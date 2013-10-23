MQL5 Cookbook: Sound Notifications for MetaTrader 5 Trade Events

Introduction

In this article, we will consider such issues as including sound files in the file of the Expert Advisor, and thus adding sound notifications to trade events. The fact that the files will be included means that the sound files will be located inside the Expert Advisor. So when giving the compiled version of the Expert Advisor (*.ex5) to another user, you will not have to also provide the sound files and explain where they need to be saved.

Development

For test purposes, we will take the Expert Advisor from the previous article "MQL5 Cookbook: Saving Optimization Results of an Expert Advisor Based on Specified Criteria". To make it simpler, I have removed everything that is not relevant to the current subject.

To add sound notification to a trade event using the MQL5 resources, we can use the Alert() and PlaySound() functions. If you opt for the Alert() function, it will always play the same sound notification and open a window with the relevant message. You can see it in action in the article entitled "MQL5 Cookbook: Using Different Print Modes".

The alert sound can be set in the terminal settings: Tools -> Options or Ctrl+O. Further, in the Events tab, we need to check the "Enable" option to enable sound notifications for events and select the appropriate sound file in the drop-down list of alerts.





Fig. 1. The "Events" tab in the terminal settings

However, you also have the opportunity to set a unique sound notification for any custom program event. For this purpose, we use the PlaySound() function.

Before we add sound notifications to the Expert Advisor, let's create an Expert Advisor for test purposes. Let's implement an idea of opening a sound panel when loading an Expert Advisor on the chart. The sound panel will be made of graphical objects, such as button (OBJ_BUTTON). Each button will have its own unique sound assigned to it that will be played when the button is clicked.

I went online and found 25 different sound files in the *.wav format (they are available for download at the end of the article). They must be placed in the MetaTrader 5\MQL5\Files\Sounds folder. To get the hang of working with sound files, we will now create a new Expert Advisor using the MQL5 Wizard. At the very beginning, we specify the array size based on the number of buttons on the sound panel (there will be 26 buttons in total).

#define ARRAY_SIZE 26

Then, we need to specify the folders and file names that will provide resources to the Expert Advisor. This can be done using the #resource directive. After the directive, we specify the file location in double quotes:

#resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\alert.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\AHOOGA.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\APPLAUSE.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\BONK.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\CARBRAKE.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\CASHREG.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\CLAP.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\CORKPOP.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\DOG.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\DRIVEBY.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\DRUMROLL.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\EXPLODE.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\FINALBEL.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\FROG.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\GLASS.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\GUNSHOT.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\LASER.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\LATNWHIS.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\PIG.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\RICOCHET.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\RINGIN.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\SIREN.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\TRAIN.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\UH_OH.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\VERYGOOD.wav" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\WHOOSH.wav"

Now, we need to create three string arrays that will contain locations of the resource files, names of the graphical objects and the text displayed on the graphical objects. Please note the use of double colon when specifying the file locations - it is a special indication for calling the resource by name.

string sound_paths[ARRAY_SIZE]= { "::Files\\Sounds\\alert.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\AHOOGA.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\APPLAUSE.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\BONK.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\CARBRAKE.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\CASHREG.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\CLAP.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\CORKPOP.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\DOG.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\DRIVEBY.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\DRUMROLL.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\EXPLODE.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\FINALBEL.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\FROG.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\GLASS.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\GUNSHOT.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\LASER.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\LATNWHIS.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\PIG.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\RICOCHET.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\RINGIN.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\SIREN.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\TRAIN.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\UH_OH.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\VERYGOOD.wav" , "::Files\\Sounds\\WHOOSH.wav" }; string sound_names[ARRAY_SIZE]= { "sound_button01" , "sound_button02" , "sound_button03" , "sound_button04" , "sound_button05" , "sound_button06" , "sound_button07" , "sound_button08" , "sound_button09" , "sound_button10" , "sound_button11" , "sound_button12" , "sound_button13" , "sound_button14" , "sound_button15" , "sound_button16" , "sound_button17" , "sound_button18" , "sound_button19" , "sound_button20" , "sound_button21" , "sound_button22" , "sound_button23" , "sound_button24" , "sound_button25" , "sound_button26" }; string sound_texts[ARRAY_SIZE]= { "ALERT" , "AHOOGA" , "APPLAUSE" , "BONK" , "CARBRAKE" , "CASHREG" , "CLAP" , "CORKPOP" , "DOG" , "DRIVEBY" , "DRUMROLL" , "EXPLODE" , "FINALBEL" , "FROG" , "GLASS" , "GUNSHOT" , "LASER" , "LATNWHIS" , "PIG" , "RICOCHET" , "RINGIN" , "SIREN" , "TRAIN" , "UH_OH" , "VERYGOOD" , "WHOOSH" };

