=NULL ? obj.IsDrawingAsDots() : false); } //--- Return the flag for drawing the Inside Bar pattern with dots bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternInsideBar(void) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternInsideBar(); return(obj!=NULL ? obj.IsDrawingAsDots() : false); } //--- Return the flag for drawing the Pin Bar pattern with dots bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternPinBar(const double ratio_body=30, // Percentage ratio of the candle body to the full size of the candle const double ratio_larger_shadow=60, // Percentage ratio of the size of the larger shadow to the size of the candle const double ratio_smaller_shadow=30) // Percentage ratio of the size of the smaller shadow to the size of the candle { //--- Get the pattern control object based on its parameters CPatternControl *obj=this.GetObjControlPatternPinBar(ratio_body,ratio_larger_shadow,ratio_smaller_shadow); //--- Return the pattern use flag, or 'false' if the object is not found return(obj!=NULL ? obj.IsDrawingAsDots() : false); } //--- Return the flag for drawing the Rails pattern with dots bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternRails(void) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternRails(); return(obj!=NULL ? obj.IsDrawingAsDots() : false); }
The inputs are implemented for the method that returns the Pin Bar pattern drawing with dots, since all methods for working with the pattern have them. The remaining methods currently return flags for drawing with dots without any parameters. If some pattern requires parameters, then we will write them into such methods later.
Now exactly the same methods need to be written for the timeseries class located in the same file:
//--- Set the flag for using the Pattern Inside and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetUsedPatternInsideBar(const bool flag) { if(this.m_patterns_control==NULL) return; this.m_patterns_control.SetUsedPatternInsideBar(flag); }
...
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Methods for setting the flag of drawing the pattern using dots | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //--- Set the flag for drawing the Harami pattern with dots void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternHarami(const bool flag,const bool redraw) { if(this.m_patterns_control==NULL) return; this.m_patterns_control.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternHarami(flag,redraw); } //--- Set the flag for drawing the Harami Cross pattern with dots void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternHaramiCross(const bool flag,const bool redraw) { if(this.m_patterns_control==NULL) return; this.m_patterns_control.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternHaramiCross(flag,redraw); } //--- Set the flag for drawing the Tweezer pattern with dots void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternTweezer(const bool flag,const bool redraw) { if(this.m_patterns_control==NULL) return; this.m_patterns_control.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternTweezer(flag,redraw); } //--- Set the flag for drawing the Piercing Line pattern with dots void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternPiercingLine(const bool flag,const bool redraw) { if(this.m_patterns_control==NULL) return; this.m_patterns_control.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternPiercingLine(flag,redraw); } //--- Set the flag for drawing the Cloud Cover pattern with dots void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternDarkCloudCover(const bool flag,const bool redraw) { if(this.m_patterns_control==NULL) return; this.m_patterns_control.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternDarkCloudCover(flag,redraw); } //--- Set the flag for drawing the Three White Soldiers pattern with dots void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers(const bool flag,const bool redraw) { if(this.m_patterns_control==NULL) return; this.m_patterns_control.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers(flag,redraw); } //--- Set the flag for drawing the Three Black Crows pattern with dots void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeBlackCrows(const bool flag,const bool redraw) { if(this.m_patterns_control==NULL) return; this.m_patterns_control.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeBlackCrows(flag,redraw); } //--- Set the flag for drawing the Shooting Star pattern with dots void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternShootingStar(const bool flag,const bool redraw) { if(this.m_patterns_control==NULL) return; this.m_patterns_control.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternShootingStar(flag,redraw); } //--- Set the flag for drawing the Hammer pattern with dots void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternHammer(const bool flag,const bool redraw) { if(this.m_patterns_control==NULL) return; this.m_patterns_control.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternHammer(flag,redraw); } //--- Set the flag for drawing the Inverted Hammer pattern with dots void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternInvertedHammer(const bool flag,const bool redraw) { if(this.m_patterns_control==NULL) return; this.m_patterns_control.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternInvertedHammer(flag,redraw); } //--- Set the flag for drawing the Hanging Man pattern with dots void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternHangingMan(const bool flag,const bool redraw) { if(this.m_patterns_control==NULL) return; this.m_patterns_control.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternHangingMan(flag,redraw); } //--- Set the flag for drawing the Doji pattern with dots void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternDoji(const bool flag,const bool redraw) { if(this.m_patterns_control==NULL) return; this.m_patterns_control.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternDoji(flag,redraw); } //--- Set the flag for drawing the Dragonfly Doji pattern with dots void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternDragonflyDoji(const bool flag,const bool redraw) { if(this.m_patterns_control==NULL) return; this.m_patterns_control.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternDragonflyDoji(flag,redraw); } //--- Set the flag for drawing the Gravestone Doji pattern with dots void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternGravestoneDoji(const bool flag,const bool redraw) { if(this.m_patterns_control==NULL) return; this.m_patterns_control.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternGravestoneDoji(flag,redraw); } //--- Set the flag for drawing the Morning Star pattern with dots void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternMorningStar(const bool flag,const bool redraw) { if(this.m_patterns_control==NULL) return; this.m_patterns_control.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternMorningStar(flag,redraw); } //--- Set the flag for drawing the Morning Doji Star pattern with dots void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternMorningDojiStar(const bool flag,const bool redraw) { if(this.m_patterns_control==NULL) return; this.m_patterns_control.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternMorningDojiStar(flag,redraw); } //--- Set the flag for drawing the Evening Star pattern with dots void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternEveningStar(const bool flag,const bool redraw) { if(this.m_patterns_control==NULL) return; this.m_patterns_control.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternEveningStar(flag,redraw); } //--- Set the flag for drawing the Evening Doji Star pattern with dots void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternEveningDojiStar(const bool flag,const bool redraw) { if(this.m_patterns_control==NULL) return; this.m_patterns_control.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternEveningDojiStar(flag,redraw); } //--- Set the flag for drawing the Three Stars pattern with dots void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeStars(const bool flag,const bool redraw) { if(this.m_patterns_control==NULL) return; this.m_patterns_control.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeStars(flag,redraw); } //--- Set the flag for drawing the Abandoned Baby pattern with dots void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternAbandonedBaby(const bool flag,const bool redraw) { if(this.m_patterns_control==NULL) return; this.m_patterns_control.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternAbandonedBaby(flag,redraw); } //--- Set the flag for drawing the Pivot Point Reversal pattern with dots //--- Price Action void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternPivotPointReversal(const bool flag,const bool redraw) { if(this.m_patterns_control==NULL) return; this.m_patterns_control.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternPivotPointReversal(flag,redraw); } //--- Set the flag for drawing the Outside Bar pattern with dots void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternOutsideBar(const bool flag,const bool redraw) { if(this.m_patterns_control==NULL) return; this.m_patterns_control.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternOutsideBar(flag,redraw); } //--- Set the flag for drawing the Inside Bar pattern with dots void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternInsideBar(const bool flag,const bool redraw) { if(this.m_patterns_control==NULL) return; this.m_patterns_control.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternInsideBar(flag,redraw); } //--- Set the flag for drawing the Pin Bar pattern with dots void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternPinBar(const bool flag,const bool redraw, // Flag of drawing with dots and Pin Bar Price Action redraw flag const double ratio_body=30, // Percentage ratio of the candle body to the full size of the candle const double ratio_larger_shadow=60, // Percentage ratio of the size of the larger shadow to the size of the candle const double ratio_smaller_shadow=30) // Percentage ratio of the size of the smaller shadow to the size of the candle { if(this.m_patterns_control==NULL) return; this.m_patterns_control.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternPinBar(flag,redraw,ratio_body,ratio_larger_shadow,ratio_smaller_shadow); } //--- Set the flag for drawing the Rails pattern with dots void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternRails(const bool flag,const bool redraw) { if(this.m_patterns_control==NULL) return; this.m_patterns_control.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternRails(flag,redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Methods of returning the flag of drawing with dots | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //--- Candle formations //--- Return the flag for drawing the Harami pattern with dots bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternHarami(void) { return(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL ? this.m_patterns_control.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternHarami() : false); } //--- Return the flag for drawing the Harami Cross pattern with dots bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternHaramiCross(void) { return(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL ? this.m_patterns_control.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternHaramiCross() : false); } //--- Return the flag for drawing the Tweezer pattern with dots bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternTweezer(void) { return(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL ? this.m_patterns_control.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternTweezer() : false); } //--- Return the flag for drawing the Piercing Line pattern with dots bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternPiercingLine(void) { return(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL ? this.m_patterns_control.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternPiercingLine() : false); } //--- Return the flag for drawing the Cloud Cover pattern with dots bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternDarkCloudCover(void) { return(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL ? this.m_patterns_control.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternDarkCloudCover() : false); } //--- Return the flag for drawing the Three White Soldiers pattern with dots bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers(void) { return(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL ? this.m_patterns_control.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers() : false); } //--- Return the flag for drawing the Three Black Crows pattern with dots bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeBlackCrows(void) { return(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL ? this.m_patterns_control.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeBlackCrows() : false); } //--- Return the flag for drawing the Shooting Star pattern with dots bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternShootingStar(void) { return(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL ? this.m_patterns_control.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternShootingStar() : false); } //--- Return the flag for drawing the Hammer pattern with dots bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternHammer(void) { return(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL ? this.m_patterns_control.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternHammer() : false); } //--- Return the flag for drawing the Inverted Hammer pattern with dots bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternInvertedHammer(void) { return(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL ? this.m_patterns_control.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternInvertedHammer() : false); } //--- Return the flag for drawing the Hanging Man pattern with dots bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternHangingMan(void) { return(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL ? this.m_patterns_control.