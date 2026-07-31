Solitaire

One position. One risk. One clear exit.

Solitaire by Starpoint Trading — the one-position Gold EA for MT5.

A solitaire is a single stone, set alone. No cluster, no halo, no pavé — nothing beside it to share the load, and nowhere for a flaw to hide. The stone is either good or it is not, and you can tell which from across the room. That is the entire design brief for this EA.

The Solitaire Rule

At most one Solitaire-managed XAUUSD position may be open at any time. While that position is active, Solitaire will not add another trade.

No grid. No martingale. No averaging into a loser. No recovery basket. No hedge opened against an open position. Every entry is submitted with a broker-side stop loss attached to the order — and if that stop is ever found missing, Solitaire writes it back on the next tick.

One position means there is no second entry to average a bad one and no basket to bury it in. Whatever Solitaire is holding, you are looking straight at it. That is not automatically safer than a grid — it is simply legible, and a buyer who can see exactly what he owns is in a better position than one who has been handed a smooth curve and asked to trust it.

Max open positions: 1 | Grid: No | Martingale: No | Averaging: No | Hedging: No | Stop loss: broker-side, every trade | Profit exit: fixed TP or trailing stop, your choice

Every stone has an inclusion. Here is Solitaire's.

Read this before you read the performance figures. Solitaire's default stop loss is wider than its profit target: it risks 100 basis points of price to arm a profit exit at 15. That is deliberate, and it is the most important thing to understand about this EA.

Across the 18-month test below, the realised figures were an average win of $63.79 against an average loss of $410.03. From those two numbers you can calculate the win rate the strategy needs simply to break even:

410.03 ÷ (410.03 + 63.79) = 86.5% breakeven win rate.
It achieved 94.18%.

That gap is the entire edge. It is real, it is measurable, and it is what you should monitor. If the strike rate drifts into the mid-80s the equity curve flattens; below that, the strategy loses money regardless of how good the individual entries look.

Three ways to bank a winner. One dropdown.

  • Trailing Stop — Virtual (default). The trail level is held inside the EA and enforced by closing at market. Nothing is written to the broker, which is what makes a trail this tight possible at all — a stop that close would sit inside most brokers' minimum stop distance and be rejected. The broker-side protective stop stays underneath it throughout. Requires the terminal to keep running; use a VPS.
  • Trailing Stop — Broker. The same trail, written as a real stop loss order and advanced as price moves in your favour. Coarser, because every level must respect your broker's stops and freeze levels — in exchange, the exit survives a terminal disconnect.
  • Fixed Take Profit. No trail. A real broker take profit placed with the order and refreshed as swap accrues. The most predictable and the least dependent on your terminal — but it caps every winner at the target.

All three aim at the same net dollar target, adjusted for accrued swap and for round-turn commission measured from your own deal history. The trail arms by money rather than distance — it does not exist until net profit reaches the target value on the traded lot — then tracks the best price reached and never moves backwards. An armed trail can only ever close in profit: Solitaire refuses any trail level at or worse than entry.

The setting scales with the stone

Stop loss, take profit, trailing distance and trailing step are set in basis points of the entry price, where 1 bp is 0.01%: price distance = entry price × bp ÷ 10000. Defaults are SL 100 bp and TP 15 bp — at gold near $4,100 that is a $41.00 stop and a $6.15 target; at $2,600 it is $26.00 and $3.90. A stop fixed in dollars gradually becomes a different fraction of the daily range as the metal moves from $2,000 to $4,000, and the strategy quietly changes character without anyone touching a setting. Budget for the consequence: at a fixed lot size, your dollar risk per trade rises as gold rises. One input switches every distance to absolute broker points, and Solitaire refuses to run if a value entered in one unit was obviously meant for the other.

Position sizing

  • Fixed Lot Size (default) — always trades your set lot. Ships at 0.01.
  • Fixed per Balance — one unit lot per set amount of balance. At the defaults, 0.01 lots per $1,000.
  • Automatic — an eight-step ladder from Very Low (0.01 per $4,000) to Extreme (0.01 per $500). Ships at Low, which is 0.01 per $3,000.

