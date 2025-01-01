DokumentationKategorien
symbol_select

Auswahl eines Symbols im Fenster MarketWatch oder es aus demselben entfernen.

symbol_select(
   symbol,      // Name des Finanzinstruments
   enable=None  // aktivieren/deaktivieren
)

symbol

[in]  Name des Finanzinstruments. Benötigter unbenannter Parameter.

enable

[in]  Auswahl. Optionale unbenannte Parameter. Wenn 'false' wird das Symbol aus dem Fenster MarketWatch entfernt. Andernfalls wird es im Fenster MarketWatch gezeigt und aktiviert. Ein Symbol kann nicht entfernt werden, wenn aktuell offene Charts mit diesem Symbol vorhanden sind oder Positionen darauf eröffnet sind.

Rückgabewert

True im Erfolgsfall, ansonsten - False.

Hinweis

Die Funktion ist ähnlich wie SymbolSelect.

Beispiel:

import MetaTrader5 as mt5
import pandas as pd
# Datenanzeige des Pakets von MetaTrader 5
print("MetaTrader5 package author: ",mt5.__author__)
print("MetaTrader5 package version: ",mt5.__version__)
print()
# Verbindung zum MetaTrader 5 Terminal herstellen
if not mt5.initialize(login=25115284, server="MetaQuotes-Demo",password="4zatlbqx"):
    print("initialize() failed, error code =",mt5.last_error())
    quit()
 
# Versuch das Symbol EURCAD im MarketWatch anzuzeigen und zu aktivieren.
selected=mt5.symbol_select("EURCAD",True)
if not selected:
    print("Failed to select EURCAD, error code =",mt5.last_error())
else:
    symbol_info=mt5.symbol_info("EURCAD")
    print(symbol_info)
    print("EURCAD: currency_base =",symbol_info.currency_base,"  currency_profit =",symbol_info.currency_profit,"  currency_margin =",symbol_info.currency_margin)
    print()
 
    # get symbol properties in the form of a dictionary
    print("Show symbol_info()._asdict():")
    symbol_info_dict = symbol_info._asdict()
    for prop in symbol_info_dict:
        print("  {}={}".format(prop, symbol_info_dict[prop]))
    print()
 
   # Konvertieren und Ausdrucken der Liste als DataFrame
    df=pd.DataFrame(list(symbol_info_dict.items()),columns=['property','value'])
    print("symbol_info_dict() as dataframe:")
    print(df)
 
# Schließen der Verbindung zum MetaTrader 5
mt5.shutdown()
 
 
Ergebnis:
MetaTrader5 package author:  MetaQuotes Software Corp.
MetaTrader5 package version:  5.0.29
SymbolInfo(custom=False, chart_mode=0, select=True, visible=True, session_deals=0, session_buy_orders=0, session_sell_orders=0, volume=0, volumehigh=0, ....
EURCAD: currency_base = EUR   currency_profit = CAD   currency_margin = EUR
 
Show symbol_info()._asdict():
  custom=False
  chart_mode=0
  select=True
  visible=True
  session_deals=0
  session_buy_orders=0
  session_sell_orders=0
  volume=0
  volumehigh=0
  volumelow=0
  time=1585217595
  digits=5
  spread=39
  spread_float=True
  ticks_bookdepth=10
  trade_calc_mode=0
  trade_mode=4
  start_time=0
  expiration_time=0
  trade_stops_level=0
  trade_freeze_level=0
  trade_exemode=1
  swap_mode=1
  swap_rollover3days=3
  margin_hedged_use_leg=False
  expiration_mode=7
  filling_mode=1
  order_mode=127
  order_gtc_mode=0
  option_mode=0
  option_right=0
  bid=1.55192
  bidhigh=1.55842
  bidlow=1.5419800000000001
  ask=1.5523099999999999
  askhigh=1.55915
  asklow=1.5436299999999998
  last=0.0
  lasthigh=0.0
  lastlow=0.0
  volume_real=0.0
  volumehigh_real=0.0
  volumelow_real=0.0
  option_strike=0.0
  point=1e-05
  trade_tick_value=0.7043642408362214
  trade_tick_value_profit=0.7043642408362214
  trade_tick_value_loss=0.7044535553770941
  trade_tick_size=1e-05
  trade_contract_size=100000.0
  trade_accrued_interest=0.0
  trade_face_value=0.0
  trade_liquidity_rate=0.0
  volume_min=0.01
  volume_max=500.0
  volume_step=0.01
  volume_limit=0.0
  swap_long=-1.1
  swap_short=-0.9
  margin_initial=0.0
  margin_maintenance=0.0
  session_volume=0.0
  session_turnover=0.0
  session_interest=0.0
  session_buy_orders_volume=0.0
  session_sell_orders_volume=0.0
  session_open=0.0
  session_close=0.0
  session_aw=0.0
  session_price_settlement=0.0
  session_price_limit_min=0.0
  session_price_limit_max=0.0
  margin_hedged=100000.0
  price_change=0.0
  price_volatility=0.0
  price_theoretical=0.0
  price_greeks_delta=0.0
  price_greeks_theta=0.0
  price_greeks_gamma=0.0
  price_greeks_vega=0.0
  price_greeks_rho=0.0
  price_greeks_omega=0.0
  price_sensitivity=0.0
  basis=
  category=
  currency_base=EUR
  currency_profit=CAD
  currency_margin=EUR
  bank=
  description=Euro vs Canadian Dollar
  exchange=
  formula=
  isin=
  name=EURCAD
  page=http://www.google.com/finance?q=EURCAD
  path=Forex\EURCAD
 
symbol_info_dict() as dataframe:
         property                                   value
0          custom                                   False
1      chart_mode                                       0
2          select                                    True
3         visible                                    True
4   session_deals                                       0
..            ...                                     ...
91        formula                                        
92           isin                                        
93           name                                  EURCAD
94           page  http://www.google.com/finance?q=EURCAD
95           path                            Forex\EURCAD
 
[96 rows x 2 columns]