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternHangingMan() : false); } //--- Return the flag for drawing the Doji pattern with dots bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternDoji(void) { return(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL ? this.m_patterns_control.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternDoji() : false); } //--- Return the flag for drawing the Dragonfly Doji pattern with dots bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternDragonflyDoji(void) { return(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL ? this.m_patterns_control.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternDragonflyDoji() : false); } //--- Return the flag for drawing the Gravestone Doji pattern with dots bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternGravestoneDoji(void) { return(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL ? this.m_patterns_control.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternGravestoneDoji() : false); } //--- Return the flag for drawing the Morning Star pattern with dots bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternMorningStar(void) { return(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL ? this.m_patterns_control.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternMorningStar() : false); } //--- Return the flag for drawing the Morning Doji Star pattern with dots bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternMorningDojiStar(void) { return(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL ? this.m_patterns_control.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternMorningDojiStar() : false); } //--- Return the flag for drawing the Evening Star pattern with dots bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternEveningStar(void) { return(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL ? this.m_patterns_control.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternEveningStar() : false); } //--- Return the flag for drawing the Evening Doji Star pattern with dots bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternEveningDojiStar(void) { return(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL ? this.m_patterns_control.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternEveningDojiStar() : false); } //--- Return the flag for drawing the Three Stars pattern with dots bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeStars(void) { return(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL ? this.m_patterns_control.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeStars() : false); } //--- Return the flag for drawing the Abandoned Baby pattern with dots bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternAbandonedBaby(void) { return(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL ? this.m_patterns_control.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternAbandonedBaby() : false); } //--- Price Action //--- Return the flag for drawing the Pivot Point Reversal pattern with dots bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternPivotPointReversal(void) { return(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL ? this.m_patterns_control.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternPivotPointReversal() : false); } //--- Return the flag for drawing the Outside Bar pattern with dots bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternOutsideBar(void) { return(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL ? this.m_patterns_control.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternOutsideBar() : false); } //--- Return the flag for drawing the Inside Bar pattern with dots bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternInsideBar(void) { return(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL ? this.m_patterns_control.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternInsideBar() : false); } //--- Return the flag for drawing the Pin Bar pattern with dots bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternPinBar(const double ratio_body=30, // Percentage ratio of the candle body to the full size of the candle const double ratio_larger_shadow=60, // Percentage ratio of the size of the larger shadow to the size of the candle const double ratio_smaller_shadow=30) // Percentage ratio of the size of the smaller shadow to the size of the candle { return(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL ? this.m_patterns_control.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternPinBar(ratio_body,ratio_larger_shadow,ratio_smaller_shadow) : false); } //--- Return the flag for drawing the Rails pattern with dots bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternRails(void) { return(this.m_patterns_control!=NULL ? this.m_patterns_control.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternRails() : false); }
The same methods need to be written in the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Series\TimeSeriesDE.mqh file of the symbol timeseries class:
Declare the following methods in the public section:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Methods for setting the flag of drawing the pattern using dots | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //--- Set the flag for using the Harami pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternHarami(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag,const bool redraw); //--- Set the flag for using the Harami Cross pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternHaramiCross(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag,const bool redraw); //--- Set the flag for using the Tweezer pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternTweezer(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag,const bool redraw); //--- Set the flag for using the Piercing Line pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternPiercingLine(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag,const bool redraw); //--- Set the flag for using the Cloud Cover pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternDarkCloudCover(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag,const bool redraw); //--- Set the flag for using the Three White Soldiers pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag,const bool redraw); //--- Set the flag for using the Three Black Crows pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeBlackCrows(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag,const bool redraw); //--- Set the flag for using the Shooting Star pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternShootingStar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag,const bool redraw); //--- Set the flag for using the Hammer pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternHammer(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag,const bool redraw); //--- Set the flag for using the Inverted Hammer pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternInvertedHammer(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag,const bool redraw); //--- Set the flag for using the Hanging Man pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternHangingMan(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag,const bool redraw); //--- Set the flag for using the Doji pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternDoji(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag,const bool redraw); //--- Set the flag for using the Dragonfly Doji pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternDragonflyDoji(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag,const bool redraw); //--- Set the flag for using the Doji Gravestone pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternGravestoneDoji(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag,const bool redraw); //--- Set the flag for using the Morning Star pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternMorningStar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag,const bool redraw); //--- Set the flag for using the Morning Doji Star pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternMorningDojiStar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag,const bool redraw); //--- Set the flag for using the Evening Star pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternEveningStar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag,const bool redraw); //--- Set the flag for using the Evening Doji Star pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternEveningDojiStar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag,const bool redraw); //--- Set the flag for using the Three Stars pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeStars(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag,const bool redraw); //--- Set the flag for using the Abandoned Baby pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternAbandonedBaby(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag,const bool redraw); //--- Set the flag for using the Pivot Point Reversal pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist //--- Price Action void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternPivotPointReversal(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag,const bool redraw); //--- Set the flag for using the Pattern Outside and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternOutsideBar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag,const bool redraw); //--- Set the flag for using the Pattern Inside and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternInsideBar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag,const bool redraw); //--- Set the flag for using the Pin Bar pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternPinBar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag,const bool redraw, // Flag of drawing with dots and Pin Bar Price Action redraw flag const double ratio_body=30, // Percentage ratio of the candle body to the full size of the candle const double ratio_larger_shadow=60, // Percentage ratio of the size of the larger shadow to the size of the candle const double ratio_smaller_shadow=30); // Percentage ratio of the size of the smaller shadow to the size of the candle //--- Set the flag for using the Rails pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternRails(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag,const bool redraw); //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Methods of returning the flag of drawing with dots | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //--- Candle formations //--- Return the flag of using the Harami pattern bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternHarami(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); //--- Return the flag of using the Harami Cross pattern bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternHaramiCross(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); //--- Return the flag of using the Tweezer pattern bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternTweezer(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); //--- Return the flag of using the Piercing Line pattern bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternPiercingLine(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); //--- Return the flag of using the Cloud Cover pattern bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternDarkCloudCover(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); //--- Return the flag of using the Three White Soldiers pattern bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); //--- Return the flag of using the Three Black Crows pattern bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeBlackCrows(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); //--- Return the flag of using the Shooting Star pattern bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternShootingStar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); //--- Return the flag of using the Hammer pattern bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternHammer(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); //--- Return the flag of using the Inverted Hammer pattern bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternInvertedHammer(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); //--- Return the flag of using the Hanging Man pattern bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternHangingMan(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); //--- Return the flag of using the Doji pattern bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternDoji(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); //--- Return the flag of using the Dragonfly Doji pattern bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternDragonflyDoji(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); //--- Return the flag of using the Gravestone Doji pattern bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternGravestoneDoji(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); //--- Return the flag of using the Morning Star pattern bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternMorningStar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); //--- Return the flag of using the Morning Doji Star pattern bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternMorningDojiStar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); //--- Return the flag of using the Evening Star pattern bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternEveningStar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); //--- Return the flag of using the Evening Doji Star pattern bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternEveningDojiStar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); //--- Return the flag of using the Three Stars pattern bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeStars(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); //--- Return the flag of using the Abandoned Baby pattern bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternAbandonedBaby(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); //--- Price Action //--- Return the flag of using the Pivot Point Reversal pattern bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternPivotPointReversal(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); //--- Return the flag of using the Pattern Outside bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternOutsideBar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); //--- Return the flag of using the Inside Bar pattern bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternInsideBar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); //--- Return the flag of using the Pin Bar pattern bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternPinBar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,double ratio_body=30, // Percentage ratio of the candle body to the full size of the candle const double ratio_larger_shadow=60, // Percentage ratio of the size of the larger shadow to the size of the candle const double ratio_smaller_shadow=30); // Percentage ratio of the size of the smaller shadow to the size of the candle //--- Return the flag of using the Rails pattern bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternRails(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Methods for drawing patterns on a chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Implement declared methods outside the class body:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Methods for setting the flag of drawing the pattern using dots | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //--- Set the flag for drawing the Harami pattern with dots void CTimeSeriesDE::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternHarami(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag,const bool redraw) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); if(series!