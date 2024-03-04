Contents

Introduction

Continuing the topic of creating templates for technical indicators in Expert Advisors and indicators, which started in the article related to the creation of a dashboard and then developed in three more articles, in which we considered oscillators, volume indicators and Bill Williams, and trend indicators, today we will begin the topic of creating multi-symbol, multi-period indicators. These include indicators which run on the current chart but are calculated using the data from other symbols and (or) other chart timeframes. We will create one base multi-indicator class and a set of classes based on the types of all standard indicators. We will also create a class for the custom indicator, with which it will be possible to "turn" any indicator into a multi-symbol and multi-period one. For all indicator classes, we will create one common collection class. All indicators created in the program will be placed into this collection. Also, it will be possible to access any of the created indicators using the methods of the collection to obtain the relevant indicator data. The ultimate goal is to produce a convenient tool for creating multi-indicators and working with their data.



Basic principles

To properly understand the logic of indicator operations, let's try to understand how it all works. The indicator has two parts: calculation and plotting. Each of these parts knows nothing about the other. When creating an indicator, the terminal subsystem looks for the presence of such an indicator on the chart. In this case, it looks for an indicator with the same name and parameters. If such an indicator is already running on the chart or has been created programmatically for this chart, then the terminal will use the handle of the existing indicator rather than creating a new one. The plotting part of the indicator receives the required data from the calculation part using its handle. There may be a situation where several plotting parts simultaneously access one calculation part.

The buffer of the calculation part stores the data of the calculated indicator in an array with the data arranged from present to past. The data at index 0 of the buffer array corresponds to the current chart data:

Each cell of the array stores the data of one bar, corresponding to the time series bar of the symbol/period for which the indicator is calculated. Accordingly, in order to obtain data from the buffer of the indicator's calculation part and display it on the chart of another symbol/timeframe, you need to calculate the bar number on the chart corresponding to the time of the bar in the buffer array of the calculation part. The obtained data should be written into the plotting part buffer so that all bars of the current chart that match the opening of the bar in the calculation part buffer are added to the corresponding cells of the plotting buffer.

For example, one bar on a five-minute chart period corresponds to five bars on a one-minute chart. All these five bars of the one-minute chart must be filled with the value of the five-minute bar that corresponds to them in time. A similar algorithm is used to render data from lower periods on a higher-timeframe chart. In this case, all bars from the cells of the calculation part buffer, corresponding to the time of the bar on the higher TF chart, are plotted on one bar of the plotting buffer.

Of course, the readings might not be precisely accurate, since eventually this bar will represent only the data from the last lower TF bar, which matches the time of the corresponding higher TF bar. Everything here depends on the direction of receiving data from the calculation part buffer of the lower timeframe, that the data received last will be plotted on the bar of the higher-timeframe chart.



The CopyBuffer() function obtains the data from the buffer of the calculated indicator:

The function receives the data of the specified indicator buffer in the specified quantity into the 'buffer' array. The elements of the copied data (indicator buffer with index buffer_num) are counted from the starting position, from the present to the past, that is, the starting position equal to 0 means the current bar (the indicator value for the current bar). If the amount of data to be copied is not known in advance, it is advisable to use a dynamic array as the destination array buffer[], since CopyBuffer() tries to distribute the size of the receiving array to the amount of the copied data. If the receiving array buffer[] is an indicator buffer (an array previously assigned by the SetIndexBufer() function for storing indicator values), then partial copying is allowed. If you need to partially copying the indicator values into another array (not the indicator buffer), you should use an intermediate array into which the required quantity is copied. From this intermediate array, copy the required number of values member by member, to the required places of the receiving array. If you need to copy a predetermined amount of data, it is recommended to use a statically allocated buffer to avoid unnecessary memory reallocation. The property of the receiving array, i.e. as_series=true or as_series=false, will be ignored: during copying, the oldest element will be copied to the beginning of the physical memory allocated for the array. There are three function options. Access by the initial position and the number of required elements int CopyBuffer ( int indicator_handle, int buffer_num, int start_pos, int count, double buffer[] ); Access by the initial date and the number of required elements int CopyBuffer ( int indicator_handle, int buffer_num, datetime start_time, int count, double buffer[] ); Access by the initial and final dates of the required time interval int CopyBuffer ( int indicator_handle, int buffer_num, datetime start_time, datetime stop_time, double buffer[] ); Parameters indicator_handle [in] Indicator handle obtained by the relevant indicator function. buffer_num [in] Number of the indicator buffer. start_pos [in] Index of the first copied element. count [in] Number of copied elements. start_time [in] Bar time corresponding to the first element. stop_time [in] Bar time corresponding to the last element. buffer[] [out] Array of double type. Return Value The number of the copied array elements or -1 in case of an error. Note When requesting data from an indicator, the function immediately returns -1 if requested timeseries are not constructed yet or they should be downloaded from the server. In this case, the downloading or construction of the required data is initiated. When requesting data from an EA or a script, download from the server is initiated if the terminal does not have the appropriate data locally. Optionally, construction of the necessary timeseries starts if the data can be constructed from the local history but it is not ready yet. The function returns the amount that will be ready by the time the timeout expires.

We will use the first version of the function, that is, access based on the starting position (y the loop index) and the number of required elements.

The object structure will be as follows:

The base class of a multi-symbol, multi-period indicator containing the main functionality common to all indicators; Classes derived from the base object, which describe each indicator by its type; A collection of indicators – you can use this class to create any indicators and add them to the collection. The class will provide the user with all the tools for creating indicators and receiving data from them.

When working with data from a non-current chart, to avoid the release of the timeseries, you should access this timeseries at least once every two minutes. In this case, the timeseries will be "retained" which will speed up access to it (there will be no need to wait for data synchronization each time). In the class constructor, we will perform the first call of the timeseries on which the indicator is built. This will allow us to start downloading the timeseries (if there is no access to it locally). Then, once every 90 seconds, in the base class timer, we will access the timeseries to hold it.





Resource-efficient computations



To calculate and display the indicator, we need a resource-efficient computations. The indicator will be calculated for all historical data upon the first launch, and will then be calculated for one 0r two bars for all subsequent ticks.

The OnCalculate() handler has predefined constant variables which store the input data size (of a timeseries or array) and the amount of data calculated during the previous OnCalculate() call:

Calculation based on data array int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const int begin, const double & price[] ); Calculations based on the current timeframe timeseries int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime & time{}, const double & open[], const double & high[], const double & low[], const double & close[], const long & tick_volume[], const long & volume[], const int & spread[] );

The presence of such data enables a quick, efficient calculation of the indicator. For example, let's consider the calculation for the 'limit' value:

int limit=rates_total-prev_calculated; if (limit> 1 ) { limit=rates_total- 1 ; }

When the indicator is launched for the first time, we have the timeseries size (rates_total) and the amount of calculated data on the last call (prev_calculated). The value of previously calculated bars at the first launch is zero as the indicator has not yet been calculated. Thus, the 'limit' value will be greater than 1 (it will be equal to the number of available bars minus zero). With this value, we specify 'limit' equal to rates_total-1 - the entire available history for calculation. In this case, we additionally need to first remove all previously plotted data from the indicator buffers, for example:

ArrayInitialize (Buffer, EMPTY_VALUE );

After this, the entire history will be calculated in the main loop, which is run from 'limit' to zero inclusive:

for ( int i=limit;i>= 0 ;i--) { }

Please note that with this calculation method, all arrays used in calculations and the indicator buffer itself must have the flag of indexing as timeseries:

ArraySetAsSeries (array, true );

If the calculated 'limit' is equal to 1, then this means the opening of a new bar on the chart: the indicator will calculate the first and zero bars of the timeseries in a loop from 1 to 0 inclusive.

If the calculated 'limit' is equal to 0, then this means operation on the current tick: the indicator will only calculate the zero bar of the timeseries in a loop from 0 to 0 inclusive.



If you need to calculate from the zero bar deep into the historical data (so as not to expand time series arrays and buffers), then the loop will be reversed:

int i= fmax ( 0 , prev_calculated- 1 ); for (;i<rates_total;i++) { }

It is quite easy to run resource-efficient computations on the current chart. But what if you need data not from the current chart? When will you copy the entire data array from the calculation part, and when only the last one or two bars?

Here we will use functions Bars() and BarsCalculated(). These are analogues of the predefined constant indicator variables rates_total and prev_calculated. They return the number of bars for the specified symbol/period and the amount of data calculated by the indicator. Since the indicator is constructed for the symbol/period specified at its creation moment, the amount of calculated data also refers to this symbol/period. We get the indicator by its handle.



Based on the fact that we can calculate how many bars we need to copy for any symbol/period (so as not to copy the entire array at each tick), we will create in the indicator base class exactly the same construction as for the current symbol/period:

limit=rates_total-prev_calculated;

But variables 'limit', 'rates_total' and 'prev_calculated' will be private members of the class and will receive value form the Bars() and BarsCalculated() functions. The 'limit' value will be calculated on each tick, and if it is zero, then only the data of the last two data bars (current and previous bars) will be copied. If 'limit' is equal to 1, then this means the opening of a new bar on the indicator symbol/period, and you need to increase the array by 1 and then copy the data from the indicator buffer - also two. When 'limit' is greater than one, the entire array is copied from the indicator's calculation part buffer to the receiving array buffer of the class, since it is considered that this is either the first launch or a change in history.



This logic applies to the trading day, when ticks arrive.



A holiday requires a different approach. This is an isolated case. There are no ticks here, the Bars() function very often returns zero, and the number of calculated indicator bars is not recorded, i.e., is also zero. If there is any error in the source data used for calculation, the indicator should return zero. This means that it waits until the next tick and tries to calculate again. But on a holiday, there is no tick except the first launch.

On the first launch, the indicator will first clear the buffer arrays and then calculate. But the calculation may fail due to insufficient data for calculation, or simply because prev_calculated will return a zero value. And the indicator will exit OnCalculate(), returning zero again. Accordingly, if you update the chart via a right-click menu, , which is considered as a tick emulation, the indicator will again see that it was calculated with an error, and will again initialize the buffers, considering that this is the first launch. This behavior will continue, and the plotting buffer data just rendered on the chart will be constantly erased... There is a solution though.

If at the first launch it was not possible to immediately calculate the indicator, then you can wait 20 - 30 seconds for the next tick and emulate the tick programmatically. This can be done using the ChartSetSymbolPeriod() function. If you call it and specify the current chart symbol/period, this will cause a recalculation of indicators running on the chart. Thus, you can calculate the indicator on the chart even if there are no ticks.

A twenty-second wait is quite enough to load the required history for the indicator symbol/period and calculate it. But we need a flag that the indicator has already been calculated (since prev_calculated returns zero), and if we do not set the calculation success flag, the indicator will again clear its buffers. Therefore, we can understand that the indicator has been successfully calculated by simply seeing that the number of calculated bars for the indicator object is equal to the number of bars on its symbol/period. If Bars() returns zero, then we can find out in another way the available number of bars of the desired symbol/period (do not forget that we are talking about multi-symbol, multi-period indicators that are calculated in another indicator or Expert Advisor that runs on the current chart). In the SeriesInfoInteger() function, we can get the start and end dates of the available history of the symbol/period:

SeriesInfoInteger (symbol,period, SERIES_FIRSTDATE ); SeriesInfoInteger (symbol,period, SERIES_LASTBAR_DATE );

From these two dates and the time series chart period, we can easily calculate the number of available bars even if Bars(symbol,period) or SeriesInfoInteger(symbol,period,SERIES_BARS_COUNT) returned zero.



After all the data has been received and the indicator has been calculated correctly, the calculation success flag is set. This flag is checked under the condition when limit > 1 (in this case, it is necessary to initialize the indicator buffer arrays with an "empty" value). At the first launch, the success flag is reset, the arrays are initialized and an attempt is made to calculate the indicator on a non-current chart symbol/period. If calculation failed, wait 20 seconds (according to a timer) for the next tick.

If it is a weekend, then there will be no tick, and after 20 seconds a command is sent to set the current symbol and period for the chart to emulate a tick. When restarting the indicator in the timer (after 20 seconds), the data should already be loaded and the indicator should be calculated without errors. The calculation success flag is set in this case. The next time the timer is activated, this flag is checked and, if it is set, the tick is not emulated. There are three such attempts to render indicator buffers. After three attempts, the success flag is forcibly set, and attempts to emulate the tick are stopped. If the indicator could not calculate for three emulated ticks, then only manually action is possible: either refresh using the right-click menu or switch the chart timeframe back and forth to go through the entire tick emulation process with data loading again.



That's the theory. Let's proceed to practice: creating classes of multi-indicators.



Base class of the MSTF indicator

In the terminal folder \MQL5\Include\IndMSTF\, let's create a new file IndMSTF.mqh for the CIndMSTF class. The class must be inherited from the Standard Library base object CObject. The base object file must be connected to the created new class file:

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #include <Object.mqh> class CIndMSTF : public CObject { private : protected : public : CIndMSTF(); ~CIndMSTF(); };

Before we add methods to various sections of the class, let's add some macro substitutions, enumerations and the structure of the indicator buffer.

We will need a second timer that will track two periods of time:

90 seconds, after which we will turn to timeseries of indicators calculated not on the current symbol/period;

20 seconds, after which we will emulate a tick to plot the indicator on weekends.



#include <Object.mqh> #define TIMER_COUNT_1 ( 90 ) #define TIMER_COUNT_2 ( 20 )

Let's enter macro substitutions to set the waiting time for these two periods of time:

Different standard indicators in the client terminal belong to different categories. In order for us to sort the created indicators by category or create lists of indicators related to any category, let's write an enumeration of different indicator categories:

#define TIMER_COUNT_1 ( 90 ) #define TIMER_COUNT_2 ( 20 ) enum ENUM_IND_CATEGORY { IND_CATEGORY_NONE, IND_CATEGORY_TREND, IND_CATEGORY_OSCILLATOR, IND_CATEGORY_VOLUME, IND_CATEGORY_WILLIAMS, IND_CATEGORY_CUSTOM, };

About sorting, searching and filtering

Each indicator object will have properties that can be used to find the desired indicator. To understand that indicators are identocal, we need to compare their key properties: symbol, chart period and values of all input parameters. If at least one value of the properties being compared is different, then the indicators are not identical. If the indicators are equal, a new one will not be created, but a pointer to the previously created one with the same parameters will be returned. This concerns the collection of indicators. Regarding properties, we need to create an enumeration that will contain constants of some properties that can be set to a successfully created indicator and can then be used to find that indicator:

enum ENUM_COMPARE_MODE { COMPARE_MODE_HANDLE= 1 , COMPARE_MODE_SYMBOL, COMPARE_MODE_TIMEFRAME, COMPARE_MODE_ID, COMPARE_MODE_DESCRIPTION, COMPARE_MODE_CATEGORY, };

Each successfully created indicator has a handle by which it can be accessed. This is a unique number assigned to the calculation part of the indicator. The handle values of the created indicators start from 10 and increase by 1 for each subsequent value.

The remaining properties are not unique and may be inherent in different indicators. Searching using these values is provided here for convenience only. For example, you can set a unique description for an indicator, and then refer to it by this description.

Descriptions of indicator line states were discussed earlier in previous articles on indicators. Here we will also use this enumeration:

enum ENUM_LINE_STATE { LINE_STATE_NONE, LINE_STATE_UP, LINE_STATE_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TURN_UP, LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN, LINE_STATE_STOP_UP, LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN, LINE_STATE_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_BELOW, LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP, LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW, LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE, LINE_STATE_EQUALS, };

For furthre details please refer to the article on oscillator indicators, in the ATR indicator parameters section.



Each indicator will signal the result of its calculation using error code:

enum ENUM_ERR_TYPE { ERR_TYPE_NO_ERROR, ERR_TYPE_NO_CYNC, ERR_TYPE_NO_DATA, ERR_TYPE_NO_CALC, };

Using this code, it will be possible to determine from the outside what action is required to handle the error.

Indicator buffers

Here we need to decide where do buffers belong.

Buffer of the calculation part. When we create an indicator, it is created in memory. This is the calculation part of the indicator. It has its own buffers, which are managed by the terminal subsystem. You can access the calculation part using the handle, which is returned after successful creation of the indicator. The buffer of a successfully created and calculated indicator always contains the data that corresponds to the timeseries on which the indicator was calculated. The data in this buffer is located so that the zero index corresponds to the current bar of the timeseries on which the indicator is calculated.

To copy data from the buffer of the calculation part of the indicator, we use the CopyBuffer() function.



Buffer of the indicator object. Each of the created multi-indicator class objects will have its own buffer arrays according to the number of buffers of this indicator. Data from the calculation part buffer will be placed in these arrays. Buffers of the indicator object will be managed inside the class object, in which they will be initialized, increased in size in accordance with the size of the timeseries on which the indicator is created, and updated on each new tick. When copying data into the indicator object array from the calculation part buffer using CopyBufer(), the data will be arranged so that the current bar will be located at the end of the array (ArraySize()-1).



Buffer of the indicator plotting part. Each indicator object can be created both in an Expert Advisor and in a custom indicator. When creating multi-indicators in Expert Advisors, to calculate the indicators, we call the method that calculates the indicator, and to obtain the calculated data, we access the desired buffer index of the indicator object. In the case of a custom indicator, we also need to plot data from the multi-indicators on the chart. That is why here we also have a plotting buffer. This buffer is assigned assigned as plotting in a custom indicator. It will display data stored in the buffers of indicator objects. To display lines on a chart, it will be enough to simply call the method of the indicator collection class from the custom indicator, which calculates the indicators, and then, if the calculation is successful, to call the method that will place the buffer data of the indicator object in the plotting buffer of the custom indicator.



