Manual charting and trading toolkit (Part II). Chart graphics drawing tools

Introduction

The purpose of my previous article was to create a convenient toolkit allowing to quickly draw straight lines on charts using keyboard shortcuts. The first article includes a video demonstrating how the ready-made solution works.

There is no GUI in the current implementation (although it is planned for the future). The program simply draws lines based on the keyboard shortcut. It speeds up access to such actions as changing the current chart "level" (Z-index), switching timeframes and switching the straight line drawing mode (ray/segment).



The mouse position determines the place where the objects should be drawn. If the pointer is above the price, the candlestick Highs are selected as base points. If the pointer is below the price, then Low prices are used.

The current library version can draw the following objects:

Simple ("endless") straight lines — horizontal and vertical lines.

("endless") straight lines — and lines. Regular trend lines (by two extreme points closest to the mouse). You can set the line to be drawn as a segment or as a ray. If the line is a segment, a special mode allows setting its end to a point in the future. In this case, the line size is equal to the distance between the extremes multiplied by a certain coefficient, which can be specified in the EA parameters.

lines (by two extreme points closest to the mouse). You can set the line to be drawn as a segment or as a ray. If the line is a segment, a special mode allows setting its end to a point in the future. In this case, the line size is equal to the distance between the extremes multiplied by a certain coefficient, which can be specified in the EA parameters. Horizontal levels of a certain length (not endless). The toolkit can draw short and "extended" lines, for which you specify a ratio relatively to the short line.

of a certain length (not endless). The toolkit can draw short and "extended" lines, for which you specify a ratio relatively to the short line. A vertical line with level labels .

. Fibonacci fan . The level parameters are configurable, but I use a slightly modified version, which once was shown on "Onyx" by a man with the nickname Vadimcha. They called this fan VFan, which name I continue using in my code.

. The level parameters are configurable, but I use a slightly modified version, which once was shown on "Onyx" by a man with the nickname Vadimcha. They called this fan VFan, which name I continue using in my code. Andrews' Pitchfork set consisting of three objects.



The project structure is pretty simple. The library has five related files: "GlobalVariables.mqh", "Graphics.mqh", "Mouse.mqh", "Shortcuts.mqh", "Utilites.mqh". All files are located in one Shortcuts folder in the standard Include directory.

The main file is "Shortcuts.mqh", to which all other files are connected. An instance of the CShortcuts class is created in this file, enabling an easy connection of the library to your main Expert Advisor.

In the previous article, I focused on the helper file "Utilites.mqh". In this article, we will mainly deal with the "Graphics.mqh" file containing drawing logic.

Global Settings File

The second library version provides significantly expanded configuration options, since it has more objects that can be affected. The full code of the current version is as follows:

