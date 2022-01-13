MQL5 Tarif Defteri Birkaç Zaman Aralığını Tek bir Pencerede Görüntüleme
Giriş
Bir pozisyon açmak için yönü seçerken, aynı anda görüntülenen birçok zaman aralığı olan bir fiyat grafiği oldukça faydalı olabilir. MetaTrader 5 İstemci Terminali analiz için 21 zaman aralığı sağlar. Mevcut grafiğe yerleştirebileceğiniz özel grafik nesnelerinden yararlanabilir ve sembolü, zaman aralığını ve diğer bazı özellikleri tam buradan ayarlayabilirsiniz. Bu grafik nesnelerinden herhangi bir sayıda ekleyebilirsiniz, ancak bu, manuel olarak yapıldığından oldukça kullanışsız ve zaman alıcı olacaktır. Hepsinden de öte, tüm grafik özellikleri manuel modda ayarlanamamaktadır.
Bu makalede, bu grafik nesnelerine daha yakından bakacağız. Örnekleme amacıyla, bir alt pencerede aynı anda birçok grafik nesnesi ayarlamamıza olanak sağlayacak kontrollere (düğmelere) sahip bir gösterge oluşturacağız. Ayrıca, grafik nesneleri alt pencereye tam olarak sığar ve ana grafik veya terminal penceresi yeniden boyutlandırıldığında otomatik olarak ayarlanır.
Grafik nesneleri eklemek için düğmelere ek olarak, programlı olarak değiştirilebilenler dahil olmak üzere grafik özelliklerinden bazılarının etkinleştirilmesi/devre dışı bırakılmasına yönelik düğmelerimiz de vardır.
Geliştirme
Ekle menüsü->Nesneler->Grafik Nesneleri->Grafik yolunu kullanarak bir grafik nesnesini manuel olarak ekleyebilirsiniz. Örneğin H4 ve D1 zaman aralıklarına sahip nesneler 1 Saatlik grafikte şu şekilde gösterilir:
Şekil 1. Grafik nesneleri
Nesne parametrelerini değiştirerek yalnızca sınırlı bir özellikler setini yönetebilirsiniz:
Şekil 2. Grafik nesnesi özellikleri
Ancak, satış (ask) ve alış (bid) fiyat seviyeleri, sağ grafik kenarından girintili şekilde, alım satım seviyeleri vb. gibi parametreler yalnızca uygun bir şekilde programlandığında görüntülenebilir.
Hadi gösterge geliştirmeye başlayalım. Diyelim ki, bunun adını ChartObjects (makalenin çalışma başlığı) koyduk. MQL5 Sihirbazını kullanarak MetaEditor'da gösterge için bir şablon oluşturun. Özel Gösterge programının olay işleyicileri için seçim yaparken, aşağıdaki ekran görüntüsünde gösterilenleri seçin:
Şekil 3. Göstergenin olay işleyicileri
MetaEditor'da açıldığında şablon kaynağı nihai olarak şu şekilde görünecektir:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ChartObjects.mq5 | //| Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| http://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "http://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_chart_window //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- indicator buffers mapping //--- return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const int begin, const double &price[]) { //--- //--- return value of prev_calculated for next call return(rates_total); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TradeTransaction function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTradeTransaction(const MqlTradeTransaction& trans, const MqlTradeRequest& request, const MqlTradeResult& result) { //--- } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ChartEvent function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { //--- } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Bu uygulamada temel olarak OnCalculate() fonksiyonuna ihtiyaç duymayacağız, ancak göstergeyi bu olmaksızın derlemek imkansızdır. Ayrıca, ana fonksiyonlardan birine ihtiyacımız olacak: OnDeinit(). Bu, programın grafikten silinmesini görüntüleyecektir. Şablonun ana işlemesinin ardından aşağıdaki kaynak kodumuz olacak:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ChartObjects.mq5 | //| Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| http://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "http://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" //--- #property indicator_chart_window // Indicator is in the main window #property indicator_plots 0 // Zero plotting series //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- Set the short name for the indicator IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,"TimeFramesPanel"); //--- Initialization completed successfully return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Indicator deinitialization | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- If the indicator has been deleted from the chart if(reason==REASON_REMOVE) { } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const int begin, const double &price[]) { //--- //--- return value of prev_calculated for next call return(rates_total); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ChartEvent function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { //--- } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Şimdi, grafik nesneleri için depo (alt pencere) olarak kullanılacak bir gösterge oluşturmamız gerekiyor. Bu temel olarak bir sahte gösterge olacak. Buna SubWindow diyelim. Kodu aşağıda verilmektedir:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| SubWindow.mq5 | //| Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| http://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "http://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" //--- #property indicator_chart_window // Indicator is in the subwindow #property indicator_plots 0 // Zero plotting series //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- Set the short name for the indicator IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,"SubWindow"); //--- Initialization completed successfully return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const int begin, const double &price[]) { //--- //--- return value of prev_calculated for next call return(rates_total); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
SubWindow.ex5 göstergesi, derleme sonrası ChartObjects.ex5 altında bir kaynak olarak saklanacaktır. Dolayısıyla, program geliştirici son kullanıcıya nihai olarak iki yerine yalnızca bir dosya sağlayabilecektir.
