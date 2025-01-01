DokümantasyonBölümler
Belirli bir sembolün Piyasa Derinliği girdilerini içeren veri grubunu BookInfo'dan geri döndürür.

market_book_get(
   sembol      // finansal enstrüman adı
)

symbol

 Finansal enstrüman adı. Gerekli adsız parametre.

Geri dönüş değeri

Piyasa Derinliği içeriğini BookInfo girdilerinden bir veri grubu (emir tipi, fiyat ve lot cinsinden hacim) halinde geri döndürür. BookInfo, MqlBookInfo yapısına benzerdir.

Bir hata durumunda None geri döndürülür. Hata ile ilgili bilgiler last_error() kullanılarak elde edilebilir.

Not

Piyasa Derinliği değişikliği olaylarına abonelik, önceden market_book_add() fonksiyonu kullanılarak gerçekleştirilmelidir.

Fonksiyon, MarketBookGet'e benzerdir.

 

Örnek:

import MetaTrader5 as mt5
import time
# MetaTrader 5 paketi ile ilgili verileri görüntüle
print("MetaTrader5 package author: ",mt5.__author__)
print("MetaTrader5 package version: ",mt5.__version__)
print("")
 
# MetaTrader 5 terminaline bağlantı kur
if not mt5.initialize():
    print("initialize() failed, error code =",mt5.last_error())
   # MetaTrader 5 terminaline olan bağlantıyı kapat
    mt5.shutdown()
    quit()
 
# EURUSD için piyasa derinliği (Depth of Market) güncellemelerine abone ol
if mt5.market_book_add('EURUSD'):
  # piyasa derinliği verilerini bir döngüde 10 kez al
   for i in range(10):
        # pazar derinliği (Depth of Market) içeriğini al
        items = mt5.market_book_get('EURUSD')
        # tüm piyasa derinliğini tek bir dizgede 'olduğu gibi' görüntüle
        print(items)
        # şimdi daha fazla netlik için her bir emri ayrı ayrı göster
        if items:
            for it in items:
                # emir içeriği
                print(it._asdict())
        # piyasa derinliği verilerinin bir sonraki talebinden önce 5 saniye durakla
        time.sleep(5)
  # piyasa derinliği (Depth of Market) güncellemelerine aboneliği iptal et
   mt5.market_book_release('EURUSD')
else:
    print("mt5.market_book_add('EURUSD') failed, error code =",mt5.last_error())
 
# MetaTrader 5 terminaline olan bağlantıyı kapat
mt5.shutdown()
 
 
Sonuç:
MetaTrader5 package author:  MetaQuotes Software Corp.
MetaTrader5 package version:  5.0.34
 
(BookInfo(type=1, price=1.20038, volume=250, volume_dbl=250.0), BookInfo(type=1, price=1.20032, volume=100, volume...
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20038, 'volume': 250, 'volume_dbl': 250.0}
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20032, 'volume': 100, 'volume_dbl': 100.0}
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.2003, 'volume': 50, 'volume_dbl': 50.0}
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20028, 'volume': 36, 'volume_dbl': 36.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20026, 'volume': 36, 'volume_dbl': 36.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20025, 'volume': 50, 'volume_dbl': 50.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20023, 'volume': 100, 'volume_dbl': 100.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20017, 'volume': 250, 'volume_dbl': 250.0}
(BookInfo(type=1, price=1.2004299999999999, volume=250, volume_dbl=250.0), BookInfo(type=1, price=1.20037, volume...
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.2004299999999999, 'volume': 250, 'volume_dbl': 250.0}
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20037, 'volume': 100, 'volume_dbl': 100.0}
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20036, 'volume': 50, 'volume_dbl': 50.0}
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20034, 'volume': 36, 'volume_dbl': 36.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20031, 'volume': 36, 'volume_dbl': 36.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20029, 'volume': 50, 'volume_dbl': 50.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20028, 'volume': 100, 'volume_dbl': 100.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20022, 'volume': 250, 'volume_dbl': 250.0}
(BookInfo(type=1, price=1.2004299999999999, volume=250, volume_dbl=250.0), BookInfo(type=1, price=1.20037, volume...
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.2004299999999999, 'volume': 250, 'volume_dbl': 250.0}
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20037, 'volume': 100, 'volume_dbl': 100.0}
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20036, 'volume': 50, 'volume_dbl': 50.0}
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20034, 'volume': 36, 'volume_dbl': 36.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20031, 'volume': 36, 'volume_dbl': 36.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20029, 'volume': 50, 'volume_dbl': 50.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20028, 'volume': 100, 'volume_dbl': 100.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20022, 'volume': 250, 'volume_dbl': 250.0}
(BookInfo(type=1, price=1.20036, volume=250, volume_dbl=250.0), BookInfo(type=1, price=1.20029, volume=100, volume...
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20036, 'volume': 250, 'volume_dbl': 250.0}
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20029, 'volume': 100, 'volume_dbl': 100.0}
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20028, 'volume': 50, 'volume_dbl': 50.0}
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20026, 'volume': 36, 'volume_dbl': 36.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20023, 'volume': 36, 'volume_dbl': 36.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20022, 'volume': 50, 'volume_dbl': 50.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20021, 'volume': 100, 'volume_dbl': 100.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20014, 'volume': 250, 'volume_dbl': 250.0}
(BookInfo(type=1, price=1.20035, volume=250, volume_dbl=250.0), BookInfo(type=1, price=1.20029, volume=100, volume...
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20035, 'volume': 250, 'volume_dbl': 250.0}
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20029, 'volume': 100, 'volume_dbl': 100.0}
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20027, 'volume': 50, 'volume_dbl': 50.0}
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20025, 'volume': 36, 'volume_dbl': 36.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20023, 'volume': 36, 'volume_dbl': 36.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20022, 'volume': 50, 'volume_dbl': 50.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20021, 'volume': 100, 'volume_dbl': 100.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20014, 'volume': 250, 'volume_dbl': 250.0}
(BookInfo(type=1, price=1.20037, volume=250, volume_dbl=250.0), BookInfo(type=1, price=1.20031, volume=100, volume...
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20037, 'volume': 250, 'volume_dbl': 250.0}
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20031, 'volume': 100, 'volume_dbl': 100.0}
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.2003, 'volume': 50, 'volume_dbl': 50.0}
{'type': 1, 'price': 1.20028, 'volume': 36, 'volume_dbl': 36.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20025, 'volume': 36, 'volume_dbl': 36.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20023, 'volume': 50, 'volume_dbl': 50.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20022, 'volume': 100, 'volume_dbl': 100.0}
{'type': 2, 'price': 1.20016, 'volume': 250, 'volume_dbl': 250.0}

Ayrıca bakınız

