Ready-made templates for including indicators to Expert Advisors (Part 2): Volume and Bill Williams indicators
Contents
- Introduction
- Volume Indicators
- Accumulation/Distribution
- Money Flow Index
- On Balance Volume
- Volumes
- Indicators by Bill Williams
- Accelerator Oscillator
- Alligator
- Awesome Oscillator
- Fractals
- Gator Oscillator
- Market Facilitation Index
- Refinement of dashboard classes. Overview
- Conclusion
Introduction
The article continues the topic of ready-made templates for using indicators in EAs. Here we will look at connecting to EAs and using volume and Bill Williams' indicators. We will display the data received from indicators on the dashboard created in the first article of this series. The panel has also been improved. At the end of the article, we will briefly look at its changes and improvements.
For each indicator under consideration, the article will present ready-made templates for use in custom programs:
- Input and global variables,
- Initializing variables and creating an indicator handle,
- Deinitialization,
- Receiving data in the EA from the indicator,
- An example of displaying the obtained data on the dashboard.
Volume Indicators
Volume indicators are those that account for the volume. For the Forex market 'volume' means number of ticks (price changes) that appeared in the time interval. For stock securities volume means the volume of executed trades (in contracts or money terms).
Accumulation/Distribution
Accumulation Distribution (A/D) is determined by the changes in price and volume. The volume acts as a weighting coefficient at the change of price — the higher the coefficient (the volume) is, the greater the contribution of the price change (for this period of time) will be in the value of the indicator.
In fact, this indicator is a version of the more commonly used (On Balance Volume) indicator. They are both used to confirm price changes by means of measuring the respective volume of sales.
When the Accumulation/Distribution indicator grows, it means accumulation (buying) of a particular security, as the overwhelming share of the sales volume is related to an upward trend of prices. When the indicator drops, it means distribution (selling) of the security, as most of sales take place during the downward price movement.
Divergences between the Accumulation/Distribution indicator and the price of the security indicate the upcoming change of prices. As a rule, in case of such divergences, the price tendency moves in the direction in which the indicator moves. Thus, if the indicator is growing, and the price of the security is dropping, a turnaround of price should be expected.
Parameters
iAD() function is used to create the indicator handle:
Return the handle of the Accumulation/Distribution indicator. Only one buffer.
int iAD( string symbol, // symbol name ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period, // period ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME applied_volume // type of volume used for calculations );
symbol
[in] The symbol name of the financial instrument whose data is to be used to calculate the indicator. NULL means the current symbol.
period
[in] The period value can be one of the ENUM_TIMEFRAMES enumeration values, 0 means the current timeframe.
applied_volume
[in] Used volume. Any of ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME.
Return the handle of the specified technical indicator. If failed, return INVALID_HANDLE. To free up computer memory from an unused indicator, use IndicatorRelease() the indicator handle is passed to.
Declare input and global variables in the EA to create the indicator:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TestVolumeAD.mq5 | //| Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" //--- enums enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, // Undefined state LINE_STATE_UP, // Upward LINE_STATE_DOWN, // Downward LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, // Upward reversal LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, // Downward reversal LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, // Upward stop LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, // Downward stop LINE_STATE_ABOVE, // Above value LINE_STATE_UNDER, // Below value LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, // Crossing value upwards LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, // Crossing value downwards LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, // Touching value from below LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, // Touch value from above LINE_STATE_EQUALS, // Equal to value }; //--- input parameters input ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME InpVolume = VOLUME_TICK; /* Applied Volume */ //--- global variables int handle=INVALID_HANDLE; // Indicator handle int ind_digits=0; // Number of decimal places in the indicator values string ind_title; // Indicator description
The ENUM_LINE_STATE enumeration was created to simplify obtaining the state of an indicator line - its shape and location relative to the line of another indicator or any level.
Find out more about the enumeration in ATR parameters section of the previous article.
When using the dashboard in the EA, declare global variables and include the panel class file:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TestVolumeAD.mq5 | //| Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" //--- includes #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> //--- enums enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, // Undefined state LINE_STATE_UP, // Upward LINE_STATE_DOWN, // Downward LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, // Upward reversal LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, // Downward reversal LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, // Upward stop LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, // Downward stop LINE_STATE_ABOVE, // Above value LINE_STATE_UNDER, // Below value LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, // Crossing value upwards LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, // Crossing value downwards LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, // Touching value from below LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, // Touch value from above LINE_STATE_EQUALS, // Equal to value }; //--- input parameters input ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME InpVolume = VOLUME_TICK; /* Applied Volume */ //--- global variables int handle=INVALID_HANDLE; // Indicator handle int ind_digits=0; // Number of decimal places in the indicator values string ind_title; // Indicator description //--- variables for the panel int mouse_bar_index; // Index of the bar the data is taken from CDashboard *panel=NULL; // Pointer to the panel object
Initialization
Setting the values of global variables for the indicator and creating its handle:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- create timer EventSetTimer(60); //--- Indicator //--- Set the indicator name and the number of decimal places ind_title="A/D"; ind_digits=0; //--- Create indicator handle ResetLastError(); handle=iAD(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,InpVolume); if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE) { PrintFormat("%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,ind_title,GetLastError()); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Successful initialization return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); }
If the EA involves using the dashboard, create it here:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- create timer EventSetTimer(60); //--- Indicator //--- Set the indicator name and the number of decimal places ind_title="A/D"; ind_digits=0; //--- Create indicator handle ResetLastError(); handle=iAD(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,InpVolume); if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE) { PrintFormat("%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,ind_title,GetLastError()); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Dashboard //--- Create the panel panel=new CDashboard(1,20,20,199,225); if(panel==NULL) { Print("Error. Failed to create panel object"); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Set font parameters panel.SetFontParams("Calibri",9); //--- Display the panel with the "Symbol, Timeframe description" header text panel.View(Symbol()+", "+StringSubstr(EnumToString(Period()),7)); //--- Create a table with ID 0 to display bar data in it panel.CreateNewTable(0); //--- Draw a table with ID 0 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(0,2,20,6,2,18,97); //--- Create a table with ID 1 to display indicator data in it panel.CreateNewTable(1); //--- Get the Y2 table coordinate with ID 0 and //--- set the Y1 coordinate for the table with ID 1 int y1=panel.TableY2(0)+22; //--- Draw a table with ID 1 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(1,2,y1,3,2,18,97); //--- Display tabular data in the journal panel.GridPrint(0,2); panel.GridPrint(1,2); //--- Initialize the variable with the index of the mouse cursor bar mouse_bar_index=0; //--- Display the data of the current bar on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,TimeCurrent()); //--- Successful initialization return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Deinitialization
Release the indicator handle in the EA OnDeinit() handle:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- destroy timer EventKillTimer(); //--- Release handle of the indicator ResetLastError(); if(!IndicatorRelease(handle)) PrintFormat("%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError()); //--- Clear all comments on the chart Comment(""); }
The created dashboard object is removed when using the dashboard:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- destroy timer EventKillTimer(); //--- Release handle of the indicator ResetLastError(); if(!IndicatorRelease(handle)) PrintFormat("%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError()); //--- Clear all comments on the chart Comment(""); //--- If the panel object exists, delete it if(panel!=NULL) delete panel; }
Data retrieval
General functions for obtaining data by the indicator handle are provided below. The functions have been reviewed in the article about connecting oscillators to EAs. The presented functions can be used "as is" in custom programs:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the indicator data on the specified bar | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double IndicatorValue(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num) { double array[1]={0}; ResetLastError(); if(CopyBuffer(ind_handle,buffer_num,index,1,array)!=1) { PrintFormat("%s: CopyBuffer failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError()); return EMPTY_VALUE; } return array[0]; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the state of the indicator line | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ ENUM_LINE_STATE LineState(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num) { //--- Get the values of the indicator line with the shift (0,1,2) relative to the passed index const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+1,buffer_num); const double value2=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+2,buffer_num); //--- If at least one of the values could not be obtained, return an undefined value if(value0==EMPTY_VALUE || value1==EMPTY_VALUE || value2==EMPTY_VALUE) return LINE_STATE_NONE; //--- Line upward reversal (value2>value1 && value0>value1) if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_TURN_UP; //--- Line upward direction (value2<=value1 && value0>value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_UP; //--- Line upward stop (value2<=value1 && value0==value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_STOP_UP; //--- Line downward reversal (value2<value1 && value0<value1) if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN; //--- Line downward direction (value2>=value1 && value0<value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_DOWN; //--- Line downward stop (value2>=value1 && value0==value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN; //--- Undefined state return LINE_STATE_NONE; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the state of the line relative to the specified level | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ ENUM_LINE_STATE LineStateRelative(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num,const double level0,const double level1=EMPTY_VALUE) { //--- Get the values of the indicator line with the shift (0,1) relative to the passed index const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+1,buffer_num); //--- If at least one of the values could not be obtained, return an undefined value if(value0==EMPTY_VALUE || value1==EMPTY_VALUE) return LINE_STATE_NONE; //--- Define the second level to compare double level=(level1==EMPTY_VALUE ? level0 : level1); //--- The line is below the level (value1<level && value0<level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_UNDER; //--- The line is above the level (value1>level && value0>level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_ABOVE; //--- The line crossed the level upwards (value1<=level && value0>level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP; //--- The line crossed the level downwards (value1>=level && value0<level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN; //--- The line touched the level from below (value1<level0 && value0==level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; //--- The line touched the level from above (value1>level0 && value0==level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; //--- Line is equal to the level value (value1==level0 && value0==level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)==0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_EQUALS; //--- Undefined state return LINE_STATE_NONE; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the indicator line state description | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string LineStateDescription(const ENUM_LINE_STATE state) { switch(state) { case LINE_STATE_UP : return "Up"; case LINE_STATE_STOP_UP : return "Stop Up"; case LINE_STATE_TURN_UP : return "Turn Up"; case LINE_STATE_DOWN : return "Down"; case LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN : return "Stop Down"; case LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN : return "Turn Down"; case LINE_STATE_ABOVE : return "Above level"; case LINE_STATE_UNDER : return "Under level"; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP : return "Crossing Up"; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN : return "Crossing Down"; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW: return "Touch from Below"; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE: return "Touch from Above"; case LINE_STATE_EQUALS : return "Equals"; default : return "Unknown"; } }
When using the dashboard, data is displayed on the panel using the function:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display data from the specified timeseries index to the panel | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void DrawData(const int index,const datetime time) { //--- Declare the variables to receive data in them MqlTick tick={0}; MqlRates rates[1]; //--- Exit if unable to get the current prices if(!SymbolInfoTick(Symbol(),tick)) return; //--- Exit if unable to get the bar data by the specified index if(CopyRates(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,index,1,rates)!=1) return; //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data headers int size=0; uint flags=0; uint angle=0; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name,9,FW_BOLD); panel.DrawText("Bar data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(0)-16,clrMaroon,panel.Width()-6); panel.DrawText("Indicator data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(1)-16,clrGreen,panel.Width()-6); //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data panel.SetFontParams(name,9); //--- Display the data of the specified bar in table 0 on the panel panel.DrawText("Date", panel.CellX(0,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_DATE), panel.CellX(0,0,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Time", panel.CellX(0,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_MINUTES), panel.CellX(0,1,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Open", panel.CellX(0,2,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].open,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,2,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("High", panel.CellX(0,3,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].high,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,3,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Low", panel.CellX(0,4,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].low,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,4,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Close", panel.CellX(0,5,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].close,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,5,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,1)+2,clrNONE,90); //--- Display the indicator data from the specified bar on the panel in table 1 panel.DrawText(ind_title, panel.CellX(1,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,0,0)+2); double value=IndicatorValue(handle,index,0); string value_str=(value!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(value,ind_digits) : ""); panel.DrawText(value_str,panel.CellX(1,0,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,0,1)+2,clrNONE,90); //--- Display a description of the indicator line state panel.DrawText("Line state", panel.CellX(1,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,1,0)+2); ENUM_LINE_STATE state=LineState(handle,index,0); panel.DrawText(LineStateDescription(state),panel.CellX(1,1,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,1,1)+2,clrNONE,90); //--- Redraw the chart to immediately display all changes on the panel ChartRedraw(ChartID()); }
Besides, when using the dashboard, the panel events handler is called in the OnChartEvent() EA event handler, as well as the events for receiving the bar index under the cursor are handled:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ChartEvent function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { //--- Handling the panel //--- Call the panel event handler panel.OnChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); //--- If the cursor moves or a click is made on the chart if(id==CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id==CHARTEVENT_CLICK) { //--- Declare the variables to record time and price coordinates in them datetime time=0; double price=0; int wnd=0; //--- If the cursor coordinates are converted to date and time if(ChartXYToTimePrice(ChartID(),(int)lparam,(int)dparam,wnd,time,price)) { //--- write the bar index where the cursor is located to a global variable mouse_bar_index=iBarShift(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,time); //--- Display the bar data under the cursor on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } //--- If we received a custom event, display the appropriate message in the journal if(id>CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM) { //--- Here we can implement handling a click on the close button on the panel PrintFormat("%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s",__FUNCTION__,id,lparam,sparam); } }
After compiling the EA and launching it on the chart, we can monitor the state of the indicator value and line on the panel:
You can view the TestVolumeAD.mq5 test EA in the files attached to the article.
Money Flow Index
Money Flow Index (MFI) is the technical indicator, which indicates the rate at which money is invested into a security and then withdrawn from it. Construction and interpretation of the indicator is similar to Relative Strength Index with the only difference that volume is important to MFI.
When analyzing the money flow index one needs to take into consideration the following points:
- divergences between the indicator and price movement. If prices grow while MFI falls (or vice versa), there is a great probability of a price turn;
- Money Flow Index value, which is over 80 or under 20, signals correspondingly of a potential peak or bottom of the market.
Parameters
iMFI() function is used to create the indicator handle:
int iMFI( string symbol, // symbol name ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period, // period int ma_period, // averaging period ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME applied_volume // type of volume used for calculations );
symbol
[in] The symbol name of the financial instrument whose data is to be used to calculate the indicator. NULL means the current symbol.
period
[in] The period value can be one of the ENUM_TIMEFRAMES enumeration values, 0 means the current timeframe.
ma_period
[in] Period (number of bars) for the indicator calculation.
applied_volume
[in] Used volume. Any of ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME.
Return the handle of the specified technical indicator. If failed, return INVALID_HANDLE. To free up computer memory from an unused indicator, use IndicatorRelease() the indicator handle is passed to.
Declare input and global variables in the EA to create the indicator:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TestVolumeMFI.mq5 | //| Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" //--- enums enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, // Undefined state LINE_STATE_UP, // Upward LINE_STATE_DOWN, // Downward LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, // Upward reversal LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, // Downward reversal LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, // Upward stop LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, // Downward stop LINE_STATE_ABOVE, // Above value LINE_STATE_UNDER, // Below value LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, // Crossing value upwards LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, // Crossing value downwards LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, // Touching value from below LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, // Touch value from above LINE_STATE_EQUALS, // Equal to value }; //--- input parameters input uint InpPeriod = 14; /* Period */ input ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME InpVolume = VOLUME_TICK; /* Applied Volume */ input double InpOverbough= 80; /* Overbough level*/ input double InpOversold = 20; /* Oversold level */ //--- global variables int handle=INVALID_HANDLE; // Indicator handle int period=0; // RSI calculation period int ind_digits=0; // Number of decimal places in the indicator values double overbough=0; // Overbought level double oversold=0; // Oversold level string ind_title; // Indicator description
When using the dashboard in the EA, declare global variables and include the file of panel classes:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TestVolumeMFI.mq5 | //| Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" //--- includes #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> //--- enums enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, // Undefined state LINE_STATE_UP, // Upward LINE_STATE_DOWN, // Downward LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, // Upward reversal LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, // Downward reversal LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, // Upward stop LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, // Downward stop LINE_STATE_ABOVE, // Above value LINE_STATE_UNDER, // Below value LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, // Crossing value upwards LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, // Crossing value downwards LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, // Touching value from below LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, // Touch value from above LINE_STATE_EQUALS, // Equal to value }; //--- input parameters input uint InpPeriod = 14; /* Period */ input ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME InpVolume = VOLUME_TICK; /* Applied Volume */ input double InpOverbough= 80; /* Overbough level*/ input double InpOversold = 20; /* Oversold level */ //--- global variables int handle=INVALID_HANDLE; // Indicator handle int period=0; // RSI calculation period int ind_digits=0; // Number of decimal places in the indicator values double overbough=0; // Overbought level double oversold=0; // Oversold level string ind_title; // Indicator description //--- variables for the panel int mouse_bar_index; // Index of the bar the data is taken from CDashboard *panel=NULL; // Pointer to the panel object
Initialization
Setting the values of global variables for the indicator and creating its handle:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- create timer EventSetTimer(60); //--- Indicator //--- Set and adjust the calculation period and levels if necessary period=int(InpPeriod<1 ? 14 : InpPeriod); overbough=InpOverbough; oversold=(InpOversold>=overbough ? overbough-0.01 : InpOversold); //--- Set the indicator name and the number of decimal places ind_title=StringFormat("MFI(%lu)",period); ind_digits=Digits(); //--- Create indicator handle ResetLastError(); handle=iMFI(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,period,InpVolume); if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE) { PrintFormat("%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,ind_title,GetLastError()); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Successful initialization return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); }
If the EA involves using the dashboard, create it here:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- create timer EventSetTimer(60); //--- Indicator //--- Set and adjust the calculation period and levels if necessary period=int(InpPeriod<1 ? 14 : InpPeriod); overbough=InpOverbough; oversold=(InpOversold>=overbough ? overbough-0.01 : InpOversold); //--- Set the indicator name and the number of decimal places ind_title=StringFormat("MFI(%lu)",period); ind_digits=Digits(); //--- Create indicator handle ResetLastError(); handle=iMFI(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,period,InpVolume); if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE) { PrintFormat("%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,ind_title,GetLastError()); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Dashboard //--- Create the panel panel=new CDashboard(1,20,20,229,243); if(panel==NULL) { Print("Error. Failed to create panel object"); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Set font parameters panel.SetFontParams("Calibri",9); //--- Display the panel with the "Symbol, Timeframe description" header text panel.View(Symbol()+", "+StringSubstr(EnumToString(Period()),7)); //--- Create a table with ID 0 to display bar data in it panel.CreateNewTable(0); //--- Draw a table with ID 0 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(0,2,20,6,2,18,112); //--- Create a table with ID 1 to display indicator data in it panel.CreateNewTable(1); //--- Get the Y2 table coordinate with ID 0 and //--- set the Y1 coordinate for the table with ID 1 int y1=panel.TableY2(0)+22; //--- Draw a table with ID 1 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(1,2,y1,4,2,18,112); //--- Display tabular data in the journal panel.GridPrint(0,2); panel.GridPrint(1,2); //--- Initialize the variable with the index of the mouse cursor bar mouse_bar_index=0; //--- Display the data of the current bar on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,TimeCurrent()); //--- Successful initialization return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); }
Deinitialization
Release the indicator handle in the EA OnDeinit() handle:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- destroy timer EventKillTimer(); //--- Release handle of the indicator ResetLastError(); if(!IndicatorRelease(handle)) PrintFormat("%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError()); //--- Clear all comments on the chart Comment(""); }
The created dashboard object is removed when using the dashboard:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- destroy timer EventKillTimer(); //--- Release handle of the indicator ResetLastError(); if(!IndicatorRelease(handle)) PrintFormat("%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError()); //--- Clear all comments on the chart Comment(""); //--- If the panel object exists, delete it if(panel!=NULL) delete panel; }
Data retrieval
General functions for obtaining data by the indicator handle are provided below. The functions have been reviewed in the article about connecting oscillators to EAs. The presented functions can be used "as is" in custom programs:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the indicator data on the specified bar | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double IndicatorValue(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num) { double array[1]={0}; ResetLastError(); if(CopyBuffer(ind_handle,buffer_num,index,1,array)!=1) { PrintFormat("%s: CopyBuffer failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError()); return EMPTY_VALUE; } return array[0]; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the state of the indicator line | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ ENUM_LINE_STATE LineState(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num) { //--- Get the values of the indicator line with the shift (0,1,2) relative to the passed index const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+1,buffer_num); const double value2=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+2,buffer_num); //--- If at least one of the values could not be obtained, return an undefined value if(value0==EMPTY_VALUE || value1==EMPTY_VALUE || value2==EMPTY_VALUE) return LINE_STATE_NONE; //--- Line upward reversal (value2>value1 && value0>value1) if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_TURN_UP; //--- Line upward direction (value2<=value1 && value0>value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_UP; //--- Line upward stop (value2<=value1 && value0==value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_STOP_UP; //--- Line downward reversal (value2<value1 && value0<value1) if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN; //--- Line downward direction (value2>=value1 && value0<value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_DOWN; //--- Line downward stop (value2>=value1 && value0==value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN; //--- Undefined state return LINE_STATE_NONE; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the state of the line relative to the specified level | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ ENUM_LINE_STATE LineStateRelative(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num,const double level0,const double level1=EMPTY_VALUE) { //--- Get the values of the indicator line with the shift (0,1) relative to the passed index const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+1,buffer_num); //--- If at least one of the values could not be obtained, return an undefined value if(value0==EMPTY_VALUE || value1==EMPTY_VALUE) return LINE_STATE_NONE; //--- Define the second level to compare double level=(level1==EMPTY_VALUE ? level0 : level1); //--- The line is below the level (value1<level && value0<level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_UNDER; //--- The line is above the level (value1>level && value0>level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_ABOVE; //--- The line crossed the level upwards (value1<=level && value0>level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP; //--- The line crossed the level downwards (value1>=level && value0<level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN; //--- The line touched the level from below (value1<level0 && value0==level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; //--- The line touched the level from above (value1>level0 && value0==level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; //--- Line is equal to the level value (value1==level0 && value0==level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)==0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_EQUALS; //--- Undefined state return LINE_STATE_NONE; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the indicator line state description | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string LineStateDescription(const ENUM_LINE_STATE state) { switch(state) { case LINE_STATE_UP : return "Up"; case LINE_STATE_STOP_UP : return "Stop Up"; case LINE_STATE_TURN_UP : return "Turn Up"; case LINE_STATE_DOWN : return "Down"; case LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN : return "Stop Down"; case LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN : return "Turn Down"; case LINE_STATE_ABOVE : return "Above level"; case LINE_STATE_UNDER : return "Under level"; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP : return "Crossing Up"; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN : return "Crossing Down"; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW: return "Touch from Below"; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE: return "Touch from Above"; case LINE_STATE_EQUALS : return "Equals"; default : return "Unknown"; } }
When using the dashboard, data is displayed on the panel using the function:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display data from the specified timeseries index to the panel | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void DrawData(const int index,const datetime time) { //--- Declare the variables to receive data in them MqlTick tick={0}; MqlRates rates[1]; //--- Exit if unable to get the current prices if(!SymbolInfoTick(Symbol(),tick)) return; //--- Exit if unable to get the bar data by the specified index if(CopyRates(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,index,1,rates)!=1) return; //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data headers int size=0; uint flags=0; uint angle=0; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name,9,FW_BOLD); panel.DrawText("Bar data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(0)-16,clrMaroon,panel.Width()-6); panel.DrawText("Indicator data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(1)-16,clrGreen,panel.Width()-6); //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data panel.SetFontParams(name,9); //--- Display the data of the specified bar in table 0 on the panel panel.DrawText("Date", panel.CellX(0,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_DATE), panel.CellX(0,0,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Time", panel.CellX(0,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_MINUTES), panel.CellX(0,1,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Open", panel.CellX(0,2,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].open,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,2,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("High", panel.CellX(0,3,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].high,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,3,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Low", panel.CellX(0,4,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].low,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,4,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Close", panel.CellX(0,5,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].close,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,5,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,1)+2,clrNONE,90); //--- Display the indicator data from the specified bar on the panel in table 1 panel.DrawText(ind_title, panel.CellX(1,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,0,0)+2); double value=IndicatorValue(handle,index,0); string value_str=(value!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(value,ind_digits) : ""); panel.DrawText(value_str,panel.CellX(1,0,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,0,1)+2,clrNONE,100); //--- Display a description of the indicator line state relative to the overbought level string ovb=StringFormat("%+.2f",overbough); panel.DrawText("Overbough", panel.CellX(1,2,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,2,0)+2); panel.DrawText(ovb, panel.CellX(1,2,0)+66, panel.CellY(1,2,0)+2); ENUM_LINE_STATE state_ovb=LineStateRelative(handle,index,0,overbough); //--- The label color changes depending on the value of the line relative to the level color clr=(state_ovb==LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN ? clrRed : clrNONE); string ovb_str=(state_ovb==LINE_STATE_ABOVE ? "Inside the area" : LineStateDescription(state_ovb)); panel.DrawText(ovb_str,panel.CellX(1,2,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,2,1)+2,clr,100); //--- Display a description of the indicator line state relative to the oversold level panel.DrawText("Oversold", panel.CellX(1,3,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,3,0)+2); string ovs=StringFormat("%+.2f",oversold); panel.DrawText(ovs, panel.CellX(1,3,0)+68, panel.CellY(1,3,0)+2); ENUM_LINE_STATE state_ovs=LineStateRelative(handle,index,0,oversold); //--- The label color changes depending on the value of the line relative to the level clr=(state_ovs==LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP ? clrBlue : clrNONE); string ovs_str=(state_ovs==LINE_STATE_UNDER ? "Inside the area" : LineStateDescription(state_ovs)); panel.DrawText(ovs_str,panel.CellX(1,3,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,3,1)+2,clr,100); //--- Display a description of the indicator line state panel.DrawText("Line state", panel.CellX(1,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,1,0)+2); ENUM_LINE_STATE state=LineState(handle,index,0); //--- The label color changes depending on the location of the line in the overbought/oversold areas clr=(state_ovb==LINE_STATE_ABOVE || state_ovb==LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN ? clrRed : state_ovs==LINE_STATE_UNDER || state_ovs==LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP ? clrBlue : clrNONE); panel.DrawText(LineStateDescription(state),panel.CellX(1,1,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,1,1)+2,clr,100); //--- Redraw the chart to immediately display all changes on the panel ChartRedraw(ChartID()); }
The location of the indicator line in overbought/oversold areas is marked on the panel with text color.
