import MetaTrader5 as mt5

import time

# MetaTrader 5 paketi ile ilgili verileri görüntüle

print("MetaTrader5 package author: ",mt5.__author__)

print("MetaTrader5 package version: ",mt5.__version__)

print("")



# MetaTrader 5 terminaline bağlantı kur

if not mt5.initialize():

print("initialize() failed, error code =",mt5.last_error())

# MetaTrader 5 terminaline olan bağlantıyı kapat

mt5.shutdown()

quit()



# EURUSD için piyasa derinliği (Depth of Market) güncellemelerine abone ol

if mt5.market_book_add('EURUSD'):

# piyasa derinliği verilerini bir döngüde 10 kez al

for i in range(10):

# pazar derinliği (Depth of Market) içeriğini al

items = mt5.market_book_get('EURUSD')

# tüm piyasa derinliğini tek bir dizgede 'olduğu gibi' görüntüle

print(items)

# şimdi daha fazla netlik için her bir emri ayrı ayrı göster

if items:

for it in items:

# emir içeriği

print(it._asdict())

# piyasa derinliği verilerinin bir sonraki talebinden önce 5 saniye durakla

time.sleep(5)

# piyasa derinliği (Depth of Market) güncellemelerine aboneliği iptal et

mt5.market_book_release('EURUSD')

else:

print("mt5.market_book_add('EURUSD') failed, error code =",mt5.last_error())



# MetaTrader 5 terminaline olan bağlantıyı kapat

mt5.shutdown()





Sonuç:

MetaTrader5 package author: MetaQuotes Software Corp.

MetaTrader5 package version: 5.0.34



(BookInfo(type=1, price=1.20038, volume=250, volume_dbl=250.0), BookInfo(type=1, price=1.20032, volume=100, volume...

{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20038, 'volume': 250, 'volume_dbl': 250.0}

{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20032, 'volume': 100, 'volume_dbl': 100.0}

{'type': 1, 'price': 1.2003, 'volume': 50, 'volume_dbl': 50.0}

{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20028, 'volume': 36, 'volume_dbl': 36.0}

{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20026, 'volume': 36, 'volume_dbl': 36.0}

{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20025, 'volume': 50, 'volume_dbl': 50.0}

{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20023, 'volume': 100, 'volume_dbl': 100.0}

{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20017, 'volume': 250, 'volume_dbl': 250.0}

(BookInfo(type=1, price=1.2004299999999999, volume=250, volume_dbl=250.0), BookInfo(type=1, price=1.20037, volume...

{'type': 1, 'price': 1.2004299999999999, 'volume': 250, 'volume_dbl': 250.0}

{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20037, 'volume': 100, 'volume_dbl': 100.0}

{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20036, 'volume': 50, 'volume_dbl': 50.0}

{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20034, 'volume': 36, 'volume_dbl': 36.0}

{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20031, 'volume': 36, 'volume_dbl': 36.0}

{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20029, 'volume': 50, 'volume_dbl': 50.0}

{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20028, 'volume': 100, 'volume_dbl': 100.0}

{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20022, 'volume': 250, 'volume_dbl': 250.0}

(BookInfo(type=1, price=1.2004299999999999, volume=250, volume_dbl=250.0), BookInfo(type=1, price=1.20037, volume...

{'type': 1, 'price': 1.2004299999999999, 'volume': 250, 'volume_dbl': 250.0}

{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20037, 'volume': 100, 'volume_dbl': 100.0}

{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20036, 'volume': 50, 'volume_dbl': 50.0}

{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20034, 'volume': 36, 'volume_dbl': 36.0}

{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20031, 'volume': 36, 'volume_dbl': 36.0}

{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20029, 'volume': 50, 'volume_dbl': 50.0}

{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20028, 'volume': 100, 'volume_dbl': 100.0}

{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20022, 'volume': 250, 'volume_dbl': 250.0}

(BookInfo(type=1, price=1.20036, volume=250, volume_dbl=250.0), BookInfo(type=1, price=1.20029, volume=100, volume...

{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20036, 'volume': 250, 'volume_dbl': 250.0}

{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20029, 'volume': 100, 'volume_dbl': 100.0}

{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20028, 'volume': 50, 'volume_dbl': 50.0}

{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20026, 'volume': 36, 'volume_dbl': 36.0}

{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20023, 'volume': 36, 'volume_dbl': 36.0}

{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20022, 'volume': 50, 'volume_dbl': 50.0}

{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20021, 'volume': 100, 'volume_dbl': 100.0}

{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20014, 'volume': 250, 'volume_dbl': 250.0}

(BookInfo(type=1, price=1.20035, volume=250, volume_dbl=250.0), BookInfo(type=1, price=1.20029, volume=100, volume...

{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20035, 'volume': 250, 'volume_dbl': 250.0}

{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20029, 'volume': 100, 'volume_dbl': 100.0}

{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20027, 'volume': 50, 'volume_dbl': 50.0}

{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20025, 'volume': 36, 'volume_dbl': 36.0}

{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20023, 'volume': 36, 'volume_dbl': 36.0}

{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20022, 'volume': 50, 'volume_dbl': 50.0}

{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20021, 'volume': 100, 'volume_dbl': 100.0}

{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20014, 'volume': 250, 'volume_dbl': 250.0}

(BookInfo(type=1, price=1.20037, volume=250, volume_dbl=250.0), BookInfo(type=1, price=1.20031, volume=100, volume...

{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20037, 'volume': 250, 'volume_dbl': 250.0}

{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20031, 'volume': 100, 'volume_dbl': 100.0}

{'type': 1, 'price': 1.2003, 'volume': 50, 'volume_dbl': 50.0}

{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20028, 'volume': 36, 'volume_dbl': 36.0}

{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20025, 'volume': 36, 'volume_dbl': 36.0}

{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20023, 'volume': 50, 'volume_dbl': 50.0}

{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20022, 'volume': 100, 'volume_dbl': 100.0}

{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20016, 'volume': 250, 'volume_dbl': 250.0}