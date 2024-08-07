DoEasy. Service functions (Part 2): Inside Bar pattern

Contents

Concept

We continue to develop patterns formed based on timeseries data. In the first article on the pattern series, we have created a toolkit for searching and displaying various patterns, and created functionality for searching for the Pin Bar pattern from the Price Action formations. In this article, we will continue to develop and refine the functionality for searching for various patterns on price charts and create the search for Price Action's "Inside Bar" patterns.

If the Pin Bar pattern is a one-bar formation and is searched by the proportions of one bar, then the Inside Bar is a two-bar formation consisting of two bars - the mother bar (bar on the left) and the defining bar (bar on the right):





When searching for such formations, simply comparing the proportions of one bar is not sufficient. Here we need to compare two nearby bars. In addition, such formations can go in a row, and then the mother bar will be one for all formations nested within each other, and will be the leftmost one, while there will be many defining bars - each right bar of each nested formation. The rightmost bar will be the last of the defining bars of the entire nested formation. To search for such structures, we will implement a universal functionality and add one more property to the set of pattern properties - the opening time of the mother bar. Based on the difference in the opening times of the mother and defining bars, we can determine the number of bars included in the entire nested formation. This is useful for drawing pattern labels on the chart. In other words, in addition to the fact that each pattern can be marked with a simple dot on the chart, we will make it possible to visually indicate the pattern by drawing a frame around the bars included in the formation. Accordingly, we will make it possible to choose between methods of displaying patterns on the chart.

Further, the functionality created today will help us when creating other pattern types.





Improving library classes

Before we start implementing codes for the next pattern, let's finalize the ready-made files and library classes.

In \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Defines.mqh, add the "bitmap" object type to the list of library object types:

enum ENUM_OBJECT_DE_TYPE { OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GBASE = COLLECTION_ID_LIST_END+ 1 , OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFORM, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GFORM_CONTROL, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GSHADOW, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GGLARE, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GBITMAP, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_BASE, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_CONTAINER, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_COMMON, OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GWF_HELPER,

OBJ_BITMAP type objects allow attaching a bmp resource to it and draw various primitives on it. Such an object is tied to the bar time and price. We will use them to outline the pattern bars with a frame.



In addition to the fact that pattern objects store the times of the bars on which they are formed, we will also add the types of patterns that were found on it to the library bar object. Since pattern types are bit flags, many different types of patterns can be stored in one variable. Then, from the value of this variable, we can always extract the type and, accordingly, the name of all patterns found on the bar.

This is convenient when searching for a pattern to work with from a user program: we get a bar object, check the types of patterns found on it, and work with those whose flags are written to the variable.

Add one more property to the integer properties of the bar object and increase the number of integer properties of the bar object from 13 to 14:

enum ENUM_BAR_PROP_INTEGER { BAR_PROP_TIME = 0 , BAR_PROP_TYPE, BAR_PROP_PERIOD, BAR_PROP_SPREAD, BAR_PROP_VOLUME_TICK, BAR_PROP_VOLUME_REAL, BAR_PROP_TIME_DAY_OF_YEAR, BAR_PROP_TIME_YEAR, BAR_PROP_TIME_MONTH, BAR_PROP_TIME_DAY_OF_WEEK, BAR_PROP_TIME_DAY, BAR_PROP_TIME_HOUR, BAR_PROP_TIME_MINUTE, BAR_PROP_PATTERNS_TYPE, }; #define BAR_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 14 )

When searching for patterns using lists of timeseries and finding a pattern on a bar, we will add the type of the found pattern to this very variable in the bar object. Based on the results of searching for different types of patterns, flags of different types of patterns found can be recorded in this variable in one bar.

Add sorting by pattern type on the bar to the list of possible bar object sorting criteria:

#define FIRST_BAR_DBL_PROP (BAR_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-BAR_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_BAR_STR_PROP (BAR_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-BAR_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+BAR_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-BAR_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_BAR_MODE { SORT_BY_BAR_TIME = 0 , SORT_BY_BAR_TYPE, SORT_BY_BAR_PERIOD, SORT_BY_BAR_SPREAD, SORT_BY_BAR_VOLUME_TICK, SORT_BY_BAR_VOLUME_REAL, SORT_BY_BAR_TIME_DAY_OF_YEAR, SORT_BY_BAR_TIME_YEAR, SORT_BY_BAR_TIME_MONTH, SORT_BY_BAR_TIME_DAY_OF_WEEK, SORT_BY_BAR_TIME_DAY, SORT_BY_BAR_TIME_HOUR, SORT_BY_BAR_TIME_MINUTE, SORT_BY_BAR_PATTERN_TYPE, SORT_BY_BAR_OPEN = FIRST_BAR_DBL_PROP, SORT_BY_BAR_HIGH, SORT_BY_BAR_LOW, SORT_BY_BAR_CLOSE, SORT_BY_BAR_CANDLE_SIZE, SORT_BY_BAR_CANDLE_SIZE_BODY, SORT_BY_BAR_CANDLE_BODY_TOP, SORT_BY_BAR_CANDLE_BODY_BOTTOM, SORT_BY_BAR_CANDLE_SIZE_SHADOW_UP, SORT_BY_BAR_CANDLE_SIZE_SHADOW_DOWN, SORT_BY_BAR_SYMBOL = FIRST_BAR_STR_PROP, };





Previously, the value 0 was specified for the Harami pattern in the list of pattern types. This is not entirely correct. It is better if zero indicates the absence of patterns on the bar.

Let's fix this and add a macro substitution indicating the total number of patterns available for searching in the library:

enum ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE { PATTERN_TYPE_NONE = 0x0 , PATTERN_TYPE_HARAMI = 0x1 , PATTERN_TYPE_HARAMI_CROSS = 0x2 , PATTERN_TYPE_TWEEZER = 0x4 , PATTERN_TYPE_PIERCING_LINE = 0x8 , PATTERN_TYPE_DARK_CLOUD_COVER = 0x10 , PATTERN_TYPE_THREE_WHITE_SOLDIERS= 0x20 , PATTERN_TYPE_THREE_BLACK_CROWS = 0x40 , PATTERN_TYPE_SHOOTING_STAR = 0x80 , PATTERN_TYPE_HAMMER = 0x100 , PATTERN_TYPE_INVERTED_HAMMER = 0x200 , PATTERN_TYPE_HANGING_MAN = 0x400 , PATTERN_TYPE_DOJI = 0x800 , PATTERN_TYPE_DRAGONFLY_DOJI = 0x1000 , PATTERN_TYPE_GRAVESTONE_DOJI = 0x2000 , PATTERN_TYPE_MORNING_STAR = 0x4000 , PATTERN_TYPE_MORNING_DOJI_STAR = 0x8000 , PATTERN_TYPE_EVENING_STAR = 0x10000 , PATTERN_TYPE_EVENING_DOJI_STAR = 0x20000 , PATTERN_TYPE_THREE_STARS = 0x40000 , PATTERN_TYPE_ABANDONED_BABY = 0x80000 , PATTERN_TYPE_PIVOT_POINT_REVERSAL= 0x100000 , PATTERN_TYPE_OUTSIDE_BAR = 0x200000 , PATTERN_TYPE_INSIDE_BAR = 0x400000 , PATTERN_TYPE_PIN_BAR = 0x800000 , PATTERN_TYPE_RAILS = 0x1000000 , }; #define PATTERNS_TOTAL ( 26 )





Add a new property, storing the mother bar time, to the list of pattern integer properties and increase the number of pattern integer properties from 9 to 10:

enum ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER { PATTERN_PROP_CODE = 0 , PATTERN_PROP_CTRL_OBJ_ID, PATTERN_PROP_ID, PATTERN_PROP_TIME, PATTERN_PROP_MOTHERBAR_TIME, PATTERN_PROP_STATUS, PATTERN_PROP_TYPE, PATTERN_PROP_DIRECTION, PATTERN_PROP_PERIOD, PATTERN_PROP_CANDLES, }; #define PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 10 )





Add sorting by a new property to the list of possible pattern sorting criteria:

#define FIRST_PATTERN_DBL_PROP (PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_PATTERN_STR_PROP (PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_PATTERN_MODE { SORT_BY_PATTERN_CODE = 0 , SORT_BY_PATTERN_CTRL_OBJ_ID, SORT_BY_PATTERN_ID, SORT_BY_PATTERN_TIME, SORT_BY_PATTERN_MOTHERBAR_TIME, SORT_BY_PATTERN_STATUS, SORT_BY_PATTERN_TYPE, SORT_BY_PATTERN_DIRECTION, SORT_BY_PATTERN_PERIOD, SORT_BY_PATTERN_CANDLES, SORT_BY_PATTERN_BAR_PRICE_OPEN = FIRST_PATTERN_DBL_PROP, SORT_BY_PATTERN_BAR_PRICE_HIGH, SORT_BY_PATTERN_BAR_PRICE_LOW, SORT_BY_PATTERN_BAR_PRICE_CLOSE, SORT_BY_PATTERN_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE, SORT_BY_PATTERN_RATIO_UPPER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE, SORT_BY_PATTERN_RATIO_LOWER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE, SORT_BY_PATTERN_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRITERION, SORT_BY_PATTERN_RATIO_LARGER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRITERION, SORT_BY_PATTERN_RATIO_SMALLER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRITERION, SORT_BY_PATTERN_SYMBOL = FIRST_BAR_STR_PROP, SORT_BY_PATTERN_NAME, };





Add a new type (bitmap object) to the list of graphical element types:

enum ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE { GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_BITMAP, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WINDOW, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_UNDERLAY, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CONTAINER, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PANEL, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GROUPBOX, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_CONTROL, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLIT_CONTAINER, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_COMMON_BASE, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKBOX, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_RADIOBUTTON, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ELEMENTS_LIST_BOX, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_CHECKED_LIST_BOX, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON_LIST_BOX, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TOOLTIP, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_PROGRESS_BAR, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LIST_BOX_ITEM, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_HEADER, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_TAB_FIELD, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLIT_CONTAINER_PANEL, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_UP, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_DOWN, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_LEFT, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_RIGHT, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_UD_BOX, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTONS_LR_BOX, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SPLITTER, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_HINT_BASE, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_HINT_MOVE_LEFT, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_HINT_MOVE_RIGHT, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_HINT_MOVE_UP, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_HINT_MOVE_DOWN, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BAR_PROGRESS_BAR, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_GLARE_OBJ, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SCROLL_BAR_THUMB, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SCROLL_BAR, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SCROLL_BAR_HORISONTAL, GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SCROLL_BAR_VERTICAL, };

This is a new type of graphical objects for the library tied to price/time coordinates allowing you to draw on it in the same way as on the GUI elements of the library. For this reason, it was added to this list. We will probably use it for other needs of the library in addition to outlining pattern bars on the price chart.





In the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Data.mqh library file, add indices of new library messages:

enum ENUM_MESSAGES_LIB { MSG_LIB_PARAMS_LIST_BEG= ERR_USER_ERROR_FIRST , MSG_LIB_PARAMS_LIST_END, MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED, MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MQL4, MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MT5_LESS_2155, MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MT5_LESS_3245, MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MT5_LESS_3260, MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_POSITION, MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_PENDING, MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MARKET, MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MARKET_HIST, MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SET, MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY, MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_FOUND, MSG_LIB_PROP_AUTO, MSG_LIB_PROP_AS_IN_ORDER,

...

MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_RATIO_UPPER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_RATIO_LOWER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_PATTERNS_TYPE,

...

MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_CODE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TIME, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_MOTHERBAR_TIME, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_ID, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_CTRL_OBJ_ID,

...

MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_STANDARD_EXTENDED, MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_ELEMENT, MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_BITMAP, MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_SHADOW_OBJ, MSG_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_FORM,

...

MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_OBJ, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_NAME_RES, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TEXT, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DESCRIPTION, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TOOLTIP_TITLE, MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_TOOLTIP_TEXT, MSG_ERR_FAILED_SET_BITMAP_OBJ_TIME, MSG_ERR_FAILED_SET_BITMAP_OBJ_PRICE, };

and text messages corresponding to the newly added indices:

string messages_library[][TOTAL_LANG]= { {"Начало списка параметров","The beginning of the parameter list"}, {"Конец списка параметров","End of parameter list"}, {"Свойство не поддерживается","Property not supported"}, {"Свойство не поддерживается в MQL4","Property not supported in MQL4"}, {"Свойство не поддерживается в MetaTrader5 версии ниже 2155 ","The property is not supported in MetaTrader5, build lower than 2155 "}, {"Свойство не поддерживается в MetaTrader5 версии ниже 3245 ","The property is not supported in MetaTrader5, build lower than 3245 "}, {"Свойство не поддерживается в MetaTrader5 версии ниже 3260 ","The property is not supported in MetaTrader5, build lower than 3260 "}, {"Свойство не поддерживается у позиции","Property not supported for position"}, {"Свойство не поддерживается у отложенного ордера","The property is not supported for a pending order"}, {"Свойство не поддерживается у маркет-ордера","The property is not supported for a market-order"}, {"Свойство не поддерживается у исторического маркет-ордера","The property is not supported for a history market-order"}, {"Значение не задано","Value not set"}, {"Отсутствует","Not set"}, {"Не найдено","Not found"}, {"Формируется терминалом","Formed by the terminal"}, {"В соответствии с режимом истечения ордера","In accordance with the order expiration mode"},

...

{ "Отношение тела свечи к полному размеру свечи" , "Ratio of candle body to full candle size" }, { "Отношение размера верхней тени к размеру свечи" , "Ratio of the upper shadow size to the candle size" }, { "Отношение размера нижней тени к размеру свечи" , "Ratio of the lower shadow size to the candle size" }, { "Типы паттернов на баре" , "Types of patterns on the bar" },

...

{ "Код" , "Code" }, { "Время определяющего бара" , "Time of the defining bar" }, { "Время \"материнского\" бара" , "Time open of the mother bar" }, { "Идентификатор паттерна" , "Pattern ID" }, { "Идентификатор объекта управления паттерном" , "Pattern Control object ID" },

...



{ "Расширенный стандартный графический объект" , "Extended standard graphic object" }, { "Элемент" , "Element" }, { "Рисунок" , "Bitmap" }, { "Объект тени" , "Shadow object" }, { "Форма" , "Form" },

...

{ "Имя объекта-графического элемента" , "The name of the graphic element object" }, { "Имя графического ресурса" , "Image resource name" }, { "Текст графического элемента" , "Text of the graphic element" }, { "Описание графического элемента" , "Description of the graphic element" }, { "Заголовок подсказки элемента" , "Element tooltip header" }, { "Текст подсказки элемента" , "Element tooltip title" }, { "Не удалось установить значение времени Bitmap-объекту" , "Failed to set time value to Bitmap object" }, { "Не удалось установить значение цены Bitmap-объекту" , "Failed to set price value to Bitmap object" }, };





It is often necessary to check the validity of the symbol and chart period values passed to functions and methods. To avoid code repetition, implement the functions returning correct symbol name and chart period in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\DELib.mqh:

string CorrectSymbol( const string symbol) { return (symbol== NULL || symbol== "" ? :: Symbol () : symbol); } ENUM_TIMEFRAMES CorrectTimeframe( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { return (timeframe== PERIOD_CURRENT ? :: Period () : timeframe); }

If NULL values, an empty string, 0 or PERIOD_CURRENT is passed as a chart period, the functions return the current symbol or timeframe. In any other case, they return the values passed to the function. Thus, we will gradually replace all the codes in the library, where similar checks are performed for the validity of the values passed to the methods, with these functions.



