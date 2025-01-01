import MetaTrader5 as mt5

import time

# mostramos los datos sobre el paquete MetaTrader5

print("MetaTrader5 package author: ",mt5.__author__)

print("MetaTrader5 package version: ",mt5.__version__)

print("")



# establecemos la conexión con el terminal MetaTrader 5

if not mt5.initialize():

print("initialize() failed, error code =",mt5.last_error())

# finalizamos la conexión con el terminal MetaTrader 5

mt5.shutdown()

quit()



# nos suscribimos a la obtención de actualizaciones en la profundidad de mercado del símbolo EURUSD (Depth of Market)

if mt5.market_book_add('EURUSD'):

# obtenemos 10 veces en un ciclo los datos de la profundidad de mercado

for i in range(10):

# obtenemos el contenido de la profundidad de mercado (Depth of Market)

items = mt5.market_book_get('EURUSD')

# mostramos la profundidad de mercado completa con una sola línea como está

print(items)

# ahora, mostramos cada solicitud aparte, para mayor visibilidad

if items:

for it in items:

# contenido de la solicitud

print(it._asdict())

# hacemos una pausa de 5 segundos antes de la siguiente solicitud de la profundidad de mercado

time.sleep(5)

# cancelamos la suscripción a las actualizaciones en la profundidad de mercado (Depth of Market)

mt5.market_book_release('EURUSD')

else:

print("mt5.market_book_add('EURUSD') failed, error code =",mt5.last_error())



# finalizamos la conexión con el terminal MetaTrader 5

mt5.shutdown()





Resultado:

MetaTrader5 package author: MetaQuotes Software Corp.

MetaTrader5 package version: 5.0.34



(BookInfo(type=1, price=1.20038, volume=250, volume_dbl=250.0), BookInfo(type=1, price=1.20032, volume=100, volume...

{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20038, 'volume': 250, 'volume_dbl': 250.0}

{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20032, 'volume': 100, 'volume_dbl': 100.0}

{'type': 1, 'price': 1.2003, 'volume': 50, 'volume_dbl': 50.0}

{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20028, 'volume': 36, 'volume_dbl': 36.0}

{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20026, 'volume': 36, 'volume_dbl': 36.0}

{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20025, 'volume': 50, 'volume_dbl': 50.0}

{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20023, 'volume': 100, 'volume_dbl': 100.0}

{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20017, 'volume': 250, 'volume_dbl': 250.0}

(BookInfo(type=1, price=1.2004299999999999, volume=250, volume_dbl=250.0), BookInfo(type=1, price=1.20037, volume...

{'type': 1, 'price': 1.2004299999999999, 'volume': 250, 'volume_dbl': 250.0}

{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20037, 'volume': 100, 'volume_dbl': 100.0}

{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20036, 'volume': 50, 'volume_dbl': 50.0}

{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20034, 'volume': 36, 'volume_dbl': 36.0}

{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20031, 'volume': 36, 'volume_dbl': 36.0}

{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20029, 'volume': 50, 'volume_dbl': 50.0}

{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20028, 'volume': 100, 'volume_dbl': 100.0}

{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20022, 'volume': 250, 'volume_dbl': 250.0}

(BookInfo(type=1, price=1.2004299999999999, volume=250, volume_dbl=250.0), BookInfo(type=1, price=1.20037, volume...

{'type': 1, 'price': 1.2004299999999999, 'volume': 250, 'volume_dbl': 250.0}

{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20037, 'volume': 100, 'volume_dbl': 100.0}

{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20036, 'volume': 50, 'volume_dbl': 50.0}

{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20034, 'volume': 36, 'volume_dbl': 36.0}

{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20031, 'volume': 36, 'volume_dbl': 36.0}

{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20029, 'volume': 50, 'volume_dbl': 50.0}

{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20028, 'volume': 100, 'volume_dbl': 100.0}

{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20022, 'volume': 250, 'volume_dbl': 250.0}

(BookInfo(type=1, price=1.20036, volume=250, volume_dbl=250.0), BookInfo(type=1, price=1.20029, volume=100, volume...

{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20036, 'volume': 250, 'volume_dbl': 250.0}

{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20029, 'volume': 100, 'volume_dbl': 100.0}

{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20028, 'volume': 50, 'volume_dbl': 50.0}

{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20026, 'volume': 36, 'volume_dbl': 36.0}

{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20023, 'volume': 36, 'volume_dbl': 36.0}

{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20022, 'volume': 50, 'volume_dbl': 50.0}

{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20021, 'volume': 100, 'volume_dbl': 100.0}

{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20014, 'volume': 250, 'volume_dbl': 250.0}

(BookInfo(type=1, price=1.20035, volume=250, volume_dbl=250.0), BookInfo(type=1, price=1.20029, volume=100, volume...

{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20035, 'volume': 250, 'volume_dbl': 250.0}

{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20029, 'volume': 100, 'volume_dbl': 100.0}

{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20027, 'volume': 50, 'volume_dbl': 50.0}

{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20025, 'volume': 36, 'volume_dbl': 36.0}

{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20023, 'volume': 36, 'volume_dbl': 36.0}

{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20022, 'volume': 50, 'volume_dbl': 50.0}

{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20021, 'volume': 100, 'volume_dbl': 100.0}

{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20014, 'volume': 250, 'volume_dbl': 250.0}

(BookInfo(type=1, price=1.20037, volume=250, volume_dbl=250.0), BookInfo(type=1, price=1.20031, volume=100, volume...

{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20037, 'volume': 250, 'volume_dbl': 250.0}

{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20031, 'volume': 100, 'volume_dbl': 100.0}

{'type': 1, 'price': 1.2003, 'volume': 50, 'volume_dbl': 50.0}

{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20028, 'volume': 36, 'volume_dbl': 36.0}

{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20025, 'volume': 36, 'volume_dbl': 36.0}

{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20023, 'volume': 50, 'volume_dbl': 50.0}

{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20022, 'volume': 100, 'volume_dbl': 100.0}

{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20016, 'volume': 250, 'volume_dbl': 250.0}