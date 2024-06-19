DoEasy. Controls (Part 33): Vertical ScrollBar

Contents

Concept

In the previous article dedicated to library graphical elements, we created a horizontal scroll bar that appears on an object if the object attached to a form extends beyond the boundaries of its parent form on the left, right, or both edges. Here we will created a vertical scrollbar based on the horizontal scrollbar object. It will appear on the form if the object attached to it extends beyond its boundaries at the top, bottom, or both sides.

The article is relatively short, more of an overview, since making a copy of the horizontal scrollbar object, turning it into a vertical one, is a pretty easy task. We will need these scrollbars later when developing subsequent controls in the Windows Form style. The vertical scroll bar was essentially developed a long time ago, but the publication of the article was delayed due to a small error, or rather an omission, that led to very unpleasant artifacts when interacting with graphical elements, which manifested itself in the constant "blinking" of invisible object parts. This happened due to uncontrolled premature updating of objects, which were subsequently trimmed to the size of their parent. This is how this "blinking" appeared - first, the object was completely rendered and displayed on the chart. After that, it was cropped to fit the size of the parent object form. As is usually the case in such situations, the solution turned out to be simple - removing the premature update with redrawing. But it took a lot of time to find the place where the redrawing took place. Now this bug has been found and fixed, so we can safely continue developing the library.





Improving library classes

First of all, we will add useful functions and methods we are going to need in subsequent library improvements.

Sometimes, we need to find an opening time of a bar where an event occurred. If the event occurred at the moment the candle opened, then there are no problems with finding the time. But if the event occurred between the candle opening and closing time, then you can use the time of this event to calculate the opening time of the candle on a given chart period. We can, of course, use standard functions, convert the event time into a bar index, and finally get the opening time of the desired candle on the required chart period using the bar index... But all this takes CPU time. If the execution speed is important, it is still better to use the calculation, provided that the event occurred inside a real-life candle.

The Russian-language forum here has a useful thread, where resource users share interesting codes of this kind. Let's take advantage of the proposed algorithm and write the library function.

Implement the following function at the very end of the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Services\DELib.mqh library file:

datetime GetStartTimeOfBarFast( const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const datetime time) { ENUM_TIMEFRAMES tf=(timeframe== PERIOD_CURRENT ? _Period : timeframe); int ts= 0 ; if (tf< PERIOD_MN1 ) { ushort i_tf= ushort (tf); uchar _i= uchar (i_tf>> 14 ); int n=i_tf & 0x0FFF ; ts=(_i== 0 ? n* 60 : _i== 1 ? n* 60 * 60 : 60 * 60 * 24 * 7 ); } if (tf< PERIOD_W1 ) return time-time % ts; if (tf== PERIOD_W1 ) return time-(time+ 4 * 24 * 60 * 60 ) % ts; else { static int dm[ 12 ] = { 0 , 31 , 61 , 92 , 122 , 153 , 184 , 214 , 245 , 275 , 306 , 337 }; static int last_days = 0 ; static datetime last_result = 0 ; int days = int (time/( 24 * 60 * 60 )); if (last_days!=days) { last_days = days; int d1 = (days+ 306 + 365 )% 1461 ; int y = d1/ 365 ; datetime t1 = time - time % ( 24 * 60 * 60 ) - d1* 24 * 60 * 60 ; int m = 0 ; if (d1== 1460 ) { m= 11 ; y--; }; int d = d1-y* 365 + 1 ; if (d!= 31 ) if (d== 276 ) m = 9 ; else m = int (d/ 30.68 ); if (m< 0 || m> 11 ) return WRONG_VALUE ; last_result = t1+y* 365 * 24 * 60 * 60 +dm[m]* 24 * 60 * 60 ; } return last_result; } }

The algorithm analysis is found on the forum at the link above. Subsequently, using this function, we can always find the opening time of the bar, within which there was some event. At the same time, we will not have to resort to insufficiently fast functions where calculation speed is important.

When working with graphical objects, sometimes it is necessary to change the color of the graphical object depending on the situation. We can, of course, use colors from the list of standard colors, but they are often not sufficient. For example, there is a certain object, say, of a neutral gray color. Depending on the situation, it may change its tone slightly. In one case, it may change color to slightly reddish, in another case, to slightly greenish. In other words, in this case, we only need to slightly add the saturation of one or another component of the color, rather than apply colors from the standard set.

