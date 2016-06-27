Das MQL5-Kochbuch: Überwachen von mehreren Timeframes in einem Fenster

Einleitung

Bei der Auswahl der Richtung für die Öffnung einer Position ist ein Preisdiagramm mit mehreren gleichzeitig angezeigten Timeframes sehr nützlich. Im MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal stehen 21 Timeframes für die Analyse zur Auswahl. Sie können spezielle Diagrammobjekte nutzen, die Sie im bestehenden Diagramm platzieren können, und Symbol, Timeframe und einige weitere Eigenschaften direkt dort festlegen. Sie können eine beliebige Menge solcher Diagrammobjekte hinzufügen, allerdings wäre es ziemlich umständlich und zeitraubend, das manuell zu tun. Außerdem können nicht alle Diagrammeigenschaften im manuellen Modus festgelegt werden.

In diesem Beitrag sehen wir uns solche grafischen Objekte näher an. Zu Illustrationszwecken erstellen wir einen Indikator mit Steuerelementen (Buttons), die es uns ermöglichen, mehrere Diagrammobjekte gleichzeitig in einem Unterfenster einzurichten. Ferner werden Diagrammobjekte genau in das Unterfenster passen und werden automatisch angepasst, wenn die Größe des Hauptdiagramms oder des Terminalfensters verändert wird.

Zusätzlich zu den Buttons zum Hinzufügen von Diagrammobjekten werden wir auch Buttons zum Aktivieren/Deaktivieren einiger Diagrammeigenschaften haben, darunter auch solche, die nur auf Programmebene verändert werden können.





Entwicklung

Über Insert->Objects->Graphical Objects->Chart (Einfügen->Objekte->Grafische Objekte->Diagramm) können Sie ein Diagrammobjekt manuell hinzufügen. So werden beispielsweise Objekte mit H4- und D1-Timeframes auf dem Stundendiagramm dargestellt:





Abb. 1. Diagrammobjekte

Durch Modifizieren der Parameter dieser Objekte können Sie nur eine begrenzte Menge von Eigenschaften verwalten:





Abb. 2. Eigenschaften von Diagrammobjekten

Doch Parameter wie die Preisebenen ask und bid, die Einrückung vom rechten Rand des Diagramms, Handelsebenen usw. können nur angezeigt werden, wenn sie entsprechend programmiert sind.

Beginnen wir also mit der Entwicklung des Indikators. Nennen wir ihn beispielsweise ChartObjects (Arbeitstitel des Beitrags). Erstellen Sie mithilfe des MQL5 Wizard eine Vorlage für den Indikator in MetaEditor. Wählen Sie bei der Auswahl von Event handlers of the Custom indicator program (Ereignis-Handler des benutzerdefinierten Indikators) die folgenden Optionen:





Abb. 3. Ereignis-Handler des Indikators

In MetaEditor sieht der Quellcode der Vorlage so aus:

#property copyright "Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "http://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_chart_window int OnInit () { return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const int begin, const double &price[]) { return (rates_total); } void OnTradeTransaction ( const MqlTradeTransaction & trans, const MqlTradeRequest & request, const MqlTradeResult & result) { } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { }

Die Funktion OnCalculate() wird bei dieser Umsetzung grundsätzlich nicht benötigt, doch der Indikator kann ohne sie nicht kompiliert werden. Ferner brauchen wir eine der Hauptfunktionen – OnDeinit(). Sie überwacht die Löschung des Programms aus dem Diagramm. Nach der ersten Verarbeitung der Vorlage erhalten wir den folgenden Quellcode:

#property copyright "Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "http://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_plots 0 int OnInit () { IndicatorSetString ( INDICATOR_SHORTNAME , "TimeFramesPanel" ); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { if (reason== REASON_REMOVE ) { } } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const int begin, const double &price[]) { return (rates_total); } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { }

Nun müssen wir einen Indikator erstellen, der als Speicher (Unterfenster) für Diagrammobjekte dient. Grundsätzlich handelt es sich um einen Dummy-Indikator. Nennen wir ihn SubWindow. Sein Code sieht so aus:

#property copyright "Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "http://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_plots 0 int OnInit () { IndicatorSetString ( INDICATOR_SHORTNAME , "SubWindow" ); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const int begin, const double &price[]) { return (rates_total); }

Der Indikator SubWindow.ex5 wird nach der Kompilierung als Ressource innerhalb von ChartObjects.ex5 gespeichert. Somit wird es dem Entwickler am Ende ermöglicht, Endbenutzern nur eine Datei anstatt zwei zur Verfügung zu stellen.

