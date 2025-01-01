|
import MetaTrader5 as mt5
import time
# MetaTrader 5パッケージについてのデータを表示する
print("MetaTrader5 package author: ",mt5.__author__)
print("MetaTrader5 package version: ",mt5.__version__)
print("")
# MetaTrader 5ターミナルとの接続を確立する
if not mt5.initialize():
print("initialize() failed, error code =",mt5.last_error())
# MetaTrader 5ターミナルへの接続をシャットダウンする
mt5.shutdown()
quit()
# EURUSDの板情報アップデートを購読する(Depth of Market)
if mt5.market_book_add('EURUSD'):
# 10回の反復処理で板情報データを取得する
for i in range(10):
# 板情報コンテンツを取得する(Depth of Market)
items = mt5.market_book_get('EURUSD')
# 板情報全体を「現状のまま」単一の文字列で表示する
print(items)
# わかりやすくするために、各注文を個別に表示する
if items:
for it in items:
# 注文内容
print(it._asdict())
# 板情報データの次のリクエストの前に5秒間一時停止する
time.sleep(5)
# 板情報アップデートの購読をキャンセルする(Depth of Market)
mt5.market_book_release('EURUSD')
else:
print("mt5.market_book_add('EURUSD') failed, error code =",mt5.last_error())
# MetaTrader 5ターミナルへの接続をシャットダウンする
mt5.shutdown()
結果:
MetaTrader5 package author: MetaQuotes Software Corp.
MetaTrader5 package version: 5.0.34
(BookInfo(type=1, price=1.20038, volume=250, volume_dbl=250.0), BookInfo(type=1, price=1.20032, volume=100, volume...
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20038, 'volume': 250, 'volume_dbl': 250.0}
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20032, 'volume': 100, 'volume_dbl': 100.0}
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.2003, 'volume': 50, 'volume_dbl': 50.0}
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20028, 'volume': 36, 'volume_dbl': 36.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20026, 'volume': 36, 'volume_dbl': 36.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20025, 'volume': 50, 'volume_dbl': 50.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20023, 'volume': 100, 'volume_dbl': 100.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20017, 'volume': 250, 'volume_dbl': 250.0}
(BookInfo(type=1, price=1.2004299999999999, volume=250, volume_dbl=250.0), BookInfo(type=1, price=1.20037, volume...
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.2004299999999999, 'volume': 250, 'volume_dbl': 250.0}
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20037, 'volume': 100, 'volume_dbl': 100.0}
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20036, 'volume': 50, 'volume_dbl': 50.0}
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20034, 'volume': 36, 'volume_dbl': 36.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20031, 'volume': 36, 'volume_dbl': 36.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20029, 'volume': 50, 'volume_dbl': 50.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20028, 'volume': 100, 'volume_dbl': 100.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20022, 'volume': 250, 'volume_dbl': 250.0}
(BookInfo(type=1, price=1.2004299999999999, volume=250, volume_dbl=250.0), BookInfo(type=1, price=1.20037, volume...
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.2004299999999999, 'volume': 250, 'volume_dbl': 250.0}
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20037, 'volume': 100, 'volume_dbl': 100.0}
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20036, 'volume': 50, 'volume_dbl': 50.0}
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20034, 'volume': 36, 'volume_dbl': 36.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20031, 'volume': 36, 'volume_dbl': 36.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20029, 'volume': 50, 'volume_dbl': 50.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20028, 'volume': 100, 'volume_dbl': 100.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20022, 'volume': 250, 'volume_dbl': 250.0}
(BookInfo(type=1, price=1.20036, volume=250, volume_dbl=250.0), BookInfo(type=1, price=1.20029, volume=100, volume...
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20036, 'volume': 250, 'volume_dbl': 250.0}
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20029, 'volume': 100, 'volume_dbl': 100.0}
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20028, 'volume': 50, 'volume_dbl': 50.0}
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20026, 'volume': 36, 'volume_dbl': 36.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20023, 'volume': 36, 'volume_dbl': 36.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20022, 'volume': 50, 'volume_dbl': 50.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20021, 'volume': 100, 'volume_dbl': 100.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20014, 'volume': 250, 'volume_dbl': 250.0}
(BookInfo(type=1, price=1.20035, volume=250, volume_dbl=250.0), BookInfo(type=1, price=1.20029, volume=100, volume...
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20035, 'volume': 250, 'volume_dbl': 250.0}
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20029, 'volume': 100, 'volume_dbl': 100.0}
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20027, 'volume': 50, 'volume_dbl': 50.0}
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20025, 'volume': 36, 'volume_dbl': 36.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20023, 'volume': 36, 'volume_dbl': 36.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20022, 'volume': 50, 'volume_dbl': 50.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20021, 'volume': 100, 'volume_dbl': 100.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20014, 'volume': 250, 'volume_dbl': 250.0}
(BookInfo(type=1, price=1.20037, volume=250, volume_dbl=250.0), BookInfo(type=1, price=1.20031, volume=100, volume...
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20037, 'volume': 250, 'volume_dbl': 250.0}
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20031, 'volume': 100, 'volume_dbl': 100.0}
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.2003, 'volume': 50, 'volume_dbl': 50.0}
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20028, 'volume': 36, 'volume_dbl': 36.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20025, 'volume': 36, 'volume_dbl': 36.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20023, 'volume': 50, 'volume_dbl': 50.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20022, 'volume': 100, 'volume_dbl': 100.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20016, 'volume': 250, 'volume_dbl': 250.0}