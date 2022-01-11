Manuale MQL5: Monitoraggio di più intervalli di tempo in un'unica finestra

Introduzione

Quando si sceglie la direzione per l'apertura di una posizione, un grafico dei prezzi con più intervalli di tempo visualizzati contemporaneamente può essere molto utile. Il terminale client MetaTrader 5 fornisce 21 intervalli di tempo per l'analisi. È possibile sfruttare gli oggetti del grafico speciali che è possibile posizionare sul grafico esistente e impostare il simbolo, l'intervallo di tempo e alcune altre proprietà. È possibile aggiungere un numero qualsiasi di tali oggetti del grafico, tuttavia sarebbe abbastanza scomodo e dispendioso in termini di tempo se fatto manualmente. Inoltre, non tutte le proprietà del grafico possono essere impostate in modalità manuale.

In questo articolo, daremo un'occhiata più da vicino a tali oggetti grafici. A scopo illustrativo, creeremo un indicatore con controlli (pulsanti) che ci consentiranno di impostare più oggetti del grafico in una sottofinelina contemporaneamente. Inoltre, gli oggetti del grafico si adatteranno con precisione alla sottofinestra e verranno regolati automaticamente quando il grafico principale o la finestra del terminale viene ridimensionato.

Oltre ai pulsanti per l'aggiunta di oggetti del grafico, avremo anche pulsanti per abilitare/disabilitare alcune delle proprietà del grafico, incluse quelle che possono essere modificate solo a livello di codice.





Sviluppo

È possibile aggiungere manualmente un oggetto del grafico utilizzando il menu Inserisci >Oggetti->Oggetti grafici->Grafico. Ad esempio, questo è il modo in cui gli oggetti con intervalli di tempo H4 e D1 vengono visualizzati sul grafico 1 ora:





Fig. 1. oggetti del grafico

Modificando i parametri dell'oggetto, è possibile gestire solo un set limitato di proprietà:





Fig. 2. Proprieta degli oggetti dei grafici

Tuttavia, parametri come i livelli di prezzo ask e bid, il rientro dal bordo destro del grafico, i livelli di negoziazione, ecc. Possono essere visualizzati solo se opportunamente programmati.

Quindi iniziamo lo sviluppo dell'indicatore. Diciamo, lo chiamiamo ChartObjects (titolo provvisorio dell'articolo). Utilizzando la procedura guidata MQL5, creare un modello per l'indicatore in MetaEditor. Quando si seleziona gestori eventi del programma di indicatori personalizzati, optare per quelli come mostrato nella schermata seguente:





Fig. 3. Gestori eventi dell'indicatore

Quando viene aperto in MetaEditor, il codice sorgente del modello avrà di conseguenza il seguente aspetto:

#property copyright "Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "http://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_chart_window int OnInit () { return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const int begin, const double &price[]) { return (rates_total); } void OnTradeTransaction ( const MqlTradeTransaction & trans, const MqlTradeRequest & request, const MqlTradeResult & result) { } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { }

Fondamentalmente non avremo bisogno della funzione OnCalculate() in questa implementazione, ma è impossibile compilare l'indicatore senza di essa. Inoltre, avremo bisogno di una delle funzioni principali - OnDeinit(). Monitorerà la cancellazione del programma dal grafico. Dopo l'elaborazione primaria del modello, abbiamo il seguente codice sorgente:

#property copyright "Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "http://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_plots 0 int OnInit () { IndicatorSetString ( INDICATOR_SHORTNAME , "TimeFramesPanel" ); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { if (reason== REASON_REMOVE ) { } } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const int begin, const double &price[]) { return (rates_total); } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { }

Ora, dobbiamo creare un indicatore che verrà utilizzato come archiviazione (sottofinea) per gli oggetti del grafico. Sarà fondamentalmente un indicatore fittizio. Lo chiamiamo SubWindow. Il suo codice è fornito di seguito:

#property copyright "Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "http://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_plots 0 int OnInit () { IndicatorSetString ( INDICATOR_SHORTNAME , "SubWindow" ); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const int begin, const double &price[]) { return (rates_total); }

L'indicatore SubWindow.ex5 verrà archiviato come risorsa all'interno di ChartObjects.ex5 dopo la compilazione. Quindi lo sviluppatore del programma alla fine sarà in grado di fornire all'utente finale un solo file invece di due.

