MQL5 Coobook: 단일 창에서 여러 시간 프레임 모니터링

소개

포지션을 여는 방향을 선택할 때 여러 시간대가 동시에 표시되는 가격 차트가 매우 유용할 수 있습니다. MetaTrader 5 클라이언트 터미널은 분석을 위한 21개의 시간 프레임을 제공합니다. 기존 차트에 배치하고 기호, 시간 프레임 및 기타 속성을 바로 설정할 수 있는 특수 차트 개체를 활용할 수 있습니다. 이러한 차트 개체를 원하는 수만큼 추가할 수 있지만 수동으로 수행하면 상당히 불편하고 시간이 많이 걸립니다. 또한 모든 차트 속성을 수동 모드로 설정할 수 있는 것은 아닙니다.

이 글에서는 이러한 그래픽 개체에 대해 자세히 살펴보겠습니다. 설명을 위해 하위 창에 여러 차트 개체를 동시에 설정할 수 있는 컨트롤(버튼)이 있는 지표를 만듭니다. 또한 차트 개체는 하위 창에 정확하게 맞고 기본 차트 또는 터미널 창의 크기가 조정될 때 자동으로 조정됩니다.

차트 개체를 추가하는 버튼 외에도 프로그래밍 방식으로만 수정할 수 있는 차트 속성을 포함하여 일부 차트 속성을 활성화/비활성화하는 버튼도 있습니다.





개발

삽입 메뉴->개체->그래픽 개체->차트를 사용하여 차트 개체를 수동으로 추가할 수 있습니다. 예를 들어, H4 및 D1 시간 프레임이 있는 개체가 1시간 차트에 표시되는 방식은 다음과 같습니다.





그림 1. 차트 개체

개체 매개변수를 수정하면 제한된 속성 집합만 관리할 수 있습니다.





그림 2. 차트 개체 속성

그러나 매도 및 입찰가 가격 수준, 오른쪽 차트 가장자리에서 들여쓰기, 거래 수준 등과 같은 매개변수는 적절하게 프로그래밍된 경우에만 표시될 수 있습니다.

그래서 지표 개발을 시작합니다. ChartObjects (글의 작업 제목)라는 이름을 지정했다고 가정해 보겠습니다. MQL5 마법사를 사용하여 MetaEditor에서 지표에 대한 템플릿을 생성합니다. 사용자 지정 지표 프로그램의 이벤트 핸들러를 선택할 때 아래 스크린샷과 같이 선택하십시오.





그림 3. 지표의 이벤트 핸들러

MetaEditor에서 열었을 때 템플릿 소스 코드는 결과적으로 다음과 같이 보일 것입니다:

#property copyright "Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "http://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_chart_window int OnInit () { return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const int begin, const double &price[]) { return (rates_total); } void OnTradeTransaction ( const MqlTradeTransaction & trans, const MqlTradeRequest & request, const MqlTradeResult & result) { } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { }

이 구현에서는 기본적으로 OnCalculate() 함수가 필요하지 않지만 이 함수 없이 지표를 컴파일하는 것은 불가능합니다. 또한 주요 기능 중 하나인 OnDeinit()이 필요합니다. 차트에서 프로그램 삭제를 모니터링합니다. 템플릿의 기본 처리 후 다음 소스 코드가 있습니다.

#property copyright "Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "http://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_plots 0 int OnInit () { IndicatorSetString ( INDICATOR_SHORTNAME , "TimeFramesPanel" ); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { if (reason== REASON_REMOVE ) { } } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const int begin, const double &price[]) { return (rates_total); } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { }

이제 차트 개체의 저장소(하위 창)로 사용할 지표를 만들어야 합니다. 기본적으로 더미 지표가 됩니다. 이름을 SubWindow로 지정하겠습니다. 해당 코드는 다음과 같습니다.

