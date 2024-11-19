Ai Major EA MT5

5

70% refund policy (full version only)

A fully automatic expert
Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence, with the world's most advanced technology
All trades have profit and loss limits, with the best and least risky market strategy, without using dangerous strategies such as Martingale and hedges, etc.
A specialist who has been trained by artificial intelligence for years to correctly identify trends (with the latest methods in the world)
The artificial intelligence of this expert is completely made by our team and has not been copied from market artificial intelligence, it is completely trained specifically for trading and, like other artificial intelligence, is not made for general purposes.
With global settings, it can be used in different accounts and different brokers and with the least capital
A combination of hundreds of different strategies, indicators and data
With permanent and lifelong support and dozens of other features...




Attributes:

  • Usable:
            in currency pairs: EURUSD , AUDUSD , EURGBP , USDCAD
            in time frames: M30
            on Account type: Any
            in various brokers
            in prop companies (Works automatically with just one button switch)
            with minimum capital ($100)
            with low leverage (minimum tested leverage: 30)
            in American brokers (in accordance with FIFO rules - Works automatically with just one button switch)
  • With:
            TP and SL (Trades are protected by stop-losses)
            completely free and regular updates
            many, sufficient and simple settings
            diverse trading strategies
            excellent backtesting
            guide files for correct and fast use
            several blogs (FAQs, settings guide, test the expert, set file, expert execution, etc.)
            automatic training capability (artificial intelligence gains experience from its own training after each trade)
  • Built:
            by artificial intelligence (real backtesting)
            by the best and most powerful artificial intelligence processing systems
            by an experienced and professional team
            with the best and latest strategies, indicators, patterns
            with the most accurate data from major brokers
  • Without using dangerous strategies such as hedge, martingale, network, etc.
  • Suitable for all types of professional and beginner traders





Expert Strategy and Methodology:

Our team gives all kinds of data to the AI and the AI learns how to make successful trades.
Data means: Hundreds of indicators (famous indicators and personal indicators), Hundreds of patterns (candle patterns, price patterns, harmonic patterns, etc.) and some special data that we cannot disclose.

We tried to give the Expert Advisor new indicators and patterns so that the Expert Advisor can perform at its best. Because old indicators and patterns weaken the Expert Advisor's performance in the future.
We tried to give the Expert Advisor data from major brokers so that the Expert Advisor can perform at its best. Incorrect and inaccurate data weakens the Expert Advisor's performance.



Minimum tested capital
100$
Minimum tested leverage
1:30
Best brokers for this expert
Big and well-known brokers
Best currency pairs for this expert
EURUSD , AUDUSD , EURGBP , USDCAD
Best time frames for this expert
M30
Account type
Any, Lower spreads are better
VPS
Preferred, but not mandatory
Settings
Default or settings we have put in the blog




Items used to train this expert's artificial intelligence:

  • Free indicators: 14
  • Custom indicators created by our team: 21
  • Patterns: 60
  • Data from major brokers: 10
  • Others: 98

We cannot disclose the exact details and especially the "other" options.
Please note that 1 copy of the source file of this Expert Advisor is also available for sale.
If you would like to purchase the source file with lifetime support, please message us.




Useful links:

  1. Link  1: Contact support
  2. Link  2: Our products
  3. Link  3: Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
  4. Link  4: Settings guide
  5. Link  5: Guide to using the files you receive directly from us
  6. Link  6: Guide to installing and running Experts on the Meta Trader chart
  7. Link  7: An expert's test and analysis guide
  8. Link  8: Guide to creating an order (job)
  9. Link  9: Set File
  10. Link 10: Update the products
  11. Link 11: Our channel




Settings:

  • Risk per trade: Risk is the amount of money that is added or subtracted from your account in each trade. For example, if you risk 1% (and your capital is $1000) and your trade is profitable, you will earn 1%. That is, 0.01*1000 = $10, you earn $10.
  • Lot Size: From now on, you can set the lot amount manually. From 0.01 lots to 1000 lots. This mode is variable in the default settings. That is, in each trade, the lot amount is different. If you change these settings, the expert trades with a fixed amount of lots in each trade.
  • Enable FIFO rules: Enable or disable Limit the number of trades (signal) If this setting is " FALSE ", the number of signals or trades will increase. If this setting is " TRUE ", the number of signals or trades will be reduced. By " FALSE " these settings, the expert may perform several trades at the same time. For example, it may do several trade “buy” or “sell” in one process. be careful. If your risk is high, it is better not to " FALSE " this setting. If you want Expert to trade according to "FIFO" rules, do not " FALSE " this setting. FIFO rules are more important for American brokers.
  • PROP: If you are using this Expert Advisor in prop companies, enable these settings.
  • Take Profit (Point): You can adjust the TP value yourself. (Based on points) In the default mode (TP=0), the profit limit is determined by artificial intelligence. If you change the TP, you must also change the SL.
  • Stop Loss (Point): You can adjust the SL value yourself. (Based on points) In the default mode (SL=0), the profit limit is determined by artificial intelligence. If you change the SL, you must also change the TP.
  • Enable Trading days: If you enable this setting, the expert trades only on the days you want.
  • Trade on Mondeys/Trade on Mondeys/Wednesdays/Wednesdays/Wednesdays: If you want the expert to trade on this day, set this option to true. If you do not want the expert to trade on this day, set this option to false.
  • Enable Trailing Stop: Suppose you have a trade that is in profit. If you want to keep your profit, i.e. don't lose even when the trend reverses, this setup is useful for you. These settings reduce the loss limit. In other words, it moves behind the price. For example, your initial loss limit is 300 points. But now you are in profit and you have moved forward by 200 points, so with these settings, you can reduce your loss limit by 200 points and bring it to 100 points. Using these settings, the stop loss will move behind the price in the direction of profit. Enable this option to use this setting. For more information, you can search and read on Google.
  • Trailing Stop Activation (Point): This option specifies when the stop loss moves behind the price. For example, if you set this setting to 150, when your trade is 150 points in profit, the loss limit will move behind the price.
  • Trailing Stop Distance (Point): This option specifies that the distance between the loss limit and the current price should be a maximum of several points. For example, if you set this option to 100, the loss limit will move 100 points behind the price.
  • Enable Breakeven: Enable this section if you want to use the breakeven settings. Suppose your trade is currently running and has more than 500 points in profit, and you want to close the trade if the reversal and trading process is at a loss. To do this, enable these settings. That is, equal the loss limit with the opening price of the trade. In this case, if the trend returns, you will not lose and the trade will be closed with 0 points of profit and 0 points of loss.
  • Breakeven (Point): After reaching this amount of profit (based on the points), the expert sets the loss limit equal to the opening price of the expert. In the previous section, we found out what these settings are. Now we need to set these settings to be activated after a few points of profit. In default mode, the expert activates these settings after reaching 50 points of profit. That is, after 50 points of profit, the expert equates the amount of the loss limit with the opening price of the same transaction.
  • For information about other settings and instructions on how to use them, read the Settings Help page.





Frequently Asked Questions:

         What is a bonus?
         A gift for the purchase of our other products.
         Suppose you purchased an expert from us for $500, now you have a $250 discount on your second purchase.
         For example, if your choice for the second purchase is an expert for $400, you only need to pay $150. (You received a $250 bonus (discount) with your first purchase)

         What are the best settings?
         The default settings are usually the best settings. We've also included some examples of the settings we use on the Settings Help page.


         How many points is the TP and SL in each trade?
         The TP and SL  are different for each trade. The AI decides how many points the TP  and SL  will be.