Come già descritto nel precedente articolo intitolato "MQL5 Cookbook: Notifiche sonore per MetaTrader 5 Trade Events", i file di risorse possono essere inclusi in un programma utilizzando la direttiva #resource. All'inizio del nostro programma ChartObjects, dobbiamo aggiungere la seguente stringa di codice:

#resource "\\Indicators\\SubWindow.ex5"

Quindi, utilizzando la direttiva #define, impostiamo le dimensioni delle matrici che verranno attribuite ai controlli:

#define TIMEFRAME_BUTTONS 21 #define PROPERTY_BUTTONS 5

E, come al solito, dichiariamo le variabili globali all'inizio del programma:

string subwindow_path = "::Indicators\\SubWindow.ex5" ; int subwindow_number =- 1 ; int subwindow_handle = INVALID_HANDLE ; string subwindow_shortname = "SubWindow" ; int chart_width = 0 ; int chart_height = 0 ; int chart_scale = 0 ; color cOffButtonFont = clrWhite ; color cOffButtonBackground = clrDarkSlateGray ; color cOffButtonBorder = clrLightGray ; color cOnButtonFont = clrGold ; color cOnButtonBackground = C'28,47,47' ; color cOnButtonBorder = clrLightGray ;

Questo è seguito dalla dichiarazione delle matrici per i pulsanti dell'intervallo di tempo:

string timeframe_button_names[TIMEFRAME_BUTTONS]= { "button_M1" , "button_M2" , "button_M3" , "button_M4" , "button_M5" , "button_M6" , "button_M10" , "button_M12" , "button_M15" , "button_M20" , "button_M30" , "button_H1" , "button_H2" , "button_H3" , "button_H4" , "button_H6" , "button_H8" , "button_H12" , "button_D1" , "button_W1" , "button_MN" }; string timeframe_button_texts[TIMEFRAME_BUTTONS]= { "M1" , "M2" , "M3" , "M4" , "M5" , "M6" , "M10" , "M12" , "M15" , "M20" , "M30" , "H1" , "H2" , "H3" , "H4" , "H6" , "H8" , "H12" , "D1" , "W1" , "MN" }; bool timeframe_button_states[TIMEFRAME_BUTTONS]={ false };

Matrici di pulsanti per controllare le proprietà dell'oggetto del grafico:

string property_button_names[PROPERTY_BUTTONS]= { "property_button_date" , "property_button_price" , "property_button_ohlc" , "property_button_askbid" , "property_button_trade_levels" }; string property_button_texts[PROPERTY_BUTTONS]= { "Date" , "Price" , "OHLC" , "Ask / Bid" , "Trade Levels" }; bool property_button_states[PROPERTY_BUTTONS]={ false }; int property_button_widths[PROPERTY_BUTTONS]= { 66 , 68 , 66 , 100 , 101 };

E infine abbiamo una serie di nomi di oggetti del grafico:

string chart_object_names[TIMEFRAME_BUTTONS]= { "chart_object_m1" , "chart_object_m2" , "chart_object_m3" , "chart_object_m4" , "chart_object_m5" , "chart_object_m6" , "chart_object_m10" , "chart_object_m12" , "chart_object_m15" , "chart_object_m20" , "chart_object_m30" , "chart_object_h1" , "chart_object_h2" , "chart_object_h3" , "chart_object_h4" , "chart_object_h6" , "chart_object_h8" , "chart_object_h12" , "chart_object_d1" , "chart_object_w1" , "chart_object_mn" };

Prima di procedere alle funzioni che hanno a che fare con l'interazione con oggetti grafici, scriviamo prima le funzioni che creano tali oggetti nel grafico. Nel nostro programma, avremo bisogno di due tipi di oggetti grafici: OBJ_BUTTON e OBJ_CHART.