In the indicator object, one buffer will be represented by a structure containing both the dynamic array itself and the controls for this array:

struct SBuffer { double array[]; double init_value; int shift; string descript; void SetInitValue( const double value ) { init_value= value ; } double InitValue( void ) { return init_value; } void SetShift( const int value ) { shift= value ; } int Shift( void ) { return shift; } bool BuffResize( const int new_size) { return (ArrayResize(array,new_size)==new_size);} uint BufferSize( void ) { return array.Size(); } int InitBuffer( void ) { return ArrayInitialize(array,init_value); } };

Some values set externally, for example, when creating an indicator, need to be saved somewhere in order to later know what these values were. The easiest way is to write them directly into the structure. This is what we do here: the "empty" buffer value set from the calling program is saved in the buffer structure in the init_value variable. The shift of the indicator line, which is set when creating the calculation part of the indicator, can also be saved here, so that later you can know it inside the class object; it is saved in the 'shift' variable. The description of the buffer is also saved here. This description is set automatically when creating the calculation part of the indicator, corresponding to the name of the buffer for the same standard indicator. This description can be changed later.

Functions returning descriptions of the indicator line state and errors when calculating the indicator are necessary only for logging the states of indicator lines and errors during their initialization and calculation or displaying them on the information panel:

string BufferLineStateDescription( const ENUM_LINE_STATE state) { switch (state) { case LINE_STATE_NONE : return "None" ; case LINE_STATE_UP : return "Up" ; case LINE_STATE_STOP_UP : return "Stop Up" ; case LINE_STATE_TURN_UP : return "Turn Up" ; case LINE_STATE_DOWN : return "Down" ; case LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN : return "Stop Down" ; case LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN : return "Turn Down" ; case LINE_STATE_ABOVE : return "Above level" ; case LINE_STATE_BELOW : return "Below level" ; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP : return "Crossing Up" ; case LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN : return "Crossing Down" ; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW: return "Touch from Below" ; case LINE_STATE_TOUCH_ABOVE: return "Touch from Above" ; case LINE_STATE_EQUALS : return "Equals" ; default : return "Unknown" ; } } string TypeErrorcDescription(ENUM_ERR_TYPE error_type) { switch (error_type) { case ERR_TYPE_NO_CYNC : return "Data is not synchronized" ; case ERR_TYPE_NO_DATA : return "Data not loaded" ; case ERR_TYPE_NO_CALC : return "Calculation not completed" ; default : return "No error" ; } }

The required preparatory work has been done. Let's proceed to the object class of a multi-symbol multi-period indicator.

Let's write in the body of the class all the private, protected and public variables and methods necessary for the class to work, and then consider their purpose and implementation:

class CIndMSTF : public CObject { private : ENUM_PROGRAM_TYPE m_program; ENUM_INDICATOR m_type; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES m_timeframe; string m_symbol; int m_handle; int m_id; bool m_success; ENUM_ERR_TYPE m_type_err; string m_description; string m_name; string m_parameters; protected : ENUM_IND_CATEGORY m_category; MqlParam m_param[]; string m_title; SBuffer m_buffers[]; int m_digits; int m_limit; int m_rates_total; int m_prev_calculated; void SetName( const string name) { this .m_name=name; } void SetParameters( const string str) { this .m_parameters=str; } bool BufferResize( const uint buffer_num, const int new_buff_size); bool BuffersResize( const int new_buff_size); bool BufferInitialize( const uint buffer_num, const int new_buff_size); bool BuffersInitialize( const int new_buff_size); bool IsEqualParameters( const MqlParam &this_param, const MqlParam &compared_param) const { if (this_param.type==compared_param.type && this_param.integer_value==compared_param.integer_value && this_param.string_value==compared_param.string_value && :: NormalizeDouble (this_param.double_value-compared_param.double_value, 8 )== 0 ) return true ; return false ; } int CompareParams( const MqlParam &this_param, const MqlParam &compared_param) { if ( this .IsEqualParameters(this_param,compared_param)) return 0 ; else if (this_param.type>compared_param.type || this_param.integer_value>compared_param.integer_value || this_param.string_value>compared_param.string_value || this_param.double_value>compared_param.double_value ) return 1 ; else if (this_param.type<compared_param.type || this_param.integer_value<compared_param.integer_value || this_param.string_value<compared_param.string_value || this_param.double_value<compared_param.double_value ) return - 1 ; else return - 1 ; } public : int CreateIndicator( void ); bool Calculate( void ); bool DataToBuffer( const string symbol_to, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_to, const uint buffer_num, const int limit, double &buffer[]); void SetBufferInitValue( const uint buffer_num, const double value); double BufferInitValue( const uint buffer_num) const ; void SetBufferShift( const uint buffer_num, const int value); double BufferShift( const uint buffer_num) const ; double GetData( const uint buffer_num, const int index) const ; double GetDataTo( const string symbol_to, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_to, const uint buffer_num, const int index) const ; uint DataTotal( const uint buffer_num) const ; ENUM_LINE_STATE BufferLineState( const uint buffer_num, const int index) const ; ENUM_LINE_STATE BufferLineState( const string symbol_from, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframes_from, const uint buffer_num, const int index) const ; ENUM_LINE_STATE BufferLineStateRelative( const int buffer_num, const int index, const double level0, const double level1= EMPTY_VALUE ); ENUM_LINE_STATE BufferLineStateRelative( const string symbol_from, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframes_from, const int buffer_num, const int index, const double level0, const double level1= EMPTY_VALUE ); bool IsSuccess( void ) const { return this .m_success; } ENUM_ERR_TYPE TypeError( void ) const { return this .m_type_err; } void SetID( const int id) { this .m_id=id; } void SetDigits( const uint digits) { this .m_digits=( int )digits; } void SetDescription( const string descr) { this .m_description=descr; } void SetBufferDescription( const uint buffer_num, const string descr); void SetAsSeriesOff( void ); bool IsSeries( const uint buffer_num) const ; bool IsSynchronized( void ) const { return ( bool ):: SeriesInfoInteger ( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe, SERIES_SYNCHRONIZED ); } ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe( void ) const { return this .m_timeframe; } string Symbol ( void ) const { return this .m_symbol; } string Name( void ) const { return this .m_name; } string Parameters( void ) const { return this .m_parameters; } int Handle( void ) const { return this .m_handle; } int Digits ( void ) const { return this .m_digits; } uint BuffersTotal( void ) const { return this .m_buffers.Size(); } uint RatesTotal( void ) const { return this .m_rates_total; } int ID( void ) const { return this .m_id; } string Description( void ) const { return this .m_description; } string Title( void ) const { return this .m_title; } ENUM_IND_CATEGORY Category( void ) const { return this .m_category; } uint ParamsTotal( void ) const { return this .m_param.Size(); } ENUM_PROGRAM_TYPE Program( void ) const { return this .m_program; } string CategoryDescription( void ); string BufferDescription( const uint buffer_num); MqlParam GetMqlParam( const int index) const { return this .m_param[index]; } bool IsIndicator() const { return ( this .Program()== PROGRAM_INDICATOR ); } string TimeframeDescription( void ) const { return :: StringSubstr (:: EnumToString ( this .m_timeframe), 7 ); } int Calculated( void ) const { return :: BarsCalculated ( this .m_handle); } virtual int Type( void ) const { return this .m_type; } virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { const CIndMSTF *compared=node; switch (mode) { case COMPARE_MODE_ID : return ( this .ID()>compared.ID() ? 1 : this .ID()<compared.ID() ? - 1 : 0 ); case COMPARE_MODE_HANDLE : return ( this .Handle()>compared.Handle() ? 1 : this .Handle()<compared.Handle() ? - 1 : 0 ); case COMPARE_MODE_CATEGORY : return ( this .Category()>compared.Category() ? 1 : this .Category()<compared.Category() ? - 1 : 0 ); case COMPARE_MODE_SYMBOL : return ( this . Symbol ()>compared. Symbol () ? 1 : this . Symbol ()<compared. Symbol () ? - 1 : 0 ); case COMPARE_MODE_TIMEFRAME : return ( this .Timeframe()>compared.Timeframe() ? 1 : this .Timeframe()<compared.Timeframe() ? - 1 : 0 ); case COMPARE_MODE_DESCRIPTION : return ( this .Description()>compared.Description() ? 1 : this .Description()<compared.Description() ? - 1 : 0 ); default : return ( this .IsEqualIndicators(compared) ? 0 : - 1 ); } } bool IsEqualIndicators( const CIndMSTF *compared) const { if ( this .Type()!=compared.Type() || this .ParamsTotal()!=compared.ParamsTotal()) return false ; bool res= true ; int total=( int ) this .ParamsTotal(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) res &= this .IsEqualParameters( this .m_param[i],compared.GetMqlParam(i)); res &=( this .Timeframe()==compared.Timeframe()); res &=( this . Symbol ()==compared. Symbol ()); return res; } void OnTimer ( void ); CIndMSTF(){} CIndMSTF( const ENUM_INDICATOR type, const uint buffers, const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); ~CIndMSTF(); };

The purpose of each variable and methods is commented here in the class code. Let's consider the implementation of methods.

Class constructor:

CIndMSTF::CIndMSTF( const ENUM_INDICATOR type, const uint buffers, const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: EventSetTimer ( 1 )) :: PrintFormat ( "%s: EventSetTimer failed. Error %lu" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); this .m_program=( ENUM_PROGRAM_TYPE ):: MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_PROGRAM_TYPE ); this .m_type=type; this .m_symbol=(symbol== NULL || symbol== "" ? :: Symbol () : symbol); this .m_timeframe=(timeframe== PERIOD_CURRENT ? :: Period () : timeframe); this .m_handle= INVALID_HANDLE ; this .m_digits=:: Digits (); this .m_success= true ; this .m_type_err=ERR_TYPE_NO_ERROR; :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_buffers,buffers)!=buffers) :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Buffers ArrayResize failed. Error %lu" __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); for ( int i= 0 ;i<( int ) this .m_buffers.Size();i++) this .SetBufferInitValue(i, EMPTY_VALUE ); this .m_prev_calculated= 0 ; this .m_limit= 0 ; this .m_rates_total=:: Bars ( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe); datetime array[]; if (symbol!=:: Symbol () || timeframe!=:: Period ()) :: CopyTime ( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe, 0 , this .m_rates_total,array); }

The type of indicator, the number of its buffers, the name of the symbol and the chart timefame are passed to the class constructor. Next, the variables are set to default values, the size of the buffer array is set, and the buffer arrays are given a default initializing value as EMPTY_VALUE. If the indicator object is calculated on the non-current chart, then at the end of the constructor we call a function that starts downloading from the server the timeseries data on which the indicator is calculated.

The class destructor:

CIndMSTF::~CIndMSTF() { :: EventKillTimer (); :: ResetLastError (); if ( this .m_handle!= INVALID_HANDLE && !:: IndicatorRelease ( this .m_handle)) :: PrintFormat ( "%s: %s, handle %ld IndicatorRelease failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , this .Title(),m_handle,:: GetLastError ()); for ( int i= 0 ;i<( int ) this .BuffersTotal();i++) :: ArrayFree ( this .m_buffers[i].array); }

In the class destructor, we destroy the timer, release the indicator handle and free the memory of the buffer arrays.

Timer:



void CIndMSTF:: OnTimer ( void ) { if ( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()) return ; static int count1= 0 ; static int count2= 0 ; if (count1>=TIMER_COUNT_1) { datetime array[ 1 ]; :: CopyTime ( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe, 0 , 1 ,array); count1= 0 ; } if (count2>=TIMER_COUNT_2) { static int count= 0 ; if (! this .m_success) { if (:: ChartSetSymbolPeriod ( 0 ,:: Symbol (),:: Period ())) { count++; :: PrintFormat ( "%s::%s: Tick emulation. Attempt %ld of 3 ..." , __FUNCTION__ , this .Title(),count); if (count> 2 ) { count= 0 ; this .m_success= true ; } } } count2= 0 ; } count1++; count2++; }

The class timer contains two counters: one for maintaining the indicator's timeseries, and the second for emulating ticks on weekends. If the indicator is calculated using data of the current chart symbol/timeframe, the timer is not used.

The indicator object itself is not an indicator. It is just a wrapper over the calculation part of the indicator, allowing you to manage it, receive data from it and pass data to the program. In the multi-indicator object, we need to create the indicator itself. To do this, we use the method for creating the calculation part of the indicator, which returns the handle received during creation:

int CIndMSTF::CreateIndicator( void ) { string name=:: StringFormat ( "%s(%s,%s)" ,:: StringSubstr (:: EnumToString ( this .m_type), 4 ), this .m_symbol, this .TimeframeDescription()); :: ResetLastError (); this .m_handle=:: IndicatorCreate ( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe, this .m_type, this .m_param.Size(), this .m_param); if ( this .m_handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to create indicator handle %s. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,name,:: GetLastError ()); else this .SetAsSeriesOff(); return this .m_handle; }

Buffers of an indicator object are dynamic arrays inside the buffer structure we discussed above. Their size should be changed to accommodate the ever-growing amount of new data. There are two methods for this: a method for changing the size of the specified buffer array and for changing the size of all buffers of the indicator object at once.

Method that resizes the specified indicator buffer:

bool CIndMSTF::BufferResize( const uint buffer_num, const int new_buff_size) { if (buffer_num> this .BuffersTotal()- 1 ) { string buff_limit=( this .BuffersTotal()== 1 ? "0" : "0 - " + string ( this .BuffersTotal()- 1 )); :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Invalid buffer number passed (%lu). Value must be %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,buffer_num,buff_limit); return false ; } :: ResetLastError (); bool res= this .m_buffers[buffer_num].BuffResize(new_buff_size); if (!res) :: PrintFormat ( "%s::%s: Buffer(%lu) resize failed. Error %lu" , __FUNCTION__ , this .Title(),buffer_num,:: GetLastError ()); return res; }

The method receives in parameter the number of the buffer whose array should be resized by the value also passed to the method. If the buffer number is specified incorrectly, a relevant message is logged and the method returns false.

If array resizing failed, a message is printed in the log. The buffer array resizing result is finally returned.



Method that resizes all indicator buffer:



bool CIndMSTF::BuffersResize( const int new_buff_size) { bool res= true ; int total=( int ) this .BuffersTotal(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) res &= this .m_buffers[i].BuffResize(new_buff_size); return res; }

Here, in a loop through all buffers of the indicator object, the result of resizing the next buffer array is added to the 'res' variable, the value of which is ultimately returned from the method.

Methods for initializing arrays of indicator object buffers are organized in a similar way.

Method that initializes the specified indicator buffer:



bool CIndMSTF::BufferInitialize( const uint buffer_num, const int new_buff_size) { if (buffer_num> this .BuffersTotal()- 1 ) { string buff_limit=( this .BuffersTotal()== 1 ? "0" : "0 - " + string ( this .BuffersTotal()- 1 )); :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Invalid buffer number passed (%lu). Value must be %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,buffer_num,buff_limit); return false ; } bool res= this .BufferResize(buffer_num,new_buff_size); if (res) this .m_buffers[buffer_num].InitBuffer(); return res; }

The correctness of the number of the initialized buffer is also checked here. The buffer is then set to a new size and, if resizing is successful, the array is initialized to the value set for this buffer.

Method that initializes all indicator buffers:



bool CIndMSTF::BuffersInitialize( const int new_buff_size) { bool res= true ; int total=( int ) this .BuffersTotal(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { res &= this .m_buffers[i].BuffResize(new_buff_size); if (res) this .m_buffers[i].InitBuffer(); } return res; }

In a loop through all buffers of the indicator object, the result of resizing of the next buffer array is added to the 'res' variable. Upon successful resizing, the buffer is initialized to the initialization value set for it. The method returns the final state of the 'res' variable, which will have the false value if at least one of the buffers failed to initialize.



The remaining methods for setting and returning buffer values are identical to those discussed above:

void CIndMSTF::SetBufferInitValue( const uint buffer_num, const double value) { if (buffer_num> this .BuffersTotal()- 1 ) { string buff_limit=( this .BuffersTotal()== 1 ? "0" : "0 - " + string ( this .BuffersTotal()- 1 )); :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Invalid buffer number passed (%lu). Value must be %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,buffer_num,buff_limit); return ; } this .m_buffers[buffer_num].SetInitValue(value); } double CIndMSTF::BufferInitValue( const uint buffer_num) const { if (buffer_num> this .BuffersTotal()- 1 ) { string buff_limit=( this .BuffersTotal()== 1 ? "0" : "0 - " + string ( this .BuffersTotal()- 1 )); :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Invalid buffer number passed (%lu). Value must be %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,buffer_num,buff_limit); return ( this .BuffersTotal()> 0 ? this .BufferInitValue( 0 ) : EMPTY_VALUE ); } return this .m_buffers[buffer_num].InitValue(); } void CIndMSTF::SetBufferShift( const uint buffer_num, const int value) { if (buffer_num> this .BuffersTotal()- 1 ) { string buff_limit=( this .BuffersTotal()== 1 ? "0" : "0 - " + string ( this .BuffersTotal()- 1 )); :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Invalid buffer number passed (%lu). Value must be %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,buffer_num,buff_limit); return ; } this .m_buffers[buffer_num].SetShift(value); } double CIndMSTF::BufferShift( const uint buffer_num) const { if (buffer_num> this .BuffersTotal()- 1 ) { string buff_limit=( this .BuffersTotal()== 1 ? "0" : "0 - " + string ( this .BuffersTotal()- 1 )); :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Invalid buffer number passed (%lu). Value must be %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,buffer_num,buff_limit); return ( this .BuffersTotal()> 0 ? this .m_buffers[ 0 ].Shift() : 0 ); } return this .m_buffers[buffer_num].Shift(); }

The logic of the methods is described in detail in the comments to the code.

