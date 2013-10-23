MetaTrader 5 / Examples
MQL5 Cookbook: Sound Notifications for MetaTrader 5 Trade Events

Anatoli Kazharski
Anatoli Kazharski

Introduction

In this article, we will consider such issues as including sound files in the file of the Expert Advisor, and thus adding sound notifications to trade events. The fact that the files will be included means that the sound files will be located inside the Expert Advisor. So when giving the compiled version of the Expert Advisor (*.ex5) to another user, you will not have to also provide the sound files and explain where they need to be saved.

 

Development

For test purposes, we will take the Expert Advisor from the previous article "MQL5 Cookbook: Saving Optimization Results of an Expert Advisor Based on Specified Criteria". To make it simpler, I have removed everything that is not relevant to the current subject.

To add sound notification to a trade event using the MQL5 resources, we can use the Alert() and PlaySound() functions. If you opt for the Alert() function, it will always play the same sound notification and open a window with the relevant message. You can see it in action in the article entitled "MQL5 Cookbook: Using Different Print Modes".

The alert sound can be set in the terminal settings: Tools -> Options or Ctrl+O. Further, in the Events tab, we need to check the "Enable" option to enable sound notifications for events and select the appropriate sound file in the drop-down list of alerts.


Fig. 1. The "Events" tab in the terminal settings

However, you also have the opportunity to set a unique sound notification for any custom program event. For this purpose, we use the PlaySound() function.

Before we add sound notifications to the Expert Advisor, let's create an Expert Advisor for test purposes. Let's implement an idea of opening a sound panel when loading an Expert Advisor on the chart. The sound panel will be made of graphical objects, such as button (OBJ_BUTTON). Each button will have its own unique sound assigned to it that will be played when the button is clicked.

I went online and found 25 different sound files in the *.wav format (they are available for download at the end of the article). They must be placed in the MetaTrader 5\MQL5\Files\Sounds folder. To get the hang of working with sound files, we will now create a new Expert Advisor using the MQL5 Wizard. At the very beginning, we specify the array size based on the number of buttons on the sound panel (there will be 26 buttons in total).

//--- Array size
#define ARRAY_SIZE 26

Then, we need to specify the folders and file names that will provide resources to the Expert Advisor. This can be done using the #resource directive. After the directive, we specify the file location in double quotes:

//--- Sound files
#resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\alert.wav"
#resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\AHOOGA.wav"
#resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\APPLAUSE.wav"
#resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\BONK.wav"
#resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\CARBRAKE.wav"
#resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\CASHREG.wav"
#resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\CLAP.wav"
#resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\CORKPOP.wav"
#resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\DOG.wav"
#resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\DRIVEBY.wav"
#resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\DRUMROLL.wav"
#resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\EXPLODE.wav"
#resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\FINALBEL.wav"
#resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\FROG.wav"
#resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\GLASS.wav"
#resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\GUNSHOT.wav"
#resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\LASER.wav"
#resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\LATNWHIS.wav"
#resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\PIG.wav"
#resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\RICOCHET.wav"
#resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\RINGIN.wav"
#resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\SIREN.wav"
#resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\TRAIN.wav"
#resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\UH_OH.wav"
#resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\VERYGOOD.wav"
#resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\WHOOSH.wav"

Now, we need to create three string arrays that will contain locations of the resource files, names of the graphical objects and the text displayed on the graphical objects. Please note the use of double colon when specifying the file locations - it is a special indication for calling the resource by name.

