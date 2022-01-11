Manuale MQL5: Monitoraggio di più intervalli di tempo in un'unica finestra

MetaTrader 5 / Esempi
Introduzione

Quando si sceglie la direzione per l'apertura di una posizione, un grafico dei prezzi con più intervalli di tempo visualizzati contemporaneamente può essere molto utile. Il terminale client MetaTrader 5 fornisce 21 intervalli di tempo per l'analisi. È possibile sfruttare gli oggetti del grafico speciali che è possibile posizionare sul grafico esistente e impostare il simbolo, l'intervallo di tempo e alcune altre proprietà. È possibile aggiungere un numero qualsiasi di tali oggetti del grafico, tuttavia sarebbe abbastanza scomodo e dispendioso in termini di tempo se fatto manualmente. Inoltre, non tutte le proprietà del grafico possono essere impostate in modalità manuale.

In questo articolo, daremo un'occhiata più da vicino a tali oggetti grafici. A scopo illustrativo, creeremo un indicatore con controlli (pulsanti) che ci consentiranno di impostare più oggetti del grafico in una sottofinelina contemporaneamente. Inoltre, gli oggetti del grafico si adatteranno con precisione alla sottofinestra e verranno regolati automaticamente quando il grafico principale o la finestra del terminale viene ridimensionato.

Oltre ai pulsanti per l'aggiunta di oggetti del grafico, avremo anche pulsanti per abilitare/disabilitare alcune delle proprietà del grafico, incluse quelle che possono essere modificate solo a livello di codice.


Sviluppo

È possibile aggiungere manualmente un oggetto del grafico utilizzando il menu Inserisci >Oggetti->Oggetti grafici->Grafico. Ad esempio, questo è il modo in cui gli oggetti con intervalli di tempo H4 e D1 vengono visualizzati sul grafico 1 ora:

Fig. 1. Oggetti grafici

Fig. 1. oggetti del grafico

Modificando i parametri dell'oggetto, è possibile gestire solo un set limitato di proprietà:

Fig. 2. Proprietà dell'oggetto del grafico

Fig. 2. Proprieta degli oggetti dei grafici

Tuttavia, parametri come i livelli di prezzo ask e bid, il rientro dal bordo destro del grafico, i livelli di negoziazione, ecc. Possono essere visualizzati solo se opportunamente programmati.

Quindi iniziamo lo sviluppo dell'indicatore. Diciamo, lo chiamiamo ChartObjects (titolo provvisorio dell'articolo). Utilizzando la procedura guidata MQL5, creare un modello per l'indicatore in MetaEditor. Quando si seleziona gestori eventi del programma di indicatori personalizzati, optare per quelli come mostrato nella schermata seguente:

Fig. 3. Gestori eventi dell'indicatore

Fig. 3. Gestori eventi dell'indicatore

Quando viene aperto in MetaEditor, il codice sorgente del modello avrà di conseguenza il seguente aspetto:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                 ChartObjects.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                              http://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "http://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property indicator_chart_window
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- indicator buffers mapping
   
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const int begin,
                const double &price[])
  {
//---
   
//--- return value of prev_calculated for next call
   return(rates_total);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| TradeTransaction function                                        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTradeTransaction(const MqlTradeTransaction& trans,
                        const MqlTradeRequest& request,
                        const MqlTradeResult& result)
  {
//---
   
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| ChartEvent function                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnChartEvent(const int id,
                  const long &lparam,
                  const double &dparam,
                  const string &sparam)
  {
//---
   
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Fondamentalmente non avremo bisogno della funzione OnCalculate() in questa implementazione, ma è impossibile compilare l'indicatore senza di essa. Inoltre, avremo bisogno di una delle funzioni principali - OnDeinit(). Monitorerà la cancellazione del programma dal grafico. Dopo l'elaborazione primaria del modello, abbiamo il seguente codice sorgente:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                 ChartObjects.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                              http://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "http://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
//---
#property indicator_chart_window // Indicator is in the main window
#property indicator_plots 0      // Zero plotting series
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- Set the short name for the indicator
   IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,"TimeFramesPanel");
//--- Initialization completed successfully
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Indicator deinitialization                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//--- If the indicator has been deleted from the chart
   if(reason==REASON_REMOVE)
     {
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const int begin,
                const double &price[])
  {
//---

//--- return value of prev_calculated for next call
   return(rates_total);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| ChartEvent function                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnChartEvent(const int id,
                  const long &lparam,
                  const double &dparam,
                  const string &sparam)
  {
//---

  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Ora, dobbiamo creare un indicatore che verrà utilizzato come archiviazione (sottofinea) per gli oggetti del grafico. Sarà fondamentalmente un indicatore fittizio. Lo chiamiamo SubWindow. Il suo codice è fornito di seguito:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                    SubWindow.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                              http://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "http://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
//---
#property indicator_chart_window // Indicator is in the subwindow
#property indicator_plots 0      // Zero plotting series
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- Set the short name for the indicator
   IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,"SubWindow");
//--- Initialization completed successfully
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const int begin,
                const double &price[])
  {
//---
   
//--- return value of prev_calculated for next call
   return(rates_total);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

L'indicatore SubWindow.ex5 verrà archiviato come risorsa all'interno di ChartObjects.ex5 dopo la compilazione. Quindi lo sviluppatore del programma alla fine sarà in grado di fornire all'utente finale un solo file invece di due.

