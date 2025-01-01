MQL5 RiferimentoFunzioni ComuniSetUserError
- Alert
- CheckPointer
- Comment
- CryptEncode
- CryptDecode
- DebugBreak
- ExpertRemove
- GetPointer
- GetTickCount
- GetTickCount64
- GetMicrosecondCount
- MessageBox
- PeriodSeconds
- PlaySound
- PrintFormat
- ResetLastError
- ResourceCreate
- ResourceFree
- ResourceReadImage
- ResourceSave
- SetReturnError
- SetUserError
- Sleep
- TerminalClose
- TesterHideIndicators
- TesterStatistics
- TesterStop
- TesterDeposit
- TesterWithdrawal
- TranslateKey
- ZeroMemory
SetUserError
Imposta la variabile predefinita _LastError nel valore pari a ERR_USER_ERROR_FIRST + user_error
|
void SetUserError(
Parametri
user_error
[in] Error numero impostato da un utente.
Valore restituito
Nessun valore restituito.
Nota
Dopo che un errore è stato impostato utilizzando la funzione SetUserError(user_error), GetLastError() restituisce il valore pari a ERR_USER_ERROR_FIRST + user_error.
Esempio:
|
voidOnStart()