//--- 启动脚本时显示输入参数的窗口

#property script_show_inputs

//--- 接收程序端数据的参数

input string InpSymbolName="EURUSD"; // 货币组

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpSymbolPeriod=PERIOD_H1; // 时间帧

input int InpMAPeriod=14; // MA周期

input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpAppliedPrice=PRICE_CLOSE; // 价格类型

input datetime InpDateStart=D'2013.01.01 00:00'; // 复制起始日期的数据

//--- 编写文件数据的参数

input string InpFileName="RSI.csv"; // 文件名称

input string InpDirectoryName="Data"; // 目录名称

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 脚本程序启动函数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

datetime date_finish; // 复制结束日期的数据

double rsi_buff[]; // 指标值数组

datetime date_buff[]; // 指标日期数组

int rsi_size=0; // 指标数组大小

//--- 结束时间是当前时间

date_finish=TimeCurrent();

//--- 接收 RSI 指标句柄

ResetLastError();

int rsi_handle=iRSI(InpSymbolName,InpSymbolPeriod,InpMAPeriod,InpAppliedPrice);

if(rsi_handle==INVALID_HANDLE)

{

//--- 接收指标句柄失败

PrintFormat("Error when receiving indicator handle. Error code = %d",GetLastError());

return;

}

//--- 循环直至指标计算所有值

while(BarsCalculated(rsi_handle)==-1)

Sleep(10); // 暂停允许指标计算所有值

//--- 复制某段时间周期的指标值

ResetLastError();

if(CopyBuffer(rsi_handle,0,InpDateStart,date_finish,rsi_buff)==-1)

{

PrintFormat("Failed to copy indicator values. Error code = %d",GetLastError());

return;

}

//--- 复制相应的指标值时间

ResetLastError();

if(CopyTime(InpSymbolName,InpSymbolPeriod,InpDateStart,date_finish,date_buff)==-1)

{

PrintFormat("Failed to copy time values. Error code = %d",GetLastError());

return;

}

//--- 释放指标占据的内存

IndicatorRelease(rsi_handle);

//--- 接收缓冲区大小

rsi_size=ArraySize(rsi_buff);

//--- 打开编写指标值的文件（如果文件不在，则自动创建）

ResetLastError();

int file_handle=FileOpen(InpDirectoryName+"//"+InpFileName,FILE_READ|FILE_WRITE|FILE_CSV|FILE_ANSI);

if(file_handle!=INVALID_HANDLE)

{

PrintFormat("%s file is available for writing",InpFileName);

PrintFormat("File path: %s\\Files\\",TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_DATA_PATH));

//--- 准备附加变量

string str="";

bool is_formed=false;

//--- 写下形成超买和超卖区域的日期

for(int i=0;i<rsi_size;i++)

{

//--- 检查指标值

if(rsi_buff[i]>=70 || rsi_buff[i]<=30)

{

//--- 如果该值是该区域的第一个值

if(!is_formed)

{

//--- 添加值和日期

str=(string)rsi_buff[i]+"\t"+(string)date_buff[i];

is_formed=true;

}

else

str+="\t"+(string)rsi_buff[i]+"\t"+(string)date_buff[i];

//--- 移动到下个循环迭代

continue;

}

//--- 检查标识

if(is_formed)

{

//--- 字符串形成，将其写入文件

FileWriteString(file_handle,str+"\r

");

is_formed=false;

}

}

//--- 关闭文件

FileClose(file_handle);

PrintFormat("Data is written, %s file is closed",InpFileName);

}

else

PrintFormat("Failed to open %s file, Error code = %d",InpFileName,GetLastError());

}