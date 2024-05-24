DRAW_ARROW drawing type in multi-symbol multi-period indicators

Contents





Introduction

We continue the topic of multi-symbol multi-period indicators. The previous article of the series covered the topic of multi-symbol multi-period indicators. In the current article, we will modify the multi-indicator class so that it can work with arrow indicators.

Arrow indicators imply that data is not constantly available in their drawing buffer. The value is present in the buffer where the arrow is displayed, while at other times the buffer contains the empty value set for it. Usually this is EMPTY_VALUE, but it is possible to set the buffer to any value that will be "empty" and will not be displayed on the chart. This can be done using the function

PlotIndexSetDouble (buffer_index, PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE ,empty_value);

where buffer_index is a buffer index set to empty, while empty_value is the "empty value" that will be set for that buffer.

In multi-period indicators, where the buffer is filled with data with gaps, you need to take into account the presence of empty values where there are no arrows, and not enter these empty values into a chart bar where a non-empty value is already entered. Otherwise, the arrow placed earlier will be erased by a new empty value. This is true if data from an indicator calculated on a lower timeframe is copied to a higher timeframe.

Let me give an example. М15 bars are superimposed on M5 chart:





Here we see the fractals of the M5 chart, which need to be installed on the bars of the M15 chart.

For the first bar M15 (I), we need to set the upper fractal located on bar 3 - this fractal will be visible on M15 in any case, since it is the last of the three.

For the second bar M15 (II), you need to set a fractal located on bar 2 - this fractal will be visible on M15 only if you do not copy the empty value from bar 3, since it will replace the value of the lower fractal. The M15 bar will have two fractals - an upper and a lower one, since on M5 there is a lower fractal on bar 2 and an upper fractal on bar 3.



For the third M15 bar (III), we need to set the top fractal from bar 1 - this fractal will be visible on M15 only if you do not copy empty values from bars 2 and 3, since they will replace the fractal value.



Thus, we need to track the value on the bar of the current chart and, if it is empty, then we can copy any value from the buffer of the lower timeframe. But if the value is no longer empty, then we only need to copy the non-empty value as well. In this case, the chart bar of the higher timeframe contains the value of the last fractal from those bars of the lower timeframe that are part of the bar of the higher chart period. Why exactly the last bar, and not the first? I think that the last value is more relevant, since it is closer to the current time.







When copying indicator data calculated on a higher timeframe to a chart of a lower timeframe, we need to take into account that the arrow can be placed not on the zero or first bar of the chart, but, for example, on the second, third, or higher one. If you copy the data of only the first and zero bars, as is now done in the multi-indicator class, then no arrows are displayed on the chart - they are simply located on bars with a higher index and, accordingly, the indicator calculation algorithm simply cannot see them:





Here we see that the fractal is formed on the bar with index 2. If we copy only the zero and first bars, then this fractal will not be visible to the program.

Accordingly, since we cannot know exactly which indicator places its arrows on which bar, for the class of multi-indicators it is necessary to introduce a variable, in which we will explicitly indicate the bar searching and copying values starts from. At the moment, the class copies only the first and zero bars on the current tick. Accordingly, it cannot see fractals - the values start from the bar with index 2 for them.

If you use a custom indicator as the initial indicator, then it can place arrows on any other bar - not only on the second one, like the Fractals indicator. For example, if this is an indicator of custom fractals, where fractals of a different dimension are searched, for example 3-X-3, then the arrow can be placed on a bar with index 3 (if the fractal is redrawn) or 4 (if the fractal is not redrawn).

For standard indicators, we will explicitly indicate the bar index, since it is known. For custom indicators, we will make it possible to specify the search start bar in the class constructor parameters.





Refinement of multi-indicator classes

When copying data in class methods, we used local temporary arrays. Let's make them global so that we do not have to re-allocate memory for these arrays every time.