#property copyright "Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "http://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_plots 0 int OnInit () { IndicatorSetString ( INDICATOR_SHORTNAME , "SubWindow" ); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const int begin, const double &price[]) { return (rates_total); }

SubWindow.ex5 지표는 컴파일 후 ChartObjects.ex5 내에 리소스로 저장됩니다. 따라서 프로그램 개발자는 궁극적으로 최종 사용자에게 두 개가 아닌 한 개의 파일만 제공할 수 있습니다.

"MQL5 Cookbook: MetaTrader 5 Trade Events에 대한 소리 알림"이라는 제목의 이전 글에서 이미 설명했듯이 리소스 파일은 #resource 지시문을 사용하여 프로그램에 포함될 수 있습니다. ChartObjects 프로그램 시작 부분에 다음 코드 문자열을 추가해야 합니다.

#resource "\\Indicators\\SubWindow.ex5"

그런 다음 #define 지시문을 사용하여 컨트롤에 귀속될 배열의 크기를 설정합니다.

#define TIMEFRAME_BUTTONS 21 #define PROPERTY_BUTTONS 5

그리고 평소와 같이 프로그램의 맨 처음에 전역 변수를 선언합니다.

string subwindow_path = "::Indicators\\SubWindow.ex5" ; int subwindow_number =- 1 ; int subwindow_handle = INVALID_HANDLE ; string subwindow_shortname = "SubWindow" ; int chart_width = 0 ; int chart_height = 0 ; int chart_scale = 0 ; color cOffButtonFont = clrWhite ; color cOffButtonBackground = clrDarkSlateGray ; color cOffButtonBorder = clrLightGray ; color cOnButtonFont = clrGold ; color cOnButtonBackground = C'28,47,47' ; color cOnButtonBorder = clrLightGray ;

그 다음에는 시간 프레임 버튼에 대한 배열을 선언합니다.

string timeframe_button_names[TIMEFRAME_BUTTONS]= { "button_M1" , "button_M2" , "button_M3" , "button_M4" , "button_M5" , "button_M6" , "button_M10" , "button_M12" , "button_M15" , "button_M20" , "button_M30" , "button_H1" , "button_H2" , "button_H3" , "button_H4" , "button_H6" , "button_H8" , "button_H12" , "button_D1" , "button_W1" , "button_MN" }; string timeframe_button_texts[TIMEFRAME_BUTTONS]= { "M1" , "M2" , "M3" , "M4" , "M5" , "M6" , "M10" , "M12" , "M15" , "M20" , "M30" , "H1" , "H2" , "H3" , "H4" , "H6" , "H8" , "H12" , "D1" , "W1" , "MN" }; bool timeframe_button_states[TIMEFRAME_BUTTONS]={ false };

차트 개체 속성을 제어하는 ​​버튼 배열:

string property_button_names[PROPERTY_BUTTONS]= { "property_button_date" , "property_button_price" , "property_button_ohlc" , "property_button_askbid" , "property_button_trade_levels" }; string property_button_texts[PROPERTY_BUTTONS]= { "Date" , "Price" , "OHLC" , "Ask / Bid" , "Trade Levels" }; bool property_button_states[PROPERTY_BUTTONS]={ false }; int property_button_widths[PROPERTY_BUTTONS]= { 66 , 68 , 66 , 100 , 101 };

마지막으로 차트 개체 이름 배열이 있습니다.

string chart_object_names[TIMEFRAME_BUTTONS]= { "chart_object_m1" , "chart_object_m2" , "chart_object_m3" , "chart_object_m4" , "chart_object_m5" , "chart_object_m6" , "chart_object_m10" , "chart_object_m12" , "chart_object_m15" , "chart_object_m20" , "chart_object_m30" , "chart_object_h1" , "chart_object_h2" , "chart_object_h3" , "chart_object_h4" , "chart_object_h6" , "chart_object_h8" , "chart_object_h12" , "chart_object_d1" , "chart_object_w1" , "chart_object_mn" };

그래픽 개체와의 상호작용과 관련된 기능을 진행하기 전에 먼저 해당 개체를 생성하는 함수를 차트에 작성해 보겠습니다. 우리 프로그램에는 두 가지 유형의 그래픽 개체가 필요합니다: OBJ_BUTTON 및 OBJ_CHART.

