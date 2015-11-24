MQL5 クックブック：単一ウィンドウでのマルチ タイム フレームのモニター

はじめに

ポジションオープンの方向を選択するとき、同時に表示されるマルチタイムフレームを持つ価格チャートがひじょうに便利だと思われます。MetaTrader 5 クライアントターミナルには解析用タイムフレームが21備わっています。そういったウィンドウでは特別なチャートオブジェクトを利用することができます。既存のチャートにそのチャートオブジェクトを入れ、シンボル、タイムフレーム、その他プロパティを設定することができるのです。そのようなチャートオブジェクトはいくつでも追加可能ですが、それをマニュアルでしようとするとかなり不便で時間のかかるものです。その上、チャートプロパティがすべてマニュアルモードで設定できるとは限りません。

本稿ではそのようなグラフィカルオブジェクトを詳しく考察していきます。説明のために、同時にサブウィンドウにマルチチャートオブジェクトを設定することができるコントロール（ボタン）を持つインディケータを作成します。またチャートオブジェクトは正確にサブウィンドウにフィットし、チャートまたはターミナルのサイズが変更されると自動で調整されます。

チャートオブジェクトを追加するためのボタンに加え、チャートプロパティを有効化／無効化するためのボタンも持ちます。それにはプログラムで変更を加えることのできるものも含みます。





作成

次のようにマニュアルでチャートオブジェクトを追加することもできます。挿入メニュー→オブジェクト→グラフィカルオブジェクト→チャート。たとえばこれはタイムフレームH4 と D1のオブジェクトの1時間チャートへの表示です。





図1 チャートオブジェクト

オブジェクトのパラメータを変更すると限られたプロパティのみ処理することができます。





図2 チャートオブジェクトのプロパティ

それでも売りや買い価格レベル、チャートの右端からのインデント、トレードレベルなどといったようなパラメータは適切にプログラムされた場合にのみ表示されます。

ではインディケータの作成を始めます。たとえばそれにChartObjects （項目のワーキングタイトル）と名前を付けます。MQL5 ウィザードを使って MetaEditor でインディケータ用テンプレートを作成します。カスタムインディケータプログラムのイベントハンドラを選択するとき、下のスクリーンショットとして表示されるものを選びます。





図3 インディケータのイベントハンドラ

結果、MetaEditorで開かれる場合、テンプレートのソースコードは以下のようなものとなります。

#property copyright "Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "http://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_chart_window int OnInit () { return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const int begin, const double &price[]) { return (rates_total); } void OnTradeTransaction ( const MqlTradeTransaction & trans, const MqlTradeRequest & request, const MqlTradeResult & result) { } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { }

今回の実装には基本的に OnCalculate() 関数は必要ありませんが、これを使わずにインディケータをコンパイルすることはできません。また、主要な関数のひとつである OnDeinit() が必要となります。この関数はチャートからのプログラム削除を監視します。テンプレートの一次処理の次には、以下のソースコードを書きます。

#property copyright "Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "http://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_plots 0 int OnInit () { IndicatorSetString ( INDICATOR_SHORTNAME , "TimeFramesPanel" ); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { if (reason== REASON_REMOVE ) { } } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const int begin, const double &price[]) { return (rates_total); } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { }

ここでチャートオブジェクトの格納場所（サブウィンドウ）として使われるインディケータを作成する必要があります。それは基本的にダミーのインディケータです。それに SubWindow と名前をつけます。以下がそのコードです。

#property copyright "Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "http://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_plots 0 int OnInit () { IndicatorSetString ( INDICATOR_SHORTNAME , "SubWindow" ); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const int begin, const double &price[]) { return (rates_total); }

SubWindow.ex5 インディケータはコンパイル後、 ChartObjects.ex5 内にリソースとして格納されます。よってプログラム開発者は最終的にエンドユーザーに対して 2 件ではなくファイルを 1 件だけ提供することとなります。

『MQL5 クックブック：MetaTrader 5 のトレードイベントへの音声通知』という先行記事ですでにお話したとおり、リソースファイルは #resource 命令を使用するプログラムにインクルードすることができます。そこでわれわれのプログラム ChartObjects の冒頭では以下のコード文字列を追加する必要があります。

#resource "\\Indicators\\SubWindow.ex5"