I pulsanti verranno creati dalla funzione CreateButton():

void CreateButton( long chart_id, int window_number, string name, string text, ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT anchor, ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner, string font_name, int font_size, color font_color, color background_color, color border_color, int x_size, int y_size, int x_distance, int y_distance, long z_order) { if ( ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_BUTTON ,window_number, 0 , 0 )) { ObjectSetString (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_TEXT ,text); ObjectSetString (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_FONT ,font_name); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_COLOR ,font_color); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR ,background_color); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR ,border_color); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_ANCHOR ,anchor); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_CORNER ,corner); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE ,font_size); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_XSIZE ,x_size); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_YSIZE ,y_size); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ,x_distance); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ,y_distance); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE , false ); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_STATE , false ); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_ZORDER ,z_order); ObjectSetString (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_TOOLTIP , "

" ); } }

Di conseguenza, la creazione di un grafico in una sottofinefine verrà eseguita dalla funzione CreateChartInSubwindow():

void CreateChartInSubwindow( int window_number, int x_distance, int y_distance, int x_size, int y_size, string name, string symbol, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, int subchart_scale, bool show_dates, bool show_prices, bool show_ohlc, bool show_ask_bid, bool show_levels, string tooltip) { if ( ObjectCreate ( 0 ,name, OBJ_CHART ,window_number, 0 , 0 )) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_CORNER , CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ,x_distance); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ,y_distance); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_XSIZE ,x_size); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_YSIZE ,y_size); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_CHART_SCALE ,subchart_scale); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_DATE_SCALE ,show_dates); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_PRICE_SCALE ,show_prices); ObjectSetString ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_SYMBOL ,symbol); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_PERIOD ,timeframe); ObjectSetString ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_TOOLTIP ,tooltip); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_COLOR , clrWhite ); long subchart_id= ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_CHART_ID ); ChartSetInteger (subchart_id, CHART_SHOW_OHLC ,show_ohlc); ChartSetInteger (subchart_id, CHART_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS ,show_levels); ChartSetInteger (subchart_id, CHART_SHOW_BID_LINE ,show_ask_bid); ChartSetInteger (subchart_id, CHART_SHOW_ASK_LINE ,show_ask_bid); ChartSetInteger (subchart_id, CHART_COLOR_LAST , clrLimeGreen ); ChartSetInteger (subchart_id, CHART_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL , clrRed ); ChartRedraw (subchart_id); } }

Nel codice precedente, abbiamo prima impostato le proprietà standard del grafico per un oggetto del grafico. Dopo aver ottenuto l'identificatore dell'oggetto del grafico, vengono impostate le proprietà speciali. È inoltre importante aggiornare l'oggetto del grafico utilizzando la funzione ChartRedraw(), con l'identificatore dell'oggetto del grafico che gli viene passato.

Dividiamo l'impostazione dei controlli tra due funzioni: AddTimeframeButtons() e AddPropertyButtons():



void AddTimeframeButtons() { int x_dist = 1 ; int y_dist = 125 ; int x_size = 28 ; int y_size = 20 ; for ( int i= 0 ; i<TIMEFRAME_BUTTONS; i++) { if (i% 7 == 0 ) { x_dist= 1 ; y_dist-= 21 ; } CreateButton( 0 , 0 ,timeframe_button_names[i],timeframe_button_texts[i], ANCHOR_LEFT_LOWER , CORNER_LEFT_LOWER , "Arial" , 8 , cOffButtonFont,cOffButtonBackground,cOffButtonBorder, x_size,y_size,x_dist,y_dist, 3 ); x_dist+=x_size+ 1 ; } } void AddPropertyButtons() { int x_dist = 1 ; int y_dist = 41 ; int x_size = 66 ; int y_size = 20 ; for ( int i= 0 ; i<PROPERTY_BUTTONS; i++) { if (i== 3 ) { x_dist= 1 ; y_dist-= 21 ; } CreateButton( 0 , 0 ,property_button_names[i],property_button_texts[i], ANCHOR_LEFT_LOWER , CORNER_LEFT_LOWER , "Arial" , 8 , cOffButtonFont,cOffButtonBackground,cOffButtonBorder, property_button_widths[i],y_size,x_dist,y_dist, 3 ); x_dist+=property_button_widths[i]+ 1 ; } }