버튼은 CreateButton() 함수에 의해 생성됩니다.

void CreateButton( long chart_id, int window_number, string name, string text, ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT anchor, ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner, string font_name, int font_size, color font_color, color background_color, color border_color, int x_size, int y_size, int x_distance, int y_distance, long z_order) { if ( ObjectCreate (chart_id,name, OBJ_BUTTON ,window_number, 0 , 0 )) { ObjectSetString (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_TEXT ,text); ObjectSetString (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_FONT ,font_name); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_COLOR ,font_color); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR ,background_color); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR ,border_color); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_ANCHOR ,anchor); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_CORNER ,corner); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE ,font_size); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_XSIZE ,x_size); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_YSIZE ,y_size); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ,x_distance); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ,y_distance); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE , false ); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_STATE , false ); ObjectSetInteger (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_ZORDER ,z_order); ObjectSetString (chart_id,name, OBJPROP_TOOLTIP , "

" ); } }

따라서 하위 창에서 차트 생성은 CreateChartInSubwindow() 함수에 의해 수행됩니다.

void CreateChartInSubwindow( int window_number, int x_distance, int y_distance, int x_size, int y_size, string name, string symbol, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, int subchart_scale, bool show_dates, bool show_prices, bool show_ohlc, bool show_ask_bid, bool show_levels, string tooltip) { if ( ObjectCreate ( 0 ,name, OBJ_CHART ,window_number, 0 , 0 )) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_CORNER , CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ,x_distance); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE ,y_distance); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_XSIZE ,x_size); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_YSIZE ,y_size); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_CHART_SCALE ,subchart_scale); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_DATE_SCALE ,show_dates); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_PRICE_SCALE ,show_prices); ObjectSetString ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_SYMBOL ,symbol); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_PERIOD ,timeframe); ObjectSetString ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_TOOLTIP ,tooltip); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_COLOR , clrWhite ); long subchart_id= ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_CHART_ID ); ChartSetInteger (subchart_id, CHART_SHOW_OHLC ,show_ohlc); ChartSetInteger (subchart_id, CHART_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS ,show_levels); ChartSetInteger (subchart_id, CHART_SHOW_BID_LINE ,show_ask_bid); ChartSetInteger (subchart_id, CHART_SHOW_ASK_LINE ,show_ask_bid); ChartSetInteger (subchart_id, CHART_COLOR_LAST , clrLimeGreen ); ChartSetInteger (subchart_id, CHART_COLOR_STOP_LEVEL , clrRed ); ChartRedraw (subchart_id); } }

위의 코드에서는 먼저 차트 개체에 대한 표준 차트 속성을 설정합니다. 차트 개체 식별자를 가져온 후 특수 속성이 설정됩니다. 차트 개체 식별자가 전달되는 ChartRedraw() 함수를 사용하여 차트 개체를 새로 고치는 것도 중요합니다.

컨트롤 설정을 AddTimeframeButtons() 및 AddPropertyButtons()의 두 함수로 나누어 보겠습니다.



void AddTimeframeButtons() { int x_dist = 1 ; int y_dist = 125 ; int x_size = 28 ; int y_size = 20 ; for ( int i= 0 ; i<TIMEFRAME_BUTTONS; i++) { if (i% 7 == 0 ) { x_dist= 1 ; y_dist-= 21 ; } CreateButton( 0 , 0 ,timeframe_button_names[i],timeframe_button_texts[i], ANCHOR_LEFT_LOWER , CORNER_LEFT_LOWER , "Arial" , 8 , cOffButtonFont,cOffButtonBackground,cOffButtonBorder, x_size,y_size,x_dist,y_dist, 3 ); x_dist+=x_size+ 1 ; } } void AddPropertyButtons() { int x_dist = 1 ; int y_dist = 41 ; int x_size = 66 ; int y_size = 20 ; for ( int i= 0 ; i<PROPERTY_BUTTONS; i++) { if (i== 3 ) { x_dist= 1 ; y_dist-= 21 ; } CreateButton( 0 , 0 ,property_button_names[i],property_button_texts[i], ANCHOR_LEFT_LOWER , CORNER_LEFT_LOWER , "Arial" , 8 , cOffButtonFont,cOffButtonBackground,cOffButtonBorder, property_button_widths[i],y_size,x_dist,y_dist, 3 ); x_dist+=property_button_widths[i]+ 1 ; } }