To achieve this, declare the following method in the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GCnvElement.mqh graphical element object file:

uint ChangeColorLightness( const uint clr, const double change_value); color ChangeColorLightness( const color colour, const double change_value); uint ChangeColorSaturation( const uint clr, const double change_value); color ChangeColorSaturation( const color colour, const double change_value); color ChangeRGBComponents( color clr, const uchar R, const uchar G, const uchar B);

Let's write its implementation outside the class body:

color CGCnvElement::ChangeRGBComponents( color clr, const uchar R, const uchar G, const uchar B) { double r=CColors::GetR(clr)+R; if (r> 255 ) r= 255 ; double g=CColors::GetG(clr)+G; if (g> 255 ) g= 255 ; double b=CColors::GetB(clr)+B; if (b> 255 ) b= 255 ; return CColors::RGBToColor(r,g,b); }

All is simple here - we get each of the color components passed to the method that needs to be changed, and add the corresponding values, passed to the method, to the values of the resulting components. If any of the values ends up being greater than 255, we adjust it to 255. As a result, we return the color comprised of the calculated new components using the RGBToColor method of the CColor library class.



Here, in the same file, there is a method that sets the coordinates and dimensions of the visible area of the graphical element:

void SetVisibleArea( const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) { this .SetVisibleAreaX(x, false ); this .SetVisibleAreaY(y, false ); this .SetVisibleAreaWidth(w, false ); this .SetVisibleAreaHeight(h, false ); }

Let's add to it the ability to independently indicate how the scope of visibility is set - only in the properties of a graphical element object, or in the properties and in a physical object. To do this, simply add another input variable and, correspondingly, fix the method call, which sets the scope to the entire object size:

void SetVisibleArea( const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const bool only_prop ) { this .SetVisibleAreaX(x, only_prop ); this .SetVisibleAreaY(y, only_prop ); this .SetVisibleAreaWidth(w, only_prop ); this .SetVisibleAreaHeight(h, only_prop ); } void ResetVisibleArea( void ) { this .SetVisibleArea( 0 , 0 , this .Width(), this .Height(), false ); }





In the implementation, clearing the element and filling it with color and opacity without cropping but updating the chart by flag, we need to slightly change the object update logic. Previously, the object was always updated here regardless of whether the chart redraw flag was set:

void CGCnvElement::EraseNoCrop( const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool redraw= false ) { color arr[ 1 ]; arr[ 0 ]=colour; this .SaveColorsBG(arr); this .m_canvas.Erase(:: ColorToARGB (colour,opacity)); this .Update(redraw); }

The Update() method with the chart redraw flag here always updates the object after it has been completely painted over with the color specified in the parameters of the EraseNoCrop() method. Accordingly, regardless of the redraw flag, the object was always updated (the applied changes were displayed). The redraw flag only affected the change display time — either immediately (if the flag was set to true), or upon tick arrival or chart update (if the flag was set to false). Since this method completely recolors the entire object, it can be displayed at any time on the chart in its full size. If this object should have been cropped to the size of its parent object it was attached to, then this redrawing caused unpleasant "blinking" of the invisible part of the object, since cropping of the invisible part is always performed after calling this method.

Now all has been fixed. There is no more blinking of the object invisible part:

void CGCnvElement::EraseNoCrop( const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool redraw= false ) { color arr[ 1 ]; arr[ 0 ]=colour; this .SaveColorsBG(arr); this .m_canvas.Erase(:: ColorToARGB (colour,opacity)); if (redraw) this .Update(redraw); }

Here, the object is updated only when the redraw flag is set. Accordingly, we can now control the display of an object programmatically - if we are absolutely sure that the object does not need to be cropped, then we call the method with the flag set, and its new appearance is immediately displayed on the chart. If the object needs to be cropped, then this method is first called with the flag cleared, and then the Crop() method is called, which crops hidden areas and updates the appearance of the object with the chart redrawn based on the flag. It was this logical error that prevented the further development of the library graphical elements. The error has now been resolved.

Now in \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Helpers\BarProgressBar.mqh, namely in the timer handler, fix calling the SetVisibleArea() method by specifying the necessary flag:

if (glare.DisplayState()==CANV_ELEMENT_DISPLAY_STATE_NORMAL) { glare.SetDisplayState(CANV_ELEMENT_DISPLAY_STATE_WAITING_FADE_IN); this .m_pause.SetWaitingMSC( this .ShowDelay()); this .m_pause.SetTimeBegin(); if (glare.RightEdge()>= this .CoordX()) { glare.Hide(); if (glare.Move( this .CoordX()-glare.Width(), this .CoordY())) { glare.SetCoordXRelative(glare.CoordX()- this .CoordX()); glare.SetCoordYRelative(glare.CoordY()- this .CoordY()); glare.SetVisibleArea( 0 , 0 ,glare.Width(),glare.Height(), false ); } } return ; }





