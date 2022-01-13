Le MQL5 Cookbook : Surveillance de plusieurs trames temporelles dans une seule fenêtre
Introduction
Lors du choix de la direction d'ouverture d'une position, un graphique des prix avec plusieurs trames temporelles affichées en même temps peut être très utile. Le terminal client MetaTrader 5 fournit 21 trames temporelles d'analyse. Vous pouvez tirer parti d'objets graphiques spéciaux que vous pouvez placer sur le graphique existant et définir le symbole, la trame temporelle et d'autres propriétés à cet endroit. Vous pouvez ajouter n'importe quel nombre de tels objets de graphique, mais cela serait assez gênant et prendrait du temps si cela était fait manuellement. De plus, toutes les propriétés du graphique ne peuvent pas être définies en mode manuel.
Dans cet article, nous examinerons de plus près ces objets graphiques. À des fins d'illustration, nous allons créer un indicateur avec des commandes (boutons) qui nous permettront de définir plusieurs objets de graphique dans une sous-fenêtre en même temps. De plus, les objets du graphique s'adapteront avec précision dans la sous-fenêtre et seront automatiquement ajustés lorsque le graphique principal ou la fenêtre du terminal est redimensionné.
En plus des boutons pour ajouter des objets de graphique, nous aurons également des boutons pour activer/désactiver certaines propriétés du graphique, y compris celles qui ne peuvent être modifiées que par programmation.
Développement
Vous pouvez ajouter manuellement un objet graphique en utilisant Insert menu->Objects->Graphical Objects->Chart. Par exemple, voici comment les objets avec les trames temporelles H4 et D1 sont affichés sur le graphique 1 heure :
Fig. 1. Objets de graphique
En modifiant les paramètres de l'objet, vous ne pouvez gérer qu'un ensemble limité de propriétés :
Fig. 2. Propriétés de l'objet graphique
Pourtant, des paramètres tels que les niveaux de prix de demande et d'offre, le retrait du bord droit du graphique, les niveaux de trade, etc. ne peuvent être affichés que s'ils sont correctement programmés.
Nous commençons donc le développement de l'indicateur. Disons que nous l'appelons ChartObjects (titre provisoire de l'article). À l'aide de MQL5 Wizard, créez un modèle pour l'indicateur dans MetaEditor. Lorsque vous sélectionnez les gestionnaires d'événements du programme d'indicateurs personnalisés, optez pour ceux comme indiqué dans la capture d'écran ci-dessous :
Fig. 3. Gestionnaires d'événements de l'indicateur
Lorsqu'il est ouvert dans MetaEditor, le code source du modèle se présente comme suit :
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ChartObjects.mq5 | //| Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| http://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "http://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_chart_window //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- indicator buffers mapping //--- return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const int begin, const double &price[]) { //--- //--- return value of prev_calculated for next call return(rates_total); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TradeTransaction function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTradeTransaction(const MqlTradeTransaction& trans, const MqlTradeRequest& request, const MqlTradeResult& result) { //--- } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ChartEvent function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { //--- } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Nous n'aurons fondamentalement pas besoin de la fonction OnCalculate() dans cette implémentation mais il est impossible de compiler l'indicateur sans elle. De plus, nous aurons besoin de l'une des fonctions principales - OnDeinit(). Il surveillera la suppression du programme à partir du graphique. Après le traitement primaire du modèle, nous avons le code source suivant :
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ChartObjects.mq5 | //| Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| http://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "http://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" //--- #property indicator_chart_window // Indicator is in the main window #property indicator_plots 0 // Zero plotting series //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- Set the short name for the indicator IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,"TimeFramesPanel"); //--- Initialization completed successfully return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Indicator deinitialization | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- If the indicator has been deleted from the chart if(reason==REASON_REMOVE) { } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const int begin, const double &price[]) { //--- //--- return value of prev_calculated for next call return(rates_total); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ChartEvent function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { //--- } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Maintenant, nous devons créer un indicateur qui sera utilisé comme stockage (sous-fenêtre) pour les objets du graphique. Ce sera essentiellement un indicateur factice. Appelons-le SubWindow. Son code est fourni ci-dessous :
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| SubWindow.mq5 | //| Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| http://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "http://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" //--- #property indicator_chart_window // Indicator is in the subwindow #property indicator_plots 0 // Zero plotting series //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- Set the short name for the indicator IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,"SubWindow"); //--- Initialization completed successfully return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const int begin, const double &price[]) { //--- //--- return value of prev_calculated for next call return(rates_total); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
L'indicateur SubWindow.ex5 sera stocké en tant que ressource dans ChartObjects.ex5 après la compilation. Ainsi, le développeur du programme sera finalement en mesure de fournir à l'utilisateur final un seul fichier au lieu de deux.
