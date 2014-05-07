Guía práctica de MQL5: Supervisar múltiples períodos de tiempo en una sola ventana

Introducción

Un gráfico de precio con varios períodos de tiempo puede resultar muy útil cuando se elige la dirección de apertura de una posición. El terminal de cliente de MetaTrader 5 proporciona 21 períodos de tiempo para el análisis. Puede aprovechar los objetos gráficos especiales que puede colocar en el gráfico actual y establecer el símbolo, el período de tiempo y otras propiedades. Puede añadir cualquier cantidad de estos objetos gráficos, pero esto puede ser incómodo y requerir mucho tiempo si se hace manualmente. Por otro lado, no se pueden establecer todas las propiedades de un gráfico en el modo manual.

En este artículo, veremos de cerca estos objetos gráficos. A efectos ilustrativos, crearemos un indicador con controles (botones) que nos permitirán establecer múltiples objetos gráficos en una subventana al mismo tiempo. Además, se encajarán los objetos gráficos con precisión en la subventana y se ajustarán automáticamente al modificar el tamaño del gráfico principal o el de la ventana del terminal.

Además de los botones para añadir objetos gráficos, tendremos también botones para activar / desactivar algunas propiedades del gráfico, incluyendo aquellas que solo se pueden modificar mediante programación.





Desarrollo

Puede añadir manualmente un objeto gráfico mediante el menú Insertar->Objetos->Objetos gráficos->Gráfico. Por ejemplo, es así como se muestran los objetos con períodos de tiempo H4 y D1 en el gráfico de 1 hora:





Fig. 1. Objetos gráficos

Mediante la modificación de los parámetros del objeto, solo puede manejar un número limitado de parámetros:





Fig. 2. Propiedades de los objetos gráficos

Pues, los parámetros como los niveles de los precios de demanda y oferta, desde el borde derecho del gráfico, los niveles del trading, etc. solo se pueden mostrar mediante una programación adecuada.

Así que vamos a empezar con el desarrollo del indicador. Lo vamos a llamar ChartObjects (título del trabajo del artículo). Mediante MQL5 Wizard, cree una plantilla para el indicador en MetaEditor. Al seleccionar Controladores de eventos del programa de indicadores personalizados, elija los que se muestran en la siguiente pantalla:





Fig. 3. Controladores de eventos del indicador

Una vez abierto en MetaEditor, el código fuente resultante de la plantilla sería el siguiente:

#property copyright "Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "http://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_chart_window int OnInit () { return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const int begin, const double &price[]) { return (rates_total); } void OnTradeTransaction ( const MqlTradeTransaction & trans, const MqlTradeRequest & request, const MqlTradeResult & result) { } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { }

En principio, no necesitamos la función OnCalculate() en esta implementación, pero es imposible compilar el indicador sin ella. Además, necesitaremos una de las funciones fundamentales; OnDeinit(). Supervisará la eliminación del programa del gráfico. Siguiendo el proceso básico de la plantilla, obtenemos el siguiente código fuente:

#property copyright "Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "http://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_plots 0 int OnInit () { IndicatorSetString ( INDICATOR_SHORTNAME , "TimeFramesPanel" ); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { if (reason== REASON_REMOVE ) { } } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const int begin, const double &price[]) { return (rates_total); } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { }

Ahora, tenemos que crear un indicador que se usará como almacenamiento (subventana) de los objetos gráficos. Será básicamente un indicador de prueba. Lo vamos a llamar SubWindow. Se proporciona su código a continuación:

#property copyright "Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "http://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_plots 0 int OnInit () { IndicatorSetString ( INDICATOR_SHORTNAME , "SubWindow" ); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const int begin, const double &price[]) { return (rates_total); }

Se almacenará el indicador SubWindow.ex5 como un recurso dentro de ChartObjects.ex5 después de la compilación. De modo que el desarrollador del programa será finalmente capaz de proporcionar la versión final en un solo archivo en lugar de dos.