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/7908" #define VERSION 2.0 input string Keys= "=== Key settings ===" ; input string Up_Key= "U" ; input string Down_Key= "D" ; input string Trend_Line_Key= "T" ; input string Switch_Trend_Ray_Key= "R" ; input string Z_Index_Key= "Z" ; input string Vertical_With_Short_Levels_Key= "V" ; input string Short_Level_Key= "S" ; input string Long_Level_Key= "L" ; input string Simple_Horizontal_Line_Key= "H" ; input string Simple_Vertical_Line_Key= "I" ; input string VFun_Key= "F" ; input string Pitchfork_Key= "P" ; input string Colors= "=== Color Settings ===" ; input color VFan_Color= clrLightGray ; input color Pitchfork_Main_Color = clrBlue ; input color Pitchfork_Shiff_Color = clrRed ; input color Pitchfork_Reverce_Color = clrYellow ; input string Dimensions= "=== Size settings ===" ; input int Short_Level_Length= 12 ; input int Short_Level_Width= 1 ; input int Long_Level_Width= 2 ; input int Vertical_With_Short_Levels_Width= 1 ; input int Short_Level_7_8_Width= 1 ; input int Short_Level_14_8_Width= 1 ; input int Simple_Vertical_Width= 1 ; input int Simple_Horizontal_Width= 1 ; input int Trend_Line_Width= 2 ; input string Styles= "=== Display styles ===" ; input ENUM_LINE_STYLE Vertical_With_Short_Levels_Style= STYLE_SOLID ; input ENUM_LINE_STYLE Short_Level_Style= STYLE_SOLID ; input ENUM_LINE_STYLE Long_Level_Style= STYLE_SOLID ; input ENUM_LINE_STYLE Short_Level_7_8_Style= STYLE_SOLID ; input ENUM_LINE_STYLE Short_Level_14_8_Style= STYLE_DOT ; input ENUM_LINE_STYLE Simple_Vertical_Style= STYLE_DOT ; input ENUM_LINE_STYLE Simple_Horizontal_Style= STYLE_DOT ; input ENUM_LINE_STYLE VFun_Levels_Style= STYLE_SOLID ; input ENUM_LINE_STYLE Trend_Line_Style= STYLE_SOLID ; input ENUM_LINE_STYLE Pitchfork_Main_Style = STYLE_SOLID ; input ENUM_LINE_STYLE Pitchfork_Shiff_Style = STYLE_SOLID ; input ENUM_LINE_STYLE Pitchfork_Reverce_Style = STYLE_SOLID ; input string Pitchforks= "=== Pitchfork Extrema Parameters ===" ; input int Pitchfork_First_Point_Left_Bars= 6 ; input int Pitchfork_First_Point_Right_Bars= 6 ; input int Pitchfork_Second_Point_Left_Bars= 6 ; input int Pitchfork_Second_Point_Right_Bars= 6 ; input int Pitchfork_Third_Point_Left_Bars= 6 ; input int Pitchfork_Third_Point_Right_Bars= 2 ; input string Others= "=== Other Parameters ===" ; input double Vertical_Short_Level_Coefficient= 0.825 ; input double Long_Level_Multiplicator= 2 ; input int Trend_Length_Coefficient= 4 ; input bool Is_Trend_Ray= false ; input bool Is_Change_Timeframe_On_Create = true ; input bool Is_Select_On_Create= true ; input bool Is_Different_Colors= true ; input int Fractal_Size_Left= 1 ; input int Fractal_Size_Right= 1 ; input bool Pitchfork_Show_Main = true ; input bool Pitchfork_Show_Shiff = true ; input bool Pitchfork_Show_Reverce = true ; input bool Print_Warning_Messages= true ; input string VFun_Levels= "-1.5,-0.618,-0.236," + " 0,0.236,0.382," + " 0.618,0.786,0.886,0.942" ; input string Array_Delimiter= "," ; string allPrefixes[] = { "Trend_" , "Simple_H_" , "Simple_V_" , "VFan_" , "Pitchfork_" , "Vertical_" , "Short_Level_" , "Long_Level_" }; color mn1_color= clrCrimson ; color w1_color= clrDarkOrange ; color d1_color= clrGoldenrod ; color h4_color= clrLimeGreen ; color h1_color= clrLime ; color m30_color= clrDeepSkyBlue ; color m15_color= clrBlue ; color m5_color= clrViolet ; color m1_color= clrDarkViolet ; color common_color= clrGray ; #define DEBUG_MESSAGE_PREFIX "=== " , __FUNCTION__ , " === " #define PERIOD_LOWER_M5 OBJ_PERIOD_M1 | OBJ_PERIOD_M5 #define PERIOD_LOWER_M15 PERIOD_LOWER_M5| OBJ_PERIOD_M15 #define PERIOD_LOWER_M30 PERIOD_LOWER_M15| OBJ_PERIOD_M30 #define PERIOD_LOWER_H1 PERIOD_LOWER_M30| OBJ_PERIOD_H1 #define PERIOD_LOWER_H4 PERIOD_LOWER_H1| OBJ_PERIOD_H4 #define PERIOD_LOWER_D1 PERIOD_LOWER_H4| OBJ_PERIOD_D1 #define PERIOD_LOWER_W1 PERIOD_LOWER_D1| OBJ_PERIOD_W1

All new additions compared to the previous version are highlighted in yellow. These new features allow configuring not only straight lines, but also other objects that appear on the screen.

I put the names of object prefixes in an array so that it would be more convenient to use them later. For example, I plan to add a function for deleting complex objects (say, vertical lines with levels). The array will be more convenient for such cases.

Now that we have considered the settings, we can proceed with graphics.





Drawing "primitives": vertical and horizontal lines

The first object that you may want to create is the level and time lines (infinite horizontal and vertical lines). Actually, the library began with these lines.

Here is the code:

void CGraphics::DrawSimple( ENUM_OBJECT _object_type, datetime _time=- 1 , double _price=- 1 ) { string Current_Object_Name; color Current_Object_Color= CUtilites::GetTimeFrameColor(CUtilites::GetAllLowerTimeframes()); datetime Current_Object_Time; double Current_Object_Price; ENUM_LINE_STYLE Current_Object_Style= STYLE_DOT ; int Current_Object_Width= 1 ; int window= 0 ; if (_object_type== OBJ_VLINE ) { Current_Object_Name= CUtilites::GetCurrentObjectName( Simple_Vertical_Prefix, _object_type ); Current_Object_Style=Simple_Vertical_Style; Current_Object_Width=Simple_Vertical_Width; } else if (_object_type== OBJ_HLINE ) { Current_Object_Name= CUtilites::GetCurrentObjectName( Simple_Horizontal_Prefix, _object_type ); Current_Object_Style=Simple_Horizontal_Style; Current_Object_Width=Simple_Horizontal_Width; } else { if (Print_Warning_Messages) { Print (DEBUG_MESSAGE_PREFIX, "Error, wrong object type" ); } return ; } Current_Object_Price = _price==- 1 ? CMouse::Price() : _price; Current_Object_Time = _time==- 1 ? CMouse::Time() : _time; ObjectCreate ( 0 , Current_Object_Name, _object_type, 0 , Current_Object_Time, Current_Object_Price ); CurrentObjectDecorate( Current_Object_Name, Current_Object_Color, Current_Object_Width, Current_Object_Style ); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); }

The operations are very simple. Generate a name, take the settings from input variables described in the "GlobalVariables.mqh" file, get the coordinates of the starting point of the object (either from the function parameters or simply using the coordinates of the mouse) and the object is ready.

