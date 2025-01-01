import MetaTrader5 as mt5

import time

# выведем данные о пакете MetaTrader5

print("MetaTrader5 package author: ",mt5.__author__)

print("MetaTrader5 package version: ",mt5.__version__)

print("")



# установим подключение к терминалу MetaTrader 5

if not mt5.initialize():

print("initialize() failed, error code =",mt5.last_error())

# завершим подключение к терминалу MetaTrader 5

mt5.shutdown()

quit()



# подпишемся на получение обновлений в стакане по символу EURUSD (Depth of Market)

if mt5.market_book_add('EURUSD'):

# получим 10 раз в цикле данные из стакана

for i in range(10):

# получим содержимое стакана (Depth of Market)

items = mt5.market_book_get('EURUSD')

# выведем весь стакан одной строкой как есть

print(items)

# теперь выведем каждую заявку отдельно для наглядности

if items:

for it in items:

# содержимое заявки

print(it._asdict())

# сделаем паузу в 5 секунд перед следующим запросом данных из стакана

time.sleep(5)

# отменим подписку на обновления в стакане (Depth of Market)

mt5.market_book_release('EURUSD')

else:

print("mt5.market_book_add('EURUSD') failed, error code =",mt5.last_error())



# завершим подключение к терминалу MetaTrader 5

mt5.shutdown()





Результат:

MetaTrader5 package author: MetaQuotes Software Corp.

MetaTrader5 package version: 5.0.34



(BookInfo(type=1, price=1.20038, volume=250, volume_dbl=250.0), BookInfo(type=1, price=1.20032, volume=100, volume...

{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20038, 'volume': 250, 'volume_dbl': 250.0}

{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20032, 'volume': 100, 'volume_dbl': 100.0}

{'type': 1, 'price': 1.2003, 'volume': 50, 'volume_dbl': 50.0}

{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20028, 'volume': 36, 'volume_dbl': 36.0}

{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20026, 'volume': 36, 'volume_dbl': 36.0}

{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20025, 'volume': 50, 'volume_dbl': 50.0}

{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20023, 'volume': 100, 'volume_dbl': 100.0}

{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20017, 'volume': 250, 'volume_dbl': 250.0}

(BookInfo(type=1, price=1.2004299999999999, volume=250, volume_dbl=250.0), BookInfo(type=1, price=1.20037, volume...

{'type': 1, 'price': 1.2004299999999999, 'volume': 250, 'volume_dbl': 250.0}

{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20037, 'volume': 100, 'volume_dbl': 100.0}

{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20036, 'volume': 50, 'volume_dbl': 50.0}

{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20034, 'volume': 36, 'volume_dbl': 36.0}

{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20031, 'volume': 36, 'volume_dbl': 36.0}

{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20029, 'volume': 50, 'volume_dbl': 50.0}

{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20028, 'volume': 100, 'volume_dbl': 100.0}

{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20022, 'volume': 250, 'volume_dbl': 250.0}

(BookInfo(type=1, price=1.2004299999999999, volume=250, volume_dbl=250.0), BookInfo(type=1, price=1.20037, volume...

{'type': 1, 'price': 1.2004299999999999, 'volume': 250, 'volume_dbl': 250.0}

{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20037, 'volume': 100, 'volume_dbl': 100.0}

{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20036, 'volume': 50, 'volume_dbl': 50.0}

{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20034, 'volume': 36, 'volume_dbl': 36.0}

{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20031, 'volume': 36, 'volume_dbl': 36.0}

{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20029, 'volume': 50, 'volume_dbl': 50.0}

{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20028, 'volume': 100, 'volume_dbl': 100.0}

{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20022, 'volume': 250, 'volume_dbl': 250.0}

(BookInfo(type=1, price=1.20036, volume=250, volume_dbl=250.0), BookInfo(type=1, price=1.20029, volume=100, volume...

{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20036, 'volume': 250, 'volume_dbl': 250.0}

{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20029, 'volume': 100, 'volume_dbl': 100.0}

{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20028, 'volume': 50, 'volume_dbl': 50.0}

{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20026, 'volume': 36, 'volume_dbl': 36.0}

{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20023, 'volume': 36, 'volume_dbl': 36.0}

{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20022, 'volume': 50, 'volume_dbl': 50.0}

{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20021, 'volume': 100, 'volume_dbl': 100.0}

{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20014, 'volume': 250, 'volume_dbl': 250.0}

(BookInfo(type=1, price=1.20035, volume=250, volume_dbl=250.0), BookInfo(type=1, price=1.20029, volume=100, volume...

{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20035, 'volume': 250, 'volume_dbl': 250.0}

{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20029, 'volume': 100, 'volume_dbl': 100.0}

{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20027, 'volume': 50, 'volume_dbl': 50.0}

{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20025, 'volume': 36, 'volume_dbl': 36.0}

{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20023, 'volume': 36, 'volume_dbl': 36.0}

{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20022, 'volume': 50, 'volume_dbl': 50.0}

{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20021, 'volume': 100, 'volume_dbl': 100.0}

{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20014, 'volume': 250, 'volume_dbl': 250.0}

(BookInfo(type=1, price=1.20037, volume=250, volume_dbl=250.0), BookInfo(type=1, price=1.20031, volume=100, volume...

{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20037, 'volume': 250, 'volume_dbl': 250.0}

{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20031, 'volume': 100, 'volume_dbl': 100.0}

{'type': 1, 'price': 1.2003, 'volume': 50, 'volume_dbl': 50.0}

{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20028, 'volume': 36, 'volume_dbl': 36.0}

{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20025, 'volume': 36, 'volume_dbl': 36.0}

{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20023, 'volume': 50, 'volume_dbl': 50.0}

{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20022, 'volume': 100, 'volume_dbl': 100.0}

{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20016, 'volume': 250, 'volume_dbl': 250.0}