Almost every library object includes a graphical control object that allows us to dynamically create graphical object forms. Let's add the methods that allow us to create some standard graphical objects. In the public section of the file for the graphical objects management object class \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\GraphElmControl.mqh, declare new methods for drawing trend lines and arrows:

public : CGraphElmControl *GetObject( void ) { return & this ; } void SetTypeNode( const int type_node) { this .m_type_node=type_node; } CForm *CreateForm( const int form_id, const long chart_id, const int wnd, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); CForm *CreateForm( const int form_id, const int wnd, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); CForm *CreateForm( const int form_id, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); bool CreateTrendLine( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2, const double price2, color clr, int width= 1 , ENUM_LINE_STYLE style= STYLE_SOLID ); bool CreateTrendLine( const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2, const double price2, color clr, int width= 1 , ENUM_LINE_STYLE style= STYLE_SOLID ); bool CreateTrendLine( const string name, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2, const double price2, color clr, int width= 1 , ENUM_LINE_STYLE style= STYLE_SOLID ); bool CreateArrow( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, const double price1, color clr, uchar arrow_code, int width= 1 ); bool CreateArrow( const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, const double price1, color clr, uchar arrow_code, int width= 1 ); bool CreateArrow( const string name, const datetime time1, const double price1, color clr, uchar arrow_code, int width= 1 ); CGraphElmControl(){ this .m_type=OBJECT_DE_TYPE_GELEMENT_CONTROL; } CGraphElmControl( int type_node); };





In the private section, declare the method that sets general parameters for standard graphical objects:

class CGraphElmControl : public CObject { private : int m_type; int m_type_node; void SetCommonParamsStdGraphObj( const long chart_id, const string name); public : CGraphElmControl *GetObject( void ) { return & this ; }

Each newly created object should be assigned by default some properties, the meaning of which is the same for all created graphical objects without exception: the object should be hidden in the list of all chart objects, not selected and not selectable with the mouse, and it should be displayed on all timeframes. These are the properties set by the SetCommonParamsStdGraphObj method whose implementation is done outside the class body:

void CGraphElmControl::SetCommonParamsStdGraphObj( const long chart_id, const string name) { :: ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_HIDDEN , true ); :: ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_SELECTED , false ); :: ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE , false ); :: ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES , OBJ_ALL_PERIODS ); }





Also, let's write the implementation of methods, that create graphical objects, outside the class body:

bool CGraphElmControl::CreateTrendLine( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2, const double price2, color clr, int width= 1 , ENUM_LINE_STYLE style= STYLE_SOLID ) { if (!CreateNewStdGraphObject(chart_id,name, OBJ_TREND ,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2)) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_STD_GRAPH_OBJ), ": " ,StdGraphObjectTypeDescription( OBJ_TREND )); return false ; } this .SetCommonParamsStdGraphObj(chart_id,name); :: ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_COLOR ,clr); :: ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_WIDTH ,width); :: ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_STYLE ,style); return true ; } bool CGraphElmControl::CreateTrendLine( const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2, const double price2, color clr, int width= 1 , ENUM_LINE_STYLE style= STYLE_SOLID ) { return this .CreateTrendLine(:: ChartID (),name,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,clr,width,style); } bool CGraphElmControl::CreateTrendLine( const string name, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2, const double price2, color clr, int width= 1 , ENUM_LINE_STYLE style= STYLE_SOLID ) { return this .CreateTrendLine(:: ChartID (),name, 0 ,time1,price1,time2,price2,clr,width,style); } bool CGraphElmControl::CreateArrow( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, const double price1, color clr, uchar arrow_code, int width= 1 ) { if (!CreateNewStdGraphObject(chart_id,name, OBJ_ARROW ,subwindow,time1,price1)) { :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_GRAPH_STD_OBJ_ERR_FAILED_CREATE_STD_GRAPH_OBJ), ": " ,StdGraphObjectTypeDescription( OBJ_ARROW )); return false ; } this .SetCommonParamsStdGraphObj(chart_id,name); :: ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_COLOR ,clr); :: ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_WIDTH ,width); :: ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_ARROWCODE ,arrow_code); return true ; } bool CGraphElmControl::CreateArrow( const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, const double price1, color clr, uchar arrow_code, int width= 1 ) { return this .CreateArrow(:: ChartID (),name,subwindow,time1,price1,clr,arrow_code,width); } bool CGraphElmControl::CreateArrow( const string name, const datetime time1, const double price1, color clr, uchar arrow_code, int width= 1 ) { return this .CreateArrow(:: ChartID (),name, 0 ,time1,price1,clr,arrow_code,width); }