Como ya se mencionó en el artículo anterior "Guía práctica de MQL5: Notificaciones sonoras para los eventos de trading de MetaTrader 5", se pueden incluir los archivos de recursos en un programa mediante la directiva #resource. Al principio de nuestro programa ChartObjects, tenemos que añadir la siguiente cadena de código:

#resource "\\Indicators\\SubWindow.ex5"

A continuación, mediante la directiva #define, establecemos los tamaños de las matrices que se van a asignar a los controles:

#define TIMEFRAME_BUTTONS 21 #define PROPERTY_BUTTONS 5

Y, como es habitual, declaramos las variables globales al principio del programa:

string subwindow_path = "::Indicators\\SubWindow.ex5" ; int subwindow_number =- 1 ; int subwindow_handle = INVALID_HANDLE ; string subwindow_shortname = "SubWindow" ; int chart_width = 0 ; int chart_height = 0 ; int chart_scale = 0 ; color cOffButtonFont = clrWhite ; color cOffButtonBackground = clrDarkSlateGray ; color cOffButtonBorder = clrLightGray ; color cOnButtonFont = clrGold ; color cOnButtonBackground = C'28,47,47' ; color cOnButtonBorder = clrLightGray ;

A continuación van las declaraciones de las matrices para los botones de los períodos de tiempo:

string timeframe_button_names[TIMEFRAME_BUTTONS]= { "button_M1" , "button_M2" , "button_M3" , "button_M4" , "button_M5" , "button_M6" , "button_M10" , "button_M12" , "button_M15" , "button_M20" , "button_M30" , "button_H1" , "button_H2" , "button_H3" , "button_H4" , "button_H6" , "button_H8" , "button_H12" , "button_D1" , "button_W1" , "button_MN" }; string timeframe_button_texts[TIMEFRAME_BUTTONS]= { "M1" , "M2" , "M3" , "M4" , "M5" , "M6" , "M10" , "M12" , "M15" , "M20" , "M30" , "H1" , "H2" , "H3" , "H4" , "H6" , "H8" , "H12" , "D1" , "W1" , "MN" }; bool timeframe_button_states[TIMEFRAME_BUTTONS]={ false };

Matrices de botones para el control de las propiedades del objeto gráfico:

string property_button_names[PROPERTY_BUTTONS]= { "property_button_date" , "property_button_price" , "property_button_ohlc" , "property_button_askbid" , "property_button_trade_levels" }; string property_button_texts[PROPERTY_BUTTONS]= { "Date" , "Price" , "OHLC" , "Ask / Bid" , "Trade Levels" }; bool property_button_states[PROPERTY_BUTTONS]={ false }; int property_button_widths[PROPERTY_BUTTONS]= { 66 , 68 , 66 , 100 , 101 };

Y por último, tenemos una matriz de nombres de objetos gráficos:

string chart_object_names[TIMEFRAME_BUTTONS]= { "chart_object_m1" , "chart_object_m2" , "chart_object_m3" , "chart_object_m4" , "chart_object_m5" , "chart_object_m6" , "chart_object_m10" , "chart_object_m12" , "chart_object_m15" , "chart_object_m20" , "chart_object_m30" , "chart_object_h1" , "chart_object_h2" , "chart_object_h3" , "chart_object_h4" , "chart_object_h6" , "chart_object_h8" , "chart_object_h12" , "chart_object_d1" , "chart_object_w1" , "chart_object_mn" };

Antes de pasar a las funciones que tienen que interactuar con los objetos gráficos, vamos a escribir primero las funciones que crean estos objetos en el gráfico. En nuestro programa, necesitaremos dos tipos de objetos gráficos: OBJ_BUTTON y OBJ_CHART.

Se crearán los botones mediante la función CreateButton():

void CreateButton( long chart_id, int window_number, string name, string text, ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT anchor, ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner, string font_name, int font_size, color font_color, color background_color, color border_color, int x_size, int y_size, int x_distance, int y_distance, long z_order) { if ( ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_BUTTON ,window_number, 0 , 0 )) { ObjectSetString (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_TEXT ,text); ObjectSetString (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_FONT ,font_name); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_COLOR ,font_color); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR ,background_color); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR ,border_color); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_ANCHOR ,anchor); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_CORNER ,corner); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE ,font_size); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_XSIZE ,x_size); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_YSIZE ,y_size); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ,x_distance); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ,y_distance); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE , false ); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_STATE , false ); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_ZORDER ,z_order); ObjectSetString (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_TOOLTIP , "

