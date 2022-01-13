MQL5 Tarif Defteri Birkaç Zaman Aralığını Tek bir Pencerede Görüntüleme

Giriş

Bir pozisyon açmak için yönü seçerken, aynı anda görüntülenen birçok zaman aralığı olan bir fiyat grafiği oldukça faydalı olabilir. MetaTrader 5 İstemci Terminali analiz için 21 zaman aralığı sağlar. Mevcut grafiğe yerleştirebileceğiniz özel grafik nesnelerinden yararlanabilir ve sembolü, zaman aralığını ve diğer bazı özellikleri tam buradan ayarlayabilirsiniz. Bu grafik nesnelerinden herhangi bir sayıda ekleyebilirsiniz, ancak bu, manuel olarak yapıldığından oldukça kullanışsız ve zaman alıcı olacaktır. Hepsinden de öte, tüm grafik özellikleri manuel modda ayarlanamamaktadır.

Bu makalede, bu grafik nesnelerine daha yakından bakacağız. Örnekleme amacıyla, bir alt pencerede aynı anda birçok grafik nesnesi ayarlamamıza olanak sağlayacak kontrollere (düğmelere) sahip bir gösterge oluşturacağız. Ayrıca, grafik nesneleri alt pencereye tam olarak sığar ve ana grafik veya terminal penceresi yeniden boyutlandırıldığında otomatik olarak ayarlanır.

Grafik nesneleri eklemek için düğmelere ek olarak, programlı olarak değiştirilebilenler dahil olmak üzere grafik özelliklerinden bazılarının etkinleştirilmesi/devre dışı bırakılmasına yönelik düğmelerimiz de vardır.





Geliştirme

Ekle menüsü->Nesneler->Grafik Nesneleri->Grafik yolunu kullanarak bir grafik nesnesini manuel olarak ekleyebilirsiniz. Örneğin H4 ve D1 zaman aralıklarına sahip nesneler 1 Saatlik grafikte şu şekilde gösterilir:





Şekil 1. Grafik nesneleri

Nesne parametrelerini değiştirerek yalnızca sınırlı bir özellikler setini yönetebilirsiniz:





Şekil 2. Grafik nesnesi özellikleri

Ancak, satış (ask) ve alış (bid) fiyat seviyeleri, sağ grafik kenarından girintili şekilde, alım satım seviyeleri vb. gibi parametreler yalnızca uygun bir şekilde programlandığında görüntülenebilir.

Hadi gösterge geliştirmeye başlayalım. Diyelim ki, bunun adını ChartObjects (makalenin çalışma başlığı) koyduk. MQL5 Sihirbazını kullanarak MetaEditor'da gösterge için bir şablon oluşturun. Özel Gösterge programının olay işleyicileri için seçim yaparken, aşağıdaki ekran görüntüsünde gösterilenleri seçin:





Şekil 3. Göstergenin olay işleyicileri

MetaEditor'da açıldığında şablon kaynağı nihai olarak şu şekilde görünecektir:

#property copyright "Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "http://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_chart_window int OnInit () { return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const int begin, const double &price[]) { return (rates_total); } void OnTradeTransaction ( const MqlTradeTransaction & trans, const MqlTradeRequest & request, const MqlTradeResult & result) { } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { }

Bu uygulamada temel olarak OnCalculate() fonksiyonuna ihtiyaç duymayacağız, ancak göstergeyi bu olmaksızın derlemek imkansızdır. Ayrıca, ana fonksiyonlardan birine ihtiyacımız olacak: OnDeinit(). Bu, programın grafikten silinmesini görüntüleyecektir. Şablonun ana işlemesinin ardından aşağıdaki kaynak kodumuz olacak:

#property copyright "Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "http://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_plots 0 int OnInit () { IndicatorSetString ( INDICATOR_SHORTNAME , "TimeFramesPanel" ); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { if (reason== REASON_REMOVE ) { } } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const int begin, const double &price[]) { return (rates_total); } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { }

Şimdi, grafik nesneleri için depo (alt pencere) olarak kullanılacak bir gösterge oluşturmamız gerekiyor. Bu temel olarak bir sahte gösterge olacak. Buna SubWindow diyelim. Kodu aşağıda verilmektedir:

#property copyright "Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "http://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_plots 0 int OnInit () { IndicatorSetString ( INDICATOR_SHORTNAME , "SubWindow" ); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const int begin, const double &price[]) { return (rates_total); }

SubWindow.ex5 göstergesi, derleme sonrası ChartObjects.ex5 altında bir kaynak olarak saklanacaktır. Dolayısıyla, program geliştirici son kullanıcıya nihai olarak iki yerine yalnızca bir dosya sağlayabilecektir.