The instance of an object of the graphical objects management class is included in each library object inherited from the CBaseObj library base object class. The graphical objects management object has the methods for creating such objects. In order for us to create graphical objects from the object class, we need to write methods for creating graphical objects in the base object class. This will simplify the development of graphics in applications. Essentially, we can first get the pointer to the desired object, then get the pointer to its graphical objects management object, and then, by accessing its methods, create graphical objects. But it is a long way. It is easier, more convenient and faster to simply get a pointer to an object and use its methods to create graphical objects, within which the entire chain described above will be executed.

In the public section of the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\BaseObj.mqh library base object file, in the section for working with graphical objects, declare new methods for creating trend lines and arrow objects:

CForm *CreateForm( const int form_id, const long chart_id, const int wnd, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) { return this .m_graph_elm.CreateForm(form_id,chart_id,wnd,name,x,y,w,h); } CForm *CreateForm( const int form_id, const int wnd, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) { return this .m_graph_elm.CreateForm(form_id,wnd,name,x,y,w,h); } CForm *CreateForm( const int form_id, const string name, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) { return this .m_graph_elm.CreateForm(form_id,name,x,y,w,h); } bool CreateTrendLine( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2, const double price2, color clr, int width= 1 , ENUM_LINE_STYLE style= STYLE_SOLID ) { return this .m_graph_elm.CreateTrendLine(chart_id,name,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,clr,width,style); } bool CreateTrendLine( const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2, const double price2, color clr, int width= 1 , ENUM_LINE_STYLE style= STYLE_SOLID ) { return this .m_graph_elm.CreateTrendLine(:: ChartID (),name,subwindow,time1,price1,time2,price2,clr,width,style);} bool CreateTrendLine( const string name, const datetime time1, const double price1, const datetime time2, const double price2, color clr, int width= 1 , ENUM_LINE_STYLE style= STYLE_SOLID ) { return this .m_graph_elm.CreateTrendLine(:: ChartID (),name, 0 ,time1,price1,time2,price2,clr,width,style); } bool CreateArrow( const long chart_id, const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, const double price1, color clr, uchar arrow_code, int width= 1 ) { return this .m_graph_elm.CreateArrow(chart_id,name,subwindow,time1,price1,clr,arrow_code,width); } bool CreateArrow( const string name, const int subwindow, const datetime time1, const double price1, color clr, uchar arrow_code, int width= 1 ) { return this .m_graph_elm.CreateArrow(:: ChartID (),name,subwindow,time1,price1,clr,arrow_code,width); } bool CreateArrow( const string name, const datetime time1, const double price1, color clr, uchar arrow_code, int width= 1 ) { return this .m_graph_elm.CreateArrow(:: ChartID (),name, 0 ,time1,price1,clr,arrow_code,width); }

The appropriate methods of the graphics control object are simply called in the methods. In the future, we will add methods for creating other standard graphical objects. For now, these graphical objects will be enough for us to use in subsequent articles.

Let's start creating a vertical scrollbar object.

A scrollbar grab area is a slider you can grab with your mouse and move within the scrollbar, thereby moving the area controlled by it. When scrolling the mouse wheel in one direction or another, while the cursor is inside the scroll bar, a click event is generated on the corresponding scroll control button (arrow buttons at the edges of the scroll bar). The events are already generated when the mouse wheel is scrolled for the horizontal scroll bar - right and left arrow button clicking events. Now we need to add event generation for the up and down arrow button clicking for the vertical scrollbar slider.

In the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Helpers\ScrollBarThumb.mqh file, namely in the "The cursor is inside the active area, the mouse wheel is being scrolled" event handler, make the following changes:

void CScrollBarThumb::MouseActiveAreaWhellHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam) { CWinFormBase * base = this .GetBase(); if ( base ==NULL) return ; base .BringToTop(); ENUM_WF_CONTROL_EVENT evn=WF_CONTROL_EVENT_NO_EVENT; switch ( base .TypeGraphElement()) { case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SCROLL_BAR_HORISONTAL: evn=(dparam> 0 ? WF_CONTROL_EVENT_CLICK_SCROLL_LEFT : dparam< 0 ? WF_CONTROL_EVENT_CLICK_SCROLL_RIGHT : WF_CONTROL_EVENT_NO_EVENT); break ; case GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SCROLL_BAR_VERTICAL : evn=(dparam> 0 ? WF_CONTROL_EVENT_CLICK_SCROLL_UP : dparam< 0 ? WF_CONTROL_EVENT_CLICK_SCROLL_DOWN : WF_CONTROL_EVENT_NO_EVENT); break ; default : break ; } base .OnChartEvent(evn,lparam,dparam,sparam); ::ChartRedraw( base .ChartID()); }

