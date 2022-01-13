Le MQL5 Cookbook : Surveillance de plusieurs trames temporelles dans une seule fenêtre

Introduction

Lors du choix de la direction d'ouverture d'une position, un graphique des prix avec plusieurs trames temporelles affichées en même temps peut être très utile. Le terminal client MetaTrader 5 fournit 21 trames temporelles d'analyse. Vous pouvez tirer parti d'objets graphiques spéciaux que vous pouvez placer sur le graphique existant et définir le symbole, la trame temporelle et d'autres propriétés à cet endroit. Vous pouvez ajouter n'importe quel nombre de tels objets de graphique, mais cela serait assez gênant et prendrait du temps si cela était fait manuellement. De plus, toutes les propriétés du graphique ne peuvent pas être définies en mode manuel.

Dans cet article, nous examinerons de plus près ces objets graphiques. À des fins d'illustration, nous allons créer un indicateur avec des commandes (boutons) qui nous permettront de définir plusieurs objets de graphique dans une sous-fenêtre en même temps. De plus, les objets du graphique s'adapteront avec précision dans la sous-fenêtre et seront automatiquement ajustés lorsque le graphique principal ou la fenêtre du terminal est redimensionné.

En plus des boutons pour ajouter des objets de graphique, nous aurons également des boutons pour activer/désactiver certaines propriétés du graphique, y compris celles qui ne peuvent être modifiées que par programmation.





Développement

Vous pouvez ajouter manuellement un objet graphique en utilisant Insert menu->Objects->Graphical Objects->Chart. Par exemple, voici comment les objets avec les trames temporelles H4 et D1 sont affichés sur le graphique 1 heure :





Fig. 1. Objets de graphique

En modifiant les paramètres de l'objet, vous ne pouvez gérer qu'un ensemble limité de propriétés :





Fig. 2. Propriétés de l'objet graphique

Pourtant, des paramètres tels que les niveaux de prix de demande et d'offre, le retrait du bord droit du graphique, les niveaux de trade, etc. ne peuvent être affichés que s'ils sont correctement programmés.

Nous commençons donc le développement de l'indicateur. Disons que nous l'appelons ChartObjects (titre provisoire de l'article). À l'aide de MQL5 Wizard, créez un modèle pour l'indicateur dans MetaEditor. Lorsque vous sélectionnez les gestionnaires d'événements du programme d'indicateurs personnalisés, optez pour ceux comme indiqué dans la capture d'écran ci-dessous :





Fig. 3. Gestionnaires d'événements de l'indicateur

Lorsqu'il est ouvert dans MetaEditor, le code source du modèle se présente comme suit :

#property copyright "Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "http://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_chart_window int OnInit () { return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const int begin, const double &price[]) { return (rates_total); } void OnTradeTransaction ( const MqlTradeTransaction & trans, const MqlTradeRequest & request, const MqlTradeResult & result) { } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { }

Nous n'aurons fondamentalement pas besoin de la fonction OnCalculate() dans cette implémentation mais il est impossible de compiler l'indicateur sans elle. De plus, nous aurons besoin de l'une des fonctions principales - OnDeinit(). Il surveillera la suppression du programme à partir du graphique. Après le traitement primaire du modèle, nous avons le code source suivant :

#property copyright "Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "http://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_plots 0 int OnInit () { IndicatorSetString ( INDICATOR_SHORTNAME , "TimeFramesPanel" ); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { if (reason== REASON_REMOVE ) { } } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const int begin, const double &price[]) { return (rates_total); } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { }

Maintenant, nous devons créer un indicateur qui sera utilisé comme stockage (sous-fenêtre) pour les objets du graphique. Ce sera essentiellement un indicateur factice. Appelons-le SubWindow. Son code est fourni ci-dessous :

#property copyright "Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "http://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_plots 0 int OnInit () { IndicatorSetString ( INDICATOR_SHORTNAME , "SubWindow" ); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const int begin, const double &price[]) { return (rates_total); }

L'indicateur SubWindow.ex5 sera stocké en tant que ressource dans ChartObjects.ex5 après la compilation. Ainsi, le développeur du programme sera finalement en mesure de fournir à l'utilisateur final un seul fichier au lieu de deux.

