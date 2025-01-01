market_book_get

Returns a tuple from BookInfo featuring Market Depth entries for the specified symbol.

market_book_get(

symbol

)

symbol

[in] Financial instrument name. Required unnamed parameter.

Return Value

Returns the Market Depth content as a tuple from BookInfo entries featuring order type, price and volume in lots. BookInfo is similar to the MqlBookInfo structure.

Return None in case of an error. The info on the error can be obtained using last_error().

Note

The subscription to the Market Depth change events should be preliminarily performed using the market_book_add() function.

The function is similar to MarketBookGet.

Example:

import MetaTrader5 as mt5

import time

# display data on the MetaTrader 5 package

print("MetaTrader5 package author: ",mt5.__author__)

print("MetaTrader5 package version: ",mt5.__version__)

print("")



# establish connection to the MetaTrader 5 terminal

if not mt5.initialize():

print("initialize() failed, error code =",mt5.last_error())

# shut down connection to the MetaTrader 5 terminal

mt5.shutdown()

quit()



# subscribe to market depth updates for EURUSD (Depth of Market)

if mt5.market_book_add('EURUSD'):

# get the market depth data 10 times in a loop

for i in range(10):

# get the market depth content (Depth of Market)

items = mt5.market_book_get('EURUSD')

# display the entire market depth 'as is' in a single string

print(items)

# now display each order separately for more clarity

if items:

for it in items:

# order content

print(it._asdict())

# pause for 5 seconds before the next request of the market depth data

time.sleep(5)

# cancel the subscription to the market depth updates (Depth of Market)

mt5.market_book_release('EURUSD')

else:

print("mt5.market_book_add('EURUSD') failed, error code =",mt5.last_error())



# shut down connection to the MetaTrader 5 terminal

mt5.shutdown()





Result:

MetaTrader5 package author: MetaQuotes Software Corp.

MetaTrader5 package version: 5.0.34



(BookInfo(type=1, price=1.20038, volume=250, volume_dbl=250.0), BookInfo(type=1, price=1.20032, volume=100, volume...

{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20038, 'volume': 250, 'volume_dbl': 250.0}

{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20032, 'volume': 100, 'volume_dbl': 100.0}

{'type': 1, 'price': 1.2003, 'volume': 50, 'volume_dbl': 50.0}

{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20028, 'volume': 36, 'volume_dbl': 36.0}

{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20026, 'volume': 36, 'volume_dbl': 36.0}

{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20025, 'volume': 50, 'volume_dbl': 50.0}

{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20023, 'volume': 100, 'volume_dbl': 100.0}

{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20017, 'volume': 250, 'volume_dbl': 250.0}

(BookInfo(type=1, price=1.2004299999999999, volume=250, volume_dbl=250.0), BookInfo(type=1, price=1.20037, volume...

{'type': 1, 'price': 1.2004299999999999, 'volume': 250, 'volume_dbl': 250.0}

{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20037, 'volume': 100, 'volume_dbl': 100.0}

{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20036, 'volume': 50, 'volume_dbl': 50.0}

{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20034, 'volume': 36, 'volume_dbl': 36.0}

{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20031, 'volume': 36, 'volume_dbl': 36.0}

{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20029, 'volume': 50, 'volume_dbl': 50.0}

{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20028, 'volume': 100, 'volume_dbl': 100.0}

{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20022, 'volume': 250, 'volume_dbl': 250.0}

(BookInfo(type=1, price=1.2004299999999999, volume=250, volume_dbl=250.0), BookInfo(type=1, price=1.20037, volume...

{'type': 1, 'price': 1.2004299999999999, 'volume': 250, 'volume_dbl': 250.0}

{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20037, 'volume': 100, 'volume_dbl': 100.0}

{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20036, 'volume': 50, 'volume_dbl': 50.0}

{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20034, 'volume': 36, 'volume_dbl': 36.0}

{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20031, 'volume': 36, 'volume_dbl': 36.0}

{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20029, 'volume': 50, 'volume_dbl': 50.0}

{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20028, 'volume': 100, 'volume_dbl': 100.0}

{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20022, 'volume': 250, 'volume_dbl': 250.0}

(BookInfo(type=1, price=1.20036, volume=250, volume_dbl=250.0), BookInfo(type=1, price=1.20029, volume=100, volume...

{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20036, 'volume': 250, 'volume_dbl': 250.0}

{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20029, 'volume': 100, 'volume_dbl': 100.0}

{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20028, 'volume': 50, 'volume_dbl': 50.0}

{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20026, 'volume': 36, 'volume_dbl': 36.0}

{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20023, 'volume': 36, 'volume_dbl': 36.0}

{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20022, 'volume': 50, 'volume_dbl': 50.0}

{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20021, 'volume': 100, 'volume_dbl': 100.0}

{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20014, 'volume': 250, 'volume_dbl': 250.0}

(BookInfo(type=1, price=1.20035, volume=250, volume_dbl=250.0), BookInfo(type=1, price=1.20029, volume=100, volume...

{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20035, 'volume': 250, 'volume_dbl': 250.0}

{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20029, 'volume': 100, 'volume_dbl': 100.0}

{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20027, 'volume': 50, 'volume_dbl': 50.0}

{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20025, 'volume': 36, 'volume_dbl': 36.0}

{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20023, 'volume': 36, 'volume_dbl': 36.0}

{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20022, 'volume': 50, 'volume_dbl': 50.0}

{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20021, 'volume': 100, 'volume_dbl': 100.0}

{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20014, 'volume': 250, 'volume_dbl': 250.0}

(BookInfo(type=1, price=1.20037, volume=250, volume_dbl=250.0), BookInfo(type=1, price=1.20031, volume=100, volume...

{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20037, 'volume': 250, 'volume_dbl': 250.0}

{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20031, 'volume': 100, 'volume_dbl': 100.0}

{'type': 1, 'price': 1.2003, 'volume': 50, 'volume_dbl': 50.0}

{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20028, 'volume': 36, 'volume_dbl': 36.0}

{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20025, 'volume': 36, 'volume_dbl': 36.0}

{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20023, 'volume': 50, 'volume_dbl': 50.0}

{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20022, 'volume': 100, 'volume_dbl': 100.0}

{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20016, 'volume': 250, 'volume_dbl': 250.0}

See also

market_book_add, market_book_release, Market Depth structure