Comme déjà décrit dans l'article précédent intitulé "MQL5 Cookbook : Notifications sonores pour les événements de trading de MetaTrader 5", les fichiers de ressources peuvent être inclus dans un programme à l'aide de la directive #resource. Au début de notre programme ChartObjects, nous devons ajouter la chaîne de code suivante :
//--- Include indicator resource #resource "\\Indicators\\SubWindow.ex5"
Ensuite, à l'aide de la directive #define, nous définissons les tailles des tableaux qui seront attribués aux commandes :
//--- Number of time frame buttons #define TIMEFRAME_BUTTONS 21 //--- Number of buttons for chart object properties #define PROPERTY_BUTTONS 5
Et, comme d'habitude, nous déclarons des variables globales au tout début du programme :
//--- Location of the SubWindow indicator in the resource string subwindow_path ="::Indicators\\SubWindow.ex5"; int subwindow_number =-1; // Subwindow number int subwindow_handle =INVALID_HANDLE; // SubWindow indicator handle string subwindow_shortname ="SubWindow"; // Short name of the indicator //--- int chart_width =0; // Chart width int chart_height =0; // Chart height int chart_scale =0; // Chart scale //--- color cOffButtonFont =clrWhite; // Unclicked button text color color cOffButtonBackground =clrDarkSlateGray; // Unclicked button background color color cOffButtonBorder =clrLightGray; // Unclicked button border color //--- color cOnButtonFont =clrGold; // Clicked button text color color cOnButtonBackground =C'28,47,47'; // Clicked button background color color cOnButtonBorder =clrLightGray; // Clicked button border color
Ceci est suivi par la déclaration de tableaux pour les boutons de trame temporelle :
//--- Array of object names for time frame buttons string timeframe_button_names[TIMEFRAME_BUTTONS]= { "button_M1","button_M2","button_M3","button_M4","button_M5","button_M6","button_M10", "button_M12","button_M15","button_M20","button_M30","button_H1","button_H2","button_H3", "button_H4","button_H6","button_H8","button_H12","button_D1","button_W1","button_MN" }; //--- Array of text displayed on time frame buttons string timeframe_button_texts[TIMEFRAME_BUTTONS]= { "M1","M2","M3","M4","M5","M6","M10", "M12","M15","M20","M30","H1","H2","H3", "H4","H6","H8","H12","D1","W1","MN" }; //--- Array of time frame button states bool timeframe_button_states[TIMEFRAME_BUTTONS]={false};
Tableaux de boutons pour commander les propriétés de l'objet graphique :
//--- Array of object names for buttons of chart properties string property_button_names[PROPERTY_BUTTONS]= { "property_button_date","property_button_price", "property_button_ohlc","property_button_askbid", "property_button_trade_levels" }; //--- Array of text displayed on buttons of chart properties string property_button_texts[PROPERTY_BUTTONS]= { "Date","Price","OHLC","Ask / Bid","Trade Levels" }; //--- Array of states for buttons of chart properties bool property_button_states[PROPERTY_BUTTONS]={false}; //--- Array of sizes for buttons of chart properties int property_button_widths[PROPERTY_BUTTONS]= { 66,68,66,100,101 };
Et enfin, nous avons un tableau de noms d'objets graphiques :
//--- Array of chart object names string chart_object_names[TIMEFRAME_BUTTONS]= { "chart_object_m1","chart_object_m2","chart_object_m3","chart_object_m4","chart_object_m5","chart_object_m6","chart_object_m10", "chart_object_m12","chart_object_m15","chart_object_m20","chart_object_m30","chart_object_h1","chart_object_h2","chart_object_h3", "chart_object_h4","chart_object_h6","chart_object_h8","chart_object_h12","chart_object_d1","chart_object_w1","chart_object_mn" };
Avant de passer aux fonctions liées à l'interaction avec les objets graphiques, écrivons d'abord les fonctions qui créent ces objets dans le graphique. Dans notre programme, nous aurons besoin de deux types d'objets graphiques : OBJ_BUTTON et OBJ_CHART.