それから #define 命令を用いてコントロールに帰属する配列サイズを設定します。

#define TIMEFRAME_BUTTONS 21 #define PROPERTY_BUTTONS 5

また通常通りプログラムの冒頭でグローバル変数を宣言します。

string subwindow_path = "::Indicators\\SubWindow.ex5" ; int subwindow_number =- 1 ; int subwindow_handle = INVALID_HANDLE ; string subwindow_shortname = "SubWindow" ; int chart_width = 0 ; int chart_height = 0 ; int chart_scale = 0 ; color cOffButtonFont = clrWhite ; color cOffButtonBackground = clrDarkSlateGray ; color cOffButtonBorder = clrLightGray ; color cOnButtonFont = clrGold ; color cOnButtonBackground = C'28,47,47' ; color cOnButtonBorder = clrLightGray ;

この次はタイムフレームボタン用配列の宣言をします。

string timeframe_button_names[TIMEFRAME_BUTTONS]= { "button_M1" , "button_M2" , "button_M3" , "button_M4" , "button_M5" , "button_M6" , "button_M10" , "button_M12" , "button_M15" , "button_M20" , "button_M30" , "button_H1" , "button_H2" , "button_H3" , "button_H4" , "button_H6" , "button_H8" , "button_H12" , "button_D1" , "button_W1" , "button_MN" }; string timeframe_button_texts[TIMEFRAME_BUTTONS]= { "M1" , "M2" , "M3" , "M4" , "M5" , "M6" , "M10" , "M12" , "M15" , "M20" , "M30" , "H1" , "H2" , "H3" , "H4" , "H6" , "H8" , "H12" , "D1" , "W1" , "MN" }; bool timeframe_button_states[TIMEFRAME_BUTTONS]={ false };

チャートオブジェクトプロパティを制御するボタンの配列です。

string property_button_names[PROPERTY_BUTTONS]= { "property_button_date" , "property_button_price" , "property_button_ohlc" , "property_button_askbid" , "property_button_trade_levels" }; string property_button_texts[PROPERTY_BUTTONS]= { "Date" , "Price" , "OHLC" , "Ask / Bid" , "Trade Levels" }; bool property_button_states[PROPERTY_BUTTONS]={ false }; int property_button_widths[PROPERTY_BUTTONS]= { 66 , 68 , 66 , 100 , 101 };

最後にチャートオブジェクト名の配列です。

string chart_object_names[TIMEFRAME_BUTTONS]= { "chart_object_m1" , "chart_object_m2" , "chart_object_m3" , "chart_object_m4" , "chart_object_m5" , "chart_object_m6" , "chart_object_m10" , "chart_object_m12" , "chart_object_m15" , "chart_object_m20" , "chart_object_m30" , "chart_object_h1" , "chart_object_h2" , "chart_object_h3" , "chart_object_h4" , "chart_object_h6" , "chart_object_h8" , "chart_object_h12" , "chart_object_d1" , "chart_object_w1" , "chart_object_mn" };

グラフィカルオブジェクト間の連携に関連する関数に進む前に、まずチャートにこういったオブジェクトを作成する関数を書きます。われわれのプログラムでは 2 タイプのグラフィカルオブジェクトが必要となります。それは OBJ_BUTTON および OBJ_CHART です。

ボタンは CreateButton() 関数で作成されます。

void CreateButton( long chart_id, int window_number, string name, string text, ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT anchor, ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner, string font_name, int font_size, color font_color, color background_color, color border_color, int x_size, int y_size, int x_distance, int y_distance, long z_order) { if ( ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_BUTTON ,window_number, 0 , 0 )) { ObjectSetString (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_TEXT ,text); ObjectSetString (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_FONT ,font_name); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_COLOR ,font_color); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR ,background_color); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR ,border_color); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_ANCHOR ,anchor); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_CORNER ,corner); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE ,font_size); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_XSIZE ,x_size); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_YSIZE ,y_size); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ,x_distance); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ,y_distance); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE , false ); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_STATE , false ); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_ZORDER ,z_order); ObjectSetString (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_TOOLTIP , "