Come già descritto nel precedente articolo intitolato "MQL5 Cookbook: Notifiche sonore per MetaTrader 5 Trade Events", i file di risorse possono essere inclusi in un programma utilizzando la direttiva #resource. All'inizio del nostro programma ChartObjects, dobbiamo aggiungere la seguente stringa di codice:

//--- Include indicator resource
#resource "\\Indicators\\SubWindow.ex5"

Quindi, utilizzando la direttiva #define, impostiamo le dimensioni delle matrici che verranno attribuite ai controlli:

//--- Number of time frame buttons
#define TIMEFRAME_BUTTONS 21
//--- Number of buttons for chart object properties
#define PROPERTY_BUTTONS 5

E, come al solito, dichiariamo le variabili globali all'inizio del programma:

//--- Location of the SubWindow indicator in the resource
string subwindow_path         ="::Indicators\\SubWindow.ex5";
int    subwindow_number       =-1;               // Subwindow number
int    subwindow_handle       =INVALID_HANDLE;   // SubWindow indicator handle
string subwindow_shortname    ="SubWindow";      // Short name of the indicator
//---
int    chart_width            =0;                // Chart width
int    chart_height           =0;                // Chart height
int    chart_scale            =0;                // Chart scale
//---
color  cOffButtonFont         =clrWhite;         // Unclicked button text color
color  cOffButtonBackground   =clrDarkSlateGray; // Unclicked button background color
color  cOffButtonBorder       =clrLightGray;     // Unclicked button border color
//---
color  cOnButtonFont          =clrGold;          // Clicked button text color
color  cOnButtonBackground    =C'28,47,47';      // Clicked button background color
color  cOnButtonBorder        =clrLightGray;     // Clicked button border color

Questo è seguito dalla dichiarazione delle matrici per i pulsanti dell'intervallo di tempo:

//--- Array of object names for time frame buttons
string timeframe_button_names[TIMEFRAME_BUTTONS]=
  {
   "button_M1","button_M2","button_M3","button_M4","button_M5","button_M6","button_M10",
   "button_M12","button_M15","button_M20","button_M30","button_H1","button_H2","button_H3",
   "button_H4","button_H6","button_H8","button_H12","button_D1","button_W1","button_MN"
  };
//--- Array of text displayed on time frame buttons
string timeframe_button_texts[TIMEFRAME_BUTTONS]=
  {
   "M1","M2","M3","M4","M5","M6","M10",
   "M12","M15","M20","M30","H1","H2","H3",
   "H4","H6","H8","H12","D1","W1","MN"
  };
//--- Array of time frame button states
bool timeframe_button_states[TIMEFRAME_BUTTONS]={false};

Matrici di pulsanti per controllare le proprietà dell'oggetto del grafico:

//--- Array of object names for buttons of chart properties
string property_button_names[PROPERTY_BUTTONS]=
  {
   "property_button_date","property_button_price",
   "property_button_ohlc","property_button_askbid",
   "property_button_trade_levels"
  };
//--- Array of text displayed on buttons of chart properties
string property_button_texts[PROPERTY_BUTTONS]=
  {
   "Date","Price","OHLC","Ask / Bid","Trade Levels"
  };
//--- Array of states for buttons of chart properties
bool property_button_states[PROPERTY_BUTTONS]={false};

//--- Array of sizes for buttons of chart properties
int property_button_widths[PROPERTY_BUTTONS]=
  {
   66,68,66,100,101
  };

E infine abbiamo una serie di nomi di oggetti del grafico:

//--- Array of chart object names
string chart_object_names[TIMEFRAME_BUTTONS]=
  {
   "chart_object_m1","chart_object_m2","chart_object_m3","chart_object_m4","chart_object_m5","chart_object_m6","chart_object_m10",
   "chart_object_m12","chart_object_m15","chart_object_m20","chart_object_m30","chart_object_h1","chart_object_h2","chart_object_h3",
   "chart_object_h4","chart_object_h6","chart_object_h8","chart_object_h12","chart_object_d1","chart_object_w1","chart_object_mn"
  };

Prima di procedere alle funzioni che hanno a che fare con l'interazione con oggetti grafici, scriviamo prima le funzioni che creano tali oggetti nel grafico. Nel nostro programma, avremo bisogno di due tipi di oggetti grafici: OBJ_BUTTON e OBJ_CHART.

I pulsanti verranno creati dalla funzione CreateButton():

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Creating the Button object                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CreateButton(long              chart_id,         // chart id
                  int               window_number,    // window number
                  string            name,             // object name
                  string            text,             // displayed name
                  ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT anchor,           // anchor point
                  ENUM_BASE_CORNER  corner,           // chart corner
                  string            font_name,        // font
                  int               font_size,        // font size
                  color             font_color,       // font color
                  color             background_color, // background color
                  color             border_color,     // border color
                  int               x_size,           // width
                  int               y_size,           // height
                  int               x_distance,       // X-coordinate
                  int               y_distance,       // Y-coordinate
                  long              z_order)          // Z-order
  {
//--- If the object has been created successfully
   if(ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_BUTTON,window_number,0,0))
     {
      // set its properties
      ObjectSetString(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_TEXT,text);                  // setting name
      ObjectSetString(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_FONT,font_name);             // setting font
      ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,font_color);          // setting font color
      ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,background_color);  // setting background color
      ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR,border_color); // setting border color
      ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_ANCHOR,anchor);             // setting anchor point
      ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_CORNER,corner);             // setting chart corner
      ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_FONTSIZE,font_size);        // setting font size
      ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_XSIZE,x_size);              // setting width
      ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_YSIZE,y_size);              // setting height
      ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x_distance);      // setting X-coordinate
      ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y_distance);      // setting Y-coordinate
      ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,false);          // object is not available for selection
      ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_STATE,false);               // button state (clicked/unclicked)
      ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_ZORDER,z_order);            // Z-order for getting the click event
      ObjectSetString(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_TOOLTIP,"\n");               // no tooltip
     }
  }