"MQL5 Tarif Defteri: MetaTrader 5 Alım Satım Olayları için Sesli Bildirimler" başlıklı önceki makalede halihazırda açıklandığı gibi kaynak dosyaları, #resource direktifini kullanarak programa dahil edilebilir. ChartObjects programımızın başında, aşağıdaki kod dizesini eklememiz gerekiyor:
//--- Include indicator resource #resource "\\Indicators\\SubWindow.ex5"
Daha sonra, #define direktifini kullanarak, kontrollere atanacak dizilerin boyutlarını ayarlıyoruz:
//--- Number of time frame buttons #define TIMEFRAME_BUTTONS 21 //--- Number of buttons for chart object properties #define PROPERTY_BUTTONS 5
Ve her zamanki gibi, programın en başında global değişkenleri bildiriyoruz:
//--- Location of the SubWindow indicator in the resource string subwindow_path ="::Indicators\\SubWindow.ex5"; int subwindow_number =-1; // Subwindow number int subwindow_handle =INVALID_HANDLE; // SubWindow indicator handle string subwindow_shortname ="SubWindow"; // Short name of the indicator //--- int chart_width =0; // Chart width int chart_height =0; // Chart height int chart_scale =0; // Chart scale //--- color cOffButtonFont =clrWhite; // Unclicked button text color color cOffButtonBackground =clrDarkSlateGray; // Unclicked button background color color cOffButtonBorder =clrLightGray; // Unclicked button border color //--- color cOnButtonFont =clrGold; // Clicked button text color color cOnButtonBackground =C'28,47,47'; // Clicked button background color color cOnButtonBorder =clrLightGray; // Clicked button border color
Bunu zaman aralığı düğmeleri için dizilerin bildirilmesi izler:
//--- Array of object names for time frame buttons string timeframe_button_names[TIMEFRAME_BUTTONS]= { "button_M1","button_M2","button_M3","button_M4","button_M5","button_M6","button_M10", "button_M12","button_M15","button_M20","button_M30","button_H1","button_H2","button_H3", "button_H4","button_H6","button_H8","button_H12","button_D1","button_W1","button_MN" }; //--- Array of text displayed on time frame buttons string timeframe_button_texts[TIMEFRAME_BUTTONS]= { "M1","M2","M3","M4","M5","M6","M10", "M12","M15","M20","M30","H1","H2","H3", "H4","H6","H8","H12","D1","W1","MN" }; //--- Array of time frame button states bool timeframe_button_states[TIMEFRAME_BUTTONS]={false};
Grafik nesnesi özelliklerini kontrol etmek için düğme dizileri:
//--- Array of object names for buttons of chart properties string property_button_names[PROPERTY_BUTTONS]= { "property_button_date","property_button_price", "property_button_ohlc","property_button_askbid", "property_button_trade_levels" }; //--- Array of text displayed on buttons of chart properties string property_button_texts[PROPERTY_BUTTONS]= { "Date","Price","OHLC","Ask / Bid","Trade Levels" }; //--- Array of states for buttons of chart properties bool property_button_states[PROPERTY_BUTTONS]={false}; //--- Array of sizes for buttons of chart properties int property_button_widths[PROPERTY_BUTTONS]= { 66,68,66,100,101 };
Ve son olarak grafik nesnesi adlarının bir dizisini elde ediyoruz:
//--- Array of chart object names string chart_object_names[TIMEFRAME_BUTTONS]= { "chart_object_m1","chart_object_m2","chart_object_m3","chart_object_m4","chart_object_m5","chart_object_m6","chart_object_m10", "chart_object_m12","chart_object_m15","chart_object_m20","chart_object_m30","chart_object_h1","chart_object_h2","chart_object_h3", "chart_object_h4","chart_object_h6","chart_object_h8","chart_object_h12","chart_object_d1","chart_object_w1","chart_object_mn" };
Grafik nesnelerinin etkileşimi ile ilgili olan fonksiyonlara geçmeden önce, ilk olarak grafikte bu nesneleri oluşturan fonksiyonları yazalım. Programımızda, grafik nesnelerinin iki türüne ihtiyacımız olacak: OBJ_BUTTON ve OBJ_CHART.