차트에서 지표를 삭제할 때 프로그램에서 생성한 개체도 삭제해야 합니다. 이를 위해 다음과 같은 보조 기능이 필요합니다.

void DeleteTimeframeButtons() { for ( int i= 0 ; i<TIMEFRAME_BUTTONS; i++) DeleteObjectByName(timeframe_button_names[i]); } void DeletePropertyButtons() { for ( int i= 0 ; i<PROPERTY_BUTTONS; i++) DeleteObjectByName(property_button_names[i]); } void DeleteObjectByName( string object_name) { if ( ObjectFind ( ChartID (),object_name)>= 0 ) { if (! ObjectDelete ( ChartID (),object_name)) Print ( "Error (" + IntegerToString ( GetLastError ())+ ") when deleting the object!" ); } }

이제 지표를 로드할 때 차트에 패널이 설정되고 차트에서 지표를 삭제할 때 모든 패널 개체가 삭제되도록 하려면 핸들러 함수 OnInit() 및 OnDeinit()에 다음 코드 문자열을 추가해야 합니다.

int OnInit () { AddTimeframeButtons(); AddPropertyButtons(); ChartRedraw (); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { if (reason== REASON_REMOVE ) { DeleteTimeframeButtons(); DeletePropertyButtons(); ChartRedraw (); } }

지금 지표를 컴파일하여 차트에 첨부하면 아래 스크린샷과 같은 패널이 표시됩니다.





그림 4. 버튼이 있는 패널

이제 사용자와 패널 간의 상호 작용을 위한 기능을 만들 준비가 되었습니다. 실질적으로 이들 모두는 기본 OnChartEvent() 함수에서 호출됩니다. 이 글에서는 이 함수에서 처리될 두 가지 이벤트를 고려할 것입니다.



CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK - 그래픽 개체를 클릭하는 이벤트입니다.

CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE - 차트의 크기를 조정하거나 속성 대화 상자 창을 사용하여 차트 속성을 수정하는 이벤트입니다.

CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK 이벤트부터 시작하겠습니다. 우리가 작성하려고 하는 ChartEventObjectClick() 함수는 OnChartEvent() 함수에서 모든 인수를 가져옵니다(다른 이벤트의 경우 유사한 함수를 만들 것입니다).

bool ChartEventObjectClick( int id, long lparam, double dparam, string sparam) { if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { if (ToggleSubwindowAndChartObject(sparam)) return ( true ); if (ToggleChartObjectProperty(sparam)) return ( true ); } return ( false ); }

ChartEventObjectClick() 함수 코드는 간단합니다. 패널 버튼 클릭 이벤트는 식별자를 사용하여 결정됩니다. 그런 다음 구현 로직은 시간 프레임 버튼을 클릭하는 이벤트와 차트 속성의 버튼을 클릭하는 이벤트의 두 가지 방향으로 나뉩니다. 왼쪽 클릭한 개체의 이름을 포함하는 sparam 문자열 매개변수는 해당 ToggleSubwindowAndChartObject() 및 ToggleChartObjectProperty() 함수에 전달됩니다.