That is all!

Now we need to add this function to the file header

class CGraphics { public : void CGraphics::DrawSimple( ENUM_OBJECT _object_type, datetime _time=- 1 , double _price=- 1 ) } ;

Also, add handling for corresponding key press:

void CShortcuts:: OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam ) { int window = 0 ; switch (id) { case CHARTEVENT_KEYDOWN : if (CUtilites::GetCurrentOperationChar(Simple_Vertical_Line_Key) == lparam) { m_graphics.DrawSimple( OBJ_VLINE ); } if (CUtilites::GetCurrentOperationChar(Simple_Horizontal_Line_Key) == lparam) { m_graphics.DrawSimple( OBJ_HLINE ); } break ; } }

In the future, in order to save the screen space and to focus on the main ideas, I will not write header entries when adding function descriptions, I will show appropriate lines (highlighted in yellow) for newly added commands.

The result of all additions and compilation is very simple: two commands that draw graphic primitives anywhere in the current window:

The default key shortcuts for these lines are "I" (i) and "H" (h).

Do not forget, that the color of created objects will be different, depending on the current timeframe. And objects from lower times are not displayed on higher times (with default settings).





For compatibility with MQL4, we use only timeframes from the standard toolbar, which are displayed by default. These timeframes can be selected if you scroll through them using "U" and "D" keys (pressing these keys changes the chart period one timeframe up or down; please see the CUtilites::ChangeTimeframes function).





VFun, or Fibonacci Fan



The next shape is the Fibonacci fan. I use it quite often. But it was very inconvenient to remember all its rays every time have to use a different terminal. Therefore, I decided to add this tool to my wonderful EA.

I developed the idea further and decided to implement a universal function which can set Fibonacci levels for any object (fan channel or horizontal Fibo levels) drawn using the library. Here is the function.

void CGraphics::SetFiboLevels( string _object_name, const double &_levels_values[] ) { int i, levels_count= ArraySize (_levels_values); if (levels_count> 32 || levels_count== 0 ) { Print (DEBUG_MESSAGE_PREFIX, ": Levels cannot be set! Data array is incorrectly. " ); return ; } ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,_object_name, OBJPROP_LEVELS ,levels_count); for (i= 0 ; i<levels_count; i++) { ObjectSetDouble ( 0 ,_object_name, OBJPROP_LEVELVALUE ,i,_levels_values[i]); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,_object_name, OBJPROP_LEVELCOLOR ,i, m_Fibo_Default_Color ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,_object_name, OBJPROP_LEVELSTYLE ,i, m_Fibo_Default_Style ); } ChartRedraw ( 0 ); }

The passed function parameters include the name of the object for which the levels are set and the array of all level values.

First, the function checks the number of passed levels. If the array is too large, then the function assumes that an error has occurred and does nothing. It also exits if the array has no elements.

Well, if everything is ok and the number of elements in the array does not exceed the allowed range, then we start adding the levels. The name of the object is specified in the parameters, so we simply set the corresponding property of the object equal to the number of array elements, and iterate over the entire array while setting the appropriate levels.

MQL5 also allows setting different parameters to different levels. For example, we can set different colors. Also we can use different styles (solid, dashed, and so on. MQL4 does not provide such options. Nevertheless, I have added to the loop the lines that define level colors and styles. They do not affect compilation while adding universality in MQL5.

The variables describing the default parameters are described as private members of the CGraphics class and are initialized in the class constructor with the values from the EA parameters.

class CGraphics { private : color m_Fibo_Default_Color; ENUM_LINE_STYLE m_Fibo_Default_Style ; CGraphics::CGraphics( void ) { m_Fibo_Default_Color = Fibo_Default_Color; m_Fibo_Default_Style = VFun_Levels_Style; }

For those who do not care about compatibility, I have added an override of this function. It allows setting parameters for each level using arrays passed in the function parameters. I think everything is clear from the code. If you need further explanation, please write an appropriate comment. The function override is enabled in the attached zip.

Here is another function that sets level descriptions for any Fibonacci object.



void CGraphics::SetFiboDescriptions( string _object_name, const string &_levels_descriptions[] ) { int i, levels_count=( int ) ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,_object_name, OBJPROP_LEVELS ), array_size= ArraySize (_levels_descriptions); for (i= 0 ; i<levels_count; i++) { if (array_size> 0 && i<array_size) { ObjectSetString ( 0 ,_object_name, OBJPROP_LEVELTEXT ,i,_levels_descriptions[i]); } else { ObjectSetString ( 0 ,_object_name, OBJPROP_LEVELTEXT ,i, "" ); } } ChartRedraw ( 0 ); }

There is nothing complicated here. The only condition is that by the time this function is called, the object levels must have already been set. And the function will simply loop through these levels and will assign a corresponding value from the array to the description of each of them. If data in the array is not enough, some of the levels will remain without a description.