Düğmeler CreateButton() fonksiyonu ile oluşturulacaktır:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Creating the Button object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CreateButton(long chart_id, // chart id int window_number, // window number string name, // object name string text, // displayed name ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT anchor, // anchor point ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner, // chart corner string font_name, // font int font_size, // font size color font_color, // font color color background_color, // background color color border_color, // border color int x_size, // width int y_size, // height int x_distance, // X-coordinate int y_distance, // Y-coordinate long z_order) // Z-order { //--- If the object has been created successfully if(ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_BUTTON,window_number,0,0)) { // set its properties ObjectSetString(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_TEXT,text); // setting name ObjectSetString(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_FONT,font_name); // setting font ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,font_color); // setting font color ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,background_color); // setting background color ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR,border_color); // setting border color ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_ANCHOR,anchor); // setting anchor point ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_CORNER,corner); // setting chart corner ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_FONTSIZE,font_size); // setting font size ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_XSIZE,x_size); // setting width ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_YSIZE,y_size); // setting height ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x_distance); // setting X-coordinate ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y_distance); // setting Y-coordinate ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,false); // object is not available for selection ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_STATE,false); // button state (clicked/unclicked) ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_ZORDER,z_order); // Z-order for getting the click event ObjectSetString(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_TOOLTIP,"\n"); // no tooltip } }
Buna uygun olarak, bir grafiğin bir alt pencerede oluşturulması CreateChartInSubwindow() fonksiyonu ile gerçekleştirilecektir:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Creating a chart object in a subwindow | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CreateChartInSubwindow(int window_number, // subwindow number int x_distance, // X-coordinate int y_distance, // Y-coordinate int x_size, // width int y_size, // height string name, // object name string symbol, // symbol ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, // time frame int subchart_scale, // bar scale bool show_dates, // show date scale bool show_prices, // show price scale bool show_ohlc, // show OHLC prices bool show_ask_bid, // show ask/bid levels bool show_levels, // show trade levels string tooltip) // tooltip { //--- If the object has been created successfully if(ObjectCreate(0,name,OBJ_CHART,window_number,0,0)) { //--- Set the properties of the chart object ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_CORNER,CORNER_LEFT_UPPER); // chart corner ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x_distance); // X-coordinate ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y_distance); // Y-coordinate ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_XSIZE,x_size); // width ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_YSIZE,y_size); // height ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_CHART_SCALE,subchart_scale); // bar scale ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_DATE_SCALE,show_dates); // date scale ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_PRICE_SCALE,show_prices); // price scale ObjectSetString(0,name,OBJPROP_SYMBOL,symbol); // symbol ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_PERIOD,timeframe); // time frame ObjectSetString(0,name,OBJPROP_TOOLTIP,tooltip); // tooltip ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_BACK,false); // object in the foreground ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,false); // object is not available for selection ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clrWhite); // white color //--- Get the chart object identifier long subchart_id=ObjectGetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_CHART_ID); //--- Set the special properties of the chart object ChartSetInteger(subchart_id,CHART_SHOW_OHLC,show_ohlc); // OHLC ChartSetInteger(subchart_id,CHART_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS,show_levels); // trade levels ChartSetInteger(subchart_id,CHART_SHOW_BID_LINE,show_ask_bid); // bid level ChartSetInteger(subchart_id,CHART_SHOW_ASK_LINE,show_ask_bid); // ask level ChartSetInteger(subchart_id,CHART_COLOR_LAST,clrLimeGreen); // color of the level of the last executed deal ChartSetInteger(subchart_id,CHART_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL,clrRed); // color of Stop order levels //--- Refresh the chart object ChartRedraw(subchart_id); } }
Yukarıdaki kodda, ilk olarak bir grafik nesnesi için standart grafik özelliklerini ayarlıyoruz. Grafik nesnesi tanımlayıcıyı elde ettikten sonra özel özellikler ayarlanır. Aynı zamanda grafik nesnesini ChartRedraw() fonksiyonunu kullanarak yenilemek önemlidir, burada grafik nesne tanımlayıcı buna aktarılır.
Kontrollerin ayarlarını iki fonksiyona bölelim: AddTimeframeButtons() ve AddPropertyButtons():
