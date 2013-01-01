|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Demo_FileWriteString.mq5 |
//| Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//| https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version "1.00"
//--- 启动脚本时显示输入参数的窗口
#property script_show_inputs
//--- 接收程序端数据的参数
input string InpSymbolName="EURUSD"; // 货币组
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpSymbolPeriod=PERIOD_H1; // 时间帧
input int InpMAPeriod=14; // MA周期
input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpAppliedPrice=PRICE_CLOSE; // 价格类型
input datetime InpDateStart=D'2013.01.01 00:00'; // 复制起始日期的数据
//--- 编写文件数据的参数
input string InpFileName="RSI.csv"; // 文件名称
input string InpDirectoryName="Data"; // 目录名称
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 脚本程序启动函数 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
{
datetime date_finish; // 复制结束日期的数据
double rsi_buff[]; // 指标值数组
datetime date_buff[]; // 指标日期数组
int rsi_size=0; // 指标数组大小
//--- 结束时间是当前时间
date_finish=TimeCurrent();
//--- 接收 RSI 指标句柄
ResetLastError();
int rsi_handle=iRSI(InpSymbolName,InpSymbolPeriod,InpMAPeriod,InpAppliedPrice);
if(rsi_handle==INVALID_HANDLE)
{
//--- 接收指标句柄失败
PrintFormat("Error when receiving indicator handle. Error code = %d",GetLastError());
return;
}
//--- 循环直至指标计算所有值
while(BarsCalculated(rsi_handle)==-1)
Sleep(10); // 暂停允许指标计算所有值
//--- 复制某段时间周期的指标值
ResetLastError();
if(CopyBuffer(rsi_handle,0,InpDateStart,date_finish,rsi_buff)==-1)
{
PrintFormat("Failed to copy indicator values. Error code = %d",GetLastError());
return;
}
//--- 复制相应的指标值时间
ResetLastError();
if(CopyTime(InpSymbolName,InpSymbolPeriod,InpDateStart,date_finish,date_buff)==-1)
{
PrintFormat("Failed to copy time values. Error code = %d",GetLastError());
return;
}
//--- 释放指标占据的内存
IndicatorRelease(rsi_handle);
//--- 接收缓冲区大小
rsi_size=ArraySize(rsi_buff);
//--- 打开编写指标值的文件（如果文件不在，则自动创建）
ResetLastError();
int file_handle=FileOpen(InpDirectoryName+"//"+InpFileName,FILE_READ|FILE_WRITE|FILE_CSV|FILE_ANSI);
if(file_handle!=INVALID_HANDLE)
{
PrintFormat("%s file is available for writing",InpFileName);
PrintFormat("File path: %s\\Files\\",TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_DATA_PATH));
//--- 准备附加变量
string str="";
bool is_formed=false;
//--- 写下形成超买和超卖区域的日期
for(int i=0;i<rsi_size;i++)
{
//--- 检查指标值
if(rsi_buff[i]>=70 || rsi_buff[i]<=30)
{
//--- 如果该值是该区域的第一个值
if(!is_formed)
{
//--- 添加值和日期
str=(string)rsi_buff[i]+"\t"+(string)date_buff[i];
is_formed=true;
}
else
str+="\t"+(string)rsi_buff[i]+"\t"+(string)date_buff[i];
//--- 移动到下个循环迭代
continue;
}
//--- 检查标识
if(is_formed)
{
//--- 字符串形成，将其写入文件
FileWriteString(file_handle,str+"\r\n");
is_formed=false;
}
}
//--- 关闭文件
FileClose(file_handle);
PrintFormat("Data is written, %s file is closed",InpFileName);
}
else
PrintFormat("Failed to open %s file, Error code = %d",InpFileName,GetLastError());
}