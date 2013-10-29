MQL5 Cookbook: Monitoring Multiple Time Frames in a Single Window

Introduction

When choosing the direction for opening a position, a price chart with multiple time frames displayed at the same time may be quite useful. The MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal provides 21 time frames for analysis. You can take advantage of special chart objects that you can place on the existing chart and set the symbol, time frame and some other properties right there. You can add any number of such chart objects, however it would be quite inconvenient and time-consuming if done manually. On top of that, not all chart properties can be set in manual mode.

In this article, we will take a closer look at such graphical objects. For illustrative purposes, we will create an indicator with controls (buttons) that will allow us to set multiple chart objects in a subwindow at the same time. Furthermore, chart objects will accurately fit in the subwindow and will be automatically adjusted when the main chart or terminal window is resized.

In addition to buttons for adding chart objects, we will also have buttons for enabling/disabling some of the chart properties, including those that can only be modified programmatically.





Development

You can manually add a chart object using the Insert menu->Objects->Graphical Objects->Chart. For example, this is how the objects with H4 and D1 time frames are displayed on the 1 Hour chart:





Fig. 1. Chart objects

Modifying the object parameters, you can only manage a limited set of properties:





Fig. 2. Chart object properties

Yet, such parameters as the ask and bid price levels, indent from the right chart edge, trade levels, etc. can only be displayed when appropriately programmed.

So we begin the development of the indicator. Let's say, we name it ChartObjects (working title of the article). Using the MQL5 Wizard, create a template for the indicator in MetaEditor. When selecting Event handlers of the Custom indicator program, opt for the ones as shown in screenshot below:





Fig. 3. Event handlers of the indicator

When opened in MetaEditor, the template source code will as a result look as follows:

#property copyright "Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "http://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_chart_window int OnInit () { return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const int begin, const double &price[]) { return (rates_total); } void OnTradeTransaction ( const MqlTradeTransaction & trans, const MqlTradeRequest & request, const MqlTradeResult & result) { } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { }

We will basically not need the OnCalculate() function in this implementation but it is impossible to compile the indicator without it. Further, we will need one of the major functions - OnDeinit(). It will monitor the deletion of the program from the chart. Following the primary processing of the template, we have the following source code:

#property copyright "Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "http://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_plots 0 int OnInit () { IndicatorSetString ( INDICATOR_SHORTNAME , "TimeFramesPanel" ); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { if (reason== REASON_REMOVE ) { } } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const int begin, const double &price[]) { return (rates_total); } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { }

Now, we need to create an indicator that will be used as storage (subwindow) for chart objects. It will basically be a dummy indicator. Let's name it SubWindow. Its code is provided below:

#property copyright "Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "http://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_plots 0 int OnInit () { IndicatorSetString ( INDICATOR_SHORTNAME , "SubWindow" ); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const int begin, const double &price[]) { return (rates_total); }

The SubWindow.ex5 indicator will be stored as a resource within ChartObjects.ex5 after compilation. So the program developer will ultimately be able to provide the end user with only one file instead of two.

As already described in the previous article entitled "MQL5 Cookbook: Sound Notifications for MetaTrader 5 Trade Events", resource files can be included in a program using the #resource directive. At the beginning of our ChartObjects program, we need to add the following string of code:

#resource "\\Indicators\\SubWindow.ex5"

Then, using the #define directive, we set the sizes of arrays that will be attributed to the controls:

#define TIMEFRAME_BUTTONS 21 #define PROPERTY_BUTTONS 5

And, as usual, we declare global variables at the very beginning of the program:

string subwindow_path = "::Indicators\\SubWindow.ex5" ; int subwindow_number =- 1 ; int subwindow_handle = INVALID_HANDLE ; string subwindow_shortname = "SubWindow" ; int chart_width = 0 ; int chart_height = 0 ; int chart_scale = 0 ; color cOffButtonFont = clrWhite ; color cOffButtonBackground = clrDarkSlateGray ; color cOffButtonBorder = clrLightGray ; color cOnButtonFont = clrGold ; color cOnButtonBackground = C'28,47,47' ; color cOnButtonBorder = clrLightGray ;