//--- Sound file location
string sound_paths[ARRAY_SIZE]=
  {
   "::Files\\Sounds\\alert.wav",
   "::Files\\Sounds\\AHOOGA.wav",
   "::Files\\Sounds\\APPLAUSE.wav",
   "::Files\\Sounds\\BONK.wav",
   "::Files\\Sounds\\CARBRAKE.wav",
   "::Files\\Sounds\\CASHREG.wav",
   "::Files\\Sounds\\CLAP.wav",
   "::Files\\Sounds\\CORKPOP.wav",
   "::Files\\Sounds\\DOG.wav",
   "::Files\\Sounds\\DRIVEBY.wav",
   "::Files\\Sounds\\DRUMROLL.wav",
   "::Files\\Sounds\\EXPLODE.wav",
   "::Files\\Sounds\\FINALBEL.wav",
   "::Files\\Sounds\\FROG.wav",
   "::Files\\Sounds\\GLASS.wav",
   "::Files\\Sounds\\GUNSHOT.wav",
   "::Files\\Sounds\\LASER.wav",
   "::Files\\Sounds\\LATNWHIS.wav",
   "::Files\\Sounds\\PIG.wav",
   "::Files\\Sounds\\RICOCHET.wav",
   "::Files\\Sounds\\RINGIN.wav",
   "::Files\\Sounds\\SIREN.wav",
   "::Files\\Sounds\\TRAIN.wav",
   "::Files\\Sounds\\UH_OH.wav",
   "::Files\\Sounds\\VERYGOOD.wav",
   "::Files\\Sounds\\WHOOSH.wav"
  };
//--- Names of graphical objects
string sound_names[ARRAY_SIZE]=
  {
   "sound_button01","sound_button02",
   "sound_button03","sound_button04",
   "sound_button05","sound_button06",
   "sound_button07","sound_button08",
   "sound_button09","sound_button10",
   "sound_button11","sound_button12",
   "sound_button13","sound_button14",
   "sound_button15","sound_button16",
   "sound_button17","sound_button18",
   "sound_button19","sound_button20",
   "sound_button21","sound_button22",
   "sound_button23","sound_button24",
   "sound_button25","sound_button26"
  };
//--- Text displayed on graphical objects
string sound_texts[ARRAY_SIZE]=
  {
   "ALERT","AHOOGA","APPLAUSE","BONK","CARBRAKE","CASHREG",
   "CLAP","CORKPOP","DOG","DRIVEBY","DRUMROLL","EXPLODE","FINALBEL",
   "FROG","GLASS","GUNSHOT","LASER","LATNWHIS","PIG",
   "RICOCHET","RINGIN","SIREN","TRAIN","UH_OH","VERYGOOD","WHOOSH"
  };

Let's write a function, CreateButton(), that will create the graphical object "Button" on a chart with the specified properties:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Creating the Button object                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CreateButton(long              chart_id,         // chart id
                  int               sub_window,       // window number
                  string            name,             // object name
                  string            text,             // displayed name
                  ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT anchor,           // anchor point
                  ENUM_BASE_CORNER  corner,           // chart corner
                  string            font_name,        // font
                  int               font_size,        // font size
                  color             font_color,       // font color
                  color             background_color, // background color
                  color             border_color,     // border color
                  int               x_size,           // width
                  int               y_size,           // height
                  int               x_distance,       // X-coordinate
                  int               y_distance,       // Y-coordinate
                  long              z_order)          // Z-order
  {
//--- Creating an object
   if(ObjectCreate(chart_id,name,OBJ_BUTTON,sub_window,0,0))
     {
      ObjectSetString(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_TEXT,text);                  // setting name
      ObjectSetString(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_FONT,font_name);             // setting font
      ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,font_color);          // setting font color
      ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,background_color);  // setting background color
      ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR,border_color); // setting border color
      ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_ANCHOR,anchor);             // setting anchor point
      ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_CORNER,corner);             // setting chart corner
      ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_FONTSIZE,font_size);        // setting font size
      ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_XSIZE,x_size);              // setting width X
      ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_YSIZE,y_size);              // setting height Y
      ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x_distance);      // setting X-coordinate
      ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y_distance);      // setting Y-coordinate
      ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,false);          // cannot select the object if FALSE
      ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_STATE,false);               // button state (clicked/unclicked)
      ObjectSetInteger(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_ZORDER,z_order);            // higher/lower Z-order
      ObjectSetString(chart_id,name,OBJPROP_TOOLTIP,"\n");               // no tooltip if "\n"
     }
  }

To make it more playful, the color of each button will be selected at random. To implement this, we will write a simple function - GetRandomColor():