A sizing note worth reading twice. The shipped default of a fixed 0.01 lots on the recommended $1,000 minimum deposit is the same exposure ratio as Medium-High on the ladder above — moderately aggressive on $1,000, conservative on $5,000. The backtest below was run at exactly this ratio, so its drawdown figures apply directly to a $1,000 account running the defaults. Two consecutive losses were the worst run in 18 months, and on a fresh account at that ratio it is close to a 10% dent. If that is more than you want, use Automatic / Low or halve the fixed lot.

Filters and controls

News filter (optional, ships disabled). ForexFactory weekly calendar as primary source, MetaTrader's built-in calendar as automatic fallback, plus 933 baked-in events covering 2020–2027 so filtered backtests are reproducible. Block high impact, medium impact, or both, with separate before and after windows; a keyword list promotes under-rated medium events such as FOMC, NFP and CPI, and overlapping windows resolve to the latest end time. Full feed coverage requires adding https://nfs.faireconomy.media/ to MT5's WebRequest whitelist — see the manual. The published backtest was run with the filter off.

Friday control. Block Friday entries entirely, or set a cut-off hour after which no new trade opens — default 12:00 server time, against thinning liquidity and weekend gap risk. Set −1 to trade the full session. Spread filter: entries refused above your maximum; 0 disables. Directional filter: buy only, sell only, or the default of both.

The control panel

Drawn as a single canvas bitmap rather than chart objects, so an indicator or trade manager attaching after Solitaire cannot bury it. It shows live and daily P&L, latched daily drawdown — the worst excursion below today's equity high, not how far below you happen to be right now — cumulative P&L, balance, equity, a full configuration readout, and a named reason whenever no trade is open. One-click close exits Solitaire's own position without removing the EA; your other trades are untouched. Ships off so backtests run faster.

Backtest results

Everything needed to reproduce this run is stated below. One broker, one symbol, one eighteen-month window, news filter disabled. It is a record of what happened, not a forecast of what will.
Broker / server Pepperstone-MT5-Live01, terminal build 6061
Symbol / timeframe XAUUSD, M1
Period 1 January 2025 – 30 June 2026 (18 months)
Modelling Real ticks, 99% history quality — 155,225,571 ticks / 526,570 bars
Deposit / leverage $10,000, 1:500
Exit configuration Trailing Stop — Virtual, TP 15 bp, SL 100 bp, trail 1.00 bp, step 0.15 bp
Filters Max spread 60 points, slippage 60 points, Friday 12:00 cut-off, news OFF
Position size Fixed 0.10 lots — same exposure ratio as the shipped default on $1,000
Net profit $27,713.86 (+277.1%)
Profit factor 2.48
Total trades 773 (approximately 43 per month)
Win rate 728 won / 45 lost — 94.18%
Average win / average loss $63.79 / $410.03
Largest loss $573.15
Longest losing run 2 trades (−$958.60)
Maximum balance drawdown $959.65 (2.83%)
Maximum equity drawdown $1,294.60 (4.73%)

The identical 773 trades on Automatic sizing at Medium-High returned $140,892.28 with a maximum equity drawdown of $12,321.41 (10.73%). That is not the headline, because the strategy did nothing different — compounding inflates return and drawdown together and flatters an eighteen-month window in a way that would not survive a bad start. Judge Solitaire on the fixed-lot result.

Trading Recommendations
Symbol / timeframe XAUUSD (suffixes handled automatically) — any timeframe
Minimum / recommended deposit $1,000 at 0.01 lot — $2,000+ for a gentler exposure ratio
Account type Raw / ECN spread with commission (IC Markets, Pepperstone, Vantage, BlackBull)
Leverage 1:100 minimum — 1:500 recommended
VPS Strongly recommended, required in practice for the virtual trail
Tester mode Every Tick Based on Real Ticks

What Solitaire is not

Solitaire is not a guarantee of profit. Some trades lose — and by design the losses are larger than the wins. Some days produce no trades at all, and gaps, slippage and spread widening can produce a fill worse than the intended stop. It will not suit you if you want high-frequency trading, a recovery basket after losses, a guaranteed number of trades per day, or an EA that never has a losing month. It will sometimes sit quiet for a day and a half, and that is not a fault. It is built for traders who would rather own one thing they can see clearly than a drawerful of things they cannot. The complete manual and default preset are published before purchase: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773462

Three other high-quality EAs are available from Starpoint Trading: Impulse (six-strategy XAUUSD momentum grid), Antipode (Live Signal 12 Months) and Ducat.