         Should the expert be active all the time (24/7)? Does that mean I have to use VPS?
         It is better to have the Expert always running and not stop it. You can keep your computer on. But it is better to buy a VPS and make yourself comfortable.
         How much is the amount of lots in each trade? (in default settings)
         The amount of lots in each trade is based on the amount of risk and the amount of the loss limit. The amount of risk in each trade is 3%. But the amount of the SL and TP is not fixed. For this reason, the lot amount in each trade is                   different.


         What is the average number of trades?
         The number of trades in backtest and live are exactly the same. So you can see the number of trades in the backtest with your desired settings.
         For example, in the last month, then you will get the answer. The average number of trades in live is the same as the average number of trades in the backtest.
         Because of the different settings, I can't say one number that is the same for all buyers. So based on your settings, you can find the average.


         In the settings, is the calculation unit a pip or a point?
         All calculations are based on points.


         Can this expert be used in other symbols?
         You can run this expert in other symbols. Expert also trades. But the results of other symbols are not like the symbols we have proposed


         Are the updates free?
         Yes, updates are free for those who have purchased or rented Expert. We will put the new update on the site and Metatrader. You can enter the purchased products section and update the expert.


         Does the expert also trade with symbols that have suffixes, such as "EURUSD.c" or “ EURUSD.b” or “Gold” or “ EURUSD.a” or…, or does it require special settings?
         This expert automatically recognizes the symbol and trades.


         If you have any other questions, read the FAQ page or send us a message.





Be sure to contact us if you:

         have a problem with the backtest or your test result does not match our photos
         have a criticism or suggestion
         have a question that is not on the settings guide page
         have a question about bonuse
         have purchased 1 product from us and want to receive a bonus
         need settings that are not in the Expert





Hints:

         If you need a set file, you can use the "Settings Guide" (Link 4).
         We sell this Expert Advisor only on this site. Please ignore scammers' advertisements.
         Avoid buying scam versions that are sold at a lower price on other sites. This Expert Advisor is unhackable and those versions are fake and do not trade like this Expert Advisor at all.



Stephen Burt
40
Stephen Burt 2025.07.18 08:18 
 

Great, keep going.

satomi uno
54
satomi uno 2025.06.06 08:15 
 

I have been using this expert for 5 months, it is great.

Anthony Daniel
24
Anthony Daniel 2025.06.03 09:08 
 

This is my first time buying from this seller, so far it's always great, I'll definitely try other products as well.

