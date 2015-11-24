MetaTrader 5 / 例
MQL5 クックブック：単一ウィンドウでのマルチ タイム フレームのモニター

Anatoli Kazharski
Anatoli Kazharski

はじめに

ポジションオープンの方向を選択するとき、同時に表示されるマルチタイムフレームを持つ価格チャートがひじょうに便利だと思われます。MetaTrader 5 クライアントターミナルには解析用タイムフレームが21備わっています。そういったウィンドウでは特別なチャートオブジェクトを利用することができます。既存のチャートにそのチャートオブジェクトを入れ、シンボル、タイムフレーム、その他プロパティを設定することができるのです。そのようなチャートオブジェクトはいくつでも追加可能ですが、それをマニュアルでしようとするとかなり不便で時間のかかるものです。その上、チャートプロパティがすべてマニュアルモードで設定できるとは限りません。

本稿ではそのようなグラフィカルオブジェクトを詳しく考察していきます。説明のために、同時にサブウィンドウにマルチチャートオブジェクトを設定することができるコントロール（ボタン）を持つインディケータを作成します。またチャートオブジェクトは正確にサブウィンドウにフィットし、チャートまたはターミナルのサイズが変更されると自動で調整されます。

チャートオブジェクトを追加するためのボタンに加え、チャートプロパティを有効化／無効化するためのボタンも持ちます。それにはプログラムで変更を加えることのできるものも含みます。


作成

次のようにマニュアルでチャートオブジェクトを追加することもできます。挿入メニュー→オブジェクトグラフィカルオブジェクトチャート。たとえばこれはタイムフレームH4D1のオブジェクトの1時間チャートへの表示です。

図1　チャートオブジェクト

オブジェクトのパラメータを変更すると限られたプロパティのみ処理することができます。

図2　チャートオブジェクトのプロパティ

それでも売り買い価格レベル、チャートの右端からのインデント、トレードレベルなどといったようなパラメータは適切にプログラムされた場合にのみ表示されます。

ではインディケータの作成を始めます。たとえばそれにChartObjects （項目のワーキングタイトル）と名前を付けます。MQL5 ウィザードを使って MetaEditor でインディケータ用テンプレートを作成します。カスタムインディケータプログラムのイベントハンドラを選択するとき、下のスクリーンショットとして表示されるものを選びます。

図3　インディケータのイベントハンドラ

結果、MetaEditorで開かれる場合、テンプレートのソースコードは以下のようなものとなります。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                 ChartObjects.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                              http://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "http://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property indicator_chart_window
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- indicator buffers mapping
   
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const int begin,
                const double &price[])
  {
//---
   
//--- return value of prev_calculated for next call
   return(rates_total);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| TradeTransaction function                                        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTradeTransaction(const MqlTradeTransaction& trans,
                        const MqlTradeRequest& request,
                        const MqlTradeResult& result)
  {
//---
   
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| ChartEvent function                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnChartEvent(const int id,
                  const long &lparam,
                  const double &dparam,
                  const string &sparam)
  {
//---
   
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

今回の実装には基本的に OnCalculate() 関数は必要ありませんが、これを使わずにインディケータをコンパイルすることはできません。また、主要な関数のひとつである OnDeinit() が必要となります。この関数はチャートからのプログラム削除を監視します。テンプレートの一次処理の次には、以下のソースコードを書きます。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                 ChartObjects.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                              http://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "http://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
//---
#property indicator_chart_window // Indicator is in the main window
#property indicator_plots 0      // Zero plotting series
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- Set the short name for the indicator
   IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,"TimeFramesPanel");
//--- Initialization completed successfully
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Indicator deinitialization                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//--- If the indicator has been deleted from the chart
   if(reason==REASON_REMOVE)
     {
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const int begin,
                const double &price[])
  {
//---

//--- return value of prev_calculated for next call
   return(rates_total);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| ChartEvent function                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnChartEvent(const int id,
                  const long &lparam,
                  const double &dparam,
                  const string &sparam)
  {
//---

  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

ここでチャートオブジェクトの格納場所（サブウィンドウ）として使われるインディケータを作成する必要があります。それは基本的にダミーのインディケータです。それに SubWindow と名前をつけます。以下がそのコードです。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                    SubWindow.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                              http://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "http://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
//---
#property indicator_chart_window // Indicator is in the subwindow
#property indicator_plots 0      // Zero plotting series
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- Set the short name for the indicator
   IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,"SubWindow");
//--- Initialization completed successfully
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const int begin,
                const double &price[])
  {
//---
   
//--- return value of prev_calculated for next call
   return(rates_total);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

SubWindow.ex5 インディケータはコンパイル後、 ChartObjects.ex5 内にリソースとして格納されます。よってプログラム開発者は最終的にエンドユーザーに対して 2 件ではなくファイルを 1 件だけ提供することとなります。

『MQL5 クックブック：MetaTrader 5 のトレードイベントへの音声通知』という先行記事ですでにお話したとおり、リソースファイルは #resource 命令を使用するプログラムにインクルードすることができます。そこでわれわれのプログラム ChartObjects の冒頭では以下のコード文字列を追加する必要があります。

//--- Include indicator resource
#resource "\\Indicators\\SubWindow.ex5"