DISCLAIMER: Trading foreign exchange and CFDs carries a high level of risk and is not suitable for everyone. Past performance, backtested or live, is not indicative of future results. A stop loss is an instruction, not a guarantee — gaps and slippage can produce a fill worse than the intended level, and weekend gaps can exceed it substantially. Execution differs between brokers, and spread, commission, swap and fill quality all change the result. Always test on a demo account before deploying live. Nothing in this listing is financial advice or takes account of your circumstances. Trade only with money you can afford to lose.

One stone. Set alone. Nothing behind it.

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Xin You Lin
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TICK STACK LTD
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专家
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专家
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Bashar Taisir Saleh Al Zubaidi
5 (1)
专家
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Alejandro Funes
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Sergei Tsarev
专家
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Missy Fab MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
专家
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Range Breaker
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专家
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专家
重要信息: 支持和问题解答仅在这里提供:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: 台湾 ); Zoomini 是 GoGoPips 项目 2026 年 7 月最新研究中的一小组机器学习模型。 这些模型仅适用于 XAUUSD H1 / Gold 。 信号: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 需要了解的重要事项: 这些模型只使用 一个订单 进行交易，并采用相同的 SL/TP。 支持: Netting 账户 和任何杠杆。 支持大额入金，因为交易类型为中期交易。  100% 交易活跃度 。 这意味着模型不会回避入场，并且始终处于交易状态。 这些模型经过专门训练，不是寻找方便的入场点，而是每分钟预测价格方向。 购买前完全透明 。   目前，暂时，或如果该 EA 的所有者不反对则永久，该 EA 的模型正在我们公开的 Live 排行榜上交易: 所有统计数据、所有交易，无延迟、无过滤。 购买此 EA 时，您将有机会获得新研究中的模型，该研究计划在今年 8 月完成。 这些模型背后的研究是
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.44 (133)
专家
更少交易。更好交易。稳定性高于一切。 • 实时信号 模式 1 实时信号 模式 2 Twister Pro EA 是一款专为 XAUUSD（黄金）M15 时间框架开发的高精度剥头皮智能交易系统。交易次数少——但每次交易都有目的。 每笔入场在开仓前须通过 5 个独立验证层，默认配置下胜率极高。 两种模式： • 模式 1（推荐）— 极高胜率，每周交易次数少。专为资金保护和纪律性交易而设计。 • 模式 2（短止损）— 止损幅度显著缩短，交易次数多于模式1。每笔亏损极小。适合希望在受控风险下增加市场曝光的交易者。 规格参数： 交易品种：XAUUSD | 时间框架：M15 最低入金：$100 | 推荐：$250 RAW SPREAD 账户必须使用 强烈推荐 VPS 无网格！每笔交易均设有止盈和止损！ 推荐券商： Exness Raw | Vantage | Fusion Markets 购买后发送消息即可获得： 完整用户指南 专属奖励 过往业绩不代表未来结果。请理性交易。
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
专家