And now, when adding a level has become easy, we can write the function that adds a Fibonacci fan.

void CGraphics::DrawVFan( void ) { double levels_values[]; string levels_descriptions[] = {}; int p1= 0 , p2= 0 ; double price1= 0 , price2= 0 ; string fun_name = CUtilites::GetCurrentObjectName(allPrefixes[ 3 ], OBJ_FIBOFAN ), fun_0_name = CUtilites::GetCurrentObjectName(allPrefixes[ 3 ]+ "0_" , OBJ_TREND ); CUtilites::StringToDoubleArray(VFun_Levels,levels_values); if (CMouse::Below()) { CUtilites::SetExtremumsBarsNumbers( false ,p1,p2); price1= iLow ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,p1); price2= iLow ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,p2); } else if (CMouse::Above()) { CUtilites::SetExtremumsBarsNumbers( true ,p1,p2); price1= iHigh ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,p1); price2= iHigh ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,p2); } ObjectCreate ( 0 ,fun_name, OBJ_FIBOFAN , 0 , iTime ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,p1), price1, iTime ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,p2), price2 ); TrendCreate( 0 , fun_0_name, 0 , iTime ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,p1), price1, iTime ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,p2), price2, CUtilites::GetTimeFrameColor(CUtilites::GetAllLowerTimeframes()), 0 , 1 , false , true , true ); SetFiboLevels(fun_name,levels_values); SetFiboDescriptions(fun_name, levels_descriptions); CurrentObjectDecorate(fun_name,m_Fibo_Default_Color); CurrentObjectDecorate( fun_0_name, CUtilites::GetTimeFrameColor( CUtilites::GetAllLowerTimeframes() ) ); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); }

I think it is convenient when the ray from which the fan is formed has a different color. To implement this ability in MQL4, we have to draw a regular straight line over the fan, as in the previous article.

In this case, we do not need level captions, so I simply use an empty array.

The array of values is created from the EA parameters using the utility function



CUtilites::StringToDoubleArray(VFun_Levels,levels_values);

This utility that converts a string to an array of numbers, was described in the first article.

Add a fan drawing command to the list of command descriptions:



if (CUtilites::GetCurrentOperationChar(VFun_Key) == lparam) { m_graphics.DrawVFan(); } break ;

Compile and check the result. Open the terminal and open the desired chart.

Move the mouse from the top or from the bottom of the chart, to the left of the basic extremum, and then press "F".

By the way, looking at the configuration of this particular fan, I assumed that the price could go down very soon.

And the price eventually went down.



Andrews' Pitchfork



I use 3 types of pitchfork.

First, I choose the required extrema and draw "regular" pitchfork. The points of the pitchfork are right at the extreme price values.

The second type of pitchfork described by Andrews' is the Schiff pitchfork. Here, point 1 is offset by half the distance 1-2 in trend direction. Accordingly, the slope of the center line is smaller. If the movement fits into these pitchforks, the movement is most probably flat, so the price is in a "corrective" movement.

The third type is the "reverse" pitchfork. Point 1 is offset in a counter-trend direction by the same 1-2 distance. This pitchfork type is used for fast movements. Usually they are shorter in time, but they make a greater price distance.

In practical analysis, I like to have all the three types of pitchfork on the chart at the same time. In this case, the price movement, along with the key points of probable future extrema, is much clearer.

Two functions are used to draw such a set. The first is the function that draws one pitchfork of any type.

void CGraphics::MakePitchfork( string _name, PitchforkPoints &_base, PitchforkType _type ) { double price_first; color pitchfork_color; int pitchfork_width; ENUM_LINE_STYLE pitchfork_style; double fibo_levels[] = { 1 }; string fibo_descriptions[] = { "" }; if (_type == SHIFF) { price_first = _base.shiffMainPointPrice; pitchfork_color = Pitchfork_Shiff_Color; pitchfork_width = Pitchfork_Shiff_Width; pitchfork_style = Pitchfork_Shiff_Style; } else if (_type == REVERCE) { price_first = _base.reverceMainPointPrice; pitchfork_color = Pitchfork_Reverce_Color; pitchfork_width = Pitchfork_Reverce_Width; pitchfork_style = Pitchfork_Reverce_Style; } else { price_first =_base.mainPointPrice; pitchfork_color = Pitchfork_Main_Color; pitchfork_width = Pitchfork_Main_Width; pitchfork_style = Pitchfork_Main_Style; } ObjectCreate ( 0 ,_name, OBJ_PITCHFORK , 0 , _base.time1,price_first, _base.time2,_base.secondPointPrice, _base.time3,_base.thirdPointPrice ); CurrentObjectDecorate( _name, pitchfork_color, pitchfork_width, pitchfork_style ); #ifdef __MQL5__ SetFiboLevels(_name,fibo_levels); SetFiboDescriptions(_name,fibo_descriptions); #endif ChartRedraw ( 0 ); }

