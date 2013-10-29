MetaTrader 5 / Examples
Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
MQL5 Cookbook: Monitoring Multiple Time Frames in a Single Window

MQL5 Cookbook: Monitoring Multiple Time Frames in a Single Window

MetaTrader 5Examples |
28 993 6
Anatoli Kazharski
Anatoli Kazharski

Introduction

When choosing the direction for opening a position, a price chart with multiple time frames displayed at the same time may be quite useful. The MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal provides 21 time frames for analysis. You can take advantage of special chart objects that you can place on the existing chart and set the symbol, time frame and some other properties right there. You can add any number of such chart objects, however it would be quite inconvenient and time-consuming if done manually. On top of that, not all chart properties can be set in manual mode.

In this article, we will take a closer look at such graphical objects. For illustrative purposes, we will create an indicator with controls (buttons) that will allow us to set multiple chart objects in a subwindow at the same time. Furthermore, chart objects will accurately fit in the subwindow and will be automatically adjusted when the main chart or terminal window is resized.

In addition to buttons for adding chart objects, we will also have buttons for enabling/disabling some of the chart properties, including those that can only be modified programmatically.


Development

You can manually add a chart object using the Insert menu->Objects->Graphical Objects->Chart. For example, this is how the objects with H4 and D1 time frames are displayed on the 1 Hour chart:

Fig. 1. Chart objects

Fig. 1. Chart objects

Modifying the object parameters, you can only manage a limited set of properties:

Fig. 2. Chart object properties

Fig. 2. Chart object properties

Yet, such parameters as the ask and bid price levels, indent from the right chart edge, trade levels, etc. can only be displayed when appropriately programmed.

So we begin the development of the indicator. Let's say, we name it ChartObjects (working title of the article). Using the MQL5 Wizard, create a template for the indicator in MetaEditor. When selecting Event handlers of the Custom indicator program, opt for the ones as shown in screenshot below:

Fig. 3. Event handlers of the indicator

Fig. 3. Event handlers of the indicator

When opened in MetaEditor, the template source code will as a result look as follows:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                 ChartObjects.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                              http://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "http://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property indicator_chart_window
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- indicator buffers mapping
   
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const int begin,
                const double &price[])
  {
//---
   
//--- return value of prev_calculated for next call
   return(rates_total);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| TradeTransaction function                                        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTradeTransaction(const MqlTradeTransaction& trans,
                        const MqlTradeRequest& request,
                        const MqlTradeResult& result)
  {
//---
   
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| ChartEvent function                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnChartEvent(const int id,
                  const long &lparam,
                  const double &dparam,
                  const string &sparam)
  {
//---
   
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

We will basically not need the OnCalculate() function in this implementation but it is impossible to compile the indicator without it. Further, we will need one of the major functions - OnDeinit(). It will monitor the deletion of the program from the chart. Following the primary processing of the template, we have the following source code:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                 ChartObjects.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                              http://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "http://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
//---
#property indicator_chart_window // Indicator is in the main window
#property indicator_plots 0      // Zero plotting series
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- Set the short name for the indicator
   IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,"TimeFramesPanel");
//--- Initialization completed successfully
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Indicator deinitialization                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//--- If the indicator has been deleted from the chart
   if(reason==REASON_REMOVE)
     {
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const int begin,
                const double &price[])
  {
//---

//--- return value of prev_calculated for next call
   return(rates_total);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| ChartEvent function                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnChartEvent(const int id,
                  const long &lparam,
                  const double &dparam,
                  const string &sparam)
  {
//---

  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Now, we need to create an indicator that will be used as storage (subwindow) for chart objects. It will basically be a dummy indicator. Let's name it SubWindow. Its code is provided below:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                    SubWindow.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                              http://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "http://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
//---
#property indicator_chart_window // Indicator is in the subwindow
#property indicator_plots 0      // Zero plotting series
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- Set the short name for the indicator
   IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,"SubWindow");
//--- Initialization completed successfully
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const int begin,
                const double &price[])
  {
//---
   
//--- return value of prev_calculated for next call
   return(rates_total);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

The SubWindow.ex5 indicator will be stored as a resource within ChartObjects.ex5 after compilation. So the program developer will ultimately be able to provide the end user with only one file instead of two.

As already described in the previous article entitled "MQL5 Cookbook: Sound Notifications for MetaTrader 5 Trade Events", resource files can be included in a program using the #resource directive. At the beginning of our ChartObjects program, we need to add the following string of code:

//--- Include indicator resource
#resource "\\Indicators\\SubWindow.ex5"

Then, using the #define directive, we set the sizes of arrays that will be attributed to the controls:

//--- Number of time frame buttons
#define TIMEFRAME_BUTTONS 21
//--- Number of buttons for chart object properties
#define PROPERTY_BUTTONS 5

And, as usual, we declare global variables at the very beginning of the program:

//--- Location of the SubWindow indicator in the resource
string subwindow_path         ="::Indicators\\SubWindow.ex5";
int    subwindow_number       =-1;               // Subwindow number
int    subwindow_handle       =INVALID_HANDLE;   // SubWindow indicator handle
string subwindow_shortname    ="SubWindow";      // Short name of the indicator
//---
int    chart_width            =0;                // Chart width
int    chart_height           =0;                // Chart height
int    chart_scale            =0;                // Chart scale
//---
color  cOffButtonFont         =clrWhite;         // Unclicked button text color
color  cOffButtonBackground   =clrDarkSlateGray; // Unclicked button background color
color  cOffButtonBorder       =clrLightGray;     // Unclicked button border color
//---
color  cOnButtonFont          =clrGold;          // Clicked button text color
color  cOnButtonBackground    =C'28,47,47';      // Clicked button background color
color  cOnButtonBorder        =clrLightGray;     // Clicked button border color

