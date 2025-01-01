|
import MetaTrader5 as mt5
import time
# afficher les données sur le package MetaTrader 5
print("Auteur du package MetaTrader5 : ",mt5.__author__)
print("Version du package MetaTrader5 : ",mt5.__version__)
print("")
# établissement de la connexion au terminal MetaTrader 5
if not mt5.initialize():
print("échec de initialize(), code d'erreur =",mt5.last_error())
# ferme la connexion au terminal MetaTrader 5
mt5.shutdown()
quit()
# abonnement aux mises à jour du Market Depth pour l'EURUSD (Depth of Market)
if mt5.market_book_add('EURUSD'):
# obtient les données du Market Depth 10 fois en boucle
for i in range(10):
# obtient le contenu du Market Depth
items = mt5.market_book_get('EURUSD')
# affiche l'intégralité du market depth "tel quel" dans une seule chaîne
print(items)
# affiche maintenant chaque ordre séparément pour plus de clarté
if items:
for it in items:
# contenu de l'ordre
print(it._asdict())
# pause pendant 5 secondes avant la prochaine demande des données de profondeur du marché
time.sleep(5)
# annule l'abonnement aux mises à jour de la profondeur du marché (Depth of Market)
mt5.market_book_release('EURUSD')
else:
print("échec de mt5.market_book_add('EURUSD'), code d'erreur =",mt5.last_error())
# ferme la connexion au terminal MetaTrader 5
mt5.shutdown()
Résultat :
Auteur du package MetaTrader5 : MetaQuotes Software Corp.
Version du package MetaTrader5 : 5.0.34
(BookInfo(type=1, price=1.20038, volume=250, volume_dbl=250.0), BookInfo(type=1, price=1.20032, volume=100, volume...
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20038, 'volume': 250, 'volume_dbl': 250.0}
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20032, 'volume': 100, 'volume_dbl': 100.0}
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.2003, 'volume': 50, 'volume_dbl': 50.0}
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20028, 'volume': 36, 'volume_dbl': 36.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20026, 'volume': 36, 'volume_dbl': 36.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20025, 'volume': 50, 'volume_dbl': 50.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20023, 'volume': 100, 'volume_dbl': 100.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20017, 'volume': 250, 'volume_dbl': 250.0}