We will also add here the functions returning pattern descriptions:

string PatternTypeDescription( const ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE type) { switch (type) { case PATTERN_TYPE_HARAMI : return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_HARAMI); case PATTERN_TYPE_HARAMI_CROSS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_HARAMI_CROSS); case PATTERN_TYPE_TWEEZER : return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_TWEEZER); case PATTERN_TYPE_PIERCING_LINE : return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_PIERCING_LINE); case PATTERN_TYPE_DARK_CLOUD_COVER : return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_DARK_CLOUD_COVER); case PATTERN_TYPE_THREE_WHITE_SOLDIERS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_THREE_WHITE_SOLDIERS); case PATTERN_TYPE_THREE_BLACK_CROWS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_THREE_BLACK_CROWS); case PATTERN_TYPE_SHOOTING_STAR : return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_SHOOTING_STAR); case PATTERN_TYPE_HAMMER : return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_HAMMER); case PATTERN_TYPE_INVERTED_HAMMER : return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_INVERTED_HAMMER); case PATTERN_TYPE_HANGING_MAN : return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_HANGING_MAN); case PATTERN_TYPE_DOJI : return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_DOJI); case PATTERN_TYPE_DRAGONFLY_DOJI : return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_DRAGONFLY_DOJI); case PATTERN_TYPE_GRAVESTONE_DOJI : return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_GRAVESTONE_DOJI); case PATTERN_TYPE_MORNING_STAR : return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_MORNING_STAR); case PATTERN_TYPE_MORNING_DOJI_STAR : return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_MORNING_DOJI_STAR); case PATTERN_TYPE_EVENING_STAR : return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_EVENING_STAR); case PATTERN_TYPE_EVENING_DOJI_STAR : return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_EVENING_DOJI_STAR); case PATTERN_TYPE_THREE_STARS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_THREE_STARS); case PATTERN_TYPE_ABANDONED_BABY : return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_ABANDONED_BABY); case PATTERN_TYPE_PIVOT_POINT_REVERSAL : return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_PIVOT_POINT_REVERSAL); case PATTERN_TYPE_OUTSIDE_BAR : return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_OUTSIDE_BAR); case PATTERN_TYPE_INSIDE_BAR : return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_INSIDE_BAR); case PATTERN_TYPE_PIN_BAR : return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_PIN_BAR); case PATTERN_TYPE_RAILS : return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_RAILS); default : return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_FRAME_STYLE_NONE); } }

Depending on the pattern type passed to the function, the corresponding text description is returned.





The function that returns the number and list of patterns in a ulong variable:

int ListPatternsInVar( const ulong var , ulong &array[]) { int size= 0 ; ulong x= 1 ; for ( int i= 1 ;i<PATTERNS_TOTAL;i++) { x=(i> 1 ? x* 2 : 1 ); ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE type=(ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE)x; bool res=( var & type)==type; if (res) { size++; ArrayResize(array,size,PATTERNS_TOTAL- 1 ); array[size- 1 ]=type; } } return size; }

The function gets the variable containing the pattern flags and an array, in which the pattern types extracted from this variable will be written. Since each flag is twice as large as the previous one, it is easy to form the value of the flag in a loop from the value of the loop index, and then look for the presence of such a flag in the variable value. If such a flag is written to a variable, then the pattern type is written to an array previously increased by 1 to write a new pattern type into it. At the end of the loop by pattern types, all patterns written to the variable in the form of flags will be entered into the array, which can then be used in the program.





The function that sends a description of pattern types in a ulong variable to the journal:



void PatternsInVarDescriptionPrint( const ulong var , const bool dash= false ) { ulong array[]; int total=ListPatternsInVar( var ,array); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) Print((dash ? " - " : "" ),PatternTypeDescription((ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE)array[i])); }

The method logic is fully described in the code comments.





The function that returns a description of pattern types in a ulong variable:



string PatternsInVarDescription( const ulong var , const bool dash= false ) { ulong array[]; int total=ListPatternsInVar( var ,array); string txt= "" ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) txt+=((dash ? " - " : "" )+PatternTypeDescription((ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE)array[i]))+(i<total- 1 ? "

" : "" ); return txt; }

All these functions are accessible from anywhere in the program, and give the user easy access to lists of patterns detected on one bar. The bar property now has a variable that stores the flags of the found patterns. Based on the value of this property and using the functions, we can always extract all types of patterns on the bar and handle them in the program. This is what we will do in the test EA.





The graphical element object class in the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GCnvElement.mqh file serves as a basis for creating more complex GUI elements, but there are some variables in this class that are not accessible from derived classes. Let's move these variables and methods from the private section to the protected one:



class CGCnvElement : public CGBaseObj { protected : CGCnvElement *m_element_main; CGCnvElement *m_element_base; CCanvas m_canvas; CPause m_pause; bool m_shadow; color m_chart_color_bg; uint m_duplicate_res[]; color m_array_colors_bg[]; color m_array_colors_bg_dwn[]; color m_array_colors_bg_ovr[]; bool m_gradient_v; bool m_gradient_c; int m_init_relative_x; int m_init_relative_y; color m_array_colors_bg_init[]; int m_shift_coord_x; int m_shift_coord_y;

...

long m_long_prop[CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop[CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; string m_string_prop[CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; ENUM_FRAME_ANCHOR m_text_anchor; int m_text_x; int m_text_y; protected : void Initialize( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, const int element_id, const int element_num, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const string descript, const bool movable, const bool activity); private :





In the section of methods for working with the text, write two methods to access the setting of private class properties:



void SetTextLastX( const int x) { this .m_text_x=x; } void SetTextLastY( const int y) { this .m_text_y=y; }

The methods are useful in the constructor of inherited classes, since placing these variables in a protected section of the class entails even greater modifications to other classes. For now, we will make do with these methods without renaming variables.

Until now, we have used objects based on OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL — "Graphical label" object:





Anchor point position relative to the label can be selected from the ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT enumeration. Anchor point coordinates are specified in pixels.

You can also select bitmap anchoring corner from the ENUM_BASE_CORNER enumeration.

These objects have screen coordinates in pixels, and are suitable for creating graphical controls.

But if we need to bind such an object to price/time coordinates, and at the same time use exactly the same possibilities for drawing inside the object as on the canvas, then the OBJ_BITMAP graphical object comes to the rescue:





This is exactly the same graphical object, which can use either a raster image file or a dynamically created resource as its image, in which rendering occurs.

CCanvas class methods allow creating a bitmap object. Therefore, we just need to create a drawing object class based on the graphical element class with minor modifications.







Bitmap graphical element class

In the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\ library folder, create a new file GCnvBitmap.mqh of the CGCnvBitmap class.

The class should be derived from the graphical element class, whose file should be included to the file of the created class:

#property copyright "Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "GCnvElement.mqh" class CGCnvBitmap : public CGCnvElement { }





In the body of the class, we only need some private variables and methods for working with them, a virtual method for creating an object, as well as constructors with a destructor. Everything else is already implemented in the parent class:

class CGCnvBitmap : public CGCnvElement { private : datetime m_time; double m_price; protected : CGCnvBitmap( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, CGCnvElement *main_obj,CGCnvElement *base_obj, const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const string descript, const datetime time, const double price, const int w, const int h); public : virtual bool Create( const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const bool redraw= false ); CGCnvBitmap( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, CGCnvElement *main_obj,CGCnvElement *base_obj, const int element_id, const int element_num, const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const string descript, const datetime time, const double price, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable= false , const bool activity= true , const bool redraw= false ); CGCnvBitmap() { this .m_shadow= false ; this .m_chart_color_bg=( color ):: ChartGetInteger (:: ChartID (), CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND ); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GBITMAP; this .m_element_main= NULL ; this .m_element_base= NULL ; this .m_shift_coord_x= 0 ; this .m_shift_coord_y= 0 ; } ~CGCnvBitmap() { this .m_canvas.Destroy(); } bool SetTime( const datetime time); bool SetPrice( const double price); bool SetTimePrice( const datetime time, const double price); datetime Time( void ) const { return this .m_time; } double Price( void ) const { return this .m_price; } };





All constructors are a copy of the constructors of the parent class and, when initialized, use the default constructor of their parent:

CGCnvBitmap::CGCnvBitmap( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, CGCnvElement *main_obj,CGCnvElement *base_obj, const int element_id, const int element_num, const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const string descript, const datetime time, const double price, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool movable= false , const bool activity= true , const bool redraw= false ) { this .SetTypeElement(element_type); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GBITMAP; this .m_element_main=main_obj; this .m_element_base=base_obj; this .m_chart_color_bg=( color ):: ChartGetInteger ((chart_id== NULL ? :: ChartID () : chart_id), CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND ); this .m_name= this .CreateNameGraphElement(element_type); this .m_chart_id=(chart_id== NULL || chart_id== 0 ? :: ChartID () : chart_id); this .m_subwindow=wnd_num; this .SetFont(DEF_FONT,DEF_FONT_SIZE); this .SetTextAnchor( 0 ); this .SetTextLastX( 0 ); this .SetTextLastY( 0 ); this .SetBackgroundColor(colour, true ); this .SetOpacity(opacity); this .m_shift_coord_x= 0 ; this .m_shift_coord_y= 0 ; if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_array_colors_bg, 1 )== 1 ) this .m_array_colors_bg[ 0 ]= this .BackgroundColor(); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_array_colors_bg_dwn, 1 )== 1 ) this .m_array_colors_bg_dwn[ 0 ]= this .BackgroundColor(); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_array_colors_bg_ovr, 1 )== 1 ) this .m_array_colors_bg_ovr[ 0 ]= this .BackgroundColor(); if ( this .Create(chart_id,wnd_num, 0 , 0 ,w,h,redraw)) { this .Initialize(element_type,element_id,element_num, 0 , 0 ,w,h,descript,movable,activity); this .SetVisibleFlag( false , false ); this .SetTimePrice(time,price); } else { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ), "\"" , this .TypeElementDescription(element_type), "\" " , this .NameObj()); } } CGCnvBitmap::CGCnvBitmap( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, CGCnvElement *main_obj,CGCnvElement *base_obj, const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const string descript, const datetime time, const double price, const int w, const int h) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GBITMAP; this .m_element_main=main_obj; this .m_element_base=base_obj; this .m_chart_color_bg=( color ):: ChartGetInteger ((chart_id== NULL ? :: ChartID () : chart_id), CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND ); this .m_name= this .CreateNameGraphElement(element_type); this .m_chart_id=(chart_id== NULL || chart_id== 0 ? :: ChartID () : chart_id); this .m_subwindow=wnd_num; this .m_type_element=element_type; this .SetFont(DEF_FONT,DEF_FONT_SIZE); this .SetTextAnchor( 0 ); this .SetTextLastX( 0 ); this .SetTextLastY( 0 ); this .SetBackgroundColor(CLR_CANV_NULL, true ); this .SetOpacity( 0 ); this .m_shift_coord_x= 0 ; this .m_shift_coord_y= 0 ; this .m_shadow= false ; if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_array_colors_bg, 1 )== 1 ) this .m_array_colors_bg[ 0 ]= this .BackgroundColor(); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_array_colors_bg_dwn, 1 )== 1 ) this .m_array_colors_bg_dwn[ 0 ]= this .BackgroundColor(); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_array_colors_bg_ovr, 1 )== 1 ) this .m_array_colors_bg_ovr[ 0 ]= this .BackgroundColor(); if ( this .Create(chart_id,wnd_num, 0 , 0 ,w,h, false )) { this .Initialize(element_type, 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 ,w,h,descript, false , false ); this .SetVisibleFlag( false , false ); this .SetTimePrice(time,price); } else { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_ELM_OBJ), "\"" , this .TypeElementDescription(element_type), "\" " , this .NameObj()); } }

Here we use the default constructor of the parent class because all object parameters are set in it and the object is created. In order not to redefine the parameters in this constructor, and not to delete and re-create an object of a new type, we do all this right away here, in these constructors, using the default constructor of the parent object.





The virtual method for creating a graphical bitmap object:

bool CGCnvBitmap::Create( const long chart_id, const int wnd_num, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const bool redraw= false ) { :: ResetLastError (); if ( this .m_canvas.CreateBitmap((chart_id== NULL ? :: ChartID () : chart_id),wnd_num, this .m_name,x,y,w,h, COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE )) { this .Erase(CLR_CANV_NULL); this .m_canvas.Update(redraw); this .m_shift_y=( int ):: ChartGetInteger ((chart_id== NULL ? :: ChartID () : chart_id), CHART_WINDOW_YDISTANCE ,wnd_num); return true ; } int err=:: GetLastError (); int code=(err== 0 ? (w< 1 ? MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_ERR_FAILED_SET_WIDTH : h< 1 ? MSG_CANV_ELEMENT_ERR_FAILED_SET_HEIGHT : ERR_OBJECT_ERROR ) : err); string subj=(w< 1 ? "Width=" +( string )w+ ". " : h< 1 ? "Height=" +( string )h+ ". " : "" ); CMessage::ToLog(DFUN_ERR_LINE+subj,code, true ); return false ; }

Here, in contrast to the same method of the parent class, the method is used to create the CreateBitmap() method of the CCanvas class instead of the CreateBitmapLabel() method. This is the only difference between this method and the method of the parent class.





The methods for setting price and time coordinates for a bitmap object:

bool CGCnvBitmap::SetTime( const datetime time) { string name= this .NameObj(); if (name== NULL || name== "" ) return false ; :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ObjectSetInteger ( this . ChartID (),name, OBJPROP_TIME ,time)) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s%s. %s %s" ,DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_ERR_FAILED_SET_BITMAP_OBJ_TIME),CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR),:: GetLastError ()); return false ; } this .m_time=time; return true ; } bool CGCnvBitmap::SetPrice( const double price) { string name= this .NameObj(); if (name== NULL || name== "" ) return false ; :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: ObjectSetDouble ( this . ChartID (),name, OBJPROP_PRICE ,price)) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s%s. %s %s" ,DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_ERR_FAILED_SET_BITMAP_OBJ_PRICE),CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR),:: GetLastError ()); return false ; } this .m_price=price; return true ; } bool CGCnvBitmap::SetTimePrice( const datetime time, const double price) { if (! this .SetTime(time)) return false ; return this .SetPrice(price); }

false

true

In short: if it was not possible to set a property in a graphical object, we display a message about this in the journal and returnWhen a property is successfully set to an object, a new value is written to the class variable andis returned.





In the graphical elements management class in the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GraphElmControl.mqh file, declare the method for creating a bitmap object:

class CGraphElmControl : public CObject { private : int m_type; int m_type_node; void SetCommonParamsStdGraphObj( const long chart_id, const string name); public : CGraphElmControl *GetObject( void ) { return & this ; } void SetTypeNode( const int type_node) { this .m_type_node=type_node; } CForm *CreateForm( const int form_id, const long chart_id, const int wnd, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); CForm *CreateForm( const int form_id, const int wnd, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); CForm *CreateForm( const int form_id, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); CGCnvBitmap *CreateBitmap( const int obj_id, const long chart_id, const int wnd, const string name, const datetime time, const double price, const int w, const int h, const color clr);





Let's write its implementation outside the class body:

CGCnvBitmap *CGraphElmControl::CreateBitmap( const int obj_id, const long chart_id, const int wnd, const string name, const datetime time, const double price, const int w, const int h, const color clr) { CGCnvBitmap *obj= new CGCnvBitmap(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_BITMAP, NULL , NULL ,obj_id, 0 ,chart_id,wnd,name,time,price,w,h,clr, 200 ); return obj; }

The method creates a new object of the CDCnvBitmap class with the parameters passed to it and the canvas opacity equal to 200, and returns the pointer to the created object.