Depending on which object is the base object for the capture area (the horizontal or vertical scroll bar), the event handler of the base object is called the corresponding event codes are passed to: either a mouse click on the left or right arrow button, or a mouse click on the arrow up or down button.

To create a vertical scrollbar object, take the horizontal scrollbar object class file \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Helpers\ScrollBarHorisontal.mqh and save it as \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Helpers\ScrollBarVertical.mqh. Since a new class is created on the basis of an identical one, we just need to replace some calculations: instead of "left/right" in the calculations, use "top/bottom", and so on. There is no point in describing every change made. Read the appropriate article to learn more about creating such an object. Here we will just look at the entire class file with the modifications already made:

#property copyright "Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://mql5.com/en/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "ScrollBarThumb.mqh" #include "ArrowDownButton.mqh" #include "ArrowUpButton.mqh" #include "ScrollBar.mqh" class CScrollBarVertical : public CScrollBar { private : virtual void CreateArrowButtons( const int width, const int height); int CalculateThumbAreaDistance( const int thumb_size); protected : CScrollBarVertical( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, CGCnvElement *main_obj,CGCnvElement *base_obj, const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); virtual void MouseActiveAreaWhellHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam); public : virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_STRING property) { return true ; } CArrowUpButton *GetArrowButtonUp( void ) { return this .GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_UP, 0 ); } CArrowDownButton *GetArrowButtonDown( void ) { return this .GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_DOWN, 0 ); } int BarWorkAreaSize( void ); int BarWorkAreaCoord( void ); virtual bool Resize( const int w, const int h, const bool redraw); int SetThumbParams( void ); CScrollBarVertical(CGCnvElement *main_obj,CGCnvElement *base_obj, const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h); virtual void OnTimer ( void ); virtual void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam); }; CScrollBarVertical::CScrollBarVertical( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE type, CGCnvElement *main_obj,CGCnvElement *base_obj, const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CScrollBar(type,main_obj,base_obj,chart_id,subwindow,descript,x,y,w,h) { this .SetTypeElement(type); this .CreateThumbArea(); } CScrollBarVertical::CScrollBarVertical(CGCnvElement *main_obj,CGCnvElement *base_obj, const long chart_id, const int subwindow, const string descript, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) : CScrollBar(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SCROLL_BAR_VERTICAL,main_obj,base_obj,chart_id,subwindow,descript,x,y,w,h) { this .SetTypeElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SCROLL_BAR_VERTICAL); this .CreateThumbArea(); } void CScrollBarVertical::CreateArrowButtons( const int width, const int height) { int size= this .Thickness()- this .BorderSizeLeft()- this .BorderSizeRight(); this .CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_UP, 0 , 0 ,size,size, this .BackgroundColor(), 255 , true , false ); this .CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_ARROW_BUTTON_DOWN, 0 , this .Height()-height,size,size, this .BackgroundColor(), 255 , true , false ); this .CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_SCROLL_BAR_THUMB, 0 , this .Height()/ 2 -height,size, 30 ,CLR_DEF_CONTROL_SCROLL_BAR_THUMB_COLOR, 255 , true , false ); this .SetArrowSize( 2 ); CArrowUpButton *bu= this .GetArrowButtonUp(); if (bu!= NULL ) { bu.SetBackgroundColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_SCROLL_BAR_BUTT_COLOR, true ); bu.SetBackgroundColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_SCROLL_BAR_BUTT_MOUSE_DOWN); bu.SetBackgroundColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_SCROLL_BAR_BUTT_MOUSE_OVER); bu.SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_SCROLL_BAR_BUTT_FORE_COLOR, true ); bu.SetForeColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_SCROLL_BAR_BUTT_FORE_MOUSE_DOWN); bu.SetForeColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_SCROLL_BAR_BUTT_FORE_MOUSE_OVER); } CArrowDownButton *bd= this .GetArrowButtonDown(); if (bd!= NULL ) { bd.SetBackgroundColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_SCROLL_BAR_BUTT_COLOR, true ); bd.SetBackgroundColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_SCROLL_BAR_BUTT_MOUSE_DOWN); bd.SetBackgroundColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_SCROLL_BAR_BUTT_MOUSE_OVER); bd.SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_SCROLL_BAR_BUTT_FORE_COLOR, true ); bd.SetForeColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_SCROLL_BAR_BUTT_FORE_MOUSE_DOWN); bd.SetForeColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_SCROLL_BAR_BUTT_FORE_MOUSE_OVER); } CScrollBarThumb *th= this .GetThumb(); if (th!