" ); } }

それに応じて、サブウィンドウ内でのチャート作成は CreateChartInSubwindow() 関数によって行われます。

void CreateChartInSubwindow( int window_number, int x_distance, int y_distance, int x_size, int y_size, string name, string symbol, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, int subchart_scale, bool show_dates, bool show_prices, bool show_ohlc, bool show_ask_bid, bool show_levels, string tooltip) { if ( ObjectCreate ( 0 ,name, OBJ_CHART ,window_number, 0 , 0 )) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_CORNER , CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ,x_distance); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ,y_distance); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_XSIZE ,x_size); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_YSIZE ,y_size); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_CHART_SCALE ,subchart_scale); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_DATE_SCALE ,show_dates); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_PRICE_SCALE ,show_prices); ObjectSetString ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_SYMBOL ,symbol); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_PERIOD ,timeframe); ObjectSetString ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_TOOLTIP ,tooltip); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_COLOR , clrWhite ); long subchart_id= ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_CHART_ID ); ChartSetInteger (subchart_id, CHART_SHOW_OHLC ,show_ohlc); ChartSetInteger (subchart_id, CHART_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS ,show_levels); ChartSetInteger (subchart_id, CHART_SHOW_BID_LINE ,show_ask_bid); ChartSetInteger (subchart_id, CHART_SHOW_ASK_LINE ,show_ask_bid); ChartSetInteger (subchart_id, CHART_COLOR_LAST , clrLimeGreen ); ChartSetInteger (subchart_id, CHART_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL , clrRed ); ChartRedraw (subchart_id); } }

上記コードではまずチャートオブジェクト用に標準的なチャートプロパティを設定します。チャートオブジェクトの識別子を取得したあと、特殊なプロパティを設定します。ChartRedraw() 関数を用いてチャートオブジェクトをリフレッシュすることも重要です。それにはチャートオブジェクト識別子が渡されます。

2つの関数間でのコントロールの設定を分割します。AddTimeframeButtons() および AddPropertyButtons()です。



void AddTimeframeButtons() { int x_dist = 1 ; int y_dist = 125 ; int x_size = 28 ; int y_size = 20 ; for ( int i= 0 ; i<TIMEFRAME_BUTTONS; i++) { if (i% 7 == 0 ) { x_dist= 1 ; y_dist-= 21 ; } CreateButton( 0 , 0 ,timeframe_button_names[i],timeframe_button_texts[i], ANCHOR_LEFT_LOWER , CORNER_LEFT_LOWER , "Arial" , 8 , cOffButtonFont,cOffButtonBackground,cOffButtonBorder, x_size,y_size,x_dist,y_dist, 3 ); x_dist+=x_size+ 1 ; } } void AddPropertyButtons() { int x_dist = 1 ; int y_dist = 41 ; int x_size = 66 ; int y_size = 20 ; for ( int i= 0 ; i<PROPERTY_BUTTONS; i++) { if (i== 3 ) { x_dist= 1 ; y_dist-= 21 ; } CreateButton( 0 , 0 ,property_button_names[i],property_button_texts[i], ANCHOR_LEFT_LOWER , CORNER_LEFT_LOWER , "Arial" , 8 , cOffButtonFont,cOffButtonBackground,cOffButtonBorder, property_button_widths[i],y_size,x_dist,y_dist, 3 ); x_dist+=property_button_widths[i]+ 1 ; } }

チャートからインディケータを削除する際、プログラムによって作成されるオブジェクトも削除する必要があります。このためには以下の補助関数が必要となります。

void DeleteTimeframeButtons() { for ( int i= 0 ; i<TIMEFRAME_BUTTONS; i++) DeleteObjectByName(timeframe_button_names[i]); } void DeletePropertyButtons() { for ( int i= 0 ; i<PROPERTY_BUTTONS; i++) DeleteObjectByName(property_button_names[i]); } void DeleteObjectByName( string object_name) { if ( ObjectFind ( ChartID (),object_name)>= 0 ) { if (! ObjectDelete ( ChartID (),object_name)) Print ( "Error (" + IntegerToString ( GetLastError ())+ ") when deleting the object!" ); } }

インディケータをロードするときパネルがチャート上に設定されていること、チャートからインディケータを削除するときパネルオブジェクトがすべて削除されていることを確認するためハンドラ関数 OnInit() および OnDeinit()に以下の文字列を追加する必要があります。

int OnInit () { AddTimeframeButtons(); AddPropertyButtons(); ChartRedraw (); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { if (reason== REASON_REMOVE ) { DeleteTimeframeButtons(); DeletePropertyButtons(); ChartRedraw (); } }