Di conseguenza, la creazione di un grafico in una sottofinefine verrà eseguita dalla funzione CreateChartInSubwindow():

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Creating a chart object in a subwindow                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CreateChartInSubwindow(int             window_number,  // subwindow number
                            int             x_distance,     // X-coordinate
                            int             y_distance,     // Y-coordinate
                            int             x_size,         // width
                            int             y_size,         // height
                            string          name,           // object name
                            string          symbol,         // symbol
                            ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe,      // time frame
                            int             subchart_scale, // bar scale
                            bool            show_dates,     // show date scale
                            bool            show_prices,    // show price scale
                            bool            show_ohlc,      // show OHLC prices
                            bool            show_ask_bid,   // show ask/bid levels
                            bool            show_levels,    // show trade levels
                            string          tooltip)        // tooltip
  {
//--- If the object has been created successfully
   if(ObjectCreate(0,name,OBJ_CHART,window_number,0,0))
     {
      //--- Set the properties of the chart object
      ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_CORNER,CORNER_LEFT_UPPER);   // chart corner
      ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x_distance);       // X-coordinate
      ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y_distance);       // Y-coordinate
      ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_XSIZE,x_size);               // width
      ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_YSIZE,y_size);               // height
      ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_CHART_SCALE,subchart_scale); // bar scale
      ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_DATE_SCALE,show_dates);      // date scale
      ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_PRICE_SCALE,show_prices);    // price scale
      ObjectSetString(0,name,OBJPROP_SYMBOL,symbol);               // symbol
      ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_PERIOD,timeframe);           // time frame
      ObjectSetString(0,name,OBJPROP_TOOLTIP,tooltip);             // tooltip
      ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_BACK,false);                 // object in the foreground
      ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,false);           // object is not available for selection
      ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clrWhite);             // white color
      //--- Get the chart object identifier
      long subchart_id=ObjectGetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_CHART_ID);
      //--- Set the special properties of the chart object
      ChartSetInteger(subchart_id,CHART_SHOW_OHLC,show_ohlc);           // OHLC
      ChartSetInteger(subchart_id,CHART_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS,show_levels); // trade levels
      ChartSetInteger(subchart_id,CHART_SHOW_BID_LINE,show_ask_bid);    // bid level
      ChartSetInteger(subchart_id,CHART_SHOW_ASK_LINE,show_ask_bid);    // ask level
      ChartSetInteger(subchart_id,CHART_COLOR_LAST,clrLimeGreen);       // color of the level of the last executed deal 
      ChartSetInteger(subchart_id,CHART_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL,clrRed);       // color of Stop order levels  
      //--- Refresh the chart object
      ChartRedraw(subchart_id);
     }
  }

Nel codice precedente, abbiamo prima impostato le proprietà standard del grafico per un oggetto del grafico. Dopo aver ottenuto l'identificatore dell'oggetto del grafico, vengono impostate le proprietà speciali. È inoltre importante aggiornare l'oggetto del grafico utilizzando la funzione ChartRedraw(), con l'identificatore dell'oggetto del grafico che gli viene passato.

Dividiamo l'impostazione dei controlli tra due funzioni: AddTimeframeButtons() e AddPropertyButtons(): 

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Adding time frame buttons                                        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void AddTimeframeButtons()
  {
   int x_dist =1;   // Indent from the left side of the chart
   int y_dist =125; // Indent from the bottom of the chart
   int x_size =28;  // Button width
   int y_size =20;  // Button height
//---
   for(int i=0; i<TIMEFRAME_BUTTONS; i++)
     {
      //--- If 7 buttons have already been added to the same row, set the coordinates for the next row
      if(i%7==0)
        {
         x_dist=1;
         y_dist-=21;
        }
      //--- Add a time frame button
      CreateButton(0,0,timeframe_button_names[i],timeframe_button_texts[i],
                   ANCHOR_LEFT_LOWER,CORNER_LEFT_LOWER,"Arial",8,
                   cOffButtonFont,cOffButtonBackground,cOffButtonBorder,
                   x_size,y_size,x_dist,y_dist,3);
      //--- Set the X-coordinate for the next button
      x_dist+=x_size+1;
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Adding buttons of chart properties                               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void AddPropertyButtons()
  {
   int x_dist =1;  // Indent from the left side of the chart
   int y_dist =41; // Indent from the bottom of the chart
   int x_size =66; // Button width
   int y_size =20; // Button height
//---
   for(int i=0; i<PROPERTY_BUTTONS; i++)
     {
      //--- If the first three buttons have already been added, set the coordinates for the next row
      if(i==3)
        {
         x_dist=1;
         y_dist-=21;
        }
      //--- Add a button
      CreateButton(0,0,property_button_names[i],property_button_texts[i],
                   ANCHOR_LEFT_LOWER,CORNER_LEFT_LOWER,"Arial",8,
                   cOffButtonFont,cOffButtonBackground,cOffButtonBorder,
                   property_button_widths[i],y_size,x_dist,y_dist,3);
      //--- Set the X-coordinate for the next button
      x_dist+=property_button_widths[i]+1;
     }
  }