Les boutons seront créés par la fonction CreateButton() :
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Creating the Button object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CreateButton(long chart_id, // chart id int window_number, // window number string name, // object name string text, // displayed name ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT anchor, // anchor point ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner, // chart corner string font_name, // font int font_size, // font size color font_color, // font color color background_color, // background color color border_color, // border color int x_size, // width int y_size, // height int x_distance, // X-coordinate int y_distance, // Y-coordinate long z_order) // Z-order { //--- If the object has been created successfully if(ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_BUTTON,window_number,0,0)) { // set its properties ObjectSetString(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_TEXT,text); // setting name ObjectSetString(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_FONT,font_name); // setting font ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,font_color); // setting font color ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,background_color); // setting background color ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR,border_color); // setting border color ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_ANCHOR,anchor); // setting anchor point ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_CORNER,corner); // setting chart corner ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_FONTSIZE,font_size); // setting font size ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_XSIZE,x_size); // setting width ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_YSIZE,y_size); // setting height ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x_distance); // setting X-coordinate ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y_distance); // setting Y-coordinate ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,false); // object is not available for selection ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_STATE,false); // button state (clicked/unclicked) ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_ZORDER,z_order); // Z-order for getting the click event ObjectSetString(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_TOOLTIP,"\n"); // no tooltip } }
En conséquence, la création d'un graphique dans une sous-fenêtre sera effectuée par la fonction CreateChartInSubwindow() :
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Creating a chart object in a subwindow | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CreateChartInSubwindow(int window_number, // subwindow number int x_distance, // X-coordinate int y_distance, // Y-coordinate int x_size, // width int y_size, // height string name, // object name string symbol, // symbol ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, // time frame int subchart_scale, // bar scale bool show_dates, // show date scale bool show_prices, // show price scale bool show_ohlc, // show OHLC prices bool show_ask_bid, // show ask/bid levels bool show_levels, // show trade levels string tooltip) // tooltip { //--- If the object has been created successfully if(ObjectCreate(0,name,OBJ_CHART,window_number,0,0)) { //--- Set the properties of the chart object ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_CORNER,CORNER_LEFT_UPPER); // chart corner ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x_distance); // X-coordinate ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y_distance); // Y-coordinate ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_XSIZE,x_size); // width ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_YSIZE,y_size); // height ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_CHART_SCALE,subchart_scale); // bar scale ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_DATE_SCALE,show_dates); // date scale ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_PRICE_SCALE,show_prices); // price scale ObjectSetString(0,name,OBJPROP_SYMBOL,symbol); // symbol ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_PERIOD,timeframe); // time frame ObjectSetString(0,name,OBJPROP_TOOLTIP,tooltip); // tooltip ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_BACK,false); // object in the foreground ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,false); // object is not available for selection ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clrWhite); // white color //--- Get the chart object identifier long subchart_id=ObjectGetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_CHART_ID); //--- Set the special properties of the chart object ChartSetInteger(subchart_id,CHART_SHOW_OHLC,show_ohlc); // OHLC ChartSetInteger(subchart_id,CHART_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS,show_levels); // trade levels ChartSetInteger(subchart_id,CHART_SHOW_BID_LINE,show_ask_bid); // bid level ChartSetInteger(subchart_id,CHART_SHOW_ASK_LINE,show_ask_bid); // ask level ChartSetInteger(subchart_id,CHART_COLOR_LAST,clrLimeGreen); // color of the level of the last executed deal ChartSetInteger(subchart_id,CHART_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL,clrRed); // color of Stop order levels //--- Refresh the chart object ChartRedraw(subchart_id); } }
Dans le code ci-dessus, nous définissons d'abord les propriétés de graphique standard pour un objet graphique. Après avoir obtenu l'identifiant de l'objet graphique, les propriétés spéciales sont définies. Il est également important d'actualiser l'objet graphique à l'aide de la fonction ChartRedraw(), l'identifiant de l'objet graphique lui étant transmis.
Divisons le réglage des commandes entre deux fonctions : AddTimeframeButtons() et AddPropertyButtons():