Wie bereits im vorherigen Beitrag "Das MQL5-Kochbuch: Signaltöne für Handelsereignisse in MetaTrader 5" beschrieben, können Ressourcendateien mithilfe der Direktive #resource in ein Programm eingefügt werden. Am Anfang unseres Programms ChartObjects müssen wir die folgende Codezeile einfügen:

#resource "\\Indicators\\SubWindow.ex5"

Mit der Direktive #define legen wir dann die Größen der Arrays fest, die den Bedienelementen zugewiesen werden:

#define TIMEFRAME_BUTTONS 21 #define PROPERTY_BUTTONS 5

Und wie gewohnt deklarieren wir globale Variablen ganz am Anfang des Programms:

string subwindow_path = "::Indicators\\SubWindow.ex5" ; int subwindow_number =- 1 ; int subwindow_handle = INVALID_HANDLE ; string subwindow_shortname = "SubWindow" ; int chart_width = 0 ; int chart_height = 0 ; int chart_scale = 0 ; color cOffButtonFont = clrWhite ; color cOffButtonBackground = clrDarkSlateGray ; color cOffButtonBorder = clrLightGray ; color cOnButtonFont = clrGold ; color cOnButtonBackground = C'28,47,47' ; color cOnButtonBorder = clrLightGray ;

Darauf folgt die Deklarierung von Arrays für Timeframe-Buttons:

string timeframe_button_names[TIMEFRAME_BUTTONS]= { "button_M1" , "button_M2" , "button_M3" , "button_M4" , "button_M5" , "button_M6" , "button_M10" , "button_M12" , "button_M15" , "button_M20" , "button_M30" , "button_H1" , "button_H2" , "button_H3" , "button_H4" , "button_H6" , "button_H8" , "button_H12" , "button_D1" , "button_W1" , "button_MN" }; string timeframe_button_texts[TIMEFRAME_BUTTONS]= { "M1" , "M2" , "M3" , "M4" , "M5" , "M6" , "M10" , "M12" , "M15" , "M20" , "M30" , "H1" , "H2" , "H3" , "H4" , "H6" , "H8" , "H12" , "D1" , "W1" , "MN" }; bool timeframe_button_states[TIMEFRAME_BUTTONS]={ false };

Arrays von Buttons zur Steuerung der Eigenschaften von Diagrammobjekten:

string property_button_names[PROPERTY_BUTTONS]= { "property_button_date" , "property_button_price" , "property_button_ohlc" , "property_button_askbid" , "property_button_trade_levels" }; string property_button_texts[PROPERTY_BUTTONS]= { "Date" , "Price" , "OHLC" , "Ask / Bid" , "Trade Levels" }; bool property_button_states[PROPERTY_BUTTONS]={ false }; int property_button_widths[PROPERTY_BUTTONS]= { 66 , 68 , 66 , 100 , 101 };

Und zu guter Letzt haben wir ein Array von Namen von Diagrammobjekten:

string chart_object_names[TIMEFRAME_BUTTONS]= { "chart_object_m1" , "chart_object_m2" , "chart_object_m3" , "chart_object_m4" , "chart_object_m5" , "chart_object_m6" , "chart_object_m10" , "chart_object_m12" , "chart_object_m15" , "chart_object_m20" , "chart_object_m30" , "chart_object_h1" , "chart_object_h2" , "chart_object_h3" , "chart_object_h4" , "chart_object_h6" , "chart_object_h8" , "chart_object_h12" , "chart_object_d1" , "chart_object_w1" , "chart_object_mn" };

Bevor wir mit Funktionen fortfahren, die mit der Interaktion mit grafischen Objekten zusammenhängen, schreiben wir zunächst die Funktionen, die diese Objekte im Diagramm erstellen. In unserem Programm werden wir zwei Typen von grafischen Objekten benötigen: OBJ_BUTTON und OBJ_CHART.