Method for calculating indicator data. The calculated indicator (its calculated part) has a buffer containing all calculated indicator data. We need to copy data from the calculation part buffer into the buffer arrays of the indicator object. For this operation, we need to organize a resource-efficient calculation: we will copy the entire buffer only at the first start or when there is a change in historical data.

We discussed such a calculation above, and it should be organized in the calculation method of the indicator object. In case of errors, the method will return false, and the calling program will respond bu exiting the handler (OnTick in an Expert Advisor and OnCalculate in an indicator) before the next tick arrives. Errors that require a return from the method will be considered the beginning of downloading historical data, incomplete history downloading, incomplete indicator calculation, and errors in copying data from the calculation part buffer to the indicator object buffer. The method will write the error code to a variable so that the caller can read it and process it correctly.

Method that fills the indicator object buffers with data from the calculation part buffer:



bool CIndMSTF::Calculate( void ) { this .m_success= true ; this .m_type_err=ERR_TYPE_NO_ERROR; if (! this .IsSynchronized()) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s::%s: Waiting for data to sync..." , __FUNCTION__ , this .Title()); this .m_type_err=ERR_TYPE_NO_CYNC; this .m_success &= false ; return false ; } if ( this .Calculated()== WRONG_VALUE ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s::%s: Start downloading data by %s/%s. Waiting for the next tick..." , __FUNCTION__ , this .Title(), this .m_symbol, this .TimeframeDescription()); this .m_type_err=ERR_TYPE_NO_DATA; this .m_success &= false ; return false ; } if ( this .Calculated()== 0 ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s::%s: Waiting for a new tick and when the indicator will be calculated..." , __FUNCTION__ , this .Title()); this .m_type_err=ERR_TYPE_NO_CALC; this .m_success &= false ; return false ; } int bars=:: Bars ( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe); if (bars== 0 ) { datetime firstdate=( datetime ):: SeriesInfoInteger ( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe, SERIES_FIRSTDATE ); datetime lastdate=( datetime ):: SeriesInfoInteger ( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe, SERIES_LASTBAR_DATE ); int sec=:: PeriodSeconds ( this .m_timeframe); ulong date_bars=((( ulong )lastdate-( ulong )firstdate)/(sec> 0 ? sec : 1 ))+ 1 ; bars=( int ) fmin (date_bars,:: TerminalInfoInteger ( TERMINAL_MAXBARS )); } if ( this .m_rates_total!=bars) this .m_rates_total=bars; if ( this .m_rates_total>= 0 && this .m_rates_total< 3 ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s::%s: Not enough data for calculation: %ld bars. Waiting for the next tick..." , __FUNCTION__ , this .Title(), this .m_rates_total); this .m_type_err=ERR_TYPE_NO_DATA; this .m_success &= false ; return false ; } this .m_limit= this .m_rates_total- this .m_prev_calculated; this .m_prev_calculated= this .Calculated(); double array[ 2 ]; int total=( int ) this .BuffersTotal(); if ( this .m_limit> 1 ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { this .BufferInitialize(i, this .m_rates_total); :: ResetLastError (); int copied=:: CopyBuffer ( this .m_handle,i,- this .m_buffers[i].Shift(), this .m_rates_total, this .m_buffers[i].array); if (copied!= this .m_rates_total) { if (copied== WRONG_VALUE ) :: PrintFormat ( "%s::%s: Start downloading data by %s/%s. Waiting for the next tick..." , __FUNCTION__ , this .Title(), this .m_symbol, this .TimeframeDescription()); else :: PrintFormat ( "%s::%s: Not all data was copied. Data available: %lu, total copied: %ld" , __FUNCTION__ , this .Title(), this .m_rates_total,copied); this .m_type_err=ERR_TYPE_NO_DATA; this .m_success &= false ; return false ; } } return true ; } if ( this .m_limit<= 1 ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { if ( this .m_limit== 1 && ! this .BufferResize(i, this .m_rates_total)) { this .m_success &= false ; return false ; } :: ResetLastError (); if (:: CopyBuffer ( this .m_handle,i,- this .m_buffers[i].Shift(), 2 ,array)!= 2 ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s::%s: CopyBuffer(%lu) failed. Error %lu" , __FUNCTION__ , this .Title(),i,:: GetLastError ()); this .m_success &= false ; return false ; } this .m_buffers[i].array[ this .DataTotal(i)- 1 ]=array[ 1 ]; this .m_buffers[i].array[ this .DataTotal(i)- 2 ]=array[ 0 ]; } return true ; } return false ; }

The entire logic of the method is described in detail in the comments for each code block. The method is called from the program and, if it returns false, exit OnTick or OnCalculate before the next tick.

If the method completes without errors, then the indicator object's buffer will contain data ready for use. This data can be accessed using methods that will be discussed below.

Indicators have special methods for outputting data from the indicator object buffer filled by this method into the indicator plotting buffers. The methods output data to a drawing buffer either in the same form in which the data is written in the indicator object buffer, or taking into account the chart symbol/period. These methods can be used to display calculated data in an indicator object on the current chart.

Method that fills the passed array with data from the class buffer:

bool CIndMSTF::DataToBuffer( const string symbol_to, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_to, const uint buffer_num, const int limit, double &buffer[]) { this .m_success= true ; bool as_series=:: ArrayGetAsSeries (buffer); if (!as_series) :: ArraySetAsSeries (buffer, true ); string symbol=(symbol_to== "" || symbol_to== NULL ? :: Symbol () : symbol_to); ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe=(timeframe_to== PERIOD_CURRENT ? :: Period () : timeframe_to); datetime array[ 2 ]; if (limit> 1 && this .m_limit> 1 ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s::%s First start, or historical data has been changed. Initialize Buffer(%lu)" , __FUNCTION__ , this .Title(),buffer_num); :: ArrayInitialize (buffer, this .BufferInitValue(buffer_num)); } int count=(limit<= 1 ? 2 : :: fmin (:: TerminalInfoInteger ( TERMINAL_MAXBARS ),limit)); for ( int i= 0 ;i<count;i++) { if (timeframe==:: Period () && this .m_timeframe==:: Period ()) buffer[i]= this .GetData(buffer_num,i); else { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: CopyTime (symbol,timeframe,i, 2 ,array)!= 2 ) { if (:: GetLastError ()== 4401 ) continue ; this .m_success &= false ; return false ; } :: ResetLastError (); int bar=:: iBarShift ( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe,array[ 0 ]); if (bar== WRONG_VALUE ) { this .m_success &= false ; continue ; } if (i> 1 ) buffer[i]= this .GetData(buffer_num,bar); else { if (:: CopyTime ( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe, 0 , 2 ,array)!= 2 ) { this .m_success &= false ; return false ; } int bar0=:: iBarShift (symbol,timeframe,array[ 1 ]); int bar1=:: iBarShift (symbol,timeframe,array[ 0 ]); if (bar0== WRONG_VALUE || bar1== WRONG_VALUE ) { this .m_success &= false ; return false ; } if (timeframe< this .m_timeframe) { for ( int j=bar1;j>= 0 ;j--) buffer[j]= this .GetData(buffer_num,(j>bar0 ? 1 : 0 )); } else { if (:: CopyTime (symbol,timeframe, 0 , 2 ,array)!= 2 ) { this .m_success &= false ; return false ; } int bar0=:: iBarShift ( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe,array[ 1 ]); int bar1=:: iBarShift ( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe,array[ 0 ]); buffer[ 1 ]= this .GetData(buffer_num,bar1); buffer[ 0 ]= this .GetData(buffer_num,bar0); } } } } :: ArraySetAsSeries (buffer,as_series); return true ; }

The method logic is described in its listing in detail. The idea of the method is in the correctly calculation of current chart's bars that need to be filled with data from the indicator buffer array calculated on a different timeframe. The last parameter passed to the method is an array of a custom indicator plotting buffer, which should render the indicator calculated on a different symbol/period.

A method that returns the data of the specified buffer as is:



double CIndMSTF::GetData( const uint buffer_num, const int index) const { if (buffer_num> this .BuffersTotal()- 1 ) { string buff_limit=( this .BuffersTotal()== 1 ? "0" : "0 - " + string ( this .BuffersTotal()- 1 )); :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Invalid buffer number passed (%lu). Value must be %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,buffer_num,buff_limit); return ( this .BuffersTotal()> 0 ? this .BufferInitValue( 0 ) : EMPTY_VALUE ); } if (index< 0 || index>( int ) this .DataTotal(buffer_num)- 1 ) return this .BufferInitValue(buffer_num); int n= int ( this .DataTotal(buffer_num)- 1 -index); return this .m_buffers[buffer_num].array[n]; }

The method simply returns data from the indicator object buffer at the specified index.



Method that returns data of the specified buffer for the specified symbol/timeframe:



double CIndMSTF::GetDataTo( const string symbol_to, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_to, const uint buffer_num, const int index) const { if (timeframe_to==:: Period () && this .m_timeframe==:: Period () && symbol_to==:: Symbol () && this .m_symbol==:: Symbol ()) return this .GetData(buffer_num,index); datetime array[]; if (:: CopyTime (symbol_to,timeframe_to,index, 1 ,array)!= 1 ) return this .BufferInitValue(buffer_num); int bar= iBarShift ( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe,array[ 0 ]); if (bar== WRONG_VALUE ) return this .BufferInitValue(buffer_num); return this .GetData(buffer_num,bar); }

The method finds the bar index of the timeseries on which the indicator, corresponding to the chart symbol/period passed to the method, is calculated and returns data from the indicator object buffer at the found index.

The method that returns the state of the indicator line:



ENUM_LINE_STATE CIndMSTF::BufferLineState( const uint buffer_num, const int index) const { const double value0= this .GetData(buffer_num,index); const double value1= this .GetData(buffer_num,index+ 1 ); const double value2= this .GetData(buffer_num,index+ 2 ); if (value0== EMPTY_VALUE || value1== EMPTY_VALUE || value2== EMPTY_VALUE ) return LINE_STATE_NONE; if (:: NormalizeDouble (value2-value1, this .m_digits)> 0 && :: NormalizeDouble (value0-value1, this .m_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TURN_UP; else if (:: NormalizeDouble (value2-value1, this .m_digits)<= 0 && :: NormalizeDouble (value0-value1, this .m_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_UP; else if (:: NormalizeDouble (value2-value1, this .m_digits)<= 0 && :: NormalizeDouble (value0-value1, this .m_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_STOP_UP; if (:: NormalizeDouble (value2-value1, this .m_digits)< 0 && :: NormalizeDouble (value0-value1, this .m_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN; else if (:: NormalizeDouble (value2-value1, this .m_digits)>= 0 && :: NormalizeDouble (value0-value1, this .m_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_DOWN; else if (:: NormalizeDouble (value2-value1, this .m_digits)>= 0 && :: NormalizeDouble (value0-value1, this .m_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN; return LINE_STATE_NONE; }

The method determines the line state of the indicator object based on the data in its buffer and returns the found value.

Method that returns the state of the indicator for the specific symbol/period:

ENUM_LINE_STATE CIndMSTF::BufferLineState( const string symbol_from, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframes_from, const uint buffer_num, const int index) const { string symbol=(symbol_from== "" || symbol_from== NULL ? :: Symbol () : symbol_from); ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe=(timeframes_from== PERIOD_CURRENT ? :: Period () : timeframes_from); if (symbol==:: Symbol () && symbol== this .m_symbol && timeframe==:: Period () && timeframe== this .m_timeframe) return this .BufferLineState(buffer_num,index); datetime array[ 1 ]; int bar0= WRONG_VALUE ; int bar1= WRONG_VALUE ; int bar2= WRONG_VALUE ; :: ResetLastError (); if (:: CopyTime (symbol,timeframe,index, 1 ,array)!= 1 ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: CopyTime for %s/%s, bar %ld failed. Error %lu" , __FUNCTION__ ,symbol,:: StringSubstr (:: EnumToString (timeframe), 7 ),index,:: GetLastError ()); return LINE_STATE_NONE; } bar0=:: iBarShift ( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe,array[ 0 ]); if (bar0== WRONG_VALUE ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: iBarShift for %s/%s, time %s failed. Error %lu" , __FUNCTION__ , this .m_symbol, this .TimeframeDescription(), string (array[ 0 ]),:: GetLastError ()); return LINE_STATE_NONE; } :: ResetLastError (); if (:: CopyTime (symbol,timeframe,index+ 1 , 1 ,array)!= 1 ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: CopyTime for %s/%s, bar %ld failed. Error %lu" , __FUNCTION__ ,symbol,:: StringSubstr (:: EnumToString (timeframe), 7 ),index+ 1 ,:: GetLastError ()); return LINE_STATE_NONE; } bar1=:: iBarShift ( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe,array[ 0 ]); if (bar1== WRONG_VALUE ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: iBarShift for %s/%s, time %s failed. Error %lu" , __FUNCTION__ , this .m_symbol, this .TimeframeDescription(), string (array[ 0 ]),:: GetLastError ()); return LINE_STATE_NONE; } :: ResetLastError (); if (:: CopyTime (symbol,timeframe,index+ 2 , 1 ,array)!= 1 ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: CopyTime for %s/%s, bar %ld failed. Error %lu" , __FUNCTION__ ,symbol,:: StringSubstr (:: EnumToString (timeframe), 7 ),index+ 2 ,:: GetLastError ()); return LINE_STATE_NONE; } bar2=:: iBarShift ( this .m_symbol, this .m_timeframe,array[ 0 ]); if (bar2== WRONG_VALUE ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: iBarShift for %s/%s, time %s failed. Error %lu" , __FUNCTION__ , this .m_symbol, this .TimeframeDescription(), string (array[ 0 ]),:: GetLastError ()); return LINE_STATE_NONE; } const double value0= this .GetData(buffer_num,bar0); const double value1= this .GetData(buffer_num,bar1); const double value2= this .GetData(buffer_num,bar2); if (value0== EMPTY_VALUE || value1== EMPTY_VALUE || value2== EMPTY_VALUE ) return LINE_STATE_NONE; if (:: NormalizeDouble (value2-value1, this .m_digits)> 0 && :: NormalizeDouble (value0-value1, this .m_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TURN_UP; else if (:: NormalizeDouble (value2-value1, this .m_digits)<= 0 && :: NormalizeDouble (value0-value1, this .m_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_UP; else if (:: NormalizeDouble (value2-value1, this .m_digits)<= 0 && :: NormalizeDouble (value0-value1, this .m_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_STOP_UP; if (:: NormalizeDouble (value2-value1, this .m_digits)< 0 && :: NormalizeDouble (value0-value1, this .m_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TURN_DOWN; else if (:: NormalizeDouble (value2-value1, this .m_digits)>= 0 && :: NormalizeDouble (value0-value1, this .m_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_DOWN; else if (:: NormalizeDouble (value2-value1, this .m_digits)>= 0 && :: NormalizeDouble (value0-value1, this .m_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_STOP_DOWN; return LINE_STATE_NONE; }

The method is used to obtain the state of the indicator object line relative to the current chart. If the indicator object is calculated using data from a higher timeframe relative to the current chart, then its line is "stretched" across the bars of the current chart. The method allows you to correctly obtain the state of the indicator line on the specified bar of the current chart.

The method that returns the line state relative to the specified level:



ENUM_LINE_STATE CIndMSTF::BufferLineStateRelative( const int buffer_num, const int index, const double level0, const double level1= EMPTY_VALUE ) { const double value0= this .GetData(buffer_num,index); const double value1= this .GetData(buffer_num,index+ 1 ); if (value0== EMPTY_VALUE || value1== EMPTY_VALUE ) return LINE_STATE_NONE; double level=(level1== EMPTY_VALUE ? level0 : level1); if (:: NormalizeDouble (value1-level, this .m_digits)< 0 && :: NormalizeDouble (value0-level0, this .m_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_BELOW; if (:: NormalizeDouble (value1-level, this .m_digits)> 0 && :: NormalizeDouble (value0-level0, this .m_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_ABOVE; if (:: NormalizeDouble (value1-level, this .m_digits)<= 0 && :: NormalizeDouble (value0-level0, this .m_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP; if (:: NormalizeDouble (value1-level, this .m_digits)>= 0 && :: NormalizeDouble (value0-level0, this .m_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN; if (:: NormalizeDouble (value1-level, this .m_digits)< 0 && :: NormalizeDouble (value0-level0, this .m_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; if (:: NormalizeDouble (value1-level, this .m_digits)> 0 && :: NormalizeDouble (value0-level0, this .m_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; if (:: NormalizeDouble (value1-level, this .m_digits)== 0 && :: NormalizeDouble (value0-level0, this .m_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_EQUALS; return LINE_STATE_NONE; }

The method that returns the line state relative to the specified level on the specified chart symbol/period:



ENUM_LINE_STATE CIndMSTF::BufferLineStateRelative( const string symbol_from, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframes_from, const int buffer_num, const int index, const double level0, const double level1= EMPTY_VALUE ) { string symbol=(symbol_from== "" || symbol_from== NULL ? :: Symbol () : symbol_from); ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe=(timeframes_from== PERIOD_CURRENT ? :: Period () : timeframes_from); const double value0= this .GetDataTo(symbol,timeframe,buffer_num,index); const double value1= this .GetDataTo(symbol,timeframe,buffer_num,index+ 1 ); if (value0== EMPTY_VALUE || value1== EMPTY_VALUE ) return LINE_STATE_NONE; double level=(level1== EMPTY_VALUE ? level0 : level1); if (:: NormalizeDouble (value1-level, this .m_digits)< 0 && :: NormalizeDouble (value0-level0, this .m_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_BELOW; if (:: NormalizeDouble (value1-level, this .m_digits)> 0 && :: NormalizeDouble (value0-level0, this .m_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_ABOVE; if (:: NormalizeDouble (value1-level, this .m_digits)<= 0 && :: NormalizeDouble (value0-level0, this .m_digits)> 0 ) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP; if (:: NormalizeDouble (value1-level, this .m_digits)>= 0 && :: NormalizeDouble (value0-level0, this .m_digits)< 0 ) return LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN; if (:: NormalizeDouble (value1-level, this .m_digits)< 0 && :: NormalizeDouble (value0-level0, this .m_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; if (:: NormalizeDouble (value1-level, this .m_digits)> 0 && :: NormalizeDouble (value0-level0, this .m_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_TOUCH_BELOW; if (:: NormalizeDouble (value1-level, this .m_digits)== 0 && :: NormalizeDouble (value0-level0, this .m_digits)== 0 ) return LINE_STATE_EQUALS; return LINE_STATE_NONE; }

You can read more about methods for getting indicator lines states in the article about connecting oscillators to EAs.