"MQL5 Tarif Defteri: MetaTrader 5 Alım Satım Olayları için Sesli Bildirimler" başlıklı önceki makalede halihazırda açıklandığı gibi kaynak dosyaları, #resource direktifini kullanarak programa dahil edilebilir. ChartObjects programımızın başında, aşağıdaki kod dizesini eklememiz gerekiyor:

#resource "\\Indicators\\SubWindow.ex5"

Daha sonra, #define direktifini kullanarak, kontrollere atanacak dizilerin boyutlarını ayarlıyoruz:

#define TIMEFRAME_BUTTONS 21 #define PROPERTY_BUTTONS 5

Ve her zamanki gibi, programın en başında global değişkenleri bildiriyoruz:

string subwindow_path = "::Indicators\\SubWindow.ex5" ; int subwindow_number =- 1 ; int subwindow_handle = INVALID_HANDLE ; string subwindow_shortname = "SubWindow" ; int chart_width = 0 ; int chart_height = 0 ; int chart_scale = 0 ; color cOffButtonFont = clrWhite ; color cOffButtonBackground = clrDarkSlateGray ; color cOffButtonBorder = clrLightGray ; color cOnButtonFont = clrGold ; color cOnButtonBackground = C'28,47,47' ; color cOnButtonBorder = clrLightGray ;

Bunu zaman aralığı düğmeleri için dizilerin bildirilmesi izler:

string timeframe_button_names[TIMEFRAME_BUTTONS]= { "button_M1" , "button_M2" , "button_M3" , "button_M4" , "button_M5" , "button_M6" , "button_M10" , "button_M12" , "button_M15" , "button_M20" , "button_M30" , "button_H1" , "button_H2" , "button_H3" , "button_H4" , "button_H6" , "button_H8" , "button_H12" , "button_D1" , "button_W1" , "button_MN" }; string timeframe_button_texts[TIMEFRAME_BUTTONS]= { "M1" , "M2" , "M3" , "M4" , "M5" , "M6" , "M10" , "M12" , "M15" , "M20" , "M30" , "H1" , "H2" , "H3" , "H4" , "H6" , "H8" , "H12" , "D1" , "W1" , "MN" }; bool timeframe_button_states[TIMEFRAME_BUTTONS]={ false };

Grafik nesnesi özelliklerini kontrol etmek için düğme dizileri:

string property_button_names[PROPERTY_BUTTONS]= { "property_button_date" , "property_button_price" , "property_button_ohlc" , "property_button_askbid" , "property_button_trade_levels" }; string property_button_texts[PROPERTY_BUTTONS]= { "Date" , "Price" , "OHLC" , "Ask / Bid" , "Trade Levels" }; bool property_button_states[PROPERTY_BUTTONS]={ false }; int property_button_widths[PROPERTY_BUTTONS]= { 66 , 68 , 66 , 100 , 101 };

Ve son olarak grafik nesnesi adlarının bir dizisini elde ediyoruz:

string chart_object_names[TIMEFRAME_BUTTONS]= { "chart_object_m1" , "chart_object_m2" , "chart_object_m3" , "chart_object_m4" , "chart_object_m5" , "chart_object_m6" , "chart_object_m10" , "chart_object_m12" , "chart_object_m15" , "chart_object_m20" , "chart_object_m30" , "chart_object_h1" , "chart_object_h2" , "chart_object_h3" , "chart_object_h4" , "chart_object_h6" , "chart_object_h8" , "chart_object_h12" , "chart_object_d1" , "chart_object_w1" , "chart_object_mn" };

Grafik nesnelerinin etkileşimi ile ilgili olan fonksiyonlara geçmeden önce, ilk olarak grafikte bu nesneleri oluşturan fonksiyonları yazalım. Programımızda, grafik nesnelerinin iki türüne ihtiyacımız olacak: OBJ_BUTTON ve OBJ_CHART.

