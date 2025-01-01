DokumentationKategorien
market_book_get

Gibt ein Tupel aus BookInfo mit den Einträgen der Markttiefe für das angegebene Symbol zurück.

market_book_get(
   symbol      // Name des Finanzinstruments
 

symbol

[in]  Name des Finanzinstruments. Benötigter unbenannter Parameter.

Rückgabewert

Gibt den Inhalt der Markttiefe als Tupel der Einträge aus BookInfo zurück, die den Ordertyp, Preis und Volumen in Lots enthalten. BookInfo ist ähnlich der Struktur MqlBookInfo.

Rückgabe von None im Falle eines Fehlers. Die Information über den Fehler kann über last_error() abgerufen werden.

Hinweis

Das Abonnieren der Änderungsereignisse der Markttiefe sollte vorab mit der Funktion market_book_add() erfolgen.

Die Funktion ist ähnlich wie MarketBookGet.

 

Beispiel:

import MetaTrader5 as mt5
import time
# Datenanzeige des Pakets von MetaTrader 5
print("MetaTrader5 package author: ",mt5.__author__)
print("MetaTrader5 package version: ",mt5.__version__)
print("")
 
# Verbindung zum MetaTrader 5 Terminal herstellen
if not mt5.initialize():
    print("initialize() failed, error code =",mt5.last_error())
   # Schließen der Verbindung zum MetaTrader 5
    mt5.shutdown()
    quit()
 
# Abonnieren der Aktualisierungen der Markttiefe für EURUSD (Depth of Market)
if mt5.market_book_add('EURUSD'):
  # Abrufen der Daten der Markttiefe 10 mal in einer Schleife
   for i in range(10):
        # Abrufen des Inhalts der Markttiefe (Depth of Market)
        items = mt5.market_book_get('EURUSD')
        # Darstellung der gesamten Markttiefe 'wie besehen' in einer einzigen Zeichenkette
        print(items)
        # hier die Einzeldarstellung von jeder Order für mehr Klarheit
        if items:
            for it in items:
                # Order-Inhalt
                print(it._asdict())
        # 5 Sek. Pause vor der nächsten Abfrage der Daten der Markttiefe
        time.sleep(5)
  # Beenden des Abonnements für die Aktualisierungen der Markttiefe (Depth of Market) 
   mt5.market_book_release('EURUSD')
else:
    print("mt5.market_book_add('EURUSD') failed, error code =",mt5.last_error())
 
# Schließen der Verbindung zum MetaTrader 5
mt5.shutdown()
 
 
Ergebnis:
MetaTrader5 package author:  MetaQuotes Software Corp.
MetaTrader5 package version:  5.0.34
 
(BookInfo(type=1, price=1.20038, volume=250, volume_dbl=250.0), BookInfo(type=1, price=1.20032, volume=100, volume...
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20038, 'volume': 250, 'volume_dbl': 250.0}
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20032, 'volume': 100, 'volume_dbl': 100.0}
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.2003, 'volume': 50, 'volume_dbl': 50.0}
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20028, 'volume': 36, 'volume_dbl': 36.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20026, 'volume': 36, 'volume_dbl': 36.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20025, 'volume': 50, 'volume_dbl': 50.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20023, 'volume': 100, 'volume_dbl': 100.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20017, 'volume': 250, 'volume_dbl': 250.0}