Buttons werden mithilfe der Funktion CreateButton() erstellt:

void CreateButton( long chart_id, int window_number, string name, string text, ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT anchor, ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner, string font_name, int font_size, color font_color, color background_color, color border_color, int x_size, int y_size, int x_distance, int y_distance, long z_order) { if ( ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_BUTTON ,window_number, 0 , 0 )) { ObjectSetString (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_TEXT ,text); ObjectSetString (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_FONT ,font_name); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_COLOR ,font_color); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR ,background_color); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR ,border_color); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_ANCHOR ,anchor); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_CORNER ,corner); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE ,font_size); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_XSIZE ,x_size); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_YSIZE ,y_size); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ,x_distance); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ,y_distance); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE , false ); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_STATE , false ); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_ZORDER ,z_order); ObjectSetString (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_TOOLTIP , "

" ); } }

Die Erstellung eines Diagramms in einem Unterfenster findet dementsprechend in der Funktion CreateChartInSubwindow() statt:

void CreateChartInSubwindow( int window_number, int x_distance, int y_distance, int x_size, int y_size, string name, string symbol, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, int subchart_scale, bool show_dates, bool show_prices, bool show_ohlc, bool show_ask_bid, bool show_levels, string tooltip) { if ( ObjectCreate ( 0 ,name, OBJ_CHART ,window_number, 0 , 0 )) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_CORNER , CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ,x_distance); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ,y_distance); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_XSIZE ,x_size); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_YSIZE ,y_size); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_CHART_SCALE ,subchart_scale); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_DATE_SCALE ,show_dates); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_PRICE_SCALE ,show_prices); ObjectSetString ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_SYMBOL ,symbol); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_PERIOD ,timeframe); ObjectSetString ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_TOOLTIP ,tooltip); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_COLOR , clrWhite ); long subchart_id= ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_CHART_ID ); ChartSetInteger (subchart_id, CHART_SHOW_OHLC ,show_ohlc); ChartSetInteger (subchart_id, CHART_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS ,show_levels); ChartSetInteger (subchart_id, CHART_SHOW_BID_LINE ,show_ask_bid); ChartSetInteger (subchart_id, CHART_SHOW_ASK_LINE ,show_ask_bid); ChartSetInteger (subchart_id, CHART_COLOR_LAST , clrLimeGreen ); ChartSetInteger (subchart_id, CHART_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL , clrRed ); ChartRedraw (subchart_id); } }

Im oben aufgeführten Code legen wir zuerst die Standardeigenschaften des Diagramms für ein Diagrammobjekt fest. Nach dem Empfang des Identifikators des Diagrammobjekts werden die speziellen Eigenschaften festgelegt. Es ist auch wichtig, das Diagramm mithilfe der Funktion ChartRedraw() zu aktualisieren, wenn der Identifikator des Diagrammobjekts an es übergeben wird.

Teilen wir die Einrichtung der Steuerelemente in zwei Funktionen auf: AddTimeframeButtons() und AddPropertyButtons():



void AddTimeframeButtons() { int x_dist = 1 ; int y_dist = 125 ; int x_size = 28 ; int y_size = 20 ; for ( int i= 0 ; i<TIMEFRAME_BUTTONS; i++) { if (i% 7 == 0 ) { x_dist= 1 ; y_dist-= 21 ; } CreateButton( 0 , 0 ,timeframe_button_names[i],timeframe_button_texts[i], ANCHOR_LEFT_LOWER , CORNER_LEFT_LOWER , "Arial" , 8 , cOffButtonFont,cOffButtonBackground,cOffButtonBorder, x_size,y_size,x_dist,y_dist, 3 ); x_dist+=x_size+ 1 ; } } void AddPropertyButtons() { int x_dist = 1 ; int y_dist = 41 ; int x_size = 66 ; int y_size = 20 ; for ( int i= 0 ; i<PROPERTY_BUTTONS; i++) { if (i== 3 ) { x_dist= 1 ; y_dist-= 21 ; } CreateButton( 0 , 0 ,property_button_names[i],property_button_texts[i], ANCHOR_LEFT_LOWER , CORNER_LEFT_LOWER , "Arial" , 8 , cOffButtonFont,cOffButtonBackground,cOffButtonBorder, property_button_widths[i],y_size,x_dist,y_dist, 3 ); x_dist+=property_button_widths[i]+ 1 ; } }