In the private section of the CIndMSTF base class of multi-symbol multi-period indicators, declare new arrays, while in the protected section, declare a variable for storing the number of bars for calculating the indicator on the current tick:

class CIndMSTF : public CObject { private : ENUM_PROGRAM_TYPE m_program; ENUM_INDICATOR m_type; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES m_timeframe; string m_symbol; int m_handle; int m_id; bool m_success; ENUM_ERR_TYPE m_type_err; string m_description; string m_name; string m_parameters; double m_array_data[]; datetime m_array_time[]; protected : ENUM_IND_CATEGORY m_category; MqlParam m_param[]; string m_title; SBuffer m_buffers[]; int m_digits; int m_limit; int m_rates_total; int m_prev_calculated; uint m_bars_to_calculate;





In the public section of the class, write the method that sets the number of bars required to calculate the indicator on the current tick :

int Calculated( void ) const { return :: BarsCalculated ( this .m_handle); } void SetBarsToCalculate( const int bars) { this .m_bars_to_calculate=bars; if ( this .m_array_data.Size()!= this .m_bars_to_calculate) { :: ArrayResize ( this .m_array_data, this .m_bars_to_calculate); :: ArrayResize ( this .m_array_time, this .m_bars_to_calculate); } }

The method receives the required number of bars. The value is set for the new variable, while the sizes of the arrays are set equal to the value of this variable.

Thus, if the sizes of the arrays are successfully changed, they will no longer have to be re-installed each time in the data copying methods. If it is not possible to change the sizes of the arrays here, then, in this case, the functions for copying data inside the copy methods try to change the size of the array to the required amount. If this also fails, then the methods display a copy error message.

Thus, we set the required size to the arrays once - either in the class constructor, or (if unsuccessful) in the copy methods. Then we use arrays with the required size set, which saves us from constantly re-allocating memory for the arrays.



In the class constructor, call the method with the default value to copy data (first and zero). For the vast majority of indicators, it is equal to two bars:

CIndMSTF::CIndMSTF( const ENUM_INDICATOR type, const uint buffers, const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: EventSetTimer ( 1 )) :: PrintFormat ( "%s: EventSetTimer failed. Error %lu" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); this .m_program=( ENUM_PROGRAM_TYPE ):: MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_PROGRAM_TYPE ); this .m_type=type; this .m_symbol=(symbol== NULL || symbol== "" ? :: Symbol () : symbol); this .m_timeframe=(timeframe== PERIOD_CURRENT ? :: Period () : timeframe); this .m_handle= INVALID_HANDLE ; this .m_digits=:: Digits (); this .m_success= true ; this .m_type_err=ERR_TYPE_NO_ERROR; :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_buffers,buffers)!=buffers) :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Buffers ArrayResize failed. Error %lu" __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); for ( int i= 0 ;i<( int ) this .m_buffers.Size();i++) this .SetBufferInitValue(i, EMPTY_VALUE ); this .m_prev_calculated= 0 ; this .m_limit= 0 ; this .m_rates_total=:: Bars ( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe); this .SetBarsToCalculate( 2 ); datetime array[]; if (symbol!=:: Symbol () || timeframe!=:: Period ()) :: CopyTime ( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe, 0 , this .m_rates_total,array); }





In the class destructor, release the memory allocated for temporary arrays:

CIndMSTF::~CIndMSTF() { :: EventKillTimer (); :: ResetLastError (); if ( this .m_handle!= INVALID_HANDLE && !:: IndicatorRelease ( this .m_handle)) :: PrintFormat ( "%s: %s, handle %ld IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , this .Title(),m_handle,:: GetLastError ()); for ( int i= 0 ;i<( int ) this .BuffersTotal();i++) { :: ArrayFree ( this .m_buffers[i].array0); :: ArrayFree ( this .m_buffers[i].array1); :: ArrayFree ( this .m_buffers[i].array2); :: ArrayFree ( this .m_buffers[i].array3); :: ArrayFree ( this .m_buffers[i].color_indexes); } :: ArrayFree ( this .m_array_data); :: ArrayFree ( this .m_array_time); }





Now, check the amount of data being copied using the value set in the new variable in the method for copying the data of the specified buffer's array. Previously, there was a hard-coded value of two bars:



bool CIndMSTF::CopyArray( const uint buff_num, const uint array_num, const int to_copy, double &array[]) { :: ResetLastError (); int copied= 0 ; if (to_copy== this .m_bars_to_calculate) { switch (array_num) { case 0 : case 1 : case 2 : case 3 : copied=:: CopyBuffer ( this .m_handle, this .m_buffers[buff_num].BufferFrom(), - this .m_buffers[buff_num].Shift(),to_copy,array); break ; case 4 : copied=:: CopyBuffer ( this .m_handle, this .m_buffers[buff_num].BufferFrom()+ 1 ,- this .m_buffers[buff_num].Shift(),to_copy,array); break ; default : break ; } } else { switch (array_num) { case 0 : copied=:: CopyBuffer ( this .m_handle, this .m_buffers[buff_num].BufferFrom(), - this .m_buffers[buff_num].Shift(),to_copy, this .m_buffers[buff_num].array0); break ; case 1 : copied=:: CopyBuffer ( this .m_handle, this .m_buffers[buff_num].BufferFrom(), - this .m_buffers[buff_num].Shift(),to_copy, this .m_buffers[buff_num].array1); break ; case 2 : copied=:: CopyBuffer ( this .m_handle, this .m_buffers[buff_num].BufferFrom(), - this .m_buffers[buff_num].Shift(),to_copy, this .m_buffers[buff_num].array2); break ; case 3 : copied=:: CopyBuffer ( this .m_handle, this .m_buffers[buff_num].BufferFrom(), - this .m_buffers[buff_num].Shift(),to_copy, this .m_buffers[buff_num].array3); break ; case 4 : copied=:: CopyBuffer ( this .m_handle, this .m_buffers[buff_num].BufferFrom()+ 1 ,- this .m_buffers[buff_num].Shift(),to_copy, this .m_buffers[buff_num].color_indexes); break ; default : break ; } } if (copied> 0 ) return true ; if (copied== WRONG_VALUE ) :: PrintFormat ( "%s::%s: Start downloading data by %s/%s. Waiting for the next tick..." , __FUNCTION__ , this .Title(), this .m_symbol, this .TimeframeDescription()); else :: PrintFormat ( "%s::%s: Not all data was copied. Data available: %lu, total copied: %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , this .Title(), this .m_rates_total,copied); return false ; }





In the method of copying the data of all arrays of the specified buffer, copying of two bars was hardcoded previously. Besides, the source and target indices of the buffer array were explicitly set as well :

bool CIndMSTF::CopyArrays( const uint buff_num, const int to_copy) { bool res= true ; double array[ 2 ]; if (to_copy== 2 ) { switch ( this .BufferDrawType(buff_num)) { case DRAW_LINE : case DRAW_HISTOGRAM : case DRAW_ARROW : case DRAW_SECTION : res= this .CopyArray(buff_num, 0 ,to_copy,array); if (res) { this .m_buffers[buff_num].array0[ this .DataTotal(buff_num, 0 )- 1 ]=array [ 1 ] ; this .m_buffers[buff_num].array0[ this .DataTotal(buff_num, 0 )- 2 ]=array [ 0 ] ; } return res; case DRAW_HISTOGRAM2 : case DRAW_ZIGZAG : case DRAW_FILLING :

Now the amount of copied data is not known in advance. It is set in a new variable. Therefore, we will check the variable value, while the data will be copied in a loop by the amount of copied data.

We will calculate the indices of the source and target arrays from the loop index . At the same time, we have now announced the global temporary array, so the local one is no longer needed:

bool CIndMSTF::CopyArrays( const uint buff_num, const int to_copy) { bool res= true ; if (to_copy== this .m_bars_to_calculate) { int total=( int ) this .m_array_data.Size(); switch ( this .BufferDrawType(buff_num)) { case DRAW_LINE : case DRAW_HISTOGRAM : case DRAW_ARROW : case DRAW_SECTION : res= this .CopyArray(buff_num, 0 ,to_copy, this .m_array_data ); if (res) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) this .m_buffers[buff_num].array0[ this .DataTotal(buff_num, 0 )-(total-i) ]= this .m_array_data [i] ; } return res; case DRAW_HISTOGRAM2 : case DRAW_ZIGZAG : case DRAW_FILLING : res= this .CopyArray(buff_num, 0 ,to_copy, this .m_array_data ); if (res) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) this .m_buffers[buff_num].array0[ this .DataTotal(buff_num, 0 )-(total-i) ]= this .m_array_data [i] ; } res &= this .CopyArray(buff_num, 1 ,to_copy, this .m_array_data ); if (res) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) this .m_buffers[buff_num].array1[ this .DataTotal(buff_num, 1 )-(total-i) ]= this .m_array_data [i] ; } return res; case DRAW_BARS : case DRAW_CANDLES : res= this .CopyArray(buff_num, 0 ,to_copy, this .m_array_data ); if (res) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) this .m_buffers[buff_num].array0[ this .DataTotal(buff_num, 0 )-(total-i) ]= this .m_array_data [i] ; } res &= this .CopyArray(buff_num, 1 ,to_copy, this .m_array_data ); if (res) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) this .m_buffers[buff_num].array1[ this .DataTotal(buff_num, 1 )-(total-i) ]= this .m_array_data [i] ; } res &= this .CopyArray(buff_num, 2 ,to_copy, this .m_array_data ); if (res) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) this .m_buffers[buff_num].array2[ this .DataTotal(buff_num, 2 )-(total-i) ]= this .m_array_data [i] ; } res &= this .CopyArray(buff_num, 3 ,to_copy, this .m_array_data ); if (res) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) this .m_buffers[buff_num].array3[ this .DataTotal(buff_num, 3 )-(total-i) ]= this .m_array_data [i] ; } return res; case DRAW_COLOR_LINE : case DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM : case DRAW_COLOR_ARROW : case DRAW_COLOR_SECTION : res= this .CopyArray(buff_num, 0 ,to_copy, this .m_array_data ); if (res) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) this .m_buffers[buff_num].array0[ this .DataTotal(buff_num, 0 )-(total-i) ]= this .m_array_data [i] ; } res &= this .CopyArray(buff_num, 4 ,to_copy, this .m_array_data ); if (res) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) this .m_buffers[buff_num].color_indexes[ this .DataTotal(buff_num, 4 )-(total-i) ]= this .m_array_data [i] ; } return res; case DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM2 : case DRAW_COLOR_ZIGZAG : res= this .CopyArray(buff_num, 0 ,to_copy, this .m_array_data ); if (res) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) this .m_buffers[buff_num].array0[ this .DataTotal(buff_num, 0 )-(total-i) ]= this .m_array_data [i] ; } res &= this .CopyArray(buff_num, 1 ,to_copy, this .m_array_data ); if (res) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) this .m_buffers[buff_num].array1[ this .DataTotal(buff_num, 1 )-(total-i) ]= this .m_array_data [i] ; } res &= this .CopyArray(buff_num, 4 ,to_copy, this .m_array_data ); if (res) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) this .m_buffers[buff_num].color_indexes[ this .DataTotal(buff_num, 4 )-(total-i) ]= this .m_array_data [i] ; } return res; case DRAW_COLOR_BARS : case DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES : res= this .CopyArray(buff_num, 0 ,to_copy, this .m_array_data ); if (res) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) this .m_buffers[buff_num].array0[ this .DataTotal(buff_num, 0 )-(total-i) ]= this .m_array_data [i] ; } res &= this .CopyArray(buff_num, 1 ,to_copy, this .m_array_data ); if (res) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) this .m_buffers[buff_num].array1[ this .DataTotal(buff_num, 1 )-(total-i) ]= this .m_array_data [i] ; } res &= this .CopyArray(buff_num, 2 ,to_copy, this .m_array_data ); if (res) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) this .m_buffers[buff_num].array2[ this .DataTotal(buff_num, 2 )-(total-i) ]= this .m_array_data [i] ; } res &= this .CopyArray(buff_num, 3 ,to_copy, this .m_array_data ); if (res) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) this .m_buffers[buff_num].array3[ this .DataTotal(buff_num, 3 )-(total-i) ]= this .m_array_data [i] ; } res &= this .CopyArray(buff_num, 4 ,to_copy, this .m_array_data ); if (res) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) this .m_buffers[buff_num].color_indexes[ this .DataTotal(buff_num, 4 )-(total-i) ]= this .m_array_data [i] ; } return res; default : break ; } } else { switch ( this .BufferDrawType(buff_num)) { case DRAW_LINE : case DRAW_HISTOGRAM : case DRAW_ARROW : case DRAW_SECTION : return this .CopyArray(buff_num, 0 ,to_copy, this .m_array_data ); case DRAW_HISTOGRAM2 : case DRAW_ZIGZAG : case DRAW_FILLING : res = this .CopyArray(buff_num, 0 ,to_copy, this .m_array_data ); res &= this .CopyArray(buff_num, 1 ,to_copy, this .m_array_data ); return res; case DRAW_BARS : case DRAW_CANDLES : res = this .CopyArray(buff_num, 0 ,to_copy, this .m_array_data ); res &= this .CopyArray(buff_num, 1 ,to_copy, this .m_array_data ); res &= this .CopyArray(buff_num, 2 ,to_copy, this .m_array_data ); res &= this .CopyArray(buff_num, 3 ,to_copy, this .m_array_data ); return res; case DRAW_COLOR_LINE : case DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM : case DRAW_COLOR_ARROW : case DRAW_COLOR_SECTION : res = this .CopyArray(buff_num, 0 ,to_copy, this .m_array_data ); res &= this .CopyArray(buff_num, 4 ,to_copy, this .m_array_data ); return res; case DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM2 : case DRAW_COLOR_ZIGZAG : res = this .CopyArray(buff_num, 0 ,to_copy, this .m_array_data ); res &= this .CopyArray(buff_num, 1 ,to_copy, this .m_array_data ); res &= this .CopyArray(buff_num, 4 ,to_copy, this .m_array_data ); return res; case DRAW_COLOR_BARS : case DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES : res = this .CopyArray(buff_num, 0 ,to_copy, this .m_array_data ); res &= this .CopyArray(buff_num, 1 ,to_copy, this .m_array_data ); res &= this .CopyArray(buff_num, 2 ,to_copy, this .m_array_data ); res &= this .CopyArray(buff_num, 3 ,to_copy, this .m_array_data ); res &= this .CopyArray(buff_num, 4 ,to_copy, this .m_array_data ); return res; default : break ; } } return false ; }