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Adding time frame buttons | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void AddTimeframeButtons() { int x_dist =1; // Indent from the left side of the chart int y_dist =125; // Indent from the bottom of the chart int x_size =28; // Button width int y_size =20; // Button height //--- for(int i=0; i<TIMEFRAME_BUTTONS; i++) { //--- If 7 buttons have already been added to the same row, set the coordinates for the next row if(i%7==0) { x_dist=1; y_dist-=21; } //--- Add a time frame button CreateButton(0,0,timeframe_button_names[i],timeframe_button_texts[i], ANCHOR_LEFT_LOWER,CORNER_LEFT_LOWER,"Arial",8, cOffButtonFont,cOffButtonBackground,cOffButtonBorder, x_size,y_size,x_dist,y_dist,3); //--- Set the X-coordinate for the next button x_dist+=x_size+1; } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Adding buttons of chart properties | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void AddPropertyButtons() { int x_dist =1; // Indent from the left side of the chart int y_dist =41; // Indent from the bottom of the chart int x_size =66; // Button width int y_size =20; // Button height //--- for(int i=0; i<PROPERTY_BUTTONS; i++) { //--- If the first three buttons have already been added, set the coordinates for the next row if(i==3) { x_dist=1; y_dist-=21; } //--- Add a button CreateButton(0,0,property_button_names[i],property_button_texts[i], ANCHOR_LEFT_LOWER,CORNER_LEFT_LOWER,"Arial",8, cOffButtonFont,cOffButtonBackground,cOffButtonBorder, property_button_widths[i],y_size,x_dist,y_dist,3); //--- Set the X-coordinate for the next button x_dist+=property_button_widths[i]+1; } }
Lors de la suppression de l'indicateur du graphique, nous devons également supprimer les objets créés par le programme. Pour cela, nous aurons besoin des fonctions auxiliaires suivantes :
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Deleting the panel with time frame buttons | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void DeleteTimeframeButtons() { for(int i=0; i<TIMEFRAME_BUTTONS; i++) DeleteObjectByName(timeframe_button_names[i]); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Deleting the panel with buttons of chart properties | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void DeletePropertyButtons() { for(int i=0; i<PROPERTY_BUTTONS; i++) DeleteObjectByName(property_button_names[i]); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Deleting objects by name | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void DeleteObjectByName(string object_name) { //--- If such object exists if(ObjectFind(ChartID(),object_name)>=0) { //--- Delete it or print the relevant error message if(!ObjectDelete(ChartID(),object_name)) Print("Error ("+IntegerToString(GetLastError())+") when deleting the object!"); } }
Maintenant, pour nous assurer que le panneau est défini sur le graphique lors du chargement de l'indicateur et que tous les objets du panneau sont supprimés lors de la suppression de l'indicateur du graphique, nous devons ajouter les chaînes de code suivantes aux fonctions de gestion OnInit() et OnDeinit() :
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- Add the panel with time frame buttons to the chart AddTimeframeButtons(); //--- Add the panel with buttons of chart properties to the chart AddPropertyButtons(); //--- Redraw the chart ChartRedraw(); //--- Initialization completed successfully return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Indicator deinitialization | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- If the indicator has been deleted from the chart if(reason==REASON_REMOVE) { //--- Delete buttons DeleteTimeframeButtons(); DeletePropertyButtons(); //--- Redraw the chart ChartRedraw(); } }
Si nous compilions l'indicateur maintenant et l'attaquions au graphique, nous verrions le panneau comme illustré dans la capture d'écran ci-dessous :
Fig. 4. Le panneau avec les boutons
Maintenant, tout est prêt pour commencer à créer des fonctions d'interaction entre l'utilisateur et le panneau. La quasi-totalité d'entre eux seront appelés à partir de la fonction principale OnChartEvent(). Dans cet article, nous allons considérer deux événements qui seront gérés dans cette fonction :
- CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK - événement du clic sur un objet graphique.
- CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE - événement de redimensionnement du graphique ou de modification des propriétés du graphique à l'aide de la fenêtre de dialogue des propriétés.
Commençons par l'événement CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK. La fonction ChartEventObjectClick() que nous sommes sur le point d'écrire obtiendra tous les arguments de la fonction OnChartEvent() (pour d'autres événements, nous créerons des fonctions similaires) :
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Event of the click on a graphical object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool ChartEventObjectClick(int id, long lparam, double dparam, string sparam) { //--- Click on a graphical object if(id==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK) { //--- If a time frame button has been clicked, set/delete 'SubWindow' and a chart object if(ToggleSubwindowAndChartObject(sparam)) return(true); //--- If a button of chart properties has been clicked, set/delete the property in chart objects if(ToggleChartObjectProperty(sparam)) return(true); } //--- return(false); }
Le code de la fonction ChartEventObjectClick() est simple. L'événement de clic sur le bouton du panneau est déterminé à l'aide de l'identifiant. Ensuite, la logique de mise en œuvre est divisée en deux directions : la gestion de l'événement de clic sur les boutons de trame temporelle ou l'événement de clic sur les boutons des propriétés du graphique. Le paramètre de chaîne sparam contenant le nom de l'objet sur lequel vous avez cliqué avec le bouton gauche est transmis aux fonctions ToggleSubwindowAndChartObject() et ToggleChartObjectProperty() correspondantes.
Regardons le code source de ces fonctions. Nous allons commencer par ToggleSubwindowAndChartObject() :
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Setting/deleting SubWindow and a chart object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool ToggleSubwindowAndChartObject(string clicked_object_name) { //--- Make sure that the click was on the time frame button object if(CheckClickOnTimeframeButton(clicked_object_name)) { //--- Check if the SubWindow exists subwindow_number=ChartWindowFind(0,subwindow_shortname); //--- If the SubWindow does not exist, set it if(subwindow_number<0) { //--- If the SubWindow is set if(AddSubwindow()) { //--- Add chart objects to it AddChartObjectsToSubwindow(clicked_object_name); return(true); } } //--- If the SubWindow exists if(subwindow_number>0) { //--- Add chart objects to it AddChartObjectsToSubwindow(clicked_object_name); return(true); } } //--- return(false); }
Vous devriez être en mesure de comprendre facilement la logique d'implémentation à l'aide des commentaires fournis dans le code ci-dessus. Les chaînes en évidence comportent des fonctions personnalisées dont le code peut être trouvé plus loin.