Besides, when using the dashboard, the panel events handler is called in the OnChartEvent() EA event handler, as well as the events for receiving the bar index under the cursor are handled:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ChartEvent function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { //--- Handling the panel //--- Call the panel event handler panel.OnChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); //--- If the cursor moves or a click is made on the chart if(id==CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id==CHARTEVENT_CLICK) { //--- Declare the variables to record time and price coordinates in them datetime time=0; double price=0; int wnd=0; //--- If the cursor coordinates are converted to date and time if(ChartXYToTimePrice(ChartID(),(int)lparam,(int)dparam,wnd,time,price)) { //--- write the bar index where the cursor is located to a global variable mouse_bar_index=iBarShift(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,time); //--- Display the bar data under the cursor on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } //--- If we received a custom event, display the appropriate message in the journal if(id>CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM) { //--- Here we can implement handling a click on the close button on the panel PrintFormat("%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s",__FUNCTION__,id,lparam,sparam); } }
After compiling the EA and launching it on the chart, we can monitor the state of the indicator value and line on the panel:
You can view the TestVolumeMFI.mq5 test EA in the files attached to the article.
On Balance Volume
On Balance Volume (OBV) is a momentum technical indicator that relates volume to price change. The indicator, which Joseph Granville came up with, is pretty simple. If the close price of the current bar is higher than that of the previous bar, the volume of the current bar is added to the previous OBV. If the current bar close price is lower than of the previous one, the current volume is subtracted from the previous OBV.
The basic assumption, regarding On Balance Volume analysis, is that OBV changes precede price changes. The theory is that smart money can be seen flowing into the security by a rising OBV. When the public then moves into the security, both the security and the On Balance Volume will surge ahead.
If the security’s price movement precedes OBV movement, a "non-confirmation" has occurred. Non-confirmations can occur at bull market tops (when the security rises without, or before, the OBV) or at bear market bottoms (when the security falls without, or before, the On Balance Volume Technical Indicator).
The OBV is in a rising trend when each new peak is higher than the previous peak and each new trough is higher than the previous trough. Likewise, the On Balance Volume is in a falling trend when each successive peak is lower than the previous peak and each successive trough is lower than the previous trough. When the OBV is moving sideways and is not making successive highs and lows, it is in a doubtful trend.
Once a trend is established, it remains in force until it is broken. There are two ways in which the On Balance Volume trend can be broken. The first occurs when the trend changes from a rising trend to a falling trend, or from a falling trend to a rising trend.
The second way the OBV trend can be broken is if the trend changes to a doubtful trend and remains doubtful for more than three days. Thus, if the security changes from a rising trend to a doubtful trend and remains doubtful for only two days before changing back to a rising trend, the On Balance Volume is considered to have always been in a rising trend.When the OBV changes to a rising or falling trend, a "breakout" has occurred.
Since OBV breakouts normally precede price breakouts, investors should buy long on On Balance Volume upside breakouts. Likewise, investors should sell short when the OBV makes a downside breakout. Positions should be held until the trend changes.
Parameters
iOBV() function is used to create the indicator handle:
Return the handle of the On Balance Volume indicator. Only one buffer.
int iOBV( string symbol, // symbol name ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period, // period ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME applied_volume // type of volume used for calculations );
[in] The symbol name of the financial instrument whose data is to be used to calculate the indicator. NULL means the current symbol.
period
[in] The period value can be one of the ENUM_TIMEFRAMES enumeration values, 0 means the current timeframe.
applied_volume
[in] Used volume. Any of the ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME enumeration values.
Return the handle of the specified technical indicator. If failed, return INVALID_HANDLE. To free up computer memory from an unused indicator, use IndicatorRelease() the indicator handle is passed to.
Declare input and global variables in the EA to create the indicator:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TestVolumeOBV.mq5 | //| Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" //--- enums enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, // Undefined state LINE_STATE_UP, // Upward LINE_STATE_DOWN, // Downward LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, // Upward reversal LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, // Downward reversal LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, // Upward stop LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, // Downward stop LINE_STATE_ABOVE, // Above value LINE_STATE_UNDER, // Below value LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, // Crossing value upwards LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, // Crossing value downwards LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, // Touching value from below LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, // Touch value from above LINE_STATE_EQUALS, // Equal to value }; //--- input parameters input ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME InpVolume = VOLUME_TICK; /* Applied Volume */ //--- global variables int handle=INVALID_HANDLE; // Indicator handle int ind_digits=0; // Number of decimal places in the indicator values string ind_title; // Indicator description
When using the dashboard in the EA, declare global variables and include the file of panel classes:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TestVolumeOBV.mq5 | //| Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" //--- includes #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> //--- enums enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, // Undefined state LINE_STATE_UP, // Upward LINE_STATE_DOWN, // Downward LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, // Upward reversal LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, // Downward reversal LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, // Upward stop LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, // Downward stop LINE_STATE_ABOVE, // Above value LINE_STATE_UNDER, // Below value LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, // Crossing value upwards LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, // Crossing value downwards LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, // Touching value from below LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, // Touch value from above LINE_STATE_EQUALS, // Equal to value }; //--- input parameters input ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME InpVolume = VOLUME_TICK; /* Applied Volume */ //--- global variables int handle=INVALID_HANDLE; // Indicator handle int ind_digits=0; // Number of decimal places in the indicator values string ind_title; // Indicator description //--- variables for the panel int mouse_bar_index; // Index of the bar the data is taken from CDashboard *panel=NULL; // Pointer to the panel object
Initialization
Setting the values of global variables for the indicator and creating its handle:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- create timer EventSetTimer(60); //--- Indicator //--- Set the indicator name and the number of decimal places ind_title="OBV"; ind_digits=0; //--- Create indicator handle ResetLastError(); handle=iOBV(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,InpVolume); if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE) { PrintFormat("%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,ind_title,GetLastError()); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Successful initialization return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); }
If the EA involves using the dashboard, create it here:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- create timer EventSetTimer(60); //--- Indicator //--- Set the indicator name and the number of decimal places ind_title="OBV"; ind_digits=0; //--- Create indicator handle ResetLastError(); handle=iOBV(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,InpVolume); if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE) { PrintFormat("%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,ind_title,GetLastError()); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Dashboard //--- Create the panel panel=new CDashboard(1,20,20,199,225); if(panel==NULL) { Print("Error. Failed to create panel object"); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Set font parameters panel.SetFontParams("Calibri",9); //--- Display the panel with the "Symbol, Timeframe description" header text panel.View(Symbol()+", "+StringSubstr(EnumToString(Period()),7)); //--- Create a table with ID 0 to display bar data in it panel.CreateNewTable(0); //--- Draw a table with ID 0 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(0,2,20,6,2,18,97); //--- Create a table with ID 1 to display indicator data in it panel.CreateNewTable(1); //--- Get the Y2 table coordinate with ID 0 and //--- set the Y1 coordinate for the table with ID 1 int y1=panel.TableY2(0)+22; //--- Draw a table with ID 1 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(1,2,y1,3,2,18,97); //--- Display tabular data in the journal panel.GridPrint(0,2); panel.GridPrint(1,2); //--- Initialize the variable with the index of the mouse cursor bar mouse_bar_index=0; //--- Display the data of the current bar on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,TimeCurrent()); //--- Successful initialization return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); }
Deinitialization
Release the indicator handle in the EA OnDeinit() handle:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- destroy timer EventKillTimer(); //--- Release handle of the indicator ResetLastError(); if(!IndicatorRelease(handle)) PrintFormat("%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError()); //--- Clear all comments on the chart Comment(""); }
The created dashboard object is removed when using the dashboard:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- destroy timer EventKillTimer(); //--- Release handle of the indicator ResetLastError(); if(!IndicatorRelease(handle)) PrintFormat("%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError()); //--- Clear all comments on the chart Comment(""); //--- If the panel object exists, delete it if(panel!=NULL) delete panel; }
Data retrieval
General functions for obtaining data by the indicator handle are provided below. The functions have been reviewed in the article about connecting oscillators to EAs. The presented functions can be used "as is" in custom programs:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the indicator data on the specified bar | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double IndicatorValue(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num) { double array[1]={0}; ResetLastError(); if(CopyBuffer(ind_handle,buffer_num,index,1,array)!=1) { PrintFormat("%s: CopyBuffer failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError()); return EMPTY_VALUE; } return array[0]; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the state of the indicator line | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ ENUM_LINE_STATE LineState(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num) { //--- Get the values of the indicator line with the shift (0,1,2) relative to the passed index const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+1,buffer_num); const double value2=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+2,buffer_num); //--- If at least one of the values could not be obtained, return an undefined value if(value0==EMPTY_VALUE || value1==EMPTY_VALUE || value2==EMPTY_VALUE) return LINE_STATE_NONE; //--- Line upward reversal (value2>value1 && value0>value1) if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_TURN_UP; //--- Line upward direction (value2<=value1 && value0>value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_UP; //--- Line upward stop (value2<=value1 && value0==value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_STOP_UP; //--- Line downward reversal (value2<value1 && value0<value1) if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN; //--- Line downward direction (value2>=value1 && value0<value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_DOWN; //--- Line downward stop (value2>=value1 && value0==value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN; //--- Undefined state return LINE_STATE_NONE; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the state of the line relative to the specified level | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ ENUM_LINE_STATE LineStateRelative(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num,const double level0,const double level1=EMPTY_VALUE) { //--- Get the values of the indicator line with the shift (0,1) relative to the passed index const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+1,buffer_num); //--- If at least one of the values could not be obtained, return an undefined value if(value0==EMPTY_VALUE || value1==EMPTY_VALUE) return LINE_STATE_NONE; //--- Define the second level to compare double level=(level1==EMPTY_VALUE ? level0 : level1); //--- The line is below the level (value1<level && value0<level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_UNDER; //--- The line is above the level (value1>level && value0>level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_ABOVE; //--- The line crossed the level upwards (value1<=level && value0>level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP; //--- The line crossed the level downwards (value1>=level && value0<level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN; //--- The line touched the level from below (value1<level0 && value0==level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; //--- The line touched the level from above (value1>level0 && value0==level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; //--- Line is equal to the level value (value1==level0 && value0==level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)==0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_EQUALS; //--- Undefined state return LINE_STATE_NONE; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the indicator line state description | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string LineStateDescription(const ENUM_LINE_STATE state) { switch(state) { case LINE_STATE_UP : return "Up"; case LINE_STATE_STOP_UP : return "Stop Up"; case LINE_STATE_TURN_UP : return "Turn Up"; case LINE_STATE_DOWN : return "Down"; case LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN : return "Stop Down"; case LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN : return "Turn Down"; case LINE_STATE_ABOVE : return "Above level"; case LINE_STATE_UNDER : return "Under level"; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP : return "Crossing Up"; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN : return "Crossing Down"; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW: return "Touch from Below"; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE: return "Touch from Above"; case LINE_STATE_EQUALS : return "Equals"; default : return "Unknown"; } }
When using the dashboard, data is displayed on the panel using the function:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display data from the specified timeseries index to the panel | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void DrawData(const int index,const datetime time) { //--- Declare the variables to receive data in them MqlTick tick={0}; MqlRates rates[1]; //--- Exit if unable to get the current prices if(!SymbolInfoTick(Symbol(),tick)) return; //--- Exit if unable to get the bar data by the specified index if(CopyRates(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,index,1,rates)!=1) return; //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data headers int size=0; uint flags=0; uint angle=0; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name,9,FW_BOLD); panel.DrawText("Bar data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(0)-16,clrMaroon,panel.Width()-6); panel.DrawText("Indicator data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(1)-16,clrGreen,panel.Width()-6); //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data panel.SetFontParams(name,9); //--- Display the data of the specified bar in table 0 on the panel panel.DrawText("Date", panel.CellX(0,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_DATE), panel.CellX(0,0,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Time", panel.CellX(0,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_MINUTES), panel.CellX(0,1,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Open", panel.CellX(0,2,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].open,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,2,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("High", panel.CellX(0,3,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].high,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,3,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Low", panel.CellX(0,4,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].low,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,4,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Close", panel.CellX(0,5,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].close,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,5,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,1)+2,clrNONE,90); //--- Display the indicator data from the specified bar on the panel in table 1 panel.DrawText(ind_title, panel.CellX(1,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,0,0)+2); double value=IndicatorValue(handle,index,0); string value_str=(value!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(value,ind_digits) : ""); panel.DrawText(value_str,panel.CellX(1,0,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,0,1)+2,clrNONE,90); //--- Display a description of the indicator line state panel.DrawText("Line state", panel.CellX(1,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,1,0)+2); ENUM_LINE_STATE state=LineState(handle,index,0); panel.DrawText(LineStateDescription(state),panel.CellX(1,1,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,1,1)+2,clrNONE,90); //--- Redraw the chart to immediately display all changes on the panel ChartRedraw(ChartID()); }
Besides, when using the dashboard, the panel events handler is called in the OnChartEvent() EA event handler, as well as the events for receiving the bar index under the cursor are handled:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ChartEvent function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { //--- Handling the panel //--- Call the panel event handler panel.OnChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); //--- If the cursor moves or a click is made on the chart if(id==CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id==CHARTEVENT_CLICK) { //--- Declare the variables to record time and price coordinates in them datetime time=0; double price=0; int wnd=0; //--- If the cursor coordinates are converted to date and time if(ChartXYToTimePrice(ChartID(),(int)lparam,(int)dparam,wnd,time,price)) { //--- write the bar index where the cursor is located to a global variable mouse_bar_index=iBarShift(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,time); //--- Display the bar data under the cursor on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } //--- If we received a custom event, display the appropriate message in the journal if(id>CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM) { //--- Here we can implement handling a click on the close button on the panel PrintFormat("%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s",__FUNCTION__,id,lparam,sparam); } }
After compiling the EA and launching it on the chart, we can monitor the state of the indicator value and line on the panel:
You can view the TestVolumeOBV.mq5 test EA in the files attached to the article.
Volumes
For the Forex market, Volumes indicator is the indicator of the number of price changes within each period of a selected timeframe. For stock symbols this is an indicator of actually traded volumes (contracts, money, units, etc.)
Parameters
iVolumes() function is used to create the indicator handle:
Return the handle of the indicator describing volumes. Only one buffer.
int iVolumes( string symbol, // symbol name ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period, // period ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME applied_volume // volume type )
symbol
[in] The symbol name of the financial instrument whose data is to be used to calculate the indicator. NULL means current symbol.
period
[in] The period value can be one of the ENUM_TIMEFRAMES enumeration values, 0 means the current timeframe.
applied_volume
[in] Used volume. Any of the ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME enumeration values.
Return the handle of the specified technical indicator. If failed, return INVALID_HANDLE. To free up computer memory from an unused indicator, use IndicatorRelease() the indicator handle is passed to.