それから #define 命令を用いてコントロールに帰属する配列サイズを設定します。

//--- Number of time frame buttons
#define TIMEFRAME_BUTTONS 21
//--- Number of buttons for chart object properties
#define PROPERTY_BUTTONS 5

また通常通りプログラムの冒頭でグローバル変数を宣言します。

//--- Location of the SubWindow indicator in the resource
string subwindow_path         ="::Indicators\\SubWindow.ex5";
int    subwindow_number       =-1;               // Subwindow number
int    subwindow_handle       =INVALID_HANDLE;   // SubWindow indicator handle
string subwindow_shortname    ="SubWindow";      // Short name of the indicator
//---
int    chart_width            =0;                // Chart width
int    chart_height           =0;                // Chart height
int    chart_scale            =0;                // Chart scale
//---
color  cOffButtonFont         =clrWhite;         // Unclicked button text color
color  cOffButtonBackground   =clrDarkSlateGray; // Unclicked button background color
color  cOffButtonBorder       =clrLightGray;     // Unclicked button border color
//---
color  cOnButtonFont          =clrGold;          // Clicked button text color
color  cOnButtonBackground    =C'28,47,47';      // Clicked button background color
color  cOnButtonBorder        =clrLightGray;     // Clicked button border color

この次はタイムフレームボタン用配列の宣言をします。

//--- Array of object names for time frame buttons
string timeframe_button_names[TIMEFRAME_BUTTONS]=
  {
   "button_M1","button_M2","button_M3","button_M4","button_M5","button_M6","button_M10",
   "button_M12","button_M15","button_M20","button_M30","button_H1","button_H2","button_H3",
   "button_H4","button_H6","button_H8","button_H12","button_D1","button_W1","button_MN"
  };
//--- Array of text displayed on time frame buttons
string timeframe_button_texts[TIMEFRAME_BUTTONS]=
  {
   "M1","M2","M3","M4","M5","M6","M10",
   "M12","M15","M20","M30","H1","H2","H3",
   "H4","H6","H8","H12","D1","W1","MN"
  };
//--- Array of time frame button states
bool timeframe_button_states[TIMEFRAME_BUTTONS]={false};

チャートオブジェクトプロパティを制御するボタンの配列です。

//--- Array of object names for buttons of chart properties
string property_button_names[PROPERTY_BUTTONS]=
  {
   "property_button_date","property_button_price",
   "property_button_ohlc","property_button_askbid",
   "property_button_trade_levels"
  };
//--- Array of text displayed on buttons of chart properties
string property_button_texts[PROPERTY_BUTTONS]=
  {
   "Date","Price","OHLC","Ask / Bid","Trade Levels"
  };
//--- Array of states for buttons of chart properties
bool property_button_states[PROPERTY_BUTTONS]={false};

//--- Array of sizes for buttons of chart properties
int property_button_widths[PROPERTY_BUTTONS]=
  {
   66,68,66,100,101
  };

最後にチャートオブジェクト名の配列です。

//--- Array of chart object names
string chart_object_names[TIMEFRAME_BUTTONS]=
  {
   "chart_object_m1","chart_object_m2","chart_object_m3","chart_object_m4","chart_object_m5","chart_object_m6","chart_object_m10",
   "chart_object_m12","chart_object_m15","chart_object_m20","chart_object_m30","chart_object_h1","chart_object_h2","chart_object_h3",
   "chart_object_h4","chart_object_h6","chart_object_h8","chart_object_h12","chart_object_d1","chart_object_w1","chart_object_mn"
  };

グラフィカルオブジェクト間の連携に関連する関数に進む前に、まずチャートにこういったオブジェクトを作成する関数を書きます。われわれのプログラムでは 2 タイプのグラフィカルオブジェクトが必要となります。それは OBJ_BUTTON および OBJ_CHART です。

ボタンは CreateButton() 関数で作成されます。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Creating the Button object                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CreateButton(long              chart_id,         // chart id
                  int               window_number,    // window number
                  string            name,             // object name
                  string            text,             // displayed name
                  ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT anchor,           // anchor point
                  ENUM_BASE_CORNER  corner,           // chart corner
                  string            font_name,        // font
                  int               font_size,        // font size
                  color             font_color,       // font color
                  color             background_color, // background color
                  color             border_color,     // border color
                  int               x_size,           // width
                  int               y_size,           // height
                  int               x_distance,       // X-coordinate
                  int               y_distance,       // Y-coordinate
                  long              z_order)          // Z-order
  {
//--- If the object has been created successfully
   if(ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_BUTTON,window_number,0,0))
     {
      // set its properties
      ObjectSetString(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_TEXT,text);                  // setting name
      ObjectSetString(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_FONT,font_name);             // setting font
      ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,font_color);          // setting font color
      ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,background_color);  // setting background color
      ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR,border_color); // setting border color
      ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_ANCHOR,anchor);             // setting anchor point
      ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_CORNER,corner);             // setting chart corner
      ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_FONTSIZE,font_size);        // setting font size
      ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_XSIZE,x_size);              // setting width
      ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_YSIZE,y_size);              // setting height
      ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x_distance);      // setting X-coordinate
      ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y_distance);      // setting Y-coordinate
      ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,false);          // object is not available for selection
      ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_STATE,false);               // button state (clicked/unclicked)
      ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_ZORDER,z_order);            // Z-order for getting the click event
      ObjectSetString(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_TOOLTIP,"\n");               // no tooltip
     }
  }