Düğmeler CreateButton() fonksiyonu ile oluşturulacaktır:

void CreateButton( long chart_id, int window_number, string name, string text, ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT anchor, ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner, string font_name, int font_size, color font_color, color background_color, color border_color, int x_size, int y_size, int x_distance, int y_distance, long z_order) { if ( ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_BUTTON ,window_number, 0 , 0 )) { ObjectSetString (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_TEXT ,text); ObjectSetString (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_FONT ,font_name); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_COLOR ,font_color); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR ,background_color); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR ,border_color); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_ANCHOR ,anchor); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_CORNER ,corner); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE ,font_size); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_XSIZE ,x_size); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_YSIZE ,y_size); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ,x_distance); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ,y_distance); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE , false ); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_STATE , false ); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_ZORDER ,z_order); ObjectSetString (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_TOOLTIP , "

" ); } }

Buna uygun olarak, bir grafiğin bir alt pencerede oluşturulması CreateChartInSubwindow() fonksiyonu ile gerçekleştirilecektir:

void CreateChartInSubwindow( int window_number, int x_distance, int y_distance, int x_size, int y_size, string name, string symbol, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, int subchart_scale, bool show_dates, bool show_prices, bool show_ohlc, bool show_ask_bid, bool show_levels, string tooltip) { if ( ObjectCreate ( 0 ,name, OBJ_CHART ,window_number, 0 , 0 )) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_CORNER , CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ,x_distance); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ,y_distance); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_XSIZE ,x_size); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_YSIZE ,y_size); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_CHART_SCALE ,subchart_scale); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_DATE_SCALE ,show_dates); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_PRICE_SCALE ,show_prices); ObjectSetString ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_SYMBOL ,symbol); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_PERIOD ,timeframe); ObjectSetString ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_TOOLTIP ,tooltip); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_COLOR , clrWhite ); long subchart_id= ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_CHART_ID ); ChartSetInteger (subchart_id, CHART_SHOW_OHLC ,show_ohlc); ChartSetInteger (subchart_id, CHART_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS ,show_levels); ChartSetInteger (subchart_id, CHART_SHOW_BID_LINE ,show_ask_bid); ChartSetInteger (subchart_id, CHART_SHOW_ASK_LINE ,show_ask_bid); ChartSetInteger (subchart_id, CHART_COLOR_LAST , clrLimeGreen ); ChartSetInteger (subchart_id, CHART_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL , clrRed ); ChartRedraw (subchart_id); } }

Yukarıdaki kodda, ilk olarak bir grafik nesnesi için standart grafik özelliklerini ayarlıyoruz. Grafik nesnesi tanımlayıcıyı elde ettikten sonra özel özellikler ayarlanır. Aynı zamanda grafik nesnesini ChartRedraw() fonksiyonunu kullanarak yenilemek önemlidir, burada grafik nesne tanımlayıcı buna aktarılır.

Kontrollerin ayarlarını iki fonksiyona bölelim: AddTimeframeButtons() ve AddPropertyButtons():



void AddTimeframeButtons() { int x_dist = 1 ; int y_dist = 125 ; int x_size = 28 ; int y_size = 20 ; for ( int i= 0 ; i<TIMEFRAME_BUTTONS; i++) { if (i% 7 == 0 ) { x_dist= 1 ; y_dist-= 21 ; } CreateButton( 0 , 0 ,timeframe_button_names[i],timeframe_button_texts[i], ANCHOR_LEFT_LOWER , CORNER_LEFT_LOWER , "Arial" , 8 , cOffButtonFont,cOffButtonBackground,cOffButtonBorder, x_size,y_size,x_dist,y_dist, 3 ); x_dist+=x_size+ 1 ; } } void AddPropertyButtons() { int x_dist = 1 ; int y_dist = 41 ; int x_size = 66 ; int y_size = 20 ; for ( int i= 0 ; i<PROPERTY_BUTTONS; i++) { if (i== 3 ) { x_dist= 1 ; y_dist-= 21 ; } CreateButton( 0 , 0 ,property_button_names[i],property_button_texts[i], ANCHOR_LEFT_LOWER , CORNER_LEFT_LOWER , "Arial" , 8 , cOffButtonFont,cOffButtonBackground,cOffButtonBorder, property_button_widths[i],y_size,x_dist,y_dist, 3 ); x_dist+=property_button_widths[i]+ 1 ; } }