이 함수들의 소스 코드를 살펴봅시다. ToggleSubwindowAndChartObject()부터 시작하겠습니다.

bool ToggleSubwindowAndChartObject( string clicked_object_name) { if (CheckClickOnTimeframeButton(clicked_object_name)) { subwindow_number= ChartWindowFind ( 0 ,subwindow_shortname); if (subwindow_number< 0 ) { if (AddSubwindow()) { AddChartObjectsToSubwindow(clicked_object_name); return ( true ); } } if (subwindow_number> 0 ) { AddChartObjectsToSubwindow(clicked_object_name); return ( true ); } } return ( false ); }

위의 코드에 제공된 주석을 사용하여 구현 로직을 쉽게 이해할 수 있어야 합니다. 강조 표시된 문자열에는 아래에서 추가로 코드를 찾을 수 있는 몇 가지 사용자 정의 기능이 있습니다.

CheckClickOnTimeframeButton() 함수는 클릭한 버튼이 시간 프레임 패널과 연결된 경우 true를 반환합니다.

bool CheckClickOnTimeframeButton( string clicked_object_name) { for ( int i= 0 ; i<TIMEFRAME_BUTTONS; i++) { if (clicked_object_name==timeframe_button_names[i]) return ( true ); } return ( false ); }

기간 버튼 클릭이 확인되면 현재 메인 차트에 SubWindow가 추가되었는지 확인합니다. 그렇지 않은 경우 AddSubwindow() 함수를 사용하여 설정됩니다.

bool AddSubwindow() { subwindow_handle= iCustom ( _Symbol , _Period ,subwindow_path); if (subwindow_handle!= INVALID_HANDLE ) { subwindow_number=( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_WINDOWS_TOTAL ); if (! ChartIndicatorAdd ( 0 ,subwindow_number,subwindow_handle)) Print ( "Failed to add the SUBWINDOW indicator ! " ); else return ( true ); } return ( false ); }

그런 다음 AddChartObjectsToSubwindow() 함수를 사용하여 생성된 하위 창에 차트 개체를 추가합니다.

void AddChartObjectsToSubwindow( string clicked_object_name) { ENUM_TIMEFRAMES tf = WRONG_VALUE ; string object_name = "" ; string object_text = "" ; int x_distance = 0 ; int total_charts = 0 ; int chart_object_width = 0 ; chart_scale=( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_SCALE ); chart_width=( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ,subwindow_number); chart_height=( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ,subwindow_number); total_charts= ObjectsTotal ( 0 ,subwindow_number, OBJ_CHART ); if (total_charts== 0 ) { if (CheckClickOnTimeframeButton(clicked_object_name)) { InitializeTimeframeButtonStates(); object_text= ObjectGetString ( 0 ,clicked_object_name, OBJPROP_TEXT ); tf=StringToTimeframe(object_text); CreateChartInSubwindow(subwindow_number, 0 , 0 ,chart_width,chart_height, "chart_object_" +object_text, _Symbol ,tf,chart_scale, property_button_states[ 0 ],property_button_states[ 1 ], property_button_states[ 2 ],property_button_states[ 3 ], property_button_states[ 4 ],object_text); ChartRedraw (); return ; } } if (total_charts> 0 ) { int pressed_buttons_count=InitializeTimeframeButtonStates(); if (pressed_buttons_count== 0 ) DeleteSubwindow(); else { ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 ,subwindow_number, OBJ_CHART ); chart_object_width=chart_width/pressed_buttons_count; for ( int i= 0 ; i<TIMEFRAME_BUTTONS; i++) { if (timeframe_button_states[i]) { object_text= ObjectGetString ( 0 ,timeframe_button_names[i], OBJPROP_TEXT ); tf=StringToTimeframe(object_text); CreateChartInSubwindow(subwindow_number,x_distance, 0 ,chart_object_width,chart_height, chart_object_names[i], _Symbol ,tf,chart_scale, property_button_states[ 0 ],property_button_states[ 1 ], property_button_states[ 2 ],property_button_states[ 3 ], property_button_states[ 4 ],object_text); x_distance+=chart_object_width; } } } } ChartRedraw (); }

위의 코드에 제공된 자세한 설명은 기능 작동을 이해하는 데 도움이 될 것입니다. 우리가 전에 만나지 못한 사용자 정의 기능이 강조 표시됩니다.