それに応じて、サブウィンドウ内でのチャート作成は CreateChartInSubwindow() 関数によって行われます。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Creating a chart object in a subwindow                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CreateChartInSubwindow(int             window_number,  // subwindow number
                            int             x_distance,     // X-coordinate
                            int             y_distance,     // Y-coordinate
                            int             x_size,         // width
                            int             y_size,         // height
                            string          name,           // object name
                            string          symbol,         // symbol
                            ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,      // time frame
                            int             subchart_scale, // bar scale
                            bool            show_dates,     // show date scale
                            bool            show_prices,    // show price scale
                            bool            show_ohlc,      // show OHLC prices
                            bool            show_ask_bid,   // show ask/bid levels
                            bool            show_levels,    // show trade levels
                            string          tooltip)        // tooltip
  {
//--- If the object has been created successfully
   if(ObjectCreate(0,name,OBJ_CHART,window_number,0,0))
     {
      //--- Set the properties of the chart object
      ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_CORNER,CORNER_LEFT_UPPER);   // chart corner
      ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x_distance);       // X-coordinate
      ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y_distance);       // Y-coordinate
      ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_XSIZE,x_size);               // width
      ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_YSIZE,y_size);               // height
      ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_CHART_SCALE,subchart_scale); // bar scale
      ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_DATE_SCALE,show_dates);      // date scale
      ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_PRICE_SCALE,show_prices);    // price scale
      ObjectSetString(0,name,OBJPROP_SYMBOL,symbol);               // symbol
      ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_PERIOD,timeframe);           // time frame
      ObjectSetString(0,name,OBJPROP_TOOLTIP,tooltip);             // tooltip
      ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_BACK,false);                 // object in the foreground
      ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,false);           // object is not available for selection
      ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clrWhite);             // white color
      //--- Get the chart object identifier
      long subchart_id=ObjectGetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_CHART_ID);
      //--- Set the special properties of the chart object
      ChartSetInteger(subchart_id,CHART_SHOW_OHLC,show_ohlc);           // OHLC
      ChartSetInteger(subchart_id,CHART_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS,show_levels); // trade levels
      ChartSetInteger(subchart_id,CHART_SHOW_BID_LINE,show_ask_bid);    // bid level
      ChartSetInteger(subchart_id,CHART_SHOW_ASK_LINE,show_ask_bid);    // ask level
      ChartSetInteger(subchart_id,CHART_COLOR_LAST,clrLimeGreen);       // color of the level of the last executed deal 
      ChartSetInteger(subchart_id,CHART_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL,clrRed);       // color of Stop order levels  
      //--- Refresh the chart object
      ChartRedraw(subchart_id);
     }
  }

上記コードではまずチャートオブジェクト用に標準的なチャートプロパティを設定します。チャートオブジェクトの識別子を取得したあと、特殊なプロパティを設定します。ChartRedraw() 関数を用いてチャートオブジェクトをリフレッシュすることも重要です。それにはチャートオブジェクト識別子が渡されます。

2つの関数間でのコントロールの設定を分割します。AddTimeframeButtons() および AddPropertyButtons()です。 

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Adding time frame buttons                                        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void AddTimeframeButtons()
  {
   int x_dist =1;   // Indent from the left side of the chart
   int y_dist =125; // Indent from the bottom of the chart
   int x_size =28;  // Button width
   int y_size =20;  // Button height
//---
   for(int i=0; i<TIMEFRAME_BUTTONS; i++)
     {
      //--- If 7 buttons have already been added to the same row, set the coordinates for the next row
      if(i%7==0)
        {
         x_dist=1;
         y_dist-=21;
        }
      //--- Add a time frame button
      CreateButton(0,0,timeframe_button_names[i],timeframe_button_texts[i],
                   ANCHOR_LEFT_LOWER,CORNER_LEFT_LOWER,"Arial",8,
                   cOffButtonFont,cOffButtonBackground,cOffButtonBorder,
                   x_size,y_size,x_dist,y_dist,3);
      //--- Set the X-coordinate for the next button
      x_dist+=x_size+1;
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Adding buttons of chart properties                               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void AddPropertyButtons()
  {
   int x_dist =1;  // Indent from the left side of the chart
   int y_dist =41; // Indent from the bottom of the chart
   int x_size =66; // Button width
   int y_size =20; // Button height
//---
   for(int i=0; i<PROPERTY_BUTTONS; i++)
     {
      //--- If the first three buttons have already been added, set the coordinates for the next row
      if(i==3)
        {
         x_dist=1;
         y_dist-=21;
        }
      //--- Add a button
      CreateButton(0,0,property_button_names[i],property_button_texts[i],
                   ANCHOR_LEFT_LOWER,CORNER_LEFT_LOWER,"Arial",8,
                   cOffButtonFont,cOffButtonBackground,cOffButtonBorder,
                   property_button_widths[i],y_size,x_dist,y_dist,3);
      //--- Set the X-coordinate for the next button
      x_dist+=property_button_widths[i]+1;
     }
  }