Quando si elimina l'indicatore dal grafico, dovremmo anche eliminare gli oggetti creati dal programma. A tale scopo, avremo bisogno delle seguenti funzioni ausiliarie:

void DeleteTimeframeButtons() { for ( int i= 0 ; i<TIMEFRAME_BUTTONS; i++) DeleteObjectByName(timeframe_button_names[i]); } void DeletePropertyButtons() { for ( int i= 0 ; i<PROPERTY_BUTTONS; i++) DeleteObjectByName(property_button_names[i]); } void DeleteObjectByName( string object_name) { if ( ObjectFind ( ChartID (),object_name)>= 0 ) { if (! ObjectDelete ( ChartID (),object_name)) Print ( "Error (" + IntegerToString ( GetLastError ())+ ") when deleting the object!" ); } }

Ora, per garantire che il pannello sia impostato sul grafico durante il caricamento dell'indicatore e che tutti gli oggetti del pannello vengano eliminati quando si elimina l'indicatore dal grafico, è necessario aggiungere le seguenti stringhe di codice alle funzioni del gestore OnInit() e OnDeinit():

int OnInit () { AddTimeframeButtons(); AddPropertyButtons(); ChartRedraw (); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { if (reason== REASON_REMOVE ) { DeleteTimeframeButtons(); DeletePropertyButtons(); ChartRedraw (); } }

Se compilassimo l'indicatore ora e lo attaccassimo al grafico, vedremmo il pannello come mostrato nello screenshot qui sotto:





Fig. 4. Il pannello con i pulsanti

Ora tutto è pronto per iniziare a creare funzioni per l'interazione tra l'utente e il pannello. Sostanzialmente tutti saranno chiamati dalla funzione principale OnChartEvent(). In questo articolo, considereremo due eventi che verranno gestiti in questa funzione:



CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK - evento del clic su un oggetto del grafico.

CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE - evento di ridimensionamento del grafico o di modifica delle proprietà del grafico utilizzando la finestra di dialogo delle proprietà.

Iniziamo con l'evento CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK. La funzione ChartEventObjectClick() che stiamo per scrivere otterrà tutti gli argomenti dalla funzione OnChartEvent() (per altri eventi creeremo funzioni simili):

bool ChartEventObjectClick( int id, long lparam, double dparam, string sparam) { if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { if (ToggleSubwindowAndChartObject(sparam)) return ( true ); if (ToggleChartObjectProperty(sparam)) return ( true ); } return ( false ); }

Il codice della funzione ChartEventObjectClick() è semplice. L'evento clic del pulsante del pannello viene determinato utilizzando l'identificatore. Quindi la logica di implementazione è divisa in due direzioni: la gestione dell'evento di clic sui pulsanti dell'intervallo di tempo o l'evento del clic sui pulsanti delle proprietà del grafico. Il parametro della stringa sparam contenente il nome dell'oggetto su cui si fa clic con il pulsante sinistro del mouse viene passato alle funzioni ToggleSubwindowAndChartObject() e ToggleChartObjectProperty() corrispondenti.

