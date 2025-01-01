문서화섹션
market_book_get

지정된 심볼에 대한 Market Depth 항목이 포함된 BookInfo에서 튜플을 반환합니다.

market_book_get(
   symbol      // 금융상품명
)

symbol

[in]  금융상품명. 이름이 지정되지 않은 필수 매개 변수.

반환 값

주문 유형, 가격 및 대량(LOT)이 포함된 BookInfo 항목에서 Market Depth 콘텐츠를 튜플 형태로 반환합니다. BookInfo는 MqlBookInfo 구조와 유사합니다.

오류가 발생하면 None을 반환합니다. 오류에 대한 정보는 last_error()를 사용하여 얻을 수 있습니다.

참고

Market Depth 변경 이벤트에 대한 가입은 market_book_add() 함수를 사용하여 사전에 수행해야 합니다.

이 함수는 MarketBookGet와 유사합니다.

 

예:

import MetaTrader5 as mt5
import time
# MetaTrader 5 패키지에 데이터 표시
print("MetaTrader5 패키지 작성자: ",mt5.__author__)
print("MetaTrader5 패키지 버전: ",mt5.__version__)
print("")
 
# MetaTrader 5 터미널과의 연결 설정
if not mt5.initialize():
    print("initialize() 실패, 오류 코드 =",mt5.last_error())
   # MetaTrader 5 터미널 연결 종료
    mt5.shutdown()
    quit()
 
# EURUSD(Depth of Market)에 대한 마켓 심층 업데이트 구독
if mt5.market_book_add('EURUSD'):
  # 시장 심층 데이터를 10회 반복 수집
   for i in range(10):
        # 마켓 심층(Depth of Market) 콘텐츠 확보
        items = mt5.market_book_get('EURUSD')
        # 마켓의 전체 뎁스를 '있는 그대로' 단일 문자열로 표시
        print(items)
        # 이제 각 주문을 구분하여 표시하여 보다 명확히 확인할 수 있습니다
        if items:
            for it in items:
                # 주문 내용
                print(it._asdict())
        # 마켓 수준 데이터의 다음 요청이 있기 전에 5초간 일시 중지
        time.sleep(5)
  # 시장 수준 업데이트(Depth of Market) 구독을 취소합니다.
   mt5.market_book_release('EURUSD')
else:
    print("mt5.market_book_add('EURUSD') failed, error code =",mt5.last_error())
 
# MetaTrader 5 터미널 연결 종료
mt5.shutdown()
 
 
결과:
MetaTrader5 패키지 작성자:  MetaQuotes Software Corp.
MetaTrader5 패키지 버전:  5.0.34
 
(BookInfo(type=1, price=1.20038, volume=250, volume_dbl=250.0), BookInfo(type=1, price=1.20032, volume=100, volume...
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20038, 'volume': 250, 'volume_dbl': 250.0}
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20032, 'volume': 100, 'volume_dbl': 100.0}
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.2003, 'volume': 50, 'volume_dbl': 50.0}
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20028, 'volume': 36, 'volume_dbl': 36.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20026, 'volume': 36, 'volume_dbl': 36.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20025, 'volume': 50, 'volume_dbl': 50.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20023, 'volume': 100, 'volume_dbl': 100.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20017, 'volume': 250, 'volume_dbl': 250.0}
(BookInfo(type=1, price=1.2004299999999999, volume=250, volume_dbl=250.0), BookInfo(type=1, price=1.20037, volume...
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.2004299999999999, 'volume': 250, 'volume_dbl': 250.0}
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20037, 'volume': 100, 'volume_dbl': 100.0}
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20036, 'volume': 50, 'volume_dbl': 50.0}
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20034, 'volume': 36, 'volume_dbl': 36.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20031, 'volume': 36, 'volume_dbl': 36.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20029, 'volume': 50, 'volume_dbl': 50.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20028, 'volume': 100, 'volume_dbl': 100.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20022, 'volume': 250, 'volume_dbl': 250.0}
(BookInfo(type=1, price=1.2004299999999999, volume=250, volume_dbl=250.0), BookInfo(type=1, price=1.20037, volume...
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.2004299999999999, 'volume': 250, 'volume_dbl': 250.0}
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20037, 'volume': 100, 'volume_dbl': 100.0}
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20036, 'volume': 50, 'volume_dbl': 50.0}
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20034, 'volume': 36, 'volume_dbl': 36.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20031, 'volume': 36, 'volume_dbl': 36.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20029, 'volume': 50, 'volume_dbl': 50.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20028, 'volume': 100, 'volume_dbl': 100.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20022, 'volume': 250, 'volume_dbl': 250.0}
(BookInfo(type=1, price=1.20036, volume=250, volume_dbl=250.0), BookInfo(type=1, price=1.20029, volume=100, volume...
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20036, 'volume': 250, 'volume_dbl': 250.0}
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20029, 'volume': 100, 'volume_dbl': 100.0}
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20028, 'volume': 50, 'volume_dbl': 50.0}
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20026, 'volume': 36, 'volume_dbl': 36.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20023, 'volume': 36, 'volume_dbl': 36.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20022, 'volume': 50, 'volume_dbl': 50.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20021, 'volume': 100, 'volume_dbl': 100.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20014, 'volume': 250, 'volume_dbl': 250.0}
(BookInfo(type=1, price=1.20035, volume=250, volume_dbl=250.0), BookInfo(type=1, price=1.20029, volume=100, volume...
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20035, 'volume': 250, 'volume_dbl': 250.0}
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20029, 'volume': 100, 'volume_dbl': 100.0}
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20027, 'volume': 50, 'volume_dbl': 50.0}
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20025, 'volume': 36, 'volume_dbl': 36.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20023, 'volume': 36, 'volume_dbl': 36.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20022, 'volume': 50, 'volume_dbl': 50.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20021, 'volume': 100, 'volume_dbl': 100.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20014, 'volume': 250, 'volume_dbl': 250.0}
(BookInfo(type=1, price=1.20037, volume=250, volume_dbl=250.0), BookInfo(type=1, price=1.20031, volume=100, volume...
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20037, 'volume': 250, 'volume_dbl': 250.0}
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20031, 'volume': 100, 'volume_dbl': 100.0}
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.2003, 'volume': 50, 'volume_dbl': 50.0}
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20028, 'volume': 36, 'volume_dbl': 36.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20025, 'volume': 36, 'volume_dbl': 36.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20023, 'volume': 50, 'volume_dbl': 50.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20022, 'volume': 100, 'volume_dbl': 100.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20016, 'volume': 250, 'volume_dbl': 250.0}