Now, in the CBaseObj library base object class, namely in the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\BaseObj.mqh file, write the methods for creating a bitmap object:

CForm *CreateForm( const int form_id, const long chart_id, const int wnd, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) { return this .m_graph_elm.CreateForm(form_id,chart_id,wnd,name,x,y,w,h); } CForm *CreateForm( const int form_id, const int wnd, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) { return this .m_graph_elm.CreateForm(form_id,wnd,name,x,y,w,h); } CForm *CreateForm( const int form_id, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) { return this .m_graph_elm.CreateForm(form_id,name,x,y,w,h); } CGCnvBitmap *CreateBitmap( const int obj_id, const long chart_id, const int wnd, const string name, const datetime time, const double price, const int w, const int h, const color clr) { return this .m_graph_elm.CreateBitmap(obj_id,chart_id,wnd,name,time,price,w,h,clr); } CGCnvBitmap *CreateBitmap( const int obj_id, const int wnd, const string name, const datetime time, const double price, const int w, const int h, const color clr) { return this .m_graph_elm.CreateBitmap(obj_id,:: ChartID (),wnd,name,time,price,w,h,clr);} CGCnvBitmap *CreateBitmap( const int obj_id, const string name, const datetime time, const double price, const int w, const int h, const color clr) { return this .m_graph_elm.CreateBitmap(obj_id,:: ChartID (), 0 ,name,time,price,w,h,clr); }

Three methods for creating a drawing object (1) on the specified chart in the specified subwindow, (2) on the current chart in the specified subwindow and (3) on the current chart in the main window. The methods simply return the result of calling the method for creating a bitmap object of the CGraphElmControl class with the specified parameters implemented above.



Now we can build a drawing object from any library object to visually design something. By the way, previously we could already create some graphical primitives and GUI elements from any library objects. Now a bitmap object has been added to the list.

The class of the graphical form object is inherited from the graphical element class. Accordingly, the graphical element file is connected to the form object class file. Since we now have another class inherited from the graphical element - the bitmap object class, in order to optimally connect all these classes to each other, we will connect the bitmap object class file to the form object class file. Since this class is derived from the graphical element, both of these classes will be available in the form object class.



The \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\Form.mqh form object class file receives the bitmap object class file instead of the graphical element file:

#property copyright "Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "GCnvBitmap.mqh" #include "ShadowObj.mqh" #include "Animations\Animations.mqh" #include "..\..\Services\MouseState.mqh" class CForm : public CGCnvElement {

Now both the element object and the bitmap object are available in the form object. Accordingly, in other files where the element object is needed, both of these objects will be available.





Enter the found objects to the bar object.

To do this, in the public section of the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Series\Bar.mqh bar object class file, write the method adding a new pattern type to the bar property:

CBar *GetObject( void ) { return & this ;} void SetSymbolPeriod( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time); void SetProperties( const MqlRates &rates); void AddPattern( const ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE pattern_type) { this .m_long_prop[BAR_PROP_PATTERNS_TYPE] |=pattern_type; } virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; bool IsEqual(CBar* compared_bar) const ; CBar(){ this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SERIES_BAR; } CBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time, const string source); CBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const MqlRates &rates);

The method receives the pattern type and its value (bit mask) is added to the BAR_PROP_PATTERNS_TYPE property value. By using the logical "or" operator, we can add different types to a variable without overwriting the variable value. Thus, several different types of patterns can be stored in one variable.





In the bar properties descriptions section, declare the method that returns a list of patterns in the passed array and the method that outputs a list of patterns on a bar to the journal:



string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_BAR_PROP_INTEGER property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_BAR_PROP_DOUBLE property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_BAR_PROP_STRING property); string BodyTypeDescription( void ) const ; virtual void Print ( const bool full_prop= false , const bool dash= false ); virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ); virtual string Header( void ); string ParameterDescription( void ); int GetPatternsList( ulong &array[]); void PatternTypeDescriptionPrint( const bool dash= false ); };





In the method setting bar object parameters, set the pattern type on the bar as absent (the variable value is zero):

void CBar::SetProperties( const MqlRates &rates) { this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_SPREAD,rates.spread); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_VOLUME_TICK,rates.tick_volume); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_VOLUME_REAL,rates.real_volume); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME,rates.time); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_YEAR, this .TimeYear()); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_MONTH, this .TimeMonth()); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_DAY_OF_YEAR, this .TimeDayOfYear()); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_DAY_OF_WEEK, this .TimeDayOfWeek()); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_DAY, this .TimeDay()); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_HOUR, this .TimeHour()); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_TIME_MINUTE, this .TimeMinute()); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_OPEN,rates.open); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_HIGH,rates.high); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_LOW,rates.low); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_CLOSE,rates.close); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_CANDLE_SIZE, this .CandleSize()); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_CANDLE_SIZE_BODY, this .BodySize()); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_CANDLE_BODY_TOP, this .BodyHigh()); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_CANDLE_BODY_BOTTOM, this .BodyLow()); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_CANDLE_SIZE_SHADOW_UP, this .ShadowUpSize()); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_CANDLE_SIZE_SHADOW_DOWN, this .ShadowDownSize()); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE, this .CandleRatioBodyToCandleSize()); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_RATIO_UPPER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE, this .CandleRatioUpperShadowToCandleSize()); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_RATIO_LOWER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE, this .CandleRatioLowerShadowToCandleSize()); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_PATTERNS_TYPE, 0 ); this .SetProperty(BAR_PROP_TYPE, this .BodyType()); this .m_graph_elm.SetTypeNode( this .m_type); }





Outside the class body, write the method that returns a list of patterns in the passed array:

int CBar::GetPatternsList( ulong &array[]) { return ListPatternsInVar( this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_PATTERNS_TYPE),array); }

The array is passed to the method and the result of executing the ListPatternsInVar() function implemented above is returned. In this case, the list of all patterns on the bar is placed in the array passed by the link to the method.





The method displaying the description of patterns on the bar in the journal:



void CBar::PatternTypeDescriptionPrint( const bool dash= false ) { ulong patt= this .GetProperty(BAR_PROP_PATTERNS_TYPE); :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_PATTERNS_TYPE), ": " ,(patt> 0 ? "" : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY))); if (patt> 0 ) :: Print (PatternsInVarDescription(patt,dash)); }

Previously, we wrote the PatternsInVarDescription() function, which returns a string containing descriptions of all the patterns whose flags are contained in the variable. Here we send the value of the variable storing the BAR_PROP_PATTERNS_TYPE bar property to this function and print the string received from the function to the journal.





In the method that returns the description of the bar integer property, add returning the BAR_PROP_PATTERNS_TYPE property value description:

string CBar::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_BAR_PROP_INTEGER property) { return ( property==BAR_PROP_TIME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_TIME)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: TimeToString ( this .GetProperty(property), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS ) ) : property==BAR_PROP_TYPE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_TYPE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .BodyTypeDescription() ) : property==BAR_PROP_PERIOD ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_PERIOD)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .m_period_description ) : property==BAR_PROP_SPREAD ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_SPREAD)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==BAR_PROP_VOLUME_TICK ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_VOLUME_TICK)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==BAR_PROP_VOLUME_REAL ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_VOLUME_REAL)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==BAR_PROP_TIME_YEAR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_TIME_YEAR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .Year() ) : property==BAR_PROP_TIME_MONTH ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_TIME_MONTH)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +MonthDescription(( int ) this .Month()) ) : property==BAR_PROP_TIME_DAY_OF_YEAR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_TIME_DAY_OF_YEAR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: IntegerToString ( this .DayOfYear(), 3 , '0' ) ) : property==BAR_PROP_TIME_DAY_OF_WEEK ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_TIME_DAY_OF_WEEK)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +DayOfWeekDescription(( ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK ) this .DayOfWeek()) ) : property==BAR_PROP_TIME_DAY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_TIME_DAY)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: IntegerToString ( this .Day(), 2 , '0' ) ) : property==BAR_PROP_TIME_HOUR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_TIME_HOUR)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: IntegerToString ( this .Hour(), 2 , '0' ) ) : property==BAR_PROP_TIME_MINUTE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_TIME_MINUTE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: IntegerToString ( this .Minute(), 2 , '0' ) ) : property==BAR_PROP_PATTERNS_TYPE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_PATTERNS_TYPE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property)== 0 ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_FOUND) : "

" +PatternsInVarDescription( this .GetProperty(property), true )) ) : "" ); }





Let's make improvements to the file \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Series\Patterns\Pattern.mqh.

Since we will place the pointer to the bar object, on which the pattern was found, on the pattern object, we need to include the bar object class file to the pattern object class file. The pattern has a base and a "mother" bar. For the base bar, we will use the pointer to the bar object (the bar the pattern was found on). In case of the "mother" bar, we will create the MqlRates structure the bar data is to be stored in. This way we will always have all the data about the bars "covered" by the pattern. By the way, if the pattern is one-bar, then the mother and base bars are the same single bar. We will "outline" the pattern using the bitmap object whose class was created here. We will declare the pointer to the class object in the protected section of the abstract pattern object class. In order to be able to calculate the required size of the pattern covering the bars of the pattern, we need to know the dimensions and parameters of the chart. Declare the variables to store the chart parameters required to calculate the bitmap object size.



#include "..\..\BaseObj.mqh" #include "..\Bar.mqh" class CPattern : public CBaseObj { private : CBar *m_bar_pattern; MqlRates m_mother_bar_prop; long m_long_prop[PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop[PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; string m_string_prop[PATTERN_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; int IndexProp(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return ( int )property-PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL; } int IndexProp(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_STRING property) const { return ( int )property-PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL;} protected : CForm *m_form; CGCnvBitmap *m_bitmap; int m_digits; ulong m_symbol_code; string m_name_graph_obj; double m_price; color m_color_bullish; color m_color_bearish; color m_color_bidirect; color m_color; color m_color_panel_bullish; color m_color_panel_bearish; color m_color_panel_bidirect; int m_bars_formation; bool m_draw_dots; int m_chart_scale; int m_chart_height_px; double m_chart_price_max; double m_chart_price_min; public :





In the class public section, add the methods for setting and returning new properties and pointers:

public : void SetProperty(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER property, long value) { this .m_long_prop[property]=value; } void SetProperty(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value){ this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]=value; } void SetProperty(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_STRING property, string value){ this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]=value; } long GetProperty(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this .m_long_prop[property]; } double GetProperty(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } string GetProperty(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_STRING property) const { return this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_STRING property) { return true ; } CPattern *GetObject( void ) { return & this ; } CForm *GetForm( void ) { return this .m_form;} virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; bool IsEqual(CPattern* compared_obj) const ; CPattern(){ this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SERIES_PATTERN; } protected : CPattern( const ENUM_PATTERN_STATUS status, const ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE type, const uint id, const ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION direction, const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, MqlRates &rates); public : ~CPattern( void ); ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE TypePattern( void ) const { return (ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE) this .GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_TYPE); } ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION Direction( void ) const { return (ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION) this .GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_DIRECTION); } ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe( void ) const { return ( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ) this .GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_PERIOD); } ENUM_PATTERN_STATUS Status( void ) const { return (ENUM_PATTERN_STATUS) this .GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_STATUS); } ulong Code( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_CODE); } uint ID( void ) const { return ( uint ) this .GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_ID); } ulong ControlObjectID( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_CTRL_OBJ_ID); } datetime Time( void ) const { return ( datetime ) this .GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_TIME); } uint Candles( void ) const { return ( uint ) this .GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_CANDLES); } double BarPriceOpen( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_BAR_PRICE_OPEN); } double BarPriceHigh( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_BAR_PRICE_HIGH); } double BarPriceLow( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_BAR_PRICE_LOW); } double BarPriceClose( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_BAR_PRICE_CLOSE); } string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_SYMBOL); } string Name( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_NAME); } void SetPatternBar(CBar *bar) { this .m_bar_pattern=bar; } void SetMotherBarData( MqlRates &data); void SetMotherBarOpen( const double open) { this .m_mother_bar_prop.open=open; } void SetMotherBarHigh( const double high) { this .m_mother_bar_prop.high=high; } void SetMotherBarLow( const double low) { this .m_mother_bar_prop.low=low; } void SetMotherBarClose( const double close) { this .m_mother_bar_prop.close=close; } void SetBarsInNestedFormations( const int bars) { this .m_bars_formation=bars; } CBar *PatternBar( void ) const { return this .m_bar_pattern; } datetime MotherBarTime( void ) const { return ( datetime ) this .GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_MOTHERBAR_TIME); } double MotherBarOpen( void ) const { return this .m_mother_bar_prop.open; } double MotherBarHigh( void ) const { return this .m_mother_bar_prop.high; } double MotherBarLow( void ) const { return this .m_mother_bar_prop.low; } double MotherBarClose( void ) const { return this .m_mother_bar_prop.close; } int BarsInNestedFormations( void ) const { return this .m_bars_formation; } string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_STRING property); virtual string StatusDescription( void ) const { return NULL ; } virtual string TypeDescription( void ) const { return NULL ; } string DirectDescription( void ) const ; virtual void Print ( const bool full_prop= false , const bool dash= false ); virtual void PrintShort( const bool dash= false , const bool symbol= false ); virtual string Header( void ); protected : void SetColorBullish( const color clr) { this .m_color_bullish=clr; } void SetColorBearish( const color clr) { this .m_color_bearish=clr; } void SetColorBiDirect( const color clr) { this .m_color_bidirect=clr; } bool CreateInfoPanel( void ); virtual bool CreateBitmap( void ); virtual void CreateInfoPanelView( void ){} int GetBitmapWidth( void ); int GetBitmapHeight( void ); public : bool DeleteGraphObj( bool redraw= false ); void SetColors( const color color_bullish, const color color_bearish, const color color_bidirect, const bool redraw= false ); void SetDrawAsDots( const bool flag) { this .m_draw_dots=flag; } void SetColorPanelBullish( const color clr) { this .m_color_panel_bullish=clr; } void SetColorPanelBearish( const color clr) { this .m_color_panel_bearish=clr; } void SetColorPanelBiDirect( const color clr) { this .m_color_panel_bidirect=clr; } void SetColorPanelBullish( const uchar R, const uchar G, const uchar B); void SetColorPanelBearish( const uchar R, const uchar G, const uchar B); void SetColorPanelBiDirect( const uchar R, const uchar G, const uchar B); virtual void Draw( const bool redraw); void Show( const bool redraw= false ); void Hide( const bool redraw= false ); void ShowInfoPanel( const int x, const int y, const bool redraw= true ); void HideInfoPanel( void ); bool BitmapSetWidth( const int width); bool BitmapSetHeight( const int height); bool BitmapResize( const int w, const int h); void SetChartScale( const int scale) { this .m_chart_scale=scale; } void SetChartHeightInPixels( const int height) { this .m_chart_height_px=height; } void SetChartPriceMax( const double price) { this .m_chart_price_max=price; } void SetChartPriceMin( const double price) { this .m_chart_price_min=price; } int ChartScale( void ) const { return this .m_chart_scale; } int ChartHeightInPixels( void ) const { return this .m_chart_height_px; } double ChartPriceMax( void ) const { return this .m_chart_price_max; } double ChartPriceMin( void ) const { return this .m_chart_price_min; } };





In the abstract pattern class constructor, replace the bidirectional pattern label color and set the default values for the pointer to the image object (NULL), for the flag of drawing with dots (true) and for the number of nested formations equal to 1 (no nested patterns):

