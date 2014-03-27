Guia prático do MQL5: Monitoramento de múltiplos períodos de tempo em uma única janela

Introdução

Ao escolher a direção para abertura de uma posição, um gráfico de preço com vários períodos de tempo exibidos no mesmo momento pode ser bastante útil. O terminal do cliente MetaTrader 5 fornece 21 períodos de tempo para análise. Você pode tirar proveito de objetos gráficos especiais, os quais você pode colocar no gráfico existente e definir o símbolo, período de tempo e algumas outras propriedades ali mesmo. Você pode adicionar qualquer número de tais objetos gráficos, no entanto, seria bastante inconveniente e demorado se feito manualmente. Além disso, nem todas as propriedades gráficas podem ser ajustadas no modo manual.

Neste artigo, vamos examinar mais detalhadamente tais objetos gráficos. Para fins ilustrativos, criaremos um indicador com controles (botões), que nos permitirá definir vários objetos gráficos em uma sub-janela ao mesmo tempo. Além disso, os objetos gráficos se encaixarão com precisão na sub-janela e serão ajustados automaticamente quando o gráfico principal ou a janela do terminal forem redimensionados.

Além de botões para adição de objetos gráficos, teremos também botões para ativar/desativar algumas das propriedades do gráfico, incluindo aquelas que só podem ser modificadas por meio de programação.





Desenvolvimento

Você pode adicionar manualmente um objeto gráfico usando o menu Inserir->Objetos->Objetos gráficos->Gráfico. Por exemplo, esta é a forma como os objetos com períodos de tempo H4 e D1 são exibidos no gráfico de 1 hora:





Fig. 1. Objetos gráficos

Pela modificação dos parâmetros dos objetos, você pode gerenciar somente um conjunto limitado de propriedades:





Fig. 2. Propriedades dos objetos gráficos

No entanto, parâmetros como os níveis dos preços de venda e compra, o recuo da borda direita do gráfico, os níveis de negociação, etc. só podem ser apresentados quando devidamente programados.

Assim, começamos o desenvolvimento do indicador. Vamos dizer que o nomeamos de ChartObjects (título provisório do artigo). Usando o assistente do MQL5, crie um modelo para o indicador no MetaEditor. Ao selecionar os manipuladores de eventos do programa do indicador personalizado, opte por aqueles como mostrado na captura de imagem abaixo:





Fig. 3. Manipuladores de evento do indicador

Quando aberto no MetaEditor, o código-fonte modelo será como um resultado parecido com seguinte:

#property copyright "Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "http://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_chart_window int OnInit () { return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const int begin, const double &price[]) { return (rates_total); } void OnTradeTransaction ( const MqlTradeTransaction & trans, const MqlTradeRequest & request, const MqlTradeResult & result) { } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { }

Basicamente não precisaremos da função OnCalculate() nesta implementação, mas é impossível compilar o indicador sem a mesma. Além disso, vamos precisar de uma das principais funções - OnDeinit(). Ela monitorará a exclusão do programa a partir do gráfico. Após o processamento primário do modelo, temos o seguinte código­fonte:

#property copyright "Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "http://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_plots 0 int OnInit () { IndicatorSetString ( INDICATOR_SHORTNAME , "TimeFramesPanel" ); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { if (reason== REASON_REMOVE ) { } } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const int begin, const double &price[]) { return (rates_total); } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { }

Agora, precisamos criar um indicador que será utilizado como armazenamento (sub-janela) para objetos gráficos. Ele será basicamente um indicador simbólico. Vamos nomeá-lo de SubWindow. Seu código é fornecido abaixo:

#property copyright "Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "http://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_plots 0 int OnInit () { IndicatorSetString ( INDICATOR_SHORTNAME , "SubWindow" ); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const int begin, const double &price[]) { return (rates_total); }

O indicador SubWindow.ex5 será armazenado como um recurso dentro de ChartObjects.ex5 após a compilação. Assim, o desenvolvedor do programa acabará por ser capaz de fornecer ao usuário final apenas um arquivo em vez de dois.