InitializeTimeframeButtonStates() 함수는 클릭한 시간 프레임 버튼의 수를 반환하고 해당 상태 배열을 초기화합니다. 또한 버튼 상태에 따라 색상을 설정합니다.

int InitializeTimeframeButtonStates() { int pressed_buttons_count= 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ; i<TIMEFRAME_BUTTONS; i++) { if ( ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,timeframe_button_names[i], OBJPROP_STATE )) { timeframe_button_states[i]= true ; ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,timeframe_button_names[i], OBJPROP_COLOR ,cOnButtonFont); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,timeframe_button_names[i], OBJPROP_BGCOLOR ,cOnButtonBackground); pressed_buttons_count++; } else { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,timeframe_button_names[i], OBJPROP_COLOR ,cOffButtonFont); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,timeframe_button_names[i], OBJPROP_BGCOLOR ,cOffButtonBackground); timeframe_button_states[i]= false ; } } return (pressed_buttons_count); }

DeleteSubwindow() 함수는 매우 간단합니다. 차트에 대한 하위 창의 존재를 확인하고 삭제합니다.

void DeleteSubwindow() { if ((subwindow_number= ChartWindowFind ( 0 ,subwindow_shortname))> 0 ) { if (! ChartIndicatorDelete ( 0 ,subwindow_number,subwindow_shortname)) Print ( "Failed to delete the " +subwindow_shortname+ " indicator!" ); } }

이제 차트 개체의 속성을 살펴봐야 합니다. 즉, ChartEventObjectClick() 함수로 돌아가서 ToggleChartObjectProperty() 함수를 고려합니다. 클릭한 개체의 이름도 전달됩니다.

bool ToggleChartObjectProperty( string clicked_object_name) { if (clicked_object_name== "property_button_date" ) { if (SetButtonColor(clicked_object_name)) ShowDate( true ); else ShowDate( false ); ChartRedraw (); return ( true ); } if (clicked_object_name== "property_button_price" ) { if (SetButtonColor(clicked_object_name)) ShowPrice( true ); else ShowPrice( false ); ChartRedraw (); return ( true ); } if (clicked_object_name== "property_button_ohlc" ) { if (SetButtonColor(clicked_object_name)) ShowOHLC( true ); else ShowOHLC( false ); ChartRedraw (); return ( true ); } if (clicked_object_name== "property_button_askbid" ) { if (SetButtonColor(clicked_object_name)) ShowAskBid( true ); else ShowAskBid( false ); ChartRedraw (); return ( true ); } if (clicked_object_name== "property_button_trade_levels" ) { if (SetButtonColor(clicked_object_name)) ShowTradeLevels( true ); else ShowTradeLevels( false ); ChartRedraw (); return ( true ); } return ( false ); }

위의 코드에서 차트 속성과 관련된 개체의 이름과 비교하여 클릭한 개체의 이름이 연속적으로 표시됩니다. 일치하는 항목이 있으면 SetButtonColor() 함수에서 버튼이 클릭되었는지 확인하고 해당 버튼 색상을 설정합니다.

bool SetButtonColor( string clicked_object_name) { if ( ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,clicked_object_name, OBJPROP_STATE )) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,clicked_object_name, OBJPROP_COLOR ,cOnButtonFont); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,clicked_object_name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR ,cOnButtonBackground); return ( true ); } if (! ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,clicked_object_name, OBJPROP_STATE )) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,clicked_object_name, OBJPROP_COLOR ,cOffButtonFont); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,clicked_object_name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR ,cOffButtonBackground); return ( false ); } return ( false ); }

SetButtonColor() 함수는 버튼 상태를 반환합니다. 이 속성에 따라 프로그램은 SubWindow의 모든 차트 개체에서 특정 속성을 활성화 또는 비활성화해야 함을 관련 기능에 알립니다. 각 속성에 대해 작성된 별도의 기능이 있습니다. 해당 기능 코드는 다음과 같습니다.