In the method of filling object buffers with data from the calculation part buffer in the code block responsible for operation on the current tick, copy the number of bars set in the m_bars_to_calculate variable instead of two bars:

if ( this .m_limit<= 1 ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { if ( this .m_limit== 1 && ! this .BufferResize(i, this .m_rates_total)) { this .m_success= false ; return false ; } :: ResetLastError (); if (! this .CopyArrays(i, this .m_bars_to_calculate)) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s::%s: CopyBuffer(%lu) failed. Error %lu" , __FUNCTION__ , this .Title(),i,:: GetLastError ()); this .m_success &= false ; } } if (! this .m_success) { this .m_type_err=ERR_TYPE_NO_DATA; return false ; } this .m_type_err=ERR_TYPE_NO_ERROR; this .m_success= true ; return true ; } return false ; }





The method that fills the passed array with data from the class buffer is now completely redesigned. It takes into account the nuances of copying data from a lower timeframe to a higher one, from a higher one to a lower one, and the amount of data copied on the current tick, which were discussed at the very beginning of the article. The logic of this method has been completely rewritten and commented:

bool CIndMSTF::DataToBuffer( const string symbol_to, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_to, const uint buffer_num, const uint array_num, const int limit, double &buffer[]) { this .m_success= true ; bool as_series=:: ArrayGetAsSeries (buffer); if (!as_series) :: ArraySetAsSeries (buffer, true ); string symbol=(symbol_to== "" || symbol_to== NULL ? :: Symbol () : symbol_to); ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe=(timeframe_to== PERIOD_CURRENT ? :: Period () : timeframe_to); if (limit> 1 && this .m_limit> 1 ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s::%s First start, or historical data has been changed. Initialize Buffer(%lu)" , __FUNCTION__ , this .Title(),buffer_num); :: ArrayInitialize (buffer, this .BufferInitValue(buffer_num)); } int count=(limit<= 1 ? ( int ) this .m_bars_to_calculate : :: fmin (:: TerminalInfoInteger ( TERMINAL_MAXBARS ),limit)); for ( int i= 0 ;i<count;i++) { if (timeframe==:: Period () && this .m_timeframe==:: Period ()) buffer[i]= this .GetData(buffer_num,array_num,i); else { if (timeframe< this .m_timeframe) { if (i>( int ) this .m_bars_to_calculate- 1 ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: CopyTime (symbol,timeframe,i, 1 , this .m_array_time)!= 1 ) { if (:: GetLastError ()== 4401 ) continue ; this .m_success &= false ; return false ; } int bar=:: iBarShift ( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe, this .m_array_time[ 0 ]); if (bar== WRONG_VALUE ) { this .m_success &= false ; continue ; } buffer[i]= this .GetData(buffer_num,array_num,bar); } else { if (:: CopyTime ( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe, 0 , this .m_bars_to_calculate, this .m_array_time)!= this .m_bars_to_calculate) { this .m_success= false ; return false ; } int num_bars=:: PeriodSeconds ( this .m_timeframe)/:: PeriodSeconds (timeframe); if (num_bars< 1 ) num_bars= 1 ; for ( int j= 0 ;j<( int ) this .m_array_time.Size();j++) { int barN=:: iBarShift (symbol,timeframe, this .m_array_time[j]); if (barN== WRONG_VALUE ) { this .m_success &= false ; return false ; } int end=barN-num_bars; if (end< 0 ) end=- 1 ; for ( int n=barN;n>end;n--) buffer[n]= this .GetData(buffer_num,array_num, this .m_bars_to_calculate- 1 -j); } } } else if (timeframe> this .m_timeframe) { int num_bars=:: PeriodSeconds (timeframe)/:: PeriodSeconds ( this .m_timeframe); :: ResetLastError (); if (:: CopyTime (symbol,timeframe,i, 1 , this .m_array_time)!= 1 ) { if (:: GetLastError ()== 4401 ) continue ; this .m_success &= false ; return false ; } int bar=:: iBarShift ( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe, this .m_array_time[ 0 ]); if (bar== WRONG_VALUE ) { this .m_success &= false ; continue ; } int end=bar-num_bars; if (end< 0 ) end=- 1 ; for ( int j=bar;j>end;j--) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: CopyTime ( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe,j, 1 , this .m_array_time)!= 1 ) { if (:: GetLastError ()== 4401 ) continue ; this .m_success &= false ; return false ; } int barN=:: iBarShift (symbol,timeframe, this .m_array_time[ 0 ]); double value_data= this .GetData(buffer_num,array_num,j); double value_buff=buffer[barN]; if (value_buff== this .BufferInitValue(buffer_num) || (value_buff!= this .BufferInitValue(buffer_num) && value_data!= this .BufferInitValue(buffer_num))) buffer[barN]=value_data; } } } } :: ArraySetAsSeries (buffer,as_series); return true ; }