Como já foi descrito no artigo anterior intitulado "guia prático do MQL5: Notificações sonoras para eventos de negociação do MetaTrader 5", arquivos de recursos podem ser incluídos em um programa usando a diretiva #resource. Precisamos adicionar a seguinte sequência de código no início do nosso programa ChartObjects:

#resource "\\Indicators\\SubWindow.ex5"

Em seguida, usando a diretiva #define, definimos o tamanho das matrizes que serão atribuídas aos controles:

#define TIMEFRAME_BUTTONS 21 #define PROPERTY_BUTTONS 5

E, como de costume, declaramos as variáveis ​globais no início do programa:

string subwindow_path = "::Indicators\\SubWindow.ex5" ; int subwindow_number =- 1 ; int subwindow_handle = INVALID_HANDLE ; string subwindow_shortname = "SubWindow" ; int chart_width = 0 ; int chart_height = 0 ; int chart_scale = 0 ; color cOffButtonFont = clrWhite ; color cOffButtonBackground = clrDarkSlateGray ; color cOffButtonBorder = clrLightGray ; color cOnButtonFont = clrGold ; color cOnButtonBackground = C'28,47,47' ; color cOnButtonBorder = clrLightGray ;

Isto é seguido pela declaração das matrizes para os botões do período de tempo:

string timeframe_button_names[TIMEFRAME_BUTTONS]= { "button_M1" , "button_M2" , "button_M3" , "button_M4" , "button_M5" , "button_M6" , "button_M10" , "button_M12" , "button_M15" , "button_M20" , "button_M30" , "button_H1" , "button_H2" , "button_H3" , "button_H4" , "button_H6" , "button_H8" , "button_H12" , "button_D1" , "button_W1" , "button_MN" }; string timeframe_button_texts[TIMEFRAME_BUTTONS]= { "M1" , "M2" , "M3" , "M4" , "M5" , "M6" , "M10" , "M12" , "M15" , "M20" , "M30" , "H1" , "H2" , "H3" , "H4" , "H6" , "H8" , "H12" , "D1" , "W1" , "MN" }; bool timeframe_button_states[TIMEFRAME_BUTTONS]={ false };

Matrizes de botões para controle das propriedades do objeto gráfico:

string property_button_names[PROPERTY_BUTTONS]= { "property_button_date" , "property_button_price" , "property_button_ohlc" , "property_button_askbid" , "property_button_trade_levels" }; string property_button_texts[PROPERTY_BUTTONS]= { "Date" , "Price" , "OHLC" , "Ask / Bid" , "Trade Levels" }; bool property_button_states[PROPERTY_BUTTONS]={ false }; int property_button_widths[PROPERTY_BUTTONS]= { 66 , 68 , 66 , 100 , 101 };

E, finalmente, temos uma matriz de nomes de objetos gráficos:

string chart_object_names[TIMEFRAME_BUTTONS]= { "chart_object_m1" , "chart_object_m2" , "chart_object_m3" , "chart_object_m4" , "chart_object_m5" , "chart_object_m6" , "chart_object_m10" , "chart_object_m12" , "chart_object_m15" , "chart_object_m20" , "chart_object_m30" , "chart_object_h1" , "chart_object_h2" , "chart_object_h3" , "chart_object_h4" , "chart_object_h6" , "chart_object_h8" , "chart_object_h12" , "chart_object_d1" , "chart_object_w1" , "chart_object_mn" };

Antes de passarmos às funções, que têm a ver com a interação dos objetos gráficos, vamos primeiro escrever as que criam esses objetos no gráfico. Em nosso programa, vamos precisar de dois tipos de objetos gráficos: OBJ_BUTTON e OBJ_CHART.

Os botões serão criados pela função CreateButton():

void CreateButton( long chart_id, int window_number, string name, string text, ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT anchor, ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner, string font_name, int font_size, color font_color, color background_color, color border_color, int x_size, int y_size, int x_distance, int y_distance, long z_order) { if ( ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_BUTTON ,window_number, 0 , 0 )) { ObjectSetString (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_TEXT ,text); ObjectSetString (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_FONT ,font_name); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_COLOR ,font_color); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR ,background_color); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR ,border_color); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_ANCHOR ,anchor); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_CORNER ,corner); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE ,font_size); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_XSIZE ,x_size); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_YSIZE ,y_size); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ,x_distance); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ,y_distance); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE , false ); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_STATE , false ); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_ZORDER ,z_order); ObjectSetString (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_TOOLTIP , "