Göstergeyi grafikten silerken, aynı zamanda program tarafından oluşturulan nesneleri de silmeliyiz. Bunun için, sadece aşağıdaki yardımcı fonksiyonlara ihtiyacımız var:

void DeleteTimeframeButtons() { for ( int i= 0 ; i<TIMEFRAME_BUTTONS; i++) DeleteObjectByName(timeframe_button_names[i]); } void DeletePropertyButtons() { for ( int i= 0 ; i<PROPERTY_BUTTONS; i++) DeleteObjectByName(property_button_names[i]); } void DeleteObjectByName( string object_name) { if ( ObjectFind ( ChartID (),object_name)>= 0 ) { if (! ObjectDelete ( ChartID (),object_name)) Print ( "Error (" + IntegerToString ( GetLastError ())+ ") when deleting the object!" ); } }

Şimdi, gösterge yüklenirken panelin grafik üzerinde ayarlandığından ve gösterge grafikten silinirken tüm panel nesnelerinin silindiğinden emin olmak için, OnInit() ve OnDeinit() işleyici fonksiyonlarına aşağıdaki kod dizelerini eklememiz gerekiyor:

int OnInit () { AddTimeframeButtons(); AddPropertyButtons(); ChartRedraw (); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { if (reason== REASON_REMOVE ) { DeleteTimeframeButtons(); DeletePropertyButtons(); ChartRedraw (); } }

Şimdi göstergeyi derlediysek ve bunu grafiğe eklediysek, paneli aşağıdaki ekran görüntüsünde gösterildiği şekilde görürüz:





Şekil 4. Düğmelerin olduğu panel

Artık kullanıcı ve panel arasındaki etkileşme yönelik fonksiyonları oluşturmaya başlamak için her şey hazır. Bunların büyük ölçüde tamamı, ana OnChartEvent() fonksiyonundan çağrılacaktır. Bu makalede, bu fonksiyonda işlenecek iki olayı ele alacağız:



CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK - bir grafik nesnesi üzerine tıklama olayı.

CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE - grafiğin yeniden boyutlandırılması ve grafik özelliklerinin özellikler iletişim penceresi kullanılarak değiştirilmesi olayı.

CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK olayı ile başlayalım. Yazmak üzere olduğumuz ChartEventObjectClick() fonksiyonu, OnChartEvent() fonksiyonundan tüm argümanları alacaktır (diğer olaylar için benzer fonksiyonlar oluşturacağız):

bool ChartEventObjectClick( int id, long lparam, double dparam, string sparam) { if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { if (ToggleSubwindowAndChartObject(sparam)) return ( true ); if (ToggleChartObjectProperty(sparam)) return ( true ); } return ( false ); }

ChartEventObjectClick() fonksiyon kodu basittir. Panel düğmesine tıklama olayı tanımlayıcı kullanılarak belirlenir. Ardından, uygulama mantığı iki yöne bölünür: zaman aralığı düğmelerine tıklama olayını veya grafik özellikleri düğmelerine tıklama olayını ele alma. Sol tıklanan nesnenin adını içeren sparam dize parametresi ilgili ToggleSubwindowAndChartObject() ve ToggleChartObjectProperty() fonksiyonlarına aktarılır.