This is followed by declaring arrays for time frame buttons:

//--- Array of object names for time frame buttons
string timeframe_button_names[TIMEFRAME_BUTTONS]=
  {
   "button_M1","button_M2","button_M3","button_M4","button_M5","button_M6","button_M10",
   "button_M12","button_M15","button_M20","button_M30","button_H1","button_H2","button_H3",
   "button_H4","button_H6","button_H8","button_H12","button_D1","button_W1","button_MN"
  };
//--- Array of text displayed on time frame buttons
string timeframe_button_texts[TIMEFRAME_BUTTONS]=
  {
   "M1","M2","M3","M4","M5","M6","M10",
   "M12","M15","M20","M30","H1","H2","H3",
   "H4","H6","H8","H12","D1","W1","MN"
  };
//--- Array of time frame button states
bool timeframe_button_states[TIMEFRAME_BUTTONS]={false};

Arrays of buttons to control the chart object properties:

//--- Array of object names for buttons of chart properties
string property_button_names[PROPERTY_BUTTONS]=
  {
   "property_button_date","property_button_price",
   "property_button_ohlc","property_button_askbid",
   "property_button_trade_levels"
  };
//--- Array of text displayed on buttons of chart properties
string property_button_texts[PROPERTY_BUTTONS]=
  {
   "Date","Price","OHLC","Ask / Bid","Trade Levels"
  };
//--- Array of states for buttons of chart properties
bool property_button_states[PROPERTY_BUTTONS]={false};

//--- Array of sizes for buttons of chart properties
int property_button_widths[PROPERTY_BUTTONS]=
  {
   66,68,66,100,101
  };

And finally we have an array of chart object names:

//--- Array of chart object names
string chart_object_names[TIMEFRAME_BUTTONS]=
  {
   "chart_object_m1","chart_object_m2","chart_object_m3","chart_object_m4","chart_object_m5","chart_object_m6","chart_object_m10",
   "chart_object_m12","chart_object_m15","chart_object_m20","chart_object_m30","chart_object_h1","chart_object_h2","chart_object_h3",
   "chart_object_h4","chart_object_h6","chart_object_h8","chart_object_h12","chart_object_d1","chart_object_w1","chart_object_mn"
  };

Before we proceed to functions that have to do with interaction with graphical objects, let's first write the functions that create those objects in the chart. In our program, we will need two types of graphical objects: OBJ_BUTTON and OBJ_CHART.

Buttons will be created by the CreateButton() function:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Creating the Button object                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CreateButton(long              chart_id,         // chart id
                  int               window_number,    // window number
                  string            name,             // object name
                  string            text,             // displayed name
                  ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT anchor,           // anchor point
                  ENUM_BASE_CORNER  corner,           // chart corner
                  string            font_name,        // font
                  int               font_size,        // font size
                  color             font_color,       // font color
                  color             background_color, // background color
                  color             border_color,     // border color
                  int               x_size,           // width
                  int               y_size,           // height
                  int               x_distance,       // X-coordinate
                  int               y_distance,       // Y-coordinate
                  long              z_order)          // Z-order
  {
//--- If the object has been created successfully
   if(ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_BUTTON,window_number,0,0))
     {
      // set its properties
      ObjectSetString(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_TEXT,text);                  // setting name
      ObjectSetString(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_FONT,font_name);             // setting font
      ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,font_color);          // setting font color
      ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,background_color);  // setting background color
      ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR,border_color); // setting border color
      ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_ANCHOR,anchor);             // setting anchor point
      ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_CORNER,corner);             // setting chart corner
      ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_FONTSIZE,font_size);        // setting font size
      ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_XSIZE,x_size);              // setting width
      ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_YSIZE,y_size);              // setting height
      ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x_distance);      // setting X-coordinate
      ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y_distance);      // setting Y-coordinate
      ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,false);          // object is not available for selection
      ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_STATE,false);               // button state (clicked/unclicked)
      ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_ZORDER,z_order);            // Z-order for getting the click event
      ObjectSetString(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_TOOLTIP,"\n");               // no tooltip
     }
  }