" ); } }

Por conseguinte, a criação de um gráfico em uma sub-janela será realizada pela função CreateChartInSubwindow():

void CreateChartInSubwindow( int window_number, int x_distance, int y_distance, int x_size, int y_size, string name, string symbol, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, int subchart_scale, bool show_dates, bool show_prices, bool show_ohlc, bool show_ask_bid, bool show_levels, string tooltip) { if ( ObjectCreate ( 0 ,name, OBJ_CHART ,window_number, 0 , 0 )) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_CORNER , CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ,x_distance); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ,y_distance); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_XSIZE ,x_size); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_YSIZE ,y_size); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_CHART_SCALE ,subchart_scale); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_DATE_SCALE ,show_dates); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_PRICE_SCALE ,show_prices); ObjectSetString ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_SYMBOL ,symbol); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_PERIOD ,timeframe); ObjectSetString ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_TOOLTIP ,tooltip); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_COLOR , clrWhite ); long subchart_id= ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_CHART_ID ); ChartSetInteger (subchart_id, CHART_SHOW_OHLC ,show_ohlc); ChartSetInteger (subchart_id, CHART_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS ,show_levels); ChartSetInteger (subchart_id, CHART_SHOW_BID_LINE ,show_ask_bid); ChartSetInteger (subchart_id, CHART_SHOW_ASK_LINE ,show_ask_bid); ChartSetInteger (subchart_id, CHART_COLOR_LAST , clrLimeGreen ); ChartSetInteger (subchart_id, CHART_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL , clrRed ); ChartRedraw (subchart_id); } }

No código acima, definimos primeiro as propriedades do gráfico padrão para um objeto gráfico. Depois de obter o identificador do objeto gráfico, as propriedades especiais são definidas. Também é importante atualizar o objeto gráfico usando a função ChartRedraw(), com o identificador do objeto gráfico sendo passado para ele.

Vamos dividir a definição de controles entre duas funções: AddTimeframeButtons() e AddPropertyButtons():



void AddTimeframeButtons() { int x_dist = 1 ; int y_dist = 125 ; int x_size = 28 ; int y_size = 20 ; for ( int i= 0 ; i<TIMEFRAME_BUTTONS; i++) { if (i% 7 == 0 ) { x_dist= 1 ; y_dist-= 21 ; } CreateButton( 0 , 0 ,timeframe_button_names[i],timeframe_button_texts[i], ANCHOR_LEFT_LOWER , CORNER_LEFT_LOWER , "Arial" , 8 , cOffButtonFont,cOffButtonBackground,cOffButtonBorder, x_size,y_size,x_dist,y_dist, 3 ); x_dist+=x_size+ 1 ; } } void AddPropertyButtons() { int x_dist = 1 ; int y_dist = 41 ; int x_size = 66 ; int y_size = 20 ; for ( int i= 0 ; i<PROPERTY_BUTTONS; i++) { if (i== 3 ) { x_dist= 1 ; y_dist-= 21 ; } CreateButton( 0 , 0 ,property_button_names[i],property_button_texts[i], ANCHOR_LEFT_LOWER , CORNER_LEFT_LOWER , "Arial" , 8 , cOffButtonFont,cOffButtonBackground,cOffButtonBorder, property_button_widths[i],y_size,x_dist,y_dist, 3 ); x_dist+=property_button_widths[i]+ 1 ; } }

Ao apagar o indicador do gráfico, também devemos excluir os objetos criados pelo programa. Para isso, vamos precisar das seguintes funções auxiliares:

void DeleteTimeframeButtons() { for ( int i= 0 ; i<TIMEFRAME_BUTTONS; i++) DeleteObjectByName(timeframe_button_names[i]); } void DeletePropertyButtons() { for ( int i= 0 ; i<PROPERTY_BUTTONS; i++) DeleteObjectByName(property_button_names[i]); } void DeleteObjectByName( string object_name) { if ( ObjectFind ( ChartID (),object_name)>= 0 ) { if (! ObjectDelete ( ChartID (),object_name)) Print ( "Error (" + IntegerToString ( GetLastError ())+ ") when deleting the object!" ); } }

Agora, para garantir que o painel esteja definido no gráfico ao carregar o indicador, e que todos os objetos do painel sejam apagados ao excluir o indicador do gráfico, precisamos adicionar as seguintes sequências de código às funções do manipulador OnInit() e OnDeinit():

int OnInit () { AddTimeframeButtons(); AddPropertyButtons(); ChartRedraw (); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { if (reason== REASON_REMOVE ) { DeleteTimeframeButtons(); DeletePropertyButtons(); ChartRedraw (); } }