void ShowDate( bool state) { int total_charts = 0 ; string chart_name = "" ; if ((subwindow_number= ChartWindowFind ( 0 ,subwindow_shortname))> 0 ) { total_charts= ObjectsTotal ( 0 ,subwindow_number, OBJ_CHART ); for ( int i= 0 ; i<total_charts; i++) { chart_name= ObjectName ( 0 ,i,subwindow_number, OBJ_CHART ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,chart_name, OBJPROP_DATE_SCALE ,state); } if (state) property_button_states[ 0 ]= true ; else property_button_states[ 0 ]= false ; ChartRedraw (); } } void ShowPrice( bool state) { int total_charts = 0 ; string chart_name = "" ; if ((subwindow_number= ChartWindowFind ( 0 ,subwindow_shortname))> 0 ) { total_charts= ObjectsTotal ( 0 ,subwindow_number, OBJ_CHART ); for ( int i= 0 ; i<total_charts; i++) { chart_name= ObjectName ( 0 ,i,subwindow_number, OBJ_CHART ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,chart_name, OBJPROP_PRICE_SCALE ,state); } if (state) property_button_states[ 1 ]= true ; else property_button_states[ 1 ]= false ; ChartRedraw (); } } void ShowOHLC( bool state) { int total_charts = 0 ; long subchart_id = 0 ; string chart_name = "" ; if ((subwindow_number= ChartWindowFind ( 0 ,subwindow_shortname))> 0 ) { total_charts= ObjectsTotal ( 0 ,subwindow_number, OBJ_CHART ); for ( int i= 0 ; i<total_charts; i++) { chart_name= ObjectName ( 0 ,i,subwindow_number, OBJ_CHART ); subchart_id= ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,chart_name, OBJPROP_CHART_ID ); ChartSetInteger (subchart_id, CHART_SHOW_OHLC ,state); ChartRedraw (subchart_id); } if (state) property_button_states[ 2 ]= true ; else property_button_states[ 2 ]= false ; ChartRedraw (); } } void ShowAskBid( bool state) { int total_charts = 0 ; long subchart_id = 0 ; string chart_name = "" ; if ((subwindow_number= ChartWindowFind ( 0 ,subwindow_shortname))> 0 ) { total_charts= ObjectsTotal ( 0 ,subwindow_number, OBJ_CHART ); for ( int i= 0 ; i<total_charts; i++) { chart_name= ObjectName ( 0 ,i,subwindow_number, OBJ_CHART ); subchart_id= ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,chart_name, OBJPROP_CHART_ID ); ChartSetInteger (subchart_id, CHART_SHOW_ASK_LINE ,state); ChartSetInteger (subchart_id, CHART_SHOW_BID_LINE ,state); ChartRedraw (subchart_id); } if (state) property_button_states[ 3 ]= true ; else property_button_states[ 3 ]= false ; ChartRedraw (); } } void ShowTradeLevels( bool state) { int total_charts = 0 ; long subchart_id = 0 ; string chart_name = "" ; if ((subwindow_number= ChartWindowFind ( 0 ,subwindow_shortname))> 0 ) { total_charts= ObjectsTotal ( 0 ,subwindow_number, OBJ_CHART ); for ( int i= 0 ; i<total_charts; i++) { chart_name= ObjectName ( 0 ,i,subwindow_number, OBJ_CHART ); subchart_id= ObjectGetInteger ( 0 ,chart_name, OBJPROP_CHART_ID ); ChartSetInteger (subchart_id, CHART_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS ,state); ChartRedraw (subchart_id); } if (state) property_button_states[ 4 ]= true ; else property_button_states[ 4 ]= false ; ChartRedraw (); } }

이제 모든 기능이 패널과 상호 작용할 준비가 되었습니다. 기본 OnChartEvent() 함수에 코드 문자열 하나만 추가하면 됩니다.

