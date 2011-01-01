//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//--- 描述

#property description "The script shows a sample use of FolderClean()."

#property description "First, files are created in the specified folder using the FileOpen() function."

#property description "Then, before the files are deleted, a warning is shown using MessageBox()."



//--- 启动脚本时显示输入参数对话框

#property script_show_inputs

//--- 输入参数

input string foldername="demo_folder"; // 在MQL5/Files/创建一个文件夹

input int files=5; // 要创建和删除的文件数量

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 脚本程序启动函数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

string name="testfile";

//--- 首先在程序端数据文件夹打开或创建文件

for(int N=0;N<files;N++)

{

//--- 'demo_folder\testfileN.txt'格式的文件名称

string filemane=StringFormat("%s\\%s%d.txt",foldername,name,N);

//--- 打开用于编写的标识文件，在这种情况下将会自动创建'demo_folder'

int handle=FileOpen(filemane,FILE_WRITE);

//--- 找出FileOpen()函数是否成功

if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE)

{

PrintFormat("Failed to create file %s. Error code",filemane,GetLastError());

ResetLastError();

}

else

{

PrintFormat("File %s has been successfully opened",filemane);

//--- 打开的文件不再需要，所以请关闭它

FileClose(handle);

}

}



//--- 检查文件夹中的文件数量

int k=FilesInFolder(foldername+"\\*.*",0);

PrintFormat("Totally the folder %s contains %d files",foldername,k);



//--- 显示询问用户的对话框

int choice=MessageBox(StringFormat("You are going to delete %d files from folder %s. Do you want to continue?",foldername,k),

"Deleting files from the folder",

MB_YESNO|MB_ICONQUESTION); // 两个按钮 - "Yes" 和 "No"

ResetLastError();



//--- 根据选定的变量运行一个行为

if(choice==IDYES)

{

//--- 开始删除文件

PrintFormat("Trying to delete all files from folder %s",foldername);

if(FolderClean(foldername,0))

PrintFormat("Files have been successfully deleted, %d files left in folder %s",

foldername,

FilesInFolder(foldername+"\\*.*",0));

else

PrintFormat("Failed to delete files from folder %s. Error code %d",foldername,GetLastError());

}

else

PrintFormat("Deletion canceled");

//---

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 在指定文件夹返回文件数量 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int FilesInFolder(string path,int flag)

{

int count=0;

long handle;

string filename;

//---

handle=FileFindFirst(path,filename,flag);

//--- 如果至少一个文件被找到，请搜索更多的文件

if(handle!=INVALID_HANDLE)

{

//--- 显示文件名称

PrintFormat("File %s found",filename);

//--- 增加找到的文件/文件夹的计数器

count++;

//--- 在所有文件/文件夹中开始搜索

while(FileFindNext(handle,filename))

{

PrintFormat("File %s found",filename);

count++;

}

//--- 完成时不要忘记关闭搜索句柄

FileFindClose(handle);

}

else // 获得句柄失败

{

PrintFormat("Files search in folder %s failed",path);

}

//--- 返回结果

return count;

}