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Adding time frame buttons | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void AddTimeframeButtons() { int x_dist =1; // Indent from the left side of the chart int y_dist =125; // Indent from the bottom of the chart int x_size =28; // Button width int y_size =20; // Button height //--- for(int i=0; i<TIMEFRAME_BUTTONS; i++) { //--- If 7 buttons have already been added to the same row, set the coordinates for the next row if(i%7==0) { x_dist=1; y_dist-=21; } //--- Add a time frame button CreateButton(0,0,timeframe_button_names[i],timeframe_button_texts[i], ANCHOR_LEFT_LOWER,CORNER_LEFT_LOWER,"Arial",8, cOffButtonFont,cOffButtonBackground,cOffButtonBorder, x_size,y_size,x_dist,y_dist,3); //--- Set the X-coordinate for the next button x_dist+=x_size+1; } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Adding buttons of chart properties | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void AddPropertyButtons() { int x_dist =1; // Indent from the left side of the chart int y_dist =41; // Indent from the bottom of the chart int x_size =66; // Button width int y_size =20; // Button height //--- for(int i=0; i<PROPERTY_BUTTONS; i++) { //--- If the first three buttons have already been added, set the coordinates for the next row if(i==3) { x_dist=1; y_dist-=21; } //--- Add a button CreateButton(0,0,property_button_names[i],property_button_texts[i], ANCHOR_LEFT_LOWER,CORNER_LEFT_LOWER,"Arial",8, cOffButtonFont,cOffButtonBackground,cOffButtonBorder, property_button_widths[i],y_size,x_dist,y_dist,3); //--- Set the X-coordinate for the next button x_dist+=property_button_widths[i]+1; } }
Göstergeyi grafikten silerken, aynı zamanda program tarafından oluşturulan nesneleri de silmeliyiz. Bunun için, sadece aşağıdaki yardımcı fonksiyonlara ihtiyacımız var:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Deleting the panel with time frame buttons | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void DeleteTimeframeButtons() { for(int i=0; i<TIMEFRAME_BUTTONS; i++) DeleteObjectByName(timeframe_button_names[i]); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Deleting the panel with buttons of chart properties | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void DeletePropertyButtons() { for(int i=0; i<PROPERTY_BUTTONS; i++) DeleteObjectByName(property_button_names[i]); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Deleting objects by name | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void DeleteObjectByName(string object_name) { //--- If such object exists if(ObjectFind(ChartID(),object_name)>=0) { //--- Delete it or print the relevant error message if(!ObjectDelete(ChartID(),object_name)) Print("Error ("+IntegerToString(GetLastError())+") when deleting the object!"); } }
Şimdi, gösterge yüklenirken panelin grafik üzerinde ayarlandığından ve gösterge grafikten silinirken tüm panel nesnelerinin silindiğinden emin olmak için, OnInit() ve OnDeinit() işleyici fonksiyonlarına aşağıdaki kod dizelerini eklememiz gerekiyor:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- Add the panel with time frame buttons to the chart AddTimeframeButtons(); //--- Add the panel with buttons of chart properties to the chart AddPropertyButtons(); //--- Redraw the chart ChartRedraw(); //--- Initialization completed successfully return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Indicator deinitialization | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- If the indicator has been deleted from the chart if(reason==REASON_REMOVE) { //--- Delete buttons DeleteTimeframeButtons(); DeletePropertyButtons(); //--- Redraw the chart ChartRedraw(); } }
Şimdi göstergeyi derlediysek ve bunu grafiğe eklediysek, paneli aşağıdaki ekran görüntüsünde gösterildiği şekilde görürüz:
Şekil 4. Düğmelerin olduğu panel
Artık kullanıcı ve panel arasındaki etkileşme yönelik fonksiyonları oluşturmaya başlamak için her şey hazır. Bunların büyük ölçüde tamamı, ana OnChartEvent() fonksiyonundan çağrılacaktır. Bu makalede, bu fonksiyonda işlenecek iki olayı ele alacağız:
- CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK - bir grafik nesnesi üzerine tıklama olayı.
- CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE - grafiğin yeniden boyutlandırılması ve grafik özelliklerinin özellikler iletişim penceresi kullanılarak değiştirilmesi olayı.
CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK olayı ile başlayalım. Yazmak üzere olduğumuz ChartEventObjectClick() fonksiyonu, OnChartEvent() fonksiyonundan tüm argümanları alacaktır (diğer olaylar için benzer fonksiyonlar oluşturacağız):
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Event of the click on a graphical object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool ChartEventObjectClick(int id, long lparam, double dparam, string sparam) { //--- Click on a graphical object if(id==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK) { //--- If a time frame button has been clicked, set/delete 'SubWindow' and a chart object if(ToggleSubwindowAndChartObject(sparam)) return(true); //--- If a button of chart properties has been clicked, set/delete the property in chart objects if(ToggleChartObjectProperty(sparam)) return(true); } //--- return(false); }
ChartEventObjectClick() fonksiyon kodu basittir. Panel düğmesine tıklama olayı tanımlayıcı kullanılarak belirlenir. Ardından, uygulama mantığı iki yöne bölünür: zaman aralığı düğmelerine tıklama olayını veya grafik özellikleri düğmelerine tıklama olayını ele alma. Sol tıklanan nesnenin adını içeren sparam dize parametresi ilgili ToggleSubwindowAndChartObject() ve ToggleChartObjectProperty() fonksiyonlarına aktarılır.
Bu fonksiyonların kaynak koduna bir göz atalım. ToggleSubwindowAndChartObject() ile başlayacağız:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Setting/deleting SubWindow and a chart object | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool ToggleSubwindowAndChartObject(string clicked_object_name) { //--- Make sure that the click was on the time frame button object if(CheckClickOnTimeframeButton(clicked_object_name)) { //--- Check if the SubWindow exists subwindow_number=ChartWindowFind(0,subwindow_shortname); //--- If the SubWindow does not exist, set it if(subwindow_number<0) { //--- If the SubWindow is set if(AddSubwindow()) { //--- Add chart objects to it AddChartObjectsToSubwindow(clicked_object_name); return(true); } } //--- If the SubWindow exists if(subwindow_number>0) { //--- Add chart objects to it AddChartObjectsToSubwindow(clicked_object_name); return(true); } } //--- return(false); }
Yukarıdaki kodda verilen yorumları kullanarak uygulama mantığını kolayca anlayabilmeniz gerekir. Vurgulanan dizeler, kodu aşağıda bulunabilen bazı özel fonksiyonları içerir.