Beim Entfernen des Indikators aus dem Diagramm müssen wir auch die durch das Programm erstellten Objekte löschen. Zu diesem Zweck benötigen wir die folgenden Hilfsfunktionen:

void DeleteTimeframeButtons() { for ( int i= 0 ; i<TIMEFRAME_BUTTONS; i++) DeleteObjectByName(timeframe_button_names[i]); } void DeletePropertyButtons() { for ( int i= 0 ; i<PROPERTY_BUTTONS; i++) DeleteObjectByName(property_button_names[i]); } void DeleteObjectByName( string object_name) { if ( ObjectFind ( ChartID (),object_name)>= 0 ) { if (! ObjectDelete ( ChartID (),object_name)) Print ( "Error (" + IntegerToString ( GetLastError ())+ ") when deleting the object!" ); } }

Um sicherzustellen, dass das Panel beim Laden des Indikators im Diagramm eingerichtet wird und alle Panel-Objekte beim Entfernen des Indikators aus dem Diagramm gelöscht werden, müssen wir die folgenden Codezeilen zu den Handler-Funktionen OnInit() und OnDeinit() hinzufügen:

int OnInit () { AddTimeframeButtons(); AddPropertyButtons(); ChartRedraw (); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { if (reason== REASON_REMOVE ) { DeleteTimeframeButtons(); DeletePropertyButtons(); ChartRedraw (); } }

Wenn wir den Indikator jetzt kompilieren und an das Diagramm anhängen, würde das Panel aussehen, wie im nachfolgenden Screenshot dargestellt:





Abb. 4. Panel mit Buttons

Nun ist alles bereit, um mit der Erstellung von Funktionen für die Interaktion zwischen dem Benutzer und dem Panel fortzufahren. Grundsätzlich werden all diese Funktionen über die Hauptfunktion OnChartEvent() aufgerufen. In diesem Beitrag betrachten wir zwei Ereignisse, die in dieser Funktion verarbeitet werden:



CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK – Ereignis des Klicks auf ein grafisches Objekt.

CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE – Ereignis der Veränderung der Größe des Diagramms oder der Veränderung der Eigenschaften des Diagramms mithilfe des Dialogfensters Eigenschaften.

Beginnen wir mit dem Ereignis CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK. Die Funktion ChartEventObjectClick(), die wir gleich schreiben werden, erhält alle Argumente von der Funktion OnChartEvent() (für andere Ereignisse erstellen wir ähnliche Funktionen):

bool ChartEventObjectClick( int id, long lparam, double dparam, string sparam) { if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { if (ToggleSubwindowAndChartObject(sparam)) return ( true ); if (ToggleChartObjectProperty(sparam)) return ( true ); } return ( false ); }

Der Code der Funktion ChartEventObjectClick() ist einfach. Das Ereignis des Klicks auf einen Button des Panels wird mithilfe des Identifikators bestimmt. Dann wird die Implementierungslogik in zwei Richtungen unterteilt: Verarbeitung des Ereignisses des Klicks auf Timeframe-Buttons oder des Ereignisses des Klicks auf Buttons der Diagrammeigenschaften. Der String-Parameter sparam mit dem Namen des mit der linken Maustaste angeklickten Objekts wird an die entsprechenden Funktionen ToggleSubwindowAndChartObject() und ToggleChartObjectProperty() übergeben.