Diamo un'occhiata al codice sorgente di queste funzioni. Inizieremo con ToggleSubwindowAndChartObject():

bool ToggleSubwindowAndChartObject( string clicked_object_name) { if (CheckClickOnTimeframeButton(clicked_object_name)) { subwindow_number= ChartWindowFind ( 0 ,subwindow_shortname); if (subwindow_number< 0 ) { if (AddSubwindow()) { AddChartObjectsToSubwindow(clicked_object_name); return ( true ); } } if (subwindow_number> 0 ) { AddChartObjectsToSubwindow(clicked_object_name); return ( true ); } } return ( false ); }

Dovresti essere in grado di comprendere facilmente la logica di implementazione utilizzando i commenti forniti nel codice precedente. Le stringhe evidenziate presentano alcune funzioni personalizzate il cui codice può essere trovato più sotto.

La funzione CheckClickOnTimeframeButton() restituisce true se il pulsante selezionato è associato al pannello degli intervalli di tempo:

bool CheckClickOnTimeframeButton( string clicked_object_name) { for ( int i= 0 ; i<TIMEFRAME_BUTTONS; i++) { if (clicked_object_name==timeframe_button_names[i]) return ( true ); } return ( false ); }

Se il clic su un pulsante dell'intervallo di tempo è stato confermato, controlliamo se SubWindow è attualmente aggiunto al grafico principale. In caso contrario, viene impostato utilizzando la funzione AddSubwindow():

bool AddSubwindow() { subwindow_handle= iCustom ( _Symbol , _Period ,subwindow_path); if (subwindow_handle!= INVALID_HANDLE ) { subwindow_number=( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_WINDOWS_TOTAL ); if (! ChartIndicatorAdd ( 0 ,subwindow_number,subwindow_handle)) Print ( "Failed to add the SUBWINDOW indicator ! " ); else return ( true ); } return ( false ); }

Aggiungiamo quindi oggetti del grafico alla sottofinefine creata utilizzando la funzione AddChartObjectsToSubwindow():

void AddChartObjectsToSubwindow( string clicked_object_name) { ENUM_TIMEFRAMES tf = WRONG_VALUE ; string object_name = "" ; string object_text = "" ; int x_distance = 0 ; int total_charts = 0 ; int chart_object_width = 0 ; chart_scale=( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_SCALE ); chart_width=( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ,subwindow_number); chart_height=( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ,subwindow_number); total_charts= ObjectsTotal ( 0 ,subwindow_number, OBJ_CHART ); if (total_charts== 0 ) { if (CheckClickOnTimeframeButton(clicked_object_name)) { InitializeTimeframeButtonStates(); object_text= ObjectGetString ( 0 ,clicked_object_name, OBJPROP_TEXT ); tf=StringToTimeframe(object_text); CreateChartInSubwindow(subwindow_number, 0 , 0 ,chart_width,chart_height, "chart_object_" +object_text, _Symbol ,tf,chart_scale, property_button_states[ 0 ],property_button_states[ 1 ], property_button_states[ 2 ],property_button_states[ 3 ], property_button_states[ 4 ],object_text); ChartRedraw (); return ; } } if (total_charts> 0 ) { int pressed_buttons_count=InitializeTimeframeButtonStates(); if (pressed_buttons_count== 0 ) DeleteSubwindow(); else { ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 ,subwindow_number, OBJ_CHART ); chart_object_width=chart_width/pressed_buttons_count; for ( int i= 0 ; i<TIMEFRAME_BUTTONS; i++) { if (timeframe_button_states[i]) { object_text= ObjectGetString ( 0 ,timeframe_button_names[i], OBJPROP_TEXT ); tf=StringToTimeframe(object_text); CreateChartInSubwindow(subwindow_number,x_distance, 0 ,chart_object_width,chart_height, chart_object_names[i], _Symbol ,tf,chart_scale, property_button_states[ 0 ],property_button_states[ 1 ], property_button_states[ 2 ],property_button_states[ 3 ], property_button_states[ 4 ],object_text); x_distance+=chart_object_width; } } } } ChartRedraw (); }

I commenti dettagliati forniti nel codice sopra dovrebbero aiutarti a cogliere l'operazione della funzione. Le funzioni personalizzate che non abbiamo mai incontrato prima sono evidenziate.