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Returning a random color                                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
color GetRandomColor()
  {
//--- Select a random color from 0 to 25
   switch(MathRand()%26)
     {
      case 0  : return(clrOrange);           break;
      case 1  : return(clrGold);             break;
      case 2  : return(clrChocolate);        break;
      case 3  : return(clrChartreuse);       break;
      case 4  : return(clrLime);             break;
      case 5  : return(clrSpringGreen);      break;
      case 6  : return(clrMediumBlue);       break;
      case 7  : return(clrDeepSkyBlue);      break;
      case 8  : return(clrBlue);             break;
      case 9  : return(clrSeaGreen);         break;
      case 10 : return(clrRed);              break;
      case 11 : return(clrSlateGray);        break;
      case 12 : return(clrPeru);             break;
      case 13 : return(clrBlueViolet);       break;
      case 14 : return(clrIndianRed);        break;
      case 15 : return(clrMediumOrchid);     break;
      case 16 : return(clrCrimson);          break;
      case 17 : return(clrMediumAquamarine); break;
      case 18 : return(clrDarkGray);         break;
      case 19 : return(clrSandyBrown);       break;
      case 20 : return(clrMediumSlateBlue);  break;
      case 21 : return(clrTan);              break;
      case 22 : return(clrDarkSalmon);       break;
      case 23 : return(clrBurlyWood);        break;
      case 24 : return(clrHotPink);          break;
      case 25 : return(clrLightSteelBlue);   break;
      //---
      default : return(clrGold);
     }
//---
   return(clrGold);
  }

Let's now write the function that will add the sound panel to the chart - SetSoundPanel():

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Adding the sound panel to the chart                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void SetSoundPanel()
  {
   int   column_count =0;       // Column counter
   int   x_dist       =10;      // Indent from the left side of the chart
   int   y_dist       =15;      // Indent from the top of the chart
   int   x_size       =100;     // Button width
   int   y_size       =20;      // Button height
   color button_color =clrNONE; // Button color
//--- Set the objects
   for(int i=0; i<ARRAY_SIZE; i++)
     {
      //--- Increase the column counter
      column_count++;
      //--- Get the button color
      button_color=GetRandomColor();
      //--- Draw a button
      CreateButton(0,0,sound_names[i],sound_texts[i],
                   ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER,CORNER_LEFT_UPPER,"Arial",8,
                   clrWhite,button_color,button_color,x_size,y_size,x_dist,y_dist,1);
      //--- If two buttons have already been set in the same row
      if(column_count==2)
        {
         x_dist=10;        // Move the X-coordinate to the initial position
         y_dist+=20;       // Set the Y-coordinate for the next row
         column_count=0;   // Zero out the counter
        }
      else
      //--- Set the X-coordinate for the next button 
         x_dist+=x_size;
     }
//--- Refresh the chart
   ChartRedraw(0);
  }

To remove the panel from the chart, we will use the functions provided below:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Deleting the info panel                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void DeleteSoundPanel()
  {
//--- Delete position properties and their values
   for(int i=0; i<ARRAY_SIZE; i++)
      DeleteObjectByName(name_sound_object[i]);
//--- Redraw the chart
   ChartRedraw();
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Deleting objects by name                                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void DeleteObjectByName(string name)
  {
//--- If the object is found
   if(ObjectFind(ChartID(),name)>=0)
     {
      //--- If an error occurred when deleting, print the relevant message
      if(!ObjectDelete(ChartID(),name))
         Print("Error ("+IntegerToString(GetLastError())+") when deleting the object!");
     }
  }

So, when loading the Expert Advisor, the panel will be set on the chart from the OnInit() function and deleted from the chart when removing the Expert Advisor by the OnDeinit() function.

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnInit()
  {
//--- Set the sound panel
   SetSoundPanel();
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Deinitialization function of the expert advisor                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//--- Delete the sound panel
   DeleteSoundPanel();
  }

Now we only need to implement interaction with the panel so that the appropriate sound is played when a certain button is clicked. To make it even more cheerful, we will change button colors when one of the sound panel buttons is pressed. To implement this, we will need the ChangeColorsOnSoundPanel() function whose code is given below:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Changing colors on the sound panel                               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void ChangeColorsOnSoundPanel()
  {
   color clr=clrNONE; // Button color
//--- Iterate over all buttons in a loop and change their color
   for(int i=0; i<ARRAY_SIZE; i++)
     {
      //--- Get the new color
      clr=GetRandomColor();
      //--- Set the border color
      ObjectSetInteger(0,sound_names[i],OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,clr);
      //--- Set the background color
      ObjectSetInteger(0,sound_names[i],OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR,clr);
      //--- Unclicked button
      ObjectSetInteger(0,sound_names[i],OBJPROP_STATE,false);
      //--- Refresh the chart
      ChartRedraw(0);
      //--- Wait for 20 ms (lag)
      Sleep(20);
     }
  }