GOLD Trading Assistant only XAUUSD
Pei Hou
专家
GOLD Trading Assistant only XAUUSD - 黄金交易的终极AI工具 GOLD Trading Assistant only XAUUSD 是一款专为黄金交易设计的前沿交易工具，利用强大的突破策略，在 H1 时间框架内操作。基于先进的人工智能技术，它旨在帮助各级别的交易者在快速变化的黄金市场中取得成功。 为什么选择 GOLD Trading Assistant only XAUUSD？  AI 驱动的突破策略： 利用实时的机器学习技术，为黄金对交易提供精确的进场和出场点。  可定制的风险管理： 使用完全可调的风险设置来保护您的交易。  集成的新闻过滤： 自动过滤重大事件，确保您的交易始终有据可依。  神经网络精准性： 使用多符号神经网络集成，提高预测准确性。  专注黄金交易： 专为精准交易优化，特别适用于黄金交易对，利用突破策略。  支持资金管理： 专为帮助交易者管理资金或资金账户设计的功能。  全天候支持： 随时为您提供专属支持。  回撤控制： 包含稳健的风险管理功能，限制损失并保护您的账户。 回测：  在设置中设定您首选的手数。
Neurolite EA gbpusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
专家
The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained using a 10-year history of real tick data. The trading is performed only on GBP/USD. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. Trading Strategy The system does NOT use dangerous strategies such as averaging or martingale, but strictly adheres to the neural network instructions. Stop lo
Ea grandmaster gold
Yousseff Sarmiento Pedrozo
专家
A specialized bot for the XAUUSD, GOLD market (BACKTEST "EVERY TICK" 196M TICKS MODELED IN DARWINEX BROKER)  It is based on market trends, is fully optimized and automatically manages the allocation of positions based on capital. You can modify the risk per operation in percentage%, its capital management is based on compound interest, when it enters a negative streak, the lotage begins to drop until it returns to a positive streak in which it will risk again the initial risk that you have
Robot Scalping TF5M MT5
Jinarto
专家
Robot Scalping XAUUSD King Gold Time Frame 5M MT5  Expert Advisor Description This Expert Advisor is specifically designed for XAUUSD (Gold) trading on the MetaTrader 5 platform, utilizing a scalping approach on the M5 timeframe with strict trade filtering and disciplined execution. Key Specifications Fixed lot size: 0.01 Minimum recommended balance: $500 Trading symbol: XAUUSD Timeframe: M5 Maximum of one open position at a time Trading Logic The EA operates using a multi-layer algorithm
QuantReaper EA
Ville Alexander Hirvelae
专家
This is not a grid, martingale, or gamble. QuantReaper  Mean Reversion applies pure statistics and disciplined logic to exploit market inefficiencies. It identifies stretched price conditions, quantifies volatility, and reverts trades toward equilibrium with defined risk and no averaging down. Every decision is systematic — no randomness, no emotion. QuantReaper Mean Reversion EA is a clean, data-driven Expert Advisor for H1 and M30 charts. It specializes in NZDCAD and AUDCAD , combining a 100-p
Forex Emperor EA
Fudheni Petrus Nambambi
专家
INSTRUMENT   SPECIFICATIONS Symbol: XAUUSD / GOLD Timeframe: H1     ACCOUNT   REQUIREMENTS Type: Hedging & ECN Spreads: Low Spread Min Deposit: $500     MIN LEVERAGE   1:10 No martingale Strategy used and FTMO, Prop firm Ready!– Never increases lot size after losses. Installation & Setup Receive     .ex5     file after purchase Place file in     MQL5/Experts     folder Restart MT5 platform Drag EA onto chart Configure input parameters carefully Deposit & Account Requirements Minimum lot s