This is followed by declaring arrays for time frame buttons:

string timeframe_button_names[TIMEFRAME_BUTTONS]= { "button_M1" , "button_M2" , "button_M3" , "button_M4" , "button_M5" , "button_M6" , "button_M10" , "button_M12" , "button_M15" , "button_M20" , "button_M30" , "button_H1" , "button_H2" , "button_H3" , "button_H4" , "button_H6" , "button_H8" , "button_H12" , "button_D1" , "button_W1" , "button_MN" }; string timeframe_button_texts[TIMEFRAME_BUTTONS]= { "M1" , "M2" , "M3" , "M4" , "M5" , "M6" , "M10" , "M12" , "M15" , "M20" , "M30" , "H1" , "H2" , "H3" , "H4" , "H6" , "H8" , "H12" , "D1" , "W1" , "MN" }; bool timeframe_button_states[TIMEFRAME_BUTTONS]={ false };

Arrays of buttons to control the chart object properties:

string property_button_names[PROPERTY_BUTTONS]= { "property_button_date" , "property_button_price" , "property_button_ohlc" , "property_button_askbid" , "property_button_trade_levels" }; string property_button_texts[PROPERTY_BUTTONS]= { "Date" , "Price" , "OHLC" , "Ask / Bid" , "Trade Levels" }; bool property_button_states[PROPERTY_BUTTONS]={ false }; int property_button_widths[PROPERTY_BUTTONS]= { 66 , 68 , 66 , 100 , 101 };

And finally we have an array of chart object names:

string chart_object_names[TIMEFRAME_BUTTONS]= { "chart_object_m1" , "chart_object_m2" , "chart_object_m3" , "chart_object_m4" , "chart_object_m5" , "chart_object_m6" , "chart_object_m10" , "chart_object_m12" , "chart_object_m15" , "chart_object_m20" , "chart_object_m30" , "chart_object_h1" , "chart_object_h2" , "chart_object_h3" , "chart_object_h4" , "chart_object_h6" , "chart_object_h8" , "chart_object_h12" , "chart_object_d1" , "chart_object_w1" , "chart_object_mn" };

Before we proceed to functions that have to do with interaction with graphical objects, let's first write the functions that create those objects in the chart. In our program, we will need two types of graphical objects: OBJ_BUTTON and OBJ_CHART.

Buttons will be created by the CreateButton() function:

void CreateButton( long chart_id, int window_number, string name, string text, ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT anchor, ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner, string font_name, int font_size, color font_color, color background_color, color border_color, int x_size, int y_size, int x_distance, int y_distance, long z_order) { if ( ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_BUTTON ,window_number, 0 , 0 )) { ObjectSetString (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_TEXT ,text); ObjectSetString (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_FONT ,font_name); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_COLOR ,font_color); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR ,background_color); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR ,border_color); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_ANCHOR ,anchor); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_CORNER ,corner); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE ,font_size); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_XSIZE ,x_size); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_YSIZE ,y_size); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ,x_distance); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ,y_distance); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE , false ); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_STATE , false ); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_ZORDER ,z_order); ObjectSetString (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_TOOLTIP , "