And finally, the following code should be added to the OnChartEvent() function:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Event handler                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnChartEvent(const int     id,     // Event identifier  
                  const long&   lparam, // Parameter of the event of type long
                  const double& dparam, // Parameter of the event of type double
                  const string& sparam) // Parameter of the event of type string
  {
//--- If there was an event of left-clicking on the object
   if(id==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK)
     {
      //--- If the object name contains "sound_button"
      if(StringFind(sparam,"sound_button",0)>=0)
        {
         //--- Play the sound based on the object name
         //    5019 - ERR_FILE_NOT_EXIST - The file does not exist
         if(!PlaySound(GetSoundPath(sparam)))
            Print("Error: ",GetLastError());
         //--- Change colors of all buttons
         ChangeColorsOnSoundPanel();
        }
     }
  }

The highlighted string in the above code suggests that the location of the sound file is passed to the PlaySound() function using the custom GetSoundPath() function. The code of the GetSoundPath() function is provided below:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Returning sound file location by the object name                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string GetSoundPath(string object_name)
  {
//--- Iterate over all sound panel objects in a loop
   for(int i=0; i<ARRAY_SIZE; i++)
     {
      //--- If the name of the object clicked in the chart
      //    matches one of those available on the panel, return the file location
      if(object_name==name_sound_object[i])
         return(path_sound_object[i]);
     }
//---
   return("");
  }

Now, everything is ready. The sound panel (the program can be downloaded from the attachments to the article) will be set as soon as the Expert Advisor is attached to the chart:

The sound panel on the chart

Fig. 2. The sound panel on the chart

So, the principle of working with sound files is now clear. We get back to our Expert Advisor from the previous article entitled "MQL5 Cookbook: Saving Optimization Results of an Expert Advisor Based on Specified Criteria" and decide what sounds we will use in the Expert Advisor. Let's create Resources.mqh and include it in the main file of the Expert Advisor.

//--- Include custom libraries
#include "Include/Errors.mqh"
#include "Include/Enums.mqh"
#include "Include/Resources.mqh"
#include "Include/TradeSignals.mqh"
#include "Include/TradeFunctions.mqh"
#include "Include/ToString.mqh"
#include "Include/Auxiliary.mqh"

We now select files for the main trade events.

//--- Sound files
#resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\AHOOGA.WAV"   // Error
#resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\CASHREG.WAV"  // Position opening/position volume increase/pending order triggering
#resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\WHOOSH.WAV"   // Pending order/Stop Loss/Take Profit setting/modification
#resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\VERYGOOD.WAV" // Position closing at profit
#resource "\\Files\\Sounds\\DRIVEBY.WAV"  // Position closing at loss
//--- Sound file location
string SoundError          = "::Files\\Sounds\\AHOOGA.WAV";
string SoundOpenPosition   = "::Files\\Sounds\\CASHREG.WAV";
string SoundAdjustOrder    = "::Files\\Sounds\\WHOOSH.WAV";
string SoundCloseWithProfit= "::Files\\Sounds\\VERYGOOD.WAV";
string SoundCloseWithLoss  = "::Files\\Sounds\\DRIVEBY.WAV";

I would also like to mention that apart from sound files used as resources, in the Expert Advisor you can also store *.bmp images for interface purposes, text files and even indicators. EAs for MetaTrader 5 are now considered to be fully-functional applications - this is very convenient as instead of several files you only need to pass one.

Let's continue. In the external parameters, we need to add the UseSound parameter to have the opportunity to disable sounds:

//--- External parameters of the Expert Advisor
input  int        NumberOfBars =2;    // Number of one-direction bars
sinput double     Lot          =0.1;  // Lot
input  double     TakeProfit   =100;  // Take Profit
input  double     StopLoss     =50;   // Stop Loss
input  double     TrailingStop =10;   // Trailing Stop
input  bool       Reverse      =true; // Position reversal
sinput bool       UseSound     =true; // Sound notifications

In Include\Enums.mqh, we create the ENUM_SOUNDS enumeration for sounds.