Accordingly, creation of a chart in a subwindow will be performed by the CreateChartInSubwindow() function:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Creating a chart object in a subwindow                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CreateChartInSubwindow(int             window_number,  // subwindow number
                            int             x_distance,     // X-coordinate
                            int             y_distance,     // Y-coordinate
                            int             x_size,         // width
                            int             y_size,         // height
                            string          name,           // object name
                            string          symbol,         // symbol
                            ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,      // time frame
                            int             subchart_scale, // bar scale
                            bool            show_dates,     // show date scale
                            bool            show_prices,    // show price scale
                            bool            show_ohlc,      // show OHLC prices
                            bool            show_ask_bid,   // show ask/bid levels
                            bool            show_levels,    // show trade levels
                            string          tooltip)        // tooltip
  {
//--- If the object has been created successfully
   if(ObjectCreate(0,name,OBJ_CHART,window_number,0,0))
     {
      //--- Set the properties of the chart object
      ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_CORNER,CORNER_LEFT_UPPER);   // chart corner
      ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x_distance);       // X-coordinate
      ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y_distance);       // Y-coordinate
      ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_XSIZE,x_size);               // width
      ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_YSIZE,y_size);               // height
      ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_CHART_SCALE,subchart_scale); // bar scale
      ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_DATE_SCALE,show_dates);      // date scale
      ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_PRICE_SCALE,show_prices);    // price scale
      ObjectSetString(0,name,OBJPROP_SYMBOL,symbol);               // symbol
      ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_PERIOD,timeframe);           // time frame
      ObjectSetString(0,name,OBJPROP_TOOLTIP,tooltip);             // tooltip
      ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_BACK,false);                 // object in the foreground
      ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,false);           // object is not available for selection
      ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clrWhite);             // white color
      //--- Get the chart object identifier
      long subchart_id=ObjectGetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_CHART_ID);
      //--- Set the special properties of the chart object
      ChartSetInteger(subchart_id,CHART_SHOW_OHLC,show_ohlc);           // OHLC
      ChartSetInteger(subchart_id,CHART_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS,show_levels); // trade levels
      ChartSetInteger(subchart_id,CHART_SHOW_BID_LINE,show_ask_bid);    // bid level
      ChartSetInteger(subchart_id,CHART_SHOW_ASK_LINE,show_ask_bid);    // ask level
      ChartSetInteger(subchart_id,CHART_COLOR_LAST,clrLimeGreen);       // color of the level of the last executed deal 
      ChartSetInteger(subchart_id,CHART_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL,clrRed);       // color of Stop order levels  
      //--- Refresh the chart object
      ChartRedraw(subchart_id);
     }
  }

In the above code, we first set the standard chart properties for a chart object. After getting the chart object identifier, the special properties are set. It is also important to refresh the chart object using the ChartRedraw() function, with the chart object identifier being passed to it.

Let's divide the setting of controls between two functions: AddTimeframeButtons() and AddPropertyButtons(): 

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Adding time frame buttons                                        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void AddTimeframeButtons()
  {
   int x_dist =1;   // Indent from the left side of the chart
   int y_dist =125; // Indent from the bottom of the chart
   int x_size =28;  // Button width
   int y_size =20;  // Button height
//---
   for(int i=0; i<TIMEFRAME_BUTTONS; i++)
     {
      //--- If 7 buttons have already been added to the same row, set the coordinates for the next row
      if(i%7==0)
        {
         x_dist=1;
         y_dist-=21;
        }
      //--- Add a time frame button
      CreateButton(0,0,timeframe_button_names[i],timeframe_button_texts[i],
                   ANCHOR_LEFT_LOWER,CORNER_LEFT_LOWER,"Arial",8,
                   cOffButtonFont,cOffButtonBackground,cOffButtonBorder,
                   x_size,y_size,x_dist,y_dist,3);
      //--- Set the X-coordinate for the next button
      x_dist+=x_size+1;
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Adding buttons of chart properties                               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void AddPropertyButtons()
  {
   int x_dist =1;  // Indent from the left side of the chart
   int y_dist =41; // Indent from the bottom of the chart
   int x_size =66; // Button width
   int y_size =20; // Button height
//---
   for(int i=0; i<PROPERTY_BUTTONS; i++)
     {
      //--- If the first three buttons have already been added, set the coordinates for the next row
      if(i==3)
        {
         x_dist=1;
         y_dist-=21;
        }
      //--- Add a button
      CreateButton(0,0,property_button_names[i],property_button_texts[i],
                   ANCHOR_LEFT_LOWER,CORNER_LEFT_LOWER,"Arial",8,
                   cOffButtonFont,cOffButtonBackground,cOffButtonBorder,
                   property_button_widths[i],y_size,x_dist,y_dist,3);
      //--- Set the X-coordinate for the next button
      x_dist+=property_button_widths[i]+1;
     }
  }

When deleting the indicator from the chart, we should also delete the objects created by the program. For this purpose, we will need the following auxiliary functions:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Deleting the panel with time frame buttons                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void DeleteTimeframeButtons()
  {
   for(int i=0; i<TIMEFRAME_BUTTONS; i++)
      DeleteObjectByName(timeframe_button_names[i]);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Deleting the panel with buttons of chart properties              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void DeletePropertyButtons()
  {
   for(int i=0; i<PROPERTY_BUTTONS; i++)
      DeleteObjectByName(property_button_names[i]);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Deleting objects by name                                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void DeleteObjectByName(string object_name)
  {
//--- If such object exists
   if(ObjectFind(ChartID(),object_name)>=0)
     {
      //--- Delete it or print the relevant error message
      if(!ObjectDelete(ChartID(),object_name))
         Print("Error ("+IntegerToString(GetLastError())+") when deleting the object!");
     }
  }

Now, to ensure that the panel is set on the chart when loading the indicator and all panel objects are deleted when deleting the indicator from the chart, we need to add the following strings of code to the handler functions OnInit() and OnDeinit():

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- Add the panel with time frame buttons to the chart
   AddTimeframeButtons();
//--- Add the panel with buttons of chart properties to the chart
   AddPropertyButtons();
//--- Redraw the chart
   ChartRedraw();
//--- Initialization completed successfully
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Indicator deinitialization                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//--- If the indicator has been deleted from the chart
   if(reason==REASON_REMOVE)
     {
      //--- Delete buttons
      DeleteTimeframeButtons();
      DeletePropertyButtons();
      //--- Redraw the chart
      ChartRedraw();
     }
  }