Comme déjà décrit dans l'article précédent intitulé "MQL5 Cookbook : Notifications sonores pour les événements de trading de MetaTrader 5", les fichiers de ressources peuvent être inclus dans un programme à l'aide de la directive #resource. Au début de notre programme ChartObjects, nous devons ajouter la chaîne de code suivante :

#resource "\\Indicators\\SubWindow.ex5"

Ensuite, à l'aide de la directive #define, nous définissons les tailles des tableaux qui seront attribués aux commandes :

#define TIMEFRAME_BUTTONS 21 #define PROPERTY_BUTTONS 5

Et, comme d'habitude, nous déclarons des variables globales au tout début du programme :

string subwindow_path = "::Indicators\\SubWindow.ex5" ; int subwindow_number =- 1 ; int subwindow_handle = INVALID_HANDLE ; string subwindow_shortname = "SubWindow" ; int chart_width = 0 ; int chart_height = 0 ; int chart_scale = 0 ; color cOffButtonFont = clrWhite ; color cOffButtonBackground = clrDarkSlateGray ; color cOffButtonBorder = clrLightGray ; color cOnButtonFont = clrGold ; color cOnButtonBackground = C'28,47,47' ; color cOnButtonBorder = clrLightGray ;

Ceci est suivi par la déclaration de tableaux pour les boutons de trame temporelle :

string timeframe_button_names[TIMEFRAME_BUTTONS]= { "button_M1" , "button_M2" , "button_M3" , "button_M4" , "button_M5" , "button_M6" , "button_M10" , "button_M12" , "button_M15" , "button_M20" , "button_M30" , "button_H1" , "button_H2" , "button_H3" , "button_H4" , "button_H6" , "button_H8" , "button_H12" , "button_D1" , "button_W1" , "button_MN" }; string timeframe_button_texts[TIMEFRAME_BUTTONS]= { "M1" , "M2" , "M3" , "M4" , "M5" , "M6" , "M10" , "M12" , "M15" , "M20" , "M30" , "H1" , "H2" , "H3" , "H4" , "H6" , "H8" , "H12" , "D1" , "W1" , "MN" }; bool timeframe_button_states[TIMEFRAME_BUTTONS]={ false };

Tableaux de boutons pour commander les propriétés de l'objet graphique :

string property_button_names[PROPERTY_BUTTONS]= { "property_button_date" , "property_button_price" , "property_button_ohlc" , "property_button_askbid" , "property_button_trade_levels" }; string property_button_texts[PROPERTY_BUTTONS]= { "Date" , "Price" , "OHLC" , "Ask / Bid" , "Trade Levels" }; bool property_button_states[PROPERTY_BUTTONS]={ false }; int property_button_widths[PROPERTY_BUTTONS]= { 66 , 68 , 66 , 100 , 101 };

Et enfin, nous avons un tableau de noms d'objets graphiques :

string chart_object_names[TIMEFRAME_BUTTONS]= { "chart_object_m1" , "chart_object_m2" , "chart_object_m3" , "chart_object_m4" , "chart_object_m5" , "chart_object_m6" , "chart_object_m10" , "chart_object_m12" , "chart_object_m15" , "chart_object_m20" , "chart_object_m30" , "chart_object_h1" , "chart_object_h2" , "chart_object_h3" , "chart_object_h4" , "chart_object_h6" , "chart_object_h8" , "chart_object_h12" , "chart_object_d1" , "chart_object_w1" , "chart_object_mn" };

Avant de passer aux fonctions liées à l'interaction avec les objets graphiques, écrivons d'abord les fonctions qui créent ces objets dans le graphique. Dans notre programme, nous aurons besoin de deux types d'objets graphiques : OBJ_BUTTON et OBJ_CHART.