=NULL) series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternHarami(flag,redraw); } //--- Set the flag for drawing the Harami Cross pattern with dots void CTimeSeriesDE::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternHaramiCross(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag,const bool redraw) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); if(series!=NULL) series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternHaramiCross(flag,redraw); } //--- Set the flag for drawing the Tweezer pattern with dots void CTimeSeriesDE::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternTweezer(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag,const bool redraw) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); if(series!=NULL) series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternTweezer(flag,redraw); } //--- Set the flag for drawing the Piercing Line pattern with dots void CTimeSeriesDE::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternPiercingLine(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag,const bool redraw) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); if(series!=NULL) series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternPiercingLine(flag,redraw); } //--- Set the flag for drawing the Cloud Cover pattern with dots void CTimeSeriesDE::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternDarkCloudCover(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag,const bool redraw) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); if(series!=NULL) series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternDarkCloudCover(flag,redraw); } //--- Set the flag for drawing the Three White Soldiers pattern with dots void CTimeSeriesDE::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag,const bool redraw) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); if(series!=NULL) series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers(flag,redraw); } //--- Set the flag for drawing the Three Black Crows pattern with dots void CTimeSeriesDE::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeBlackCrows(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag,const bool redraw) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); if(series!=NULL) series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeBlackCrows(flag,redraw); } //--- Set the flag for drawing the Shooting Star pattern with dots void CTimeSeriesDE::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternShootingStar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag,const bool redraw) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); if(series!=NULL) series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternShootingStar(flag,redraw); } //--- Set the flag for drawing the Hammer pattern with dots void CTimeSeriesDE::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternHammer(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag,const bool redraw) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); if(series!=NULL) series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternHammer(flag,redraw); } //--- Set the flag for drawing the Inverted Hammer pattern with dots void CTimeSeriesDE::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternInvertedHammer(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag,const bool redraw) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); if(series!=NULL) series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternInvertedHammer(flag,redraw); } //--- Set the flag for drawing the Hanging Man pattern with dots void CTimeSeriesDE::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternHangingMan(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag,const bool redraw) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); if(series!=NULL) series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternHangingMan(flag,redraw); } //--- Set the flag for drawing the Doji pattern with dots void CTimeSeriesDE::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternDoji(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag,const bool redraw) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); if(series!=NULL) series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternDoji(flag,redraw); } //--- Set the flag for drawing the Dragonfly Doji pattern with dots void CTimeSeriesDE::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternDragonflyDoji(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag,const bool redraw) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); if(series!=NULL) series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternDragonflyDoji(flag,redraw); } //--- Set the flag for drawing the Gravestone Doji pattern with dots void CTimeSeriesDE::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternGravestoneDoji(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag,const bool redraw) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); if(series!=NULL) series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternGravestoneDoji(flag,redraw); } //--- Set the flag for drawing the Morning Star pattern with dots void CTimeSeriesDE::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternMorningStar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag,const bool redraw) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); if(series!=NULL) series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternMorningStar(flag,redraw); } //--- Set the flag for drawing the Morning Doji Star pattern with dots void CTimeSeriesDE::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternMorningDojiStar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag,const bool redraw) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); if(series!=NULL) series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternMorningDojiStar(flag,redraw); } //--- Set the flag for drawing the Evening Star pattern with dots void CTimeSeriesDE::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternEveningStar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag,const bool redraw) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); if(series!=NULL) series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternEveningStar(flag,redraw); } //--- Set the flag for drawing the Evening Doji Star pattern with dots void CTimeSeriesDE::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternEveningDojiStar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag,const bool redraw) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); if(series!=NULL) series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternEveningDojiStar(flag,redraw); } //--- Set the flag for drawing the Three Stars pattern with dots void CTimeSeriesDE::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeStars(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag,const bool redraw) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); if(series!=NULL) series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeStars(flag,redraw); } //--- Set the flag for drawing the Abandoned Baby pattern with dots void CTimeSeriesDE::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternAbandonedBaby(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag,const bool redraw) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); if(series!=NULL) series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternAbandonedBaby(flag,redraw); } //--- Set the flag for drawing the Pivot Point Reversal pattern with dots //--- Price Action void CTimeSeriesDE::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternPivotPointReversal(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag,const bool redraw) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); if(series!=NULL) series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternPivotPointReversal(flag,redraw); } //--- Set the flag for drawing the Outside Bar pattern with dots void CTimeSeriesDE::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternOutsideBar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag,const bool redraw) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); if(series!=NULL) series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternOutsideBar(flag,redraw); } //--- Set the flag for drawing the Inside Bar pattern with dots void CTimeSeriesDE::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternInsideBar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag,const bool redraw) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); if(series!=NULL) series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternInsideBar(flag,redraw); } //--- Set the flag for drawing the Pin Bar pattern with dots void CTimeSeriesDE::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternPinBar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag,const bool redraw, // Flag of drawing with dots and Pin Bar Price Action redraw flag const double ratio_body=30, // Percentage ratio of the candle body to the full size of the candle const double ratio_larger_shadow=60, // Percentage ratio of the size of the larger shadow to the size of the candle const double ratio_smaller_shadow=30) // Percentage ratio of the size of the smaller shadow to the size of the candle { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); if(series!=NULL) series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternPinBar(flag,redraw,ratio_body,ratio_larger_shadow,ratio_smaller_shadow); } //--- Set the flag for drawing the Rails pattern with dots void CTimeSeriesDE::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternRails(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag,const bool redraw) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); if(series!=NULL) series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternRails(flag,redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Methods of returning the flag of drawing with dots | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //--- Candle formations //--- Return the flag for drawing the Harami pattern with dots bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternHarami(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); return(series!=NULL ? series.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternHarami() : false); } //--- Return the flag for drawing the Harami Cross pattern with dots bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternHaramiCross(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); return(series!=NULL ? series.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternHaramiCross() : false); } //--- Return the flag for drawing the Tweezer pattern with dots bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternTweezer(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); return(series!=NULL ? series.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternTweezer() : false); } //--- Return the flag for drawing the Piercing Line pattern with dots bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternPiercingLine(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); return(series!=NULL ? series.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternPiercingLine() : false); } //--- Return the flag for drawing the Cloud Cover pattern with dots bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternDarkCloudCover(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); return(series!=NULL ? series.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternDarkCloudCover() : false); } //--- Return the flag for drawing the Three White Soldiers pattern with dots bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); return(series!=NULL ? series.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers() : false); } //--- Return the flag for drawing the Three Black Crows pattern with dots bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeBlackCrows(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); return(series!=NULL ? series.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeBlackCrows() : false); } //--- Return the flag for drawing the Shooting Star pattern with dots bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternShootingStar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); return(series!