import MetaTrader5 as mt5

import pandas as pd

# Datenanzeige des Pakets von MetaTrader 5

print("MetaTrader5 package author: ",mt5.__author__)

print("MetaTrader5 package version: ",mt5.__version__)



# Verbindung zum MetaTrader 5 Terminal herstellen

if not mt5.initialize():

print("initialize() failed, error code =",mt5.last_error())

quit()



# Verbindung mit dem Handelskonto unter Angabe von Passwort und Server herstellen

authorized=mt5.login(25115284, password="gqz0343lbdm")

if authorized:

account_info=mt5.account_info()

if account_info!=None:

# Anzeige der Daten des Handelskontos 'as is'

print(account_info)

# Anzeige der Daten des Handelskontos als Liste

print("Show account_info()._asdict():")

account_info_dict = mt5.account_info()._asdict()

for prop in account_info_dict:

print(" {}={}".format(prop, account_info_dict[prop]))

print()



# Konvertieren und Ausdrucken der Liste als DataFrame

df=pd.DataFrame(list(account_info_dict.items()),columns=['property','value'])

print("account_info() as dataframe:")

print(df)

else:

print("failed to connect to trade account 25115284 with password=gqz0343lbdm, error code =",mt5.last_error())



# Schließen der Verbindung zum MetaTrader 5

mt5.shutdown()





Ergebnis:

MetaTrader5 package author: MetaQuotes Software Corp.

MetaTrader5 package version: 5.0.29

AccountInfo(login=25115284, trade_mode=0, leverage=100, limit_orders=200, margin_so_mode=0, ....

Show account_info()._asdict():

login=25115284

trade_mode=0

leverage=100

limit_orders=200

margin_so_mode=0

trade_allowed=True

trade_expert=True

margin_mode=2

currency_digits=2

fifo_close=False

balance=99511.4

credit=0.0

profit=41.82

equity=99553.22

margin=98.18

margin_free=99455.04

margin_level=101398.67590140559

margin_so_call=50.0

margin_so_so=30.0

margin_initial=0.0

margin_maintenance=0.0

assets=0.0

liabilities=0.0

commission_blocked=0.0

server=MetaQuotes-Demo

currency=USD

company=MetaQuotes Software Corp.



account_info() as dataframe

property value

0 login 25115284

1 trade_mode 0

2 leverage 100

3 limit_orders 200

4 margin_so_mode 0

5 trade_allowed True

6 trade_expert True

7 margin_mode 2

8 currency_digits 2

9 fifo_close False

10 balance 99588.3

11 credit 0

12 profit -45.13

13 equity 99543.2

14 margin 54.37

15 margin_free 99488.8

16 margin_level 183085

17 margin_so_call 50

18 margin_so_so 30

19 margin_initial 0

20 margin_maintenance 0

21 assets 0

22 liabilities 0

23 commission_blocked 0

24 name James Smith

25 server MetaQuotes-Demo

26 currency USD

27 company MetaQuotes Software Corp.