CheckClickOnTimeframeButton() fonksiyonu, tıklanan düğme zaman aralıkları paneli ile ilişkili ise true döndürür.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Checking if a time frame button has been clicked | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CheckClickOnTimeframeButton(string clicked_object_name) { //--- Iterate over all time frame buttons and check the names for(int i=0; i<TIMEFRAME_BUTTONS; i++) { //--- Report the match if(clicked_object_name==timeframe_button_names[i]) return(true); } //--- return(false); }
Bir zaman aralığı düğmesine tıklama onaylandıysa, SubWindow'un şu anda ana grafiğe eklenip eklenmediğini kontrol ederiz. Onaylanmadıysa bu, AddSubwindow() fonksiyonu kullanılarak ayarlanır:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Adding a subwindow for chart objects | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool AddSubwindow() { //--- Get the "SubWindow" indicator handle subwindow_handle=iCustom(_Symbol,_Period,subwindow_path); //--- If the handle has been obtained if(subwindow_handle!=INVALID_HANDLE) { //--- Determine the number of windows in the chart for the subwindow number subwindow_number=(int)ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_WINDOWS_TOTAL); //--- Add the SubWindow to the chart if(!ChartIndicatorAdd(0,subwindow_number,subwindow_handle)) Print("Failed to add the SUBWINDOW indicator ! "); //--- The subwindow exists else return(true); } //--- There is no subwindow return(false); }
Ardından AddChartObjectsToSubwindow() fonksiyonunu kullanarak oluşturulan alt pencereye grafik nesnelerini ekleriz:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Adding chart objects to the subwindow | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void AddChartObjectsToSubwindow(string clicked_object_name) { ENUM_TIMEFRAMES tf =WRONG_VALUE; // Time frame string object_name =""; // Object name string object_text =""; // Object text int x_distance =0; // X-coordinate int total_charts =0; // Total chart objects int chart_object_width =0; // Chart object width //--- Get the bar scale and SubWindow height/width chart_scale=(int)ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_SCALE); chart_width=(int)ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS,subwindow_number); chart_height=(int)ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS,subwindow_number); //--- Get the number of chart objects in the SUBWINDOW total_charts=ObjectsTotal(0,subwindow_number,OBJ_CHART); //--- If there are no chart objects if(total_charts==0) { //--- Check if a time frame button has been clicked if(CheckClickOnTimeframeButton(clicked_object_name)) { //--- Initialize the array of time frame buttons InitializeTimeframeButtonStates(); //--- Get the time frame button text for the chart object tooltip object_text=ObjectGetString(0,clicked_object_name,OBJPROP_TEXT); //--- Get the time frame for the chart object tf=StringToTimeframe(object_text); //--- Set the chart object CreateChartInSubwindow(subwindow_number,0,0,chart_width,chart_height, "chart_object_"+object_text,_Symbol,tf,chart_scale, property_button_states[0],property_button_states[1], property_button_states[2],property_button_states[3], property_button_states[4],object_text); //--- Refresh the chart and exit ChartRedraw(); return; } } //--- If chart objects already exist in the SubWindow if(total_charts>0) { //--- Get the number of clicked time frame buttons and initialize the array of states int pressed_buttons_count=InitializeTimeframeButtonStates(); //--- If there are no clicked buttons, delete the SubWindow if(pressed_buttons_count==0) DeleteSubwindow(); //--- If the clicked buttons exist else { //--- Delete all chart objects from the subwindow ObjectsDeleteAll(0,subwindow_number,OBJ_CHART); //--- Get the width for chart objects chart_object_width=chart_width/pressed_buttons_count; //--- Iterate over all buttons in a loop for(int i=0; i<TIMEFRAME_BUTTONS; i++) { //--- If the button is clicked if(timeframe_button_states[i]) { //--- Get the time frame button text for the chart object tooltip object_text=ObjectGetString(0,timeframe_button_names[i],OBJPROP_TEXT); //--- Get the time frame for the chart object tf=StringToTimeframe(object_text); //--- Set the chart object CreateChartInSubwindow(subwindow_number,x_distance,0,chart_object_width,chart_height, chart_object_names[i],_Symbol,tf,chart_scale, property_button_states[0],property_button_states[1], property_button_states[2],property_button_states[3], property_button_states[4],object_text); //--- Determine the X-coordinate for the next chart object x_distance+=chart_object_width; } } } } //--- Refresh the chart ChartRedraw(); }
Yukarıdaki kodda verilen ayrıntılı yorumlar, fonksiyon çalışmasını anlamanıza yardımcı olacaktır. Daha önce karşılaşmadığımız özel fonksiyonlar vurgulanmıştır.