Declare input and global variables in the EA to create the indicator:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TestVolumeOBV.mq5 | //| Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" //--- enums enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, // Undefined state LINE_STATE_UP, // Upward LINE_STATE_DOWN, // Downward LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, // Upward reversal LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, // Downward reversal LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, // Upward stop LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, // Downward stop LINE_STATE_ABOVE, // Above value LINE_STATE_UNDER, // Below value LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, // Crossing value upwards LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, // Crossing value downwards LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, // Touching value from below LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, // Touch value from above LINE_STATE_EQUALS, // Equal to value }; //--- input parameters input ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME InpVolume = VOLUME_TICK; /* Applied Volume */ //--- global variables int handle=INVALID_HANDLE; // Indicator handle int ind_digits=0; // Number of decimal places in the indicator values string ind_title; // Indicator description
When using the dashboard in the EA, declare global variables and include the file of panel classes:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TestVolumeOBV.mq5 | //| Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" //--- includes #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> //--- enums enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, // Undefined state LINE_STATE_UP, // Upward LINE_STATE_DOWN, // Downward LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, // Upward reversal LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, // Downward reversal LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, // Upward stop LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, // Downward stop LINE_STATE_ABOVE, // Above value LINE_STATE_UNDER, // Below value LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, // Crossing value upwards LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, // Crossing value downwards LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, // Touching value from below LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, // Touch value from above LINE_STATE_EQUALS, // Equal to value }; //--- input parameters input ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME InpVolume = VOLUME_TICK; /* Applied Volume */ //--- global variables int handle=INVALID_HANDLE; // Indicator handle int ind_digits=0; // Number of decimal places in the indicator values string ind_title; // Indicator description //--- variables for the panel int mouse_bar_index; // Index of the bar the data is taken from CDashboard *panel=NULL; // Pointer to the panel object
Initialization
Setting the values of global variables for the indicator and creating its handle:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- create timer EventSetTimer(60); //--- Indicator //--- Set the indicator name and the number of decimal places ind_title="Volumes"; ind_digits=0; //--- Create indicator handle ResetLastError(); handle=iVolumes(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,InpVolume); if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE) { PrintFormat("%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,ind_title,GetLastError()); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Successful initialization return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); }
If the EA involves using the dashboard, create it here:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- create timer EventSetTimer(60); //--- Indicator //--- Set the indicator name and the number of decimal places ind_title="Volumes"; ind_digits=0; //--- Create indicator handle ResetLastError(); handle=iVolumes(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,InpVolume); if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE) { PrintFormat("%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,ind_title,GetLastError()); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Dashboard //--- Create the panel panel=new CDashboard(1,20,20,199,225); if(panel==NULL) { Print("Error. Failed to create panel object"); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Set font parameters panel.SetFontParams("Calibri",9); //--- Display the panel with the "Symbol, Timeframe description" header text panel.View(Symbol()+", "+StringSubstr(EnumToString(Period()),7)); //--- Create a table with ID 0 to display bar data in it panel.CreateNewTable(0); //--- Draw a table with ID 0 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(0,2,20,6,2,18,97); //--- Create a table with ID 1 to display indicator data in it panel.CreateNewTable(1); //--- Get the Y2 table coordinate with ID 0 and //--- set the Y1 coordinate for the table with ID 1 int y1=panel.TableY2(0)+22; //--- Draw a table with ID 1 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(1,2,y1,3,2,18,97); //--- Display tabular data in the journal panel.GridPrint(0,2); panel.GridPrint(1,2); //--- Initialize the variable with the index of the mouse cursor bar mouse_bar_index=0; //--- Display the data of the current bar on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,TimeCurrent()); //--- Successful initialization return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); }
Deinitialization
Release the indicator handle in the EA OnDeinit() handle:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- destroy timer EventKillTimer(); //--- Release handle of the indicator ResetLastError(); if(!IndicatorRelease(handle)) PrintFormat("%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError()); //--- Clear all comments on the chart Comment(""); }
The created dashboard object is removed when using the dashboard:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- destroy timer EventKillTimer(); //--- Release handle of the indicator ResetLastError(); if(!IndicatorRelease(handle)) PrintFormat("%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError()); //--- Clear all comments on the chart Comment(""); //--- If the panel object exists, delete it if(panel!=NULL) delete panel; }
Data retrieval
General functions for obtaining data by the indicator handle are provided below. The functions have been reviewed in the article about connecting oscillators to EAs. The presented functions can be used "as is" in custom programs:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the indicator data on the specified bar | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double IndicatorValue(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num) { double array[1]={0}; ResetLastError(); if(CopyBuffer(ind_handle,buffer_num,index,1,array)!=1) { PrintFormat("%s: CopyBuffer failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError()); return EMPTY_VALUE; } return array[0]; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the state of the indicator line | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ ENUM_LINE_STATE LineState(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num) { //--- Get the values of the indicator line with the shift (0,1,2) relative to the passed index const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+1,buffer_num); const double value2=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+2,buffer_num); //--- If at least one of the values could not be obtained, return an undefined value if(value0==EMPTY_VALUE || value1==EMPTY_VALUE || value2==EMPTY_VALUE) return LINE_STATE_NONE; //--- Line upward reversal (value2>value1 && value0>value1) if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_TURN_UP; //--- Line upward direction (value2<=value1 && value0>value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_UP; //--- Line upward stop (value2<=value1 && value0==value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_STOP_UP; //--- Line downward reversal (value2<value1 && value0<value1) if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN; //--- Line downward direction (value2>=value1 && value0<value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_DOWN; //--- Line downward stop (value2>=value1 && value0==value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN; //--- Undefined state return LINE_STATE_NONE; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the state of the line relative to the specified level | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ ENUM_LINE_STATE LineStateRelative(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num,const double level0,const double level1=EMPTY_VALUE) { //--- Get the values of the indicator line with the shift (0,1) relative to the passed index const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+1,buffer_num); //--- If at least one of the values could not be obtained, return an undefined value if(value0==EMPTY_VALUE || value1==EMPTY_VALUE) return LINE_STATE_NONE; //--- Define the second level to compare double level=(level1==EMPTY_VALUE ? level0 : level1); //--- The line is below the level (value1<level && value0<level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_UNDER; //--- The line is above the level (value1>level && value0>level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_ABOVE; //--- The line crossed the level upwards (value1<=level && value0>level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP; //--- The line crossed the level downwards (value1>=level && value0<level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN; //--- The line touched the level from below (value1<level0 && value0==level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; //--- The line touched the level from above (value1>level0 && value0==level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; //--- Line is equal to the level value (value1==level0 && value0==level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)==0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_EQUALS; //--- Undefined state return LINE_STATE_NONE; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the indicator line state description | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string LineStateDescription(const ENUM_LINE_STATE state) { switch(state) { case LINE_STATE_UP : return "Up"; case LINE_STATE_STOP_UP : return "Stop Up"; case LINE_STATE_TURN_UP : return "Turn Up"; case LINE_STATE_DOWN : return "Down"; case LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN : return "Stop Down"; case LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN : return "Turn Down"; case LINE_STATE_ABOVE : return "Above level"; case LINE_STATE_UNDER : return "Under level"; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP : return "Crossing Up"; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN : return "Crossing Down"; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW: return "Touch from Below"; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE: return "Touch from Above"; case LINE_STATE_EQUALS : return "Equals"; default : return "Unknown"; } }
When using the dashboard, data is displayed on the panel using the function:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display data from the specified timeseries index to the panel | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void DrawData(const int index,const datetime time) { //--- Declare the variables to receive data in them MqlTick tick={0}; MqlRates rates[1]; //--- Exit if unable to get the current prices if(!SymbolInfoTick(Symbol(),tick)) return; //--- Exit if unable to get the bar data by the specified index if(CopyRates(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,index,1,rates)!=1) return; //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data headers int size=0; uint flags=0; uint angle=0; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name,9,FW_BOLD); panel.DrawText("Bar data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(0)-16,clrMaroon,panel.Width()-6); panel.DrawText("Indicator data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(1)-16,clrGreen,panel.Width()-6); //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data panel.SetFontParams(name,9); //--- Display the data of the specified bar in table 0 on the panel panel.DrawText("Date", panel.CellX(0,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_DATE), panel.CellX(0,0,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Time", panel.CellX(0,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_MINUTES), panel.CellX(0,1,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Open", panel.CellX(0,2,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].open,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,2,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("High", panel.CellX(0,3,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].high,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,3,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Low", panel.CellX(0,4,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].low,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,4,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Close", panel.CellX(0,5,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].close,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,5,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,1)+2,clrNONE,90); //--- Display the indicator data from the specified bar on the panel in table 1 panel.DrawText(ind_title, panel.CellX(1,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,0,0)+2); double value0=IndicatorValue(handle,index, 0); double value1=IndicatorValue(handle,index+1,0); string value_str=(value0!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(value0,ind_digits) : ""); color clr=(value0>value1 ? clrGreen : value0<value1 ? clrRed : clrNONE); panel.DrawText(value_str,panel.CellX(1,0,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,0,1)+2,clrNONE,90); //--- Display a description of the indicator line state panel.DrawText("Line state", panel.CellX(1,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,1,0)+2); ENUM_LINE_STATE state=LineState(handle,index,0); panel.DrawText(LineStateDescription(state),panel.CellX(1,1,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,1,1)+2,clr,90); //--- Redraw the chart to immediately display all changes on the panel ChartRedraw(ChartID()); }
The color of the status text on the panel corresponds to the color of the indicator column, over which the cursor is located.
Besides, when using the dashboard, the panel events handler is called in the OnChartEvent() EA event handler, as well as the events for receiving the bar index under the cursor are handled:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ChartEvent function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { //--- Handling the panel //--- Call the panel event handler panel.OnChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); //--- If the cursor moves or a click is made on the chart if(id==CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id==CHARTEVENT_CLICK) { //--- Declare the variables to record time and price coordinates in them datetime time=0; double price=0; int wnd=0; //--- If the cursor coordinates are converted to date and time if(ChartXYToTimePrice(ChartID(),(int)lparam,(int)dparam,wnd,time,price)) { //--- write the bar index where the cursor is located to a global variable mouse_bar_index=iBarShift(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,time); //--- Display the bar data under the cursor on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } //--- If we received a custom event, display the appropriate message in the journal if(id>CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM) { //--- Here we can implement handling a click on the close button on the panel PrintFormat("%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s",__FUNCTION__,id,lparam,sparam); } }
After compiling the EA and launching it on the chart, we can monitor the state of the indicator value and line on the panel:
You can view the TestVolumeVolumes.mq5 test EA in the files attached to the article.
Indicators by Bill Williams
Bill Williams' Indicators are included into a separate group, because they are part of the trading system described in his books.
Accelerator Oscillator
Price is the latest element to change. Prior to price changes, the market driving force changes its direction, the driving force acceleration must slow down and reach nought. Then it begins to accelerate until the price begins to change direction.
Acceleration/Deceleration, Accelerator/Decelerator Oscillator (AC) measures acceleration and deceleration of the current driving force. This indicator will change direction before any changes in the driving force, which, it its turn, will change its direction before the price. If you realize that Acceleration/Deceleration is a signal of an earlier warning, it gives you evident advantages.
The zero line is basically the spot where the driving force is at balance with the acceleration. If Acceleration/Deceleration is above zero, it is usually easier for the acceleration to continue the upward movement (and vice versa in cases when it is below zero). Unlike Awesome Oscillator, zero line cross is not a signal. The only thing that needs to be done to control the market and make decisions is to watch for changes in color. To save yourself serious reflections, you must remember: you can not buy with the help of Acceleration/Deceleration, when the current column is colored red, and you can not sell, when the current column is colored green.
If you enter the market in the direction of the driving force (the indicator is higher than nought, when buying, or it is lower than nought, when selling), then you need only two green columns to buy (two red columns to sell). If the driving force is directed against the position to be opened (indicator below zero for buying or above zero for selling), a confirmation is needed, hence, an additional column is required. In this case the indicator is to show three red columns over the zero line for a short position and three green columns below the zero line for a long position.
Parameters
iAC() function is used to create the indicator handle:
Create Accelerator Oscillator indicator and return its handle. Only one buffer.
int iAC( string symbol, // symbol name ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period // period );
symbol
[in] The symbol name of the financial instrument whose data is to be used to calculate the indicator. NULL means the current symbol.
period
[in] The period value can be one of the ENUM_TIMEFRAMES enumeration values, 0 means the current timeframe.
Return the handle of the specified technical indicator. If failed, return INVALID_HANDLE. To free up computer memory from an unused indicator, use IndicatorRelease() the indicator handle is passed to.
Declare global variables in the EA to create the indicator (the indicator has no inputs except setting the colors of the ascending and descending histogram columns):
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TestWilliamsAC.mq5 | //| Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" //--- enums enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, // Undefined state LINE_STATE_UP, // Upward LINE_STATE_DOWN, // Downward LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, // Upward reversal LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, // Downward reversal LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, // Upward stop LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, // Downward stop LINE_STATE_ABOVE, // Above value LINE_STATE_UNDER, // Below value LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, // Crossing value upwards LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, // Crossing value downwards LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, // Touching value from below LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, // Touch value from above LINE_STATE_EQUALS, // Equal to value }; //--- global variables int handle=INVALID_HANDLE; // Indicator handle int ind_digits=0; // Number of decimal places in the indicator values string ind_title; // Indicator description
When using the dashboard in the EA, declare global variables and include the file of panel classes:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TestWilliamsAC.mq5 | //| Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" //--- includes #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> //--- enums enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, // Undefined state LINE_STATE_UP, // Upward LINE_STATE_DOWN, // Downward LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, // Upward reversal LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, // Downward reversal LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, // Upward stop LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, // Downward stop LINE_STATE_ABOVE, // Above value LINE_STATE_UNDER, // Below value LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, // Crossing value upwards LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, // Crossing value downwards LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, // Touching value from below LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, // Touch value from above LINE_STATE_EQUALS, // Equal to value }; //--- global variables int handle=INVALID_HANDLE; // Indicator handle int ind_digits=0; // Number of decimal places in the indicator values string ind_title; // Indicator description //--- variables for the panel int mouse_bar_index; // Index of the bar the data is taken from CDashboard *panel=NULL; // Pointer to the panel object
Initialization
Setting the values of global variables for the indicator and creating its handle:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- create timer EventSetTimer(60); //--- Indicator //--- Set the indicator name and the number of decimal places ind_title="AC"; ind_digits=Digits()+2; //--- Create indicator handle ResetLastError(); handle=iAC(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT); if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE) { PrintFormat("%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,ind_title,GetLastError()); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Successful initialization return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); }
If the EA involves using the dashboard, create it here:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- create timer EventSetTimer(60); //--- Indicator //--- Set the indicator name and the number of decimal places ind_title="AC"; ind_digits=Digits()+2; //--- Create indicator handle ResetLastError(); handle=iAC(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT); if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE) { PrintFormat("%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,ind_title,GetLastError()); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Dashboard //--- Create the panel panel=new CDashboard(1,20,20,199,225); if(panel==NULL) { Print("Error. Failed to create panel object"); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Set font parameters panel.SetFontParams("Calibri",9); //--- Display the panel with the "Symbol, Timeframe description" header text panel.View(Symbol()+", "+StringSubstr(EnumToString(Period()),7)); //--- Create a table with ID 0 to display bar data in it panel.CreateNewTable(0); //--- Draw a table with ID 0 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(0,2,20,6,2,18,97); //--- Create a table with ID 1 to display indicator data in it panel.CreateNewTable(1); //--- Get the Y2 table coordinate with ID 0 and //--- set the Y1 coordinate for the table with ID 1 int y1=panel.TableY2(0)+22; //--- Draw a table with ID 1 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(1,2,y1,3,2,18,97); //--- Display tabular data in the journal panel.GridPrint(0,2); panel.GridPrint(1,2); //--- Initialize the variable with the index of the mouse cursor bar mouse_bar_index=0; //--- Display the data of the current bar on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,TimeCurrent()); //--- Successful initialization return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); }
Deinitialization
Release the indicator handle in the EA OnDeinit() handle:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- destroy timer EventKillTimer(); //--- Release handle of the indicator ResetLastError(); if(!IndicatorRelease(handle)) PrintFormat("%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError()); //--- Clear all comments on the chart Comment(""); }
The created dashboard object is removed when using the dashboard:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- destroy timer EventKillTimer(); //--- Release handle of the indicator ResetLastError(); if(!IndicatorRelease(handle)) PrintFormat("%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError()); //--- Clear all comments on the chart Comment(""); //--- If the panel object exists, delete it if(panel!=NULL) delete panel; }
Data retrieval
General functions for obtaining data by the indicator handle are provided below. The functions have been reviewed in the article about connecting oscillators to EAs. The presented functions can be used "as is" in custom programs:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the indicator data on the specified bar | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double IndicatorValue(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num) { double array[1]={0}; ResetLastError(); if(CopyBuffer(ind_handle,buffer_num,index,1,array)!=1) { PrintFormat("%s: CopyBuffer failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError()); return EMPTY_VALUE; } return array[0]; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the state of the indicator line | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ ENUM_LINE_STATE LineState(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num) { //--- Get the values of the indicator line with the shift (0,1,2) relative to the passed index const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+1,buffer_num); const double value2=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+2,buffer_num); //--- If at least one of the values could not be obtained, return an undefined value if(value0==EMPTY_VALUE || value1==EMPTY_VALUE || value2==EMPTY_VALUE) return LINE_STATE_NONE; //--- Line upward reversal (value2>value1 && value0>value1) if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_TURN_UP; //--- Line upward direction (value2<=value1 && value0>value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_UP; //--- Line upward stop (value2<=value1 && value0==value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_STOP_UP; //--- Line downward reversal (value2<value1 && value0<value1) if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN; //--- Line downward direction (value2>=value1 && value0<value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_DOWN; //--- Line downward stop (value2>=value1 && value0==value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN; //--- Undefined state return LINE_STATE_NONE; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the state of the line relative to the specified level | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ ENUM_LINE_STATE LineStateRelative(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num,const double level0,const double level1=EMPTY_VALUE) { //--- Get the values of the indicator line with the shift (0,1) relative to the passed index const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+1,buffer_num); //--- If at least one of the values could not be obtained, return an undefined value if(value0==EMPTY_VALUE || value1==EMPTY_VALUE) return LINE_STATE_NONE; //--- Define the second level to compare double level=(level1==EMPTY_VALUE ? level0 : level1); //--- The line is below the level (value1<level && value0<level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_UNDER; //--- The line is above the level (value1>level && value0>level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_ABOVE; //--- The line crossed the level upwards (value1<=level && value0>level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP; //--- The line crossed the level downwards (value1>=level && value0<level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN; //--- The line touched the level from below (value1<level0 && value0==level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; //--- The line touched the level from above (value1>level0 && value0==level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; //--- Line is equal to the level value (value1==level0 && value0==level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)==0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_EQUALS; //--- Undefined state return LINE_STATE_NONE; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the indicator line state description | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string LineStateDescription(const ENUM_LINE_STATE state) { switch(state) { case LINE_STATE_UP : return "Up"; case LINE_STATE_STOP_UP : return "Stop Up"; case LINE_STATE_TURN_UP : return "Turn Up"; case LINE_STATE_DOWN : return "Down"; case LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN : return "Stop Down"; case LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN : return "Turn Down"; case LINE_STATE_ABOVE : return "Above level"; case LINE_STATE_UNDER : return "Under level"; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP : return "Crossing Up"; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN : return "Crossing Down"; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW: return "Touch from Below"; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE: return "Touch from Above"; case LINE_STATE_EQUALS : return "Equals"; default : return "Unknown"; } }
When using the dashboard, data is displayed on the panel using the function:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display data from the specified timeseries index to the panel | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void DrawData(const int index,const datetime time) { //--- Declare the variables to receive data in them MqlTick tick={0}; MqlRates rates[1]; //--- Exit if unable to get the current prices if(!SymbolInfoTick(Symbol(),tick)) return; //--- Exit if unable to get the bar data by the specified index if(CopyRates(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,index,1,rates)!=1) return; //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data headers int size=0; uint flags=0; uint angle=0; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name,9,FW_BOLD); panel.DrawText("Bar data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(0)-16,clrMaroon,panel.Width()-6); panel.DrawText("Indicator data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(1)-16,clrGreen,panel.Width()-6); //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data panel.SetFontParams(name,9); //--- Display the data of the specified bar in table 0 on the panel panel.DrawText("Date", panel.CellX(0,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_DATE), panel.CellX(0,0,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Time", panel.CellX(0,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_MINUTES), panel.CellX(0,1,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Open", panel.CellX(0,2,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].open,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,2,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("High", panel.CellX(0,3,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].high,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,3,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Low", panel.CellX(0,4,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].low,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,4,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Close", panel.CellX(0,5,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].close,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,5,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,1)+2,clrNONE,90); //--- Display the indicator data from the specified bar on the panel in table 1 panel.DrawText(ind_title, panel.CellX(1,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,0,0)+2); double value0=IndicatorValue(handle,index, 0); double value1=IndicatorValue(handle,index+1,0); string value_str=(value0!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(value0,ind_digits) : ""); color clr=(value0>value1 ? clrGreen : value0<value1 ? clrRed : clrNONE); panel.DrawText(value_str,panel.CellX(1,0,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,0,1)+2,clrNONE,90); //--- Display a description of the indicator line state panel.DrawText("Line state", panel.CellX(1,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,1,0)+2); ENUM_LINE_STATE state=LineState(handle,index,0); panel.DrawText(LineStateDescription(state),panel.CellX(1,1,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,1,1)+2,clr,90); //--- Redraw the chart to immediately display all changes on the panel ChartRedraw(ChartID()); }
The color of the indicator line status texts on the dashboard corresponds to the color of the histogram columns, over which the cursor is located.