" ); } }

Por consiguiente, se llevará a cabo la creación de un gráfico en una subventana mediante la función CreateChartInSubwindow():

void CreateChartInSubwindow( int window_number, int x_distance, int y_distance, int x_size, int y_size, string name, string symbol, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, int subchart_scale, bool show_dates, bool show_prices, bool show_ohlc, bool show_ask_bid, bool show_levels, string tooltip) { if ( ObjectCreate ( 0 ,name, OBJ_CHART ,window_number, 0 , 0 )) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_CORNER , CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ,x_distance); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ,y_distance); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_XSIZE ,x_size); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_YSIZE ,y_size); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_CHART_SCALE ,subchart_scale); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_DATE_SCALE ,show_dates); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_PRICE_SCALE ,show_prices); ObjectSetString ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_SYMBOL ,symbol); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_PERIOD ,timeframe); ObjectSetString ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_TOOLTIP ,tooltip); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_COLOR , clrWhite ); long subchart_id= ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_CHART_ID ); ChartSetInteger (subchart_id, CHART_SHOW_OHLC ,show_ohlc); ChartSetInteger (subchart_id, CHART_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS ,show_levels); ChartSetInteger (subchart_id, CHART_SHOW_BID_LINE ,show_ask_bid); ChartSetInteger (subchart_id, CHART_SHOW_ASK_LINE ,show_ask_bid); ChartSetInteger (subchart_id, CHART_COLOR_LAST , clrLimeGreen ); ChartSetInteger (subchart_id, CHART_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL , clrRed ); ChartRedraw (subchart_id); } }

En el código anterior, primero hemos definido las propiedades estándar del gráfico para el objeto gráfico. Después de obtener el identificador del objeto gráfico, se establecen las propiedades especiales. Además, es importante actualizar el objeto gráfico mediante la función ChartRedraw() que recibe el identificador del objeto gráfico.

Dividamos los ajustes de los controles entre dos funciones: AddTimeframeButtons() y AddPropertyButtons():



void AddTimeframeButtons() { int x_dist = 1 ; int y_dist = 125 ; int x_size = 28 ; int y_size = 20 ; for ( int i= 0 ; i<TIMEFRAME_BUTTONS; i++) { if (i% 7 == 0 ) { x_dist= 1 ; y_dist-= 21 ; } CreateButton( 0 , 0 ,timeframe_button_names[i],timeframe_button_texts[i], ANCHOR_LEFT_LOWER , CORNER_LEFT_LOWER , "Arial" , 8 , cOffButtonFont,cOffButtonBackground,cOffButtonBorder, x_size,y_size,x_dist,y_dist, 3 ); x_dist+=x_size+ 1 ; } } void AddPropertyButtons() { int x_dist = 1 ; int y_dist = 41 ; int x_size = 66 ; int y_size = 20 ; for ( int i= 0 ; i<PROPERTY_BUTTONS; i++) { if (i== 3 ) { x_dist= 1 ; y_dist-= 21 ; } CreateButton( 0 , 0 ,property_button_names[i],property_button_texts[i], ANCHOR_LEFT_LOWER , CORNER_LEFT_LOWER , "Arial" , 8 , cOffButtonFont,cOffButtonBackground,cOffButtonBorder, property_button_widths[i],y_size,x_dist,y_dist, 3 ); x_dist+=property_button_widths[i]+ 1 ; } }

Al eliminar el indicador del gráfico, tenemos que eliminar también los objetos creados por el programa. Para ello, necesitamos las siguientes funciones adicionales:

void DeleteTimeframeButtons() { for ( int i= 0 ; i<TIMEFRAME_BUTTONS; i++) DeleteObjectByName(timeframe_button_names[i]); } void DeletePropertyButtons() { for ( int i= 0 ; i<PROPERTY_BUTTONS; i++) DeleteObjectByName(property_button_names[i]); } void DeleteObjectByName( string object_name) { if ( ObjectFind ( ChartID (),object_name)>= 0 ) { if (! ObjectDelete ( ChartID (),object_name)) Print ( "Error (" + IntegerToString ( GetLastError ())+ ") when deleting the object!" ); } }

Ahora, para garantizar que el panel esté establecido en el gráfico al cargar el indicador y eliminar todos los objetos del panel durante la eliminación del indicador del gráfico, tenemos que añadir las siguientes cadenas de códigos a las funciones del controlador OnInit() y OnDeinit():

int OnInit () { AddTimeframeButtons(); AddPropertyButtons(); ChartRedraw (); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { if (reason== REASON_REMOVE ) { DeleteTimeframeButtons(); DeletePropertyButtons(); ChartRedraw (); } }

Si compilamos el indicador ahora y lo añadimos al gráfico, veremos el panel que se muestra en la siguiente figura:





Fig. 4. El panel con los botones

Ahora está todo listo para empezar a crear las funciones para interactuar entre el usuario y el panel. Básicamente, se llamará a todas a partir de la función principal OnChartEvent(). En este artículo, trataremos dos eventos que va a controlar esta función:



CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK; el evento de pulsar (clic) un objeto gráfico.

CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE; el evento de cambio de tamaño del gráfico o modificación de las propiedades del mismo mediante el cuadro de diálogo de las propiedades.

Empecemos con el evento CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK. La función ChartEventObjectClick() que estamos a punto de escribir obtendrá los siguientes argumentos a partir de la función OnChartEvent() (crearemos funciones similares para otros eventos):

bool ChartEventObjectClick( int id, long lparam, double dparam, string sparam) { if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { if (ToggleSubwindowAndChartObject(sparam)) return ( true ); if (ToggleChartObjectProperty(sparam)) return ( true ); } return ( false ); }

El código de la función ChartEventObjectClick() es sencillo. Se determina el evento del clic del botón del panel mediante el identificador. A continuación se divide la lógica de la implementación en dos direcciones: controlar el evento de pulsar (hacer clic) los botones del período de tiempo o el evento de pulsar los botones de las propiedades del gráfico. Se envía el parámetro de la cadena sparam que contiene el nombre del objeto que recibe un clic con el botón izquierdo del ratón a las correspondientes funciones ToggleSubwindowAndChartObject() y ToggleChartObjectProperty().

Echemos un vistazo al código fuente de estas funciones. Empezaremos con ToggleSubwindowAndChartObject():

bool ToggleSubwindowAndChartObject( string clicked_object_name) { if (CheckClickOnTimeframeButton(clicked_object_name)) { subwindow_number= ChartWindowFind ( 0 ,subwindow_shortname); if (subwindow_number< 0 ) { if (AddSubwindow()) { AddChartObjectsToSubwindow(clicked_object_name); return ( true ); } } if (subwindow_number> 0 ) { AddChartObjectsToSubwindow(clicked_object_name); return ( true ); } } return ( false ); }

Gracias a los comentarios proporcionados en el código anterior, no le va a resultar difícil entender la implementación. Las cadenas resaltadas representan algunas funciones personalizadas cuyo código se puede encontrar más adelante.

La función CheckClickOnTimeframeButton() devuelve true (verdadero) si el botón pulsado está asociado el panel de los períodos de tiempo:

bool CheckClickOnTimeframeButton( string clicked_object_name) { for ( int i= 0 ; i<TIMEFRAME_BUTTONS; i++) { if (clicked_object_name==timeframe_button_names[i]) return ( true ); } return ( false ); }

Si se confirma que el clic corresponde al botón del período de tiempo, se comprueba si en este momento se ha añadido SubWindow al gráfico principal o no. Si no es el caso, se establece mediante la función AddSubwindow():

bool AddSubwindow() { subwindow_handle= iCustom ( _Symbol , _Period ,subwindow_path); if (subwindow_handle!= INVALID_HANDLE ) { subwindow_number=( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_WINDOWS_TOTAL ); if (! ChartIndicatorAdd ( 0 ,subwindow_number,subwindow_handle)) Print ( "Failed to add the SUBWINDOW indicator ! " ); else return ( true ); } return ( false ); }

A continuación, añadimos objetos gráficos a la subventana creada mediante la función AddChartObjectsToSubwindow():

