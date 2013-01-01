文档部分
函数编辑整型参量值到二次文件中，从文件指标当前仓位开始。

uint  FileWriteInteger(
   int  file_handle,        // 文件句柄
   int  value,              // 被编写值
   int  size=INT_VALUE      // 字节大小
   );

参量

file_handle

[in] 通过 FileOpen()返回文件说明符

value

[in] 整数值。

size=INT_VALUE

[in] 字节数量（最多包括4字节）可以编辑。提供类似常量：CHAR_VALUE=1, SHORT_VALUE=2 和 INT_VALUE=4,因此函数可以编辑图表型，双字符型，短型，长短型，整型或者长整型的整数值。

返回值

如果成功函数返回字节编辑数量，文件指标以相同数量字节转换。

示例 :

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                        Demo_FileWriteInteger.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
//--- 启动脚本时显示输入参数的窗口
#property script_show_inputs
//--- 接收程序端数据的参数
input string             InpSymbolName="EURUSD";           // 货币组
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES    InpSymbolPeriod=PERIOD_H1;        // 时间帧
input datetime           InpDateStart=D'2013.01.01 00:00'; // 复制起始日期的数据
//--- 编写文件数据的参数
input string             InpFileName="Trend.bin"// 文件名称
input string             InpDirectoryName="Data"// 目录名称
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 脚本程序启动函数                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
   datetime date_finish=TimeCurrent();
   double   close_buff[];
   datetime time_buff[];
   int      size;
//--- 重置错误值
   ResetLastError();
//--- 复制每个柱的收盘价
   if(CopyClose(InpSymbolName,InpSymbolPeriod,InpDateStart,date_finish,close_buff)==-1)
     {
      PrintFormat("Failed to copy the values of close prices. Error code = %d",GetLastError());
      return;
     }
//--- 复制每个柱形的时间
   if(CopyTime(InpSymbolName,InpSymbolPeriod,InpDateStart,date_finish,time_buff)==-1)
     {
      PrintFormat("Failed to copy time values. Error code = %d",GetLastError());
      return;
     }
//--- 接收缓冲区大小
   size=ArraySize(close_buff);
//--- 打开编写值的文件（如果文件不在，则自动创建）
   ResetLastError();
   int file_handle=FileOpen(InpDirectoryName+"//"+InpFileName,FILE_READ|FILE_WRITE|FILE_BIN);
   if(file_handle!=INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      PrintFormat("%s file is available for writing",InpFileName);
      PrintFormat("File path: %s\\Files\\",TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_DATA_PATH));
      //--- 
      int   up_down=0; // 趋势标识
      int   arr_size;  // arr 数组大小
      uchar arr[];     // uchar 类型数组
      //--- 写下文件的时间值
      for(int i=0;i<size-1;i++)
        {
         //--- 比较当前柱和下一柱的收盘价
         if(close_buff[i]<=close_buff[i+1])
           {
            if(up_down!=1)
              {
               //--- 使用FileWriteInteger写下文件的日期值
               StringToCharArray(TimeToString(time_buff[i]),arr);
               arr_size=ArraySize(arr);
               //--- 首先，写下数组中的交易品种数量
               FileWriteInteger(file_handle,arr_size,INT_VALUE);
               //--- 写下交易品种
               for(int j=0;j<arr_size;j++)
                  FileWriteInteger(file_handle,arr[j],CHAR_VALUE);
               //--- 改变趋势标识
               up_down=1;
              }
           }
         else
           {
            if(up_down!=-1)
              {
               //--- 使用FileWriteInteger写下文件的日期值
               StringToCharArray(TimeToString(time_buff[i]),arr);
               arr_size=ArraySize(arr);
               //--- 首先，写下数组中的交易品种数量
               FileWriteInteger(file_handle,arr_size,INT_VALUE);
               //--- 写下交易品种
               for(int j=0;j<arr_size;j++)
                  FileWriteInteger(file_handle,arr[j],CHAR_VALUE);
               //--- 改变趋势标识
               up_down=-1;
              }
           }
        }
      //--- 关闭文件
      FileClose(file_handle);
      PrintFormat("Data is written, %s file is closed",InpFileName);
     }
   else
      PrintFormat("Failed to open %s file, Error code = %d",InpFileName,GetLastError());
  }

另见

整数到字符串字符串到整数整数类型