Quando si elimina l'indicatore dal grafico, dovremmo anche eliminare gli oggetti creati dal programma. A tale scopo, avremo bisogno delle seguenti funzioni ausiliarie:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Deleting the panel with time frame buttons                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void DeleteTimeframeButtons()
  {
   for(int i=0; i<TIMEFRAME_BUTTONS; i++)
      DeleteObjectByName(timeframe_button_names[i]);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Deleting the panel with buttons of chart properties              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void DeletePropertyButtons()
  {
   for(int i=0; i<PROPERTY_BUTTONS; i++)
      DeleteObjectByName(property_button_names[i]);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Deleting objects by name                                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void DeleteObjectByName(string object_name)
  {
//--- If such object exists
   if(ObjectFind(ChartID(),object_name)>=0)
     {
      //--- Delete it or print the relevant error message
      if(!ObjectDelete(ChartID(),object_name))
         Print("Error ("+IntegerToString(GetLastError())+") when deleting the object!");
     }
  }

Ora, per garantire che il pannello sia impostato sul grafico durante il caricamento dell'indicatore e che tutti gli oggetti del pannello vengano eliminati quando si elimina l'indicatore dal grafico, è necessario aggiungere le seguenti stringhe di codice alle funzioni del gestore OnInit() e OnDeinit():

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- Add the panel with time frame buttons to the chart
   AddTimeframeButtons();
//--- Add the panel with buttons of chart properties to the chart
   AddPropertyButtons();
//--- Redraw the chart
   ChartRedraw();
//--- Initialization completed successfully
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Indicator deinitialization                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//--- If the indicator has been deleted from the chart
   if(reason==REASON_REMOVE)
     {
      //--- Delete buttons
      DeleteTimeframeButtons();
      DeletePropertyButtons();
      //--- Redraw the chart
      ChartRedraw();
     }
  }

Se compilassimo l'indicatore ora e lo attaccassimo al grafico, vedremmo il pannello come mostrato nello screenshot qui sotto:

Fig. 4. Il pannello con i pulsanti

Fig. 4. Il pannello con i pulsanti

Ora tutto è pronto per iniziare a creare funzioni per l'interazione tra l'utente e il pannello. Sostanzialmente tutti saranno chiamati dalla funzione principale OnChartEvent(). In questo articolo, considereremo due eventi che verranno gestiti in questa funzione:

  • CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK - evento del clic su un oggetto del grafico.
  • CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE - evento di ridimensionamento del grafico o di modifica delle proprietà del grafico utilizzando la finestra di dialogo delle proprietà.

Iniziamo con l'evento CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK. La funzione ChartEventObjectClick() che stiamo per scrivere otterrà tutti gli argomenti dalla funzione OnChartEvent() (per altri eventi creeremo funzioni simili):

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Event of the click on a graphical object                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool ChartEventObjectClick(int id,
                           long lparam,
                           double dparam,
                           string sparam)
  {
//--- Click on a graphical object
   if(id==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK)
     {
      //--- If a time frame button has been clicked, set/delete 'SubWindow' and a chart object
      if(ToggleSubwindowAndChartObject(sparam))
         return(true);
      //--- If a button of chart properties has been clicked, set/delete the property in chart objects
      if(ToggleChartObjectProperty(sparam))
         return(true);
     }
//---
   return(false);
  }

Il codice della funzione ChartEventObjectClick() è semplice. L'evento clic del pulsante del pannello viene determinato utilizzando l'identificatore. Quindi la logica di implementazione è divisa in due direzioni: la gestione dell'evento di clic sui pulsanti dell'intervallo di tempo o l'evento del clic sui pulsanti delle proprietà del grafico. Il parametro della stringa sparam contenente il nome dell'oggetto su cui si fa clic con il pulsante sinistro del mouse viene passato alle funzioni ToggleSubwindowAndChartObject() e ToggleChartObjectProperty() corrispondenti.

Diamo un'occhiata al codice sorgente di queste funzioni. Inizieremo con ToggleSubwindowAndChartObject():

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Setting/deleting SubWindow and a chart object                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool ToggleSubwindowAndChartObject(string clicked_object_name)
  {
//--- Make sure that the click was on the time frame button object
   if(CheckClickOnTimeframeButton(clicked_object_name))
     {
      //--- Check if the SubWindow exists
      subwindow_number=ChartWindowFind(0,subwindow_shortname);
      //--- If the SubWindow does not exist, set it
      if(subwindow_number<0)
        {
         //--- If the SubWindow is set
         if(AddSubwindow())
           {
            //--- Add chart objects to it
            AddChartObjectsToSubwindow(clicked_object_name);
            return(true);
           }
        }
      //--- If the SubWindow exists
      if(subwindow_number>0)
        {
         //--- Add chart objects to it
         AddChartObjectsToSubwindow(clicked_object_name);
         return(true);
        }
     }
//---
   return(false);
  }

Dovresti essere in grado di comprendere facilmente la logica di implementazione utilizzando i commenti forniti nel codice precedente. Le stringhe evidenziate presentano alcune funzioni personalizzate il cui codice può essere trovato più sotto.