void AddChartObjectsToSubwindow( string clicked_object_name) { ENUM_TIMEFRAMES tf = WRONG_VALUE ; string object_name = "" ; string object_text = "" ; int x_distance = 0 ; int total_charts = 0 ; int chart_object_width = 0 ; chart_scale=( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_SCALE ); chart_width=( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ,subwindow_number); chart_height=( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ,subwindow_number); total_charts= ObjectsTotal ( 0 ,subwindow_number, OBJ_CHART ); if (total_charts== 0 ) { if (CheckClickOnTimeframeButton(clicked_object_name)) { InitializeTimeframeButtonStates(); object_text= ObjectGetString ( 0 ,clicked_object_name, OBJPROP_TEXT ); tf=StringToTimeframe(object_text); CreateChartInSubwindow(subwindow_number, 0 , 0 ,chart_width,chart_height, "chart_object_" +object_text, _Symbol ,tf,chart_scale, property_button_states[ 0 ],property_button_states[ 1 ], property_button_states[ 2 ],property_button_states[ 3 ], property_button_states[ 4 ],object_text); ChartRedraw (); return ; } } if (total_charts> 0 ) { int pressed_buttons_count=InitializeTimeframeButtonStates(); if (pressed_buttons_count== 0 ) DeleteSubwindow(); else { ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 ,subwindow_number, OBJ_CHART ); chart_object_width=chart_width/pressed_buttons_count; for ( int i= 0 ; i<TIMEFRAME_BUTTONS; i++) { if (timeframe_button_states[i]) { object_text= ObjectGetString ( 0 ,timeframe_button_names[i], OBJPROP_TEXT ); tf=StringToTimeframe(object_text); CreateChartInSubwindow(subwindow_number,x_distance, 0 ,chart_object_width,chart_height, chart_object_names[i], _Symbol ,tf,chart_scale, property_button_states[ 0 ],property_button_states[ 1 ], property_button_states[ 2 ],property_button_states[ 3 ], property_button_states[ 4 ],object_text); x_distance+=chart_object_width; } } } } ChartRedraw (); }

Los comentarios detallados del código anterior deberían ayudarle a comprender el funcionamiento de la función. Se resaltan las funciones personalizadas que no hemos visto antes.



La función InitializeTimeframeButtonStates() devuelve el número de veces que se hizo clic en los botones del período de tiempo e inicializa la matriz de estados correspondiente. También establece los colores en función del estado del botón:

int InitializeTimeframeButtonStates() { int pressed_buttons_count= 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ; i<TIMEFRAME_BUTTONS; i++) { if ( ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,timeframe_button_names[i], OBJPROP_STATE )) { timeframe_button_states[i]= true ; ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,timeframe_button_names[i], OBJPROP_COLOR ,cOnButtonFont); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,timeframe_button_names[i], OBJPROP_BGCOLOR ,cOnButtonBackground); pressed_buttons_count++; } else { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,timeframe_button_names[i], OBJPROP_COLOR ,cOffButtonFont); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,timeframe_button_names[i], OBJPROP_BGCOLOR ,cOffButtonBackground); timeframe_button_states[i]= false ; } } return (pressed_buttons_count); }

La función DeleteSubwindow() es muy sencilla: comprueba si está la subventana de los gráfico y la elimina:

void DeleteSubwindow() { if ((subwindow_number= ChartWindowFind ( 0 ,subwindow_shortname))> 0 ) { if (! ChartIndicatorDelete ( 0 ,subwindow_number,subwindow_shortname)) Print ( "Failed to delete the " +subwindow_shortname+ " indicator!" ); } }

Ahora tenemos que examinar las propiedades de los objetos gráficos. En otras palabras, volvemos a la función ChartEventObjectClick() y consideramos la función ToggleChartObjectProperty(). También recibe el nombre del objeto pulsado.

bool ToggleChartObjectProperty( string clicked_object_name) { if (clicked_object_name== "property_button_date" ) { if (SetButtonColor(clicked_object_name)) ShowDate( true ); else ShowDate( false ); ChartRedraw (); return ( true ); } if (clicked_object_name== "property_button_price" ) { if (SetButtonColor(clicked_object_name)) ShowPrice( true ); else ShowPrice( false ); ChartRedraw (); return ( true ); } if (clicked_object_name== "property_button_ohlc" ) { if (SetButtonColor(clicked_object_name)) ShowOHLC( true ); else ShowOHLC( false ); ChartRedraw (); return ( true ); } if (clicked_object_name== "property_button_askbid" ) { if (SetButtonColor(clicked_object_name)) ShowAskBid( true ); else ShowAskBid( false ); ChartRedraw (); return ( true ); } if (clicked_object_name== "property_button_trade_levels" ) { if (SetButtonColor(clicked_object_name)) ShowTradeLevels( true ); else ShowTradeLevels( false ); ChartRedraw (); return ( true ); } return ( false ); }