La funzione InitializeTimeframeButtonStates() restituisce il numero di pulsanti dell'intervallo di tempo su cui si fa clic e inizializza la matrice di stati corrispondente. Imposta anche i colori in base allo stato del pulsante:

int InitializeTimeframeButtonStates() { int pressed_buttons_count= 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ; i<TIMEFRAME_BUTTONS; i++) { if ( ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,timeframe_button_names[i], OBJPROP_STATE )) { timeframe_button_states[i]= true ; ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,timeframe_button_names[i], OBJPROP_COLOR ,cOnButtonFont); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,timeframe_button_names[i], OBJPROP_BGCOLOR ,cOnButtonBackground); pressed_buttons_count++; } else { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,timeframe_button_names[i], OBJPROP_COLOR ,cOffButtonFont); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,timeframe_button_names[i], OBJPROP_BGCOLOR ,cOffButtonBackground); timeframe_button_states[i]= false ; } } return (pressed_buttons_count); }

La funzione DeleteSubwindow() è molto semplice: verifica l'esistenza della sottofinestra per i grafici e la elimina:

void DeleteSubwindow() { if ((subwindow_number= ChartWindowFind ( 0 ,subwindow_shortname))> 0 ) { if (! ChartIndicatorDelete ( 0 ,subwindow_number,subwindow_shortname)) Print ( "Failed to delete the " +subwindow_shortname+ " indicator!" ); } }

Ora dovremmo esaminare le proprietà degli oggetti del grafico. In altre parole, torniamo alla funzione ChartEventObjectClick() e consideriamo la funzione ToggleChartObjectProperty(). Ad esso viene passato anche il nome dell'oggetto cliccato.

bool ToggleChartObjectProperty( string clicked_object_name) { if (clicked_object_name== "property_button_date" ) { if (SetButtonColor(clicked_object_name)) ShowDate( true ); else ShowDate( false ); ChartRedraw (); return ( true ); } if (clicked_object_name== "property_button_price" ) { if (SetButtonColor(clicked_object_name)) ShowPrice( true ); else ShowPrice( false ); ChartRedraw (); return ( true ); } if (clicked_object_name== "property_button_ohlc" ) { if (SetButtonColor(clicked_object_name)) ShowOHLC( true ); else ShowOHLC( false ); ChartRedraw (); return ( true ); } if (clicked_object_name== "property_button_askbid" ) { if (SetButtonColor(clicked_object_name)) ShowAskBid( true ); else ShowAskBid( false ); ChartRedraw (); return ( true ); } if (clicked_object_name== "property_button_trade_levels" ) { if (SetButtonColor(clicked_object_name)) ShowTradeLevels( true ); else ShowTradeLevels( false ); ChartRedraw (); return ( true ); } return ( false ); }

Nel codice precedente, il nome dell'oggetto cliccato è in successione rispetto al nome dell'oggetto correlato alle proprietà del grafico. Se c'è una corrispondenza, controlliamo quindi se il pulsante è cliccato o meno nella funzione SetButtonColor() e impostiamo i colori dei pulsanti pertinenti.

bool SetButtonColor( string clicked_object_name) { if ( ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,clicked_object_name, OBJPROP_STATE )) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,clicked_object_name, OBJPROP_COLOR ,cOnButtonFont); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,clicked_object_name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR ,cOnButtonBackground); return ( true ); } if (! ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,clicked_object_name, OBJPROP_STATE )) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,clicked_object_name, OBJPROP_COLOR ,cOffButtonFont); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,clicked_object_name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR ,cOffButtonBackground); return ( false ); } return ( false ); }