La fonction CheckClickOnTimeframeButton() renvoie true si le bouton cliqué est associé au panneau des trames temporelles :
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Checking if a time frame button has been clicked | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CheckClickOnTimeframeButton(string clicked_object_name) { //--- Iterate over all time frame buttons and check the names for(int i=0; i<TIMEFRAME_BUTTONS; i++) { //--- Report the match if(clicked_object_name==timeframe_button_names[i]) return(true); } //--- return(false); }
Si le clic sur un bouton de trame temporelle a été confirmé, nous vérifions ensuite si la sous-fenêtre (SubWindow) est actuellement ajoutée au graphique principal. Sinon, il est défini à l'aide de la fonction AddSubwindow() :
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Adding a subwindow for chart objects | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool AddSubwindow() { //--- Get the "SubWindow" indicator handle subwindow_handle=iCustom(_Symbol,_Period,subwindow_path); //--- If the handle has been obtained if(subwindow_handle!=INVALID_HANDLE) { //--- Determine the number of windows in the chart for the subwindow number subwindow_number=(int)ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_WINDOWS_TOTAL); //--- Add the SubWindow to the chart if(!ChartIndicatorAdd(0,subwindow_number,subwindow_handle)) Print("Failed to add the SUBWINDOW indicator ! "); //--- The subwindow exists else return(true); } //--- There is no subwindow return(false); }
Nous ajoutons ensuite des objets graphiques à la sous-fenêtre créée à l'aide de la fonction AddChartObjectsToSubwindow() :
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Adding chart objects to the subwindow | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void AddChartObjectsToSubwindow(string clicked_object_name) { ENUM_TIMEFRAMES tf =WRONG_VALUE; // Time frame string object_name =""; // Object name string object_text =""; // Object text int x_distance =0; // X-coordinate int total_charts =0; // Total chart objects int chart_object_width =0; // Chart object width //--- Get the bar scale and SubWindow height/width chart_scale=(int)ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_SCALE); chart_width=(int)ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS,subwindow_number); chart_height=(int)ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS,subwindow_number); //--- Get the number of chart objects in the SUBWINDOW total_charts=ObjectsTotal(0,subwindow_number,OBJ_CHART); //--- If there are no chart objects if(total_charts==0) { //--- Check if a time frame button has been clicked if(CheckClickOnTimeframeButton(clicked_object_name)) { //--- Initialize the array of time frame buttons InitializeTimeframeButtonStates(); //--- Get the time frame button text for the chart object tooltip object_text=ObjectGetString(0,clicked_object_name,OBJPROP_TEXT); //--- Get the time frame for the chart object tf=StringToTimeframe(object_text); //--- Set the chart object CreateChartInSubwindow(subwindow_number,0,0,chart_width,chart_height, "chart_object_"+object_text,_Symbol,tf,chart_scale, property_button_states[0],property_button_states[1], property_button_states[2],property_button_states[3], property_button_states[4],object_text); //--- Refresh the chart and exit ChartRedraw(); return; } } //--- If chart objects already exist in the SubWindow if(total_charts>0) { //--- Get the number of clicked time frame buttons and initialize the array of states int pressed_buttons_count=InitializeTimeframeButtonStates(); //--- If there are no clicked buttons, delete the SubWindow if(pressed_buttons_count==0) DeleteSubwindow(); //--- If the clicked buttons exist else { //--- Delete all chart objects from the subwindow ObjectsDeleteAll(0,subwindow_number,OBJ_CHART); //--- Get the width for chart objects chart_object_width=chart_width/pressed_buttons_count; //--- Iterate over all buttons in a loop for(int i=0; i<TIMEFRAME_BUTTONS; i++) { //--- If the button is clicked if(timeframe_button_states[i]) { //--- Get the time frame button text for the chart object tooltip object_text=ObjectGetString(0,timeframe_button_names[i],OBJPROP_TEXT); //--- Get the time frame for the chart object tf=StringToTimeframe(object_text); //--- Set the chart object CreateChartInSubwindow(subwindow_number,x_distance,0,chart_object_width,chart_height, chart_object_names[i],_Symbol,tf,chart_scale, property_button_states[0],property_button_states[1], property_button_states[2],property_button_states[3], property_button_states[4],object_text); //--- Determine the X-coordinate for the next chart object x_distance+=chart_object_width; } } } } //--- Refresh the chart ChartRedraw(); }
Les commentaires détaillés fournis dans le code ci-dessus devraient vous aider à comprendre le fonctionnement de la fonction. Les fonctions personnalisées que nous n'avons pas rencontrées auparavant sont mises en évidence.