The second function calculates the coordinates of points 1, 2, and 3 (base) for the created pitchfork and sequentially starts drawing of all three objects. The pitchfork is drawn based on this function, using the above CGraphics::MakePitchfork function.

void CGraphics::DrawPitchforksSet( void ) { bool up= true ; double dropped_price = CMouse::Price(); int dropped_bar = CMouse::Bar(); string name = "" ; PitchforkPoints base; if (CMouse::Below()) { up= false ; } else { if (!CMouse::Above()) { if (Print_Warning_Messages) { Print (DEBUG_MESSAGE_PREFIX, ": Set a point above or below the bar extreme price" ); } return ; } } int bar_first = CUtilites::GetNearestExtremumBarNumber( dropped_bar, true , up, Pitchfork_First_Point_Left_Bars, Pitchfork_First_Point_Right_Bars ); int bar_second = CUtilites::GetNearestExtremumBarNumber( bar_first- 1 , true , !up, Pitchfork_Second_Point_Left_Bars, Pitchfork_Second_Point_Right_Bars ); int bar_third = CUtilites::GetNearestExtremumBarNumber( bar_second- 1 , true , up, Pitchfork_Third_Point_Left_Bars, Pitchfork_Third_Point_Right_Bars ); if (bar_first< 0 ||bar_second< 0 ||bar_third< 0 ) { if (Print_Warning_Messages) { Print (DEBUG_MESSAGE_PREFIX, ": Could not find points that match all conditions." ); } return ; } base.mainPointPrice = up ? iHigh ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,bar_first) : iLow ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,bar_first); base.secondPointPrice = up ? iLow ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,bar_second) : iHigh ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,bar_second); base.thirdPointPrice = up ? iHigh ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,bar_third) : iLow ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,bar_third); base.shiffMainPointPrice = base.mainPointPrice- (base.mainPointPrice-base.secondPointPrice)/ 2 ; base.reverceMainPointPrice = base.mainPointPrice+ (base.mainPointPrice-base.secondPointPrice)/ 2 ; base.time1 = iTime ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,bar_first); base.time2 = iTime ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,bar_second); base.time3 = iTime ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,bar_third); if (Pitchfork_Show_Main) { name =CUtilites::GetCurrentObjectName(allPrefixes[ 4 ]+ "_main" , OBJ_PITCHFORK ); MakePitchfork(name,base,SIMPLE); } if (Pitchfork_Show_Shiff) { name =CUtilites::GetCurrentObjectName(allPrefixes[ 4 ]+ "_shiff" , OBJ_PITCHFORK ); MakePitchfork(name,base,SHIFF); } if (Pitchfork_Show_Reverce) { name =CUtilites::GetCurrentObjectName(allPrefixes[ 4 ]+ "_reverce" , OBJ_PITCHFORK ); MakePitchfork(name,base,REVERCE); } }

I use the following enumeration to describe pitchfork types:

enum PitchforkType { SIMPLE, SHIFF, REVERCE };

I have added a structure for the points (PitchforkPoints base;) in order to pass fewer parameters to it when calling a drawing function.



struct PitchforkPoints { double mainPointPrice; double shiffMainPointPrice; double reverceMainPointPrice; double secondPointPrice; double thirdPointPrice; datetime time1; datetime time2; datetime time3; };

Finally, add a description of the reaction to the control key in the "Shortcuts.mqh" file:

if (CUtilites::GetCurrentOperationChar(Pitchfork_Key) == lparam) { m_graphics.DrawPitchforksSet(); } break ;

Compile and check.

To display a pitchfork set on the chart, press the "P" key (Pitchfork).



Trend Line Drawing Features in MetaTrader

Generally, the above described objects can be used for any graphics. The functionality has straight lines, Andres pitchfork, Fibonacci fan, horizontal and vertical levels.

Similarly, by finding extreme points to the right or to the left of the mouse, we can draw channels, horizontal Fibonacci levels, and so on. If you often use these shapes, you can easily implement the required functionality.

For me, the most difficult part of this library concerned the straight lines having an endpoint to the right and a second point in the future.

Such lines are very convenient for marking significant levels, both by price and by time. As a rule, the price notices these levels and forms at least a local extremum somewhere nearby; very often the price reverses.



But it turned out that the line drawing function in MetaTrader uses price and time.

The first problem occurs when lines are drawn on Friday and its right edge is on Monday.

On Friday, MetaTrader thinks that there must be Sunday, but then it understands on Monday, that it could not trade on that day and therefore two days must be discarded. Due to this, a line drawn by time coordinates will be shorter. This is clearly seen in the figure above.

