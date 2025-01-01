DokumentationKategorien
account_info

Informationsabruf des aktuellen Handelskontos.

account_info()

Rückgabewert

Rückgabe der Information als Struktur eines benannten Tupels (namedtuple). Im Falle eines Fehlers wird nichts zurückgegeben. Die Information über den Fehler kann über last_error() abgerufen werden.

Hinweis

Die Funktion gibt alle Daten in einem Aufruf zurück, die einzeln mit AccountInfoInteger, AccountInfoDouble und AccountInfoString erhalten werden könnten.

Beispiel:

import MetaTrader5 as mt5
import pandas as pd
# Datenanzeige des Pakets von MetaTrader 5
print("MetaTrader5 package author: ",mt5.__author__)
print("MetaTrader5 package version: ",mt5.__version__)
 
# Verbindung zum MetaTrader 5 Terminal herstellen
if not mt5.initialize():
    print("initialize() failed, error code =",mt5.last_error())
    quit()
 
# Verbindung mit dem Handelskonto unter Angabe von Passwort und Server herstellen
authorized=mt5.login(25115284password="gqz0343lbdm")
if authorized:
    account_info=mt5.account_info()
    if account_info!=None:
        # Anzeige der Daten des Handelskontos 'as is'
        print(account_info)
        # Anzeige der Daten des Handelskontos als Liste
        print("Show account_info()._asdict():")
        account_info_dict = mt5.account_info()._asdict()
        for prop in account_info_dict:
            print("  {}={}".format(prop, account_info_dict[prop]))
        print()
 
       # Konvertieren und Ausdrucken der Liste als DataFrame
        df=pd.DataFrame(list(account_info_dict.items()),columns=['property','value'])
        print("account_info() as dataframe:")
        print(df)
else:
    print("failed to connect to trade account 25115284 with password=gqz0343lbdm, error code =",mt5.last_error())
 
# Schließen der Verbindung zum MetaTrader 5
mt5.shutdown()
 
 
Ergebnis:
MetaTrader5 package author:  MetaQuotes Software Corp.
MetaTrader5 package version:  5.0.29
AccountInfo(login=25115284, trade_mode=0, leverage=100, limit_orders=200, margin_so_mode=0, ....
Show account_info()._asdict():
  login=25115284
  trade_mode=0
  leverage=100
  limit_orders=200
  margin_so_mode=0
  trade_allowed=True
  trade_expert=True
  margin_mode=2
  currency_digits=2
  fifo_close=False
  balance=99511.4
  credit=0.0
  profit=41.82
  equity=99553.22
  margin=98.18
  margin_free=99455.04
  margin_level=101398.67590140559
  margin_so_call=50.0
  margin_so_so=30.0
  margin_initial=0.0
  margin_maintenance=0.0
  assets=0.0
  liabilities=0.0
  commission_blocked=0.0
  server=MetaQuotes-Demo
  currency=USD
  company=MetaQuotes Software Corp.
 
account_info() as dataframe
              property                      value
0                login                   25115284
1           trade_mode                          0
2             leverage                        100
3         limit_orders                        200
4       margin_so_mode                          0
5        trade_allowed                       True
6         trade_expert                       True
7          margin_mode                          2
8      currency_digits                          2
9           fifo_close                      False
10             balance                    99588.3
11              credit                          0
12              profit                     -45.13
13              equity                    99543.2
14              margin                      54.37
15         margin_free                    99488.8
16        margin_level                     183085
17      margin_so_call                         50
18        margin_so_so                         30
19      margin_initial                          0
20  margin_maintenance                          0
21              assets                          0
22         liabilities                          0
23  commission_blocked                          0
24                name                James Smith
25              server            MetaQuotes-Demo
26            currency                        USD
27             company  MetaQuotes Software Corp.

Siehe auch

initialize, shutdown, login