= NULL ) { th.SetBackgroundColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_SCROLL_BAR_THUMB_COLOR, true ); th.SetBorderColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_SCROLL_BAR_THUMB_BORDER_COLOR, true ); th.SetBackgroundColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_SCROLL_BAR_THUMB_MOUSE_DOWN); th.SetBackgroundColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_SCROLL_BAR_THUMB_MOUSE_OVER); th.SetForeColor(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_SCROLL_BAR_THUMB_FORE_COLOR, true ); th.SetForeColorMouseDown(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_SCROLL_BAR_THUMB_FORE_MOUSE_DOWN); th.SetForeColorMouseOver(CLR_DEF_CONTROL_SCROLL_BAR_THUMB_FORE_MOUSE_OVER); } } bool CScrollBarVertical::Resize( const int w, const int h, const bool redraw) { if (!CWinFormBase::Resize(w,h,redraw)) return false ; CArrowDownButton *bd= this .GetArrowButtonDown(); if (bd== NULL ) return false ; if (bd.Move(bd.CoordX(), this .BottomEdge()- this .BorderSizeBottom()-bd.Height())) { bd.SetCoordXRelative(bd.CoordX()- this .CoordX()); bd.SetCoordYRelative(bd.CoordY()- this .CoordY()); } this .SetThumbParams(); return true ; } int CScrollBarVertical::SetThumbParams( void ) { CWinFormBase *base= this .GetBase(); if (base== NULL ) return 0 ; CScrollBarThumb *thumb= this .GetThumb(); if (thumb== NULL ) return 0 ; int base_h=base.HeightWorkspace(); int objs_h=base_h+base.OversizeTop()+base.OversizeBottom(); double px=( double )base_h/ double (objs_h!= 0 ? objs_h : 1 ); int thumb_size=( int ):: floor ( this .BarWorkAreaSize()*px); if (thumb_size<DEF_CONTROL_SCROLL_BAR_THUMB_SIZE_MIN) thumb_size=DEF_CONTROL_SCROLL_BAR_THUMB_SIZE_MIN; if (thumb_size> this .BarWorkAreaSize()) thumb_size= this .BarWorkAreaSize(); int thumb_y= this .CalculateThumbAreaDistance(thumb_size); if (!thumb.Resize(thumb.Width(),thumb_size, true )) return 0 ; if (thumb.Move(thumb.CoordX(), this .BarWorkAreaCoord()+thumb_y)) { thumb.SetCoordXRelative(thumb.CoordX()- this .CoordX()); thumb.SetCoordYRelative(thumb.CoordY()- this .CoordY()); } return thumb_size; } int CScrollBarVertical::CalculateThumbAreaDistance( const int thumb_size) { CWinFormBase *base= this .GetBase(); if (base== NULL ) return 0 ; double x=( double )thumb_size/( double )base.HeightWorkspace(); return ( int ):: ceil (( double )base.OversizeTop()*x); } int CScrollBarVertical::BarWorkAreaSize( void ) { CArrowUpButton *bu= this .GetArrowButtonUp(); CArrowDownButton *bd= this .GetArrowButtonDown(); int y1=(bu!= NULL ? bu.BottomEdge() : this .CoordY()+ this .BorderSizeTop()); int y2=(bd!= NULL ? bd.CoordY() : this .BottomEdge()- this .BorderSizeBottom()); return (y2-y1); } int CScrollBarVertical::BarWorkAreaCoord( void ) { CArrowUpButton *bu= this .GetArrowButtonUp(); return (bu!= NULL ? bu.BottomEdge() : this .CoordY()+ this .BorderSizeTop()); } void CScrollBarVertical:: OnTimer ( void ) { } void CScrollBarVertical:: OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { CGCnvElement:: OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); CArrowUpButton *buttu= this .GetArrowButtonUp(); CArrowDownButton *buttd= this .GetArrowButtonDown(); CScrollBarThumb *thumb= this .GetThumb(); if (buttu== NULL || buttd== NULL || thumb== NULL ) return ; if (id==WF_CONTROL_EVENT_MOVING) { this .BringToTop(); int x=( int )lparam; int y=( int )dparam; x= this .CoordX()+ this .BorderSizeLeft(); if (y<buttu.BottomEdge()) y=buttu.BottomEdge(); if (y>buttd.CoordY()-thumb.Height()) y=buttd.CoordY()-thumb.Height(); if (thumb.Move(x,y, true )) { thumb.SetCoordXRelative(thumb.CoordX()- this .CoordX()); thumb.SetCoordYRelative(thumb.CoordY()- this .CoordY()); } CWinFormBase *base= this .GetBase(); if (base!= NULL ) { base.CheckForOversize(); int distance=thumb.CoordY()-buttu.BottomEdge(); static int distance_last=distance; int shift_value= 0 ; if (distance!=distance_last) { shift_value=distance_last-distance; distance_last=distance; } int cntt_d=( int )base.GetMaxLongPropFromDependent(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOTTOM); int cntt_u=( int )base.GetMinLongPropFromDependent(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y); int extu=base.CoordYWorkspace()-cntt_u; double y=( double ) this .HeightWorkspace()*( double )distance/ double (thumb.Height()!= 0 ? thumb.Height() : DBL_MIN ); int shift_need=extu-( int ):: round (y); if (shift_value> 0 ) { if (cntt_u+shift_need<=base.CoordYWorkspace()) base.ShiftDependentObj( 0 ,shift_need); } if (shift_value< 0 ) { if (cntt_d-shift_need>=base.BottomEdgeWorkspace()) base.ShiftDependentObj( 0 ,shift_need); } :: ChartRedraw ( this . ChartID ()); } } if (id==WF_CONTROL_EVENT_CLICK_SCROLL_UP || id==WF_CONTROL_EVENT_CLICK_SCROLL_DOWN) { this .BringToTop(); CWinFormBase *base= this .GetBase(); if (base== NULL ) return ; base.CheckForOversize(); int cntt_d=( int )base.GetMaxLongPropFromDependent(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_BOTTOM); int cntt_u=( int )base.GetMinLongPropFromDependent(CANV_ELEMENT_PROP_COORD_Y); int shift=(sparam!= "" ? DEF_CONTROL_SCROLL_BAR_SCROLL_STEP_CLICK : DEF_CONTROL_SCROLL_BAR_SCROLL_STEP_WHELL); if (id==WF_CONTROL_EVENT_CLICK_SCROLL_UP) { if (cntt_u+shift<=base.CoordYWorkspace()) base.ShiftDependentObj( 0 ,shift); } if (id==WF_CONTROL_EVENT_CLICK_SCROLL_DOWN) { if (cntt_d-shift>=base.BottomEdgeWorkspace()) base.ShiftDependentObj( 0 ,-shift); } this .SetThumbParams(); } } void CScrollBarVertical::MouseActiveAreaWhellHandler( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam) { ENUM_WF_CONTROL_EVENT evn=(dparam> 0 ? WF_CONTROL_EVENT_CLICK_SCROLL_UP : dparam< 0 ? WF_CONTROL_EVENT_CLICK_SCROLL_DOWN : WF_CONTROL_EVENT_NO_EVENT); this . OnChartEvent (evn,lparam,dparam,sparam); :: ChartRedraw ( this . ChartID ()); }

