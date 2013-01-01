//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Demo_FileIsLineEnding.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |

//| https://www.mql5.com |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"

#property indicator_chart_window

#property indicator_buffers 5

#property indicator_plots 1

//---- 图 Label1

#property indicator_label1 "Overbought & Oversold"

#property indicator_type1 DRAW_COLOR_BARS

#property indicator_color1 clrRed, clrBlue

#property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID

#property indicator_width1 2

//--- 读取数据的参数

input string InpFileName="RSI.csv"; // 文件名称

input string InpDirectoryName="Data"; // 目录名称

//--- 指标缓冲区

double open_buff[];

double high_buff[];

double low_buff[];

double close_buff[];

double color_buff[];

//--- 买超变量

int ovb_ind=0;

int ovb_size=0;

datetime ovb_time[];

//--- 卖超变量

int ovs_ind=0;

int ovs_size=0;

datetime ovs_time[];

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 自定义指标初始化函数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnInit()

{

//--- 默认数组大小的变量

int ovb_def_size=100;

int ovs_def_size=100;

//--- 为数组分配内存

ArrayResize(ovb_time,ovb_def_size);

ArrayResize(ovs_time,ovs_def_size);

//--- 打开文件

ResetLastError();

int file_handle=FileOpen(InpDirectoryName+"//"+InpFileName,FILE_READ|FILE_CSV|FILE_ANSI);

if(file_handle!=INVALID_HANDLE)

{

PrintFormat("%s file is available for reading",InpFileName);

PrintFormat("File path: %s\\Files\\",TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_DATA_PATH));

double value;

//--- 读取文件数据

while(!FileIsEnding(file_handle))

{

//--- 读取字符串的第一个值

value=FileReadNumber(file_handle);

//--- 根据函数结果读取不同的数组

if(value>=70)

ReadData(file_handle,ovb_time,ovb_size,ovb_def_size);

else

ReadData(file_handle,ovs_time,ovs_size,ovs_def_size);

}

//--- 关闭文件

FileClose(file_handle);

PrintFormat("Data is written, %s file is closed",InpFileName);

}

else

{

PrintFormat("Failed to open %s file, Error code = %d",InpFileName,GetLastError());

return(INIT_FAILED);

}

//--- 绑定数组

SetIndexBuffer(0,open_buff,INDICATOR_DATA);

SetIndexBuffer(1,high_buff,INDICATOR_DATA);

SetIndexBuffer(2,low_buff,INDICATOR_DATA);

SetIndexBuffer(3,close_buff,INDICATOR_DATA);

SetIndexBuffer(4,color_buff,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX);

//---- 设置图表上看不到的指标值

PlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0);

//---

return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 读取文件的字符串数据 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void ReadData(const int file_handle,datetime &arr[],int &size,int &def_size)

{

bool flag=false;

//--- 阅读直至到达字符串或文件的末尾

while(!FileIsLineEnding(file_handle) && !FileIsEnding(file_handle))

{

//--- 阅读数量后转变这里

if(flag)

FileReadNumber(file_handle);

//--- 存储当前日期

arr[size]=FileReadDatetime(file_handle);

size++;

//--- 必要时增加数组大小

if(size==def_size)

{

def_size+=100;

ArrayResize(arr,def_size);

}

//--- 滑过第一迭代

flag=true;

}

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 自定义指标迭代函数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,

const int prev_calculated,

const datetime &time[],

const double &open[],

const double &high[],

const double &low[],

const double &close[],

const long &tick_volume[],

const long &volume[],

const int &spread[])

{

ArraySetAsSeries(time,false);

ArraySetAsSeries(open,false);

ArraySetAsSeries(high,false);

ArraySetAsSeries(low,false);

ArraySetAsSeries(close,false);

//--- 还未处理的柱的循环

for(int i=prev_calculated;i<rates_total;i++)

{

//--- 默认为0

open_buff[i]=0;

high_buff[i]=0;

low_buff[i]=0;

close_buff[i]=0;

color_buff[i]=0;

//--- 检查任何日期是否仍然存在

if(ovb_ind<ovb_size)

for(int j=ovb_ind;j<ovb_size;j++)

{

//--- 如果日期一致，柱形在超买区域

if(time[i]==ovb_time[j])

{

open_buff[i]=open[i];

high_buff[i]=high[i];

low_buff[i]=low[i];

close_buff[i]=close[i];

//--- 0 - 红色

color_buff[i]=0;

//--- 增加计数器

ovb_ind=j+1;

break;

}

}

//--- 检查是否任何数据仍然存在

if(ovs_ind<ovs_size)

for(int j=ovs_ind;j<ovs_size;j++)

{

//--- 如果日期一致，柱形在超卖区域

if(time[i]==ovs_time[j])

{

open_buff[i]=open[i];

high_buff[i]=high[i];

low_buff[i]=low[i];

close_buff[i]=close[i];

//--- 1 - 蓝色

color_buff[i]=1;

//--- 增加计数器

ovs_ind=j+1;

break;

}

}

}

//--- 返回prev_calculated值，以便下次调用

return(rates_total);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| ChartEvent 事件处理程序 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnChartEvent(const int id,

const long &lparam,

const double &dparam,

const string &sparam

)

{

//--- 根据比例更改指标宽度

if(ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_SCALE)>3)

PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,2);

else

PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,1);

}