Besides, when using the dashboard, the panel events handler is called in the OnChartEvent() EA event handler, as well as the events for receiving the bar index under the cursor are handled:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ChartEvent function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { //--- Handling the panel //--- Call the panel event handler panel.OnChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); //--- If the cursor moves or a click is made on the chart if(id==CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id==CHARTEVENT_CLICK) { //--- Declare the variables to record time and price coordinates in them datetime time=0; double price=0; int wnd=0; //--- If the cursor coordinates are converted to date and time if(ChartXYToTimePrice(ChartID(),(int)lparam,(int)dparam,wnd,time,price)) { //--- write the bar index where the cursor is located to a global variable mouse_bar_index=iBarShift(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,time); //--- Display the bar data under the cursor on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } //--- If we received a custom event, display the appropriate message in the journal if(id>CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM) { //--- Here we can implement handling a click on the close button on the panel PrintFormat("%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s",__FUNCTION__,id,lparam,sparam); } }
After compiling the EA and launching it on the chart, we can monitor the state of the indicator value and line on the panel:
You can view the TestWilliamsAC.mq5 test EA in the files attached to the article.
Alligator
Most of the time the market remains stationary. Only for some 15–30% of time the market generates trends, and traders who are not located in the exchange itself derive most of their profits from the trends. My Grandfather used to repeat: "Even a blind chicken will find its corns, if it is always fed at the same time". We call the trade on the trend "a blind chicken market". It took us years, but we have produced an indicator, that lets us always keep our powder dry until we reach the "blind chicken market".
Bill Williams
Alligator is a combination of Balance Lines (Moving Averages), which use fractal geometry and nonlinear dynamics.
- The blue line (the Alligator's Jaw) is the Balance Line for the time period that was used for building a graph (a 13-period smoothed moving average, moved by 8 bars into the future);
- The red line (the Alligator's Teeth) is the Balance Line for a significant time period, lower by an order (8-period smoothed moving average, moved by 5 bars into the future);
- The green line (Alligator's Lips) is the Balance Line for a significant time period, lower by another order (5-period smoothed moving average, moved by 3 bars into the future).
Lips, Teeth and Jaws of the Alligator illustrate the interaction of different time periods. Since the market trends can be identified only for 15-30 percent of the time, we must follow the trends, and not work on markets that fluctuate only within certain price periods.
When the Jaws, Teeth and Lips are closed or intertwined, the Alligator is going to sleep or is already sleeping. When it sleeps, its hunger grows - so the more it sleeps, the hungrier it will be when it wakes up. When it wakes up, the first thing it does is it opens its mouth and begins to yawn. Then it begins to hear the smell of food: meat of a bull or bear, and begins to hunt for it. Having eaten enough to feel quite full, the Alligator starts to lose the interest to the food/price (Balance Lines join together) — this is the time to fix the profit.
Parameters
iAlligator() function is used to create the indicator handle:
Return Alligator indicator handle.
int iAlligator( string symbol, // symbol name ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period, // period int jaw_period, // period for calculating jaws int jaw_shift, // horizontal shift of jaws int teeth_period, // period for calculating teeth int teeth_shift, // horizontal shift of teeth int lips_period, // period for calculating lips int lips_shift, // horizontal shift of lips ENUM_MA_METHOD ma_method, // smoothing type ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price // price type or handle );
symbol
[in] The symbol name of the financial instrument whose data is to be used to calculate the indicator. NULL means the current symbol.
period
[in] The period value can be one of the ENUM_TIMEFRAMES enumeration values, 0 means the current timeframe.
jaw_period
[in] Blue line (Alligator's Jaws) averaging period.
jaw_shift
[in] Blue line shift relative to the price chart.
teeth_period
[in] Red line (Alligator's Teeth) averaging period.
teeth_shift
[in] Red line shift relative to the price chart.
lips_period
[in] Green line (Alligator's Lips) averaging period.
lips_shift
[in] Green line shift relative to the price chart.
ma_method
[in] Averaging method. Any of the ENUM_MA_METHOD enumeration values.
applied_price
[in] Applied price. Any of the ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE price constants or another indicator handle.
Return the handle of the specified technical indicator. If failed, return INVALID_HANDLE. To free up computer memory from an unused indicator, use IndicatorRelease() the indicator handle is passed to.
Buffer indices: 0 — GATORJAW_LINE, 1 — GATORTEETH_LINE, 2 — GATORLIPS_LINE.
Declare input and global variables in the EA to create the indicator:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TestWilliamsAlligator.mq5 | //| Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" //--- enums enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, // Undefined state LINE_STATE_UP, // Upward LINE_STATE_DOWN, // Downward LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, // Upward reversal LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, // Downward reversal LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, // Upward stop LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, // Downward stop LINE_STATE_ABOVE, // Above value LINE_STATE_UNDER, // Below value LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, // Crossing value upwards LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, // Crossing value downwards LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, // Touching value from below LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, // Touch value from above LINE_STATE_EQUALS, // Equal to value }; //--- input parameters input uint InpPeriodJaws = 13; /* Jaws Period */ input int InpShiftJaws = 8; /* Jaws Shift */ input uint InpPeriodTeeth = 8; /* Teeth Period */ input int InpShiftTeeth = 5; /* Teeth Shift */ input uint InpPeriodLips = 5; /* Lips Period */ input int InpShiftLips = 3; /* Lips Shift */ input ENUM_MA_METHOD InpMethod = MODE_SMMA; /* Smoothed */ input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpAppliedPrice= PRICE_MEDIAN; /* Applied Price */ //--- global variables int handle=INVALID_HANDLE; // Indicator handle int period_jaws=0; // Jaws line calculation period int period_teeth=0; // Teeth line calculation period int period_lips=0; // Lips line calculation period int ind_digits=0; // Number of decimal places in the indicator values string ind_title; // Indicator description
When using the dashboard in the EA, declare global variables and include the file of panel classes:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TestWilliamsAlligator.mq5 | //| Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" //--- includes #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> //--- enums enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, // Undefined state LINE_STATE_UP, // Upward LINE_STATE_DOWN, // Downward LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, // Upward reversal LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, // Downward reversal LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, // Upward stop LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, // Downward stop LINE_STATE_ABOVE, // Above value LINE_STATE_UNDER, // Below value LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, // Crossing value upwards LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, // Crossing value downwards LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, // Touching value from below LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, // Touch value from above LINE_STATE_EQUALS, // Equal to value }; //--- input parameters input uint InpPeriodJaws = 13; /* Jaws Period */ input int InpShiftJaws = 8; /* Jaws Shift */ input uint InpPeriodTeeth = 8; /* Teeth Period */ input int InpShiftTeeth = 5; /* Teeth Shift */ input uint InpPeriodLips = 5; /* Lips Period */ input int InpShiftLips = 3; /* Lips Shift */ input ENUM_MA_METHOD InpMethod = MODE_SMMA; /* Smoothed */ input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpAppliedPrice= PRICE_MEDIAN; /* Applied Price */ //--- global variables int handle=INVALID_HANDLE; // Indicator handle int period_jaws=0; // Jaws line calculation period int period_teeth=0; // Teeth line calculation period int period_lips=0; // Lips line calculation period int ind_digits=0; // Number of decimal places in the indicator values string ind_title; // Indicator description //--- variables for the panel int mouse_bar_index; // Index of the bar the data is taken from CDashboard *panel=NULL; // Pointer to the panel object
Initialization
Setting the values of global variables for the indicator and creating its handle:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- create timer EventSetTimer(60); //--- Indicator //--- Set and adjust the calculation period if necessary period_jaws=int(InpPeriodJaws<1 ? 13 : InpPeriodJaws); period_teeth=int(InpPeriodTeeth<1 ? 8 : InpPeriodTeeth); period_lips=int(InpPeriodLips<1 ? 5 : InpPeriodLips); //--- Set the indicator name and the number of decimal places ind_title=StringFormat("Alligator(%lu,%lu,%lu)",period_jaws,period_teeth,period_lips); ind_digits=Digits(); //--- Create indicator handle ResetLastError(); handle=iAlligator(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,period_jaws,InpShiftJaws,period_teeth,InpShiftTeeth,period_lips,InpShiftLips,InpMethod,InpAppliedPrice); if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE) { PrintFormat("%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,ind_title,GetLastError()); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Successful initialization return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); }
If the EA involves using the dashboard, create it here:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- create timer EventSetTimer(60); //--- Indicator //--- Set and adjust the calculation period if necessary period_jaws=int(InpPeriodJaws<1 ? 13 : InpPeriodJaws); period_teeth=int(InpPeriodTeeth<1 ? 8 : InpPeriodTeeth); period_lips=int(InpPeriodLips<1 ? 5 : InpPeriodLips); //--- Set the indicator name and the number of decimal places ind_title=StringFormat("Alligator(%lu,%lu,%lu)",period_jaws,period_teeth,period_lips); ind_digits=Digits(); //--- Create indicator handle ResetLastError(); handle=iAlligator(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,period_jaws,InpShiftJaws,period_teeth,InpShiftTeeth,period_lips,InpShiftLips,InpMethod,InpAppliedPrice); if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE) { PrintFormat("%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,ind_title,GetLastError()); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Dashboard //--- Create the panel panel=new CDashboard(1,20,20,199,261); if(panel==NULL) { Print("Error. Failed to create panel object"); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Set font parameters panel.SetFontParams("Calibri",9); //--- Display the panel with the "Symbol, Timeframe description" header text panel.View(Symbol()+", "+StringSubstr(EnumToString(Period()),7)); //--- Create a table with ID 0 to display bar data in it panel.CreateNewTable(0); //--- Draw a table with ID 0 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(0,2,20,6,2,18,97); //--- Create a table with ID 1 to display indicator data in it panel.CreateNewTable(1); //--- Get the Y2 table coordinate with ID 0 and //--- set the Y1 coordinate for the table with ID 1 int y1=panel.TableY2(0)+22; //--- Draw a table with ID 1 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(1,2,y1,5,2,18,97); //--- Display tabular data in the journal panel.GridPrint(0,2); panel.GridPrint(1,2); //--- Initialize the variable with the index of the mouse cursor bar mouse_bar_index=0; //--- Display the data of the current bar on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,TimeCurrent()); //--- Successful initialization return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); }
Deinitialization
Release the indicator handle in the EA OnDeinit() handle:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- destroy timer EventKillTimer(); //--- Release handle of the indicator ResetLastError(); if(!IndicatorRelease(handle)) PrintFormat("%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError()); //--- Clear all comments on the chart Comment(""); }
The created dashboard object is removed when using the dashboard:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- destroy timer EventKillTimer(); //--- Release handle of the indicator ResetLastError(); if(!IndicatorRelease(handle)) PrintFormat("%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError()); //--- Clear all comments on the chart Comment(""); //--- If the panel object exists, delete it if(panel!=NULL) delete panel; }
Data retrieval
General functions for obtaining data by the indicator handle are provided below. The functions have been reviewed in the article about connecting oscillators to EAs. The presented functions can be used "as is" in custom programs:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the indicator data on the specified bar | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double IndicatorValue(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num) { double array[1]={0}; ResetLastError(); if(CopyBuffer(ind_handle,buffer_num,index,1,array)!=1) { PrintFormat("%s: CopyBuffer failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError()); return EMPTY_VALUE; } return array[0]; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the state of the indicator line | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ ENUM_LINE_STATE LineState(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num) { //--- Get the values of the indicator line with the shift (0,1,2) relative to the passed index const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+1,buffer_num); const double value2=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+2,buffer_num); //--- If at least one of the values could not be obtained, return an undefined value if(value0==EMPTY_VALUE || value1==EMPTY_VALUE || value2==EMPTY_VALUE) return LINE_STATE_NONE; //--- Line upward reversal (value2>value1 && value0>value1) if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_TURN_UP; //--- Line upward direction (value2<=value1 && value0>value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_UP; //--- Line upward stop (value2<=value1 && value0==value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_STOP_UP; //--- Line downward reversal (value2<value1 && value0<value1) if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN; //--- Line downward direction (value2>=value1 && value0<value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_DOWN; //--- Line downward stop (value2>=value1 && value0==value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN; //--- Undefined state return LINE_STATE_NONE; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the state of the line relative to the specified level | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ ENUM_LINE_STATE LineStateRelative(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num,const double level0,const double level1=EMPTY_VALUE) { //--- Get the values of the indicator line with the shift (0,1) relative to the passed index const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+1,buffer_num); //--- If at least one of the values could not be obtained, return an undefined value if(value0==EMPTY_VALUE || value1==EMPTY_VALUE) return LINE_STATE_NONE; //--- Define the second level to compare double level=(level1==EMPTY_VALUE ? level0 : level1); //--- The line is below the level (value1<level && value0<level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_UNDER; //--- The line is above the level (value1>level && value0>level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_ABOVE; //--- The line crossed the level upwards (value1<=level && value0>level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP; //--- The line crossed the level downwards (value1>=level && value0<level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN; //--- The line touched the level from below (value1<level0 && value0==level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; //--- The line touched the level from above (value1>level0 && value0==level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; //--- Line is equal to the level value (value1==level0 && value0==level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)==0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_EQUALS; //--- Undefined state return LINE_STATE_NONE; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the indicator line state description | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string LineStateDescription(const ENUM_LINE_STATE state) { switch(state) { case LINE_STATE_UP : return "Up"; case LINE_STATE_STOP_UP : return "Stop Up"; case LINE_STATE_TURN_UP : return "Turn Up"; case LINE_STATE_DOWN : return "Down"; case LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN : return "Stop Down"; case LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN : return "Turn Down"; case LINE_STATE_ABOVE : return "Above level"; case LINE_STATE_UNDER : return "Under level"; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP : return "Crossing Up"; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN : return "Crossing Down"; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW: return "Touch from Below"; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE: return "Touch from Above"; case LINE_STATE_EQUALS : return "Equals"; default : return "Unknown"; } }
When using the dashboard, data is displayed on the panel using the function:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display data from the specified timeseries index to the panel | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void DrawData(const int index,const datetime time) { //--- Declare the variables to receive data in them MqlTick tick={0}; MqlRates rates[1]; //--- Exit if unable to get the current prices if(!SymbolInfoTick(Symbol(),tick)) return; //--- Exit if unable to get the bar data by the specified index if(CopyRates(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,index,1,rates)!=1) return; //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data headers int size=0; uint flags=0; uint angle=0; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name,9,FW_BOLD); panel.DrawText("Bar data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(0)-16,clrMaroon,panel.Width()-6); panel.DrawText("Indicator data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(1)-16,clrGreen,panel.Width()-6); //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data panel.SetFontParams(name,9); //--- Display the data of the specified bar in table 0 on the panel panel.DrawText("Date", panel.CellX(0,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_DATE), panel.CellX(0,0,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Time", panel.CellX(0,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_MINUTES), panel.CellX(0,1,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Open", panel.CellX(0,2,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].open,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,2,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("High", panel.CellX(0,3,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].high,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,3,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Low", panel.CellX(0,4,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].low,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,4,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Close", panel.CellX(0,5,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].close,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,5,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,1)+2,clrNONE,90); //--- Get the indicator lines data double value_jaws=IndicatorValue(handle,index,GATORJAW_LINE); double value_teeth=IndicatorValue(handle,index,GATORTEETH_LINE); double value_lips=IndicatorValue(handle,index,GATORLIPS_LINE); //--- Display the Jaws line data from the specified bar on the panel in table 1 string jaws_str=StringFormat("Jaws(%lu)",period_jaws); panel.DrawText(jaws_str, panel.CellX(1,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,0,0)+2); string value_str=(value_jaws!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(value_jaws,ind_digits) : ""); panel.DrawText(value_str,panel.CellX(1,0,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,0,1)+2,clrNONE,90); //--- Display the Teeth line data from the specified bar on the panel in table 1 string teeth_str=StringFormat("Teeth(%lu)",period_teeth); panel.DrawText(teeth_str, panel.CellX(1,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,1,0)+2); value_str=(value_teeth!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(value_teeth,ind_digits) : ""); panel.DrawText(value_str,panel.CellX(1,1,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,1,1)+2,clrNONE,90); //--- Display the Lips line data from the specified bar on the panel in table 1 string lips_str=StringFormat("Lips(%lu)",period_jaws); panel.DrawText(lips_str, panel.CellX(1,2,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,2,0)+2); value_str=(value_lips!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(value_lips,ind_digits) : ""); panel.DrawText(value_str,panel.CellX(1,2,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,2,1)+2,clrNONE,90); //--- Display a description of the Teeth line state relative to the Jaws line panel.DrawText("Teeth vs Jaws", panel.CellX(1,3,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,3,0)+2); ENUM_LINE_STATE state_tj=LineStateRelative(handle,index,1,value_jaws,IndicatorValue(handle,index+1,GATORJAW_LINE)); string state_tj_str= ( state_tj==LINE_STATE_ABOVE ? "Teeth > Jaws" : state_tj==LINE_STATE_UNDER ? "Teeth < Jaws" : state_tj==LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE || state_tj==LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW ? "Touch" : LineStateDescription(state_tj) ); //--- The label color changes depending on the value of the line relative to the level color clr=(state_tj==LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP || state_tj==LINE_STATE_ABOVE ? clrBlue : state_tj==LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN || state_tj==LINE_STATE_UNDER ? clrRed : clrNONE); panel.DrawText(state_tj_str,panel.CellX(1,3,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,3,1)+2,clr,90); //--- Display a description of the Lips line state relative to the Teeth line panel.DrawText("Lips vs Teeth", panel.CellX(1,4,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,4,0)+2); ENUM_LINE_STATE state_lt=LineStateRelative(handle,index,2,value_teeth,IndicatorValue(handle,index+1,GATORTEETH_LINE)); string state_lt_str= ( state_lt==LINE_STATE_ABOVE ? "Lips > Teeth" : state_lt==LINE_STATE_UNDER ? "Lips < Teeth" : state_lt==LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE || state_lt==LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW ? "Touch" : LineStateDescription(state_lt) ); //--- The label color changes depending on the value of the line relative to the level clr=(state_lt==LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP || state_lt==LINE_STATE_ABOVE ? clrBlue : state_lt==LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN || state_lt==LINE_STATE_UNDER ? clrRed : clrNONE); panel.DrawText(state_lt_str,panel.CellX(1,4,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,4,1)+2,clr,90); //--- Redraw the chart to immediately display all changes on the panel ChartRedraw(ChartID()); }
In addition to the values of the indicator lines on the bars located under the cursor, the panel displays the states of the ratios of the Teeth - Jaws lines and the Lips - Teeth lines. Their relationships are displayed in text, and their relative positions are indicated by the color of the displayed text.
Besides, when using the dashboard, the panel events handler is called in the OnChartEvent() EA event handler, as well as the events for receiving the bar index under the cursor are handled:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ChartEvent function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { //--- Handling the panel //--- Call the panel event handler panel.OnChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); //--- If the cursor moves or a click is made on the chart if(id==CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id==CHARTEVENT_CLICK) { //--- Declare the variables to record time and price coordinates in them datetime time=0; double price=0; int wnd=0; //--- If the cursor coordinates are converted to date and time if(ChartXYToTimePrice(ChartID(),(int)lparam,(int)dparam,wnd,time,price)) { //--- write the bar index where the cursor is located to a global variable mouse_bar_index=iBarShift(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,time); //--- Display the bar data under the cursor on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } //--- If we received a custom event, display the appropriate message in the journal if(id>CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM) { //--- Here we can implement handling a click on the close button on the panel PrintFormat("%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s",__FUNCTION__,id,lparam,sparam); } }
After compiling the EA and launching it on the chart, we can monitor the state of the indicator value and line on the panel:
You can view the TestWilliamsAlligator.mq5 test EA in the files attached to the article.
Awesome Oscillator
Bill Williams's Awesome Oscillator Technical Indicator (AO) is a 34-period simple moving average, plotted through the middle points of the bars (H+L)/2, which is subtracted from the 5-period simple moving average, built across the central points of the bars (H+L)/2. It shows us quite clearly what’s happening to the market driving force at the present moment.
Valid Buy Signals
- the saucer signal is generated when the histogram reversed its direction from the downward to upward. The second column is lower than the first one and is colored red. The third column is higher than the second and is colored green;
- for the saucer signal to be generated, the histogram should have at least three bars.
Keep in mind, that all Awesome Oscillator columns should be over the nought line for the saucer signal to be used.
"Zero Line Cross" is a Buy signal formed when the histogram moves from negative to positive values. Please keep in mind:
- for this signal to be generated, only two columns are necessary;
- the first bar is to be below the zero line, the second one is to cross it (transition from a negative value to a positive one);
- simultaneous generation of buy and sell signals is impossible.