CPattern::CPattern( const ENUM_PATTERN_STATUS status, const ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE type, const uint id, const ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION direction, const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, MqlRates &rates) { this .m_digits=( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger (symbol, SYMBOL_DIGITS ); this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SERIES_PATTERN; this .SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_STATUS,status); this .SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_TYPE,type); this .SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_ID,id); this .SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_DIRECTION,direction); this .SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_PERIOD,timeframe); this .SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_TIME,rates.time); this .SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_BAR_PRICE_OPEN,rates.open); this .SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_BAR_PRICE_HIGH,rates.high); this .SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_BAR_PRICE_LOW,rates.low); this .SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_BAR_PRICE_CLOSE,rates.close); this .SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_SYMBOL,symbol); this .m_symbol_code= 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<( int )symbol.Length();i++) this .m_symbol_code+=symbol.GetChar(i); ulong code=( ulong )rates.time+type+status+direction+timeframe+ this .m_symbol_code; this .SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_CODE,code); this .m_name_graph_obj=:: StringFormat ( "%s_p%lu" , this .m_name_program,code); this .m_color_bullish= clrBlue ; this .m_color_bearish= clrRed ; this .m_color_bidirect= clrMediumSeaGreen ; if ( this .Direction()==PATTERN_DIRECTION_BULLISH) { this .m_color= this .m_color_bullish; this .m_price=rates.low; } else if ( this .Direction()==PATTERN_DIRECTION_BEARISH) { this .m_color= this .m_color_bearish; this .m_price=rates.high; } else { this .m_color= this .m_color_bidirect; this .m_price=(rates.open+rates.close)/ 2 ; } this .m_color_panel_bullish= clrLightGray ; this .m_color_panel_bearish= clrLightGray ; this .m_color_panel_bidirect= clrLightGray ; this .m_form= NULL ; this .m_bitmap= NULL ; this .m_draw_dots= true ; this .m_bars_formation= 1 ; }





In the class destructor, remove the bitmap object:

CPattern::~CPattern( void ) { if ( this .m_form!= NULL ) delete this .m_form; if ( this .m_bitmap!= NULL ) delete this .m_bitmap; this .DeleteGraphObj(); }





In the method that returns a description of the integer pattern property, add displaying the opening time of the pattern mother bar:

string CPattern::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER property) { return ( property==PATTERN_PROP_CODE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_CODE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==PATTERN_PROP_TIME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TIME)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: TimeToString ( this .GetProperty(property), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES ) ) : property==PATTERN_PROP_MOTHERBAR_TIME ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_MOTHERBAR_TIME)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +:: TimeToString ( this .GetProperty(property), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES ) ) : property==PATTERN_PROP_STATUS ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_STATUS)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .StatusDescription() ) : property==PATTERN_PROP_TYPE ? CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_TYPE)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .TypeDescription() ) : property==PATTERN_PROP_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_ID)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==PATTERN_PROP_CTRL_OBJ_ID ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_CTRL_OBJ_ID)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==PATTERN_PROP_DIRECTION ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_DIRECTION)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " + this .DirectDescription() ) : property==PATTERN_PROP_PERIOD ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_BAR_PERIOD)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +TimeframeDescription(( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ) this .GetProperty(property)) ) : property==PATTERN_PROP_CANDLES ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_CANDLES)+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? ": " +CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : "" ); }





Implementation of the method that sets the "mother" bar data:

void CPattern::SetMotherBarData( MqlRates &data) { this .m_mother_bar_prop.open=data.open; this .m_mother_bar_prop.high=data.high; this .m_mother_bar_prop.low=data.low; this .m_mother_bar_prop.close=data.close; this .m_mother_bar_prop.time=data.time; this .SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_MOTHERBAR_TIME,data.time); }

The method receives the bar structure and the necessary structure fields are set to the corresponding structure fields of the m_mother_bar_prop class member variable structure. Additionally, the time from the passed bar structure is written to the time property of the mother bar - this value is present in the object properties, and it should be filled in correctly.

The method that displays the info panel on the chart receives the input with the need to redraw the chart. The chart is redrawn in case the variable value is set to true:

void CPattern::ShowInfoPanel( const int x, const int y, const bool redraw= true ) { if ( this .m_form== NULL ) if (! this .CreateInfoPanel()) return ; int chart_w=( int ):: ChartGetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ); int chart_h=( int ):: ChartGetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ); int cx=(x+ this .m_form.Width() >chart_w- 1 ? chart_w- 1 - this .m_form.Width() : x); int cy=(y+ this .m_form.Height()>chart_h- 1 ? chart_h- 1 - this .m_form.Height() : y); if ( this .m_form.SetCoordX(cx) && this .m_form.SetCoordY(cy)) this .m_form.Show(); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .m_chart_id); }

This was done so that the panel with a description of the pattern appears without delay after hovering the mouse cursor over the bar with the pattern. If there are several patterns on this bar, then for all info panels when they are displayed on the chart, the value of this variable should be set as false, except the last one, which is set to true. In this case, the chart will be redrawn only after the last panel (rather than each one) is displayed.



Since patterns can be displayed on the chart in two ways - dots and bitmap objects, let’s finalize the method that displays the pattern icon on the chart:

void CPattern::Show( const bool redraw= false ) { if ( this .m_draw_dots) { :: ObjectSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name_graph_obj, OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES , OBJ_ALL_PERIODS ); return ; } if ( this .m_bitmap!= NULL ) this .m_bitmap.Show(); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .m_chart_id); }

If we use dots, then we turn on the visibility of the graphical object as before. If we use the bitmap object, call its Show() method if present. As a result, update the chart if the redraw flag is set.

Similarly, refine the method that hides the pattern icon on the chart:

void CPattern::Hide( const bool redraw= false ) { if ( this .m_draw_dots) { :: ObjectSetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, this .m_name_graph_obj, OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES , OBJ_NO_PERIODS ); return ; } if ( this .m_bitmap!= NULL ) this .m_bitmap.Hide(); if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .m_chart_id); }





The method that calculates the bitmap object width:

int CPattern::GetBitmapWidth( void ) { int px= int ( 1 << this .m_chart_scale); int num_bars=:: Bars ( this . Symbol (), this .Timeframe(), this .MotherBarTime(), this .Time()); if (num_bars== 0 ) num_bars=( int ) this .Candles(); return (px*num_bars* 2 )-px+ 1 ; }

Depending on the chart scale, we calculate the width of the candles in pixels. Then we get the width of the pattern in bars and from these two values we calculate and return the required width of the pattern object.





The method calculating the drawing object height:

int CPattern::GetBitmapHeight( void ) { double chart_price_range= this .m_chart_price_max- this .m_chart_price_min; double patt_price_range= this .MotherBarHigh()- this .MotherBarLow(); return ( int ) ceil (patt_price_range* this .m_chart_height_px/chart_price_range)+ 8 ; }

Here we get the chart price range from the maximum to the minimum price on the chart and the price range of the pattern from the High mother candle to the Low mother candle. Then calculate the ratio of one range to another in pixels and return the resulting bitmap object height, adding 8 pixels to it - four at the top and four at the bottom.

In the "Pin Bar" pattern constructor, set the number of nested patterns equal to the value of the pattern bars (1):

CPatternPinBar::CPatternPinBar( const uint id, const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, MqlRates &rates, const ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION direct) : CPattern(PATTERN_STATUS_PA,PATTERN_TYPE_PIN_BAR,id,direct,symbol,timeframe,rates) { this .SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_NAME, "Pin Bar" ); this .SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_CANDLES, 1 ); this .m_bars_formation=( int ) this .GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_CANDLES); }





Now let's create the class for the new "Inside Bar" Price Action pattern.



"Inside bar" pattern class

Create the new Inside Bar pattern class in the same file where the classes of the abstract pattern and the "Pin Bar" pattern are written. Essentially, we only need to write (override) some virtual methods and property values of the pattern. The class should be derived from the abstract pattern object class:

class CPatternInsideBar : public CPattern { protected : virtual bool CreateBitmap( void ); virtual void CreateInfoPanelView( void ); void CreateBitmapView( void ); public : virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_PATTERN_PROP_STRING property) { return true ; } virtual string StatusDescription( void ) const { return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_STATUS_PA); } virtual string TypeDescription( void ) const { return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PATTERN_TYPE_INSIDE_BAR); } virtual void Draw( const bool redraw); CPatternInsideBar( const uint id, const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, MqlRates &rates, const ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION direct); };





In the class constructor, set the pattern name, the number of pattern bars equal to two, as well as the number of bars of nested formations equal to 2 — no nested formations:

CPatternInsideBar::CPatternInsideBar( const uint id, const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, MqlRates &rates, const ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION direct) : CPattern(PATTERN_STATUS_PA,PATTERN_TYPE_INSIDE_BAR,id,direct,symbol,timeframe,rates) { this .SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_NAME, "Inside Bar" ); this .SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_CANDLES, 2 ); this .m_bars_formation=( int ) this .GetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_CANDLES); }





The virtual method defining the info panel appearance:

void CPatternInsideBar::CreateInfoPanelView( void ) { if ( this .m_form== NULL ) return ; color clr[ 2 ]={ this .m_form.ChangeColorLightness( this .m_color_panel_bidirect,- 5 ), this .m_form.ChangeColorLightness( this .m_color_panel_bidirect, 15 )}; this .m_form.SetBackgroundColor( this .m_color_panel_bidirect, true ); this .m_form.SetBorderColor( clrGray , true ); string name=:: StringFormat ( "Inside Bar (%lu bars)" , int ( this .Time()- this .MotherBarTime())/:: PeriodSeconds ( this .Timeframe())+ 1 ); string param= this .DirectDescription(); int x= 3 ; int y= 20 ; int w= 4 +(:: fmax ( 20 + this .m_form.TextWidth(name),:: fmax (x+ this .m_form.TextWidth(param),x+ this .m_form.TextWidth(:: TimeToString ( this .Time()))))); int h= 2 +( 20 + this .m_form.TextHeight( this .DirectDescription())+ this .m_form.TextHeight(:: TimeToString ( this .Time()))); this .m_form.SetWidth(w); this .m_form.SetHeight(h); int chart_w=( int ):: ChartGetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ); int chart_h=( int ):: ChartGetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ); int cx=( this .m_form.RightEdge() >chart_w- 1 ? chart_w- 1 - this .m_form.Width() : this .m_form.CoordX()); int cy=( this .m_form.BottomEdge()>chart_h- 1 ? chart_h- 1 - this .m_form.Height() : this .m_form.CoordY()); this .m_form.SetCoordX(cx); this .m_form.SetCoordY(cy); this .m_form.Erase(clr, 200 , true , false ); this .m_form.DrawFrameSimple( 0 , 0 , this .m_form.Width(), this .m_form.Height(), 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 , this .m_form.BorderColor(), 200 ); this .m_form.DrawIconInfo( 1 , 1 , 200 ); this .m_form.Text( 20 , 3 ,name, clrBlack , 200 ); this .m_form.DrawLine( 1 , 18 , this .m_form.Width()- 1 , 18 , clrDarkGray , 250 ); y= 20 ; this .m_form.Text(x,y,param, clrBlack , 200 ); y+= this .m_form.TextHeight(:: TimeToString ( this .Time())); this .m_form.Text(x,y,:: TimeToString ( this .Time()), clrBlack , 200 ); this .m_form.Update( true ); }

For each type of pattern, we will create our own virtual methods to create the appearance of the info panel because each pattern has its own set of significant parameters that can be displayed on the panel for a more visual description of the pattern.





The method that draws the pattern icon on the chart:

void CPatternInsideBar::Draw( const bool redraw) { if ( this .m_draw_dots) { CPattern::Draw(redraw); return ; } if ( this .m_bitmap== NULL ) { if (! this .CreateBitmap()) return ; } this .Show(redraw); }

The method logic is described in the comments. The parent class method creates and draws pattern labels (points) on the chart. Therefore, if the flag for drawing points is set, then they are drawn using the parent class method.

Otherwise, the bitmap object is created and displayed on the chart.





The method that creates the bitmap object:



bool CPatternInsideBar::CreateBitmap( void ) { if ( this .m_bitmap!= NULL ) return true ; datetime time= this .MotherBarTime(); double price=( this .MotherBarHigh()+ this .MotherBarLow())/ 2 ; int w= this .GetBitmapWidth(); int h= this .GetBitmapHeight(); this .m_bitmap= this .CreateBitmap( this .ID(), this .GetChartID(), 0 , this .Name(),time,price,w,h, this .m_color_bidirect); if ( this .m_bitmap== NULL ) return false ; :: ObjectSetInteger ( this .GetChartID(), this .m_bitmap.NameObj(), OBJPROP_ANCHOR , ANCHOR_CENTER ); :: ObjectSetString ( this .GetChartID(), this .m_bitmap.NameObj(), OBJPROP_TOOLTIP , "

" ); this .CreateBitmapView(); return true ; }





The method creating the bitmap object appearance:

void CPatternInsideBar::CreateBitmapView( void ) { this .m_bitmap.Erase(CLR_CANV_NULL, 0 ); int x= this .m_bitmap.Width()/ 2 - int ( 1 << this .m_chart_scale)/ 2 ; this .m_bitmap.DrawRectangleFill(x, 0 , this .m_bitmap.Width()- 1 , this .m_bitmap.Height()- 1 , this .m_color_bidirect, 80 ); this .m_bitmap.DrawRectangle(x, 0 , this .m_bitmap.Width()- 1 , this .m_bitmap.Height()- 1 , clrGray ); this .m_bitmap.Update( false ); }

Here fill the canvas with a transparent color, calculate the initial X coordinate of the rectangle outlining the pattern bars. Next, fill the rectangular area, starting at the calculated X coordinate, with the color set for the bidirectional pattern and opacity of 80, and outline the filled area with the gray rectangle. Upon completion, update the resource without redrawing the chart.





Each searched pattern with its parameters is controlled and handled by the pattern management class object. Such an object is created once when permission is set to search for a pattern with the specified type and specified pattern search parameters. In the same class, we need to read the properties of the chart window - so that you can read them only once when creating a control object, and then write the read chart parameters to the created pattern objects. Chart properties are needed to ensure that the information panels of each individual pattern do not extend beyond the edge of the chart when they are displayed. If we read the chart parameters every time we create a new pattern object, it will be very resource-expensive - after all, there are many patterns in one timeseries. Besides, why read the same parameters every time, if they can be read once and then used in each created pattern? We will also need chart parameters when creating bitmap objects that outline the pattern bars. Again, reading the same chart size every time is not optimal. Therefore, we will read them only when creating a pattern control object. But there is one nuance here: when changing the chart size, all previously read data remains the same as what was already received. They need to be requested from the chart again and recorded in the properties of each pattern. We will do this in subsequent articles.