If we compiled the indicator now and attached it to the chart, we would see the panel as shown in screenshot below:

Fig. 4. The panel with the buttons

Fig. 4. The panel with the buttons

Now everything is ready to start creating functions for interaction between the user and the panel. Substantially all of them will be called from the main OnChartEvent() function. In this article, we will consider two events that will be handled in this function:

Let's start with the CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK event. The ChartEventObjectClick() function that we are about to write will get all arguments from the OnChartEvent() function (for other events we will create similar functions):

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Event of the click on a graphical object                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool ChartEventObjectClick(int id,
                           long lparam,
                           double dparam,
                           string sparam)
  {
//--- Click on a graphical object
   if(id==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK)
     {
      //--- If a time frame button has been clicked, set/delete 'SubWindow' and a chart object
      if(ToggleSubwindowAndChartObject(sparam))
         return(true);
      //--- If a button of chart properties has been clicked, set/delete the property in chart objects
      if(ToggleChartObjectProperty(sparam))
         return(true);
     }
//---
   return(false);
  }

The ChartEventObjectClick() function code is simple. The panel button click event is determined using the identifier. Then the implementation logic is divided into two directions: handling the event of clicking on time frame buttons or the event of clicking on buttons of chart properties. The sparam string parameter containing the name of the left-clicked object is passed to the corresponding ToggleSubwindowAndChartObject() and ToggleChartObjectProperty() functions.

Let's have a look at the source code of these functions. We will start with ToggleSubwindowAndChartObject():

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Setting/deleting SubWindow and a chart object                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool ToggleSubwindowAndChartObject(string clicked_object_name)
  {
//--- Make sure that the click was on the time frame button object
   if(CheckClickOnTimeframeButton(clicked_object_name))
     {
      //--- Check if the SubWindow exists
      subwindow_number=ChartWindowFind(0,subwindow_shortname);
      //--- If the SubWindow does not exist, set it
      if(subwindow_number<0)
        {
         //--- If the SubWindow is set
         if(AddSubwindow())
           {
            //--- Add chart objects to it
            AddChartObjectsToSubwindow(clicked_object_name);
            return(true);
           }
        }
      //--- If the SubWindow exists
      if(subwindow_number>0)
        {
         //--- Add chart objects to it
         AddChartObjectsToSubwindow(clicked_object_name);
         return(true);
        }
     }
//---
   return(false);
  }

You should be able to easily understand the implementation logic using the comments provided in the above code. The highlighted strings feature some custom functions whose code can be found further below.

The CheckClickOnTimeframeButton() function returns true if the clicked button is associated with the panel of time frames:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Checking if a time frame button has been clicked                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CheckClickOnTimeframeButton(string clicked_object_name)
  {
//--- Iterate over all time frame buttons and check the names 
   for(int i=0; i<TIMEFRAME_BUTTONS; i++)
     {
      //--- Report the match
      if(clicked_object_name==timeframe_button_names[i])
         return(true);
     }
//---
   return(false);
  }

If the click on a time frame button has been confirmed, we then check whether the SubWindow is currently added to the main chart. If not, it is set using the AddSubwindow() function:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Adding a subwindow for chart objects                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool AddSubwindow()
  {
//--- Get the "SubWindow" indicator handle
   subwindow_handle=iCustom(_Symbol,_Period,subwindow_path);
//--- If the handle has been obtained
   if(subwindow_handle!=INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      //--- Determine the number of windows in the chart for the subwindow number
      subwindow_number=(int)ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_WINDOWS_TOTAL);
      //--- Add the SubWindow to the chart
      if(!ChartIndicatorAdd(0,subwindow_number,subwindow_handle))
         Print("Failed to add the SUBWINDOW indicator ! ");
      //--- The subwindow exists
      else
         return(true);
     }
//--- There is no subwindow
   return(false);
  }