//--- Sounds
enum ENUM_SOUNDS
  {
   SOUND_ERROR             =0,   // Error
   SOUND_OPEN_POSITION     = 1,  // Position opening/position volume increase/pending order triggering
   SOUND_ADJUST_ORDER      = 2,  // Stop Loss/Take Profit/pending order setting
   SOUND_CLOSE_WITH_PROFIT = 3,  // Position closing at profit
   SOUND_CLOSE_WITH_LOSS   = 4   // Position closing at loss
  };

These identifiers will be required for the custom function PlaySoundByID().

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Playing sounds                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void PlaySoundByID(ENUM_SOUNDS id)
  {
//--- If it is the real-time mode and sounds are enabled
   if(IsRealtime() && UseSound)
     {
      //--- Play the sound based on the identifier passed
      switch(id)
        {
         case SOUND_ERROR              : PlaySound(SoundError);            break;
         case SOUND_OPEN_POSITION      : PlaySound(SoundOpenPosition);     break;
         case SOUND_ADJUST_ORDER       : PlaySound(SoundAdjustOrder);      break;
         case SOUND_CLOSE_WITH_PROFIT  : PlaySound(SoundCloseWithProfit);  break;
         case SOUND_CLOSE_WITH_LOSS    : PlaySound(SoundCloseWithLoss);    break;
        }
     }
  }

During trading operations performed by the Expert Advisor, sound effects can be played by calling PlaySoundByID() from the appropriate trade functions. Let's see how this is implemented in the OpenPosition() function:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Opening a position                                               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OpenPosition(double lot,
                  ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type,
                  double price,
                  double sl,
                  double tp,
                  string comment)
  {
//--- Set the magic number in the trading structure
   trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(0);
//--- Set the slippage in points
   trade.SetDeviationInPoints(CorrectValueBySymbolDigits(10));
//--- The Instant Execution and Market Execution modes
//    *** Starting with build 803, Stop Loss and Take Profit                             ***
//    *** can be set upon opening a position in the SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_MARKET mode ***
   if(symb.execution_mode==SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_INSTANT ||
      symb.execution_mode==SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_MARKET)
     {
      //--- If the position failed to open
      if(!trade.PositionOpen(_Symbol,order_type,lot,price,sl,tp,comment))
        {
         //--- Play the error sound and print the relevant message
         PlaySoundByID(SOUND_ERROR);
         Print("Error opening the position: ",GetLastError()," - ",ErrorDescription(GetLastError()));
        }
      //--- Otherwise play the position opening sound
      else
         PlaySoundByID(SOUND_OPEN_POSITION);
     }
  }

If however, a position is closed at Stop Loss, Take Profit, manually or otherwise, this event must be monitored in the OnTrade() function. To implement this, we will write one more function, SoundNotification(), that will be responsible for the necessary checks: if the history of deals shows a new deal with the DEAL_ENTRY_OUT or DEAL_ENTRY_INOUT identifier (full/partial closing of the position or a reversal) for the current symbol, the program will check if that deal closed at profit or loss and will play the appropriate sound.

