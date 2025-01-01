import MetaTrader5 as mt5

# Datenanzeige des Pakets von MetaTrader 5

print("MetaTrader5 package author: ",mt5.__author__)

print("MetaTrader5 package version: ",mt5.__version__)



# Verbindung herstellen zum MetaTrader 5 Terminal

if not mt5.initialize():

print("initialize() failed, error code =",mt5.last_error())

quit()



# Prüfen auf die Existenz von offenen Positionen

positions_total=mt5.positions_total()

if positions_total>0:

print("Total positions=",positions_total)

else:

print("Positions not found")



# Schließen der Verbindung zum MetaTrader 5

mt5.shutdown()