If I need to measure a certain number of bars on the chart, this behavior is inconvenient.

The solution is quite simple: the date can be calculated not by the calendar, but by points. Mouse coordinates show a point on the chart; the distance between candlesticks can always be calculated (for example, as described in the first part, in the section "Distance between adjacent bars (in pixels)"), and then we only need to count to the right the required number of candlesticks and to convert the screen coordinates into time and price using the standard ChartXYToTimePrice function. But such a straight line should be drawn on Monday, not on Friday, in order to avoid the "Sunday collapse".

The method seems good but there is one but. The size of the space on which MetaTrader can draw a line is limited. If you try to draw a line larger than the space allowed by the program (for example, very close to the border, as in the left figure), then the effects can be very unexpected.

The right figure shows the same line drawn automatically, but now the chart is shifted to the right to show the right edge. Below is a normal line which should have been on this scale. Judging by the upper line properties, its right endpoint has gone ahead by almost six months!

Sometimes, with a sloping line, I saw how the line reversed in the opposite direction. MetaTrader could not convert the coordinates of the point to the correct date and simply set it to 0 (accordingly, the date was January 1, 1970). This effect never happens if the line is drawn by dates.

Conclusion: we need a function that calculates dates in an as yet undefined future, allowing easy drawing of straight lines.

So, let us create such a function.

Function for Getting a Future Date

Usually there is some point in the present or in the past, from which we want to measure something (for example, some kind of extremum). In addition, we usually either know the shift distance in bars, or we can easily calculate it. So, the most common task for this function will be to calculate the time relative to some point based on a shift in bars. However, I also like the effect of level lengthening/shortening depending on the scale. So, sometimes I want the function to calculate time by points, and not by bars.

Both the number of points and the number of bars are integers, therefore, the function needs some kind of feature in order to understand what exactly to do. Let us start with this feature.

enum ENUM_FUTURE_COUNT { COUNT_IN_BARS, COUNT_IN_PIXELS };

All descriptions of enumerations and global variables are in the GlobalVariables.mqh file. The enumeration of possible options for choosing intervals for our future function should also be added to this file.

The function itself does not draw anything and has nothing to do with the mouse. So, it must be a utility.

class CUtilites { public : static datetime GetTimeInFuture( const datetime _start_time, const int _length, const ENUM_FUTURE_COUNT _count_type=COUNT_IN_BARS ); datetime CUtilites::GetTimeInFuture( const datetime _start_time, const int _length, const ENUM_FUTURE_COUNT _count_type=COUNT_IN_BARS ) { datetime future_time; int bar_distance = GetBarsPixelDistance(), current_x, future_x, current_y, subwindow = 0 ; double current_price; ChartTimePriceToXY ( 0 ,subwindow,_start_time,CMouse::Price(),current_x,current_y); if (COUNT_IN_BARS == _count_type) { future_x = current_x + _length*bar_distance; } else { future_x = current_x + _length; } if ( ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS )>=future_x) { ChartXYToTimePrice ( 0 ,future_x,current_y,subwindow,future_time,current_price); } else { future_time = _start_time +( ((COUNT_IN_BARS == _count_type) ? _length : _length/bar_distance) * PeriodSeconds () ); } return future_time; }

However, it turned out that the function described in the previous version did not always produce a correct result. That is why I had to rewrite it. Everything turned out to be much simpler.



int CUtilites::GetBarsPixelDistance( void ) { return (( int ) MathPow ( 2 , ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_SCALE ))); }





Limited Horizontal Levels

I showed these levels in the previous section. It is a line of a certain length, which ideally does not depend on where you pointed the mouse. It is drawn from the point to which the mouse cursor is pointing. Therefore, a point should be selected a bit more carefully than, let's say, for a fan.

I want these levels to have a strictly defined (empirically) length in pixels. Then the line will cover different numbers of bars on different scales.

Also, I want to be able to write a normal line level and an extended one - all on the same scale.



Here's what got:

void CGraphics::DrawHorizontalLevel( double _multiplicator ) { datetime p2_time; string Level_Name = "" ; color Level_Color=CUtilites::GetTimeFrameColor(CUtilites::GetAllLowerTimeframes()); int window = 0 ; ENUM_LINE_STYLE Current_Style = STYLE_SOLID ; int Current_Width= 1 ; int level_length = 0 ; if (Short_Level_Length_In_Pixels) { level_length = Short_Level_Length_Pix; } else { level_length = Short_Level_Length * CUtilites::GetBarsPixelDistance(); } if (_multiplicator> 1 ) { Level_Name = CUtilites::GetCurrentObjectName(allPrefixes[ 7 ]); Current_Style = Long_Level_Style; Current_Width = Long_Level_Width; } else { Level_Name = CUtilites::GetCurrentObjectName(allPrefixes[ 6 ]); Current_Style = Short_Level_Style; Current_Width = Short_Level_Width; } p2_time = CUtilites::GetTimeInFuture(CMouse::Time(),level_length*_multiplicator,COUNT_IN_PIXELS); TrendCreate( 0 , Level_Name, 0 , CMouse::Time(), CMouse::Price(), p2_time, CMouse::Price(), Level_Color, Current_Style, Current_Width ); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); }

The first point is determined by the mouse pointer. When calculating the second point, the program first selects whether the line size should change with the chart scale change, and then it calculates the coordinates of the second point in pixels and recalculates them to price and time. (When you have a ready function, calculations are not very difficult).