Let's write a function, CreateButton(), that will create the graphical object "Button" on a chart with the specified properties:

void CreateButton( long chart_id, int sub_window, string name, string text, ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT anchor, ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner, string font_name, int font_size, color font_color, color background_color, color border_color, int x_size, int y_size, int x_distance, int y_distance, long z_order) { if ( ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_BUTTON ,sub_window, 0 , 0 )) { ObjectSetString (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_TEXT ,text); ObjectSetString (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_FONT ,font_name); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_COLOR ,font_color); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR ,background_color); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR ,border_color); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_ANCHOR ,anchor); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_CORNER ,corner); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE ,font_size); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_XSIZE ,x_size); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_YSIZE ,y_size); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ,x_distance); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ,y_distance); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE , false ); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_STATE , false ); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_ZORDER ,z_order); ObjectSetString (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_TOOLTIP , "

" ); } }

To make it more playful, the color of each button will be selected at random. To implement this, we will write a simple function - GetRandomColor():

color GetRandomColor() { switch ( MathRand ()% 26 ) { case 0 : return ( clrOrange ); break ; case 1 : return ( clrGold ); break ; case 2 : return ( clrChocolate ); break ; case 3 : return ( clrChartreuse ); break ; case 4 : return ( clrLime ); break ; case 5 : return ( clrSpringGreen ); break ; case 6 : return ( clrMediumBlue ); break ; case 7 : return ( clrDeepSkyBlue ); break ; case 8 : return ( clrBlue ); break ; case 9 : return ( clrSeaGreen ); break ; case 10 : return ( clrRed ); break ; case 11 : return ( clrSlateGray ); break ; case 12 : return ( clrPeru ); break ; case 13 : return ( clrBlueViolet ); break ; case 14 : return ( clrIndianRed ); break ; case 15 : return ( clrMediumOrchid ); break ; case 16 : return ( clrCrimson ); break ; case 17 : return ( clrMediumAquamarine ); break ; case 18 : return ( clrDarkGray ); break ; case 19 : return ( clrSandyBrown ); break ; case 20 : return ( clrMediumSlateBlue ); break ; case 21 : return ( clrTan ); break ; case 22 : return ( clrDarkSalmon ); break ; case 23 : return ( clrBurlyWood ); break ; case 24 : return ( clrHotPink ); break ; case 25 : return ( clrLightSteelBlue ); break ; default : return ( clrGold ); } return ( clrGold ); }

Let's now write the function that will add the sound panel to the chart - SetSoundPanel():

void SetSoundPanel() { int column_count = 0 ; int x_dist = 10 ; int y_dist = 15 ; int x_size = 100 ; int y_size = 20 ; color button_color = clrNONE ; for ( int i= 0 ; i<ARRAY_SIZE; i++) { column_count++; button_color=GetRandomColor(); CreateButton( 0 , 0 ,sound_names[i],sound_texts[i], ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER , CORNER_LEFT_UPPER , "Arial" , 8 , clrWhite ,button_color,button_color,x_size,y_size,x_dist,y_dist, 1 ); if (column_count== 2 ) { x_dist= 10 ; y_dist+= 20 ; column_count= 0 ; } else x_dist+=x_size; } ChartRedraw ( 0 ); }