Se nós compilarmos o indicador agora e o anexarmos ao gráfico, veremos o painel como mostrado na captura de tela abaixo:





Fig. 4. O painel com os botões

Agora tudo está pronto a fim de começar a criar funções para a interação entre o usuário e o painel. Praticamente todos elas serão chamadas a partir da função principal OnChartEvent(). Neste artigo, vamos considerar dois eventos que serão tratados nesta função:



CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK - evento do clique sobre um objeto gráfico.

CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE - evento de redimensionamento do gráfico ou modificação das propriedades gráficas usando as propriedades da janela de diálogo.

Vamos começar com o evento CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK. A função ChartEventObjectClick() que estamos prestes a escrever terá todos os argumentos da função OnChartEvent() (para outros eventos criaremos funções semelhantes):

bool ChartEventObjectClick( int id, long lparam, double dparam, string sparam) { if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { if (ToggleSubwindowAndChartObject(sparam)) return ( true ); if (ToggleChartObjectProperty(sparam)) return ( true ); } return ( false ); }

O código de função ChartEventObjectClick() é simples. O evento de clique do botão do painel é determinado utilizando o identificador. Então, a lógica de implementação está dividida em duas direções: manipulação do evento de clique nos botões de períodos de tempo ou o evento de clique nos botões de propriedades gráficas. O parâmetro de sequência sparam, que contém o nome do objeto esquerdo, é passado às funções correspondentes ToggleSubwindowAndChartObject() e ToggleChartObjectProperty().

Vamos dar uma olhada no código­fonte dessas funções. Vamos começar com ToggleSubwindowAndChartObject():

bool ToggleSubwindowAndChartObject( string clicked_object_name) { if (CheckClickOnTimeframeButton(clicked_object_name)) { subwindow_number= ChartWindowFind ( 0 ,subwindow_shortname); if (subwindow_number< 0 ) { if (AddSubwindow()) { AddChartObjectsToSubwindow(clicked_object_name); return ( true ); } } if (subwindow_number> 0 ) { AddChartObjectsToSubwindow(clicked_object_name); return ( true ); } } return ( false ); }

Você deve ser capaz de compreender facilmente a lógica da implementação usando os comentários apresentados no código acima. As sequências destacadas apresentam algumas funções personalizadas cujo código pode ser encontrado abaixo.

A função CheckClickOnTimeframeButton() retorna verdadeira se o botão clicado é associado ao painel dos períodos de tempo:

bool CheckClickOnTimeframeButton( string clicked_object_name) { for ( int i= 0 ; i<TIMEFRAME_BUTTONS; i++) { if (clicked_object_name==timeframe_button_names[i]) return ( true ); } return ( false ); }

Se o clique em um botão do período de tempo foi confirmado, então verificamos se a SubWindow (sub-janela) está atualmente adicionada ao gráfico principal. Se não, ela é definida usando a função AddSubwindow():

bool AddSubwindow() { subwindow_handle= iCustom ( _Symbol , _Period ,subwindow_path); if (subwindow_handle!= INVALID_HANDLE ) { subwindow_number=( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_WINDOWS_TOTAL ); if (! ChartIndicatorAdd ( 0 ,subwindow_number,subwindow_handle)) Print ( "Failed to add the SUBWINDOW indicator ! " ); else return ( true ); } return ( false ); }

Em seguida, adicionamos objetos gráficos à sub-janela criada usando a função AddChartObjectsToSubwindow():