La funzione CheckClickOnTimeframeButton() restituisce true se il pulsante selezionato è associato al pannello degli intervalli di tempo:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Checking if a time frame button has been clicked                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CheckClickOnTimeframeButton(string clicked_object_name)
  {
//--- Iterate over all time frame buttons and check the names 
   for(int i=0; i<TIMEFRAME_BUTTONS; i++)
     {
      //--- Report the match
      if(clicked_object_name==timeframe_button_names[i])
         return(true);
     }
//---
   return(false);
  }

Se il clic su un pulsante dell'intervallo di tempo è stato confermato, controlliamo se SubWindow è attualmente aggiunto al grafico principale. In caso contrario, viene impostato utilizzando la funzione AddSubwindow():

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Adding a subwindow for chart objects                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool AddSubwindow()
  {
//--- Get the "SubWindow" indicator handle
   subwindow_handle=iCustom(_Symbol,_Period,subwindow_path);
//--- If the handle has been obtained
   if(subwindow_handle!=INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      //--- Determine the number of windows in the chart for the subwindow number
      subwindow_number=(int)ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_WINDOWS_TOTAL);
      //--- Add the SubWindow to the chart
      if(!ChartIndicatorAdd(0,subwindow_number,subwindow_handle))
         Print("Failed to add the SUBWINDOW indicator ! ");
      //--- The subwindow exists
      else
         return(true);
     }
//--- There is no subwindow
   return(false);
  }

Aggiungiamo quindi oggetti del grafico alla sottofinefine creata utilizzando la funzione AddChartObjectsToSubwindow():

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Adding chart objects to the subwindow                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void AddChartObjectsToSubwindow(string clicked_object_name)
  {
   ENUM_TIMEFRAMES tf                 =WRONG_VALUE; // Time frame
   string          object_name        ="";          // Object name
   string          object_text        ="";          // Object text
   int             x_distance         =0;           // X-coordinate
   int             total_charts       =0;           // Total chart objects
   int             chart_object_width =0;           // Chart object width
//--- Get the bar scale and SubWindow height/width
   chart_scale=(int)ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_SCALE);
   chart_width=(int)ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS,subwindow_number);
   chart_height=(int)ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS,subwindow_number);
//--- Get the number of chart objects in the SUBWINDOW
   total_charts=ObjectsTotal(0,subwindow_number,OBJ_CHART);
//--- If there are no chart objects
   if(total_charts==0)
     {
      //--- Check if a time frame button has been clicked
      if(CheckClickOnTimeframeButton(clicked_object_name))
        {
         //--- Initialize the array of time frame buttons
         InitializeTimeframeButtonStates();
         //--- Get the time frame button text for the chart object tooltip
         object_text=ObjectGetString(0,clicked_object_name,OBJPROP_TEXT);
         //--- Get the time frame for the chart object
         tf=StringToTimeframe(object_text);
         //--- Set the chart object
         CreateChartInSubwindow(subwindow_number,0,0,chart_width,chart_height,
                                "chart_object_"+object_text,_Symbol,tf,chart_scale,
                                property_button_states[0],property_button_states[1],
                                property_button_states[2],property_button_states[3],
                                property_button_states[4],object_text);
         //--- Refresh the chart and exit
         ChartRedraw();
         return;
        }
     }
//--- If chart objects already exist in the SubWindow
   if(total_charts>0)
     {
      //--- Get the number of clicked time frame buttons and initialize the array of states
      int pressed_buttons_count=InitializeTimeframeButtonStates();
      //--- If there are no clicked buttons, delete the SubWindow
      if(pressed_buttons_count==0)
         DeleteSubwindow();
      //--- If the clicked buttons exist
      else
        {
         //--- Delete all chart objects from the subwindow
         ObjectsDeleteAll(0,subwindow_number,OBJ_CHART);
         //--- Get the width for chart objects
         chart_object_width=chart_width/pressed_buttons_count;
         //--- Iterate over all buttons in a loop
         for(int i=0; i<TIMEFRAME_BUTTONS; i++)
           {
            //--- If the button is clicked
            if(timeframe_button_states[i])
              {
               //--- Get the time frame button text for the chart object tooltip
               object_text=ObjectGetString(0,timeframe_button_names[i],OBJPROP_TEXT);
               //--- Get the time frame for the chart object
               tf=StringToTimeframe(object_text);
               //--- Set the chart object
               CreateChartInSubwindow(subwindow_number,x_distance,0,chart_object_width,chart_height,
                                      chart_object_names[i],_Symbol,tf,chart_scale,
                                      property_button_states[0],property_button_states[1],
                                      property_button_states[2],property_button_states[3],
                                      property_button_states[4],object_text);
               //--- Determine the X-coordinate for the next chart object
               x_distance+=chart_object_width;
              }
           }
        }
     }
//--- Refresh the chart
   ChartRedraw();
  }

I commenti dettagliati forniti nel codice sopra dovrebbero aiutarti a cogliere l'operazione della funzione. Le funzioni personalizzate che non abbiamo mai incontrato prima sono evidenziate.

La funzione InitializeTimeframeButtonStates() restituisce il numero di pulsanti dell'intervallo di tempo su cui si fa clic e inizializza la matrice di stati corrispondente. Imposta anche i colori in base allo stato del pulsante:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Initializing array of time frame button states and               |
//| returning the number of clicked buttons                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int InitializeTimeframeButtonStates()
  {
//--- Counter of the clicked time frame buttons
   int pressed_buttons_count=0;
//--- Iterate over all time frame buttons and count the clicked ones
   for(int i=0; i<TIMEFRAME_BUTTONS; i++)
     {
      //--- If the button is clicked
      if(ObjectGetInteger(0,timeframe_button_names[i],OBJPROP_STATE))
        {
         //--- Indicate it in the current index of the array
         timeframe_button_states[i]=true;
         //--- Set clicked button colors
         ObjectSetInteger(0,timeframe_button_names[i],OBJPROP_COLOR,cOnButtonFont);
         ObjectSetInteger(0,timeframe_button_names[i],OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,cOnButtonBackground);
         //--- Increase the counter by one
         pressed_buttons_count++;
        }
      else
        {
         //--- Set unclicked button colors
         ObjectSetInteger(0,timeframe_button_names[i],OBJPROP_COLOR,cOffButtonFont);
         ObjectSetInteger(0,timeframe_button_names[i],OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,cOffButtonBackground);
         //--- Indicate that the button is unclicked
         timeframe_button_states[i]=false;
        }
     }
//--- Return the number of clicked buttons
   return(pressed_buttons_count);
  }