En el código anterior, se compara el nombre del objeto pulsado de manera sucesiva con el nombre del objeto relacionado con las propiedades del gráfico. Si hay una coincidencia, comprobamos si se ha pulsado el botón o no en la función SetButtonColor() y establecemos los colores correspondientes al botón.

bool SetButtonColor( string clicked_object_name) { if ( ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,clicked_object_name, OBJPROP_STATE )) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,clicked_object_name, OBJPROP_COLOR ,cOnButtonFont); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,clicked_object_name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR ,cOnButtonBackground); return ( true ); } if (! ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,clicked_object_name, OBJPROP_STATE )) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,clicked_object_name, OBJPROP_COLOR ,cOffButtonFont); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,clicked_object_name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR ,cOffButtonBackground); return ( false ); } return ( false ); }

La función SetButtonColor() devuelve el estado del botón. En función de este atributo, el programa informa a la función correspondiente que hay que activar o desactivar una determinada propiedad en todos los objetos gráficos de SubWindow. Cada propiedad dispone de su propia función. Se proporciona el código de la funciones a continuación:

void ShowDate( bool state) { int total_charts = 0 ; string chart_name = "" ; if ((subwindow_number= ChartWindowFind ( 0 ,subwindow_shortname))> 0 ) { total_charts= ObjectsTotal ( 0 ,subwindow_number, OBJ_CHART ); for ( int i= 0 ; i<total_charts; i++) { chart_name= ObjectName ( 0 ,i,subwindow_number, OBJ_CHART ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,chart_name, OBJPROP_DATE_SCALE ,state); } if (state) property_button_states[ 0 ]= true ; else property_button_states[ 0 ]= false ; ChartRedraw (); } } void ShowPrice( bool state) { int total_charts = 0 ; string chart_name = "" ; if ((subwindow_number= ChartWindowFind ( 0 ,subwindow_shortname))> 0 ) { total_charts= ObjectsTotal ( 0 ,subwindow_number, OBJ_CHART ); for ( int i= 0 ; i<total_charts; i++) { chart_name= ObjectName ( 0 ,i,subwindow_number, OBJ_CHART ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,chart_name, OBJPROP_PRICE_SCALE ,state); } if (state) property_button_states[ 1 ]= true ; else property_button_states[ 1 ]= false ; ChartRedraw (); } } void ShowOHLC( bool state) { int total_charts = 0 ; long subchart_id = 0 ; string chart_name = "" ; if ((subwindow_number= ChartWindowFind ( 0 ,subwindow_shortname))> 0 ) { total_charts= ObjectsTotal ( 0 ,subwindow_number, OBJ_CHART ); for ( int i= 0 ; i<total_charts; i++) { chart_name= ObjectName ( 0 ,i,subwindow_number, OBJ_CHART ); subchart_id= ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,chart_name, OBJPROP_CHART_ID ); ChartSetInteger (subchart_id, CHART_SHOW_OHLC ,state); ChartRedraw (subchart_id); } if (state) property_button_states[ 2 ]= true ; else property_button_states[ 2 ]= false ; ChartRedraw (); } } void ShowAskBid( bool state) { int total_charts = 0 ; long subchart_id = 0 ; string chart_name = "" ; if ((subwindow_number= ChartWindowFind ( 0 ,subwindow_shortname))> 0 ) { total_charts= ObjectsTotal ( 0 ,subwindow_number, OBJ_CHART ); for ( int i= 0 ; i<total_charts; i++) { chart_name= ObjectName ( 0 ,i,subwindow_number, OBJ_CHART ); subchart_id= ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,chart_name, OBJPROP_CHART_ID ); ChartSetInteger (subchart_id, CHART_SHOW_ASK_LINE ,state); ChartSetInteger (subchart_id, CHART_SHOW_BID_LINE ,state); ChartRedraw (subchart_id); } if (state) property_button_states[ 3 ]= true ; else property_button_states[ 3 ]= false ; ChartRedraw (); } } void ShowTradeLevels( bool state) { int total_charts = 0 ; long subchart_id = 0 ; string chart_name = "" ; if ((subwindow_number= ChartWindowFind ( 0 ,subwindow_shortname))> 0 ) { total_charts= ObjectsTotal ( 0 ,subwindow_number, OBJ_CHART ); for ( int i= 0 ; i<total_charts; i++) { chart_name= ObjectName ( 0 ,i,subwindow_number, OBJ_CHART ); subchart_id= ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,chart_name, OBJPROP_CHART_ID ); ChartSetInteger (subchart_id, CHART_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS ,state); ChartRedraw (subchart_id); } if (state) property_button_states[ 4 ]= true ; else property_button_states[ 4 ]= false ; ChartRedraw (); } }

