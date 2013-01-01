文档部分
MQL5参考文件函数FileReadNumber 

FileReadNumber

函数从CSV文件字符串中读取当前位置分隔符（或者直到文本字符串末尾）并转变阅读字符串到双精度类型值。

double  FileReadNumber(
   int  file_handle    // 文件句柄
   );

参量

file_handle

[in] 通过FileOpen()返回文件描述符。

返回值

双精度型值。

示例 (执行FileWriteString 函数示例后获得的文件在这里使用)

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                          Demo_FileReadNumber.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 5
#property indicator_plots   1
//---- 图 Label1
#property indicator_label1  "Overbought & Oversold"
#property indicator_type1   DRAW_COLOR_BARS
#property indicator_color1  clrRedclrBlue
#property indicator_style1  STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width1  2
//--- 读取数据的参数
input string InpFileName="RSI.csv";   // 文件名称
input string InpDirectoryName="Data"// 目录名称
//--- 指标缓冲区
double   open_buff[];
double   high_buff[];
double   low_buff[];
double   close_buff[];
double   color_buff[];
//--- 超买变量
int      ovb_ind=0;
int      ovb_size=0;
datetime ovb_time[];
//--- 超卖变量
int      ovs_ind=0;
int      ovs_size=0;
datetime ovs_time[];
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 自定义指标初始化函数                                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- 默认数组大小的变量
   int ovb_def_size=100;
   int ovs_def_size=100;
//--- 为数组分配内存
   ArrayResize(ovb_time,ovb_def_size);
   ArrayResize(ovs_time,ovs_def_size);
//--- 打开文件
   ResetLastError();
   int file_handle=FileOpen(InpDirectoryName+"//"+InpFileName,FILE_READ|FILE_CSV|FILE_ANSI);
   if(file_handle!=INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      PrintFormat("%s file is available for reading",InpFileName);
      PrintFormat("File path: %s\\Files\\",TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_DATA_PATH));
      double value;
      //--- 读取文件数据
      while(!FileIsEnding(file_handle))
        {
         //--- 读取字符串的第一个值
         value=FileReadNumber(file_handle);
         //--- 根据函数结果读取不同的数组
         if(value>=70)
            ReadData(file_handle,ovb_time,ovb_size,ovb_def_size);
         else
            ReadData(file_handle,ovs_time,ovs_size,ovs_def_size);
        }
      //--- 关闭文件
      FileClose(file_handle);
      PrintFormat("Data is written, %s file is closed",InpFileName);
     }
   else
     {
      PrintFormat("Failed to open %s file, Error code = %d",InpFileName,GetLastError());
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
//--- 绑定数组
   SetIndexBuffer(0,open_buff,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(1,high_buff,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(2,low_buff,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(3,close_buff,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(4,color_buff,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX);
//---- 设置图表上看不到的指标值
   PlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0);
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 读取文件的字符串数据                                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void ReadData(const int file_handle,datetime &arr[],int &size,int &def_size)
  {
   bool flag=false;
//--- 阅读直至到达字符串或文件的末尾
   while(!FileIsLineEnding(file_handle) && !FileIsEnding(file_handle))
     {
      //--- 阅读数量后转变这里
      if(flag)
         FileReadNumber(file_handle);
      //--- 存储当前日期
      arr[size]=FileReadDatetime(file_handle);
      size++;
      //--- 必要时增加数组大小
      if(size==def_size)
        {
         def_size+=100;
         ArrayResize(arr,def_size);
        }
      //--- 滑过第一迭代
      flag=true;
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 自定义指标迭代函数                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
  {
   ArraySetAsSeries(time,false);
   ArraySetAsSeries(open,false);
   ArraySetAsSeries(high,false);
   ArraySetAsSeries(low,false);
   ArraySetAsSeries(close,false);
//--- 还未处理的柱的循环
   for(int i=prev_calculated;i<rates_total;i++)
     {
      //--- 默认为0
      open_buff[i]=0;
      high_buff[i]=0;
      low_buff[i]=0;
      close_buff[i]=0;
      color_buff[i]=0;
      //--- 检查任何日期是否仍然存在
      if(ovb_ind<ovb_size)
         for(int j=ovb_ind;j<ovb_size;j++)
           {
            //--- 如果日期一致，柱形在超买区域
            if(time[i]==ovb_time[j])
              {
               open_buff[i]=open[i];
               high_buff[i]=high[i];
               low_buff[i]=low[i];
               close_buff[i]=close[i];
               //--- 0 - 红色
               color_buff[i]=0;
               //--- 增加计数器
               ovb_ind=j+1;
               break;
              }
           }
      //--- 检查是否任何数据仍然存在
      if(ovs_ind<ovs_size)
         for(int j=ovs_ind;j<ovs_size;j++)
           {
            //--- 如果日期一致，柱形在超卖区域
            if(time[i]==ovs_time[j])
              {
               open_buff[i]=open[i];
               high_buff[i]=high[i];
               low_buff[i]=low[i];
               close_buff[i]=close[i];
               //--- 1 - 蓝色
               color_buff[i]=1;
               //--- 增加计数器
               ovs_ind=j+1;
               break;
              }
           }
     }
//--- 返回prev_calculated值，以便下次调用
   return(rates_total);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| ChartEvent 事件处理程序                                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnChartEvent(const int id,
                  const long &lparam,
                  const double &dparam,
                  const string &sparam
                  )
  {
//--- 根据比例更改指标宽度
   if(ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_SCALE)>3)
      PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,2);
   else
      PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,1);
  }

另见