We then add chart objects to the created subwindow using the AddChartObjectsToSubwindow() function:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Adding chart objects to the subwindow                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void AddChartObjectsToSubwindow(string clicked_object_name)
  {
   ENUM_TIMEFRAMES tf                 =WRONG_VALUE; // Time frame
   string          object_name        ="";          // Object name
   string          object_text        ="";          // Object text
   int             x_distance         =0;           // X-coordinate
   int             total_charts       =0;           // Total chart objects
   int             chart_object_width =0;           // Chart object width
//--- Get the bar scale and SubWindow height/width
   chart_scale=(int)ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_SCALE);
   chart_width=(int)ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS,subwindow_number);
   chart_height=(int)ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS,subwindow_number);
//--- Get the number of chart objects in the SUBWINDOW
   total_charts=ObjectsTotal(0,subwindow_number,OBJ_CHART);
//--- If there are no chart objects
   if(total_charts==0)
     {
      //--- Check if a time frame button has been clicked
      if(CheckClickOnTimeframeButton(clicked_object_name))
        {
         //--- Initialize the array of time frame buttons
         InitializeTimeframeButtonStates();
         //--- Get the time frame button text for the chart object tooltip
         object_text=ObjectGetString(0,clicked_object_name,OBJPROP_TEXT);
         //--- Get the time frame for the chart object
         tf=StringToTimeframe(object_text);
         //--- Set the chart object
         CreateChartInSubwindow(subwindow_number,0,0,chart_width,chart_height,
                                "chart_object_"+object_text,_Symbol,tf,chart_scale,
                                property_button_states[0],property_button_states[1],
                                property_button_states[2],property_button_states[3],
                                property_button_states[4],object_text);
         //--- Refresh the chart and exit
         ChartRedraw();
         return;
        }
     }
//--- If chart objects already exist in the SubWindow
   if(total_charts>0)
     {
      //--- Get the number of clicked time frame buttons and initialize the array of states
      int pressed_buttons_count=InitializeTimeframeButtonStates();
      //--- If there are no clicked buttons, delete the SubWindow
      if(pressed_buttons_count==0)
         DeleteSubwindow();
      //--- If the clicked buttons exist
      else
        {
         //--- Delete all chart objects from the subwindow
         ObjectsDeleteAll(0,subwindow_number,OBJ_CHART);
         //--- Get the width for chart objects
         chart_object_width=chart_width/pressed_buttons_count;
         //--- Iterate over all buttons in a loop
         for(int i=0; i<TIMEFRAME_BUTTONS; i++)
           {
            //--- If the button is clicked
            if(timeframe_button_states[i])
              {
               //--- Get the time frame button text for the chart object tooltip
               object_text=ObjectGetString(0,timeframe_button_names[i],OBJPROP_TEXT);
               //--- Get the time frame for the chart object
               tf=StringToTimeframe(object_text);
               //--- Set the chart object
               CreateChartInSubwindow(subwindow_number,x_distance,0,chart_object_width,chart_height,
                                      chart_object_names[i],_Symbol,tf,chart_scale,
                                      property_button_states[0],property_button_states[1],
                                      property_button_states[2],property_button_states[3],
                                      property_button_states[4],object_text);
               //--- Determine the X-coordinate for the next chart object
               x_distance+=chart_object_width;
              }
           }
        }
     }
//--- Refresh the chart
   ChartRedraw();
  }

The detailed comments provided in the above code should help you grasp the function operation. The custom functions that we haven't come across before are highlighted.

The InitializeTimeframeButtonStates() function returns the number of clicked time frame buttons and initializes the corresponding array of states. It also sets colors depending on the button state:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Initializing array of time frame button states and               |
//| returning the number of clicked buttons                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int InitializeTimeframeButtonStates()
  {
//--- Counter of the clicked time frame buttons
   int pressed_buttons_count=0;
//--- Iterate over all time frame buttons and count the clicked ones
   for(int i=0; i<TIMEFRAME_BUTTONS; i++)
     {
      //--- If the button is clicked
      if(ObjectGetInteger(0,timeframe_button_names[i],OBJPROP_STATE))
        {
         //--- Indicate it in the current index of the array
         timeframe_button_states[i]=true;
         //--- Set clicked button colors
         ObjectSetInteger(0,timeframe_button_names[i],OBJPROP_COLOR,cOnButtonFont);
         ObjectSetInteger(0,timeframe_button_names[i],OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,cOnButtonBackground);
         //--- Increase the counter by one
         pressed_buttons_count++;
        }
      else
        {
         //--- Set unclicked button colors
         ObjectSetInteger(0,timeframe_button_names[i],OBJPROP_COLOR,cOffButtonFont);
         ObjectSetInteger(0,timeframe_button_names[i],OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,cOffButtonBackground);
         //--- Indicate that the button is unclicked
         timeframe_button_states[i]=false;
        }
     }
//--- Return the number of clicked buttons
   return(pressed_buttons_count);
  }

The DeleteSubwindow() function is very simple: it checks for the existence of the subwindow for charts and deletes it:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Deleting subwindow for chart objects                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void DeleteSubwindow()
  {
//--- If the SubWindow exists
   if((subwindow_number=ChartWindowFind(0,subwindow_shortname))>0)
     {
      //--- Delete it
      if(!ChartIndicatorDelete(0,subwindow_number,subwindow_shortname))
         Print("Failed to delete the "+subwindow_shortname+" indicator!");
     }
  }

Now we should look into properties of chart objects. In other words, we go back to the ChartEventObjectClick() function and consider the ToggleChartObjectProperty() function. The name of the clicked object is also passed to it.

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Setting/deleting chart object property                           |
//| depending on the clicked button state                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool ToggleChartObjectProperty(string clicked_object_name)
  {

//--- If the "Date" button is clicked
   if(clicked_object_name=="property_button_date")
     {
      //--- If the button is clicked
      if(SetButtonColor(clicked_object_name))
         ShowDate(true);
      //--- If the button is unclicked
      else
         ShowDate(false);
      //--- Refresh the chart and exit
      ChartRedraw();
      return(true);
     }
//--- If the "Price" button is clicked
   if(clicked_object_name=="property_button_price")
     {
      //--- If the button is clicked
      if(SetButtonColor(clicked_object_name))
         ShowPrice(true);
      //--- If the button is unclicked
      else
         ShowPrice(false);
      //--- Refresh the chart and exit
      ChartRedraw();
      return(true);
     }
//--- If the "OHLC" button is clicked
   if(clicked_object_name=="property_button_ohlc")
     {
      //--- If the button is clicked
      if(SetButtonColor(clicked_object_name))
         ShowOHLC(true);
      //--- If the button is unclicked
      else
         ShowOHLC(false);
      //--- Refresh the chart and exit
      ChartRedraw();
      return(true);
     }
//--- If the "Ask/Bid" button is clicked
   if(clicked_object_name=="property_button_askbid")
     {
      //--- If the button is clicked
      if(SetButtonColor(clicked_object_name))
         ShowAskBid(true);
      //--- If the button is unclicked
      else
         ShowAskBid(false);
      //--- Refresh the chart and exit
      ChartRedraw();
      return(true);
     }
//--- If the "Trade Levels" button is clicked
   if(clicked_object_name=="property_button_trade_levels")
     {
      //--- If the button is clicked
      if(SetButtonColor(clicked_object_name))
         ShowTradeLevels(true);
      //--- If the button is unclicked
      else
         ShowTradeLevels(false);
      //--- Refresh the chart and exit
      ChartRedraw();
      return(true);
     }
//--- No matches
   return(false);
  }

In the above code, the name of the clicked object is in succession compared with the name of the object related to the chart properties. If there is a match, we then check if the button is clicked or not in the SetButtonColor() function and set the relevant button colors.