ここでインディケータがコンパイルしチャートにアタッチするならば、そのパネルは以下のスクリーンショットのように表示されるはずです。





図4 ボタン付きパネル

これでユーザー－パネル間の連携用の関数の作成をスタートする準備ができました。実質上それらはすべてメインの関数 OnChartEvent() から呼ばれることとなります。本稿ではこの関数で処理されるイベントを2種類考察します。



ではイベント CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK から始めましょう。これから書こうとしている関数 ChartEventObjectClick() はすべての引数を OnChartEvent() 関数（その他別のイベントに対しては似たような関数を作成します）から取得します。

bool ChartEventObjectClick( int id, long lparam, double dparam, string sparam) { if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { if (ToggleSubwindowAndChartObject(sparam)) return ( true ); if (ToggleChartObjectProperty(sparam)) return ( true ); } return ( false ); }

ChartEventObjectClick() 関数のコードはシンプルです。パネル上のボタンのクリックイベントは識別子によって決められます。それから実装ロジックは2方向に分けられます。それはタイムフレームボタン上でクリックイベントを処理、またはチャートプロパティのボタン上でクリックイベントを処理、の2つです。左クリックされたオブジェクト名を持つ sparam 文字列パラメータが対応する関数 ToggleSubwindowAndChartObject() および ToggleChartObjectProperty() に渡されます。

これら関数のソースコードを考察します。関数 ToggleSubwindowAndChartObject() から始めます。

bool ToggleSubwindowAndChartObject( string clicked_object_name) { if (CheckClickOnTimeframeButton(clicked_object_name)) { subwindow_number= ChartWindowFind ( 0 ,subwindow_shortname); if (subwindow_number< 0 ) { if (AddSubwindow()) { AddChartObjectsToSubwindow(clicked_object_name); return ( true ); } } if (subwindow_number> 0 ) { AddChartObjectsToSubwindow(clicked_object_name); return ( true ); } } return ( false ); }

上記コードに施されたコメントによって実装ロジックは簡単に理解できるはずです。強調表示されている文字列はそのコードがこのずっと下にあるカスタム関数を持ちます。

CheckClickOnTimeframeButton() 関数はクリックされるボタンがタイムフレームのパネルに関連付けられている場合真を返します。

bool CheckClickOnTimeframeButton( string clicked_object_name) { for ( int i= 0 ; i<TIMEFRAME_BUTTONS; i++) { if (clicked_object_name==timeframe_button_names[i]) return ( true ); } return ( false ); }

タイムフレームボタンでのクリックが確認されると、 SubWindow がメインチャートに追加されているかどうか確認します。追加されていなければ、AddSubwindow() 関数を用いてそれを設定します。

bool AddSubwindow() { subwindow_handle= iCustom ( _Symbol , _Period ,subwindow_path); if (subwindow_handle!= INVALID_HANDLE ) { subwindow_number=( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_WINDOWS_TOTAL ); if (! ChartIndicatorAdd ( 0 ,subwindow_number,subwindow_handle)) Print ( "Failed to add the SUBWINDOW indicator ! " ); else return ( true ); } return ( false ); }