La funzione SetButtonColor() restituisce lo stato del pulsante. A seconda di questo attributo, il programma informa la funzione pertinente che una determinata proprietà deve essere abilitata o disabilitata in tutti gli oggetti del grafico in SubWindow. C'è una funzione separata scritta per ogni proprietà. I codici funzione corrispondenti sono forniti di seguito:

void ShowDate( bool state) { int total_charts = 0 ; string chart_name = "" ; if ((subwindow_number= ChartWindowFind ( 0 ,subwindow_shortname))> 0 ) { total_charts= ObjectsTotal ( 0 ,subwindow_number, OBJ_CHART ); for ( int i= 0 ; i<total_charts; i++) { chart_name= ObjectName ( 0 ,i,subwindow_number, OBJ_CHART ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,chart_name, OBJPROP_DATE_SCALE ,state); } if (state) property_button_states[ 0 ]= true ; else property_button_states[ 0 ]= false ; ChartRedraw (); } } void ShowPrice( bool state) { int total_charts = 0 ; string chart_name = "" ; if ((subwindow_number= ChartWindowFind ( 0 ,subwindow_shortname))> 0 ) { total_charts= ObjectsTotal ( 0 ,subwindow_number, OBJ_CHART ); for ( int i= 0 ; i<total_charts; i++) { chart_name= ObjectName ( 0 ,i,subwindow_number, OBJ_CHART ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,chart_name, OBJPROP_PRICE_SCALE ,state); } if (state) property_button_states[ 1 ]= true ; else property_button_states[ 1 ]= false ; ChartRedraw (); } } void ShowOHLC( bool state) { int total_charts = 0 ; long subchart_id = 0 ; string chart_name = "" ; if ((subwindow_number= ChartWindowFind ( 0 ,subwindow_shortname))> 0 ) { total_charts= ObjectsTotal ( 0 ,subwindow_number, OBJ_CHART ); for ( int i= 0 ; i<total_charts; i++) { chart_name= ObjectName ( 0 ,i,subwindow_number, OBJ_CHART ); subchart_id= ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,chart_name, OBJPROP_CHART_ID ); ChartSetInteger (subchart_id, CHART_SHOW_OHLC ,state); ChartRedraw (subchart_id); } if (state) property_button_states[ 2 ]= true ; else property_button_states[ 2 ]= false ; ChartRedraw (); } } void ShowAskBid( bool state) { int total_charts = 0 ; long subchart_id = 0 ; string chart_name = "" ; if ((subwindow_number= ChartWindowFind ( 0 ,subwindow_shortname))> 0 ) { total_charts= ObjectsTotal ( 0 ,subwindow_number, OBJ_CHART ); for ( int i= 0 ; i<total_charts; i++) { chart_name= ObjectName ( 0 ,i,subwindow_number, OBJ_CHART ); subchart_id= ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,chart_name, OBJPROP_CHART_ID ); ChartSetInteger (subchart_id, CHART_SHOW_ASK_LINE ,state); ChartSetInteger (subchart_id, CHART_SHOW_BID_LINE ,state); ChartRedraw (subchart_id); } if (state) property_button_states[ 3 ]= true ; else property_button_states[ 3 ]= false ; ChartRedraw (); } } void ShowTradeLevels( bool state) { int total_charts = 0 ; long subchart_id = 0 ; string chart_name = "" ; if ((subwindow_number= ChartWindowFind ( 0 ,subwindow_shortname))> 0 ) { total_charts= ObjectsTotal ( 0 ,subwindow_number, OBJ_CHART ); for ( int i= 0 ; i<total_charts; i++) { chart_name= ObjectName ( 0 ,i,subwindow_number, OBJ_CHART ); subchart_id= ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,chart_name, OBJPROP_CHART_ID ); ChartSetInteger (subchart_id, CHART_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS ,state); ChartRedraw (subchart_id); } if (state) property_button_states[ 4 ]= true ; else property_button_states[ 4 ]= false ; ChartRedraw (); } }

Ora, tutte le funzioni sono pronte per l'interazione con il pannello. Abbiamo solo bisogno di aggiungere una stringa di codice alla funzione principale OnChartEvent():

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if (ChartEventObjectClick(id,lparam,dparam,sparam)) return ; }

Se l'indicatore viene compilato ed eseguito nel grafico in questo momento, gli oggetti del grafico verranno aggiunti alla sottofinestra quando si fa clic sui pulsanti dell'intervallo di tempo pertinente. Inoltre, se facciamo clic su uno qualsiasi dei pulsanti delle proprietà, saremo in grado di vedere le modifiche corrispondenti negli oggetti del grafico:





Fig. 5. Aggiunta degli oggetti del grafico con le proprietà specificate

Tuttavia, se la finestra o la sottofinelina del grafico viene ridimensionata, le dimensioni degli oggetti del grafico non verranno regolate di conseguenza. Quindi, è tempo di esaminare l’evento CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE.

