文档部分
MQL5参考文件函数FileReadDouble 

FileReadDouble

从当前二进制文件位置阅读双精度浮点编号（双精度）。

double  FileReadDouble(
   int  file_handle    // 文件句柄
   );

参量

file_handle

[in]  通过 FileOpen()返回文件说明符。

返回值

双精度类型值。

注释

关于误差的更多细节，调用 GetLastError()

示例 (执行 FileWriteDouble 函数示例后获得的文件在这里使用)

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                          Demo_FileReadDouble.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 1
#property indicator_plots   1
//---- 图 Label1
#property indicator_label1  "MA"
#property indicator_type1   DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_color1  clrGreen
#property indicator_style1  STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width1  2
#property indicator_separate_window
//--- 读取数据的参数
input string InpFileName="MA.csv";    // 文件名称
input string InpDirectoryName="Data"// 目录名称
//--- 全局变量
int      ind=0;
int      size=0;
double   ma_buff[];
datetime time_buff[];
//--- 指标缓冲区
double   buff[];
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 自定义指标初始化函数                                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- 打开文件
   ResetLastError();
   int file_handle=FileOpen(InpDirectoryName+"//"+InpFileName,FILE_READ|FILE_BIN);
   if(file_handle!=INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      PrintFormat("%s file is available for reading",InpFileName);
      PrintFormat("File path: %s\\Files\\",TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_DATA_PATH));
      //--- 首先，阅读文件中的数据量
      size=(int)FileReadDouble(file_handle);
      //--- 为数组分配内存
      ArrayResize(ma_buff,size);
      ArrayResize(time_buff,size);
      //--- 读取文件数据
      for(int i=0;i<size;i++)
        {
         time_buff[i]=(datetime)FileReadDouble(file_handle);
         ma_buff[i]=FileReadDouble(file_handle);
        }
      //--- 关闭文件
      FileClose(file_handle);
      PrintFormat("Data is written, %s file is closed",InpFileName);
     }
   else
     {
      PrintFormat("Failed to open %s file, Error code = %d",InpFileName,GetLastError());
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
//--- 绑定数组和指数为0的指标缓冲区
   SetIndexBuffer(0,buff,INDICATOR_DATA);
//---- 设置图表上看不到的指标值
   PlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0);
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 自定义指标迭代函数                                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
  {
   ArraySetAsSeries(time,false);
//--- 还未处理的柱的循环
   for(int i=prev_calculated;i<rates_total;i++)
     {
      //--- 默认为0
      buff[i]=0;
      //--- 检查任何日期是否仍然存在
      if(ind<size)
        {
         for(int j=ind;j<size;j++)
           {
            //--- 如果日期一致，使用文件的值
            if(time[i]==time_buff[j])
              {
               buff[i]=ma_buff[j];
               //--- 增加计数器
               ind=j+1;
               break;
              }
           }
        }
     }
//--- 返回prev_calculated 值，以便下次调用
   return(rates_total);
  }

另见

真实型（双精度型，浮点型）, 字符串到双精度, 双精度到字符串, FileWriteDouble