InitializeTimeframeButtonStates() fonksiyonu tıklanan zaman aralığı düğmelerinin sayısını döndürür ve karşılık gelen durumların dizisini başlatır. Bu aynı zamanda düğme durumuna göre renkleri ayarlar:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Initializing array of time frame button states and | //| returning the number of clicked buttons | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int InitializeTimeframeButtonStates() { //--- Counter of the clicked time frame buttons int pressed_buttons_count=0; //--- Iterate over all time frame buttons and count the clicked ones for(int i=0; i<TIMEFRAME_BUTTONS; i++) { //--- If the button is clicked if(ObjectGetInteger(0,timeframe_button_names[i],OBJPROP_STATE)) { //--- Indicate it in the current index of the array timeframe_button_states[i]=true; //--- Set clicked button colors ObjectSetInteger(0,timeframe_button_names[i],OBJPROP_COLOR,cOnButtonFont); ObjectSetInteger(0,timeframe_button_names[i],OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,cOnButtonBackground); //--- Increase the counter by one pressed_buttons_count++; } else { //--- Set unclicked button colors ObjectSetInteger(0,timeframe_button_names[i],OBJPROP_COLOR,cOffButtonFont); ObjectSetInteger(0,timeframe_button_names[i],OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,cOffButtonBackground); //--- Indicate that the button is unclicked timeframe_button_states[i]=false; } } //--- Return the number of clicked buttons return(pressed_buttons_count); }
DeleteSubwindow() fonksiyonu oldukça basittir: grafikler için alt pencere varlığını kontrol eder ve bunu siler:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Deleting subwindow for chart objects | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void DeleteSubwindow() { //--- If the SubWindow exists if((subwindow_number=ChartWindowFind(0,subwindow_shortname))>0) { //--- Delete it if(!ChartIndicatorDelete(0,subwindow_number,subwindow_shortname)) Print("Failed to delete the "+subwindow_shortname+" indicator!"); } }
Şimdi grafik nesnelerinin özelliklerine bakmalıyız. Diğer bir deyişle, ChartEventObjectClick() fonksiyonuna geri döneriz ve ToggleChartObjectProperty() fonksiyonunu değerlendiririz. Tıklanan nesnenin adı da buna aktarılır.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Setting/deleting chart object property | //| depending on the clicked button state | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool ToggleChartObjectProperty(string clicked_object_name) { //--- If the "Date" button is clicked if(clicked_object_name=="property_button_date") { //--- If the button is clicked if(SetButtonColor(clicked_object_name)) ShowDate(true); //--- If the button is unclicked else ShowDate(false); //--- Refresh the chart and exit ChartRedraw(); return(true); } //--- If the "Price" button is clicked if(clicked_object_name=="property_button_price") { //--- If the button is clicked if(SetButtonColor(clicked_object_name)) ShowPrice(true); //--- If the button is unclicked else ShowPrice(false); //--- Refresh the chart and exit ChartRedraw(); return(true); } //--- If the "OHLC" button is clicked if(clicked_object_name=="property_button_ohlc") { //--- If the button is clicked if(SetButtonColor(clicked_object_name)) ShowOHLC(true); //--- If the button is unclicked else ShowOHLC(false); //--- Refresh the chart and exit ChartRedraw(); return(true); } //--- If the "Ask/Bid" button is clicked if(clicked_object_name=="property_button_askbid") { //--- If the button is clicked if(SetButtonColor(clicked_object_name)) ShowAskBid(true); //--- If the button is unclicked else ShowAskBid(false); //--- Refresh the chart and exit ChartRedraw(); return(true); } //--- If the "Trade Levels" button is clicked if(clicked_object_name=="property_button_trade_levels") { //--- If the button is clicked if(SetButtonColor(clicked_object_name)) ShowTradeLevels(true); //--- If the button is unclicked else ShowTradeLevels(false); //--- Refresh the chart and exit ChartRedraw(); return(true); } //--- No matches return(false); }
Yukarıdaki kodda, tıklanan nesnenin adı, grafik özellikleri ile ilgili nesnenin adına göre sıralıdır. Bir eşleşme varsa, SetButtonColor() fonksiyonunda düğmeye tıklanıp tıklanmadığını kontrol ederiz ve ilgili düğme renklerini ayarlarız.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Setting color of button elements depending on the state | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool SetButtonColor(string clicked_object_name) { //--- If the button is clicked if(ObjectGetInteger(0,clicked_object_name,OBJPROP_STATE)) { //--- Set clicked button colors ObjectSetInteger(0,clicked_object_name,OBJPROP_COLOR,cOnButtonFont); ObjectSetInteger(0,clicked_object_name,OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,cOnButtonBackground); return(true); } //--- If the button is unclicked if(!ObjectGetInteger(0,clicked_object_name,OBJPROP_STATE)) { //--- Set unclicked button colors ObjectSetInteger(0,clicked_object_name,OBJPROP_COLOR,cOffButtonFont); ObjectSetInteger(0,clicked_object_name,OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,cOffButtonBackground); return(false); } //--- return(false); }