Les boutons seront créés par la fonction CreateButton() :

void CreateButton( long chart_id, int window_number, string name, string text, ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT anchor, ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner, string font_name, int font_size, color font_color, color background_color, color border_color, int x_size, int y_size, int x_distance, int y_distance, long z_order) { if ( ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_BUTTON ,window_number, 0 , 0 )) { ObjectSetString (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_TEXT ,text); ObjectSetString (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_FONT ,font_name); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_COLOR ,font_color); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR ,background_color); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR ,border_color); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_ANCHOR ,anchor); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_CORNER ,corner); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE ,font_size); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_XSIZE ,x_size); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_YSIZE ,y_size); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ,x_distance); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ,y_distance); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE , false ); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_STATE , false ); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_ZORDER ,z_order); ObjectSetString (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_TOOLTIP , "

" ); } }

En conséquence, la création d'un graphique dans une sous-fenêtre sera effectuée par la fonction CreateChartInSubwindow() :

void CreateChartInSubwindow( int window_number, int x_distance, int y_distance, int x_size, int y_size, string name, string symbol, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, int subchart_scale, bool show_dates, bool show_prices, bool show_ohlc, bool show_ask_bid, bool show_levels, string tooltip) { if ( ObjectCreate ( 0 ,name, OBJ_CHART ,window_number, 0 , 0 )) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_CORNER , CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ,x_distance); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ,y_distance); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_XSIZE ,x_size); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_YSIZE ,y_size); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_CHART_SCALE ,subchart_scale); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_DATE_SCALE ,show_dates); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_PRICE_SCALE ,show_prices); ObjectSetString ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_SYMBOL ,symbol); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_PERIOD ,timeframe); ObjectSetString ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_TOOLTIP ,tooltip); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_COLOR , clrWhite ); long subchart_id= ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_CHART_ID ); ChartSetInteger (subchart_id, CHART_SHOW_OHLC ,show_ohlc); ChartSetInteger (subchart_id, CHART_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS ,show_levels); ChartSetInteger (subchart_id, CHART_SHOW_BID_LINE ,show_ask_bid); ChartSetInteger (subchart_id, CHART_SHOW_ASK_LINE ,show_ask_bid); ChartSetInteger (subchart_id, CHART_COLOR_LAST , clrLimeGreen ); ChartSetInteger (subchart_id, CHART_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL , clrRed ); ChartRedraw (subchart_id); } }

Dans le code ci-dessus, nous définissons d'abord les propriétés de graphique standard pour un objet graphique. Après avoir obtenu l'identifiant de l'objet graphique, les propriétés spéciales sont définies. Il est également important d'actualiser l'objet graphique à l'aide de la fonction ChartRedraw(), l'identifiant de l'objet graphique lui étant transmis.

Divisons le réglage des commandes entre deux fonctions : AddTimeframeButtons() et AddPropertyButtons():



void AddTimeframeButtons() { int x_dist = 1 ; int y_dist = 125 ; int x_size = 28 ; int y_size = 20 ; for ( int i= 0 ; i<TIMEFRAME_BUTTONS; i++) { if (i% 7 == 0 ) { x_dist= 1 ; y_dist-= 21 ; } CreateButton( 0 , 0 ,timeframe_button_names[i],timeframe_button_texts[i], ANCHOR_LEFT_LOWER , CORNER_LEFT_LOWER , "Arial" , 8 , cOffButtonFont,cOffButtonBackground,cOffButtonBorder, x_size,y_size,x_dist,y_dist, 3 ); x_dist+=x_size+ 1 ; } } void AddPropertyButtons() { int x_dist = 1 ; int y_dist = 41 ; int x_size = 66 ; int y_size = 20 ; for ( int i= 0 ; i<PROPERTY_BUTTONS; i++) { if (i== 3 ) { x_dist= 1 ; y_dist-= 21 ; } CreateButton( 0 , 0 ,property_button_names[i],property_button_texts[i], ANCHOR_LEFT_LOWER , CORNER_LEFT_LOWER , "Arial" , 8 , cOffButtonFont,cOffButtonBackground,cOffButtonBorder, property_button_widths[i],y_size,x_dist,y_dist, 3 ); x_dist+=property_button_widths[i]+ 1 ; } }