更智能的控制，更精准的操控。 欢迎来到 Quantum Athena X——新一代专注于黄金交易的系统，它在 Quantum Athena 的精准性、效率和纪律性执行的基础上更进一步。 Quantum Athena X 基于与 Quantum Athena 相同的精简核心引擎和精心挑选的 6 种策略构建而成。每项策略都针对当前的黄金市场状况进行了单独优化和改进，而全新的强大自定义模式则允许交易者精确选择启用或禁用哪些策略。 对于喜欢即插即用体验的交易者，原有的优化配置仍然可用；而对于想要创建自己个性化策略组合的交易者，自定义模式则提供了更大的灵活性。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 折扣价   价格 。     每购买 10 件，价格将上涨 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号 IC Markets：       点击这里 Quantum A
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (214)
专家
Quantum King EA — 智能力量，为每一位交易者精炼 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 特别推出价格 直播信号：       点击这里 MT4版本：   点击此处 量子王者频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum King MT5 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan !*** 详情请私讯询问！ 用精确和纪律来管理您的交易。 Quantum King EA 将结构化网格的优势和自适应 Martingale 的智能融入一个无缝系统 - 专为 M5 上的 AUDCAD 设计，专为希望实现稳定、可控增长的初学者和专业人士打造。 Quantum King EA 是针对 M5 时间范围内的 AUDCAD 对开发的全自动交易系统。 它将网格策略的结构与马丁格尔的自适应恢复逻辑相结合，形成了一个在所有市场阶段智能管理交易的系
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
专家
这是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 平台打造的全自动智能交易系统（Expert Advisor，EA），专门针对 US30（道琼斯工业平均指数） 交易进行了深度优化。交易逻辑结合了美国股指的典型市场特征，包括趋势行情、盘中回调以及高波动阶段，能够自动完成信号识别、开仓、持仓管理和离场操作。 EA 的核心理念是让盈利单尽可能持续运行，同时严格控制亏损风险。盈利仓位可通过智能移动止损（Trailing Stop）持续跟随趋势；当持仓出现亏损且 M1（1 分钟）周期检测到反向信号时，系统可自动提前离场，以减少不必要的回撤。 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376781 首发优惠： 当前价格仅限前 20 位购买者。售出 20 份后，产品价格将上调 100 美元 ，调整为 599 美元 。 产品理念 本 EA 专为希望实现 US30 全自动交易的投资者设计，采用趋势跟随结合回调入场的交易策略，在市场已有明确方向时寻找更优的进场位置，而不是盲目追涨杀跌。 盈利订单可采用 移动止损 持续跟随行情，在锁定利润的同时尽可能捕捉更大的趋势；如果交易者更喜欢
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
专家
Gold Snap — 黄金快速利润捕捉系统 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 实盘信号2： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 实盘信号 v2.0： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 当前价格仅剩 3 份。价格很快将上涨至 $999。 重要： 购买后请通过私信联系我们，以获取用户指南、推荐设置、使用说明以及更新支持。 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 欢迎加入我们的 MQL5 频道，获取产品更新与交易见解。 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/tendmaster 在 Gold House 的长期研发与实战验证中，我们进一步确认了突破策略在黄金市场中的有效性，也验证了我们自适应参数系统在真实市场环境中的实际价值。 但对于突破系统来说，始终存在一个现实问题： 止盈太早，容易错过后续真正的大行情； 止盈太晚，又往往会经历一定程度的利润回吐。 这不是某一种策略独有
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
专家
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
专家
实时交易信号 交易活动的公开实时监控： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2372719 官方信息 卖家资料 官方频道 用户手册 安装说明和使用指南： 查看用户手册 Zerqon EA 是专为 XAUUSD 交易开发的自适应专家顾问。 该策略基于通过 ONNX 集成的 Deep LSTM 神经网络模型，使系统能够处理连续性的市场行为并以结构化方式分析价格动态。 该模型专注于识别黄金价格走势、波动性以及时间条件中的特定模式。 与传统固定信号不同，EA 通过训练后的神经网络框架分析市场，仅在内部模型识别到合适条件时才执行交易。 Zerqon EA 不会持续不断地进行交易。 某些时期可能完全没有任何交易，而在适合的 XAUUSD 市场阶段，系统可能会在较短时间内执行多笔交易。 每笔交易均带有预定义的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 参数。 同时还使用追踪止损机制来动态管理持仓。 该 EA 适用于偏好基于神经网络的黄金交易方式、重视执行控制以及接受可变交易频率的用户。 主要特点 不使用高风险交易技术，如马丁格尔 (M