La funzione DeleteSubwindow() è molto semplice: verifica l'esistenza della sottofinestra per i grafici e la elimina:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Deleting subwindow for chart objects                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void DeleteSubwindow()
  {
//--- If the SubWindow exists
   if((subwindow_number=ChartWindowFind(0,subwindow_shortname))>0)
     {
      //--- Delete it
      if(!ChartIndicatorDelete(0,subwindow_number,subwindow_shortname))
         Print("Failed to delete the "+subwindow_shortname+" indicator!");
     }
  }

Ora dovremmo esaminare le proprietà degli oggetti del grafico. In altre parole, torniamo alla funzione ChartEventObjectClick() e consideriamo la funzione ToggleChartObjectProperty(). Ad esso viene passato anche il nome dell'oggetto cliccato.

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Setting/deleting chart object property                           |
//| depending on the clicked button state                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool ToggleChartObjectProperty(string clicked_object_name)
  {

//--- If the "Date" button is clicked
   if(clicked_object_name=="property_button_date")
     {
      //--- If the button is clicked
      if(SetButtonColor(clicked_object_name))
         ShowDate(true);
      //--- If the button is unclicked
      else
         ShowDate(false);
      //--- Refresh the chart and exit
      ChartRedraw();
      return(true);
     }
//--- If the "Price" button is clicked
   if(clicked_object_name=="property_button_price")
     {
      //--- If the button is clicked
      if(SetButtonColor(clicked_object_name))
         ShowPrice(true);
      //--- If the button is unclicked
      else
         ShowPrice(false);
      //--- Refresh the chart and exit
      ChartRedraw();
      return(true);
     }
//--- If the "OHLC" button is clicked
   if(clicked_object_name=="property_button_ohlc")
     {
      //--- If the button is clicked
      if(SetButtonColor(clicked_object_name))
         ShowOHLC(true);
      //--- If the button is unclicked
      else
         ShowOHLC(false);
      //--- Refresh the chart and exit
      ChartRedraw();
      return(true);
     }
//--- If the "Ask/Bid" button is clicked
   if(clicked_object_name=="property_button_askbid")
     {
      //--- If the button is clicked
      if(SetButtonColor(clicked_object_name))
         ShowAskBid(true);
      //--- If the button is unclicked
      else
         ShowAskBid(false);
      //--- Refresh the chart and exit
      ChartRedraw();
      return(true);
     }
//--- If the "Trade Levels" button is clicked
   if(clicked_object_name=="property_button_trade_levels")
     {
      //--- If the button is clicked
      if(SetButtonColor(clicked_object_name))
         ShowTradeLevels(true);
      //--- If the button is unclicked
      else
         ShowTradeLevels(false);
      //--- Refresh the chart and exit
      ChartRedraw();
      return(true);
     }
//--- No matches
   return(false);
  }

Nel codice precedente, il nome dell'oggetto cliccato è in successione rispetto al nome dell'oggetto correlato alle proprietà del grafico. Se c'è una corrispondenza, controlliamo quindi se il pulsante è cliccato o meno nella funzione SetButtonColor() e impostiamo i colori dei pulsanti pertinenti.

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Setting color of button elements depending on the state          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool SetButtonColor(string clicked_object_name)
  {
//--- If the button is clicked
   if(ObjectGetInteger(0,clicked_object_name,OBJPROP_STATE))
     {
      //--- Set clicked button colors
      ObjectSetInteger(0,clicked_object_name,OBJPROP_COLOR,cOnButtonFont);
      ObjectSetInteger(0,clicked_object_name,OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,cOnButtonBackground);
      return(true);
     }
//--- If the button is unclicked
   if(!ObjectGetInteger(0,clicked_object_name,OBJPROP_STATE))
     {
      //--- Set unclicked button colors
      ObjectSetInteger(0,clicked_object_name,OBJPROP_COLOR,cOffButtonFont);
      ObjectSetInteger(0,clicked_object_name,OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,cOffButtonBackground);
      return(false);
     }
//---
   return(false);
  }