=NULL ? series.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternShootingStar() : false); } //--- Return the flag for drawing the Hammer pattern with dots bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternHammer(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); return(series!=NULL ? series.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternHammer() : false); } //--- Return the flag for drawing the Inverted Hammer pattern with dots bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternInvertedHammer(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); return(series!=NULL ? series.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternInvertedHammer() : false); } //--- Return the flag for drawing the Hanging Man pattern with dots bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternHangingMan(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); return(series!=NULL ? series.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternHangingMan() : false); } //--- Return the flag for drawing the Doji pattern with dots bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternDoji(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); return(series!=NULL ? series.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternDoji() : false); } //--- Return the flag for drawing the Dragonfly Doji pattern with dots bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternDragonflyDoji(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); return(series!=NULL ? series.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternDragonflyDoji() : false); } //--- Return the flag for drawing the Gravestone Doji pattern with dots bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternGravestoneDoji(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); return(series!=NULL ? series.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternGravestoneDoji() : false); } //--- Return the flag for drawing the Morning Star pattern with dots bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternMorningStar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); return(series!=NULL ? series.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternMorningStar() : false); } //--- Return the flag for drawing the Morning Doji Star pattern with dots bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternMorningDojiStar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); return(series!=NULL ? series.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternMorningDojiStar() : false); } //--- Return the flag for drawing the Evening Star pattern with dots bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternEveningStar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); return(series!=NULL ? series.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternEveningStar() : false); } //--- Return the flag for drawing the Evening Doji Star pattern with dots bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternEveningDojiStar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); return(series!=NULL ? series.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternEveningDojiStar() : false); } //--- Return the flag for drawing the Three Stars pattern with dots bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeStars(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); return(series!=NULL ? series.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeStars() : false); } //--- Return the flag for drawing the Abandoned Baby pattern with dots bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternAbandonedBaby(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); return(series!=NULL ? series.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternAbandonedBaby() : false); } //--- Price Action //--- Return the flag for drawing the Pivot Point Reversal pattern with dots bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternPivotPointReversal(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); return(series!=NULL ? series.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternPivotPointReversal() : false); } //--- Return the flag for drawing the Outside Bar pattern with dots bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternOutsideBar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); return(series!=NULL ? series.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternOutsideBar() : false); } //--- Return the flag for drawing the Inside Bar pattern with dots bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternInsideBar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); return(series!=NULL ? series.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternInsideBar() : false); } //--- Return the flag for drawing the Pin Bar pattern with dots bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternPinBar(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const double ratio_body=30, // Percentage ratio of the candle body to the full size of the candle const double ratio_larger_shadow=60, // Percentage ratio of the size of the larger shadow to the size of the candle const double ratio_smaller_shadow=30) // Percentage ratio of the size of the smaller shadow to the size of the candle { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); return(series!=NULL ? series.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternPinBar(ratio_body,ratio_larger_shadow,ratio_smaller_shadow) : false); } //--- Return the flag for drawing the Rails pattern with dots bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternRails(const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series=this.GetSeries(timeframe); return(series!=NULL ? series.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternRails() : false); }
In subsequent articles, we will track chart parameters to reset chart properties in timeseries objects used to draw pattern icons. All properties of all charts opened in the terminal are contained in the library's chart collection. In order for us to have access to the data of this collection from the timeseries collection of all symbols, we need to pass the pointer to the charts collection to the timeseries collection.
To achieve this, the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\TimeSeriesCollection.mqh symbol timeseries collection file receives the chart collection file. Also, declare the pointer to the chart collection in the private section:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Include files | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include "ListObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Series\TimeSeriesDE.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Symbols\Symbol.mqh" #include "ChartObjCollection.mqh" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Symbol timeseries collection | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CTimeSeriesCollection : public CBaseObjExt { private: CListObj m_list; // List of applied symbol timeseries CListObj m_list_all_patterns; // List of all patterns of all used symbol timeseries CChartObjCollection *m_charts; // Pointer to the chart collection //--- Return the timeseries index by symbol name int IndexTimeSeries(const string symbol); public:
Declare the new methods in the public section of the class, namely in the methods for handling the timeseries patterns:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Methods for setting the flag of drawing the pattern using dots | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //--- Set the flag for using the Harami pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternHarami(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag,const bool redraw); //--- Set the flag for using the Harami Cross pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternHaramiCross(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag,const bool redraw); //--- Set the flag for using the Tweezer pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternTweezer(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag,const bool redraw); //--- Set the flag for using the Piercing Line pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternPiercingLine(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag,const bool redraw); //--- Set the flag for using the Cloud Cover pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternDarkCloudCover(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag,const bool redraw); //--- Set the flag for using the Three White Soldiers pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag,const bool redraw); //--- Set the flag for using the Three Black Crows pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeBlackCrows(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag,const bool redraw); //--- Set the flag for using the Shooting Star pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternShootingStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag,const bool redraw); //--- Set the flag for using the Hammer pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternHammer(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag,const bool redraw); //--- Set the flag for using the Inverted Hammer pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternInvertedHammer(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag,const bool redraw); //--- Set the flag for using the Hanging Man pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternHangingMan(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag,const bool redraw); //--- Set the flag for using the Doji pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternDoji(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag,const bool redraw); //--- Set the flag for using the Dragonfly Doji pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternDragonflyDoji(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag,const bool redraw); //--- Set the flag for using the Doji Gravestone pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternGravestoneDoji(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag,const bool redraw); //--- Set the flag for using the Morning Star pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternMorningStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag,const bool redraw); //--- Set the flag for using the Morning Doji Star pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternMorningDojiStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag,const bool redraw); //--- Set the flag for using the Evening Star pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternEveningStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag,const bool redraw); //--- Set the flag for using the Evening Doji Star pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternEveningDojiStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag,const bool redraw); //--- Set the flag for using the Three Stars pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeStars(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag,const bool redraw); //--- Set the flag for using the Abandoned Baby pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternAbandonedBaby(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag,const bool redraw); //--- Set the flag for using the Pivot Point Reversal pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist //--- Price Action void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternPivotPointReversal(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag,const bool redraw); //--- Set the flag for using the Pattern Outside and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternOutsideBar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag,const bool redraw); //--- Set the flag for using the Pattern Inside and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternInsideBar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag,const bool redraw); //--- Set the flag for using the Pin Bar pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternPinBar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag,const bool redraw, // Flag of drawing with dots and Pin Bar Price Action redraw flag const double ratio_body=30, // Percentage ratio of the candle body to the full size of the candle const double ratio_larger_shadow=60, // Percentage ratio of the size of the larger shadow to the size of the candle const double ratio_smaller_shadow=30); // Percentage ratio of the size of the smaller shadow to the size of the candle //--- Set the flag for using the Rails pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternRails(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag,const bool redraw); //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Methods of returning the flag of drawing with dots | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //--- Candle formations //--- Return the flag of using the Harami pattern bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternHarami(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); //--- Return the flag of using the Harami Cross pattern bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternHaramiCross(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); //--- Return the flag of using the Tweezer pattern bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternTweezer(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); //--- Return the flag of using the Piercing Line pattern bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternPiercingLine(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); //--- Return the flag of using the Cloud Cover pattern bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternDarkCloudCover(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); //--- Return the flag of using the Three White Soldiers pattern bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); //--- Return the flag of using the Three Black Crows pattern bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeBlackCrows(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); //--- Return the flag of using the Shooting Star pattern bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternShootingStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); //--- Return the flag of using the Hammer pattern bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternHammer(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); //--- Return the flag of using the Inverted Hammer pattern bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternInvertedHammer(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); //--- Return the flag of using the Hanging Man pattern bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternHangingMan(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); //--- Return the flag of using the Doji pattern bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternDoji(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); //--- Return the flag of using the Dragonfly Doji pattern bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternDragonflyDoji(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); //--- Return the flag of using the Gravestone Doji pattern bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternGravestoneDoji(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); //--- Return the flag of using the Morning Star pattern bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternMorningStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); //--- Return the flag of using the Morning Doji Star pattern bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternMorningDojiStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); //--- Return the flag of using the Evening Star pattern bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternEveningStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); //--- Return the flag of using the Evening Doji Star pattern bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternEveningDojiStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); //--- Return the flag of using the Three Stars pattern bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeStars(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); //--- Return the flag of using the Abandoned Baby pattern bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternAbandonedBaby(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); //--- Price Action //--- Return the flag of using the Pivot Point Reversal pattern bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternPivotPointReversal(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); //--- Return the flag of using the Pattern Outside bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternOutsideBar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); //--- Return the flag of using the Inside Bar pattern bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternInsideBar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); //--- Return the flag of using the Pin Bar pattern bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternPinBar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,double ratio_body=30, // Percentage ratio of the candle body to the full size of the candle const double ratio_larger_shadow=60, // Percentage ratio of the size of the larger shadow to the size of the candle const double ratio_smaller_shadow=30); // Percentage ratio of the size of the smaller shadow to the size of the candle //--- Return the flag of using the Rails pattern bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternRails(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe);
At the end of the class body, implement the initialization method, in which the pointer passed to the method is assigned to the pointer to the chart collection declared above:
//--- Draw Rails pattern labels on the chart void DrawPatternRails(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false); //--- Initialization void OnInit(CChartObjCollection *charts) { this.m_charts=charts; } //--- Constructor CTimeSeriesCollection(void); };
Implement declared methods outside the class body to handle timeseries patterns:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Methods for setting the flag of drawing the pattern using dots | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the flag for drawing the Harami pattern with dots | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternHarami(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag,const bool redraw) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); if(timeseries!=NULL) timeseries.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternHarami(timeframe,flag,redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the flag for drawing the Harami Cross pattern with dots | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternHaramiCross(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag,const bool redraw) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); if(timeseries!=NULL) timeseries.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternHaramiCross(timeframe,flag,redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the flag for drawing the Tweezer pattern with dots | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternTweezer(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag,const bool redraw) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); if(timeseries!=NULL) timeseries.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternTweezer(timeframe,flag,redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the flag for drawing the Piercing Line pattern with dots | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternPiercingLine(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag,const bool redraw) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); if(timeseries!=NULL) timeseries.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternPiercingLine(timeframe,flag,redraw); } //+----------------------------------------------------------------------+ //|Set the flag for drawing the Cloud Cover pattern with dots | //+----------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternDarkCloudCover(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag,const bool redraw) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); if(timeseries!=NULL) timeseries.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternDarkCloudCover(timeframe,flag,redraw); } //+--------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the flag for drawing the Three White Soldiers pattern with dots| //+--------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag,const bool redraw) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); if(timeseries!=NULL) timeseries.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers(timeframe,flag,redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the flag for drawing the Three Black Crows pattern with dots | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeBlackCrows(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag,const bool redraw) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); if(timeseries!=NULL) timeseries.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeBlackCrows(timeframe,flag,redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the flag for drawing the Shooting Star pattern with dots | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternShootingStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag,const bool redraw) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); if(timeseries!=NULL) timeseries.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternShootingStar(timeframe,flag,redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the flag for drawing the Hammer pattern with dots | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternHammer(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag,const bool redraw) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); if(timeseries!=NULL) timeseries.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternHammer(timeframe,flag,redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the flag for drawing the Inverted Hammer pattern with dots | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternInvertedHammer(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag,const bool redraw) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); if(timeseries!=NULL) timeseries.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternInvertedHammer(timeframe,flag,redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the flag for drawing the Hanging Man pattern with dots | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternHangingMan(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag,const bool redraw) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); if(timeseries!=NULL) timeseries.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternHangingMan(timeframe,flag,redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the flag for drawing the Doji pattern with dots | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternDoji(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag,const bool redraw) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); if(timeseries!=NULL) timeseries.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternDoji(timeframe,flag,redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the flag for drawing the Dragonfly Doji pattern with dots | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternDragonflyDoji(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag,const bool redraw) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); if(timeseries!=NULL) timeseries.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternDragonflyDoji(timeframe,flag,redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the flag for drawing the Gravestone Doji pattern with dots | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternGravestoneDoji(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag,const bool redraw) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); if(timeseries!=NULL) timeseries.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternGravestoneDoji(timeframe,flag,redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the flag for drawing the Morning Star pattern with dots | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternMorningStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag,const bool redraw) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); if(timeseries!=NULL) timeseries.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternMorningStar(timeframe,flag,redraw); } //+-------------------------------------------------------------------+ //|Set the flag for drawing the Morning Doji Star pattern with dots | //+-------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternMorningDojiStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag,const bool redraw) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); if(timeseries!=NULL) timeseries.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternMorningDojiStar(timeframe,flag,redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the flag for drawing the Evening Star pattern with dots | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternEveningStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag,const bool redraw) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); if(timeseries!=NULL) timeseries.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternEveningStar(timeframe,flag,redraw); } //+-------------------------------------------------------------------+ //|Set the flag for drawing the Evening Doji Star pattern with dots | //+-------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternEveningDojiStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag,const bool redraw) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); if(timeseries!=NULL) timeseries.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternEveningDojiStar(timeframe,flag,redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the flag for drawing the Three Stars pattern with dots | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeStars(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag,const bool redraw) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); if(timeseries!=NULL) timeseries.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeStars(timeframe,flag,redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the flag for drawing the Abandoned Baby pattern with dots | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternAbandonedBaby(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag,const bool redraw) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); if(timeseries!=NULL) timeseries.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternAbandonedBaby(timeframe,flag,redraw); } //--- Price Action //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //|Set the flag for drawing the Pivot Point Reversal pattern with dots| //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternPivotPointReversal(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag,const bool redraw) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); if(timeseries!=NULL) timeseries.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternPivotPointReversal(timeframe,flag,redraw); } //+----------------------------------------------------------------------+ //|Set the flag for drawing the Outside Bar pattern with dots | //+----------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternOutsideBar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag,const bool redraw) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); if(timeseries!=NULL) timeseries.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternOutsideBar(timeframe,flag,redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the flag for drawing the Inside Bar pattern with dots | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternInsideBar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag,const bool redraw) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); if(timeseries!=NULL) timeseries.