Ahora, ya están listas todas las funciones para interactuar con el panel. Solo tenemos que añadir una cadena de código a la función principal OnChartEvent():

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if (ChartEventObjectClick(id,lparam,dparam,sparam)) return ; }

Si se compila y ejecuta el indicador ahora mismo, se añadirán los objetos gráficos a la subventana al pulsar los botones del período de tiempo correspondientes. Además, si pulsamos cualquiera de los botones de las propiedades, podremos observar los cambios correspondientes en los objetos gráficos:





Fig. 5. Añadir los objetos gráficos con las propiedades indicadas

No obstante, si hay un cambio de tamaño de la ventana o subventana, no se ajustarán los tamaños de los objetos gráficos según este cambio. Así que es el momento de echar un vistazo al evento CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE.

Del mismo modo que hemos creado la función ChartEventObjectClick() para el seguimiento del evento "clic en un objeto gráfico", vamos a escribir ahora la función ChartEventChartChange():

bool ChartEventChartChange( int id, long lparam, double dparam, string sparam) { if (id== CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE ) { if (OnSubwindowDelete()) return ( true ); GetSubwindowWidthAndHeight(); AdjustChartObjectsSizes(); ChartRedraw (); return ( true ); } return ( false ); }

Si el programa ha establecido que ha habido un cambio de tamaño o de propiedades del gráfico principal, usamos primero la función OnSubwindowDelete() para comprobar si se ha eliminado SubWindow. Si no se puede encontrar la subventana, se reinicia el panel.

bool OnSubwindowDelete() { if ( ChartWindowFind ( 0 ,subwindow_shortname)< 1 ) { AddTimeframeButtons(); ChartRedraw (); return ( true ); } return ( false ); }

Si la subventana está en su lugar, se asignan los valores del ancho y alto de la subventana a las variables globales en la función GetSubwindowWidthAndHeight():



void GetSubwindowWidthAndHeight() { if ((subwindow_number= ChartWindowFind ( 0 ,subwindow_shortname))> 0 ) { chart_height=( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ,subwindow_number); chart_width=( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ,subwindow_number); } }

Y por último, se ajustan los tamaños de los objetos gráficos en la función AdjustChartObjectsSizes():

void AdjustChartObjectsSizes() { int x_distance = 0 ; int total_objects = 0 ; int chart_object_width = 0 ; string object_name = "" ; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TF = WRONG_VALUE ; if ((subwindow_number= ChartWindowFind ( 0 ,subwindow_shortname))> 0 ) { total_objects= ObjectsTotal ( 0 ,subwindow_number, OBJ_CHART ); if (total_objects== 0 ) { DeleteSubwindow(); return ; } chart_object_width=chart_width/total_objects; for ( int i=total_objects- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { object_name= ObjectName ( 0 ,i,subwindow_number, OBJ_CHART ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,object_name, OBJPROP_YSIZE ,chart_height); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,object_name, OBJPROP_XSIZE ,chart_object_width); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,object_name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , 0 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,object_name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ,x_distance); x_distance+=chart_object_width; } } }

Para el seguimiento de un evento de cambio de tamaño y propiedades del gráfico principal, habrá que añadir la siguiente cadena a la función OnChartEvent():

Después de compilar el indicador y ponerlo en el gráfico, podrá observar que los objetos gráficos se ajustan al tamaño de la subventana cada vez que cambia el tamaño de la ventana principal.

Conclusión

Con esto concluye este artículo. Como ejercicio, trate de implementar características tales como ajustar los símbolos en los objetos gráficos al modificar el símbolo en el gráfico principal. También puede querer tener períodos de tiempo en los objetos gráficos, establecidos sucesivamente de menor a mayor (de izquierda a derecha). Esta característica no está implementada en la versión del indicador descrito anteriormente.

Puede encontrar un vídeo que muestra la implementación de estas características en la descripción de la aplicación ya existente; TF PANEL. Los archivos del código fuente están adjuntos al artículo para su descarga.