チャートからインディケータを削除する際、プログラムによって作成されるオブジェクトも削除する必要があります。このためには以下の補助関数が必要となります。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Deleting the panel with time frame buttons                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void DeleteTimeframeButtons()
  {
   for(int i=0; i<TIMEFRAME_BUTTONS; i++)
      DeleteObjectByName(timeframe_button_names[i]);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Deleting the panel with buttons of chart properties              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void DeletePropertyButtons()
  {
   for(int i=0; i<PROPERTY_BUTTONS; i++)
      DeleteObjectByName(property_button_names[i]);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Deleting objects by name                                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void DeleteObjectByName(string object_name)
  {
//--- If such object exists
   if(ObjectFind(ChartID(),object_name)>=0)
     {
      //--- Delete it or print the relevant error message
      if(!ObjectDelete(ChartID(),object_name))
         Print("Error ("+IntegerToString(GetLastError())+") when deleting the object!");
     }
  }

インディケータをロードするときパネルがチャート上に設定されていること、チャートからインディケータを削除するときパネルオブジェクトがすべて削除されていることを確認するためハンドラ関数 OnInit() および OnDeinit()に以下の文字列を追加する必要があります。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- Add the panel with time frame buttons to the chart
   AddTimeframeButtons();
//--- Add the panel with buttons of chart properties to the chart
   AddPropertyButtons();
//--- Redraw the chart
   ChartRedraw();
//--- Initialization completed successfully
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Indicator deinitialization                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//--- If the indicator has been deleted from the chart
   if(reason==REASON_REMOVE)
     {
      //--- Delete buttons
      DeleteTimeframeButtons();
      DeletePropertyButtons();
      //--- Redraw the chart
      ChartRedraw();
     }
  }

ここでインディケータがコンパイルしチャートにアタッチするならば、そのパネルは以下のスクリーンショットのように表示されるはずです。

図4　ボタン付きパネル

これでユーザー－パネル間の連携用の関数の作成をスタートする準備ができました。実質上それらはすべてメインの関数 OnChartEvent() から呼ばれることとなります。本稿ではこの関数で処理されるイベントを2種類考察します。

  • CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK －グラフィカルオブジェクトのクリックイベント
  • CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE －プロパティダイアログウィンドウを用いてチャートのサイズを変更したりチャートプロパティを変更するイベント

ではイベント CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK から始めましょう。これから書こうとしている関数 ChartEventObjectClick() はすべての引数を OnChartEvent() 関数（その他別のイベントに対しては似たような関数を作成します）から取得します。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Event of the click on a graphical object                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool ChartEventObjectClick(int id,
                           long lparam,
                           double dparam,
                           string sparam)
  {
//--- Click on a graphical object
   if(id==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK)
     {
      //--- If a time frame button has been clicked, set/delete 'SubWindow' and a chart object
      if(ToggleSubwindowAndChartObject(sparam))
         return(true);
      //--- If a button of chart properties has been clicked, set/delete the property in chart objects
      if(ToggleChartObjectProperty(sparam))
         return(true);
     }
//---
   return(false);
  }

ChartEventObjectClick() 関数のコードはシンプルです。パネル上のボタンのクリックイベントは識別子によって決められます。それから実装ロジックは2方向に分けられます。それはタイムフレームボタン上でクリックイベントを処理、またはチャートプロパティのボタン上でクリックイベントを処理、の2つです。左クリックされたオブジェクト名を持つ sparam 文字列パラメータが対応する関数 ToggleSubwindowAndChartObject() および ToggleChartObjectProperty() に渡されます。

これら関数のソースコードを考察します。関数 ToggleSubwindowAndChartObject() から始めます。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Setting/deleting SubWindow and a chart object                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool ToggleSubwindowAndChartObject(string clicked_object_name)
  {
//--- Make sure that the click was on the time frame button object
   if(CheckClickOnTimeframeButton(clicked_object_name))
     {
      //--- Check if the SubWindow exists
      subwindow_number=ChartWindowFind(0,subwindow_shortname);
      //--- If the SubWindow does not exist, set it
      if(subwindow_number<0)
        {
         //--- If the SubWindow is set
         if(AddSubwindow())
           {
            //--- Add chart objects to it
            AddChartObjectsToSubwindow(clicked_object_name);
            return(true);
           }
        }
      //--- If the SubWindow exists
      if(subwindow_number>0)
        {
         //--- Add chart objects to it
         AddChartObjectsToSubwindow(clicked_object_name);
         return(true);
        }
     }
//---
   return(false);
  }

上記コードに施されたコメントによって実装ロジックは簡単に理解できるはずです。強調表示されている文字列はそのコードがこのずっと下にあるカスタム関数を持ちます。

CheckClickOnTimeframeButton() 関数はクリックされるボタンがタイムフレームのパネルに関連付けられている場合を返します。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Checking if a time frame button has been clicked                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CheckClickOnTimeframeButton(string clicked_object_name)
  {
//--- Iterate over all time frame buttons and check the names 
   for(int i=0; i<TIMEFRAME_BUTTONS; i++)
     {
      //--- Report the match
      if(clicked_object_name==timeframe_button_names[i])
         return(true);
     }
//---
   return(false);
  }