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternInsideBar(timeframe,flag,redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the flag for drawing the Pin Bar pattern with dots | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternPinBar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag,const bool redraw, // Flag of drawing with dots and Pin Bar Price Action redraw flag const double ratio_body=30, // Percentage ratio of the candle body to the full size of the candle const double ratio_larger_shadow=60, // Percentage ratio of the size of the larger shadow to the size of the candle const double ratio_smaller_shadow=30) // Percentage ratio of the size of the smaller shadow to the size of the candle { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); if(timeseries!=NULL) timeseries.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternPinBar(timeframe,flag,redraw,ratio_body,ratio_larger_shadow,ratio_smaller_shadow); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set the flag for drawing the Rails pattern with dots | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternRails(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag,const bool redraw) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); if(timeseries!=NULL) timeseries.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternRails(timeframe,flag,redraw); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Methods of returning the flag of drawing with dots | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //--- Candle formations //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag for drawing the Harami pattern with dots | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternHarami(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); return(timeseries!=NULL ? timeseries.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternHarami(timeframe) : false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag for drawing the Harami Cross pattern with dots | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternHaramiCross(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); return(timeseries!=NULL ? timeseries.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternHaramiCross(timeframe) : false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag for drawing the Tweezer pattern with dots | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternTweezer(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); return(timeseries!=NULL ? timeseries.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternTweezer(timeframe) : false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag for drawing the Piercing Line pattern with dots | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternPiercingLine(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); return(timeseries!=NULL ? timeseries.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternPiercingLine(timeframe) : false); } //+-------------------------------------------------------------------+ //|Return the flag for drawing the Cloud Cover pattern with dots | //+-------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternDarkCloudCover(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); return(timeseries!=NULL ? timeseries.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternDarkCloudCover(timeframe) : false); } //+-----------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag for drawing the Three White Soldiers pattern with dots| //+-----------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); return(timeseries!=NULL ? timeseries.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers(timeframe) : false); } //+--------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag for drawing the Three Black Crows pattern with dots| //+--------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeBlackCrows(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); return(timeseries!=NULL ? timeseries.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeBlackCrows(timeframe) : false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag for drawing the Shooting Star pattern with dots | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternShootingStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); return(timeseries!=NULL ? timeseries.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternShootingStar(timeframe) : false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag for drawing the Hammer pattern with dots | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternHammer(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); return(timeseries!=NULL ? timeseries.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternHammer(timeframe) : false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag for drawing the Inverted Hammer pattern with dots| //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternInvertedHammer(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); return(timeseries!=NULL ? timeseries.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternInvertedHammer(timeframe) : false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag for drawing the Hanging Man pattern with dots | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternHangingMan(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); return(timeseries!=NULL ? timeseries.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternHangingMan(timeframe) : false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag for drawing the Doji pattern with dots | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternDoji(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); return(timeseries!=NULL ? timeseries.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternDoji(timeframe) : false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag for drawing the Dragonfly Doji pattern with dots | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternDragonflyDoji(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); return(timeseries!=NULL ? timeseries.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternDragonflyDoji(timeframe) : false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag for drawing the Gravestone Doji pattern with dots| //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternGravestoneDoji(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); return(timeseries!=NULL ? timeseries.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternGravestoneDoji(timeframe) : false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag for drawing the Morning Star pattern with dots | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternMorningStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); return(timeseries!=NULL ? timeseries.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternMorningStar(timeframe) : false); } //+---------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag for drawing the Morning Doji Star pattern with dots | //+---------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternMorningDojiStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); return(timeseries!=NULL ? timeseries.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternMorningDojiStar(timeframe) : false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag for drawing the Evening Star pattern with dots | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternEveningStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); return(timeseries!=NULL ? timeseries.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternEveningStar(timeframe) : false); } //+---------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag for drawing the Evening Doji Star pattern with dots | //+---------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternEveningDojiStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); return(timeseries!=NULL ? timeseries.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternEveningDojiStar(timeframe) : false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag for drawing the Three Stars pattern with dots | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeStars(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); return(timeseries!=NULL ? timeseries.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeStars(timeframe) : false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag for drawing the Abandoned Baby pattern with dots | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternAbandonedBaby(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); return(timeseries!=NULL ? timeseries.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternAbandonedBaby(timeframe) : false); } //--- Price Action //+-------------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag for drawing the Pivot Point Reversal pattern with dots | //+-------------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternPivotPointReversal(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); return(timeseries!=NULL ? timeseries.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternPivotPointReversal(timeframe) : false); } //+-------------------------------------------------------------------+ //|Return the flag for drawing the Outside Bar pattern with dots | //+-------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternOutsideBar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); return(timeseries!=NULL ? timeseries.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternOutsideBar(timeframe) : false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag for drawing the Inside Bar pattern with dots | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternInsideBar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); return(timeseries!=NULL ? timeseries.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternInsideBar(timeframe) : false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag for drawing the Pin Bar pattern with dots | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternPinBar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const double ratio_body=30, // Percentage ratio of the candle body to the full size of the candle const double ratio_larger_shadow=60, // Percentage ratio of the size of the larger shadow to the size of the candle const double ratio_smaller_shadow=30) // Percentage ratio of the size of the smaller shadow to the size of the candle { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); return(timeseries!=NULL ? timeseries.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternPinBar(timeframe,ratio_body,ratio_larger_shadow,ratio_smaller_shadow) : false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag for drawing the Rails pattern with dots | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternRails(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries=this.GetTimeseries(symbol); return(timeseries!=NULL ? timeseries.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternRails(timeframe) : false); }
I created similar methods in the previous article, where they were described in more detail. Basically, all is simple: we get the pointer to the desired symbol timeseries and return the result of the same-name method on the obtained timeseries. There, in turn, the pointer to the desired timeseries of the chart period is obtained in exactly the same way. The necessary control method is called from the timeseries pattern control object, whose pointer is returned from the method, which in turn is called from the mentioned timeseries - the chain works until the desired result is obtained. The design is nested and inconvenient in terms of the volume of identical codes. Later I will try to shorten it by arranging access to the necessary objects differently.
The same thing needs to be done with the CEngine library main class in \MT5\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Engine.mqh.
In all pattern-handling methods, replace the same or similar strings of inputs
CArrayObj *list=this.GetListPatterns(symbol,timeframe);
with the following ones:
CArrayObj *list=this.GetListPatterns(CorrectSymbol(symbol),CorrectTimeframe(timeframe));
Here we replaced the values of the symbol and chart period passed in the method parameters with the functions for adjusting these parameters implemented at the beginning of the article.
In the section dealing with the pattern-handling methods, implement new methods for handling pattern drawing flags as a dot:
//--- Set the flag for using the Rails pattern and create a control object if it does not already exist void SeriesSetUsedPatternRails(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag) { this.m_time_series.SetUsedPatternRails(CorrectSymbol(symbol),CorrectTimeframe(timeframe),flag); } //--- Set the flag for drawing the Harami pattern with dots void SeriesSetDrawingAsDotsPatternHarami(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag,const bool redraw=false) { this.m_time_series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternHarami(CorrectSymbol(symbol),CorrectTimeframe(timeframe),flag,redraw); } //--- Set the flag for drawing the Harami Cross pattern with dots void SeriesSetDrawingAsDotsPatternHaramiCross(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag,const bool redraw=false) { this.m_time_series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternHaramiCross(CorrectSymbol(symbol),CorrectTimeframe(timeframe),flag,redraw); } //--- Set the flag for drawing the Tweezer pattern with dots void SeriesSetDrawingAsDotsPatternTweezer(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag,const bool redraw=false) { this.m_time_series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternTweezer(CorrectSymbol(symbol),CorrectTimeframe(timeframe),flag,redraw); } //--- Set the flag for drawing the Piercing Line pattern with dots void SeriesSetDrawingAsDotsPatternPiercingLine(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag,const bool redraw=false) { this.m_time_series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternPiercingLine(CorrectSymbol(symbol),CorrectTimeframe(timeframe),flag,redraw); } //--- Set the flag for drawing the Cloud Cover pattern with dots void SeriesSetDrawingAsDotsPatternDarkCloudCover(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag,const bool redraw=false) { this.m_time_series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternDarkCloudCover(CorrectSymbol(symbol),CorrectTimeframe(timeframe),flag,redraw); } //--- Set the flag for drawing the Three White Soldiers pattern with dots void SeriesSetDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag,const bool redraw=false) { this.m_time_series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers(CorrectSymbol(symbol),CorrectTimeframe(timeframe),flag,redraw); } //--- Set the flag for drawing the Three Black Crows pattern with dots void SeriesSetDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeBlackCrows(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag,const bool redraw=false) { this.m_time_series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeBlackCrows(CorrectSymbol(symbol),CorrectTimeframe(timeframe),flag,redraw); } //--- Set the flag for drawing the Shooting Star pattern with dots void SeriesSetDrawingAsDotsPatternShootingStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag,const bool redraw=false) { this.m_time_series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternShootingStar(CorrectSymbol(symbol),CorrectTimeframe(timeframe),flag,redraw); } //--- Set the flag for drawing the Hammer pattern with dots void SeriesSetDrawingAsDotsPatternHammer(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag,const bool redraw=false) { this.m_time_series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternHammer(CorrectSymbol(symbol),CorrectTimeframe(timeframe),flag,redraw); } //--- Set the flag for drawing the Inverted Hammer pattern with dots void SeriesSetDrawingAsDotsPatternInvertedHammer(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag,const bool redraw=false) { this.m_time_series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternInvertedHammer(CorrectSymbol(symbol),CorrectTimeframe(timeframe),flag,redraw); } //--- Set the flag for drawing the Hanging Man pattern with dots void SeriesSetDrawingAsDotsPatternHangingMan(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag,const bool redraw=false) { this.m_time_series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternHangingMan(CorrectSymbol(symbol),CorrectTimeframe(timeframe),flag,redraw); } //--- Set the flag for drawing the Doji pattern with dots void SeriesSetDrawingAsDotsPatternDoji(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag,const bool redraw=false) { this.m_time_series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternDoji(CorrectSymbol(symbol),CorrectTimeframe(timeframe),flag,redraw); } //--- Set the flag for drawing the Dragonfly Doji pattern with dots void SeriesSetDrawingAsDotsPatternDragonflyDoji(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag,const bool redraw=false) { this.m_time_series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternDragonflyDoji(CorrectSymbol(symbol),CorrectTimeframe(timeframe),flag,redraw); } //--- Set the flag for drawing the Gravestone Doji pattern with dots void SeriesSetDrawingAsDotsPatternGravestoneDoji(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag,const bool redraw=false) { this.m_time_series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternGravestoneDoji(CorrectSymbol(symbol),CorrectTimeframe(timeframe),flag,redraw); } //--- Set the flag for drawing the Morning Star pattern with dots void SeriesSetDrawingAsDotsPatternMorningStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag,const bool redraw=false) { this.m_time_series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternMorningStar(CorrectSymbol(symbol),CorrectTimeframe(timeframe),flag,redraw); } //--- Set the flag for drawing the Morning Doji Star pattern with dots void SeriesSetDrawingAsDotsPatternMorningDojiStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag,const bool redraw=false) { this.m_time_series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternMorningDojiStar(CorrectSymbol(symbol),CorrectTimeframe(timeframe),flag,redraw); } //--- Set the flag for drawing the Evening Star pattern with dots void SeriesSetDrawingAsDotsPatternEveningStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag,const bool redraw=false) { this.m_time_series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternEveningStar(CorrectSymbol(symbol),CorrectTimeframe(timeframe),flag,redraw); } //--- Set the flag for drawing the Evening Doji Star pattern with dots void SeriesSetDrawingAsDotsPatternEveningDojiStar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag,const bool redraw=false) { this.m_time_series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternEveningDojiStar(CorrectSymbol(symbol),CorrectTimeframe(timeframe),flag,redraw); } //--- Set the flag for drawing the Three Stars pattern with dots void SeriesSetDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeStars(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag,const bool redraw=false) { this.m_time_series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeStars(CorrectSymbol(symbol),CorrectTimeframe(timeframe),flag,redraw); } //--- Set the flag for drawing the Abandoned Baby pattern with dots void SeriesSetDrawingAsDotsPatternAbandonedBaby(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag,const bool redraw=false) { this.m_time_series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternAbandonedBaby(CorrectSymbol(symbol),CorrectTimeframe(timeframe),flag,redraw); } //--- Set the flag for drawing the Pivot Point Reversal pattern with dots //--- Price Action void SeriesSetDrawingAsDotsPatternPivotPointReversal(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag,const bool redraw=false) { this.m_time_series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternPivotPointReversal(CorrectSymbol(symbol),CorrectTimeframe(timeframe),flag,redraw); } //--- Set the flag for drawing the Outside Bar pattern with dots void SeriesSetDrawingAsDotsPatternOutsideBar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag,const bool redraw=false) { this.m_time_series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternOutsideBar(CorrectSymbol(symbol),CorrectTimeframe(timeframe),flag,redraw); } //--- Set the flag for drawing the Inside Bar pattern with dots void SeriesSetDrawingAsDotsPatternInsideBar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag,const bool redraw=false) { this.m_time_series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternInsideBar(CorrectSymbol(symbol),CorrectTimeframe(timeframe),flag,redraw); } //--- Set the flag for drawing the Pin Bar pattern with dots void SeriesSetDrawingAsDotsPatternPinBar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag,const bool redraw=false, // Flag of drawing with dots and Pin Bar Price Action redraw flag const double ratio_body=30, // Percentage ratio of the candle body to the full size of the candle const double ratio_larger_shadow=60, // Percentage ratio of the size of the larger shadow to the size of the candle const double ratio_smaller_shadow=30) // Percentage ratio of the size of the smaller shadow to the size of the candle { this.m_time_series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternPinBar(CorrectSymbol(symbol),CorrectTimeframe(timeframe),flag,redraw,ratio_body,ratio_larger_shadow,ratio_smaller_shadow); } //--- Set the flag for drawing the Rails pattern with dots void SeriesSetDrawingAsDotsPatternRails(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool flag,const bool redraw=false) { this.m_time_series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternRails(CorrectSymbol(symbol),CorrectTimeframe(timeframe),flag,redraw); } //--- Draw Harami pattern labels on the chart void SeriesDrawPatternHarami(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,const bool redraw=false) { this.m_time_series.DrawPatternHarami(CorrectSymbol(symbol),CorrectTimeframe(timeframe),redraw); }
The methods call the corresponding methods of the timeseries collection class implemented above.
In the same section, implement the method hiding info panels of all patterns except the ones located at the specified bar time:
//--- Hides info panels of all patterns except the specified one void SeriesPatternHideAllInfoPanelsExceptOne(const ulong pattern_code,const bool redraw=false) { CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByPatternProperty(this.GetListAllPatterns(),PATTERN_PROP_CODE,pattern_code,NO_EQUAL); if(list==NULL) return; for(int i=list.Total()-1;i>=0;i--) { CPattern *obj=list.At(i); if(obj!=NULL) obj.HideInfoPanel(); } if(redraw) ::ChartRedraw(); } //--- Hide info panels of all patterns except those at the specified time of the bar void SeriesPatternHideAllInfoPanelsExceptBarTime(const datetime bar_time,const bool redraw=false) { CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByPatternProperty(this.GetListAllPatterns(),PATTERN_PROP_TIME,bar_time,NO_EQUAL); if(list==NULL) return; for(int i=list.Total()-1;i>=0;i--) { CPattern *obj=list.At(i); if(obj!=NULL) obj.HideInfoPanel(); } if(redraw) ::ChartRedraw(); }
Here we get a list of only those patterns, that are not on the bar with the specified opening time, from the list of all patterns. Then, in the loop, we get the pointer to each next pattern object using the resulting list and hide its info panel. At the end of the cycle, redraw the chart if the redraw flag is set.
Add passing the pointer to the chart collection in the method that passes the pointers to all the necessary collections to the trading class and collection class:
//--- Play a sound by its description bool PlaySoundByDescription(const string sound_description); //--- Pass the pointers to all the necessary collections to the trading class and the indicator buffer collection class void CollectionOnInit(void) { this.m_trading.OnInit(this.GetAccountCurrent(),this.m_symbols.GetObject(),this.m_market.GetObject(),this.m_history.GetObject(),this.m_events.GetObject()); this.m_buffers.OnInit(this.m_time_series.GetObject(),this.m_indicators.GetObject()); this.m_time_series.OnInit(this.GetChartObjCollection()); } //--- Set the spread multiplier for symbol trading objects in the symbol collection void SetSpreadMultiplier(const uint value=1,const string symbol=NULL) { this.m_trading.SetSpreadMultiplier(value,symbol); }
In the DoEasy library event handler, create a blank for handling chart collection events:
//--- Handling market watch window events else if(idx>MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_NO_EVENT && idx<SYMBOL_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE) { //--- Market Watch window event string descr=this.GetMWEventDescription((ENUM_MW_EVENT)idx); string name=(idx==MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_SYMBOL_SORT ? "" : ": "+sparam); Print(TimeMSCtoString(lparam)," ",descr,name); } //--- Handle chart events else if(idx>CHART_OBJ_EVENT_NO_EVENT && idx<CHART_OBJ_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE) { } //--- Handling timeseries events else if(idx>SERIES_EVENTS_NO_EVENT && idx<SERIES_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE) {
Subsequently, I will add here handlers for resizing the chart and passing new values to the timeseries collection, and from it - to the pattern objects.Now everything is ready to test the results.
Test
To perform the test, let's use the EA from the previous article and save it to newly created \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part135\ folder as TestDoEasy135.mq5.
Add the variable, setting the flag for drawing patterns with dots, to the list of inputs:
//--- input variables input ushort InpMagic = 123; // Magic number input double InpLots = 0.1; // Lots input uint InpStopLoss = 150; // StopLoss in points input uint InpTakeProfit = 150; // TakeProfit in points input uint InpDistance = 50; // Pending orders distance (points) input uint InpDistanceSL = 50; // StopLimit orders distance (points) input uint InpDistancePReq = 50; // Distance for Pending Request's activate (points) input uint InpBarsDelayPReq = 5; // Bars delay for Pending Request's activate (current timeframe) input uint InpSlippage = 5; // Slippage in points input uint InpSpreadMultiplier = 1; // Spread multiplier for adjusting stop-orders by StopLevel input uchar InpTotalAttempts = 5; // Number of trading attempts sinput double InpWithdrawal = 10; // Withdrawal funds (in tester) sinput uint InpButtShiftX = 0; // Buttons X shift sinput uint InpButtShiftY = 10; // Buttons Y shift input uint InpTrailingStop = 50; // Trailing Stop (points) input uint InpTrailingStep = 20; // Trailing Step (points) input uint InpTrailingStart = 0; // Trailing Start (points) input uint InpStopLossModify = 20; // StopLoss for modification (points) input uint InpTakeProfitModify = 60; // TakeProfit for modification (points) sinput ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE InpModeUsedSymbols = SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT; // Mode of used symbols list sinput string InpUsedSymbols = "EURUSD,AUDUSD,EURAUD,EURCAD,EURGBP,EURJPY,EURUSD,GBPUSD,NZDUSD,USDCAD,USDJPY"; // List of used symbols (comma - separator) sinput ENUM_TIMEFRAMES_MODE InpModeUsedTFs = TIMEFRAMES_MODE_CURRENT; // Mode of used timeframes list sinput string InpUsedTFs = "M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4,D1,W1,MN1"; // List of used timeframes (comma - separator) sinput double InpPinBarRatioBody = 30.0; // Pin Bar Ratio Body to Candle size sinput double InpPinBarRatioLarger = 60.0; // Pin Bar Ratio Larger shadow to Candle size sinput double InpPinBarRatioSmaller= 30.0; // Pin Bar Ratio Smaller shadow to Candle size sinput bool InpDrawPatternsAsDots= true; // Draw Patterns as dots sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpUseBook = INPUT_NO; // Use Depth of Market sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpUseMqlSignals = INPUT_NO; // Use signal service sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpUseCharts = INPUT_NO; // Use Charts control sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpUseSounds = INPUT_YES; // Use sounds //--- global variables
If true, all found patterns will be drawn as dots on the chart. If false, the "Inside Bar" patterns will be drawn using Bitmap objects — the pattern bars will be outlined with colored rectangles.
