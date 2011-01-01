文档部分
MQL5参考文件函数FolderClean 

FolderClean

函数删除指定文件夹中所有文件。

bool  FolderClean(
   string  folder_name,       // 带有已删除的文件夹名的字符串
   int     common_flag=0      // 范围
   );

参量

folder_name

[in] 想要删除的所有文件的目录名称，包括文件夹的全部路径。

common_flag=0

[in] 标记 决定目录位置，如果common_flag=FILE_COMMON,那么目录在所有客户端的共享目录中 \Terminal\Common\Files，否则，目录会在本地文件夹中(MQL5\Files 或者 MQL5\Tester\Files )。

返回值

如果成功返回true， 否则false。

注释

出于安全考虑，工作文件必须严格由MQL5语言管理。使用MQL5实 施文件操作的文件意味着，不能在文件沙箱外。

该函数慎重使用，所有文件和子目录会被彻底删除。

示例 :

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                             Demo_FolderClean.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2011, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
//--- 描述
#property description "The script shows a sample use of FolderClean()."
#property description "First, files are created in the specified folder using the FileOpen() function."
#property description "Then, before the files are deleted, a warning is shown using MessageBox()."
 
//--- 启动脚本时显示输入参数对话框
#property script_show_inputs
//--- 输入参数
input string   foldername="demo_folder";  // 在MQL5/Files/创建一个文件夹
input int      files=5;                   // 要创建和删除的文件数量
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 脚本程序启动函数                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
   string name="testfile";
//--- 首先在程序端数据文件夹打开或创建文件
   for(int N=0;N<files;N++)
     {
      //--- 'demo_folder\testfileN.txt'格式的文件名称
      string filemane=StringFormat("%s\\%s%d.txt",foldername,name,N);
      //--- 打开用于编写的标识文件，在这种情况下将会自动创建'demo_folder'
      int handle=FileOpen(filemane,FILE_WRITE);
      //--- 找出FileOpen()函数是否成功
      if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE)
        {
         PrintFormat("Failed to create file %s. Error code",filemane,GetLastError());
         ResetLastError();
        }
      else
        {
         PrintFormat("File %s has been successfully opened",filemane);
         //--- 打开的文件不再需要，所以请关闭它
         FileClose(handle);
        }
     }
 
//--- 检查文件夹中的文件数量 
   int k=FilesInFolder(foldername+"\\*.*",0);
   PrintFormat("Totally the folder %s contains %d files",foldername,k);
 
//--- 显示询问用户的对话框
   int choice=MessageBox(StringFormat("You are going to delete %d files from folder %s. Do you want to continue?",foldername,k),
                         "Deleting files from the folder",
                         MB_YESNO|MB_ICONQUESTION); //  两个按钮 - "Yes" 和 "No"
   ResetLastError();
 
//--- 根据选定的变量运行一个行为
   if(choice==IDYES)
     {
      //--- 开始删除文件
      PrintFormat("Trying to delete all files from folder %s",foldername);
      if(FolderClean(foldername,0))
         PrintFormat("Files have been successfully deleted, %d files left in folder %s",
                     foldername,
                     FilesInFolder(foldername+"\\*.*",0));
      else
         PrintFormat("Failed to delete files from folder %s. Error code %d",foldername,GetLastError());
     }
   else
      PrintFormat("Deletion canceled");
//---
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 在指定文件夹返回文件数量                                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int FilesInFolder(string path,int flag)
  {
   int count=0;
   long handle;
   string filename;
//---
   handle=FileFindFirst(path,filename,flag);
//--- 如果至少一个文件被找到，请搜索更多的文件
   if(handle!=INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      //--- 显示文件名称
      PrintFormat("File %s found",filename);
      //--- 增加找到的文件/文件夹的计数器
      count++;
      //--- 在所有文件/文件夹中开始搜索
      while(FileFindNext(handle,filename))
        {
         PrintFormat("File %s found",filename);
         count++;
        }
      //--- 完成时不要忘记关闭搜索句柄
      FileFindClose(handle);
     }
   else // 获得句柄失败
     {
      PrintFormat("Files search in folder %s failed",path);
     }
//--- 返回结果
   return count;
  }