Sehen wir uns den Quellcode dieser Funktionen an. Wir beginnen mit ToggleSubwindowAndChartObject():

bool ToggleSubwindowAndChartObject( string clicked_object_name) { if (CheckClickOnTimeframeButton(clicked_object_name)) { subwindow_number= ChartWindowFind ( 0 ,subwindow_shortname); if (subwindow_number< 0 ) { if (AddSubwindow()) { AddChartObjectsToSubwindow(clicked_object_name); return ( true ); } } if (subwindow_number> 0 ) { AddChartObjectsToSubwindow(clicked_object_name); return ( true ); } } return ( false ); }

Anhand der Kommentare im obigen Code sollten Sie die Implementierungslogik leicht verstehen können. Die markierten Strings enthalten einige benutzerdefinierte Funktionen, deren Code Sie weiter unten sehen können.

Die Funktion CheckClickOnTimeframeButton() gibt true aus, wenn der angeklickte Button mit dem Panel von Timeframes zusammenhängt:

bool CheckClickOnTimeframeButton( string clicked_object_name) { for ( int i= 0 ; i<TIMEFRAME_BUTTONS; i++) { if (clicked_object_name==timeframe_button_names[i]) return ( true ); } return ( false ); }

Wenn der Klick auf einen Timeframe-Button bestätigt wurde, prüfen wir daraufhin, ob das Unterfenster SubWindow aktuell zum Hauptdiagramm hinzugefügt wird. Falls nicht, wird dies mithilfe der Funktion AddSubwindow() eingerichtet:

bool AddSubwindow() { subwindow_handle= iCustom ( _Symbol , _Period ,subwindow_path); if (subwindow_handle!= INVALID_HANDLE ) { subwindow_number=( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_WINDOWS_TOTAL ); if (! ChartIndicatorAdd ( 0 ,subwindow_number,subwindow_handle)) Print ( "Failed to add the SUBWINDOW indicator ! " ); else return ( true ); } return ( false ); }

Dann fügen wir mithilfe der Funktion AddChartObjectsToSubwindow() Diagrammobjekte zum erstellten Unterfenster hinzu:

void AddChartObjectsToSubwindow( string clicked_object_name) { ENUM_TIMEFRAMES tf = WRONG_VALUE ; string object_name = "" ; string object_text = "" ; int x_distance = 0 ; int total_charts = 0 ; int chart_object_width = 0 ; chart_scale=( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_SCALE ); chart_width=( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ,subwindow_number); chart_height=( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ,subwindow_number); total_charts= ObjectsTotal ( 0 ,subwindow_number, OBJ_CHART ); if (total_charts== 0 ) { if (CheckClickOnTimeframeButton(clicked_object_name)) { InitializeTimeframeButtonStates(); object_text= ObjectGetString ( 0 ,clicked_object_name, OBJPROP_TEXT ); tf=StringToTimeframe(object_text); CreateChartInSubwindow(subwindow_number, 0 , 0 ,chart_width,chart_height, "chart_object_" +object_text, _Symbol ,tf,chart_scale, property_button_states[ 0 ],property_button_states[ 1 ], property_button_states[ 2 ],property_button_states[ 3 ], property_button_states[ 4 ],object_text); ChartRedraw (); return ; } } if (total_charts> 0 ) { int pressed_buttons_count=InitializeTimeframeButtonStates(); if (pressed_buttons_count== 0 ) DeleteSubwindow(); else { ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 ,subwindow_number, OBJ_CHART ); chart_object_width=chart_width/pressed_buttons_count; for ( int i= 0 ; i<TIMEFRAME_BUTTONS; i++) { if (timeframe_button_states[i]) { object_text= ObjectGetString ( 0 ,timeframe_button_names[i], OBJPROP_TEXT ); tf=StringToTimeframe(object_text); CreateChartInSubwindow(subwindow_number,x_distance, 0 ,chart_object_width,chart_height, chart_object_names[i], _Symbol ,tf,chart_scale, property_button_states[ 0 ],property_button_states[ 1 ], property_button_states[ 2 ],property_button_states[ 3 ], property_button_states[ 4 ],object_text); x_distance+=chart_object_width; } } } } ChartRedraw (); }

Die detaillierten Kommentare im obigen Code helfen Ihnen, die Arbeitsweise der Funktion zu begreifen. Die markierten Zeilen zeigen die benutzerdefinierten Funktionen, auf die wir bislang nicht gestoßen sind.