To remove the panel from the chart, we will use the functions provided below:

void DeleteSoundPanel() { for ( int i= 0 ; i<ARRAY_SIZE; i++) DeleteObjectByName(name_sound_object[i]); ChartRedraw (); } void DeleteObjectByName( string name) { if ( ObjectFind ( ChartID (),name)>= 0 ) { if (! ObjectDelete ( ChartID (),name)) Print ( "Error (" + IntegerToString ( GetLastError ())+ ") when deleting the object!" ); } }

So, when loading the Expert Advisor, the panel will be set on the chart from the OnInit() function and deleted from the chart when removing the Expert Advisor by the OnDeinit() function.

void OnInit () { SetSoundPanel(); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { DeleteSoundPanel(); }

Now we only need to implement interaction with the panel so that the appropriate sound is played when a certain button is clicked. To make it even more cheerful, we will change button colors when one of the sound panel buttons is pressed. To implement this, we will need the ChangeColorsOnSoundPanel() function whose code is given below:

void ChangeColorsOnSoundPanel() { color clr= clrNONE ; for ( int i= 0 ; i<ARRAY_SIZE; i++) { clr=GetRandomColor(); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,sound_names[i], OBJPROP_BGCOLOR ,clr); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,sound_names[i], OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR ,clr); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,sound_names[i], OBJPROP_STATE , false ); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); Sleep ( 20 ); } }

And finally, the following code should be added to the OnChartEvent() function:

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam) { if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { if ( StringFind (sparam, "sound_button" , 0 )>= 0 ) { if (! PlaySound (GetSoundPath(sparam))) Print ( "Error: " , GetLastError ()); ChangeColorsOnSoundPanel(); } } }

The highlighted string in the above code suggests that the location of the sound file is passed to the PlaySound() function using the custom GetSoundPath() function. The code of the GetSoundPath() function is provided below:

string GetSoundPath( string object_name) { for ( int i= 0 ; i<ARRAY_SIZE; i++) { if (object_name==name_sound_object[i]) return (path_sound_object[i]); } return ( "" ); }

Now, everything is ready. The sound panel (the program can be downloaded from the attachments to the article) will be set as soon as the Expert Advisor is attached to the chart:

Fig. 2. The sound panel on the chart

So, the principle of working with sound files is now clear. We get back to our Expert Advisor from the previous article entitled "MQL5 Cookbook: Saving Optimization Results of an Expert Advisor Based on Specified Criteria" and decide what sounds we will use in the Expert Advisor. Let's create Resources.mqh and include it in the main file of the Expert Advisor.

#include "Include/Errors.mqh" #include "Include/Enums.mqh" #include "Include/Resources.mqh" #include "Include/TradeSignals.mqh" #include "Include/TradeFunctions.mqh" #include "Include/ToString.mqh" #include "Include/Auxiliary.mqh"

We now select files for the main trade events.

#resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\AHOOGA.WAV" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\CASHREG.WAV" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\WHOOSH.WAV" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\VERYGOOD.WAV" #resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\DRIVEBY.WAV" string SoundError = "::Files\\Sounds\\AHOOGA.WAV" ; string SoundOpenPosition = "::Files\\Sounds\\CASHREG.WAV" ; string SoundAdjustOrder = "::Files\\Sounds\\WHOOSH.WAV" ; string SoundCloseWithProfit= "::Files\\Sounds\\VERYGOOD.WAV" ; string SoundCloseWithLoss = "::Files\\Sounds\\DRIVEBY.WAV" ;

I would also like to mention that apart from sound files used as resources, in the Expert Advisor you can also store *.bmp images for interface purposes, text files and even indicators. EAs for MetaTrader 5 are now considered to be fully-functional applications - this is very convenient as instead of several files you only need to pass one.