Lors de la suppression de l'indicateur du graphique, nous devons également supprimer les objets créés par le programme. Pour cela, nous aurons besoin des fonctions auxiliaires suivantes :

void DeleteTimeframeButtons() { for ( int i= 0 ; i<TIMEFRAME_BUTTONS; i++) DeleteObjectByName(timeframe_button_names[i]); } void DeletePropertyButtons() { for ( int i= 0 ; i<PROPERTY_BUTTONS; i++) DeleteObjectByName(property_button_names[i]); } void DeleteObjectByName( string object_name) { if ( ObjectFind ( ChartID (),object_name)>= 0 ) { if (! ObjectDelete ( ChartID (),object_name)) Print ( "Error (" + IntegerToString ( GetLastError ())+ ") when deleting the object!" ); } }

Maintenant, pour nous assurer que le panneau est défini sur le graphique lors du chargement de l'indicateur et que tous les objets du panneau sont supprimés lors de la suppression de l'indicateur du graphique, nous devons ajouter les chaînes de code suivantes aux fonctions de gestion OnInit() et OnDeinit() :

int OnInit () { AddTimeframeButtons(); AddPropertyButtons(); ChartRedraw (); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { if (reason== REASON_REMOVE ) { DeleteTimeframeButtons(); DeletePropertyButtons(); ChartRedraw (); } }

Si nous compilions l'indicateur maintenant et l'attaquions au graphique, nous verrions le panneau comme illustré dans la capture d'écran ci-dessous :





Fig. 4. Le panneau avec les boutons

Maintenant, tout est prêt pour commencer à créer des fonctions d'interaction entre l'utilisateur et le panneau. La quasi-totalité d'entre eux seront appelés à partir de la fonction principale OnChartEvent(). Dans cet article, nous allons considérer deux événements qui seront gérés dans cette fonction :



CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK - événement du clic sur un objet graphique.

CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE - événement de redimensionnement du graphique ou de modification des propriétés du graphique à l'aide de la fenêtre de dialogue des propriétés.

Commençons par l'événement CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK. La fonction ChartEventObjectClick() que nous sommes sur le point d'écrire obtiendra tous les arguments de la fonction OnChartEvent() (pour d'autres événements, nous créerons des fonctions similaires) :

bool ChartEventObjectClick( int id, long lparam, double dparam, string sparam) { if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { if (ToggleSubwindowAndChartObject(sparam)) return ( true ); if (ToggleChartObjectProperty(sparam)) return ( true ); } return ( false ); }

Le code de la fonction ChartEventObjectClick() est simple. L'événement de clic sur le bouton du panneau est déterminé à l'aide de l'identifiant. Ensuite, la logique de mise en œuvre est divisée en deux directions : la gestion de l'événement de clic sur les boutons de trame temporelle ou l'événement de clic sur les boutons des propriétés du graphique. Le paramètre de chaîne sparam contenant le nom de l'objet sur lequel vous avez cliqué avec le bouton gauche est transmis aux fonctions ToggleSubwindowAndChartObject() et ToggleChartObjectProperty() correspondantes.

Regardons le code source de ces fonctions. Nous allons commencer par ToggleSubwindowAndChartObject() :

bool ToggleSubwindowAndChartObject( string clicked_object_name) { if (CheckClickOnTimeframeButton(clicked_object_name)) { subwindow_number= ChartWindowFind ( 0 ,subwindow_shortname); if (subwindow_number< 0 ) { if (AddSubwindow()) { AddChartObjectsToSubwindow(clicked_object_name); return ( true ); } } if (subwindow_number> 0 ) { AddChartObjectsToSubwindow(clicked_object_name); return ( true ); } } return ( false ); }

Vous devriez être en mesure de comprendre facilement la logique d'implémentation à l'aide des commentaires fournis dans le code ci-dessus. Les chaînes en évidence comportent des fonctions personnalisées dont le code peut être trouvé plus loin.