Other class methods:



string CIndMSTF::CategoryDescription( void ) { string category=:: StringSubstr (:: EnumToString ( this .m_category), 13 ); if (category.Lower()) category.SetChar( 0 , ushort (category.GetChar( 0 )- 0x20 )); return category; } string CIndMSTF::BufferDescription( const uint buffer_num) { if (buffer_num> this .BuffersTotal()- 1 ) { string buff_limit=( this .BuffersTotal()== 1 ? "0" : "0 - " + string ( this .BuffersTotal()- 1 )); :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Invalid buffer number passed (%lu). Value must be %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,buffer_num,buff_limit); return "" ; } return ( this .BuffersTotal()> 0 ? this .m_buffers[buffer_num].descript : this .m_title); } void CIndMSTF::SetBufferDescription( const uint buffer_num, const string descr) { if ( this .BuffersTotal()== 0 ) return ; if (buffer_num> this .BuffersTotal()- 1 ) { string buff_limit=( this .BuffersTotal()== 1 ? "0" : "0 - " + string ( this .BuffersTotal()- 1 )); :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Invalid buffer number passed (%lu). Value must be %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,buffer_num,buff_limit); return ; } this .m_buffers[buffer_num].descript=descr; } void CIndMSTF::SetAsSeriesOff( void ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<( int ) this .BuffersTotal();i++) :: ArraySetAsSeries ( this .m_buffers[i].array, false ); } bool CIndMSTF::IsSeries( const uint buffer_num) const { if (buffer_num> this .BuffersTotal()- 1 ) { string buff_limit=( this .BuffersTotal()== 1 ? "0" : "0 - " + string ( this .BuffersTotal()- 1 )); :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Invalid buffer number passed (%lu). Value must be %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,buffer_num,buff_limit); return false ; } return ( bool ):: ArrayGetAsSeries ( this .m_buffers[buffer_num].array); } uint CIndMSTF::DataTotal( const uint buffer_num) const { if (buffer_num> this .BuffersTotal()- 1 ) { string buff_limit=( this .BuffersTotal()== 1 ? "0" : "0 - " + string ( this .BuffersTotal()- 1 )); :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Invalid buffer number passed (%lu). Value must be %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,buffer_num,buff_limit); return 0 ; } return this .m_buffers[buffer_num].array.Size(); }

The base class of the multi-symbol multi-period indicator object is ready. The class contains all the necessary capabilities for working with indicators constructed using on timeseries data that does not belong to the current chart.

To create different types of technical indicators, create derived classes from the newly created base one. In the constructors of derived classes, indicate those parameters and properties that are inherent to the specific type of indicator.



Indicator classes by type

Classes derived from the base one will be the simplest, and will contain only a constructor. The class constructor will be passed the symbol/period of the chart on which the indicator is calculated, and the input parameters specific to this type of indicator. In the constructor initialization line, parameters will be passed to the constructor of the parent class.

An example of a class creating an indicator object that does not contain any parameters:

class CIndAC : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndAC( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) : CIndMSTF( IND_AC , 1 ,symbol,timeframe) { bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param=(current ? "" : StringFormat ( "(%s)" ,symbol_period)); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "AC" ); this .SetDescription( "Accelerator Oscillator" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_WILLIAMS; this .SetBufferDescription( 0 , this .m_title); } };

The indicator type, number of buffers, chart symbol and chart period, on which the indicator should be calculated, are passed to the parent class in the initialization string. A string with the description of indicator parameters is created in the class body. In this case, if the indicator is created on the data of the current chart, the parameter string will be empty. Otherwise, it will contain the symbol and period of the chart in the form, for example, "(EURUSD,H1)". Next, all parameters inherent to this type of indicator (here it is the Accelerator Oscillator indicator) are set in the body of the constructor.

For each indicator, it is possible to set the number of decimal places displayed in the data window and on the symbol chart. This class constructor does not have the Digits setting since this value, equal to the Digits of the symbol on which the indicator is calculated, is set in the constructor of the parent class. If it is necessary to set a different Digits value for an indicator, this should either done in the constructors of the classes of those indicators where Digits differs from that of the symbol, or it can be changed after creating the indicator object using the SetDigits() method.

An indicator class with parameters:

class CIndAD : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndAD( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME applied_volume ) : CIndMSTF( IND_AD , 1 ,symbol,timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_param, 1 )== 1 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 0 ].integer_value=applied_volume; } else :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param=(current ? "" : StringFormat ( "(%s)" ,symbol_period)); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "A/D" ); this .SetDescription( "Accumulation/Distribution" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_VOLUME; this .m_digits= 0 ; this .SetBufferDescription( 0 , this .m_title); } };

Here we have parameters, which should be registered in the array structure of the indicator input parameters MqlParam. Here we also set the indicator's Digits value, which is set for the standard Accumulation/Distribution indicator.



A complete list of all classes derived from the base class of the multi-symbol multi-period indicator:

class CIndAC : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndAC( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) : CIndMSTF( IND_AC , 1 ,symbol,timeframe) { bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param=(current ? "" : StringFormat ( "(%s)" ,symbol_period)); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "AC" ); this .SetDescription( "Accelerator Oscillator" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_WILLIAMS; this .SetBufferDescription( 0 , this .m_title); } }; class CIndAD : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndAD( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME applied_volume ) : CIndMSTF( IND_AD , 1 ,symbol,timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_param, 1 )== 1 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 0 ].integer_value=applied_volume; } else :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param=(current ? "" : StringFormat ( "(%s)" ,symbol_period)); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "A/D" ); this .SetDescription( "Accumulation/Distribution" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_VOLUME; this .m_digits= 0 ; this .SetBufferDescription( 0 , this .m_title); } }; class CIndADX : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndADX( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int adx_period ) : CIndMSTF( IND_ADX , 3 ,symbol,timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_param, 1 )== 1 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 0 ].integer_value=(adx_period< 1 ? 14 : adx_period); } else :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param= StringFormat ( "(%s%s%lu)" ,symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":" ),adx_period); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "ADX" ); this .SetDescription( "Average Directional Movement Index" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_TREND; this .m_digits= 2 ; this .SetBufferDescription( MAIN_LINE , this .m_title); this .SetBufferDescription( PLUSDI_LINE , "+DI" ); this .SetBufferDescription( MINUSDI_LINE , "-DI" ); } }; class CIndADXW : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndADXW( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int adx_period ) : CIndMSTF( IND_ADXW , 3 ,symbol,timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_param, 1 )== 1 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 0 ].integer_value=(adx_period< 1 ? 14 : adx_period); } else :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param= StringFormat ( "(%s%s%lu)" ,symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":" ),adx_period); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "ADX Wilder" ); this .SetDescription( "Average Directional Movement Index Wilder" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_TREND; this .m_digits= 2 ; this .SetBufferDescription( MAIN_LINE , this .m_title); this .SetBufferDescription( PLUSDI_LINE , "+DI" ); this .SetBufferDescription( MINUSDI_LINE , "-DI" ); } }; class CIndAlligator : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndAlligator( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int jaw_period, const int jaw_shift, const int teeth_period, const int teeth_shift, const int lips_period, const int lips_shift, const ENUM_MA_METHOD ma_method, const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price ) : CIndMSTF( IND_ALLIGATOR , 3 ,symbol,timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_param, 8 )== 8 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 0 ].integer_value=(jaw_period< 1 ? 13 : jaw_period); this .m_param[ 1 ].type= TYPE_INT ; this .m_param[ 1 ].integer_value=jaw_shift; this .m_param[ 2 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 2 ].integer_value=(teeth_period< 1 ? 8 : teeth_period); this .m_param[ 3 ].type= TYPE_INT ; this .m_param[ 3 ].integer_value=teeth_shift; this .m_param[ 4 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 4 ].integer_value=(lips_period< 1 ? 5 : lips_period); this .m_param[ 5 ].type= TYPE_INT ; this .m_param[ 5 ].integer_value=lips_shift; this .m_param[ 6 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 6 ].integer_value=ma_method; this .m_param[ 7 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 7 ].integer_value=applied_price; } else :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param= StringFormat ( "(%s%s%lu,%lu,%lu)" ,symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":" ),jaw_period,teeth_period,lips_period); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "Alligator" ); this .SetDescription( "Alligator" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_WILLIAMS; this .SetBufferDescription( GATORJAW_LINE ,:: StringFormat ( "Jaws(%s%lu)" , (current ? "" : symbol_period+ ":" ),jaw_period)); this .SetBufferDescription( GATORTEETH_LINE ,:: StringFormat ( "Teeth(%s%lu)" ,(current ? "" : symbol_period+ ":" ),teeth_period)); this .SetBufferDescription( GATORLIPS_LINE ,:: StringFormat ( "Lips(%s%lu)" , (current ? "" : symbol_period+ ":" ),lips_period)); this .SetBufferShift( GATORJAW_LINE ,jaw_shift); this .SetBufferShift( GATORTEETH_LINE ,teeth_shift); this .SetBufferShift( GATORLIPS_LINE ,lips_shift); } }; class CIndAMA : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndAMA( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ama_period, const int fast_ma_period, const int slow_ma_period, const int ama_shift, const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price ) : CIndMSTF( IND_AMA , 1 ,symbol,timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_param, 5 )== 5 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 0 ].integer_value=(ama_period< 1 ? 9 : ama_period); this .m_param[ 1 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 1 ].integer_value=(fast_ma_period< 1 ? 2 : fast_ma_period); this .m_param[ 2 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 2 ].integer_value=(slow_ma_period< 1 ? 30 : slow_ma_period); this .m_param[ 3 ].type= TYPE_INT ; this .m_param[ 3 ].integer_value=ama_shift; this .m_param[ 4 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 4 ].integer_value=applied_price; } else :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param= StringFormat ( "(%s%s%lu,%lu,%lu)" ,symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":" ),ama_period,fast_ma_period,slow_ma_period); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "AMA" ); this .SetDescription( "Adaptive Moving Average" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_TREND; this .m_digits=:: Digits ()+ 1 ; this .SetBufferDescription( 0 , this .m_title); this .SetBufferShift( 0 ,ama_shift); } }; class CIndAO : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndAO( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) : CIndMSTF( IND_AO , 1 ,symbol,timeframe) { bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param=(current ? "" : StringFormat ( "(%s)" ,symbol_period)); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "AO" ); this .SetDescription( "Awesome Oscillator" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_WILLIAMS; this .m_digits=:: Digits ()+ 1 ; this .SetBufferDescription( 0 , this .m_title); } }; class CIndATR : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndATR( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period ) : CIndMSTF( IND_ATR , 1 ,symbol,timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_param, 1 )== 1 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 0 ].integer_value=(ma_period< 1 ? 14 : ma_period); } else :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param= StringFormat ( "(%s%s%lu)" ,symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":" ),ma_period); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "ATR" ); this .SetDescription( "Average True Range" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_OSCILLATOR; this .SetBufferDescription( 0 , this .m_title); } }; class CIndBears : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndBears( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period ) : CIndMSTF( IND_BEARS , 1 ,symbol,timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_param, 1 )== 1 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 0 ].integer_value=(ma_period< 1 ? 13 : ma_period); } else :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param= StringFormat ( "(%s%s%lu)" ,symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":" ),ma_period); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "Bears" ); this .SetDescription( "Bears Power" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_OSCILLATOR; this .m_digits=:: Digits ()+ 1 ; this .SetBufferDescription( 0 , this .m_title); } }; class CIndBulls : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndBulls( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period ) : CIndMSTF( IND_BULLS , 1 ,symbol,timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_param, 1 )== 1 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 0 ].integer_value=(ma_period< 1 ? 13 : ma_period); } else :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param= StringFormat ( "(%s%s%lu)" ,symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":" ),ma_period); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "Bulls" ); this .SetDescription( "Bulls Power" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_OSCILLATOR; this .m_digits=:: Digits ()+ 1 ; this .SetBufferDescription( 0 , this .m_title); } }; class CIndBands : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndBands( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int bands_period, const int bands_shift, const double deviation, const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price ) : CIndMSTF( IND_BANDS , 3 ,symbol,timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_param, 4 )== 4 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 0 ].integer_value=(bands_period< 1 ? 20 : bands_period); this .m_param[ 1 ].type= TYPE_INT ; this .m_param[ 1 ].integer_value=bands_shift; this .m_param[ 2 ].type= TYPE_DOUBLE ; this .m_param[ 2 ].double_value=deviation; this .m_param[ 3 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 3 ].integer_value=applied_price; } else :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param= StringFormat ( "(%s%s%lu)" ,symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":" ),bands_period); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "Bands" ); this .SetDescription( "Bollinger Bands" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_TREND; this .m_digits=:: Digits ()+ 1 ; this .SetBufferDescription( BASE_LINE , this .m_title+ " Middle" ); this .SetBufferDescription( UPPER_BAND , this .m_title+ " Upper" ); this .SetBufferDescription( LOWER_BAND , this .m_title+ " Lower" ); this .SetBufferShift( BASE_LINE ,bands_shift); this .SetBufferShift( UPPER_BAND ,bands_shift); this .SetBufferShift( LOWER_BAND ,bands_shift); } }; class CIndCCI : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndCCI( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period, const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price ) : CIndMSTF( IND_CCI , 1 ,symbol,timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_param, 2 )== 2 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 0 ].integer_value=(ma_period< 1 ? 14 : ma_period< 2 ? 2 : ma_period); this .m_param[ 1 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 1 ].integer_value=applied_price; } else :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param= StringFormat ( "(%s%s%lu)" ,symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":" ),ma_period); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "CCI" ); this .SetDescription( "Commodity Channel Index" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_OSCILLATOR; this .m_digits= 2 ; this .SetBufferDescription( 0 , this .m_title); } }; class CIndCHO : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndCHO( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int fast_ma_period, const int slow_ma_period, const ENUM_MA_METHOD ma_method, const ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME applied_volume ) : CIndMSTF( IND_CHAIKIN , 1 ,symbol,timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_param, 4 )== 4 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 0 ].integer_value=(fast_ma_period< 1 ? 3 : fast_ma_period); this .m_param[ 1 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 1 ].integer_value=(slow_ma_period< 1 ? 10 : slow_ma_period); this .m_param[ 2 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 2 ].integer_value=ma_method; this .m_param[ 3 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 3 ].integer_value=applied_volume; } else :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param= StringFormat ( "(%s%s%lu,%lu)" ,symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":" ),slow_ma_period,fast_ma_period); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "CHO" ); this .SetDescription( "Chaikin Oscillator" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_OSCILLATOR; this .m_digits= 0 ; this .SetBufferDescription( 0 , this .m_title); } }; class CIndDEMA : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndDEMA( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period, const int ma_shift, const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price ) : CIndMSTF( IND_DEMA , 1 ,symbol,timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_param, 3 )== 3 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 0 ].integer_value=(ma_period< 1 ? 14 : ma_period); this .m_param[ 1 ].type= TYPE_INT ; this .m_param[ 1 ].integer_value=ma_shift; this .m_param[ 2 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 2 ].integer_value=applied_price; } else :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param= StringFormat ( "(%s%s%lu)" ,symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":" ),ma_period); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "DEMA" ); this .SetDescription( "Double Exponential Moving Average" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_TREND; this .m_digits=:: Digits ()+ 1 ; this .SetBufferDescription( 0 , this .m_title); this .SetBufferShift( 0 ,ma_shift); } }; class CIndDeM : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndDeM( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period ) : CIndMSTF( IND_DEMARKER , 1 ,symbol,timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_param, 1 )== 1 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 0 ].integer_value=(ma_period< 1 ? 14 : ma_period); } else :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param= StringFormat ( "(%s%s%lu)" ,symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":" ),ma_period); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "DeM" ); this .SetDescription( "DeMarker" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_OSCILLATOR; this .m_digits= 3 ; this .SetBufferDescription( 0 , this .m_title); } }; class CIndEnvelopes : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndEnvelopes( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period, const int ma_shift, const ENUM_MA_METHOD ma_method, const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price, const double deviation ) : CIndMSTF( IND_ENVELOPES , 2 ,symbol,timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_param, 5 )== 5 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 0 ].integer_value=(ma_period< 1 ? 14 : ma_period); this .m_param[ 1 ].type= TYPE_INT ; this .m_param[ 1 ].integer_value=ma_shift; this .m_param[ 2 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 2 ].integer_value=ma_method; this .m_param[ 3 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 3 ].integer_value=applied_price; this .m_param[ 4 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 4 ].double_value=deviation; } else :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param= StringFormat ( "(%s%s%lu)" ,symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":" ),ma_period); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "Envelopes" ); this .SetDescription( "Envelopes" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_TREND; this .m_digits=:: Digits ()+ 1 ; this .SetBufferDescription( UPPER_LINE , this .m_title+ " Upper" ); this .SetBufferDescription( LOWER_LINE , this .m_title+ " Lower" ); this .SetBufferShift( 0 ,ma_shift); } }; class CIndForce : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndForce( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period, const ENUM_MA_METHOD ma_method, const ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME applied_volume ) : CIndMSTF( IND_FORCE , 1 ,symbol,timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_param, 3 )== 3 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 0 ].integer_value=(ma_period< 1 ? 13 : ma_period); this .m_param[ 1 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 1 ].integer_value=ma_method; this .m_param[ 2 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 2 ].integer_value=applied_volume; } else :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param= StringFormat ( "(%s%s%lu)" ,symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":" ),ma_period); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "Force" ); this .SetDescription( "Force Index" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_OSCILLATOR; this .m_digits=:: Digits ()+ 1 ; this .SetBufferDescription( 0 , this .m_title); } }; class CIndFractals : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndFractals( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) : CIndMSTF( IND_FRACTALS , 2 ,symbol,timeframe) { bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param=(current ? "" : StringFormat ( "(%s)" ,symbol_period)); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "Fractals" ); this .SetDescription( "Fractals" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_WILLIAMS; this .SetBufferDescription( UPPER_LINE , this .m_title+ " Up" ); this .SetBufferDescription( LOWER_LINE , this .m_title+ " Down" ); } }; class CIndFrAMA : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndFrAMA( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period, const int ma_shift, const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price ) : CIndMSTF( IND_FRAMA , 1 ,symbol,timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_param, 3 )== 3 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 0 ].integer_value=(ma_period< 1 ? 14 : ma_period); this .m_param[ 1 ].type= TYPE_INT ; this .m_param[ 1 ].integer_value=ma_shift; this .m_param[ 2 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 2 ].integer_value=applied_price; } else :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param= StringFormat ( "(%s%s%lu)" ,symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":" ),ma_period); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "FRAMA" ); this .SetDescription( "Fractal Adaptive Moving Average" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_TREND; this .m_digits=:: Digits ()+ 1 ; this .SetBufferDescription( 0 , this .m_title); this .SetBufferShift( 0 ,ma_shift); } }; class CIndGator : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndGator( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int jaw_period, const int jaw_shift, const int teeth_period, const int teeth_shift, const int lips_period, const int lips_shift, const ENUM_MA_METHOD ma_method, const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price ) : CIndMSTF( IND_GATOR , 4 ,symbol,timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_param, 8 )== 8 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 0 ].integer_value=(jaw_period< 1 ? 13 : jaw_period); this .m_param[ 1 ].type= TYPE_INT ; this .m_param[ 1 ].integer_value=jaw_shift; this .m_param[ 2 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 2 ].integer_value=(teeth_period< 1 ? 8 : teeth_period); this .m_param[ 3 ].type= TYPE_INT ; this .m_param[ 3 ].integer_value=teeth_shift; this .m_param[ 4 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 4 ].integer_value=(lips_period< 1 ? 5 : lips_period); this .m_param[ 5 ].type= TYPE_INT ; this .m_param[ 5 ].integer_value=lips_shift; this .m_param[ 6 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 6 ].integer_value=ma_method; this .m_param[ 7 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 7 ].integer_value=applied_price; } else :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param= StringFormat ( "(%s%s%lu,%lu,%lu)" ,symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":" ),jaw_period,teeth_period,lips_period); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "Gator" ); this .SetDescription( "Gator Oscillator" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_WILLIAMS; this .m_digits=:: Digits ()+ 1 ; this .SetBufferDescription( UPPER_HISTOGRAM , this .m_title+ " Up" ); this .SetBufferDescription( 1 , this .m_title+ " Colors Up" ); this .SetBufferDescription( LOWER_HISTOGRAM , this .m_title+ " Down" ); this .SetBufferDescription( 3 , this .m_title+ " Colors Down" ); this .SetBufferShift( UPPER_HISTOGRAM ,teeth_shift); this .SetBufferShift( 1 ,teeth_shift); this .SetBufferShift( LOWER_HISTOGRAM ,lips_shift); this .SetBufferShift( 3 ,lips_shift); } }; class CIndIchimoku : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndIchimoku( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int tenkan_sen, const int kijun_sen, const int senkou_span_b ) : CIndMSTF( IND_ICHIMOKU , 5 ,symbol,timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_param, 3 )== 3 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 0 ].integer_value=(tenkan_sen< 1 ? 9 : tenkan_sen); this .m_param[ 1 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 1 ].integer_value=(kijun_sen< 1 ? 26 : kijun_sen); this .m_param[ 2 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 2 ].integer_value=(senkou_span_b< 1 ? 52 : senkou_span_b); } else :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param= StringFormat ( "(%s%s%lu,%lu,%lu)" ,symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":" ),tenkan_sen,kijun_sen,senkou_span_b); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "Ichimoku" ); this .SetDescription( "Ichimoku Kinko Hyo" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_TREND; this .m_digits=:: Digits ()+ 1 ; this .SetBufferDescription( TENKANSEN_LINE ,:: StringFormat ( "Tenkan-sen(%lu)" ,tenkan_sen)); this .SetBufferDescription( KIJUNSEN_LINE ,:: StringFormat ( "Kijun-sen(%lu)" ,kijun_sen)); this .SetBufferDescription( SENKOUSPANA_LINE , "Senkou Span A" ); this .SetBufferDescription( SENKOUSPANB_LINE ,:: StringFormat ( "Senkou Span B(%lu)" ,senkou_span_b)); this .SetBufferDescription( CHIKOUSPAN_LINE , "Chikou Span" ); } }; class CIndBWMFI : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndBWMFI( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME applied_volume ) : CIndMSTF( IND_BWMFI , 1 ,symbol,timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_param, 1 )== 1 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 0 ].integer_value=applied_volume; } else :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param=(current ? "" : StringFormat ( "(%s)" ,symbol_period)); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "BW MFI" ); this .SetDescription( "Market Facilitation Index" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_WILLIAMS; this .SetBufferDescription( 0 , this .m_title); } }; class CIndMomentum : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndMomentum( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int mom_period, const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price ) : CIndMSTF( IND_MOMENTUM , 1 ,symbol,timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_param, 2 )== 2 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 0 ].integer_value=(mom_period< 1 ? 14 : mom_period); this .m_param[ 1 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 1 ].integer_value=applied_price; } else :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param= StringFormat ( "(%s%s%lu)" ,symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":" ),mom_period); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "Momentum" ); this .SetDescription( "Momentum" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_OSCILLATOR; this .m_digits= 2 ; this .SetBufferDescription( 0 , this .m_title); } }; class CIndMFI : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndMFI( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period, const ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME applied_volume ) : CIndMSTF( IND_MFI , 1 ,symbol,timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_param, 2 )== 2 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 0 ].integer_value=(ma_period< 1 ? 14 : ma_period); this .m_param[ 1 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 1 ].integer_value=applied_volume; } else :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param= StringFormat ( "(%s%s%lu)" ,symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":" ),ma_period); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "MFI" ); this .SetDescription( "Money Flow Index" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_VOLUME; this .SetBufferDescription( 0 , this .m_title); } }; class CIndMA : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndMA( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period, const int ma_shift, const ENUM_MA_METHOD ma_method, const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price ) : CIndMSTF( IND_MA , 1 ,symbol,timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_param, 4 )== 4 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 0 ].integer_value=(ma_period< 1 ? 10 : ma_period); this .m_param[ 1 ].type= TYPE_INT ; this .m_param[ 1 ].integer_value=ma_shift; this .m_param[ 2 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 2 ].integer_value=ma_method; this .m_param[ 3 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 3 ].integer_value=applied_price; } else :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param= StringFormat ( "(%s%s%lu)" ,symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":" ),ma_period); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "MA" ); this .SetDescription( "Moving Average" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_TREND; this .m_digits=:: Digits ()+ 1 ; this .SetBufferDescription( 0 , this .m_title); this .SetBufferShift( 0 ,ma_shift); } }; class CIndOsMA : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndOsMA( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int fast_ema_period, const int slow_ema_period, const int signal_period, const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price ) : CIndMSTF( IND_OSMA , 1 ,symbol,timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_param, 4 )== 4 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 0 ].integer_value=(fast_ema_period< 1 ? 12 : fast_ema_period); this .m_param[ 1 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 1 ].integer_value=(slow_ema_period< 1 ? 26 : slow_ema_period); this .m_param[ 2 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 2 ].integer_value=(signal_period< 1 ? 9 : signal_period< 2 ? 2 : signal_period); this .m_param[ 3 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 3 ].integer_value=applied_price; } else :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param= StringFormat ( "(%s%s%lu,%lu,%lu)" ,symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":" ),fast_ema_period,slow_ema_period,signal_period); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "OsMA" ); this .SetDescription( "Moving Average of Oscillator" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_OSCILLATOR; this .m_digits=:: Digits ()+ 2 ; this .SetBufferDescription( 0 , this .m_title); } }; class CIndMACD : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndMACD( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int fast_ema_period, const int slow_ema_period, const int signal_period, const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price ) : CIndMSTF( IND_MACD , 2 ,symbol,timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_param, 4 )== 4 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 0 ].integer_value=(fast_ema_period< 1 ? 12 : fast_ema_period); this .m_param[ 1 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 1 ].integer_value=(slow_ema_period< 1 ? 26 : slow_ema_period); this .m_param[ 2 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 2 ].integer_value=(signal_period< 1 ? 9 : signal_period); this .m_param[ 3 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 3 ].integer_value=applied_price; } else :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param= StringFormat ( "(%s%s%lu,%lu,%lu)" ,symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":" ),fast_ema_period,slow_ema_period,signal_period); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "MACD" ); this .SetDescription( "Moving Averages Convergence/Divergence" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_OSCILLATOR; this .m_digits=:: Digits ()+ 1 ; this .SetBufferDescription( MAIN_LINE , this .m_title); this .SetBufferDescription( SIGNAL_LINE , "Signal" ); } }; class CIndOBV : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndOBV( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME applied_volume ) : CIndMSTF( IND_OBV , 1 ,symbol,timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_param, 1 )== 1 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 0 ].integer_value=applied_volume; } else :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param=(current ? "" : StringFormat ( "(%s)" ,symbol_period)); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "OBV" ); this .SetDescription( "On Balance Volume" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_VOLUME; this .m_digits= 0 ; this .SetBufferDescription( 0 , this .m_title); } }; class CIndSAR : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndSAR( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const double step, const double maximum ) : CIndMSTF( IND_SAR , 1 ,symbol,timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_param, 2 )== 2 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_DOUBLE ; this .m_param[ 0 ].double_value=step; this .m_param[ 1 ].type= TYPE_DOUBLE ; this .m_param[ 1 ].double_value=maximum; } else :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param= StringFormat ( "(%s%s%.2f,%.2f)" ,symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":" ),step,maximum); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "SAR" ); this .SetDescription( "Parabolic SAR" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_TREND; this .SetBufferDescription( 0 , this .m_title); } }; class CIndRSI : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndRSI( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period, const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price ) : CIndMSTF( IND_RSI , 1 ,symbol,timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_param, 2 )== 2 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 0 ].integer_value=(ma_period< 1 ? 14 : ma_period< 2 ? 2 : ma_period); this .m_param[ 1 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 1 ].integer_value=applied_price; } else :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param= StringFormat ( "(%s%s%lu)" ,symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":" ),ma_period); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "RSI" ); this .SetDescription( "Relative Strength Index" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_OSCILLATOR; this .m_digits= 2 ; this .SetBufferDescription( 0 , this .m_title); } }; class CIndRVI : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndRVI( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period ) : CIndMSTF( IND_RVI , 2 ,symbol,timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_param, 1 )== 1 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 0 ].integer_value=(ma_period< 1 ? 10 : ma_period); } else :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param= StringFormat ( "(%s%s%lu)" ,symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":" ),ma_period); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "RVI" ); this .SetDescription( "Relative Vigor Index" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_OSCILLATOR; this .m_digits= 3 ; this .SetBufferDescription( MAIN_LINE , this .m_title); this .SetBufferDescription( SIGNAL_LINE , "Signal" ); } }; class CIndStdDev : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndStdDev( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period, const int ma_shift, const ENUM_MA_METHOD ma_method, const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price ) : CIndMSTF( IND_STDDEV , 1 ,symbol,timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_param, 4 )== 4 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 0 ].integer_value=(ma_period< 1 ? 20 : ma_period< 2 ? 2 : ma_period); this .m_param[ 1 ].type= TYPE_INT ; this .m_param[ 1 ].integer_value=ma_shift; this .m_param[ 2 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 2 ].integer_value=ma_method; this .m_param[ 3 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 3 ].integer_value=applied_price; } else :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param= StringFormat ( "(%s%s%lu)" ,symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":" ),ma_period); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "StdDev" ); this .SetDescription( "Standard Deviation" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_TREND; this .m_digits=:: Digits ()+ 1 ; this .SetBufferDescription( 0 , this .m_title); this .SetBufferShift( 0 ,ma_shift); } }; class CIndStoch : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndStoch( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int Kperiod, const int Dperiod, const int slowing, const ENUM_MA_METHOD ma_method, const ENUM_STO_PRICE price_field ) : CIndMSTF( IND_STOCHASTIC , 2 ,symbol,timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_param, 5 )== 5 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 0 ].integer_value=(Kperiod< 1 ? 5 : Kperiod); this .m_param[ 1 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 1 ].integer_value=(Dperiod< 1 ? 3 : Dperiod); this .m_param[ 2 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 2 ].integer_value=(slowing< 1 ? 3 : slowing); this .m_param[ 3 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 3 ].integer_value=ma_method; this .m_param[ 4 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 4 ].integer_value=price_field; } else :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param= StringFormat ( "(%s%s%lu,%lu,%lu)" ,symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":" ),Kperiod,Dperiod,slowing); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "Stoch" ); this .SetDescription( "Stochastic Oscillator" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_OSCILLATOR; this .m_digits= 2 ; this .SetBufferDescription( MAIN_LINE , this .m_title); this .SetBufferDescription( SIGNAL_LINE , "Signal" ); } }; class CIndTEMA : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndTEMA( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period, const int ma_shift, const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price ) : CIndMSTF( IND_TEMA , 1 ,symbol,timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_param, 3 )== 3 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 0 ].integer_value=(ma_period< 1 ? 14 : ma_period); this .m_param[ 1 ].type= TYPE_INT ; this .m_param[ 1 ].integer_value=ma_shift; this .m_param[ 2 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 2 ].integer_value=applied_price; } else :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param= StringFormat ( "(%s%s%lu)" ,symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":" ),ma_period); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "TEMA" ); this .SetDescription( "Triple Exponential Moving Average" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_TREND; this .m_digits=:: Digits ()+ 1 ; this .SetBufferDescription( 0 , this .m_title); this .SetBufferShift( 0 ,ma_shift); } }; class CIndTriX : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndTriX( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period, const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price ) : CIndMSTF( IND_TRIX , 1 ,symbol,timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_param, 2 )== 2 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 0 ].integer_value=(ma_period< 1 ? 14 : ma_period< 2 ? 2 : ma_period); this .m_param[ 1 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 1 ].integer_value=applied_price; } else :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param= StringFormat ( "(%s%s%lu)" ,symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":" ),ma_period); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "TRIX" ); this .SetDescription( "Triple Exponential Average" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_OSCILLATOR; this .SetBufferDescription( 0 , this .m_title); } }; class CIndWPR : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndWPR( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int calc_period ) : CIndMSTF( IND_WPR , 1 ,symbol,timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_param, 1 )== 1 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 0 ].integer_value=(calc_period< 1 ? 14 : calc_period); } else :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param= StringFormat ( "(%s%s%lu)" ,symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":" ),calc_period); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "%R" ); this .SetDescription( "Williams' Percent Range" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_OSCILLATOR; this .m_digits= 2 ; this .SetBufferDescription( 0 , this .m_title); } }; class CIndVIDyA : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndVIDyA( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int cmo_period, const int ema_period, const int ma_shift, const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price ) : CIndMSTF( IND_VIDYA , 1 ,symbol,timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_param, 4 )== 4 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 0 ].integer_value=(cmo_period< 1 ? 9 : cmo_period); this .m_param[ 1 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 1 ].integer_value=(ema_period< 1 ? 12 : ema_period); this .m_param[ 2 ].type= TYPE_INT ; this .m_param[ 2 ].integer_value=ma_shift; this .m_param[ 3 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 3 ].integer_value=applied_price; } else :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param= StringFormat ( "(%s%s%lu,%lu)" ,symbol_period,(current ? "" : ":" ),cmo_period,ema_period); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "VIDYA" ); this .SetDescription( "Variable Index Dynamic Average" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_TREND; this .m_digits=:: Digits ()+ 1 ; this .SetBufferDescription( 0 , this .m_title); this .SetBufferShift( 0 ,ma_shift); } }; class CIndVolumes : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndVolumes( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME applied_volume ) : CIndMSTF( IND_VOLUMES , 1 ,symbol,timeframe) { :: ResetLastError (); if (:: ArrayResize ( this .m_param, 1 )== 1 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_UINT ; this .m_param[ 0 ].integer_value=applied_volume; } else :: PrintFormat ( "%s: ArrayResize failed. Error %ld" , __FUNCTION__ ,:: GetLastError ()); bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param=(current ? "" : StringFormat ( "(%s)" ,symbol_period)); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName( "Volumes" ); this .SetDescription( "Volumes" ); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_VOLUME; this .m_digits= 0 ; this .SetBufferDescription( 0 , this .m_title); } }; class CIndCustom : public CIndMSTF { public : CIndCustom( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const string path, const string name, const uint buffers, const MqlParam ¶m[] ) : CIndMSTF( IND_CUSTOM ,buffers,symbol,timeframe) { int total=( int )param.Size(); if (total== 0 ) :: PrintFormat ( "%s Error. Passed an empty array" , __FUNCTION__ ); ResetLastError (); if (total> 0 && :: ArrayResize ( this .m_param,total+ 1 )==total+ 1 ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_param); this .m_param[ 0 ].type= TYPE_STRING ; this .m_param[ 0 ].string_value=path; for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { this .m_param[i+ 1 ].type=param[i].type; this .m_param[i+ 1 ].double_value=param[i].double_value; this .m_param[i+ 1 ].integer_value=param[i].integer_value; this .m_param[i+ 1 ].string_value=param[i].string_value; } bool current=( this . Symbol ()==:: Symbol () && this .Timeframe()==:: Period ()); string symbol_period=(current ? "" : :: StringFormat ( "%s,%s" , this . Symbol (), this .TimeframeDescription())); string param=(current ? "" : StringFormat ( "(%s)" ,symbol_period)); this .SetParameters(param); this .SetName(name); this .SetDescription(name); this .m_title= this .Name()+ this .Parameters(); this .m_category=IND_CATEGORY_CUSTOM; this .SetBufferDescription( 0 , this .m_title); } } };

The presented list contains all the classes for creating all the technical indicators available in the client terminal and additionally provides a class for creating a custom indicator. All classes are identical and their main points are commented in the class code.