void AddChartObjectsToSubwindow( string clicked_object_name) { ENUM_TIMEFRAMES tf = WRONG_VALUE ; string object_name = "" ; string object_text = "" ; int x_distance = 0 ; int total_charts = 0 ; int chart_object_width = 0 ; chart_scale=( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_SCALE ); chart_width=( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ,subwindow_number); chart_height=( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ,subwindow_number); total_charts= ObjectsTotal ( 0 ,subwindow_number, OBJ_CHART ); if (total_charts== 0 ) { if (CheckClickOnTimeframeButton(clicked_object_name)) { InitializeTimeframeButtonStates(); object_text= ObjectGetString ( 0 ,clicked_object_name, OBJPROP_TEXT ); tf=StringToTimeframe(object_text); CreateChartInSubwindow(subwindow_number, 0 , 0 ,chart_width,chart_height, "chart_object_" +object_text, _Symbol ,tf,chart_scale, property_button_states[ 0 ],property_button_states[ 1 ], property_button_states[ 2 ],property_button_states[ 3 ], property_button_states[ 4 ],object_text); ChartRedraw (); return ; } } if (total_charts> 0 ) { int pressed_buttons_count=InitializeTimeframeButtonStates(); if (pressed_buttons_count== 0 ) DeleteSubwindow(); else { ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 ,subwindow_number, OBJ_CHART ); chart_object_width=chart_width/pressed_buttons_count; for ( int i= 0 ; i<TIMEFRAME_BUTTONS; i++) { if (timeframe_button_states[i]) { object_text= ObjectGetString ( 0 ,timeframe_button_names[i], OBJPROP_TEXT ); tf=StringToTimeframe(object_text); CreateChartInSubwindow(subwindow_number,x_distance, 0 ,chart_object_width,chart_height, chart_object_names[i], _Symbol ,tf,chart_scale, property_button_states[ 0 ],property_button_states[ 1 ], property_button_states[ 2 ],property_button_states[ 3 ], property_button_states[ 4 ],object_text); x_distance+=chart_object_width; } } } } ChartRedraw (); }

Os comentários detalhados fornecidos no código acima devem ajudá-lo a compreender o funcionamento da operação. As funções personalizadas que não nos deparamos antes estão destacadas.



A função InitializeTimeframeButtonStates() retorna o número dos botões de períodos de tempo clicados e inicializa a matriz correspondente dos estados. Ela também define cores, dependendo do estado do botão:

int InitializeTimeframeButtonStates() { int pressed_buttons_count= 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ; i<TIMEFRAME_BUTTONS; i++) { if ( ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,timeframe_button_names[i], OBJPROP_STATE )) { timeframe_button_states[i]= true ; ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,timeframe_button_names[i], OBJPROP_COLOR ,cOnButtonFont); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,timeframe_button_names[i], OBJPROP_BGCOLOR ,cOnButtonBackground); pressed_buttons_count++; } else { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,timeframe_button_names[i], OBJPROP_COLOR ,cOffButtonFont); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,timeframe_button_names[i], OBJPROP_BGCOLOR ,cOffButtonBackground); timeframe_button_states[i]= false ; } } return (pressed_buttons_count); }

A função DeleteSubwindow() é muito simples: ela verifica a existência de sub-janela para gráficos e a exclui:

void DeleteSubwindow() { if ((subwindow_number= ChartWindowFind ( 0 ,subwindow_shortname))> 0 ) { if (! ChartIndicatorDelete ( 0 ,subwindow_number,subwindow_shortname)) Print ( "Failed to delete the " +subwindow_shortname+ " indicator!" ); } }

Agora, devemos olhar as propriedades dos objetos gráficos. Em outras palavras, voltemos à função ChartEventObjectClick() e consideremos a função ToggleChartObjectProperty(). O nome do objeto clicado também é passado para ela.

bool ToggleChartObjectProperty( string clicked_object_name) { if (clicked_object_name== "property_button_date" ) { if (SetButtonColor(clicked_object_name)) ShowDate( true ); else ShowDate( false ); ChartRedraw (); return ( true ); } if (clicked_object_name== "property_button_price" ) { if (SetButtonColor(clicked_object_name)) ShowPrice( true ); else ShowPrice( false ); ChartRedraw (); return ( true ); } if (clicked_object_name== "property_button_ohlc" ) { if (SetButtonColor(clicked_object_name)) ShowOHLC( true ); else ShowOHLC( false ); ChartRedraw (); return ( true ); } if (clicked_object_name== "property_button_askbid" ) { if (SetButtonColor(clicked_object_name)) ShowAskBid( true ); else ShowAskBid( false ); ChartRedraw (); return ( true ); } if (clicked_object_name== "property_button_trade_levels" ) { if (SetButtonColor(clicked_object_name)) ShowTradeLevels( true ); else ShowTradeLevels( false ); ChartRedraw (); return ( true ); } return ( false ); }