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Sound notification                                               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void SoundNotification()
  {
//--- If it is the real-time mode and sounds are enabled
   if(IsRealtime() && UseSound)
     {
      ulong        ticket      =0; // Deal ticket
      int          total       =0; // Total deals
      static ulong last_ticket =0; // Last ticket prior to this check
      //--- Get the complete history
      if(!HistorySelect(0,TimeCurrent()+1000))
         return;
      //--- Get the number of deals in the obtained list
      total=HistoryDealsTotal();
      //--- In the obtained list, iterate over all deals from the last one to the first one
      for(int i=total-1; i>=0; i--)
        {
         //--- If the deal ticket by its position in the list has been obtained
         if((ticket=HistoryDealGetTicket(i))>0)
           {
            //--- get the symbol of the deal
            GetHistoryDealProperties(ticket,D_SYMBOL);
            //--- If the symbol of the deal and the current symbol are the same
            if(deal.symbol==_Symbol)
              {
               //--- get the direction of the deal
               GetHistoryDealProperties(ticket,D_ENTRY);
               //--- If it is position closing, volume decrease or reversal
               if(deal.entry==DEAL_ENTRY_OUT || deal.entry==DEAL_ENTRY_INOUT)
                 {
                  //--- If the ticket of the current deal from the list (the last deal for the symbol) is equal to the previous ticket
                  //    or this is the initialization of the ticket of the last deal
                  if(ticket==last_ticket || last_ticket==0)
                    {
                     //--- Save the ticket and exit
                     last_ticket=ticket;
                     return;
                    }
                  //--- Get the result of the deal
                  GetHistoryDealProperties(ticket,D_PROFIT);
                  //--- In case of profit
                  if(deal.profit>=0)
                    {
                     //--- Profit sound
                     PlaySoundByID(SOUND_CLOSE_WITH_PROFIT);
                     //--- Save the ticket number
                     last_ticket=ticket;
                     return;
                    }
                  //--- In case of loss
                  if(deal.profit<0)
                    {
                     //--- Loss sound
                     PlaySoundByID(SOUND_CLOSE_WITH_LOSS);
                     //--- Save the ticket number
                     last_ticket=ticket;
                     return;
                    }
                 }
              }
           }
        }
     }
  }

The SoundNotification() function should be placed in the OnInit() and OnTrade() functions:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Initialization                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- Initialize the new bar
   CheckNewBar();
//--- Initialize tickets of the last deals for the symbol
   SoundNotification();
//--- Initialization completed successfully
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Monitoring trade events                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTrade()
  {
//--- Sound notification
   SoundNotification();
  }

The sound notification has also been added at the end of the ModifyTrailingStop() function when modifying the Trailing Stop level.

 

Conclusion

That's about it. All the files for test purposes are available for download in the attachments to the article. Speaking of sounds in the terminal, I would like to draw your attention to an interesting solution available in Code Base under the name CMIDI (by Integer): it allows you to play MIDI files in MetaTrader 5. Good luck!

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original article: https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/748

Download ZIP
sounds.zip (321.8 KB)
soundtradeevents.zip (17.29 KB)
soundpanel.mq5 (14.07 KB)

Anatoli Kazharski
Anatoli Kazharski | 4 Oct 2013 at 20:32
hlaiman:

...
For example, your proposed sounds of trading events, it would be logical to provide specific voice comments with the values of profits, kills, etc., with recommendations and advice.
Advisors must someday begin to advise us in normal, human language...).

...

The article, as always, is a simple example. For example, I like the FL Studio 11 programme. You can synthesise any sound. Or first record (including voice), and then process it with high quality.

odunoaki2
odunoaki2 | 16 Aug 2021 at 16:52

Thank you for the article.
Where should I put the attached program? In "Script" or "Expert"?

By the way, what is the difference between Script and Expert? Does OnStart function work in Script (which will be dragged to the chart)?

dougclose
dougclose | 26 Sep 2023 at 16:55
I cannot find my MT5 sounds file. I know you gave the location, but I can't find it anywhere in my folder. Can I just throw the sounds into there anywhere and find them later? 
Silk Road Trading LLC
Ryan L Johnson | 12 Mar 2025 at 01:21
dougclose #:
I cannot find my MT5 sounds file. I know you gave the location, but I can't find it anywhere in my folder. Can I just throw the sounds into there anywhere and find them later? 

The correct folder is:

C:\Program Files\platform folder\Sounds

(Files and Folders - For Advanced Users - Getting Started - MetaTrader 5 Help).

Silk Road Trading LLC
Ryan L Johnson | 12 Mar 2025 at 01:28
odunoaki2 #:

Thank you for the article.
Where should I put the attached program? In "Script" or "Expert"?

By the way, what is the difference between Script and Expert? Does OnStart function work in Script (which will be dragged to the chart)?

In the Author's Article, see "let's create an Expert Advisor..."

Therefore, this is an Expert and not a Script.

A Script only runs once upon attachment. An Expert runs on every tick (or on a timer, event, etc. depending on the specific standard function(s) in its code).