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (506)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.06 (36)
专家
最新消息——目前仅剩少量存货，欲购从速！ 该系统的主要目标是在不使用任何有风险的鞅或网格的情况下实现长期的实时性能。  数量极其有限，现价优惠 最终价格 1499 美元 【实时信号】    |    【回测结果】    |    【设置指南】    |    【FTMO 结果】 一种不同的交易方法 Pulse Engine 不使用任何指标或特定时间框架。它采用了一种非常独特的方法，这是 MQL5 上任何其他交易系统都不采用的方法。 它交易的是日内方向性模式。这些模式是我利用自己多年来不断开发和完善的特定模式识别软件发现的。 该软件使我能够识别出市场历史上在一天中哪些时段会出现强劲的单向波动。 每个市场和每周的每一天都有其独特的走势。 这种方法之所以如此强大，是因为它不依赖于市场是处于趋势行情、反转行情还是任何特定的市场状态。其模式与这些因素完全无关。 脉冲引擎包含涵盖 六大市场的 70 多种不同模式 ，并结合超过 5万笔 交易的历史回测数据。 每个市场的回测时间均尽可能追溯至数据允许的最长时期， 外汇货币对约 20年，指数约 15 年， 加密货币 约10 年。这确保了极高的统计显
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
专家
NEXORION: Initium Novum — 确定性逻辑与算法综合体系 NEXORION 是一款基于严密流动性处理数学算法的机构级分析系统。该项目的核心理念是“计算透明化”：交易型 EA 将混沌的价格流转化为结构化的几何区域，并将决策过程直接在交易图表上进行可视化呈现。 实时信号监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2372338 系统技术规格 交易资产 ：XAUUSD (黄金) 运行周期 ：H1 (1小时图) 核心方法论 ：机构流动性分析与确定性逻辑 (Institutional Liquidity Analysis & Deterministic Logic) 决策依据 ：流动性池与平衡水平的数学计算 数学架构与可视化 本系统的关键创新在于 动态计算映射 (Dynamic Computation Mapping) 。算法不仅是分析价格，更是通过以下模块构建市场的数学模型： 流动性追踪 (Liquidity Tracking) ：基于市场阶段的深度分析，精确识别买
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
专家
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
专家
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
专家
SomaOil 是 MetaTrader 5 的多策略突破 EA 交易，专为 WTI 原油 (XTIUSD) 打造。一张图表、一张 EA、20 个独立策略一起作为一个多元化投资组合运行。 实时信号。 为了使其在发布时就可以使用，我使用了透明的、逐步调整的定价模型： 发布价：100 USD（48 小时） 从周一起，每售出 10 份价格上调 100 USD 即使同一天售出超过 10 份，价格每天最多上调一次 早期买家锁定产品生命周期内最优惠的价格。 概念 SomaOil 没有运行往往会过度适应狭窄市场体系的单一设置，而是附带了一组精心策划的 20 个预先调整的策略，这些策略全部在单个 WTI 图表上的单个 EA 下并行运行。 每个策略都有自己的神奇数字、评论、时间范围、波动检测参数、退出、新闻距离和批次步骤。它们共享相同的执行引擎，但独立交易，因此您无需管理数十个图表即可跨时间范围和突破广度获得真正的多元化。 作品集创建 我对两个互补的样本内范围进行了优化，每个范围都具有相同的参数网格： 5组时间范围：D1、H12、H8、H4、H1 三种突破宽度变体： V1 广泛：更宽的波动，更少但更强的
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
专家
Live Signal on Vantage https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminates emotional trading by stric
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.52 (21)
专家
更新：下一价格：599 美元，最终价格：999 美元 如果您重视诚实和为真实交易而构建的真正交易系统，而不是一个看起来完美无瑕但最终可能导致账户爆仓的直线回测，那么这可能适合您。 无马丁格尔/无网格 22个月实时信号 +250% 实时增长 【实时信号】    |  【FTMO 结果】    |  【主投资组合】  |  【回测指南】 为什么 Range Breakout EA 如此稳定？ Range Breakout EA 基于一种众所周知的市场行为：交易时段之间的波动性变化。 亚洲交易时段的波动性通常较低，形成一个狭窄的价格区间。伦敦交易时段开盘后，波动性增加，价格往往会突破该区间 并继续朝突破方向移动。 该系统会交易这种突破，并在当天晚些时候波动性开始减弱时平仓。 它不使用指标或固定时间框架，这有助于减少过拟合。系统内部使用突破过滤器来避免低质量的突破交易。 该策略在 XAUUSD、USDJPY、BTCUSD、US30 和 DE40 等货币对上表现尤为出色。 同时交易多个市场可以实现强大的分散风险能力。 加入社区！ 公众社区：  点击这里！ 请私信我并附上购
SixtyNine EA
Farzad Saadatinia
4 (4)
专家