それから AddChartObjectsToSubwindow() 関数を用いて作成したサブウィンドウにチャートオブジェクトを追加します。

void AddChartObjectsToSubwindow( string clicked_object_name) { ENUM_TIMEFRAMES tf = WRONG_VALUE ; string object_name = "" ; string object_text = "" ; int x_distance = 0 ; int total_charts = 0 ; int chart_object_width = 0 ; chart_scale=( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_SCALE ); chart_width=( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ,subwindow_number); chart_height=( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ,subwindow_number); total_charts= ObjectsTotal ( 0 ,subwindow_number, OBJ_CHART ); if (total_charts== 0 ) { if (CheckClickOnTimeframeButton(clicked_object_name)) { InitializeTimeframeButtonStates(); object_text= ObjectGetString ( 0 ,clicked_object_name, OBJPROP_TEXT ); tf=StringToTimeframe(object_text); CreateChartInSubwindow(subwindow_number, 0 , 0 ,chart_width,chart_height, "chart_object_" +object_text, _Symbol ,tf,chart_scale, property_button_states[ 0 ],property_button_states[ 1 ], property_button_states[ 2 ],property_button_states[ 3 ], property_button_states[ 4 ],object_text); ChartRedraw (); return ; } } if (total_charts> 0 ) { int pressed_buttons_count=InitializeTimeframeButtonStates(); if (pressed_buttons_count== 0 ) DeleteSubwindow(); else { ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 ,subwindow_number, OBJ_CHART ); chart_object_width=chart_width/pressed_buttons_count; for ( int i= 0 ; i<TIMEFRAME_BUTTONS; i++) { if (timeframe_button_states[i]) { object_text= ObjectGetString ( 0 ,timeframe_button_names[i], OBJPROP_TEXT ); tf=StringToTimeframe(object_text); CreateChartInSubwindow(subwindow_number,x_distance, 0 ,chart_object_width,chart_height, chart_object_names[i], _Symbol ,tf,chart_scale, property_button_states[ 0 ],property_button_states[ 1 ], property_button_states[ 2 ],property_button_states[ 3 ], property_button_states[ 4 ],object_text); x_distance+=chart_object_width; } } } } ChartRedraw (); }

上記コードにつけられている詳細コメントが関数処理に対する理解をする上で役に立つことでしょう。これまで出てきたことのないカスタム関数は強調表示しています。



InitializeTimeframeButtonStates() 関数はクリックされたタイムフレームボタン数を返し、対応している状態の配列を初期化します。それはボタン状態によって色設定も行います。

int InitializeTimeframeButtonStates() { int pressed_buttons_count= 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ; i<TIMEFRAME_BUTTONS; i++) { if ( ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,timeframe_button_names[i], OBJPROP_STATE )) { timeframe_button_states[i]= true ; ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,timeframe_button_names[i], OBJPROP_COLOR ,cOnButtonFont); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,timeframe_button_names[i], OBJPROP_BGCOLOR ,cOnButtonBackground); pressed_buttons_count++; } else { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,timeframe_button_names[i], OBJPROP_COLOR ,cOffButtonFont); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,timeframe_button_names[i], OBJPROP_BGCOLOR ,cOffButtonBackground); timeframe_button_states[i]= false ; } } return (pressed_buttons_count); }

DeleteSubwindow() 関数はひじょうにシンプルです。チャート用サブウィンドウの有無をチェックし、それを削除します。

void DeleteSubwindow() { if ((subwindow_number= ChartWindowFind ( 0 ,subwindow_shortname))> 0 ) { if (! ChartIndicatorDelete ( 0 ,subwindow_number,subwindow_shortname)) Print ( "Failed to delete the " +subwindow_shortname+ " indicator!" ); } }

ここでチャートオブジェクトのプロパティを詳しく見ます。別の言い方をすれば、ChartEventObjectClick() 関数に戻り ToggleChartObjectProperty() 関数を考察します。クリックされるオブジェクト名もそれに渡されます。

bool ToggleChartObjectProperty( string clicked_object_name) { if (clicked_object_name== "property_button_date" ) { if (SetButtonColor(clicked_object_name)) ShowDate( true ); else ShowDate( false ); ChartRedraw (); return ( true ); } if (clicked_object_name== "property_button_price" ) { if (SetButtonColor(clicked_object_name)) ShowPrice( true ); else ShowPrice( false ); ChartRedraw (); return ( true ); } if (clicked_object_name== "property_button_ohlc" ) { if (SetButtonColor(clicked_object_name)) ShowOHLC( true ); else ShowOHLC( false ); ChartRedraw (); return ( true ); } if (clicked_object_name== "property_button_askbid" ) { if (SetButtonColor(clicked_object_name)) ShowAskBid( true ); else ShowAskBid( false ); ChartRedraw (); return ( true ); } if (clicked_object_name== "property_button_trade_levels" ) { if (SetButtonColor(clicked_object_name)) ShowTradeLevels( true ); else ShowTradeLevels( false ); ChartRedraw (); return ( true ); } return ( false ); }

