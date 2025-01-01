|
import MetaTrader5 as mt5
import time
# display data on the MetaTrader 5 package
print("MetaTrader5 package author: ",mt5.__author__)
print("MetaTrader5 package version: ",mt5.__version__)
print("")
# establish connection to the MetaTrader 5 terminal
if not mt5.initialize():
print("initialize() failed, error code =",mt5.last_error())
# shut down connection to the MetaTrader 5 terminal
mt5.shutdown()
quit()
# subscribe to market depth updates for EURUSD (Depth of Market)
if mt5.market_book_add('EURUSD'):
# get the market depth data 10 times in a loop
for i in range(10):
# get the market depth content (Depth of Market)
items = mt5.market_book_get('EURUSD')
# display the entire market depth 'as is' in a single string
print(items)
# now display each order separately for more clarity
if items:
for it in items:
# order content
print(it._asdict())
# pause for 5 seconds before the next request of the market depth data
time.sleep(5)
# cancel the subscription to the market depth updates (Depth of Market)
mt5.market_book_release('EURUSD')
else:
print("mt5.market_book_add('EURUSD') failed, error code =",mt5.last_error())
# shut down connection to the MetaTrader 5 terminal
mt5.shutdown()
Result:
MetaTrader5 package author: MetaQuotes Software Corp.
MetaTrader5 package version: 5.0.34
(BookInfo(type=1, price=1.20038, volume=250, volume_dbl=250.0), BookInfo(type=1, price=1.20032, volume=100, volume...
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20038, 'volume': 250, 'volume_dbl': 250.0}
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20032, 'volume': 100, 'volume_dbl': 100.0}
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.2003, 'volume': 50, 'volume_dbl': 50.0}
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20028, 'volume': 36, 'volume_dbl': 36.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20026, 'volume': 36, 'volume_dbl': 36.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20025, 'volume': 50, 'volume_dbl': 50.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20023, 'volume': 100, 'volume_dbl': 100.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20017, 'volume': 250, 'volume_dbl': 250.0}
(BookInfo(type=1, price=1.2004299999999999, volume=250, volume_dbl=250.0), BookInfo(type=1, price=1.20037, volume...
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.2004299999999999, 'volume': 250, 'volume_dbl': 250.0}
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20037, 'volume': 100, 'volume_dbl': 100.0}
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20036, 'volume': 50, 'volume_dbl': 50.0}
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20034, 'volume': 36, 'volume_dbl': 36.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20031, 'volume': 36, 'volume_dbl': 36.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20029, 'volume': 50, 'volume_dbl': 50.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20028, 'volume': 100, 'volume_dbl': 100.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20022, 'volume': 250, 'volume_dbl': 250.0}
(BookInfo(type=1, price=1.2004299999999999, volume=250, volume_dbl=250.0), BookInfo(type=1, price=1.20037, volume...
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.2004299999999999, 'volume': 250, 'volume_dbl': 250.0}
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20037, 'volume': 100, 'volume_dbl': 100.0}
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20036, 'volume': 50, 'volume_dbl': 50.0}
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20034, 'volume': 36, 'volume_dbl': 36.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20031, 'volume': 36, 'volume_dbl': 36.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20029, 'volume': 50, 'volume_dbl': 50.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20028, 'volume': 100, 'volume_dbl': 100.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20022, 'volume': 250, 'volume_dbl': 250.0}
(BookInfo(type=1, price=1.20036, volume=250, volume_dbl=250.0), BookInfo(type=1, price=1.20029, volume=100, volume...
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20036, 'volume': 250, 'volume_dbl': 250.0}
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20029, 'volume': 100, 'volume_dbl': 100.0}
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20028, 'volume': 50, 'volume_dbl': 50.0}
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20026, 'volume': 36, 'volume_dbl': 36.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20023, 'volume': 36, 'volume_dbl': 36.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20022, 'volume': 50, 'volume_dbl': 50.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20021, 'volume': 100, 'volume_dbl': 100.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20014, 'volume': 250, 'volume_dbl': 250.0}
(BookInfo(type=1, price=1.20035, volume=250, volume_dbl=250.0), BookInfo(type=1, price=1.20029, volume=100, volume...
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20035, 'volume': 250, 'volume_dbl': 250.0}
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20029, 'volume': 100, 'volume_dbl': 100.0}
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20027, 'volume': 50, 'volume_dbl': 50.0}
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20025, 'volume': 36, 'volume_dbl': 36.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20023, 'volume': 36, 'volume_dbl': 36.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20022, 'volume': 50, 'volume_dbl': 50.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20021, 'volume': 100, 'volume_dbl': 100.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20014, 'volume': 250, 'volume_dbl': 250.0}
(BookInfo(type=1, price=1.20037, volume=250, volume_dbl=250.0), BookInfo(type=1, price=1.20031, volume=100, volume...
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20037, 'volume': 250, 'volume_dbl': 250.0}
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20031, 'volume': 100, 'volume_dbl': 100.0}
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.2003, 'volume': 50, 'volume_dbl': 50.0}
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20028, 'volume': 36, 'volume_dbl': 36.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20025, 'volume': 36, 'volume_dbl': 36.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20023, 'volume': 50, 'volume_dbl': 50.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20022, 'volume': 100, 'volume_dbl': 100.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20016, 'volume': 250, 'volume_dbl': 250.0}