タイムフレームボタンでのクリックが確認されると、 SubWindow がメインチャートに追加されているかどうか確認します。追加されていなければ、AddSubwindow() 関数を用いてそれを設定します。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Adding a subwindow for chart objects                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool AddSubwindow()
  {
//--- Get the "SubWindow" indicator handle
   subwindow_handle=iCustom(_Symbol,_Period,subwindow_path);
//--- If the handle has been obtained
   if(subwindow_handle!=INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      //--- Determine the number of windows in the chart for the subwindow number
      subwindow_number=(int)ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_WINDOWS_TOTAL);
      //--- Add the SubWindow to the chart
      if(!ChartIndicatorAdd(0,subwindow_number,subwindow_handle))
         Print("Failed to add the SUBWINDOW indicator ! ");
      //--- The subwindow exists
      else
         return(true);
     }
//--- There is no subwindow
   return(false);
  }

それから AddChartObjectsToSubwindow() 関数を用いて作成したサブウィンドウにチャートオブジェクトを追加します。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Adding chart objects to the subwindow                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void AddChartObjectsToSubwindow(string clicked_object_name)
  {
   ENUM_TIMEFRAMES tf                 =WRONG_VALUE; // Time frame
   string          object_name        ="";          // Object name
   string          object_text        ="";          // Object text
   int             x_distance         =0;           // X-coordinate
   int             total_charts       =0;           // Total chart objects
   int             chart_object_width =0;           // Chart object width
//--- Get the bar scale and SubWindow height/width
   chart_scale=(int)ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_SCALE);
   chart_width=(int)ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS,subwindow_number);
   chart_height=(int)ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS,subwindow_number);
//--- Get the number of chart objects in the SUBWINDOW
   total_charts=ObjectsTotal(0,subwindow_number,OBJ_CHART);
//--- If there are no chart objects
   if(total_charts==0)
     {
      //--- Check if a time frame button has been clicked
      if(CheckClickOnTimeframeButton(clicked_object_name))
        {
         //--- Initialize the array of time frame buttons
         InitializeTimeframeButtonStates();
         //--- Get the time frame button text for the chart object tooltip
         object_text=ObjectGetString(0,clicked_object_name,OBJPROP_TEXT);
         //--- Get the time frame for the chart object
         tf=StringToTimeframe(object_text);
         //--- Set the chart object
         CreateChartInSubwindow(subwindow_number,0,0,chart_width,chart_height,
                                "chart_object_"+object_text,_Symbol,tf,chart_scale,
                                property_button_states[0],property_button_states[1],
                                property_button_states[2],property_button_states[3],
                                property_button_states[4],object_text);
         //--- Refresh the chart and exit
         ChartRedraw();
         return;
        }
     }
//--- If chart objects already exist in the SubWindow
   if(total_charts>0)
     {
      //--- Get the number of clicked time frame buttons and initialize the array of states
      int pressed_buttons_count=InitializeTimeframeButtonStates();
      //--- If there are no clicked buttons, delete the SubWindow
      if(pressed_buttons_count==0)
         DeleteSubwindow();
      //--- If the clicked buttons exist
      else
        {
         //--- Delete all chart objects from the subwindow
         ObjectsDeleteAll(0,subwindow_number,OBJ_CHART);
         //--- Get the width for chart objects
         chart_object_width=chart_width/pressed_buttons_count;
         //--- Iterate over all buttons in a loop
         for(int i=0; i<TIMEFRAME_BUTTONS; i++)
           {
            //--- If the button is clicked
            if(timeframe_button_states[i])
              {
               //--- Get the time frame button text for the chart object tooltip
               object_text=ObjectGetString(0,timeframe_button_names[i],OBJPROP_TEXT);
               //--- Get the time frame for the chart object
               tf=StringToTimeframe(object_text);
               //--- Set the chart object
               CreateChartInSubwindow(subwindow_number,x_distance,0,chart_object_width,chart_height,
                                      chart_object_names[i],_Symbol,tf,chart_scale,
                                      property_button_states[0],property_button_states[1],
                                      property_button_states[2],property_button_states[3],
                                      property_button_states[4],object_text);
               //--- Determine the X-coordinate for the next chart object
               x_distance+=chart_object_width;
              }
           }
        }
     }
//--- Refresh the chart
   ChartRedraw();
  }

上記コードにつけられている詳細コメントが関数処理に対する理解をする上で役に立つことでしょう。これまで出てきたことのないカスタム関数は強調表示しています。

InitializeTimeframeButtonStates() 関数はクリックされたタイムフレームボタン数を返し、対応している状態の配列を初期化します。それはボタン状態によって色設定も行います。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Initializing array of time frame button states and               |
//| returning the number of clicked buttons                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int InitializeTimeframeButtonStates()
  {
//--- Counter of the clicked time frame buttons
   int pressed_buttons_count=0;
//--- Iterate over all time frame buttons and count the clicked ones
   for(int i=0; i<TIMEFRAME_BUTTONS; i++)
     {
      //--- If the button is clicked
      if(ObjectGetInteger(0,timeframe_button_names[i],OBJPROP_STATE))
        {
         //--- Indicate it in the current index of the array
         timeframe_button_states[i]=true;
         //--- Set clicked button colors
         ObjectSetInteger(0,timeframe_button_names[i],OBJPROP_COLOR,cOnButtonFont);
         ObjectSetInteger(0,timeframe_button_names[i],OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,cOnButtonBackground);
         //--- Increase the counter by one
         pressed_buttons_count++;
        }
      else
        {
         //--- Set unclicked button colors
         ObjectSetInteger(0,timeframe_button_names[i],OBJPROP_COLOR,cOffButtonFont);
         ObjectSetInteger(0,timeframe_button_names[i],OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,cOffButtonBackground);
         //--- Indicate that the button is unclicked
         timeframe_button_states[i]=false;
        }
     }
//--- Return the number of clicked buttons
   return(pressed_buttons_count);
  }