Proprio come abbiamo creato la funzione ChartEventObjectClick() per rintracciare l'evento di "click on a graphical object", scriviamo ora la funzione ChartEventChartChange():

bool ChartEventChartChange( int id, long lparam, double dparam, string sparam) { if (id== CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE ) { if (OnSubwindowDelete()) return ( true ); GetSubwindowWidthAndHeight(); AdjustChartObjectsSizes(); ChartRedraw (); return ( true ); } return ( false ); }

Se il programma ha stabilito che le dimensioni o le proprietà del grafico principale sono state modificate, utilizziamo innanzitutto la funzione OnSubwindowDelete() per verificare se SubWindow è stato eliminato. Se non è possibile trovare la sottofinefine, il pannello viene reimpostato.

bool OnSubwindowDelete() { if ( ChartWindowFind ( 0 ,subwindow_shortname)< 1 ) { AddTimeframeButtons(); ChartRedraw (); return ( true ); } return ( false ); }

Se la sottofinestra è proprio dove dovrebbe essere, i valori di larghezza e altezza della sottofinestra vengono assegnati alle variabili globali nella funzione GetSubwindowWidthAndHeight():



void GetSubwindowWidthAndHeight() { if ((subwindow_number= ChartWindowFind ( 0 ,subwindow_shortname))> 0 ) { chart_height=( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ,subwindow_number); chart_width=( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ,subwindow_number); } }

Infine, le dimensioni degli oggetti del grafico vengono regolate nella funzione AdjustChartObjectsSizes():

void AdjustChartObjectsSizes() { int x_distance = 0 ; int total_objects = 0 ; int chart_object_width = 0 ; string object_name = "" ; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TF = WRONG_VALUE ; if ((subwindow_number= ChartWindowFind ( 0 ,subwindow_shortname))> 0 ) { total_objects= ObjectsTotal ( 0 ,subwindow_number, OBJ_CHART ); if (total_objects== 0 ) { DeleteSubwindow(); return ; } chart_object_width=chart_width/total_objects; for ( int i=total_objects- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { object_name= ObjectName ( 0 ,i,subwindow_number, OBJ_CHART ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,object_name, OBJPROP_YSIZE ,chart_height); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,object_name, OBJPROP_XSIZE ,chart_object_width); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,object_name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , 0 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,object_name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ,x_distance); x_distance+=chart_object_width; } } }

Per tenere traccia dell'evento di modifica delle dimensioni e delle proprietà del grafico principale, è necessario aggiungere la stringa seguente alla funzione OnChartEvent():

Dopo aver compilato l'indicatore e averlo collegato al grafico, sarai in grado di vedere che gli oggetti del grafico vengono regolati in base alle dimensioni della sottofinestra ogni volta che la finestra principale viene ridimensionata.

Conclusione

Terminiamo qui l’articolo. Come compito a casa, prova a implementare funzionalità come la regolazione dei simboli negli oggetti del grafico quando il simbolo nel grafico principale viene modificato. Potresti anche voler avere intervalli di tempo negli oggetti del grafico impostati in successione da quelli più bassi a quelli più alti (da sinistra a destra). Questa possibilità non è stata implementata nella versione dell'indicatore sopra descritta.

Puoi trovare un video che dimostra l'implementazione di queste funzionalità nella descrizione dell'applicazione già pronta - TF PANEL. I file del codice sorgente sono allegati all'articolo e sono disponibili per il download.