SetButtonColor() fonksiyonu düğme durumunu döndürür. Bu özniteliğe göre program, ilgili fonksiyonu, SubWindow içindeki tüm grafik nesnelerinde belirli bir özelliğin etkinleştirilmesi veya devre dışı bırakılması gerektiğine dair bilgilendirir. Bu, her bir özellik için yazılan ayrı bir fonksiyondur. İlgili fonksiyon kodları aşağıda verilmektedir:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Enabling/disabling dates for all chart objects | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void ShowDate(bool state) { int total_charts =0; // Number of objects string chart_name =""; // Chart object name //--- Check if the SubWindow exists // If it exists, then if((subwindow_number=ChartWindowFind(0,subwindow_shortname))>0) { //--- Get the number of chart objects total_charts=ObjectsTotal(0,subwindow_number,OBJ_CHART); //--- Iterate over all chart objects in a loop for(int i=0; i<total_charts; i++) { //--- Get the chart object name chart_name=ObjectName(0,i,subwindow_number,OBJ_CHART); //--- Set the property ObjectSetInteger(0,chart_name,OBJPROP_DATE_SCALE,state); } //--- Set the button state to the relevant index if(state) property_button_states[0]=true; else property_button_states[0]=false; //--- Refresh the chart ChartRedraw(); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Enabling/disabling prices for all chart objects | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void ShowPrice(bool state) { int total_charts =0; // Number of objects string chart_name =""; // Chart object name //--- Check if the SubWindow exists // If it exists, then if((subwindow_number=ChartWindowFind(0,subwindow_shortname))>0) { //--- Get the number of chart objects total_charts=ObjectsTotal(0,subwindow_number,OBJ_CHART); //--- Iterate over all chart objects in a loop for(int i=0; i<total_charts; i++) { //--- Get the chart object name chart_name=ObjectName(0,i,subwindow_number,OBJ_CHART); //--- Set the property ObjectSetInteger(0,chart_name,OBJPROP_PRICE_SCALE,state); } //--- Set the button state to the relevant index if(state) property_button_states[1]=true; else property_button_states[1]=false; //--- Refresh the chart ChartRedraw(); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Enabling/disabling OHLC for all chart objects | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void ShowOHLC(bool state) { int total_charts =0; // Number of objects long subchart_id =0; // Chart object identifier string chart_name =""; // Chart object name //--- Check if the SubWindow exists // If it exists, then if((subwindow_number=ChartWindowFind(0,subwindow_shortname))>0) { //--- Get the number of chart objects total_charts=ObjectsTotal(0,subwindow_number,OBJ_CHART); //--- Iterate over all chart objects in a loop for(int i=0; i<total_charts; i++) { //--- Get the chart object name chart_name=ObjectName(0,i,subwindow_number,OBJ_CHART); //--- Get the chart object identifier subchart_id=ObjectGetInteger(0,chart_name,OBJPROP_CHART_ID); //--- Set the property ChartSetInteger(subchart_id,CHART_SHOW_OHLC,state); //--- Refresh the chart object ChartRedraw(subchart_id); } //--- Set the button state to the relevant index if(state) property_button_states[2]=true; else property_button_states[2]=false; //--- Refresh the chart ChartRedraw(); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Enabling/disabling Ask/Bid levels for all chart objects | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void ShowAskBid(bool state) { int total_charts =0; // Number of objects long subchart_id =0; // Chart object identifier string chart_name =""; // Chart object name //--- Check if the SubWindow exists // If it exists, then if((subwindow_number=ChartWindowFind(0,subwindow_shortname))>0) { //--- Get the number of chart objects total_charts=ObjectsTotal(0,subwindow_number,OBJ_CHART); //--- Iterate over all chart objects in a loop for(int i=0; i<total_charts; i++) { //--- Get the chart object name chart_name=ObjectName(0,i,subwindow_number,OBJ_CHART); //--- Get the chart object identifier subchart_id=ObjectGetInteger(0,chart_name,OBJPROP_CHART_ID); //--- Set the properties ChartSetInteger(subchart_id,CHART_SHOW_ASK_LINE,state); ChartSetInteger(subchart_id,CHART_SHOW_BID_LINE,state); //--- Refresh the chart object ChartRedraw(subchart_id); } //--- Set the button state to the relevant index if(state) property_button_states[3]=true; else property_button_states[3]=false; //--- Refresh the chart ChartRedraw(); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Enabling/disabling trade levels for all chart objects | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void ShowTradeLevels(bool state) { int total_charts =0; // Number of objects long subchart_id =0; // Chart object identifier string chart_name =""; // Chart object name //--- Check if the SubWindow exists // If it exists, then if((subwindow_number=ChartWindowFind(0,subwindow_shortname))>0) { //--- Get the number of chart objects total_charts=ObjectsTotal(0,subwindow_number,OBJ_CHART); //--- Iterate over all chart objects in a loop for(int i=0; i<total_charts; i++) { //--- Get the chart object name chart_name=ObjectName(0,i,subwindow_number,OBJ_CHART); //--- Get the chart object identifier subchart_id=ObjectGetInteger(0,chart_name,OBJPROP_CHART_ID); //--- Set the property ChartSetInteger(subchart_id,CHART_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS,state); //--- Refresh the chart object ChartRedraw(subchart_id); } //--- Set the button state to the relevant index if(state) property_button_states[4]=true; else property_button_states[4]=false; //--- Refresh the chart ChartRedraw(); } }
Artık, fonksiyonların tamamı panel ile etkileşim için hazırdır. Sadece ana OnChartEvent() fonksiyonuna kodun bir dizesini eklememiz gerekiyor:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ChartEvent function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { //--- The CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK event if(ChartEventObjectClick(id,lparam,dparam,sparam)) return; }
Gösterge derlenirse ve grafikte şimdi çalıştırılırsa, ilgili zaman aralığı düğmelerine tıklandığında grafik nesneleri alt pencereye eklenecektir. Ayrıca, özelliklerin düğmelerinden herhangi birine tıklarsak, grafik nesnelerindeki ilgili değişiklikleri görebiliriz:
Şekil 5. Belirtilen özelliklere sahip grafik nesnelerini ekleme
Ancak, grafik penceresi veya alt pencere yeniden boyutlandırılırsa, grafik nesnesinin boyutları buna göre ayarlanmayacaktır. Şimdi sıra CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE olayında.