BLao Gold
Quang Thi Dinh
专家
BLao Gold is the latest version of the gold trading EA, optimized for better performance with significant drawdown. It works on all timeframes, delivers high performance and maintains a simple configuration. It is better to control the EA semi-manually, for example, when the market is in an uptrend, it is better to turn off "Auto Sell" and the EA only executes "BUY". In addition, it has a trend recognition function according to EMA to automatically "BUY" or "SELL" or both. The results obtaine
Nexus EA Forex MT5
Enrique Enguix
4.43 (21)
专家
NEXUS – 随市场变化而演进的量化自适应网格系统 NEXUS 是一套 100% 全自动 的交易系统，会在实时数据上构建规则组合，通过 样本外验证（out-of-sample） 过滤，并且只在检测到统计优势且环境有效时入场。 快速参数概览 系统类型： 带 OOS（样本外）验证的自适应网格系统，内置环境过滤（新闻、波动率、交易时段/日期以及可选的成交量价值区域）。 交易品种： 主要及交叉外汇货币对（EURUSD、GBPUSD、USDCHF、USDCAD、EURJPY、AUDCHF、GBPCAD、AUDUSD）以及根据预设选择的 XAUUSD 。 内置风险配置： 保守型（Conservative）、经典型（Classic）和激进型（Aggressive）。 时间周期： 加载每个预设时会 自动设置 推荐周期，无需手动切换图表周期。 预设验证： 所有预设均在 2018–2025 年区间通过样本外验证。 风险管理： 基于波动率的网格间距、入场间的最小时间间隔、全局止损（Global Stop）以及可配置的分块平仓机制。 资金建议： 保守型配置建议每个品种至少 100 EUR/USD ，经典型配
NorthEastWay MT5
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
4.5 (8)
专家
NorthEastWay MT5是一种完全自动化的“回撤”交易系统，在热门的“回撤”货币对交易中特别有效：AUDCAD、AUDNZD、NZDCAD。该系统在交易中使用了外汇市场的主要模式——价格在任何方向急剧波动后的回归。 时间框架：M15 基本货币对：AUDNZD、NZDCAD、AUDCAD 附加货币对：EURUSD、USDCAD、GBPUSD、EURCAD、EURGBP、GBPCAD 购买EA后，务必私信我，我会将您添加到私人群组，发送设置文件和详细说明。 我愿意帮助每位买家安装和配置顾问。 如果您以前从未使用过EA，我会向您展示并教您如何使用。 EA设置： 您可以使用OneChartSetup（仅限M15时间框架）从单个图表运行所有货币对 该EA对点差、滑点或任何其他与经纪商相关的变量不敏感。 仅使用推荐的货币对。 EA测试： 使用MT5测试器的多货币模式同时测试所有推荐的货币对上的EA。 观看示例视频 。 仅在M15时间框架上进行测试 推荐进行5-10年的长期测试，以显示EA在各种市场条件下的稳定性。 输入参数： OneChartSetup — 从一个图表同时启动多个货
MasterEA trustfultrading
Tobias Christian Witzigmann
5 (1)
专家
Hi, I'm an algo trader from Germany and I'm offering my own EA here, which I use daily for my trading and which I've been continuously developing for several years. It is important to understand that this EA is a very complex tool that can be used to trade different strategies. Different entry and exit signals can be combined with different filters. There is also an extensive stop loss and take profit management system. I use the Master EA daily for my own trading. I test and develop new strat
Jackal
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
专家
Jackal智能交易系统 – 交易策略 实盘运行4个月 购买后永久免费使用所有产品 下载配置文件  黄金1分钟 | ECN账户：兼容任何经纪商 Jackal EA 基于多层次智能突破策略，结合先进的风险控制与盈利管理，能够灵活适应市场波动。 1. 突破陷阱策略 当市场条件满足时，EA会同时挂两个方向的挂单： Buy Stop ：当前价格之上 Sell Stop ：当前价格之下 当市场出现强势单边行情时，EA立即入场，无需预测方向。 2. 智能交易管理 初始止损： 固定止损点数，用于控制风险。 移动止损： 当交易盈利时，止损会自动跟随价格移动，锁定利润。 无风险模式： 达到一定盈利后，止损移动至开仓价以上，确保最坏情况下仍有净利润。 3. 回撤与盈利保护系统 智能补亏： 若某次交易亏损，下一笔交易目标是补回亏损并实现净盈利。 回撤修复： 在特定条件下启动的机制，用于减少浮动亏损。  输入参数指南 Jackal EA 可通过输入参数进行全面自定义： 手数管理 LotsSize 固定手数。非零时使用此值。 LotsPer1000 当LotsSize=0时，按账户余额动态计算手数（例
Bitcoin Prince EA
Fathy Mohamed Mohamed Abouelnaga
1 (1)
专家
