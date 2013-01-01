//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Demo_FileTell.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |

//| https://www.mql5.com |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"

//--- 启动脚本时显示输入参数的窗口

#property script_show_inputs

//--- 输入参数

input string InpFileName="file.txt"; // 文件名称

input string InpDirectoryName="Data"; // 目录名称

input int InpEncodingType=FILE_ANSI; // ANSI=32 或 UNICODE=64

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 脚本程序启动函数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- 指定生成随机数字的变量值

_RandomSeed=GetTickCount();

//--- 字符串起始点位置的变量

ulong pos[];

int size;

//--- 重置错误值

ResetLastError();

//--- 打开文件

int file_handle=FileOpen(InpDirectoryName+"//"+InpFileName,FILE_READ|FILE_TXT|InpEncodingType);

if(file_handle!=INVALID_HANDLE)

{

PrintFormat("%s file is available for reading",InpFileName);

//--- 接收文件中每个字符串的起始位置

GetStringPositions(file_handle,pos);

//--- 定义文件中的字符串数量

size=ArraySize(pos);

if(!size)

{

//--- 如果文件没有字符串，则停止

PrintFormat("%s file is empty!",InpFileName);

FileClose(file_handle);

return;

}

//--- 随机选择一个字符串数

int ind=MathRand()%size;

//--- 字符串起始点的转换位置

FileSeek(file_handle,pos[ind],SEEK_SET);

//--- 阅读和打印ind数字的字符串

PrintFormat("String text with %d number: \"%s\"",ind,FileReadString(file_handle));

//--- 关闭文件

FileClose(file_handle);

PrintFormat("%s file is closed",InpFileName);

}

else

PrintFormat("Failed to open %s file, Error code = %d",InpFileName,GetLastError());

}

//+-------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 函数定义了文件中每个字符串的起始点并在arr数组放置它 |

//| |

//+-------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

void GetStringPositions(const int handle,ulong &arr[])

{

//--- 默认数组大小

int def_size=127;

//--- 为数组分配内存

ArrayResize(arr,def_size);

//--- 字符串计数器

int i=0;

//--- 如果这不是文件结尾，那么至少有一个字符串

if(!FileIsEnding(handle))

{

arr[i]=FileTell(handle);

i++;

}

else

return; // 文件为空，退出

//--- 根据编码定义字节转换

int shift;

if(FileGetInteger(handle,FILE_IS_ANSI))

shift=1;

else

shift=2;

//--- 通过循环中的字符串

while(1)

{

//--- 阅读字符串

FileReadString(handle);

//--- 检查文件结尾

if(!FileIsEnding(handle))

{

//--- 存储下一个字符串的位置

arr[i]=FileTell(handle)+shift;

i++;

//--- 如果超过增加数组大小

if(i==def_size)

{

def_size+=def_size+1;

ArrayResize(arr,def_size);

}

}

else

break; // 文件结尾，退出

}

//--- 定义数组的实际大小

ArrayResize(arr,i);

}