"Twin peaks" is the only Buy signal that can be generated when the histogram values appear below zero. Remember the following:
- the signal is generated, when you have a peak pointing down (the lowest low) which is below the zero line and is followed by another down-pointing peak which is somewhat higher (a negative figure with a lesser absolute value, which is therefore closer to the zero line), than the previous down-looking peak;
- the histogram is to be below the zero line between the two peaks. If the bar chart crosses the nought line in the section between the pikes, the signal to buy doesn’t function. However, a different signal to buy will be generated — Zero Line Cross;
- each new pike of the bar chart is to be higher (a negative number of a lesser absolute value that is closer to the nought line) than the previous pike;
- if an additional higher pike is formed (that is closer to the nought line) and the bar chart has not crossed the nought line, an additional signal to buy will be generated.
Sell Signals
Awesome Oscillator sell signals are identical to buy. The Source signal is reversed as is below zero. Zero Line Cross is on the decrease — the first bar of it is above zero, the second one is below it. The two pikes signal is higher than the nought line and is reversed too.
Parameters
iAO() function is used to create the indicator handle:
Return Awesome Oscillator indicator handle. Only one buffer.
int iAO( string symbol, // symbol name ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period // period );
symbol
[in] The symbol name of the financial instrument whose data is to be used to calculate the indicator. NULL means the current symbol.
period
[in] The period value can be one of the ENUM_TIMEFRAMES enumeration values, 0 means the current timeframe.
Return the handle of the specified technical indicator. If failed, return INVALID_HANDLE. To free up computer memory from an unused indicator, use IndicatorRelease() the indicator handle is passed to.
Declare input and global variables in the EA to create the indicator:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TestWilliamsAO.mq5 | //| Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" //--- enums enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, // Undefined state LINE_STATE_UP, // Upward LINE_STATE_DOWN, // Downward LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, // Upward reversal LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, // Downward reversal LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, // Upward stop LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, // Downward stop LINE_STATE_ABOVE, // Above value LINE_STATE_UNDER, // Below value LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, // Crossing value upwards LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, // Crossing value downwards LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, // Touching value from below LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, // Touch value from above LINE_STATE_EQUALS, // Equal to value }; //--- global variables int handle=INVALID_HANDLE; // Indicator handle int ind_digits=0; // Number of decimal places in the indicator values string ind_title; // Indicator description
When using the dashboard in the EA, declare global variables and include the file of panel classes:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TestWilliamsAO.mq5 | //| Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" //--- includes #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> //--- enums enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, // Undefined state LINE_STATE_UP, // Upward LINE_STATE_DOWN, // Downward LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, // Upward reversal LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, // Downward reversal LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, // Upward stop LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, // Downward stop LINE_STATE_ABOVE, // Above value LINE_STATE_UNDER, // Below value LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, // Crossing value upwards LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, // Crossing value downwards LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, // Touching value from below LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, // Touch value from above LINE_STATE_EQUALS, // Equal to value }; //--- global variables int handle=INVALID_HANDLE; // Indicator handle int ind_digits=0; // Number of decimal places in the indicator values string ind_title; // Indicator description //--- variables for the panel int mouse_bar_index; // Index of the bar the data is taken from CDashboard *panel=NULL; // Pointer to the panel object
Initialization
Setting the values of global variables for the indicator and creating its handle:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- create timer EventSetTimer(60); //--- Indicator //--- Set the indicator name and the number of decimal places ind_title="AO"; ind_digits=Digits()+1; //--- Create indicator handle ResetLastError(); handle=iAO(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT); if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE) { PrintFormat("%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,ind_title,GetLastError()); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Successful initialization return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); }
If the EA involves using the dashboard, create it here:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- create timer EventSetTimer(60); //--- Indicator //--- Set the indicator name and the number of decimal places ind_title="AO"; ind_digits=Digits()+1; //--- Create indicator handle ResetLastError(); handle=iAO(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT); if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE) { PrintFormat("%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,ind_title,GetLastError()); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Dashboard //--- Create the panel panel=new CDashboard(1,20,20,199,225); if(panel==NULL) { Print("Error. Failed to create panel object"); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Set font parameters panel.SetFontParams("Calibri",9); //--- Display the panel with the "Symbol, Timeframe description" header text panel.View(Symbol()+", "+StringSubstr(EnumToString(Period()),7)); //--- Create a table with ID 0 to display bar data in it panel.CreateNewTable(0); //--- Draw a table with ID 0 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(0,2,20,6,2,18,97); //--- Create a table with ID 1 to display indicator data in it panel.CreateNewTable(1); //--- Get the Y2 table coordinate with ID 0 and //--- set the Y1 coordinate for the table with ID 1 int y1=panel.TableY2(0)+22; //--- Draw a table with ID 1 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(1,2,y1,3,2,18,97); //--- Display tabular data in the journal panel.GridPrint(0,2); panel.GridPrint(1,2); //--- Initialize the variable with the index of the mouse cursor bar mouse_bar_index=0; //--- Display the data of the current bar on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,TimeCurrent()); //--- Successful initialization return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); }
Deinitialization
Release the indicator handle in the EA OnDeinit() handle:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- destroy timer EventKillTimer(); //--- Release handle of the indicator ResetLastError(); if(!IndicatorRelease(handle)) PrintFormat("%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError()); //--- Clear all comments on the chart Comment(""); }
The created dashboard object is removed when using the dashboard:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- destroy timer EventKillTimer(); //--- Release handle of the indicator ResetLastError(); if(!IndicatorRelease(handle)) PrintFormat("%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError()); //--- Clear all comments on the chart Comment(""); //--- If the panel object exists, delete it if(panel!=NULL) delete panel; }
Data retrieval
General functions for obtaining data by the indicator handle are provided below. The functions have been reviewed in the article about connecting oscillators to EAs. The presented functions can be used "as is" in custom programs:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the indicator data on the specified bar | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double IndicatorValue(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num) { double array[1]={0}; ResetLastError(); if(CopyBuffer(ind_handle,buffer_num,index,1,array)!=1) { PrintFormat("%s: CopyBuffer failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError()); return EMPTY_VALUE; } return array[0]; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the state of the indicator line | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ ENUM_LINE_STATE LineState(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num) { //--- Get the values of the indicator line with the shift (0,1,2) relative to the passed index const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+1,buffer_num); const double value2=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+2,buffer_num); //--- If at least one of the values could not be obtained, return an undefined value if(value0==EMPTY_VALUE || value1==EMPTY_VALUE || value2==EMPTY_VALUE) return LINE_STATE_NONE; //--- Line upward reversal (value2>value1 && value0>value1) if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_TURN_UP; //--- Line upward direction (value2<=value1 && value0>value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_UP; //--- Line upward stop (value2<=value1 && value0==value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_STOP_UP; //--- Line downward reversal (value2<value1 && value0<value1) if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN; //--- Line downward direction (value2>=value1 && value0<value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_DOWN; //--- Line downward stop (value2>=value1 && value0==value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN; //--- Undefined state return LINE_STATE_NONE; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the state of the line relative to the specified level | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ ENUM_LINE_STATE LineStateRelative(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num,const double level0,const double level1=EMPTY_VALUE) { //--- Get the values of the indicator line with the shift (0,1) relative to the passed index const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+1,buffer_num); //--- If at least one of the values could not be obtained, return an undefined value if(value0==EMPTY_VALUE || value1==EMPTY_VALUE) return LINE_STATE_NONE; //--- Define the second level to compare double level=(level1==EMPTY_VALUE ? level0 : level1); //--- The line is below the level (value1<level && value0<level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_UNDER; //--- The line is above the level (value1>level && value0>level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_ABOVE; //--- The line crossed the level upwards (value1<=level && value0>level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP; //--- The line crossed the level downwards (value1>=level && value0<level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN; //--- The line touched the level from below (value1<level0 && value0==level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; //--- The line touched the level from above (value1>level0 && value0==level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; //--- Line is equal to the level value (value1==level0 && value0==level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)==0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_EQUALS; //--- Undefined state return LINE_STATE_NONE; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the indicator line state description | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string LineStateDescription(const ENUM_LINE_STATE state) { switch(state) { case LINE_STATE_UP : return "Up"; case LINE_STATE_STOP_UP : return "Stop Up"; case LINE_STATE_TURN_UP : return "Turn Up"; case LINE_STATE_DOWN : return "Down"; case LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN : return "Stop Down"; case LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN : return "Turn Down"; case LINE_STATE_ABOVE : return "Above level"; case LINE_STATE_UNDER : return "Under level"; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP : return "Crossing Up"; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN : return "Crossing Down"; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW: return "Touch from Below"; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE: return "Touch from Above"; case LINE_STATE_EQUALS : return "Equals"; default : return "Unknown"; } }
When using the dashboard, data is displayed on the panel using the function:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display data from the specified timeseries index to the panel | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void DrawData(const int index,const datetime time) { //--- Declare the variables to receive data in them MqlTick tick={0}; MqlRates rates[1]; //--- Exit if unable to get the current prices if(!SymbolInfoTick(Symbol(),tick)) return; //--- Exit if unable to get the bar data by the specified index if(CopyRates(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,index,1,rates)!=1) return; //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data headers int size=0; uint flags=0; uint angle=0; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name,9,FW_BOLD); panel.DrawText("Bar data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(0)-16,clrMaroon,panel.Width()-6); panel.DrawText("Indicator data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(1)-16,clrGreen,panel.Width()-6); //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data panel.SetFontParams(name,9); //--- Display the data of the specified bar in table 0 on the panel panel.DrawText("Date", panel.CellX(0,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_DATE), panel.CellX(0,0,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Time", panel.CellX(0,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_MINUTES), panel.CellX(0,1,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Open", panel.CellX(0,2,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].open,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,2,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("High", panel.CellX(0,3,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].high,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,3,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Low", panel.CellX(0,4,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].low,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,4,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Close", panel.CellX(0,5,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].close,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,5,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,1)+2,clrNONE,90); //--- Display the indicator data from the specified bar on the panel in table 1 panel.DrawText(ind_title, panel.CellX(1,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,0,0)+2); double value0=IndicatorValue(handle,index, 0); double value1=IndicatorValue(handle,index+1,0); string value_str=(value0!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(value0,ind_digits) : ""); color clr=(value0>value1 ? clrGreen : value0<value1 ? clrRed : clrNONE); panel.DrawText(value_str,panel.CellX(1,0,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,0,1)+2,clrNONE,90); //--- Display a description of the indicator line state panel.DrawText("Line state", panel.CellX(1,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,1,0)+2); ENUM_LINE_STATE state=LineState(handle,index,0); panel.DrawText(LineStateDescription(state),panel.CellX(1,1,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,1,1)+2,clr,90); //--- Display a description of the indicator line state relative to zero panel.DrawText("AO vs Zero", panel.CellX(1,2,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,2,0)+2); ENUM_LINE_STATE state_zero=LineStateRelative(handle,index,0,0); string state_zero_str= ( state_zero==LINE_STATE_ABOVE ? "AO > 0" : state_zero==LINE_STATE_UNDER ? "AO < 0" : state_zero==LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE || state_zero==LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW ? "Touch" : LineStateDescription(state_zero) ); //--- The label color changes depending on the value of the line relative to the level clr=(state_zero==LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP ? clrGreen : state_zero==LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN ? clrRed : clrNONE); panel.DrawText(state_zero_str,panel.CellX(1,2,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,2,1)+2,clr,90); //--- Redraw the chart to immediately display all changes on the panel ChartRedraw(ChartID()); }
In addition to describing the state of the indicator line, which has the color of the histogram column located under the cursor, the panel displays the state of its location relative to zero. When the indicator line crosses the zero line upward, it is marked with green text, while the downward direction is marked with red text.
Besides, when using the dashboard, the panel events handler is called in the OnChartEvent() EA event handler, as well as the events for receiving the bar index under the cursor are handled:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ChartEvent function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { //--- Handling the panel //--- Call the panel event handler panel.OnChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); //--- If the cursor moves or a click is made on the chart if(id==CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id==CHARTEVENT_CLICK) { //--- Declare the variables to record time and price coordinates in them datetime time=0; double price=0; int wnd=0; //--- If the cursor coordinates are converted to date and time if(ChartXYToTimePrice(ChartID(),(int)lparam,(int)dparam,wnd,time,price)) { //--- write the bar index where the cursor is located to a global variable mouse_bar_index=iBarShift(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,time); //--- Display the bar data under the cursor on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } //--- If we received a custom event, display the appropriate message in the journal if(id>CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM) { //--- Here we can implement handling a click on the close button on the panel PrintFormat("%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s",__FUNCTION__,id,lparam,sparam); } }
After compiling the EA and launching it on the chart, we can monitor the state of the indicator value and line on the panel:
You can view the TestWilliamsAO.mq5 test EA in the files attached to the article.
Fractals
All of the markets are characterized by the fact that, for the majority of time, the prices do not fluctuate much, and only for a short time period (15-30 percent) trend changes can be seen. Most lucrative periods are usually the case when market prices change according to a certain trend.
A Fractal is one of five indicators of Bill Williams’ trading system, which allows to detect the bottom or the top. The technical definition of an upwards fractal is a series of at least five successive bars, in which there are two bars, before and after the highest maximum, that have lower maximums. The reversing set is a series of at least five successive bars, with the lowest LOW in the middle, and two higher LOWs on both sides, which correlates to the sell fractal. On a graph the fractals have the values of High and Low, and are indicated by upwards or downwards arrows.
The signals of the Fractals technical indicator need to be filtered, using the Alligator technical indicator. In other words, you should not close a buy transaction, if the fractal is lower than the Alligator’s Teeth, and you should not close a sell transaction, if the fractal is higher than the Alligator’s Teeth. After the fractal signal is formed and is in force, which is determined by its position beyond the Alligator's Jaws, it remains a signal until it is hit, or until the appearance of a more recent fractal signal.
Parameters
iFractals() function is used to create the indicator handle:
Return Fractals indicator handle.
int iFractals( string symbol, // symbol name ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period // period );
symbol
[in] The symbol name of the financial instrument whose data is to be used to calculate the indicator. NULL means the current symbol.
period
[in] The period value can be one of the ENUM_TIMEFRAMES enumeration values, 0 means the current timeframe.
Return Value
Return the handle of the specified technical indicator. If failed, return INVALID_HANDLE. To free up computer memory from an unused indicator, use IndicatorRelease() the indicator handle is passed to.
Buffer indexes: 0 — UPPER_LINE, 1 — LOWER_LINE.
Declare input and global variables in the EA to create the indicator:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TestWilliamsFractals.mq5 | //| Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" //--- global variables int handle=INVALID_HANDLE; // Indicator handle int ind_digits=0; // Number of decimal places in the indicator values string ind_title; // Indicator description
When using the dashboard in the EA, declare global variables and include the file of panel classes:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TestWilliamsFractals.mq5 | //| Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" //--- includes #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> //--- global variables int handle=INVALID_HANDLE; // Indicator handle int ind_digits=0; // Number of decimal places in the indicator values string ind_title; // Indicator description //--- variables for the panel int mouse_bar_index; // Index of the bar the data is taken from CDashboard *panel=NULL; // Pointer to the panel object
Initialization
Setting the values of global variables for the indicator and creating its handle:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- create timer EventSetTimer(60); //--- Indicator //--- Set the indicator name and the number of decimal places ind_title="Fractals"; ind_digits=Digits(); //--- Create indicator handle ResetLastError(); handle=iFractals(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT); if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE) { PrintFormat("%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,ind_title,GetLastError()); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Successful initialization return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); }
If the EA involves using the dashboard, create it here:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- create timer EventSetTimer(60); //--- Indicator //--- Set the indicator name and the number of decimal places ind_title="Fractals"; ind_digits=Digits(); //--- Create indicator handle ResetLastError(); handle=iFractals(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT); if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE) { PrintFormat("%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,ind_title,GetLastError()); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Dashboard //--- Create the panel panel=new CDashboard(1,20,20,199,225); if(panel==NULL) { Print("Error. Failed to create panel object"); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Set font parameters panel.SetFontParams("Calibri",9); //--- Display the panel with the "Symbol, Timeframe description" header text panel.View(Symbol()+", "+StringSubstr(EnumToString(Period()),7)); //--- Create a table with ID 0 to display bar data in it panel.CreateNewTable(0); //--- Draw a table with ID 0 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(0,2,20,6,2,18,97); //--- Create a table with ID 1 to display indicator data in it panel.CreateNewTable(1); //--- Get the Y2 table coordinate with ID 0 and //--- set the Y1 coordinate for the table with ID 1 int y1=panel.TableY2(0)+22; //--- Draw a table with ID 1 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(1,2,y1,3,2,18,97); //--- Display tabular data in the journal panel.GridPrint(0,2); panel.GridPrint(1,2); //--- Initialize the variable with the index of the mouse cursor bar mouse_bar_index=0; //--- Display the data of the current bar on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,TimeCurrent()); //--- Successful initialization return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); }
Deinitialization
Release the indicator handle in the EA OnDeinit() handle:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- destroy timer EventKillTimer(); //--- Release handle of the indicator ResetLastError(); if(!IndicatorRelease(handle)) PrintFormat("%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError()); //--- Clear all comments on the chart Comment(""); }
The created dashboard object is removed when using the dashboard:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- destroy timer EventKillTimer(); //--- Release handle of the indicator ResetLastError(); if(!IndicatorRelease(handle)) PrintFormat("%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError()); //--- Clear all comments on the chart Comment(""); //--- If the panel object exists, delete it if(panel!=NULL) delete panel; }
Data retrieval
General functions for obtaining data by the indicator handle are provided below. The functions have been reviewed in the article about connecting oscillators to EAs. The presented functions can be used "as is" in custom programs:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the indicator data on the specified bar | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double IndicatorValue(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num) { double array[1]={0}; ResetLastError(); if(CopyBuffer(ind_handle,buffer_num,index,1,array)!=1) { PrintFormat("%s: CopyBuffer failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError()); return EMPTY_VALUE; } return array[0]; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the state of the indicator line | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ ENUM_LINE_STATE LineState(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num) { //--- Get the values of the indicator line with the shift (0,1,2) relative to the passed index const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+1,buffer_num); const double value2=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+2,buffer_num); //--- If at least one of the values could not be obtained, return an undefined value if(value0==EMPTY_VALUE || value1==EMPTY_VALUE || value2==EMPTY_VALUE) return LINE_STATE_NONE; //--- Line upward reversal (value2>value1 && value0>value1) if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_TURN_UP; //--- Line upward direction (value2<=value1 && value0>value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_UP; //--- Line upward stop (value2<=value1 && value0==value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_STOP_UP; //--- Line downward reversal (value2<value1 && value0<value1) if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN; //--- Line downward direction (value2>=value1 && value0<value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_DOWN; //--- Line downward stop (value2>=value1 && value0==value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN; //--- Undefined state return LINE_STATE_NONE; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the state of the line relative to the specified level | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ ENUM_LINE_STATE LineStateRelative(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num,const double level0,const double level1=EMPTY_VALUE) { //--- Get the values of the indicator line with the shift (0,1) relative to the passed index const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+1,buffer_num); //--- If at least one of the values could not be obtained, return an undefined value if(value0==EMPTY_VALUE || value1==EMPTY_VALUE) return LINE_STATE_NONE; //--- Define the second level to compare double level=(level1==EMPTY_VALUE ? level0 : level1); //--- The line is below the level (value1<level && value0<level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_UNDER; //--- The line is above the level (value1>level && value0>level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_ABOVE; //--- The line crossed the level upwards (value1<=level && value0>level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP; //--- The line crossed the level downwards (value1>=level && value0<level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN; //--- The line touched the level from below (value1<level0 && value0==level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; //--- The line touched the level from above (value1>level0 && value0==level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; //--- Line is equal to the level value (value1==level0 && value0==level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)==0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_EQUALS; //--- Undefined state return LINE_STATE_NONE; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the indicator line state description | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string LineStateDescription(const ENUM_LINE_STATE state) { switch(state) { case LINE_STATE_UP : return "Up"; case LINE_STATE_STOP_UP : return "Stop Up"; case LINE_STATE_TURN_UP : return "Turn Up"; case LINE_STATE_DOWN : return "Down"; case LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN : return "Stop Down"; case LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN : return "Turn Down"; case LINE_STATE_ABOVE : return "Above level"; case LINE_STATE_UNDER : return "Under level"; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP : return "Crossing Up"; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN : return "Crossing Down"; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW: return "Touch from Below"; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE: return "Touch from Above"; case LINE_STATE_EQUALS : return "Equals"; default : return "Unknown"; } }
When using the dashboard, data is displayed on the panel using the function:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display data from the specified timeseries index to the panel | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void DrawData(const int index,const datetime time) { //--- Declare the variables to receive data in them MqlTick tick={0}; MqlRates rates[1]; //--- Exit if unable to get the current prices if(!SymbolInfoTick(Symbol(),tick)) return; //--- Exit if unable to get the bar data by the specified index if(CopyRates(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,index,1,rates)!=1) return; //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data headers int size=0; uint flags=0; uint angle=0; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name,9,FW_BOLD); panel.DrawText("Bar data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(0)-16,clrMaroon,panel.Width()-6); panel.DrawText("Indicator data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(1)-16,clrGreen,panel.Width()-6); //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data panel.SetFontParams(name,9); //--- Display the data of the specified bar in table 0 on the panel panel.DrawText("Date", panel.CellX(0,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_DATE), panel.CellX(0,0,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Time", panel.CellX(0,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_MINUTES), panel.CellX(0,1,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Open", panel.CellX(0,2,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].open,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,2,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("High", panel.CellX(0,3,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].high,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,3,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Low", panel.CellX(0,4,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].low,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,4,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Close", panel.CellX(0,5,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].close,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,5,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,1)+2,clrNONE,90); //--- Display the indicator data from the specified bar on the panel in table 1 (upper fractal) panel.DrawText(ind_title+" Up", panel.CellX(1,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,0,0)+2); double value0=IndicatorValue(handle,index,UPPER_LINE); string value_str0=(value0!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(value0,ind_digits) : " "); panel.DrawText(value_str0,panel.CellX(1,0,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,0,1)+2,clrNONE,90); //--- Display the indicator data from the specified bar on the panel in table 1 (lower fractal) panel.DrawText(ind_title+" Down", panel.CellX(1,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,1,0)+2); double value1=IndicatorValue(handle,index,LOWER_LINE); string value_str1=(value1!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(value1,ind_digits) : " "); panel.DrawText(value_str1,panel.CellX(1,1,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,1,1)+2,clrNONE,90); //--- Redraw the chart to immediately display all changes on the panel ChartRedraw(ChartID()); }
Besides, when using the dashboard, the panel events handler is called in the OnChartEvent() EA event handler, as well as the events for receiving the bar index under the cursor are handled:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ChartEvent function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { //--- Handling the panel //--- Call the panel event handler panel.OnChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); //--- If the cursor moves or a click is made on the chart if(id==CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id==CHARTEVENT_CLICK) { //--- Declare the variables to record time and price coordinates in them datetime time=0; double price=0; int wnd=0; //--- If the cursor coordinates are converted to date and time if(ChartXYToTimePrice(ChartID(),(int)lparam,(int)dparam,wnd,time,price)) { //--- write the bar index where the cursor is located to a global variable mouse_bar_index=iBarShift(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,time); //--- Display the bar data under the cursor on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } //--- If we received a custom event, display the appropriate message in the journal if(id>CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM) { //--- Here we can implement handling a click on the close button on the panel PrintFormat("%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s",__FUNCTION__,id,lparam,sparam); } }
After compiling and launching the EA on the chart, we can control the indicator buffer values on the dashboard:
You can view the TestWilliamsFractals.mq5 test EA in the files attached to the article.