No código acima, o nome do objeto clicado está em sucessão comparado ao nome do objeto relacionado às propriedades gráficas. Se houver uma combinação, em seguida verificamos se o botão é clicado ou não na função SetButtonColor() e definimos as cores dos botões relevantes.

bool SetButtonColor( string clicked_object_name) { if ( ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,clicked_object_name, OBJPROP_STATE )) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,clicked_object_name, OBJPROP_COLOR ,cOnButtonFont); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,clicked_object_name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR ,cOnButtonBackground); return ( true ); } if (! ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,clicked_object_name, OBJPROP_STATE )) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,clicked_object_name, OBJPROP_COLOR ,cOffButtonFont); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,clicked_object_name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR ,cOffButtonBackground); return ( false ); } return ( false ); }

A função SetButtonColor() retorna o estado do botão. Dependendo desse atributo o programa informa a função relevante, que uma certa propriedade deve ser ativada ou desativada, em todos os objetos gráficos na SubWindow. Há uma função separada escrita para cada propriedade. Os códigos da função correspondentes são fornecidos abaixo:

void ShowDate( bool state) { int total_charts = 0 ; string chart_name = "" ; if ((subwindow_number= ChartWindowFind ( 0 ,subwindow_shortname))> 0 ) { total_charts= ObjectsTotal ( 0 ,subwindow_number, OBJ_CHART ); for ( int i= 0 ; i<total_charts; i++) { chart_name= ObjectName ( 0 ,i,subwindow_number, OBJ_CHART ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,chart_name, OBJPROP_DATE_SCALE ,state); } if (state) property_button_states[ 0 ]= true ; else property_button_states[ 0 ]= false ; ChartRedraw (); } } void ShowPrice( bool state) { int total_charts = 0 ; string chart_name = "" ; if ((subwindow_number= ChartWindowFind ( 0 ,subwindow_shortname))> 0 ) { total_charts= ObjectsTotal ( 0 ,subwindow_number, OBJ_CHART ); for ( int i= 0 ; i<total_charts; i++) { chart_name= ObjectName ( 0 ,i,subwindow_number, OBJ_CHART ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,chart_name, OBJPROP_PRICE_SCALE ,state); } if (state) property_button_states[ 1 ]= true ; else property_button_states[ 1 ]= false ; ChartRedraw (); } } void ShowOHLC( bool state) { int total_charts = 0 ; long subchart_id = 0 ; string chart_name = "" ; if ((subwindow_number= ChartWindowFind ( 0 ,subwindow_shortname))> 0 ) { total_charts= ObjectsTotal ( 0 ,subwindow_number, OBJ_CHART ); for ( int i= 0 ; i<total_charts; i++) { chart_name= ObjectName ( 0 ,i,subwindow_number, OBJ_CHART ); subchart_id= ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,chart_name, OBJPROP_CHART_ID ); ChartSetInteger (subchart_id, CHART_SHOW_OHLC ,state); ChartRedraw (subchart_id); } if (state) property_button_states[ 2 ]= true ; else property_button_states[ 2 ]= false ; ChartRedraw (); } } void ShowAskBid( bool state) { int total_charts = 0 ; long subchart_id = 0 ; string chart_name = "" ; if ((subwindow_number= ChartWindowFind ( 0 ,subwindow_shortname))> 0 ) { total_charts= ObjectsTotal ( 0 ,subwindow_number, OBJ_CHART ); for ( int i= 0 ; i<total_charts; i++) { chart_name= ObjectName ( 0 ,i,subwindow_number, OBJ_CHART ); subchart_id= ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,chart_name, OBJPROP_CHART_ID ); ChartSetInteger (subchart_id, CHART_SHOW_ASK_LINE ,state); ChartSetInteger (subchart_id, CHART_SHOW_BID_LINE ,state); ChartRedraw (subchart_id); } if (state) property_button_states[ 3 ]= true ; else property_button_states[ 3 ]= false ; ChartRedraw (); } } void ShowTradeLevels( bool state) { int total_charts = 0 ; long subchart_id = 0 ; string chart_name = "" ; if ((subwindow_number= ChartWindowFind ( 0 ,subwindow_shortname))> 0 ) { total_charts= ObjectsTotal ( 0 ,subwindow_number, OBJ_CHART ); for ( int i= 0 ; i<total_charts; i++) { chart_name= ObjectName ( 0 ,i,subwindow_number, OBJ_CHART ); subchart_id= ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,chart_name, OBJPROP_CHART_ID ); ChartSetInteger (subchart_id, CHART_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS ,state); ChartRedraw (subchart_id); } if (state) property_button_states[ 4 ]= true ; else property_button_states[ 4 ]= false ; ChartRedraw (); } }