La fonction CheckClickOnTimeframeButton() renvoie true si le bouton cliqué est associé au panneau des trames temporelles :

bool CheckClickOnTimeframeButton( string clicked_object_name) { for ( int i= 0 ; i<TIMEFRAME_BUTTONS; i++) { if (clicked_object_name==timeframe_button_names[i]) return ( true ); } return ( false ); }

Si le clic sur un bouton de trame temporelle a été confirmé, nous vérifions ensuite si la sous-fenêtre (SubWindow) est actuellement ajoutée au graphique principal. Sinon, il est défini à l'aide de la fonction AddSubwindow() :

bool AddSubwindow() { subwindow_handle= iCustom ( _Symbol , _Period ,subwindow_path); if (subwindow_handle!= INVALID_HANDLE ) { subwindow_number=( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_WINDOWS_TOTAL ); if (! ChartIndicatorAdd ( 0 ,subwindow_number,subwindow_handle)) Print ( "Failed to add the SUBWINDOW indicator ! " ); else return ( true ); } return ( false ); }

Nous ajoutons ensuite des objets graphiques à la sous-fenêtre créée à l'aide de la fonction AddChartObjectsToSubwindow() :

void AddChartObjectsToSubwindow( string clicked_object_name) { ENUM_TIMEFRAMES tf = WRONG_VALUE ; string object_name = "" ; string object_text = "" ; int x_distance = 0 ; int total_charts = 0 ; int chart_object_width = 0 ; chart_scale=( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_SCALE ); chart_width=( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ,subwindow_number); chart_height=( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ,subwindow_number); total_charts= ObjectsTotal ( 0 ,subwindow_number, OBJ_CHART ); if (total_charts== 0 ) { if (CheckClickOnTimeframeButton(clicked_object_name)) { InitializeTimeframeButtonStates(); object_text= ObjectGetString ( 0 ,clicked_object_name, OBJPROP_TEXT ); tf=StringToTimeframe(object_text); CreateChartInSubwindow(subwindow_number, 0 , 0 ,chart_width,chart_height, "chart_object_" +object_text, _Symbol ,tf,chart_scale, property_button_states[ 0 ],property_button_states[ 1 ], property_button_states[ 2 ],property_button_states[ 3 ], property_button_states[ 4 ],object_text); ChartRedraw (); return ; } } if (total_charts> 0 ) { int pressed_buttons_count=InitializeTimeframeButtonStates(); if (pressed_buttons_count== 0 ) DeleteSubwindow(); else { ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 ,subwindow_number, OBJ_CHART ); chart_object_width=chart_width/pressed_buttons_count; for ( int i= 0 ; i<TIMEFRAME_BUTTONS; i++) { if (timeframe_button_states[i]) { object_text= ObjectGetString ( 0 ,timeframe_button_names[i], OBJPROP_TEXT ); tf=StringToTimeframe(object_text); CreateChartInSubwindow(subwindow_number,x_distance, 0 ,chart_object_width,chart_height, chart_object_names[i], _Symbol ,tf,chart_scale, property_button_states[ 0 ],property_button_states[ 1 ], property_button_states[ 2 ],property_button_states[ 3 ], property_button_states[ 4 ],object_text); x_distance+=chart_object_width; } } } } ChartRedraw (); }

Les commentaires détaillés fournis dans le code ci-dessus devraient vous aider à comprendre le fonctionnement de la fonction. Les fonctions personnalisées que nous n'avons pas rencontrées auparavant sont mises en évidence.