Now we need to add control commands to the Shortcuts.mqh file:

if (CUtilites::GetCurrentOperationChar(Short_Level_Key) == lparam) { m_graphics.DrawHorizontalLevel( 1 ); } if (CUtilites::GetCurrentOperationChar(Long_Level_Key) == lparam) { m_graphics.DrawHorizontalLevel(Long_Level_Multiplicator); }

As a result, if the Short_Level_Length_In_Pixels parameter is true, then, when the S (Short) key is pressed, the program draws a horizontal segment with the length in pixels specified in the Short_Level_Length_Pix parameter.

If Short_Level_Length_In_Pixels == false, the level length is measured in candlesticks and is taken from the Short_Level_Length parameter.

If you press "L" (Long), the line length will double (will be multiplied by the number specified in the Long_Level_Multiplicator parameter).











Limited Trend Line



I believe that a trend line can carry a double load.

On the one hand, it shows a limit on the rate of price change ("not faster", if the price is below the line, or "not slower", if the price is above the line).

On the other hand, if the straight line is limited in price and time (is not a ray), then it can indicate levels (both prices and time). Of course, we could use a rectangle or something else for these purposes, but a diagonal line is clearer, in my opinion.

So, I have modified modify the CGraphics::DrawTrendLine function. First, the line now continues into the future for a limited amount of time, thus indicating the estimated price. Secondly, for clarity, I have added usual levels - horizontal and vertical.

It looks like this:

Of course, the length of the line (how many times the total length is greater than the distance between the initial points), the number of bars for extreme values and other features of the straight line are configured in the EA parameters.

void CGraphics::DrawTrendLine( void ) { int dropped_bar_number=CMouse::Bar(); int p1= 0 ,p2= 0 ; string trend_name = CUtilites::GetCurrentObjectName(allPrefixes[ 0 ], OBJ_TREND ); double price1= 0 , price2= 0 , tmp_price; datetime time1= 0 , time2= 0 , tmp_time; if (CMouse::Below()) { CUtilites::SetExtremumsBarsNumbers( false ,p1,p2); price1= iLow ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,p1); price2= iLow ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,p2); } else if (CMouse::Above()) { CUtilites::SetExtremumsBarsNumbers( true ,p1,p2); price1= iHigh ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,p1); price2= iHigh ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,p2); } else { return ; } time1= iTime ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,p1); time2= iTime ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,p2); if (Trend_Points == TREND_POINTS_HALF) { tmp_price = price2; tmp_time = time2; time2 = CUtilites::GetTimeInFuture(time1,(p1-p2)*Trend_Length_Coefficient); price2 = NormalizeDouble (price1 + (tmp_price - price1)*Trend_Length_Coefficient, Digits ()); DrawSimple( OBJ_HLINE ,time2,price2); DrawSimple( OBJ_VLINE ,time2,price2); } TrendCreate( 0 ,trend_name, 0 , time1,price1,time2,price2, CUtilites::GetTimeFrameColor(CUtilites::GetAllLowerTimeframes()), 0 ,Trend_Line_Width, false , true ,m_Is_Trend_Ray ); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); }

Other changes in the code are highlighted in yellow.



The rest is simple. The number of bars between the points is equal to (р1-р2) (do not forget that the bar numbers increase to the right). A coefficient allows calculating by how much an interval should be extended. Then simply call the utility function, even without specifying the third parameters, as it allows the calculation in bars by default.

Then calculate the price, draw the levels using the previously described DrawSimple function, which is in the same class, and draw the main line.

A beginner may ask: "How does the function "know" where the price should be added: up or down? If the line goes from top to bottom, then the price should be subtracted, and if it goes from bottom upwards, then the price should be added."



Please note that since it is not important for us whether we are linked to lows or to highs (we have already checked this at the beginning of the function), the direction is uniquely determined by the expression price1 + (tmp_price - price1).

If the line goes downwards, then price1 will be more than the price of the second point, and, therefore, the expression (tmp_price - price1) will be negative. Thus, the required distance will be deducted from the price.

If the line goes upwards, then the price defining the second point will be greater than the first one, and the expression in brackets will be positive, so the distance will be added to the initial price.

I would like to mention one more feature of this function; this is an explanation for beginners. If a function calculates prices, then the data must be normalized. That is, we need to make sure that the received number has the same number of decimal places as the quotes on the chart. Otherwise, an error will occur. The NormalizeDouble function is used for normalizing prices.