Please note that testing covered the creation and operation of some of the above indicators. Namely, only indicators based on moving averages that plot one line on the main chart were tested. In the next articles, we will write templates for creating multi-symbol, multi-period versions of all types of technical indicators.

In fact, everything is already ready to create multi-indicators. But we will go beyond this idea and will create a convenient tool for automating the creation and use of multi-symbol, multi-period indicators. This will be a collection class of indicators, allowing you to easily create any indicators based on standard or custom ones, turning them into multi-symbol, multi-period indicators.



Indicator collection class

The indicator collection class is essentially a regular list of pointers to objects. To this list, we will add methods for conveniently creating indicators and adding newly created ones to the collection. It will also be possible to easily get a pointer to the desired indicator and use the necessary data from it. When adding a new indicator to a collection, the presence of exactly the same indicator in the collection will first be checked. If the same indicator already exists in the collection, the newly created object will be deleted and a pointer to the one present in the collection will be returned. This avoids the situation where two different objects refer to the same calculation part.

The structure of the collection class will repeat the structure of the basic multi-symbol multi-period indicator class. The only difference is that most methods must first find the required indicator by its handle and then call the relevant method to set or get its value or action result.



We will use the same file \MQL5\Include\IndMSTF\IndMSTF.mqh and will proceed with the addition of a new class. For its operation, you will need to include the file of the class with the dynamic array of pointers to CObject class instances and its derived classes CArrayObj:

#include <Arrays\ArrayObj.mqh> class CMSTFIndicators { private : public : }

In the class body, add the list object and methods for class operations:

#include <Arrays\ArrayObj.mqh> class CMSTFIndicators { private : CArrayObj m_list; bool CreateIndicator(CIndMSTF *ind_obj); int AddNewIndicator(CIndMSTF *ind_obj, const string source); public : CIndMSTF *GetIndicatorObj( const int ind_handle, const string source) const ; uint IndicatorsTotal( void ) const { return this .m_list.Total(); } bool Calculate( const int ind_handle); bool Calculate( void ); void SetPlotLabel( const uint plot_index, const string descript); void SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( const uint plot_index, const int ind_handle, const uint buffer_num); void SetPlotShift( const uint plot_index, const int shift); void SetBufferInitValue( const int ind_handle, const uint buffer_num, const double value); double BufferInitValue( const int ind_handle, const uint buffer_num) const ; double GetData( const int ind_handle, const uint buffer_num, const uint index); double GetDataTo( const string symbol_to, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_to, const int ind_handle, const uint buffer_num, const uint index); bool DataToBuffer( const string symbol_to, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_to, const int ind_handle, const uint buffer_num, const int limit, double &buffer[]); uint DataTotal( const int ind_handle, const uint buffer_num) const ; string BufferDescription( const int ind_handle, const uint buffer_num); ENUM_LINE_STATE BufferLineState( const int ind_handle, const uint buffer_num, const int index); ENUM_LINE_STATE BufferLineState( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ind_handle, const uint buffer_num, const int index); ENUM_LINE_STATE BufferLineStateRelative( const int ind_handle, const int buffer_num, const int index, const double level0, const double level1= EMPTY_VALUE ); ENUM_LINE_STATE BufferLineStateRelative( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ind_handle, const int buffer_num, const int index, const double level0, const double level1= EMPTY_VALUE ); string CategoryDescription( const int ind_handle); void SetID( const int ind_handle, const int id); void SetDigits( const int ind_handle, const int digits); void SetDescription( const int ind_handle, const string descr); void SetBufferDescription( const int ind_handle, const uint buffer_num, const string descr); bool IsSeries( const int ind_handle, const uint buffer_num) const ; bool IsSynchronized( const int ind_handle) const ; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe( const int ind_handle) const ; string Symbol ( const int ind_handle) const ; string Name( const int ind_handle) const ; string Parameters( const int ind_handle) const ; int Digits ( const int ind_handle) const ; uint BuffersTotal( const int ind_handle) const ; uint RatesTotal( const int ind_handle) const ; int ID( const int ind_handle) const ; string Description( const int ind_handle) const ; string Title( const int ind_handle) const ; ENUM_IND_CATEGORY Category( const int ind_handle) const ; uint ParamsTotal( const int ind_handle) const ; MqlParam GetMqlParam( const int ind_handle, const int index) const ; string TimeframeDescription( const int ind_handle) const ; int Calculated( const int ind_handle) const ; ENUM_INDICATOR Type( const int ind_handle) const ; int AddNewAC( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); int AddNewAD( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME applied_volume= VOLUME_TICK ); int AddNewADX( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int adx_period= 14 ); int AddNewADXWilder( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int adx_period= 14 ); int AddNewAlligator( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int jaw_period= 13 , const int jaw_shift= 8 , const int teeth_period= 8 , const int teeth_shift= 5 , const int lips_period= 5 , const int lips_shift= 3 , const ENUM_MA_METHOD ma_method= MODE_SMMA , const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price= PRICE_MEDIAN ); int AddNewAMA( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ama_period= 9 , const int fast_ma_period= 2 , const int slow_ma_period= 30 , const int ama_shift= 0 , const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price= PRICE_CLOSE ); int AddNewAO( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); int AddNewATR( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period= 14 ); int AddNewBearsPower( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period= 13 ); int AddNewBullsPower( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period= 13 ); int AddNewBands( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int bands_period= 20 , const int bands_shift= 0 , const double deviation= 2.0 , const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price= PRICE_CLOSE ); int AddNewCCI( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period= 14 , const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price= PRICE_TYPICAL ); int AddNewChaikin( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int fast_ma_period= 3 , const int slow_ma_period= 10 , const ENUM_MA_METHOD ma_method= MODE_EMA , const ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME applied_volume= VOLUME_TICK ); int AddNewDEMA( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period= 14 , const int ma_shift= 0 , const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price= PRICE_CLOSE ); int AddNewDeMarker( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period= 14 ); int AddNewEnvelopes( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period= 14 , const int ma_shift= 0 , const ENUM_MA_METHOD ma_method= MODE_SMA , const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price= PRICE_CLOSE , const double deviation= 0.1 ); int AddNewForce( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period= 13 , const ENUM_MA_METHOD ma_method= MODE_SMA , const ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME applied_volume= VOLUME_TICK ); int AddNewFractals( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe); int AddNewFrAMA( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period= 14 , const int ma_shift= 0 , const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price= PRICE_CLOSE ); int AddNewGator( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int jaw_period= 13 , const int jaw_shift= 8 , const int teeth_period= 8 , const int teeth_shift= 5 , const int lips_period= 5 , const int lips_shift= 3 , const ENUM_MA_METHOD ma_method= MODE_SMMA , const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price= PRICE_MEDIAN ); int AddNewIchimoku( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int tenkan_sen= 9 , const int kijun_sen= 26 , const int senkou_span_b= 52 ); int AddNewBWMFI( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME applied_volume= VOLUME_TICK ); int AddNewMomentum( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int mom_period= 14 , const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price= PRICE_CLOSE ); int AddNewMFI( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period= 14 , const ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME applied_volume= VOLUME_TICK ); int AddNewMA( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period= 10 , const int ma_shift= 0 , const ENUM_MA_METHOD ma_method= MODE_SMA , const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price= PRICE_CLOSE ); int AddNewOsMA( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int fast_ema_period= 12 , const int slow_ema_period= 26 , const int signal_period= 9 , const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price= PRICE_CLOSE ); int AddNewMACD( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int fast_ema_period= 12 , const int slow_ema_period= 26 , const int signal_period= 9 , const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price= PRICE_CLOSE ); int AddNewOBV( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME applied_volume= VOLUME_TICK ); int AddNewSAR( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const double step= 0.02 , const double maximum= 0.2 ); int AddNewRSI( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period= 14 , const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price= PRICE_CLOSE ); int AddNewRVI( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period= 10 ); int AddNewStdDev( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period= 20 , const int ma_shift= 0 , const ENUM_MA_METHOD ma_method= MODE_SMA , const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price= PRICE_CLOSE ); int AddNewStochastic( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int Kperiod= 5 , const int Dperiod= 3 , const int slowing= 3 , const ENUM_MA_METHOD ma_method= MODE_SMA , const ENUM_STO_PRICE price_field= STO_LOWHIGH ); int AddNewTEMA( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period= 14 , const int ma_shif= 0 , const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price= PRICE_CLOSE ); int AddNewTriX( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period= 14 , const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price= PRICE_CLOSE ); int AddNewWPR( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int calc_period= 14 ); int AddNewVIDyA( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int cmo_period= 9 , const int ema_period= 12 , const int ma_shift= 0 , const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price= PRICE_CLOSE ); int AddNewVolumes( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME applied_volume= VOLUME_TICK ); int AddNewCustom( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const string path, const string name, const uint buffers, const MqlParam ¶m[]); void OnTimer ( void ) { int total= this .m_list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CIndMSTF *obj= this .m_list.At(i); if (obj!= NULL ) obj. OnTimer (); } } CMSTFIndicators( void ){ this .m_list.Clear(); } ~CMSTFIndicators( void ){;} };





Implementation of methods for working with indicators in the list:

bool CMSTFIndicators::CreateIndicator(CIndMSTF *ind_obj) { if (!ind_obj.CreateIndicator()) { this .m_list.Sort(); int index= this .m_list.Search(ind_obj); this .m_list.Delete(index); return false ; } return true ; } CIndMSTF *CMSTFIndicators::GetIndicatorObj( const int ind_handle, const string source) const { if (ind_handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error handle" ,source); return NULL ; } int total= this .m_list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CIndMSTF *obj= this .m_list.At(i); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; if (obj.Handle()==ind_handle) return obj; } return NULL ; } bool CMSTFIndicators::Calculate( const int ind_handle) { CIndMSTF *obj= this .GetIndicatorObj(ind_handle, __FUNCTION__ ); if (obj== NULL ) return false ; return obj.Calculate(); } bool CMSTFIndicators::Calculate( void ) { bool res= true ; int total= this .m_list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CIndMSTF *obj= this .m_list.At(i); if (obj== NULL ) continue ; res &=obj.Calculate(); if (!res) :: PrintFormat ( "%s::%s: Error in indicator calculation: %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,obj.Title(),TypeErrorcDescription(obj.TypeError())); } if (!res) :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Not all indicators have been calculated successfully. It is necessary to recalculate the buffers of all indicators" , __FUNCTION__ ); return res; } double CMSTFIndicators::GetData( const int ind_handle, const uint buffer_num, const uint index) { CIndMSTF *obj= this .GetIndicatorObj(ind_handle, __FUNCTION__ ); if (obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to get indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return EMPTY_VALUE ; } return obj.GetData(buffer_num,index); } double CMSTFIndicators::GetDataTo( const string symbol_to, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_to, const int ind_handle, const uint buffer_num, const uint index) { CIndMSTF *obj= this .GetIndicatorObj(ind_handle, __FUNCTION__ ); if (obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to get indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return EMPTY_VALUE ; } return obj.GetDataTo(symbol_to,timeframe_to,buffer_num,index); } bool CMSTFIndicators::DataToBuffer( const string symbol_to, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe_to, const int ind_handle, const uint buffer_num, const int limit, double &buffer[]) { CIndMSTF *obj= this .GetIndicatorObj(ind_handle, __FUNCTION__ ); if (obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to get indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return false ; } return obj.DataToBuffer(symbol_to,timeframe_to,buffer_num,limit,buffer); } void CMSTFIndicators::SetPlotLabel( const uint plot_index, const string descript) { :: PlotIndexSetString (plot_index, PLOT_LABEL ,descript); } void CMSTFIndicators::SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( const uint plot_index, const int ind_handle, const uint buffer_num) { CIndMSTF *obj= this .GetIndicatorObj(ind_handle, __FUNCTION__ ); if (obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to get indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return ; } :: PlotIndexSetString (plot_index, PLOT_LABEL ,obj.BufferDescription(buffer_num)); } void CMSTFIndicators::SetPlotShift( const uint plot_index, const int shift) { :: PlotIndexSetInteger (plot_index, PLOT_SHIFT ,shift); } string CMSTFIndicators::BufferDescription( const int ind_handle, const uint buffer_num) { CIndMSTF *obj= this .GetIndicatorObj(ind_handle, __FUNCTION__ ); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.BufferDescription(buffer_num) : :: StringFormat ( "%s: Failed to get indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ )); } void CMSTFIndicators::SetBufferInitValue( const int ind_handle, const uint buffer_num, const double value) { CIndMSTF *obj= this .GetIndicatorObj(ind_handle, __FUNCTION__ ); if (obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to get indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return ; } obj.SetBufferInitValue(buffer_num,value); } double CMSTFIndicators::BufferInitValue( const int ind_handle, const uint buffer_num) const { CIndMSTF *obj= this .GetIndicatorObj(ind_handle, __FUNCTION__ ); if (obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to get indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return WRONG_VALUE ; } return obj.BufferInitValue(buffer_num); } ENUM_LINE_STATE CMSTFIndicators::BufferLineState( const int ind_handle, const uint buffer_num, const int index) { CIndMSTF *obj= this .GetIndicatorObj(ind_handle, __FUNCTION__ ); if (obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to get indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return LINE_STATE_NONE; } return obj.BufferLineState(buffer_num,index); } ENUM_LINE_STATE CMSTFIndicators::BufferLineState( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ind_handle, const uint buffer_num, const int index) { CIndMSTF *obj= this .GetIndicatorObj(ind_handle, __FUNCTION__ ); if (obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to get indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return LINE_STATE_NONE; } datetime array[ 1 ]; if (:: CopyTime (symbol,timeframe,index, 1 ,array)!= 1 ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s::%s: Failed to get the time of the bar with index %ld. Error %lu" , __FUNCTION__ ,obj.Title(),index,:: GetLastError ()); return LINE_STATE_NONE; } int bar=:: iBarShift (obj. Symbol (),obj.Timeframe(),array[ 0 ]); return (bar!= WRONG_VALUE ? obj.BufferLineState(buffer_num,bar) : LINE_STATE_NONE); } ENUM_LINE_STATE CMSTFIndicators::BufferLineStateRelative( const int ind_handle, const int buffer_num, const int index, const double level0, const double level1= EMPTY_VALUE ) { CIndMSTF *obj= this .GetIndicatorObj(ind_handle, __FUNCTION__ ); if (obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to get indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return LINE_STATE_NONE; } return obj.BufferLineStateRelative(buffer_num,index,level0,level1); } ENUM_LINE_STATE CMSTFIndicators::BufferLineStateRelative( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ind_handle, const int buffer_num, const int index, const double level0, const double level1= EMPTY_VALUE ) { CIndMSTF *obj= this .GetIndicatorObj(ind_handle, __FUNCTION__ ); if (obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to get indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return LINE_STATE_NONE; } return obj.BufferLineStateRelative(symbol,timeframe,buffer_num,index,level0,level1); } string CMSTFIndicators::CategoryDescription( const int ind_handle) { CIndMSTF *obj= this .GetIndicatorObj(ind_handle, __FUNCTION__ ); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.CategoryDescription() : :: StringFormat ( "%s: Failed to get indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ )); } void CMSTFIndicators::SetID( const int ind_handle, const int id) { CIndMSTF *obj= this .GetIndicatorObj(ind_handle, __FUNCTION__ ); if (obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to get indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return ; } obj.SetID(id); } void CMSTFIndicators::SetDigits( const int ind_handle, const int digits) { CIndMSTF *obj= this .GetIndicatorObj(ind_handle, __FUNCTION__ ); if (obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to get indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return ; } obj.SetDigits(digits); } void CMSTFIndicators::SetDescription( const int ind_handle, const string descr) { CIndMSTF *obj= this .GetIndicatorObj(ind_handle, __FUNCTION__ ); if (obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to get indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return ; } obj.SetDescription(descr); } void CMSTFIndicators::SetBufferDescription( const int ind_handle, const uint buffer_num, const string descr) { CIndMSTF *obj= this .GetIndicatorObj(ind_handle, __FUNCTION__ ); if (obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to get indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return ; } obj.SetBufferDescription(buffer_num,descr); } bool CMSTFIndicators::IsSeries( const int ind_handle, const uint buffer_num) const { CIndMSTF *obj= this .GetIndicatorObj(ind_handle, __FUNCTION__ ); if (obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to get indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return false ; } return obj.IsSeries(buffer_num); } bool CMSTFIndicators::IsSynchronized( const int ind_handle) const { CIndMSTF *obj= this .GetIndicatorObj(ind_handle, __FUNCTION__ ); if (obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to get indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return false ; } return obj.IsSynchronized(); } ENUM_TIMEFRAMES CMSTFIndicators::Timeframe( const int ind_handle) const { CIndMSTF *obj= this .GetIndicatorObj(ind_handle, __FUNCTION__ ); if (obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to get indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return WRONG_VALUE ; } return obj.Timeframe(); } string CMSTFIndicators:: Symbol ( const int ind_handle) const { CIndMSTF *obj= this .GetIndicatorObj(ind_handle, __FUNCTION__ ); return (obj!= NULL ? obj. Symbol () : :: StringFormat ( "%s: Failed to get indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ )); } string CMSTFIndicators::Name( const int ind_handle) const { CIndMSTF *obj= this .GetIndicatorObj(ind_handle, __FUNCTION__ ); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.Name() : :: StringFormat ( "%s: Failed to get indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ )); } string CMSTFIndicators::Parameters( const int ind_handle) const { CIndMSTF *obj= this .GetIndicatorObj(ind_handle, __FUNCTION__ ); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.Parameters() : :: StringFormat ( "%s: Failed to get indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ )); } int CMSTFIndicators:: Digits ( const int ind_handle) const { CIndMSTF *obj= this .GetIndicatorObj(ind_handle, __FUNCTION__ ); if (obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to get indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return WRONG_VALUE ; } return obj. Digits (); } uint CMSTFIndicators::BuffersTotal( const int ind_handle) const { CIndMSTF *obj= this .GetIndicatorObj(ind_handle, __FUNCTION__ ); if (obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to get indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return 0 ; } return obj.BuffersTotal(); } uint CMSTFIndicators::RatesTotal( const int ind_handle) const { CIndMSTF *obj= this .GetIndicatorObj(ind_handle, __FUNCTION__ ); if (obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to get indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return 0 ; } return obj.RatesTotal(); } int CMSTFIndicators::ID( const int ind_handle) const { CIndMSTF *obj= this .GetIndicatorObj(ind_handle, __FUNCTION__ ); if (obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to get indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return WRONG_VALUE ; } return obj.ID(); } string CMSTFIndicators::Description( const int ind_handle) const { CIndMSTF *obj= this .GetIndicatorObj(ind_handle, __FUNCTION__ ); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.Description() : :: StringFormat ( "%s: Failed to get indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ )); } string CMSTFIndicators::Title( const int ind_handle) const { CIndMSTF *obj= this .GetIndicatorObj(ind_handle, __FUNCTION__ ); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.Title() : :: StringFormat ( "%s: Failed to get indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ )); } ENUM_IND_CATEGORY CMSTFIndicators::Category( const int ind_handle) const { CIndMSTF *obj= this .GetIndicatorObj(ind_handle, __FUNCTION__ ); if (obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to get indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return IND_CATEGORY_NONE; } return obj.Category(); } uint CMSTFIndicators::ParamsTotal( const int ind_handle) const { CIndMSTF *obj= this .GetIndicatorObj(ind_handle, __FUNCTION__ ); if (obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to get indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return 0 ; } return obj.ParamsTotal(); } MqlParam CMSTFIndicators::GetMqlParam( const int ind_handle, const int index) const { CIndMSTF *obj= this .GetIndicatorObj(ind_handle, __FUNCTION__ ); if (obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to get indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); MqlParam null; :: ZeroMemory (null); return null; } return obj.GetMqlParam(index); } string CMSTFIndicators::TimeframeDescription( const int ind_handle) const { CIndMSTF *obj= this .GetIndicatorObj(ind_handle, __FUNCTION__ ); return (obj!= NULL ? obj.Description() : :: StringFormat ( "%s: Failed to get indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ )); } int CMSTFIndicators::Calculated( const int ind_handle) const { CIndMSTF *obj= this .GetIndicatorObj(ind_handle, __FUNCTION__ ); if (obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to get indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return WRONG_VALUE ; } return obj.Calculated(); } ENUM_INDICATOR CMSTFIndicators::Type( const int ind_handle) const { CIndMSTF *obj= this .GetIndicatorObj(ind_handle, __FUNCTION__ ); if (obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Failed to get indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return ( ENUM_INDICATOR ) WRONG_VALUE ; } return ( ENUM_INDICATOR )obj.Type(); }