Bu fonksiyonların kaynak koduna bir göz atalım. ToggleSubwindowAndChartObject() ile başlayacağız:

bool ToggleSubwindowAndChartObject( string clicked_object_name) { if (CheckClickOnTimeframeButton(clicked_object_name)) { subwindow_number= ChartWindowFind ( 0 ,subwindow_shortname); if (subwindow_number< 0 ) { if (AddSubwindow()) { AddChartObjectsToSubwindow(clicked_object_name); return ( true ); } } if (subwindow_number> 0 ) { AddChartObjectsToSubwindow(clicked_object_name); return ( true ); } } return ( false ); }

Yukarıdaki kodda verilen yorumları kullanarak uygulama mantığını kolayca anlayabilmeniz gerekir. Vurgulanan dizeler, kodu aşağıda bulunabilen bazı özel fonksiyonları içerir.

CheckClickOnTimeframeButton() fonksiyonu, tıklanan düğme zaman aralıkları paneli ile ilişkili ise true döndürür.

bool CheckClickOnTimeframeButton( string clicked_object_name) { for ( int i= 0 ; i<TIMEFRAME_BUTTONS; i++) { if (clicked_object_name==timeframe_button_names[i]) return ( true ); } return ( false ); }

Bir zaman aralığı düğmesine tıklama onaylandıysa, SubWindow'un şu anda ana grafiğe eklenip eklenmediğini kontrol ederiz. Onaylanmadıysa bu, AddSubwindow() fonksiyonu kullanılarak ayarlanır:

bool AddSubwindow() { subwindow_handle= iCustom ( _Symbol , _Period ,subwindow_path); if (subwindow_handle!= INVALID_HANDLE ) { subwindow_number=( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_WINDOWS_TOTAL ); if (! ChartIndicatorAdd ( 0 ,subwindow_number,subwindow_handle)) Print ( "Failed to add the SUBWINDOW indicator ! " ); else return ( true ); } return ( false ); }

Ardından AddChartObjectsToSubwindow() fonksiyonunu kullanarak oluşturulan alt pencereye grafik nesnelerini ekleriz:

void AddChartObjectsToSubwindow( string clicked_object_name) { ENUM_TIMEFRAMES tf = WRONG_VALUE ; string object_name = "" ; string object_text = "" ; int x_distance = 0 ; int total_charts = 0 ; int chart_object_width = 0 ; chart_scale=( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_SCALE ); chart_width=( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ,subwindow_number); chart_height=( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ,subwindow_number); total_charts= ObjectsTotal ( 0 ,subwindow_number, OBJ_CHART ); if (total_charts== 0 ) { if (CheckClickOnTimeframeButton(clicked_object_name)) { InitializeTimeframeButtonStates(); object_text= ObjectGetString ( 0 ,clicked_object_name, OBJPROP_TEXT ); tf=StringToTimeframe(object_text); CreateChartInSubwindow(subwindow_number, 0 , 0 ,chart_width,chart_height, "chart_object_" +object_text, _Symbol ,tf,chart_scale, property_button_states[ 0 ],property_button_states[ 1 ], property_button_states[ 2 ],property_button_states[ 3 ], property_button_states[ 4 ],object_text); ChartRedraw (); return ; } } if (total_charts> 0 ) { int pressed_buttons_count=InitializeTimeframeButtonStates(); if (pressed_buttons_count== 0 ) DeleteSubwindow(); else { ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 ,subwindow_number, OBJ_CHART ); chart_object_width=chart_width/pressed_buttons_count; for ( int i= 0 ; i<TIMEFRAME_BUTTONS; i++) { if (timeframe_button_states[i]) { object_text= ObjectGetString ( 0 ,timeframe_button_names[i], OBJPROP_TEXT ); tf=StringToTimeframe(object_text); CreateChartInSubwindow(subwindow_number,x_distance, 0 ,chart_object_width,chart_height, chart_object_names[i], _Symbol ,tf,chart_scale, property_button_states[ 0 ],property_button_states[ 1 ], property_button_states[ 2 ],property_button_states[ 3 ], property_button_states[ 4 ],object_text); x_distance+=chart_object_width; } } } } ChartRedraw (); }

Yukarıdaki kodda verilen ayrıntılı yorumlar, fonksiyon çalışmasını anlamanıza yardımcı olacaktır. Daha önce karşılaşmadığımız özel fonksiyonlar vurgulanmıştır.