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Setting color of button elements depending on the state          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool SetButtonColor(string clicked_object_name)
  {
//--- If the button is clicked
   if(ObjectGetInteger(0,clicked_object_name,OBJPROP_STATE))
     {
      //--- Set clicked button colors
      ObjectSetInteger(0,clicked_object_name,OBJPROP_COLOR,cOnButtonFont);
      ObjectSetInteger(0,clicked_object_name,OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,cOnButtonBackground);
      return(true);
     }
//--- If the button is unclicked
   if(!ObjectGetInteger(0,clicked_object_name,OBJPROP_STATE))
     {
      //--- Set unclicked button colors
      ObjectSetInteger(0,clicked_object_name,OBJPROP_COLOR,cOffButtonFont);
      ObjectSetInteger(0,clicked_object_name,OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,cOffButtonBackground);
      return(false);
     }
//---
   return(false);
  }

The SetButtonColor() function returns the button state. Depending on this attribute, the program informs the relevant function that a certain property must be enabled or disabled in all chart objects in the SubWindow. There is a separate function written for each property. The corresponding function codes are provided below:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Enabling/disabling dates for all chart objects                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void ShowDate(bool state)
  {
   int    total_charts =0;  // Number of objects
   string chart_name  =""; // Chart object name
//--- Check if the SubWindow exists
//    If it exists, then
   if((subwindow_number=ChartWindowFind(0,subwindow_shortname))>0)
     {
      //--- Get the number of chart objects
      total_charts=ObjectsTotal(0,subwindow_number,OBJ_CHART);
      //--- Iterate over all chart objects in a loop
      for(int i=0; i<total_charts; i++)
        {
         //--- Get the chart object name
         chart_name=ObjectName(0,i,subwindow_number,OBJ_CHART);
         //--- Set the property
         ObjectSetInteger(0,chart_name,OBJPROP_DATE_SCALE,state);
        }
      //--- Set the button state to the relevant index
      if(state)
         property_button_states[0]=true;
      else
         property_button_states[0]=false;
      //--- Refresh the chart
      ChartRedraw();
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Enabling/disabling prices for all chart objects                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void ShowPrice(bool state)
  {
   int    total_charts =0;  // Number of objects
   string chart_name  =""; // Chart object name
//--- Check if the SubWindow exists
//    If it exists, then
   if((subwindow_number=ChartWindowFind(0,subwindow_shortname))>0)
     {
      //--- Get the number of chart objects
      total_charts=ObjectsTotal(0,subwindow_number,OBJ_CHART);
      //--- Iterate over all chart objects in a loop
      for(int i=0; i<total_charts; i++)
        {
         //--- Get the chart object name
         chart_name=ObjectName(0,i,subwindow_number,OBJ_CHART);
         //--- Set the property
         ObjectSetInteger(0,chart_name,OBJPROP_PRICE_SCALE,state);
        }
      //--- Set the button state to the relevant index
      if(state)
         property_button_states[1]=true;
      else
         property_button_states[1]=false;
      //--- Refresh the chart
      ChartRedraw();
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Enabling/disabling OHLC for all chart objects                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void ShowOHLC(bool state)
  {
   int    total_charts =0;  // Number of objects
   long   subchart_id =0;  // Chart object identifier
   string chart_name  =""; // Chart object name
//--- Check if the SubWindow exists
//    If it exists, then
   if((subwindow_number=ChartWindowFind(0,subwindow_shortname))>0)
     {
      //--- Get the number of chart objects
      total_charts=ObjectsTotal(0,subwindow_number,OBJ_CHART);
      //--- Iterate over all chart objects in a loop
      for(int i=0; i<total_charts; i++)
        {
         //--- Get the chart object name
         chart_name=ObjectName(0,i,subwindow_number,OBJ_CHART);
         //--- Get the chart object identifier
         subchart_id=ObjectGetInteger(0,chart_name,OBJPROP_CHART_ID);
         //--- Set the property
         ChartSetInteger(subchart_id,CHART_SHOW_OHLC,state);
         //--- Refresh the chart object
         ChartRedraw(subchart_id);
        }
      //--- Set the button state to the relevant index
      if(state)
         property_button_states[2]=true;
      else
         property_button_states[2]=false;
      //--- Refresh the chart
      ChartRedraw();
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Enabling/disabling Ask/Bid levels for all chart objects          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void ShowAskBid(bool state)
  {
   int    total_charts =0;  // Number of objects
   long   subchart_id =0;  // Chart object identifier
   string chart_name  =""; // Chart object name
//--- Check if the SubWindow exists
//    If it exists, then
   if((subwindow_number=ChartWindowFind(0,subwindow_shortname))>0)
     {
      //--- Get the number of chart objects
      total_charts=ObjectsTotal(0,subwindow_number,OBJ_CHART);
      //--- Iterate over all chart objects in a loop
      for(int i=0; i<total_charts; i++)
        {
         //--- Get the chart object name
         chart_name=ObjectName(0,i,subwindow_number,OBJ_CHART);
         //--- Get the chart object identifier
         subchart_id=ObjectGetInteger(0,chart_name,OBJPROP_CHART_ID);
         //--- Set the properties
         ChartSetInteger(subchart_id,CHART_SHOW_ASK_LINE,state);
         ChartSetInteger(subchart_id,CHART_SHOW_BID_LINE,state);
         //--- Refresh the chart object
         ChartRedraw(subchart_id);
        }
      //--- Set the button state to the relevant index
      if(state)
         property_button_states[3]=true;
      else
         property_button_states[3]=false;
      //--- Refresh the chart
      ChartRedraw();
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Enabling/disabling trade levels for all chart objects            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void ShowTradeLevels(bool state)
  {
   int    total_charts =0;  // Number of objects
   long   subchart_id =0;  // Chart object identifier
   string chart_name  =""; // Chart object name
//--- Check if the SubWindow exists
//    If it exists, then
   if((subwindow_number=ChartWindowFind(0,subwindow_shortname))>0)
     {
      //--- Get the number of chart objects
      total_charts=ObjectsTotal(0,subwindow_number,OBJ_CHART);
      //--- Iterate over all chart objects in a loop
      for(int i=0; i<total_charts; i++)
        {
         //--- Get the chart object name
         chart_name=ObjectName(0,i,subwindow_number,OBJ_CHART);
         //--- Get the chart object identifier
         subchart_id=ObjectGetInteger(0,chart_name,OBJPROP_CHART_ID);
         //--- Set the property
         ChartSetInteger(subchart_id,CHART_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS,state);
         //--- Refresh the chart object
         ChartRedraw(subchart_id);
        }
      //--- Set the button state to the relevant index
      if(state)
         property_button_states[4]=true;
      else
         property_button_states[4]=false;
      //--- Refresh the chart
      ChartRedraw();
     }
  }

