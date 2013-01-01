//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Demo_FileReadDouble.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |

//| https://www.mql5.com |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"

#property indicator_chart_window

#property indicator_buffers 1

#property indicator_plots 1

//---- 图 Label1

#property indicator_label1 "MA"

#property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE

#property indicator_color1 clrGreen

#property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID

#property indicator_width1 2

#property indicator_separate_window

//--- 读取数据的参数

input string InpFileName="MA.csv"; // 文件名称

input string InpDirectoryName="Data"; // 目录名称

//--- 全局变量

int ind=0;

int size=0;

double ma_buff[];

datetime time_buff[];

//--- 指标缓冲区

double buff[];

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 自定义指标初始化函数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnInit()

{

//--- 打开文件

ResetLastError();

int file_handle=FileOpen(InpDirectoryName+"//"+InpFileName,FILE_READ|FILE_BIN);

if(file_handle!=INVALID_HANDLE)

{

PrintFormat("%s file is available for reading",InpFileName);

PrintFormat("File path: %s\\Files\\",TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_DATA_PATH));

//--- 首先，阅读文件中的数据量

size=(int)FileReadDouble(file_handle);

//--- 为数组分配内存

ArrayResize(ma_buff,size);

ArrayResize(time_buff,size);

//--- 读取文件数据

for(int i=0;i<size;i++)

{

time_buff[i]=(datetime)FileReadDouble(file_handle);

ma_buff[i]=FileReadDouble(file_handle);

}

//--- 关闭文件

FileClose(file_handle);

PrintFormat("Data is written, %s file is closed",InpFileName);

}

else

{

PrintFormat("Failed to open %s file, Error code = %d",InpFileName,GetLastError());

return(INIT_FAILED);

}

//--- 绑定数组和指数为0的指标缓冲区

SetIndexBuffer(0,buff,INDICATOR_DATA);

//---- 设置图表上看不到的指标值

PlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0);

//---

return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 自定义指标迭代函数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,

const int prev_calculated,

const datetime &time[],

const double &open[],

const double &high[],

const double &low[],

const double &close[],

const long &tick_volume[],

const long &volume[],

const int &spread[])

{

ArraySetAsSeries(time,false);

//--- 还未处理的柱的循环

for(int i=prev_calculated;i<rates_total;i++)

{

//--- 默认为0

buff[i]=0;

//--- 检查任何日期是否仍然存在

if(ind<size)

{

for(int j=ind;j<size;j++)

{

//--- 如果日期一致，使用文件的值

if(time[i]==time_buff[j])

{

buff[i]=ma_buff[j];

//--- 增加计数器

ind=j+1;

break;

}

}

}

}

//--- 返回prev_calculated 值，以便下次调用

return(rates_total);

}