DeleteSubwindow() 関数はひじょうにシンプルです。チャート用サブウィンドウの有無をチェックし、それを削除します。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Deleting subwindow for chart objects                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void DeleteSubwindow()
  {
//--- If the SubWindow exists
   if((subwindow_number=ChartWindowFind(0,subwindow_shortname))>0)
     {
      //--- Delete it
      if(!ChartIndicatorDelete(0,subwindow_number,subwindow_shortname))
         Print("Failed to delete the "+subwindow_shortname+" indicator!");
     }
  }

ここでチャートオブジェクトのプロパティを詳しく見ます。別の言い方をすれば、ChartEventObjectClick() 関数に戻り ToggleChartObjectProperty() 関数を考察します。クリックされるオブジェクト名もそれに渡されます。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Setting/deleting chart object property                           |
//| depending on the clicked button state                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool ToggleChartObjectProperty(string clicked_object_name)
  {

//--- If the "Date" button is clicked
   if(clicked_object_name=="property_button_date")
     {
      //--- If the button is clicked
      if(SetButtonColor(clicked_object_name))
         ShowDate(true);
      //--- If the button is unclicked
      else
         ShowDate(false);
      //--- Refresh the chart and exit
      ChartRedraw();
      return(true);
     }
//--- If the "Price" button is clicked
   if(clicked_object_name=="property_button_price")
     {
      //--- If the button is clicked
      if(SetButtonColor(clicked_object_name))
         ShowPrice(true);
      //--- If the button is unclicked
      else
         ShowPrice(false);
      //--- Refresh the chart and exit
      ChartRedraw();
      return(true);
     }
//--- If the "OHLC" button is clicked
   if(clicked_object_name=="property_button_ohlc")
     {
      //--- If the button is clicked
      if(SetButtonColor(clicked_object_name))
         ShowOHLC(true);
      //--- If the button is unclicked
      else
         ShowOHLC(false);
      //--- Refresh the chart and exit
      ChartRedraw();
      return(true);
     }
//--- If the "Ask/Bid" button is clicked
   if(clicked_object_name=="property_button_askbid")
     {
      //--- If the button is clicked
      if(SetButtonColor(clicked_object_name))
         ShowAskBid(true);
      //--- If the button is unclicked
      else
         ShowAskBid(false);
      //--- Refresh the chart and exit
      ChartRedraw();
      return(true);
     }
//--- If the "Trade Levels" button is clicked
   if(clicked_object_name=="property_button_trade_levels")
     {
      //--- If the button is clicked
      if(SetButtonColor(clicked_object_name))
         ShowTradeLevels(true);
      //--- If the button is unclicked
      else
         ShowTradeLevels(false);
      //--- Refresh the chart and exit
      ChartRedraw();
      return(true);
     }
//--- No matches
   return(false);
  }

上記コードではクリックされたオブジェクトはチャートプロパティに関連するオブジェクト名と連続して比較されます。一致すれば SetButtonColor() 関数内でボタンがクリックされたかされていないか確認し、関連するボタンの色を設定します。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Setting color of button elements depending on the state          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool SetButtonColor(string clicked_object_name)
  {
//--- If the button is clicked
   if(ObjectGetInteger(0,clicked_object_name,OBJPROP_STATE))
     {
      //--- Set clicked button colors
      ObjectSetInteger(0,clicked_object_name,OBJPROP_COLOR,cOnButtonFont);
      ObjectSetInteger(0,clicked_object_name,OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,cOnButtonBackground);
      return(true);
     }
//--- If the button is unclicked
   if(!ObjectGetInteger(0,clicked_object_name,OBJPROP_STATE))
     {
      //--- Set unclicked button colors
      ObjectSetInteger(0,clicked_object_name,OBJPROP_COLOR,cOffButtonFont);
      ObjectSetInteger(0,clicked_object_name,OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,cOffButtonBackground);
      return(false);
     }
//---
   return(false);
  }