The logic of all methods is commented in the method listing. First, we get a pointer to the required indicator in the list, and then set or return its property or perform a calculation and return its result. All called methods were discussed above when discussing the base class of the multi-symbol, multi-period indicator.

Implementation of methods for creating new indicator objects:

int CMSTFIndicators::AddNewIndicator(CIndMSTF *ind_obj, const string source) { this .m_list.Sort(); int index= this .m_list.Search(ind_obj); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: The %s indicator with such parameters %s is already in the collection" ,source,ind_obj.Name(),ind_obj.Parameters()); delete ind_obj; ind_obj= this .m_list.At(index); return (ind_obj!= NULL ? ind_obj.Handle() : INVALID_HANDLE ); } if (! this .m_list.Add(ind_obj)) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Failed to add %s indicator to collection" ,source,ind_obj.Name()); delete ind_obj; return INVALID_HANDLE ; } if (! this .CreateIndicator(ind_obj)) return INVALID_HANDLE ; :: PrintFormat ( "%s: %s indicator (handle %ld) added to the collection" ,source,ind_obj.Title(),ind_obj.Handle()); return ind_obj.Handle(); } int CMSTFIndicators::AddNewAC( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CIndAC *ind_obj= new CIndAC(symbol,timeframe); if (ind_obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Failed to create AC indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return INVALID_HANDLE ; } return this .AddNewIndicator(ind_obj, __FUNCTION__ ); } int CMSTFIndicators::AddNewAD( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME applied_volume= VOLUME_TICK ) { CIndAD *ind_obj= new CIndAD(symbol,timeframe,applied_volume); if (ind_obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Failed to create A/D indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return INVALID_HANDLE ; } return this .AddNewIndicator(ind_obj, __FUNCTION__ ); } int CMSTFIndicators::AddNewADX( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int adx_period= 14 ) { CIndADX *ind_obj= new CIndADX(symbol,timeframe,adx_period); if (ind_obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Failed to create ADX indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return INVALID_HANDLE ; } return this .AddNewIndicator(ind_obj, __FUNCTION__ ); } int CMSTFIndicators::AddNewADXWilder( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int adx_period= 14 ) { CIndADXW *ind_obj= new CIndADXW(symbol,timeframe,adx_period); if (ind_obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Failed to create ADX Wilder indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return INVALID_HANDLE ; } return this .AddNewIndicator(ind_obj, __FUNCTION__ ); } int CMSTFIndicators::AddNewAlligator( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int jaw_period= 13 , const int jaw_shift= 8 , const int teeth_period= 8 , const int teeth_shift= 5 , const int lips_period= 5 , const int lips_shift= 3 , const ENUM_MA_METHOD ma_method= MODE_SMMA , const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price= PRICE_MEDIAN ) { CIndAlligator *ind_obj= new CIndAlligator(symbol,timeframe,jaw_period,jaw_shift,teeth_period,teeth_shift,lips_period,lips_shift,ma_method,applied_price); if (ind_obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Failed to create Alligator indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return INVALID_HANDLE ; } return this .AddNewIndicator(ind_obj, __FUNCTION__ ); } int CMSTFIndicators::AddNewAMA( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ama_period= 9 , const int fast_ma_period= 2 , const int slow_ma_period= 30 , const int ama_shift= 0 , const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price= PRICE_CLOSE ) { CIndAMA *ind_obj= new CIndAMA(symbol,timeframe,ama_period,fast_ma_period,slow_ma_period,ama_shift,applied_price); if (ind_obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Failed to create AMA indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return INVALID_HANDLE ; } return this .AddNewIndicator(ind_obj, __FUNCTION__ ); } int CMSTFIndicators::AddNewAO( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CIndAO *ind_obj= new CIndAO(symbol,timeframe); if (ind_obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Failed to create AO indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return INVALID_HANDLE ; } return this .AddNewIndicator(ind_obj, __FUNCTION__ ); } int CMSTFIndicators::AddNewATR( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period= 14 ) { CIndATR *ind_obj= new CIndATR(symbol,timeframe,ma_period); if (ind_obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Failed to create ATR indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return INVALID_HANDLE ; } return this .AddNewIndicator(ind_obj, __FUNCTION__ ); } int CMSTFIndicators::AddNewBearsPower( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period= 13 ) { CIndBears *ind_obj= new CIndBears(symbol,timeframe,ma_period); if (ind_obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Failed to create Bears indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return INVALID_HANDLE ; } return this .AddNewIndicator(ind_obj, __FUNCTION__ ); } int CMSTFIndicators::AddNewBullsPower( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period= 13 ) { CIndBulls *ind_obj= new CIndBulls(symbol,timeframe,ma_period); if (ind_obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Failed to create Bulls indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return INVALID_HANDLE ; } return this .AddNewIndicator(ind_obj, __FUNCTION__ ); } int CMSTFIndicators::AddNewBands( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int bands_period= 20 , const int bands_shift= 0 , const double deviation= 2.0 , const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price= PRICE_CLOSE ) { CIndBands *ind_obj= new CIndBands(symbol,timeframe,bands_period,bands_shift,deviation,applied_price); if (ind_obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Failed to create Bands indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return INVALID_HANDLE ; } return this .AddNewIndicator(ind_obj, __FUNCTION__ ); } int CMSTFIndicators::AddNewCCI( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period= 14 , const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price= PRICE_TYPICAL ) { CIndCCI *ind_obj= new CIndCCI(symbol,timeframe,ma_period,applied_price); if (ind_obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Failed to create CCI indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return INVALID_HANDLE ; } return this .AddNewIndicator(ind_obj, __FUNCTION__ ); } int CMSTFIndicators::AddNewChaikin( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int fast_ma_period= 3 , const int slow_ma_period= 10 , const ENUM_MA_METHOD ma_method= MODE_EMA , const ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME applied_volume= VOLUME_TICK ) { CIndCHO *ind_obj= new CIndCHO(symbol,timeframe,fast_ma_period,slow_ma_period,ma_method,applied_volume); if (ind_obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Failed to create Chaikin indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return INVALID_HANDLE ; } return this .AddNewIndicator(ind_obj, __FUNCTION__ ); } int CMSTFIndicators::AddNewDEMA( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period= 14 , const int ma_shift= 0 , const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price= PRICE_CLOSE ) { CIndDEMA *ind_obj= new CIndDEMA(symbol,timeframe,ma_period,ma_shift,applied_price); if (ind_obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Failed to create DEMA indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return INVALID_HANDLE ; } return this .AddNewIndicator(ind_obj, __FUNCTION__ ); } int CMSTFIndicators::AddNewDeMarker( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period= 14 ) { CIndDeM *ind_obj= new CIndDeM(symbol,timeframe,ma_period); if (ind_obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Failed to create DeMarker indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return INVALID_HANDLE ; } return this .AddNewIndicator(ind_obj, __FUNCTION__ ); } int CMSTFIndicators::AddNewEnvelopes( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period= 14 , const int ma_shift= 0 , const ENUM_MA_METHOD ma_method= MODE_SMA , const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price= PRICE_CLOSE , const double deviation= 0.1 ) { CIndEnvelopes *ind_obj= new CIndEnvelopes(symbol,timeframe,ma_method,ma_shift,ma_method,applied_price,deviation); if (ind_obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Failed to create Envelopes indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return INVALID_HANDLE ; } return this .AddNewIndicator(ind_obj, __FUNCTION__ ); } int CMSTFIndicators::AddNewForce( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period= 13 , const ENUM_MA_METHOD ma_method= MODE_SMA , const ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME applied_volume= VOLUME_TICK ) { CIndForce *ind_obj= new CIndForce(symbol,timeframe,ma_period,ma_method,applied_volume); if (ind_obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Failed to create Force indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return INVALID_HANDLE ; } return this .AddNewIndicator(ind_obj, __FUNCTION__ ); } int CMSTFIndicators::AddNewFractals( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { CIndFractals *ind_obj= new CIndFractals(symbol,timeframe); if (ind_obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Failed to create Fractals indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return INVALID_HANDLE ; } return this .AddNewIndicator(ind_obj, __FUNCTION__ ); } int CMSTFIndicators::AddNewFrAMA( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period= 14 , const int ma_shift= 0 , const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price= PRICE_CLOSE ) { CIndFrAMA *ind_obj= new CIndFrAMA(symbol,timeframe,ma_period,ma_shift,applied_price); if (ind_obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Failed to create FrAMA indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return INVALID_HANDLE ; } return this .AddNewIndicator(ind_obj, __FUNCTION__ ); } int CMSTFIndicators::AddNewGator( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int jaw_period= 13 , const int jaw_shift= 8 , const int teeth_period= 8 , const int teeth_shift= 5 , const int lips_period= 5 , const int lips_shift= 3 , const ENUM_MA_METHOD ma_method= MODE_SMMA , const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price= PRICE_MEDIAN ) { CIndGator *ind_obj= new CIndGator(symbol,timeframe,jaw_period,jaw_shift,teeth_period,teeth_shift,lips_period,lips_shift,ma_method,applied_price); if (ind_obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Failed to create Gator indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return INVALID_HANDLE ; } return this .AddNewIndicator(ind_obj, __FUNCTION__ ); } int CMSTFIndicators::AddNewIchimoku( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int tenkan_sen= 9 , const int kijun_sen= 26 , const int senkou_span_b= 52 ) { CIndIchimoku *ind_obj= new CIndIchimoku(symbol,timeframe,tenkan_sen,kijun_sen,senkou_span_b); if (ind_obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Failed to create Ichimoku indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return INVALID_HANDLE ; } return this .AddNewIndicator(ind_obj, __FUNCTION__ ); } int CMSTFIndicators::AddNewBWMFI( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME applied_volume= VOLUME_TICK ) { CIndBWMFI *ind_obj= new CIndBWMFI(symbol,timeframe,applied_volume); if (ind_obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Failed to create BW MFI indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return INVALID_HANDLE ; } return this .AddNewIndicator(ind_obj, __FUNCTION__ ); } int CMSTFIndicators::AddNewMomentum( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int mom_period= 14 , const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price= PRICE_CLOSE ) { CIndMomentum *ind_obj= new CIndMomentum(symbol,timeframe,mom_period,applied_price); if (ind_obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Failed to create Momentum indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return INVALID_HANDLE ; } return this .AddNewIndicator(ind_obj, __FUNCTION__ ); } int CMSTFIndicators::AddNewMFI( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period= 14 , const ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME applied_volume= VOLUME_TICK ) { CIndMFI *ind_obj= new CIndMFI(symbol,timeframe,ma_period,applied_volume); if (ind_obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Failed to create MFI indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return INVALID_HANDLE ; } return this .AddNewIndicator(ind_obj, __FUNCTION__ ); } int CMSTFIndicators::AddNewMA( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period= 10 , const int ma_shift= 0 , const ENUM_MA_METHOD ma_method= MODE_SMA , const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price= PRICE_CLOSE ) { CIndMA *ind_obj= new CIndMA(symbol,timeframe,ma_period,ma_shift,ma_method,applied_price); if (ind_obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Failed to create MA indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return INVALID_HANDLE ; } return this .AddNewIndicator(ind_obj, __FUNCTION__ ); } int CMSTFIndicators::AddNewOsMA( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int fast_ema_period= 12 , const int slow_ema_period= 26 , const int signal_period= 9 , const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price= PRICE_CLOSE ) { CIndOsMA *ind_obj= new CIndOsMA(symbol,timeframe,fast_ema_period,slow_ema_period,signal_period,applied_price); if (ind_obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Failed to create OsMA indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return INVALID_HANDLE ; } return this .AddNewIndicator(ind_obj, __FUNCTION__ ); } int CMSTFIndicators::AddNewMACD( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int fast_ema_period= 12 , const int slow_ema_period= 26 , const int signal_period= 9 , const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price= PRICE_CLOSE ) { CIndMACD *ind_obj= new CIndMACD(symbol,timeframe,fast_ema_period,slow_ema_period,signal_period,applied_price); if (ind_obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Failed to create MACD indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return INVALID_HANDLE ; } return this .AddNewIndicator(ind_obj, __FUNCTION__ ); } int CMSTFIndicators::AddNewOBV( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME applied_volume= VOLUME_TICK ) { CIndOBV *ind_obj= new CIndOBV(symbol,timeframe,applied_volume); if (ind_obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Failed to create OBV indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return INVALID_HANDLE ; } return this .AddNewIndicator(ind_obj, __FUNCTION__ ); } int CMSTFIndicators::AddNewSAR( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const double step= 0.02 , const double maximum= 0.2 ) { CIndSAR *ind_obj= new CIndSAR(symbol,timeframe,step,maximum); if (ind_obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Failed to create SAR indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return INVALID_HANDLE ; } return this .AddNewIndicator(ind_obj, __FUNCTION__ ); } int CMSTFIndicators::AddNewRSI( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period= 14 , const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price= PRICE_CLOSE ) { CIndRSI *ind_obj= new CIndRSI(symbol,timeframe,ma_period,applied_price); if (ind_obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Failed to create RSI indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return INVALID_HANDLE ; } return this .AddNewIndicator(ind_obj, __FUNCTION__ ); } int CMSTFIndicators::AddNewRVI( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period= 10 ) { CIndRVI *ind_obj= new CIndRVI(symbol,timeframe,ma_period); if (ind_obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Failed to create RVI indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return INVALID_HANDLE ; } return this .AddNewIndicator(ind_obj, __FUNCTION__ ); } int CMSTFIndicators::AddNewStdDev( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period= 20 , const int ma_shift= 0 , const ENUM_MA_METHOD ma_method= MODE_SMA , const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price= PRICE_CLOSE ) { CIndStdDev *ind_obj= new CIndStdDev(symbol,timeframe,ma_period,ma_shift,ma_method,applied_price); if (ind_obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Failed to create StdDev indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return INVALID_HANDLE ; } return this .AddNewIndicator(ind_obj, __FUNCTION__ ); } int CMSTFIndicators::AddNewStochastic( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int Kperiod= 5 , const int Dperiod= 3 , const int slowing= 3 , const ENUM_MA_METHOD ma_method= MODE_SMA , const ENUM_STO_PRICE price_field= STO_LOWHIGH ) { CIndStoch *ind_obj= new CIndStoch(symbol,timeframe,Kperiod,Dperiod,slowing,ma_method,price_field); if (ind_obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Failed to create Stochastic indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return INVALID_HANDLE ; } return this .AddNewIndicator(ind_obj, __FUNCTION__ ); } int CMSTFIndicators::AddNewTEMA( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period= 14 , const int ma_shift= 0 , const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price= PRICE_CLOSE ) { CIndTEMA *ind_obj= new CIndTEMA(symbol,timeframe,ma_period,ma_shift,applied_price); if (ind_obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Failed to create TEMA indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return INVALID_HANDLE ; } return this .AddNewIndicator(ind_obj, __FUNCTION__ ); } int CMSTFIndicators::AddNewTriX( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int ma_period= 14 , const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price= PRICE_CLOSE ) { CIndTriX *ind_obj= new CIndTriX(symbol,timeframe,ma_period,applied_price); if (ind_obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Failed to create TriX indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return INVALID_HANDLE ; } return this .AddNewIndicator(ind_obj, __FUNCTION__ ); } int CMSTFIndicators::AddNewWPR( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int calc_period= 14 ) { CIndWPR *ind_obj= new CIndWPR(symbol,timeframe,calc_period); if (ind_obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Failed to create WPR indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return INVALID_HANDLE ; } return this .AddNewIndicator(ind_obj, __FUNCTION__ ); } int CMSTFIndicators::AddNewVIDyA( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int cmo_period= 9 , const int ema_period= 12 , const int ma_shift= 0 , const ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price= PRICE_CLOSE ) { CIndVIDyA *ind_obj= new CIndVIDyA(symbol,timeframe,cmo_period,ema_period,ma_shift,applied_price); if (ind_obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Failed to create VIDyA indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return INVALID_HANDLE ; } return this .AddNewIndicator(ind_obj, __FUNCTION__ ); } int CMSTFIndicators::AddNewVolumes( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME applied_volume= VOLUME_TICK ) { CIndVolumes *ind_obj= new CIndVolumes(symbol,timeframe,applied_volume); if (ind_obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Failed to create Volumes indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ); return INVALID_HANDLE ; } return this .AddNewIndicator(ind_obj, __FUNCTION__ ); } int CMSTFIndicators::AddNewCustom( const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const string path, const string name, const uint buffers, const MqlParam ¶m[]) { CIndCustom *ind_obj= new CIndCustom(symbol,timeframe,path,name,buffers,param); if (ind_obj== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Failed to create %s custom indicator object" , __FUNCTION__ ,name); return INVALID_HANDLE ; } return this .AddNewIndicator(ind_obj, __FUNCTION__ ); }