Die Funktion InitializeTimeframeButtonStates() gibt die Anzahl der angeklickten Timeframe-Buttons aus und initialisiert das entsprechende Array von Zuständen. Sie legt auch die Farbe in Abhängigkeit vom Zustand des Buttons fest:

int InitializeTimeframeButtonStates() { int pressed_buttons_count= 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ; i<TIMEFRAME_BUTTONS; i++) { if ( ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,timeframe_button_names[i], OBJPROP_STATE )) { timeframe_button_states[i]= true ; ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,timeframe_button_names[i], OBJPROP_COLOR ,cOnButtonFont); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,timeframe_button_names[i], OBJPROP_BGCOLOR ,cOnButtonBackground); pressed_buttons_count++; } else { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,timeframe_button_names[i], OBJPROP_COLOR ,cOffButtonFont); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,timeframe_button_names[i], OBJPROP_BGCOLOR ,cOffButtonBackground); timeframe_button_states[i]= false ; } } return (pressed_buttons_count); }

Die Funktion DeleteSubwindow() ist äußerst simpel: Sie prüft das Vorhandensein des Unterfensters für Diagramme und löscht dieses:

void DeleteSubwindow() { if ((subwindow_number= ChartWindowFind ( 0 ,subwindow_shortname))> 0 ) { if (! ChartIndicatorDelete ( 0 ,subwindow_number,subwindow_shortname)) Print ( "Failed to delete the " +subwindow_shortname+ " indicator!" ); } }

Nun sollten wir uns die Eigenschaften von Diagrammobjekten ansehen. In anderen Worten: Wir kehren zur Funktion ChartEventObjectClick() zurück und betrachten die Funktion ToggleChartObjectProperty(). Der Name des angeklickten Objekts wird ebenfalls an sie übergeben.

bool ToggleChartObjectProperty( string clicked_object_name) { if (clicked_object_name== "property_button_date" ) { if (SetButtonColor(clicked_object_name)) ShowDate( true ); else ShowDate( false ); ChartRedraw (); return ( true ); } if (clicked_object_name== "property_button_price" ) { if (SetButtonColor(clicked_object_name)) ShowPrice( true ); else ShowPrice( false ); ChartRedraw (); return ( true ); } if (clicked_object_name== "property_button_ohlc" ) { if (SetButtonColor(clicked_object_name)) ShowOHLC( true ); else ShowOHLC( false ); ChartRedraw (); return ( true ); } if (clicked_object_name== "property_button_askbid" ) { if (SetButtonColor(clicked_object_name)) ShowAskBid( true ); else ShowAskBid( false ); ChartRedraw (); return ( true ); } if (clicked_object_name== "property_button_trade_levels" ) { if (SetButtonColor(clicked_object_name)) ShowTradeLevels( true ); else ShowTradeLevels( false ); ChartRedraw (); return ( true ); } return ( false ); }

Im obigen Code wird der Name des angeklickten Objekts nachfolgend mit dem Namen des mit den Diagrammeigenschaften in Verbindung stehenden Objekts verglichen. Bei Übereinstimmung prüfen wir in der Funktion SetButtonColor(), ob der Button angeklickt ist, und legen die entsprechenden Button-Farben fest.

bool SetButtonColor( string clicked_object_name) { if ( ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,clicked_object_name, OBJPROP_STATE )) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,clicked_object_name, OBJPROP_COLOR ,cOnButtonFont); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,clicked_object_name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR ,cOnButtonBackground); return ( true ); } if (! ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,clicked_object_name, OBJPROP_STATE )) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,clicked_object_name, OBJPROP_COLOR ,cOffButtonFont); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,clicked_object_name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR ,cOffButtonBackground); return ( false ); } return ( false ); }