SetButtonColor() 関数はボタン状態を返します。この属性に応じてプログラムは関連する関数に SubWindowのチャートオブジェクトすべてで特定プロパティが有効または無効となることを通知します。各プロパティに対して書かれる個別の関数があります。以下は対応する関数コードコードです。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Enabling/disabling dates for all chart objects                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void ShowDate(bool state)
  {
   int    total_charts =0;  // Number of objects
   string chart_name  =""; // Chart object name
//--- Check if the SubWindow exists
//    If it exists, then
   if((subwindow_number=ChartWindowFind(0,subwindow_shortname))>0)
     {
      //--- Get the number of chart objects
      total_charts=ObjectsTotal(0,subwindow_number,OBJ_CHART);
      //--- Iterate over all chart objects in a loop
      for(int i=0; i<total_charts; i++)
        {
         //--- Get the chart object name
         chart_name=ObjectName(0,i,subwindow_number,OBJ_CHART);
         //--- Set the property
         ObjectSetInteger(0,chart_name,OBJPROP_DATE_SCALE,state);
        }
      //--- Set the button state to the relevant index
      if(state)
         property_button_states[0]=true;
      else
         property_button_states[0]=false;
      //--- Refresh the chart
      ChartRedraw();
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Enabling/disabling prices for all chart objects                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void ShowPrice(bool state)
  {
   int    total_charts =0;  // Number of objects
   string chart_name  =""; // Chart object name
//--- Check if the SubWindow exists
//    If it exists, then
   if((subwindow_number=ChartWindowFind(0,subwindow_shortname))>0)
     {
      //--- Get the number of chart objects
      total_charts=ObjectsTotal(0,subwindow_number,OBJ_CHART);
      //--- Iterate over all chart objects in a loop
      for(int i=0; i<total_charts; i++)
        {
         //--- Get the chart object name
         chart_name=ObjectName(0,i,subwindow_number,OBJ_CHART);
         //--- Set the property
         ObjectSetInteger(0,chart_name,OBJPROP_PRICE_SCALE,state);
        }
      //--- Set the button state to the relevant index
      if(state)
         property_button_states[1]=true;
      else
         property_button_states[1]=false;
      //--- Refresh the chart
      ChartRedraw();
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Enabling/disabling OHLC for all chart objects                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void ShowOHLC(bool state)
  {
   int    total_charts =0;  // Number of objects
   long   subchart_id =0;  // Chart object identifier
   string chart_name  =""; // Chart object name
//--- Check if the SubWindow exists
//    If it exists, then
   if((subwindow_number=ChartWindowFind(0,subwindow_shortname))>0)
     {
      //--- Get the number of chart objects
      total_charts=ObjectsTotal(0,subwindow_number,OBJ_CHART);
      //--- Iterate over all chart objects in a loop
      for(int i=0; i<total_charts; i++)
        {
         //--- Get the chart object name
         chart_name=ObjectName(0,i,subwindow_number,OBJ_CHART);
         //--- Get the chart object identifier
         subchart_id=ObjectGetInteger(0,chart_name,OBJPROP_CHART_ID);
         //--- Set the property
         ChartSetInteger(subchart_id,CHART_SHOW_OHLC,state);
         //--- Refresh the chart object
         ChartRedraw(subchart_id);
        }
      //--- Set the button state to the relevant index
      if(state)
         property_button_states[2]=true;
      else
         property_button_states[2]=false;
      //--- Refresh the chart
      ChartRedraw();
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Enabling/disabling Ask/Bid levels for all chart objects          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void ShowAskBid(bool state)
  {
   int    total_charts =0;  // Number of objects
   long   subchart_id =0;  // Chart object identifier
   string chart_name  =""; // Chart object name
//--- Check if the SubWindow exists
//    If it exists, then
   if((subwindow_number=ChartWindowFind(0,subwindow_shortname))>0)
     {
      //--- Get the number of chart objects
      total_charts=ObjectsTotal(0,subwindow_number,OBJ_CHART);
      //--- Iterate over all chart objects in a loop
      for(int i=0; i<total_charts; i++)
        {
         //--- Get the chart object name
         chart_name=ObjectName(0,i,subwindow_number,OBJ_CHART);
         //--- Get the chart object identifier
         subchart_id=ObjectGetInteger(0,chart_name,OBJPROP_CHART_ID);
         //--- Set the properties
         ChartSetInteger(subchart_id,CHART_SHOW_ASK_LINE,state);
         ChartSetInteger(subchart_id,CHART_SHOW_BID_LINE,state);
         //--- Refresh the chart object
         ChartRedraw(subchart_id);
        }
      //--- Set the button state to the relevant index
      if(state)
         property_button_states[3]=true;
      else
         property_button_states[3]=false;
      //--- Refresh the chart
      ChartRedraw();
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Enabling/disabling trade levels for all chart objects            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void ShowTradeLevels(bool state)
  {
   int    total_charts =0;  // Number of objects
   long   subchart_id =0;  // Chart object identifier
   string chart_name  =""; // Chart object name
//--- Check if the SubWindow exists
//    If it exists, then
   if((subwindow_number=ChartWindowFind(0,subwindow_shortname))>0)
     {
      //--- Get the number of chart objects
      total_charts=ObjectsTotal(0,subwindow_number,OBJ_CHART);
      //--- Iterate over all chart objects in a loop
      for(int i=0; i<total_charts; i++)
        {
         //--- Get the chart object name
         chart_name=ObjectName(0,i,subwindow_number,OBJ_CHART);
         //--- Get the chart object identifier
         subchart_id=ObjectGetInteger(0,chart_name,OBJPROP_CHART_ID);
         //--- Set the property
         ChartSetInteger(subchart_id,CHART_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS,state);
         //--- Refresh the chart object
         ChartRedraw(subchart_id);
        }
      //--- Set the button state to the relevant index
      if(state)
         property_button_states[4]=true;
      else
         property_button_states[4]=false;
      //--- Refresh the chart
      ChartRedraw();
     }
  }

これで関数はすべて準備されパネルと連携できます。あとはメイン関数 OnChartEvent() にコードの文字列を1つ追加するだけです。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| ChartEvent function                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnChartEvent(const int id,
                  const long &lparam,
                  const double &dparam,
                  const string &sparam)
  {
//--- The CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK event
   if(ChartEventObjectClick(id,lparam,dparam,sparam))
      return;