After changes have already been made to this file, a vertical scroll bar appears in objects, to which children objects are attached, and which extend beyond the parent object at the top, bottom, or both sides at once.



In order for scroll bars to appear on a parent object, which is a container for its children objects, when creating an object attached to it, we need to check whether it extends beyond the boundaries of its container. This check has already been implemented to display a horizontal scrollbar. Now we need to modify the container object class so that both scroll bars appear if an object attached to the container extends beyond its boundaries on either side.

Open the \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Containers\Container.mqh file and add the necessary checks and scrollbars display in the method for creating attached objects:

bool CContainer::CreateNewElement( const ENUM_GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE element_type, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const color colour, const uchar opacity, const bool activity, const bool redraw) { if (element_type<GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BASE) { CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,MSG_PANEL_OBJECT_ERR_OBJ_MUST_BE_WFBASE); return false ; } CWinFormBase *obj=CForm::CreateAndAddNewElement(element_type,x,y,w,h,colour,opacity,activity); if (obj== NULL ) return false ; this .SetObjParams(obj,colour); if ( this .ElementsTotal()> 0 ) { if ( this .AutoSize()) this .AutoSizeProcess(redraw); else { if ( this .CheckForOversize()) { if ( this .OversizeLeft()> 0 || this .OversizeRight()> 0 ) { CScrollBarHorisontal *sbh= this .GetScrollBarHorisontal(); if (sbh!= NULL ) { sbh.SetThumbParams(); sbh.SetDisplayed( true ); sbh.Show(); } } if ( this .OversizeTop()> 0 || this .OversizeBottom()> 0 ) { CScrollBarVertical *sbv= this .GetScrollBarVertical(); if (sbv!= NULL ) { sbv.SetThumbParams(); sbv.SetDisplayed( true ); sbv.Show(); } } } } } obj.Crop(); return true ; }





