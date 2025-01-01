ДокументацияРазделы
Возвращает кортеж из BookInfo, содержащий записи стакана цен указанного символа.

market_book_get(
   symbol      // имя финансового инструмента
)

symbol

[in]  Имя финансового инструмента. Обязательный неименованный параметр.

Возвращаемое значение

Возвращает содержимое стакана в виде кортежа из записей BookInfo, содержащих тип заявки, цену и объем в лотах. BookInfo является аналогом структуры MqlBookInfo.

В случае ошибки возвращает None, информацию об ошибке можно получить с помощью last_error().

Примечание

Предварительно с помощью функции market_book_add() должна быть оформлена подписка на получение событий изменения в стакане цен.

Функция является аналогом MarketBookGet.

 

Пример:

import MetaTrader5 as mt5
import time
# выведем данные о пакете MetaTrader5
print("MetaTrader5 package author: ",mt5.__author__)
print("MetaTrader5 package version: ",mt5.__version__)
print("")
 
# установим подключение к терминалу MetaTrader 5
if not mt5.initialize():
    print("initialize() failed, error code =",mt5.last_error())
    # завершим подключение к терминалу MetaTrader 5
    mt5.shutdown()
    quit()
 
# подпишемся на получение обновлений в стакане по символу EURUSD (Depth of Market)
if mt5.market_book_add('EURUSD'):
   # получим 10 раз в цикле данные из стакана
   for i in range(10):
        # получим содержимое стакана (Depth of Market)
        items = mt5.market_book_get('EURUSD')
        # выведем весь стакан одной строкой как есть
        print(items)
        # теперь выведем каждую заявку отдельно для наглядности
        if items:
            for it in items:
                # содержимое заявки
                print(it._asdict())
        # сделаем паузу в 5 секунд перед следующим запросом данных из стакана
        time.sleep(5)
   # отменим подписку на обновления в стакане (Depth of Market)
   mt5.market_book_release('EURUSD')
else:
    print("mt5.market_book_add('EURUSD') failed, error code =",mt5.last_error())
 
# завершим подключение к терминалу MetaTrader 5
mt5.shutdown()
 
 
Результат:
MetaTrader5 package author:  MetaQuotes Software Corp.
MetaTrader5 package version:  5.0.34
 
(BookInfo(type=1, price=1.20038, volume=250, volume_dbl=250.0), BookInfo(type=1, price=1.20032, volume=100, volume...
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20038, 'volume': 250, 'volume_dbl': 250.0}
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20032, 'volume': 100, 'volume_dbl': 100.0}
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.2003, 'volume': 50, 'volume_dbl': 50.0}
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20028, 'volume': 36, 'volume_dbl': 36.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20026, 'volume': 36, 'volume_dbl': 36.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20025, 'volume': 50, 'volume_dbl': 50.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20023, 'volume': 100, 'volume_dbl': 100.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20017, 'volume': 250, 'volume_dbl': 250.0}