Gator Oscillator
Gator Oscillator is based on Alligator and shows the degree of convergence/divergence of its balance lines (smoothed Moving Average). The top histogram is the absolute difference between the values of the blue and the red lines. The bottom histogram is the absolute difference between the values of the red line and the green line, but with the minus sign, as the histogram is drawn top-down.
Parameters
iGator() function is used to create the indicator handle:
Return Gator indicator handle. The Oscillator shows the difference between the blue and red Alligator lines (upper histogram) and the difference between the red and green lines (lower histogram).
int iGator( string symbol, // symbol name ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period, // period int jaw_period, // period for calculating jaws int jaw_shift, // horizontal shift of jaws int teeth_period, // period for calculating teeth int teeth_shift, // teeth shift int lips_period, // period for calculating lips int lips_shift, // horizontal shift of lips ENUM_MA_METHOD ma_method, // smoothing type ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price // price type or handle );
symbol
[in] The symbol name of the financial instrument whose data is to be used to calculate the indicator. NULL means the current symbol.
period
[in] The period value can be one of the ENUM_TIMEFRAMES enumeration values, 0 means the current timeframe.
jaw_period
[in] Blue line (Alligator's Jaws) averaging period.
jaw_shift
[in] Alligator blue line shift relative to the price chart. Does not directly relate to the visual shift of the indicator histogram.
teeth_period
[in] Red line (Alligator's Teeth) averaging period.
teeth_shift
[in] Alligator red line shift relative to the price chart. Does not directly relate to the visual shift of the indicator histogram.
lips_period
[in] Green line (Alligator's Lips) averaging period.
lips_shift
[in] Alligator green line shift relative to the price chart. Does not directly relate to the visual shift of the indicator histogram.
ma_method
[in] Averaging method. Can have any values of the enumeration ENUM_MA_METHOD.
applied_price
[in] Applied price. Any of the ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE price constants or another indicator handle.
Return the handle of the specified technical indicator. If failed, return INVALID_HANDLE. To free up computer memory from an unused indicator, use IndicatorRelease() the indicator handle is passed to.
Buffer indices: 0 — UPPER_HISTOGRAM, 1 - color buffer of the upper histogram, 2 — LOWER_HISTOGRAM, 3 - color buffer of the lower histogram.
Declare input and global variables in the EA to create the indicator:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TestWilliamsGator.mq5 | //| Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" //--- enums enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, // Undefined state LINE_STATE_UP, // Upward LINE_STATE_DOWN, // Downward LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, // Upward reversal LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, // Downward reversal LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, // Upward stop LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, // Downward stop LINE_STATE_ABOVE, // Above value LINE_STATE_UNDER, // Below value LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, // Crossing value upwards LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, // Crossing value downwards LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, // Touching value from below LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, // Touch value from above LINE_STATE_EQUALS, // Equal to value }; //--- input parameters input uint InpPeriodJaws = 13; /* Jaws Period */ input int InpShiftJaws = 8; /* Jaws Shift */ input uint InpPeriodTeeth = 8; /* Teeth Period */ input int InpShiftTeeth = 5; /* Teeth Shift */ input uint InpPeriodLips = 5; /* Lips Period */ input int InpShiftLips = 3; /* Lips Shift */ input ENUM_MA_METHOD InpMethod = MODE_SMMA; /* Smoothed */ input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpAppliedPrice= PRICE_MEDIAN; /* Applied Price */ //--- global variables int handle=INVALID_HANDLE; // Indicator handle int period_jaws=0; // Jaws line calculation period int period_teeth=0; // Teeth line calculation period int period_lips=0; // Lips line calculation period int ind_digits=0; // Number of decimal places in the indicator values string ind_title; // Indicator description
When using the dashboard in the EA, declare global variables and include the file of panel classes:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TestWilliamsGator.mq5 | //| Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" //--- includes #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> //--- enums enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, // Undefined state LINE_STATE_UP, // Upward LINE_STATE_DOWN, // Downward LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, // Upward reversal LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, // Downward reversal LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, // Upward stop LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, // Downward stop LINE_STATE_ABOVE, // Above value LINE_STATE_UNDER, // Below value LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, // Crossing value upwards LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, // Crossing value downwards LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, // Touching value from below LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, // Touch value from above LINE_STATE_EQUALS, // Equal to value }; //--- input parameters input uint InpPeriodJaws = 13; /* Jaws Period */ input int InpShiftJaws = 8; /* Jaws Shift */ input uint InpPeriodTeeth = 8; /* Teeth Period */ input int InpShiftTeeth = 5; /* Teeth Shift */ input uint InpPeriodLips = 5; /* Lips Period */ input int InpShiftLips = 3; /* Lips Shift */ input ENUM_MA_METHOD InpMethod = MODE_SMMA; /* Smoothed */ input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpAppliedPrice= PRICE_MEDIAN; /* Applied Price */ //--- global variables int handle=INVALID_HANDLE; // Indicator handle int period_jaws=0; // Jaws line calculation period int period_teeth=0; // Teeth line calculation period int period_lips=0; // Lips line calculation period int ind_digits=0; // Number of decimal places in the indicator values string ind_title; // Indicator description //--- variables for the panel int mouse_bar_index; // Index of the bar the data is taken from CDashboard *panel=NULL; // Pointer to the panel object
Initialization
Setting the values of global variables for the indicator and creating its handle:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- create timer EventSetTimer(60); //--- Indicator //--- Set and adjust the calculation period if necessary period_jaws=int(InpPeriodJaws<1 ? 13 : InpPeriodJaws); period_teeth=int(InpPeriodTeeth<1 ? 8 : InpPeriodTeeth); period_lips=int(InpPeriodLips<1 ? 5 : InpPeriodLips); //--- Set the indicator name and the number of decimal places ind_title=StringFormat("Gator(%lu,%lu,%lu)",period_jaws,period_teeth,period_lips); ind_digits=Digits()+1; //--- Create indicator handle ResetLastError(); handle=iGator(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,period_jaws,InpShiftJaws,period_teeth,InpShiftTeeth,period_lips,InpShiftLips,InpMethod,InpAppliedPrice); if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE) { PrintFormat("%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,ind_title,GetLastError()); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Successful initialization return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); }
If the EA involves using the dashboard, create it here:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- create timer EventSetTimer(60); //--- Indicator //--- Set and adjust the calculation period if necessary period_jaws=int(InpPeriodJaws<1 ? 13 : InpPeriodJaws); period_teeth=int(InpPeriodTeeth<1 ? 8 : InpPeriodTeeth); period_lips=int(InpPeriodLips<1 ? 5 : InpPeriodLips); //--- Set the indicator name and the number of decimal places ind_title=StringFormat("Gator(%lu,%lu,%lu)",period_jaws,period_teeth,period_lips); ind_digits=Digits()+1; //--- Create indicator handle ResetLastError(); handle=iGator(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,period_jaws,InpShiftJaws,period_teeth,InpShiftTeeth,period_lips,InpShiftLips,InpMethod,InpAppliedPrice); if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE) { PrintFormat("%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,ind_title,GetLastError()); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Dashboard //--- Create the panel panel=new CDashboard(1,20,20,229,225); if(panel==NULL) { Print("Error. Failed to create panel object"); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Set font parameters panel.SetFontParams("Calibri",9); //--- Display the panel with the "Symbol, Timeframe description" header text panel.View(Symbol()+", "+StringSubstr(EnumToString(Period()),7)); //--- Create a table with ID 0 to display bar data in it panel.CreateNewTable(0); //--- Draw a table with ID 0 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(0,2,20,6,2,18,112); //--- Create a table with ID 1 to display indicator data in it panel.CreateNewTable(1); //--- Get the Y2 table coordinate with ID 0 and //--- set the Y1 coordinate for the table with ID 1 int y1=panel.TableY2(0)+22; //--- Draw a table with ID 1 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(1,2,y1,3,2,18,112); //--- Display tabular data in the journal panel.GridPrint(0,2); panel.GridPrint(1,2); //--- Initialize the variable with the index of the mouse cursor bar mouse_bar_index=0; //--- Display the data of the current bar on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,TimeCurrent()); //--- Successful initialization return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); }
Deinitialization
Release the indicator handle in the EA OnDeinit() handle:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- destroy timer EventKillTimer(); //--- Release handle of the indicator ResetLastError(); if(!IndicatorRelease(handle)) PrintFormat("%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError()); //--- Clear all comments on the chart Comment(""); }
The created dashboard object is removed when using the dashboard:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- destroy timer EventKillTimer(); //--- Release handle of the indicator ResetLastError(); if(!IndicatorRelease(handle)) PrintFormat("%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError()); //--- Clear all comments on the chart Comment(""); //--- If the panel object exists, delete it if(panel!=NULL) delete panel; }
Data retrieval
General functions for obtaining data by the indicator handle are provided below. The functions have been reviewed in the article about connecting oscillators to EAs. The presented functions can be used "as is" in custom programs:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the indicator data on the specified bar | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double IndicatorValue(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num) { double array[1]={0}; ResetLastError(); if(CopyBuffer(ind_handle,buffer_num,index,1,array)!=1) { PrintFormat("%s: CopyBuffer failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError()); return EMPTY_VALUE; } return array[0]; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the state of the indicator line | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ ENUM_LINE_STATE LineState(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num) { //--- Get the values of the indicator line with the shift (0,1,2) relative to the passed index const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+1,buffer_num); const double value2=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+2,buffer_num); //--- If at least one of the values could not be obtained, return an undefined value if(value0==EMPTY_VALUE || value1==EMPTY_VALUE || value2==EMPTY_VALUE) return LINE_STATE_NONE; //--- Line upward reversal (value2>value1 && value0>value1) if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_TURN_UP; //--- Line upward direction (value2<=value1 && value0>value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_UP; //--- Line upward stop (value2<=value1 && value0==value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_STOP_UP; //--- Line downward reversal (value2<value1 && value0<value1) if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN; //--- Line downward direction (value2>=value1 && value0<value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_DOWN; //--- Line downward stop (value2>=value1 && value0==value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN; //--- Undefined state return LINE_STATE_NONE; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the state of the line relative to the specified level | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ ENUM_LINE_STATE LineStateRelative(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num,const double level0,const double level1=EMPTY_VALUE) { //--- Get the values of the indicator line with the shift (0,1) relative to the passed index const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+1,buffer_num); //--- If at least one of the values could not be obtained, return an undefined value if(value0==EMPTY_VALUE || value1==EMPTY_VALUE) return LINE_STATE_NONE; //--- Define the second level to compare double level=(level1==EMPTY_VALUE ? level0 : level1); //--- The line is below the level (value1<level && value0<level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_UNDER; //--- The line is above the level (value1>level && value0>level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_ABOVE; //--- The line crossed the level upwards (value1<=level && value0>level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP; //--- The line crossed the level downwards (value1>=level && value0<level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN; //--- The line touched the level from below (value1<level0 && value0==level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; //--- The line touched the level from above (value1>level0 && value0==level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; //--- Line is equal to the level value (value1==level0 && value0==level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)==0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_EQUALS; //--- Undefined state return LINE_STATE_NONE; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the indicator line state description | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string LineStateDescription(const ENUM_LINE_STATE state) { switch(state) { case LINE_STATE_UP : return "Up"; case LINE_STATE_STOP_UP : return "Stop Up"; case LINE_STATE_TURN_UP : return "Turn Up"; case LINE_STATE_DOWN : return "Down"; case LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN : return "Stop Down"; case LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN : return "Turn Down"; case LINE_STATE_ABOVE : return "Above level"; case LINE_STATE_UNDER : return "Under level"; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP : return "Crossing Up"; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN : return "Crossing Down"; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW: return "Touch from Below"; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE: return "Touch from Above"; case LINE_STATE_EQUALS : return "Equals"; default : return "Unknown"; } }
When using the dashboard, data is displayed on the panel using the function:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display data from the specified timeseries index to the panel | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void DrawData(const int index,const datetime time) { //--- Declare the variables to receive data in them MqlTick tick={0}; MqlRates rates[1]; //--- Exit if unable to get the current prices if(!SymbolInfoTick(Symbol(),tick)) return; //--- Exit if unable to get the bar data by the specified index if(CopyRates(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,index,1,rates)!=1) return; //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data headers int size=0; uint flags=0; uint angle=0; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name,9,FW_BOLD); panel.DrawText("Bar data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(0)-16,clrMaroon,panel.Width()-6); panel.DrawText("Indicator data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(1)-16,clrGreen,panel.Width()-6); //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data panel.SetFontParams(name,9); //--- Display the data of the specified bar in table 0 on the panel panel.DrawText("Date", panel.CellX(0,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_DATE), panel.CellX(0,0,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Time", panel.CellX(0,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_MINUTES), panel.CellX(0,1,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Open", panel.CellX(0,2,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].open,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,2,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("High", panel.CellX(0,3,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].high,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,3,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Low", panel.CellX(0,4,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].low,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,4,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Close", panel.CellX(0,5,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].close,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,5,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,1)+2,clrNONE,90); //--- Get the indicator buffers data double value0=IndicatorValue(handle,index,UPPER_HISTOGRAM); // Upper histogram double value1=IndicatorValue(handle,index,1); // Upper histogram color buffer double value2=IndicatorValue(handle,index,LOWER_HISTOGRAM); // Lower histogram double value3=IndicatorValue(handle,index,3); // Lower histogram color buffer color clr=clrNONE; //--- Display the upper histogram data from the specified bar on the panel in table 1 panel.DrawText(ind_title+" Up", panel.CellX(1,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,0,0)+2); string value_str=(value0!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(value0,ind_digits) : ""); clr=(value1>0 ? clrRed : clrGreen); panel.DrawText(value_str,panel.CellX(1,0,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,0,1)+2,clr,100); //--- Display the lower histogram data from the specified bar on the panel in table 1 panel.DrawText(ind_title+" Down", panel.CellX(1,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,1,0)+2); value_str=(value2!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(value2,ind_digits) : ""); clr=(value3>0 ? clrRed : clrGreen); panel.DrawText(value_str,panel.CellX(1,1,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,1,1)+2,clr,100); //--- Redraw the chart to immediately display all changes on the panel ChartRedraw(ChartID()); }
The color of the text describing the values of the indicator buffers has a color equal to the corresponding column of the indicator histogram.
Besides, when using the dashboard, the panel events handler is called in the OnChartEvent() EA event handler, as well as the events for receiving the bar index under the cursor are handled:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ChartEvent function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { //--- Handling the panel //--- Call the panel event handler panel.OnChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); //--- If the cursor moves or a click is made on the chart if(id==CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id==CHARTEVENT_CLICK) { //--- Declare the variables to record time and price coordinates in them datetime time=0; double price=0; int wnd=0; //--- If the cursor coordinates are converted to date and time if(ChartXYToTimePrice(ChartID(),(int)lparam,(int)dparam,wnd,time,price)) { //--- write the bar index where the cursor is located to a global variable mouse_bar_index=iBarShift(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,time); //--- Display the bar data under the cursor on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } //--- If we received a custom event, display the appropriate message in the journal if(id>CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM) { //--- Here we can implement handling a click on the close button on the panel PrintFormat("%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s",__FUNCTION__,id,lparam,sparam); } }
After compiling the EA and launching it on the chart, we can monitor the state of the indicator value and line on the panel:
You can view the TestWilliamsGator.mq5 test EA in the files attached to the article.
Market Facilitation Index
Market Facilitation Index (BW MFI) is the indicator which shows the change of price for one tick. Absolute values of the indicator do not mean anything as they are, only indicator changes have sense. Bill Williams emphasizes the interchanging of MFI and volume:
- Market Facilitation Index increases and volume increases — this points out that: a) the number of players coming into the market increases (volume increases) b) the new coming players open positions in the direction of bar development, i.e., the movement has begun and picks up speed.
- Market Facilitation Index falls and volume falls. It means the market participants are not interested anymore.
- Market Facilitation Index increases, but the volume falls. It is most likely, that the market is not supported with the volume from traders, and the price is changing due to speculations of the floor traders (broker agents and dealers).
- Market Facilitation Index falls, but the volume increases. There is a battle between bulls and bears, characterized by a large sell and buy volume, but the price is not changing significantly since the forces are equal. One of the contending parties (buyers vs. sellers) will eventually win the battle. Usually, the break of such a bar lets you know if this bar determines the continuation of the trend or annuls the trend. Bill Williams calls such bar "curtsying".
Parameters
iBWMFI() function is used to create the indicator handle:
Return the handle of Market Facilitation Index indicator. Only one buffer.
int iBWMFI( string symbol, // symbol name ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period, // period ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME applied_volume // type of volume used for calculations );
symbol
[in] The symbol name of the financial instrument whose data is to be used to calculate the indicator. NULL means the current symbol.
period
[in] The period value can be one of the ENUM_TIMEFRAMES enumeration values, 0 means the current timeframe.
applied_volume
[in] Used volume. Any of the ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME enumeration values.
Return the handle of the specified technical indicator. If failed, return INVALID_HANDLE. To free up computer memory from an unused indicator, use IndicatorRelease() the indicator handle is passed to.
