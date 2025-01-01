文档部分
market_book_get

从BookInfo返回一个元组，其中包含指定交易品种的市场深度条目。

market_book_get(
   symbol      // 交易品种名称
)

交易品种

[in]  交易品种名称。所需的未命名参数。

返回值

从BookInfo条目中以元组形式返回市场深度内容，其中包含订单类型、价格和手数交易量。BookInfo类似于MqlBookInfo结构。

错误情况下返回None。可使用last_error()获取错误信息。

注意

应使用market_book_add()函数预先执行订阅市场深度更改事件。

该函数类似于MarketBookGet

 

例如：

import MetaTrader5 as mt5
import time
# 显示有关MetaTrader 5程序包的数据
print("MetaTrader5 package author: ",mt5.__author__)
print("MetaTrader5 package version: ",mt5.__version__)
print("")
 
# 建立与MetaTrader 5程序端的连接
if not mt5.initialize():
    print("initialize() failed, error code =",mt5.last_error())
   # 断开与MetaTrader 5程序端的连接
    mt5.shutdown()
    quit()
 
# 订阅EURUSD（市场深度）的市场深度更新
if mt5.market_book_add('EURUSD'):
  # 循环获取10次市场深度数据
   for i in range(10):
        # 获取市场深度内容（市场深度）
        items = mt5.market_book_get('EURUSD')
        # 以单个字符串'as is'（保持原来状态）显示整个市场深度
        print(items)
        # 现在为了更加清晰而分别显示每个订单
        if items:
            for it in items:
                # order content
                print(it._asdict())
        # 暂停5秒后再请求下一个市场深度数据
        time.sleep(5)
  # 取消订阅市场深度更新（市场深度）
   mt5.market_book_release('EURUSD')
else:
    print("mt5.market_book_add('EURUSD') failed, error code =",mt5.last_error())
 
# 断开与MetaTrader 5程序端的连接
mt5.shutdown()
 
 
结果：
MetaTrader5程序包作者：MetaQuotes Software Corp.
MetaTrader5程序包版本：5.0.34
 
(BookInfo(type=1, price=1.20038, volume=250, volume_dbl=250.0), BookInfo(type=1, price=1.20032, volume=100, volume...
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20038, 'volume': 250, 'volume_dbl': 250.0}
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20032, 'volume': 100, 'volume_dbl': 100.0}
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.2003, 'volume': 50, 'volume_dbl': 50.0}
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20028, 'volume': 36, 'volume_dbl': 36.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20026, 'volume': 36, 'volume_dbl': 36.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20025, 'volume': 50, 'volume_dbl': 50.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20023, 'volume': 100, 'volume_dbl': 100.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20017, 'volume': 250, 'volume_dbl': 250.0}
(BookInfo(type=1, price=1.2004299999999999, volume=250, volume_dbl=250.0), BookInfo(type=1, price=1.20037, volume...
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.2004299999999999, 'volume': 250, 'volume_dbl': 250.0}
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20037, 'volume': 100, 'volume_dbl': 100.0}
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20036, 'volume': 50, 'volume_dbl': 50.0}
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20034, 'volume': 36, 'volume_dbl': 36.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20031, 'volume': 36, 'volume_dbl': 36.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20029, 'volume': 50, 'volume_dbl': 50.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20028, 'volume': 100, 'volume_dbl': 100.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20022, 'volume': 250, 'volume_dbl': 250.0}
(BookInfo(type=1, price=1.2004299999999999, volume=250, volume_dbl=250.0), BookInfo(type=1, price=1.20037, volume...
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.2004299999999999, 'volume': 250, 'volume_dbl': 250.0}
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20037, 'volume': 100, 'volume_dbl': 100.0}
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20036, 'volume': 50, 'volume_dbl': 50.0}
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20034, 'volume': 36, 'volume_dbl': 36.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20031, 'volume': 36, 'volume_dbl': 36.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20029, 'volume': 50, 'volume_dbl': 50.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20028, 'volume': 100, 'volume_dbl': 100.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20022, 'volume': 250, 'volume_dbl': 250.0}
(BookInfo(type=1, price=1.20036, volume=250, volume_dbl=250.0), BookInfo(type=1, price=1.20029, volume=100, volume...
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20036, 'volume': 250, 'volume_dbl': 250.0}
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20029, 'volume': 100, 'volume_dbl': 100.0}
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20028, 'volume': 50, 'volume_dbl': 50.0}
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20026, 'volume': 36, 'volume_dbl': 36.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20023, 'volume': 36, 'volume_dbl': 36.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20022, 'volume': 50, 'volume_dbl': 50.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20021, 'volume': 100, 'volume_dbl': 100.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20014, 'volume': 250, 'volume_dbl': 250.0}
(BookInfo(type=1, price=1.20035, volume=250, volume_dbl=250.0), BookInfo(type=1, price=1.20029, volume=100, volume...
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20035, 'volume': 250, 'volume_dbl': 250.0}
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20029, 'volume': 100, 'volume_dbl': 100.0}
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20027, 'volume': 50, 'volume_dbl': 50.0}
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20025, 'volume': 36, 'volume_dbl': 36.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20023, 'volume': 36, 'volume_dbl': 36.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20022, 'volume': 50, 'volume_dbl': 50.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20021, 'volume': 100, 'volume_dbl': 100.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20014, 'volume': 250, 'volume_dbl': 250.0}
(BookInfo(type=1, price=1.20037, volume=250, volume_dbl=250.0), BookInfo(type=1, price=1.20031, volume=100, volume...
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20037, 'volume': 250, 'volume_dbl': 250.0}
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20031, 'volume': 100, 'volume_dbl': 100.0}
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.2003, 'volume': 50, 'volume_dbl': 50.0}
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20028, 'volume': 36, 'volume_dbl': 36.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20025, 'volume': 36, 'volume_dbl': 36.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20023, 'volume': 50, 'volume_dbl': 50.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20022, 'volume': 100, 'volume_dbl': 100.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20016, 'volume': 250, 'volume_dbl': 250.0}