Die Funktion SetButtonColor() gibt den Zustand des Buttons aus. Abhängig von diesem Attribut informiert das Programm die jeweilige Funktion, dass eine bestimmte Eigenschaft in allen Diagrammobjekten im Unterfenster SubWindow aktiviert oder deaktiviert werden muss. Für jede Eigenschaft wird eine separate Funktion geschrieben. Die entsprechenden Funktionscodes sind nachfolgend aufgeführt:

void ShowDate( bool state) { int total_charts = 0 ; string chart_name = "" ; if ((subwindow_number= ChartWindowFind ( 0 ,subwindow_shortname))> 0 ) { total_charts= ObjectsTotal ( 0 ,subwindow_number, OBJ_CHART ); for ( int i= 0 ; i<total_charts; i++) { chart_name= ObjectName ( 0 ,i,subwindow_number, OBJ_CHART ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,chart_name, OBJPROP_DATE_SCALE ,state); } if (state) property_button_states[ 0 ]= true ; else property_button_states[ 0 ]= false ; ChartRedraw (); } } void ShowPrice( bool state) { int total_charts = 0 ; string chart_name = "" ; if ((subwindow_number= ChartWindowFind ( 0 ,subwindow_shortname))> 0 ) { total_charts= ObjectsTotal ( 0 ,subwindow_number, OBJ_CHART ); for ( int i= 0 ; i<total_charts; i++) { chart_name= ObjectName ( 0 ,i,subwindow_number, OBJ_CHART ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,chart_name, OBJPROP_PRICE_SCALE ,state); } if (state) property_button_states[ 1 ]= true ; else property_button_states[ 1 ]= false ; ChartRedraw (); } } void ShowOHLC( bool state) { int total_charts = 0 ; long subchart_id = 0 ; string chart_name = "" ; if ((subwindow_number= ChartWindowFind ( 0 ,subwindow_shortname))> 0 ) { total_charts= ObjectsTotal ( 0 ,subwindow_number, OBJ_CHART ); for ( int i= 0 ; i<total_charts; i++) { chart_name= ObjectName ( 0 ,i,subwindow_number, OBJ_CHART ); subchart_id= ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,chart_name, OBJPROP_CHART_ID ); ChartSetInteger (subchart_id, CHART_SHOW_OHLC ,state); ChartRedraw (subchart_id); } if (state) property_button_states[ 2 ]= true ; else property_button_states[ 2 ]= false ; ChartRedraw (); } } void ShowAskBid( bool state) { int total_charts = 0 ; long subchart_id = 0 ; string chart_name = "" ; if ((subwindow_number= ChartWindowFind ( 0 ,subwindow_shortname))> 0 ) { total_charts= ObjectsTotal ( 0 ,subwindow_number, OBJ_CHART ); for ( int i= 0 ; i<total_charts; i++) { chart_name= ObjectName ( 0 ,i,subwindow_number, OBJ_CHART ); subchart_id= ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,chart_name, OBJPROP_CHART_ID ); ChartSetInteger (subchart_id, CHART_SHOW_ASK_LINE ,state); ChartSetInteger (subchart_id, CHART_SHOW_BID_LINE ,state); ChartRedraw (subchart_id); } if (state) property_button_states[ 3 ]= true ; else property_button_states[ 3 ]= false ; ChartRedraw (); } } void ShowTradeLevels( bool state) { int total_charts = 0 ; long subchart_id = 0 ; string chart_name = "" ; if ((subwindow_number= ChartWindowFind ( 0 ,subwindow_shortname))> 0 ) { total_charts= ObjectsTotal ( 0 ,subwindow_number, OBJ_CHART ); for ( int i= 0 ; i<total_charts; i++) { chart_name= ObjectName ( 0 ,i,subwindow_number, OBJ_CHART ); subchart_id= ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,chart_name, OBJPROP_CHART_ID ); ChartSetInteger (subchart_id, CHART_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS ,state); ChartRedraw (subchart_id); } if (state) property_button_states[ 4 ]= true ; else property_button_states[ 4 ]= false ; ChartRedraw (); } }

Nun sind alle Funktionen für die Interaktion mit dem Panel bereit. Wir müssen nur noch eine Codezeile zur Hauptfunktion OnChartEvent() hinzufügen:

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if (ChartEventObjectClick(id,lparam,dparam,sparam)) return ; }

Wenn der Indikator jetzt kompiliert und im Diagramm ausgeführt wird, werden die Diagrammobjekte zum jeweiligen Unterfenster hinzugefügt, wenn die entsprechenden Timeframe-Buttons angeklickt werden. Außerdem können wir die entsprechenden Veränderungen in den Diagrammobjekten sehen, wenn wir auf Buttons von Eigenschaften klicken:





Abb. 5. Hinzufügen von Diagrammobjekten mit festgelegten Eigenschaften

Allerdings werden die Größen von Diagrammobjekten nicht angepasst, wenn die Größe des Diagrammfensters oder Unterfensters verändert wird. Es ist also an der Zeit, das Ereignis CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE zu betrachten.