Declare input and global variables in the EA to create the indicator:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TestWilliamsBWMFI.mq5 | //| Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" //--- enums enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, // Undefined state LINE_STATE_UP, // Upward LINE_STATE_DOWN, // Downward LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, // Upward reversal LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, // Downward reversal LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, // Upward stop LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, // Downward stop LINE_STATE_ABOVE, // Above value LINE_STATE_UNDER, // Below value LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, // Crossing value upwards LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, // Crossing value downwards LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, // Touching value from below LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, // Touch value from above LINE_STATE_EQUALS, // Equal to value }; //--- input parameters input ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME InpVolume = VOLUME_TICK; /* Applied Volume */ //--- global variables int handle=INVALID_HANDLE; // Indicator handle int ind_digits=0; // Number of decimal places in the indicator values string ind_title; // Indicator description
When using the dashboard in the EA, declare global variables and include the file of panel classes:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TestWilliamsBWMFI.mq5 | //| Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" //--- includes #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> //--- enums enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, // Undefined state LINE_STATE_UP, // Upward LINE_STATE_DOWN, // Downward LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, // Upward reversal LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, // Downward reversal LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, // Upward stop LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, // Downward stop LINE_STATE_ABOVE, // Above value LINE_STATE_UNDER, // Below value LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, // Crossing value upwards LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, // Crossing value downwards LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, // Touching value from below LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, // Touch value from above LINE_STATE_EQUALS, // Equal to value }; //--- input parameters input ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME InpVolume = VOLUME_TICK; /* Applied Volume */ //--- global variables int handle=INVALID_HANDLE; // Indicator handle int ind_digits=0; // Number of decimal places in the indicator values string ind_title; // Indicator description //--- variables for the panel int mouse_bar_index; // Index of the bar the data is taken from CDashboard *panel=NULL; // Pointer to the panel object
Initialization
Setting the values of global variables for the indicator and creating its handle:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- create timer EventSetTimer(60); //--- Indicator //--- Set the indicator name and the number of decimal places ind_title="BW MFI"; ind_digits=Digits(); //--- Create indicator handle ResetLastError(); handle=iBWMFI(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,InpVolume); if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE) { PrintFormat("%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,ind_title,GetLastError()); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Successful initialization return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); }
If the EA involves using the dashboard, create it here:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- create timer EventSetTimer(60); //--- Indicator //--- Set the indicator name and the number of decimal places ind_title="BW MFI"; ind_digits=Digits(); //--- Create indicator handle ResetLastError(); handle=iBWMFI(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,InpVolume); if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE) { PrintFormat("%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,ind_title,GetLastError()); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Dashboard //--- Create the panel panel=new CDashboard(1,20,20,199,225); if(panel==NULL) { Print("Error. Failed to create panel object"); return INIT_FAILED; } //--- Set font parameters panel.SetFontParams("Calibri",9); //--- Display the panel with the "Symbol, Timeframe description" header text panel.View(Symbol()+", "+StringSubstr(EnumToString(Period()),7)); //--- Create a table with ID 0 to display bar data in it panel.CreateNewTable(0); //--- Draw a table with ID 0 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(0,2,20,6,2,18,97); //--- Create a table with ID 1 to display indicator data in it panel.CreateNewTable(1); //--- Get the Y2 table coordinate with ID 0 and //--- set the Y1 coordinate for the table with ID 1 int y1=panel.TableY2(0)+22; //--- Draw a table with ID 1 on the panel background panel.DrawGrid(1,2,y1,3,2,18,97); //--- Display tabular data in the journal panel.GridPrint(0,2); panel.GridPrint(1,2); //--- Initialize the variable with the index of the mouse cursor bar mouse_bar_index=0; //--- Display the data of the current bar on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,TimeCurrent()); //--- Successful initialization return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); }
Deinitialization
Release the indicator handle in the EA OnDeinit() handle:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- destroy timer EventKillTimer(); //--- Release handle of the indicator ResetLastError(); if(!IndicatorRelease(handle)) PrintFormat("%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError()); //--- Clear all comments on the chart Comment(""); }
The created dashboard object is removed when using the dashboard:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- destroy timer EventKillTimer(); //--- Release handle of the indicator ResetLastError(); if(!IndicatorRelease(handle)) PrintFormat("%s: IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError()); //--- Clear all comments on the chart Comment(""); //--- If the panel object exists, delete it if(panel!=NULL) delete panel; }
Data retrieval
General functions for obtaining data by the indicator handle are provided below. The functions have been reviewed in the article about connecting oscillators to EAs. The presented functions can be used "as is" in custom programs:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the indicator data on the specified bar | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double IndicatorValue(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num) { double array[1]={0}; ResetLastError(); if(CopyBuffer(ind_handle,buffer_num,index,1,array)!=1) { PrintFormat("%s: CopyBuffer failed. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError()); return EMPTY_VALUE; } return array[0]; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the state of the indicator line | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ ENUM_LINE_STATE LineState(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num) { //--- Get the values of the indicator line with the shift (0,1,2) relative to the passed index const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+1,buffer_num); const double value2=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+2,buffer_num); //--- If at least one of the values could not be obtained, return an undefined value if(value0==EMPTY_VALUE || value1==EMPTY_VALUE || value2==EMPTY_VALUE) return LINE_STATE_NONE; //--- Line upward reversal (value2>value1 && value0>value1) if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_TURN_UP; //--- Line upward direction (value2<=value1 && value0>value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_UP; //--- Line upward stop (value2<=value1 && value0==value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_STOP_UP; //--- Line downward reversal (value2<value1 && value0<value1) if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN; //--- Line downward direction (value2>=value1 && value0<value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_DOWN; //--- Line downward stop (value2>=value1 && value0==value1) else if(NormalizeDouble(value2-value1,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-value1,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN; //--- Undefined state return LINE_STATE_NONE; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the state of the line relative to the specified level | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ ENUM_LINE_STATE LineStateRelative(const int ind_handle,const int index,const int buffer_num,const double level0,const double level1=EMPTY_VALUE) { //--- Get the values of the indicator line with the shift (0,1) relative to the passed index const double value0=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index, buffer_num); const double value1=IndicatorValue(ind_handle,index+1,buffer_num); //--- If at least one of the values could not be obtained, return an undefined value if(value0==EMPTY_VALUE || value1==EMPTY_VALUE) return LINE_STATE_NONE; //--- Define the second level to compare double level=(level1==EMPTY_VALUE ? level0 : level1); //--- The line is below the level (value1<level && value0<level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_UNDER; //--- The line is above the level (value1>level && value0>level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_ABOVE; //--- The line crossed the level upwards (value1<=level && value0>level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)>0) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP; //--- The line crossed the level downwards (value1>=level && value0<level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>=0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)<0) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN; //--- The line touched the level from below (value1<level0 && value0==level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)<0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; //--- The line touched the level from above (value1>level0 && value0==level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)>0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; //--- Line is equal to the level value (value1==level0 && value0==level0) if(NormalizeDouble(value1-level,ind_digits)==0 && NormalizeDouble(value0-level0,ind_digits)==0) return LINE_STATE_EQUALS; //--- Undefined state return LINE_STATE_NONE; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the indicator line state description | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string LineStateDescription(const ENUM_LINE_STATE state) { switch(state) { case LINE_STATE_UP : return "Up"; case LINE_STATE_STOP_UP : return "Stop Up"; case LINE_STATE_TURN_UP : return "Turn Up"; case LINE_STATE_DOWN : return "Down"; case LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN : return "Stop Down"; case LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN : return "Turn Down"; case LINE_STATE_ABOVE : return "Above level"; case LINE_STATE_UNDER : return "Under level"; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP : return "Crossing Up"; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN : return "Crossing Down"; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW: return "Touch from Below"; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE: return "Touch from Above"; case LINE_STATE_EQUALS : return "Equals"; default : return "Unknown"; } }
When using the dashboard, data is displayed on the panel using the function:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display data from the specified timeseries index to the panel | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void DrawData(const int index,const datetime time) { //--- Declare the variables to receive data in them MqlTick tick={0}; MqlRates rates[1]; //--- Exit if unable to get the current prices if(!SymbolInfoTick(Symbol(),tick)) return; //--- Exit if unable to get the bar data by the specified index if(CopyRates(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,index,1,rates)!=1) return; //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data headers int size=0; uint flags=0; uint angle=0; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name,9,FW_BOLD); panel.DrawText("Bar data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(0)-16,clrMaroon,panel.Width()-6); panel.DrawText("Indicator data ["+(string)index+"]",3,panel.TableY1(1)-16,clrGreen,panel.Width()-6); //--- Set font parameters for bar and indicator data panel.SetFontParams(name,9); //--- Display the data of the specified bar in table 0 on the panel panel.DrawText("Date", panel.CellX(0,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_DATE), panel.CellX(0,0,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,0,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Time", panel.CellX(0,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,0)+2); panel.DrawText(TimeToString( rates[0].time,TIME_MINUTES), panel.CellX(0,1,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,1,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Open", panel.CellX(0,2,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].open,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,2,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,2,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("High", panel.CellX(0,3,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].high,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,3,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,3,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Low", panel.CellX(0,4,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].low,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,4,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,4,1)+2,clrNONE,90); panel.DrawText("Close", panel.CellX(0,5,0)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,0)+2); panel.DrawText(DoubleToString(rates[0].close,Digits()), panel.CellX(0,5,1)+2, panel.CellY(0,5,1)+2,clrNONE,90); //--- Display the indicator data from the specified bar on the panel in table 1 panel.DrawText(ind_title, panel.CellX(1,0,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,0,0)+2); double value=IndicatorValue(handle,index,0); string value_str=(value!=EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString(value,ind_digits) : ""); panel.DrawText(value_str,panel.CellX(1,0,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,0,1)+2,clrNONE,90); //--- Create Volumes indicator handle static bool create=false; static int hv=INVALID_HANDLE; if(!create) { ResetLastError(); hv=iVolumes(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,InpVolume); if(hv==INVALID_HANDLE) { PrintFormat("%s: Failed to create indicator handle Volumes. Error %ld",__FUNCTION__,GetLastError()); return; } create=true; } //--- Get Volumes indicator status ENUM_LINE_STATE state_vol=LineState(hv,index,0); //--- Display a description of the indicator line state panel.DrawText("BW MFI State", panel.CellX(1,1,0)+2, panel.CellY(1,1,0)+2); ENUM_LINE_STATE state=LineState(handle,index,0); color clr=clrNONE; string state_str=LineStateDescription(state); if((state==LINE_STATE_UP || state==LINE_STATE_TURN_UP) && (state_vol==LINE_STATE_UP || state_vol==LINE_STATE_TURN_UP)) { state_str="MFI Up, Vol Up"; clr=clrGreen; } if((state==LINE_STATE_DOWN || state==LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN) && (state_vol==LINE_STATE_DOWN || state_vol==LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN)) { state_str="MFI Dn, Vol Dn"; clr=clrSaddleBrown; } if((state==LINE_STATE_UP || state==LINE_STATE_TURN_UP) && (state_vol==LINE_STATE_DOWN || state_vol==LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN)) { state_str="MFI Up, Vol Dn"; clr=clrBlue; } if((state==LINE_STATE_DOWN || state==LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN) && (state_vol==LINE_STATE_UP || state_vol==LINE_STATE_TURN_UP)) { state_str="MFI Dn, Vol Up"; clr=clrLightCoral; } //--- Set font parameters for indicator state data (bold font) name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name,9,FW_BOLD); panel.DrawText(state_str,panel.CellX(1,1,1)+2,panel.CellY(1,1,1)+2,clr,90); //--- Restore the normal thickness of the panel font panel.SetFontParams(name,9); //--- Redraw the chart to immediately display all changes on the panel ChartRedraw(ChartID()); }
Obtaining BW MFI indicator data is possible in the usual way - through the universal functions provided here. But to interpret the readings of the indicator columns, we need another indicator - the Volumes indicator, since to color the histogram columns, two indicators are compared - the value of the histogram column and the volume value relative to their previous values. To get the volume in the function, create Volumes indicator handle (once upon first access) and compare the states of the BW MFI and Volumes lines. A description of their mutual relationship is displayed on the panel as a text.
Besides, when using the dashboard, the panel events handler is called in the OnChartEvent() EA event handler, as well as the events for receiving the bar index under the cursor are handled:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ChartEvent function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { //--- Handling the panel //--- Call the panel event handler panel.OnChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); //--- If the cursor moves or a click is made on the chart if(id==CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id==CHARTEVENT_CLICK) { //--- Declare the variables to record time and price coordinates in them datetime time=0; double price=0; int wnd=0; //--- If the cursor coordinates are converted to date and time if(ChartXYToTimePrice(ChartID(),(int)lparam,(int)dparam,wnd,time,price)) { //--- write the bar index where the cursor is located to a global variable mouse_bar_index=iBarShift(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,time); //--- Display the bar data under the cursor on the panel DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } //--- If we received a custom event, display the appropriate message in the journal if(id>CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM) { //--- Here we can implement handling a click on the close button on the panel PrintFormat("%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s",__FUNCTION__,id,lparam,sparam); } }
After compiling the EA and launching it on the chart, we can monitor the state of the indicator value and line on the panel:
You can view the TestWilliamsBWMFI.mq5 test EA in the files attached to the article.
Refinement of dashboard classes. Browse
In the test EAs in this series, we use the dashboard created in the first article. It was possible to create one table in the panel. The table coordinates could be used to display data on the dashboard. Now the dashboard classes have been finalized - you can create any number of tables to place data in them. I have also fixed the temporary disappearance of the dashboard data after collapsing the dashboard, switching a timeframe and expanding the dashboard again. Let's briefly go through the changes made so as not to return to the topic of changes made to the dashboard classes.
Now each created table on the panel can return its coordinates: X1, Y1 — upper left corner, X2 and Y2 — lower right corner. Each plate is assigned its own ID and name, by which you can access them to obtain data.
The CTableData tabular data class now features private variables and public methods to write and return these values:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Table data class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CTableData : public CObject { private: CArrayObj m_list_rows; // List of rows uint m_id; // Table ID int m_x1; // X1 coordinate int m_y1; // Y1 coordinate int m_x2; // X2 coordinate int m_y2; // Y2 coordinate int m_w; // Width int m_h; // Height string m_name; // Table name public: //--- Set table name void SetName(const string name) { this.m_name=name; } //--- Return table (1) ID and (2) name uint ID(void) const { return this.m_id; } string Name(void) const { return this.m_name; } //--- Set coordinate (1) X1, (2) X2 void SetX1(const uint x1) { this.m_x1=(int)x1; } void SetX2(const uint x2) { this.m_x2=(int)x2; } //--- Set coordinate (1) Y1, (2) Y2 void SetY1(const uint y1) { this.m_y1=(int)y1; } void SetY2(const uint y2) { this.m_y2=(int)y2; } //--- Set table coordinates void SetCoords(const int x1,const int y1,const int x2,const int y2) { this.SetX1(x1); this.SetY1(y1); this.SetX2(x2); this.SetY2(y2); } //--- Return coordinate (1) X1, (2) X2 int X1(void) const { return this.m_x1; } int X2(void) const { return this.m_x2; } //--- Return coordinate (1) Y1, (2) Y2 int Y1(void) const { return this.m_y1; } int Y2(void) const { return this.m_y2; } //--- Return (1) width and (2) height int Width(void) const { return this.m_x2-this.m_x1+1; } int Height(void) const { return this.m_y2-this.m_y1+1; } //--- Return the list of table rows
Added a public method that returns the number of cells in the specified row:
int ColumnsInRow(const int row_index) { //--- If there is no row in the list, return 0 if(this.RowsTotal()==0) return 0; //--- Get a pointer to the specified row and return the number of cells in it CTableRow *row=this.GetRow(row_index); return(row!=NULL ? row.CellsTotal() : 0); } //--- Return the total number of cells in the table
Added a public method that returns the total number of table cells:
//--- Return the total number of cells in the table int CellsTotal(void) { //--- If there is no row in the list, return 0 if(this.RowsTotal()==0) return 0; //--- int num=0; int total=this.RowsTotal(); for(int i=0;i<total;i++) num+=this.ColumnsInRow(i); return num; } //--- Clear lists of rows and table cells
Previously, we simply returned the number of columns in the first row of the table hoping that their number was the same in each row. Now we can get the total number of table cells - by the number of cells placed in each row of the table. We can also get a number of cells in a specified row. Thus, it is possible to create non-lattice tables. Creation of tables with different numbers of cells in rows was not tested due to lack of demand in current tasks. Most likely, additional improvements will be needed. But for now there is no need for such tables.
The class features the virtual Compare method allowing us to compare tables by IDs (mode = 0) or names (mode != 0):
//--- Virtual method for comparing two objects virtual int Compare(const CObject *node,const int mode=0) const { const CTableData *compared=node; if(mode==0) return(this.ID()>compared.ID() ? 1 : this.ID()<compared.ID() ? -1 : 0); else return(this.Name()==compared.Name() ? 0 : this.Name()>compared.Name() ? 1 : -1); }
The ID of the created table is now passed to the parametric constructor of the class:
//--- Constructor/destructor CTableData(const uint id) : m_id(id){ this.m_list_rows.Clear(); this.m_name=""; } ~CTableData(void) { this.m_list_rows.Clear(); }
While the tabular data object instance was previously declared in the panel class, now we declare the list to contain pointers to the tables created in the panel.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Dashboard class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CDashboard : public CObject { private: CCanvas m_canvas; // Canvas CCanvas m_workspace; // Work space CArrayObj m_list_table; // List of tables ENUM_PROGRAM_TYPE m_program_type; // Program type ENUM_MOUSE_STATE m_mouse_state; // Mouse button status
Declare the variables to create file names for saving background and work area pixels to a file in the private section:
string m_name_gv_m; // Name of the global terminal variable storing the collapsed panel flag string m_name_gv_u; // Name of the global terminal variable storing the flag of the pinned panel string m_filename_bg; // File name to save background pixels string m_filename_ws; // File name for saving work space pixels uint m_array_wpx[]; // Array of pixels to save/restore the workspace uint m_array_ppx[]; // Array of pixels to save/restore the panel background
Added and improved the methods for working with panel fonts, as well as for creating and obtaining tables and their coordinates:
//--- Set default panel font parameters void SetFontParams(const string name,const int size,const uint flags=0,const uint angle=0); //--- Return the specified dashboard font parameters string FontParams(int &size,uint &flags,uint &angle); //--- Return the specified panel (1) font, (2) size and font flags string FontName(void) const { return this.m_workspace.FontNameGet(); } int FontSize(void) const { return this.m_workspace.FontSizeGet(); } uint FontFlags(void) const { return this.m_workspace.FontFlagsGet(); } //--- Display a text message at the specified coordinates void DrawText(const string text,const int x,const int y,const color clr=clrNONE,const int width=WRONG_VALUE,const int height=WRONG_VALUE); //--- Create a new table bool CreateNewTable(const int id=WRONG_VALUE); //--- Return tabular data object by (1) ID and (2) name CTableData *GetTable(const uint id); CTableData *GetTable(const string name); //--- Draw a (1) background grid (2) with automatic cell size void DrawGrid(const uint table_id,const uint x,const uint y,const uint rows,const uint columns,const uint row_size,const uint col_size,const color line_color=clrNONE,bool alternating_color=true); void DrawGridAutoFill(const uint table_id,const uint border,const uint rows,const uint columns,const color line_color=clrNONE,bool alternating_color=true); //--- Print grid data (line intersection coordinates) void GridPrint(const uint table_id,const uint indent=0) { CTableData *table=this.GetTable(table_id); if(table==NULL) { ::PrintFormat("%s: Error. Failed to get table object with id %lu",__FUNCTION__,table_id); return; } table.Print(indent); } //--- Write the X and Y coordinate values of the specified table cell to variables void CellXY(const uint table_id,const uint row,const uint column, int &x, int &y) { CTableData *table=this.GetTable(table_id); if(table==NULL) { ::PrintFormat("%s: Error. Failed to get table object with id %lu",__FUNCTION__,table_id); return; } table.CellXY(row,column,x,y); } //--- Return the (1) X and (2) Y coordinate of the specified table cell int CellX(const uint table_id,const uint row,const uint column) { CTableData *table=this.GetTable(table_id); if(table==NULL) { ::PrintFormat("%s: Error. Failed to get table object with id %lu",__FUNCTION__,table_id); return WRONG_VALUE; } return table.CellX(row,column); } int CellY(const uint table_id,const uint row,const uint column) { CTableData *table=this.GetTable(table_id); if(table==NULL) { ::PrintFormat("%s: Error. Failed to get table object with id %lu",__FUNCTION__,table_id); return WRONG_VALUE; } return table.CellY(row,column); } //--- Write X1 and Y1, X2 and Y2 coordinate values of the specified table to the variables void TableCoords(const uint table_id,int &x1,int &y1,int &x2,int &y2) { x1=y1=x2=y2=WRONG_VALUE; CTableData *table=this.GetTable(table_id); if(table==NULL) return; x1=table.X1(); y1=table.Y1(); x2=table.X2(); y2=table.Y2(); } //--- Return the (1) X1, (2) Y1, (3) X2 and (4) Y2 coordinate of the specified table int TableX1(const uint table_id) { CTableData *table=this.GetTable(table_id); return(table!=NULL ? table.X1() : WRONG_VALUE); } int TableY1(const uint table_id) { CTableData *table=this.GetTable(table_id); return(table!=NULL ? table.Y1() : WRONG_VALUE); } int TableX2(const uint table_id) { CTableData *table=this.GetTable(table_id); return(table!=NULL ? table.X2() : WRONG_VALUE); } int TableY2(const uint table_id) { CTableData *table=this.GetTable(table_id); return(table!=NULL ? table.Y2() : WRONG_VALUE); } //--- Event handler void OnChartEvent(const int id,const long &lparam,const double &dparam,const string &sparam); //--- Constructor/destructor CDashboard(const uint id,const int x,const int y, const int w,const int h,const int wnd=-1); ~CDashboard();
In the class constructor, create file names for saving the background and work space:
//--- Set the names of global terminal variables to store panel coordinates, collapsed/expanded state and pinning this.m_name_gv_x=this.m_program_name+"_id_"+(string)this.m_id+"_"+(string)this.m_chart_id+"_X"; this.m_name_gv_y=this.m_program_name+"_id_"+(string)this.m_id+"_"+(string)this.m_chart_id+"_Y"; this.m_name_gv_m=this.m_program_name+"_id_"+(string)this.m_id+"_"+(string)this.m_chart_id+"_Minimize"; this.m_name_gv_u=this.m_program_name+"_id_"+(string)this.m_id+"_"+(string)this.m_chart_id+"_Unpin"; //--- Set file names for saving background and work space pixels this.m_filename_bg=this.m_program_name+"\\Dashboard"+(string)this.m_id+"\\background.bin"; this.m_filename_ws=this.m_program_name+"\\Dashboard"+(string)this.m_id+"\\workspace.bin";
At the very end of the constructor, if the panel is collapsed, the data from the files is loaded into the background and work space pixel arrays:
//--- If the panel collapse flag is set, load the background and work space pixels from the files into arrays if(this.m_minimized) { if(::FileIsExist(this.m_filename_bg)) this.FileLoadBackground(); if(::FileIsExist(this.m_filename_ws)) this.FileLoadWorkspace(); } }
Thus, if the pixels were previously saved to files, and the panel is created in a minimized form, then the appearance of the panel is loaded from the files, and the panel is drawn in a collapsed form. When it is expanded, its appearance will be obtained from the pixel arrays filled from the files.