Tıpkı "grafik nesnesine tıklama" olayını takip ederken ChartEventObjectClick() fonksiyonunu oluşturduğumuz gibi, şimdi ChartEventChartChange() fonksiyonunu yazacağız:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Event of modifying the chart properties | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool ChartEventChartChange(int id, long lparam, double dparam, string sparam) { //--- Chart has been resized or the chart properties have been modified if(id==CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE) { //--- If the SubWindow has been deleted (or does not exist), while the time frame buttons are clicked, // release all the buttons (reset) if(OnSubwindowDelete()) return(true); //--- Save the height and width values of the main chart and SubWindow, if it exists GetSubwindowWidthAndHeight(); //--- Adjust the sizes of chart objects AdjustChartObjectsSizes(); //--- Refresh the chart and exit ChartRedraw(); return(true); } //--- return(false); }
Program ana grafik boyutunun veya özelliklerinin değiştirildiğini belirlemişse, SubWindow öğesinin silinip silinmediğini kontrol etmek için ilk olarak OnSubwindowDelete() fonksiyonunu kullanırız. Alt pencere bulunamazsa, panel sıfırlanır.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Response to Subwindow deletion | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool OnSubwindowDelete() { //--- if there is no SubWindow if(ChartWindowFind(0,subwindow_shortname)<1) { //--- Reset the panel with time frame buttons AddTimeframeButtons(); ChartRedraw(); return(true); } //--- SubWindow exists return(false); }
Alt pencere olması gereken yerdeyse, alt pencere genişlik ve yükseklik değerleri GetSubwindowWidthAndHeight() fonksiyonundaki global değişkenlere atanır:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Saving the SubWindow height and width values | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void GetSubwindowWidthAndHeight() { //--- Check if there is a subwindow named SubWindow if((subwindow_number=ChartWindowFind(0,subwindow_shortname))>0) { // Get the subwindow height and width chart_height=(int)ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS,subwindow_number); chart_width=(int)ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS,subwindow_number); } }
Ve son olarak grafik nesnelerinin boyutları AdjustChartObjectsSizes() fonksiyonunda ayarlanır:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Adjusting width of chart objects when modifying the window width | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void AdjustChartObjectsSizes() { int x_distance =0; // X-coordinate int total_objects =0; // Number of chart objects int chart_object_width =0; // Chart object width string object_name =""; // Object name ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TF =WRONG_VALUE; // Time frame //--- Get the SubWindow number if((subwindow_number=ChartWindowFind(0,subwindow_shortname))>0) { //--- Get the total number of chart objects total_objects=ObjectsTotal(0,subwindow_number,OBJ_CHART); //--- If there are no objects, delete the subwindow and exit if(total_objects==0) { DeleteSubwindow(); return; } //--- Get the width for chart objects chart_object_width=chart_width/total_objects; //--- Iterate over all chart objects in a loop for(int i=total_objects-1; i>=0; i--) { //--- Get the name object_name=ObjectName(0,i,subwindow_number,OBJ_CHART); //--- Set the chart object width and height ObjectSetInteger(0,object_name,OBJPROP_YSIZE,chart_height); ObjectSetInteger(0,object_name,OBJPROP_XSIZE,chart_object_width); //--- Set the chart object position ObjectSetInteger(0,object_name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,0); ObjectSetInteger(0,object_name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x_distance); //--- Set the new X-coordinate for the next chart object x_distance+=chart_object_width; } } }
Ana grafiğin boyutunun ve özelliklerinin değiştirilmesini olayını takip etmek için, OnChartEvent() fonksiyonuna aşağıdaki dize eklenmelidir:
Göstergenin derlenmesinin ve bunun grafiğe eklenmesinin ardından, grafik nesnelerinin ana pencere her yeniden boyutlandırıldığında alt pencere boyutuna göre ayarlandığını göreceksiniz.
Sonuç
Makaleyi burada sonlandıralım. Ev ödevi olarak, ana grafikteki sembol değiştirildiğinde grafik nesnelerindeki sembollerin ayarlanması için bu özelliği uygulamaya çalışın. Ayrıca, düşükten yükseğe (soldan sağa) sıralı olarak ayarlanan grafik nesnelerinde zaman aralıkları bulunmasını da isteyebilirsiniz. Bu imkan, yukarıda açıklanan gösterge sürümünde uygulanmamıştır.
Hazır TF PANEL uygulamasının açıklamasında, bu özelliklerin uygulanmasını gösteren bir video bulabilirsiniz. Kaynak kodu dosyaları makaleye eklenmiştir ve buradan indirilebilir.
