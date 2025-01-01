ドキュメントセクション
market_book_get

指定された銘柄のMarketDepthエントリを特徴とするBookInfoからタプルを返します。

market_book_get(
  symbol     // 金融商品名
)

symbol

[in] 金融商品名。名前なし必須パラメータ。

戻り値

注文タイプ、価格、およびロット単位のボリュームを特徴とするBookInfoエントリからMarketDepthコンテンツをタプルとして返します。BookInfoはMqlBookInfo構造体に似ています。

エラーの場合はNoneを返します。エラーに関する情報はlast_error()を使用して取得できます。

注意事項

Market Depth変更イベントの購読は、market_book_add()関数を使用して事前に実行する必要があります。

この関数はMarketBookGetに似ています。

 

例：

import MetaTrader5 as mt5
import time
# MetaTrader 5パッケージについてのデータを表示する
print("MetaTrader5 package author: ",mt5.__author__)
print("MetaTrader5 package version: ",mt5.__version__)
print("")
 
# MetaTrader 5ターミナルとの接続を確立する
if not mt5.initialize():
   print("initialize() failed, error code =",mt5.last_error())
   # MetaTrader 5ターミナルへの接続をシャットダウンする
   mt5.shutdown()
  quit()
 
# EURUSDの板情報アップデートを購読する(Depth of Market)
if mt5.market_book_add('EURUSD'):
  # 10回の反復処理で板情報データを取得する
  for i in range(10):
      # 板情報コンテンツを取得する(Depth of Market)
       items = mt5.market_book_get('EURUSD')
      # 板情報全体を「現状のまま」単一の文字列で表示する
      print(items)
      # わかりやすくするために、各注文を個別に表示する
      if items:
          for it in items:
              # 注文内容
               print(it._asdict())
      # 板情報データの次のリクエストの前に5秒間一時停止する
      time.sleep(5)
  # 板情報アップデートの購読をキャンセルする(Depth of Market)
  mt5.market_book_release('EURUSD')
else:
   print("mt5.market_book_add('EURUSD') failed, error code =",mt5.last_error())
 
# MetaTrader 5ターミナルへの接続をシャットダウンする
mt5.shutdown()
 
 
結果:
MetaTrader5 package author:  MetaQuotes Software Corp.
MetaTrader5 package version:  5.0.34
 
(BookInfo(type=1, price=1.20038, volume=250, volume_dbl=250.0), BookInfo(type=1, price=1.20032, volume=100, volume...
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20038, 'volume': 250, 'volume_dbl': 250.0}
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20032, 'volume': 100, 'volume_dbl': 100.0}
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.2003, 'volume': 50, 'volume_dbl': 50.0}
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20028, 'volume': 36, 'volume_dbl': 36.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20026, 'volume': 36, 'volume_dbl': 36.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20025, 'volume': 50, 'volume_dbl': 50.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20023, 'volume': 100, 'volume_dbl': 100.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20017, 'volume': 250, 'volume_dbl': 250.0}
(BookInfo(type=1, price=1.2004299999999999, volume=250, volume_dbl=250.0), BookInfo(type=1, price=1.20037, volume...
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.2004299999999999, 'volume': 250, 'volume_dbl': 250.0}
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20037, 'volume': 100, 'volume_dbl': 100.0}
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20036, 'volume': 50, 'volume_dbl': 50.0}
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20034, 'volume': 36, 'volume_dbl': 36.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20031, 'volume': 36, 'volume_dbl': 36.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20029, 'volume': 50, 'volume_dbl': 50.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20028, 'volume': 100, 'volume_dbl': 100.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20022, 'volume': 250, 'volume_dbl': 250.0}
(BookInfo(type=1, price=1.2004299999999999, volume=250, volume_dbl=250.0), BookInfo(type=1, price=1.20037, volume...
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.2004299999999999, 'volume': 250, 'volume_dbl': 250.0}
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20037, 'volume': 100, 'volume_dbl': 100.0}
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20036, 'volume': 50, 'volume_dbl': 50.0}
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20034, 'volume': 36, 'volume_dbl': 36.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20031, 'volume': 36, 'volume_dbl': 36.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20029, 'volume': 50, 'volume_dbl': 50.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20028, 'volume': 100, 'volume_dbl': 100.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20022, 'volume': 250, 'volume_dbl': 250.0}
(BookInfo(type=1, price=1.20036, volume=250, volume_dbl=250.0), BookInfo(type=1, price=1.20029, volume=100, volume...
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20036, 'volume': 250, 'volume_dbl': 250.0}
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20029, 'volume': 100, 'volume_dbl': 100.0}
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20028, 'volume': 50, 'volume_dbl': 50.0}
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20026, 'volume': 36, 'volume_dbl': 36.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20023, 'volume': 36, 'volume_dbl': 36.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20022, 'volume': 50, 'volume_dbl': 50.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20021, 'volume': 100, 'volume_dbl': 100.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20014, 'volume': 250, 'volume_dbl': 250.0}
(BookInfo(type=1, price=1.20035, volume=250, volume_dbl=250.0), BookInfo(type=1, price=1.20029, volume=100, volume...
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20035, 'volume': 250, 'volume_dbl': 250.0}
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20029, 'volume': 100, 'volume_dbl': 100.0}
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20027, 'volume': 50, 'volume_dbl': 50.0}
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20025, 'volume': 36, 'volume_dbl': 36.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20023, 'volume': 36, 'volume_dbl': 36.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20022, 'volume': 50, 'volume_dbl': 50.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20021, 'volume': 100, 'volume_dbl': 100.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20014, 'volume': 250, 'volume_dbl': 250.0}
(BookInfo(type=1, price=1.20037, volume=250, volume_dbl=250.0), BookInfo(type=1, price=1.20031, volume=100, volume...
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20037, 'volume': 250, 'volume_dbl': 250.0}
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20031, 'volume': 100, 'volume_dbl': 100.0}
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.2003, 'volume': 50, 'volume_dbl': 50.0}
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20028, 'volume': 36, 'volume_dbl': 36.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20025, 'volume': 36, 'volume_dbl': 36.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20023, 'volume': 50, 'volume_dbl': 50.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20022, 'volume': 100, 'volume_dbl': 100.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20016, 'volume': 250, 'volume_dbl': 250.0}

参照