InitializeTimeframeButtonStates() fonksiyonu tıklanan zaman aralığı düğmelerinin sayısını döndürür ve karşılık gelen durumların dizisini başlatır. Bu aynı zamanda düğme durumuna göre renkleri ayarlar:

int InitializeTimeframeButtonStates() { int pressed_buttons_count= 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ; i<TIMEFRAME_BUTTONS; i++) { if ( ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,timeframe_button_names[i], OBJPROP_STATE )) { timeframe_button_states[i]= true ; ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,timeframe_button_names[i], OBJPROP_COLOR ,cOnButtonFont); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,timeframe_button_names[i], OBJPROP_BGCOLOR ,cOnButtonBackground); pressed_buttons_count++; } else { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,timeframe_button_names[i], OBJPROP_COLOR ,cOffButtonFont); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,timeframe_button_names[i], OBJPROP_BGCOLOR ,cOffButtonBackground); timeframe_button_states[i]= false ; } } return (pressed_buttons_count); }

DeleteSubwindow() fonksiyonu oldukça basittir: grafikler için alt pencere varlığını kontrol eder ve bunu siler:

void DeleteSubwindow() { if ((subwindow_number= ChartWindowFind ( 0 ,subwindow_shortname))> 0 ) { if (! ChartIndicatorDelete ( 0 ,subwindow_number,subwindow_shortname)) Print ( "Failed to delete the " +subwindow_shortname+ " indicator!" ); } }

Şimdi grafik nesnelerinin özelliklerine bakmalıyız. Diğer bir deyişle, ChartEventObjectClick() fonksiyonuna geri döneriz ve ToggleChartObjectProperty() fonksiyonunu değerlendiririz. Tıklanan nesnenin adı da buna aktarılır.

bool ToggleChartObjectProperty( string clicked_object_name) { if (clicked_object_name== "property_button_date" ) { if (SetButtonColor(clicked_object_name)) ShowDate( true ); else ShowDate( false ); ChartRedraw (); return ( true ); } if (clicked_object_name== "property_button_price" ) { if (SetButtonColor(clicked_object_name)) ShowPrice( true ); else ShowPrice( false ); ChartRedraw (); return ( true ); } if (clicked_object_name== "property_button_ohlc" ) { if (SetButtonColor(clicked_object_name)) ShowOHLC( true ); else ShowOHLC( false ); ChartRedraw (); return ( true ); } if (clicked_object_name== "property_button_askbid" ) { if (SetButtonColor(clicked_object_name)) ShowAskBid( true ); else ShowAskBid( false ); ChartRedraw (); return ( true ); } if (clicked_object_name== "property_button_trade_levels" ) { if (SetButtonColor(clicked_object_name)) ShowTradeLevels( true ); else ShowTradeLevels( false ); ChartRedraw (); return ( true ); } return ( false ); }

Yukarıdaki kodda, tıklanan nesnenin adı, grafik özellikleri ile ilgili nesnenin adına göre sıralıdır. Bir eşleşme varsa, SetButtonColor() fonksiyonunda düğmeye tıklanıp tıklanmadığını kontrol ederiz ve ilgili düğme renklerini ayarlarız.

bool SetButtonColor( string clicked_object_name) { if ( ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,clicked_object_name, OBJPROP_STATE )) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,clicked_object_name, OBJPROP_COLOR ,cOnButtonFont); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,clicked_object_name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR ,cOnButtonBackground); return ( true ); } if (! ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,clicked_object_name, OBJPROP_STATE )) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,clicked_object_name, OBJPROP_COLOR ,cOffButtonFont); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,clicked_object_name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR ,cOffButtonBackground); return ( false ); } return ( false ); }