La fonction InitializeTimeframeButtonStates() renvoie le nombre de boutons de trame temporelle cliqués et initialise le tableau d'états correspondant. Il définit également des couleurs en fonction de l'état du bouton :

int InitializeTimeframeButtonStates() { int pressed_buttons_count= 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ; i<TIMEFRAME_BUTTONS; i++) { if ( ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,timeframe_button_names[i], OBJPROP_STATE )) { timeframe_button_states[i]= true ; ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,timeframe_button_names[i], OBJPROP_COLOR ,cOnButtonFont); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,timeframe_button_names[i], OBJPROP_BGCOLOR ,cOnButtonBackground); pressed_buttons_count++; } else { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,timeframe_button_names[i], OBJPROP_COLOR ,cOffButtonFont); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,timeframe_button_names[i], OBJPROP_BGCOLOR ,cOffButtonBackground); timeframe_button_states[i]= false ; } } return (pressed_buttons_count); }

La fonction DeleteSubwindow() est très simple : elle vérifie l'existence de la sous-fenêtre pour les graphiques et la supprime :

void DeleteSubwindow() { if ((subwindow_number= ChartWindowFind ( 0 ,subwindow_shortname))> 0 ) { if (! ChartIndicatorDelete ( 0 ,subwindow_number,subwindow_shortname)) Print ( "Failed to delete the " +subwindow_shortname+ " indicator!" ); } }

Nous devons maintenant examiner les propriétés des objets de graphique. En d'autres termes, nous revenons à la fonction ChartEventObjectClick() et considérons la fonction ToggleChartObjectProperty(). Le nom de l'objet cliqué lui est également transmis.

bool ToggleChartObjectProperty( string clicked_object_name) { if (clicked_object_name== "property_button_date" ) { if (SetButtonColor(clicked_object_name)) ShowDate( true ); else ShowDate( false ); ChartRedraw (); return ( true ); } if (clicked_object_name== "property_button_price" ) { if (SetButtonColor(clicked_object_name)) ShowPrice( true ); else ShowPrice( false ); ChartRedraw (); return ( true ); } if (clicked_object_name== "property_button_ohlc" ) { if (SetButtonColor(clicked_object_name)) ShowOHLC( true ); else ShowOHLC( false ); ChartRedraw (); return ( true ); } if (clicked_object_name== "property_button_askbid" ) { if (SetButtonColor(clicked_object_name)) ShowAskBid( true ); else ShowAskBid( false ); ChartRedraw (); return ( true ); } if (clicked_object_name== "property_button_trade_levels" ) { if (SetButtonColor(clicked_object_name)) ShowTradeLevels( true ); else ShowTradeLevels( false ); ChartRedraw (); return ( true ); } return ( false ); }

Dans le code ci-dessus, le nom de l'objet cliqué est successivement comparé au nom de l'objet lié aux propriétés du graphe. S'il y a une correspondance, nous vérifions ensuite si le bouton est cliqué ou non dans la fonction SetButtonColor() et définissons les couleurs de bouton appropriées.

bool SetButtonColor( string clicked_object_name) { if ( ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,clicked_object_name, OBJPROP_STATE )) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,clicked_object_name, OBJPROP_COLOR ,cOnButtonFont); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,clicked_object_name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR ,cOnButtonBackground); return ( true ); } if (! ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,clicked_object_name, OBJPROP_STATE )) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,clicked_object_name, OBJPROP_COLOR ,cOffButtonFont); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,clicked_object_name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR ,cOffButtonBackground); return ( false ); } return ( false ); }