The base object class of the multi-symbol multi-period indicator is ready.

Now let's finalize the successor classes.



Of all the standard indicators, only Bill Williams' fractla indicator has a drawing in the form of arrows with breaks (Parabolic SAR is also drawn using arrows, but without breaks on the chart).

And the drawing of the Fractals indicator begins on the bar with index 2. In other words, to calculate the indicator, we need to update three bars on each tick: 2, 1 and 0.

In the indicator class constructor, set the number of calculation bars to three:

class CIndFractals : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndFractals( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) : CIndMSTF( IND_FRACTALS , 2 ,symbol,timeframe) { bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param=(current ? "" : StringFormat ( "(%s)" ,symbol_period)); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "Fractals" ); this .SetDescription( "Fractals" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_WILLIAMS; this .SetBufferDescription( UPPER_LINE , this .m_title+ " Up" ); this .SetBufferDescription( LOWER_LINE , this .m_title+ " Down" ); this .SetBufferDrawType( 0 , DRAW_ARROW , UPPER_LINE ); this .SetBufferDrawType( 1 , DRAW_ARROW , LOWER_LINE ); this .SetBufferColorToIndex( UPPER_LINE , 0 , clrGray ); this .SetBufferColorToIndex( LOWER_LINE , 0 , clrGray ); this .SetBarsToCalculate( 3 ); } };

In the base class, this amount is set to two bars by default. Here we redefine the quantity to three bars and, accordingly, increase the dimensions of the temporary arrays to three as well.





In the custom indicator class, it is not known in advance how many bars are required to calculate it on the current tick. This means that we cannot specify the required number of bars in advance, as was done in the constructor of the fractal indicator class. Here we will have to set this number in the class constructor parameters passing and setting it via the input:

class CIndCustom : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndCustom( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const string path, const string name, const uint buffers, const uint bars_to_calculate, const MqlParam ¶m[] ) : CIndMSTF( IND_CUSTOM ,buffers,symbol,timeframe) { int total=( int )param.Size(); if (total== 0 ) :: PrintFormat ( "%s Error. Passed an empty array" , __FUNCTION__ ); ResetLastError (); if (total> 0 && :: ArrayResize ( this .m_param,total+ 1 )==total+ 1 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_STRING ; this .m_param[ 0 ].string_value=path; for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { this .m_param[i+ 1 ].type=param[i].type; this .m_param[i+ 1 ].double_value=param[i].double_value; this .m_param[i+ 1 ].integer_value=param[i].integer_value; this .m_param[i+ 1 ].string_value=param[i].string_value; } bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param=(current ? "" : StringFormat ( "(%s)" ,symbol_period)); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName(name); this .SetDescription(name); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_CUSTOM; this .SetBufferDescription( 0 , this .m_title); this .SetBarsToCalculate(bars_to_calculate); } } };