Now, all the functions are ready for the interaction with the panel. We only need to add one string of code to the main OnChartEvent() function:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| ChartEvent function                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnChartEvent(const int id,
                  const long &lparam,
                  const double &dparam,
                  const string &sparam)
  {
//--- The CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK event
   if(ChartEventObjectClick(id,lparam,dparam,sparam))
      return;

  }

If the indicator is compiled and run in the chart right now, the chart objects will be added to the subwindow when the relevant time frame buttons are clicked. Furthermore, if we click any of the buttons of properties, we will be able to see the corresponding changes in the chart objects:

Fig. 5. Adding the chart objects with the specified properties

Fig. 5. Adding the chart objects with the specified properties

However, if the chart window or subwindow is resized, chart object sizes will not be adjusted accordingly. So, it is time to see into the CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE event.

Just as we created the ChartEventObjectClick() function for tracking down the event of "click on a graphical object", let's now write the ChartEventChartChange() function:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Event of modifying the chart properties                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool ChartEventChartChange(int id,
                           long lparam,
                           double dparam,
                           string sparam)
  {
//--- Chart has been resized or the chart properties have been modified
   if(id==CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE)
     {
      //--- If the SubWindow has been deleted (or does not exist), while the time frame buttons are clicked, 
      //    release all the buttons (reset)
      if(OnSubwindowDelete())
         return(true);
      //--- Save the height and width values of the main chart and SubWindow, if it exists
      GetSubwindowWidthAndHeight();
      //--- Adjust the sizes of chart objects
      AdjustChartObjectsSizes();
      //--- Refresh the chart and exit
      ChartRedraw();
      return(true);
     }
//---
   return(false);
  }

If the program has established that the main chart size or properties have been modified, we first use the OnSubwindowDelete() function to check if the SubWindow was deleted. If the subwindow cannot be found, the panel is reset.

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Response to Subwindow deletion                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool OnSubwindowDelete()
  {
//--- if there is no SubWindow
   if(ChartWindowFind(0,subwindow_shortname)<1)
     {
      //--- Reset the panel with time frame buttons
      AddTimeframeButtons();
      ChartRedraw();
      return(true);
     }
//--- SubWindow exists
   return(false);
  }

If the subwindow is right where it should be, the subwindow width and height values are assigned to the global variables in the GetSubwindowWidthAndHeight() function: 

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Saving the SubWindow height and width values                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void GetSubwindowWidthAndHeight()
  {
//--- Check if there is a subwindow named SubWindow
   if((subwindow_number=ChartWindowFind(0,subwindow_shortname))>0)
     {
      // Get the subwindow height and width
      chart_height=(int)ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS,subwindow_number);
      chart_width=(int)ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS,subwindow_number);
     }
  }