" ); } }

Accordingly, creation of a chart in a subwindow will be performed by the CreateChartInSubwindow() function:

void CreateChartInSubwindow( int window_number, int x_distance, int y_distance, int x_size, int y_size, string name, string symbol, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, int subchart_scale, bool show_dates, bool show_prices, bool show_ohlc, bool show_ask_bid, bool show_levels, string tooltip) { if ( ObjectCreate ( 0 ,name, OBJ_CHART ,window_number, 0 , 0 )) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_CORNER , CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ,x_distance); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ,y_distance); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_XSIZE ,x_size); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_YSIZE ,y_size); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_CHART_SCALE ,subchart_scale); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_DATE_SCALE ,show_dates); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_PRICE_SCALE ,show_prices); ObjectSetString ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_SYMBOL ,symbol); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_PERIOD ,timeframe); ObjectSetString ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_TOOLTIP ,tooltip); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_COLOR , clrWhite ); long subchart_id= ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_CHART_ID ); ChartSetInteger (subchart_id, CHART_SHOW_OHLC ,show_ohlc); ChartSetInteger (subchart_id, CHART_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS ,show_levels); ChartSetInteger (subchart_id, CHART_SHOW_BID_LINE ,show_ask_bid); ChartSetInteger (subchart_id, CHART_SHOW_ASK_LINE ,show_ask_bid); ChartSetInteger (subchart_id, CHART_COLOR_LAST , clrLimeGreen ); ChartSetInteger (subchart_id, CHART_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL , clrRed ); ChartRedraw (subchart_id); } }

In the above code, we first set the standard chart properties for a chart object. After getting the chart object identifier, the special properties are set. It is also important to refresh the chart object using the ChartRedraw() function, with the chart object identifier being passed to it.

Let's divide the setting of controls between two functions: AddTimeframeButtons() and AddPropertyButtons():



void AddTimeframeButtons() { int x_dist = 1 ; int y_dist = 125 ; int x_size = 28 ; int y_size = 20 ; for ( int i= 0 ; i<TIMEFRAME_BUTTONS; i++) { if (i% 7 == 0 ) { x_dist= 1 ; y_dist-= 21 ; } CreateButton( 0 , 0 ,timeframe_button_names[i],timeframe_button_texts[i], ANCHOR_LEFT_LOWER , CORNER_LEFT_LOWER , "Arial" , 8 , cOffButtonFont,cOffButtonBackground,cOffButtonBorder, x_size,y_size,x_dist,y_dist, 3 ); x_dist+=x_size+ 1 ; } } void AddPropertyButtons() { int x_dist = 1 ; int y_dist = 41 ; int x_size = 66 ; int y_size = 20 ; for ( int i= 0 ; i<PROPERTY_BUTTONS; i++) { if (i== 3 ) { x_dist= 1 ; y_dist-= 21 ; } CreateButton( 0 , 0 ,property_button_names[i],property_button_texts[i], ANCHOR_LEFT_LOWER , CORNER_LEFT_LOWER , "Arial" , 8 , cOffButtonFont,cOffButtonBackground,cOffButtonBorder, property_button_widths[i],y_size,x_dist,y_dist, 3 ); x_dist+=property_button_widths[i]+ 1 ; } }

When deleting the indicator from the chart, we should also delete the objects created by the program. For this purpose, we will need the following auxiliary functions:

void DeleteTimeframeButtons() { for ( int i= 0 ; i<TIMEFRAME_BUTTONS; i++) DeleteObjectByName(timeframe_button_names[i]); } void DeletePropertyButtons() { for ( int i= 0 ; i<PROPERTY_BUTTONS; i++) DeleteObjectByName(property_button_names[i]); } void DeleteObjectByName( string object_name) { if ( ObjectFind ( ChartID (),object_name)>= 0 ) { if (! ObjectDelete ( ChartID (),object_name)) Print ( "Error (" + IntegerToString ( GetLastError ())+ ") when deleting the object!" ); } }

Now, to ensure that the panel is set on the chart when loading the indicator and all panel objects are deleted when deleting the indicator from the chart, we need to add the following strings of code to the handler functions OnInit() and OnDeinit():

int OnInit () { AddTimeframeButtons(); AddPropertyButtons(); ChartRedraw (); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { if (reason== REASON_REMOVE ) { DeleteTimeframeButtons(); DeletePropertyButtons(); ChartRedraw (); } }

If we compiled the indicator now and attached it to the chart, we would see the panel as shown in screenshot below:





Fig. 4. The panel with the buttons

Now everything is ready to start creating functions for interaction between the user and the panel. Substantially all of them will be called from the main OnChartEvent() function. In this article, we will consider two events that will be handled in this function:



CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK - event of the click on a graphical object.

CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE - event of resizing the chart or modifying the chart properties using the properties dialog window.

Let's start with the CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK event. The ChartEventObjectClick() function that we are about to write will get all arguments from the OnChartEvent() function (for other events we will create similar functions):

bool ChartEventObjectClick( int id, long lparam, double dparam, string sparam) { if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { if (ToggleSubwindowAndChartObject(sparam)) return ( true ); if (ToggleChartObjectProperty(sparam)) return ( true ); } return ( false ); }

The ChartEventObjectClick() function code is simple. The panel button click event is determined using the identifier. Then the implementation logic is divided into two directions: handling the event of clicking on time frame buttons or the event of clicking on buttons of chart properties. The sparam string parameter containing the name of the left-clicked object is passed to the corresponding ToggleSubwindowAndChartObject() and ToggleChartObjectProperty() functions.

Let's have a look at the source code of these functions. We will start with ToggleSubwindowAndChartObject():

bool ToggleSubwindowAndChartObject( string clicked_object_name) { if (CheckClickOnTimeframeButton(clicked_object_name)) { subwindow_number= ChartWindowFind ( 0 ,subwindow_shortname); if (subwindow_number< 0 ) { if (AddSubwindow()) { AddChartObjectsToSubwindow(clicked_object_name); return ( true ); } } if (subwindow_number> 0 ) { AddChartObjectsToSubwindow(clicked_object_name); return ( true ); } } return ( false ); }

You should be able to easily understand the implementation logic using the comments provided in the above code. The highlighted strings feature some custom functions whose code can be found further below.

The CheckClickOnTimeframeButton() function returns true if the clicked button is associated with the panel of time frames:

bool CheckClickOnTimeframeButton( string clicked_object_name) { for ( int i= 0 ; i<TIMEFRAME_BUTTONS; i++) { if (clicked_object_name==timeframe_button_names[i]) return ( true ); } return ( false ); }

If the click on a time frame button has been confirmed, we then check whether the SubWindow is currently added to the main chart. If not, it is set using the AddSubwindow() function:

bool AddSubwindow() { subwindow_handle= iCustom ( _Symbol , _Period ,subwindow_path); if (subwindow_handle!= INVALID_HANDLE ) { subwindow_number=( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_WINDOWS_TOTAL ); if (! ChartIndicatorAdd ( 0 ,subwindow_number,subwindow_handle)) Print ( "Failed to add the SUBWINDOW indicator ! " ); else return ( true ); } return ( false ); }

We then add chart objects to the created subwindow using the AddChartObjectsToSubwindow() function:

void AddChartObjectsToSubwindow( string clicked_object_name) { ENUM_TIMEFRAMES tf = WRONG_VALUE ; string object_name = "" ; string object_text = "" ; int x_distance = 0 ; int total_charts = 0 ; int chart_object_width = 0 ; chart_scale=( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_SCALE ); chart_width=( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ,subwindow_number); chart_height=( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ,subwindow_number); total_charts= ObjectsTotal ( 0 ,subwindow_number, OBJ_CHART ); if (total_charts== 0 ) { if (CheckClickOnTimeframeButton(clicked_object_name)) { InitializeTimeframeButtonStates(); object_text= ObjectGetString ( 0 ,clicked_object_name, OBJPROP_TEXT ); tf=StringToTimeframe(object_text); CreateChartInSubwindow(subwindow_number, 0 , 0 ,chart_width,chart_height, "chart_object_" +object_text, _Symbol ,tf,chart_scale, property_button_states[ 0 ],property_button_states[ 1 ], property_button_states[ 2 ],property_button_states[ 3 ], property_button_states[ 4 ],object_text); ChartRedraw (); return ; } } if (total_charts> 0 ) { int pressed_buttons_count=InitializeTimeframeButtonStates(); if (pressed_buttons_count== 0 ) DeleteSubwindow(); else { ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 ,subwindow_number, OBJ_CHART ); chart_object_width=chart_width/pressed_buttons_count; for ( int i= 0 ; i<TIMEFRAME_BUTTONS; i++) { if (timeframe_button_states[i]) { object_text= ObjectGetString ( 0 ,timeframe_button_names[i], OBJPROP_TEXT ); tf=StringToTimeframe(object_text); CreateChartInSubwindow(subwindow_number,x_distance, 0 ,chart_object_width,chart_height, chart_object_names[i], _Symbol ,tf,chart_scale, property_button_states[ 0 ],property_button_states[ 1 ], property_button_states[ 2 ],property_button_states[ 3 ], property_button_states[ 4 ],object_text); x_distance+=chart_object_width; } } } } ChartRedraw (); }

The detailed comments provided in the above code should help you grasp the function operation. The custom functions that we haven't come across before are highlighted.



The InitializeTimeframeButtonStates() function returns the number of clicked time frame buttons and initializes the corresponding array of states. It also sets colors depending on the button state:

int InitializeTimeframeButtonStates() { int pressed_buttons_count= 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ; i<TIMEFRAME_BUTTONS; i++) { if ( ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,timeframe_button_names[i], OBJPROP_STATE )) { timeframe_button_states[i]= true ; ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,timeframe_button_names[i], OBJPROP_COLOR ,cOnButtonFont); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,timeframe_button_names[i], OBJPROP_BGCOLOR ,cOnButtonBackground); pressed_buttons_count++; } else { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,timeframe_button_names[i], OBJPROP_COLOR ,cOffButtonFont); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,timeframe_button_names[i], OBJPROP_BGCOLOR ,cOffButtonBackground); timeframe_button_states[i]= false ; } } return (pressed_buttons_count); }

The DeleteSubwindow() function is very simple: it checks for the existence of the subwindow for charts and deletes it:

void DeleteSubwindow() { if ((subwindow_number= ChartWindowFind ( 0 ,subwindow_shortname))> 0 ) { if (! ChartIndicatorDelete ( 0 ,subwindow_number,subwindow_shortname)) Print ( "Failed to delete the " +subwindow_shortname+ " indicator!" ); } }

Now we should look into properties of chart objects. In other words, we go back to the ChartEventObjectClick() function and consider the ToggleChartObjectProperty() function. The name of the clicked object is also passed to it.

bool ToggleChartObjectProperty( string clicked_object_name) { if (clicked_object_name== "property_button_date" ) { if (SetButtonColor(clicked_object_name)) ShowDate( true ); else ShowDate( false ); ChartRedraw (); return ( true ); } if (clicked_object_name== "property_button_price" ) { if (SetButtonColor(clicked_object_name)) ShowPrice( true ); else ShowPrice( false ); ChartRedraw (); return ( true ); } if (clicked_object_name== "property_button_ohlc" ) { if (SetButtonColor(clicked_object_name)) ShowOHLC( true ); else ShowOHLC( false ); ChartRedraw (); return ( true ); } if (clicked_object_name== "property_button_askbid" ) { if (SetButtonColor(clicked_object_name)) ShowAskBid( true ); else ShowAskBid( false ); ChartRedraw (); return ( true ); } if (clicked_object_name== "property_button_trade_levels" ) { if (SetButtonColor(clicked_object_name)) ShowTradeLevels( true ); else ShowTradeLevels( false ); ChartRedraw (); return ( true ); } return ( false ); }

In the above code, the name of the clicked object is in succession compared with the name of the object related to the chart properties. If there is a match, we then check if the button is clicked or not in the SetButtonColor() function and set the relevant button colors.

