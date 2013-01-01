//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Demo_FileWriteInteger.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |

//| https://www.mql5.com |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"

//--- 启动脚本时显示输入参数的窗口

#property script_show_inputs

//--- 接收程序端数据的参数

input string InpSymbolName="EURUSD"; // 货币组

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpSymbolPeriod=PERIOD_H1; // 时间帧

input datetime InpDateStart=D'2013.01.01 00:00'; // 复制起始日期的数据

//--- 编写文件数据的参数

input string InpFileName="Trend.bin"; // 文件名称

input string InpDirectoryName="Data"; // 目录名称

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 脚本程序启动函数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

datetime date_finish=TimeCurrent();

double close_buff[];

datetime time_buff[];

int size;

//--- 重置错误值

ResetLastError();

//--- 复制每个柱的收盘价

if(CopyClose(InpSymbolName,InpSymbolPeriod,InpDateStart,date_finish,close_buff)==-1)

{

PrintFormat("Failed to copy the values of close prices. Error code = %d",GetLastError());

return;

}

//--- 复制每个柱形的时间

if(CopyTime(InpSymbolName,InpSymbolPeriod,InpDateStart,date_finish,time_buff)==-1)

{

PrintFormat("Failed to copy time values. Error code = %d",GetLastError());

return;

}

//--- 接收缓冲区大小

size=ArraySize(close_buff);

//--- 打开编写值的文件（如果文件不在，则自动创建）

ResetLastError();

int file_handle=FileOpen(InpDirectoryName+"//"+InpFileName,FILE_READ|FILE_WRITE|FILE_BIN);

if(file_handle!=INVALID_HANDLE)

{

PrintFormat("%s file is available for writing",InpFileName);

PrintFormat("File path: %s\\Files\\",TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_DATA_PATH));

//---

int up_down=0; // 趋势标识

int arr_size; // arr 数组大小

uchar arr[]; // uchar 类型数组

//--- 写下文件的时间值

for(int i=0;i<size-1;i++)

{

//--- 比较当前柱和下一柱的收盘价

if(close_buff[i]<=close_buff[i+1])

{

if(up_down!=1)

{

//--- 使用FileWriteInteger写下文件的日期值

StringToCharArray(TimeToString(time_buff[i]),arr);

arr_size=ArraySize(arr);

//--- 首先，写下数组中的交易品种数量

FileWriteInteger(file_handle,arr_size,INT_VALUE);

//--- 写下交易品种

for(int j=0;j<arr_size;j++)

FileWriteInteger(file_handle,arr[j],CHAR_VALUE);

//--- 改变趋势标识

up_down=1;

}

}

else

{

if(up_down!=-1)

{

//--- 使用FileWriteInteger写下文件的日期值

StringToCharArray(TimeToString(time_buff[i]),arr);

arr_size=ArraySize(arr);

//--- 首先，写下数组中的交易品种数量

FileWriteInteger(file_handle,arr_size,INT_VALUE);

//--- 写下交易品种

for(int j=0;j<arr_size;j++)

FileWriteInteger(file_handle,arr[j],CHAR_VALUE);

//--- 改变趋势标识

up_down=-1;

}

}

}

//--- 关闭文件

FileClose(file_handle);

PrintFormat("Data is written, %s file is closed",InpFileName);

}

else

PrintFormat("Failed to open %s file, Error code = %d",InpFileName,GetLastError());

}