import MetaTrader5 as mt5

import time

# MetaTrader 5 패키지에 데이터 표시

print("MetaTrader5 패키지 작성자: ",mt5.__author__)

print("MetaTrader5 패키지 버전: ",mt5.__version__)

print("")



# MetaTrader 5 터미널과의 연결 설정

if not mt5.initialize():

print("initialize() 실패, 오류 코드 =",mt5.last_error())

# MetaTrader 5 터미널 연결 종료

mt5.shutdown()

quit()



# EURUSD(Depth of Market)에 대한 마켓 심층 업데이트 구독

if mt5.market_book_add('EURUSD'):

# 시장 심층 데이터를 10회 반복 수집

for i in range(10):

# 마켓 심층(Depth of Market) 콘텐츠 확보

items = mt5.market_book_get('EURUSD')

# 마켓의 전체 뎁스를 '있는 그대로' 단일 문자열로 표시

print(items)

# 이제 각 주문을 구분하여 표시하여 보다 명확히 확인할 수 있습니다

if items:

for it in items:

# 주문 내용

print(it._asdict())

# 마켓 수준 데이터의 다음 요청이 있기 전에 5초간 일시 중지

time.sleep(5)

# 시장 수준 업데이트(Depth of Market) 구독을 취소합니다.

mt5.market_book_release('EURUSD')

else:

print("mt5.market_book_add('EURUSD') failed, error code =",mt5.last_error())



# MetaTrader 5 터미널 연결 종료

mt5.shutdown()





결과:

MetaTrader5 패키지 작성자: MetaQuotes Software Corp.

MetaTrader5 패키지 버전: 5.0.34



(BookInfo(type=1, price=1.20038, volume=250, volume_dbl=250.0), BookInfo(type=1, price=1.20032, volume=100, volume...

{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20038, 'volume': 250, 'volume_dbl': 250.0}

{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20032, 'volume': 100, 'volume_dbl': 100.0}

{'type': 1, 'price': 1.2003, 'volume': 50, 'volume_dbl': 50.0}

{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20028, 'volume': 36, 'volume_dbl': 36.0}

{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20026, 'volume': 36, 'volume_dbl': 36.0}

{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20025, 'volume': 50, 'volume_dbl': 50.0}

{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20023, 'volume': 100, 'volume_dbl': 100.0}

{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20017, 'volume': 250, 'volume_dbl': 250.0}

(BookInfo(type=1, price=1.2004299999999999, volume=250, volume_dbl=250.0), BookInfo(type=1, price=1.20037, volume...

{'type': 1, 'price': 1.2004299999999999, 'volume': 250, 'volume_dbl': 250.0}

{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20037, 'volume': 100, 'volume_dbl': 100.0}

{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20036, 'volume': 50, 'volume_dbl': 50.0}

{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20034, 'volume': 36, 'volume_dbl': 36.0}

{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20031, 'volume': 36, 'volume_dbl': 36.0}

{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20029, 'volume': 50, 'volume_dbl': 50.0}

{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20028, 'volume': 100, 'volume_dbl': 100.0}

{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20022, 'volume': 250, 'volume_dbl': 250.0}

(BookInfo(type=1, price=1.2004299999999999, volume=250, volume_dbl=250.0), BookInfo(type=1, price=1.20037, volume...

{'type': 1, 'price': 1.2004299999999999, 'volume': 250, 'volume_dbl': 250.0}

{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20037, 'volume': 100, 'volume_dbl': 100.0}

{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20036, 'volume': 50, 'volume_dbl': 50.0}

{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20034, 'volume': 36, 'volume_dbl': 36.0}

{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20031, 'volume': 36, 'volume_dbl': 36.0}

{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20029, 'volume': 50, 'volume_dbl': 50.0}

{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20028, 'volume': 100, 'volume_dbl': 100.0}

{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20022, 'volume': 250, 'volume_dbl': 250.0}

(BookInfo(type=1, price=1.20036, volume=250, volume_dbl=250.0), BookInfo(type=1, price=1.20029, volume=100, volume...

{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20036, 'volume': 250, 'volume_dbl': 250.0}

{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20029, 'volume': 100, 'volume_dbl': 100.0}

{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20028, 'volume': 50, 'volume_dbl': 50.0}

{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20026, 'volume': 36, 'volume_dbl': 36.0}

{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20023, 'volume': 36, 'volume_dbl': 36.0}

{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20022, 'volume': 50, 'volume_dbl': 50.0}

{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20021, 'volume': 100, 'volume_dbl': 100.0}

{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20014, 'volume': 250, 'volume_dbl': 250.0}

(BookInfo(type=1, price=1.20035, volume=250, volume_dbl=250.0), BookInfo(type=1, price=1.20029, volume=100, volume...

{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20035, 'volume': 250, 'volume_dbl': 250.0}

{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20029, 'volume': 100, 'volume_dbl': 100.0}

{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20027, 'volume': 50, 'volume_dbl': 50.0}

{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20025, 'volume': 36, 'volume_dbl': 36.0}

{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20023, 'volume': 36, 'volume_dbl': 36.0}

{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20022, 'volume': 50, 'volume_dbl': 50.0}

{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20021, 'volume': 100, 'volume_dbl': 100.0}

{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20014, 'volume': 250, 'volume_dbl': 250.0}

(BookInfo(type=1, price=1.20037, volume=250, volume_dbl=250.0), BookInfo(type=1, price=1.20031, volume=100, volume...

{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20037, 'volume': 250, 'volume_dbl': 250.0}

{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20031, 'volume': 100, 'volume_dbl': 100.0}

{'type': 1, 'price': 1.2003, 'volume': 50, 'volume_dbl': 50.0}

{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20028, 'volume': 36, 'volume_dbl': 36.0}

{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20025, 'volume': 36, 'volume_dbl': 36.0}

{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20023, 'volume': 50, 'volume_dbl': 50.0}

{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20022, 'volume': 100, 'volume_dbl': 100.0}

{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20016, 'volume': 250, 'volume_dbl': 250.0}