bool SetButtonColor( string clicked_object_name) { if ( ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,clicked_object_name, OBJPROP_STATE )) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,clicked_object_name, OBJPROP_COLOR ,cOnButtonFont); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,clicked_object_name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR ,cOnButtonBackground); return ( true ); } if (! ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,clicked_object_name, OBJPROP_STATE )) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,clicked_object_name, OBJPROP_COLOR ,cOffButtonFont); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,clicked_object_name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR ,cOffButtonBackground); return ( false ); } return ( false ); }

The SetButtonColor() function returns the button state. Depending on this attribute, the program informs the relevant function that a certain property must be enabled or disabled in all chart objects in the SubWindow. There is a separate function written for each property. The corresponding function codes are provided below:

void ShowDate( bool state) { int total_charts = 0 ; string chart_name = "" ; if ((subwindow_number= ChartWindowFind ( 0 ,subwindow_shortname))> 0 ) { total_charts= ObjectsTotal ( 0 ,subwindow_number, OBJ_CHART ); for ( int i= 0 ; i<total_charts; i++) { chart_name= ObjectName ( 0 ,i,subwindow_number, OBJ_CHART ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,chart_name, OBJPROP_DATE_SCALE ,state); } if (state) property_button_states[ 0 ]= true ; else property_button_states[ 0 ]= false ; ChartRedraw (); } } void ShowPrice( bool state) { int total_charts = 0 ; string chart_name = "" ; if ((subwindow_number= ChartWindowFind ( 0 ,subwindow_shortname))> 0 ) { total_charts= ObjectsTotal ( 0 ,subwindow_number, OBJ_CHART ); for ( int i= 0 ; i<total_charts; i++) { chart_name= ObjectName ( 0 ,i,subwindow_number, OBJ_CHART ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,chart_name, OBJPROP_PRICE_SCALE ,state); } if (state) property_button_states[ 1 ]= true ; else property_button_states[ 1 ]= false ; ChartRedraw (); } } void ShowOHLC( bool state) { int total_charts = 0 ; long subchart_id = 0 ; string chart_name = "" ; if ((subwindow_number= ChartWindowFind ( 0 ,subwindow_shortname))> 0 ) { total_charts= ObjectsTotal ( 0 ,subwindow_number, OBJ_CHART ); for ( int i= 0 ; i<total_charts; i++) { chart_name= ObjectName ( 0 ,i,subwindow_number, OBJ_CHART ); subchart_id= ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,chart_name, OBJPROP_CHART_ID ); ChartSetInteger (subchart_id, CHART_SHOW_OHLC ,state); ChartRedraw (subchart_id); } if (state) property_button_states[ 2 ]= true ; else property_button_states[ 2 ]= false ; ChartRedraw (); } } void ShowAskBid( bool state) { int total_charts = 0 ; long subchart_id = 0 ; string chart_name = "" ; if ((subwindow_number= ChartWindowFind ( 0 ,subwindow_shortname))> 0 ) { total_charts= ObjectsTotal ( 0 ,subwindow_number, OBJ_CHART ); for ( int i= 0 ; i<total_charts; i++) { chart_name= ObjectName ( 0 ,i,subwindow_number, OBJ_CHART ); subchart_id= ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,chart_name, OBJPROP_CHART_ID ); ChartSetInteger (subchart_id, CHART_SHOW_ASK_LINE ,state); ChartSetInteger (subchart_id, CHART_SHOW_BID_LINE ,state); ChartRedraw (subchart_id); } if (state) property_button_states[ 3 ]= true ; else property_button_states[ 3 ]= false ; ChartRedraw (); } } void ShowTradeLevels( bool state) { int total_charts = 0 ; long subchart_id = 0 ; string chart_name = "" ; if ((subwindow_number= ChartWindowFind ( 0 ,subwindow_shortname))> 0 ) { total_charts= ObjectsTotal ( 0 ,subwindow_number, OBJ_CHART ); for ( int i= 0 ; i<total_charts; i++) { chart_name= ObjectName ( 0 ,i,subwindow_number, OBJ_CHART ); subchart_id= ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,chart_name, OBJPROP_CHART_ID ); ChartSetInteger (subchart_id, CHART_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS ,state); ChartRedraw (subchart_id); } if (state) property_button_states[ 4 ]= true ; else property_button_states[ 4 ]= false ; ChartRedraw (); } }