La fonction SetButtonColor() renvoie l'état du bouton. Selon cet attribut, le programme informe la fonction concernée qu'une certaine propriété doit être activée ou désactivée dans tous les objets de diagramme dans la sous-fenêtre. Une fonction distincte est écrite pour chaque propriété. Les codes de fonction correspondants sont fournis ci-dessous :

void ShowDate( bool state) { int total_charts = 0 ; string chart_name = "" ; if ((subwindow_number= ChartWindowFind ( 0 ,subwindow_shortname))> 0 ) { total_charts= ObjectsTotal ( 0 ,subwindow_number, OBJ_CHART ); for ( int i= 0 ; i<total_charts; i++) { chart_name= ObjectName ( 0 ,i,subwindow_number, OBJ_CHART ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,chart_name, OBJPROP_DATE_SCALE ,state); } if (state) property_button_states[ 0 ]= true ; else property_button_states[ 0 ]= false ; ChartRedraw (); } } void ShowPrice( bool state) { int total_charts = 0 ; string chart_name = "" ; if ((subwindow_number= ChartWindowFind ( 0 ,subwindow_shortname))> 0 ) { total_charts= ObjectsTotal ( 0 ,subwindow_number, OBJ_CHART ); for ( int i= 0 ; i<total_charts; i++) { chart_name= ObjectName ( 0 ,i,subwindow_number, OBJ_CHART ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,chart_name, OBJPROP_PRICE_SCALE ,state); } if (state) property_button_states[ 1 ]= true ; else property_button_states[ 1 ]= false ; ChartRedraw (); } } void ShowOHLC( bool state) { int total_charts = 0 ; long subchart_id = 0 ; string chart_name = "" ; if ((subwindow_number= ChartWindowFind ( 0 ,subwindow_shortname))> 0 ) { total_charts= ObjectsTotal ( 0 ,subwindow_number, OBJ_CHART ); for ( int i= 0 ; i<total_charts; i++) { chart_name= ObjectName ( 0 ,i,subwindow_number, OBJ_CHART ); subchart_id= ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,chart_name, OBJPROP_CHART_ID ); ChartSetInteger (subchart_id, CHART_SHOW_OHLC ,state); ChartRedraw (subchart_id); } if (state) property_button_states[ 2 ]= true ; else property_button_states[ 2 ]= false ; ChartRedraw (); } } void ShowAskBid( bool state) { int total_charts = 0 ; long subchart_id = 0 ; string chart_name = "" ; if ((subwindow_number= ChartWindowFind ( 0 ,subwindow_shortname))> 0 ) { total_charts= ObjectsTotal ( 0 ,subwindow_number, OBJ_CHART ); for ( int i= 0 ; i<total_charts; i++) { chart_name= ObjectName ( 0 ,i,subwindow_number, OBJ_CHART ); subchart_id= ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,chart_name, OBJPROP_CHART_ID ); ChartSetInteger (subchart_id, CHART_SHOW_ASK_LINE ,state); ChartSetInteger (subchart_id, CHART_SHOW_BID_LINE ,state); ChartRedraw (subchart_id); } if (state) property_button_states[ 3 ]= true ; else property_button_states[ 3 ]= false ; ChartRedraw (); } } void ShowTradeLevels( bool state) { int total_charts = 0 ; long subchart_id = 0 ; string chart_name = "" ; if ((subwindow_number= ChartWindowFind ( 0 ,subwindow_shortname))> 0 ) { total_charts= ObjectsTotal ( 0 ,subwindow_number, OBJ_CHART ); for ( int i= 0 ; i<total_charts; i++) { chart_name= ObjectName ( 0 ,i,subwindow_number, OBJ_CHART ); subchart_id= ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,chart_name, OBJPROP_CHART_ID ); ChartSetInteger (subchart_id, CHART_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS ,state); ChartRedraw (subchart_id); } if (state) property_button_states[ 4 ]= true ; else property_button_states[ 4 ]= false ; ChartRedraw (); } }

Maintenant, toutes les fonctions sont prêtes pour l'interaction avec le panneau. Nous avons seulement besoin d'ajouter une chaîne de code à la fonction principale OnChartEvent() :

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if (ChartEventObjectClick(id,lparam,dparam,sparam)) return ; }

Si l'indicateur est compilé et exécuté dans le graphique en ce moment, les objets du graphique seront ajoutés à la sous-fenêtre lorsque les boutons de trame temporelle pertinente sont cliqués. De plus, si nous cliquons sur l'un des boutons de propriétés, nous pourrons voir les changements correspondants dans les objets du graphique :





Fig. 5. Ajout des objets de graphique avec les propriétés spécifiées

Cependant, si la fenêtre ou la sous-fenêtre du graphique est redimensionnée, les tailles des objets du graphique ne seront pas ajustées en conséquence. Il est donc temps de voir l'événement CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE.