In the EA's OnInit() handler, configure the search and display of patterns:
//--- Clear the list of all patterns engine.GetListAllPatterns().Clear(); //--- Set the flag of using the Pin Bar pattern with the parameters specified in the settings engine.SeriesSetUsedPatternPinBar(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,true,InpPinBarRatioBody,InpPinBarRatioLarger,InpPinBarRatioSmaller); //--- Set the flag of using the Inside Bar pattern engine.SeriesSetUsedPatternInsideBar(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,true); //--- Set the flag for drawing the Inside Bar as dots from the inputs engine.SeriesSetDrawingAsDotsPatternInsideBar(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,InpDrawPatternsAsDots); //--- Display the Pin Bar pattern icons with the parameters, specified in the settings, on the chart engine.SeriesDrawPatternPinBar(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,InpPinBarRatioBody,InpPinBarRatioLarger,InpPinBarRatioSmaller); //--- Display the Inside Bar pattern icons on the chart engine.SeriesDrawPatternInsideBar(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,true); //--- return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); }
In the EA's OnChartEvent() handler, implement the code block to display the pattern info panels:
//--- Check ChartXYToTimePrice() if(id==CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE) { //--- Get the chart object of the current (main) program chart CChartObj *chart=engine.ChartGetMainChart(); if(chart==NULL) return; //--- Get the index of a subwindow the cursor is located at int wnd_num=chart.XYToTimePrice(lparam,dparam); if(wnd_num==WRONG_VALUE) return; //--- Get the calculated cursor location time and price datetime time=chart.TimeFromXY(); double price=chart.PriceFromXY(); //--- Get the window object of the chart the cursor is located in by the subwindow index CChartWnd *wnd=chart.GetWindowByNum(wnd_num); if(wnd==NULL) return; //--- If X and Y coordinates are calculated by time and price (make a reverse conversion), if(wnd.TimePriceToXY(time,price)) { //--- in the comment, show the time, price and index of the window that are calculated by X and Y cursor coordinates, //--- as well as the cursor X and Y coordinates converted back from the time and price //Comment // ( // DFUN,"time: ",TimeToString(time),", price: ",DoubleToString(price,Digits()), // ", win num: ",(string)wnd_num,": x: ",(string)wnd.XFromTimePrice(), // ", y: ",(string)wnd.YFromTimePrice()," (",(string)wnd.YFromTimePriceRelative(),")" // ); //--- Get the bar open time on the chart using the cursor time datetime bar_time=GetStartTimeOfBarFast(PERIOD_CURRENT,time); //--- Get the pointer to the bar whose opening time was obtained CBar *bar=engine.SeriesGetBar(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,bar_time); if(bar!=NULL && price>=bar.Low() && price<=bar.High()) { //--- From the bar object, get the list of patterns found in it into the 'array' ulong array[]={}; int total=bar.GetPatternsList(array); //--- If patterns are found on the bar, if(total>0) { //--- display descriptions of all patterns found on the bar in the journal bar.PatternTypeDescriptionPrint(true); //--- In the loop based on the number of patterns found on the bar, for(int i=0;i<(int)array.Size();i++) { //--- get the type of the next pattern from the 'array', as well as the pointer to it ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE type=(ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE)array[i]; CPattern *pattern=engine.GetPattern(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,bar_time,type); //--- Print a short description of the pattern in the journal if(pattern==NULL) continue; pattern.PrintShort(true); //pattern.Print(false,true); //--- Get the chart coordinates where you want to display the information panel int x=wnd.XFromTimePrice(); int y=wnd.YFromTimePrice(); //--- Hide all panels except those belonging to patterns found on the bar under the cursor engine.SeriesPatternHideAllInfoPanelsExceptBarTime(bar_time); //--- calculate the Y coordinate of the information panel from the loop index static int shift=0; int cy=y+shift*i; //--- Display the information panel on the chart pattern.ShowInfoPanel(x,cy); CForm *form=pattern.GetForm(); //--- If the pointer to the panel is received, calculate the size of the Y coordinate offset (panel height + 1) if(form!=NULL) shift=form.Height()+1; } } } } }
The logic of the code is described in the comments. We need to get the opening time of the bar, over which the mouse cursor is located. Based on the opening time, we obtain the bar object, and from it we "pull out" the list of detected patterns.
Then we simply display the info panels of each found pattern on the screen.
Compile the EA and launch it on the chart:
As we can see, everything works as intended. Drawing patterns as images is prone to delays. I will deal with this later.
We see the nested pattern approximately in the center of the screen. When we hover the cursor and the info panel appears, the total number of bars included in the pattern chain is displayed.
On the right side of the screen, two patterns are formed on one bar - Pin Bar and Inside Bar. The info panels of both patterns are displayed one above the other.
What's next?
In the next article, I will continue to develop timeseries patterns.
All created files are attached to the article and can be downloaded for self-study and tests.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original article: https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/14479
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The search is performed not for objects on the chart, but for class objects in memory. But we'll figure it out, of course.
Any change of an object in the chart causes a search.
Your algorithm:
1. you search for a class object in memory (your library)
2. you change a property of a class object in memory
3. you don't delete an object in the chart, you keep it in the chart.
4. the terminal starts calling the function of searching for an object in the chart as you don't create it, but change it.
5. it finds an object in the chart in which you need to change a property from point 2.
This is what I wrote to you about. I thought you would understand.))
Every time you move the mouse over a pattern, you create an object. Which remains on the chart. 10 patterns were hovered over, 10 objects were created on the chart.
ObjectSetInteger
Note from the help: ........ But you should keep in mind that such functions are placed at the end of the command queue of someone else's chart and wait for the result of execution, i.e. they can be time-consuming. You should keep this circumstance in mind if you work with a large number of objects on the chart.
You already have a lot of objects on the chart!
That's why you have a delay when hovering the mouse again, because it is not created as in the first time, but changes the display properties for this period.
Any change of an object in the chart causes a search.
Your algorithm:
1. you search for an object of classes in memory (your library)
2. you change a property of an object of classes in memory
3. you do not delete an object in the chart, it remains in the chart.
4. the terminal starts calling the function of searching for an object in the chart as you do not create it, but change it.
5. it finds an object in the chart in which you need to change a property from point 2.
This is what I wrote to you about. I thought you would understand.))
Every time you move the mouse over a pattern, you create an object. This object remains on the chart. 10 patterns I hovered over, 10 objects were created on the chart.
ObjectSetInteger
Note from the help: ........ But you should keep in mind that such functions are placed at the end of the command queue of someone else's chart and wait for the result of execution, i.e. they can be time-consuming. You should keep this circumstance in mind if you work with a large number of objects in a chart.
You already have a lot of objects in the chart!
That's why you have a delay when hovering the mouse again, because it is not created as in the first time, but changes the properties to display on this period.
This behaviour should not happen, of course. Either it's a reappearance due to past updates (I have the whole graph broken there now - everything depends on each other and responds to events), or it's my design flaw. But after some recent terminal updates all the graphics in the library are broken. I loaded the saved old build - everything works there. As soon as it was updated to the new one, everything crashed. That's why I'm sinning on past updates. I don't have time to look for reasons yet.
But the fact that a lot of objects are created and not deleted - this was definitely not planned.
Thanks for your response, I will look into it when the time comes.
Hello. The development is suspended for now. But you can fix all the errors yourself. Most likely, the issue is that int and uint (long/ulong, short/ushort, etc. are different types now).
The easiest thing to do is just to add explicit type conversion where the compiler reports an error, for example: int x = (int)y; in case y is of type uint, etc.
PS. Although, no. It's not that simple. A lot of corrections need to be made. I'll fix it when I have time. I don't have it yet, unfortunately.