Now, all the functions are ready for the interaction with the panel. We only need to add one string of code to the main OnChartEvent() function:

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if (ChartEventObjectClick(id,lparam,dparam,sparam)) return ; }

If the indicator is compiled and run in the chart right now, the chart objects will be added to the subwindow when the relevant time frame buttons are clicked. Furthermore, if we click any of the buttons of properties, we will be able to see the corresponding changes in the chart objects:





Fig. 5. Adding the chart objects with the specified properties

However, if the chart window or subwindow is resized, chart object sizes will not be adjusted accordingly. So, it is time to see into the CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE event.

Just as we created the ChartEventObjectClick() function for tracking down the event of "click on a graphical object", let's now write the ChartEventChartChange() function:

bool ChartEventChartChange( int id, long lparam, double dparam, string sparam) { if (id== CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE ) { if (OnSubwindowDelete()) return ( true ); GetSubwindowWidthAndHeight(); AdjustChartObjectsSizes(); ChartRedraw (); return ( true ); } return ( false ); }

If the program has established that the main chart size or properties have been modified, we first use the OnSubwindowDelete() function to check if the SubWindow was deleted. If the subwindow cannot be found, the panel is reset.

bool OnSubwindowDelete() { if ( ChartWindowFind ( 0 ,subwindow_shortname)< 1 ) { AddTimeframeButtons(); ChartRedraw (); return ( true ); } return ( false ); }

If the subwindow is right where it should be, the subwindow width and height values are assigned to the global variables in the GetSubwindowWidthAndHeight() function:



void GetSubwindowWidthAndHeight() { if ((subwindow_number= ChartWindowFind ( 0 ,subwindow_shortname))> 0 ) { chart_height=( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ,subwindow_number); chart_width=( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ,subwindow_number); } }

And finally, sizes of chart objects are adjusted in the AdjustChartObjectsSizes() function:

void AdjustChartObjectsSizes() { int x_distance = 0 ; int total_objects = 0 ; int chart_object_width = 0 ; string object_name = "" ; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TF = WRONG_VALUE ; if ((subwindow_number= ChartWindowFind ( 0 ,subwindow_shortname))> 0 ) { total_objects= ObjectsTotal ( 0 ,subwindow_number, OBJ_CHART ); if (total_objects== 0 ) { DeleteSubwindow(); return ; } chart_object_width=chart_width/total_objects; for ( int i=total_objects- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { object_name= ObjectName ( 0 ,i,subwindow_number, OBJ_CHART ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,object_name, OBJPROP_YSIZE ,chart_height); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,object_name, OBJPROP_XSIZE ,chart_object_width); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,object_name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , 0 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,object_name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ,x_distance); x_distance+=chart_object_width; } } }

To track down the event of modifying the size and properties of the main chart, the following string should be added to the OnChartEvent() function:

After compiling the indicator and attaching it to the chart, you will be able to see that the chart objects are adjusted to the subwindow size every time the main window is resized.

Conclusion

Let's end the article here. As a homework assignment, try to implement such feature as adjustment of symbols in chart objects when the symbol in the main chart is modified. You might also want to have time frames in chart objects set in succession from lower to higher ones (from left to right). This possibility has not been implemented in the indicator version described above.

You can find a video demonstrating the implementation of these features in the description of the ready made application - TF PANEL. The source code files are attached to the article and are available for download.