La fonction InitializeTimeframeButtonStates() renvoie le nombre de boutons de trame temporelle cliqués et initialise le tableau d'états correspondant. Il définit également des couleurs en fonction de l'état du bouton :
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Initializing array of time frame button states and | //| returning the number of clicked buttons | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int InitializeTimeframeButtonStates() { //--- Counter of the clicked time frame buttons int pressed_buttons_count=0; //--- Iterate over all time frame buttons and count the clicked ones for(int i=0; i<TIMEFRAME_BUTTONS; i++) { //--- If the button is clicked if(ObjectGetInteger(0,timeframe_button_names[i],OBJPROP_STATE)) { //--- Indicate it in the current index of the array timeframe_button_states[i]=true; //--- Set clicked button colors ObjectSetInteger(0,timeframe_button_names[i],OBJPROP_COLOR,cOnButtonFont); ObjectSetInteger(0,timeframe_button_names[i],OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,cOnButtonBackground); //--- Increase the counter by one pressed_buttons_count++; } else { //--- Set unclicked button colors ObjectSetInteger(0,timeframe_button_names[i],OBJPROP_COLOR,cOffButtonFont); ObjectSetInteger(0,timeframe_button_names[i],OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,cOffButtonBackground); //--- Indicate that the button is unclicked timeframe_button_states[i]=false; } } //--- Return the number of clicked buttons return(pressed_buttons_count); }
La fonction DeleteSubwindow() est très simple : elle vérifie l'existence de la sous-fenêtre pour les graphiques et la supprime :
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Deleting subwindow for chart objects | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void DeleteSubwindow() { //--- If the SubWindow exists if((subwindow_number=ChartWindowFind(0,subwindow_shortname))>0) { //--- Delete it if(!ChartIndicatorDelete(0,subwindow_number,subwindow_shortname)) Print("Failed to delete the "+subwindow_shortname+" indicator!"); } }
Nous devons maintenant examiner les propriétés des objets de graphique. En d'autres termes, nous revenons à la fonction ChartEventObjectClick() et considérons la fonction ToggleChartObjectProperty(). Le nom de l'objet cliqué lui est également transmis.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Setting/deleting chart object property | //| depending on the clicked button state | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool ToggleChartObjectProperty(string clicked_object_name) { //--- If the "Date" button is clicked if(clicked_object_name=="property_button_date") { //--- If the button is clicked if(SetButtonColor(clicked_object_name)) ShowDate(true); //--- If the button is unclicked else ShowDate(false); //--- Refresh the chart and exit ChartRedraw(); return(true); } //--- If the "Price" button is clicked if(clicked_object_name=="property_button_price") { //--- If the button is clicked if(SetButtonColor(clicked_object_name)) ShowPrice(true); //--- If the button is unclicked else ShowPrice(false); //--- Refresh the chart and exit ChartRedraw(); return(true); } //--- If the "OHLC" button is clicked if(clicked_object_name=="property_button_ohlc") { //--- If the button is clicked if(SetButtonColor(clicked_object_name)) ShowOHLC(true); //--- If the button is unclicked else ShowOHLC(false); //--- Refresh the chart and exit ChartRedraw(); return(true); } //--- If the "Ask/Bid" button is clicked if(clicked_object_name=="property_button_askbid") { //--- If the button is clicked if(SetButtonColor(clicked_object_name)) ShowAskBid(true); //--- If the button is unclicked else ShowAskBid(false); //--- Refresh the chart and exit ChartRedraw(); return(true); } //--- If the "Trade Levels" button is clicked if(clicked_object_name=="property_button_trade_levels") { //--- If the button is clicked if(SetButtonColor(clicked_object_name)) ShowTradeLevels(true); //--- If the button is unclicked else ShowTradeLevels(false); //--- Refresh the chart and exit ChartRedraw(); return(true); } //--- No matches return(false); }
Dans le code ci-dessus, le nom de l'objet cliqué est successivement comparé au nom de l'objet lié aux propriétés du graphe. S'il y a une correspondance, nous vérifions ensuite si le bouton est cliqué ou non dans la fonction SetButtonColor() et définissons les couleurs de bouton appropriées.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Setting color of button elements depending on the state | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool SetButtonColor(string clicked_object_name) { //--- If the button is clicked if(ObjectGetInteger(0,clicked_object_name,OBJPROP_STATE)) { //--- Set clicked button colors ObjectSetInteger(0,clicked_object_name,OBJPROP_COLOR,cOnButtonFont); ObjectSetInteger(0,clicked_object_name,OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,cOnButtonBackground); return(true); } //--- If the button is unclicked if(!ObjectGetInteger(0,clicked_object_name,OBJPROP_STATE)) { //--- Set unclicked button colors ObjectSetInteger(0,clicked_object_name,OBJPROP_COLOR,cOffButtonFont); ObjectSetInteger(0,clicked_object_name,OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,cOffButtonBackground); return(false); } //--- return(false); }
La fonction SetButtonColor() renvoie l'état du bouton. Selon cet attribut, le programme informe la fonction concernée qu'une certaine propriété doit être activée ou désactivée dans tous les objets de diagramme dans la sous-fenêtre. Une fonction distincte est écrite pour chaque propriété. Les codes de fonction correspondants sont fournis ci-dessous :