All codes for the indicator collection class are ready. Each method is provided with comments describing its logic, so that they can be easily understood.







Testing

To test the classes of multi-indicators and their collection, let's create a simple indicator. The indicator will fetaure a selection from several moving averages. The purpose of these tests is to check the operation of classes with indicators that draw one line from one buffer in the main chart window. This purpose is best achieved using moving averages from the set of trend indicators in the client terminal. In the next articles, we will create templates for quickly creating and working with any indicators from the standard set provided in the terminal + working with custom indicators. Gradually, we will completely finalize the classes created today to work correctly with any type of indicators.

The test indicator will plot the lines of the created multi-indicators on the chart. The relevant data will be displayed on the dashboard. The creation of this dashboard was described in the first article of this series.

We will create two identical indicators inside one indicator. One of them will be calculated using the current chart data, and the second one will be calculated using the data of the symbol/period selected in the settings. This way, we will always see the moving average line on the current chart and the line of the same moving average, but created using data of a different chart period. It is possible to select a symbol from another chart, but then the lines will not match the price level.



Create a new indicator file named TestMSTFMovingAverages.mq5:





Select the OnTimer and OnChartEvent handlers:

Select two buffers to be plotted as lines in the main chart window:

You can use any buffer names, as they will be renamed in the code. Click "Finish" and get an indicator template:

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 2 #property indicator_plots 2 #property indicator_label1 "MA1" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 clrDodgerBlue #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 #property indicator_label2 "MA2" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color2 clrRed #property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width2 1 double MA1Buffer[]; double MA2Buffer[]; int OnInit () { SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,MA1Buffer, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 ,MA2Buffer, INDICATOR_DATA ); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { return (rates_total); } void OnTimer () { } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { }

In the global area, add an enumeration to select the type of the moving average, connect the multi-symbol multi-period indicators class file and the dashboard class file, and declare input variables.

Rename the buffers to provide a more meaningful representation and declare global indicator variables:



#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 2 #property indicator_plots 2 enum ENUM_USED_MA { USED_MA_AMA = IND_AMA , USED_MA_DEMA = IND_DEMA , USED_MA_FRAMA = IND_FRAMA , USED_MA_MA = IND_MA , USED_MA_TEMA = IND_TEMA , USED_MA_VIDYA = IND_VIDYA , }; #property indicator_label1 "MA1" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 clrDodgerBlue #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 #property indicator_label2 "MA2" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color2 clrRed #property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width2 1 #include <IndMSTF\IndMSTF.mqh> #include <Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh> input ENUM_USED_MA InpIndicator = USED_MA_MA; input string InpSymbol = NULL ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpTimeframe = PERIOD_CURRENT ; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpPrice = PRICE_CLOSE ; input ENUM_MA_METHOD InpMethod = MODE_SMA ; input int InpShift = 0 ; input bool InpAsSeries = true ; double BufferMA1[]; double BufferMA2[]; int handle_ma1; int handle_ma2; CMSTFIndicators indicators; CDashboard *panel= NULL ; int mouse_bar_index;

Inside the OnInit() handler, enter the creation of a timer, assign plot buffers, create handles for the selected indicators and create a dashboard:



int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 1 ); SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,BufferMA1, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 ,BufferMA2, INDICATOR_DATA ); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferMA1,InpAsSeries); ArraySetAsSeries (BufferMA2,InpAsSeries); int width= 0 ; switch (InpIndicator) { case USED_MA_AMA : handle_ma1=indicators.AddNewAMA( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT , 9 , 2 , 30 ,InpShift); handle_ma2=indicators.AddNewAMA(InpSymbol,InpTimeframe, 9 , 2 , 30 ,InpShift); width= 269 ; break ; case USED_MA_DEMA : handle_ma1=indicators.AddNewDEMA( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT , 14 ,InpShift,InpPrice); handle_ma2=indicators.AddNewDEMA(InpSymbol,InpTimeframe, 14 ,InpShift,InpPrice); width= 255 ; break ; case USED_MA_FRAMA : handle_ma1=indicators.AddNewFrAMA( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT , 14 ,InpShift,InpPrice); handle_ma2=indicators.AddNewFrAMA(InpSymbol,InpTimeframe, 14 ,InpShift,InpPrice); width= 259 ; break ; case USED_MA_TEMA : handle_ma1=indicators.AddNewTEMA( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT , 14 ,InpShift,InpPrice); handle_ma2=indicators.AddNewTEMA(InpSymbol,InpTimeframe, 14 ,InpShift,InpPrice); width= 253 ; break ; case USED_MA_VIDYA : handle_ma1=indicators.AddNewVIDyA( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT , 9 , 12 ,InpShift,InpPrice); handle_ma2=indicators.AddNewVIDyA(InpSymbol,InpTimeframe, 9 , 12 ,InpShift,InpPrice); width= 267 ; break ; default : handle_ma1=indicators.AddNewMA( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT , 10 ,InpShift,InpMethod,InpPrice); handle_ma2=indicators.AddNewMA(InpSymbol,InpTimeframe, 10 ,InpShift,InpMethod,InpPrice); width= 231 ; break ; } if (handle_ma1== INVALID_HANDLE || handle_ma2== INVALID_HANDLE ) return INIT_FAILED ; indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 0 ,handle_ma1, 0 ); indicators.SetPlotLabelFromBuffer( 1 ,handle_ma2, 0 ); indicators.SetBufferInitValue(handle_ma1, 0 , EMPTY_VALUE ); indicators.SetBufferInitValue(handle_ma2, 0 , EMPTY_VALUE ); indicators.SetPlotShift( 0 ,InpShift); indicators.SetPlotShift( 1 ,InpShift); panel= new CDashboard( 1 , 20 , 20 ,width, 264 ); if (panel== NULL ) { Print ( "Error. Failed to create panel object" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } panel.SetFontParams( "Calibri" , 9 ); panel.View( Symbol ()+ ", " + StringSubstr ( EnumToString ( Period ()), 7 )); panel.CreateNewTable( 0 ); panel.DrawGrid( 0 , 2 , 20 , 6 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 1 ); int y1=panel.TableY2( 0 )+ 22 ; panel.DrawGrid( 1 , 2 ,y1, 2 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); panel.CreateNewTable( 2 ); int y2=panel.TableY2( 1 )+ 3 ; panel.DrawGrid( 2 , 2 ,y2, 3 , 2 , 18 ,width/ 2 - 2 ); mouse_bar_index= 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index, TimeCurrent ()); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Add the OnDeinit() handler:

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); if (panel!= NULL ) delete panel; Comment ( "" ); }

In the OnCalculate() handler, call the calculation of all multi-symbol multi-period indicators. If calculation fails, exit the handler and return zero to recalculate the indicators on the next tick.

After successful calculation, the data in the array-buffers of indicator objects already exists and can be displayed in the dashboard. After displaying the data on the dashboard, output data from the calculated buffers to the indicator's plot buffers:

int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { int limit=rates_total-prev_calculated; if (limit> 1 ) { limit=rates_total- 1 ; } if (!indicators.Calculate()) return 0 ; DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time[mouse_bar_index]); if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_ma1, 0 ,limit,BufferMA1)) return 0 ; if (!indicators.DataToBuffer( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_ma2, 0 ,limit,BufferMA2)) return 0 ; return (rates_total); }

In the indicator timer, call the timer of the indicator collection object:

void OnTimer () { indicators. OnTimer (); }

In the OnChartEvent() handler, call the dashboard object event handler and process cursor movements to determine the bar where it is located:

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { panel. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE || id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { datetime time= 0 ; double price= 0 ; int wnd= 0 ; if ( ChartXYToTimePrice ( ChartID (),( int )lparam,( int )dparam,wnd,time,price)) { mouse_bar_index= iBarShift ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,time); DrawData(mouse_bar_index,time); } } if (id> CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Event id=%ld, object id (lparam): %lu, event message (sparam): %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,id,lparam,sparam); } }

Function that displays multi-indicator data on the dashboard:

void DrawData( const int index, const datetime time) { MqlRates rates[ 1 ]; if ( CopyRates ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,index, 1 ,rates)!= 1 ) return ; int size= 0 ; uint flags= 0 ; uint angle= 0 ; string name=panel.FontParams(size,flags,angle); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 , FW_BOLD ); panel.DrawText( "Bar data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 0 )- 16 , clrMaroon ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.DrawText( "Indicators data [" +( string )index+ "]" , 3 ,panel.TableY1( 1 )- 16 , clrGreen ,panel.Width()- 6 ); panel.SetFontParams(name, 9 ); panel.DrawText( "Date" , panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_DATE ), panel.CellX( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Time" , panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( TimeToString ( rates[ 0 ].time, TIME_MINUTES ), panel.CellX( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Open" , panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].open, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "High" , panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].high, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 3 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Low" , panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].low, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 4 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText( "Close" , panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText( DoubleToString (rates[ 0 ].close, Digits ()), panel.CellX( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 0 , 5 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 90 ); panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_ma1), panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value1=indicators.GetData(handle_ma1, 0 ,index); string value_str1=(value1!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value1,indicators. Digits (handle_ma1)) : " " ); panel.DrawText(value_str1,panel.CellX( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state1=indicators.BufferLineState( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_ma1, 0 ,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state1),panel.CellX( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 1 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); panel.DrawText(indicators.Title(handle_ma2), panel.CellX( 2 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 0 , 0 )+ 2 ); double value2=indicators.GetDataTo( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_ma2, 0 ,index); string value_str2=(value2!= EMPTY_VALUE ? DoubleToString (value2,indicators. Digits (handle_ma2)) : " " ); panel.DrawText(value_str2,panel.CellX( 2 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 2 , 0 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); panel.DrawText( "Line state" , panel.CellX( 2 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 1 , 0 )+ 2 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE state2=indicators.BufferLineState( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_ma2, 0 ,index); panel.DrawText(BufferLineStateDescription(state2),panel.CellX( 2 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 ,panel.CellY( 2 , 1 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); double value21=indicators.GetDataTo( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_ma2, 0 ,index+ 1 ); ENUM_LINE_STATE stateR=indicators.BufferLineStateRelative( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT ,handle_ma1, 0 ,index,value2,value21); string ma1=indicators.Name(handle_ma1); string ma2=indicators.Name(handle_ma2); string state_relative= ( stateR==LINE_STATE_ABOVE ? StringFormat ( "%s1 > %s2" ,ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_BELOW ? StringFormat ( "%s1 < %s2" ,ma1,ma2) : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_DOWN ? "Top-down crossing" : stateR==LINE_STATE_CROSS_UP ? "Bottom-up crossing" : BufferLineStateDescription(stateR) ); panel.DrawText( StringFormat ( "%s1 vs %s2" ,ma1,ma2), panel.CellX( 2 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 2 , 0 )+ 2 ); panel.DrawText(state_relative, panel.CellX( 2 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , panel.CellY( 2 , 2 , 1 )+ 2 , clrNONE , 110 ); ChartRedraw ( ChartID ()); }

As you can see, we can calculate multi-symbol, multi-period indicators by simply calling the Calculate() method of the indicator collection class. After successful calculation, all data is already available. This data can be accessed and processed from Expert Advisors. In indicators, after successful calculation, data can be displayed on a chart in the form of lines using the DataToBuffer() method of the indicator collection class. That's all you need to calculate and display multi-indicators on the chart.

After compiling the test indicator, we will launch it on a chart with a period of M1, in the settings we will select the current symbol and the calculation period of the indicator M5. In this case, two moving averages selected in the indicator settings will be created. One of them will be calculated using the current chart data, and the second one will be based on the data from a five-minute chart period. By switching the chart timeframe, you can see how two lines are drawn on M1: one will correspond to the moving average calculated on M1, and the second line will correspond to the moving average calculated on M5. If you switch the chart to M5, only one indicator will be created, since the second one will be identical to the first one, and it will not be created. If you switch the chart to M15, then one indicator will be calculated for M15, and the second for M5, and it will also be displayed on the chart.





As you can see, the declared functionality works and we can see indicators in the main chart window. Multiple indicators are created while using one buffer.



The files of all classes and the test indicator are available in the attachment.





Conclusion

Today we have created functionality for quickly creating multi-symbol multi-period indicators and receiving their data in indicators as well as plotting the calculated indicators in the main chart window. In the following articles we will create templates for creating other multi-symbol, multi-period standard indicators that plot their data in the main chart window, and not only with one buffer. As a result, we will get a convenient tool for quickly turning any indicators into multi-symbol, multi-period versions. The multi-indicator classes are likely to be further developed as we will create other standard and custom indicators.