Let's continue. In the external parameters, we need to add the UseSound parameter to have the opportunity to disable sounds:

input int NumberOfBars = 2 ; sinput double Lot = 0.1 ; input double TakeProfit = 100 ; input double StopLoss = 50 ; input double TrailingStop = 10 ; input bool Reverse = true ; sinput bool UseSound = true ;

In Include\Enums.mqh, we create the ENUM_SOUNDS enumeration for sounds.

enum ENUM_SOUNDS { SOUND_ERROR = 0 , SOUND_OPEN_POSITION = 1 , SOUND_ADJUST_ORDER = 2 , SOUND_CLOSE_WITH_PROFIT = 3 , SOUND_CLOSE_WITH_LOSS = 4 };

These identifiers will be required for the custom function PlaySoundByID().

void PlaySoundByID(ENUM_SOUNDS id) { if (IsRealtime() && UseSound) { switch (id) { case SOUND_ERROR : PlaySound (SoundError); break ; case SOUND_OPEN_POSITION : PlaySound (SoundOpenPosition); break ; case SOUND_ADJUST_ORDER : PlaySound (SoundAdjustOrder); break ; case SOUND_CLOSE_WITH_PROFIT : PlaySound (SoundCloseWithProfit); break ; case SOUND_CLOSE_WITH_LOSS : PlaySound (SoundCloseWithLoss); break ; } } }

During trading operations performed by the Expert Advisor, sound effects can be played by calling PlaySoundByID() from the appropriate trade functions. Let's see how this is implemented in the OpenPosition() function:

void OpenPosition( double lot, ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, double price, double sl, double tp, string comment) { trade.SetExpertMagicNumber( 0 ); trade.SetDeviationInPoints(CorrectValueBySymbolDigits( 10 )); if (symb.execution_mode== SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_INSTANT || symb.execution_mode== SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_MARKET ) { if (!trade.PositionOpen( _Symbol ,order_type,lot,price,sl,tp,comment)) { PlaySoundByID(SOUND_ERROR); Print ( "Error opening the position: " , GetLastError (), " - " ,ErrorDescription( GetLastError ())); } else PlaySoundByID(SOUND_OPEN_POSITION); } }

If however, a position is closed at Stop Loss, Take Profit, manually or otherwise, this event must be monitored in the OnTrade() function. To implement this, we will write one more function, SoundNotification(), that will be responsible for the necessary checks: if the history of deals shows a new deal with the DEAL_ENTRY_OUT or DEAL_ENTRY_INOUT identifier (full/partial closing of the position or a reversal) for the current symbol, the program will check if that deal closed at profit or loss and will play the appropriate sound.

void SoundNotification() { if (IsRealtime() && UseSound) { ulong ticket = 0 ; int total = 0 ; static ulong last_ticket = 0 ; if (! HistorySelect ( 0 , TimeCurrent ()+ 1000 )) return ; total= HistoryDealsTotal (); for ( int i=total- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { if ((ticket= HistoryDealGetTicket (i))> 0 ) { GetHistoryDealProperties(ticket,D_SYMBOL); if (deal.symbol== _Symbol ) { GetHistoryDealProperties(ticket,D_ENTRY); if (deal.entry== DEAL_ENTRY_OUT || deal.entry== DEAL_ENTRY_INOUT ) { if (ticket==last_ticket || last_ticket== 0 ) { last_ticket=ticket; return ; } GetHistoryDealProperties(ticket,D_PROFIT); if (deal.profit>= 0 ) { PlaySoundByID(SOUND_CLOSE_WITH_PROFIT); last_ticket=ticket; return ; } if (deal.profit< 0 ) { PlaySoundByID(SOUND_CLOSE_WITH_LOSS); last_ticket=ticket; return ; } } } } } } }

The SoundNotification() function should be placed in the OnInit() and OnTrade() functions:

int OnInit () { CheckNewBar(); SoundNotification(); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnTrade () { SoundNotification(); }

The sound notification has also been added at the end of the ModifyTrailingStop() function when modifying the Trailing Stop level.

Conclusion

That's about it. All the files for test purposes are available for download in the attachments to the article. Speaking of sounds in the terminal, I would like to draw your attention to an interesting solution available in Code Base under the name CMIDI (by Integer): it allows you to play MIDI files in MetaTrader 5. Good luck!