And finally, sizes of chart objects are adjusted in the AdjustChartObjectsSizes() function:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Adjusting width of chart objects when modifying the window width |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void AdjustChartObjectsSizes()
  {
   int             x_distance         =0;           // X-coordinate
   int             total_objects      =0;           // Number of chart objects
   int             chart_object_width =0;           // Chart object width
   string          object_name        ="";          // Object name
   ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TF                 =WRONG_VALUE; // Time frame
//--- Get the SubWindow number
   if((subwindow_number=ChartWindowFind(0,subwindow_shortname))>0)
     {
      //--- Get the total number of chart objects
      total_objects=ObjectsTotal(0,subwindow_number,OBJ_CHART);
      //--- If there are no objects, delete the subwindow and exit
      if(total_objects==0)
        {
         DeleteSubwindow();
         return;
        }
      //--- Get the width for chart objects
      chart_object_width=chart_width/total_objects;
      //--- Iterate over all chart objects in a loop
      for(int i=total_objects-1; i>=0; i--)
        {
         //--- Get the name
         object_name=ObjectName(0,i,subwindow_number,OBJ_CHART);
         //--- Set the chart object width and height
         ObjectSetInteger(0,object_name,OBJPROP_YSIZE,chart_height);
         ObjectSetInteger(0,object_name,OBJPROP_XSIZE,chart_object_width);
         //--- Set the chart object position
         ObjectSetInteger(0,object_name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,0);
         ObjectSetInteger(0,object_name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x_distance);
         //--- Set the new X-coordinate for the next chart object
         x_distance+=chart_object_width;
        }
     }
  }

To track down the event of modifying the size and properties of the main chart, the following string should be added to the OnChartEvent() function:

After compiling the indicator and attaching it to the chart, you will be able to see that the chart objects are adjusted to the subwindow size every time the main window is resized.

 

Conclusion

Let's end the article here. As a homework assignment, try to implement such feature as adjustment of symbols in chart objects when the symbol in the main chart is modified. You might also want to have time frames in chart objects set in succession from lower to higher ones (from left to right). This possibility has not been implemented in the indicator version described above.

You can find a video demonstrating the implementation of these features in the description of the ready made application - TF PANEL. The source code files are attached to the article and are available for download.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original article: https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/749

Attached files |
Download ZIP
subwindow.mq5 (1.55 KB)
chartobjects.mq5 (39.85 KB)

Warning: All rights to these materials are reserved by MetaQuotes Ltd. Copying or reprinting of these materials in whole or in part is prohibited.

This article was written by a user of the site and reflects their personal views. MetaQuotes Ltd is not responsible for the accuracy of the information presented, nor for any consequences resulting from the use of the solutions, strategies or recommendations described.

Other articles by this author

Last comments | Go to discussion (6)
Anttty
Anttty | 17 May 2016 at 11:18
MetaQuotes Software Corp.:

The article MQL5 Recipes - Monitoring Multiple Timeframes in One Window has been published:

Author: Anatoli Kazharski

Very handy indicator.

Can you please tell me if it is possible to add a display of second timeframes, for example 10 sec, 30 sec?
Anatoli Kazharski
Anatoli Kazharski | 17 May 2016 at 12:51
Anttty:
Very handy indicator.

Can you please tell me if it is possible to add a display of second timeframes, for example, 10 sec, 30 sec?
Yes, it is possible to do this. Perhaps later I will write an article on this topic.
James Hodges
James Hodges | 28 Dec 2016 at 19:56

Hello Anatoli,

   Thank you for such a great article! I was just wondering about the subwindow indicator.. I notice that you have it set to be on the chart window instead of separate window... is this a mistake?

 

Petr Zharuk
Petr Zharuk | 19 Sep 2021 at 03:10
Thank you very much.
JEEBSOFT
JEEBSOFT | 5 Oct 2023 at 08:19
BIG UP! Verry Helpful !!!! 1000 Thanks !!
MQL5 Cookbook: Indicator Subwindow Controls - Buttons MQL5 Cookbook: Indicator Subwindow Controls - Buttons
In this article, we will consider an example of developing a user interface with button controls. To convey the idea of interactivity to the user, buttons will change their colors when the cursor hovers over them. With the cursor being over a button, the button color will be slightly darkened, getting significantly darker when the button is clicked. Furthermore, we will add tooltips to each button, thus creating an intuitive interface.
MQL5 Cookbook: Sound Notifications for MetaTrader 5 Trade Events MQL5 Cookbook: Sound Notifications for MetaTrader 5 Trade Events
In this article, we will consider such issues as including sound files in the file of the Expert Advisor, and thus adding sound notifications to trade events. The fact that the files will be included means that the sound files will be located inside the Expert Advisor. So when giving the compiled version of the Expert Advisor (*.ex5) to another user, you will not have to also provide the sound files and explain where they need to be saved.
MQL5 Cookbook: Indicator Subwindow Controls - Scrollbar MQL5 Cookbook: Indicator Subwindow Controls - Scrollbar
Let's continue exploring various controls and this time turn our attention to scrollbar. Just like in the previous article entitled "MQL5 Cookbook: Indicator Subwindow Controls - Buttons", all operations will be performed in the indicator subwindow. Take a moment to read the above mentioned article as it provides a detailed description of working with events in the OnChartEvent() function, while this point will only be casually touched upon in this article. For illustrative purposes, this time around we will create a vertical scrollbar for a large list of all financial instrument properties that can be obtained using MQL5 resources.
Technical Indicators and Digital Filters Technical Indicators and Digital Filters
In this article, technical indicators are treated as digital filters. Operation principles and basic characteristics of digital filters are explained. Also, some practical ways of receiving the filter kernel in MetaTrader 5 terminal and integration with a ready-made spectrum analyzer proposed in the article "Building a Spectrum Analyzer" are considered. Pulse and spectrum characteristics of the typical digital filters are used as examples.