La funzione SetButtonColor() restituisce lo stato del pulsante. A seconda di questo attributo, il programma informa la funzione pertinente che una determinata proprietà deve essere abilitata o disabilitata in tutti gli oggetti del grafico in SubWindow. C'è una funzione separata scritta per ogni proprietà. I codici funzione corrispondenti sono forniti di seguito:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Enabling/disabling dates for all chart objects                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void ShowDate(bool state)
  {
   int    total_charts =0;  // Number of objects
   string chart_name  =""; // Chart object name
//--- Check if the SubWindow exists
//    If it exists, then
   if((subwindow_number=ChartWindowFind(0,subwindow_shortname))>0)
     {
      //--- Get the number of chart objects
      total_charts=ObjectsTotal(0,subwindow_number,OBJ_CHART);
      //--- Iterate over all chart objects in a loop
      for(int i=0; i<total_charts; i++)
        {
         //--- Get the chart object name
         chart_name=ObjectName(0,i,subwindow_number,OBJ_CHART);
         //--- Set the property
         ObjectSetInteger(0,chart_name,OBJPROP_DATE_SCALE,state);
        }
      //--- Set the button state to the relevant index
      if(state)
         property_button_states[0]=true;
      else
         property_button_states[0]=false;
      //--- Refresh the chart
      ChartRedraw();
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Enabling/disabling prices for all chart objects                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void ShowPrice(bool state)
  {
   int    total_charts =0;  // Number of objects
   string chart_name  =""; // Chart object name
//--- Check if the SubWindow exists
//    If it exists, then
   if((subwindow_number=ChartWindowFind(0,subwindow_shortname))>0)
     {
      //--- Get the number of chart objects
      total_charts=ObjectsTotal(0,subwindow_number,OBJ_CHART);
      //--- Iterate over all chart objects in a loop
      for(int i=0; i<total_charts; i++)
        {
         //--- Get the chart object name
         chart_name=ObjectName(0,i,subwindow_number,OBJ_CHART);
         //--- Set the property
         ObjectSetInteger(0,chart_name,OBJPROP_PRICE_SCALE,state);
        }
      //--- Set the button state to the relevant index
      if(state)
         property_button_states[1]=true;
      else
         property_button_states[1]=false;
      //--- Refresh the chart
      ChartRedraw();
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Enabling/disabling OHLC for all chart objects                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void ShowOHLC(bool state)
  {
   int    total_charts =0;  // Number of objects
   long   subchart_id =0;  // Chart object identifier
   string chart_name  =""; // Chart object name
//--- Check if the SubWindow exists
//    If it exists, then
   if((subwindow_number=ChartWindowFind(0,subwindow_shortname))>0)
     {
      //--- Get the number of chart objects
      total_charts=ObjectsTotal(0,subwindow_number,OBJ_CHART);
      //--- Iterate over all chart objects in a loop
      for(int i=0; i<total_charts; i++)
        {
         //--- Get the chart object name
         chart_name=ObjectName(0,i,subwindow_number,OBJ_CHART);
         //--- Get the chart object identifier
         subchart_id=ObjectGetInteger(0,chart_name,OBJPROP_CHART_ID);
         //--- Set the property
         ChartSetInteger(subchart_id,CHART_SHOW_OHLC,state);
         //--- Refresh the chart object
         ChartRedraw(subchart_id);
        }
      //--- Set the button state to the relevant index
      if(state)
         property_button_states[2]=true;
      else
         property_button_states[2]=false;
      //--- Refresh the chart
      ChartRedraw();
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Enabling/disabling Ask/Bid levels for all chart objects          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void ShowAskBid(bool state)
  {
   int    total_charts =0;  // Number of objects
   long   subchart_id =0;  // Chart object identifier
   string chart_name  =""; // Chart object name
//--- Check if the SubWindow exists
//    If it exists, then
   if((subwindow_number=ChartWindowFind(0,subwindow_shortname))>0)
     {
      //--- Get the number of chart objects
      total_charts=ObjectsTotal(0,subwindow_number,OBJ_CHART);
      //--- Iterate over all chart objects in a loop
      for(int i=0; i<total_charts; i++)
        {
         //--- Get the chart object name
         chart_name=ObjectName(0,i,subwindow_number,OBJ_CHART);
         //--- Get the chart object identifier
         subchart_id=ObjectGetInteger(0,chart_name,OBJPROP_CHART_ID);
         //--- Set the properties
         ChartSetInteger(subchart_id,CHART_SHOW_ASK_LINE,state);
         ChartSetInteger(subchart_id,CHART_SHOW_BID_LINE,state);
         //--- Refresh the chart object
         ChartRedraw(subchart_id);
        }
      //--- Set the button state to the relevant index
      if(state)
         property_button_states[3]=true;
      else
         property_button_states[3]=false;
      //--- Refresh the chart
      ChartRedraw();
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Enabling/disabling trade levels for all chart objects            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void ShowTradeLevels(bool state)
  {
   int    total_charts =0;  // Number of objects
   long   subchart_id =0;  // Chart object identifier
   string chart_name  =""; // Chart object name
//--- Check if the SubWindow exists
//    If it exists, then
   if((subwindow_number=ChartWindowFind(0,subwindow_shortname))>0)
     {
      //--- Get the number of chart objects
      total_charts=ObjectsTotal(0,subwindow_number,OBJ_CHART);
      //--- Iterate over all chart objects in a loop
      for(int i=0; i<total_charts; i++)
        {
         //--- Get the chart object name
         chart_name=ObjectName(0,i,subwindow_number,OBJ_CHART);
         //--- Get the chart object identifier
         subchart_id=ObjectGetInteger(0,chart_name,OBJPROP_CHART_ID);
         //--- Set the property
         ChartSetInteger(subchart_id,CHART_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS,state);
         //--- Refresh the chart object
         ChartRedraw(subchart_id);
        }
      //--- Set the button state to the relevant index
      if(state)
         property_button_states[4]=true;
      else
         property_button_states[4]=false;
      //--- Refresh the chart
      ChartRedraw();
     }
  }

Ora, tutte le funzioni sono pronte per l'interazione con il pannello. Abbiamo solo bisogno di aggiungere una stringa di codice alla funzione principale OnChartEvent():

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| ChartEvent function                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnChartEvent(const int id,
                  const long &lparam,
                  const double &dparam,
                  const string &sparam)
  {
//--- The CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK event
   if(ChartEventObjectClick(id,lparam,dparam,sparam))
      return;

  }

Se l'indicatore viene compilato ed eseguito nel grafico in questo momento, gli oggetti del grafico verranno aggiunti alla sottofinestra quando si fa clic sui pulsanti dell'intervallo di tempo pertinente. Inoltre, se facciamo clic su uno qualsiasi dei pulsanti delle proprietà, saremo in grado di vedere le modifiche corrispondenti negli oggetti del grafico:

Fig. 5. Aggiunta degli oggetti del grafico con le proprietà specificate

Fig. 5. Aggiunta degli oggetti del grafico con le proprietà specificate

Tuttavia, se la finestra o la sottofinelina del grafico viene ridimensionata, le dimensioni degli oggetti del grafico non verranno regolate di conseguenza. Quindi, è tempo di esaminare l’evento CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE.