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Enabling/disabling dates for all chart objects | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void ShowDate(bool state) { int total_charts =0; // Number of objects string chart_name =""; // Chart object name //--- Check if the SubWindow exists // If it exists, then if((subwindow_number=ChartWindowFind(0,subwindow_shortname))>0) { //--- Get the number of chart objects total_charts=ObjectsTotal(0,subwindow_number,OBJ_CHART); //--- Iterate over all chart objects in a loop for(int i=0; i<total_charts; i++) { //--- Get the chart object name chart_name=ObjectName(0,i,subwindow_number,OBJ_CHART); //--- Set the property ObjectSetInteger(0,chart_name,OBJPROP_DATE_SCALE,state); } //--- Set the button state to the relevant index if(state) property_button_states[0]=true; else property_button_states[0]=false; //--- Refresh the chart ChartRedraw(); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Enabling/disabling prices for all chart objects | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void ShowPrice(bool state) { int total_charts =0; // Number of objects string chart_name =""; // Chart object name //--- Check if the SubWindow exists // If it exists, then if((subwindow_number=ChartWindowFind(0,subwindow_shortname))>0) { //--- Get the number of chart objects total_charts=ObjectsTotal(0,subwindow_number,OBJ_CHART); //--- Iterate over all chart objects in a loop for(int i=0; i<total_charts; i++) { //--- Get the chart object name chart_name=ObjectName(0,i,subwindow_number,OBJ_CHART); //--- Set the property ObjectSetInteger(0,chart_name,OBJPROP_PRICE_SCALE,state); } //--- Set the button state to the relevant index if(state) property_button_states[1]=true; else property_button_states[1]=false; //--- Refresh the chart ChartRedraw(); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Enabling/disabling OHLC for all chart objects | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void ShowOHLC(bool state) { int total_charts =0; // Number of objects long subchart_id =0; // Chart object identifier string chart_name =""; // Chart object name //--- Check if the SubWindow exists // If it exists, then if((subwindow_number=ChartWindowFind(0,subwindow_shortname))>0) { //--- Get the number of chart objects total_charts=ObjectsTotal(0,subwindow_number,OBJ_CHART); //--- Iterate over all chart objects in a loop for(int i=0; i<total_charts; i++) { //--- Get the chart object name chart_name=ObjectName(0,i,subwindow_number,OBJ_CHART); //--- Get the chart object identifier subchart_id=ObjectGetInteger(0,chart_name,OBJPROP_CHART_ID); //--- Set the property ChartSetInteger(subchart_id,CHART_SHOW_OHLC,state); //--- Refresh the chart object ChartRedraw(subchart_id); } //--- Set the button state to the relevant index if(state) property_button_states[2]=true; else property_button_states[2]=false; //--- Refresh the chart ChartRedraw(); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Enabling/disabling Ask/Bid levels for all chart objects | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void ShowAskBid(bool state) { int total_charts =0; // Number of objects long subchart_id =0; // Chart object identifier string chart_name =""; // Chart object name //--- Check if the SubWindow exists // If it exists, then if((subwindow_number=ChartWindowFind(0,subwindow_shortname))>0) { //--- Get the number of chart objects total_charts=ObjectsTotal(0,subwindow_number,OBJ_CHART); //--- Iterate over all chart objects in a loop for(int i=0; i<total_charts; i++) { //--- Get the chart object name chart_name=ObjectName(0,i,subwindow_number,OBJ_CHART); //--- Get the chart object identifier subchart_id=ObjectGetInteger(0,chart_name,OBJPROP_CHART_ID); //--- Set the properties ChartSetInteger(subchart_id,CHART_SHOW_ASK_LINE,state); ChartSetInteger(subchart_id,CHART_SHOW_BID_LINE,state); //--- Refresh the chart object ChartRedraw(subchart_id); } //--- Set the button state to the relevant index if(state) property_button_states[3]=true; else property_button_states[3]=false; //--- Refresh the chart ChartRedraw(); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Enabling/disabling trade levels for all chart objects | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void ShowTradeLevels(bool state) { int total_charts =0; // Number of objects long subchart_id =0; // Chart object identifier string chart_name =""; // Chart object name //--- Check if the SubWindow exists // If it exists, then if((subwindow_number=ChartWindowFind(0,subwindow_shortname))>0) { //--- Get the number of chart objects total_charts=ObjectsTotal(0,subwindow_number,OBJ_CHART); //--- Iterate over all chart objects in a loop for(int i=0; i<total_charts; i++) { //--- Get the chart object name chart_name=ObjectName(0,i,subwindow_number,OBJ_CHART); //--- Get the chart object identifier subchart_id=ObjectGetInteger(0,chart_name,OBJPROP_CHART_ID); //--- Set the property ChartSetInteger(subchart_id,CHART_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS,state); //--- Refresh the chart object ChartRedraw(subchart_id); } //--- Set the button state to the relevant index if(state) property_button_states[4]=true; else property_button_states[4]=false; //--- Refresh the chart ChartRedraw(); } }
Maintenant, toutes les fonctions sont prêtes pour l'interaction avec le panneau. Nous avons seulement besoin d'ajouter une chaîne de code à la fonction principale OnChartEvent() :
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ChartEvent function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { //--- The CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK event if(ChartEventObjectClick(id,lparam,dparam,sparam)) return; }
Si l'indicateur est compilé et exécuté dans le graphique en ce moment, les objets du graphique seront ajoutés à la sous-fenêtre lorsque les boutons de trame temporelle pertinente sont cliqués. De plus, si nous cliquons sur l'un des boutons de propriétés, nous pourrons voir les changements correspondants dans les objets du graphique :
Fig. 5. Ajout des objets de graphique avec les propriétés spécifiées
Cependant, si la fenêtre ou la sous-fenêtre du graphique est redimensionnée, les tailles des objets du graphique ne seront pas ajustées en conséquence. Il est donc temps de voir l'événement CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE.