The pattern control object class is located in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Series\SeriesDE.mqh. We will make the necessary modifications to it:

class CPatternControl : public CBaseObjExt { private : ENUM_TIMEFRAMES m_timeframe; string m_symbol; double m_point; bool m_used; bool m_drawing; bool m_draw_dots; ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE m_type_pattern; protected : double m_ratio_body_to_candle_size; double m_ratio_larger_shadow_to_candle_size; double m_ratio_smaller_shadow_to_candle_size; ulong m_object_id; CArrayObj *m_list_series; CArrayObj *m_list_all_patterns; CPattern m_pattern_instance; ulong m_symbol_code; int m_chart_scale; int m_chart_height_px; double m_chart_price_max; double m_chart_price_min; virtual ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION FindPattern( const datetime series_bar_time, const uint min_body_size , MqlRates &mother_bar_data ) const { return WRONG_VALUE ; } virtual CPattern *CreatePattern( const ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION direction, const uint id,CBar *bar){ return NULL ; } virtual ulong GetPatternCode( const ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION direction, const datetime time) const { return 0 ; } virtual CArrayObj*GetListPatterns( void ) { return NULL ; } virtual ulong CreateObjectID( void ) { return 0 ; } void SetBarData(CBar *bar, MqlRates &rates) const { if (bar== NULL ) return ; rates.open=bar.Open(); rates.high=bar.High(); rates.low=bar.Low(); rates.close=bar.Close(); rates.time=bar.Time(); } public : CPatternControl *GetObject( void ) { return & this ; } void SetUsed( const bool flag) { this .m_used=flag; } bool IsUsed( void ) const { return this .m_used; } void SetDrawing( const bool flag) { this .m_drawing=flag; } bool IsDrawing( void ) const { return this .m_drawing; } void SetDrawingAsDots( const bool flag, const bool redraw); bool IsDrawingAsDots( void ) const { return this .m_draw_dots; } void SetRatioBodyToCandleSizeValue( const double value) { this .m_ratio_body_to_candle_size=value; } void SetRatioLargerShadowToCandleSizeValue( const double value) { this .m_ratio_larger_shadow_to_candle_size=value; } void SetRatioSmallerShadowToCandleSizeValue( const double value) { this .m_ratio_smaller_shadow_to_candle_size=value; } double RatioBodyToCandleSizeValue( void ) const { return this .m_ratio_body_to_candle_size; } double RatioLargerShadowToCandleSizeValue( void ) const { return this .m_ratio_larger_shadow_to_candle_size; } double RatioSmallerShadowToCandleSizeValue( void ) const { return this .m_ratio_smaller_shadow_to_candle_size; } virtual ulong ObjectID( void ) const { return this .m_object_id; } ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE TypePattern( void ) const { return this .m_type_pattern; } ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe( void ) const { return this .m_timeframe; } string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .m_symbol; } double Point ( void ) const { return this .m_point; } ulong SymbolCode( void ) const { return this .m_symbol_code; } void SetChartScale( const int scale) { this .m_chart_scale=scale; } void SetChartHeightInPixels( const int height) { this .m_chart_height_px=height; } void SetChartPriceMax( const double price) { this .m_chart_price_max=price; } void SetChartPriceMin( const double price) { this .m_chart_price_min=price; } int ChartScale( void ) const { return this .m_chart_scale; } int ChartHeightInPixels( void ) const { return this .m_chart_height_px; } double ChartPriceMax( void ) const { return this .m_chart_price_max; } double ChartPriceMin( void ) const { return this .m_chart_price_min; } virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; virtual int CreateAndRefreshPatternList( const uint min_body_size ); void DrawPatterns( const bool redraw= false ); protected : CPatternControl( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const ENUM_PATTERN_STATUS status, const ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE type,CArrayObj *list_series,CArrayObj *list_patterns); };

Most methods do not need to be introduced - their purpose is described in the comments and the methods only set or return the corresponding parameters of the class object. We will now pass a link to the MqlRates structure, to which we will set the data of the mother bar, to the pattern search method. To set this data, the SetBarData() method is written, which receives the pointer to a bar object and a link to a MqlRates type variable. The variable fields contain the corresponding properties of the bar object. The CreateAndRefreshPatternList() method will receive the minimum candle body size. Subsequently, I will add setting this value to the pattern control object. The value will be passed to the pattern search and update method. The point is to skip the bars whose size is smaller than this value when searching for patterns. For now, we will pass zero there, which disables this filter.





In the class constructor, calculate chart data and write it to the new class variables:

CPatternControl::CPatternControl( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const ENUM_PATTERN_STATUS status, const ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE type,CArrayObj *list_series,CArrayObj *list_patterns) : m_ratio_body_to_candle_size( 30 ),m_ratio_larger_shadow_to_candle_size( 60 ),m_ratio_smaller_shadow_to_candle_size( 30 ),m_used( true ),m_drawing( true ) { this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_SERIES_PATTERN_CONTROL; this .m_type_pattern=type; this .m_symbol=(symbol== NULL || symbol== "" ? :: Symbol () : symbol); this .m_timeframe=(timeframe== PERIOD_CURRENT ? :: Period () : timeframe); this .m_point=:: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_symbol, SYMBOL_POINT ); this .m_object_id= 0 ; this .m_list_series=list_series; this .m_list_all_patterns=list_patterns; for ( int i= 0 ;i<( int ) this .m_symbol.Length();i++) this .m_symbol_code+= this .m_symbol.GetChar(i); this .m_chart_scale=( int ):: ChartGetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, CHART_SCALE ); this .m_chart_height_px=( int ):: ChartGetInteger ( this .m_chart_id, CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ); this .m_chart_price_max=:: ChartGetDouble ( this .m_chart_id, CHART_PRICE_MAX ); this .m_chart_price_min=:: ChartGetDouble ( this .m_chart_id, CHART_PRICE_MIN ); }





Make the necessary improvements in the method that searches for patterns and adds those found to the list of all patterns:

int CPatternControl::CreateAndRefreshPatternList( const uint min_body_size ) { if (! this .m_used) return 0 ; this .m_is_event= false ; this .m_list_events.Clear(); datetime time_open= 0 ; if (!:: SeriesInfoInteger ( this . Symbol (), this .Timeframe(), SERIES_LASTBAR_DATE ,time_open)) return 0 ; CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByBarProperty( this .m_list_series,BAR_PROP_TIME,time_open,LESS); if (list== NULL || list.Total()== 0 ) return 0 ; MqlRates pattern_mother_bar_data={}; list.Sort(SORT_BY_BAR_TIME); for ( int i=list.Total()- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) { CBar *bar=list.At(i); if (bar== NULL ) continue ; ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION direction= this .FindPattern(bar.Time() ,min_body_size,pattern_mother_bar_data ); if (direction== WRONG_VALUE ) continue ; ulong code= this .GetPatternCode(direction,bar.Time()); this .m_pattern_instance.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_CODE,code); this .m_list_all_patterns.Sort(SORT_BY_PATTERN_CODE); int index= this .m_list_all_patterns.Search(& this .m_pattern_instance); if (index== WRONG_VALUE ) { CPattern *pattern= this .CreatePattern(direction, this .m_list_all_patterns.Total(),bar); if (pattern== NULL ) continue ; this .m_list_all_patterns.Sort(SORT_BY_PATTERN_TIME); if (! this .m_list_all_patterns.InsertSort(pattern)) { delete pattern; continue ; } bar.AddPattern(pattern.TypePattern()); pattern.SetPatternBar(bar); pattern.SetMotherBarData(pattern_mother_bar_data); pattern.SetChartHeightInPixels( this .m_chart_height_px); pattern.SetChartScale( this .m_chart_scale); pattern.SetChartPriceMax( this .m_chart_price_max); pattern.SetChartPriceMin( this .m_chart_price_min); if ( this .m_drawing) pattern.Draw( false ); } } this .m_list_all_patterns.Sort(SORT_BY_PATTERN_TIME); return m_list_all_patterns.Total(); }

Now the method receives the minimum size of the bar body of the desired pattern. Pass the size and the link to the mother bar structure to contain the bar parameters to the pattern search method. If the pattern is found, then write the type of the found pattern to the bar object the pattern was found on. At the same time, the pattern object found on the bar receives the pointer to the bar, mother bar data and chart data.







The method that sets the flag for drawing pattern icons as dots:

void CPatternControl::SetDrawingAsDots( const bool flag, const bool redraw) { this .m_draw_dots=flag; CArrayObj *list= this .GetListPatterns(); if (list== NULL || list.Total()== 0 ) return ; for ( int i=list.Total()- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) { CPattern *obj=list.At(i); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; obj.SetDrawAsDots(flag); if (!flag) obj.DeleteGraphObj(); else obj.Draw( false ); } if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw ( this .m_chart_id); }

The method logic has been described in the code comments in detail. Here we get the list of the patterns managed by this control object. In each pattern object, we enter the flag for drawing with dots. If the flag is reset, then we need to delete the previously drawn point, and if the flag is set, then we should draw it. At the end of handling the loop of all patterns in the list and if a redrawing flag is passed to the method, the chart is redrawn.







Next, we need to modify the Pin Bar pattern control class. Add the MqlRates variable to the pattern search method to set the mother bar data:

class CPatternControlPinBar : public CPatternControl { protected : virtual ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION FindPattern( const datetime series_bar_time, const uint min_body_size , MqlRates &mother_bar_data ) const ; virtual CPattern *CreatePattern( const ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION direction, const uint id,CBar *bar); virtual ulong GetPatternCode( const ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION direction, const datetime time) const { return (time+PATTERN_TYPE_PIN_BAR+PATTERN_STATUS_PA+direction+ this .Timeframe()+ this .m_symbol_code); } virtual CArrayObj*GetListPatterns( void ); virtual ulong CreateObjectID( void ); public : CPatternControlPinBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, CArrayObj *list_series,CArrayObj *list_patterns, const double ratio_body_to_candle_size, const double ratio_larger_shadow_to_candle_size, const double ratio_smaller_shadow_to_candle_size) : CPatternControl(symbol,timeframe,PATTERN_STATUS_PA,PATTERN_TYPE_PIN_BAR,list_series,list_patterns) { this .m_ratio_body_to_candle_size=ratio_body_to_candle_size; this .m_ratio_larger_shadow_to_candle_size=ratio_larger_shadow_to_candle_size; this .m_ratio_smaller_shadow_to_candle_size=ratio_smaller_shadow_to_candle_size; this .m_object_id= this .CreateObjectID(); } };





In the method creating the pattern with the specified direction, add writing bar data to the MqlRates variable:

CPattern *CPatternControlPinBar::CreatePattern( const ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION direction, const uint id,CBar *bar) { if (bar== NULL ) return NULL ; MqlRates rates={ 0 }; this .SetBarData(bar,rates); CPatternPinBar *obj= new CPatternPinBar(id, this . Symbol (), this .Timeframe(),rates,direction); if (obj== NULL ) return NULL ; obj.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE,bar.RatioBodyToCandleSize()); obj.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_LOWER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE,bar.RatioLowerShadowToCandleSize()); obj.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_UPPER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE,bar.RatioUpperShadowToCandleSize()); obj.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRITERION, this .RatioBodyToCandleSizeValue()); obj.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_LARGER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRITERION, this .RatioLargerShadowToCandleSizeValue()); obj.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_SMALLER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRITERION, this .RatioSmallerShadowToCandleSizeValue()); obj.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_CTRL_OBJ_ID, this .ObjectID()); return obj; }

Previously, we entered data element by element here. Now this element-by-element entering is performed in the SetBarData() method, which is the same, but the method code is shorter.





In the method searching for the pattern, add entering data to the bar data mother bar the pattern was found on:

ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION CPatternControlPinBar::FindPattern( const datetime series_bar_time, const uint min_body_size, MqlRates &mother_bar_data) const { CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByBarProperty( this .m_list_series,BAR_PROP_TIME,series_bar_time,EQUAL); if (list== NULL || list.Total()== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; list=CSelect::ByBarProperty(list,BAR_PROP_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE, this .RatioBodyToCandleSizeValue(),EQUAL_OR_LESS); list=CSelect::ByBarProperty(list,BAR_PROP_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE,min_body_size,EQUAL_OR_MORE); if (list== NULL || list.Total()== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; CArrayObj *list_bullish=CSelect::ByBarProperty(list,BAR_PROP_RATIO_LOWER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE, this .RatioLargerShadowToCandleSizeValue(),EQUAL_OR_MORE); list_bullish=CSelect::ByBarProperty(list_bullish,BAR_PROP_RATIO_UPPER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE, this .RatioSmallerShadowToCandleSizeValue(),EQUAL_OR_LESS); if (list_bullish!= NULL && list_bullish.Total()> 0 ) { CBar *bar=list.At(list_bullish.Total()- 1 ); if (bar!= NULL ) { this .SetBarData(bar,mother_bar_data); return PATTERN_DIRECTION_BULLISH; } } CArrayObj *list_bearish=CSelect::ByBarProperty(list,BAR_PROP_RATIO_UPPER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE, this .RatioLargerShadowToCandleSizeValue(),EQUAL_OR_MORE); list_bearish=CSelect::ByBarProperty(list_bearish,BAR_PROP_RATIO_LOWER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE, this .RatioSmallerShadowToCandleSizeValue(),EQUAL_OR_LESS); if (list_bearish!= NULL && list_bearish.Total()> 0 ) { CBar *bar=list.At(list_bearish.Total()- 1 ); if (bar!= NULL ) { this .SetBarData(bar,mother_bar_data); return PATTERN_DIRECTION_BEARISH; } } return WRONG_VALUE ; }

Since the Pin Bar is a one-bar formation, the mother bar is also the base bar the pattern was found on.







Create the class for managing the Inside Bar pattern. The structure of this pattern is strictly defined, and has no other parameters, except that the base bar (on the right) should be completely located inside the mother bar (on the left). There are no other parameters. Therefore, any Inside Bar pattern is the only pattern on one timeseries, unlike the Pin Bar pattern, in which we can set the parameters for its search, and there can be several Pin Bar patterns with different parameters on one timeseries. Its own control object is created for each such pattern. Considering the above, only one control object will always be created for each timeseries for the Inside Bar pattern.

Enter the new class of managing the Inside Bar pattern in the same file after the Pin Bar pattern control class:

class CPatternControlInsideBar : public CPatternControl { private : bool CheckInsideBar( const CBar *bar1, const CBar *bar0) const { if (bar0== NULL || bar1== NULL ) return false ; return (bar0.High()<bar1.High() && bar0.Low()>bar1.Low()); } bool FindMotherBar(CArrayObj *list, MqlRates &rates) const { bool res= false ; if (list== NULL ) return false ; for ( int i=list.Total()- 2 ;i> 0 ;i--) { CBar *bar0=list.At(i); CBar *bar1=list.At(i- 1 ); if (bar0== NULL || bar1== NULL ) return false ; if (CheckInsideBar(bar1,bar0)) { this .SetBarData(bar1,rates); res= true ; } else break ; } return res; } protected : virtual ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION FindPattern( const datetime series_bar_time, const uint min_body_size, MqlRates &mother_bar_data) const ; virtual CPattern *CreatePattern( const ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION direction, const uint id,CBar *bar); virtual ulong GetPatternCode( const ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION direction, const datetime time) const { return (time+PATTERN_TYPE_INSIDE_BAR+PATTERN_STATUS_PA+PATTERN_DIRECTION_BOTH+ this .Timeframe()+ this .m_symbol_code); } virtual CArrayObj*GetListPatterns( void ); virtual ulong CreateObjectID( void ); public : CPatternControlInsideBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, CArrayObj *list_series,CArrayObj *list_patterns) : CPatternControl(symbol,timeframe,PATTERN_STATUS_PA,PATTERN_TYPE_INSIDE_BAR,list_series,list_patterns) { this .m_ratio_body_to_candle_size= 0 ; this .m_ratio_larger_shadow_to_candle_size= 0 ; this .m_ratio_smaller_shadow_to_candle_size= 0 ; this .m_object_id= this .CreateObjectID(); } };

The class is practically a copy of the Pin Bar pattern control class considered in the previous article about the library patterns. In the class constructor, set all the pattern searching criteria to zero since they are not used here. The object ID is always zero because this is the only object in one timeseries:

ulong CPatternControlInsideBar::CreateObjectID( void ) { return 0 ; }





The main pattern searching methods are the method of comparing two adjacent bars for the pattern presence and the method for searching for the mother bar:

bool CheckInsideBar( const CBar *bar1, const CBar *bar0) const { if (bar0== NULL || bar1== NULL ) return false ; return (bar0.High()<bar1.High() && bar0.Low()>bar1.Low()); } bool FindMotherBar(CArrayObj *list, MqlRates &rates) const { bool res= false ; if (list== NULL ) return false ; for ( int i=list.Total()- 2 ;i> 0 ;i--) { CBar *bar0=list.At(i); CBar *bar1=list.At(i- 1 ); if (bar0== NULL || bar1== NULL ) return false ; if (CheckInsideBar(bar1,bar0)) { this .SetBarData(bar1,rates); res= true ; } else break ; } return res; }

The pattern search method simply compares the sizes of two nearby bars and returns the flag that the right bar is completely inside the left one.