上記コードではクリックされたオブジェクトはチャートプロパティに関連するオブジェクト名と連続して比較されます。一致すれば SetButtonColor() 関数内でボタンがクリックされたかされていないか確認し、関連するボタンの色を設定します。

bool SetButtonColor( string clicked_object_name) { if ( ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,clicked_object_name, OBJPROP_STATE )) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,clicked_object_name, OBJPROP_COLOR ,cOnButtonFont); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,clicked_object_name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR ,cOnButtonBackground); return ( true ); } if (! ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,clicked_object_name, OBJPROP_STATE )) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,clicked_object_name, OBJPROP_COLOR ,cOffButtonFont); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,clicked_object_name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR ,cOffButtonBackground); return ( false ); } return ( false ); }

SetButtonColor() 関数はボタン状態を返します。この属性に応じてプログラムは関連する関数に SubWindowのチャートオブジェクトすべてで特定プロパティが有効または無効となることを通知します。各プロパティに対して書かれる個別の関数があります。以下は対応する関数コードコードです。

void ShowDate( bool state) { int total_charts = 0 ; string chart_name = "" ; if ((subwindow_number= ChartWindowFind ( 0 ,subwindow_shortname))> 0 ) { total_charts= ObjectsTotal ( 0 ,subwindow_number, OBJ_CHART ); for ( int i= 0 ; i<total_charts; i++) { chart_name= ObjectName ( 0 ,i,subwindow_number, OBJ_CHART ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,chart_name, OBJPROP_DATE_SCALE ,state); } if (state) property_button_states[ 0 ]= true ; else property_button_states[ 0 ]= false ; ChartRedraw (); } } void ShowPrice( bool state) { int total_charts = 0 ; string chart_name = "" ; if ((subwindow_number= ChartWindowFind ( 0 ,subwindow_shortname))> 0 ) { total_charts= ObjectsTotal ( 0 ,subwindow_number, OBJ_CHART ); for ( int i= 0 ; i<total_charts; i++) { chart_name= ObjectName ( 0 ,i,subwindow_number, OBJ_CHART ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,chart_name, OBJPROP_PRICE_SCALE ,state); } if (state) property_button_states[ 1 ]= true ; else property_button_states[ 1 ]= false ; ChartRedraw (); } } void ShowOHLC( bool state) { int total_charts = 0 ; long subchart_id = 0 ; string chart_name = "" ; if ((subwindow_number= ChartWindowFind ( 0 ,subwindow_shortname))> 0 ) { total_charts= ObjectsTotal ( 0 ,subwindow_number, OBJ_CHART ); for ( int i= 0 ; i<total_charts; i++) { chart_name= ObjectName ( 0 ,i,subwindow_number, OBJ_CHART ); subchart_id= ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,chart_name, OBJPROP_CHART_ID ); ChartSetInteger (subchart_id, CHART_SHOW_OHLC ,state); ChartRedraw (subchart_id); } if (state) property_button_states[ 2 ]= true ; else property_button_states[ 2 ]= false ; ChartRedraw (); } } void ShowAskBid( bool state) { int total_charts = 0 ; long subchart_id = 0 ; string chart_name = "" ; if ((subwindow_number= ChartWindowFind ( 0 ,subwindow_shortname))> 0 ) { total_charts= ObjectsTotal ( 0 ,subwindow_number, OBJ_CHART ); for ( int i= 0 ; i<total_charts; i++) { chart_name= ObjectName ( 0 ,i,subwindow_number, OBJ_CHART ); subchart_id= ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,chart_name, OBJPROP_CHART_ID ); ChartSetInteger (subchart_id, CHART_SHOW_ASK_LINE ,state); ChartSetInteger (subchart_id, CHART_SHOW_BID_LINE ,state); ChartRedraw (subchart_id); } if (state) property_button_states[ 3 ]= true ; else property_button_states[ 3 ]= false ; ChartRedraw (); } } void ShowTradeLevels( bool state) { int total_charts = 0 ; long subchart_id = 0 ; string chart_name = "" ; if ((subwindow_number= ChartWindowFind ( 0 ,subwindow_shortname))> 0 ) { total_charts= ObjectsTotal ( 0 ,subwindow_number, OBJ_CHART ); for ( int i= 0 ; i<total_charts; i++) { chart_name= ObjectName ( 0 ,i,subwindow_number, OBJ_CHART ); subchart_id= ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,chart_name, OBJPROP_CHART_ID ); ChartSetInteger (subchart_id, CHART_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS ,state); ChartRedraw (subchart_id); } if (state) property_button_states[ 4 ]= true ; else property_button_states[ 4 ]= false ; ChartRedraw (); } }