No changes are required in the Shortcuts.mqh file. The line is drawn by pressing the "T" key (Trend). So, the above function should be called to draw the line.

if (CUtilites::GetCurrentOperationChar(Trend_Line_Key) == lparam) { m_graphics.DrawTrendLine(); }





Drawing vertical levels



Since the markets have a trending nature and the price movement is not entirely random, most often the following rule can be used for trading: the price always tends to move by the same distance that it has already passed. The direction of the movement is a separate question. Often, after breaking through, say, the edge of a pin bar or some large candlestick, the price moves the same distance that was measured by this bar, and then reverses.

Nevertheless, many big traders (who might ultimately determine the direction) prefer to exit a position a little earlier than the 100% level is reached. Thus, the price often does not reach the popular levels.

Therefore, I also use fractional levels for trading. The most frequently used one is the level of 7/8. The last tool which we are going to consider in this article is designed to display these levels on the screen.



Now the function that draws the levels should be easy to understand.

void CGraphics::DrawVerticalLevels( void ) { string Current_Vertical_Name = CUtilites::GetCurrentObjectName(allPrefixes[ 5 ]), Current_Level_Name = CUtilites::GetCurrentObjectName(allPrefixes[ 5 ]+ "7_8_" ); double Current_Line_Lenth, Current_Extremum, Level_Price, High = iHigh ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,CMouse::Bar()), Low = iLow ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,CMouse::Bar()); int direction= 0 ; long timeframes; datetime Current_Date = iTime ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,CMouse::Bar()), Right_End_Time = CUtilites::GetTimeInFuture(Current_Date,Short_Level_Length); Current_Line_Lenth = (High-Low)* 2 ; if (CMouse::Above()) { Current_Extremum = High; direction = - 1 ; } else { if (CMouse::Below()) { Current_Extremum = Low; direction = 1 ; } else { return ; } } TrendCreate( 0 , Current_Vertical_Name, 0 , Current_Date, Current_Extremum, Current_Date, Current_Extremum+(Current_Line_Lenth* 2 ) *direction , CUtilites::GetTimeFrameColor(CUtilites::GetAllLowerTimeframes()), Vertical_With_Short_Levels_Style, Vertical_With_Short_Levels_Width ); Level_Price = Current_Extremum+(Current_Line_Lenth*Vertical_Short_Level_Coefficient) *direction ; TrendCreate( 0 , Current_Level_Name, 0 , Current_Date, Level_Price, Right_End_Time, Level_Price, CUtilites::GetTimeFrameColor(CUtilites::GetAllLowerTimeframes()), Short_Level_7_8_Style, Short_Level_7_8_Width ); Current_Level_Name = CUtilites::GetCurrentObjectName(allPrefixes[ 5 ]+ "14_8_" ); Level_Price = Current_Extremum+(Current_Line_Lenth* 2 *Vertical_Short_Level_Coefficient) *direction ; TrendCreate( 0 , Current_Level_Name, 0 , Current_Date, Level_Price, Right_End_Time, Level_Price, CUtilites::GetTimeFrameColor(CUtilites::GetAllLowerTimeframes()), Short_Level_14_8_Style, Short_Level_14_8_Width ); }

Please pay attention to two points. First, here the time of these levels is always calculated in bars. The required number of bars is taken from the Short_Level_Length variable, therefore, I always know how many bars will be measured.

Secondly, here you have to calculate the price based on just one point. Therefore, it is necessary to set direction dependent parameters, so that you do not have to double-check and write double code every time. In particular, we set the direction parameter, by which each term is multiplied, except for the first point. Thus, I again have only one expression describing the behavior of the line, but the sign of the terms in this expression depends on where the mouse is: above or below the candlestick.

The final shape is shown in the above figure.

Add a control structure to the Shortcuts.mqh file:



if (CUtilites::GetCurrentOperationChar(Vertical_With_Short_Levels_Key) == lparam) { m_graphics.DrawVerticalLevels(); } break ;

Keys used in the current library implementation



Action

Key Means

Move timeframe up by main TFs (from the panel of TFs) U U p Move timeframe down D D own Change chart Z level (chart on top of all objects or not) Z Z order Draw a sloping trend line based on two unidirectional extreme points closest to the mouse T T rend line

Switch ray mode for new lines

R key R ay Draw a simple vertical line

I (i) [Only visual vertical]

Draw a simple horizontal line

H H orizontal Draw Andrews' pitchfork set

P P itchfork Draw Fibonacci fan (VFun)

F key F un Draw a short horizontal level

S S hort Draw an extended horizontal level

L key L ong Draw a vertical line with level marks

V V ertical

Conclusion

The keyboard isertical).

I hope that the article will be useful but I do not guarantee anything at all. The resulting toolkit is very flexible and suitable for working in any markets. However, if the article readers will start using it with default settings, the markets may probably change. Probably not too significant, because change is the essence of the market.

You are welcome to share your comments and ideas.



I wish you stable profits!