In the destructor, if the panel is collapsed, then before deleting panel objects, we need to expand it, write the pixel data to the files and collapse it again. After that, we can delete panel objects - its appearance is already saved to the files to be restored from them during subsequent creation in the constructor:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Destructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CDashboard::~CDashboard() { //--- Write the current values to global terminal variables ::GlobalVariableSet(this.m_name_gv_x,this.m_x); ::GlobalVariableSet(this.m_name_gv_y,this.m_y); ::GlobalVariableSet(this.m_name_gv_m,this.m_minimized); ::GlobalVariableSet(this.m_name_gv_u,this.m_movable); //--- If the panel is collapsed, //--- expand the panel, save the appearance into pixel arrays and collapse the panel if(this.m_minimized) { this.Expand(); this.SaveBackground(); this.SaveWorkspace(); this.Collapse(); } //--- otherwise, if the panel is expanded, //--- save the appearance into pixel arrays else { this.SaveBackground(); this.SaveWorkspace(); } //--- Save pixel arrays to files this.FileSaveBackground(); this.FileSaveWorkspace(); //--- Delete panel objects this.m_canvas.Destroy(); this.m_workspace.Destroy(); }
In the block for handling clicks on the panel collapse/expand button, check the flag and save the background and work space into pixel arrays if the panel is expanded:
//--- If the panel collapse/expand button is pressed else if(state==MOUSE_STATE_PRESSED_INSIDE_MINIMIZE) { //--- Disable chart scrolling, right-click menu and crosshair this.SetChartsTool(false); //--- If the panel is not collapsed, save the background and work space into pixel arrays if(!this.m_minimized) { this.SaveWorkspace(); this.SaveBackground(); } //--- "flip" the panel collapse flag, this.m_minimized=!this.m_minimized; //--- redraw the panel taking into account the new state of the flag, this.Draw(this.m_title); //--- redraw the panel header area this.RedrawHeaderArea(); //--- If the panel is pinned and expanded, move it to the stored location coordinates if(this.m_minimized && !this.m_movable) this.Move(this.m_x_dock,this.m_y_dock); //--- Update the canvas with chart redrawing and this.m_canvas.Update(); //--- write the state of the panel expand flag to the global terminal variable ::GlobalVariableSet(this.m_name_gv_m,this.m_minimized); }
The strings for saving the pixel array has been removed from the panel collapse method. Now saving pixels is done only when pressing the minimize/expand button:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Collapse the panel | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CDashboard::Collapse(void) { //--- Save the pixels of the working space and the panel background into arrays this.SaveWorkspace(); this.SaveBackground(); //--- Remember the current height of the panel int h=this.m_h; //--- Change the dimensions (height) of the canvas and working space if(!this.SetSizes(this.m_canvas.Width(),this.m_header_h)) return; //--- Draw the header area this.DrawHeaderArea(this.m_title); //--- Return the saved panel height to the variable this.m_h=h; }
Implementation of a method that returns the set dashboard font parameters:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the specified dashboard font parameters | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string CDashboard::FontParams(int &size,uint &flags,uint &angle) { size=this.m_workspace.FontSizeGet(); flags=this.m_workspace.FontFlagsGet(); angle=this.m_workspace.FontAngleGet(); return this.m_workspace.FontNameGet(); }
The method returns the name of the font. The font size, its flags and angle are written to the variables passed by the link.
The text color is now also passed to the drawing method. The default is clrNONE, which means the previously set text color :
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display a text message at the specified coordinates | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CDashboard::DrawText(const string text,const int x,const int y,const color clr=clrNONE,const int width=WRONG_VALUE,const int height=WRONG_VALUE) { //--- Declare variables to record the text width and height in them int w=width; int h=height; //--- If the width and height of the text passed to the method have zero values, //--- then the entire working space is completely cleared using the transparent color if(width==0 && height==0) this.m_workspace.Erase(0x00FFFFFF); //--- Otherwise else { //--- If the passed width and height have default values (-1), we get its width and height from the text if(width==WRONG_VALUE && height==WRONG_VALUE) this.m_workspace.TextSize(text,w,h); //--- otherwise, else { //--- if the width passed to the method has the default value (-1) - get the width from the text, or //--- if the width passed to the method has a value greater than zero, use the width passed to the method, or //--- if the width passed to the method has a zero value, use the value 1 for the width w=(width ==WRONG_VALUE ? this.m_workspace.TextWidth(text) : width>0 ? width : 1); //--- if the height passed to the method has a default value (-1), get the height from the text, or //--- if the height passed to the method has a value greater than zero, use the height passed to the method, or //--- if the height passed to the method has a zero value, use value 1 for the height h=(height==WRONG_VALUE ? this.m_workspace.TextHeight(text) : height>0 ? height : 1); } //--- Fill the space according to the specified coordinates and the resulting width and height with a transparent color (erase the previous entry) this.m_workspace.FillRectangle(x,y,x+w,y+h,0x00FFFFFF); } //--- Display the text to the space cleared of previous text and update the working space without redrawing the screen this.m_workspace.TextOut(x,y,text,::ColorToARGB(clr==clrNONE ? this.m_fore_color : clr)); this.m_workspace.Update(false); }
Implementation of methods for creating a new table and obtaining tabular data by ID and table name:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create a new table | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CDashboard::CreateNewTable(const int id=WRONG_VALUE) { uint num=(id>WRONG_VALUE ? id : this.m_list_table.Total()); CTableData *table=new CTableData(num); this.m_list_table.Sort(); if(this.m_list_table.Search(table)!=WRONG_VALUE) { PrintFormat("%s: Error. Table with id %lu already exists in the list",__FUNCTION__,num); delete table; return false; } if(!this.m_list_table.Add(table)) { PrintFormat("%s: Error. Failed to add table with id %lu to the list",__FUNCTION__,num); delete table; return false; } return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return tabular data object by ID | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CTableData *CDashboard::GetTable(const uint id) { if(this.m_list_table.Total()==0) { PrintFormat("%s: Error. The list of tables is empty. First you need to create a table using CreateNewTable",__FUNCTION__); .return NULL; } CTableData *table=new CTableData(id); if(table==NULL) { ::PrintFormat("%s: Error. Failed to create table object with id %lu",__FUNCTION__,id); .return NULL; } this.m_list_table.Sort(); int index=this.m_list_table.Search(table); delete table; return this.m_list_table.At(index); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return tabular data object by name | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CTableData *CDashboard::GetTable(const string name) { if(this.m_list_table.Total()==0) { PrintFormat("%s: Error. The list of tables is empty. First you need to create a table using CreateNewTable",__FUNCTION__); .return NULL; } CTableData *table=new CTableData(0); if(table==NULL) { ::PrintFormat("%s: Error. Failed to create table object"); .return NULL; } table.SetName(name); this.m_list_table.Sort(1); int index=this.m_list_table.Search(table); delete table; return this.m_list_table.At(index); }
Changes in table drawing methods:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw the background grid | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CDashboard::DrawGrid(const uint table_id, const uint x,const uint y,const uint rows,const uint columns,const uint row_size,const uint col_size, const color line_color=clrNONE,bool alternating_color=true) { //--- Get a table object by ID CTableData *table=this.GetTable(table_id); if(table==NULL) { PrintFormat("%s: Error. Failed to get table object with id %lu",__FUNCTION__,table_id); return; } //--- Clear all lists of the tabular data object (remove cells from rows and all rows) table.Clear(); //--- Line height cannot be less than 2 int row_h=int(row_size<2 ? 2 : row_size); //--- Column width cannot be less than 2 int col_w=int(col_size<2 ? 2 : col_size); //--- The X1 (left) coordinate of the table cannot be less than 1 (to leave one pixel around the perimeter of the panel for the frame) int x1=int(x<1 ? 1 : x); //--- Calculate the X2 coordinate (right) depending on the number of columns and their width int x2=x1+col_w*int(columns>0 ? columns : 1); //--- The Y1 coordinate is located under the panel title area int y1=this.m_header_h+(int)y; //--- Calculate the Y2 coordinate (bottom) depending on the number of lines and their height int y2=y1+row_h*int(rows>0 ? rows : 1); //--- Set table coordinates table.SetCoords(x1,y1-this.m_header_h,x2,y2-this.m_header_h); //--- Get the color of the table grid lines, either by default or passed to the method color clr=(line_color==clrNONE ? C'200,200,200' : line_color); //--- If the initial X coordinate is greater than 1, draw a table frame //--- (in case of the coordinate 1, the table frame is the panel frame) if(x1>1) this.m_canvas.Rectangle(x1,y1,x2,y2,::ColorToARGB(clr,this.m_alpha)); //--- In the loop by table rows, for(int i=0;i<(int)rows;i++) { //--- calculate the Y coordinate of the next horizontal grid line (Y coordinate of the next table row) int row_y=y1+row_h*i; //--- if the flag of "alternating" line colors is passed and the line is even if(alternating_color && i%2==0) { //--- lighten the table background color and draw a background rectangle color new_color=this.NewColor(clr,45,45,45); this.m_canvas.FillRectangle(x1+1,row_y+1,x2-1,row_y+row_h-1,::ColorToARGB(new_color,this.m_alpha)); } //--- Draw a table grid horizontal line this.m_canvas.Line(x1,row_y,x2,row_y,::ColorToARGB(clr,this.m_alpha)); //--- Create a new table row object CTableRow *row_obj=new CTableRow(i); if(row_obj==NULL) { ::PrintFormat("%s: Failed to create table row object at index %lu",(string)__FUNCTION__,i); continue; } //--- Add it to the list of rows of the tabular data object //--- (if adding an object failed, delete the created object) if(!table.AddRow(row_obj)) delete row_obj; //--- Set its Y coordinate in the created row object taking into account the offset from the panel title row_obj.SetY(row_y-this.m_header_h); } //--- In the loop by table columns, for(int i=0;i<(int)columns;i++) { //--- calculate the X coordinate of the next vertical grid line (X coordinate of the next table row) int col_x=x1+col_w*i; //--- If the grid line goes beyond the panel, interrupt the loop if(x1==1 && col_x>=x1+m_canvas.Width()-2) break; //--- Draw a vertical line of the table grid this.m_canvas.Line(col_x,y1,col_x,y2,::ColorToARGB(clr,this.m_alpha)); //--- Get the number of created rows from the table data object int total=table.RowsTotal(); //--- In the loop by table rows for(int j=0;j<total;j++) { //--- get the next row CTableRow *row=table.GetRow(j); if(row==NULL) continue; //--- Create a new table cell CTableCell *cell=new CTableCell(row.Row(),i); if(cell==NULL) { ::PrintFormat("%s: Failed to create table cell object at index %lu",(string)__FUNCTION__,i); continue; } //--- Add the created cell to the row //--- (if adding an object failed, delete the created object) if(!row.AddCell(cell)) { delete cell; continue; } //--- In the created cell object, set its X coordinate and the Y coordinate from the row object cell.SetXY(col_x,row.Y()); } } //--- Update the canvas without redrawing the chart this.m_canvas.Update(false); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draws the background grid with automatic cell sizing | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CDashboard::DrawGridAutoFill(const uint table_id,const uint border,const uint rows,const uint columns,const color line_color=clrNONE,bool alternating_color=true) { //--- Get a table object by ID CTableData *table=this.GetTable(table_id); if(table==NULL) { PrintFormat("%s: Error. Failed to get table object with id %lu",__FUNCTION__,table_id); return; } //--- X1 (left) table coordinate int x1=(int)border; //--- X2 (right) table coordinate int x2=this.m_canvas.Width()-(int)border-1; //--- Y1 (upper) table coordinate int y1=this.m_header_h+(int)border; //--- Y2 (lower) table coordinate int y2=this.m_canvas.Height()-(int)border-1; //--- Set table coordinates table.SetCoords(x1,y1,x2,y2); //--- Get the color of the table grid lines, either by default or passed to the method color clr=(line_color==clrNONE ? C'200,200,200' : line_color); //--- If the offset from the edge of the panel is greater than zero, draw a table border, //--- otherwise, the panel border is used as the table border if(border>0) this.m_canvas.Rectangle(x1,y1,x2,y2,::ColorToARGB(clr,this.m_alpha)); //--- Height of the entire table grid int greed_h=y2-y1; //--- Calculate the row height depending on the table height and the number of rows int row_h=(int)::round((double)greed_h/(double)rows); //--- In the loop based on the number of rows for(int i=0;i<(int)rows;i++) { //--- calculate the Y coordinate of the next horizontal grid line (Y coordinate of the next table row) int row_y=y1+row_h*i; //--- if the flag of "alternating" line colors is passed and the line is even if(alternating_color && i%2==0) { //--- lighten the table background color and draw a background rectangle color new_color=this.NewColor(clr,45,45,45); this.m_canvas.FillRectangle(x1+1,row_y+1,x2-1,row_y+row_h-1,::ColorToARGB(new_color,this.m_alpha)); } //--- Draw a table grid horizontal line this.m_canvas.Line(x1,row_y,x2,row_y,::ColorToARGB(clr,this.m_alpha)); //--- Create a new table row object CTableRow *row_obj=new CTableRow(i); if(row_obj==NULL) { ::PrintFormat("%s: Failed to create table row object at index %lu",(string)__FUNCTION__,i); continue; } //--- Add it to the list of rows of the tabular data object //--- (if adding an object failed, delete the created object) if(!table.AddRow(row_obj)) delete row_obj; //--- Set its Y coordinate in the created row object taking into account the offset from the panel title row_obj.SetY(row_y-this.m_header_h); } //--- Table grid width int greed_w=x2-x1; //--- Calculate the column width depending on the table width and the number of columns int col_w=(int)::round((double)greed_w/(double)columns); //--- In the loop by table columns, for(int i=0;i<(int)columns;i++) { //--- calculate the X coordinate of the next vertical grid line (X coordinate of the next table row) int col_x=x1+col_w*i; //--- If this is not the very first vertical line, draw it //--- (the first vertical line is either the table frame or the panel frame) if(i>0) this.m_canvas.Line(col_x,y1,col_x,y2,::ColorToARGB(clr,this.m_alpha)); //--- Get the number of created rows from the table data object int total=table.RowsTotal(); //--- In the loop by table rows for(int j=0;j<total;j++) { //--- get the next row CTableRow *row=table.GetRow(j); if(row==NULL) continue; //--- Create a new table cell CTableCell *cell=new CTableCell(row.Row(),i); if(cell==NULL) { ::PrintFormat("%s: Failed to create table cell object at index %lu",(string)__FUNCTION__,i); continue; } //--- Add the created cell to the row //--- (if adding an object failed, delete the created object) if(!row.AddCell(cell)) { delete cell; continue; } //--- In the created cell object, set its X coordinate and the Y coordinate from the row object cell.SetXY(col_x,row.Y()); } } //--- Update the canvas without redrawing the chart this.m_canvas.Update(false); }
The methods for saving/loading pixels to/from the file now apply file names previously created in the constructor:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Save the pixel array of the working space to a file | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CDashboard::FileSaveWorkspace(void) { //--- If the saved array is empty, inform of that and return 'false' if(this.m_array_wpx.Size()==0) { ::PrintFormat("%s: Error. The workspace pixel array is empty.",__FUNCTION__); return false; } //--- If the array could not be saved to a file, report this and return 'false' if(!::FileSave(this.m_filename_ws,this.m_array_wpx)) { ::PrintFormat("%s: FileSave '%s' failed. Error %lu",__FUNCTION__,this.m_filename_ws,::GetLastError()); return false; } //--- Successful, return 'true' return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Save the pixel array of the panel background to a file | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CDashboard::FileSaveBackground(void) { //--- If the saved array is empty, inform of that and return 'false' if(this.m_array_ppx.Size()==0) { ::PrintFormat("%s: Error. The background pixel array is empty.",__FUNCTION__); return false; } //--- If the array could not be saved to a file, report this and return 'false' if(!::FileSave(this.m_filename_bg,this.m_array_ppx)) { ::PrintFormat("%s: FileSave '%s' failed. Error %lu",__FUNCTION__,this.m_filename_bg,::GetLastError()); return false; } //--- Successful, return 'true' return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Upload the array of working space pixels from a file | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CDashboard::FileLoadWorkspace(void) { //--- If failed to upload data from the file into the array, report this and return 'false' if(::FileLoad(this.m_filename_ws,this.m_array_wpx)==WRONG_VALUE) { ::PrintFormat("%s: FileLoad '%s' failed. Error %lu",__FUNCTION__,this.m_filename_ws,::GetLastError()); return false; } //--- Successful, return 'true' return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Upload the array of panel background pixels from a file | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CDashboard::FileLoadBackground(void) { if(::FileLoad(this.m_filename_bg,this.m_array_ppx)==WRONG_VALUE) { ::PrintFormat("%s: FileLoad '%s' failed. Error %lu",__FUNCTION__,this.m_filename_bg,::GetLastError()); return false; } //--- Successful, return 'true' return true; }
Conclusion
In this article, we looked at connecting to Volumes and Bill Williams' indicator EAs. All codes provided in the article can be used "as is" to insert them into the custom code. Next, we will consider the last category of indicators - trend indicators - in terms of their connection and use in EAs.
All files (test EAs and panel classes) can be downloaded from the list of files attached below. The panel class should be located at \MQL5\Include\Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original article: https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/13277
Warning: All rights to these materials are reserved by MetaQuotes Ltd. Copying or reprinting of these materials in whole or in part is prohibited.
This article was written by a user of the site and reflects their personal views. MetaQuotes Ltd is not responsible for the accuracy of the information presented, nor for any consequences resulting from the use of the solutions, strategies or recommendations described.
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One detail; in the Bill Williams book the sentence about a blind chicken goes:
"Even a blind chicken will find an ear of corn every now and then."
Here it says:
"Even a blind chicken will find its corns, if it is always fed at the same time". But it could be a translation effect Russian/English.
Bill Williams is really thriving on I assume som "contemporary mass hypnosis trend" in his book, hyping the three moving averages curves of the Alligator indicator to having a relation to:
"Science of Chaos, along with quantum physics, holography, cybernetics, nonlinear dynamics, information theory, and fractal geometry". But his chaos speak is a bit over the top. There is great wisdom in the book as well. Regardless of this the Alligator is a convenient combo of MAs.
Great material, The highest of praise.
One detail; in the Bill Williams book the sentence about a blind chicken goes:
"Even a blind chicken will find an ear of corn every now and then."
Here it says:
"Even a blind chicken will find its corns, if it is always fed at the same time". But it could be a translation effect Russian/English.
Bill Williams is really thriving on I assume som "contemporary mass hypnosis trend" in his book, hyping the three moving averages curves of the Alligator indicator to having a relation to:
"Science of Chaos, along with quantum physics, holography, cybernetics, nonlinear dynamics, information theory, and fractal geometry". But his chaos speak is a bit over the top. There is great wisdom in the book as well. Regardless of this the Alligator is a convenient combo of MAs.
Thank you for rating.
I haven’t read Williams’ works, so I won’t say exactly how and what he said.
Well, you can talk and write a lot. But the more important thing is to do it. And, better yet, do it right)
If you minimise the panel and switch the timeframe, you can see the grid.
How to fix it?
Video, press to play
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Video, press to play
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Somewhere further down there are more articles using this library. There it has been improved quite a lot. Please use the latest version of this library. Now I can't say exactly in which article it was used for the last time. But you can find it in the lists of my articles. The last article in which the library is used is the latest version of this library. You should check with it. I can't yet for good reasons.