Agora, todas as funções estão prontas para a interação com o painel. Nós só precisamos adicionar uma sequência de código à função principal OnChartEvent():

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if (ChartEventObjectClick(id,lparam,dparam,sparam)) return ; }

Se o indicador é compilado e executado no gráfico agora, os objetos gráficos serão adicionados à sub-janela quando os botões dos períodos de tempo relevantes forem clicados. Além disso, se clicarmos em qualquer um dos botões das propriedades, seremos capazes de ver as alterações correspondentes nos objetos gráficos:





Fig. 5. Adicionando objetos gráficos com propriedades especificadas

No entanto, se a janela do gráfico ou a sub-janela é redimensionada, os tamanhos dos objetos gráficos não serão ajustados em conformidade. Então, é hora de ver o evento CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE.

Assim como criamos a função ChartEventObjectClick() para rastrear o evento de "clique sobre um objeto gráfico", vamos agora escrever a função ChartEventChartChange():

bool ChartEventChartChange( int id, long lparam, double dparam, string sparam) { if (id== CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE ) { if (OnSubwindowDelete()) return ( true ); GetSubwindowWidthAndHeight(); AdjustChartObjectsSizes(); ChartRedraw (); return ( true ); } return ( false ); }

Se o programa estabeleceu que o tamanho ou propriedades gráficas principais foram modificados, primeiro usamos a função OnSubwindowDelete() para verificar se a SubWindow foi excluída. Se a sub-janela não pode ser encontrada, o painel é zerado.

bool OnSubwindowDelete() { if ( ChartWindowFind ( 0 ,subwindow_shortname)< 1 ) { AddTimeframeButtons(); ChartRedraw (); return ( true ); } return ( false ); }

Se a sub-janela está exatamente onde deveria, os valores de largura e altura da sub-janela são atribuídos às variáveis​ globais na função GetSubwindowWidthAndHeight():



void GetSubwindowWidthAndHeight() { if ((subwindow_number= ChartWindowFind ( 0 ,subwindow_shortname))> 0 ) { chart_height=( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ,subwindow_number); chart_width=( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ,subwindow_number); } }

E, finalmente, os tamanhos dos objetos gráficos são ajustados na função AdjustChartObjectsSizes():

void AdjustChartObjectsSizes() { int x_distance = 0 ; int total_objects = 0 ; int chart_object_width = 0 ; string object_name = "" ; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TF = WRONG_VALUE ; if ((subwindow_number= ChartWindowFind ( 0 ,subwindow_shortname))> 0 ) { total_objects= ObjectsTotal ( 0 ,subwindow_number, OBJ_CHART ); if (total_objects== 0 ) { DeleteSubwindow(); return ; } chart_object_width=chart_width/total_objects; for ( int i=total_objects- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { object_name= ObjectName ( 0 ,i,subwindow_number, OBJ_CHART ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,object_name, OBJPROP_YSIZE ,chart_height); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,object_name, OBJPROP_XSIZE ,chart_object_width); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,object_name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , 0 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,object_name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ,x_distance); x_distance+=chart_object_width; } } }

Para rastrear o evento de modificação do tamanho e das propriedades gráficas principais, a seguinte sequência deve ser adicionada à função OnChartEvent():

Depois de compilar o indicador e anexá-lo ao gráfico, você será capaz de ver que os objetos do gráfico são ajustados ao tamanho da sub-janela cada vez que a janela principal é redimensionada.

Conclusão

Vamos terminar o artigo aqui. Como trabalho de casa, tente implementar essa característica como ajuste de símbolos em objetos gráficos quando o símbolo no gráfico principal é modificado. Você também pode querer ter períodos de tempo nos objetos gráficos definidos em sucessão do menor ao maior (da esquerda para a direita). Esta possibilidade não foi implementada na versão do indicador descrita acima.

Você pode encontrar um vídeo demonstrando a implementação desses recursos na descrição do aplicativo já feito - TF PANEL. Os arquivos do código-fonte estão anexados ao artigo e disponíveis para download.