We also need to specify the number of bars to calculate the indicator in the indicator collection class in the method for creating a new custom indicator object:

int AddNewVolumes( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME applied_volume= VOLUME_TICK ); int AddNewCustom( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const string path, const string name, const uint buffers, const uint bars_to_calculate, const MqlParam ¶m[]);

while in the method implementation code, we need to pass the value of this variable to the constructor of the custom indicator class:

int CMSTFIndicators::AddNewCustom( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const string path, const string name, const uint buffers, const uint bars_to_calculate , const MqlParam ¶m[]) { CIndCustom *ind_obj= new CIndCustom(symbol,timeframe,path,name,buffers, bars_to_calculate ,param); if (ind_obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Failed to create %s custom indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ,name); return INVALID_HANDLE ; } return this .AddNewIndicator(ind_obj, __FUNCTION__ ); }

Now classes of multi-symbol multi-period indicators should work with arrow indicators and the ones containing data with gaps in the buffer — indicators of DRAW_ARROW, DRAW_COLOR_ARROW, DRAW_SECTION, DRAW_ZIGZAG, DRAW_COLOR_SECTION and DRAW_COLOR_ZIGZAG drawing styles.







Test

To perform the test, I can use any indicator from the previously created ones, for example Parabolis SAR since it also applies arrows. It has one drawn buffer, while the fractal indicator has two. One buffer is used to draw the upper fractals, while the second is used to draw the lower ones. Let's modify the indicator code so that it draws arrows in two buffers and save it under the name TestMSTFFractals.mq5.

The indicator will display data from two Fractals indicators on the chart at once - one will draw fractals from the current chart period, and the second will draw fractals from the Fractals indicator, calculated on the symbol and chart period specified in the settings. Also, to display data from fractal indicators, we will use the data panel in all indicators in the articles of this series:

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 4 #property indicator_plots 4 #property indicator_label1 "FractalsUp1" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_ARROW #property indicator_color1 clrGray #property indicator_width1 1 #property indicator_label2 "FractalsDown1" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_ARROW #property indicator_color2 clrGray #property indicator_width2 1 #property indicator_label3 "FractalsUp2" #property indicator_type3 DRAW_ARROW #property indicator_color3 clrDodgerBlue #property indicator_width3 1 #property indicator_label4 "FractalsDown2" #property indicator_type4 DRAW_ARROW #property indicator_color4 clrDodgerBlue #property indicator_width4 1 #include <IndMSTF\IndMSTF.mqh> #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> input string InpSymbol = NULL ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpTimeframe = PERIOD_CURRENT ; input uchar InpArrowShift1 = 10 ; input uchar InpArrowShift2 = 10 ; input bool InpAsSeries = true ; double BufferFractalsUp1[]; double BufferFractalsDn1[]; double BufferFractalsUp2[]; double BufferFractalsDn2[]; int handle_fractals1; int handle_fractals2; CMSTFIndicators indicators; CDashboard *panel= NULL ; int mouse_bar_index; int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 1 ); SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,BufferFractalsUp1, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 ,BufferFractalsDn1, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 2 ,BufferFractalsUp2, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 3 ,BufferFractalsDn2, INDICATOR_DATA ); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_ARROW , 217 ); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 1 , PLOT_ARROW , 218 ); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 2 , PLOT_ARROW , 217 ); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 3 , PLOT_ARROW , 218 ); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_ARROW_SHIFT ,-InpArrowShift1); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 1 , PLOT_ARROW_SHIFT , InpArrowShift1); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 2 , PLOT_ARROW_SHIFT ,-InpArrowShift2); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 3 , PLOT_ARROW_SHIFT , InpArrowShift2); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferFractalsUp1,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferFractalsDn1,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferFractalsUp2,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferFractalsDn2,InpAsSeries); handle_fractals1=indicators.AddNewFractals( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ); handle_fractals2=indicators.AddNewFractals(InpSymbol,InpTimeframe); if (handle_fractals1== INVALID_HANDLE || handle_fractals2== INVALID_HANDLE ) return INIT_FAILED ; indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 0 ,handle_fractals1, 0 ); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 1 ,handle_fractals1, 1 ); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 2 ,handle_fractals2, 0 ); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 3 ,handle_fractals2, 1 ); int width= 311 ; panel= new CDashboard( 1 , 20 , 20 ,width, 264 ); if (panel== NULL ) { Print ( "Error. Failed to create panel object" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel.SetFontParams( "Calibri" , 9 ); panel.View( Symbol ()+ ", " + StringSubstr ( EnumToString ( Period ()), 7 )); panel.CreateNewTable( 0 ); panel.DrawGrid( 0 , 2 , 20 , 6 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 1 ); int y1=panel.TableY2( 0 )+ 22 ; panel.DrawGrid( 1 , 2 ,y1, 2 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 2 ); int y2=panel.TableY2( 1 )+ 3 ; panel.DrawGrid( 2 , 2 ,y2, 3 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); mouse_bar_index= 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index, TimeCurrent ()); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); if (panel!= NULL ) delete panel; Comment ( "" ); } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { int limit=rates_total-prev_calculated; if (limit> 1 ) { limit=rates_total- 1 ; } if (!indicators.Calculate()) return 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time[mouse_bar_index]); if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_fractals1, 0 , 0 ,limit,BufferFractalsUp1)) return 0 ; if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_fractals1, 1 , 0 ,limit,BufferFractalsDn1)) return 0 ; if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_fractals2, 0 , 0 ,limit,BufferFractalsUp2)) return 0 ; if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_fractals2, 1 , 0 ,limit,BufferFractalsDn2)) return 0 ; return (rates_total); } void OnTimer () { indicators. OnTimer (); } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { panel. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int wnd= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,wnd,time,price)) { mouse_bar_index= iBarShift ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,time); DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } if (id> CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,id,lparam,sparam); } } void DrawData( const int index, const datetime time) { MqlRates rates[ 1 ]; if ( CopyRates ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,index, 1 ,rates)!= 1 ) return ; int size= 0 ; uint flags= 0 ; uint angle= 0 ; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 , FW_BOLD ); panel.DrawText( "Bar data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 0 )- 16 , clrMaroon ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.DrawText( "Indicators data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 1 )- 16 , clrGreen ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 ); panel.DrawText( "Date" , panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_DATE ), panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Time" , panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_MINUTES ), panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Open" , panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].open, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "High" , panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].high, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Low" , panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].low, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Close" , panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].close, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_fractals1)+ " Up" , panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value10=indicators.GetData(handle_fractals1, 0 , 0 ,index); string value_str10=(value10!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value10,indicators. Digits (handle_fractals1)) : " " ); panel.DrawText(value_str10,panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_fractals1)+ " Down" , panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value11=indicators.GetData(handle_fractals1, 1 , 0 ,index); string value_str11=(value11!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value11,indicators. Digits (handle_fractals1)) : " " ); panel.DrawText(value_str11,panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_fractals2)+ " Up" , panel.CellX( 2 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value20=indicators.GetDataTo( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_fractals2, 0 , 0 ,index); string value_str20=(value20!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value20,indicators. Digits (handle_fractals2)) : " " ); panel.DrawText(value_str20,panel.CellX( 2 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 2 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_fractals2)+ " Down" , panel.CellX( 2 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value21=indicators.GetDataTo( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_fractals2, 1 , 0 ,index); string value_str21=(value21!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value21,indicators. Digits (handle_fractals2)) : " " ); panel.DrawText(value_str21,panel.CellX( 2 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 2 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); ChartRedraw ( ChartID ()); }





Compile the indicator and launch it on the M1 chart, then switch the chart period to M5 and M15:





We see how the indicator buffers on the M1 chart are filled with data from the indicator designed for M5.

At the same time, when switching to M15, we see how all the fractals of the indicator designed for M5 are drawn on M15 bars. At the same time, they seemingly should not be present on every bar of the M15 chart. But this is not the case. In each bar of the M15 chart there are three bars from M5 chart containing the fractals. It is these fractals that are displayed on the bars of the M15 chart, since this is what the indicator was created for - to be a multi-symbol multi-period indicator.







Conclusion

In this article, we created and tested the operation of classes of multi-symbol multi-period indicators with the DRAW_ARROW drawing style. In subsequent articles, we will focus on the remaining drawing styles that involve data breaks on the chart. Besides, we will complete the remaining standard indicators that have not yet been considered in order to close the topic of multi-symbol multi-period indicators.

All files used in the article (the multi-indicator classes, the panel class and the indicator file) are attached to the article for independent tests and use.