  }

インディケータがコンパイルされ、すぐにチャートで実行されれば、関連するタイムフレームボタンがクリックされるときチャートオブジェクトが追加されます。また、プロパティの任意のボタンをクリックすると、チャートオブジェクト内で対応する変更を確認することが可能です。

図5　指定プロパティによるチャートオブジェクトの追加

ただしチャートウィンドウまたはサブウィンドウのサイズが変更されると、チャートオブジェクトサイズは適切に調整されません。ではここから CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE イベントを詳しく考察します。

『グラフィカルオブジェクト』のイベントを追跡するための関数 ChartEventObjectClick() を作成したのと同じように、今度は ChartEventChartChange() 関数を書きます。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Event of modifying the chart properties                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool ChartEventChartChange(int id,
                           long lparam,
                           double dparam,
                           string sparam)
  {
//--- Chart has been resized or the chart properties have been modified
   if(id==CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE)
     {
      //--- If the SubWindow has been deleted (or does not exist), while the time frame buttons are clicked, 
      //    release all the buttons (reset)
      if(OnSubwindowDelete())
         return(true);
      //--- Save the height and width values of the main chart and SubWindow, if it exists
      GetSubwindowWidthAndHeight();
      //--- Adjust the sizes of chart objects
      AdjustChartObjectsSizes();
      //--- Refresh the chart and exit
      ChartRedraw();
      return(true);
     }
//---
   return(false);
  }

プログラムがメインチャートサイズまたはプロパティが変更されることを定めているなら、まずSubWindow が削除されたか確認するために OnSubwindowDelete() 関数を使用します。サブウィンドウが見つからなければパネルはリセットされます。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Response to Subwindow deletion                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool OnSubwindowDelete()
  {
//--- if there is no SubWindow
   if(ChartWindowFind(0,subwindow_shortname)<1)
     {
      //--- Reset the panel with time frame buttons
      AddTimeframeButtons();
      ChartRedraw();
      return(true);
     }
//--- SubWindow exists
   return(false);
  }

サブウィンドウがあるべき場所にあれば、サブウィンドウの幅と高さの値が GetSubwindowWidthAndHeight() 関数のグローバル変数に割り当てられます。 

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Saving the SubWindow height and width values                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void GetSubwindowWidthAndHeight()
  {
//--- Check if there is a subwindow named SubWindow
   if((subwindow_number=ChartWindowFind(0,subwindow_shortname))>0)
     {
      // Get the subwindow height and width
      chart_height=(int)ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS,subwindow_number);
      chart_width=(int)ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS,subwindow_number);
     }
  }

最終的に AdjustChartObjectsSizes() 関数内でチャートオブジェクトのサイズが調整されます。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Adjusting width of chart objects when modifying the window width |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void AdjustChartObjectsSizes()
  {
   int             x_distance         =0;           // X-coordinate
   int             total_objects      =0;           // Number of chart objects
   int             chart_object_width =0;           // Chart object width
   string          object_name        ="";          // Object name
   ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TF                 =WRONG_VALUE; // Time frame
//--- Get the SubWindow number
   if((subwindow_number=ChartWindowFind(0,subwindow_shortname))>0)
     {
      //--- Get the total number of chart objects
      total_objects=ObjectsTotal(0,subwindow_number,OBJ_CHART);
      //--- If there are no objects, delete the subwindow and exit
      if(total_objects==0)
        {
         DeleteSubwindow();
         return;
        }
      //--- Get the width for chart objects
      chart_object_width=chart_width/total_objects;
      //--- Iterate over all chart objects in a loop
      for(int i=total_objects-1; i>=0; i--)
        {
         //--- Get the name
         object_name=ObjectName(0,i,subwindow_number,OBJ_CHART);
         //--- Set the chart object width and height
         ObjectSetInteger(0,object_name,OBJPROP_YSIZE,chart_height);
         ObjectSetInteger(0,object_name,OBJPROP_XSIZE,chart_object_width);
         //--- Set the chart object position
         ObjectSetInteger(0,object_name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,0);
         ObjectSetInteger(0,object_name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x_distance);
         //--- Set the new X-coordinate for the next chart object
         x_distance+=chart_object_width;
        }
     }
  }

メインチャートのサイズとプロパティを変更するイベントを追跡するためには OnChartEvent() 関数に以下の文字列を追加する必要があります。

インディケータをコンパイルしてチャートにアタッチしたら、メインウィンドウのサイズが変更されるたびにサブウィンドウのサイズに対してチャートオブジェクトが調整されるのを確認することができます。

 

おわりに

ここで本稿は終わります。宿題として、メインチャート内のシンボルが変更されるとき、チャートオブジェクト内のシンボルが調整される機能を実装してみてください。みなさんはタイムフレームを低い方から高い方へ（左から右へ）連続してチャートオブジェクト内に設定したいとお思いかもしれません。この機能は上述のインディケータバージョンではこれまで実装されていません。

既製のアプリケーション：TF PANELの記述でこれら機能の実装を実演しているビデオを見ることもできます。また本稿にはソースコードファイルが添付されており、それはダウンロード可能ですのでご利用ください。