Trade Bitcoin Like Never Before—Faster, Smarter, and More Profitable! Why Choose  Bitcoin Prince  EA ?  Lightning-Fast Execution— Built  for speed, it enters and exits trades at the optimal moment, ensuring you   never miss a profitable setup   again. Proven  Bitcoin-Specific  Strategy  – Unlike generic EAs, Bitcoin  Prince  EA  is  fine-tuned exclusively for BC/USD , adapting to Bitcoin's  unique volatility and liquidity. No Emotions, No Guesswork Our   advanced algorithm   removes human erro
Ape Alpha Propfirm Edge
Jacob Hooper
专家
APE（Alpha Prop Edge）简介 APE 是一款基于 均值回归策略 开发的智能交易系统（EA）。它用于识别价格的过度波动，并在特定条件下执行反趋势操作。 该系统内置风险管理模块，包括可配置的每日亏损限制和自动盈利平仓功能。用户可根据账户规模、评估要求或个人风险承受能力调整参数。 APE 已通过大量历史数据测试，系统结构稳定，适合有一定交易经验、了解风险与资金管理的用户。 风险控制功能： 可配置的日内最大亏损限制 达到净利润目标后自动平仓 支持多种风险设定（如保守、中性、高风险） 技术概览： 反趋势逻辑，基于市场过度延伸行为 内置资本保护机制 可根据模拟账户或评估平台进行参数调整 适用于策略研究、测试及控制型实盘应用 重要声明： 本产品在特定条件下可能增加持仓暴露， 不适用于长期投资或构建历史记录 。 所有结果基于历史回测，不代表实盘表现，也不构成未来盈利的承诺。请用户在理解相关风险的前提下使用本产品。 交易货币对说明： APE 可应用于多种货币对，但建议优先选择以下四个组合，以获取较稳定和低风险的效果： AUDCAD EURCAD NZDCAD GBPNZD AUDN
Xauron
Roberto Liguoro
专家
XAURON EA – Smart Gold Breakout Expert Advisor XAURON is a Premium Gold Expert Advisor designed to capture explosive breakouts on XAU/USD using high-precision algorithms, dynamic protection and real-time adaptability to market conditions. LINK TO MYFXBOOK LIVE SIGNAL Trading performance can vary significantly depending on multiple factors, including: Broker conditions Execution speed and slippage Latency VPS quality Market conditions at the time of use Furthermore, it’s common to observe a
BenefitEA Mt5
Vsevolod Merzlov
专家
Benefit EA Uses only hedging accounts.     Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the oper
EA Supremacy NT
Dmytro Melnyk
专家
Our team - @Supremacy_Lab - are glad to introduce our first product - EA_Supremacy_NT - a unique technical solution for day trading, scalping, and trend following. EA_Supremacy_NT is a non-trading version of our core automated advisor, that will be released later. It is a truly innovative product that is based on an unconventional approach to market data processing. The underlying algorithm allows traders to reap the maximum possible profit from short-term price movements. The system uses a si
Traders Toolbox
Jason Kisogloo
3 (2)
专家
交易者工具箱是一種多功能工具 基於對常見交易策略的廣泛培訓而創建，以使這些策略和計算自動化。   （由Jason Kisogloo設計和編程） 特徵： 19個獨立信號 -這些信號 中的 每個信號 都 以神經網絡樣式配置進行偏置，以構成最終/整體結果。 每個信號都有其自己的設置 ，可以根據 需要 對其進行 自定義或優化。   綜合上 - 屏 - 顯示 -六搭扣，全面的信息和工具提示走板。 （單擊面板邊框可折疊或折疊...自動為每台儀器保存的設置）：   信號面板 -顯示帶有偏差信息和信號詳細信息的信號分析。   新聞小組 -和未來甚至有消息 牛逼 小號 基於 預測 的 影響與倒計時事件當前的儀器。 （ 針對此功能，必須將 內部M   T   5經濟日曆與 外匯工廠刮板的 選項 -https:   // www.forexfactory.com 添加到Metatrader中允許的網站上）     EA設置面板 -根據止損和資金設置提供有關當前EA設置和輸入信息的信息。   損益面板 -提供8個不同時間段內歷史交易的整體損益表現。   切換面板 -一鍵切換開關，用於顯示屏幕指示器和圖表。
Ew3
Roberto Alencar
专家