SetButtonColor() fonksiyonu düğme durumunu döndürür. Bu özniteliğe göre program, ilgili fonksiyonu, SubWindow içindeki tüm grafik nesnelerinde belirli bir özelliğin etkinleştirilmesi veya devre dışı bırakılması gerektiğine dair bilgilendirir. Bu, her bir özellik için yazılan ayrı bir fonksiyondur. İlgili fonksiyon kodları aşağıda verilmektedir:

void ShowDate( bool state) { int total_charts = 0 ; string chart_name = "" ; if ((subwindow_number= ChartWindowFind ( 0 ,subwindow_shortname))> 0 ) { total_charts= ObjectsTotal ( 0 ,subwindow_number, OBJ_CHART ); for ( int i= 0 ; i<total_charts; i++) { chart_name= ObjectName ( 0 ,i,subwindow_number, OBJ_CHART ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,chart_name, OBJPROP_DATE_SCALE ,state); } if (state) property_button_states[ 0 ]= true ; else property_button_states[ 0 ]= false ; ChartRedraw (); } } void ShowPrice( bool state) { int total_charts = 0 ; string chart_name = "" ; if ((subwindow_number= ChartWindowFind ( 0 ,subwindow_shortname))> 0 ) { total_charts= ObjectsTotal ( 0 ,subwindow_number, OBJ_CHART ); for ( int i= 0 ; i<total_charts; i++) { chart_name= ObjectName ( 0 ,i,subwindow_number, OBJ_CHART ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,chart_name, OBJPROP_PRICE_SCALE ,state); } if (state) property_button_states[ 1 ]= true ; else property_button_states[ 1 ]= false ; ChartRedraw (); } } void ShowOHLC( bool state) { int total_charts = 0 ; long subchart_id = 0 ; string chart_name = "" ; if ((subwindow_number= ChartWindowFind ( 0 ,subwindow_shortname))> 0 ) { total_charts= ObjectsTotal ( 0 ,subwindow_number, OBJ_CHART ); for ( int i= 0 ; i<total_charts; i++) { chart_name= ObjectName ( 0 ,i,subwindow_number, OBJ_CHART ); subchart_id= ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,chart_name, OBJPROP_CHART_ID ); ChartSetInteger (subchart_id, CHART_SHOW_OHLC ,state); ChartRedraw (subchart_id); } if (state) property_button_states[ 2 ]= true ; else property_button_states[ 2 ]= false ; ChartRedraw (); } } void ShowAskBid( bool state) { int total_charts = 0 ; long subchart_id = 0 ; string chart_name = "" ; if ((subwindow_number= ChartWindowFind ( 0 ,subwindow_shortname))> 0 ) { total_charts= ObjectsTotal ( 0 ,subwindow_number, OBJ_CHART ); for ( int i= 0 ; i<total_charts; i++) { chart_name= ObjectName ( 0 ,i,subwindow_number, OBJ_CHART ); subchart_id= ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,chart_name, OBJPROP_CHART_ID ); ChartSetInteger (subchart_id, CHART_SHOW_ASK_LINE ,state); ChartSetInteger (subchart_id, CHART_SHOW_BID_LINE ,state); ChartRedraw (subchart_id); } if (state) property_button_states[ 3 ]= true ; else property_button_states[ 3 ]= false ; ChartRedraw (); } } void ShowTradeLevels( bool state) { int total_charts = 0 ; long subchart_id = 0 ; string chart_name = "" ; if ((subwindow_number= ChartWindowFind ( 0 ,subwindow_shortname))> 0 ) { total_charts= ObjectsTotal ( 0 ,subwindow_number, OBJ_CHART ); for ( int i= 0 ; i<total_charts; i++) { chart_name= ObjectName ( 0 ,i,subwindow_number, OBJ_CHART ); subchart_id= ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,chart_name, OBJPROP_CHART_ID ); ChartSetInteger (subchart_id, CHART_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS ,state); ChartRedraw (subchart_id); } if (state) property_button_states[ 4 ]= true ; else property_button_states[ 4 ]= false ; ChartRedraw (); } }

Artık, fonksiyonların tamamı panel ile etkileşim için hazırdır. Sadece ana OnChartEvent() fonksiyonuna kodun bir dizesini eklememiz gerekiyor:

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if (ChartEventObjectClick(id,lparam,dparam,sparam)) return ; }

Gösterge derlenirse ve grafikte şimdi çalıştırılırsa, ilgili zaman aralığı düğmelerine tıklandığında grafik nesneleri alt pencereye eklenecektir. Ayrıca, özelliklerin düğmelerinden herhangi birine tıklarsak, grafik nesnelerindeki ilgili değişiklikleri görebiliriz:





Şekil 5. Belirtilen özelliklere sahip grafik nesnelerini ekleme

Ancak, grafik penceresi veya alt pencere yeniden boyutlandırılırsa, grafik nesnesinin boyutları buna göre ayarlanmayacaktır. Şimdi sıra CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE olayında.