In the method of searching for the mother bar, we search for patterns in a loop through the list of bars and, if a pattern is found, then the bar data is written to the MqlRates variable and the search continues on the next pair of bars. The search continues until patterns are encountered at each iteration of the loop, and the data of the mother bar is written to a variable from each successive bar. This way we find all the nested patterns, and we ultimately get the mother bar data from the leftmost bar of the entire sequence.





The method that creates the pattern with the specified direction:

CPattern *CPatternControlInsideBar::CreatePattern( const ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION direction, const uint id,CBar *bar) { if (bar== NULL ) return NULL ; MqlRates rates={ 0 }; this .SetBarData(bar,rates); CPatternInsideBar *obj= new CPatternInsideBar(id, this . Symbol (), this .Timeframe(),rates,PATTERN_DIRECTION_BOTH); if (obj== NULL ) return NULL ; obj.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE,bar.RatioBodyToCandleSize()); obj.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_LOWER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE,bar.RatioLowerShadowToCandleSize()); obj.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_UPPER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE,bar.RatioUpperShadowToCandleSize()); obj.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_BODY_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRITERION, this .RatioBodyToCandleSizeValue()); obj.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_LARGER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRITERION, this .RatioLargerShadowToCandleSizeValue()); obj.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_RATIO_SMALLER_SHADOW_TO_CANDLE_SIZE_CRITERION, this .RatioSmallerShadowToCandleSizeValue()); obj.SetProperty(PATTERN_PROP_CTRL_OBJ_ID, this .ObjectID()); return obj; }

The method simply creates a new object of the Inside Bar pattern class and returns the result of creating the new object. Everything below the strings for creating a new object are still useless assignment of zeros to object properties that are already assigned in the class constructor. But for now this is all left. Later, it may be necessary to add the use of some parameters to identify the pattern. If not, then I will simply remove the extra code.





The method to search for the pattern:

ENUM_PATTERN_DIRECTION CPatternControlInsideBar::FindPattern( const datetime series_bar_time, const uint min_body_size, MqlRates &mother_bar_data) const { CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByBarProperty( this .m_list_series,BAR_PROP_TIME,series_bar_time,EQUAL_OR_LESS); if (list== NULL || list.Total()== 0 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; list.Sort(SORT_BY_BAR_TIME); CBar *bar_patt=list.At(list.Total()- 1 ); if (bar_patt== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i=list.Total()- 2 ;i>= 0 ;i--) { CBar *bar_prev=list.At(i); if (bar_prev== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; if (! this .CheckInsideBar(bar_prev,bar_patt)) return WRONG_VALUE ; if (! this .FindMotherBar(list,mother_bar_data)) SetBarData(bar_prev,mother_bar_data); return PATTERN_DIRECTION_BOTH; } return WRONG_VALUE ; }

The method logic is described in the comments. The opening time of the current bar is passed to the method. Get the list of all bars except the current one (we do not look for patterns on the zero bar). In the loop based on the resulting list of bars, check every two nearby bars to see if they meet the pattern criteria. If their relationship is a pattern, we look for nested patterns, i.e. in an additional loop we look for adjacent patterns until they are found. Thus, we find the entire chain of adjacent patterns, and the leftmost of them - its left bar - will be the mother bar for the entire chain of nested patterns. This bar, its time and prices are written into the properties of the found pattern. This data will give us the opportunity to completely frame the entire chain of nested patterns when displaying them on the chart, which will be visible in the test EA.





The method returning a list of patterns managed by the object:



CArrayObj *CPatternControlInsideBar::GetListPatterns( void ) { CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByPatternProperty( this .m_list_all_patterns,PATTERN_PROP_PERIOD, this .Timeframe(),EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByPatternProperty(list,PATTERN_PROP_SYMBOL, this . Symbol (),EQUAL); list=CSelect::ByPatternProperty(list,PATTERN_PROP_TYPE,PATTERN_TYPE_INSIDE_BAR,EQUAL); return CSelect::ByPatternProperty(list,PATTERN_PROP_CTRL_OBJ_ID, this .ObjectID(),EQUAL); }





In the pattern management class, adjust the method that returns the Inner Bar pattern control object:

CPatternControl *GetObjControlPatternInsideBar( void ) { int total= this .m_list_controls.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CPatternControl *obj= this .m_list_controls.At(i); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; if (obj.TypePattern()==PATTERN_TYPE_INSIDE_BAR) return obj; } return NULL ; }

Previously, the method returned NULL, since the class of the object returned by the method has not yet been created.





Let's adjust the method that sets the flag for using the Inner Bar pattern and creates a control object if it does not already exist:

void SetUsedPatternInsideBar( const bool flag) { CPatternControlInsideBar *obj= this .GetObjControlPatternInsideBar(); if (obj!= NULL ) obj.SetUsed(flag); else if (flag) { obj= new CPatternControlInsideBar( this . Symbol (), this .Timeframe(), this .m_list_series, this .m_list_all_patterns); if (obj== NULL ) return ; if (! this .m_list_controls.Add(obj)) { delete obj; return ; } obj.SetUsed(flag); obj.SetRatioBodyToCandleSizeValue( 0 ); obj.SetRatioLargerShadowToCandleSizeValue( 0 ); obj.SetRatioSmallerShadowToCandleSizeValue( 0 ); obj.CreateAndRefreshPatternList( 0 ); } }

Previously, the method was empty for the reason stated above. The method logic is commented in the code and hardly needs additional explanation.





Let's write the methods for setting the flag for drawing the pattern with dots:

void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternHarami( const bool flag, const bool redraw) { } void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternHaramiCross( const bool flag, const bool redraw) { } void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternTweezer( const bool flag, const bool redraw) { } void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternPiercingLine( const bool flag, const bool redraw) { } void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternDarkCloudCover( const bool flag, const bool redraw) { } void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers( const bool flag, const bool redraw) { } void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeBlackCrows( const bool flag, const bool redraw) { } void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternShootingStar( const bool flag, const bool redraw) { } void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternHammer( const bool flag, const bool redraw) { } void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternInvertedHammer( const bool flag, const bool redraw) { } void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternHangingMan( const bool flag, const bool redraw) { } void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternDoji( const bool flag, const bool redraw) { } void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternDragonflyDoji( const bool flag, const bool redraw) { } void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternGravestoneDoji( const bool flag, const bool redraw) { } void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternMorningStar( const bool flag, const bool redraw) { } void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternMorningDojiStar( const bool flag, const bool redraw) { } void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternEveningStar( const bool flag, const bool redraw) { } void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternEveningDojiStar( const bool flag, const bool redraw) { } void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeStars( const bool flag, const bool redraw) { } void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternAbandonedBaby( const bool flag, const bool redraw) { } void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternPivotPointReversal( const bool flag, const bool redraw) { } void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternOutsideBar( const bool flag, const bool redraw) { } void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternInsideBar( const bool flag, const bool redraw) { CPatternControlInsideBar *obj= this .GetObjControlPatternInsideBar(); if (obj!= NULL ) obj.SetDrawingAsDots(flag,redraw); } void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternPinBar( const bool flag, const bool redraw, const double ratio_body= 30 , const double ratio_larger_shadow= 60 , const double ratio_smaller_shadow= 30 ) { CPatternControlPinBar *obj= this .GetObjControlPatternPinBar(ratio_body,ratio_larger_shadow,ratio_smaller_shadow); if (obj!= NULL ) obj.SetDrawingAsDots(flag,redraw); } void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternRails( const bool flag, const bool redraw) { }

The methods are fully written only for two patterns. For the remaining patterns, there are only templates that we will fill in as we write new classes of pattern objects.





Write the methods of returning the flag of drawing with dots:



bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternHarami( void ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternHarami(); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.IsDrawingAsDots() : false ); } bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternHaramiCross( void ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternHaramiCross(); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.IsDrawingAsDots() : false ); } bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternTweezer( void ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternTweezer(); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.IsDrawingAsDots() : false ); } bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternPiercingLine( void ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternPiercingLine(); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.IsDrawingAsDots() : false ); } bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternDarkCloudCover( void ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternDarkCloudCover(); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.IsDrawingAsDots() : false ); } bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers( void ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers(); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.IsDrawingAsDots() : false ); } bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeBlackCrows( void ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternThreeBlackCrows(); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.IsDrawingAsDots() : false ); } bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternShootingStar( void ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternShootingStar(); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.IsDrawingAsDots() : false ); } bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternHammer( void ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternHammer(); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.IsDrawingAsDots() : false ); } bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternInvertedHammer( void ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternInvertedHammer(); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.IsDrawingAsDots() : false ); } bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternHangingMan( void ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternHangingMan(); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.IsDrawingAsDots() : false ); } bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternDoji( void ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternDoji(); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.IsDrawingAsDots() : false ); } bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternDragonflyDoji( void ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternDragonflyDoji(); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.IsDrawingAsDots() : false ); } bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternGravestoneDoji( void ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternGravestoneDoji(); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.IsDrawingAsDots() : false ); } bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternMorningStar( void ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternMorningStar(); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.IsDrawingAsDots() : false ); } bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternMorningDojiStar( void ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternMorningDojiStar(); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.IsDrawingAsDots() : false ); } bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternEveningStar( void ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternEveningStar(); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.IsDrawingAsDots() : false ); } bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternEveningDojiStar( void ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternEveningDojiStar(); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.IsDrawingAsDots() : false ); } bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeStars( void ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternThreeStars(); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.IsDrawingAsDots() : false ); } bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternAbandonedBaby( void ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternAbandonedBaby(); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.IsDrawingAsDots() : false ); } bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternPivotPointReversal( void ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternPivotPointReversal(); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.IsDrawingAsDots() : false ); } bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternOutsideBar( void ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternOutsideBar(); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.IsDrawingAsDots() : false ); } bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternInsideBar( void ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternInsideBar(); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.IsDrawingAsDots() : false ); } bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternPinBar( const double ratio_body= 30 , const double ratio_larger_shadow= 60 , const double ratio_smaller_shadow= 30 ) { CPatternControl *obj= this .GetObjControlPatternPinBar(ratio_body,ratio_larger_shadow,ratio_smaller_shadow); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.IsDrawingAsDots() : false ); } bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternRails( void ) { CPatternControl *obj=GetObjControlPatternRails(); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.IsDrawingAsDots() : false ); }

The inputs are implemented for the method that returns the Pin Bar pattern drawing with dots, since all methods for working with the pattern have them. The remaining methods currently return flags for drawing with dots without any parameters. If some pattern requires parameters, then we will write them into such methods later.







Now exactly the same methods need to be written for the timeseries class located in the same file:

void SetUsedPatternInsideBar( const bool flag) { if ( this .m_patterns_control== NULL ) return ; this .m_patterns_control.SetUsedPatternInsideBar(flag); }

...

void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternHarami( const bool flag, const bool redraw) { if ( this .m_patterns_control== NULL ) return ; this .m_patterns_control.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternHarami(flag,redraw); } void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternHaramiCross( const bool flag, const bool redraw) { if ( this .m_patterns_control== NULL ) return ; this .m_patterns_control.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternHaramiCross(flag,redraw); } void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternTweezer( const bool flag, const bool redraw) { if ( this .m_patterns_control== NULL ) return ; this .m_patterns_control.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternTweezer(flag,redraw); } void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternPiercingLine( const bool flag, const bool redraw) { if ( this .m_patterns_control== NULL ) return ; this .m_patterns_control.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternPiercingLine(flag,redraw); } void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternDarkCloudCover( const bool flag, const bool redraw) { if ( this .m_patterns_control== NULL ) return ; this .m_patterns_control.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternDarkCloudCover(flag,redraw); } void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers( const bool flag, const bool redraw) { if ( this .m_patterns_control== NULL ) return ; this .m_patterns_control.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers(flag,redraw); } void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeBlackCrows( const bool flag, const bool redraw) { if ( this .m_patterns_control== NULL ) return ; this .m_patterns_control.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeBlackCrows(flag,redraw); } void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternShootingStar( const bool flag, const bool redraw) { if ( this .m_patterns_control== NULL ) return ; this .m_patterns_control.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternShootingStar(flag,redraw); } void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternHammer( const bool flag, const bool redraw) { if ( this .m_patterns_control== NULL ) return ; this .m_patterns_control.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternHammer(flag,redraw); } void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternInvertedHammer( const bool flag, const bool redraw) { if ( this .m_patterns_control== NULL ) return ; this .m_patterns_control.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternInvertedHammer(flag,redraw); } void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternHangingMan( const bool flag, const bool redraw) { if ( this .m_patterns_control== NULL ) return ; this .m_patterns_control.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternHangingMan(flag,redraw); } void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternDoji( const bool flag, const bool redraw) { if ( this .m_patterns_control== NULL ) return ; this .m_patterns_control.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternDoji(flag,redraw); } void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternDragonflyDoji( const bool flag, const bool redraw) { if ( this .m_patterns_control== NULL ) return ; this .m_patterns_control.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternDragonflyDoji(flag,redraw); } void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternGravestoneDoji( const bool flag, const bool redraw) { if ( this .m_patterns_control== NULL ) return ; this .m_patterns_control.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternGravestoneDoji(flag,redraw); } void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternMorningStar( const bool flag, const bool redraw) { if ( this .m_patterns_control== NULL ) return ; this .m_patterns_control.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternMorningStar(flag,redraw); } void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternMorningDojiStar( const bool flag, const bool redraw) { if ( this .m_patterns_control== NULL ) return ; this .m_patterns_control.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternMorningDojiStar(flag,redraw); } void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternEveningStar( const bool flag, const bool redraw) { if ( this .m_patterns_control== NULL ) return ; this .m_patterns_control.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternEveningStar(flag,redraw); } void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternEveningDojiStar( const bool flag, const bool redraw) { if ( this .m_patterns_control== NULL ) return ; this .m_patterns_control.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternEveningDojiStar(flag,redraw); } void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeStars( const bool flag, const bool redraw) { if ( this .m_patterns_control== NULL ) return ; this .m_patterns_control.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeStars(flag,redraw); } void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternAbandonedBaby( const bool flag, const bool redraw) { if ( this .m_patterns_control== NULL ) return ; this .m_patterns_control.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternAbandonedBaby(flag,redraw); } void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternPivotPointReversal( const bool flag, const bool redraw) { if ( this .m_patterns_control== NULL ) return ; this .m_patterns_control.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternPivotPointReversal(flag,redraw); } void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternOutsideBar( const bool flag, const bool redraw) { if ( this .m_patterns_control== NULL ) return ; this .m_patterns_control.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternOutsideBar(flag,redraw); } void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternInsideBar( const bool flag, const bool redraw) { if ( this .m_patterns_control== NULL ) return ; this .m_patterns_control.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternInsideBar(flag,redraw); } void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternPinBar( const bool flag, const bool redraw, const double ratio_body= 30 , const double ratio_larger_shadow= 60 , const double ratio_smaller_shadow= 30 ) { if ( this .m_patterns_control== NULL ) return ; this .m_patterns_control.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternPinBar(flag,redraw,ratio_body,ratio_larger_shadow,ratio_smaller_shadow); } void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternRails( const bool flag, const bool redraw) { if ( this .m_patterns_control== NULL ) return ; this .m_patterns_control.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternRails(flag,redraw); } bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternHarami( void ) { return ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ? this .m_patterns_control.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternHarami() : false ); } bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternHaramiCross( void ) { return ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ? this .m_patterns_control.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternHaramiCross() : false ); } bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternTweezer( void ) { return ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ? this .m_patterns_control.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternTweezer() : false ); } bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternPiercingLine( void ) { return ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ? this .m_patterns_control.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternPiercingLine() : false ); } bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternDarkCloudCover( void ) { return ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ? this .m_patterns_control.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternDarkCloudCover() : false ); } bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers( void ) { return ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ? this .m_patterns_control.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers() : false ); } bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeBlackCrows( void ) { return ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ? this .m_patterns_control.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeBlackCrows() : false ); } bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternShootingStar( void ) { return ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ? this .m_patterns_control.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternShootingStar() : false ); } bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternHammer( void ) { return ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ? this .m_patterns_control.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternHammer() : false ); } bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternInvertedHammer( void ) { return ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ? this .m_patterns_control.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternInvertedHammer() : false ); } bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternHangingMan( void ) { return ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ? this .m_patterns_control.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternHangingMan() : false ); } bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternDoji( void ) { return ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ? this .m_patterns_control.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternDoji() : false ); } bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternDragonflyDoji( void ) { return ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ? this .m_patterns_control.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternDragonflyDoji() : false ); } bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternGravestoneDoji( void ) { return ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ? this .m_patterns_control.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternGravestoneDoji() : false ); } bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternMorningStar( void ) { return ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ? this .m_patterns_control.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternMorningStar() : false ); } bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternMorningDojiStar( void ) { return ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ? this .m_patterns_control.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternMorningDojiStar() : false ); } bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternEveningStar( void ) { return ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ? this .m_patterns_control.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternEveningStar() : false ); } bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternEveningDojiStar( void ) { return ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ? this .m_patterns_control.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternEveningDojiStar() : false ); } bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeStars( void ) { return ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ? this .m_patterns_control.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeStars() : false ); } bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternAbandonedBaby( void ) { return ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ? this .m_patterns_control.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternAbandonedBaby() : false ); } bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternPivotPointReversal( void ) { return ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ? this .m_patterns_control.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternPivotPointReversal() : false ); } bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternOutsideBar( void ) { return ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ? this .m_patterns_control.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternOutsideBar() : false ); } bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternInsideBar( void ) { return ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ? this .m_patterns_control.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternInsideBar() : false ); } bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternPinBar( const double ratio_body= 30 , const double ratio_larger_shadow= 60 , const double ratio_smaller_shadow= 30 ) { return ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ? this .m_patterns_control.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternPinBar(ratio_body,ratio_larger_shadow,ratio_smaller_shadow) : false ); } bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternRails( void ) { return ( this .m_patterns_control!= NULL ? this .m_patterns_control.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternRails() : false ); }