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if (ChartEventObjectClick(id,lparam,dparam,sparam)) return ; }

지표가 컴파일되어 차트에서 바로 실행되면 해당 시간대 버튼을 클릭하면 차트 개체가 하위 창에 추가됩니다. 또한 속성 버튼 중 하나를 클릭하면 차트 개체에서 해당 변경 사항을 볼 수 있습니다.





그림 5. 지정된 속성으로 차트 개체 추가

그러나 차트 창 또는 하위 창의 크기를 조정하면 차트 개체 크기가 그에 따라 조정되지 않습니다. 자, 이제 CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE 이벤트를 살펴볼 시간입니다.

"그래픽 개체 클릭" 이벤트를 추적하기 위해 ChartEventObjectClick() 함수를 만든 것처럼 이제 ChartEventChartChange() 함수를 작성해보겠습니다.

bool ChartEventChartChange( int id, long lparam, double dparam, string sparam) { if (id== CHARTEVENT_CHART_CHANGE ) { if (OnSubwindowDelete()) return ( true ); GetSubwindowWidthAndHeight(); AdjustChartObjectsSizes(); ChartRedraw (); return ( true ); } return ( false ); }

프로그램에서 기본 차트 크기 또는 속성이 수정되었음을 확인했다면 먼저 OnSubwindowDelete() 함수를 사용하여 SubWindow가 삭제되었는지 확인합니다. 하위 창을 찾을 수 없으면 패널이 재설정됩니다.

bool OnSubwindowDelete() { if ( ChartWindowFind ( 0 ,subwindow_shortname)< 1 ) { AddTimeframeButtons(); ChartRedraw (); return ( true ); } return ( false ); }

하위 창이 있어야 할 위치에 있으면 하위 창 너비와 높이 값이 GetSubwindowWidthAndHeight() 함수의 전역 변수에 할당됩니다.



void GetSubwindowWidthAndHeight() { if ((subwindow_number= ChartWindowFind ( 0 ,subwindow_shortname))> 0 ) { chart_height=( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ,subwindow_number); chart_width=( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ,subwindow_number); } }

마지막으로 AdjustChartObjectsSizes() 함수에서 차트 개체의 크기를 조정합니다.

void AdjustChartObjectsSizes() { int x_distance = 0 ; int total_objects = 0 ; int chart_object_width = 0 ; string object_name = "" ; ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TF = WRONG_VALUE ; if ((subwindow_number= ChartWindowFind ( 0 ,subwindow_shortname))> 0 ) { total_objects= ObjectsTotal ( 0 ,subwindow_number, OBJ_CHART ); if (total_objects== 0 ) { DeleteSubwindow(); return ; } chart_object_width=chart_width/total_objects; for ( int i=total_objects- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { object_name= ObjectName ( 0 ,i,subwindow_number, OBJ_CHART ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,object_name, OBJPROP_YSIZE ,chart_height); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,object_name, OBJPROP_XSIZE ,chart_object_width); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,object_name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , 0 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,object_name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE ,x_distance); x_distance+=chart_object_width; } } }

메인 차트의 크기 및 속성 수정 이벤트를 추적하려면 OnChartEvent() 함수에 다음 문자열을 추가해야 합니다.

지표를 컴파일하여 차트에 첨부하면 메인 창의 크기를 조정할 때마다 차트 개체가 하위 창 크기로 조정되는 것을 볼 수 있습니다.

결론

여기서 글을 마치도록 하겠습니다. 숙제로 메인 차트의 심볼이 수정될 때 차트 개체의 심볼 조정과 같은 기능을 구현해 보십시오. 차트 개체의 시간 프레임이 낮은 것에서 높은 것(왼쪽에서 오른쪽)으로 연속적으로 설정되도록 할 수도 있습니다. 이 가능성은 위에 설명된 지표 버전에서 구현되지 않았습니다.

기성 애플리케이션에 대한 설명 - TF PANEL에서 이러한 기능의 구현을 보여주는 비디오를 찾을 수 있습니다. 소스 코드 파일은 글에 첨부되어 있으며 다운로드할 수 있습니다.