Tıpkı "grafik nesnesine tıklama" olayını takip ederken ChartEventObjectClick() fonksiyonunu oluşturduğumuz gibi, şimdi ChartEventChartChange() fonksiyonunu yazacağız:

bool ChartEventChartChange( int id, long lparam, double dparam, string sparam) { if (id== CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE ) { if (OnSubwindowDelete()) return ( true ); GetSubwindowWidthAndHeight(); AdjustChartObjectsSizes(); ChartRedraw (); return ( true ); } return ( false ); }

Program ana grafik boyutunun veya özelliklerinin değiştirildiğini belirlemişse, SubWindow öğesinin silinip silinmediğini kontrol etmek için ilk olarak OnSubwindowDelete() fonksiyonunu kullanırız. Alt pencere bulunamazsa, panel sıfırlanır.

bool OnSubwindowDelete() { if ( ChartWindowFind ( 0 ,subwindow_shortname)< 1 ) { AddTimeframeButtons(); ChartRedraw (); return ( true ); } return ( false ); }

Alt pencere olması gereken yerdeyse, alt pencere genişlik ve yükseklik değerleri GetSubwindowWidthAndHeight() fonksiyonundaki global değişkenlere atanır:



void GetSubwindowWidthAndHeight() { if ((subwindow_number= ChartWindowFind ( 0 ,subwindow_shortname))> 0 ) { chart_height=( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ,subwindow_number); chart_width=( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ,subwindow_number); } }

Ve son olarak grafik nesnelerinin boyutları AdjustChartObjectsSizes() fonksiyonunda ayarlanır:

void AdjustChartObjectsSizes() { int x_distance = 0 ; int total_objects = 0 ; int chart_object_width = 0 ; string object_name = "" ; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TF = WRONG_VALUE ; if ((subwindow_number= ChartWindowFind ( 0 ,subwindow_shortname))> 0 ) { total_objects= ObjectsTotal ( 0 ,subwindow_number, OBJ_CHART ); if (total_objects== 0 ) { DeleteSubwindow(); return ; } chart_object_width=chart_width/total_objects; for ( int i=total_objects- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { object_name= ObjectName ( 0 ,i,subwindow_number, OBJ_CHART ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,object_name, OBJPROP_YSIZE ,chart_height); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,object_name, OBJPROP_XSIZE ,chart_object_width); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,object_name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , 0 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,object_name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ,x_distance); x_distance+=chart_object_width; } } }

Ana grafiğin boyutunun ve özelliklerinin değiştirilmesini olayını takip etmek için, OnChartEvent() fonksiyonuna aşağıdaki dize eklenmelidir:

Göstergenin derlenmesinin ve bunun grafiğe eklenmesinin ardından, grafik nesnelerinin ana pencere her yeniden boyutlandırıldığında alt pencere boyutuna göre ayarlandığını göreceksiniz.

Sonuç

Makaleyi burada sonlandıralım. Ev ödevi olarak, ana grafikteki sembol değiştirildiğinde grafik nesnelerindeki sembollerin ayarlanması için bu özelliği uygulamaya çalışın. Ayrıca, düşükten yükseğe (soldan sağa) sıralı olarak ayarlanan grafik nesnelerinde zaman aralıkları bulunmasını da isteyebilirsiniz. Bu imkan, yukarıda açıklanan gösterge sürümünde uygulanmamıştır.

Hazır TF PANEL uygulamasının açıklamasında, bu özelliklerin uygulanmasını gösteren bir video bulabilirsiniz. Kaynak kodu dosyaları makaleye eklenmiştir ve buradan indirilebilir.