Tout comme nous avons créé la fonction ChartEventObjectClick() pour suivre l'événement de "clic sur un objet graphique", écrivons maintenant la fonction ChartEventChartChange() :
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Event of modifying the chart properties | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool ChartEventChartChange(int id, long lparam, double dparam, string sparam) { //--- Chart has been resized or the chart properties have been modified if(id==CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE) { //--- If the SubWindow has been deleted (or does not exist), while the time frame buttons are clicked, // release all the buttons (reset) if(OnSubwindowDelete()) return(true); //--- Save the height and width values of the main chart and SubWindow, if it exists GetSubwindowWidthAndHeight(); //--- Adjust the sizes of chart objects AdjustChartObjectsSizes(); //--- Refresh the chart and exit ChartRedraw(); return(true); } //--- return(false); }
Si le programme a établi que la taille ou les propriétés du graphique principal ont été modifiées, nous utilisons d'abord la fonction OnSubwindowDelete() pour vérifier si la sous-fenêtre a été supprimée. Si la sous-fenêtre est introuvable, le panneau est réinitialisé.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Response to Subwindow deletion | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool OnSubwindowDelete() { //--- if there is no SubWindow if(ChartWindowFind(0,subwindow_shortname)<1) { //--- Reset the panel with time frame buttons AddTimeframeButtons(); ChartRedraw(); return(true); } //--- SubWindow exists return(false); }
Si la sous-fenêtre est là où elle devrait être, les valeurs de largeur et de hauteur de la sous-fenêtre sont attribuées aux variables globales dans la fonction GetSubwindowWidthAndHeight() :
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Saving the SubWindow height and width values | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void GetSubwindowWidthAndHeight() { //--- Check if there is a subwindow named SubWindow if((subwindow_number=ChartWindowFind(0,subwindow_shortname))>0) { // Get the subwindow height and width chart_height=(int)ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS,subwindow_number); chart_width=(int)ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS,subwindow_number); } }
Et enfin, les tailles des objets graphiques sont ajustées dans la fonction AdjustChartObjectsSizes() :
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Adjusting width of chart objects when modifying the window width | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void AdjustChartObjectsSizes() { int x_distance =0; // X-coordinate int total_objects =0; // Number of chart objects int chart_object_width =0; // Chart object width string object_name =""; // Object name ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TF =WRONG_VALUE; // Time frame //--- Get the SubWindow number if((subwindow_number=ChartWindowFind(0,subwindow_shortname))>0) { //--- Get the total number of chart objects total_objects=ObjectsTotal(0,subwindow_number,OBJ_CHART); //--- If there are no objects, delete the subwindow and exit if(total_objects==0) { DeleteSubwindow(); return; } //--- Get the width for chart objects chart_object_width=chart_width/total_objects; //--- Iterate over all chart objects in a loop for(int i=total_objects-1; i>=0; i--) { //--- Get the name object_name=ObjectName(0,i,subwindow_number,OBJ_CHART); //--- Set the chart object width and height ObjectSetInteger(0,object_name,OBJPROP_YSIZE,chart_height); ObjectSetInteger(0,object_name,OBJPROP_XSIZE,chart_object_width); //--- Set the chart object position ObjectSetInteger(0,object_name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,0); ObjectSetInteger(0,object_name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x_distance); //--- Set the new X-coordinate for the next chart object x_distance+=chart_object_width; } } }
Pour suivre l'événement de modification de la taille et des propriétés du graphique principal, la chaîne suivante doit être ajoutée à la fonction OnChartEvent() :
Après avoir compilé l'indicateur et l'avoir attaché au graphique, vous pourrez voir que les objets du graphique sont ajustés à la taille de la sous-fenêtre chaque fois que la fenêtre principale est redimensionnée.
Conclusion
Terminons l'article ici. En tant que devoir, essayez d'implémenter une fonctionnalité telle que l'ajustement des symboles dans les objets du graphique lorsque le symbole du graphique principal est modifié. Vous pouvez également souhaiter que les trames temporelles dans les objets de graphique soient définies successivement du plus bas au plus haut (de gauche à droite). Cette possibilité n'a pas été mise en œuvre dans la version de l'indicateur décrite ci-dessus.
Vous pouvez trouver une vidéo démontrant la mise en œuvre de ces fonctionnalités dans la description de l'application prête à l'emploi - TF PANEL. Les fichiers de code source sont joints à l'article et sont disponibles en téléchargement.
L'article MQL5 Recipes - Monitoring Multiple Timeframes in One Window a été publié :
Auteur : Anatoli Kazharski
Pouvez-vous me dire s'il est possible d'ajouter un affichage des secondes périodes, par exemple 10 sec, 30 sec ?
Indicateur très pratique.
Pouvez-vous me dire s'il est possible d'ajouter un affichage des secondes périodes, par exemple, 10 sec, 30 sec ?
Bonjour Anatoli,
Merci pour cet excellent article ! Je me posais juste une question à propos de l'indicateur de sous-fenêtre... J'ai remarqué que vous l'avez paramétré pour qu'il soit sur la fenêtre du graphique au lieu d'une fenêtre séparée... est-ce une erreur ?