Tout comme nous avons créé la fonction ChartEventObjectClick() pour suivre l'événement de "clic sur un objet graphique", écrivons maintenant la fonction ChartEventChartChange() :

bool ChartEventChartChange( int id, long lparam, double dparam, string sparam) { if (id== CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE ) { if (OnSubwindowDelete()) return ( true ); GetSubwindowWidthAndHeight(); AdjustChartObjectsSizes(); ChartRedraw (); return ( true ); } return ( false ); }

Si le programme a établi que la taille ou les propriétés du graphique principal ont été modifiées, nous utilisons d'abord la fonction OnSubwindowDelete() pour vérifier si la sous-fenêtre a été supprimée. Si la sous-fenêtre est introuvable, le panneau est réinitialisé.

bool OnSubwindowDelete() { if ( ChartWindowFind ( 0 ,subwindow_shortname)< 1 ) { AddTimeframeButtons(); ChartRedraw (); return ( true ); } return ( false ); }

Si la sous-fenêtre est là où elle devrait être, les valeurs de largeur et de hauteur de la sous-fenêtre sont attribuées aux variables globales dans la fonction GetSubwindowWidthAndHeight() :



void GetSubwindowWidthAndHeight() { if ((subwindow_number= ChartWindowFind ( 0 ,subwindow_shortname))> 0 ) { chart_height=( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ,subwindow_number); chart_width=( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ,subwindow_number); } }

Et enfin, les tailles des objets graphiques sont ajustées dans la fonction AdjustChartObjectsSizes() :

void AdjustChartObjectsSizes() { int x_distance = 0 ; int total_objects = 0 ; int chart_object_width = 0 ; string object_name = "" ; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TF = WRONG_VALUE ; if ((subwindow_number= ChartWindowFind ( 0 ,subwindow_shortname))> 0 ) { total_objects= ObjectsTotal ( 0 ,subwindow_number, OBJ_CHART ); if (total_objects== 0 ) { DeleteSubwindow(); return ; } chart_object_width=chart_width/total_objects; for ( int i=total_objects- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { object_name= ObjectName ( 0 ,i,subwindow_number, OBJ_CHART ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,object_name, OBJPROP_YSIZE ,chart_height); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,object_name, OBJPROP_XSIZE ,chart_object_width); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,object_name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , 0 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,object_name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ,x_distance); x_distance+=chart_object_width; } } }

Pour suivre l'événement de modification de la taille et des propriétés du graphique principal, la chaîne suivante doit être ajoutée à la fonction OnChartEvent() :

Après avoir compilé l'indicateur et l'avoir attaché au graphique, vous pourrez voir que les objets du graphique sont ajustés à la taille de la sous-fenêtre chaque fois que la fenêtre principale est redimensionnée.

Conclusion

Terminons l'article ici. En tant que devoir, essayez d'implémenter une fonctionnalité telle que l'ajustement des symboles dans les objets du graphique lorsque le symbole du graphique principal est modifié. Vous pouvez également souhaiter que les trames temporelles dans les objets de graphique soient définies successivement du plus bas au plus haut (de gauche à droite). Cette possibilité n'a pas été mise en œuvre dans la version de l'indicateur décrite ci-dessus.

Vous pouvez trouver une vidéo démontrant la mise en œuvre de ces fonctionnalités dans la description de l'application prête à l'emploi - TF PANEL. Les fichiers de code source sont joints à l'article et sont disponibles en téléchargement.