これで関数はすべて準備されパネルと連携できます。あとはメイン関数 OnChartEvent() にコードの文字列を1つ追加するだけです。

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if (ChartEventObjectClick(id,lparam,dparam,sparam)) return ; }

インディケータがコンパイルされ、すぐにチャートで実行されれば、関連するタイムフレームボタンがクリックされるときチャートオブジェクトが追加されます。また、プロパティの任意のボタンをクリックすると、チャートオブジェクト内で対応する変更を確認することが可能です。





図5 指定プロパティによるチャートオブジェクトの追加

ただしチャートウィンドウまたはサブウィンドウのサイズが変更されると、チャートオブジェクトサイズは適切に調整されません。ではここから CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE イベントを詳しく考察します。

『グラフィカルオブジェクト』のイベントを追跡するための関数 ChartEventObjectClick() を作成したのと同じように、今度は ChartEventChartChange() 関数を書きます。

bool ChartEventChartChange( int id, long lparam, double dparam, string sparam) { if (id== CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE ) { if (OnSubwindowDelete()) return ( true ); GetSubwindowWidthAndHeight(); AdjustChartObjectsSizes(); ChartRedraw (); return ( true ); } return ( false ); }

プログラムがメインチャートサイズまたはプロパティが変更されることを定めているなら、まずSubWindow が削除されたか確認するために OnSubwindowDelete() 関数を使用します。サブウィンドウが見つからなければパネルはリセットされます。

bool OnSubwindowDelete() { if ( ChartWindowFind ( 0 ,subwindow_shortname)< 1 ) { AddTimeframeButtons(); ChartRedraw (); return ( true ); } return ( false ); }

サブウィンドウがあるべき場所にあれば、サブウィンドウの幅と高さの値が GetSubwindowWidthAndHeight() 関数のグローバル変数に割り当てられます。



void GetSubwindowWidthAndHeight() { if ((subwindow_number= ChartWindowFind ( 0 ,subwindow_shortname))> 0 ) { chart_height=( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ,subwindow_number); chart_width=( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ,subwindow_number); } }

最終的に AdjustChartObjectsSizes() 関数内でチャートオブジェクトのサイズが調整されます。

void AdjustChartObjectsSizes() { int x_distance = 0 ; int total_objects = 0 ; int chart_object_width = 0 ; string object_name = "" ; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TF = WRONG_VALUE ; if ((subwindow_number= ChartWindowFind ( 0 ,subwindow_shortname))> 0 ) { total_objects= ObjectsTotal ( 0 ,subwindow_number, OBJ_CHART ); if (total_objects== 0 ) { DeleteSubwindow(); return ; } chart_object_width=chart_width/total_objects; for ( int i=total_objects- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { object_name= ObjectName ( 0 ,i,subwindow_number, OBJ_CHART ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,object_name, OBJPROP_YSIZE ,chart_height); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,object_name, OBJPROP_XSIZE ,chart_object_width); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,object_name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , 0 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,object_name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ,x_distance); x_distance+=chart_object_width; } } }

メインチャートのサイズとプロパティを変更するイベントを追跡するためには OnChartEvent() 関数に以下の文字列を追加する必要があります。

インディケータをコンパイルしてチャートにアタッチしたら、メインウィンドウのサイズが変更されるたびにサブウィンドウのサイズに対してチャートオブジェクトが調整されるのを確認することができます。

おわりに

ここで本稿は終わります。宿題として、メインチャート内のシンボルが変更されるとき、チャートオブジェクト内のシンボルが調整される機能を実装してみてください。みなさんはタイムフレームを低い方から高い方へ（左から右へ）連続してチャートオブジェクト内に設定したいとお思いかもしれません。この機能は上述のインディケータバージョンではこれまで実装されていません。

既製のアプリケーション：TF PANELの記述でこれら機能の実装を実演しているビデオを見ることもできます。また本稿にはソースコードファイルが添付されており、それはダウンロード可能ですのでご利用ください。