Now we need to correct some classes that call the method of redrawing without cropping the EraseNoCrop() object. We need to set false, so that the object does not update inside the method.

Changes need to be made to the Redraw() methods of three objects in three library files \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Common Controls\Button.mqh, \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Common Controls\CheckBox.mqh and \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Graph\WForms\Common Controls\Label.mqh.

All changes boil down to setting the false flag:

void CButton::Redraw( bool redraw) { this .EraseNoCrop( this .BackgroundColor(), this .Opacity() , false ); int x= 0 ,y= 0 ; CLabel::SetTextParamsByAlign(x,y); this .Text(x,y, this .Text(), this .ForeColor(), this .ForeColorOpacity(), this .TextAnchor()); this .Crop(); this .Update(redraw); } void CCheckBox::Redraw( bool redraw) { this .EraseNoCrop( this .BackgroundColor(), this .Opacity() , false ); this .SetCorrectTextCoords(); this .Text( this .m_text_x, this .m_text_y, this .Text(), this .ForeColor(), this .ForeColorOpacity(), this .TextAnchor()); this .ShowControlFlag( this .CheckState()); this .Crop(); this .Update(redraw); } void CLabel::Redraw( bool redraw) { this .EraseNoCrop( this .BackgroundColor(), 0 , false ); int x= 0 ,y= 0 ; this .SetTextParamsByAlign(x,y); this .Text(x,y, this .Text(), this .ForeColor(), this .ForeColorOpacity(), this .TextAnchor()); this .Crop(); this .Update(redraw); }

The logic is as follows: first, the entire object is filled with color, while the update flag is reset, which means the changes are not displayed on the chart. Then the text is drawn with the specified parameters. Next, the object is cropped along the edges of the visible area (if necessary), and upon completion, the object update method is called, which displays the changes made to the object representation on its parent object in particular, and on the chart in general.







Test

To perform the test, let's use the EA from the previous article and save it in \MT5\MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part133\ as TestDoEasy133.mq5.

When creating a button object attached to the panel, we should change its dimensions so that it is larger in vertical dimensions than its parent. In other words, it should go beyond the edges upwards and downwards, while fitting completely inside the parent panel by width:

CPanel *pnl= NULL ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<FORMS_TOTAL;i++) { pnl=engine.CreateWFPanel( "WinForms Panel" +( string )i,(i== 0 ? 50 : 70 ),(i== 0 ? 50 : 70 ), 410 , 200 ,array_clr, 200 , true , true , false ,- 1 ,FRAME_STYLE_BEVEL, true , false ); if (pnl!= NULL ) { pnl.Hide(); pnl.SetPaddingAll( 3 ); pnl.SetMovable(InpMovable); pnl.SetAutoSize(InpAutoSize, false ); pnl.SetAutoSizeMode((ENUM_CANV_ELEMENT_AUTO_SIZE_MODE)InpAutoSizeMode, false ); pnl.CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON, 10 ,- 40 ,pnl.WidthWorkspace()- 30 ,pnl.HeightWorkspace()+ 50 , clrNONE , 255 , true , false ); CButton *btn=pnl.GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_BUTTON, 0 ); btn.SetText( "123456789012345678901234567890" ); pnl.CreateNewElement(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL, 40 , 20 , 60 , 20 , clrDodgerBlue , 255 , false , false ); CLabel *lbl=pnl.GetElementByType(GRAPH_ELEMENT_TYPE_WF_LABEL, 0 ); lbl.SetText( "LABEL" );

That's it. No other changes are required.

Compile the EA and launch it on the chart, while specifying No for Panel Autosize beforehand:





We see that the vertical scrollbar works exactly the same as the horizontal one implemented in the previous article.





What's next?

In the next article dedicated to creating graphical controls for the DoEasy library, we will connect together both scrollbars on a container object and continue creating other controls.

All files are attached to the article and you can study and test them yourself.







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