SixtyNine EA – 一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的黄金交易专家顾问，具备 6 个集成策略层、每笔交易预设 Stop Loss，以及不使用马丁格尔、Recovery 系统或网格交易的清晰交易结构。 公开实盘信号：$500 初始资金，固定 0.02 手，500%+ 增长，实盘运行超过 20 周 公开实盘信号是 SixtyNine EA 最重要的运行证明。该账户以 $500 余额 开始交易，采用 每笔交易固定 0.02 手 ，并已持续进行超过 20 周 的真实交易。在此期间，实现了超过 500% 的总增长 。 该信号同时展示了系统在真实市场环境中的风险表现，包括约 20% 的回撤 。由于该信号是在较小的 $500 账户中使用固定 0.02 手交易，偏好更低风险的用户可以根据市场情况和经纪商执行条件选择更小的手数设置以及更保守的 set 文件。 LIVE SIGNAL HERE 价格： $299 → 下一阶段： $499 → 最终： $999 SixtyNine EA 专为 MetaTrader 5 平台上的黄金（XAUUSD）交易 设计。它结合了 6 个集成策略层
Precise Pair Trading Pro
Arkadii Zagorulko
3.75 (12)
专家
请注意，我不会通过任何第三方经销商、代理或其他分销渠道销售此 EA。 监控 -  实时信号 公开频道 - 这里 此 EA 交易两个品种，并寻找它们之间的短期失衡。当两个品种的走势偏离它们通常的正常关系时，EA 可以开仓，并在失衡变小时平仓。 这不是网格 EA。这不是马丁格尔。EA 不会打开很多恢复订单。每个品种只使用 1 个持仓。 它不是为了在回撤中持仓很多天而设计的。 EA 在开仓前使用过滤器。如果市场条件不好，它可以跳过交易。 EA 输入参数: 主要交易品种 - 用于交易的第一个品种。 次要品种 - 用于比较和交易的第二个品种。 分析时间周期 - 用于计算的时间周期。 历史数据深度 - EA 检查多少根K线用于计算。 Entry Threshold - EA 开仓前失衡必须有多强。数值越高，交易越少，但信号越强。 Exit Threshold - EA 判断失衡已经变小并且可以平仓的水平。 Close Target - 平仓的利润目标。较小的值可以更快平仓。较大的值可以等待更多利润。 Beta Smoothing - 使信号更稳定，并减少市场噪音。 Min Correlation
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Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
专家
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
Ducat
Simon Reeves
5 (5)
专家
Live Ducat Signal (High Risk): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2375601 Come chat with us in our MQL5 public channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Starpoint Trading presents Ducat Are you tired of Expert Advisors that perform brilliantly in backtests — right up until the day they go live, then fail spectacularly in the weeks that follow? Sick of breakout systems that trigger positions only to watch them move straight to stop loss, over and over? Fed up with EAs that require perfec
Antipode
Simon Reeves
5 (6)
专家
Starpoint Trading is excited to bring you Antipode, a Professional AUDCAD Grid Trading System Transform Market Volatility Into Consistent Profits With Institutional-Grade Risk Management Antipode is a sophisticated grid trading Expert Advisor specifically engineered for AUDCAD, combining advanced signal filtering with multi-layered risk protection. Developed by a trader with 10 years of financial markets experience, Antipode prioritizes capital preservation while systematically capturing profit
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Ekhoo13
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Ekhoo13 2026.08.11 13:02 
 

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Simon Reeves
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来自开发人员的回复 Simon Reeves 2026.08.11 13:04
Thank you for your review! I'm really happy that you are getting value out of Solitaire!
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