Proprio come abbiamo creato la funzione ChartEventObjectClick() per rintracciare l'evento di "click on a graphical object", scriviamo ora la funzione ChartEventChartChange():

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Event of modifying the chart properties                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool ChartEventChartChange(int id,
                           long lparam,
                           double dparam,
                           string sparam)
  {
//--- Chart has been resized or the chart properties have been modified
   if(id==CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE)
     {
      //--- If the SubWindow has been deleted (or does not exist), while the time frame buttons are clicked, 
      //    release all the buttons (reset)
      if(OnSubwindowDelete())
         return(true);
      //--- Save the height and width values of the main chart and SubWindow, if it exists
      GetSubwindowWidthAndHeight();
      //--- Adjust the sizes of chart objects
      AdjustChartObjectsSizes();
      //--- Refresh the chart and exit
      ChartRedraw();
      return(true);
     }
//---
   return(false);
  }

Se il programma ha stabilito che le dimensioni o le proprietà del grafico principale sono state modificate, utilizziamo innanzitutto la funzione OnSubwindowDelete() per verificare se SubWindow è stato eliminato. Se non è possibile trovare la sottofinefine, il pannello viene reimpostato.

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Response to Subwindow deletion                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool OnSubwindowDelete()
  {
//--- if there is no SubWindow
   if(ChartWindowFind(0,subwindow_shortname)<1)
     {
      //--- Reset the panel with time frame buttons
      AddTimeframeButtons();
      ChartRedraw();
      return(true);
     }
//--- SubWindow exists
   return(false);
  }

Se la sottofinestra è proprio dove dovrebbe essere, i valori di larghezza e altezza della sottofinestra vengono assegnati alle variabili globali nella funzione GetSubwindowWidthAndHeight(): 

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Saving the SubWindow height and width values                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void GetSubwindowWidthAndHeight()
  {
//--- Check if there is a subwindow named SubWindow
   if((subwindow_number=ChartWindowFind(0,subwindow_shortname))>0)
     {
      // Get the subwindow height and width
      chart_height=(int)ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS,subwindow_number);
      chart_width=(int)ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS,subwindow_number);
     }
  }

Infine, le dimensioni degli oggetti del grafico vengono regolate nella funzione AdjustChartObjectsSizes():

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Adjusting width of chart objects when modifying the window width |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void AdjustChartObjectsSizes()
  {
   int             x_distance         =0;           // X-coordinate
   int             total_objects      =0;           // Number of chart objects
   int             chart_object_width =0;           // Chart object width
   string          object_name        ="";          // Object name
   ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TF                 =WRONG_VALUE; // Time frame
//--- Get the SubWindow number
   if((subwindow_number=ChartWindowFind(0,subwindow_shortname))>0)
     {
      //--- Get the total number of chart objects
      total_objects=ObjectsTotal(0,subwindow_number,OBJ_CHART);
      //--- If there are no objects, delete the subwindow and exit
      if(total_objects==0)
        {
         DeleteSubwindow();
         return;
        }
      //--- Get the width for chart objects
      chart_object_width=chart_width/total_objects;
      //--- Iterate over all chart objects in a loop
      for(int i=total_objects-1; i>=0; i--)
        {
         //--- Get the name
         object_name=ObjectName(0,i,subwindow_number,OBJ_CHART);
         //--- Set the chart object width and height
         ObjectSetInteger(0,object_name,OBJPROP_YSIZE,chart_height);
         ObjectSetInteger(0,object_name,OBJPROP_XSIZE,chart_object_width);
         //--- Set the chart object position
         ObjectSetInteger(0,object_name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,0);
         ObjectSetInteger(0,object_name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x_distance);
         //--- Set the new X-coordinate for the next chart object
         x_distance+=chart_object_width;
        }
     }
  }

Per tenere traccia dell'evento di modifica delle dimensioni e delle proprietà del grafico principale, è necessario aggiungere la stringa seguente alla funzione OnChartEvent():

Dopo aver compilato l'indicatore e averlo collegato al grafico, sarai in grado di vedere che gli oggetti del grafico vengono regolati in base alle dimensioni della sottofinestra ogni volta che la finestra principale viene ridimensionata.

 

Conclusione

Terminiamo qui l’articolo. Come compito a casa, prova a implementare funzionalità come la regolazione dei simboli negli oggetti del grafico quando il simbolo nel grafico principale viene modificato. Potresti anche voler avere intervalli di tempo negli oggetti del grafico impostati in successione da quelli più bassi a quelli più alti (da sinistra a destra). Questa possibilità non è stata implementata nella versione dell'indicatore sopra descritta.

Puoi trovare un video che dimostra l'implementazione di queste funzionalità nella descrizione dell'applicazione già pronta - TF PANEL. I file del codice sorgente sono allegati all'articolo e sono disponibili per il download.

Tradotto dal russo da MetaQuotes Ltd.
Articolo originale: https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/749