The same methods need to be written in the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Series\TimeSeriesDE.mqh file of the symbol timeseries class:

Declare the following methods in the public section:

void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternHarami( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw); void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternHaramiCross( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw); void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternTweezer( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw); void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternPiercingLine( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw); void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternDarkCloudCover( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw); void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw); void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeBlackCrows( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw); void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternShootingStar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw); void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternHammer( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw); void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternInvertedHammer( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw); void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternHangingMan( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw); void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternDoji( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw); void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternDragonflyDoji( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw); void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternGravestoneDoji( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw); void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternMorningStar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw); void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternMorningDojiStar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw); void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternEveningStar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw); void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternEveningDojiStar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw); void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeStars( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw); void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternAbandonedBaby( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw); void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternPivotPointReversal( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw); void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternOutsideBar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw); void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternInsideBar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw); void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternPinBar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw, const double ratio_body= 30 , const double ratio_larger_shadow= 60 , const double ratio_smaller_shadow= 30 ); void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternRails( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw); bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternHarami( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternHaramiCross( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternTweezer( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternPiercingLine( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternDarkCloudCover( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeBlackCrows( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternShootingStar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternHammer( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternInvertedHammer( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternHangingMan( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternDoji( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternDragonflyDoji( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternGravestoneDoji( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternMorningStar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternMorningDojiStar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternEveningStar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternEveningDojiStar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeStars( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternAbandonedBaby( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternPivotPointReversal( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternOutsideBar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternInsideBar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternPinBar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, double ratio_body= 30 , const double ratio_larger_shadow= 60 , const double ratio_smaller_shadow= 30 ); bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternRails( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe);





Implement declared methods outside the class body:

void CTimeSeriesDE::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternHarami( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternHarami(flag,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesDE::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternHaramiCross( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternHaramiCross(flag,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesDE::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternTweezer( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternTweezer(flag,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesDE::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternPiercingLine( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternPiercingLine(flag,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesDE::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternDarkCloudCover( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternDarkCloudCover(flag,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesDE::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers(flag,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesDE::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeBlackCrows( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeBlackCrows(flag,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesDE::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternShootingStar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternShootingStar(flag,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesDE::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternHammer( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternHammer(flag,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesDE::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternInvertedHammer( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternInvertedHammer(flag,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesDE::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternHangingMan( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternHangingMan(flag,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesDE::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternDoji( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternDoji(flag,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesDE::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternDragonflyDoji( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternDragonflyDoji(flag,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesDE::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternGravestoneDoji( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternGravestoneDoji(flag,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesDE::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternMorningStar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternMorningStar(flag,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesDE::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternMorningDojiStar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternMorningDojiStar(flag,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesDE::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternEveningStar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternEveningStar(flag,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesDE::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternEveningDojiStar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternEveningDojiStar(flag,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesDE::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeStars( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeStars(flag,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesDE::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternAbandonedBaby( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternAbandonedBaby(flag,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesDE::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternPivotPointReversal( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternPivotPointReversal(flag,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesDE::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternOutsideBar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternOutsideBar(flag,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesDE::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternInsideBar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternInsideBar(flag,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesDE::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternPinBar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw, const double ratio_body= 30 , const double ratio_larger_shadow= 60 , const double ratio_smaller_shadow= 30 ) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternPinBar(flag,redraw,ratio_body,ratio_larger_shadow,ratio_smaller_shadow); } void CTimeSeriesDE::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternRails( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); if (series!= NULL ) series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternRails(flag,redraw); } bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternHarami( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); return (series!= NULL ? series.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternHarami() : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternHaramiCross( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); return (series!= NULL ? series.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternHaramiCross() : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternTweezer( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); return (series!= NULL ? series.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternTweezer() : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternPiercingLine( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); return (series!= NULL ? series.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternPiercingLine() : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternDarkCloudCover( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); return (series!= NULL ? series.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternDarkCloudCover() : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); return (series!= NULL ? series.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers() : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeBlackCrows( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); return (series!= NULL ? series.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeBlackCrows() : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternShootingStar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); return (series!= NULL ? series.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternShootingStar() : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternHammer( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); return (series!= NULL ? series.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternHammer() : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternInvertedHammer( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); return (series!= NULL ? series.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternInvertedHammer() : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternHangingMan( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); return (series!= NULL ? series.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternHangingMan() : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternDoji( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); return (series!= NULL ? series.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternDoji() : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternDragonflyDoji( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); return (series!= NULL ? series.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternDragonflyDoji() : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternGravestoneDoji( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); return (series!= NULL ? series.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternGravestoneDoji() : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternMorningStar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); return (series!= NULL ? series.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternMorningStar() : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternMorningDojiStar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); return (series!= NULL ? series.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternMorningDojiStar() : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternEveningStar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); return (series!= NULL ? series.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternEveningStar() : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternEveningDojiStar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); return (series!= NULL ? series.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternEveningDojiStar() : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeStars( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); return (series!= NULL ? series.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeStars() : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternAbandonedBaby( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); return (series!= NULL ? series.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternAbandonedBaby() : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternPivotPointReversal( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); return (series!= NULL ? series.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternPivotPointReversal() : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternOutsideBar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); return (series!= NULL ? series.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternOutsideBar() : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternInsideBar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); return (series!= NULL ? series.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternInsideBar() : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternPinBar( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const double ratio_body= 30 , const double ratio_larger_shadow= 60 , const double ratio_smaller_shadow= 30 ) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); return (series!= NULL ? series.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternPinBar(ratio_body,ratio_larger_shadow,ratio_smaller_shadow) : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesDE::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternRails( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CSeriesDE *series= this .GetSeries(timeframe); return (series!= NULL ? series.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternRails() : false ); }





In subsequent articles, we will track chart parameters to reset chart properties in timeseries objects used to draw pattern icons. All properties of all charts opened in the terminal are contained in the library's chart collection. In order for us to have access to the data of this collection from the timeseries collection of all symbols, we need to pass the pointer to the charts collection to the timeseries collection.

To achieve this, the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\TimeSeriesCollection.mqh symbol timeseries collection file receives the chart collection file. Also, declare the pointer to the chart collection in the private section:

#include "ListObj.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Series\TimeSeriesDE.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Symbols\Symbol.mqh" #include "ChartObjCollection.mqh" class CTimeSeriesCollection : public CBaseObjExt { private : CListObj m_list; CListObj m_list_all_patterns; CChartObjCollection *m_charts; int IndexTimeSeries( const string symbol); public :





Declare the new methods in the public section of the class, namely in the methods for handling the timeseries patterns:

void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternHarami( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw); void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternHaramiCross( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw); void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternTweezer( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw); void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternPiercingLine( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw); void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternDarkCloudCover( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw); void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw); void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeBlackCrows( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw); void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternShootingStar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw); void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternHammer( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw); void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternInvertedHammer( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw); void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternHangingMan( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw); void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternDoji( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw); void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternDragonflyDoji( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw); void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternGravestoneDoji( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw); void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternMorningStar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw); void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternMorningDojiStar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw); void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternEveningStar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw); void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternEveningDojiStar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw); void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeStars( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw); void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternAbandonedBaby( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw); void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternPivotPointReversal( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw); void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternOutsideBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw); void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternInsideBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw); void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternPinBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw, const double ratio_body= 30 , const double ratio_larger_shadow= 60 , const double ratio_smaller_shadow= 30 ); void SetDrawingAsDotsPatternRails( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw); bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternHarami( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternHaramiCross( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternTweezer( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternPiercingLine( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternDarkCloudCover( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeBlackCrows( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternShootingStar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternHammer( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternInvertedHammer( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternHangingMan( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternDoji( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternDragonflyDoji( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternGravestoneDoji( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternMorningStar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternMorningDojiStar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternEveningStar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternEveningDojiStar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeStars( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternAbandonedBaby( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternPivotPointReversal( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternOutsideBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternInsideBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternPinBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, double ratio_body= 30 , const double ratio_larger_shadow= 60 , const double ratio_smaller_shadow= 30 ); bool IsDrawingAsDotsPatternRails( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe);





At the end of the class body, implement the initialization method, in which the pointer passed to the method is assigned to the pointer to the chart collection declared above:

void DrawPatternRails( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ); void OnInit (CChartObjCollection *charts) { this .m_charts=charts; } CTimeSeriesCollection( void ); };





Implement declared methods outside the class body to handle timeseries patterns:

void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternHarami( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternHarami(timeframe,flag,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternHaramiCross( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternHaramiCross(timeframe,flag,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternTweezer( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternTweezer(timeframe,flag,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternPiercingLine( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternPiercingLine(timeframe,flag,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternDarkCloudCover( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternDarkCloudCover(timeframe,flag,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers(timeframe,flag,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeBlackCrows( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeBlackCrows(timeframe,flag,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternShootingStar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternShootingStar(timeframe,flag,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternHammer( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternHammer(timeframe,flag,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternInvertedHammer( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternInvertedHammer(timeframe,flag,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternHangingMan( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternHangingMan(timeframe,flag,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternDoji( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternDoji(timeframe,flag,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternDragonflyDoji( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternDragonflyDoji(timeframe,flag,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternGravestoneDoji( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternGravestoneDoji(timeframe,flag,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternMorningStar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternMorningStar(timeframe,flag,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternMorningDojiStar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternMorningDojiStar(timeframe,flag,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternEveningStar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternEveningStar(timeframe,flag,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternEveningDojiStar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternEveningDojiStar(timeframe,flag,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeStars( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeStars(timeframe,flag,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternAbandonedBaby( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternAbandonedBaby(timeframe,flag,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternPivotPointReversal( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternPivotPointReversal(timeframe,flag,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternOutsideBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternOutsideBar(timeframe,flag,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternInsideBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternInsideBar(timeframe,flag,redraw); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternPinBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw, const double ratio_body= 30 , const double ratio_larger_shadow= 60 , const double ratio_smaller_shadow= 30 ) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternPinBar(timeframe,flag,redraw,ratio_body,ratio_larger_shadow,ratio_smaller_shadow); } void CTimeSeriesCollection::SetDrawingAsDotsPatternRails( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); if (timeseries!= NULL ) timeseries.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternRails(timeframe,flag,redraw); } bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternHarami( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); return (timeseries!= NULL ? timeseries.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternHarami(timeframe) : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternHaramiCross( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); return (timeseries!= NULL ? timeseries.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternHaramiCross(timeframe) : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternTweezer( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); return (timeseries!= NULL ? timeseries.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternTweezer(timeframe) : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternPiercingLine( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); return (timeseries!= NULL ? timeseries.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternPiercingLine(timeframe) : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternDarkCloudCover( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); return (timeseries!= NULL ? timeseries.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternDarkCloudCover(timeframe) : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); return (timeseries!= NULL ? timeseries.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers(timeframe) : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeBlackCrows( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); return (timeseries!= NULL ? timeseries.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeBlackCrows(timeframe) : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternShootingStar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); return (timeseries!= NULL ? timeseries.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternShootingStar(timeframe) : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternHammer( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); return (timeseries!= NULL ? timeseries.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternHammer(timeframe) : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternInvertedHammer( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); return (timeseries!= NULL ? timeseries.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternInvertedHammer(timeframe) : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternHangingMan( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); return (timeseries!= NULL ? timeseries.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternHangingMan(timeframe) : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternDoji( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); return (timeseries!= NULL ? timeseries.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternDoji(timeframe) : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternDragonflyDoji( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); return (timeseries!= NULL ? timeseries.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternDragonflyDoji(timeframe) : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternGravestoneDoji( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); return (timeseries!= NULL ? timeseries.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternGravestoneDoji(timeframe) : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternMorningStar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); return (timeseries!= NULL ? timeseries.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternMorningStar(timeframe) : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternMorningDojiStar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); return (timeseries!= NULL ? timeseries.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternMorningDojiStar(timeframe) : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternEveningStar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); return (timeseries!= NULL ? timeseries.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternEveningStar(timeframe) : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternEveningDojiStar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); return (timeseries!= NULL ? timeseries.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternEveningDojiStar(timeframe) : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeStars( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); return (timeseries!= NULL ? timeseries.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeStars(timeframe) : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternAbandonedBaby( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); return (timeseries!= NULL ? timeseries.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternAbandonedBaby(timeframe) : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternPivotPointReversal( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); return (timeseries!= NULL ? timeseries.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternPivotPointReversal(timeframe) : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternOutsideBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); return (timeseries!= NULL ? timeseries.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternOutsideBar(timeframe) : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternInsideBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); return (timeseries!= NULL ? timeseries.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternInsideBar(timeframe) : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternPinBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const double ratio_body= 30 , const double ratio_larger_shadow= 60 , const double ratio_smaller_shadow= 30 ) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); return (timeseries!= NULL ? timeseries.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternPinBar(timeframe,ratio_body,ratio_larger_shadow,ratio_smaller_shadow) : false ); } bool CTimeSeriesCollection::IsDrawingAsDotsPatternRails( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CTimeSeriesDE *timeseries= this .GetTimeseries(symbol); return (timeseries!= NULL ? timeseries.IsDrawingAsDotsPatternRails(timeframe) : false ); }

I created similar methods in the previous article, where they were described in more detail. Basically, all is simple: we get the pointer to the desired symbol timeseries and return the result of the same-name method on the obtained timeseries. There, in turn, the pointer to the desired timeseries of the chart period is obtained in exactly the same way. The necessary control method is called from the timeseries pattern control object, whose pointer is returned from the method, which in turn is called from the mentioned timeseries - the chain works until the desired result is obtained. The design is nested and inconvenient in terms of the volume of identical codes. Later I will try to shorten it by arranging access to the necessary objects differently.