EW3 - Expert Advisor for Forex Mean Reversion Trading Overview An Expert Advisor designed to operate on mean reversion strategy with disciplined risk management, avoiding high-risk approaches such as grid or martingale methods. Key Features • Mean Reversion Strategy: Identifies and trades market correction movements • Multi-Symbol Support: Operates on 26 currency pairs simultaneously • Centralized Risk Control: Global stop loss and take profit management across all positions • Multi-Timeframe
GoldPulser EA
Mohamed Hamdi Kaaniche
专家
GoldPulser EA - Description pour le MQL5 Market English Description GoldPulser EA - Advanced Multi-Currency Scalping & Trend Following System GoldPulser EA is a sophisticated trading system that combines scalping precision with trend-following reliability. Designed for Forex traders seeking consistent returns, this expert advisor utilizes a proprietary algorithm to identify high-probability trading opportunities across multiple currency pairs. Key Features: Multi-timeframe analysis for accurate
God Gold Martingale
Pratham Jatin Barot
专家
尊敬的客户： 我，Pratham Barot，God Gold Martingale 的拥有者和开发者，想提醒您，我的 EA 的假冒版本已发布在多个页面上。为了保护您的宝贵资金并确保您的体验安全，请避开这些假冒产品。请务必通过我们的正版平台购买和使用。请避开像 YoForex.org/MQL.SOFTWARE/YOFOREX.NET 等平台，这些平台会冒用我们的名义出售虚假机器人。这些骗局可能会浪费您的金钱。为了安全起见，请只从我们的官方平台购买。 感谢您的信任和支持。 此致， Pratham Barot HFT Gold Martingale EA 是一款先进的自动化交易系统，专为黄金市场（XAUUSD）的高频交易设计。它采用高精度算法，抓住短期价格波动，快速执行交易，效率极高。专为 MetaTrader 5 打造，部署与监控便捷，适合在波动剧烈的黄金市场中寻求自动剥头皮交易的投资者。系统需求： 最低资金：$3,000 原始点差：0–3 点 稳定的互联网连接以保证最佳性能 特点： 高利润潜力： 四个月内实现了491.25%的收益，$1,000 初始金增长至 $5,912.51。
Ai General EA MT5
Indra Maulana
专家
30% discount only for 3-month subscription, message me : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/taiberhyphecu 70% refund policy (full version only) A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence, with the world's most advanced technology All trades have profit and loss limits, with the best and least risky market strategy, without using dangerous strategies such as Martingale and hedges, etc. A specialist who has been trained by artificial intelligence for years to correc
Gold Grabber Grid Hedge
Israel Odartei Lamptey
专家
GOLD GRABBER Israel L. MT5 Grid-Hedge EA. WARNING: EA has Optimised  sets for GOLD (XAUUSD) ONLY (Minimum Capital: $1000) Download sets below: Use these sets for XAUUSD:  https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1FBfc-eE7B7APhZ-P754R76d3xih8OnXX?usp=sharing Professional Grid-Hedge Trading System with Advanced Risk Management This sophisticated Expert Advisor employs a dual-directional grid strategy designed for consistent performance in volatile markets. The system opens positions in both directi
MAX Xauusd MT5
Peng Peng Gao
专家
MAX XAUUSD – 闪耀黄金市场的智能交易系统 各位交易员们，大家好！ 我是   MAX XAUUSD ，趋势智能交易系统家族的最新成员，实力非凡。我的专长？ 黄金 。没错，我精准而自信地交易黄金/美元对，为您在闪耀的黄金市场上带来无与伦比的交易机会！ 为什么选择 MAX XAUUSD？ 智能顺势系统 采用先进的顺势交易算法， 风险最小化，收益最大化 每一笔交易都 提前布局 ，回测与实盘完全透明 100%真实策略 ，无历史拟合，无数据造假 即插即用体验 简单安装，轻松配置 支持 MetaTrader 4 & MetaTrader 5 双平台 自动监控市场，精准执行交易 ️ 真实可靠承诺 在智能化流行和神经网络遍地的今天，我们坚持： "不求销售量，只求解救市场苦难的每一位交易者" 系统核心特性 专业黄金交易 专注品种 ：XAUUSD（黄金/美元） 适用周期 ：M30、H1等主流时间框架 交易逻辑 ：基于波动性触发器和价格结构 先进风控管理 使用固定的止损和移动的止盈水平 支持多种策略：马丁格尔、网格系统、加仓机制 独立于新闻、指标或第三