Genauso, wie wir die Funktion ChartEventObjectClick() für die Verfolgung des Ereignisses "Klick auf ein grafisches Objekt" erstellt haben, schreiben wir nun die Funktion ChartEventChartChange():

bool ChartEventChartChange( int id, long lparam, double dparam, string sparam) { if (id== CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE ) { if (OnSubwindowDelete()) return ( true ); GetSubwindowWidthAndHeight(); AdjustChartObjectsSizes(); ChartRedraw (); return ( true ); } return ( false ); }

Wenn das Programm festgestellt hat, dass die Größe oder die Eigenschaften des Hauptdiagramms verändert wurden, nutzen wir zuerst die Funktion OnSubwindowDelete(), um zu prüfen, ob das Unterfenster SubWindow gelöscht wurde. Falls das Unterfenster nicht gefunden werden kann, wird das Panel wiederhergestellt.

bool OnSubwindowDelete() { if ( ChartWindowFind ( 0 ,subwindow_shortname)< 1 ) { AddTimeframeButtons(); ChartRedraw (); return ( true ); } return ( false ); }

Falls das Unterfenster sich an seinem vorgesehenen Ort befindet, werden die Werte der Breite und Höhe des Unterfensters den globalen Variablen in der Funktion GetSubwindowWidthAndHeight() zugewiesen:



void GetSubwindowWidthAndHeight() { if ((subwindow_number= ChartWindowFind ( 0 ,subwindow_shortname))> 0 ) { chart_height=( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ,subwindow_number); chart_width=( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ,subwindow_number); } }

Und zu guter Letzt werden die Größen von Diagrammobjekten in der Funktion AdjustChartObjectsSizes() angepasst:

void AdjustChartObjectsSizes() { int x_distance = 0 ; int total_objects = 0 ; int chart_object_width = 0 ; string object_name = "" ; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TF = WRONG_VALUE ; if ((subwindow_number= ChartWindowFind ( 0 ,subwindow_shortname))> 0 ) { total_objects= ObjectsTotal ( 0 ,subwindow_number, OBJ_CHART ); if (total_objects== 0 ) { DeleteSubwindow(); return ; } chart_object_width=chart_width/total_objects; for ( int i=total_objects- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { object_name= ObjectName ( 0 ,i,subwindow_number, OBJ_CHART ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,object_name, OBJPROP_YSIZE ,chart_height); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,object_name, OBJPROP_XSIZE ,chart_object_width); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,object_name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , 0 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,object_name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ,x_distance); x_distance+=chart_object_width; } } }

Um das Ereignis der Veränderung der Größe und der Eigenschaften des Hauptdiagramms zu verfolgen, muss der folgende String zur Funktion OnChartEvent() hinzugefügt werden:

Nach dem Kompilieren des Indikators und dem Anhängen an das Diagramm werden Sie sehen können, dass die Diagrammobjekte jedes Mal, wenn die Größe des Hauptfensters verändert wird, an die Größe des Unterfensters angepasst werden.

Fazit

Lassen Sie uns diesen Beitrag an dieser Stelle abschließen. Versuchen Sie als Hausaufgabe, eine Funktion wie die Anpassung von Symbolen in Diagrammobjekten, wenn das Symbol im Hauptdiagramm verändert wird, umzusetzen. Sie sollten auch Timeframes in Diagrammobjekten von klein nach groß (von links nach rechts) anordnen. Diese Möglichkeit wurde in der oben beschriebenen Version des Indikators noch nicht umgesetzt.

In der Beschreibung der vorgefertigten Anwendung TF PANEL finden Sie ein Video, das die Umsetzung dieser Funktionen demonstriert. Die Quelldateien sind an diesen Beitrag angehängt und stehen zum Download zur Verfügung.