The same thing needs to be done with the CEngine library main class in \MT5\MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Engine.mqh.



In all pattern-handling methods, replace the same or similar strings of inputs

CArrayObj *list= this .GetListPatterns(symbol,timeframe);

with the following ones:



CArrayObj *list= this .GetListPatterns(CorrectSymbol(symbol),CorrectTimeframe(timeframe));

Here we replaced the values of the symbol and chart period passed in the method parameters with the functions for adjusting these parameters implemented at the beginning of the article.





In the section dealing with the pattern-handling methods, implement new methods for handling pattern drawing flags as a dot:

void SeriesSetUsedPatternRails( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag) { this .m_time_series.SetUsedPatternRails(CorrectSymbol(symbol),CorrectTimeframe(timeframe),flag); } void SeriesSetDrawingAsDotsPatternHarami( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_time_series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternHarami(CorrectSymbol(symbol),CorrectTimeframe(timeframe),flag,redraw); } void SeriesSetDrawingAsDotsPatternHaramiCross( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_time_series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternHaramiCross(CorrectSymbol(symbol),CorrectTimeframe(timeframe),flag,redraw); } void SeriesSetDrawingAsDotsPatternTweezer( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_time_series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternTweezer(CorrectSymbol(symbol),CorrectTimeframe(timeframe),flag,redraw); } void SeriesSetDrawingAsDotsPatternPiercingLine( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_time_series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternPiercingLine(CorrectSymbol(symbol),CorrectTimeframe(timeframe),flag,redraw); } void SeriesSetDrawingAsDotsPatternDarkCloudCover( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_time_series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternDarkCloudCover(CorrectSymbol(symbol),CorrectTimeframe(timeframe),flag,redraw); } void SeriesSetDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_time_series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeWhiteSoldiers(CorrectSymbol(symbol),CorrectTimeframe(timeframe),flag,redraw); } void SeriesSetDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeBlackCrows( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_time_series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeBlackCrows(CorrectSymbol(symbol),CorrectTimeframe(timeframe),flag,redraw); } void SeriesSetDrawingAsDotsPatternShootingStar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_time_series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternShootingStar(CorrectSymbol(symbol),CorrectTimeframe(timeframe),flag,redraw); } void SeriesSetDrawingAsDotsPatternHammer( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_time_series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternHammer(CorrectSymbol(symbol),CorrectTimeframe(timeframe),flag,redraw); } void SeriesSetDrawingAsDotsPatternInvertedHammer( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_time_series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternInvertedHammer(CorrectSymbol(symbol),CorrectTimeframe(timeframe),flag,redraw); } void SeriesSetDrawingAsDotsPatternHangingMan( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_time_series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternHangingMan(CorrectSymbol(symbol),CorrectTimeframe(timeframe),flag,redraw); } void SeriesSetDrawingAsDotsPatternDoji( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_time_series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternDoji(CorrectSymbol(symbol),CorrectTimeframe(timeframe),flag,redraw); } void SeriesSetDrawingAsDotsPatternDragonflyDoji( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_time_series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternDragonflyDoji(CorrectSymbol(symbol),CorrectTimeframe(timeframe),flag,redraw); } void SeriesSetDrawingAsDotsPatternGravestoneDoji( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_time_series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternGravestoneDoji(CorrectSymbol(symbol),CorrectTimeframe(timeframe),flag,redraw); } void SeriesSetDrawingAsDotsPatternMorningStar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_time_series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternMorningStar(CorrectSymbol(symbol),CorrectTimeframe(timeframe),flag,redraw); } void SeriesSetDrawingAsDotsPatternMorningDojiStar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_time_series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternMorningDojiStar(CorrectSymbol(symbol),CorrectTimeframe(timeframe),flag,redraw); } void SeriesSetDrawingAsDotsPatternEveningStar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_time_series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternEveningStar(CorrectSymbol(symbol),CorrectTimeframe(timeframe),flag,redraw); } void SeriesSetDrawingAsDotsPatternEveningDojiStar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_time_series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternEveningDojiStar(CorrectSymbol(symbol),CorrectTimeframe(timeframe),flag,redraw); } void SeriesSetDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeStars( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_time_series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternThreeStars(CorrectSymbol(symbol),CorrectTimeframe(timeframe),flag,redraw); } void SeriesSetDrawingAsDotsPatternAbandonedBaby( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_time_series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternAbandonedBaby(CorrectSymbol(symbol),CorrectTimeframe(timeframe),flag,redraw); } void SeriesSetDrawingAsDotsPatternPivotPointReversal( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_time_series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternPivotPointReversal(CorrectSymbol(symbol),CorrectTimeframe(timeframe),flag,redraw); } void SeriesSetDrawingAsDotsPatternOutsideBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_time_series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternOutsideBar(CorrectSymbol(symbol),CorrectTimeframe(timeframe),flag,redraw); } void SeriesSetDrawingAsDotsPatternInsideBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_time_series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternInsideBar(CorrectSymbol(symbol),CorrectTimeframe(timeframe),flag,redraw); } void SeriesSetDrawingAsDotsPatternPinBar( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false , const double ratio_body= 30 , const double ratio_larger_shadow= 60 , const double ratio_smaller_shadow= 30 ) { this .m_time_series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternPinBar(CorrectSymbol(symbol),CorrectTimeframe(timeframe),flag,redraw,ratio_body,ratio_larger_shadow,ratio_smaller_shadow); } void SeriesSetDrawingAsDotsPatternRails( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool flag, const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_time_series.SetDrawingAsDotsPatternRails(CorrectSymbol(symbol),CorrectTimeframe(timeframe),flag,redraw); } void SeriesDrawPatternHarami( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const bool redraw= false ) { this .m_time_series.DrawPatternHarami(CorrectSymbol(symbol),CorrectTimeframe(timeframe),redraw); }

The methods call the corresponding methods of the timeseries collection class implemented above.





In the same section, implement the method hiding info panels of all patterns except the ones located at the specified bar time:

void SeriesPatternHideAllInfoPanelsExceptOne( const ulong pattern_code, const bool redraw= false ) { CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByPatternProperty( this .GetListAllPatterns(),PATTERN_PROP_CODE,pattern_code,NO_EQUAL); if (list== NULL ) return ; for ( int i=list.Total()- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) { CPattern *obj=list.At(i); if (obj!= NULL ) obj.HideInfoPanel(); } if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw (); } void SeriesPatternHideAllInfoPanelsExceptBarTime( const datetime bar_time, const bool redraw= false ) { CArrayObj *list=CSelect::ByPatternProperty( this .GetListAllPatterns(),PATTERN_PROP_TIME,bar_time,NO_EQUAL); if (list== NULL ) return ; for ( int i=list.Total()- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) { CPattern *obj=list.At(i); if (obj!= NULL ) obj.HideInfoPanel(); } if (redraw) :: ChartRedraw (); }

Here we get a list of only those patterns, that are not on the bar with the specified opening time, from the list of all patterns. Then, in the loop, we get the pointer to each next pattern object using the resulting list and hide its info panel. At the end of the cycle, redraw the chart if the redraw flag is set.





Add passing the pointer to the chart collection in the method that passes the pointers to all the necessary collections to the trading class and collection class:

bool PlaySoundByDescription( const string sound_description); void CollectionOnInit( void ) { this .m_trading. OnInit ( this .GetAccountCurrent(), this .m_symbols.GetObject(), this .m_market.GetObject(), this .m_history.GetObject(), this .m_events.GetObject()); this .m_buffers. OnInit ( this .m_time_series.GetObject(), this .m_indicators.GetObject()); this .m_time_series. OnInit ( this .GetChartObjCollection()); } void SetSpreadMultiplier( const uint value= 1 , const string symbol= NULL ) { this .m_trading.SetSpreadMultiplier(value,symbol); }





In the DoEasy library event handler, create a blank for handling chart collection events:

else if (idx>MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_NO_EVENT && idx<SYMBOL_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE) { string descr= this .GetMWEventDescription((ENUM_MW_EVENT)idx); string name=(idx==MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_SYMBOL_SORT ? "" : ": " +sparam); Print (TimeMSCtoString(lparam), " " ,descr,name); } else if (idx>CHART_OBJ_EVENT_NO_EVENT && idx<CHART_OBJ_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE) { } else if (idx>SERIES_EVENTS_NO_EVENT && idx<SERIES_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE) {

Subsequently, I will add here handlers for resizing the chart and passing new values to the timeseries collection, and from it - to the pattern objects.

Now everything is ready to test the results.





Test

To perform the test, let's use the EA from the previous article and save it to newly created \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part135\ folder as TestDoEasy135.mq5.

Add the variable, setting the flag for drawing patterns with dots, to the list of inputs:

input ushort InpMagic = 123 ; input double InpLots = 0.1 ; input uint InpStopLoss = 150 ; input uint InpTakeProfit = 150 ; input uint InpDistance = 50 ; input uint InpDistanceSL = 50 ; input uint InpDistancePReq = 50 ; input uint InpBarsDelayPReq = 5 ; input uint InpSlippage = 5 ; input uint InpSpreadMultiplier = 1 ; input uchar InpTotalAttempts = 5 ; sinput double InpWithdrawal = 10 ; sinput uint InpButtShiftX = 0 ; sinput uint InpButtShiftY = 10 ; input uint InpTrailingStop = 50 ; input uint InpTrailingStep = 20 ; input uint InpTrailingStart = 0 ; input uint InpStopLossModify = 20 ; input uint InpTakeProfitModify = 60 ; sinput ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE InpModeUsedSymbols = SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT; sinput string InpUsedSymbols = "EURUSD,AUDUSD,EURAUD,EURCAD,EURGBP,EURJPY,EURUSD,GBPUSD,NZDUSD,USDCAD,USDJPY" ; sinput ENUM_TIMEFRAMES_MODE InpModeUsedTFs = TIMEFRAMES_MODE_CURRENT; sinput string InpUsedTFs = "M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4,D1,W1,MN1" ; sinput double InpPinBarRatioBody = 30.0 ; sinput double InpPinBarRatioLarger = 60.0 ; sinput double InpPinBarRatioSmaller= 30.0 ; sinput bool InpDrawPatternsAsDots= true ; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpUseBook = INPUT_NO; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpUseMqlSignals = INPUT_NO; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpUseCharts = INPUT_NO; sinput ENUM_INPUT_YES_NO InpUseSounds = INPUT_YES;

If true, all found patterns will be drawn as dots on the chart. If false, the "Inside Bar" patterns will be drawn using Bitmap objects — the pattern bars will be outlined with colored rectangles.





In the EA's OnInit() handler, configure the search and display of patterns:

engine.GetListAllPatterns().Clear(); engine.SeriesSetUsedPatternPinBar( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT , true ,InpPinBarRatioBody,InpPinBarRatioLarger,InpPinBarRatioSmaller); engine.SeriesSetUsedPatternInsideBar( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT , true ); engine.SeriesSetDrawingAsDotsPatternInsideBar( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,InpDrawPatternsAsDots); engine.SeriesDrawPatternPinBar( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,InpPinBarRatioBody,InpPinBarRatioLarger,InpPinBarRatioSmaller); engine.SeriesDrawPatternInsideBar( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT , true ); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }





In the EA's OnChartEvent() handler, implement the code block to display the pattern info panels:

if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE ) { CChartObj *chart=engine.ChartGetMainChart(); if (chart== NULL ) return ; int wnd_num=chart.XYToTimePrice(lparam,dparam); if (wnd_num== WRONG_VALUE ) return ; datetime time=chart.TimeFromXY(); double price=chart.PriceFromXY(); CChartWnd *wnd=chart.GetWindowByNum(wnd_num); if (wnd== NULL ) return ; if (wnd.TimePriceToXY(time,price)) { datetime bar_time=GetStartTimeOfBarFast( PERIOD_CURRENT ,time); CBar *bar=engine.SeriesGetBar( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,bar_time); if (bar!= NULL && price>=bar.Low() && price<=bar.High()) { ulong array[]={}; int total=bar.GetPatternsList(array); if (total> 0 ) { bar.PatternTypeDescriptionPrint( true ); for ( int i= 0 ;i<( int )array.Size();i++) { ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE type=(ENUM_PATTERN_TYPE)array[i]; CPattern *pattern=engine.GetPattern( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,bar_time,type); if (pattern== NULL ) continue ; pattern.PrintShort( true ); int x=wnd.XFromTimePrice(); int y=wnd.YFromTimePrice(); engine.SeriesPatternHideAllInfoPanelsExceptBarTime(bar_time); static int shift= 0 ; int cy=y+shift*i; pattern.ShowInfoPanel(x,cy); CForm *form=pattern.GetForm(); if (form!= NULL ) shift=form.Height()+ 1 ; } } } } }

The logic of the code is described in the comments. We need to get the opening time of the bar, over which the mouse cursor is located. Based on the opening time, we obtain the bar object, and from it we "pull out" the list of detected patterns.

Then we simply display the info panels of each found pattern on the screen.

Compile the EA and launch it on the chart:





As we can see, everything works as intended. Drawing patterns as images is prone to delays. I will deal with this later.

We see the nested pattern approximately in the center of the screen. When we hover the cursor and the info panel appears, the total number of bars included in the pattern chain is displayed.

On the right side of the screen, two patterns are formed on one bar - Pin Bar and Inside Bar. The info panels of both patterns are displayed one above the other.





What's next?

In the next article, I will continue to develop timeseries patterns.



All created files are attached to the article and can be downloaded for self-study and tests.





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